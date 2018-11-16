The Economic Perspective On Moral Standards

[Content warning: scrupulosity]
I.
“There is no ethical consumption under late capitalism”.
I hear this from a bunch of people. Sometimes it is taken to its conclusion; no currently living person is morally acceptable. People who aren’t activists reorienting their entire lives around acknowledging and combatting the evils of the world aren’t even on the scale. And people who are such activists are (in the words of one of my friends who is close to that community) “only making comfortable sacrifices that let them think of themselves as a good person within their existing comfortable moral paradigm, instead of confronting the raw terrible truth.” IE “If you think you’re one of the good ones, you’re wrong”.
I have heard this sentiment raised by animal rights activists. The average meat-eater isn’t even on the scale. The average vegetarian still eats milk and cheese, and so is barely even trying. Even most vegans probably uses some medical product with gelatin, or something tested on lab rats, or are just benefitting from animal suffering in some indirect way.
And I have heard it raised by environmentalists. The average SUV driver isn’t even on the scale. The average conscientious liberal might think they’re better because they bike to work and recycle, but they still barely think about how they’re using electricity generated by coal plants and eating food grown with toxic pesticides. Everyone could be doing more.
And I have heard raised by labor activists. Most of us use stuff made in sweatshops. Even if you avoid sweatshops, you probably use stuff made at less than a living wage. Even if you avoid that, are you doing everything you can to help and support workers who earn less than you do?
Even if you aren’t an animal rights activist, environmentalist, or labor advocate, do you believe in anything? Are you a Christian, a social justice advocate, or rationalist? Do you know anyone who really satisfies you as being sinless, non-racist, and/or rational? Then perhaps you too believe nobody is good.
We shouldn’t immediately dismiss the idea that nobody is good. By our standards, there were many times and places where this was true. I am not aware of any ancient Egyptians who were against slavery. By Roman times, a handful of people thought it might be a bad idea, but nobody lifted a finger to stop it. I doubt you could find any Roman at the intersection of currently acceptable positions on slavery, torture, women’s rights, and sexuality. Maybe a few followers of Epicurus – but is there much difference between 0.01% of people being good, and nobody being good?
But let’s back up here philosophically. There’s a clear definition of “perfectly good” – someone who has never deviated from morally optimal behavior in any way. “Nobody is perfectly good” is, I think, an uncontroversial statement. If “nobody is good” is controversial, it’s because we expect “good” to be a lower bar than “perfectly good”, representing a sort of minimum standard of okayness. It might be possible that nobody meets even a minimum standard of okayness – the Roman example still seems relevant – but we should probably back up further and figure out how we’re setting okayness standards.
My subjective impression of what we mean by “good” in the sense of “a decent person” or “minimally okay” has internal and external components. Internally, it means a person who is allowed to feel good about themselves instead of feeling guilty. Externally, it means a person who deserves praise rather than punishment.
Some people would deny one side or the other of this dichotomy. For example, some people believe nobody should ever feel guilty. Or, on the other hand, the “do you want a fucking cookie?” attitude activists sometimes take toward people who expect praise for their acts of support. This seems to rest on an assumption that even socially rare levels of virtue fall within the realm of “your basic minimal duty as a human being” and so should not get extra praise.
But I find the “good person”/”not a good person” dichotomy helpful. I’m not claiming it objectively exists. I can’t prove anything about ethics objectively exists. And even if there were objective ethical truths about what was right or wrong, that wouldn’t imply that there was an objective ethical truth about how much of the right stuff you have to do before you can go around calling yourself “good”. In the axiology/morality/law trichotomy, I think of “how much do I have to do in order to be a good person” as within the domain of morality. That means it’s a social engineering question, not a philosophical one. The social engineering perspective assumes that “good person” status is an incentive that can be used to make people behave better, and asks how high vs. low the bar should be set to maximize its effectiveness.
Consider the way companies set targets for their employees. At good companies, goals are ambitious but achievable. If the CEO of a small vacuum company tells her top salesman to sell a billion vacuums a year, this doesn’t motivate the salesman to try extra hard. It’s just the equivalent of not setting a goal at all, since he’ll fail at the goal no matter what. If the CEO says “Sell the most vacuums you can, and however many you sell, I will yell at you for not selling more”, this also probably isn’t going to win any leadership awards. A good CEO might ask a salesman to sell 10% more vacuums than he did last year, and offer a big bonus if he can accomplish it. Or she might say that the top 20% of salesmen will get promotions, or that the bottom 20% of salesmen will be fired, or something like that. The point is that the goal should effectively carve out two categories, “good salesman” and “bad salesman”, such that it’s plausible for any given salesman to end up in either, then offer an incentive that makes him want to fall in the first rather than the second.
I think of society setting the targets for “good person” a lot like a CEO setting the targets for “good vacuum salesman”. If they’re attainable and linked to incentives – like praise, honor, and the right to feel proud of yourself – then they’ll make people put in an extra effort so they can end up in the “good person” category. If they’re totally unattainable and nobody can ever be a good person no matter how hard they try, then nobody will bother trying. This doesn’t mean nobody will be good – some people are naturally good without hope for reward, just like some people will slave away for the vacuum company even when they’re underpaid and underappreciated. It just means you’ll lose the extra effort you would get from having a good incentive structure.
So what is the right level at which to set the bar for “good person”? An economist might think of this question as a price-setting problem: society is selling the product “moral respectability” and trying to decide how many units effort to demand from potential buyers in order to maximize revenue. Set the price too low, and you lose out on money that people would have been willing to pay. Set the price too high, and you won’t get any customers. Solve for the situation where you have a monopoly on the good and the marginal cost of production is zero, and this is how you set the “good person” bar.
I don’t have the slightest idea how you would actually go about doing that, and it’s just a metaphor anyway, so let me give some personal stories and related considerations.
II.
When I was younger, I determined that I had an ethical obligation to donate more money to charity, and that I was a bad person for giving as little as I did. But I also knew that if I donated more, I would be a bad person for not donating even more than that. Given that there was no solution to my infinite moral obligation, I just donated the same small amount.
Then I met a committed group of people who had all agreed to donate 10%. They all agreed that if you donated that amount you were doing good work and should feel proud of yourself. And if you donated less than that, then they would question your choice and encourage you to donate more. I immediately pledged to donate 10%, which was much more than I had been doing until then.
Selling the “you can feel good about the amount you’re donating to charity” product for 10% produces higher profits for the charity industry than selling it for 100%, at least if many people are like me.
III.
I can see an argument for an even looser standard: you should aim to be above average.
This is a very low bar. I think you might beat the average person on animal rights activism just by not stomping on anthills. The yoke here is really mild.
But if you believe in something like universalizability or the categorical imperative, “act in such a way that you are morally better than average” is a really interesting maxim! If everyone is just trying to be in the moral upper half of the population, the population average morality goes up. And up. And up. There’s no equilibrium other than universal sainthood.
This sounds silly, but I think it might have been going on over the past few hundred years in areas like racism and sexism. The anti-racism crusaders of yesteryear were, by our own standards, horrendously racist. But they were the good guys, fighting people even more racist than they were, and they won. Iterate that process over ten or so generations, and you reach the point where you’ve got to run your Halloween costume past your Chief Diversity Officer.
Another good thing about the number 50% is that it means there will always be as many good people as bad people. This can prove helpful if, for example, the bad people don’t like being called bad people, and want to take over the whole process of moral progress so they can declare themselves the good guys.
I’m not saying the bar should be set exactly at average. For one thing, this would mean that we could never have a situation where everyone was good enough. I think the American people are basically okay on the issue of fratricide, and I don’t want to accidentally imply that the least anti-fratricide 50% of people should feel bad about themselves. For another thing, it might be possible to move the generational process of moral progress faster if the bar is set at a higher level.
But I think these considerations at least suggest that the most effective place to set the bar might be lower than we would naively expect. I think this is how I treat people in real life. I have trouble condemning anyone who is doing more than the median. And although I don’t usually go around praising people, anybody who is doing more than the average for their time and place seems metaphorically praiseworthy to me.
IV.
A friend brings up an objection: even if low standards extract the most units of moral effort from the population, that might not be what’s important. In some cases, it’s more important that a few very important people put forth an extraordinary effort than that everyone does okay. For example, whether a billionaire donates some high percent of their money matters more than if you or I do. And whether a brilliant scientist devotes their career to fighting disease or existential risk matters much more than the rest of us.
I’m still trying to think about this, but naively it seems that we can treat the set of all exceptional people the same as the set of all people in general, and standards which extract the most moral value from one will also apply to the other. This especially makes sense if the standards are normed to effort rather than absolute results – for example, “everyone should donate 10%” extends to billionaires better than “everyone should donate $100”; diminishing marginal utility issues do argue that billionaires should donate more than that, but once you find the right unit the same argument should work.
One exception might be if we would otherwise hold exceptional people to higher standards. For example, if everybody tries to pressure a billionaire to donate most of their fortune, or on a brilliant scientist to work very hard to fight disease, then having a universal standard that it’s okay to do a little more than average might make this pressure less effective. Maybe trying to hold the average person to high standards usually backfires, but everyone would be able to successfully gang up on exceptional people to enforce high standards for them. If this were true, then a low bar might hold in Mediocristan, and a higher bar in Extremistan. Things like “not eating animal products” or “not driving an SUV” are in Mediocristan; things like curing cancer or donating wealth might be in Extremistan.
Another exception would be if it’s more important to extract many units of moral worth from the same people, rather than distributed across the population. For example, if cancer research (or AI research) turns out to be the most important thing, then even in the counterfactual world where everyone is equally intelligent, it’s important that somebody be the person to spend five years laboriously learning the basics so that they can make progress, and then that this person spend as much effort as possible doing the research and exploiting their training. A random person donating one hour of their time here or there is almost useless in comparison. In this case, we might want to have the highest standards possible, since a world in which most people give up and do nothing (but a few people accept the challenge and do a lot) is better than the alternative where everybody does a tiny bit. Again, this seems more applicable to issues like curing cancer or aligning AI than ones like not driving an SUV or using products made with unfair labor practices.
V.
I tried being vegetarian for a long time. Given that I can’t eat any vegetables (something about the combination of the bitter taste and the texture; they almost universally make me gag), this was really hard and I kept giving up and going back to subsisting mostly off of meat. The cost of “you can feel good about the amount you’re doing to not contribute to animal suffering” was apparently higher than I could afford.
For the past year, I’ve been following a more lax rule: I can’t eat any animal besides fish at home, but I can have meat (other than chicken) at restaurants. I’ve mostly been able to keep that rule, and now I’m eating a lot less meat than I did before.
This is a pathetic rule compared to even real pescetarians, let alone real vegetarians, let alone vegans. But I can tell this is right on the border of what I’m capable of doing; every time I go to the supermarket, I have an intense debate with the yetzer hara about whether I should buy meat to eat at home that week, and on rare occasions I give into temptation. But in general I hold back. And part of what holds me back is that I let myself feel like I am being good and helping save animals and have the right to feel proud when I keep my rule, and I beat myself up and feel bad and blameworthy when I break it.
I am sure any serious animal rights activist still thinks I am scum. Possibly there is an objective morality, and it agrees I am scum. But if I am right that this is the strictest rule I can keep, then I’m not sure who it benefits to remind me that I am scum. Deny me the right to feel okay when I do my half-assed attempt at virtue, and I will just make no attempt at virtue, and this will be worse for me and worse for animals.
Sticking to the economics metaphor, this is price discrimination. Companies try to figure out tricks to determine how rich you are, and then charge rich people more and poor people less: the goal is everyone buying the product for the highest price that they, personally, are willing to pay. Society should sell me “feel good about the amount you’re doing for animals” status for the highest price that leaves me preferring buying the product to not doing so. If someone else is much richer in willpower, or just likes vegetables more, society should charge them more.
Companies rarely try price discrimination except in the sneakiest and most covert ways, because it’s hard to do well and it makes everybody angry. Society does whatever it does – empirically, not care about animals unless someone is torturing a puppy or something. But we-as-members-of-society have the ability to practice price discrimination on ourselves-as-individuals, and sell our own right to feel okay about ourselves for whatever amount we as experts in our own preferences believe we can bear.
I don’t know the answer to the question of where “we” “as” “a” “society” “should” “set” “moral” “standards”. But if you’re interested in the question, and you have a good sense for what you are and aren’t capable of, maybe practicing price discrimination on yourself is the way to go.
Maybe a trigger warning for scrupulosity could come in handy here?
Edit: Thank you.
Thanks, done.
What does this even mean? Honest question. Who is triggered by “scrupulosity” and what exactly triggers them?
The thing being gestured at here is that there is a group of people who are made miserable by falling short of 100% morality, and being reminded that they fall short of 100% morality makes them miserable.
More to the point, they are made miserable by the -possibility- of falling short of 100% morality, such that if you bring up things people do wrong, they will pattern-match proximal behaviors they engage in to that wrong that, and hate themselves over it.
It’s the sort of thing where a person hates themselves for having asked somebody out on a date once because asking somebody out on a date is proximal behavior to PUA behavior.
>It’s the sort of thing where a person hates themselves for having asked somebody out on a date once because asking somebody out on a date is proximal behavior to PUA behavior.
What is not hating yourself like? I know this sounds silly, but I have a hard time escaping the typical-mind fallacy on this one despite intellectually recognizing that most people don’t hate themselves. I wonder if there’s useful writing about this…
(Please don’t feel sorry for me if you were otherwise inclined to do so; my state of mind seems completely normal to me and so I don’t think it merits sympathy. But then I suppose the fact that I don’t think it merits sympathy may itself merit sympathy… Argh!)
If you’re inclined to think about various topics at various times, you can get the gist of it by imagining having a higher likelihood of being inclined to think about topics other than “things you dislike about yourself” and a higher likelihood to think about things you feel positively about in general. People who feel good about themselves spend some time thinking about “things they like about themselves”, but I think the more significant difference would be more time spent thinking about things with positive affect that aren’t directly related to self-assessment.
From my perspective, it doesn’t feel like anything. It is the absence of a thing, I think, rather than a thing in itself? You might be better served asking what it feels like to love yourself, which somebody might be able to answer.
I have trouble conceptualizing your perspective, to be honest. Hating myself feels like hating nothing. Or, perhaps more accurately, I can’t really fathom a difference between what somebody else would call “Hating myself” and what I would term “Hating the situation I am in”.
I’m not sure how to describe it except by example. It is feeling really guilty when eating “special” food like an elaborate dessert or an exotic fruit. That nice food should have gone to some hypothetical better person. Or feeling worse about negative consequences to other people than negative consequences to myself. If someone cuts me off in traffic, I just sigh and go on with my day. If I accidentally cut someone off (I wouldn’t do it on purpose, I’m not more important than them!) I feel really guilty, especially if they honk.
To me that’s totally different than hating the situation I’m in.
There are people who have “obsessive” thinking on being scrupulous…
Ozy has some good posts on the subject (which the spam filter appears to be eating my links to). They say things like:
From wikipedia:
“Scrupulosity is a modern-day psychological problem that echoes a traditional use of the term scruples in a religious context, e.g. by Roman Catholics, to mean obsessive concern with one’s own sins and compulsive performance of religious devotion.”
“I can have meat (other than chicken) at restaurants”
Environmentally, chicken is the least-bad meat (see for example here https://slate.com/technology/2009/04/which-meat-harms-our-planet-the-least.html ). In my view, the environmental impacts are more important than the animal-suffering effects. (And furthermore, if we encourage people to switch from chicken to other meats, the negative effects on the environment might harm wild animals, although I don’t know how big this effect might be.)
Personally, I am limiting myself to meat at 3 meals per week, and only chicken or fish (usually it’s chicken). However, I do eat a lot of dairy products.
“In my view, the environmental impacts are more important than the animal-suffering effects.”
Disagree. Some quick calculations: average American eats about 100 kg of meat per year. If that’s entirely beef, then that produces greenhouse gases equal to 8000 lbs CO2 (note unit conversion), which can be offset for $40 at carbon offset sites.
If it’s entirely chicken, then that adds up to about 100 chickens per year.
So if one chicken worth of animal suffering seems more than 40 cents worth of bad to you, you should go with beef.
I still think of eating chicken as the least bad option morally, because chickens (and most birds, really) are vile, monstrous beasts who deserve every ounce of torture we can mete out upon them, and would probably do the same to us if given half the chance. They lost their stranglehold on this planet 65 million years ago, and I, for one, am not about to sit idly by and watch them take it back.
Cows, on the other hand, strike me as pretty chill dudes, who would probably want to hang out if I wasn’t so busy slaughtering them for their delicious flesh.
(No, this post was not paid for by Chik-fil-a. It’s slightly exaggerated, but it does more or less reflect my genuine feelings on the matter.)
I don’t know how you can say this seriously.
Chickens are relatively emotionally sophisticated, and chicken factory farming is horrible. If you care the least bit about animal suffering, eating less chicken would be a good place to start.
(Admission: I still eat a lot of chicken because it seems to be healthier than beef and I lack other protein options that I find tasty enough to eat. But I would pay a premium for chicken farmed in more ethical circumstances.)
Experience with chickens, I’d guess, or talking to somebody with experience with chickens. If chickens were people in a horror movie, they’d be the borderline-rapist-jock, and the cheerleader-who-emotionally-abuses-everyone-around-her. The people whose ironic deaths are a comeuppance in that context, rather than a tragedy. Those are chickens. Actually, scratch that, those people are better than chickens. Chickens are assholes.
If you think all life is worthy, of course, this view doesn’t make any sense. But a lot of people think it is how you live your life that gives it value, so arguments that creatures that cause one another pain just to put them in their place have some degree of emotional complexity doesn’t mean anything to them; you’re almost arguing that they should know better, and do evil anyways, and so are extra deserving of death.
eric23 – I don’t know where you live but there are lots of good fake-chicken type foods available. I can give you recommendations tailored to the US and UK if you are in either country (although if you’re in a hyper-ural food desert in the US they may be no good.)
I love birds and this is bullsh*t. Chickens are b*st*rds to each other because of the horrible conditions we put them in, but I know people who keep chickens as pets and they are adorable.
Birds are the best. Many species are smart and capable of altruism.
I recommend Tim Birkhead’s pop science books on birds, they are so good.
I suspect the chickens they are keeping as pets were bred to be kept as pets, no? The chickens bred for placid personalities and pretty plumage?
Because farm chickens don’t need terrible conditions to be terrible to one another.
Granted, maybe they themselves have been bred to be that way. But once you’ve granted that it is okay to treat an evil creature poorly, that does suggest that maybe breeding chickens to be evil would alleviate some of the moral issues with eating them, in which case we should be breeding even more evil chickens until factory farming because a good thing.
>in which case we should be breeding even more evil chickens until factory farming because a good thing.
But isn’t deliberately creating more evil, in itself, evil? It’s like the “you made me this way!” objection to the concept of original sin.
I don’t actually think it’s okay to torture torturers (unless it’s the only way of massively decreasing the total amount of torture.) But even if I did, I am not sure that chickens are “naturally evil” towards one another and this is very [citation needed.]
Also, I will point out that humans don’t need terrible conditions to be terrible to one another (although terrible conditions do tend to exacerbate the process.)
@Thegnskald:
Oh. Ohhhhhhh.
Thank you very much for that delicious story bait, Thegnskald. I’ll be filing that one away near the top of the stack.
If you’ve convinced yourself that Hindus are monstrously backwards in their animal rights morals and that Catholic Christianity is false but Indulgences are completely true, it’s time to rethink your convictions.
You want him to have a strong prior on hindu morality being true morality, from the perspective of animal rights? I cannot fathom why.
And indulgences, or better put offsets, are pretty valid. If I emit some carbon into the atmosphere and then remove that carbon from the atmosphere, I have a net carbon impact of zero. I think you’re concerned about the kind of indulgences where the sins are denominated in bullets and the offsets are denominated in fairy tales. Fairy tales obviously don’t do a great job of offsetting bullets.
I am curious, though, why the cost of offsetting chickens doesn’t come into play here. (How much does it cost to save a chicken?)
I’m pretty certain that cows have a greater environmental impact than chickens though, seeing as cows require large fields whilst chickens do not. So is encouraging shifting meat consumption to cows on the basis of concern about animal cruelty actually well-thought through. All else being equal transferring preferences from chicken to beef requires more cows and therefore more fields. Fields are created at the expense of the local environment including the inhabitants of the relevant ecosystems. You’ll need to be certain the suffering this causes is not greater than that of 99 chickens (I assume we discount one of the hundred chickens to balance out the cow) for your point to stand.
I suspect it might be possible to make similar arguments about vegetable production as well: chickens (and pigs, if your cultural values allow them into diets) are probably less intensive in terms of environmental impact than monocultural fields of corn or turnips.
Just to note I’m not really into this whole debate, but to stop calculations at the level of suffering of the actual food animal seems rather questionable when the production of that animal also has impacts.
If we’re going to get into animal species vs animal species, it’s probably worthwhile to mention here that pigs are remarkably more intelligent than cows and (probably) chickens. That should probably count for something in deciding not to eat them.
Wait, what? We’re comparing badness-of-beef, calculated solely on the basis of carbon emissions, to badness-of-chicken, calculated solely on the basis of animal suffering?
At the bare minimum, if we’re using carbon emissions of beef on one side of the equation, then there should probably be a term for carbon emissions of chicken on the other side.
My reaction to extreme morals is having no morals. Because the more extreme they are the more like empty signalling they look like. I don’t mean no morals in the criminal sense, I just mean it in the sense of not doing more than obeying the law. If you want me to stop eating meat, ban it. I won’t even resist the ban, I stopped voting long ago, precisely so that I don’t have to care about moral issues like what should be the law, just obeying whatever it is. I feel I have very little surplus, primarily mentally, but also in money, for going beyond the call of duty, i.e. law. Even if I had, I’d be afraid to lose it so I’d save it for a rainy day. All the moral extremists, who think a law-abiding meat-eating, car driving, Nike wearing law-abiding citizen is evil are simply not on my radar, I don’t know any and don’t follow them on Twitter or care about them anyhow. Thankfully they tend to congregate in different, more important places, not in my kind of backwater.
Mental surplus obviously means depression. I cannot really afford to hate myself for things like eating meat. Having said that, I am aware that some aspects of trying to be a better person actually help with it. Compassion, like volunteering at a food kitchen is often mentioned. I found it very hard to connect with people I don’t know and basically really care or develop any feeling. Recently I tried with far more success the gratitude attitude. Being very thankful to people who did something nice to me, no matter how tiny. This kind of correlates with being a better person and does improve my mood. So I guess this is how I am going to be going above the bare minimum required by the law. Trying to be very altruistic with those people who were nice to me.
That seems like a low horizon for living life. Humans are capable of so much more; why would you want to limit yourself to whatever laws get through our dysfunctional legislature? As Mill said, “Better to be a human being dissatisfied than a pig satisfied.”
I’m glad you’ve chosen to develop your thankfulness. That’s a great place to start. Perhaps next you could try doing something nice for them back? Or for someone else?
On the one hand you’re right, on the other hand considering he mentioned being depressed, I’d say in that situation it is wise not to hold oneself to a moral standard higher than a bare minimum. First save yourself, then maybe save others.
On the still-other hand, the times I feel I’ve been closest to depression are precisely those times when I’ve sort of closed in my horizons.
But back on the first hand, I guess I’ve never done it as well as the Nameless1, and it might very well be the case that my down-ness had a different etiology than actual depression.
You somehow missed the entire point of the quote which essentially rests on the use of the word “consumption”. That’s is, the purchasing of commodities in a market. Until you grapple with socialist critiques you’re not going to understand the point of such slogans and will spin it into a bourgeois morality play.
Here’s a short Zizek (I know, I know) clip that will help you start thinking about this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hpAMbpQ8J7g
Yeah, but so did 99.4% pf the people who repeated it. And it’s the fact that slogan resonated, not the logic that justifies those choice of words that is interesting.
Unless I’ve missed something 90% of people who say this are socialists and know exactly what they’re saying and why. If the slogan resonates with Scott then he should probably read the lengthier critiques behind that particular slogan rather than ignoring them and spinning them off into his own little thing.
This is part of why very few leftists actually read or comment on this blog, by the way. There is a generalized refusal to deal with the meat (no pun intended) of socialist critiques of capitalism. Then when someone like myself points out that the slogan has been misunderstood, the answer is that “99.4%” misunderstood it. No – most understand it perfectly well.
I swim in left-aligned circles, have heard this phrase more times than I can count and have never heard it referring to the purchasing of commodities on a market. Nearly every time I’ve heard it used it’s in the same vein as how Scott used it. If your 90% claim is true, I’ve had an almost unbelievably bad sampling error on this.
Let’s test our competing hypotheses. From some basic research, it looks like, rather than this being some kind of famous quote from a respected socialist academic, it grew out of leftist Tumblr/Twitter. I think this challenges your claim, since without some definite authorial intent to go back to, claiming that this phrase uses a definition of consumption that well outside how the word is ever used in normal conversation is questionable.
Nest up: I looked at the first two google results pages of that phrase. My intention for looking at this was to get a feel for how this phrase is most commonly used online. The vast majority of results were either memes, discussions of memes, or stores selling T-shirts with that phrase on them. Again, I’m unwilling to believe that the people wearing this on a T-shirt or posting this phrase over some minions are doing it with the awareness of your particular definition of consumption.
In total, I counted 12 written articles that referenced the phrase from the first 2 pages of google results. I can provide links if you’d like, I’ve removed them from this initial post to keep it legible. In total, all of them approached the phrase from the perspective of an individual consumer making decisions about what specifically what brands/products they should purchase, not referring to the acquisition of commodities on a market.
While I’m not going to disagree that maybe among hard-core Marxist/socialist types this phrase has taken on the alternative meaning you’ve ascribed to it, I think it is incorrect to say that “over 90%” of the people who use this phrase are doing so using your definition. Moving even further, I think your definition is likely apocryphal and not in keeping with how the phrase is actually used or intended to be used.
Marxbro’s probably should not have joined in the game of making up statistics here, because that is giving you something to focus upon other than what he originally said. This is that for those enlightened enough to know what is correct the meaning is different from that used by Scott. It’s not about statistics and common usage but about knowing what is the right way to read this.
It’s also believable that everyone here is acting in good faith in light of what they see as the normal or correct (these are not the same but would both be valid categories) choice about what the phrase means. It wouldn’t exactly surprise me if someone who is active in socialist circles finds most people they know use this phrase correctly whereas someone living in the Bay Area is going to encounter an understanding of the phrase much more broadly interpreted to reflect preoccupation with issues beyond the class-bases struggle (to parody socialism rather unfairly). It’s the difference between progressive thought and socialism if you like. The Internet results just show that progressives are more active there, which is what I’d expect to see. So different experiences of this phrase produce different interpretations, and Scott is addressing the one he encounters through his friends not through Marxbro’s. Now friends are normally good, even I assume for someone as capable of critical analysis of himself as Scott is, so Scott is unlikely to have felt the need to challenge the understanding he encountered especially as he is clearly not internalising the maxim anyway.
There are lots of libertarians repeating oversimplifications of libertarian cliches, too, and not understanding the Hayekian/Nozickian/Rothbardian points being hinted at as well as say, Davidfriedman does
For some reason this terminology drift where the vulgar definition/usage that has maybe lost sight of the original academic subtlety gets held against Marxist/socialist/etc. thought on this site in a way that libertarian, etc. thought doesn’t, even if most vulgar libertarians using it aren’t any more comprehensive/scrupulous about it.
“Property is theft” and “Taxation is theft” are both punchy slogans that don’t retain much of the intricate arguments behind them, and are, if I had to guess, most often used by younger people trying to be provocative, but even beyond just political disagreement, posting the former here gets you thought of as an obscurantist, confused and probably emotional youth, whereas using the latter is automatically understood as just shorthand for a real argument.
You’re right, instead of making the point I wanted to make, I leaned to heavily on his 90% claim as a crutch.
Still though, you seem convinced that Marxbro’s interpretation of the quote is the more academically sound one, and that the alternative one is a watered down misinterpretation. This is the basic idea I’m questioning. I’m honestly curious, do you have any evidence that this quote actually started out in his definition and then drifted vulgar, because everything I’ve seen is that his definition is the one it was originally created for and the one that made it go viral.
Scott is a neoliberal economically, so why is he going to engage with socialist critiques? Neoliberalism is an ideology built on the realisation of the failure of government as a system to manage the economy whilst still allowing it a role; it disregards the key mechanism that socialism claims to work.
What you are demanding is the same as someone suggesting that as a theist I should engage with the philosophical implications of Christianity. My belief structure may have arisen as a result of Christian thought, but considering I reject the central tenant of text as revelation of God’s will, I’m not going to engage with thought based on that exact tenant.
It’s an odd demand to request people to engage with your critiques if they reject the underlying logic really. I think you have to convince people of the viability of the overall ideology before they’ll buy into individual aspects of it: so expecting non-socialists to accept a critique based on socialist thought is like expecting non-Christians to accept a teaching based on the Gospels. They might well take away a nice aim, or a soundbite about consumption being unethical, but they aren’t going to take the whole message or even necessarily understand it.
Wow! I think I understood the quote, but then completely failed to notice that the article was about something else.
I’m not sure what that says about me (as a reader) or Scott (as a writer). But I feel a need to be more careful in future.
Which still does not address the problem of meat-eating: is it moral or not? If it’s wrong to keep and kill animals simply for the consumption of their flesh, then whether it’s the local butcher selling it to you at $20 per lb or the Socialist State-issued weekly ration of 1 kg of beef, it’s still wrong.
The decision of what acts are or are not ethical or moral is not answered by simple adoption of one political system over another.
That’s not the problem that the slogan is pointing towards.
I’ve read and listened to Žižek (among others). I’ve found him (among others) wanting. Socialism is not a monolith, and the Socialist Calculation Debate actually involves discussion over some of the issues Scott brings up. Maybe read some Lange and Kontorovich instead of watching living memes?
Deiseach makes a good point, which I’ll elaborate on later. Philosophers like Žižek enjoy making Normative statements about ethics, while Scott/this-blog and his followers here are at least trying to make Positive statements, because at least we can test and evaluate things like “Does it make sense to have some kind of ‘price-discrimination-like’ mechanism associated with ethical effort to increase global utility?” as opposed to “Consumption based on a Capitalistic System is not ethical because any ethical competitor will be put out of business by and unethical competitor and thus all consumption in such a system will be based on some type of suffering or exploitation” The former statement means we try things like ‘Giving What We Can’ and we analyze if a) More money is given on average to charity, b) Feelings like Depression and Alienation are reduced, and c)If benefits from the first two are more than deleterious effects from decreased consumption. Statements like the latter are a Motte to convince naive individuals to rethink their positions, with the ultimate goal of asserting the Bailey that “MY SYSTEM IS THE ONE TRUE UTOPIAN COMMUNISM”
Your proposal of Žižek’s statement is fundamentally A Sphinx to the Pyramid of argument that Scott is presenting here. Slogans like “There is no ethical consumption under Capitalism” in your interpretation become empty because as Deiseach basically said, we can ask “OK. So what is ethical consumption under a socialist system?” and we’re back to the same question of whether it’s ethical for a planning committee to ration 0.5kg beef per day per member of the population on average or for the committee to ration only 0.1kg beef per day per member of the population on average and replace the remaining 0.4kg with chicken.
At no point in planned or non-market Socialist thought is the following consideration brought up: “Is it more or less moral and ethical to restrict the ability of people to coordinate and freely associate in order to reduce the suffering associated with alienation in labor? Here’s the Calculus.” One doesn’t even need to bring up different interpretations of property norms to see how much hand-waving goes on in certain schools of Socialist thought.
Of course, this assumes you’re trying to argue in good faith. Looking at your user-name “MarxBro” does sound like an intentional ‘Ideological Turing Test’ Failure and an attempt at trolling us, in which case…
Well-played.
I hadn’t actually considered the problem that an ethical competitor always being outcompeted by an unethical competitor – but this seems untrue on the face of it. There are plenty of unethical behaviors that have been curbed by rational consumer choices over time.
Something to note is that the price-arbitrage going on in labor worldwide (exploitation of lower classes of labor in third-world countries) eventually creates the economic development that raises those classes out of “exploitation”. Or at least, “exploitation” the way Westerners think about it. The middle class and nouveau-riche in China are swelling social classes, and “subsistence farming” to “1950s working class” is still a substantial improvement.
The thing that comes into play, historically – is that under capitalist free markets, the conditions under which we qualify a worker as “exploited” have only improved!
One person’s “trolling” is another person’s “fair warning”. I’m less annoyed by the Marxism than by the prescriptivism.
Thank you for linking as I have never really listened to pure Zizek. I had read a few quotes and assumed he was just parroting socialist talking points and so wasn’t worth a serious listen.
After watching I feel my original position was correct and no more time is needed to reach a conclusion. Two main points stand out:
-He calls socialism “a system where poverty is impossible.” How anyone can still say this with a straight face, after all the empirical evidence of the last 100 years plus the clear economic explanations of why socialism fails, is crazy to me.
-He specifically condemns private altruism for slowing progress toward the socialist utopia!! You clearly have different ethical standards than I do, but the average person who buys Starbucks and feels good about the environment has no power to moving society toward socialism. Surely it is better that they buy fair trade coffee, rather than spending time on socialist activism which accomplishes nothing. And wouldn’t it be better still if they gave the money directly to support good causes, rather than only 10% or whatever is given when they buy from Starbucks? But according to his logic this is bad as it absorbs empathy that could be used to advance socialism.
To me this seems like a clear good. People feel ethical obligations and capitalism has found a way to make them feel better, while also providing additional profits/brand value to Starbucks, while also getting money to good causes (fair trade is not the best cause from an EA perspective, but it is one that resonates with a lot of people). But hey, if you are a professor there is no route to fame by repeating things that make sense and were already explained by others. You need some counter-intuitive, (somewhat) original ideas to make a name for yourself.
Zizek is an accelerationist. He was pro-Trump because he thought Trump would help destroy things faster.
I think accelerationism is pretty insane, but there are many who agree with it.
I think his condemnation of private altriusm is of the sort (that I have heard repeated elsewhere) that it relies too much on the whims of givers (and especially rich givers) to direct the resources, and certain needs go unmet and lacking. Most of the criticism I have read regards the failure of relying on altruism via deep pocketed donors, but the EA movement could act as a counter to some of this criticism, if publicized appropriately.
> to successfully gang up on exceptional people to enforce high standards for them.
The unironic suggestion that people who do little should tell people who do more how much they should be doing, and hold power of moral approval or disapproval over them, gave me an unpleasant shiver. The Twentieth Century Motors Company from Atlas Shrugged comes to mind.
I mean, if you came to a vegetarian who is happily enjoying his lifestyle and food, and said “you should do more and be a vegan; I eat meat because I happen to dislike vegetables, but you totally should do more and you’re failing morally if you’re not”, he’d be justified in giving you an answer you probably wouldn’t enjoy.
I would hope this would look more like everyone encouraging (and celebrating) exceptional people who do more.
Also, it doesn’t have to be people who do less pressuring them. If 1% of people do an exceptional amount, they form a bloc that can non-hypocritically pressure a few important other people to do an exceptional amount.
Or a group of exceptional people could have internal norms that they have to do an exceptional amount (eg noblesse oblige)
Exactly. This type of thing is how we get super rich people divesting their fortunes into charities and founding colleges and the like. Places like CMU and Stanford, for example. They spend their money in a way that’s seen as “moral” and get praised as a result. The Gates foundation is another example.
Specific to Scott’s point about the elite pressuring the elite, the key here is to direct the regular conspicuous consumption they engage in into things like charity auctions for wildlife preservation or whatever moral crusade you want. They’re already buying prestige when they spend seven figures on old art or whatever. Instead, you package the prestige with something that you value morally.
Now, as to how one would go about doing that….
I doubt that social pressure has anything at all to do with what Gates spends his money on
But the social norms that were part of the culture he was raised in do.
If not Bill Gates then perhaps the 185 other billionaires to whom Bill Gates socially pressured into donating >50% of their net worth to charity?
https://givingpledge.org/
If a block of exceptional people try to pressure other exceptional people, that results in the same purity spiral you get when everyone tries to do better than the average. It’s just happening to the set of exceptional people rather than the set of all people.
This has been tried. Most notably in monasteries and in groups like the Masons. I’m not sure these have achieved what you suggest might be an outcome.although I don’t think this is a direct refution of your point so much as an observation that where this has been attempted there does not seem to have been widespread adoption of those Norma so far, but other factors (poverty?) may account for this.
I believe this approach to ethics comes from Christianity, and specifically Protestantism. In Protestantism, the absolute most you can possibly do is the absolute bare minimum that is expected of you, and anything else is sin. Your moral balance before God can never be positive, nothing impresses Him, and in practice due to fallibility cannot be zero for any length of time. However, Christ offers a mechanism to erase your debt. (Catholicism is a bit different, since it has the concept of supererogation that Protestants reject.) This nonpositive approach to ethics has since spilled over into social justice activism, which famously does not hand out supererogatory cookies.
I’ve heard this many times, but never really sourced. Do Judaism, Hinduism, or other older religions have a model of supererogation? What percent of moral systems end up looking more like Protestantism vs. more like supererogation? Would a lot of things end up without supererogation just by coincidence?
Hmm, Judaism has “lifnim mishurat hadin”, which in some interpretations has a supererogatory flavour (according to the SEP article on supererogation). I think in Hinduism, one has Karma, to which some acts contribute negatively, and other acts contribute positively.
Islam has a form of supererogation. Basically, all actions are divided into five categories – compulsory, recommended, unimportant, discouraged, forbidden. There are occasionally arguments about exactly what falls into what category, but there’s no question that you don’t have to do all the recommended things, or that occasional discouraged actions aren’t the end of the world.
>In many religious documents, several words are used to signify
the requirements in the specification. These words are often
capitalized. This document defines these words as they should be
interpreted in Ulama documents. Muftis who follow these guidelines
should incorporate this phrase near the beginning of their document:
The key words “FARD”, “HARAM”, “WAJIB”, “MAHZUR”, “MANDUB”, “MAKRUH”,
“MUSTAHAB” and “MUBAH” in this document are to be interpreted as described in
RFC 2119.
I think the more relevant question is whether things are thought of as being ‘sin’ (or something resembling it) in the first place. Other religions didn’t tend to see things as you being judged by a God for moral or immoral behavior generally; the one exception I can think of is ancient Egyptian religion. In that religion, good deeds would be weighed on a scale against bad, so kinda supererogatory I suppose?
Primitive religion tended to view natural forces as animate, and so tried to avoid the anger of natural forces by avoiding taboo or curry their favor by sacrifice or ritual. The flavor is really more ‘practically speaking, will this piss off the rain god’ rather than any question of whether you were a good person or not.
Buddhism can have the adherent try and please a higher being, but mostly in an attempt to emulate them rather than to avoid judgement. The priority is to shake free of the bonds of illusion through devotion, meditation, etc – if anything this looks pretty supererogatory, but the goal is pretty different.
Sikhism is an interesting case, and I don’t know enough about it to really comment much, but it looks to me like the goal is to make a positive effort to achieve unity with God through positive spiritual practice and the keeping of virtues – again, kind of supererogatory flavored, but with a different objective than avoiding judgement.
I understand Taoism and Zaroastrianism even less, so no comment there.
Some ancient atheistic/nontheistic philosophies of living seem to basically say that anything you do that nets enjoyment for you and others in the long run is a positive good – see Stoicism and the hindu Charvaka philosophies for example.
In Protestantism, the absolute most you can possibly do is the absolute bare minimum that is expected of you, and anything else is sin.
Sure, yes, “all our righteousness is as filthy rags” and even the heavens are not pure in His sight. The idea in Catholicism though is that we can co-operate with grace – we can’t do anything to buy or earn salvation, but we can go beyond the bare “recommended daily minimum”. Someone who makes strenuous efforts may be said to exhibit heroic virtue (and this is one of the stages towards canonisation).
That may be something like what is being recommended here: most people will do the ordinary bare minimum on the good side. It is worth encouraging everyone (but particularly the talented) to strive for heroic virtue.
Christianity has a theological mechanism for this, but I think many people of any or no religion get the urge to look at things the same way.
Protestantism is tough here, especially if false–that is, if taken as a non-supernatural but possibly wise set of ethical prescriptions and judgments.
All have fallen, none are righteous.
But, you can be forgiven and share in God’s state of goodness.
But, that doesn’t give you license to sin! You still have to try.
Goto 1, unless God intervenes and makes you act better.
I think the practical effects might be a matter of emphasis.
God is infinite, so a positive act impresses Him not at all, while a negative act is an offense against an infinite being, and therefore worthy of infinite suffering in Hell.
In other words, to calculate the divine consequence of human moral acts, the positive ones we divide by God’s infinity, and the negative ones we multiply by God’s infinity.
One problem with these sorts of cutoff-based morality systems, and especially the “practice price discrimination on yourself” one, is that it incentivizes traits that prevent the more morally good choice. Presumably, for people who don’t mind the taste of vegetables, the cost of a vegetarian diet is easier to bear, which means society should raise their price of equal moral goodness to you on the animal suffering dimension, maybe to no meat at all at home instead of allowing fish. This adds costs, from a more constrained menu to jealousy when they smell your salmon almondine from across the street. You, not bearing these costs, are then more likely to out-compete them in a multitude of subtle ways, and evolution will do its thing. Soon enough more and more people have a distaste for vegetables and more animals are consumed.
In practice, for something like vegetarianism, those effects will be minimal, but other traits in other moral areas will have larger effects. If I have trouble reading emotions, do I get a bit of a pass in interpersonal communication that allows me to push someone a bit harder or cause more offense to get what I want? That could come in handy negotiating a deal or picking someone up in a bar. The alternative prevents groups of people from being considered morally good on certain dimensions due to things, like Aspergers, that seem to be no fault of their own.
Well, if the idea is that everyone’s individual moral commitment costs an equal amount, can’t the initial calculation just account for those added costs? The extent to which someone would be jealous of fish smell should be a factor in calculating the level of morality required of them, just as is their distaste for vegetables.
Maybe you’re still required to put some extra effort into reading emotions, such that the cost of that effort balances out whatever advantage you gain from still not reading them as well as well as most other people. (Of course that would be an impossible calculation, especially because you can’t know how much advantage you might get from being ignorant of something.)
The trouble is that, from an outside perspective, we can’t judge how difficult is a command is for anyone in particular with much accuracy. The vegan who loves meat and hates vegetables is putting in a heroic effort, but we can’t readily distinguish this from the guy who loves sprouts but bemoans the inflated cost of his commitment for the sake of earning more respect.
In the end I think judging the results is all we can do with any accuracy, which is why is behooves us not to place undue burdens on people and to keep our condemnation to what truly matters. (agreement on that forthcoming any day now)
This would seem to incentivise viewing as many people as possible as immoral, to ensure you view yourself as above average with the least possible effort expended (and I believe this is something that happens).
This does explain a whole lot of observed human behavior, in regards to tearing down out groups. People love to inflate the value of the things they are already doing, and downplaying the value of things they are not doing. Add in a dimension of a baseline disagreement about which way a thing should be valued (i.e. is eating meat good, bad, or neutral? Is going to war good or bad (WWII verses Iraq war confounding!)), and you end up with positions that are impossible to reconcile, but allow each side to feel morally superior and justified within themselves.
I think you might be over-complicating the issue.
Imagine that you were a purely rational agent, whose utility function is set such that it values other people as much as itself. In that case, your only rational course of action would be to dedicate as much effort as possible to helping other people. You can quibble about the instrumental goals — perhaps you’d try to earn as much money as possible so you can spend it on EA causes; or perhaps you’d try to smash the patriarchy or whatever — but ultimately, every minute of time, every calorie of energy that you spend on anything other than helping others becomes an unforgivable sin.
However, instead of doing all that, you’re writing articles on SSC about morality and daylight savings time and such, and you feel more or less fine with it. This means that you are likely not a perfectly rational agent who values other people as much as it values itself. And that’s fine ! You’re not a paperclip maximizer, you’re a human. There’s no divine authority that expects you to have one utility function over another. In fact, a society of perfectly scrupulous rational agents would kind of be a hellish place to live in, according to your current utility function — so why agonize about it ?
I agree you shouldn’t agonize about not being perfectly moral.
It also seems that if I devoted zero effort to trying to be moral, so much so that I was drowning puppies all the time, that also would be bad.
That suggests I should put in some specific amount of effort (neither zero nor infinity) into being moral, and this post is about trying to decide how much that is.
I agree that drowning puppies 24/7 is bad, but I’m not sure what you mean by “effort”. Right at this moment, I have zero desire do drown any number of puppies, and I expect this state of affairs to persist in the future. It takes me no effort whatsoever to avoid drowning puppies… don’t you feel the same way ?
It takes me no effort whatsoever to avoid drowning puppies… don’t you feel the same way ?
I suppose the classical Christian answer there is if you don’t have any inclination whatsoever to the sin so you never commit that sin, there isn’t any virtue there. You’re not resisting temptation or choosing the good over the evil, you’re just not eating raw roadkill because you have no desire to eat raw roadkill. Where it becomes a matter of morality is when you do have to exercise some effort.
Yes, but being an atheist, I don’t find the Christian viewpoint particularly persuasive. I do agree that resisting temptations in general is admirable, and so is choosing good over evil (for a certain value of “good”); but I disagree with Scott’s (and, presumably, the Gospels’) implied statement that without constant sustained mental effort each individual would devolve into a puppy-drowning monster.
I do agree that a society where people valued others a little more than they do now might be a nicer place to live; but setting up a positive feedback loop, as Scott is suggesting, is a recipe for a world of paperclip maximizers, and that would be Hell by our current standards.
@Bugmaster
Where do you get the impression that the message of the Gospels is that people would devolve into puppy-drowning monsters if not for God?
Gospel message is everyone sins, but God came to save. But to accept salvation is to also defer to God – as CS Lewis put it, in the end, either a person says to God, “thy will be done,” or God says to you, “they will be done.”
You don’t need to drown any puppies. But everyone needs something at the center of their life, and will pursue relationships, career, or other things, all of which are good things. But to make a good thing an ultimate thing leads to misery ultimately. And one message certainly is that it is the impulse of every human heart to be self-seeking and elevate certain things above their proper place. Proper, according to God. That, at least to me, is the essence of sin. Choosing to follow my own will and priorities rather than God’s. Not because I’m breaking some sort of rule or law, but because I think I know what’s better for me or just feel like doing something suboptimal in the moment.
The antithesis of moral is immoral not evil. As good here is being defined in moral terms I think an absence of good/morality will lead to behaviours that do not consider utility, not actions that are actively destroying utility.
I’d also point out that drowning unwanted puppies was not historically an immoral act anyway. If there is not the resource available to provide food for the dogs that will exist then morality and utility should both require you to take action, otherwise you will either have starving animals (including those dogs you can otherwise feed) or you produce feral dogs, who are competitors with humans for food and on occasion dangers to them. People required a certain number of dogs so had to breed replacement canines, therefore litters of puppies were required, but not every puppy or litter was necessary. So in terms of utility drowning puppies was probably a moral thing to do once. Probably not now though.
― Robert A. Heinlein
Even by that inhumanely utilitarian standard, and even neglecting all the good things a hemophiliac might do during his life, wouldn’t it work just as well to sterilize him and let him go on his way?
It appears Scott deleted my comment. Tracking comments here is difficult, and I don’t see which my comments have been answered and which deleted. :c
is there a way to do this?
Yes, I deleted it. Off-topic comments should go on the Open Thread, which you can reach at the Open Thread tab on the top of the blog, or at http://slatestarcodex.com/tag/open/?latest
I like your venture into fat-tails but I want to see if I can state it in a way more consistent with how the concepts were originally framed.
When one ranks the total population in terms of scientific ability, you are straight away in Extremistan: presumably about 99% of the disease-fighting knowledge and ability in the world is distributed across about 0.01% of the population. In other words ‘being in extremistan’ is an inherent property of ‘scientific aptitude’. This means we can still have close to optimum disease-prevention outcomes by having the vast majority of people completely clueless (but not belligerent or destructive), as long as we have a tiny but stable group of geniuses.
Mediocristan is the place where the majority of outcomes are produced by the majority of people, so animal welfare belongs here. We cannot optimise for animal welfare by having billions of people slaughtering large animals everyday whilst relying on a few really, really caring people. In fact it seems returns (not counting personal satisfaction) diminish very rapidly as an individual’s care exceeds some mediocre threshold.
Pollution is a bit weirder, because we can all drive solar powered cars and ditch disposable plastics but our gains are quickly destroyed by the one in 50 year accident at the power station, or a volcano eruption, or an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
Personally I endorse a policy something akin to ‘pressure people around you to be better than they were, up to the point where additional pressuring would detract from the top-level goal by making them feel guilty, annoyed at you, or annoyed at the world.’
There has been a lot of pressure (mostly from the left) recently to imagine that “billionaires” hold more of our wealth than is actually true. If the 50% of American households that make more than $50k per year each gave $1k per year (2% of their pre-tax income or less) to charity, then there are about 120M households, so 60M, so that’s $60B per year. That’s more than we could get from any realistic charitable giving of billionaires.
This is why Europe has more regressive taxes than the US: because you can’t actually fund really expensive shit just by taxing the ultra rich — or even the rich. You need to tax the middle class, because that’s actually where most income is.
Maybe scientific ability is in extremistan (but I’m less convinced than you are). Very little else is.
Why do you say that? A quick Google search shows that there are 540 billionaires in the US with a combined net worth of $2.4T. 2% of that is $48B. (For further context, the Gates Foundation’s endowment is $50B, though I don’t know how much it grows or what it spends annually.)
If you assume a reasonable return on investment for these fortunes, you could get to that $60B you cite without touching the principal.
I do agree with your broader point that the accessible tax base is really in the 30-99.9% range of the income spread.
I don’t actually have a dog on this fight politically, but the underlying misunderstanding is sort of a pet peeve of mine, and I’m afraid you just fell into the same trap that the factoid does. Wealth is not income. Wealth is things like your house, your 401K, your collection of rare comic books, the Benjamins buried in coffee cans in your backyard. Income is what you make at your job, or the capital gains you’re drawing off if you’re living off your investments.
It is absolutely true that a small number of people hold more wealth than a large fraction of the population, because a lot of the population has a negligible or even negative amount of wealth (think credit card or student debt). But you can’t take that factoid and use it to show that taxing the rich will solve all the social ills you’re concerned with, because you’re usually* going to be taxing the rich on their income, not their wealth, and nothing like the same factoid is true for income inequality.
(*) Estate taxes are the biggest category of politically feasible wealth tax, but they don’t tend to generate much revenue.
I read this straight after watching Episode of season 3 of The Good Place – “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By,”
and the coincidence/serendipity between the themes of this post and the themes of that episode is just amazing 🙂
I’m confused as to why you describe the dichotomy as ‘helpful’, then go on to describe all the ways in which an all-or-nothing attitude is really unhelpful. I’m not sure I even buy that it exists in the wild: are there any EAs who heap scorn upon those who ‘only’ give 10 per cent? Are there more than a tiny handful of fringe animal rights activists who think people making a conscious effort to eat less meat are ‘scum’?
The dichotomy kind of feels like an elaborate rationalization for someone who wants to just keep doing what they’re doing (which is fine!). Surely feeling virtuous about whatever good you’re able to do isn’t incompatible with striving to do better/more? I would have guessed that’s the default setting for most people (rather than feeling crippling guilt at falling short of X, and being paralyzed into inaction).
Example: I’m thrilled when my friends take steps to cut down on meat consumption, and I like hanging out with vegans, because it encourages me to lift my own game. It would never occur to me to do anything except encourage people who are taking positive steps. If your point is that animal rights activists shouldn’t think of you as ‘scum’, I’m 100% on board.
I really like the idea of an average that ratchets up over time, sort of like the moral equivalent of raising the sanity waterline. Easily-actionable commitments like GWWC with an element of social proof seem like they could be handy incremental steps.
Did I miss the point? I thought he was praising the dichotomy but arguing the point of division?
This is an interesting way of looking at practical morality, but I feel I must point out a number of issues.
1. “Aim to be above average”
Leaving aside the matter of establishing of what exactly it means to be above average – which you rightly recognize is a bit of a problem – this is a terrible maxim to universalize.
Such a maxim – as you point out – is positive feedback mechanism. If everyone strives to be above average, the average moves up, so they’ll have to strive a bit more to exceed the new average – and that moves the average to a new, higher baseline – and so on.
The problem with positive feedbacks is that they tend to blow things up, if left unchecked.
To give a depressingly common example: say that your moral compass is religiously oriented and you want to be just a bit better in fulfilling your moral obligations than the average Joe. Given current trends, this may simply involve going to church every Sunday, as opposed to every Christmas. However, once the average Joe is also going to church every Sunday, you’ll need to up your game. Once the low-hanging fruit of greater participation in your religious community and performing the good works (charitable giving, for example) that it recommends, have been picked, the next steps tend to involve either bringing your faith to the unbeliever – and likely making sure they don’t corrupt the healthy moral fabric of your society with their heathen ways. At the end of this road lie such niceties as the Crusades, the Inquisition or ISIS.
Hell, the current Culture War is exactly the same thing, playing out in a secular context. We start from some rather mild positions, like “women can be just as competent as men” or “black people aren’t sub-human”, and we end up with “micro-agressions”, “white male privilege”, “unconscious biases” and all the rest. It is my long-time suspicion that we’ve already gone over the hump and there’s some real proper racist and sexist sentiments being sown by the currently woke left, because if being a white male makes me automatically suspect, at best, and an enemy at worst, you might as well bite the bullet and say: “Bring it on!”
The maxim of trying to be above average morally will reduce quite decent people to frothing radicals with no tolerance of the other, quite simply because that is the feedback trajectory. Once you’re doing everything you personally can to make the world a better place – by whatever ethical standard you assume – the only way up is to look at all the other people who aren’t doing their share (for example: because their moral intuitions don’t align with yours). If it is in your power to compel them to do so, you kinda have a moral obligation to.
2. Negative feedback loops keep systems stable
This should be pretty obvious from part II of your post, but worth mentioning anyway.
When societies in general aim for moral improvement, they tend to trample over individuals who aren’t getting with the program. So why not draw the line at self-improvement only and forswear attempting to make others better?
The problem here is that there’s always room for improvement and – as you yourself point out – that way madness lies.
The Giving What We Can pledge allows you to satisfice your desire to give charitably and gives you piece of mind. It’s essentially a negative feedback on your urge to do better.
I would posit that satisficing positions are essential for social stability, much like negative feedback loops are necessary for system stability in general.
3. The Mediocristan/Extremistan distinction sets forth the Hounds of Hell
I will begin by observing that if you’re even making that distinction, you’re likely positioning yourself as a resident of Mediocristan. If you happen to be a resident of Extremistan, you can simply set your personal ethical bar at whatever level you consider appropriate and not worry about Mediocristan at all.
If the foregoing is true, you’ll be in a position of aiming to achieve your personal moral goals by the hands of another. In other words, it’s okay for you to do a little, provided someone else does a lot.
I probably don’t need to say where it goes off the rails, but I will anyway: if the moral intuitions of Alice Average and Gina Genius are aligned, then Alice needs do nothing save mind her own business (Gina will set her own personal bar exactly where Alice would, in any case). If they do not align, Alice must compel Gina – somehow – to do what Alice thinks is right.
Philosophically, this cannot be done unless we assume Alice is a subject – a moral agent – and Gina a mere object – a means to achieve Alice’s moral ends. Given that Gina has her own thoughts on the matter, it shouldn’t strike us a strange that she might have some pretty strong objections to such a state of affairs. I’m with Gina here.
4. Morality is good as means, terrible as ends
At the risk of mortifying the moral realists here, I’d posit that pursuing morality for its own sake is… shall we say… highly questionable. I’d go as far as saying that few things people do are poised to cause more misery to individuals and societies alike. The conversation we’re having right now provides a number of corroborations.
I would instead propose a different perspective: morality as a means to ensure that human society co-operates a bit better and comes to blows a bit less often.
A full argument for this is well beyond the scope of a blog comment, but I think a case could easily be made for all enduring moral systems (i.e. those prevalent in populous cultures over long periods of time) having the shared property of introducing cohesiveness to groups of individuals who might otherwise be working at cross purposes. Conventional moral systems proscribe things that would spur conflict within the group (violence, theft, nabbing other people’s women) and promote things that encourage mutual trust and co-operation (shared rituals, charitable giving).
(Aside: They also tend to suppress heterodoxy, because questioning parts of the system might undo all the work that’s gone into ensuring people aren’t at each other’s throats all the time.)
If we take such a view, we realize that asking “are there any good people anywhere?” is not particularly useful. Instead, we should be asking “does the way people act promote co-operation or conflict in society?”
(Aside: We can justify promoting co-operation over conflict by pointing out that whatever our goals – unless getting in a scrap is the end-in-itself – the destruction brought by conflict sets us back, whilst the help of others can move us closer or quicker to the end, than we could get by our own means. Systems that do have conflict as an end tend to be selected against in the long run, by dint of the fact that there’s always someone stronger than you.)
Looking through the “social cohesiveness lens”, a lot of the moral positions in this post don’t seem particularly commendable. The activists are a menace, aiming to be above average leads to radicalism, Mediocristan/Extremistan is looking for a way to force others to do what you want and your desire to be vegetarian is causing strife in the smallest unit of society (yourself).
If the fruit don’t look particularly appetizing, chances are the tree ain’t all that either.
I was about to say something similar to your points 1 and 2.
50% seems like a terrible place to set your “good person vs. bad person” benchmark. If you simply must divide people into “good people” and “bad people,” the benchmark should be much lower than that, to avoid (or at least delay) either setting off the chain reaction described above, or making all the people in the “bad” category band together and say, “screw these people calling us bad, we’ll never meet their standards anyway,” like is happening in society right now.
Scott saw it himself, with his charitable donations. Imagine if he needed to give 50% of his income to consider himself a good person. Only the most fabulously wealthy can afford to give 50% of their income to charity, so with that kind of standard in place, only the most fabulously wealthy among us could ever be considered good people.
Now, I know that “percentage of your income given to charity” and “percentage of the population who are good people” are two entirely different concepts, but I think a similar principle applies. If you must write certain people off as “bad,” it should be significantly less than 50% of the population. Maybe 10-25%, at most. Feel free to censure the worst behavior as being beyond the pale, but after a certain point it really needs to go from “bad vs. good” to “good vs. even more good,” or else you’re just going to end up getting untennable results.
That’s satisficing in a nutshell, but I’d be loath to put a number on it.
In fairness to Scott, I read the 50% of population as a spectrum that goes from “needs to try harder” to “absolute monster”, with the upshot that everyone in the top 50% should just carry on as is. We reserve our harshest judgements for the monsters and villains – your 10-25% – but might only gently chide the sub-threshold folks or encourage them to do better.
Doesn’t really matter; keep it up and you’ll always end up with the SS (or compatible), ‘coz that’s what a positive moral feedback loop does.
Corollary: If you’re surrounded by the SS, do some of them get bumped into the “mostly okay” category, because they aren’t as terrible as the bottom 10%?
I think the problem is that when your goal is “be better than average” , the feedback loop described above moves “gently chiding” into “How dare you believe that the wage gap isn’t the most pressing problem facing people today? Are you a NAZI?” type histrionics that we see *every day* in the modern culture war.
50% seems like a terrible place to set your “good person vs. bad person” benchmark.
Perhaps the figure was arrived at by the Hillary Clinton Sorting Method – you know, 50% in the basket of deplorables, 50% into the basically good-hearted but
stupidmistaken basket? 🙂
I think the problem is having only two categories. We already have a wider vocabulary, why not use it? (I guess this is me fundamentally disagreeing with the premise Scott is entertaining, then)
Evil = you take money out of the poor box
Bad = you spend every cent on yourself
Good = You give, but not to the point of feeling it
Admirable = You make genuine sacrifice
You’d probably get a 20/30/30/20 breakdown.
You’ve got many good points there.
Positive feed back loops are very bad, they should be avoided at all costs. Anyone who’s taken a Electronic Systems class knows this.
Interesting thought. To paraphrase, “Don’t aim to do good things, aim to do things good?”
I always wonder to what extent these philanthropic billionaires who attend fund raisers and give to charity are only doing only as a tax mitigation exercise. I think many see them as wonderful people giving wealth to good causes, (and they probably think that too) but is the reality not actually quite different? Scott’s 10% has little to do with offsetting costs of his regular business income (I imagine) and comes from a place of wanting to be morally “good” so is worth far more ‘Brownie points’ or ‘feelings of ethical satisfaction’ than a far larger donation that lacks the ethical incentive.
Charity donations also make me think of electricity and water usage. I religiously switch off the lights in our house that the kids leave on, and I shut off the water while I brush my teeth etc. I feel good about those things, but that effort is a drop in the ocean compared to industry and agricultural usage and wastage of those commodities. My individual effort counts for little, and industry has little incentive to reduce usage – its a resources prisoner’s dilemma of sorts. In the end, the only thing that can cause a massive yet fair shift in individual and industrial practices is state regulation, so is voting for the party which supports your moral cause, be it water usage or helping children in need or disincentivising meat production, is the only way to affect significant change compared to the “drop” individuals give and which unfortunately impacts them financially for their losing prisoners’ dilemma choice.
And Scott, if you take the reproduction route, how will you balance your 10% donation with the need to plough resources into your progeny’s development and upbringing. A moral dilemma for the future maybe?
I would wager they for the most part give beyond the point where it reduces their tax burden but probably not to the point where it meaningfully diminishes their personal life experiences (i.e. I gave a billion dollars to charity and as a result have a slightly less giant giant yacht, slightly less palatial palatial mansions, etc).
As for the progeny bit, what about the need to set a good example? Gotta walk your talk as parent even more than a blogger. Very few readers will ever meet Scott, but your kids can smell bullshit at a distance of 5 AU.
I always wonder to what extent these philanthropic billionaires who attend fund raisers and give to charity are only doing only as a tax mitigation exercise.
To be brutally cynical, the “use social pressure to
hectorencourage people who have more into giving more” notion is and always has been open to abuse. Think of Harvey Weinstein wearing pink ribbons and donating to the Democratic Party and holding fundraisers for good progressive causes, at the same time as he was employing the good old traditional casting couch method to actresses and other women in the industry.
Because if everyone else is donating to the Pink Hat Ladies’ Fund Gala Dinner and Ball fundraiser, you do the same so as not to stand out. Writing a large cheque is easy, you get your picture in the paper and a good reputation, and you don’t have to change a single thing in your behaviour (at least until the scandal breaks, then all the institutions formerly so eager to hit you up for a donation are now calling it blood money).
I mostly agree with Deiseach. I don’t think the rich donate money for tax reasons, they do it to gain power and influence. There is a book, The Power Parodox, by Daniel Keltner, that’s main thesis is that people gain power by helping others. If you help someone you gain power over them. This is best seen with much more popular local or political charities are than international ones. People want power over those close by with power, not those far away, even if it’s effective altruism. Even international charities often have the name of the founders in their title, so people think if I donate to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, I get influence over them. That leads to the success of the Clinton Foundation as well.
An interesting question – why is “purchasing forgiveness” considered such an evil thing?
As far as I’m concerned, in terms of life outcomes – a rape victim is *substantially* better off if their rapist gives them Some Life-Changing Number of Dollars (accepted by the victim of course) to Not Testify than if the rapist goes to jail for a very long time. It may be upsetting to *other people* around her that she doesn’t testify for money, but money (especially 5 to 6 figure sums) are *quite* useful, much more useful than a fleeting feeling of justice from watching someone be imprisoned.
I don’t have a concrete intuition on this – but I think it at least leads me to believe that I am not completely deserts-oriented.
It’s evil because it doesn’t scale well and it doesn’t result in a society anyone would want to live in. Let’s run through some examples:
1. We shift to this new system and immediately Jeff Bezos starts raping people. One a day, followed by the gift of a life changing amount of money. He can afford to do this literally forever.
2. Mark Zuckerberg, after watching Jeff Bezos do this for a while, get’s annoyed and decides to stop it. He hires someone to kill Bezos. This hitman sets up a car bomb, and while it doesn’t end up killing Bezos, it does take out the driver, an assistant and two passing pedestrians. Zuckerberg immediately comes forward, pays the victims families a relatively insignificant, but still life changing amount. He then goes back to planning how he’ll kill Bezos again.
3. George Soros decides that he’s had enough of conspiracy theories just claiming he’s running the world, he wants to start trying to do it for real. He finds a way to hack into election systems and change people’s votes. Some people find out, but he offers them a life-changing amount of money and then goes back to doing it.
I’ll stop here. Basically this morality system means that the richest among us would no longer be accountable to anything or anyone. For everyone else, the most reprehensible crime ever is just a period of saving away. This is not a healthy society.
There is a difference between an indulgence and restitution.
If you have a moral lapse, and you can pay or work to restore any harm created, you are on the path of redemption.
If you enjoy hurting people, and give out money to otherwise worthy causes so your utilitarian society will leave you alone, you are a sophist who creates needless misery.
The reason it is upsetting is because she is endangering potential future victims. Perhaps ones who may not be as easily mollified. (This is not a comment on people who feel too traumatized to appear in court or what have you)
That charitable donations can be deducted from taxable income makes it less expensive to make such donations, it does not make it actively profitable. Now, I’m sure there are varieties of tax fraud (or just exploitation of loopholes, but I’m pretty sure it would usually require fraud) which enable a deduction much larger than the donation actually cost, and so which would end up being profitable, but I would be very surprised if anywhere near a majority of charitable donations by the wealthy were of this kind. Though I welcome insight from anyone more familiar with tax law.
Who cares? The point of the tax mitigation is the same as the point of calling them good–to encourage the behavior.
Now, if you care about their souls, you can tell them about the problems of rich men getting into heaven all that, but if you care about functioning society let’s be happy that the children’s hospital got a new wing or whatever. (Obviously, the what does matter a lot!)
“currently acceptable positions on slavery, torture, women’s rights, and sexuality.”
Slavery in the Roman world was equivalent to “having a job” in the modern world. And about half a million New Yorkers should be serfs in an official legal sense. Maybe two million should be. They’d be happier. There’d be less trash on the sidewalks and toilets would get flushed.
Other than that — putting “torture” just before “women’s rights” and “sexuality” is kind of obnoxious. Like, thinking that women shouldn’t be voting and having “careers,” thinking that homos should be discreet and that basically men are men and women are women, is on a level with wanting to stick needles under people’s fingernails?
The things on that list are on it because the common thread is that ancient Romans’ opinions on them fall outside our Overton Window of morality. Why would you assume they have anything else in common? The list of “people who aren’t me” includes both Attila the Hun and Ghandi. I’m not suggesting any other commonality by placing them together in that fashion.
I notice that when people today want to point to uncontroversial examples of moral progress, they usually cite either a drop in violence (Steven Pinker’s Better Angels, etc.) or a movement toward greater equality, especially of political rights (women’s suffrage, etc.). Maybe slavery is the go-to example of past peoples’ relative moral benightment because it often, if maybe not always, combines physical coercion with some sense that the slave is morally less valuable than the master.
To me at least, the reduction in violence and capacity to tolerate, even enjoy, the suffering of other creatures seems like a long-term secular trend I’m comfortable calling “moral progress” (we may not all be vegetarians, but we can’t imagine bear-baiting catching on as a hip new trend in the Bay Area).
I’m not as sure about the equality thing, especially when it refers to equality of outcome, because it seems much more recent and more prone to the kind of virtue signalling spiral Scott describes. Though it’s possible to imagine non-violence getting out of hand (e.g. high school wrestling comes to be viewed as an abomination), there seems much less risk of that than the current game of trying to always stay less-racist-less-sexist-than-average (yes there are militant vegans but they don’t strike me so much as “Super-Ghandi” as people who have gotten extreme about one particular facet of the moral problem of violence). Maybe we’ll look back on it like we now would a sobriety crusader pointing to a recent drop in alcohol consumption as a great moral victory–not so much wrong as spiraling out on a tangent orthogonal to actual morality insofar as sobriety becomes a virtue decoupled from e.g. lower rates of domestic violence.
Yep. I hear women can’t have careers or “careers” in Saudi Arabia. Maybe move there and experience the bliss of alignment between your personal values and those of society at large?
Setting aside all the other issues in this comment, ancient Rome was not a place particularly noted for the discreetness of its homos.
Quote of the day.
I don’t find it plausible to suggest that the average Roman was morally worse than the average modern. We happen to have been born after the abolition of slavery, but no doubt if we had been born in a slave-owning society, most of us would have accepted slavery. And no doubt, if a typical Roman had been born in the US in the 21st century, he would have been anti-slavery. It’s all a matter of definitions, but if you end up saying, “There were no good Romans”, then your model of morality probably isn’t useful and you should start again.
I agree that the attitude “If you think you’re one of the good ones, you’re wrong” is common, particularly among groups which are very concerned with moral questions. I think you’re overlooking the social aspect of this principle. In a group which places high value on a particular virtue (religious zeal, caring for animals, equity, etc), an individual high in that virtue can claim social status on that basis alone. But allowing that to happen would undermine the existing status hierarchy, so you have a rule against affirming your own virtue. “Do you want a fucking cookie?” serves the same purpose as “What a scrawny antelope!”: it stops people getting too big for their boots.
What would it mean for me to be born in ancient Rome? Having a clone of mine born to a Roman woman? Would my Roman parents also be identical to my actual parents? How about early life experiences? Would they also be the same mutando mutandis?
I think that’s the point. A genetically identical Marcus Nootropicus Cormorans would otherwise be a Roman in upbringing and understanding so their morality would be that of a Roman with different morality and understanding of good (for a start the Romans didn’t really have good as a value (bonus implied living up to an ideal of a warrior citizen, and seems to ultimately come from emulating a God, as Roman gods were types not models).
And yes, my main motivation in writing this post was just to vaguely Latinise your user name…
Well, obviously, but that isn’t me born a Roman, that’s just my twin that will be not-me in innumerably many ways.
This is basically pedantry, but it’s a pet peeve of mine when presumable atheists imply that essence predates existence.
Thank you Vigil, I always appreciate language related jest.
The word ‘progress’ is often misinterpreted to mean people becoming morally better. But what it actually means is a continuing, but contingent, development of structural and economic factors such that people don’t need to be better.
I feel like you’re misinterpreting what’s being said here. The claim isn’t that something has shifted in the species over the last 2k years that has made humanity reject certain practices, it’s that our culture has evolved to the point where people no longer think various reprehensible practices are acceptable. Yes, if you removed the culture from someone and indoctrinated them in the other they’re beliefs would change… but that doesn’t undermine the underlying argument.
One complicating point here is that the average Roman agreed with us on a lot of the bedrock principles of ordinary morality (e.g. be kind and generous, fulfill your contracted duties, etc) and often reasoned about them in pretty sophisticated ways. They had their rationalizations for why e.g. slavery didn’t violate those principles, but of course we very likely have some of our own which future generations will excoriate us for similarly (I would nominate my own candidates here, but they would just start a CW thread for no good reason). It is instructive to read e.g. Cicero’s De Officiis and think about how someone with those moral principles could have rationalized typical Roman practices.
I’m happy to call this an ethically good post, and reply with a poem if I may (translation mine, text not) :
Who is the author of this poem? I’d like to read more.
+1
This seems like such an oddly messy post for SSC. On a site both beloved for precise reasoning and demonstrably well-read in moral philosophy, how are we leapfrogging here over the need to even define terms or set a system of moral premises? Why are “public respectability,” “self-regard” and “moral worth” blithely conflated, as though the modern novel hadn’t spent 200 years obsessively tracing the distinctions between the three? I feel as though I’m fundamentally not getting something.
On a related note, I am intrigued by how thoroughly traditional moral terms like kindness, bravery, justice (at least in their private/ apolitical/ strictly interpersonal sense) have fallen out of these conversations, such that our go-to example of someone of dubious rectitude is not somebody who shirks at work, never calls their mom, cheats on their spouse and spreads gossip about their personal enemies, but somebody who doesn’t recycle.
I mean, I thoroughly understand the utilitarian case for how really, by not recycling, you are dooming the entire human race, etc., etc., so not recycling is obviously much worse than X/Y/Z act of private selfishness or mild cruelty to relatives and friends. But it does seem like it’d have an interesting effect on people’s characters to be absolved from worrying about nonpolitical moral obligations. In circles where environment/anti-racism/animal rights really are the main moral axes, is there still awareness or discussion of the regular old virtues/vices that Shakespeare or Dickens would have written about, or are those just not things folks include in their moral inventories anymore?
I had the same thought. I wonder if it’s a geographical thing? In the part of the world I live in those are more common measures of a human being. Based on the people I know in the Bay Area, recycling would probably be higher on the list than the things you name.
Agreed. Living in the religious South, infidelity, laziness, and not talking with family, are still some of the worst sins. Also, knowing people who at one point in their lives have hunted for survival, animal rights are not a high priority, unless it’s the rights of pets, since they perform a valuable service. Everyone needs a good hunting dog and mouser. Personally, I aspire to the utilitarian standard, but it’s a bit removed from my day to day life.
That’s really interesting. This post benefitted a lot from the older connotations of terms like “good”, which do involve things like lying, cheating, stealing, etc. But how much did it use them?
OTOH, I’m not overly worried about some of the things in the packages of “good” mentioned as Southern. Not calling family? Too many people in this (any) city are here in part because they needed to get away from their families-of-birth. The go-to example there would be disowned children whose sexuality/religion/whatever was unacceptable to their parents. Or now-grown-up children whose parents were bad enough that any rational person would have called “childrens services” in a heartbeat, if aware of what was actually occuring. But Al-Anon is full of people with less extreme reasons for avoiding family of birth.
Agreed! Shirking at work, being a messy roommate, being rude or unkind to the people around you, etc, are much bigger deals than this post makes out.
It is not super-clear to me why “doesn’t recycle” is in a different category than “cheats on spouse, spreads gossip, never calls mom.” The closest I can figure out is that the latter category is maybe less controversial than the former category? But in fact there are a lot of people who think most cases of never calling your mom are morally fine, and quite a few people who think American culture needs to be less hysterical about adultery. (The latter position on adultery is, of course, quite common historically.)
The distinction, I think, is that the latter class predictably (near 100% likelihood) significantly harms some specific person or people that you personally know, while the latter class is a socially diluted action. By recycling you are having a very tiny (invisible to you, and impossible to be traced back to you personally) impact on a huge number of people.
There is a certain perspective that the world would be, generally and on net, a better place if we cared more about our conduct with respect to our own universe of immediate social relationships and less about our investment in the grand abstract untraceable prosocial actions like recycling.
Shirking at work doesn’t necessarily hurt an identifiable person. In fact, not shirking very well might hurt identifiable people, if everyone has an (explicit or implicit) pact to do less work than they can so that they can hang out in the breakroom talking instead.
There’s a difference between shirking and just not working at maximum capacity. If your team is depending on you and you fail to deliver it because you have consciously chosen to work only one hour a day despite collecting a full paycheck, then you’re harming your team, and in a sense you’re stealing their income.
True, in a large corporation responsibility can be diluted quite a lot, but you can still see that you’re harming your immediate manager by consistently failing to perform adequately.
The difference is that if you know that I cheat on my spouse or abandon my elderly parents, then you should absolutely not trust me. If I’m willing to betray the mother of my children and my own mother how can you possibly expect me not to betray anyone else as soon as it becomes convenient?
Thinking about people’s character sounds old-fashioned but if you think about it from a game theory perspective it makes perfect sense. If you know that I’m willing to defect even against my own family, then it doesn’t make sense to ever risk cooperating with me.
>Thinking about people’s character sounds old-fashioned but if you think about it from a game theory perspective it makes perfect sense.
I would go further and say that it is biology. Altruistic behavior towards one’s family and one’s tribe is what our moral sense evolved to encourage. Altruistic behavior towards total strangers on the other side of the world is a sort of memetic cancer; an idea that grows beyond naturally-selected constraints and reduces evolutionary fitness.
I agree but as a practical matter you need to speak to people in their own language.
Game theory is good here because it’s hard to argue against something that can be demonstrated with a mathematical proof. That math cashes out in evolutionary biology, which is the telos behind natural law, which is the foundation of traditional morality. But that chain of reasoning needs to be built one link at a time.
@Nabil ad Dajjal
I think we agree on all the substantive points, but I am amused to see you put game theory on a more fundamental level than evolutionary biology. It reminds me of little differences between me (originally a biologist) and physicists I work with: I intuitively started from the view that evolutionary biology is fundamental and game theory is a useful formalism for describing it (among other things) whereas a physicist would probably consider game theory fundamental and evolutionary biology an example of game theory “in action”.
Eh. I’m not an evolutionary biologist but I am a regular biologist who’s pretty comfortable with not being at the most fundamental level.
All of the biological processes I study are fundamentally biochemical, which is to say chemical. Chemistry is fundamentally about interactions between subatomic particles, which is to say physics. And physics is fundamentally grounded in mathematics.
That’s not to say that any given mathematician could do my job better than I can or that my work is any less important than his. The same way that I would never presume to do a medical doctor’s job or say that my work is more important than medicine. Just that we’re all operating at very different levels of abstraction.
I mean, the vast majority of the time when people I know stop talking to their parents, it’s because their parents treat them like shit. I feel like from a game-theoretical perspective I should support more parent-abandonment than I currently do, because I don’t treat my friends like shit and thus gain no benefit from a “be tolerant of shitty people” rule, but I might have to spend time with the shitty-ass people my friends are loyal to.
(In practice, I have loyalty and reciprocity intuitions that imply that one has a certain duty to one’s immediate family.)
Also, I’m not sure that it makes sense to have a unitary factor of Tendency To Betray People. For example, some monogamous people of my acquaintance have no desire to date people outside of their primary relationship. Another poly person of my acquaintance cheated a lot when she was in monogamous relationships, because she needed to be dating multiple people to be happy; she would willpower through six months of abject misery and then give in. The latter involves cheating while the former doesn’t, but I feel like the latter provides far more information about how likely I am to be betrayed. (The answer is “no, unless the thing I ask for requires more than six months of abject misery,” which is a perfectly reasonable amount of willingness-to-not-betray-me IMO.)
The thing about “I abandoned my parents because they treated me like shit” and “I needed to cheat in order to be happy” is that while the former may occasionally be true, they’re both typically nothing more than self-serving rationalizations.
I’ve heard both of them too many times to count, and nearly every time I scratched the surface of the victim narrative there was nothing but selfishness underneath.
Someone who can betray the people closest to them and then rationalize it as a good or necessary action is not someone who I can rely on. Because they can, and in my experience will, do the same to me if given the chance.
If you’re trying to maximize revenue, what you want is a system of price discrimination,
If you’re an airline, you don’t want to demand the same price from college students who want to backpack Europe as you want to demand from business travelers.
If you’re a movement or society, what you want to do is figure out a way to keep challenging people at all the different levels they’re at.
In fact, probably one of your big risks for any movement is that you don’t keep your followers humble and continuously on the path for growth. And your congregation fills up with church ladies overly convinced of how much better people they are than the heathens, (which tends to be off putting to the heathens you’re hoping to get in the door)
When thinking about the populations, the right unit to think of is standard deviations not percentages. So if you want to call you self a good person you should aspire to be one standard deviation morally better than the population. If you manage to be two standard deviations morally superior you can feel great about yourself. At 2SD moral goodness, you can basically feel comfortable ignoring most criticism and telling anyone who disagrees to “*(&6 off”. This is well worth the sacrifices needed to obtain 2SD goodness status.
Why?
What if the distribution isn’t normal?
I approve of nerdery and stats-related-nerdery in particular, but I think your “right unit” here is just as arbitrary as percentage, and Scott already specified the 50% cutoff was arbitrary.
I was a little tongue in cheek, but not totally, so I can back up my reasoning. “Moral goodness” is an aggregate quantity. There is how much you help third world poverty. There is if you remember to call your mom on her birthday. There is animal suffering. All these many subcomponents have their own distributions. When you aggregate lots of distributions together, the result tends to be normally distributed even if the underlying distributions are not themselves normal (note this can fail in some cases of infinite variance, which could apply here so my confidence on morality being normally distributed is probably less than 85%). So since morality is made of many sub distributions aggregated, and they most likely have finite variances, then moral worth should be normally distributed.
Once you’ve bought into the normal distribution, standard deviations are a natural unit. And 1 and 2 are nice round whole numbers.
I kinda think that society spends too much time and resources glorifying generals and similar for shooting people and blowing shit up vs altruists. Go to a local park in most major cities and the statue is probably of some general sitting on a horse or an admiral staring off into the distance. Ditto for politicians.
Where is the giant 1000 foot high stone monument to the people who invented anesthetic. You don’t need to go through many surgeries to appreciate their contribution to your quality of life more than any military general.
Ditto for extraordinary altruists. I’d quite like to see a situation where there’s a site as famous as Mt Rushmore dedicated to billionaires who give the majority of their money to important charities to save lives with a special section for the ones who give 95%+ of their total net worth. If it prompted even 1 extra such person to do so it would be a net win for the world.
I’m less concerned with splitting people up into good vs bad. Rather I’d like to see our social norms adapted such that we move or create finish lines for what society considers success: manage to enter this pantheon? congratulations, you’re officially maxed out the score card. That guy who bought a really gigantic yacht and an island with his money? He’s not even close, no monuments for him and history will forget him.
Though you may be able to tell from my post, I’m less interested in trying to shame people and more interested in creating norms that encourage massive charitable giving among the most wealthy.
> generals and similar for shooting people and blowing shit up vs altruists
Almost all generals _are_ altruists; the main exceptions are those in third world countries where it’s a euphemism for warlord. They generally work hard, for relatively modest reward, for what they see as the right side.
For example, the guys whose statues litter the South weren’t fighting for personal profit from loot, or because the Confederacy paid more for the work than the Union. They were motivated by altruism; the desire to make the world a better place, or at least prevent it becoming a worse one. And if you do that well, and someone gives you a medal, or puts a statue up, that’s a bonus.
The fact that their definition of ‘better’ was based on the right of free men to own slaves doesn’t change anything about the psychology of the way they thought.
Note that I think you do have to define altruism in this relative way, based on intent and psychology, not results. Otherwise you end up defining a ruthless and selfish capitalist who develops something useful as an altruist, which is clearly wrong.
I would much rather have the world be full of ruthless and selfish capitalists inventing useful things than I would have it be full of “altruists” ordering men to die in horrible pain so that other men can have the legal right to rape and torture human beings. If the latter is our example of altruism, and the former our example of selfishness, let us build statues to Ayn Rand in every park.
I think you have a hugely skewed perspective on Generals. Historically almost all generals are in it for Power, Money, and Glory. Your mistake might be that you’re considering the average monetary rewards for being a general compared to the work involved. But like competitors in a golf tournament, the players aren’t doing it for the average reward, even if most of them don’t even earn that. They’re doing for the potential to become the next Tiger Woods, a world famous billionaire. Historically most generals did not become Ceasars or Napoleons. But I bet most of them wanted to be. People playing the lottery aren’t considered altruists even though the actual result of most of their tickets is to give money to the government.
Even if you you ignore the potential extremely high wealth, generals indisputably ARE rewarded a lot more power than almost anyone else, and get a lot more personal glory. A lot of people value that more than money, and desire for those things is not altruistic.
Where is the giant 1000 foot high stone monument to the people who invented anesthetic.
Possibly none as yet because it’s a more fraught topic than I had imagined. The first person who publicly demonstrated the use of ether as an anaesthetic was an American dentist, but it’s blurry if he was the inventor; according to Wikipedia, he learned about the effects of ether in a chemistry class taken during study for a medical degree (his prospective inlaws wanted a doctor not a dentist as a son-in-law) so was his teacher the actual inventor? There is dispute, to say the least:
Then we need another word to describe the good done by the capitalist. If you follow Theory-of-Moral-Sentiments Adam Smith, then it’s the defining feature of capitalism.
Unoriginal question, who has done more good for the world, Bill Gates or Mother Theresa? Mother Theresa’s CV includes a life spent personally helping the poorest of the poor and making every sacrifice that could possibly be made. Bill Gates’ contributions to the world include impersonally saving untold millions of lives via vaccination campaigns (also saddling us all with a crappy operating system via unscrupulous business practices). It probably cost him a slightly gianter giant yacht etc.
The answer is that it’s a trick question. It compares two different things that get lumped together under the word “altruism”. I won’t argue which is better, but I hope it’s obvious that both are good. Now you might say that’s a twisting of your quote since you mentioned the utility of invention rather than charity, but capitalists who develop useful stuff actually have a fairly good track record of contributing to charity.
Can’t say I agree. Bill Gates is clearly both an altruist and a capitalist, Mother Theresa is clearly an altruist but not a capitalist, Hetty Green was a capitalist but not an altruist.
It’s precisely because, as Adam Smith argues, under some circumstances it is possible to predictably do good without being motivated by the good done that there is a distinction to be made there.
It was probably economically impossible to become rich selling health services to the 1950’s Calcutta poor, just as it is currently economically impossible to become rich by selling an operating system, or running a militia in the US.
In either case, those who end up doing the job are those who do it for intrinsic motivations, including altruism.
>Then we need another word to describe the good done by the capitalist.
To paraphrase Zizek as linked earlier: “Fixing with one hand what was broken by the other”
Or as Oscar Wilde put it:
“They try to solve the problem of poverty, for instance, by keeping the poor alive; or, in the case of a very advanced school, by amusing the poor.”
Then do we need still another word to describe the good done by, say, Bill Gates and those like him?
I think it’s very dubious that Mother Teresa was good, for the standard Hitchens reasons. But otherwise agreed, mostly.
I’m not at all sure that Crawford W. Long was an “altruist.” He was a physician, just doing his job. William Morton and Horace Wells definitely weren’t altruists. Anaesthesia is certainly amazing, but why should altruists get any credit for it? More generally, very few of the positive developments in the world so far are down to altruists, so how sure are you that we should be celebrating them?
It’s mostly an empirical question what makes society better off – billionaires investing their money in new businesses and technologies, or donating it to charities. Why are you so confident that charitable donations would be better? We’re in the middle of the biggest uptick in human flourishing in history, and it is economic development, not charity, that’s lifted billions out of poverty in the last two generations.
I’m not at all sure that altruism has a positive track record in the world, let alone more positive than the opportunity cost. Yes, there’s the occasional Mother Teresa, but there’s also the Khmer Rouge, the Crusades, 9/11, Prohibition, most wars, Daesh, occupational licensing, the Holodomor… need I go on?
How about instead we celebrate people who made tremendous contributions to human flourishing, regardless of their motivations. And I think generally we do. There are plenty of statues of people like Isembard Kingdom Brunel, Alexander Fleming, Charles Darwin, James Watt, etc. The reason there isn’t a statue of the inventor of anaesthesia is because it’s not clear who invented it, not because scientists and engineers aren’t celebrated in society. And if there are also statues of Nelson, Wellington, Churchill, etc – well, those guys deserve them too.
It’s not that tall, but there is one in Boston Common (or possibly the garden next to it). It’s not to any specific person, because of the priority dispute Deiseach mentions. I believe someone suggested it should be dedicated “to ether”.
At least it isn’t just an ethereal monument.
Thomas Jefferson probably never said that famous quote, but it’s not any less accurate for that misattribution.
A society without the ability to defend itself can only ever exist as a protectorate of a society which can. It might feel holier to depend on the good will of other men to protect you, but it’s a risky proposition.
Ask Ukraine if you think that unilateral disarmament is a good idea. Do you think that the ten thousand or so Ukrainians who have died to date in the War in the Donbas are worth having the purity of relying on American good will instead of their own nuclear deterrent?
Up until about 50 years ago in all of recorded history the difference between a relatively good life and death by starvation or a lifetime of slavery was the quality of generals your society produced.
The Christian approach to this question is possibly what I like most about Christianity. It starts by unabashedly saying: yes, everyone has fallen short. Though it is theoretically possible to live the maximally ethical life, in practice, you need to come to terms with the fact that you will not meet that bar, and the damage it causes. But then, rather than creating a polite fiction that it’s okay to meet a lower bar, it asks for people to acknowledge these shortcomings, and then ask for mercy and forgiveness. Finally it says to go on and do the best you can anyway. Not because you will meet some lower threshold, but because you ought want to do the least possible damage.
Every other religion seems to essentially just lower the ethical bar. Christianity is the only religion I’m aware of that doesn’t shy away from the terrible implications of a maximally ethical life, but simultaneously offers well-founded grace for those who don’t meet it.
I think there’s an equivalent concept in Hinduism, actually. You’ll never be maximally good, the consequences of bad actions follow you beyond the grave, but you can dissolve that karma by asking for Vishnu/Shiva”s grace.
Still, your point is an important one. It seems like Scott pays an awful lot of money for the privilege of being surrounded by Marxists and vegans who make him feel worthless, when he could be earning the same income practicing psychiatry in a city where Christians are more common than those extremists.
I don’t what Marxists have to do with it..
1. Do you mean materialists in that a Marxist view requires that everything is up to man?
2. Or do you mean the Marxist phrase “no ethical consumption under capitalism,” which implies that there would be ethical consumption if we got rid of capitalism?
If #1 and you are not a Christian anyway, why would a more Christian city like Saint Louis make someone feel any better? It might make them feel very much worse since there won’t be as many people putting much intellectual effort into solving bigger societal problems. If the price you have to pay is some people are hyper-scrupulous that’s not the worst thing. Additionally, messed up scrupulosity exists among Christians too. Kids who are terrified to form emotional attachments with relatives whom they think are going to hell, or crippling anxiety caused by their own masturbation, or an inability to be in social situations where the people around are talking about sex or drugs or atheism or the possibility that Christianity might be wrong on some important things. If you are a Christian, I am sure you know these immiserated Christians well.
If #2, Scott was using that phrase as a lead. He, AFAIK, does not believe in any other viable economics besides ‘capitalism.’
I was going to say something to this effect, and then found someone already had. You keep being your righteous self.
If I recall, Christianity says that you can’t meet a maximally good life, even in principle, due to Original Sin. The position you take (We can, but it is practically impossible to do so.) is the Pelagian Heresy
Ever listen to Tim Keller sermons?
The particular one linked is from a series on sin.
Part III seems to waver between “above average” and “above median”, presumably based on the assumption that there is a normal-ish distribution of goodness.
“Above average” is more attainable. We only need one person to remain really really bad and almost everyone can be above average goodness (“is there much difference between 0.01% of people being bad, and nobody being bad?”). Of course they’ll go to hell afterward, but surely there are more than 1 human who is unconcerned about that.
Kind of an ethical Omelas.
yetzer hara
Being unfamiliar with the term, I had to Google it and it reminds me (need to tread carefully here since a superficial similarity does not mean the two concepts are developed on the same theological lines) of concupiscence, one of the damages of Original Sin done to humanity (by depriving us of the preternatural gifts and reducing us to our natural state):
Morality is explicitly prescriptive, but its origin is descriptive. Romans couldn’t consider anti-slavery attitudes moral because they, tautologically, never observed a moral person espousing them. It is a model of how a hypothetical moral person would act. Morality is a way that society explains itself to itself, the good reap rewards and the sinful are punished.
Wickedness may exist presently and escape punishment, but there is understanding that evil defeats itself, it cannot go on without destroying society itself, through God’s wrath, environmental disasters, reversions into fascism or feudalism, or, for Nietzsche, through destroying itself in the eternal return; there’s a prophecy that a society without evil will arise, or at least that the state of evil cannot continue perpetually.
Saying that nobody is good is only possible in such a historical perspective in which the author’s ideals reach fixation in society of the future, and everyone will look at his ideological opponents with the same scorn that we reserve for Confederates or Nazis today.
It is common to explore moral systems different from ours, but perhaps we should question more how universal the concept of ‘morality’ is in general. It seems obvious that different cultures may partition the space of social respect, and social valuations in general, in different ways, so that morality, virtue, power, prudency, health, piety, privilege, lawfulness and so on may appear mixed-up from our perspective.
We can also observe how the concept of morality is shifting in our very society, from a virtue oriented to a utilitarian/consequentialist one. The worst evil is opposing ongoing projects to eradicate social ills, be they sexism, racism, pollution or drunk driving. It becomes less and less about personal quality, after all, “everyone is a bit racist”, and it increasingly doesn’t matter if you’re literally colorblind or how good of a husband you are, if anything these detract from helping the cause(s) on a wider, more effective level.
Performing politically incorrect speech is not viciously attacked because it shows off your prejudices, after all we were all thinking it; but because you are defecting from a social experiment we agreed on, and the part of the experiment is pretending that nobody was thinking it until everyone stops thinking it (good luck with that).
On this topic I like to leave a link to a thought-provoking article that I largely agree with: The superogatory acts are the ones that matter.
Maybe I’m just lucky due to being naturally mild-mannered and not prone to conflict, but I refuse to subscribe to any morality that amounts to telling everyone (except possibly a small number of saints) that they are not good enough.
This does not go against attempts at bettering my character – indeed this has been quite a major theme in this life, and I’ve used various tools, including experimenting with the five buddhist lay precepts. But for me it’s really important to own one’s own actions, so I take whatever I did in the past to be exactly what I was able to do at that point, no more, no less. If guilt comes up as a feeling, I will acknowledge it as a feeling, but not dwell on it or encourage it by comparing myself to some idealized moral version. I’ll just try to learn from the experience and make better decisions in the future.
On the other hand, I can personally confirm that whatever amount of virtue that I’ve been able to develop or enhance, is very much their own reward. Much more rewarding than I would have expected. This has the nice side effect that I don’t need to look for external approval for them, and leaves me completely uninterested in activism of any sort.
Even more so, for me it’s more rewarding and important to try to make my interactions with other people turn out positive for all sides (“win-win”, as they say nowadays), than to evaluate them on moral principles such as fairness.
When we consider moral evil in daily life, Scott has a weakness that does not permit him to be vegetarian. He knows his weakness and has found a solution in that’s in the right direction. This strikes me as morally praiseworthy. “Better to eat a fish than gag and die,” 1 Cor. 7:9.
The moral evil of other people is either caused by a weakness, a lack of knowledge, or both. We should interpret the abominable beliefs of our coworkers as either caused by a weakness (perhaps fear) or a lack of knowledge (immigrants won’t actually take your job) not maliciousness. Malice is not something we can see inside of a person. If you want to know about malice, you can only look inside yourself.
So what should you aim for? Self-knowledge and self-control, I believe, can be practiced although not perfected. We also should try to know and take responsibility for the consequences of our actions and the evils we are complicit in when doing them.
Unfortunately, we are always to some extent connected to every evil in society. Sometimes our actions very close contribute to the evil action, other times our actions/inaction only very remotely contribute.
For a long time slavery was part of society, no one fathomed a way to have civilization without it. In “The Ones Who Walk Away From Omelas” some people are walkers and some are stayers. I’m a stayer.
I don’t know what to think of how people boycott stores based upon that store’s charitable giving practices, or use of low-wage labor, or incentivizing of blood diamonds, or use of metal from Congo, but I would rather there be these evils to address than walk away from society all together.
This post really pisses me off. How about instead of measuring how ‘moral’ I am, you just leave me the hell alone and let me judge for myself!!!
You couch this post in talking about what WE should do and what should be OUR policy on eating meat and driving SUVs, and then quickly, naturally, move on to what the talking about what the real goal is, “How do we FORCE people to do what we want!” I don’t care one wit about what vegans do or what they eat or how they act UNTIL they decide it is a freaking MORAL imperative for them to label me EVIL. Just leave me the heck alone!!! I don’t care about your morals around eating meat. Then you mention racism, and yeah racism is evil, but you know what, we did a damn good job of using persuasion and communication to teach people not to be racist. Our society is not perfect, but its massively less racist than it was 60 years ago. But like you say in your article we’ve moved past judging people for being blatantly racist to screaming at them about their Halloween costumes. What’s next, judging people to be racist because their skin color is the same as some of those racist people in the past? Oh, wait, too late.
You want to know how to eliminate immoral evil, how to stop people from doing all the “bad things” look in the damn mirror! The actual ultimate evil is imposing your moral code on another who does not want it to be imposed on them. And as CS Lewis says: “Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. … those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.” In this post you’re waving your hands saying “yes, yes, me, me, I’ll be your moral busybody, I so want to suppress others for their own good!”
The left is just chomping at the bit to punish all those with the “wrong” morals. Funny the one moral failing neither you nor any other leftist mention is the failing of “killing unborn humans”. Yeah that’s totally not a moral quandary, because abortion is totally a right, right? Please note that hardcore 2nd amendment believers do not miss the fact that the left is totally fine will killing millions of children, so we may not really believe you when you say you have to take our guns “because of the children”. Oh and as for you getting bent out of shape about me meat eating or driving an SUV? Pound sand.
The left is getting obsessed with punishing all those who don’t tic all the “correct” moral checkboxes. Your preening post on “how can we get them to change” disgusts me. Because in the end if the left gets enough power to enforce these moral goals, it will become easy to judge who the true moral people are and which people are truly immoral. The left already relishes and cheers scaring, terrorizing, and destroying the lives of those who disagree with their “morals”, it won’t take much for them to move to hurting and killing those who disagree. And they’ll be hurting people “for their own good” and have a clear conscience. If that’s not the real face of evil, I don’t know what is.
This is why the core value of Christianity is so important. And the core of Christianity is NOT the charity that you spend a good bit of the article pumping your chest out to signal, the core of Christianity is forgiveness. Forgiveness is under a total unrelenting onslaught these days. Allowing another to do something you think is not moral, and yet forgiving them, and having them do likewise for your failings is THE ONLY way for us to live on this world together in harmony. Accepting others at they are, and based on who they choose to be (and its none of your damned business if I want to eat meat or drive an SUV!!) is the only way we keep ourselves from falling into destructive, chaotic, bloody conflict.
Your best post ever was about how the left was running around shouting that everyone who didn’t agree with them was a murderer and deserved to be killed. In this post, your worst ever, you play the part of the murderist.
This was a great screed and accurately reflects how many people I know feel. Other readers should know the above post is not a weird anomaly.
@jw You seem to want two different things: harmony through forgiveness and being left alone. I think your Christian beliefs drive the former, and fear drives the latter. On the one hand you want evil to stopped through calm conversation, on the other hand you don’t want to talk to the “evil babykiller leftists.” Forgive the libs and talk with ’em OR accuse them of hypocrisy and force pro-life legislation.
Sorry, I was a little harsh on the abortion point to drive home the dichotomy of demanding I stop eating meat while ignoring someone who says stop killing the unborn.
My actual stance on abortion is that I consider all conscious abortion (where the woman knows she’s pregnant) a sin. I would like to see less sin, BUT I am not willing to legislate my morality to make it so. If someone doesn’t believe it to be a sin, so be it, but I’ll forgive them and ask God to forgive them anyway.
With respect to what society should do about abortion, my position comes down to this. Once the fetus has a slim chance of surviving outside the mother’s womb, I consider her taking action to abort that fetus to be much much closer to a concept of murder. So my stance is that abortion should be illegal after 20 weeks (outside of medical emergencies where doctor’s discretion at what can be done to save mother and child should be paramount), and legal before 20 weeks. This ends the horrendous IMHO immoral practice of partial birth abortions, but yet still provides women choice. It is in my opinion a very middle ground position. Its also one the left is fighting against allowing happen tooth and nail.
And yet, all I’ll do is say we should do that and elect representatives who would support that. I’m not gonna march, I’m not gonna shame people, I’m not going to scream in women who’ve had abortions faces. I’m just going to as God to forgive their sin an pray for them, and I’m going to want counselors to council them if they come to doubt their choice.
This is the real point I was trying to make. Change their morals through love, compassion, forgiveness, and grace and not through fear and force. And if they don’t want to change, just live your life and let them live theirs.
This is a great reminder. Thank you. We need to have a lot more love, compassion, and grace. Even aside from being morally good in its own right, that’ll win longer-lasting victories than any we might get by force.
Regarding your specific example, on the other hand – do you approve of murder (in the prototypical sense) being illegal? If we were in Hypotheticalistan where it was legal, would you want to elect representatives to outlaw it? Where do you draw the line between that and abortion? Myself, I draw a line on the other side, placing abortion in the small category of sins-that-should-be-outlawed.
I’m a pragmatist. One step at a time, and hopefully if abortions got banned at 20 weeks, women would think longer and harder about doing them before then as well.
Ideally the best case is no laws against abortion, and yet no abortions happening. I know many adoptive parents, and truly believe that mothers of unwanted children should realize that there are a lot of good people out there that would love to raise their child.
Sure, in the ideal world, there’ll be no laws or taxes or police, and also no murder or abortion or theft. I don’t expect that to happen anytime before Christ returns and gives us all perfectly-sanctified hearts. I agree we can reduce abortion a lot, but pragmatically, I don’t think we can ever bring it down to zero (with or without laws against it, but outlawing it on top of doing all the other methods would get it closer.)
>and its none of your damned business if I want to eat meat or drive an SUV!!
But most Christian sects condone (even advocate) forceful intervention (even violence) to prevent certain acts seen as sufficiently great evils. Maybe you’re a Shaker truly dedicated to non-violence in all circumstances (which I think would lead more to dying a martyr than actually living a peaceful life if it were not a small minority belief in a larger society willing to do violence). But the average Christian would use force to, for example, prevent you from killing humans for food. I would use force to prevent you from killing animals for food, if I had the power. What’s the difference there?
Edit: for the record, my personal belief is that having a low threshold for resorting to violence is of course in itself very dangerous and often leads to great evils, so it is better to tolerate some evils than to lower that threshold. But which evils are evil enough to justify a violent response is not obvious.
NAP believer. I’m not going to do anything to hurt you unless you come at me. And then as a Christian I’ll feel bad about it and ask God for forgiveness. But I’m not Christlike enough to let people come for me an mine without a fight.
Do you need a hug?
Effective animal advocates do not want to murder omnivores. A huge amount of effort has been placed in developing alternatives to animal products– from the Impossible Burger to eggless mayo to (someday) clean meat– so that even the most committed omnivore will find that they have a better alternative to eating meat. We want to reach out to the conflicted omnivore and help them to reduce their animal product consumption; we don’t want to terrorize people or destroy their lives. (Sorry about PETA. If it helps, I was recently at a conference where someone mentioned that a charity thought that we had any control over PETA, and then the entire room was silent for a few minutes as we contemplated how wonderful it would be if we could get PETA to Stop.)
Honestly, it is somewhat concerning to me that you view “thinks someone is doing something morally wrong” as equivalent to “wants to murder the person”– particularly since you think I’m doing something morally wrong! 🙂
>Effective animal advocates do not want to murder omnivores.
What is your definition of “want” here? I agree that the tactics that you describe are the ones currently most effective for reducing meat consumption, but I don’t think that means that’s what an effective animal advocate must necessarily want any more than I want to sit in traffic when I am sitting in traffic in order to drive to my destination.
So while in practice I find that quietly setting a good example is in most cases the best extant way to reduce other people’s meat consumption, if I had the power to make meat eating illegal I would do it. (That’s not “murdering” but it is the use of force.)
I would too, but if I had a “lab meat tomorrow” button I would also press it, and if I had both a “lab meat tomorrow” and a “make meat illegal tomorrow” button and could only press one I would press the former.
But I guess JW is right to be cautious of animal advocates like us – we don’t coerce him because we can’t, not because we are fundamentally opposed to coercion.
In the sense that you’re cautious of everyone who isn’t an anarchist, yes? Most people support violent coercion about something. I generally support a below-average level of violent coercion, I feel.
Honestly, I would fight you tooth and nail if you pressed the “make meat illegal tomorrow” button and if you created “lab meat tomorrow”, I’m way to curious not to at least try it and see what it tastes like.
Then you better be on hand to help cleanup when the deer population gets out of control and blight wipes out half the population. Our you could just let hunters keep the population in check.
That’s not really fair: there are other ways to deal with out-of-control populations. (I don’t think we’ll have open season on humans, for example.)
Or, for that matter, on animals that hunters don’t want to hunt!
That said, I worked until recently in wild-animal welfare and I suspect that the ideal wildlife management program, from the perspective of wild-animal welfare, would probably involve a nonzero amount of stalking. (Although not hunting with dogs, helicopters, etc.) Hunting is a money-earner for a wildlife manager, and choosing hunting over wildlife contraception to manage populations would save money that could be used for vaccination programs, etc.
That said, hunters often advocate for animal populations to be unsustainably high, to the detriment of their welfare and of ecosystems as a whole, so that they can hunt more animals. It is far from clear that hunters have a positive effect on deer overpopulation!
Ozy, I’m interested in link or resources for more on the topic of hunting, ecosystems, and “the hunting lobby.”
The hard part will be reaching out to those immoral meat-eating tigers, lions, wolves, bears, cheetahs, leopards, etc. and educating them about how eating meat is problematic.
jw, Here‘s something to cheer you up perhaps!
Wow, this is incredibly not how I think about my own personal moral improvement, and I think my way is better, so at the risk of sounding self-centered I think I’ll explain how I think about things.
I ask myself, at regular intervals, “what’s the biggest negative impact I’m having on other people through my current behavior?” And then I try to get rid of that. And, meanwhile, I try to feel good.
As far as I can tell, for most of my life, the biggest negative impacts I have are on the people immediately around me, through being insensitive or careless or needing too much help. I’m basically having a negligible effect, personally, on social ills like racism or global warming. And my best bet at improving any global-scale problem is picking one or maybe a few, and dedicating my skills to working on them — and I’m doing that, with the problem I’m most personally interested in.
The target for “feeling okay” is, in my opinion, “am I working on the most important problem,” not “are all my problems solved.” I am doing pretty much nothing to combat racism and I’m okay with that; it’s low priority, since I don’t think I do a lot of harm racism-wise, and I also am not really able to do much good given my present strengths and weaknesses.
If you think in these terms, you’ll inevitably find that the most important problems are kind of self-improvement-ish — there are *huge* benefits and harm reductions from improving mental health, for example. Or developing new skills to use for good.
I think most of us reading this blog are actually in a meaningfully different position from an antebellum Southern plantation owner with regard to morality. He could “make a difference” for hundreds of human beings with a decision that was entirely up to him — he could free his slaves. Most of us don’t have hundreds of human beings whose quality of life depends directly on whether or not we sign a piece of paper. I’m not saying that our society doesn’t have problems as bad as slavery or that we’re more virtuous than slaveowners, but that we’re not in positions of direct power with opportunities to do as much large-scale good or evil personally as they were. We mostly affect our friends and families, and we affect the odds that we’ll do something big in the future.
By far my biggest source of (justified) guilt right now is insufficient productivity at work, followed closely by not doing enough parenting stuff. It sometimes nags at me that I don’t give enough to charity (which is basically a consequence of not having my personal-finance/frugality act together; giving 10% to charity would make me richer in the long run, I’m just kind of bad at budgeting.) I occasionally feel concern that I haven’t done my own calculations about what I even think about the moral value of animals, but that’s kind of lower on the list.
I care exactly zero about my impact on global warming, because I *did* try to run the numbers back in college, and environmental economists have found that there’s basically *no* way to make restricting emissions through regulation look like a good buy in cost-benefit terms, and certainly no way that personal asceticism matters at all. (There may be a better utilitarian case for regulation to reduce industrial use of toxins, but once again, personal consumption choices can’t really affect that.)
I usually hear the “there is no ethical consumption under capitalism” in the context of “therefore stop bothering me with this latest outrage we’re supposed to start a consumer boycott over.” The theory, put in these terms, is that the time and effort put into doing all the necessary calculations of the kind described in this post is better put towards something more productive.
I really wish that Jim Donald was still here, because this is exactly his concept of the leftist singularity / purity spiral.
If you try to optimize purity, to maximize righteousness, you predictably end up alone in a desolated wasteland putting up monuments like this:
People need to hold to a few extremely basic standards of decency and behavior. To satisfise goodness, so that they can get along with their sinful lives and make the unrighteous world around them that much more livable. A respected saint living out in the desert isn’t a danger to that project, and saints should be strongly encouraged to make themselves more holy far far out in the wilderness.
Very well said!
The most Effectively Altruistic thing that commenters here who don’t yet have children can do is to have children. (This is a nice thing that I’ve just said, not a mean thing, and I truly like you all.)
It may be the most Effectively Altruistic, but it would also mean condemning someone I don’t even know to a life of suffering and death – and a child at that!
I think I’ll pass.
Wow. The stunning epic moral preening and pretentiousness of the childless against parents never ceases to amaze me.
Children are a gift from God, miracles.
I don’t know, I never got the desire to run down Jesus healing the blind over with heavy machinery.
Alternatively, you’re denying someone a life filled with richness and beauty and joy, and possibly denying the rest of the world one of its great lights (unless you have good reason to think your child would be a monster, I suppose).
Much like most free will debates, the emphasis of this community on a vague definition of suffering baffles me.
I’d like to have children someday, but certain prerequisites aren’t yet in place. Perhaps an even more Effectively Altruistic thing would be to start a matchmaking service?
(And now that I say that, I’m reminded of the principle of comparative advantage and how I’m not signed up for the perhaps-marginally-less-effective services already in place. Oh well; maybe after I get my next two $Projects done.)
How is that altruistic? Given that humans are quickly whacking the planet to the point of facing probable drastic decreases in life quality, if not the real possibility of extinction, and given that our collective footprint grows with human population, which is still growing steadily, bringing an extra child to the world does not prima facie look to me like a net positive.
I’m an active rejector of Malthusian predictions of despair and destruction. Doomsayers have been wrong so many times and humanity has so many times found solutions to hard problems.
Your prediction of doom is no different form Malthus’, or Erlich’s, or Hansen’s and yet THIS time, you’re certain that you’re correct. 20 years ago, climate alarmists said where I live would now be in a continuous severe drought. Last year had record rainfall. Doom sells, I get it.
My real fear is that one day the doomsayers are going to ban the technological advance that would save us. Who knows, the climate alarmists absolute misguided zeal to not use nuclear power to reduce carbon emissions may have already done us in. I often wonder, if the left could have stopped the green revolution and gotten the famines they warned about, would have done it just so their doom prediction could be right for once?
If you think intelligence and tendency towards altruism are even slightly heritable, then by not having children (and I mean the committed antinatalists) are dooming the future of humanity to people that are less intelligent and less altruistic than them.
Frankly, I think many antinatalists are using it as an intellectual veneer for hedonism, but that’s just my thoughts.
And perhaps, in the long view, it will be better for humanity if self-identified rationalists don’t have kids. Technologically-advanced people will slowly die out, eventually the Amish inherit the Earth and live in an agrarian paradise forevermore, Amen.
The basic problem with this analysis is that it takes all people’s claims at face value. There was this woman with the chest of a 12-year old boy screeching at Trump in Pittsburgh: “We welcome everyone here! We are so tolerant! You are NOT welcome here!” Looking at her on TV, it’s obvious she’s a head case – why would we have to parse her word salad for deep meaning? I believe it’s the same with most strident environmentalists, animal rights advocates, etc.
How is the woman’s bust size relevant? What’s your motivation for mentioning it?
1. Mentioning physical features in your post raises my prior that you’re coming at this from a skewed perspective.
2. What about her statement at Face Value implies she’s a head case of that her words need to be parsed for deeper meaning? She’s laying out what seems like a fairly simple argument.
“Good people” are those that are above-average (or 1Σ above average, or whatever compared to the average.
A good person is a source of virtue.
The total virtue of the world is based on the number of good people in it.
I can make the world more virtuous either by procreating wildly and leaving the distribution of goodness the same, or efficiently.
To efficiently make the world virtueous I must become Evils Georg, and singlehandedly shift the average by many percentile. And enough people must do likewise that we are not outliers.
This, the Tbird Reich was born.
A few, perhaps interrelated, points.
The first is that the whole post starts from a premise that makes very little sense, which is that one can only be in the binary state of good/bad. One is either unequivocally good or unequivocally bad. Ironically, the title, and the apparent conclusion that has been derived, attempt to eschew the premise, but the application seems to me to only serve to reinforce the basic idea. For example:
I have repeatedly made the contention that moral axioms in a system need to be assessed based on the ways in which they are in tension with each other. Attempting to move to close to any one pool necessarily increases tension on others. Necessarily we then need to assess behavior on an analogue rather than binary scale. This should not lead to the conclusion that one or the other of the axioms should be abandoned. Failure to understand that we can always “disprove” certain axioms by simply showing a monstrous outcome for adhering too closely to a single moral principle is a mistake.
The second, interrelated point is that this black and white, binary thinking seems like a hallmark of Scott’s general outlook. Attempting to derive conclusions as if this outlook is universal seems to me to be a “typical mind” blindspot of his. Put simply, most people don’t actually think this way, even though the binary language we have might make it seem that way.
I’m just willing to be light gray.
First, because its impossible to be pristine white, and second because all the scrubbing to try and be truly white will stain your soul with darkness.
– Linus Pauling
Telling people to be better than average won’t work because more than half of people think that they’re more moral than average. But there’s probably some threshold where that would work.
I like the quote, thanks for sharing.
I swear I’m a better driver than 90% of others even though I live in NYC and don’t drive! I only nick other cars with my side mirrors so they bend in occasionally as I pass them by!
This seems preposterous:
It might work for ethical vegetarianism, but it doesn’t work for basic moral sentiments like “Don’t beat your wife.” Imagine if you tried to make that argument: I only beat my wife twice a weak. If this is the strictest rule I can keep, then I’m not sure who benefits to remind me that I am scum. Deny me the right to feel okay when I do my half-assed attempt at virtue, and I will just make no attempt at virtue…
But in reality, this is an easy problem to address, and I’m surprised you missed it. There are two kinds of moral obligations: (1) Doing better, and (2) Not being evil.
(1) consists of making the world a better place in whatever way you can. This encompasses charitable donations, polite personal interactions, moral theorizing, and so on.
(2) consists of avoiding reprehensible acts, like domestic abuse, human rights violations, sadism, machiavellianism, and so on.
Clearly no moral theory that does not encompass both (1) and (2) is worth very much at all. Some very strict moralists try to make everything into (2), and some lackadaisical moral frou-frou-ists try to make everything into (1). But neither approach is a complete moral system because it ignores the important moral work done by the category they’re ignoring.
You need both things.
I don’t see how a systematic attempt at morality can avoid collapsing (1) into (2) or vice-versa; if a thing makes the world a better place then it is reprehensible not to do to the extent I can; not doing a reprehensible thing given the opportunity makes the world a better place. It’s trivial which one I think is primary, at the systems level; this is only a distinction at the implicit individual-action level, to my mind.
The root problem is the presumption of altruistic morality – none of these are issues for egoists. If your judgments are mostly based on what you do for others, infinite obligation is the natural conclusion, and you have to add some questionable epicycles if you don’t want to bite the bullet. But if you fall morally short within egoism, you are the primary victim and already suffer the consequences, so there’s no reason to feel additionally bad.
I understand that some people believe that morality is external to them and requires them to be altruists. But if you aren’t a substantive moral realist, don’t impose this torturous view of goodness upon yourself.
+1 Good comment.
This is a really interesting insight which I shall have to consider carefully.
Consider the case of those horrifying children’s stories where all animals have human-like intelligence and share a common language, but predators still have a need to consume flesh. Maybe you could reduce suffering in that world by lauding those predators who only eat the minimum needed for survival as “moral” but would they actually *be* moral? I would argue that they are less immoral that their more gluttonous brethren, but only in the sense that someone who kicks one puppy is less immoral than someone who kicks two puppies. Telling them that they are moral could be one of those lies-for-the-sake-of-good that Kant disapproved of, but it would still be a lie.
The reason I use a fundamental biological requirement for life as the cause of immorality in my example is that I think humans are also biologically incapable of truly moral behavior. Evolution saw to that. I would say that extinction is our moral duty (we have the technology already, but it might be better to wait until we can really cook the planet all the way through to prevent intelligent life from evolving again) but actually I’m optimistic that we will be able to create truly moral artificial intelligence. I guess then we’ll find out if God will be the forgiving sort, but I can’t say we don’t deserve smiting.
Wow, your post is almost off the scale nihilist.
As for me, I want us to follow the Golden Path (see Dune) and push for Humanity’s eternal survival.
Is my philosophy nihilist? I thought a nihilist would deny the existence of morality as a meaningful concept rather than accepting the concept of morality but denying that humans can be moral. I suppose when I’m in a good mood I’m a nihilist, since then I might think that moral impulses should be treated no differently than other essentially arbitrary preferences: I would risk everything to protect my friends and family the same way I like broccoli; I don’t donate a penny to charity the same way I don’t like carrots. But at heart I don’t believe that.
Edit: also what is “NAP”?
Non-Aggression Principle, a libertarian individualist philosophy.
Please excuse this question if you don’t want to answer, but I rarely find myself the opportunity to ask someone with a very different worldview this kind of question.
What moral good would an empty world produce, that is not produced by a world with life in it? As in, what does the universe care if the molecules in it form “organic” compounds or remain as rocks and dust and gas? The harm we cause one another? Without some alternate basis for morality, “harm” and “pain” are but brain signals no more relevant to the universe than hydrogen atoms combining in a star or gravity forcing sediments into rocks. If nothing is there to care, what makes something morally better?
I don’t think morality is real in any physical sense. To quote myself from elsewhere in the comments:
So I don’t think the universe cares in any way about our existence or our suffering. But I accept the existence of my moral sense, and my moral sense tells me things like “it is wrong not to care when another person dies”. Yet another person dies about three times a second, and therefore I am not moral by my own definition of morality. Meanwhile I can imagine a being which is moral by that same definition.
Or are you asking why I would prefer an empty universe to a universe with good in it, even if there was also evil there. I haven’t come to a conclusion on this issue. If we were talking about creating a new universe with life from nothing, I would be aghast. But destroying the life that already exists does seem quite different. But is that perception of difference just due to my selfishness?
If you’re arguing against the existence of the universe, I gotta stick with my ultimate nihilist comment! 😉
Yes, this was more the question I am asking.
If you can say this and mean it, then your last question almost certainly has to be answered Yes? We can imagine better and worse ways for all life to cease existing, such that one creates more suffering than another. If there were a way that all life ends with no distinct suffering, then that seems morally quite close to refusing to create a universe with life. Because of the timescale involved, even removing all life in a very painful and horrible manner would be a tiny blip and then blessed nothingness.
Now, if your perspective was closer to “mildly against” than “aghast” then there’s more room for nuance about whether your preference for current life over potential life is selfish.
What’s your perspective on the relative levels of good and evil in the world? 50/50, 90/10 either way? Do you think that a higher level of good or less evil would change your opinion about creating a new universe with life in it?
I see what you’re getting at, but I’m one of those people who believes (or at least suspects) that there is a moral difference between actively doing something and passively allowing something to happen (or not happen). It’s not usually a very interesting difference – allowing something bad to happen through inaction is less bad than actively doing that bad thing, but still bad. But it gets more complicated than I’ve been able to figure out to my satisfaction when talking about creating or failing to create new beings. Obviously killing a baby is much much worse than simply choosing not to reproduce…
http://library.uniteddiversity.coop/Cooperatives/A_Cooperative_Species-Human_Reciprocity_and_Its_Evolution.pdf
1. There is no evidence that non-tribal altruism reduces fitness in a modern context. See chapter 8 of the above.
2. The fact that tribal-altruism has evolved into existence means that it does exist in a biological way.
3. I believe you are right that scarcity and the finitude of the physical world is the source of most of our immorality. Because we are finite and biological, we are limited in knowledge, competitive with resources, and lacking in self-control.
Everybody gets angry at price discrimination??? I’ve been treated at several sliding scale health clinics and while I have occasionally gotten angry at the treatment given me (or attempted treatment), I’ve never been angry at the pricing structure. I’ve also stayed at sliding scale lodging and didn’t get angry (I was in the second most expensive of four categories).
I do think that if a company or whatever tries to be sneaky about price discrimination and fails that this will piss people off. I suspect it’s the dishonesty though. I think if a company or whatever is open and honest about doing price discrimination and it can show some minimal level of reasonableness that there will be many people (even in the highest price bracket) that will accept it. Some may even feel good about themselves.
I agree, but mostly as a function of really strong selection effects. Lots of people, I presume, are/would be so bothered by this sort of thing that they don’t use the service.
I agree without qualification that trying to be sneaky about it will be generally abhorred.
No time to work out the theorem now, but I suspect that with some assumptions, you could show that there’s an appropriate sense in which the 50% bar is information-theoretically optimal, in analogy to how, when playing Twenty Questions, you want to ask questions that you’re fifty/fifty on. (Because if you ask a question for which you already think the answer is probably “Yes”, then you don’t gain much new information if you’re right, and while you do get a lot of information if the answer is “No”, it’s not enough to make up for the prior improbability of “No”: p*lg(1/p) + (1-p)*lg(1/(1-p)) is maximized when p = 0.5.)
Morality is much simpler when you realize that we are nothing but deterministic meat machines programed to tile the universe in proteins.
I’m not a meat machine; I’m a complex flow of information that happens to be incarnated in a meat machine. And that meat machine’s programming has bugs, so that while I am certainly influenced by the process of natural selection that created my meat machine, my behavior diverges quite significantly (and often quite hilariously) from that which natural selection selects for.
It seems to me that exceptional people would be, among other things, exceptionally good at standing up to gangs. Or beating them down. So I’d be kind of worried about the backfire effect here. Certainly in my own experience as a person with an above-average capacity for good or evil, repeatedly hearing “because of your abilities, we are holding you to not just a higher standard but a disproportionately higher standard, now go do nice things for people we tell you are deserving”, yeah, that has a really high potential for backfiring. “We’re all in this together” has moral force behind it in a way that “you should do nice things for us” does not.
And I see you’ve answered elsewhere that you maybe want this to be done by positive rather than negative reinforcement. First, “gang up on” is a really bad choice of phrasing for this. Second, is this even a realistic prospect, particularly in the environment that inspired your post? The ethical consumption/late capitalism quote generates memes and T-shirts that you observe on a regular basis. When I google Bill Gates T-shirts or Bill Gates memes, I get an awful lot of negativity (e.g. Bill Gates mug shot T-shirts), some stuff that maybe sees his raw wealth and power as aspirational goals, and almost nothing about his philanthropy.
Maybe “we’re all in this together” and “try to be above average” are reasonable messages here. I don’t think ganging up on the exceptional, for either positive or negative versions of ganging up, is going to work very well.
The quote that starts this post is apparently from Adorno (have not been able to dig up exact cite) and he means something quite different by it. What he means is our social unfreedom is itself a moral wrong which permeates the way we live.
Arrows Impossibility Theorem
Scott:
You’re going back to your roots! See Maimonides, Gifts to the poor 7:5
https://www.sefaria.org/Mishneh_Torah%2C_Gifts_to_the_Poor.7?lang=bi
and Repentance 3:1,4
https://www.sefaria.org/Mishneh_Torah%2C_Repentance.3?lang=bi
Love it!
So, the cited examples of moral behavior are a curious list. I get, veganism and animal rights, recycling and environmentalism, labor rights, historical abolitionism, and implicitly from the opening quite, anticaptialism. Did I miss anything? Because, without objecting to the fact that these are mostly moral behaviors, they are moral behaviors very conspicuously drawn from the political left’s list of moral behaviors that it charges the political right with rapaciously violating on account of their evilness.
The political right has its own list, of course, with abortion front and center and backed up by a fair bit of explicitly Christian morality along with some generic social and economic conservatism. And even the libertarians can get obonxiously holier-than-thou about being even more Non-Aggressive than the next guy.
But there’s also a whole lot of apolitically uncontroversial morality, like raising your own children well and, if you can, adopting orphans for more of the same. Being a volunteer firefighter and saving people from burning buildings. Building houses for the homeless, Habitat for Humanity style. There’s maybe a passing mention or two for that sort of morality here, but mostly it’s the explicitly political stuff.
And that’s not a coincidence, because it’s mostly political morality that leads to people adopting standards where not being exceptionally good mean being called out as evil. Any of the uncontroversially moral issues, well, it’s possible to get your neighbors to call you out as a bad person for your inadequate child-raising, but the standard for that is usually several standard deviations past “below average”.
So let’s cut to the chase: Where political morality is concerned, almost nobody is trying to pursue a pragmatic economic policy that incentivizes the greatest possible amount of good behavior. Mostly, they’re trying to feel good about themselves by feeling like they are part of a community of Good People, at minimum possible effort. And the easiest way to do that, is to set the baseline such that almost everything that people do – average or exceptional – is Not Good Enough and therefore Evil.
If you do that, then being a slactivist who does nothing at all (and thus no evil) but hangs out with other slacktivists haranguing either the evil people on the other side of the political spectrum or the insufficiently virtuous (and thus evil) members of their own tribe. If you can convince yourself that the haranguing works for changing other peoples’ behavior, and there will be plenty of people in your team supporting you on that, then this is the path of virtue.
If you’re one of the minority trying to figure out how to actually incentivize good works and so calculate the optimal cutoff for the haranguing, then it sucks to be you but you’ll probably face less active opposition if you focus on the apolitically uncontroversial moral questions and examples.
I have always disliked the “do you want a fucking cookie?” attitude. Sure, it’s problematic to feel entitled to cookies, but the people who say that sort of thing often seem to be condemning the whole process of distributing and receiving cookies rather than focusing narrowly on the entitlement problem. And getting cookies is nice, and giving them is kind of nice too; people should be encouraged (though certainly not required) to give them.
On meat eating: perhaps you should donate to or invest in the development of synthetic meats. I think it’s likely that, one day, synthetic meat will overtake natural meat in quality and cost. At that point humanity will essentially stop killing animals for food. Hastening that day will do more to prevent us killing animals than altering your own personal dietary behaviors.
On setting the bar above average and where that leads: yes, in theory it could lead to universal sainthood; in practice we all know that would not happen. But what could happen is a society of oppressive puritans. It seems to me that the fundamental difference between a society universally made of saints and one of oppressive puritans is that the people in the saints society would all be concerned about their own individual moral behavior, while the puritans are concerned with each other’s moral behavior. The fact that one of these is a theoretical Utopian fiction and the other is a type that pops up in history, which almost certainly will pop up again, and that we all have experiences with sub-cultures that resemble it in our current society now, should tell us quite a lot about how projects to improve human morality are likely to fail.
Based on that, while we should certainly encourage one another in our moral efforts, each one of us should be primarily concerned with our own self when it comes to moral behavior. And when I consider my own self and morality, at this current moment in our public intellectual life, I cannot ignore Kevin Simpler’s and Robin Hanson’s thesis in their book Elephant in the Brain that what I (and you) think of as ‘myself’ is actually more like a ‘press secretary’ – apologizing, spinning, rationalizing – than the executive – decision making, and essentially selfish – part of the human organism. If that thesis is true, then – unless I can undertake some process of self-improvement to either make my selfish subconscious less-selfish, or to have my conscious (conscience?) somehow seize executive power – whatever set of moral rules I settle on will inevitably seem good and right to ‘me’, regardless of what they may be objectively or to anyone else.
This seems to me to be a pretty big problem.
Far from being a positive development, this is an abomination.
All the examples of “super good people”, the super-vegan, super-environmentalist, super-anti-racist, super-anti-sexist… are in fact horrible people. They are engaged in a holiness spiral to obtain status by positioning themselves as the holiest priests of the progressive religion. They behave like this today, and when their ancestral analogs lived in the middle ages, they positioned themselves as the holiest priests of Christianity.
Not to mention that the super vegan’s organic quinoa and tofu salad caused the death of 1000s of insects, small reptiles and small mammals when the combine harvester came and went over their home.
How about this for morality: dont be a burden on others. Get a good job, have some kids, raise them right, dont bother others with your evangelical veganism.
This.
I live and work with a lot of very progressivs people* and they are among the worst human beings I have ever met. They have no sense of loyalty or respect even for their supposed friends and immediate family members.
I’m not a great person myself, I often fall short of my responsibilities. But I refuse to believe that people who shamelessly and routinely ignore their own responsibilities are in any way my moral betters.
*East coast, so less veganism and hallucinogens, but still very far left.
If I were a sociologist I would do a study to test the hypothesis that the greater the outward display of apparent morality, the more immoral a person truly is.
Male feminists assaulting women? Check.
Religious anti-LGBT campaigners hiring male hookers? Check.
Global warming preachers flying on their private jets? Check.
Leftists agitating for more taxes hiding their fortunes in a tax haven? Check.
I would be extraordinarily surprised if religious anti-LGBT campaigners were more likely to hire male hookers than the average out gay man.
Perhaps but it’s a common enough phenomenon. This is an article that provides a list of anti-gay Republican politicians who were caught being gay. I dont know how many male hookers the average gay man hires, but being stridently anti-gay as a way to hide one’s own gayness is certainly a thing.
@ Ozy
Given the other examples, I read that as “known failures of hyper-displaying individuals within the given cause.”
Alternately, not all male feminists assault women, and I doubt more do than non-feminists (though I’d be interested if their were literature on that). I’d be very surprised if most global warming activists flew in private planes – or even would if given the option.
oppressedminority: I would be even more surprised if being vocally anti-LGBT caused you to have more gay sex than being vocally pro-LGBT. I think vocally anti-LGBT people have less gay sex than vocally pro-LGBT people. I would bet at 10,000 : 1 odds that this is the case.
Mr. Doolittle: I don’t think “people ever do things that go against their stated ethical beliefs, but people are less likely to do things they think are wrong than things they think are morally neutral or actively good” is an interesting phenomenon worthy of explanation. It’s called ‘human weakness’ and we’ve known about it since about five minutes after morality evolved.
@Ozy:
Im not sure what point you’re trying to make with your various accounting of gay sex between average gays and anti-LGBT campaigners.
The phenomenon Im alluding too is quite common and well known, it even has a special term for it that I cant seem to recall at the moment. Basically some people with a certain characteristic (which is typically seen as a flaw by at least some people) argue the most vociferously against this characteristic as a way to hide what they perceive as their own moral failings.
It doesnt mean that an anti-gay republican has more gay sex than a gay orgy. But if I had to guess who was secretly gay between an average socially conservative republican and a stridently anti-gay republican, I would pick the stridently anti-gay one every time.
I’m not sure that was intended to be read as praiseworthy.
The first time I read that such a thing exists I was 100% certain I was reading some kind of badly written conservative parody.
Im not sure either but I dont think it was meant to be read as being horrible. Also, all badly written conservative parodies of leftwing movements are incapable of keeping up with the serious proclamations of the holier-than-thou progressive activists.
I don’t eat anymore vegetables than before I went vegan. I get most of my calories from pasta and legumes. A normal meal is just pasta and beans. I also eat a lot o peanut butter.
This post reminds me of the concept of disordered loves. People go awry when they take what are the many good things in life and prioritize them suboptimally. Consequences vary from misery to sanctimony.
A goal to minimize meat-eating is a good thing, career is a good thing, family is a good thing.
If you are at work all the time and neglect your children, that may eventually jeopardize your career the day your kid rebels and you have to deal with a pregnant teenager.
If you are sanctimonious about meat-eating at work, co-workers may find reason to keep you unpromoted or you may lose your job. and you will be in a worse financial position to espouse lower meat consumption.
There are plenty of perfectly moral, legal choices in life. But not all of them are wise. Many other posters have also pointed out that the priorities listed here appear to arise from what I consider to be an unhealthy liberal bubble that features elevation of people’s feelings, environmentalism, and veganism over social justice initiatives that are more bipartisan – prison reform, reliable public transportation that benefit low income workers, and more of a safety net for workers and their children falling ill.
If a choice has to be made, I’ll take a carnivorous, water-bottle guzzling autist who is pushing for criminal justice, healthcare, and infrastructure reform any day over the most well-spoken hippie.
I’ve heard it phrased “There are lots of ways to lead a good life”
For the kinds of examples here – avoiding meat, minimizing your carbon footprint, etc – it doesn’t seem like they need to have anything to do with morality at all, at least consequentialist morality. Most have them have approximately-zero impact on an individual basis. In actual practice, they’re mostly about signalling.
It may be true that “nobody is good” in terms of actually significantly reducing carbon output. Among my (many) friends who identify as environmentalists, I doubt that a single one has actually spent a full hour thinking about and researching the most effective way for them personally to reduce carbon emissions – not just their own, but carbon emissions overall. But that’s missing the point. Agonizing over carbon emissions is about signalling, so salience and visibility are what matter, not effectiveness. Going to marches and rallies is way better signalling than spending ten years researching new battery technology. If you’re spending resources on signalling, then buy the cheap high-purity stuff.
So I guess my point is: buy utils separately. People want to signal, so let them signal. Set the “good person” threshold so that people can get their good-person-signalling done with minimum resource burn, and get back to whatever else they’re doing.
Take any issue that is caused by the aggregate of humanity, divide it by the number of humans on the planet, and you will discover that each individual human contributes “near zero” to the problem.
Say you have a vault of 10 billion dollars. Each human on the planet sneaks in and steals only one dollar from the vault- a very small amount, percentage-wise. If your goal is to keep the vault from being depleted, a very bad strategy would be to say “taking a dollar from the vault doesn’t matter, in terms of consequences, because each act of dollar-taking has a very small impact on the number of dollars in the vault”.
> If someone else is much richer in willpower, or just likes vegetables more, society should charge them more.
If you tax something, you’ll get less of it…
You can’t win the court of public opinion. Follow your only fish at home rule and while you may be afraid of being called scum by hard core vegans, you’ll similarly be considered scum by meat-eaters who consider you pathetically vulnerable to the emotional appeals of lunatic greens.
The thing to do is to train yourself to listen to your conscience. Morality is not some quantitative game that you play and try to accrue as many virtue points as possible before the end. Rather, it is about aligning oneself to a spirit of virtue, a spirit of truth, and an ever increasing attention to that spirit which resides within us, from without us, which we endeavor to grow towards asymptotically.
I’m not sure why a post that contains this sentiment goes on for almost 3,000 words, with the word “good” appearing 42 times. Unless that was the intent!
I wrote a really long post about uncanny similarity between the basic postulates of Christianity and modern Left-wing activism when it comes to guilt and redemption, and what it might imply for modern Left-wing, but then I realized I can express the gist of my opinion much, much better using the wisdom of Warhammer 40k.
When without any exaggeration or twisting of words, a quote from Warhammer 40k video game can accurately describe your philosophy, you fuck up somewhere, I don’t know where or how, but you did.
“There is no such thing as innocence only degrees of guilt.”
Somewhat tangential, but I don’t think this is true at all:
“Companies rarely try price discrimination except in the sneakiest and most covert ways, because it’s hard to do well and it makes everybody angry. ”
Haggling, which is price-discrimination in its purest form, predates fixed prices. And even in economies where fixed prices are the norm, haggling is still common for high-value transactions like buying a house or a car, or setting an employee salary.
The reason that fixed prices are common in industrial societies isn’t because people hate price discrimination, it’s because of transaction costs: for high-volume, low-cost goods, the efficiencies gained by commoditizing the buying experience (and not having to incentivize an agent that can haggle on your behalf) outweigh the advantages of finding the true clearing price of a good.
And companies have responded to this by finding forms of price discrimination that trade granularity for scalability. These are basically everywhere:
– Differentiated branding for similar products
– Coupons
– Student / elderly discounts
– Different prices via different sales channels
– Geographic restrictions
– … and probably a bunch more that I’m not thinking of off the top of my head
I’ll let someone else draw the analogy back to the original thesis of this post…
Thank you, Scott. I have never before seen such a categorically insightful article on why what the New Secular Religion is calling morality ought to be ditched. And, given what else you said, I can now say this completely seriously and with a straight face:
Join the dark side. We have cookies.