Adversarial Collaboration Contest: Loose Ends And Registration

Thanks to everyone who expressed interest in the adversarial collaborations contest.
There was a lot of good discussion in the last thread, with lots of people offering projects, but I’m not sure if people actually got in contact with each other and finalized their agreements.
So, if you proposed a collaboration in the last thread, please go back, take a look, and see if someone you might want to work with responded to your proposal.
I’m going to post two comments in the comment section of this post.
One is a coordination comment. If you’re looking to find someone who you agreed to do a collaboration with in the last thread, so you can exchange emails with them, please post as a subcomment there. For example “I offered to do a collaboration on gun control, I see Bob839 agreed to partner with me, my email is whatever@place.com, please get in touch with me.”
The second is a contest registration comment, so I know how many teams there are. If you and a partner have gotten in touch with one another and chosen a topic (you can always change it later), please post a subcomment there so I know that you’re officially in. If for some reason you’re not comfortable posting there, you can also email me at scott[at]shireroth[dot]org. Please mention your name, your partner’s name, your topic, and (if you’re comfortable giving it), your email.
A couple other people have offered to add prize money. I’ll get back to you once I’ve thought more about this, but I might use the extra money to offer a prize to the team that writes the best postmortem after the contest – about how they did the adversarial collaboration, whether they learned anything from it, and what recommendations they might have for other people trying the format.
This is the coordination comment. Comment here if you’re looking to get in touch with somebody you talked to in the previous thread.
@Truism never emailed me back about our gun control collaboration. Maybe he’ll see this?
Here’s the note I sent him in case it’s useful for others trying to figure out how to get started:
Good to link up on SSC. Wanted to start the conversation about the adversarial collaboration. A few thoughts about how to structure this, let me know what you think. Maybe copy in the Ancient Greek person who responded as well:
>>Worth setting up a shared place to write/capture ideas – maybe a google doc or other online tool. Any preferences?
>>Seems necessary to clearly define the terms we’re collaborating to look into first. Maybe a few options:
>>>>For me, the main point of the pro-gun control side would be demonstrating that gun control saves lives. What do you think?
>>>>I can imagine another argument about gun availability protecting society from tyranny?
>>>>Or maybe something around free choice and libertarianism?
>>>>What are the other points of potential debate one could take two sides of?
>>>>First step seems like it might be writing up the major potential points of debate
>>Maybe we can also pull together a bibliography or set of shared readings that we feel present the strongest cases on either side of some of these issues?
>>What else do you think we should do to kick off?
This is the registration comment. If you’re entering, comment here with your name, your partner’s name, and what kind of topic you’re going to work on. You can always change it later.
mo vs. a reader: gender dysphoric children should/shouldn’t take puberty blockers
I hope it’s not a taboo subject. mo gave me the email, so I’ll write first (this week, I hope).
myself and NoRandomWalk with the question: What is the effect of low skill immigration on the effectiveness of government institutions?
We have already been conversing via email and researching the subject.