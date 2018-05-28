Highlights From The Comments On Basic Jobs

These are some of the best comments from Basic Income, Not Basic Jobs: Against Hijacking Utopia. I’m sorry I still haven’t gotten a chance to read everything that people have written about it (in particular I need to look more into Scott Sumner’s take). Sorry to anyone with good comments I left out.
Aevylmar corrects my claim that Milton Friedman supported a basic income:
Technically speaking, what Milton Friedman advocated was a negative income tax, which (he thought, and I think) would be much more efficient than basic income – I don’t remember if these are his arguments, but the arguments I know for it are that the IRS can administer it with the resources it has without you needing a new bureaucracy, it doesn’t have the same distortionary effects that lump sum payment + percentage tax does, and it’s probably easier to pass through congress, since it looks as though it costs less and doesn’t have the words ‘increasing taxes’ in it.
And Virbie further explains the differences between UBI and negative income tax:
The main difference is that discussing it in terms of NIT neatly skips over a lot of the objections that people raise to flat UBIs that are abstractly and mathematically (but not logistically or politically) trivial. Many of these focus on how to get to the new policy position from where we are now. For example, people ask both about how a flat UBI would be funded and why rich people should receive a UBI. Given that the tax load to fund a basic income plan would likely fall on the upper percentiles or deciles, a flat UBI + an increase in marginal tax rates works out to a lump sum tax cut for high-earners and a marginal tax increase. Adding negative tax brackets at the bottom of the existing system and modifying top marginal rates is a simpler way to handle this and extends gracefully from the current system instead of having to work awkwardly alongside it.
In the example above, the NIT approach has the logistical advantage of the bureaucracy and systems we already have handling it more easily. And the political advantage of the net cost of the basic income guarantee looking far smaller than for flat UBI, since we’re not including the lump sum payments to upper-income people (that are more than offset by their marginal tax increases).
There’s some further debate on the (mostly trivial) advantages of NIT or UBI over the other in the rest of the thread.
Tentor describes Germany’s experience with a basic-jobs-like program:
We had/have a similar thing to basic jobs in Germany and it worked about as well as you would expect. Companies could hire workers for 1€/hour and the state would pay social security on top of that. The idea was that long-term unemployed people would find their way back to employment this way, but companies just replaced them with new 1€-workers when their contract was over and reduced fully-paid employment because duh!
Plus people on social security can be forced to take jobs or education. As a result a lot of our homeless are depressed people who stopped responding to social security demands because that’s what caused their depression.
(Links are to German Wikipedia, maybe Google translate helps)
Another German reader adds:
I agree that it doesn’t work as expected in Germany, but I think it it important to point out that not everyone is allowed is to hire workers for 1€. The work has to be neutral to the competition and in the public interest. So people are hired at a lot of public institutions (e.g. schools, universities, cleaning up the city).
Additionally these jobs improved the unemployment statistics at a low cost for the government, as people who are working in these jobs count as employed although most of these jobs are only part time jobs.
Murphy describes the UK experience:
One likely model for “guaranteed jobs” is the disaster that they tried in the UK for a while.
Basically the government partners with crappy low-skill employers who’s owners are buddy buddy with the right ministers and the state provides them with a steady supply of
slavesjobseekers.
They then declare it all “Education”, in fact pay a premium to the corporate partners for “providing education” in the form of 5 minutes showing someone who’s already worked shelf stacking jobs how to stack shelves.
The people who love the scheme tend to genuinely believe the fiction about “education” because they tend to be the kind of people who believe that all poor people are thick and can’t learn and really do need 6 weeks to learn how to put a tin of beans on a shelf.
Your manager is abusive? tough luck. You have no rights. if you quit or the supervisor just declare you not to be working hard enough you lose your dole money. Hope you like starvation and death.
So if your manager demands you suck his dick then make sure to bring kneepads to work.
Remarkably employers who suddenly had the option of free labor along with free money from the government leapt at the option so people found themselves fired from positions only to find themselves required to do the same job a few weeks later only this time without pay.
The government was taken to court over it, the court rules it unlawful.
“I don’t think I am above working in shops like Poundland. I now work part-time in a supermarket. It is just that I expect to get paid for working.”
So the UK Parliament passed retrospective legislation to overrule the courts.
Anyone and I mean anyone with a libertarian bone in their body and an ounce of principles should be disgusted by “guaranteed jobs” because it’s thinly disguised slavery and a drive to replace paid work with forced labor.
Herbert Herbertson on the Native American experience:
I’ve said it before, but beyond the Alaska permanent fund, there’s an area where we could see a TON of extremely varied UBI case studies that I’ve never really seen anyone talking about UBI mention, one where we could see the limits, the pitfalls, and the benefits of a UBI as applied to a population with extremely deep historical poverty, intergenerational trauma, and serious substance abuse issues: Native American tribes with (more or less) successful gaming operations who distribute a portion of profits to their members in the form of a “per capita” payment.
My anecdotal experience is that it’s no panacea, but that it sure as fuck helps–but there’s a lot of potential data out there to move beyond anecdote.
Unirt describes the Finnish experience:
There has been a universal employment trial in a Finnish town Paltamo, which lasted 3 or 4 years. Apparently it costed the government more than just paying unemployment subsidies, and they found that undesirable.
richarddormersvoice describes the Chinese experience:
the closest thing to a guaranteed work program today is the iron rice bowl in china, which is a clusterfuck.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_rice_bowl
from what I know/heard:
a) 50% of state-owned enterprises are operating at a loss, meaning they are inefficient, corrupt, unproductive, and generally terrible places to work. it is stable though because it’s guaranteed by the ccp.
b) areas where irb has been liberalized do much better economically, shenzhen, guangdong, chongqing, while much of the northeast has barely developed.
c) even so, getting rid of the irb is difficult because, well, people, firms, politicians are dependent on it. chinese politics is heavy on corruption, soes are especially heavy on corruption.
Doktor Relling describes the Scandinavian experience:
Scandinavian countries have for some years had something functionally similar to a Universal Basic Job guarantee. We label it “activation policies”.
Since we have been doing this for some years (and increasingly the rest of Europe likewise), we have some empirical knowledge of the pros and cons. For those interested, here is a simplified walkthrough of the system (full disclosure: I spend my working life as a health & social policy researcher – and I believe that, on balance, this policy is better than the alternatives.) 1) You start out by introducing a means-tested social assistance scheme that covers everybody – including single males at subway stations shouting GRAAAGH to passers by. 2) You require that those who apply for social assistance, work for the benefit if they are able to work. 3) To find out if they are able to work, the social assistance administration does a work test.
Effects of the system: When the social assistance administration does the work test, it discovers that many long-term social assistance claimants are actually disabled (which was never found out before we introduced the activation requirement plus work test). Hence they qualify for a disability pension instead (somewhat similar to US Special Supplementary Income). In short: This version of a UBJ channels the unemployable GRAAGHs among us to a (more generous and not-means-tested) disability benefit. This takes care of Scott’s objection concerning what to do with those whose net “worth” to an employer is negative.
As an aside: organisations for people with disabilities, in particular the youth organisations, like the activation requirement. Their complaint is that the government does not always follow up its job guarantee in practice.
Why not a Universal Basic Income instead? Most of the weaknesses of a UBI have already been pointed out in the discussion (by rahien.din and David Friedman among others). Let me just re-state that many disabilities are really expensive. A UBI will not be sufficient to grant people with severe disabilities a good life. If voters want to provide them with above-minimum tax-financed income, the state simply cannot avoid to burden medical personnell and administrative staff with the difficult and contradictory helper/gatekeeper roles they perform in our present social security systems. It is messy, difficult, and yes there are Type I and II errors, but these problems are unavoidable if voters want to provide people with disabilities with more than what everyone else gets. (And hey this role conflict is difficult but it is not THAT difficult; after all we have been able to live with this role conflict for more than a hundred years.)
Yakimi describes the Nauru experience:
There are societies where entire populations have been unconditionally emancipated from the necessity of labor. I have seldom heard basic income advocates talk about these precedents, probably because these experiments do nothing to justify their optimism.
The Republic of Nauru has an unemployment rate of 90%. Its people do not work because their incomes are publicly subsidized, mostly by the exploitation of their island’s phosphate deposits, an industry which once provided them with the highest incomes per capita in the world. These people who once lived on a diet of coconut and fish used their sudden influx of wealth to import all the worst excesses of civilization, leaving them with the highest obesity and diabetes rates in the world and a life expectancy of 59.7 years. They’ve nearly exhausted their sources of phosphate, completely destroying the natural beauty of their island in the process, and the people are now physiologically incapable of any existence other than idleness.
We might also look to the banlieues of France, where the youth unemployment rate is over forty percent and the underclass survives, illicit economic activities aside, at the expense of the generous French welfare state. Is there any evidence at all these beneficiaries are grateful to have been freed from drudgery? If anything, their lack of economic stake only seems to aggravate their resentment against a society that is keeping them humiliatingly idle. As recent events remind us, men hate being made to feel superfluous. Nor does there any appear to be evidence that their idleness has enabled the Byrons, Churchills, Von Brauns, et al. among them to improve the world with their genius. They are quite capable of setting cars on fire, though.
There are no doubt people, like yourself, who are natural aristocrats, who are very good at finding discipline, purpose, etc. even when freed from the pressures of necessity and would benefit from a stipend. But it is solipsistic to assume that most, or even many, humans can operate functionally when made entirely independent of the disciplinary pressure of having to earn your fill. Posthuman biotrash is a big enough problem already, and basic income can only make it worse.
I certainly don’t deny that a lot of ghettos and banlieues contain some very unhappy people. But does work help?
Suppose Alex lives in a ghetto and spends 12 hours a day watching TV and eating Cheetos. Bob lives in the same ghetto, works at a gas station 8 hours a day selling people lotto tickets, then comes home and watches TV and eats Cheetos for 4 hours. Aside from economic arguments about producing value for other people, is Bob’s life more meaningful than Alex’s? Is it happier? Would you rather be Alex or Bob? Would you rather Alex exist, or Bob exist?
If you want to make the argument for work, you have to argue that it does something other than turning Alex into Bob. That it has some other effect, where Bob gets home from work and says “You know, all that lotto-ticket selling has awoken a spark of something higher in me. Instead of watching TV, I think I’m going to read Anna Karenina.” Or something. If I’m strawmanning this argument, it’s because I don’t really know how people expect it to work.
I don’t want to disagree with Yakimi. I don’t want to come out and predict “If we institute UBI, we won’t have ghettos full of Alexes”, and have you point and laugh when I’m proven wrong. I think ghettos full of Alexes is a very likely outcome. But I don’t think that’s worse than ghettos full of Bobs. I think it’s just more surprising, more unfamiliar, more of a man-bites-dog style interesting news story that will provoke concern.
Wrong Species writes:
I only have one small quibble. Amazon is relentless with their employees because they’re so competitive. Jobs guarantee programs would be anticompetitive so we probabaly wouldn’t see anything like that. In fact it would probably be the opposite where there is too little to do and a lot of it is pointless busy work, like in high school.
Yes, this is a good point. Most surveys seem to find job satisfaction is higher in the private sector than the public sector, but I could imagine the opposite being true for the most-exploited kinds of unskilled labor.
And for what it’s worth, here’s a reader who works in an Amazon warehouse commenting to say it’s really not that bad.
Naj on another way things can go wrong:
It seems to me that many people whose lives suffer due to lack of money are in significant debt and that debt payments are a large fraction of their income. If a UBI is given to everyone, how are people prevented from borrowing $100,000 against it, blowing it quickly, and then having $0 income because their UBI is all spent on interest? Solving this problem also seems full of opaque bureaucracies and Kafkaesque rituals. Unless we just ban loaning money with interest for consumptive goods at the same time(a policy I might just favor).
po8crg suggests:
Bankrupts will still be entitled to UBI. Assuming (not unreasonably) that bankruptcy laws won’t allow garnishment of UBI to pay debts, anyone with only UBI as income and more debts than assets could declare bankruptcy, surrender their assets to their creditors, and walk free from their debt.
The risk of loaning to someone with nothing but UBI would be huge, so no lender would lend.
(incidentally, the problem with this may be in the housing market, landlords will be demanding rent up-front rather than in arrears and being very aggressive about evicting people who fall behind)
Simon Sarris (author of the piece I was criticizing) writes:
The point of something like Basic Jobs is that giving people the option, but not the obligation, may result in better outcomes for some people at the margins. It’s not a panacea, it is definitely not a Utopian alternative to the largely Utopian plans of UBI because I do not think any Utopian plan as described is wise. It’s a suggestion of mere incrementalism, something to try on top of the hodge-podge of welfare that currently exists. A splint is safer than a spleen removal, as they say.
In other words, I think you are committing a mistake by comparing your Utopian vision to another Utopian vision (which I do not advocate). I do not think any Utopian vision is good or possible. You can make UBI look better by comparing it to other Utopian ideas, but this is in effect masking the deficiencies of UBI by comparing it to something else unrealistic.
I do not want to give the impression that Basic Jobs would ever accommodate everyone as UBI may intend to do. In the best case I 100% agree its positive effects would be smaller, but its implementation would also be safer. If you have a hard time imagining that, simply imagine “Maybe we should have farm subsidies, but they work more like Japan’s or Austria’s than what the US does right now.”
10240 writes:
The huge difference between UBI and public works/job guarantee (even if it’s busywork) is that you only take a public works job if you can’t get a job on the market, and don’t have any better option. With UBI, everyone would take it, and many people who can work would quit. This may make a job guarantee at least remotely feasible.
This is the same as the difference between a homeless shelter and a rent subsidy: a homeless shelter keeps one from freezing on the street, but it’s pretty shitty, so the only people who choose it are those who really don’t have any other option. It’s a built-in means test that’s much more effective than a conventional means test that can be attached to a rent subsidy.
As such, a job guarantee may even save money if it replaces unemployment benefits. Of course, implemented this way it’s a right-wing policy (aimed to minimize welfare usage and incentivize work), rather than a left-wing one. (Hungary’s right-wing government has replaced unemployment benefits with public works like this.) It works if the goal is to keep the poor from starving, rather than to give them a decent standard of living.
This is a good and important point.
I was tempted to respond to Sarris that UBI isn’t that much more utopian than BJG. After all, it can be funded by a tax such that rich people overall pay more in extra taxes than they get in UBI, middle-class people pay the same, and poor people get more in UBI than they pay in taxes. Depending on where you set the definition of “poor”, you can ensure that only the very poor/unemployed people who would go for a basic job are really getting any money from UBI. So there’s no reason to think UBI is necessarily broader-scale than BJG.
10240’s point proves me wrong. Because basic jobs are potentially unpleasant, they act as a screening mechanism so that only people who really need them will take them. That means even targeted at the same income level, they would be less universal than UBI (another commenter points out that we could produce the same effect by making people wait in line for eight hours a day to receive their daily UBI check).
I was hoping to be able to wave away the cost issue with “this is equally bad for UBI and BJG”, but I guess I can’t anymore. I am not an expert in this so I don’t have strong opinions, but I would be pretty okay with a Piketty-esque wealth tax, a Georgist land tax, or whatever experts declare to be the least stupid and distortionary tax that mostly falls on the rich. This article (possibly wrong, possibly biased) suggests that some proposals for raising taxes on the rich could produce about $250 billion/year. That’s enough to pay the poorest 10% of Americans a $10K/year basic income (ie have a basic income plus tax increases such that they break even around the 10th percentile) even before cutting any welfare programs.
In my ideal system, we would propose some sort of inherently progressive tax at some fixed percent, and say that the basic income was “however much that produces, divided by everybody”. That means that as the economy grows, the basic income increases. At the beginning, the basic income might not really be enough to live off of (especially if I got my calculations wrong). As we get more things like robot labor and productivity increases, so does the income. By the time robots are good enough to put lots of people out of work, they’re also good enough that X% of what the rich robot-owning capitalists make is quite a lot, and everybody can be comfortable.
Then various Congresspeople can debate at what point the UBI is large enough that we can eliminate various welfare programs. On the one hand, welfare programs can be sticky, so we might worry they would be overly cautious. On the other hand, many Congresspeople are Republicans, so they probably wouldn’t be.
Yaleocon on winding down UBI:
Saying “winding down basic income is easy” assumes we have an Income Czar who can just say “all right, let’s wind it down.” We wouldn’t have that. We have a democracy, and do you really want to be the guy running on “everybody gets less money each year”? It’d be like opposing social security, except even more politically impossible. Candidates—at least, the winning ones—will only ever pledge to defend or expand it. (This also probably makes UBI a fiscally unsustainable policy in the long term.)
Once those political incentives are taken into account, I think we should view UBI as an irreversible, and probably unsustainable, change to our economic system. Scott (or any other knowledgeable UBI advocate), do you stand by the assertion that UBI would be easy to end, and if so, why? (I probably prefer the status quo to UBI, for what it’s worth.)
Thegnskald on long-term effects:
The economic right likes to pretend the distribution problem is solved. The economic left likes to pretend the production problem is solved. A UBI helps alleviate the distribution issue at minimum penalty to production; relative well-being so important, the incentive to work will be as strong as ever.
A major part of the problem with modern society is that there isn’t an economic incentive to cater to the cashless, the perpetually broke, the homeless; this is a service we want performed, but the system cannot enable it, and the system limps on.
A UBI creates such an incentive. In the short-term, we will have some shortages and price increases; in the long term, we will have a new consumer base, and new industry will arrise to support it.
Inflation is one possible result, and likely unless we make it economic to build such industry. A UBI needs a corresponding decrease in regulation, in order to make it possible to produce low-cost goods for that new money to chase.
And responding to completely different comments: if a state or city wants a higher UBI, so be it. But a major advantage that the UBI offers is to incitivize people to spread out more evenly across the US, reducing population density. Likewise, a major problem with current welfare is that it disincentivizes work, by punishing those who get it (as working costs benefits, resulting in less overall available funds). I don’t think we will have a rising class of jobless vagabonds; I think instead we will have a rising class of gig-economy people, who take short-term work to get money to buy luxuries, while they mostly skate by on the UBI. This is where we are heading anyways, so this is a net improvement, by making such gig work more secure.
I see little harm and much good in a UBI, and expect it to accelerate employment relative to the current system of “You only get your benefits if you don’t work and avoid making yourself too employable”.
Gimmickless is still worried about the rent issue:
I came of age in a military town. Part of the military benefit package is a stipend, should you qualify to live off-base. I could never find a apartment or single-wide that ever cost less than that stipend. That information gets out, and gets spread. Do people with McJobs cram themselves 3-4 to a trailer to make ends meet? Yes they do.
I fail to see how landlords will not take UBI into account on what rent they charge. Will there be a price gradient that actually settles out? Possibly. Probably. But it’s almost certainly going to end up higher than what rent is now.
This definitely sounds like what would happen in the case of a captive audience in a world with no ability to increase housing stock. If you relax some of those assumptions, I fail to see why rent shouldn’t reach a balance between supply and demand the same way other necessities like food, clothing, and gas do.
Dnkndnts doubts the “universal” part of UBI:
My problem with UBI is that it’s virtually guaranteed not to actually be universal. It’s going to be “universal” for Good Citizens. We’re going to probe and test you for any sort of substance abuse and if we find anything, you’re off the program; if you have a criminal record of any sort, you’re off the program. The government is not going to sponsor your alcoholism and crack addiction!
First, I think this immediately falls into the kafkaesque nightmare disability currently has: you have to prove to the Bureaucracy that you are, in fact, a Good Citizen in the same way that you currently have to prove to the Bureaucracy that you are, in fact, Actually Disabled.
Second, the people who need UBI the most are precisely those least likely to be labeled Good Citizens. Poverty massively correlates with substance abuse and criminal behavior.
I get that I’m attacking a strawman here in some sense, but I think there’s a snowball’s chance in hell that UBI would actually be universal.
Counterexample: Social Security. As far as I know, every elderly person gets it, whether they’re a good law-abiding citizen or not.
RC Cola writes:
I’m no economist but it seems to me that this essay under-plays what I thought would have been one of the main features of a job requirement over a free-floating income. For the moment put aside complications like disability and third-party effects and just imagine the core case of a person with no job. Jobs suck, as Scott notes toward the end. But it is in everyone’s interest if everyone who is able to support themselves with jobs do so rather than resorting to compulsory confiscation of others’ money to do so. So we want obtaining such government money to be unpleasant. This isn’t to say that most people on government programs are just lazy. But people do respond to incentives, and there are probably lots of marginal cases where it would be extra hard to support oneself with a job, and an easy, frictionless transition to government support would be an easy call whereas a costly and painful one would end up causing this marginal person to choose to remain in private employment.
so what is the main obvious attractor of a government-granted income without a work obligation? I think it’s not having to have a job. So to a first order of approximation, adding a job requirement does exactly what you would want it to do. It removes the largest incentive to avail oneself of the government program, namely the removal of work obligations during work hours. We want to do this not out of a punitive motivation, or even out of a “help the recipient” motivation. We want it out of a deterrent motivation, precisely to deter availing oneself of redistributive programs that by their nature cannot work if too many people opt in. Is that not an important part of the argument here?
Thegnskald writes:
My objection [to a previous comment] comes down to this: the assumption that UBI is a solution to poverty, rather than a solution to the systemic issues inherent in a bureaucracy-administrated welfare.
This puts me at odds with Scott, who seems to favor a high UBI intended to make work obsolete for most people. I favor a low UBI which makes the bureaucracy obsolete, but isn’t intended to pull people out of poverty. My preferred solution is a debit card (or maybe just a fingerprint-enabled system to disable theft) linked to an account with daily accrual of small amounts of money; 10-18 dollars per day per adult, some possibly smaller amount for children. Do away with disability and food stamps and housing assistance and social security, keep Medicaid/Medicare. Pair this with a new classification of minimal legal rental housing that amounts to an updated-fire-code-compliant barracks (a bunk, a locker or chest, and access to a bathroom and washing facilities, probably gender-segregated; family-style housing might amount to a lockable room). Toss in density maximums on the barracks, and proximity limitations, to avoid concentrating poverty. Maybe – maybe – add in a requirement for security guards.
The goal shouldn’t be to enable a luxurious life – it should be to enable a very basic one. With daily accrual of funds, huxters and con artist won’t find viable targets, and anything more expensive than a daily meal will encourage short-term thrift and the accrual of some very basic financial knowledge.
This is a more basic lifestyle than is afforded by the current system, but removes the barriers to entry and waiting lists that plague us now. I think the “lower middle class” version of UBI is a terrible idea; it should be treated as a safety net, not a replacement for productive enterprise.
This is the incrementalist version of a UBI. Trial it, adjust as necessary.
baconbits brings up other concerns:
What does it mean to have a “basic” income? Surely housing is included, and housing prices vary wildly over different regions. Are residents of Detroit getting enough money to pay for housing in NYC or are residents of NYC getting enough money to pay for housing in Detroit, or do we have a “cost of living adjusted UBI” where some people get enough for a low end car payment and others enough for a monthly subway pass and every other conceivable difference or are we just accepting that a few (tens of) millions of people are going to not be getting a basic level of income at all while a few (tens of) millions of people are getting well over their basic level?
While we are on the subject of the disabled, well the disabled have extra health costs… are getting more in terms of UBI? Long story short as soon as UBI is introduced it will be noticed that a great many people cannot afford their health insurance payments on their UBI and there will be cries for a nationalized health insurance on top of the UBI.
What about children and married couples? How are we balancing UBI payments to families without seriously screwing up incentives there? And immigrants? And families of immigrants?
The short answer is that right after you cut the Gordian you are going to pick up the slashed pieces of rope and attempt to retie them together to hold the system in place.
The optimism that there is a simple solution to an enormous issue is overwhelming.
Ninety-Three discusses risk to private industry:
You’re being unfairly rosy towards basic income by not mentioning that it too could destroy private industry. Imagine you institute basic income and most of the McDonalds workers quit. McDonalds tries to invent robots, but can’t because robots are hard. So they raise wages in order to attract more workers. In order to pay for their increased wages, they raise prices. The market informs McDonalds that people don’t want to pay more for their fast food, and McDonalds goes bankrupt because their business model was only profitable with $8/hour wages. Higher-end restaraunts will still exist, but your basic income scheme just destroyed the entire “cheap fast food” industry.”
This seems little different from minimum wage laws. Some studies suggest that $15/hour minimum wage laws don’t seem to hurt restaurants. Others do find some negative effect, but the effect is far from catastrophic and restaurants continue to exist.
If basic income is so high that nobody will work at $15/hour ($30/hour? $45/hour?) and private industries collapse, then we must have set the basic income too high. This would be a disaster, but no more than setting the minimum wage too high would be.
David Friedman adds: “From a little googling, labor is about 20% of the cost of McDonalds franchisees. Double wages and, if they pay those wages instead of substituting more skilled labor or machinery, and prices go up by about 20%.”
From Nicholas Weininger:
Scott, you mention aristocrats as a group who seem to flourish without needing to work for a living, and cherrypick a lot of great examples, but surely you’re aware of the phenomenon of corrupt wastrel layabout aristocrats too. It’s at least perceived as common enough that today, parents who have enough money that their kids don’t ever have to work typically spend a good deal of time and effort devising constraints on the kids’ ability to access their inheritances so that they don’t become corrupt wastrel layabouts. Do you think the perception of commonness is incorrect? Are the parents worried for no reason? Note too, as other commenters have, that these parents are much more capable of instilling responsibility and work ethic in their kids than the typical parents of those who might depend on a large UBI.
This is one of many reasons why I think we should start with a very small, Alaska-fund sort of level of UBI, plus a child allowance for primary caregivers of young kids, and see how that goes for awhile before taking up the question of an increased UBI level.
Martin Freedman refers us to previous work on the subject which I should get around to reading:
Hello, long time lurker first time poster here.
This is an interesting post but it seems to miss the boat on the whole Jobs Guarantee debate and analysis that has been going on for many years. This is partly due to your post being a response to another interesting article by Simon Saris, which also, but less so, misses the boat on this debate. Still he does raise points that you sort respond to as if they were never raised e.g over disability and he emphasized no removal of those benefits.
I also read as much as I could of the 100+ comment stream and only two commentators correctly identified the real issues : ShamblerBishop and userfriendlyy.
Anyway a more substantive issue is the body of work and analysis done on the JG done by many economists over the years. You mentioned economists who had argued for a CBI or UBI where you included Milton Friedman who really argued for a Negative Income Tax which is not the same BTW (as others have noted).
However why did you not mention those economists who have argued for a JG? Where were Keynes’ On-the-spot employment, Minsky’s Employer of Last Resort, Mitchell’s Buffer Stock Employment, Mosler’s Transition Jobs and, in general, collectively named by the Modern Monetary Theory economists called the Job Guarantee?
Simon’s post using the non-standard term “Basic Jobs” – which he is entitled to do – is somewhat indicative that this is an unorthodox presentation of these ideas. He (and, for that matter, I) are unknown bloggers on this topic and, regardless, stand or fall on the quality of arguments and analysis. Whilst writing for a particular audience might have been a motivation for him, for whatever reason he omitted the critical, IMV, macroeconomic basis which is particularly important both for the JG and for a more complete evaluative comparison of the JG to BI.
If you really want to do this topic justice I humbly suggest you look to the main economist out of the MMT group who has specifically focused on this topic. (Of course, the others – mentioned above or not – have researched this aspect too, this is only my recommendation). This is Pavlina Tcherneva who has written for a range of audiences from the interested lay person to the mainstream economist academics. You could start with her Job Guarantee Faq or her team at Bard
Suffice to say all your objections have long been answered. That does not mean you agree with the arguments in those answers, of course, but a clearer discussion should start with those answers not write as if these have never been considered.
Michael Handy says:
Umm, correct me if I am wrong, but didn’t we try a Basic Jobs program back in the 19th century in England? Namely, the Workhouses, carefully calibrated to make any private sphere job heaven by comparison.
I feel that a program that literally uses the first chapters of Oliver Twist as a technical manual might not need such a comprehensive debunking, but I’m glad one exists.
On the one hand, this is unfair. The workhouse was nothing like existing basic jobs guarantees – it was a combination housing program / food program / jobs program that poor people were in many cases forbidden by law to leave. This is totally unlike proposals for a $15/hour voluntary job not linked to housing or food.
On the other, what I find most interesting about workhouses is that most sources suggest they weren’t profitable. Even offering workers the most miserable conditions and paying them no wages, they still failed to produce anything that sold well and had to be subsidized by taxpayers. This reinforces my concern that basic jobs are not going to be able to produce as much as people think.
Watchman writes:
My issue here, and this comes from someone convinced of the futility of the Keynsian approach embodied by basic jobs (the left wing are clearly bored of re-hashing the bad ideas of the 1970s and are going back to the 30s for their inspiration now…), is that basic jobs appear to be much safer for a functioning democracy than basic income. Democracy is ill served if leaders are able to use their power to effectively bribe voters: any study of the working of machine politics in US cities, or of the small electorates of English rotten boroughs, will reveal this. Basic income is a tool that in the right hands could be used to bribe voters by promising an increase in the income; in the US at least I find it easy to imagine populist figures on both sides of the political divide promising voters higher basic income. Democracy requires a certain restraint from voters and basic income would be a potential danger to this by creating a clear incentive for voters to focus on self-interest in their decision making, to a degree not currently seen (mind you, it is possible I’m just repeating arguments made when income tax was introduced…).
I agree that income tax is worth considering. The “politicians will bribe voters with their own money” thing is plausible, but how come there are still taxes? It would be pretty easy to run the federal government without making the bottom 50% of the wage distribution pay taxes at all; why don’t we? I think the answer is something like “to maintain some fiction that everyone must contribute equally”, but that makes the bribe-voters-with-their-own money strategy look pretty powerless, doesn’t it?
For that matter, free universal health care is an example of bribing voters with their own money – how come it keeps failing? So is universal college – how come no one except Bernie Sanders even pushes it? For all their flaws – and they have many – the average American voter seems remarkably bribery-resistant.
Liz writes:
Extreme example to make the point: Take a person with Down’s syndrome and give them a job (like washing dishes) which they can perform, and see how they respond to it. They’re far happier doing that as opposed to sitting at home being fed and “entertained”. However unmeaningful you might believe that work to be, it might be very meaningful to them. I’m sure there are a lot of people in the service industry (“would you like fries with that?” et al) who DO INDEED make a positive difference in people’s lives. Even a smile can do that for a frustrated, stressed out person….a smile that makes one feel they aren’t alone. A kind gesture, some simple random act of kindness of any sort can actually restore ones’ faith in humanity. So I happen to think the “fries with that?” work is meaningful. It might (depending on circumstances and how it is done, of course) be even more meaningful than far higher paid and higher skilled (on paper) labor.
Many people say they feel that they wouldn’t personally be able to handle not working very well. For example, Joyously:
The reason I have always been basic-income-skeptical is because of myself. If I had a basic income the same as my grad stipend, I could *definitely very-much* see myself mostly just playing a lot of video games. There’s a *possibility* I’d finally finish my novel. But it would be mostly video games.
And I’d be happy–but the thing is I *can* do other things that fill a slot society needs. (And I am a privileged educated person from a privileged educated background who doesn’t really *need* this assistance.) So shouldn’t I?
Yes. I think you would do great as one of the vast majority of people who would continue to work even after society had a basic income. I’m not in favor of preventing people from working. I myself would probably work even if offered a basic income. I think it’s great if people don’t have to work but want to anyway. I’m not sure how to get this point across more strongly than I already have.
Other people say that obviously everybody would quit if a Basic Income were available. Aphyer writes:
I am a programmer. I have a really good job. I quite enjoy it, I get paid well, I like my coworkers. I can listen to my favorite music over headphones while working. When someone does something stupid my coworkers and I enjoy ourselves laughing about it. I am probably somewhere north of 95th percentile job satisfaction in the country.
If you offered me enough money to support myself indefinitely while staying at home playing and designing increasingly complicated computer games and board games…well…I don’t think I would take it. Probably. But I would be very tempted.
This seems to suggest that somewhere around 90 percent of people would quit their jobs. And maybe in the Glorious Robot Future that would not be a problem. However, one thing that several of Scott’s articles on this topic seem to have missed is that we are not actually in the Glorious Robot Future yet. Yes, once you get to a position where our robot armies can do everything we want, a basic income guarantee is probably the best way to convert this into a high standard of living for many people. But we are not in that position. We are not close to that position. Right now people’s jobs are actually adding value that will be lost if they quit. And implementing a basic income guarantee now feels like it would just obviously be a disaster.
(None of this should be taken as support of a basic jobs program, which sounds even more obviously disastrous and makes me want to exhume Joseph McCarthy and turn him loose on everyone suggesting it.)
Ozy brings up that there are various ways that skilled workers can work part-time to make $10K per year (the easiest is to work a $100K job one year in ten). Since almost nobody does that, it seems unlikely that these people would really quit their job in exchange for basic income.
I’m glad Ozy showed up, because I used to think the same thing as Aphyer, and Ozy reminded me that I wasn’t taking any of the opportunities to work much less in exchange for much less money either. I wonder if this is just a universal bias, where people feel like they would definitely prefer more free time to working more, but then work more anyway.
ec429 defends the much-maligned but ever-popular position of “being angry that other people might get by without having to work”:
A lot of people have commented above on the incentive problems etc. with both UBI and UBJ, so I’ll not go into that. But I’ve noticed a bit of a thread of “why are opponents of UBI so determined that no-one ever gets a free ride?” Since this generalises to other welfare/disability/secondary distribution programs, I think my viewpoint here may be relevant. Warning: raw and emotional, rather than cool and rational. But maybe it’ll help people understand why I, at least, am so implacably opposed to redistribution. (Also it drifts a bit off-topic by the end.)
Stipulated: I’m a nerd, bookish, aspergiac. (Also, technically not fully-abled: I have a sleep disorder that prevents me working full-time.)
Between the ages of (let’s say) 8 and 18, I was bullied a lot; this was made bearable by the knowledge that in adulthood, I’d be an affluent knowledge-worker and the people bullying me were idiots who would be stuck in retail or manual labour, and that it would utterly serve the b—ers right.
And now you expect me to give up some large slice of the product of my work (when you add up income tax, national insurance*, VAT** on the goods I buy, push effects from taxes supposedly levied upon ‘business’, etc., the total tax bite is probably over 50%) to give those same b—ers welfare cheques, and then to give them more when it turns out they spent the first lot on pot and xboxes, because somehow it’s not acceptable for people who make stupid decisions to starve.
So no. If you want _my_ money to fund _your_ life, you had d-mn well better prove that you’re trying to better yourself and not just suffering the consequences of your own stupidity. Ideally, let me make that decision myself through private charity, rather than forcibly taking the decision away from me and giving it to some unaccountable bureaucrat. (If nothing else, I could hardly be _more_ Kafkaesque than the disability-scheme bureaucrats.
Good news! I hear that basic income will sap meaning and community from people’s lives. So all those bullies will be living unhappy lives without any purpose, and you’ll still have the last laugh!
Apparently *I* didn’t make my point very well, because that’s not what I meant at all. I don’t think I’d be forced not to work, and I don’t understand why you think I think that.
I think I’d be strongly *tempted* not to work and might have chosen that if it had been an option when I was younger rather than starting down the road to my career. I think that would be bad for society because a possibly useful person (hypothetical younger me) would be choosing not to be useful, even if that’s a rational choice for them at the moment.
*Edit: Rewording! In other words, I’m not saying I’d prefer my job to basic income. I’m saying that I might well “prefer” being supported by others, but that doesn’t make it good.
While I agree that Scott’s response to you missed your point, he did address it later. Why don’t you work part-time? You could work 2 days a week for 40% of your current income, which will likely be well over any plausible UBI and give yourself 3 whole days a week to play video games. There might be some level of practical difficulty, but I’m sure you could work something like that out. In practice, nobody ever seems to take the “less money for less work” deal. Conversely, people love over-time.
I myself am self-employed. I use the same computer to work and play games. Sometimes I do think, “I’m bored of working now, I’ll play games for a bit.” But sometimes I also think, “I’m bored of this game, I’ll work for a bit.” People phone me up and offer me work and even if I’ve already made enough money to pay my bills for the month, I never decline the work on the basis that I’d rather play games.
@Robert Jones
The issue is that young people may get into a situation where they have to get so much education and/or work experience to be able to get decent work, that they decide to stick with playing computer games.
Yeah, but you presumably have huge sunk costs in your education, which means that the cost for you to get nice work now is low.
Would 17 year old Robert be willing to work himself up to that level?
Maybe not.
Maybe 17!Robert would say “I’d rather be a idle layabout making 10k/year and skip college than be a hardworking professional making (say) 60k/year after college.” And maybe Robert, and huge numbers of people like him, wouldn’t feel so much pressure to go to college purely to get better jobs.
Would that be such a bad thing?
We already have a credential inflation problem. Everyone needs a college degree to get a decent job, so everyone feels pressure to get a degree for that reason, and consequently everyone is getting their asses kicked by college tuition. Tuition that will keep going up because successive generations of American youth are a captive market to be milked for their parents’ life savings and their own future ability to take on debt. Scott’s talked about this.
For a while, we might see college admissions dropping off because college is massively expensive and the payoff on a college degree is doubtful; living as an unemployed pothead or video gamer honestly seems more appealing.
But the world won’t instantly come to an end the first year people like 17!Robert, who have no compelling need to learn SOMETHING, ANYTHING, don’t show up on college campuses. There will be time for incentives to shuffle around, for employers to realize they need to start thinking a little farther outside the box than “hire recent college graduates. There will even be time for 17!Robert to mature into 22!Robert and realize that having the bare minimum of money required to stay alive in a not-amazing part of the country plus a little left over for video games… is kind of a dull, lowly, and shitty existence.
Maybe Robert will start wanting enough money to be attractive as a dating prospect. Maybe Robert will start wanting a home with a yard, or material conveniences that he can’t really afford on UBI. Maybe Robert will even realize what he actually wants to do with his life instead of having to leap at “something, ANYTHING.”
If nothing else, most of the people with the potential to do well as skilled professionals do have some genuine desire to learn, explore, and cultivate their knowledge. If the price of college weren’t being mechanically driven up by all the people who feel like they need college to live, maybe the price would go down to where they could do so primarily because they actually want to learn how to do something.
Ending the college credential rat race is a noble goal.
Not everything in pursuit of that goal, such as destroying capitalism, is noble. (Although some might want capitalism destroyed nonetheless and have finally found something palatable to the masses to disguise it.)
For jobs that aren’t rote communication overheads often mean that someone working 2 days a week is a lot less than 40% as valuable to the company as someone working 5 days a week. This might be keeping abreast of changing circumstances, having a team that needs to finish a project in a certain time frame and communication overhead growing as the team grows, or remembering the details of your own project over longer periods of time as you work more slowly.
Very few office workers do more than a couple of hours of work a day.
I wouldn’t advocate a shorter workweek, but a shorter workday does seem to be in order.
Maybe I’m unusual, but when I worked at a pizza place in college I never once took on a shift I didn’t have to. I even purposefully declined taking the most lucrative shifts because I would have to work harder during those busy times. And the extra money would have been really handy! At least for me personally, this doesn’t speak well for my motivation to work while getting a UBI.
After I graduated I was unemployed for about 10 months. It started off fun, but by the end I was pretty depressed before finally getting a (really crappy) job. I hated the job, but I definitely felt more like my life was on track again. After eventually going back to school and getting into a good field things are much better now, but I wonder if things would have been different if I’d had a UBI to fall back on. I think it depends on how culture changes with the availability of a UBI.
I definitely felt like my friends, family and wider social network expected me to have a job to be a worthwhile person. If it just becomes more acceptable to take part-time work… maybe the workweek or workday shrink to accommodate new norms… great! I would love that.
I think it’s more likely, however, that it widens existing cultural gaps and makes it even harder to cross them. Among the more educated class I expect the pressures will mostly remain the same as today, although maybe easier to fall out of. On the other end, though, cheap rural areas will attract those who survive on only UBI and that will just become the norm. The Amazons and WalMarts of the world mean you don’t need nearly as many local jobs to sustain a community as you used to, so there aren’t many job opportunities without traveling to more expensive areas. You can’t afford to move to an expensive area because you only get UBI. You aren’t attractive to employers because of a long period of unemployment or underemployment. Schools in the UBI-only areas are terrible because not enough people care. Etc., etc.
What I’m envisioning is essentially just like the poverty trap, except better because at least everyone has enough money to live on, but also worse because it’s even harder to escape and more people are likely to fall into it.
In the end, though, I don’t know how justified my fears are. It’s just speculation, and I think the effects would depend heavily on how big the UBI is.
I worked for a few years in international schools a while back. Whilst I’m sure this is not the case everywhere, the schools I worked in had very small numbers of classes for me to teach; I would rarely have more than 15 hours of direct instruction per week, sometimes less. Of course there was lesson planning and homework and all the other stuff teachers do, but since the curriculums rarely changed year to year after a while you would have built up a core of lesson plans and assignments and not even have to spend much time doing that. All in all, I’d say by the end of my time teaching I was doing 20 hours per week. And this was pretty well paid work, I got a full time salary despite having part time hours.
At any time I could easily quit my current 45hr per week job and go back to working in international schools, doing 20 hour weeks and having a lot more leisure time. But I don’t. Whilst the salaries were good, my current salary is better and with a much quicker rate of growth in the future. The work I did was easy, but it was also boring and unfulfilling and I’m much happier with my current role.
It seems from your response and several of the others that a major issue with the UBI debate is that people are all assuming different amounts. When I think back to some of my days spent playing video games at university, that was always a comfortable existence because my parents are well-off; I could afford to buy decent food that I liked, to buy alcohol and go out regularly, to live in a reasonably nice place, and to purchase whatever video games or systems I wanted. But why should UBI be so high? I’ve been investigating how low UBI could feasibly go in the UK recently, and it seems to me that you would have no need to provide many of the comforts of life, but still provide enough to prevent poverty. A place to live, sustenance, some form of clothing. Whose to say that the UBI will be anything more?
@Joyously
One solution might be to only give an UBI above a certain age (30 year old?). Then you force young people to sink or swim*.
* Of course, you’d still need means-tested welfare for those who are young and disabled or such.
There seems to be a clear asymmetry between voters’ behavior when a bribe is offered and their behavior when somebody threatens to, as it were, un-bribe them. Trying to get a UBI passed is nearly politically impossible, but trying to cut (never mind eliminate) Social Security is if anything even more so–even though Social Security is just UBI for old people! If welfare spending is indeed bribery, it’s difficult to get American voters to accept a bribe, but even harder to get them to stop being bribed. I’m not sure why this is–perhaps it’s because of the “middle class fiction” in which almost everybody in the US thinks they’re middle class even though only about 50-60% of the population is middle class by most reasonable definitions?
I wonder what de Tocqueville would make of it.
The Myth of the Temporarily Embarrassed Millionaire
The reason that nothing like Medicare for All and Free College get done is because our government is only marginally responsive to the needs of it’s citizens and entirely responsive to the mega donor class.
You were banned, on purpose.
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/05/16/basic-income-not-basic-jobs-against-hijacking-utopia/#comment-633692
I’m not in charge here at all, and in normal circumstances pointing out someone else’s ban is shitty, but other commenters need to know we have a John Sidles here.
Absolutely right. Those things fail because the voter doesn’t have them yet.
Once the voter has it, you cannot take it away.
New York State had guaranteed issue for health insurance and banned checks for pre-existing conditions. This had the obvious result and destroyed the personal health insurance market. It was never fixed, until Federal law overruled it with PPACA. The fix was obvious and straightforward — get rid of the ban on pre-existing conditions. No one ever did this obvious fix, because it would be political suicide. The system was broken and stayed broken.
How do you reconcile this with, say, Clinton-era welfare reform?
Good response.
Clinton stole welfare reform as an issue from the Republicans, and it was also a benefit going to relatively few people. (13%, Google tells me, and they were unlikely to switch to the other party in retaliation.)
Of course I’m now drawing lines exactly to distinguish between your scenario and my scenario, and those lines might not be there in reality. I’ll retreat to voters being very loss averse.
Most of this is pointing out the flaws of the horrible Job Guarantee programs you have constructed in your heads rather than looking at the actual proposals that have been put out by people who have been working on this for years.
Where various proponents of JG’s agree and disagree.
[Accidentally reported this somehow when clicking back to this window, sorry!]
Design, Jobs, and Implementation
Economic Impact assessment
FAQ
How it worked in Argentina
Job Guarantee vs UBI
and
No major proponents of a JG want to subsidize private sector jobs.
I don’t think it’s that cut-and-dry. A lot of the pro-JG folks I speak with are fine with it consisting of a mix of public sector jobs, private sector jobs with subsidies, and so forth (as long as the subsidized private sector jobs don’t push out existing workers).
There have been proposals to let the non-profit sector have run some of it, which I would be fine with as long as we did a bit better of a job of deciding what is and isn’t an actual non-profit as compared to a glorified tax shelter.
If you can send me a link to a serious proponent of a JG program who wants jobs to subsidize the private sector I would be happy to talk about it. The closest I have seen are people talking about possibly training people for jobs that are available in the private sector, but definitely not paying for them to work there.
Ok, I found a few references to allowing private sector apprenticeships be JG jobs with a limited time frame and a check to make sure that they don’t just cycle through apprentices and never hire any. I would be ok with that.
@UFyyy2
That will automatically happen if you subsidize public sector jobs. The government will stop using services from the private sector and will switch to cheap labor.
Can you give me an example of what you mean? I can think of a few ways you might mean that and want to respond appropriately.
The government in my country has mostly outsourced the cleaning of their offices to private sector companies. They could undo this if they could make those people work for free.
The proposal would not be approved if it displaced current workers. FAQ 9 and 10.
UFyyy2 –
Three possibilities.
First possibility: The non-compete has some teeth, but lawsuits are difficult to win. In this scenario, the government can get away with hiring highway cleaning crews to clean highways its existing crews couldn’t clean with available resources. In this scenario, there is substitution – the argument from available resources can always be made, and public sector workers are gradually faded out.
Second possibility: The non-compete has teeth, and lawsuits can be won. In this scenario, unions sue every time a work project is started, on the substitution argument. Money is funneled into union lawyers and projects are shut down every time they start, or the government is forced to hire people to do work it wouldn’t have otherwise done. In either case, the work projects themselves just become political chips used to pass favors to unions, with government representatives often failing even to show up to defend the decisions, in something the way the EPA currently fails to defend itself against lawsuits it wants to lose (such as the CO2 regulation thing).
Third possibility: The non-compete doesn’t have teeth. This looks similar to the first case, except faster.
Won’t work. US legal institutions won’t permit it.
No, the closest thing to a Job Guarantee currently is the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in India. Wildly successful.
Also read about the program in Argentina which worked well despite being limited to one member per household. That led to it being largely women who enrolled while men sought work in the private sector. Then a conservative government wanted the women back home and taking care of their children so the offered them a larger amount of money to stay home. Many of the women took the larger money and kept showing up for work. See my link about it in the earlier comment.
I’d add that presumably public employment and firms in a democratic government where they can be publicly criticized and the people who oversee them voted out of office is probably going to have different outcomes from SOEs where you’re on shaky ground just criticizing the government at all.
Wildly successful?
Most of the money doesn’t go to the actual workers.
See my Argentina link, they surveyed participants and show what they liked about having socially meaningful work to better their communities.
Turning Alex into Bob also has the effect of reducing the amount of time Alex can dedicate to setting cars on fire.
I don’t know why everyone assumes that these JG jobs need to be zero skill jobs. How long does it take to train people in solar panel install, making housing more energy efficient, or the million other things we need to do that aren’t profitable before the worst effects of climate change are locked in? Why are people against training people to do things that need to get done but aren’t being done?
JG jobs are supposed to be temporary, and one of the things I’ve suggested is having a mandated few hours a week of private sector job search and having all participants keep an updated resume in a database so if the private sector wanted to find employees it would be one stop shopping.
There are people who are now working in the private sector doing solar panel installs and making houses more efficient, but earlier you claimed that your jobs wouldn’t compete with the private sector…
To the best of my knowledge they only do that for people who can afford them / have good enough credit to get a loan for them. I was thinking more along the lines of people who can’t afford them and they would only get some fraction of the power savings, the remainder going somewhere else (this wasn’t meant to be a detailed example, just off the cuff). That would make it a much better deal to buy them if you can afford it while not locking out poor people because of affordability.
But I’m no expert in the field; it would be incumbent on whoever wanted that to be a JG job to demonstrate that they wouldn’t displace anyone in the private sector.
I assume there would be a way for private sector employers to appeal if they were harmed.
What makes the JG left is that it effectively sets the floor of what we as society decide are acceptable working conditions without adding tons of red tape. It instantly gives employees more leverage in negotiating wages and working conditions. All those employees being treated horribly at work now have a fall back job. Also, if the techno-utopians are anywhere close to right the JG is the perfect mechanism to shorten the work week without messing up the whole labor market as the robots take over.
As I pointed out in my comment to the original post, the federal government is not budget constrained as long as we aren’t on the gold standard and can print money, we are inflation constrained. Taxes do not fund federal spending. Alan Greenspan on that. Here it is laid out very simply. And yes, a JG would cost a fraction of an UBI. See my “economic impact assessment” link above for pricing of a JG and the effect it would have on inflation. As long as robots haven’t taken over our jobs and UBI that is enough to live on will inflate away until it isn’t enough to live on, as I explained in my comment on the original post.
That said, I am personally for anything that soaks the rich to get them to stop buying the government and rigging it more in their favor. Top tax rate of 90% on income over 2 mil. Same for an inheritance tax. There is nothing more anti-meritocratic than inherited wealth. Not that the current system could be considered even remotely meritocratic.
Yes there is, taking money from one group and giving it to another group is more anti-meritocratic.
Good thing federal taxes don’t fund federal spending then. Just don’t move to any countries in the Eurozone because then your point about redistribution would actually hold. Here the only reason for taxes is to maintain price stability and to effect social policy. But yes, the state does have a mandate to reduce inequality because it creates sooo many problems for both the rich and the poor.
Only if merit is most accurately measured by the invisible hand of the market. If the invisible hand is capable of making mistakes, redistributing its distributions can be meritocratic.
Since you spoke of Scott Sumner (a big fan of wage subsidies), Noah Smith over at Bloomberg had an interesting article about how a combo wage-subsidy-for-business/public investment program really helped boost wages and jobs:
You can avoid an NIT turning into a welfare trap by having it fade out slower than income growth. Thus, let’s say somebody with no income gets $10K in NIT. Have this fade to zero over the next twenty thousand dollars of income, so that the NIT rebate drops by a dollar for every two dollars in income: if you make $5000 in real income, you get $7500 in NIT (total income of $12500); at $10K of real income, you make $5K in NIT (total $15K); at your twenty thousandth dollar of income from work the NIT winds up and goes away. At no point does a raise at your job decrease your total income.
I think before committing to a basic jobs guarantee or a basic income or anything revolutionary, our first task should really be to get rid of welfare traps. That’s much cheaper, much more politically viable, and will have the similar effect of bringing millions of work-eligible (if not forty-hours-a-week-eligible) people out of the shadows.
EDIT: Seems you ninja-edited your comment and redid it entirely. For the benefit of other readers: Brett’s comment previously expressed concern that an NIT might turn into a welfare trap.
Sorry about the ninja edit. I felt like highlighting the Noah Smith piece and its connection to Scott Sumner’s writing was the more important and useful part of my comment, so I cut out the other stuff.
Is there any indication of why the federal programs succeeded while the state programs failed?
Just timing, I suspect. The Federal programs coincided with a general recovery of cities (prompted by a drop in violent crime).
I’m not sure I understand this argument. It seems like the obvious response is ‘Great, after all the people who hate those jobs quit to live of off of UBI + part=time/gig/creative work, the people with Down’s syndrome and everyone else who would love those jobs but currently can’t get them will have a much greater chance to be hired. Everyone wins.’
This feels like an argument in favor of UBI, not against it – removing workers who hate their jobs from the workforce just increases the desirability of everyone else who actually wants to work, which means *more* jobs for everyone who wants one but currently can’t get one.
It looks to me as though you are missing the distinction between average rates and marginal rates, assuming that all that matters is how much people pay in taxes, and so missing an important cost of the UBI.
Consider two tax schemes, both applied to someone with an income of $50,000/year.
Scheme A is (for simplicity) a flat tax of 25%. Scheme B is a $10,000 UBI plus a flat tax of 45%.
It looks as though he is paying the same–you are taxing the UBI away. But under B if he earns an extra dollar he only keeps $.55 instead of $.75, which means his incentive to earn money is less, his incentive to find ways of avoiding taxes is greater, so his taxable income will be less than $50,000. He is worse off than before and you are no longer fully taxing away the UBI, so will have to raise his tax rate even more to do so.
It’s the marginal rate, not the average rate, that is relevant to incentives.
We are subject to the contraint that sum(taxes – benefits) must equal a certain amount (roughly speaking, whatever non-benefit spending is required). That amount is politically determined: from the point of view of designing a tax/benefit system, we can treat it as a constraint. That effectively fixes the area under the curve. The marginal tax rate is the gradient of the curve. Clearly we want the marginal tax rate everywhere to be as low as possible, but to decrease it in one place we would have to increase it in another place.
The effect of the status quo is we have very high marginal tax rates on the poor (sometimes over 100%), with low marginal tax rates on the middle class and higher marginal tax rates on the rich. This does not seem desirable, because we’d really like to incentivise the poor to work. It seems unlikely that a rich person is seriously put off making another £1m because he only keeps half of it, so intuitively it seems that high marginal tax rates should be less harmful the richer people are. Therefore my claim is that marginal tax rate should be an increasing function of pre-tax income.
Your scheme A is impermissible because it ignores the other constraint, which is that we need to provide a subsistence income to people with a pre-tax income of zero. It is just never going to be socially acceptable to allow the indigent to starve. So that leads to the status quo, where we give benefits to people with zero income, but withdraw the benefits rapidly if they obtain an income, giving rise to the extremely high marginal tax rates previously mentioned.
It seems to me that as a purely abstract argument, this shows that no benefits should be means tested, hence we should have UBI. It frustrates me a bit that people argue in favour of UBI for redistributive reasons (when it’s perfectly possible to make a UBI less redistributive than the current system) or in connection with some techno-utopia (in which case we’ll have far fewer resource constraints so solving the problem will be easy).
I do also find it very odd that people are concerned with the incentive effect of slightly higher marginal taxes for the middle class, but are also concerned that a massive cut in marginal taxes for the poor will somehow cause the poor to work less. My expectation is that a UBI would increase productivity both by allowing unproductive workers to remove themselves from the workforce and by freeing people from poverty traps.
Kinda irrationally angsty that my reddit comment didn’t make the cut (edited and expanded version below):
I have one theoretical long term objection to UBI. People w/o work are miserable not because work is “ennobling” but because (in this culture) work gives you status. When everyone gets UBI, work no longer gives status and people w/o work are no longer miserable. So far so good.
Potential problem are future generations who grow up entirely under UBI. People will still want a way to measure status. One historic group that didn’t work for status were the Cavaliers. Absent work they invented alternate routes for status (some worse than other): hunting, gambling, dueling and raping slaves. I think what some people are worried is that with UBI we might end up with fully automated luxury space cavaliers.
Absent any constrains “protestant work ethic” might get replaced not with something better but with honor culture. Society where you get status by being the biggest bully.
I still think UBI is probably the least bad option for all the reasons Scott outlined. But I am worried that no one thinks long term about the issue of what will provide status sans work. Supposed problems with finding “meaning” without work are a red herring, status is where it might get dangerous.
Also you need to realize that the real gain is not the money (which is supposed to be minimal livable amount) but that you don’t have to toil 8 (or 10 or 12) hours a day for it. Money is modest, but time gain is large. So I submit that reassuring people that monetary amount is small is another red herring. With that free time, you can concentrate on status, which — in worst case scenario — might create some kind of honor-culture-based underclass.
But UBI doesn’t ban work.
Rich people are still going to get status from wealth and the guy who works a few hours for a little extra cash still gets more money/status than someone who works none and only had UBI.
Cavaliers were at the top of the social pile with the means to abuse slaves. Bob the basement dweller doesn’t gain a basement slave. It seems more likely that he’d just compete for the top ranks in his favorite MMO
Short and medium term, you are correct, of course. Question is, what about future generations? If Bob the basement dweller has children and they create a culture of basement dwelling. Eventually, they might base status on something other than work, which might include underground fighting, clockwork orange style hooliganism and finally turning some basement people into slaves.
Personally, I have close-to-zero worry that basement dwellers will turn other basement dwellers into slaves, and a huge amount of worry that people employed in a job of policing and rule enforcement will use their own position and exactly this kind of arguments to turn basement dwellers into slaves.
But this is arguably already happening and as such can’t be related to UBI. It is highly related to the ever-raising industrial productivity (usually discussed as a much milder problem of so-called technological unemployment, a vantage point that overlooks how unproductive and superfluous most of the jobs became) and the underclass it creates. Basic income will not have caused this problem, but it may alleviate it somewhat. (Job guarantee, on the other hand, is destined to fail precisely because most of the jobs it would provide will be, like most of the jobs that currently exist, bullshit. And unlike the jobs on the market, they will neither have a perverse Molochian incentive for existing, nor will they have evolved a pretense for existing, nor will they be allowed to become a conspicuous time-wasting slavery.)
Bob the basement dweller is unlikely to have many children, and if he does then those children are unlikely to want to follow in his footsteps, precisely because Bob the basement dweller has no status. All the status goes to people who can afford a house, not just a basement.
Alternatively, this question reduces to “well, what if this creates a semi-permanent underclass of unemployed or near-unemployed people who engage in criminal behavior and develop perverse internal status systems based on violent gang participation, crime, and risky behavior?” To which my reply is “well, we already have one of those now, so at least we wouldn’t be creating any NEW problems.”
Adding incentives to remain in the basement would almost certainly exaggerate the problem.
the guy who works a few hours for a little extra cash still gets more money/status than someone who works none and only had UBI.
The exact opposite is the case.
You may never have seen it. You probably don’t believe me. I’ve seen it, didn’t believe it at first, have been to close to it, know too many people who have escaped it, know too many people who didn’t.
The guy who works and makes more money than his neighborhood and family peers that live on doles is actively hated, and is hated by the people who form an unending line of hatefully entitled requests for $20 here and $100 there for this expense and that expense incured by their cousin’s idiot babydaddy and their neighbor’s aunt’s son’s drug habit.
The people who escape escape by suffering the lower status while forcibly cutting ties from their place and family until they can escape to a different world where everyone around them is working for a living.
I’m pretty certain that the surgeon who earns $160,000/year saving lives is still going to have more status than the craftsman who earns $60,000/year making furniture, who will in turn have more status than the guy who collects $10,000/year while drinking and playing video games all day. The $10K at the bottom, and whether it comes labeled “UBI” or “Welfare” and whether or not we give it to the surgeon and the craftsnamn at the same time as the slacker, or even take it away from all of them, are not going to change that equation very much.
It does mean that we have to perhaps worry about what sort of behavior the slackers will adopt in their inevitable hunt for status, but we can look to the behavior of people presently on welfare/disability/the dole/whatever for hints of what is to come there.
But since the UBI person has no opportunity to compete for status with the surgeon, the UBI people will invent new status games to play against each other. See Killing the Competition by Martin Daly who argues that it is not poverty so much as inequality that drives violence in inner cities.
The surgeon will never have street cred, nor will street cred ever be valuable to the surgeon. This does not prevent street cred from existing.
And indeed it exists now. Why do we care if it continues to exist under a UBI?
I don’t know. I guess I thought UBI proponents thought quality of life in the ghetto would improve after UBI? Less stigma, welfare traps, etc? But I’m not sure. In reading all of this I guess I’ve mostly absorbed concerns for the bottom of the working class, rather than the already destitute.
Could a UBI proponent chime in? Scott, maybe? What do you think would happen to say, inner city Chicago after UBI was rolled out? Was it supposed to be better, or stay the same but have less administrative overhead?
ETA: I guess I’m hung up on the proposed utopianness of UBI. It doesn’t sound much like utopia if there’s still 2 murders a day in Chicago.
There is of course the famous Chapelle’s Show sketch about reparations, the gist of which was that if you give a bunch of people in the ghetto a windfall, they’ll spend it on their existing status games (only more so) and shortly afterwards no one would really be better off.
Although a single windfall and an ongoing UBI would not be the same thing, and might have some impact.
Doesn’t “ennobling” literally mean “gives you status”?
I looked into the case of the Nauru, and I’m extremely skeptical of the claim that UBI was the cause of their problems. There seems to be a common narrative which blames their diet, which might be tied to economic factors, but I think it’s more likely that they were all poisoned by the strip mining of the island. See eg https://reliefweb.int/report/nauru/providing-clean-drinking-water-nauruans for some evidence that water pollution is a problem there.
Even if it wasn’t, the thing that happened to the people of Nauru is that they got access to modern goods dropped on them all at once as an outside context problem. They went directly from Neolithic hunting-gathering-farming to “oh yeah, you can just cook bacon whenever you want, without having to raise and hand-feed the hog yourself. And heck, here’s some even LESS healthy foods! Want to gorge on 100 Oreos today? Well, you can!”
Literally no one in the developed world would get hit by this problem as hard as the people of Nauru. We already know that stuffing yourself with junk food until you’re too full to move is a bad idea, and that if you keep doing it for a few years you’ll be sick as a dog and functionally crippled by sheer ill health. Sure, some of us still fall prey to those superstimulus foods, but Nauru represented a unique problem that had little to do with universal income. Other Pacific island societies are having similar problems with obesity and heart disease, for similar reasons.
I feel kind of bad now that my comment is quoted. I was going for punchiness but feel like I should have included more sourcing for the specifics for that level of visibility and my post is more rehtoric than calm deliberation. It is true though. I’ll dig up the workplace sexual assault stuff but basically if you’re at the bottom of the social totem pole and part of a group with people who are also somewhat more likely to alledge sexual harassment the assumption of you lying can be the default which means that you become a juicy target for predatory individuals. After all, who’s going to believe a workfare, everyone “knows” you’re all scroungers anyway.
Meanwhile
DWP analysis shows mandatory work activity is largely ineffective. Government is therefore extending it..
The bad outcomes are less surprising when you take into account that they forced people to stop “real” internships in fields where people were qualified to go stack shelves (stacking shelves being the ultimate in education is a bit of a theme to the polite fiction that the program is “educational”)
https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/jan/15/unemployed-young-people-need-jobs
Should there be a link there?
So I took a look through what appeared to be the relevant parts of Tcherneva’s FAQ and it doesn’t seem to answer the basic question, despite the repeated insistence that it does. Namely, how can you simultaneously claim that:
1. The program will involve no make-work, and
2. The program is in fact a guarantee, and is distinct from just hiring people to do stuff
As best I can tell the answer to the easy version of the question above — where we drop the second part of #2 — is, it’s not actually a guarantee, or rather it’s only a guarantee in the sense that it will in fact achieve full employment, not in the sense that it will achieve full employment not only in the world that actually obtains but rather in all possible worlds including adversarially engineered ones (which to be clear is what the word “guarantee” means to those of us coming from math or CS and seeing it used in this lesser way is quite annoying). But for the hard version, I don’t see any answer that actually makes sense.
Like, the claim is that there will be no need for make-work because there will always be lots of useful work to do. OK. That much is certainly plausible. But if there’s lots of useful work to do, what’s the need for the JG, rather than just, you know, hiring people to do that work (via ordinary processes)? Like, if you’re claiming it’s work the private sector could be doing profitably, on what basis are you second-guessing the market? And if it’s work the government should be doing, why not do that through the ordinary processes? Now maybe the JG is just a fancy name for setting up a permanent government office finding things that need doing and then hiring people to do them via the ordinary processes — like a permanent infrastructure program, kind of, except more general — which sounds fine to me, but Tcherneva insists that it’s not that, that it is in fact distinct from that; that in fact it should only be doing work that neither the private sector nor the government’s ordinary workings can handle.
It’s not at all clear to me what this work might be, that it is impossible for either the private sector or the government’s ordinary workings to do. One plausible example is provided, which is paying people to care for their elders. OK. That example makes sense. (Although not total sense; after all, the government could, through its ordinary workings, run a program to hire specialists to care for the elderly, rather than paying their family to do it. Indeed I believe to some extent this already exists. So this is less impossible than it initially seems.)
But beyond that…? Like, the other example I encountered in Tcherneva’s FAQ while trying to get an answer to this question is, oh, a municipality needs to do some work, but it doesn’t have the money to pay for it. OK. Can it not, you know, get a loan? Can it not issue bonds? Can it not perhaps beg some money from the state government?
Because this is the thing — under the JG, it is said, the money will be there. But if the federal government can afford to pay for doing this stuff under the JG, then it can just as well afford to pay for it via the ordinary processes. The JG doesn’t seem relevant. The claim that this is work not possible by ordinary government processes just doesn’t seem to be true.
I agree that there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done. If “Job Guarantee” does not actually mean “Job Guarantee” but only actually means “find stuff that needs to be done and hire people to do it, same as always but more so” then it sounds like a good thing (look at the crumbling infrastructure in this country, etc). But if, as it claims, it is meaningfully distinct from that, doing only work that simply could not be done the ordinary way, then I find it hard to believe such a quantity of work needing doing but also meeting these strict conditions exists; indeed I doubt there’s much of anything, really.
(Also once again… seriously just don’t use the word “guarantee” if you only mean it in the weak sense above.)
Unrelatedly, replying to this bit:
Unfortunately, it seems like this doesn’t work in the world that actually exists, because if you’re out of a job too long people will assume you’re unemployable, and you won’t be able to find another $100K job. It’s very annoying. Otherwise I probably wouldn’t be looking for a job right now.
(Also, once again: Separation of concerns. Really. This is the most basic argument for UBI over job guarantees. Do not join things that do not need to go together. If you find things that people are bundling, and you can unbundle/decouple them, do so.)
Also, due to progressive taxation, earning $100k one year in ten nets you quite a bit less money than earning $10k per year.
It’s possible that the reason that the private market isn’t employing people now is the tax code. It certainly matters on the margin. I can’t say for how many people, but most people consider it smart to work under the table. (You can argue that it isn’t smart because they are forgoing SS benefits, or job protection, or risking jail, or whatever, but the fact remains people continue to do it.)
I favor a wage subsidy, but the simplest way to implement it from here is to just have low-skilled labor be untaxed. Let someone pay $7/hour and have the person receive $7/hour.
I think we’ll need to start subsidizing labor, so someone can pay $7/hour and someone receive $8/hour, but let’s start with the easy step.
There are several reasons that working at a job that pays a $100,000 salary for significantly less than that is infeasible. Many people have pointed out that going without employment for too long leaves a hole in your CV that employers will be skittish about, and Brandon Berg above points out the progressive taxation issue (in my area, $100,000 gross income in one year is about $75,000 after income tax). I’d like to add that if you’re capable of doing a job with a salary that high, you almost certainly have financial obligations that can’t be paid down on $10,000/year. Student debt, for instance, or housing costs in the city where you work.
Working as a contractor carries the same issues, and for various reasons working part-time isn’t viable in many high-paying jobs (i.e. working only two days a week will net you far less than 40% of your salary, and that’s if you can even get such an arrangement in the first place).
Overall it’s not entirely surprising that people don’t ‘just’ work less.
As you mentioned already, we have UBI already – just for oldsters.
Why not just bring retirement age down a year as soon as productivity goes up to support it?
If we do that, people will get the option to retire at 64, 63, 50, 45 and so on – eventually UBI will kick in at birth and not too far down the line everyone will be born with a nice fat savings account.
Social Security is already paying out more money than it takes in. How should the retirement age be changing based on that?
Surprised that of the various UBI examples brought up, no one mentioned Macau, which seems to have a quite high payment for Macau natives. Is no one familiar with the system?
Regarding working less:
I’m quite happy with my job, but I’d love to work one day less per week. But there’s a huge stigma around it. Going from full time -> part time is already pretty big, but the way loans are evaluated are also entirely based on your total income, not how much good you are at managing your economy.
Add having to ask your employer for it (is there a better way to signal ‘I’m not really interested in this job’ ?) is also an issue, and it looks bad for future employment (given two otherwise similar choices, you’re going to pick the guy who seems to enjoy work more).
These may not be the reasons other people who want to work less don’t, but it’s the case for me (or at least what I tell myself). I’m afraid I’d be shooting myself in the foot and preventing future opportunities.
Yes, full time employment is a hard fence in many professions. I can’t work 3/4 as much for 3/4 the pay, or even 1/2 the pay. It’s full time, some part-time job that pays more like 1/10 of much per time unit, or contract work. Contract work ends up being more than full time of the sort of work I’m bad at (finding customers) to make less money.
Very true.
I’m a regular reader of Penelope Trunk’s blog, and she is forever talking about how women with children would prefer to work part-time but mostly can’t because of a combination of no part-time jobs available and career suicide.
I think a lot of people might prefer to work part-time, but don’t have realistic options for expressing that preference, because they’d rather not risk committing career suicide.
Some anecdata on the programmer thing:
1. I had a friend who had a degree in computer science and a high-paying job at a prestigious software company, which she quit a few years out of college to go on saving-funded funemployment. Then when her money ran out, she got another job in software. Then saved up some money, quit, and screwed around a bit more. Rinse and repeat. Once she got laid off and was pretty blatantly committing unemployment fraud to milk it as long as it lasted (e.g. going off on vacation for a couple of months).
2. Once, while I was at a party, a guy started talking to me. As it turned out, had a degree in computer science. And was unemployed. He went on to offer me totally unsolicited advice on how to commit unemployment fraud: Apply for jobs, go in for interviews when you get them, and totally blow them so you don’t get a job offer.
3. I’m also a programmer. After several years in the industry, I unexpectedly learned out of the blue that, a) my mother was dying, and b) my family is cursed. I didn’t particularly like my job at the time, and I had a lot of money saved up, so I quit and took some time off to deal with the sharp downward revision in my life expectancy. After several months, I realized that I a) wasn’t really making great use of the time off, and b) didn’t have nearly enough money to retire anyway, so I decided to go back to work. In theory, anyway. I ended up taking several months just to update my resume, and several more half-assedly looking for work. I did find a job eventually but not nearly as quickly as I would have if I hadn’t had savings to fall back on. And I might well have taken longer if I’d been getting a UBI to staunch the bleeding of my bank account.
Note that I’m not really a people person. I’m not cherry-picking from thousands of people I personally know. This is a small number of data points, but I don’t think it’s particularly rare for people with very good earnings prospects to take time off, or at least think about it. On the margin, a basic income plus higher marginal tax rates could make a significant difference in the number of high earners who actually exercise this option.
I don’t begrudge people using their savings to take time off, as I did myself, but I don’t think this is a good thing for the government to be subsidizing or for society to be normalizing. I don’t think it’s a huge loss economically if a bunch of people decide to live on the UBI instead of working low-wage jobs. They were never going to have a particularly high marginal product anyway. But I worry about the long-term effects of normalizing and subsidizing the medium chill for talented workers. I worry about the cumulative effects on skill accumulation if someone decides to take five years off five or ten years into his or her career. I worry about people taking a couple years off directly after college, forgetting most of what they learned, and missing the chance to get started in the careers they studied for.
The plural of anecodote is not data, but I also am a software engineer of relatively solid means and I at one point took 9 months off work to just kind of do nothing. I went back to work when, like Brandon here, I decided that “not working” was not in fact doing a lot of good for me.
I have on two occasions found myself with months on my hands with nothing much to do. In both cases I had ambitious plans for how to spend my time, but mostly ended up doing nothing particularly productive. I strongly suspect that if I stopped working I would out of sheer boredom pick up some bad habit that killed me in a decade, tops. Drinking, probably.
I’m not cut out for a life of leisure.
Putting this in another comment, because my last one was longish: I want to talk a bit about tax incentive theory. Taxes have two effects on incentive to work. The first is the substitution effect. If taxes reduce your hourly wage, then the marginal return to sacrificing an hour of leisure to work an hour decreases, which reduces your incentive to work more hours. Conversely, a tax cut means you get more money per hour of leisure sacrificed, so your incentive to work decreases.
The second effect is the income effect. When a tax increase reduces your total income, this increases the marginal utility of money for you (because of diminishing marginal utility), and so you have an incentive to work more. Conversely, a tax cut increases your income, reducing the marginal utility of money, and thus reducing your incentive to work.
When you increase or cut taxes across the board, the income and substitution effects work in opposition. A tax cut will increase your after-tax income, making you want to work less, but also increase your after-tax hourly income, making you want to work more. A tax increase will reduce your after-tax income, making you want to work more, but reduce your after-tax hourly income, making you want to work less.
One of the problems with the tax system prior to the Kennedy tax cuts, and to a lesser extent between the Kennedy and Reagan tax cuts, is that the tax system had very high marginal rates, but also deductions out the wazoo. As a result, the effective tax rate was not particularly high, resulting in a weak income effect, but the high marginal rates resulted in a strong substitution effect.
The great thing about the tax reforms in the 80s is that, while they didn’t really lower effective tax rates much, they broadened the tax base while lowering marginal rates. This weakened the anti-work incentives caused by the substitution effect while keeping the income effect more or less intact, unambiguously increasing the incentive to work. To limit the disincentive to increase earnings, tax policy should be built around a broad tax base and low marginal rates.
We’ve slowly been rolling those reform back over the years, raising high-end marginal rates while narrowing the base with new and expanded deductions and credits, but a UBI dials this up to 11. You’re obliterating the base: If you have a $15,000 per adult UBI and a 30% flat tax rate, a married couple has to earn $100,000 per year just to get their net tax bill up to zero. To offset this, you need to jack up marginal rates. So you’re weakening the income effect (reducing incentive to work) and strengthening the substitution effect (further reducing incentive to work). This is pretty much the opposite of how to design a tax system with good incentives.
Keep in mind that top marginal personal income tax rates are already over 50% in several states, especially since the SALT deduction limitation passed last year, and estimates of the peak of the Laffer curve are around 70-80%, so there’s really not that much more income that can be wrung out of the top 1%. I estimate maybe 3-4% of GDP. Even $10,000 per adult per year is going to run you about $2.5 trillion per year (12.5% of GDP).
People talk about replacing Social Security, which would cover about a third of that. but…come on. Really? The current average Social Security benefit is $17,000 per year, and a lot of people are getting more than that. The AARP is going scorched earth if you try to cut Social Security to a maximum of $10,000 per recipient per year.
Social security is “good citizen” tested, you had to work and pay taxes to qualify for it.
Also, elderly people are generally culturally stereotyped as more likely to be “good citizens” a priori than others.
I hate to be a negative Nathan or something here, but “captive audience in a world with no ability to increase housing stock” sounds exactly like the experience of living in pretty much all of the large US cities. Like, if we were somehow able to massively increase the housing stock, I think that would go a good way towards solving most of the problems that either of these programs are intended to solve.
To be clear, I don’t have any proposed solutions other than: “prefer investing precious political capital in things like SB 827 than in things like Income/Jobs guarantee.”
One of the things about the UBI that Scott mentioned is how the money would be divorced from where the cities are. Even if every city had heavy restrictions on housing supply, that still leaves rural areas to pick up the slack. From a purely financial perspective, someone subsisting solely on UBI would be more incentived to live out in rural areas than urban because of cheaper cost of living.
No you can’t work 1 year out of 10 and average $10,000. How many people can show up to an interview with no employment for the last 9 years and land a job? Scratch that, how many can even get an interview with a 9 year gap on their resume.
However there are people who actually do this, there is a small community of people at mrmoneymustach (and others) who are slashing their consumption now for the returns of not having to work in 10 years. The primary reason more people don’t do this is because it is more work, not less, upfront. It takes what used to be called ‘character’ to cut your luxuries down aggressively, to risk alienating those around you while pursuing your goal, and to be independently minded.
What mrmoneymustache and others are doing is indeed difficult. The difficulty being living below your means, in a society where even living within your means (not using credit but spending your entire salary every month) is rare.
But they do seem to be happy after they retire, and a lot of people do not do anything after they retire, at least not something like a full time job.
UBI means you do not have to live below your means while working in a hard job, but within your means. It does seem to me that a lot of people would take this lifestyle if they could.
I also want to quit
My current plan is to save money until I am 35 or so, have 3-4 kids, and quit working to become a SAHM. Then, by the time I am 55-60, I would return to academia and work while I can, because I do love research (if they would hire me after such a long gap). But because the likelihood of being able to get hired back is low, I still need enough money to retire forever. Now, this would be even easier with UBI, and would not require the sacrifices I have to make now. Is this desirable though?
A minor concern about that David Friedman’s comment:
Isn’t in a sense pretty much everything you pay for work? McDonalds spends much of its money buying stuff and services from other companies, but those in turn use their money to pay their workers or buy other stuff and services (rinse and repeat).
This suggests me that you have to sum higher-order corrections. Given the cyclical nature of economic interactions, I suppose this makes the answer to the greatly debated question “If I somehow raise the lowest wages, how much would this raise the cost of stuff?” far from easy. Am I wrong?
You are correct that a full calculation would have to look at the effect on the cost of other inputs. But I was considering an increase at the low end of wages, hence much more effect on the cost of labor hired by McDonalds franchisees than on the cost of the labor hired by the people who provide other inputs to them.
Didn’t Mitt Romney get in major trouble during his campaign for pointing out that ~47% of people pay no net income tax and thus weren’t going to vote for him anyways? It seems like we’re already close to that point.
Came down here to post exactly this; thanks! For reference, here’s the clip, and here’s a fact-check (yes politifact, don’t flame me, just check their sources if you’re still skeptical).
The real political dynamics here are guaranteed to be more complicated. Nobody wants to take literal bribes to vote anymore, they haven’t since the days of the city machines, which were populated largely by recent immigrant populations without Americans’ unique psychological scruples. Modern Americans need to feel like they actually believe in the candidate and their values for better or for worse, even if that means tortuously rationalizing your beliefs to suit your interests. (This idea stolen from The Last Psychiatrist.) Point is, interest -> vote doesn’t exactly work, and there’s much more to be said.
Nonetheless, it is suggestive that Scott thought our political economy would work a certain way if politicians were sufficiently opportunistic, and then it turns out that to a first approximation, things do kinda work that way.
Yes. Your problem here isn’t in the reality of Bob, who seems believable enough to me. It’s Alex. Not all men will just sit on their asses watching TV all day. They — at least a small minority — organize themselves to get higher status, by any means necessary. Every society must channel this impulse into positive efforts. This is the genius of capitalism. Men work hard to get ahead. But I don’t think UBI channels the desire for status productively.
The Alexes of your world will know that their entire lifestyle is based on their political power, not their individual value to anyone else. And therefore they will organize into a political advocacy group ferociously devoted to protecting their income, raising it if possible, and also increasing their collective status in any other way that seems feasible. Think of the AARP, except that their average member is not 70/tired/frail, but 30/energetic/robust. What if UBI needs to be cut? Not gonna happen, just as the AARP won’t let anyone touch SS. No, our right to have a decent income is not being honored by the evil and greedy taxpayers! UBI is too stingy! Raise it! State spirals into economic destruction? Not our problem.
There’s also the status problem. Men with jobs must cultivate bourgeois values and norms. Your Bobs don’t cause problems in their spare time because to be the sort of person who does is incompatible with working. Your Alexes are totally removed from any sort of socialization except that they evolve themselves, which will be self-serving only. Based on our current ghetto cultures, I suspect they will develop an honor culture of some sort. Alex is super touchy about being “dissed” and — once the culture evolves a few years — will have to physically fight to maintain his respect. Bob doesn’t feel the need to bust a cap in that guy who his girl looked at. He works — he’s tired, man.
I wonder if you were perhaps unconsciously thinking of this Alex when you named him.
Excellent comment, Leonard.
Also, Alexes will have more time than Bobs to brood upon the emptiness and disgrace of their situation, which tends to attract men in that situation to various elaborate theories about how said emptiness and disgrace are all the fault of Jews or immigrants or women or whoever makes the most convenient scapegoat this week.
To back up your statements about an honor culture developing, that’s the thesis of Martin Daly’s Killing the Competition. It’s not poverty that causes violent crime but inequality. The ghetto is surrounded by wealth for which there is absolutely no access. There are no rungs on the ladder between the ghetto and the penthouses. Since Alex cannot compete on money, different status games are developed, and capacity for violence is an easily accessible and unambiguous status marker.
Re: the idea that UBI will enable a flourishing of self-expression, has anybody argued yet that self-expression is not something most people are terribly good at? The publishing industry has a term–“the slush pile”–for the vast heap of unsolicited manuscripts it receives from random people who know they have a novel in them. Most of the slush pile remains unread indefinitely. It’s not all that hard to write a novel in the sense of sitting down at a PC and typing until you have several tens of thousands of words. The outcome will, for most people who try it, be wretched, because most people are not really creative or articulate and novel-writing, like most other skills, requires a good deal of practice before you get good at it. I spent ten years churning out progressively less-terrible novels before I finally produced one I was happy with, and self-published it last year. And it still has substantial flaws IMO.
But because “good” is somewhat subjective in creative fields, the Dunning-Kruger effect is twice as strong. You can prove that someone’s a crummy programmer or architect; their code crashes, or their buildings fall apart. You can’t prove that a story is bad per se, because there’s no objective standard to point to. Hence the slush pile. CreateSpace et al have made it easy to get a book to market for little cost–but that simply moves the slush pile onto the open market, so that the proportion of basically readable books for sale plummets. The only limiting factor on the flood of awful books onto the market is the time cost of writing the thing, along with formatting and such. Add UBI, and I suspect that free time will not increase the net quality of creative works; it will only amplify the slush pile effect. To some extent, it’s a good thing if creative types have to sacrifice a lot to be creative. It discourages dilettantes.
Re: making basic income so high it makes private industry collapse?
Wouldn’t the most likely result of doing that be to cause wage and price inflation until basic income was no longer that high? I don’t see a spiral unless the government indexes UBI to inflation. This would be terrible (especially for those of us with savings, but we seem to be generally looked at as two-legged piggybanks for everyone else anyway), but better than actually collapsing private industry.
One of the things I always wonder about is how this all will affect the cost of signaling.
Suppose you had a UBI that manages to not discourage people from wanting high status/compensation jobs. Okay, how do we sort those out now? Right now we basically award them to people who go to good schools (e.g. the Ivies, Caltech, Michigan, UVA, etc.), who do well on professional tests (e.g. LSAT, MCAT, USMLE, GRE), and who “network” well. Getting into a good school also rewards people for doing “volunteering”, sports, and other time sucks (preferably ones which require sacrifice and/or hard work). The tests suck down time (teach to the test) and resources (test prep is a $12 billion industry and growing). So many of the extracurriculars are simply deadweight losses; how many extracurricular activities survive through the college years unless they are important for the next round of gatekeepers or scholarships? Networking, for those climbing up from the bottom, already involves unhealthy amounts of time working below capacity as the
errand boyintern.
How does UBI change this? Well right now there are soft limits on how much time people can waste looking good to gatekeepers because only the wealthy can afford to dump years of life into these things. Unpaid internships, SAT prep classes, and Habitat for Humanity can only be done in small doses by the true middle class. Society cannot say that you have to be willing to burn not just four years in college and another year of doing resume padding … at some point the middle cannot competes and revolts.
With UBI, Harvard (or GS or the FBI) can quite reasonably say that you can just take a gap year to “prove” that are as committed, well rounded or whatever BS. Some people will do it. Harvard (or whomever), wanting to maintain selectivity, will then accept a click of the ratchet and do this all over again. I foresee that a lot of the “free time” one might get from UBI will be sucked up by demands to prove oneself worthy.
This is really bad. It means family formation will be delayed (in a world where more women are achieving less total fertility than they desire). It means that our brightest and best will be spending more time hacking the entrance system to elite status positions and less time actually achieving results. It means that we should expect more resources to be spent on distributing positional goods and less spent on all other types of good (e.g. public goods, common goods). We want people to spend less time studying for their USMLE and more time actually treating patients. We want engineers spending more time engineering and less time pretending to like the cello to get into a good school.
The actual value of achieving a positional good like a banking career or entrance into medical school is likely some high fraction of the lifetime differential between it and your next best set of options. If everyone can spend five years doing BS to “prove” they are worthy, then everyone will spend five years. For each individual actor this resource destruction will be rational. The system as a whole suffers and likely suffers in a compounding fashion.
Lest we say this is too unlikely, there was a time when achieving and defending social position consumed the vast bulk of human resources. We called that feudalism. UBI will not take us back, but it seems likely to be a step in the wrong direction.
My objection is something of a synthesis of Ninety Three’s (“basic income destroys low paying jobs”) and Aphyer’s (“everyone will quit working if they don’t have to work”).
Scott responds, basically, “You can give raises to attract workers” to Ninety Three, and “No they won’t, because you/I didn’t” to Aphyer. I think those responds don’t quite work when the worry is stated as the sum of both worries.
My worry is, there exist a substantial number of people who work to not starve. They are too honest to feign disability or get themselves to jail, but they slave away at the liquor store or gas station to make their shreds of money. If you give them a working UBI they will quit.
This will destroy all of the businesses that can only exist profitably when they can employ these folks for minimum wage. I find the remedy of “then offer more money” to be unpersuasive, because I think it is projecting Aphyer/Scott onto gas station workers. The dif between 10k and 20k per year is much much less than the dif between 0k and 10k. They will trade 8 hours a day to not starve. The first 10k is, grudgingly, worth a third of their lives. But the next ten k falls way way off in terms of utility. Lose a third of their lives to, what, get a slightly fancier crappy car?
I think Wal Mart couldn’t offer enough to get its employees back once you feed them. More broadly, I think the companies that rely on cheap labor won’t be profitable anymore once ‘cheap’ labor is however much you need to get someone who is fed and housed to give up a third of their lives.
That is, at best, a transitory condition. If we continue to incentivize feigned disability as we have, we cannot help but normalize it. Almost nobody will teach their children that it is wrong to feign disability, and the amount of labor we can count on getting from the chumps will not be sufficient to meet whatever purpose you imagine needs to be served here.
More generally,
You cannot secure the labor of these people unless you are actually willing to let them starve if they don’t work for you. And you aren’t, at least for the collective “you” of any society capable of making policy in this matter. They’ll see through the bluff around “work or starve”, and find the path you have laid out for people to neither work nor starve.
A minimum cost full nutrition diet costs about $600/year. A UBI at the level is financially possible but will satisfy none of the proponents of UBI.
“Starve” is rhetorically effective, but it isn’t the real issue in a modern developed society.
As a proponent of UBI, I would be in favor of a pilot program of a UBI at that level, if it were paid for by cuts to existing social programs that never amounted to more than $600 for any one current recipient, with tax increases to make up the rest of cost (ideally in the form of eliminating tax deductions, as long as we’re engaged in pie in the sky dream scenarios).
I’m going to add this to my list of things that would very likely be done wrong with a UBI. Certainly the spirit and intent of bankruptcy laws, and their crucial purpose, would best be served by allowing a UBI recipient to walk away free of obligation and able to start over. And I expect the legislation implementing a UBI would take the obvious and necessary step of excluding the UBI itself from bankruptcy.
But, given the disdain we have already seen re slackers collecting their dole while the rest of us earn our pay, I expect there is going to be strong pressure to go after any other assets or revenue the slackers might have. Like, for example, their future income from any odd jobs they might take to supplement the UBI. After all, they’ve got a guaranteed UBI so they won’t starve or be thrown out on the streets, why shouldn’t they pay their debts as best they can with the excess? Also, there’s the guy who supplements his $10K/year UBI with $5K/year of odd jobs, and the guy with a $10K UBI under $500K in wages and bonuses as an investment banker, and that second guy definitely needs to pay his debts as best he can even if he goes bankrupt. Since there’s a continuum between the two, rather than a clear line, and since the UBI is advertised as serving bankruptcy’s function of protection against absolute impoverishment, I think it quite likely that the existence of a UBI would be used to justify reshaping bankruptcy law to make future earned income more accessible to creditors.
In which case, the tendency for the UBI to reinforce a strong class divide gets another mechanism. By the time you’ve fallen to the level of UBI-only “unemployed worthless loser”, you’ve probably taken out quite a few loans to postpone that fall. All of which are waiting to be imposed the moment you earn any money above the UBI, so stay down in the gutter where you belong. Or, OK, maybe we’ll only take 75%. See, we’re giving the poor an incentive to better themselves, while still holding them responsible for their actions! And look, they aren’t even trying! Serves them right, and proves we’re better than them, and we should probably buy some razor wire to put around the blocks where all the UBI-affordable housing is.
of which are waiting to be imposed the moment you earn any money above the UBI, so stay down in the gutter where you belong.
UBI fixes (in theory) some problems with poverty traps, but the fact that some people are judgment proof and have negative incentive to earn any money legally remains. How do other countries, with much harsher BK laws, handle this?
Regarding this, the CBO says that the bottom 40% pays about 5% of total federal taxes on 14% of total income, and the bottom 60% pays 13.6% on 28% of income. We aren’t all that far off from the bottom 50 not paying taxes at least at a federal level.
I’m guessing that Aphyer doesn’t have kids. Once you have those kinds of responsibilities the equation switches from what I want to what my family needs or at least should have. In a world of UBI I imagine you would have a noticeable decrease in single people working with a much smaller effect on those with families to support.
At the same time, I’m sure one parent would decide they would rather take care of the kids than work. And in a single parent household, they would probably work less to take care of the kids more. Either way, the main consideration is the family not the individual.
Three Serious Problems With UBI I Feel Like Scott Is Blowing Off That I Wish He Would Stop Blowing Off:
1. The expense of full-ride welfare versus partial-ride welfare. If we decide the minimum money to live decently or whatever is $22K, and someone is capable of earning only $18K, it’s a lot cheaper for the system to have them provide part of the cost of their existence than take over all of it.
2. The destructive value of not working. Scott has laughed this off as a joke before, “(imagine a world where we had created and calcified a perpetually under-employed stagnant underclass. It sounds awful.)” here. It’s barely tolerable that we have a permanent underclass today, and its maintenance depends upon the fiction that said underclass is just about to get awesome jobs once we finally fund education enough. If we implement a UBI that works fine if 30% of people stop working but it turns out that 60% of people stop working, we can’t just shove those people back into work. They will resist as long as a politician tells them there is a fix that doesn’t require them to work, aka forever. This is a one-way rocket ride and we either hit utopia or collapse.
3. The negative feelings that workers would have about non-workers. Scott addresses this a bit in which he laughs at a poster having those feelings, but those people will be very real, and not all of them are going to show up here on SSC to be lectured to about why their feelings are wrong. The non-workers are tolerated today to some extent because we’ve put all sorts of hoops and lipstick on their non-work. Getting rid of those hoops is a great way of fighting the welfare trap, and good for UBI for doing that, but you can’t simply write off the resentment of other people and hope your system will work. If we learned nothing else from 2016, it should be that assuming people who don’t like your plan simply cease to exist doesn’t work.
Do you mean this bit?
If so, yeah. As one of those people who resents non-workers, I don’t really buy it. For one, I don’t really think basic income will sap meaning and community from the lives of most of those taking it as their only source of income. But more importantly, even if it did, their suffering does not help me, the worker paying for their lives, even a little bit. They are still living their meaningless lives of leisure, requiring me to work that much longer before I can retire to my meaningless life of leisure.
Note that not everyone wants health care, and not everyone wants college, and so this isn’t bribing people with money (that came from them); this is bribing people with an inferior substitute to money.
I also note that “their own” is weird when talking about redistributive systems; someone who pays more in tax than they receive in UBI will not perceive an increase in the UBI as a bribe, since their total income will decrease (if it’s done in a budget-balancing way).
Huh… I didn’t realize it until reading ec429’s comment that Scott posted above, but a reasonable part of my libertarian gut reaction is at least partially due to the view that an awful lot of people with shitty lives/jobs bullied me and people like me until their early 20’s.
Now, mind you, I’m not libertarian and open to things like UBI, but my gut reaction is contra any sort of handouts.
I’m not much of a grudge-holder, but if I were I’d be totally up for a UBI: the people who bullied me are mostly the sort of middle-class types who’d get hit the hardest by the extra taxes to pay for the UBI.
The reason why we can’t live in hunter-gatherer societies is any non-hunter gatherer society would crush you(as they did, historically). This is true even if living in a hunter-gatherer society is more pleasurable than an (early) agricultural one with its horrifying conditions.
What’s stopping a country that doesn’t spend huge amounts of their wealth feeding the needy from crushing your utopian one? Note that this is true for both UBI and basic jobs argument.
I think you guys have forgotten about Moloch.
Are you talking about being crushed economically or being crushed by a military?
I think either one would be quite bad.
The concept that we get invaded because we have a UBI is silly.
I think a UBI is a bad idea, but, no.
I’m not saying you’ll get invaded because you have UBI. That’s a quite uncharitable reading of what I wrote.
The simple fact is while your country is spending huge amounts of resources for UBI/Basic Jobs, others wont(as they’re doing currently). This will cause your country to lag behind economically, unless I’m missing something obvious.
I won’t speculate whether or not this’ll lead to invasions, but historically speaking not-very-good-things happen to economically weak countries.
Regardless of such speculations, I think how to avoid getting outcompeted is a problem we should consider before talking about implementing any major change. As far as I can see, no one even addressed this issue.
Regarding why people don’t work less in exchange for less pay, I think insecurity is a big part of it. If you really leave a six-figure job after a year and take nine years off, you’re not likely to find another six-figure job after your hiatus. Those nine years would then be anxiety-filled because you wouldn’t know you’d have money after them. And if you’re investing your money, you could lose money, so people who want to retire on investment income generally need enough wealth to generate an expected income several times greater than what they actually need to spend, meaning they have to work harder in the short-term to build that wealth. A guaranteed basic income would potentially be a greater disincentive to work because it would be guaranteed and thereby remove that insecurity.
Scott why do you think your commentariat is such a collection of angry reactionaries? It’s odd.
By the way ec429 clearly you’re already a miserable person in this reality, so there’s not much lost if you’d be miserable in a reality where no one goes to bed hungry. You aren’t actually political; you’re a bitter person who has used politics as a convenient narrative for your unhappiness.
The problem is that a lot of people who claim to support equality through redistribution focus on equality in a single thing—current income. They don’t consider wealth across the life cycle, or the many non-economic resources like social status, leisure time, etc. that are as or more important than income in human happiness. So I can see why someone who happens to have a relatively high current income but is relatively deprived in other aspects of life might be bitter at proposals to redistribute away the one aspect of life where he is doing well while others are allowed to keep their privileged position in other aspects of life.
A doctor invented a cure for which there was no disease. His patients caught the cure and died.
Parts of the UBI discussion feel that way to me. A generous UBI is a cure for a world in which technological progress means that the labor of most people is worth almost nothing and a small fraction of the population plus lots of smart machines can produce abundance for all. We don’t live in that world, and my guess is that we are not going to within the lifetime of anyone here, assuming no cure for aging. Policies based on that model of the world, applied now, are likely to have very serious negative effects.
There are other parts of the discussion that take budget constraints seriously and argue about advantages and disadvantages of a modest UBI relative to either some version of guaranteed employment or the current welfare etc. system.
Is it just me, or is all the work in the Bob vs. Alex example being done by:
1. Arbitrary exclusion of the most obvious answer (“producing value for other people”);
2. The absence of families (i.e., people who depend on Bob and don’t depend on Alex) from the example;
3. Raised-pinky disdain for TV and Cheetos?
I doubt it is all that easy to get a $100k/yr job with a nine year gap on your c.v. and the excuse that you enjoy your leisure time.
If I’m wrong I’d quite like the correction.
(I guess this is basically what a “sabbatical” is, but I suspect the ratio is reversed. 9-off, 1-on is referred to as “coming out of retirement”)