Open Thread 114.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Dr. Laura Baur is a psychiatrist with interests in literature review, reproductive psychiatry, and relational psychotherapy; see her website for more. Note that due to conflict of interest she doesn't treat people in the NYC rationalist social scene.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Collin F. of Instacart is looking for software engineers to work there.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
James Koppel Coaching teaches software engineers how to spend less time debugging and write robust future-proof code. We’ve helped SSC readers be more confident in design decisions and articulate in code reviews. Advanced Software Design courses offered live and online.
Here Be Rumbles.
Still resolving round 1 but it should be up tomorrow if everyone gets back to me with their damage assignments.
Forgot to account for The One Who Brings Balance and that changes literally everything.
RUMBLE ROUND 1
The bell rings and the contestants are off with various degrees of calculated strikes vs. wild fury. Foremost on the calculating side is Particle Man (née Randy M), who attacks no one, but mutters an incantation over first his shadows, then his Nobel Peace Prize sending out a minor blessing to Jake and 3 times the blessing 3 times over to each of the other combatants. None are aware until connecting that their blows are empowered now. Meanwhile on the wild fury side is Gobbobobble who, nursing a half remembered dream of heroic powers grasped for then snatched away, throws his considerable (PM enhanced) might directly at Jake.
Jake is not the type to take that kind of sass without responding, but nor is he the type to respond carefully and proportionately, instead his twizzled arms entwin around every opponent while simultaneously girding his candied loins to hopefully withstand the blows headed his way. Speaking of blows, the two monks Subject4056 and Honoredb both attempt to tap into the shared life force and receive the mother of all headaches for their troubles. Subject4056 shakes off the mind bullets and plants a haymaker right into the chocolate center of Jake while Honoredb methodically lashes out at everyone else, but at least he has the consideration to attack everyone individually.
Those individual evenly measured blows means PM’s peacemaker is randomly distributed. And as the gods of fate (or the calculators at random.org, take your pick) would have it, the doubly enhanced blow is the one that’s headed his way. The shadows deflect the twizzler arm but Honordb has the 2nd sight. Desperately PM tries to shift over to a parallel dimension but somehow the damage is not quite lethal enough that he can justify the jump to the temporal masters. PM staggers but does not fall, yet he is so diminished it is hard to see how he’ll be able to recover.
Jake meanwhile is feeling the blows rain in while his twizzler arms are finding little purchase, except for the taught calves of Gobbobobble. With candied delight Jake makes a nougaty connection and now Gob must make a choice: yank his leg free of Jake’s horrific embrace, and lose a lot of it in the process, or allow Jake to suck all that candied power right back into himself, like a 3rd grader with a loogie. With a disgusted sigh, Gob lets the loogie go back.
Even with the energy boost Jake’s not out of the woods yet, that wizard curse was very particular in how it would pay off, and now he’s got a 50/50 chance of winding up a melted smear on the ground or exploding with candy and somehow that’s the preferable option. As the last hammer hand lands everyone pauses and then…candy explosion!!!!1one. Now everyone with the foresight to attack Jake feels their energy levels jump.
Both Honoredb and Subject 4056’s defenses largely hold and both profit decently from the candy largess, with Subject 4056’s power now double what he started with. Even without a half a thought to his own self-preservation Gob, his sticky calf notwithstanding, now stands at almost twice his already considerable starting power and retains his spot at the top of the energy charts. Jake is now capable of substantially more candy themed attacks and Particle Man is barely standing.
Everyone looks around and realizes that this rumble has only just begun.
END ROUND 1
ROUND 2 ALLOCATIONS DUE WEDNESDAY 6PM EST
The nitty gritty
Player: Particle Man/Randy M
Starting energy: 64
Powers activated: Diplomacy (Jake +6, everyone else +18), Branch (burn 1), Shadow Duplicates (burn 3)
Attacks made: none
Defense: none
Attacks received: Jake (20-negated), Honoredb (6 effective, +17 SLF, +36 Diplo)
Damage taken:59
Energy received:0
Ending Energy:5
Player: Gobbobble
Starting energy:99
Powers activated:none
Attacks made: Jake (99, +36 diplo)
Defense: none
Attacks received: Jake (20, +12diplo), Honoredb (6, +17SLF)
Damage taken: 55
Energy received: 135
Ending Energy: 179
Player: Honoredb
Starting energy: 73
Powers activated: SLF (10),
Attacks made: Subject4056 (6, +17SLF), Jake (6, +17SLF), Gobbobobble (6, +17SLF), Randy M (6, +17SLF, +36 Diplo)
Defense: 39
Attacks received: Jake (20, +12diplo), SLF (17/2 =8 rounded down)
Damage taken: 1 (SLF)
Energy received: 23
Ending Energy: 95
Player: Jake
Starting energy: 23
Powers activated: Made of Candy (3)
Attacks made: Everyone (20, +12 Diplo)
Defense: none
Attacks received: Honoredb (6, +17SLF), Subject4056 (26, +17SLF, +36Diplo), Gobbobble (99, +36 diplo)
Damage taken: 237 (Odd number, negated by Made of Candy!)
Energy received: 32 (Gobbobobble)
Ending Energy: 55
Player: Subject4056
Starting energy: 89
Powers activated: SLF (10)
Attacks made: Jake (26, +17SLF, +36 Diplo)
Defense: 53
Attacks received: Jake (20, +12diplo), Honoredb (6, +17SLF), SLF (17/2 =8 rounded down)
Damage taken: 10 (8 SLF, 2 Honoredb)
Energy received: 79
Ending Energy: 158
ELSEWORLDS
When honoredb told be I forgot to account for that power I thought it’d be a pretty minor fix, but small things can have profound consequences…
Ohh, Shared Life-Force boosts Attack even when it backfires?
Also yay candy!
RUMBLE ROUND 1 Revised
The bell rings and the contestants are off with various degrees of calculated strikes vs. wild fury. Foremost on the calculating side is Particle Man (née Randy M), who attacks no one, but mutters an incantation over first his shadows, then his Nobel Peace Prize sending out a minor blessing to Jake and 3 times the blessing 3 times over to each of the other combatants. None are aware until connecting that their blows are empowered now. Meanwhile on the wild fury side is Gobbobobble who, nursing a half remembered dream of heroic powers grasped for then snatched away, throws his considerable (PM enhanced) might directly at Jake.
Jake is not the type to take that kind of sass without responding, but nor is he the type to respond carefully and proportionately, instead his twizzled arms entwin around every opponent while simultaneously girding his candied loins to hopefully withstand the blows headed his way. Speaking of blows, the two monks Subject4056 and Honoredb both attempt to tap into the shared life force and receive the mother of all headaches for their troubles. Subject4056 shakes off the mind bullets and plants a haymaker right into the chocolate center of Jake while Honoredb methodically lashes out at everyone else, but at least he has the consideration to attack everyone individually. At the same time the forces of balance work their magic, empowering his attacks and defense equally and oppositely.
Those individual evenly measured blows means PM’s peacemaker is randomly distributed. And as the gods of fate (or the calculators at random.org, take your pick) would have it, the doubly enhanced blow is the one that’s headed his way. The shadows deflect the twizzler arm but Honordb has the 2nd sight. Desperately PM tries to shift over to a parallel dimension but somehow the damage is not quite lethal enough that he can justify the jump to the temporal masters. Fortunately for him the fury is lessened considerably as Honoredb’s blow is nearly negative at this point as the first round tilts decisively towards fury vs. calculation.
Jake meanwhile is feeling the blows rain in while his twizzler arms are finding little purchase, except for the taught calves of Gobbobobble. With candied delight Jake makes a nougaty connection and now Gob must make a choice: yank his leg free of Jake’s horrific embrace, and lose a lot of it in the process, or allow Jake to suck all that candied power right back into himself, like a 3rd grader with a loogie. With a disgusted sigh, Gob lets the loogie go back.
Even with the energy boost Jake’s not out of the woods yet, that wizard curse was very particular in how it would pay off, and now he’s got a 50/50 chance of winding up a melted smear on the ground or exploding with candy and somehow that’s the preferable option. As the last hammer hand lands everyone pauses and then…melted smear!!!!1one. Now everyone with the foresight to attack Jake feels their energy levels remain where they’re standing but get the satisfaction of preserving their teeth from cavities.
Both Honoredb and Subject 4056’s defenses hold completely. Gob, his sticky calf notwithstanding, now stands at about 2/3rds his starting power and hands the spot at the top of the energy charts to Subject4056. Particle Man is breathing heavily from a blow to the plexus but otherwise ok. Jake is now capable of little more than gumming someone’s shoe.
Every survivor looks around and realizes that this rumble has only just begun.
END ROUND 1
ROUND 2 ALLOCATIONS DUE WEDNESDAY 6PM EST
The nitty gritty
Player: Particle Man/Randy M
Starting energy: 64
Powers activated: Diplomacy (Jake +6, everyone else +18), Branch (burn 1), Shadow Duplicates (burn 3)
Attacks made: none
Defense: none
Attacks received: Jake (20-negated), Honoredb (6 effective, +17 SLF, +36 Diplo, -46 TOWBB)
Damage taken:13
Energy received:0
Ending Energy: 51
Player: Gobbobble
Starting energy:99
Powers activated: none
Attacks made: Jake (99, +36 diplo)
Defense: none
Attacks received: Jake (20, +12diplo), Honoredb (6, +17SLF,-46 TOWBB)
Damage taken: 32
Energy received: 0
Ending Energy: 67
Player: Honoredb
Starting energy: 73
Powers activated: SLF (10), The One Who Brings Balance
Attacks made: Subject4056 (6, +17SLF,-46 TOWBB), Jake (6, +17SLF,-46 TOWBB), Gobbobobble (6, +17SLF,-46 TOWBB), Randy M (6, +17SLF, +36 Diplo, -46 TOWBB)
Defense: 39, +46 TOWBB
Attacks received: Jake (20, +12diplo), SLF (17/2 =8 rounded down)
Damage taken: 0
Energy received: 0
Ending Energy: 73
Player: Jake
Starting energy: 23
Powers activated: Made of Candy (3)
Attacks made: Everyone (20, +12 Diplo)
Defense: none
Attacks received: Honoredb (6, +17SLF,-46 TOWBB), Subject4056 (26, +17SLF, +36Diplo), Gobbobble (99, +36 diplo)
Damage taken: 214 (Even number, not negated by Made of Candy!)
Energy received: 32 (Gobbobobble)
Ending Energy: -159
Player: Subject4056
Starting energy: 89
Powers activated: SLF (10)
Attacks made: Jake (26, +17SLF, +36 Diplo)
Defense: 53
Attacks received: Jake (20, +12diplo), Honoredb (6, +17SLF,-46 TOWBB), SLF (17/2 =8 rounded down)
Damage taken: 0
Energy received: 0
Ending Energy: 89
Booooo balance, booooo.
I for one blame Particle Man. Clearly the temporal masters intervened after all. How else could we have seen such vivid visions of
glorycandy for everyone else only to have them ripped away?
I also blame Particle Man. Well, as much as a melted smear on the ground can blame anybody. The high-risk, high-reward strategy turned out to be a little too high risk this time (though it worked in the elseworlds). I’m kind of glad I was eliminated early, since I think my specific combo of powers would have caused the game to drag on way too long, if I was allowed to get even halfway powerful.
That’s the reason for the double cross, I’m sorry. Well, technically I did support you, but I assumed if you have connected a super-powered hit against everyone else, they would have chosen to give you that life instead.
For everyone else who wants a little boost, I don’t see that concern going forward, and I have basically no offensive power.
So we can spend Defense to cancel out the SLF headache too, eh? Interesting!
Yep, I figured it’s an offensive power that also happens to hit you, and Defense allocations defend against attacks and powers (unless they’re unavoidable that is).
Oh one other much smaller error, I didn’t account for Partical Man’s burns when calculating final energy, he’s actually at 47 now.
quick question: why do none of the comments from my previous account show up
According to Economist a man who is under 30/homosexual/has a postgraduate degree/white/earns $100,000/ lives in suburbs in a Western state/ married with a kid is just 2% likely to vote Republican (no surprises here). But someone who is all of those things but black instead of white is 38% likely to vote Republican. What is the most likely explanation?
The model claims to measure each factor individually, so I can only assume it’s broken – consider that flipping you guy to straight makes him LESS likely to vote Republican, but the opposite happens if he’s white. I’ll take a closer look at the page source if I can to confirm.
I don’t know how reliable their model is but it does not seem impossible that flipping sexual orientation can have opposite effects on different demographic groups (flipping age has the same effect – younger blacks are also more likely to vote Republican).
Could the explanation be different degrees of acceptance by their respective communities? White LGBTs may take the support from white Democrats for granted but most black Democrats are pretty anti-LGBT (for example, in California ~70% voted in favor of banning gay marriage).
The answer is a resounding “who knows”
I see the following:
{
variable: "lgbtqTRUE_raceAsian",
coefficient: .597555480460759
}, {
variable: "lgbtqTRUE_raceBlack",
coefficient: 1.54314590695738
}, {
variable: "lgbtqTRUE_raceHispanic",
coefficient: .583645788834313
}, {
variable: "lgbtqTRUE_raceWhite",
coefficient: -.344914031934274
},
However, the whole script is minified to hell, and tracing back through the math to find out how these are weighted (or even signed) is really messy. That being the case, I would be much less surprised to find that something went wrong with the data entry on this minified obfuscated shitfest than I would be to discover that, alone among the races, black homosexuals are dramatically more likely than straights to support the republican party.
E: note that the “raw” coefficient value for LGBTQ is -1.07571475379841 and the one for black is 1.22771384754728, so the signing is most definitely not consistent. Also, it’s literally impossible to get an Asian Jew to vote anything but 100% democrat, and that specific combination has a coefficient larger than -10.
I think this model is a dumpster fire.
i wouldn’t be shocked to find out that they got it wrong, but the thing is, even though black people are consistently democrat-voting, the black community does tend to be a bit less politically radical on issues that aren’t racism. I guess what I’m saying is that I would expect the average black guy to vote more Democrat than the average white guy, but I would expect the average white homosexual to vote more Democrat than the average black homosexual. Though the percentage swing is a bit much…
I think that, in the face of statements like this one that are deeply counterintuitive and a lack of actual statistics to rely on, I can’t form a useful opinion here. I’m now very interested to see where these numbers came from, but feel that it’s best to avoid just-so stories until I can get confirmation that they’re accurate.
It is intuitive to me that the Progressive Coalition of Equality and Justice(TM) (honestly not trying to make a joke here, other than that there is a progressive liberal zeitgeist that is generally denied by progressive liberals) treats different groups much differentially. LGBT rights organizations are overwhelmingly white – while racial organizations are overwhelmingly either Black or Latino. It could be that that Black LGBT people feel excluded from LGBT groups. A central problem in fact of progressive coalitions is convincing all of these people to actually center on a given issue instead of playing baseball for their team.
Low sample size would be my off-the-cuff guess. That sounds like it could be a single guy’s description rather than a demographic that would show up in polling.
I agree, particularly when we are discussing homosexual black married men with a postgrad degree and a child.
That is a tiny population. They might be measuring 1 black couple
Under thirty is the one that really pushes things down to low, low numbers.
I mean, it is not impossible, married during college, got phd at 24, instantly stably employed, fought your way through the adoption system in 3-4 years, but gosh, someone really beelined for the picket fence really, really hard.
Or was the kind of prodigy who got their phd at 20.
That is certainly possible. Still, even if they had just 3 black people matching the description in their sample, the chance that one of them is Republican is just 6% (assuming that the real rate is 2% as for the whites).
I suspect the culprit is exceptionally small sample sizes.
How many under 30 homosexuals are married at all, let alone with kids?
“is under 30/homosexual/has a postgraduate degree/white/earns $100,000/ lives in suburbs in a Western state/ married with a kid”
Is “/” a AND or a OR?
Pretty clearly AND from the context.
My guess is that they got one 29 year old gay black guy with a PhD in their sample, who happened to vote Republican.
If the factors are claimed to be independent, then the program has a bug. No need to worry about the statistics it’s based on. At least, not as long as there’s any other combination of factors where being black raises the chance of being Democrat, according to the program.
My guess is that the problem is that the chances are expressed in a form that simply doesn’t correctly handle very small numbers. Floating point ought not to have that issue. But who knows how the script interpreter (running in your particular browser) actually handles the numeric representation. A lot of bad things could happen if some fixed point format were (ab)used. If the site is really ‘lucky’, there are multiple interpreters in common use, which handle the case differently.
*sigh* I created my first bug of this kind forty years ago in Fortran, using single-precision integers to handle a data set too large for them, and testing only with tiny subsamples. I was in college at the time. It’s a pretty easy mistake to make. Especially if you are a meh programmer that works in high level languages, with little or no systems understanding.
I’m guessing the sample sizes are so dissimilar across racial groups that the model doesn’t operate meaningfully.
So, among many other things, we’re talking about homosexual men who are married with children here?
OK, in this brave new world that’s not impossible, but unless we are talking about someone who specifically set out to study the impact of racial differences on how male homosexuals adapt to the liberalization of marriage and adoption law, no way does anyone have the numbers to do real statistics on that. So really, they’re just daisy-chaining two- and three-variable correlations and assuming they are statistically independent. Weak.
To explain the results, you need at least one of (young, gay, postgrad, $100K/yr, Western, suburbanite, married, father) to code much more strongly for “Republican” among blacks than whites. Or much less strongly for “Democrat”. So, looking at the list…
The $100K/yr thing stands out. The GOP has traditionally been the party of the rich, for a very broad definition of “rich”, simplistically on the grounds that it will protect them from tax-and-spend liberal socialists trying to transfer all their money to the poor. But at this point, a fair number of the $100K upper-middle-class whites grew up in a bubble where that level of wealth is baseline, taken for granted in a way that doesn’t drive personal or political identity. And sometimes feeling guilty about being in that bubble, drives one to political liberalism. But a black man earning $100K/yr probably didn’t grow up in a UMC bubble. At $50K/year he could be the beneficiary of various Democratic initiatives to lift blacks out of the inner city and into the middle class, but at $100K/year he’s more likely to be a self-made man and to know it, to have made that the core of his identity.
The postgraduate education probably ties into this as well, particularly if they went far enough to correlate that with age and income – if you’re making $100K by age 30 with a postgrad degree, you’re either one of the rare winners of the Academia tournament, or you studied something practical so you could make yourself economically successful. The former path points to 98% chance of being a Democrat, or very nearly so, but pursuing an MA in English Lit is pretty solidly in SWPL territory.
We don’t have enough data for more than educated guesswork here, but that’s my guess. The economic and maybe educational factors code for either “raised in UMC bubble” or “self-made man”, the latter is much more strongly aligned with the GOP than the former, and growing up in a UMC bubble is still mostly a white thing.
Plus, any results will be distorted and probably exaggerated by their crappy statistical technique, then presented without error bars because the target audience doesn’t want to be bothered with that.
This week in attempts to rules-lawyer Yahweh: A historic finals match between River and Boca, the two main Argentine soccer teams, is scheduled for Saturday afternoon. A group of 30+ Orthodox Jewish soccer fans, distraught at the idea of missing the game but also forbidden by Shabbat rules to either go to the stadium or watch it on TV, come up with a cunning plan. They fly accross the Atlantic to Spain, where they will be able to watch the game live, since in local time it will be in evening hours after the Shabbat is over. G-d is not impressed, sends heavy rains to Buenos Aires, and the match is delayed till Sunday making the flight pointless.
I mean, by your logic, they ended up getting to watch the match, right?
Yeah, but with the expense, time and hassle of a flight, while their bretheren who stayed home got the reprieve of watching it anyway at no cost.
(I just found the story amusing and thought people here would find it too, don’t try to take “my logic” too seriously.)
I, at least, understood it as such and I, at least, found the story really funny. Thanks for that.
How legit is this?
I understand they cannot operate machinery on the shabbat, but surely they could have turned on the TV on friday and just let it on all the time, then walk into the living on saturday and that’s it?
I mean, there are elevators that are put on Shabbat mode, where they just stop on every floor and open their doors on Shabbat, so they can be used without operating machinery/electricity.
e: bah, a friend told me watching TV is widely forbidden, even for less conservative branches.
Okay, I’d love to know how it’s not permissible to watch a match on the television (I do get the prohibition on doing work by turning on lights etc.) but it’s okay to go to the airport and get on a plane? Isn’t travelling also forbidden on the Sabbath? And couldn’t they go to a sports bar or somewhere showing the match, where it would be already on and they wouldn’t be ‘doing work’ by turning on the telly themselves?
I believe the plan was to travel the day before, so no travel on the Sabbath.
I would be surprised that a local viewing place couldn’t meet the requirements, but I’m not Jewish, so…
There is an exception to the ban on travel on shabbos for travel over water.
Wait. How much water do you have to travel over for that to apply?
Now you’ve got me wondering how it compares to the amount of running water necessary to stop a vampire.
That depends on how frum a vampire he is.
Source?
My guess would be that the requirement originates in the days of sailing ships, because you can’t exactly suspend one of those journeys on the shabbo. I have no idea where the legal exception can be found.
www halachipedia com/index.php?title=Taking_a_cruise_over_Shabbat#Traveling_by_boat_for_business
Sorry for the non functional url. Was necessary to get past the spam filter.
Good source!
So, it would still be forbidden to board an airplane on the Sabbath. Presumably the fans in the story arrived in Spain before the Sabbath.
Why is it forbidden to go to the stadium on Shabbat?
I think the issue is less the fact that it is a stadium, and more the prohibitions on travelling, handling money (or tickets), etc.
Can’t they hang out in a sports bar where the game is on TV and just not order anything?
Absolutely loved this story, Thanks for sharing it 🙂
I’ve been thinking that Globalism is the constructive counterpart to the destructive egalitarian trend that has eliminated all social distinctions within Western societies (culminating in the elimination of sex-role distinctions).
(“Destructive” doesn’t have to imply “bad” here — just that something’s being gotten rid of as opposed to being put in place. Nor does “constructive” have to imply “good”.)
The idea is that any national project is a male project (because women are always just individual people relating to each other as nodes in a network of individual people everywhere around the world, while men form teams with a “we”-consciousness on the model of the paleolithic hunting-expedition), so if you get rid of male-female sex-role distinctions the national project withers. Then the Globalist project is the most awesome one left.
The Globalist project really is an awesome project — more awesome than the Russian or Chinese national projects. But it’s less awesome than the American project: the American project put guys on the Moon in 1969.
The Globalist project is kind of like the medieval Catholic Church, which was pretty awesome. And kind of like the Catholic Church in the Renaissance because it produces amazing art/propaganda: the Marvel movies are to Globalism as Michelangelo was to Renaissance Catholicism.
The Avengers represent the Global Oligarchy.
Anti-Globalists should recognize the awesomeness and beauty of the Globalist project. It’s just not as awesome and beautiful as the American one, that’s all.
Globalism is Americanism; the global culture or whatever you want to call it being exported isn’t French or Thai, it’s American. See Cocacolonization.
I tend to agree with blog owner’s post on this: http://slatestarcodex.com/2016/07/25/how-the-west-was-won/ . The predominant internatural culture is its own thing. If it seems American that’s just because that was the first place it conquered.
That’s not true though. Plenty elements of global culture are distinctly not american.
Sushi, anime and the most famous video game icons are Japanese.
Out of the top 10 best selling board games in the world, only 2 are unambiguously American in origin (and the biggest board game convention in the world is in Germany).
In most European countries, “Chinese” restaurants largely outnumber “American” ones.
Something to celebrate? Champagne for everyone!
In most of Europe, döner kebap/shawarma/gyros is in tight competition with hamburgers for the spot of most popular fast food.
And in the other direction, there are plenty of elements of American culture that are not part of globalist culture: thanksgiving, beef jerky, mountain dew, mac-n-cheese, root beer, tater tots, pop tarts, hot pockets, gun culture, Oprah, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel… no one outside of North America cares about any of that if they’re not specifically and explicitely interested in American culture.
I agree with everything you said apart from mac-n-cheese, which I think is pretty global.
What? I’ve heard of more people celebrating Thanksgiving than eating mac-n-cheese outside the US.
(And beef jerky and Mountain Dew are available in certain parts of Europe, just not particularly popular.)
mac-n-cheese seems to me to be British in origin. (Not American.) It’s common in Canada, and I’ve somewhere got the impression that it’s common in australia too.
Can’t the origin of an awful lot of “American” things be traced to non-American origins given our general…newness? This is especially true for food, where most “American” foods are derivative interpretations rather than wholesale innovations.
@ arlie: There are 14th and 15th century pasta and cheese recipes from both Italian and English sources. Check the medieval cooking stuff on David Friedman’s web page for recipes.
Yeah, as acymetric says, I don’t think it’s the “origins” that we’re talking about so much as the popularity.
Perhaps I was wrong to say it’s global, but mac-n-cheese (or “macaroni cheese”; I try to resist the immoral shortening) is very popular in the UK where I’m from. It’s very common as a pub meal; up there with chicken tikka masala or steak and ale pie.
In Scotland they put it in pies, but I’ve never found that in England.
And it doesn’t even have any American associations over here, like, say cheeseburgers (which are also very popular over here) do. What I mean is it doesn’t feel like “an American thing that we love too”. It just feels like “a thing”.
Whereas everything else on your list either sounds super-American to me, or I’ve never even heard of it.
Only because American restaurants are not usually called that.
In 2015 (according to research by Wing Yip, a British Chinese grocery chain), the UK had 2730 Chinese restaurants.
It also has 1,249 McDonalds franchises(as of November 2014), about 500 Burger King franchises, and about 800 KFC franchises.
Add the various other, smaller US-style fast food restaurant chains plus independent shops- “Alaska Fried Chicken” and the like- and American almost certainly outnumbers Chinese.
Also, baseball (except in South Korea), widespread circumcision even among gentiles (ditto), US customary units (except in certain particular contexts), …
(And that’s not even including specifically Red Tribe/rural stuff)
Baseball is also very popular around Latin America, especially in the Caribbean. It hasn’t displaced soccer as the most popular sport, but hell even here in the US football has a wider viewership.
Isn’t baseball big in Japan too?
Black Friday seems to be spreading worldwide lately. (Here in my town in Israel we already had it last week. Possibly it was moved earlier on account of Chanukah coming earlier than Xmas (this year).)
Americans don’t like these either.
Right?
Right.
Right, but do those restaurants serve General Tso’s Chicken?
That would be very rude of the restaurant; what will General Tso eat?
As far as I can tell, “Chinese” restaurants tend strongly adapt to local taste and expectation of what “Chinese/Asian food” is like.
You won’t find fortune cookies in French Chinese restaurants, but you will find a number of typically Vietnamese dishes, and more recently, sushi — and by contamination, French japanese restaurants are now also starting to add “nems” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ch%E1%BA%A3_gi%C3%B2 on their menu.
When we were in Paris, we were struck by the fact that Japanese restaurants there had very different menus than Japanese restaurants in America.
What do you mean by “Globalism” and “the Globalist project”? I think that using terms that have multiple conflicting definitions, some of which are used by anti-semitic extremists, is unlikely to produce a good discussion here.
I mean by it what President Trump means by it. I don’t think of it as a Jewish thing at all — nor does he. I don’t think there’s anything conspiratorial about it either, and why should there be? It’s awesome — genius-lords managing the flow of messages, images, goods and services world-wide for the benefit of humanity, in a very effectively altruistic way — just not as awesome as the American project. What alternate name for it do you recommend?
I would be much more supportive of rule by benevolent genius lords if I believed anyone had sufficient benevolence or genius for the prospect, let alone both at once.
They’re going to cybernetically augment themselves, and then they’ll have sufficient genius. The benevolence will fall into place because their status will be measured by the quantities of cheerfulness and comfort they spread worldwide.
I believe that “toiling in the human flourishing mines” byline Scott had previously was meant ironically, though.
I don’t know man. The open malice for large swaths of the populace is pretty vocal in the globalist media outlets.
I don’t know what President Trump means by it so I don’t know what I’d call it. Google shows he defined by saying “A globalist is a person that wants the globe to do well, frankly, not caring about our country so much” at a rally in Houston on 10/22. I’m not sure how to square that with your definition “genius-lords managing the flow of messages, images, goods and services world-wide for the benefit of humanity.”
Which of the following are globalist institutions as you understand the term:
Apple
Amazon
Berkshire Hathaway
ExxonMobil
Disney
United Nations
United Way
YMCA
Catholic Church
Southern Baptist Convention
The American project isn’t awesome for putting people on the moon. Otherwise the Sovjet project would be awesome too, for putting people in space.
The American project is awesome for the thing about liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The French project “liberté, égalité, fraternité” is just as awesome, perhaps even more so for having more of a social component.
I’m not quite sure what the British, German or Spanish project would be.
the french project has a considerably higher body count…
Not if you consider the American Civil War as part of the American project.
Even if you do. the Napoleonic wars got well over a million frenchmen killed, to say nothing of the non-french.
While I’m not even a particularly big fan of Michelangelo’s art (the people are too lumpy), I’m confident that he could come up with a better plot than “the bad guy wants the magic rock, we’d better get it first” repeated four or five times. Putting a man on the moon strikes me as silly wasteful dick-waving, but then I don’t believe in human space flight at all so YMMV. Anyway, all you kids better stay off my lawn.
Cmdr Jeffrey Sinclair, Babylon 5
Well, maybe in a couple of billion years, when that matters, science will have advanced such that we have a way of breaking the FTL barrier. In the meantime, you’re going to a tremendous amount of effort to make people die on a sterile rock in some faraway star system when there are plenty of more convenient sterile rocks they could die on right here.
Considering the effectiveness of SSRIs for depression came under scrutiny within the last decade, what do we know about (non-clozapine) DRD2 antagonists for schizophrenia?
This meta-analysis claims their effect size to be fairly low at 0.38, when controlling for publication bias and small-study effects: https://ajp.psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ajp.2017.16121358
Even when using dichotomous rather than continuous outcome criteria, only 21% of patients respond “minimally” (> 20% overall symptom alleviation) and an astonishingly low 9% exhibit a “good” response (> 50% symptom reduction).
Given the much more severe adverse effects of DRD2 antagonists (regardless of whether they antagonize 5-HT2a as well or not) when compared to SSRIs for depression and their apparently only marginally higher effect sizes, this inevitably leads to the question:
Is their net benefit positive or do they cause more harm than good, when prescribed indiscriminately to all schizophrenia patients?
Wouldnt it be the case that in Schizophrenia a small improvement would still lead to a greater reduction in destructive symptoms than the same measure of relative improvement in Depressive patients. My gut feeling is that the subjective nature of effect in both Depression and Schizophrenia play a strong role in adding difficulty to analysis here. To confound further, unlike pop cultural impression, most schizophrenics are not violent, so the observational effect of seeing a patient go from violent to docile on meds is relatively rare in cases, of course ones that do exist grab attention dis-proportionately.
I tried to figure out the effect sizes of depression and schizophrenia as disease entities here: http://slatestarcodex.com/2018/11/07/ssris-an-update/#comment-689276
The effect sizes for the raw diseases seem to be fairly similar: about 4.4 – 5.5 for depression and about 4.0 – 5.3 for schizophrenia.
This translates to approximately 5% (0.3 / 5.5) – 7% (0.3 / 4.4) “symptom gap” reduction by SSRIs and roughly 7% (0.38 / 5.3) – 10% (0.38 / 4.0) by DRD2 antagonists (each for the respective disorder they are supposed to treat, obviously).
Of course, schizophrenia usually is a much more serious health condition than even major depression, but this goes both ways: A person who saw his/her PANSS total score decrease from ~60 to ~57 (the healthy average score is about ~30, so a 10% decrease in the symptom gap between patients and healthy controls corresponds to a score difference of about 3) is still very much impaired.
Additionally, DRD2 antagonists have a much less benign adverse effect profile than SSRIs. While SSRIs aren’t exactly candies either, their more bothersome side effects are usually limited to sexual dysfunction, nausea/emesis and sleep/vigilance-related problems (fatigue, drowsiness, insomnia, etc.).
On the other hand, DRD2 antagonists frequently cause metabolic syndrome (obesity, type II diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease), hyperprolactinemia and even some kind of “iatrogenic Parkinson’s disease” usually refered to as “tardive dyskinesia”.
Now, the big question: Is a 3 point PANSS total score reduction a meaningful improvement? And if so, is it worth the adverse effects?
You are about to be attacked by a mountain lion. Which of these weapons would you prefer to defend yourself with?
– a common wood-axe
– a wooden baseball bat
– a machete (15″ blade)
– two knives (6″ blades)
– a 6′ quarterstaff
– a 10 lb sledgehammer
Am I getting pounced on by surprise, or do I see it coming?
You see it coming.
Then 6′ quarterstaff, please.
Am I allowed a buck-and-a-quarterstaff?
Quarterstaff. I’m not more confident in my ability to use it than any of the other weapons on that list, but at least I’ll have the advantage of reach — whereas all the other weapons on that list, if you’re close enough to whack the lion, it’s close enough to whack you.
Machete or Axe, probably Axe.
But I am not too optimistic about my chances…try to get a lucky hack onto the lion’s head, if I fail and hit something else, well maybe it’d be good too, but the lion ain’t gonna die of that and that’s it, game over.
WAIT NO
quarterstaff
Just look down the lion into getting scared.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBpu4DAvwI8
Thanks for the video– I’m taking it as a reminder that you don’t have to kill to win…. enough.
The video has some entertaining comments.
Also, I wonder how you’d arm a team of three humans vs. a mountain lion.
I will completely ignore the spirit and the letter of the challenge and suggest a mountain lion of the opposite sex, or possibly a ball of yarn.
See _The Lady and Her Tiger_ by Peter Beagle, non-fiction (or at least marketed as such) about a woman who lived with big cats and once sufficiently distracted a presumably not very hungry big cat by doing soft shoe dancing.
I want to keep the animal off me as much as possible, because once it gets close enough to use claws (never mind teeth) I’m going to pick up a lot of heavy damage fast.
The quarterstaff sounds the best option here, but it could be unwieldy to use. I’m going for the wood axe, assuming a length of around thirty inches?
Though this is a situation where the Victorian joke applies:
Q. What is better in an accident than presence of mind?
A. Absence of body
Absolutely not:
Knives – No reach, you are being hit if using this one.
Sledgehammer – No flexibility, you get one shot with a heavy slow item, and your timing is
probablygoing to be off.
Probably not:
Machete – Bad reach, same as knives, though slightly better (swinging motion is better than stabbing too)
Not great, but maybe workable:
Wood Axe – Cutting blade and decent length, without so much weight that it would be unwieldy, still not very long
Baseball Bat – Good speed and decent length
Best option:
Quarterstaff – Length may save you, and you may be able to keep the ML out of range.
Better option (not on the list):
Spear or Pike – Long range and able to do damage
Edit: Separate from best weapon, I would personally pick the baseball bat, because I feel like I, personally, could use it more effectively. Someone who is equally good at all weapons on the list, I would definitely say staff.
I’d go baseball bat, too. I have more confidence in my ability to decisively swing the bat at medium range than I do the quarterstaff at long range. And I expect it is a bit easier to manipulate the bat to be in an effective swing position than the axe, and I don’t care about the added lethality of the axe–a solid hit from the bat probably takes the fight out of the animal.
I would prefer a bladed weapon because I imagine it is more likely, after I make contact, to make the mountain lion say “to hell with this” and leave me alone. My imagination is frequently wrong, though.
It is more likely and if I were practiced with it it might be preferable, but every angle of the bat is valid while I worry that the axe or machete would have a more limited number of useful approaches and a harder time adjusting mid swing.
IANAV
Guessing a bit here, but I would think a predator would be very unlikely to differentiate between forms of hurt, but would instead determine whether to continue the fight solely on how much it is hurt.
A human would recognize a bladed weapon as much more dangerous, but a ML almost certainly would not. So the question is how much damage the initial hit did (and how much the ML would recognize it as damage), rather than the potential for damage. If you stab it in the chest, yeah, it’s backing off. Good luck with that approach though! Most likely a bladed weapon would hit it’s front legs, and not cleanly. That’s where greater length of weapon comes into play, because you can do damage to a more vital area (head, chest) without being in range of the front claws.
Another problem is the moment during and right after your strike. Even assuming you hit it and do damage, if it’s close enough it may try to finish you off instead of retreating. If it hasn’t hit you at all yet, I would think the chances of it running off is much higher.
So, a bladed weapon is more dangerous to the ML, but I don’t think it would recognize it as such until you were already badly injured and it may still cling on you to try to rip you apart while you stab for vital areas.
@Randy M
We seem to be on the same page here. I also think (perhaps very wrongly) that the heavy impact from a bat (or even an axe, just something with some weight behind it) is more of an immediate deterrent than a laceration (the laceration may be more deadly over time due to bleeding out, but unless it is extremely well placed that bleed-out is likely to happen after you have also died due to your own lacerations or at least been fatally wounded).
The goal as I see it is to land a deterrent blow as early in the process as possible. I see that most likely happening with the bat.
You get far more transfer of energy from a blade than a club in most situations. If the blade bites in you get near 100% transfer of energy while many club swings will bounce, or glance in some way giving you less than 100%, plus its all transferred to a smaller point. Hacking isn’t like slicing, you aren’t going for a cut kill, you are going for an impact kill but you still want a blade on the end of the hacking weapon.
There’s a reason “could fight his weight in wildcats” is a very high accolade for a fighter.
I’ll take quarterstaff, and a pair of running shoes–mountain lions are ambush predators, so there’s a chace of discouraging the lion and running off.
Baseball bat or wood-axe. Agreed with JPNunez (in their first take) that you are basically hoping to get in one good wack to disable, deter, or kill before the cougar starts going at it. Machete seems like a good choice, but I feel like it lacks some of the weight that I would like (even if the cut isn’t fatal, hopefully the impact of a bat or axe does some good damage as well).
Quarterstaff sounds good, but I feel like it lacks the umph to really stop the thing, and is going to do you no good once it gets in close. Keeping it at a distance using the quarterstaff sounds like a good plan, except that I would lack confidence that it wouldn’t eventually slip past it leaving me more or less defenseless.
I think we should also clarify that a mountain lion is not actually a lion, it is a cougar and about 1/4 to 1/2 the size of an adult lion (I think mountain lion might be a somewhat regional term for the North/South American big cat). Not sure if that changes anyone’s calculus.
Baseball bat. More aerodynamic, better potential to wound , rather than irritate, than quarter-staff. More mistake friendly than axe or other bladed weapons. That being said, it does suffer from reach, so perhaps my ignorance of mountain lion attack methods would make the length of a quarter staff an attribute to be recognized. I just feel personally most familiar with a baseball bat and I realize the amount of force that can be put behind a swing, having used a bat in sports for some number of years. The ideal would also to have a knife as backup or utility weapon/tool, so I could dispatch a wounded animal, if needed. I certainly wouldnt want that as my primary weapon though, and a machete runs the risk of missing the blade strike in a panic and hitting the animal with the flat side of the weapon. Wood axe and sledgehammer are feasible, but somewhat unweildy, far more useful as tools of labor (or war) than weapons.
I could do the most damage with baseball bat, but I’d need a full swing and a full step into it to hit the lion hard enough to stop it. Not sure I could go 0-50 fast enough or time it well enough.
But I guess if I can’t just swing the quarterstaff gently and back away for several miles, I’d have to take my shot with a baseball bat.
You would do more damage with an ax than a bat with any individual swing.
If its a well fed lion I run into I take
1. Quarterstaff
2. Ax
3. Baseball bat
4. Machete
5. Sledge
6. Knives
If its a thin and hungry looking lion its
1. Axe
2. Baseball bat
3. Sledge
4. Quarterstaff
5. Machete
6. Knives.
Agree with other answers about the quarterstaff but trying to think of other options. Maybe a machete if I curl into a ball and minimize my strikeable surface area and just hold the machete straight out at the lion so he’s gotta go through that? I suppose he’d probably pounce me with enough force that it’d just drop to the ground rather than ripping into him.
I don’t think turning into a Sonic-The-Hedgehog spinball is a realistic option, but you do you I guess.
Curling into a ball is the pessimal response. They kill by biting the back of the neck.
May I instead choose a sling, five smooth stones, and the name of the Lord Almighty, the God of the armies of Israel, whom the lion has defied?
My first thought was quarterstaff for the reason others have given: long range. But as one or two people have pointed out, it doesn’t do enough damage. Sooner or later the cat will close you down and then you’re dead. Your only option is to disable it first.
I’d go for baseball bat or machete. They have some length to them, and they both have a reasonable chance of crippling the cat with one blow. Also, they both have a small chance of giving you a second blow if the first one fails.
Axe is too hard to hit with, and has very little chance of giving you a second swing. Sledgehammer gives you no chance of a second swing, and your first swing will be slow. By the time you can touch it with a 6” knife you’re already dead.
The lion doesn’t necessarily fight to the death, right? Give it a couple of hard whacks or cuts, and it should break off even if it is not down for the count. A quarterstaff should be enough to do that, and it gives you the safety of distance.
That was my thinking.
You see the lion coming, so you are retreating, it is pursuing. Your response to any given strike is to parry with distance. It will overcome this defense by increasing its speed towards you. To survive you must frustrate this program.
The long stick assists with this program, you poke it at the ground along the path between the lion’s business parts and your torso, forcing it to detour around. When it does so it loses momentum along your line of retreat, and you (hopefully) escape the lunge.
Now the situation has reset, it is distant and approaching. You retreat interpose the stick when it would collide, repeat until it gives up.
The lion is out of its element here. Its plan A was to ambush you. It won’t keep expending energy on this forever.
I’m definitely not confident in this. I’d expect a predator to be resilient enough to ignore a smack from a hoof or scratch from a claw and keep going, and I don’t think a quarter-staff has the mass to do much more, unless swung awkwardly from one end like a baseball bat is (and a quarter staff, afaik, usually isn’t).
My impression of staff fighting is that it is defensive and relies on a series of quick but minor blows to dissuade attackers while retaining excellent defense of the mid body–against a human with a blunt or bladed hand held weapon. Against the mass and speed of a pouncing predator, the defense is impractical and it will not be able to get a serious hit in before you can significantly injure it.
This is pretty much what I am thinking with all the quarter staff selections. I think people are overestimating a) How well they would be able to keep the mountain lion at bay with a quarterstaff and b)How long it would take the mountain lion to give up (because it would be extremely difficult to incapacitate one with a quarterstaff).
Now, someone who is an expert with a quarterstaff may well be able to use it defensively for long enough that the cougar backs off, but I’m not even totally certain of that.
I think the best use of the staff is like a spear, to poke at the ML and keep it back from your body. If you can stop the charge with the staff’s butt end, then the weight of the animal increases the damage and still keeps it away from your body.
It’s not a good weapon in this case, but I think it’s the only one that has a real chance at keeping you out of range of the front claws.
My argument is that you won’t be able to reliably/consistently stop the charge using the staff, at which point you are entirely toast with no recourse. The only value of the quarter staff is to keep the ML at range, and if you fail at any point to keep it at range (I am fairly certain all but the most expert quarter-staff users would fail sooner rather than later) it is game over pretty quickly.
There seems to be this idea that the ML would not be able to see or react to your movements of the staff somehow.
The mountain lion height is 2-3 feet. So the reach of its arms (assuming it goes claw, rather than teeth first) beyond its head, where you’d be swinging for, is about 2 feet. My arms are 2 feet long, and with a baseball bat, I’d say I have 5 reach, easily.
If you can hit a pitch, you can probably get the cougar before it gets you. You’ll get mauled when it makes contact, but I think it then flees.
I’m not certain how much the claws will get in the way of a decisive swing. Perhaps with the bat you’d knock one claw away but the mass of the cat would pin you and it’d go for your throat with your teeth. But I think you could still do the spear tactic with the bat.
If you don’t see it coming, of course, it doesn’t matter what you are armed with.
If I have time to whittle a point onto the staff, that’d probably be the choice given that historically I think hunters have preferred spears to clubs and for the fact that pike is the preferable counter to cavalry, which might be the closest example. But, on the other hand, that might be because the Knight also had a lance, and knight on his horse is has a larger height differential than the cougar over me.
The best use of the quarter staff is to make yourself look far larger than you are while making loud noises. Big arcs or holding it in two hands above your head should give the impression of a very large animal, or perhaps banging it on a rock while yelling. Your first goal is to get the ML to just give up without an attack.
I don’t see a large predator turning and running after getting its prey on the ground, so hoping for one good thwack to deter it means that has to stop it from getting you down.
A quarterstaff lets you hit very hard and cover a lot of area because of the leverage–you can move a short distance on the back and move the other end very fast. But the bad news is that the ML has leverage the other way–it puts 1 lb of force on the tip of your quarterstaff, and maybe you feel 3-4 lbs of force. I’m not sure how those two balance out.
I think the choice is either quarterstaff for range (and the ability to whack the hell out of something at range), or machete (for damage and ease of use).
I feel like the folks doubting the keep away strategy are kind of missing the point.
Yes, it is hard to execute. Yes, if you fail at any moment the lion gets ahold of you and you are done. Its odds of success are low.
But they are lower for all the other weapons, which aren’t long enough to execute the keep away strategy with. Instead one is reduced to fantasizing about being faster than a cat and getting one hit kills with cutting weapons.
@baconbits9
In my reading of the scenario, the mountain lion has already decided to attack, so (again, my interpretation) it is too late to attempt to appear bigger.
In other words, my reading of it could also be phrased as: A mountain lion is charging in to pounce on you, which of these weapons/tools would you hope was in your hand at that moment.
I’ve also always been highly skeptical of the “make yourself appear bigger” theory, although it is repeated enough that I suppose there must be something to it. I wonder if it has ever been adequately studied? Also, if so, how did they do it safely?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n6jJBzT83E
A mountain lion attacking a deer.
I was wondering whether the mountain lion would attack on its hind legs, which would extend its reach if the mountain lion is diagonal.
The video doesn’t include the moment of attack, but it’s still interesting to see how close it gets to the deer. Perhaps the mountain lion expects a better outcome if the deer runs.
I don’t think any arguments here are anything more refined than fantasizing about being faster than a cat.
For those hoping that a solid hit with a bat would deter once the attack started I would look at those kicks from the deer and how the lion did not at all turn away.
I agree with Randy; I don’t think I could really do any damage at all with a quarterstaff. And given that some folk are saying they don’t reckon a hard hit with a baseball bat would even definitely be enough of a deterrent, I’m definitely not taking my chances on doing even more damage with a staff.
The axe and the sledge and the knives are right out for lack of range, though restrict the choice to those and it’s axe first, then sledge, then knives (I’m not sure 6″ knives would do more in the short term than piss the mountain lion off, unless I managed to get an especially vulnerable spot. With the mountain lion shredding me with its claws).
If I had any skill with a quarterstaff it would be the weapon of choice, as I could hold the mountain lion at standoff range and probably discourage it quite well. But I’d probably end up like Daffy Duck, plus the mountain lion would get me, unless it died laughing.
The baseball bat (33″ of strong wood, well-weighted for swinging) isn’t a terrible choice; if I can fend off its initial attack and give it a good whack before it attacks again, I might be able to drive it off. But I think the machete is better for this; the edge and point should more than make up for reduced range.
Edit: Deisach points out it’s a wood axe for
felling treessplitting wood; I was thinking a utility hatchet. The wood axe is probably as good or better than the machete; unwieldy on fending off the initial pounce, but better at follow-up. Also if I have a wood-axe I’m probably a lot stronger than the real me.
The axe is the two-handed tool typically used for splitting firewood.
I feel like I would really prefer a sharp weapon, as I don’t want to rely on getting a really solid swing to hit; too much chance of the mountain lion dodging, at least enough to make it an ineffective, glancing blow. I want a sharp weapon so I don’t need as much force (and so have more control) and so that the glancing blow could still hurt. The axe also strikes me as clumsy, but the sharp, easy to use weapons are too short. I guess I’d pick the machete, but I don’t really like any of the options.
Do I have to be me, complete with my actual physical skills and fitness?
I think the quarterstaff is least bad, but better to jab with it rather than swing. Or the knives, if one is really really really good at throwing knives, and they are appropriately balanced.
But I’m not competent with either one. Or at least, not competent enough.
I’d probably try the quarterstaff anyway, but my experience with trying to use a spear in some LARPish activity tells me that it’s going to be harder than it looks.
Maximum reach – quarterstaff.
Teddy Roosevelt fought a mountain lion with one knife, and won. Are you even half the man Teddy Roosevelt was?
That’s a trick question, of course. No one is half the man Teddy Roosevelt was.
Wouldn’t his daughters be half the man he was?
I prefer to count X chromosomes, and consider them twice the woman he was.
One knife and two dogs, and he had the initiative because the dogs and the mountain lion were already into it.
I still don’t think I could replicate Teddy’s feat, but that at least brings it into plausible territory.
Was TR manly enough to shed just a single tear when he had to bury the dog afterwards?
Of course not. TR did not have to bury the dog, because he was too badass not to save it. They’ve had to tone it down in fictional treatments because fiction has to be believable.
Isn’t this a scene from Where the Red Fern Grows?
He has two hunting dogs and a double bitted ax.
I think he had dogs to help.
I consider it a foregone conclusion that the mountain lion WILL close the distance and end up directly on top of me. That means I have one shot to hit it on the approach, then we’re into grappling and I’ll have no leverage. So blunt weapons are out. I’m taking the machete, with knives as a second choice.
The average mountain lion is about half my height and has the same mass as me.
It kills by biting the neck.
Statistically, about 1 in 4 attacks on humans are lethal. Given that I am a healthy adult and I see it coming, I estimate at least an 80% chance of survival.
I would probably take the axe, holding the throat with my off hand and choking up and down the handle as required with my stronger hand.
I’d generally try to keep the pointy end of the axe between the cougar’s face and my jugular, erring on keeping the axe too high, such that there is still a big piece of wood in the way of the puma’s trajectory. Limited probing attacks would be carried out, but I’d rely on using the axe to block and counter.
Of course, the exact strategy to be taken relies on the circumstances leading a puma to partake in the rather unpumalike activity of attacking a human without the element of surprise. (I think it looks more like a warthog? /outdatedreference)
Baseball bat or machete. Ideally with a mail glove on my left hand, or failing that a buckler.
Is that because of personal expertise with one handed weaponry or the particular situation?
I might be the only person in this discussion with extensive experience in using weapons vaguely similar to those described, although in the context of medieval foot combat as a sport, not fighting wild animals. My SCA broadsword was a length of rattan about 40″ long and weighing about three pounds, so not wildly off for a baseball bat or a machete. Working at the pells, I could throw five full force blows in about three and a half seconds. I would expect a wood axe or a quarter staff to be significantly slower.
To everybody saying that you can’t do sufficient damage with a quarterstaff to incapacitate/discourage a predator: yes, you absolutely can; several early fencing manuals make particular reference to quarterstaves* being unintuitively but extremely effective weapons. Generally, once you’ve broken something’s ribs or skull, it loses interest in eating you.
*To be fair, the historical quarterstaff is up to twice as long as this one and usually has iron end-caps, but I don’t see this altering the calculus hugely in this situation.
Anyone doubting the effectiveness in the hands of a good wielder is a fool, but it is slightly harder to wield effectively than a pike or baseball bat IMO.
Yes, exactly. I did not pick quarterstaff because the question put me in this situation; if the hypothetical asked for someone skilled in the relevant weapon, I would have said the skilled quarterstaff person is probably in the best position.
Let me try and parse this – I’m got quite a lot of HEMA and sport fencing experience, so I’m trying not to assume my own preconceptions about what’s more natural are universal.
I think a bat is a more intuitive weapon against a human opponent, biomechanically (you can deliver a lot of force to the opponent’s vital regions pretty easily) and culturally (even if you’ve never swung a baseball bat before you’ve almost certainly seen it being done and can model off of that).
I think that’s not particularly helpful against a mountain lion, because it’s much lower to the ground, does not move like a human, and you probably haven’t got a great model for ‘how to fight a lion with a baseball bat.’ You’re probably defaulting to ‘point long stick at scary thing, poke it if it gets close – ‘ in which case, a longer stick with a more even weight distribution is going to work much better.
As a lemma, you can use a staff exactly like a more maneuverable (half-)pike; a pike is just a staff with a head on it, after all.
Thoughts?
If you are going to try to fend off the lion with the bat you probably want to bring it down from over your head like a club (or at 3/4s probably), not swung like a bat. This will make your blow more powerful and should reduce the chances of a miss swing, and a dodge by the cat should move it backwards giving a bit more time to reswing, I’m unsure if it would increase or decrease recovery time from a miss swing.
The head of the pike is what makes a thrust work, without that you can absorb the blow in a non vital area or partially parry it and take a glancing blow.
That’s fine insofar as it goes, but a quarterstaff thrust that goes through unparried or imperfectly deflected can absolutely break bones, rupture internal organs, and do all manner of other unpleasant things; this is well-documented in the literature (I think Silver’s phrase is something like ‘bursting a man’s belly,’ which is… very evocative).
And, of course, mountain lions are not known for their excellent parrying form.
That sounds like a use of exactly which is exactly wrong.[edit: too snarky; maybe the mechanics of the use of the weapon would be identical for equivalently practical effectiveness, which is clearly your point. Saying that the use of a weapon is the same once you take off the weapon bit is rather counter-intuitive, though.]
I would expect mountain lions to have some instinctual avoidance behaviors to thrusts from striking snakes, kicking hooves, or playing with other pouncing cats. They aren’t parrying, but I think they’ll dodge a thrust some percent of the time.
Predators generally have thicker and stronger bones/muscles than humans, humans are generally on the low end of the strength/toughness scales. They also have a much lesser profile than a bipedal person, there is really not a whole lot of surface area to hit a lion with a thrust as compared to a human.
RE: parrying skills, I would bet that a Lion would be very adept at quickly shifting out of the way of a sudden thrust, they dodge hooves of prey animals while chasing them down and need fast reaction times to do that and not end up with a broken shoulder etc.
If you are trying to get the cat to quit its not a bad strategy as you can jab at its face repeatedly and more quickly without losing your balance like a swing might. If you are looking for a killing blow against a desperate and starving lion I think you are better off with the ax or bat.
I disagree, a bat is IMO more effective against a mountain lion or a wolf than a human. The fact that they are lower to the ground and will be pouncing at you is perfect for either a traditional swing or an “axe chop” to hit it right in the face.
Against a human I’d say quarterstaff is much better even if you suck.
@idontknow131647093
I disagree. Speaking as a human, I’d rather fight an untrained guy with a staff than an untrained guy with a baseball bat, and I’d rather fight an untrained guy with a baseball bat than an untrained guy with even a 3″ knife.
I’d take untrained guy with 3″ knife over untrained guy with baseball bat, though that may be because basically every guy in the US is going to have swung a bat at some time in their life and thus be less than fully untrained.
A quarterstaff, even a relatively short 6′ one, just seems like it’d be unwieldy and require some training and practice not to trip over oneself. So if fighting an untrained guy with a quarterstaff I’d keep my distance until he screwed up, then close and release my devastating unarmed attack (if I can’t beat the guy unarmed, there’s no point in speculating, right?). If I had a quarterstaff and was fighting a mountain lion, it would be short jabs to the lion’s face with the end of the staff until the lion decided there was easier prey, but I’d probably screw it up and get mauled.
My impression of knife fighting is that the winner is whoever gets to first aid soonest.
The winner is whoever bleeds out second.
Human vs. human has an important difference, though; especially if you’re dealing with untrained combatants, with either a quarterstaff or a bat the defender is likely to have decent opportunities to grab the weapon. That doesn’t work nearly so well for a knife, obviously, so a knife seems like the way to go for human vs. human fighting. But a mountain lion is going to have a much harder time wrestling your quarterstaff out of your hands, and definitely isn’t going to use it against you.
@The Nybbler
The trouble with a knife is that it doesn’t have to do much more than touch you to give you a fight-ending injury. A novice could do that by accident. A baseball bat needs to be swung well to give you a fight-ending injury. But for me the biggest difference is that swings are slower than stabs and slashes. The knife-guy tries to hurt you, you move out the way, he tries again immediately. The bat-guy tries to hurt you, you move out the way, and then you close him down before he swings again. Still not likely to work, but safer than fighting the knife I think.
I may be biased here because as part of my mostly-unarmed martial arts training I’ve had knife defense classes, and I got touched by the blunt plastic blade of that knife a lot. I’ve never had a baseball-bat defense class, so maybe I underestimate how dangerous they are. I certainly do not underestimate knives; not any more!
I think that I might take an ax over a baseball bat even if I was just going to use the as for clubbing and not cutting. Bats weight around 2 lbs while 3-4 lb axes are fairly common. The bat might be more natural and easy to use for a lot of people but the ax is going to potentially give you double the impact while still being wieldable (unlike the sledge).
I’d probably go with the quarterstaff or baseball bat as the others did, but one idea was missing with the knives. Everyone disliked them, but forgot that you can throw them. If you had some skill with that, the knives would be the best bet with a ranged attack dealing significant damage to the lion with a spare knife for close quarters combat or a second attempt to throw a sharp object at the mountain lion.. The initial strike of the first knife might be enough to scare the mountain lion away. Also…throw any nearby rocks, sticks or your shoe or something.
Do I have a belt I could quickly pull off for a secondary whip? The metal end could be an extra weapon.
Throwing knives is really really hard. I’ve met one person that was any good at it, and he used to work as a knife thrower in the circus. If you haven’t, you’ve got better than even chances of the knife bouncing off apologetically, and even if you hit it blade-end first it’ll probably just cut the cat shallowly — for it to sink in, you need it to hit squarely on the tip.
Throwing rocks, on the other hand, is a pretty good idea.
I’ve heard that throwing knives is easier if you have a very long and heavy knife, so that it’s closer to a small spear, rather than the kind that’s designed to spin in the air like a tomahawk. Even so, I’d imagine that it often doesn’t hit straight, being so small.
@Nornagest
I was very young when it happened (maybe five?), but I remember an Elk charging at me, my mother and my grandmother, and my grandfather running up and throwing a rock at the Elk which made it turn away.
It’s an ambush predator. You don’t need to kill it, you just need to convince it that the fight isn’t worth the trouble.
I’ll take the staff. Machete or bat would be my second pick — a bat would do a better job of keeping the cat at range, but wouldn’t be useful if you failed to.
Unless it is very hungry.
I would take the baseball bat because, while the quarterstaff is probably the best for dissuading the lion from getting close in the first place, it becomes a lot less useful in the case where you fail at that. A baseball bat is a good compromise between being long enough to possibly scare him off before he get close and yet still easy to wield at close quarters.
To those who are saying the bladed weapons are more likely to scare him off with one good hit, I’m skeptical: I could be wrong, but I feel like wild animals are more likely to be scared off by a good percussive blow of the sort a baseball bat can deliver than by the sight of their own blood. Even in humans, adrenaline is notorious for masking the pain of even serious stab wounds until the conflict is over.
is the baseball bat wood or metal? No one’s brought this up and I feel it’s a hugely important question.
The question specified wood.
The quarterstaff. I’m pretty sure I’m toast if the mountain lion gets within striking distance of me, but I just might be able to hold it off if I have the advantage of reach. I still wouldn’t advise anyone to bet any money on my survival, though.
I’ve forgotten to mention this elsewhere, but in a head on attack I think you are vastly overestimating the mountain lion. They weigh about 200 pounds for a big male.
Either that or I am overestimating the average human.
I think it’s more that I have a very accurate estimation of my own physical capabilities. 😉
The mountain lion is probably going to circle-and-pounce, and for the majority of the duration of the fight it will be testing approach angles. Whilst it does this I want to be swinging something heavy and hopefully clipping it on the nose a few times to let it know I mean business. For this I think I want the baseball bat, which feels natural and comfy to swing.
If push comes to shove and he lands his pounce before he gets KO’d, I switch to two-handing it crossways and jam it in his jaw, disabling his primary attack.
In my mind i’m wearing a ripped tank top and doc martins with a lit cigarette in my mouth while all this happens.
The list strikes me as silly – you’re most likely to encounter a mountain lion while hiking or hunting in the woods, so I think your likely list of weapons is more like:
1) hiking poles or staff (hiking poles are too light to strike with, but tend to have a relatively sharp, sturdy tip for jabbing)
2) bear mace
3) a gun
4) a relatively short knife
5) a machete or hatchet (but probably not, most people stick to trails and these are heavy)
6) weapons of opportunity (rocks, fallen branches)
No reason at all to have a baseball bat or sledgehammer. You’re not going to have a wood axe unless you’re a wilderness firefighter, in which case you’ve got like 20 other people with you and the cougar isn’t likely to attack in the first place.
Which brings up another point – your best “weapon” is probably another person. I’d rather be unarmed in a pair or small group than armed with anything less effective than a pistol.
Cougars are ambush predators… you know, cats. So they will stalk and pounce. You either need to deter/discourage them from long range, or disable them really quickly once they are onto you.
Best bet is to look big and scary before they pounce and make them slink off for easier prey. Wave your stick around, yell, throw rocks (all better with two people).
If they decide to pounce, even if you see them coming you’re going to have basically zero time where they are in the effective range of any kind of striking weapon (bat, staff, axe, sledgehammer, machete). They want to get on top of you and bite your neck, they aren’t going to sit at arms length and swat at you. So you need to deliver a killing or debilitating blow before they can do the same to you. Best bet there is a handy knife to stab them in the chest or a rock to crack them on the head.
I think bear mace is pretty effective, because it’s extremely painful but also novel (and therefore scary). Cougars are going to be used to getting kicked, bit, or scratched while attacking and will probably fight through that. But a sudden cloud of fiery pain / struggling to breathew while they are pouncing is going to be much scarier and more likely to make them flee. Maybe even better than a gun in terms of how quickly it would deter them. I normally carry it any time I’m hiking alone in the woods (or not alone but in an area with a lot of bears or cougars).
So basically, based on what I normally carry, I’d have a hiking pole in one hand and bear spray in the other. Try to look big and menacing. Huck some rocks if I have time and some are handy. If the cougar attacked, I’d use the pole like a pike to keep the cat at distance and hopefully stick itself, meanwhile blasting a cloud of mace in between me and the cat. Probably screwed if that doesn’t work, but I’d leave my backpack on to make it harder for the cat to get at the back of my neck and try to switch to my folding knife and stab the beast.
The bad news is, relative to a bear, a mountain lion is much more likely to have killing and eating you (rather than just scaring you off its territory) as a terminal goal. The good news is the cat is much smaller, basically human scale, and you’ve got a more reasonable chance of fighting it off hand to paw.
One of my friends suggested wearing a spiked leather collar if you’re in cougar country. I’m sure this was on the basis of plausibility rather than specific knowledge.
The leather would need to be thick enough, and the spikes long enough, to make this extremely uncomfortable. If you’re actually worried about armoring yourself, I’d go with a padded Kevlar vest with a high collar.
It’s also a fashion statement.
Is this mountain lion committed to fighting to the death? If so, I think the overwhelming crowd favorite (quarterstaff) is a rather poor choice. I don’t think you could actually inflict a grievous wound here.
If I would be able to get to a hospital (ideally call a medevac, but at the very least have nearby roads/people) and I can secure them to my hands (e.g. with duct tape or rope), I’ll take the two knives. I’m making the assumption that it *can’t* immediately kill me (it’s not a bear or a tiger) but that it can get in close, where all the other weapons are useless. If I can trade a hit or two, I think I’d have a chance.
If the risk of bleeding out is too high, I’d take the sledgehammer, which is the only other weapon with the potential to do enough damage, IMO.
I was assuming not. If I have to kill the lion rather than drive it off, I select the wood axe. Longer than the sledge and should be able to do as much damage. If the lion gets in close it gets those 3-5″ claws into play, not to mention those teeth.
I don’t think that works. The cougar is going to literally leap at you, starting from farther than you can reach with the axe and ending too close for the axe to be swung effectively (not to mention probably knocking you to the ground).
The claws are nasty but in practice appear to be mostly used for grasping, it’s the teeth you need to worry about. An axe handle might be handy for shielding yourself from the jaws, but you still need something that can inflict grievous harm in restricted space with limited leverage, i.e. an edged weapon that can be wielded with one hand.
If the scenario specifically outlined that one combatant must die, then that does change the calculation in favor of bladed weapons. I don’t know that I would say knives become the best, but definitely better. I still think the sledgehammer is much too slow, and you will not get a second chance after you fail the first swing.
I think you’re correct to add the “duct tape to my hands” though, as the cat is going to make it really hard to hold onto those knives. Keeping your distance from the ML is just too key to surviving this unscathed, because it has a ton of advantages once it is on top of you. If you know you are going to be bloodied and scraping with the cat, then knives jumps to top place. It’s the only weapon that has a chance in close quarters.
I would choose the quarterstave.
Among weapons not mentioned, a short sword and mail armor (at least for the arm, possibly a maille tunic with leather sleeves and neck protection).
Another option that was not mentioned: I’d try to find the 0.44 Magnum that Clint Eastwood carried in Dirty Harry.
There’s a way to combine the revolver with the quarterstaff, especially if i can also find a shoulder holster like the one used in the movie.
I don’t think you can combine the two without a wide brimmed hat of some kind and preferably a long coat.
But what about combining the 0.44 magnum with the machete? Pair it with a fur-lined leather jacket, perhaps.
A wood-chopping axe is a really clumsy weapon, folks. Don’t take that one. (Or the sledge).
Depends whether you’re talking about a 36″ felling axe or an 18″ hatchet. Big wide arcs are clumsy, but short jabs needn’t be.
You still can’t stab with a hatchet – you need enough range of motion to swing it. Plus, relative to a knife, it’s a lot easier to get a hatchet stuck in whatever you’re chopping (particularly if it’s a pissed of catamount).
We’ve been told it’s a splitting axe, so probably just under 3′ long with a 1-2lb head. So a nice stout piece of wood with a blade on the end. Not balanced for bludgeoning like a baseball bat, but mountain lions seem to be able to take a lot of bludgeoning, if that mule deer video was any indication.
I’d prefer a sword though. A regular old sword like we discussed in another thread; double edged, pointy, roughly 3 feet long.
3 feet might not be enough reach; do you want to take a longsword instead?
Certainly a sword would be better than any of the suggested options. But have you handled a splitting axe recently? They are super clumsy.
I think that the only real options are the machete and the quarterstaff. If you use the quarterstaff, use it as a spear for as long as possible, fending the cat and harrying it. If you use a machete, strike reactively at whatever it comes at you with, while backing away.
A real spear would be preferable to the quarterstaff, and a real sword would be preferable to a machete.
I don’t have the original source, but “Baseball bat is a lousy weapon. All the force is in the top 8 inches.” – quote from John Rogers, used in the TV series(es) Leverage and The Librarians.
Which makes sense to me. The construction of the bat puts more of the weight at the end, so you lose exponential force as you lessen the torque arm and the available mass due to the taper. It’s like a really shitty mace at that point.
The bat that is designed for self defense use (Cold Steel Brooklyn Crusher Bat) is deliberately heavier than any regulation bat for the sport.
Baseball bats are certainly lousy weapons compared to real weapons. There is a reason why you never saw armies lined up with short wooden clubs, and it’s not the expense or difficulty of manufacture of clubs.
That said, they’re a lot better than nothing.
But the comparison in the OP isn’t against nothing. I’d say that the machete and the axe are better than the bat in that situation, but not the knives.
Most people are trained with a baseball bat to strike the ball at more than 8 inches from the tip. That area is about where the axe head and main machete curve are going to be, so you might as well use the weapon that maximizes the use of your instincts.
You’re looking at 200+ lbs of cougar in a pounce, and a bat ain’t going to do nothing against that, even at the tip, as the front paws likely have more range than that already. So either get the greater range with the quarterstaff, or a sharp head to make the pounce itself contribute to resulting damage. The bat is the worst of both worlds, especially when the instinctive striking range of the bat for most people isn’t even the full length of it.
Why did the UK spend so many resources on the western front during ww1? Wouldn’t their efforts have been better served by sending troops to the eastern front, trying to knock out the Ottomans or something else?
The British didn’t manage to defeat the Ottomans, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying.
But didn’t they spend their resources mostly on Gallipoli rather than a general attack against the Ottomans?
Not really. There were major offensives in Palestine and up the Tigris as well, each with their respective disasters and triumphs; the Palestine force had a top (per Wikipedia) strength of 1.2 million, ~3 times greater than Gallipoli, and the Tigris force was of about equal size to the one at Gallipoli.
What do you mean the British didn’t defeat the Ottomans?
The British could not bring Armageddon to the Ottomans, so they enticed the Ottomans into Armageddon. Where the heavens rained fire upon the Turk, who was well and truly defeated and saw the final destruction of his Empire. Basically Norman Schwarzkopf’s battle plan from Desert Storm, executed a hundred years early with wood-and-fabric biplanes and horse cavalry, Rolls-Royce armored cars, and an assist from Lawrence of Arabia. At literal Armageddon, because that never gets old.
As defeats go, this one is Biblical in its awesomeness several times over, so how is it that it is so thoroughly unknown in the popular understanding of the Great War?
Was this battle in Lawrence of Arabia? I remember Aqaba and I remember Damascus, but I don’t remember Megiddo.
No, this was after Aqaba and shortly before Damascus. The Arab Northern Army, under Faisal and Lawrence, conducted diversionary and harassment operations around Meggido, which I don’t recall the movie singling out from his general campaign of harassment in that period.
The effectiveness of their primitive aircraft in attacking completely unprepared ground forces in the open terrain certainly made a lasting impression on British aviators, although that was true of that theater in general. I’m not too familiar with the relevant organizational history but possibly the RAF managed to “claim” the battle while ground forces focused on the more salient European theater.
Even though it’s not on Wikipedia’s list, I’d consider the battle of Ain Jalut to have been close enough geographically to literal Armageddon as well.
Related question: were the British trying to defeat the Ottomans primarily to help win WW1, or were they using WW1 as an opportunity to cut a great power competitor down to size?
That is a very good question, and one I have never thought to consider before. Will have to look into it.
I’m inclined to think it’s the former. The German Empire is the peer competitor here; the Ottomans had been considered basically a joke for decades and had lost nearly all their European holdings very recently during the Italian and Balkan Wars. On top of this, the Ottomans only ended up in the war at all thanks to a series of coincidences and some truly bizarre naval politics; there were lots of perfectly plausible outcomes where the Ottomans didn’t end up involved at all.
And pretty much the only reason the Ottomans still existed at that point was because Britain had been actively propping them up against attempt to partition them, especially against Russia’s long-standing ambition to control the straits. The necessities of winning a war against Germany and Austria drove Britain to almost completely reverse their policy in the region, endorsing Russian and Greek territorial ambitions at Ottoman expense and actively trying to tear down the Ottomans instead of propping them up.
I’m not 100% certain of Britain’s reasons for backing the Ottomans previously, but I think it’s a combination of their 19th century view of Russia as a strategic rival, their naval policy of keeping as many of the major oceanic choke points (Gibraltar, Suez, Panana, the Capes, Malacca, Constantinople, etc) under British control if possible and under friendly or neutral control otherwise, and a general policy of maintaining the status quo.
the brits had spent most of the previous century trying to prop up the ottomans against various european rivals. When the war comes, though, they rather quickly decide that defeating in said war is important and promising bits of the empire to various factions was a very effective way to buy allies. So a little bit of both, really.
The list of British military disasters the British incurred trying to turn that particular flank is long and many remain national embarrassments.
They should have just built tanks until 1918 while fighting a purely defensive war. Then they could have gone on the offensive with several thousand tanks.
But this always applies. We should have just built A-bombs until 1946. I guess we needed island bases to hop-scotch bombers across the Pacific with, though, so we would have to have built up our Navy too. But no need for any ground-fighting except for taking those islands.
In the American Civil War the North should have waited until it had hundreds of thousands of repeating rifles and several hundred of those hand-cranked machine-guns in 1865 before engaging in offensive operations.
By the way, how come the death toll in English Civil War battles was so high — way higher than in American Civil War battles despite there being far fewer combatants? Did they poleaxe wounded enemies to death or something?
‘Pike and shot warfare was significantly more awful than you’d expect,’ is probably the short answer to your last question. It was an almost uniquely brutal test of stamina and morale; the Swiss were the unquestioned masters of it particularly because of their demonstrated willingness to literally die to the last man before retreating.
the Swiss were the unquestioned masters of it particularly because of their demonstrated willingness to literally die to the last man before retreating.
Exactly. The Swiss had a sterling reputation as mercenaries, which is how the Pontifical Swiss Guard started out: hired by various popes as mercenary troops in their wars during the 15th century. Then came the part where they really proved their loyalty:
After that, when the Italian Wars had stopped, the Swiss Guard became personal guard of the pope and ceremonial guard, and five hundred and twelve years on from their official foundation they’re still there.
I was wondering the same thing about the Italian Wars that Deiseach mentions.
Poleaxes were the Wars of the Roses weapon, I remembered after bringing in my laundry. In the English Civil War it would just have been shot, right — no pikes there? But it was still a matter of not running away until you’re all dead or wounded? (But they did run away — see below.) Still, why not mostly wounded rather than dead? Why would getting shot in the English Civil War be more likely to kill you than getting shot in the American Civil War? Denser firing-lines, shorter distances?
Here’s another possible explanation, though — I’ve just looked at the Wiki for Marston Moor: “The triumphant allies meanwhile turned against the remains of the Royalist centre, overrunning successive units and cutting down many fugitives.” I don’t think that the Northern and Southern armies in the American Civil War were in the habit of “cutting down fugitives,” were they?
A little lower down I read that 4,000 Royalist soldiers were killed. That’s out of 17,500 — an amazing death-toll. The Wiki on Antietam reports that at Antietam the South had about 1,500 killed out of “38,000 ‘engaged.'”
Nope, very definitely still pike-and-shot in the English Civil War; the New Model Army standard was 1/3rd pikes per Wiki.
It’s important to remember that the English Civil War was two hundred years before the American. Medicine was, horrifying though this is, even worse during the English Civil War than during the American, which is a factor in the inflated mortality figures. The big one, though, is probably harrying of retreating enemy units, as well as it being perfectly acceptable to just kill anybody left on the field and not important enough to bother capturing, especially after particularly brutal fighting likely to inflate mortaltiy rates anyway; see i.e. this paper on prisoners of war in the English Civil War.
No, they used pikes. Flintlock muskets (which were more reliable and had a better rate of fire than matchlocks) and especially bayonets (which made muskets double as short pikes) were what really put pikes out of fashion. Pike were still useful well into the 19th century (the Confederacy fielded a few pikemen as support units for close-in fighting early in the America Civil War, and seriously considered raising more deploying them systematically throughout their army), but their advantage in melee over bayonetted rifles was narrow enough that they weren’t worth the morale disadvantage of bringing a pointed stick to a musket fight.
Muskets at the time of the English Civil War (1640s) were still matchlocks, and bayonets only existed in crude forms and weren’t widely employed. Flintlocks and plug bayonets became available late in the 1600s, and ring bayonets (which allowed musket-armed infantry to keep shooting after fixing bayonets) around 1700.
Another option was to issue musket-armed infantry with swords as sidearms for close-in combat. This was most notably employed by Sweden during the Carolean era, but I don’t think the English ever went in for it.
Both plausible. It’s also likely that battlefield medicine was worse. As bad as American Civil War medicine was by modern standards, they were quite good at quick amputations, cleaning and debriding shallow wounds, and staunching bleeding. The Wars of French Revolution were a big turning point in battlefield medicine, where a lot of surgical techniques for combat wounds were refined and codified.
Also true. Two key differences were evolving standards of conduct (19th century armies were both better at taking prisoners and more willing to surrender if they found themselves in a hopeless position than 17th century armies) and a shortage of cavalry in the American Civil War (the English Civil War used cavalry extensively for flank assaults and pursuing routed units, while the Americans had much less trained cavalry and reserved them mostly for scouting and behind-the-lines raiding).
Take the number of dead and wounded with a grain of salt. Did someone count 4,000 dead bodies, or did 4,000 fewer people show up at roll call over the next several days?
Others have pointed out that “pike and shot” warfare seems to have been particularly bloody. As best as I can tell, this resulted from the fact that pike-and-shot armies quite frequently actually made mutual contact in good order with said pikes, something that later (including American Civil War) armies did not do with their bayonets. Ironically, this would be because firearms — or possibly just the way they were employed — were too ineffective to prevent such close contact from occurring.
Many armies have engaged in the killing of fugitives, although there are two mitigating factors. The first is how easy it is to surrender without having your throat cut — this is idiosyncratic but there’s no real question that the American Civil War was more humane in this regard.
The other is how physically easy it is to run down fleeing enemy. American Civil War armies were quite adept at screening retreats with cavalry and rearguards, and keeping in good order while doing so. Would Royalist cavalry screen the retreat of Some Mercenary Company You’ve Hired? Maybe not. Compounding this, more men would probably have been running from hand-to-hand rather than ranged combat than in the later American war.
Speaking of the English Civil War, there is a funny breakfast cereal advertisement from the 90s using that as a theme.
I wonder about the New Model Army – part of Cromwell’s “let’s get a proper professional fighting force going” seems to have included “and let’s kill absolutely every bugger – a dead enemy soldier is one you don’t have to fight tomorrow”:
This is an important part. At the time, there was a generally-recognized “last chance to surrender”, I believe when the walls were breached (in this case, the previous day). After that, no quarter would be given. So it wasn’t a specific decision on Cromwell’s part so much as an application of standard procedure.
What bean said. I think you get a chance to surrender when the enemy invests your position, one right before bombardment begins, and a final one once a breach is made. Similarly, at least in Medieval warfare, if a city makes it necessary to properly besiege and assault it, that city will be getting sacked pour encourager les autres.
Assaulting fortresses is an absolutely hellish experience for the attackers. I cannot stress this enough. During the Napoleonic Wars (i.e.) the first wave through a breach was expected to have near-100% casualties; in the French army anyone who survived was guaranteed promotion to the officer ranks, and the British had similar, if not formally codified incentives. The idea behind not granting quarter after a breach is made is a) an incentive to defenders not to make assaults necessary, and b) a recognition of the fact that anybody who’s just watched a supermajority of their unit die will probably not be in an especially merciful mood.
Thanks, you guys
I want to chime in here to say that I’m not really sure the lowered casualties are entirely attributable to the American Civil War being more “humane.” I think the ACW has a lot of unique characteristics from the geography and technology available, too, that lowered casualties.
For one, American Civil War armies were quite resilient. In previous wars, usually armies would be able to fight perhaps one major battle per campaign – and sometimes one major battle per war. You’d have the battle, one army would be more or less shattered, and that would be the war. You can see this pattern in the Persian Wars, a lot of the Roman civil wars, all the way down to Napoleonic times, when an Austerlitz or Auerstadt would end the war in an afternoon. There are exceptions, of course (the War of Spanish Succession springs to mind), but by and large that’s the way things play out.
In the Civil War, this is not so. There are almost no instances of an army being totally routed from the battlefield and being totally ineffective thereafter. Even in the face of overwhelming defeats like Gettysburg, Chancellorsville, or Fredericksburg, typically the defeated army was able to withdraw in good order under their own terms. The only exceptions I can think of are Bull Run, Chattanooga, and Nashville.
Why is this so? A variety of reasons, I think. The biggest is the huge edge that defenders had, thanks to the rapidly evolving rifle technology. That made armies a lot more capable of defending themselves, and even small numbers could hold off many times their number of attackers long enough for the rest of the army to withdraw (cf. George Thomas at Chickamauga, or the Confederates at Antietam). The powerful rifles also meant that cavalry had to keep their distance, and so grand Napoleonic charges by glittering battalions were right out (to say nothing of the fact that neither side really HAD any glittering battalions of heavy cavalry at all).
A second reason is the poor level of training at all levels through the war. The vast majority of commanders had no experience leading such massive armies (the largest ever deployed on this continent), virtually all of the fighting men were green volunteers, and that led to repeated screwups on the battlefield. Commanders would repeatedly devise over-complicated battleplans that then totally fell apart because their subordinates were unable to coordinate with each other and with their men. Lee, especially, was guilty of this, but all armies in all theaters fell prone to it at one point or another – Nathaniel Lyon at Wilson’s Creek is another example that comes to mind. Victorious armies would often be as disorganized by victory as the loser was by defeat, and be unable to follow up in good time (1st Bull Run is a prime example).
Third, the terrain in the US differs significantly from Europe and from England. The English countryside is largely tamed, and most of the war was fought in “civilized” areas. Ditto most European wars – fought in densely-settled countryside with lots of little villages, cultivated fields, and good roads. By contrast, the American Civil War was fought in ghastly terrain. Thick, tangled forests, high bluffs, swamps, fast-flowing rivers – all manner of difficult terrain. Why did this lower casualties? Because it inhibited coordination and made it tough to strike a really decisive blow. In the West at places like Shiloh or Stone’s River, in the East in the literal Wilderness of northern Virginia, armies were basically groping in the dark for each other. Battles were swirling, blundering affairs, and the type of coordinated strike to surround and destroy a foe was basically impossible. And, of course, cavalry can’t operate in that terrain.
Indeed, you almost never see cavalry in the sort of battlefield support role that it had historically always played in the Civil War. Instead, usually it’s off operating independently, scouting and raiding. Everyone knows about the famed cavalry raiders, but the Union had its fair share in the West, as well.
Bottom line: It’s not just that warfare was more “humane,” Civil War battles were less lethal because historically, most casualties in battle have come when one side routs and flees. For reasons stemming from technology, training, and geography, armies rarely routed in the Civil War, and neither side had a body of trained cavalry to exploit routs when they happened.
Sorry for lack of sources, but I’m typing from work and don’t have time to dig up everything. If anyone requests clarifications or citations I’ll be happy to do the research.
@Chevalier Mal Fet
These are all really interesting points and I’m looking forward to considering them further. Face validity is certainly very high.
@Chevalier Mal Fet says:
I think you make a good point, but I’d add one more, the relatively good discipline among the rank and file. Despite being a largely amateur army commanded by inexperienced men, the troops generally kept themselves in relatively good order even in defeat, and out and out routs were rare.
That sort of thing never works. It’s politically impossible, and assumes a level of technological determinism that simply doesn’t apply. How do we know that the British develop the tank on schedule in 1918 if they chose to sit on the defensive? How do they justify that to their people, or to the French? Wars have a momentum, and ceding that momentum for longer than you have to is a terrible plan.
1. How do we justify this strategy, without giving away the secret weapon? Nuclear weapons aren’t magic, and the Japanese came very close to not surrendering despite the pounding they’d taken, so assume it’s going to take until maybe 1947 to get enough nukes to blow either them or the Germans completely to Hell. Stalin is screaming for you to open the western front. He was really annoyed that we didn’t invade France in 1942 or 1943 IRL. And there are lots of resources you aren’t using and can’t use in this plan.
2. In the Pacific, this only lets us bypass the Philippines and Okinawa. The former was essentially US territory. Good luck with leaving them in enemy hands.
3. In Europe, this ends with the Soviets in control of all of Europe before we get enough bombs. Let me know how that works out for you.
4. What about the Jews who go to the ovens, or the Chinese who died while we were carefully husbanding our strength to make sure our casualties were as low as possible?
Okay
Civil wars are almost always much nastier and more brutal than non-civil wars, for a variety of reasons. The US civil war is an extremely impressive exception to that general trend.
Well the US Civil War is of course such an outlier that “Civil War” is arguably a misnomer. For all the rhetoric of brother against brother, unless you lived in Tennessee or the other border states you knew which side you and all of your neighbors were on.
[snark] Might the historical narrative around the Civil War have been distorted in some way, perhaps deliberately? Shocking! Shocking, I say! [/snark]
This is actually a really important facet of the war that’s basically completely slipped out of the popular perception, which has always bugged me.
well, one, there where 4.5 million people living in border states, out of a population of 31 million so that fraction isn’t inconsiderable. But even beyond that, you’d expect far more massacring as the north occupied the south after several years of brutal war, with an conscripted army that was none to happy about being there, but war crimes were relatively few and far between. Even when there was looting and burning, it was done with far more respect to human life than was typical for the time.
At a guess, they weren’t making their decisions in a cool and collected manner, with possession of all the facts. This was a long time ago, I don’t think I can accurately model what they knew and what they were doing, but my general suspicion is that they were basically just following the script of ‘brave soldier’ that their culture had passed down.
I strongly disagree with this. They didn’t have quite the tools of the modern analytical staff, but the situation in WWI was much closer to that of today than to the traditional model in use up through the 19th century. Early in the war, one of the prominent British leaders was Jackie Fisher, who invented half of modern naval warfare. He was absolutely not about “following the traditional script”, and frankly neither were any of the other British leaders. This was a time of tremendous innovation in military affairs, and at least in the Navy, this lead to many innovative and forward-looking men rising to the top. For that matter, what I know of Haig suggests that he was actually a pretty good commander faced with an impossible situation.
I mean, the traditional ‘lions led by donkeys’ narrative is pretty harsh to the decision makers, yeah? I sort of thought that WWI was the end of the ‘victory by bravery’ era and the beginning of the ‘victory by cruelty’ era. Like, somebody was telling dudes to go over the wire and get machine gunned down.
If you’ve studied this then you are more probably correct than I, I’m just regurgitating the overall vibe that WWI has.
It is. It’s also a really good way to annoy British Army WWI history buffs. Basically, the generals of the day, on all sides, were faced with a near-impossible challenge. Assaults into prepared positions were only possible with extensive support, and the communications technology of the day didn’t allow forces moving forward to call down such support. So it was fairly easy to build a line too deep to penetrate, and to bring in reinforcements to seal off any penetration. Most offensives did take territory. They just couldn’t rupture the line. By the end of the war, the British had built an excellent Army, while the Germans had exhausted themselves.
Edit: Eric does a better job of explaining this below.
The “lions lead by donkeys” myth is heavily influenced by taking the first day of the Battle of the Somme as a central example of British trench warfare, when it was actually a perfect storm of everything going wrong at once.
Basically, the British rushed their newly-recruited mass volunteer army into a large-scale offensive before it was really ready, based on the perceived need to divert the Germans from pressing home their ongoing offensive at Verdun. The British knew the army wasn’t really ready, so they decided to use simplified tactics (advancing at a walk in relatively close order) based on the perceived limitations of infantry’s ability to execute. They also got key parts of the artillery plan wrong (they counted on air-burst shrapnel to cut German barbed wire, which doesn’t work — you can neutralize wire with artillery, which the Germans and French did routinely at this point, but you do so with explosive shells fused to burst underground to churn up the dirt underneath the wire), and there were a couple fairly major intelligence failures (the Germans had about twice as many divisions in reserve in that sector of the front as the British though, and they’d dug in a lot deeper than the British thought so the British bombardment inflicted a lot fewer casualties than the British had been counting on).
The more typical experience of a WW1 offensive by any army on the Western Front (British, French, German, or America) is a well-managed barrage and infantry assault that overruns the enemy front lines and inflicts quite a few more casualties on the defender than the attacker. Where the casualties start stacking up for the attacker is when one of two things happen: 1) the attacker tries to press their advantage and advance the infantry beyond the range of effective artillery support. If the defender has a strong reserve force to defend the second or third trench line (and they usually did), then the attacker is going to have a bad time. Or 2) the defender counterattacks with reserves when the attacker is disorganized, out of position, and only weakly supported by their own artillery.
Every major army on the Western Front had a learning curve as they developed and refined their tactics and doctrines. Every army had major blunders, but they all learned from them. The British were no exception.
@Eric Rall That really helps point out why the Tank was such a great invention, and why it was concieved as infantry support/horse artillery rather than a cavalry spearhead role….it was the only way to get field artillery to move up with the infantry at a decent pace.
Both, actually. But also separately. Until roughly the start of World War 2, infantry-support tanks and cavalry-substitue tanks were different categories of vehicle, and as you note the key requirement for an infantry tank was to carry a field artillery piece with enough armor to advance under heavy fire. Light or “cruiser” tanks were faster but often armed with and armored against nothing more than machine guns, sufficient for cavalry-type roles like scouting, pursuing a fleeing enemy, and tearing up his rear areas.
This works dashingly well if you’re fantasizing about fighting the last war, in this case World War One where nobody else had tanks of any sort and yours can perform their specialized functions to utterly rout the enemy’s infantry, horse cavalry, and static artillery. By early WW2 at the latest, it was clear to everyone that the only kind of tank that really mattered was the kind that carried a pretty serious anti-tank gun.
Consider that the site of the first Battle of the Marne is something like a hundred miles from Paris. The British put so many men into France because if they hadn’t, France would have been defeated, followed swiftly by the British themselves. This was the entire aim of the German war plan, and it got damned close to coming off exactly as intended.
That’s true to varying extents in different part of the war. It’s most true during the 1914 campaigns and the spring of 1918, when the combined efforts of Britain and France (and America, in 1918) were necessary to stop German offensives. It’s true to a lesser extent in 1916, when the German offensive at Verdun was straining France’s resources and the British offensive on the Somme was thought to be necessary to take pressure off.
But for most of 1915 and 1917, the Entente was on the strategic offensive on the Western Front. Some British forces were necessary to hold the line, but they had the option of reinforcing other fronts instead of launching offensives in the West.
To some extent, they did just that. The Dardenelles/Gallipoli campaign was one such attempt, as were the campaigns in Mesopotamia and British aid to the Arab Revolt. Another option that was proposed but never followed-through with (mainly because it was insanely risky, and because the German Navy needed to be neutralized first) was Admiral Fisher’s proposal to break into the Baltic and land troops in Pomerania.
From what I understand, the main reason Britain focused resources on offensives in Flanders and on the Somme instead of reinforcing or opening other fronts was logistics: Flanders was right across the channel and had a robust rail system connecting it to the Channel Ports. Other existing fronts (Mesopotamia in particular) were already reinforced to or beyond Britain’s logistical capacity to keep them supplied, and the Gallipoli campaign is a good illustration of the difficulties involved in opening new fronts. The Russian front also suffered from huge logistical issues for the Entente: the main strategic rationale for the Gallipoli campaign was that Russia was short on weapons and ammunition and opening up the straits would allow Britain to run supply ships into Sevestapol and Odessa rather than just through Murmask and Archangel (which were relatively remote and were closed by ice for half the year).
There were political reasons, weren’t there? When you’ve gone to war to defend your ally France and plucky little Belgium from the depredations of the Hun (or, at a minimum, have told the public this), there’s domestic and foreign policy reasons to focus your energies on the Continent.
All true, although I wouldn’t underrate the military politics involved. The Army came in with a coherent war plan, while the Navy’s was basically “just trust us, we’ve got this”. That’s going to give the Army’s plans to fight it out in France a lot of momentum. And then the British botch every attempt at flanking…
Was it really that the Admiralty didn’t have a plan at all, or was it more along the lines of them saying ‘look, we’ve spent literally decades planning for this and I’m not going to risk missing the tide explaining Mahan to you lot again?’ It seems like the old blockade-everything-sink-whatever-comes-out plan wouldn’t be that hard to sell, given how successful it’d been for the RN historically.
I could also see ‘no coherent plan’ being the visible result of Fisher saying ‘let’s build a bunch of crazy hyperspecialized Baltic battlecruisers and invade Prussia by sea, what could possibly go wrong?’ and everybody else just quietly forgetting to send those documents along to the War Office, but I’m not an expert on Whitehall dysfunction circa 1914.
This was somewhat earlier, so Spurious, Curious, and Outrageous don’t enter into it. There wasn’t a centralized plan for what ships would go where during a war, or what they would be doing. The senior fleet commanders may or may not have had a plan, but it wasn’t written down or shared with their subordinates. (Cite is Massie, who seems pretty good on this stuff, but it’s possible that they’ve found more on this recently. I’ll check Friedman when I get home for a more recent take.) I trust I’ve established my pro-RN credentials, and I think they seriously screwed up here.
That is pretty damning, I agree.
The impression I got from Massie is that this came from a cultural issue within the Royal Navy. Britain’s last major contest at sea against something like a peer competitor was the Napoleonic Wars, about a century previously, which they’d won handily. Ever since then, the Royal Navy had been at peace, chasing down pirates and smugglers, or fighting colonial wars against hopelessly outclassed opponents. The culture was very much oriented around the “Chase down the enemy and pound the stuffing out of them” mindset that had served them well in that threat environment (*).
The British Army had some nasty setbacks during the Boer Wars which had convinced them they needed to modernize their organization, planning, and doctrines. And they’d had a decade or two to roll out those reforms before war broke out. Meanwhile, Fisher had been trying to work similar reforms within the Navy, with a moderate amount of success, but he didn’t get anywhere near as far as the Army did without external events demonstrating a clear need for reform.
(*) The mindset was also reinforced by an oversimplified popular understanding of Lord Nelson’s tactics at the Battle of Trafalgar. He’d had a detailed battle plan built around an operation conflict of forcing a general melee which would emphasize Britain’s advantages in shipbuilding, training, and experience over the Franco-Spanish fleet and which would limit the enemy’s ability to retreat in good order and preserve a fleet-in-being that could continue to threaten the British blockade. But his instruction that “No Captain can do very wrong if he places his ship alongside the enemy” was taken badly out of context.
@Eric
I do think Massie takes far too dim a view of the RN’s modernizing tendencies. He set up Dreadnought as mostly Fisher and followers vs the reactionaries, which isn’t particularly supportable. There were a number of mistakes in that section, and a couple of cases where I know scholarship has moved on. They were seriously concerned about the French throughout most of the Victorian era, and then about Germany.
On the other hand, the lack of a staff did badly handicap them, and the Army gained a major advantage in politics by having one. Situations at sea are more fluid than those on land, but that doesn’t mean plans aren’t important.
I’m not totally certain of my conclusions here, as my knowledge comes from a bunch of books read over the last three years or so, and a lot of them were on related topics which only touched on this.
I suspected that might be the case to at least a certain extent. Massie’s account did have an air of telling a compelling narrative at the expense of leaving out inconvenient details that don’t fit the story. His story seems plausible on the face of things, but I figured it probably wasn’t the whole story.
Fighting the Great War at Sea basically confirms. There was some planning gone on, and naval operations at the time didn’t take anything like the level of planning army operations did, but Fisher and Wilson both refused to reveal their plans. Fisher did provide an analysis of alternatives, without saying which one he would choose, while Wilson did so badly in front of the Committee on Imperial Defense that he was sacked.
France would fall, yes, but would British defeat then “follow switfty”? After all, in the subsequent World War, France did fall, but Germany never did manage to invade Britain.
I’d agree that swift defeat seems wrong; the Germans can’t invade England in WWI any more than they could in WWII. But in WWI they drove the Russians out of the war even without defeating France; presumably that would happen even more quickly with a French defeat. And once both Russia and France are gone, Britain doesn’t really have a path to victory. Germany could send some of the millions of men no longer tied up in France to the Ottoman territories, invade Persia and Egypt, and at some point Britain is going to want to cut its losses. It’s especially dire for the British if France falls before Italy joins the war, as in that case Italy probably joins the other side, adding considerably to the naval forces opposing Britain. The Royal Navy was huge, but if they have to cover the coast of France as well as the North Sea, and they have extra enemies in the Mediterranean sea, and maybe they lose Suez, then at some point it becomes too much even for them.
The brits wouldn’t be invaded right away, or any time soon, but I could certainly see them throwing in the towel relatively quickly after the fall of france if they were offered decent terms.
Once France falls, the Germans also get to start putting resources into various second and third fronts. And if one of those fronts is the Atlantic, they’ll have ports on France’s west coast for their raiders and submarines. They’ll have two fronts against Italy, so if France falls before April 1915 Italy probably joins the Central Powers. If after, then either Italy falls and the Central Powers rule the Med, or the UK has to take all the resources they saved by not fighting the German army in France and instead devote them to fighting the German army in Italy.
For all the jokes about the military prowess of the cheese-eating surrender monkeys, you’re really much better off spending WWI fighting alongside the French army than the Italians. Or the Russians.
And if Germany takes the west coast of France, the British blockade becomes much harder to enforce.
As others have pointed out:
1. They had to dedicate lots of resources to the western front, otherwise France would have been knocked out of the war, and it was a close-run thing.
2. They tried exactly your suggestions, and they went terribly.
The British did try and knock out the Ottomans. They made opened a new front against the Ottomans on five separate occasions (Gallipoli, Palestine, the two Mesopotamian campaigns, and their support of Sharif Hussein). Two of these were even worse disasters than the Western Front, and the other three weren’t exactly immediate brilliant successes.
They also spent a lot of time, money and capital opening other fronts – most notably, persuading Italy and Romania to join the war. These were futile at best and disastrous at worst.
Don’t forget all the resources they spent on the navy. That’s what ultimately won the war. I will never understand why the German high command preferred to let their country starve than risk the existence of their fleet in being, or how the sailors at Kiel could show their faces after their mutiny, but there’s a sense in which those decisions were correct – had the High Seas Fleet attempted a sustained engagement with the Royal Navy they’d probably have been massacred. British naval superiority was not a law of nature, it’s a demonstration of the effectiveness of their resource allocation.
This seems to be the consensus. I knew about Gallipolli but I didn’t really know about the other ME campaigns. My only question then would be about Russia. The UK couldn’t send troops with Germany and the Ottomans blocking the Baltic and Black Sea but what about another way? Would it have been too much of a logistical nightmare to send troops via Eastern Russia or from India through Central Asia? If they did, would it have been a wise use of troops compared to the ME campaigns?
First, Russia has always been pathological about letting other people’s troops on their soil. Second, logistics. One of the main motives to try to open either the Baltic or the Dardanelles was to get a good route to support Russia and import Russian grain. As it was, the support the British could provide would be limited by trackage from Murmansk to the front. Which isn’t much. And that’s not a fun sea route. The Arctic convoys of WWII were uniquely hellish.
This. This is the key thing. Germany fell because they were starving, and they starved because the British were much more effective at cutting off their trade than the U-boats were at sinking British merchant ships. WWI, just like essentially every war ever, was won at sea.
For an illustrative example of this principle at work, consider the American Civil War – even with a massive population and industrial advantage and a long land border, it’s really the South’s inability to export cotton/import weapons and supplies which guarantee a Northern victory.
Counterexample: WWII was won in the air and you will never convince me otherwise. Even the Battle of the Atlantic was won in the air 😉
You have a (weak) point on the Battle of the Atlantic, in that 10% more boats succumbed to air attack than surface attack, but a lot of those were off of the escort carriers, which count as sea power. And the ultimate goal of that battle was tonnage across the ocean, which is kind of hard to do with planes.
As for the Pacific, it was sea power which secured the bomber bases, and submarines which strangled Japan. Naval power provided greatly needed supplies to Russia, and made the invasion of Europe possible on all levels. And it tied the allied economy together.
I’m not trying to downplay air power here. But if you want to know who will win a war, see who has control of the sea.
But still. Let us put aside our differences and unite to crush the real enemy (the Army).
As others pointed out, they tried a lot. There was a war in the Middle East, which went back and forth until 1918, when the British won because of (mumble). The Ottomans sued for peace a few days before the Germans did. They also made a couple of other attacks, most famously at Gallipoli, which is a byword for military disaster (somewhat unfairly, but that’s a rather long story.) The attempt to go in through the Balkans was almost as bad, although they weren’t actually run out of that front.
The British were absolutely thinking about flanking attacks throughout the war. They even built some rather odd ships specifically to strike into the Baltic. It’s not quite as crazy as it sounds, although it probably would have failed pretty spectacularly.
@bean: Since you’re talking so much about World War I outside the trenches, I wonder if you own Winston Churchill’s The World Crisis?
I do not, although I think I’ve gotten a lot of the same stuff from other sources.
NYT notices cost disease in health care, specifically drug prices, starting from approximately 1995. Possibly a precursor to somebody saying ‘hey, maybe we should figure out why everything costs ten times as much as it should for no apparent benefit?’
Interesting, the article does come to a conclusion that the American system doesn’t have price controls on drugs…or on several other parts of the health system. I thought Scott had argued against some of those points in his article and the NYT piece even notes that Americans use fewer drugs and a higher rate of generics…so a huge price difference with $1000/month pills in a smaller number of instances isn’t incredibly supportive. That would mean that 16% (opposite of 84% NYT cited rates of generic drugs in the USA) are generating 3 fold increases in prices above the general trend towards more money spent as we can treat more diseases. I’m not convinced by the NYT explanation, but it is interesting to see them noticing this. If they had drawn a connection to the insane rate of college prices or other things, then I’d be more inclined to say they had noticed the cost disease issue itself; but certainly it is there for the reader to infer.
Sitting here in SF looking out the window at the fourth straight day of unhealthy air quality due to the latest catastrophic wildfire, and counting myself lucky that bad air is all I’ve had to suffer from it, I am moved to ask: what should be done about this? Local news coverage has been disappointingly short on suggestions for making these fires less common in the medium-term future (i.e. substantially less long term than “fix climate change”) and I’m wondering if that’s because there aren’t any, or because news coverage is falling down on this part of the job.
Some possibilities that occur to me, a non-domain expert:
— burying more of the PG&E transmission lines that seem to cause a disproportionate fraction of large fires (is this just too expensive even relative to high estimates of the fires’ cost?)
— moving toward more distributed/local grid generation in high fire danger areas to reduce the need for such lines (same question re: expense)
— instituting tighter activity restriction policies in areas, and at times, of known high fire danger (are there any such that would even work?)
— changing forest management practices in some way that requires advocacy directed at obscure bureaucracies (are there still old and counterproductive restrictions on controlled burns?)
— changing forest ownership patterns in ways that would give better incentives for management (e.g. I hear CA forests are mostly federally managed but there’s a substantial fraction under private management, are the privately managed ones less likely to have wildfires? if so, is that because of their ownership or do the feds just own the more fire-prone land?)
Anyone with domain knowledge want to weigh in?
Are humans moving too much into forests? If people weren’t there, would we still have these fires?
There is this concept that having lots of woods around you means you are environmentally conscious, and I just realized I think this myself. It’s probably incorrect. Forests should be forests and human habitats should be human habitats. Mixing them is disaster.
That ship sailed millions of years ago.
But yes, there would still be fires if people weren’t there. Not the same pattern, but still fires.
True, but if humans didn’t live in the forests, we wouldn’t have the high damage and deaths that fires cause.
I’m pretty sure that trying to arrange for there to never ever ever be ignition events ever ever, is not going to be the winning strategy. In a sufficiently dry environment, basically everything that grows is going to burn sooner or later. And arid forests have evolved to accommodate that; in some case to actually require it.
If the objection is to really big fires, then you’re going to need either lots of smaller fires, or less forest.
If the objection is to being blamed for really big fires, and you’re PG&E, yeah, maybe bury the lines or depower them during maximum-hazard periods and hope some careless camper beats you to it.
Domain knowledge? This is the internet!
My first thought to deal with this problem is some sort of cleared zones around inhabited areas. A 50 m dead zone around all inhabited areas where nothing bigger than an ankle-high weed grows isn’t going to stop a big fire, but it will buy the firefighters precious time.
Of course, maintaining such a zone isn’t free.
If California’s situation is anything like in the east where I am, the answer is certainly “yes”.
In Tennessee, burns are treated as a luxury, something for an agency to dabble in if they have excess time and money, rather than an imperative. Not that our landscape is as pyrophitic as the chaparral, but it does need a good fire every couple of decades, otherwise it burns on its own.
AFAIK, there’s been no “autopsy” on what we did wrong to prevent the Great Smoky Mountain Fires. We should have been burning, yes even near populated areas, and yes even during tourist/hunting season. Due to rainy springs and summers, the fall (hunting and tourist season) is by far the most effective time to burn in our area, but the restrictions are such that it rarely (or never) actually gets done.
I don’t know what you call “old”, but NEPA (1970) is still very much in force.
Otherwise, yeah, bury the power lines and more mechanical thinning (cut and pile those manzanita thickets and doghair Christmas-tree stands; burn the piles after it starts snowing, or masticate/chip them if you can.). Potentially salvage-log ponderosa pine killed by beetle infestation. Of course, there are institutional barriers to all this as well.
Can you bury high voltage lines? I’m unclear how this works. I guess I assumed that many meters of insulating air around them was what allowed them to work.
It’s not easy but it’s doable. The actual line appears to be a conductor with two jackets, the first probably the main electrical insulator and the second protecting the cable from damage.
Not a domain expert, but I’m wondering if the forests in question are in a self-organized critical state, where there is enough potential energy in the system that any ignition event can trigger a fire whose magnitude follows a power-law distribution up to the whole size of the system.
One thing that might help mitigate damage is adding firebreaks across a range of scales. Keep smaller fires from growing to the point they can jump rivers or highways.
Not self-organized, but basically yes. Recall that fires are a naturally-occurring part of lots of ecologies – our policy of attempting to prevent all sizable fires lets flammable material build up to artificially-high levels, so when something inevitably gets missed the resulting fire gets a lot worse a lot faster than it would naturally. Another contributing factor is suburban sprawl; even if Cal Fire would really prefer to let a medium-sized fire burn itself out rather than fight a gigantic one three years from now, it’s not politically possible to do that when the medium-sized fire area includes a bunch of houses.
That’s my understanding, anyway.
When people build houses right up against the coast and then a hurricane takes them out, there is no attempt to save the homes. Get the people out but that’s it.
Should we do the same for homes built in forested regions?
Flood zones are probably more analogous, where we do what we can to save the homes but accept it won’t always work, and therefore require+subsidize flood insurance (which program has its own massive systemic flaws, but that’s not relevant here). It’s not a perfect match, though; here the problem is that preventing/quenching small fires inevitably leads to gigantic ones, which doesn’t have a ready equivalent in flooding.
Possibly we might get somewhere with establishing areas where fires will be allowed to behave naturally and not interfering fires within them except to save protected areas, but setting those up properly would be difficult enough I’m not really confident in our institutions’ ability to do so.
I’m inclined to think that insofar as this problem has a solution, it’ll be so tightly interlocked with all the other insane issues caused by the prevailing planning/building environment that trying to address one without the rest won’t work.
At least where I live, before Europeans came the Native Americans intentionally set fires on a regular basis to keep the brush down and allowed their preferred food sources (tubers) to grow. I’m way up in Oregon though, so I don’t know if this applies.
I can’t speak all that well about the detailed requirements, but there is a model Wildland-Urban Interface Code from the ICC. Chapter 5 has requirements for fire-resistance of structures in the wildland-urban interface, which Chapter 3 basically just says is any area designated as such. Chapter 6 has requirements for defensible spaces, including required dimensions.
California has a wildland-urban interface code in force, but I don’t know if it’s based on the IWUIC or if it’s a locally-written requirement.
Edit: The model code isn’t very long–by my eye maybe 20-40 pages–but man, some of the requirements seem brutal. The ignition resistant requirements seem like they’ll get pricey real fast if you’re in a high-hazard area without a “conforming” water supply.
I’m not an expert, but the I’d blame management. In many domains of life, that’s often the answer. Better execution of flawed plans isn’t going to work. I’m in Australia and we take a much more reasonable approach, in some ways learned from the Aboriginals, and in other ways due to the fact that we have lots of fires. Our dry gum trees are filled with flammable essential oils, which makes fires spread rapidly.
We use the controlled burn strategy to avoid large fires and it works really well most of the time. Occasionally we get too dry too quickly to do it and that’s where land management in terms of zoning is the issue and longer term planning. I don’t know of any planning office which limits how many trees are ‘allowed’ to be grown on private land, but people tend to be fire smart and avoid having trees too close to their houses or at least not contiguous sizeable vegetation.
I lived in the US for many years on the east coast and there seemed to be an anti-fire strategy which was quite pervasive. That we should not have big fires. It works relateivley well in the wetter and more suburban and balkanised forest of the east coast in the US, but is a disaster for the dryer west coast and Texas.
Is there any particular reason to expect that vote recounts are more accurate than original counts rather than less accurate?
Presumably they are in less of a hurry. And there might be some kind of extra checking being done as well; that probably depends on local election law. My sister might know the rules for her (Canadian) jurisdiction, as she’s worked for Elections Canada. Or then again she might not, as I don’t recall her ever having been involved with a recount.
I don’t have an answer to this question, but I will second it. I have often wondered the same thing.
1. Obviously taking a more careful approach should result in a cleaner tally, and knowing that it’s come down to a recount is a good incentive to do so.
2. The other side of the question may depend on whether you are worried about fraud and partisanship in the process. If there is no fear of cheating, then maybe #1 is the answer. If there is a fear of cheating, then knowing that the vote was very close is an opposite incentive from #1 and now the tally is untrustworthy.
#2’s problem is that even if you are concerned about cheating, you would presumably be concerned about it during the first count as well, and I’m not sure we could even quantify how many of the ballots might be bad.
In modern times, part of it is to account for possible voting machine error. Take the Florida recount – the one going on right now, where they just retabulate the voting machine results, is basically a formality.
If they retabulate the results and they are still within half a point, which they will be, then a manual recount happens. And that has at least a possibility of catching major issues with the machines, if any occurred.
Consider the current situation in Broward County – there are several plausible explanations for why so many fewer votes for Senate were counted there than the other races on the ticket (probably pure incompetence in ballot design being most likely), but it is also possible that people did put votes for the Senate on their ballots and the machines missed it due to a systemic error – in which case the recount could turn up a major change in vote count.
In every vote there are some ballots which aren’t initially counted. These can include damaged ballots, ambiguously filled or illegible ballots, joke ballots, ballots rejected for debatable procedural reasons (e.g. arrived 1 minute after the deadline), and so on.
In almost every case the result of the vote is clear regardless of the status of the excluded ballots, which number <1% of the total. Only in exceptionally close races do we go through the headache of counting every vote, which must often be done by hand and essentially comes down to a series of judgment calls that the other side will challenge in court.
Once you get down to divisions of <0.25%, the idea of an "accurate" count isn't well defined IMO. Reasonable people could differ in how they make these judgement calls. I would prefer such races to go to a run-off election, but unfortunately Florida has a different procedure that tends to encourage a legal circus.
Only in exceptionally close races do we go through the headache of counting every vote, which must often be done by hand and essentially comes down to a series of judgment calls that the other side will challenge in court.
They have their drawbacks, but electronic voting machines get rid of the vast majority of the “does this count or not?” that we have to do when hairless apes fill out paper ballots. Out of a million votes, instead of hundreds or thousands of votes that need human judgment, you only have a handful (like figuring out how to count write-in votes that don’t quite match the name of a candidate).
Err…only if they are well designed, well maintained, and upgraded regularly (and the confidence in any one of those things being true, let alone all three, is low). There have been quite a few stories about problems with electronic machines this election and in previoius elections.
Do you have examples of them missing the specific benefit I said they have? I acknowledged they have issues, but where are people fighting after-the-fact about deciding what a voter intended?
I think the goal is important. You only need to be ‘so’ accurate in your first effort. If you’re in a plus/minus 2% type of count and a candidate wins by 10%, then you don’t need a super exact/accurate count. The costs of reducing uncertainty from 2% to 1% or down to 0.1% must go up on a steep curve with significantly more costs incurred for no benefit in most cases. I do agree with that as a first step, then to go in by hand or with a double or triple recounting process if its a close election.
I’m overseas and do not vote because I know my vote will very literally not be counted. They only count them, variable per jurisdiction, in my old area when the race is super close. They even have a rule that the total doesn’t matter. Say the vote was 10,000 votes advantaged to one candidate. If the overseas ballots were 15,000…they could choose not to open them or count them as they’d be ‘expected’ to go one way or the other. I can’t say I agree with it, but they’re very concerned about cost cutting in an office which operates in a major way once every 2 years….they’re only meant to be the portal which safeguards our democracy! No need to put an extra dollar into that 🙂
How much do elections cost?
In Spain, we have none of that machine-counting (all votes are counted manually; every ballot is checked by representatives of the different parties, and election results are all accounted for by next morning). All mail votes and international votes are counted together with the ordinary votes (at the end of the day, the mailman brings them, they are put into the box, and they are counted together with the rest).
In Spain, political parties get subsidies for campaigns. If we ignore this, the cost of setting up the elections is ~ 140 million euros. If we round it up, Spain has 37 million voters, and around 70% participation. That means 26 million votes, or around 5.2 euros* (5.85 USD) to account for each votes (and we don’t have recounts). If we count the cost per voter, it’s 3.78 euros (4.25 USD).
I find this cost acceptable as the price of a non-hackable way of counting all votes. How much do first-round vote counts and election set-up cost per voter in the US? If they are similar to the Spanish costs, is your state so bankrupt that they can’t spend 90 000 USD for 15 000 votes to make sure that votes really count?
* This includes the costs of mail, the security, the people who are counting the votes, setting up electoral colleges, and the embassies organizing.
You have only one question on the ballot most of the time, I presume? Do you simply cast a vote for the party you prefer?
In the US, the number of individual contests on a ballot is somewhere over 20, you vote for your preferred individual, and the questions on the ballot vary even within an individual precinct.
This is an example of the Senate ballot. You make a cross at whichever three (or fewer) candidates you like. If you make more crosses, it is invalid. People generally stick to the three of their party, although you can certainly choose any three.
This is an example of the regional ballot of one party for the Spanish Congress (equivalent to the American House). When you vote for the Congress, you insert the ballot of the party you like into an envelope, and put it into the box. Municipal and provincial ballots look the same. European ones, too.
Even when elections happen concurrently, votes are counted separately (Senate and Congress votes are introduced into different boxes). My understanding is that most European countries handle separate elections separately.
So no, we don’t have one question on the ballot, we usually have two or three. European elections happen on their own, on a 5 year cycle. National elections happen every 4 years, or more often in cases when there is no coalition formed, or the coalition fails (Spain is a parliamentary democracy; Autonomous Communities, Provinces and City Halls function as parliaments, too).
National elections combine the Senate and Congress elections. Local elections combine the Autonomous Community election, the provincial election, and the municipal one.
2019’s European elections will combine the European election, the municipal one, the provincial ones and Autonomic ones (except for some autonomous regions). So four elections in one day, which will be handled by the same amount of people as if it were one.
We don’t elect judges, prosecutors or any other professions I haven’t thought about, though.
When we have referendums (those tend to be rare; there was the NATO one, the Constitution one, and the EU Constitution one), they are handled separately.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to explain or come up with a convincing narrative for Tesla’s stock price over the recent past (3 months to a year) noting when and how the stock reacted to Musk’s behaviors and also the longer term price shifts.
I will accept this mission for one thousand dollars.
420 dollars, surely?
Investors using FOMO to fuck over shorters. Tesla’s market cap is unjustifiable, and the stock is valued as a tech company, not a car company. Any impacts from Musk’s antics should be understood as institutional reactions to the FOMO-ers’ reactions.
Note: I am not shorting Tesla because as far as I can tell, this will work until some sort of tech bubble pops, and I’m not brave enough or smart enough to time the market.
E: alternatively, this.
What does it even mean for the “tech bubble” to pop? The big tech companies right now have been hurt over the last couple of months but no one is saying that Amazon is now doomed.
Why do investors care more about trying to “fuck over shorters” rather than make money? Companies have a very strong interest in not screwing up and doing so just to screw over a couple people they don’t know is the epitome of irrational. Maybe some individual investors can afford to do that but if it was really as obvious that Tesla will fail as you’re saying then people would be getting fired for betting on them.
Companies are run by people, and people are sometimes irrational. Tesla, until very recently, was run by one person, Elon Musk, who seems to have considered short selling to be a personal insult and attack as well as an attack on his company.
And because Tesla’s stock is grossly overvalued by any rational standard, Tesla investors are either cynics pursuing the Bigger Idiot theory, and Elon Musk fans who believe their idol’s vision and leadership will transcend economic fundamentals and eventually justify this valuation. The former will eventually become short sellers when they feel the time is right; the latter will follow their idol’s lead and regard the short-sellers as the Enemy who must be Defeated.
This may not be rational, but it is very human.
This goes beyond some people being irrational. He’s saying that entire institutions do not care about their own goal of making money and in fact care much more about these random short sellers. That’s not just irrational. It’s downright suicidal. Do you think that every single institution that has invested in Tesla just doesn’t care about making money?
@wrong species
They are “fucking over” the short sellers by taking their money. There are almost 30 million short shares of Tesla, and it’s been one of the most heavily-shorted stocks on the market since IPO, basically. As long as that’s true, institutions stand to gain an enormous amount with this long-term short squeeze.
I’d argue every institution investing in tesla subscribes to the greater fool theory.
The price generally is driven by public sentiment rather than fundamentals. An institution wouldn’t have cared about him smoking pot on Joe Rogan.
It would involve currently-overvalued companies (speaking about P/E) tumbling in the face of a new generation of disruptive technology. Look at Uber – they’re priced astronomically relative to their profitability because people are betting that they’ll be ahead in the autonomous race. This is almost certainly not the case, and Uber will tumble if it’s not. Add that to the fact that a lot of tech companies represent or are supported by luxury goods (ads are marginally more effective when the economy is doing well), and I predict that at some point in the future
-Ad revenues will fall dramatically
-Current-generation overvalued tech companies will begin to fail, driving a stampede
-Companies valued on growth will see that growth stall out early, since many companies are competing for very similar markets
That’s the bubble-popping I see on the horizon, and I think it’s very likely in a proper recession.
This is really vague. Amazon/Apple/Google/Netflix/Facebook are all tech companies. Do you think they are overvalued and will fall? Or are you referring to marginal tech companies?
If Uber falls, it’s because some other company will replace it, not because people will suddenly decide they don’t want ride-sharing. Are you suggesting that the major companies are going to fall and be replaced or are you saying that the tech sector is inherently flawed and will go down? If you’re suggesting the latter, I can’t imagine how you could be justified in thinking that. That would be like me in the 1920’s suggesting that Ford was going to fall because the automotive market was overvalued.
I dunno, like, Uber/Lyft destroyed the taxi companies by cheating, and protected themselves from the gov by daring it to enforce the law in the face of the public demonstrably loving what they were getting.
If the gov actually does it, makes them admit their drivers are employees who need taxi medallions, then they go belly up and don’t get replaced.
Failing that, though, I agree with WS that there will always be a company that substantially does what they do now. There’s money to be made in that model.
Taxi licensing is mostly local, it is very unlikely that “The Government” is going to step in and make them license all of their drivers.
That’s a bit of an oversimplified description of the Uber/Lyft business model. Most cities with a taxi medallion system also have a separate “black car service” regulatory category. The key differences are pricing (black car services give you a firm fixed price quote when you hire them, while taxis usually use a meter to charge per mile and per minute of wait time) and how you hire them (you can hail taxis on the street, but you usually need to call black car services to schedule a ride). And black car services don’t need taxi medallions and don’t have their fares fixed by the taxi commission.
What Uber and Lyft did was design services that provide a taxi-like customer experience (ordering a ride via a mobile app is closer in convenience to hailing a taxi than to making a phone call), but which can be reasonably argued to fall into the “black car” regulatory category (you technically ordered the ride with your phone rather than hailing the car on the street). There was an element of brazenness to this (the categorization is debatable, and they did generally just set up shop assuming a black-car regulatory classification rather than getting prior approval of their business model from regulators), but not nearly as much as you’re making it sound like.
If you’re talking about Lyft/Uber, I’m pretty sure there isn’t money to be made in that business model, which to date has required extensive subsidies from subsequent waves of investors to maintain solvency. The plan is that there will be money to be made from the closely-related business model where the gig-worker humans who work sort of cheap are replaced by fancy toasters that work for free, and it’s worth running a money sink now to have market share then. If that doesn’t happen before investor patience runs out, they will tumble.
I don’t see a reason why you shouldn’t be able to make money connecting drivers with riders, ebay has made a business of connecting buyers and sellers as have many others.
What John said, basically. Uber isn’t making money. They’re running on investor dollars, racing towards an unknown and highly speculative future. The same is true for a lot of companies in this sector. Tesla does appear to have resolved its major production problems, but it has comparable hurdles to clear in terms of scalability and cost. If it doesn’t clear them, it will fail.
Ebay can connect a buyer with basically any seller anywhere in the developed world, and it doesn’t matter if the seller is busy with their day job and won’t deliver for another day or two. Uber and Lyft need to have “sellers” within a few miles of the buyer, available within minutes.
There aren’t enough drivers to make that practical, to make “I should use Uber and see if they can get me a ride” a reasonable proposition for any significant user base, unless Uber entices those drivers with a fair bit of money specifically including things like surge pricing. And, empirically, we know that the amount of money Uber has to pay to get what they consider an acceptable supply of immediately-available drivers, is more than their customers are willing to pay.
Uber and Lyft are taking all the money they think they can extract from their customers without driving them away on “this is too expensive, I’ll just call a taxi” grounds, adding money they are extracting from their investors on FOMO grounds, and paying it to their drivers to make sure there are enough drivers to be confident they won’t lose customers on “this is taking too long, I’ll just call a taxi” grounds. That is obviously not a sustainable business model. But it is one that builds market share by convincing their customers that they are faster, cheaper, and in every way better than taxis.
Unless they can come through with some better plan for what to do with that market share than keep losing money servicing it, they’re going under. From their investment in robocar technology, it seems pretty clear that the plan is to cut the expensive human drivers out of the loop. But the clock is running.
Its not uncommon for companies to lose money for stretches while living on investor dollars, especially expanding companies (also Uber losing money doesn’t mean that ride sharing is doomed itself, it could just be that uber is doomed).
@ John Schilling
I don’t think Uber is competing with taxis. Taxis have all the same issues with enough cars in area X plus a bunch of extra overhead (medallion prices) right now, without the ease of app usage. Uber’s maximum reach is more along the lines of getting people to say “screw it, we don’t need 2 cars we can use 1 and then Uber whenever we need something more.
@baconbits
The trouble is that right now Uber is not priced that way, and investors will cannibalize it to save some of their cash if it looks like that’s Uber’s eventual fate. It’s like the housing crisis; the underlying investment has real value, but you’re fucked anyway. And someone being publicly fucked to death has a chilling effect on the market.
@ Hoopyfreud
I’m responding to John Schilling’s statement that their isn’t money to be made in their business model.
I broadly agree with John Schilling here. No one knows exactly how heavily Uber is subsidizing its users’ fares with invester money, but I’ve seen estimates as high as half (meaning, for them to be profitable would mean doubling fares) and everyone seems to agree it’s a lot of money. Also, their network effect isn’t super powerful; anyone who can pay drivers a little more and charge riders a little less is a real threat.
No one really knows if Uber would be viable without burning investor cash, because their big competitors do it somewhat too. However, I think if the industry stopped burning money generally it wouldn’t mean Uber goes out of business, it would just mean that Uber in big cities starts to look more like Uber in small cities: a reliable way to get home from the airport and home from a night out drinking, but not reliable at off-hours.
It seems pretty likely that the ride-sharing business model is profitable. The implausible thing is that it is profitable on a level that supports Uber’s valuation, because if that were the case it would be doing so already. Burning money while growing is *a* strategy, but not applicable to this situation since there’s no way for Uber to capture their market — if they raise their prices people will just go back to normal taxis.
What exactly is the mystery? Tesla went down earlier in the year because they were having problems with their production targets. They went up again because it looked like they were making progress. It went down because of PR problems(this I’m least sure about). It looked like it was going to go private but then people realized that it wasn’t going to happen. There was the brief lawsuit from the SEC that was settled quickly and then Tesla made a profit.
This isn’t the story that was being told at the time of the events. Tesla’s stock plummeted with Elon’s specific troubles and bottom around the time of the resolution, and the commentary was heavy on how important he was to the company. Their 3rd quarter profit would be due to the period where he was still chairman, and the stock price has returned to basically the same level that it was pre-issues despite those issues having occurred.
I’m not sure what you mean because Elon has had a lot of problems. Which resolution are you talking about, the SEC deal? The SEC lawsuit and the production problems were the main issues that Tesla had this year. Once the lawsuit was taken care of and the profitable quarter signaled that the worst of the production problems was over, those issues were dealt with.
The SEC lawsuit is settled but the root cause of that was Musk’s behavior, which isn’t obviously settled. For the production issues consider three possible outcomes
1. A company never had production issues
2. A company had production issues and perhaps has resolved them
3. A company had production issues and hasn’t resolved them
Tesla is clearly in position #2, which is worse than #1 which was the point it was at earlier in the year, so while #2 is much better than #3 it still should be a somewhat muted response from the market (if rational).
What exactly does this mean? Tesla is consistently making 5k cars a week. It’s not like they are suddenly going to stop being able to do that.
Tesla definitely had production problems earlier this year. They’ve been having problems since the Model 3 was first produced in 2017. And even before then, Tesla has had production problems for every new model they’ve released. It’s just that the Model 3 was the most prominent.
As far as Musk’s behavior, him saying mean/stupid things on Twitter is not what will make or break Tesla. Saying something that could get him sued and/or thrown in jail is possible but to what extent can we say that isn’t “settled” if that’s always a possibility? In a recent interview, he mentioned that during the worst of it, he was working 120 hours and is now down to his usual 80 hours a week, which probably reassured investors that the stress/lack of sleep won’t be as much of an issue.
5k a week is not remotely enough. Tesla is valued at one third of Toyota. Toyota makes 8 million and change cars a year. So in order to justify their capitalization, Tesla needs to be making 2-3 million cars annually, and soon. 5 k is literally a tenth of where they need to be.
Tesla doesn’t necessarily need to make 1/3 the number of cars Toyota does to justify a valuation of 1/3 of Toyota. They could have a per-car margin substantially larger than Toyota’s, or substantially lower fixed costs, or something else.
.. Ten times the margin of the most efficient auto-maker on the planet?
Sorry, one second, need to recover from the mad cackling.
Nothing about Teslas product supports that kind of margin – Batteries are a commodity. Cars are a commodity. Electric motors are one of the oldest commodities there is. Tesla has first mover advantage, sure, and that might get them established as a player in a market which has seen very few new entrants in a very long time, but “Electric car” is not a market which has network effects. If Tesla sells two hundred and fifty thousand cars at a profit margin of .. 88.9 % the strategy department at every single one of their competitors gets the chewing out from hell over missing a huge market segment, and the year after, their entire lineup gets undercut as everyone turns out equivalent models. At 65% of the price.
Maybe and maybe not. Tesla is a brand. The reason that, say, a Calvin Klein T-shirt has a much bigger margin than a George one is not that Calvin Klein are much more efficient than ASDA at manufacturing and distribution. Quite the reverse. It’s just that they charge a far higher price. And nothing about their T-shirts “objectively” justifies such a margin. It’s just that people are willing to pay it anyway because they like the brand.
This isn’t unique to T-shirts, this is robust across just about every market. Apple makes more of a margin than Samsung. Kellogg’s makes more of a margin than the supermarket own-brand cereal. And so on. Yes they are “undercut” by their competitors. No, it doesn’t matter.
Why do people buy Teslas? They are very expensive, and they don’t do anything their competitors’ cars don’t. But they are a status symbol. They are already being “undercut” by all the other manufacturers on the planet. There is no “market segment” their competitors are missing out on – an electric car is just a car. They are even being undercut on electric cars specifically – you can buy a Ford Focus Electric far cheaper than a Tesla – but no-one cares because driving a Tesla is cool and driving a Ford isn’t.
The route for Tesla to make a zillion dollars isn’t to be leaner than Toyota. It’s to build a brand to sell a worse product at a higher price. Now, I don’t think they will be successful, but let’s not exaggerate what they have to do.
Car-as-veblen good will get you a higher profit margin sure. To be exact, it will get you a profit margin around 15 %, which is what Porsche is managing.
It will not get you a profit margin of 88.9 percent,
which is what it would take to justify their valuation on current manufacturing output.
Am I saying Tesla will inevitably crash and burn? No. I am saying they need to take all that investor capital and ramp up production a whole lot, or they will. It is a conditional argument.
I don’t think 5k a week is enough either. I was just responding to the claim that Tesla hasn’t resolved its production problems. They may not make enough, but they aren’t suddenly going to be making less.
Tesla was producing to few cars, they wanted to ramp up to 5,000 a week as a step toward being a major producer which will require several more ramp ups. Having serious issues getting up to 5,000 might well indicate that going from 5,000 to 10,000 will have issues and 10,000 to 20,000.
We’ve already had some detailed discussion about Tesla and Elon Musk in a comment thread a month ago “http://slatestarcodex.com/2018/10/10/open-thread-112-25/#comment-678325” . Did anything new happen why you want to revive this?
Tesla stock basically returned to its pre “Musk is going crazy” levels which (might) invalidate some of the opinions from that thread.
Is it conceivable for the human race to give up war? What might it take?
It’s not like it’s a hobby… well, okay, for some. But probably less so as war has gotten more terrible, a la Robert E Lee’s famous aphorism.
War is a way of getting what you want in international relations. For it to never be used again means there is never a situation where the benefits seem to out weigh the harms.
Nuclear proliferation might help, except that this increases the chance of a nuke in the hands of someone who just wants to watch the world burn.
A global increase in empathy may help as well. Perhaps we’ll cull sociopathy from the gene pool eventually. Wouldn’t bet on it though, it seems to be sexy.
I don’t think a global government would prevent war, as long as you count revolutions as war.
I’m in the US, and the wars we’ve been involved with in my lifetime seem to have more to do with the egos of the folks who make the decisions about war than they have to do with any sort of benefits or harms to the actual people that live here. So I would say no, as long as the people in power perceive benefit to themselves, the wars will continue.
I think that at least part of your question boils down to “Can we stop having intractable differences of opinion about important matters?” Phrased that way, the answer is clearly no. If your question is more along the lines of “Can we eliminate armed humans killing each other and conquering territory?” or some variation, then…maybe? I’m a little more hopeful if you limit the scope to countries, rather than including things like rival gangs.
With the implementation of nuclear weapons, the number of large traditional wars has dropped significantly – but we still war with our rivals. We use more targeted methods, and what we would typically think of as non-military (that is, economic, diplomatic, technological, etc.) approaches. If that counts as giving up war for your question, then we may be able to do that. We have already significantly reduced it, though I doubt we will reach zero.
As for what I think it would take? I think there may be two routes – 1) Everyone getting the ability to defensively eradicate their enemy, if attacked. As Randy says, in regards to nukes, this has a huge amount of danger to it, and is not recommended. 2) All humans become members of the same tribe, preferably even clan. That seems very unlikely, absent an extraneous force, probably alien, providing a foil by which we can join together and look outward. Unfortunately, the most likely scenario for #2 actually working finds us at war with an alien species so…not very helpful for your question.
I certainly think so, though in my view it’s less useful to think about an absolute Platonic ideal of “peace” than a continued substantial empirical decrease in the incidence of violent conflict. I find Steven Pinker’s arguments in the Better Angels of Our Nature quite convincing on the whole, and, while I haven’t read it yet, John Mueller’s book Retreat From Doomsday seems quite good as well.
The idea of “world peace” is often derided as the bailiwick of John Lennon’s “Imagine” style naive idealists, but it seems to me that violence is ultimately simply a means to various ends, and its decline will result substantially from its pragmatic shortcomings. In Plato’s Republic, Socrates refutes Thrasymachus’ contention that injustice is always stronger than justice by pointing out that, in a successful gang of thieves, the thieves must at least be just to each other. Under conditions of anarchy and distrust, violence is often an individually effective means to an end. However, a group of people bound by trust and/or the law to the point where they can cooperate without fearing violence from one another will tend to be better at achieving its aims, including violence against outsiders, than one without such safeguards. Empirically, this is a process described in Francis’ Fukuyama’s book the Origins of Political Order and Political Decay (volume 1.)
It’s simple. War will continue to exist as long as there are human beings willing to wage it on each other….unless we kill them. Therefore, it would take killing all the violent humans who are willing to kill others.
I think this is the equivalent of saying that extreme poverty will always be with us. It’s a hard problem to be sure, but hardly an intractable one.
this depends whether you measure poverty absolutely or relatively. relative poverty will always be with us, but absolute poverty is vanishingly rare.
I meant worldwide absolute poverty. It’s still a problem but one where there is a lot of progress. 50 years ago, it would have seemed impossible to fix.
A decent amount of global wealth, more or less equally distributed, might go a long way. Not that everyone doesn’t always want more stuff, but I like to think that people are at least sufficiently averse to going to war that they won’t as long as a) they at least have enough stuff already that they’re not actively hurting for more (and would need to worry about losing what they already had if the war ended up going badly), and b) there’s no one sitting around with so much more stuff than them that it’s a source of constant jealousy and resentment.
Good news is that we do seem to be moving closer to that situation. I guess we’ll see what happens.
People who start wars– the leaders– aren’t doing it because of deprivation.
Even in the absence of conscription, people frequently join militaries because they don’t have better alternatives, but the mere existence of the military doesn’t guarantee wars, though they do make war more likely.
The cynical answer: a combination of sufficient inequality and wireheading.
From a recent ssc meetup: What would be plausible results of people having a 200 year lifespan? Assume they’re typically healthy until the last ten or twenty years, and fertile until they’re one hundred.
I’m especially interested in the effects of some large fraction of people getting better at various skills for extra decades compared to the present. The usual depiction of increased longevity is ossified hierarchies, but I think that’s just easier to write.
The increased time of fertility is massive; assuming we don’t screw it up and make childhood and adolescence much longer (which actually seems most likely, but I’m a pessimist), we’d likely have a slow-motion population explosion as people would actually be able to become established in their careers AND have plenty of time for children. Again, at least until we screwed that up by making career establishment take much longer.
There’s a line about how some people have 10 years of experience, and some have 1 year of experience repeated 10 times. I think most people already hit a plateau pretty early on and don’t get better. There are very few fields where people are limited in their ability by running out of time to learn. In the exceptions — fields both wide and deep — we’d see serious forward progress, but driven by a relatively few geniuses rather than some large fraction of people. A big win might be due to more interdisciplinary understanding; more people would be able to become skilled in multiple fields over their lifetime and be able to improve one with lessons from the other. Again, driven by relatively few.
Ossified hierarchies, unfortunately, are also likely.
I would expect a population boom, too, but less steep or with less certainty than previously given current low fertility rates in the developed world.
Female fertility now runs roughly from 14 to 40, with the low end very strongly discouraged for cultural reasons and the high end somewhat discouraged for medical reasons. Increasing the 40 to 100 (or even 90, if we assume the last decade is discouraged for medical reasons) roughly quadruples average undiscouraged years of fertility.
It does. But given that one birth and subsequent weaning takes, on the outside, 4 years, it isn’t hard to fit 4 kids in to that current 26 year span. And yet, fertility isn’t that far off of 2.0.
So I don’t think age is the current limiting factor, but rather women don’t want children, or don’t want children when they are young, but presumably with increased life/health-span, we’ll define young as under 160 or whatever.
An extra 100 years of fertility is a lot of time for accidents, though, and a lot more couples will conceive despite using birth control. However, I think there would also be a lot more semi-permanent birth control employed.
I think the real difference is that the religious or poor impulse control types would end up having twenty, rather than four to six, but most people would still only have one or two.
@ Randy M (mostly)
Currently, a middle-class woman has a bad set of choices:
– reproduce before career establishment, perhaps by making an arrangement with a partner to provide income and assistance.
– reproduce while actively working. Just barely doable, but exhausting, and arguably hard on the kids. And probably requires a partner.
– Establish career and income first, and then be able to afford paid help. But any fertility issues, or delay finding a partner (if she wants one, but waits till ready for children), and she’s SOL. And her odds of winding up with a “special needs” child get older the older she is.
If she’s fertile from 14 to 140, or even better to 170 (20 years post-menopause middle age, + 10 years old age, as currently) then even if the time from adulthood to career establishment doubles, she’s got much better choices.
This won’t have much effect on those who inherit enough wealth to support themselves and their children in comfort, or on those whose expectations are so low that they’d feel comfortable on social assistance. But women in the middle may well have more children, if they feel theyc an support those children, without relying on a partner. (Who may divorce them, be unable to keep a job, etc. etc.)
These will be the same issues faced by any limited lifespan.
Unless we are also positing post-singuarlity, careerspan will likewise grow to encompass all healthy years.
“You can’t expect me to have a baby now! I’ve only just finished my 45 year internship! Maybe after I’ve made a name for myself in 30 or 40 more years.”
If humans are going to live to be 200, then I think that will have a knock-on effect. 50 year olds are going to be the equivalent of teenagers. I can’t see human women becoming fertile at the current early ages they are, I would imagine it would be delayed into the 20s or maybe even 30s (if you’re going to be capable of childbearing up to 140 or so).
Society nowadays very much has taken against the idea of a 16 year old settling down to have babies, I imagine future society would feel the same about a 40 year old. If you expect to have a career that spans a century, or several careers over the course of your life, the same pressures about education and qualifications that we have now will apply even more so, and an adult might not be deemed ready to responsibly start marriage and a family until into their 60s.
Living longer raises the benefits to having children (you have adult children for longer) and generally lowers the cost (child-raising takes a smaller fraction of your lifespan). Going onto the mommy/daddy career track for a year or two is a big deal when you only have 20-30 really productive years, but if you have 100 then it’s not so important.
I agree that’s logical, but I don’t think that’s by and large how the psychology would shake out, in the same way people who get a raise quickly adjust to the new value and still wish they had just a little bit more.
In fact, I think the analogy with wealth and fertility would likely resemble that with age and fertility; more wealth doesn’t closely correlate with more children.
And yet as countries have become richer, with longer life spans and fewer costs associated with child bearing (lower mother mortality, lower child mortality) reproductive rates have fallen.
Sure, but being richer also reduces the benefits of having children, as their economic contribution to the household becomes zero or negative.
I doubt this is a major driver, having children in modern countries doesn’t improve the economic well being of families and yet the poor don’t seem to have fewer than the rich, and the rich can more easily afford it.
My current guess is that having children is difficult and compared to the typically lifestyles of the middle class is probably the most physically and emotionally difficult thing that they do. The opportunity cost then is high, either nice dinners out and vacations or more children kind of becomes an easy choice.
It seems to me the missing component here is that the cost to raise a child is highly dependent on the standard of living. Rich people’s standards are quite high, so the cost per child is quite high as a result. Poor people have lower expectations, so their costs are lower.
Children bring some level of benefit, though highly variable, which is a better offset for poorer families to have more of them. Richer people would therefore tend to have fewer children, as the cost-benefit ratio is much lower.
Cost per child decreases per child. Even if you are purchasing brand new clothes for every precious bundle of joy there are few reasons not to reuse your car seats, strollers, cribs etc. Difficulty of raising a second child is far lower as well since you already have a ton more experience (barring long gaps between children).
Cost per child for people with a stay at home is even lower for the 2nd child as they have already forfeited earnings for the first child for at least some of those years.
Cost per child decreases better for lower standards, though, so poorer people will see more benefit there. Not many millionaires seem to count on reusing carseats (not to mention, those things apparently expire – not that most middle class families notice or care). Hand-me-down clothes are also more important for poorer families, as well as sharing electronics and bedrooms, and so on.
The real costs that a middle class+ family will consider per child is things like college education, extra-curricular activities, etc. Those are much higher expenses than food and clothing, and do not diminish very much, if at all, with additional children.
Sorry, responded to wrong thread.
One of the skills people might improve is the ability to stay on top of a hierarchy.
True, but countered by improvements in the ability to knock other people down a peg (or out entirely). I expect that many hierarchies would become more cut-throat (perhaps not literally. perhaps.) as “positioning oneself to take advantage of the boss retiring or dying” becomes a less-applicable strategy.
I don’t think increased time of fertility will make a difference in the long run, relatively few people don’t have as many children as they want due to hitting 40. Fertility rates are low because lots of people have 0 or 1 child and it doesn’t seem likely that those people are going to intentionally have an extra kid because they have longer to think about it.
If you are working until you are 160 and living to 200 there is going to be a huge importance placed on your early career. You aren’t going to want to be falling behind and get (or feel stuck) a level or two below where you could have been for the next century. Such a shift would push people to spend more time at college, more hours at work in the jobs immediately after college and would delay marriage and childbirth even further. People who currently “settle” in their 30s would be pushing that into their 60s at least and maybe 80s or 90s.
There’s a common saying that people become experts at their specific tasks at about 10,000 hours of practice (five years at 40 hours a week, give or take). I agree with The Nybbler that very few people would achieve greater heights in terms of skill. The biggest limiting factor appears to be intelligence, rather than time to learn.
What we might see are people who cobble together skill combinations that might be previously impossible, or at least quite difficult. As a specific example, right now, a Supreme Court justice barely has enough time to meet all of the qualifications by the time they might get nominated in their early to mid 50s. Someone who doesn’t even try to get into law until they are 120 has the potential to have a more varied background. You could have a computer expert that is great at running a business and also a politician, and then go into law. Such a person could evaluate a broad range of scenarios from various angles and be a much better judge on technical matters than is realistically possible now. I’m thinking specifically of when technology cases go to the Supreme Court, and they don’t understand the tech, the business model running it, or the policy implications. That’s obviously just one example.
Of course, such people would have a huge bias about norms from their early lives that no longer apply, and their specific knowledge has likely faded badly, even when not entirely out of date. There’s also an issue of seniority-based viewpoints entrenching literally the same people in the same positions. Think of politicians who go 40+ years in Congress already…
The 10,000 hour rule is sketchier than it’s frequently made to sound.
In any case, I expect that the standard for being an expert would get higher.
We might also add more difficult fields of expertise– no particulars are coming to mind, but they might not just be combinations of fields we’ve got now.
I agree that 10,000 is a very rough approximation and with a million caveats, but I think the underlying idea is fairly sound. There’s only so much to learn about a particular task or process, even if it’s fairly complex. Think in terms of learning an instrument. People are going to tend to max out at a certain generic skill level, even if they get particularly good at playing certain songs or whatever.
I also agree that standards for expertise would become higher as well, but I would lean on my earlier idea that people are going to combine separate skill sets, rather than more “difficult” skill sets. I’m fairly certain that intelligence is the limiting factor in advanced Physics, and very few people are going to be able to do a more difficult course load, though they might learn several disciplines at the same level.
The rule is sketchy, but OTOH, take a look at the salary pattern in e.g. software engineering.
Lots of increases in the early years, as they navigate from entry level to solid performer. Then most folks stagnate. The next level has limited space, but it also requires different skills, that people don’t usually acquire just by contributing at the prior level.
Put another way, I know plenty of people with 20 years experience who aren’t worth more than they were at 10 years, and only marginally more than they were at 5 years.
@arlie
For an apprentice plumber to “turn out” as a Journeyman 9,000 hours of working and five years of night classes were required, but the general consensus is that “A guy really doesn’t know the trade until he’s done it for ten years”.
I’d say that is as much selection bias as actual skill isn’t it? A person can be a journeyman without being good at the job. By the 10 year mark an incompetent plumber is no longer a plumber. Either he pisses off his customers by being slow and overcharging or he pisses them off by exploding toilets.
But the programmer already spent 4 years in college, so that is 5+4. Not that different from what a journeyman requires.
Make that 6 years in college – jobs that get to call themselves “software engineer” rather than “programmer” frequently require a master degree these days.
Requiring a masters degree for SWEs was popular for a while, but seems to have faded in a rare retreat for credentialism. Also it tends to be 5 years, as many CS schools have a 5-year combined bachelor/master program.
Competence is a positional good. If 10,000 hours becomes “easier” to attain while maintaining work-life balance, all that’ll happen is that the bar for “being an expert” will rise to 40,000 hours and we’ll all end up in a *worse* work-life balance than before. Credentiallism marches on and you need 3 PhDs to pump gas.
@Nancy Lebovitz
Disability rates would go way up (repetitive stress injuries and the like).
Reliance on pain killers will jump dramatically.
Competition for white-collar careers would become greater as the percentage of people able to do physically demanding jobs drops.
Fertility rates will climb as people have children in the hopes of getting supported by them during their long lives being crippled.
Suicides will climb.
Murders will drop as the percentage of men between 15 and 25 lessens.
It would be nice to see many more teachers per students, so the crippled may have something worthwhile to do to contribute, but I’m doubtful of that happening, instead I expect a greater chasm between a wealthy few who got a good head start and the majority.
The wealthy will have less children, or primogenture will become common again so their families don’t fall in wealth and status, and they will be little resources available for the children of the majority.
Absent “basic income” or B.S. “make work” (doing long “studies” and “reports” that no one reads) crippled beggers will fill the streets.
Eventually it will turn into the world of Zardoz.
The medical advances that would be necessary to make humans live to 200 would almost certainly curtail a lot of the issues with long term disabilities.
But will “The gun is good, the penis is evil.” be considered a right-wing belief or a feminist one?
I think there will be a good many group/extended families. If you want to have a number of children of similar ages together but don’t want to have huge numbers of children, either you have your children in small groups occasionally or you build a village.
“grumble grumble Back in the old days, it didn’t take a village to raise a child. digs well“
It would be great for theoretical physics.
Physics is a very old discipline, and unfortunately it seems like you really need to master the old stuff before you can start on the new. Take Maxwell, for example. Electromagnetism is quite hard, such that second- and third-year undergraduates struggle to learn this century-and-a-half-old material. And almost everything in the 20th century is built on it. Most universities don’t offer any proper courses in theoretical physics until masters level, and most people even towards the end of their PhDs are still playing catch-up.
In experimental physics it’s not as bad. You can get good at the ancient material, learn how to operate some equipment and get good at stats and you can actually be doing useful stuff by your first postdoc, but with theoretical physics it really helps to learn more and more old stuff.
But then there’s also the problem that a lot of people seem to lose their flair, creativity and mathematical ability as they get older. I think this is one of the reasons why theoretical physics is moving slowly. If we could double lifespan, double the period in which geniuses retain their flair, we’d get far more people who combine the necessary genius and the necessary expertise and the quality of the best theoretical physicists would increase dramatically.
Would doubling lifespan double “flair retention,” though? My “flair” went out at 35 because I felt I had seen and done an awful lot of the things I wanted to see and do, and I wanted to settle down and have kids. I don’t think that had anything to do with impending mortality.
Perhaps indirectly in that if you don’t settle down and have kids before a certain point, and your children make the same choices, you’ll miss out on a lot of grandkids time?
Not really. As a man I don’t have much of a biological clock. It was more like “I’ve done the traveling and partying and that kind of thing, I want something more meaningful in life.” I could have kept right on traveling and partying but I didn’t want to.
To be fair, I am being optimistic. It was specified that people stay healthy until the last couple of decades and stay fertile until 100. I’m assuming that the period of peak smarts is increased too.
There’s a joke about how mathematical ability wanes very quickly, but I do think there’s some truth to it. I know professors who are all-round much better physicists than me, and their knowledge base is stupendous, but I can manipulate equations quicker and more accurately than them.
So it’s possible we’re using “flair” differently. I’m not quite sure what the best word is…
I’ve wondered about life extension– even if you specify health extension, people who are like healthy 20 year-olds wouldn’t be the same as healthy 50 year-olds.
Does everyone have this extended lifespan, or just people rich enough to have consistently good medical care? I don’t think it’s overly pessimistic to worry about the latter case developing in to a bifurcated society of entrenched centenarians who control nearly everything and use their position to stack the deck against young people via some kind of economic serfdom.
Even if longevity isn’t limited to the rich, it seems like concentration of power and wealth would be a pretty big concern with possibly dystopian effects. Right now, the average 70 year old is either spending down their savings (at least in first world countries with Social Security or the equivalent) or dying and passing it on to their kids. In Nancy Lebovitz’s hypothetical longevity world, those people would be hoarding their capital and investing it very cautiously, potentially for another hundred years. That seems like a good way to get back to Downton Abbey.
Dungeons & Dragons monster discussion:
I’m jumping out of alphabetical order here to discuss the undead. I’ve mentioned before that while most monsters are unique, there’s a humanoid sequence where Gary Gygax looted a thesaurus for kobolds, goblins (+2 hit points), orcs (+1 HP), hobgoblins (+1 HP), gnolls (gnome trolls, +~3 HP), bugbears, ogres, etc. up to trolls.
Well there’s at least one other monster sequence like that: the undead. The differences never get quite as piddly as 1 HP, but there’s a sequence that goes:
Skeleton/Zombie
Ghoul
Ghast (jumping predators from The Dream Quest of Unknown Kadath, part of a ghoul-ghast-gug ecosystem.)
Wight (Tolkien’s barrow wights, based on draugr… someone rich enough to have been buried in a barrow. You lose a level every time they hit you.)
Mummy (someone given a proper Egyptian burial… Hit Dice equivalent to a Level 6 character… which really raises economic and metaphysical questions! Their blows inflict “mummy rot” rather than draining a level.)
Wraith (undead in hooded robes, possibly incorporeal. Level drain is back!)
Spectre (more of the same; officially a synonym for Nazgul in 1974 printings before a Tolkien Estate IP attack)
Vampire (has spells including Charm Person, Summon wolves or bats, shapeshift into anything it can summon or a mist… basically Dracula rather than the lesser vampires in fiction.)
That undead were similar to a character class growing in power was clear to players in the free-wheeling early years. Mike Mornard, one of Gary Gygax’s original players, recorded this leading bizarre places.
I don’t play D&D, but does “Lich” go somewhere in there?
Yes, at the top. “Vampire” has a limited set of spells up to 4th level to emulate Dracula’s abilities. A Lich’s touch attack is reduced from “level drain” to Ghoul paralysis but it gains a full set of spells up to, minimum, 6th level and it can’t be killed by staking or decapitation. You have to go all “The Death of Koshchei the Deathless” on his hidden soul container or he’ll regenerate from being knocked below 0 HP no matter what you do to the corpse.
Liches came along a few years later, I think, and were better optimized for the role of high-level undead characters (whether PC or otherwise). And the bit where you literally change “species” every time you level up, was dropped pretty early. Just play a necromancer-ish wizard until you’re ready to make the switch.
This actually reflects Slavic Christian folk beliefs. People who used witchcraft (also werewolves) would rise from their grave as a vampire/upir instead of getting to go to Heaven (I think this applied to apostates and anyone wicked enough to be denied churchyard burial also).
Ghosts fit pretty cleanly into this progression. 10 hit dice, incorporeal, can possess victims per Magic Jar (which might be the least intuitive name for a spell in the AD&D canon) or touch them to age them by 10-40 years. No save. Just seeing one ages you by 10 years, although you get a save this time, and clerics above level 6 are immune. They’re explicitly immune to spells unless the caster is ethereal. Fortunately, this is before touch attacks were a thing, and their THAC0 isn’t so hot for a 10 HD monster. Unfortunately, RAW there’s no way to get those years back short of chugging several elixirs of youth or potions of longevity, neither of which grow on trees and one of which is unreliable (potentially lethally so). A wish could probably do it, but this is the era when DMs were encouraged to play Asshole Genie with their wishes, so it’d probably turn you into an infant or something. Better leave this one to the elf in the party.
I’ve never seen one run this way at the table, either because they’re so blatantly unfun that the DM that tried would probably be tarred and feathered by their players, or because there’s lots of narrative potential for ghosts that’s squandered if you can’t even look at one without shriveling up like a prune.
Good catch. They do fit pretty cleanly above the vampire.
It kind of boggles my mind that the most popular tabletop RPG has a common pre-existing creature statted up so as to destroy a campaign by getting the DM tarred and feathered. I’m the sort of person who thinks 4E & 5E went boringly far in making it hard to hurt PCs, but that’s so far in the other direction that it’s baffling that the original game became a hit with campaign-destroyingly unfun monsters.
You will remember that in my current campaign, I used a D&D shadow to represent the Greek shade/ghost, so it could have a place in a narrative.
On a lighter note, I discovered when I was poking through AD&D monster listings for this that there is such a thing as a bardic lich. So if you ever wanted to play Eddie, the zombie-looking Iron Maiden mascot you might have seen in Balaclava drag on the album cover to “The Trooper”, it looks like there’s rules for that.
Better campaign inspiration: album covers or Frank Frazetta covers?
Could be both. I’m pretty sure Frazetta did a few album covers in his time, and if not, he’s definitely been pastiched in them.
If someone hasn’t already made a tabletop RPG based on Brütal Legend, the 2009 heavy metal-themed action RTS by Tim Schafer, someone should. I’d play it if it was at all playable.
@Nornagest: I’ll just leave this here.
“It kind of boggles my mind that the most popular tabletop RPG has a common pre-existing creature statted up so as to destroy a campaign by getting the DM tarred and feathered.”
I never played First Edition, (though I read the books), but I played AD&D for years and it was filled with this sort of thing. So many monsters and items had their own ridiculous systems that didn’t interact with the rest of the rules, and as you added more sourcebooks (Completed X’s Guide…) it just got more weird.
I think my favorite example was in some module or other (I want to say Necronomicon?) where you are supposed to go down this valley and deal with this tomb. About 3/4 of the way down the valley there is an encounter where bad guys attack you from the cliffs on either side.
Fine, sounds great, but what if the players climb up one of the sides before reaching the ambush? Well, the module had planned for that.
Paraphrasing:
“Any attempt by a player character to climb up the side of the valley is thwarted when a deranged hermit pushes a boulder down at them from above. Save vs. Rod/Staff/Wand at difficulty 22 or take 2d8 damage.”
Note how this protects a future encounter with guys on a cliff by giving you an encounter with a guy on a cliff. Note how this climbing/combat encounter has no interaction with the climbing/combat systems. This sort of thing was everywhere back in the day.
Before being erratted and rewritten, 4E Wraiths were wretched creatures to fight, perhaps the worst monster in the book. Incorporeal (so half damage from most attacks) and a 1/2 damage aura, so PCs did 1/4 damage. Also could fly and pass through walls and create minions when it killed something. It’s a stupid combo at any level; these guys were 5th. And one of the design goals was “you don’t need any particular class, like clerics, to play” but the Force damage (WTF ever that is) to bypass incorporeal wasn’t exactly easy to pick up.
Anyway, I there’s so many undead in these games with little to no intuitive way of discerning which need to be feared and which are cannon fodder. Are Wights worse than zombies? What’s the difference in world? etc. I almost think they should just keep two main types, zombie type and ghost type, and use the other names for higher leveled versions or something. Although that’s not really how monsters are done.
Ah, interesting.
The examples I remember are it taking several failed saves for Medusa to turn you to stone, so presumably you could just power through the encounter (“Leeeroy Jeeenkins!”), and Rust Monsters causing metal to temporarily rust.
I was also disgusted with the design goal of making it just as easy to play without a Cleric. 🙁
+1 on Wraiths being wretched. Whoever wrote that entry was operating far too much in ‘story mode’, and hadn’t considered what these things would be like from a gaming perspective.
Medusa/Rust Monster/Mummy/Weird Poison etc monsters all are kind of subgenres of the same problem, the plot hijacking monster. Like, presumably the story is pointing you one way. But after you encounter this creature it is pointing you 2 ways. (Keep going and stop whatever, or go back to town and cure your mummy rot / unstatue your comrade / buy a new sword, etc)
You get division, where the party disagrees about which to do. You get simulation strain, where the OOC desire to let all players play prompts a trip back to town while the archvillain…uh, waits? You get people being mad at one another for not being prepared (who memorizes stone to flesh?). They are just bad all round, if used incorrectly.
How do you sell
splatnew core books with six new classes if the party requires a cleric, thief, and wizard in order to overcome challenges?
Yes, in general 4e was designed so that monsters weren’t puzzles (figure out the weak spot and prepare ahead of time), but tactical challenges. Wraith designer didn’t get the memo, or thought players liked doing multiple division steps in the damage calculation. Shame, too, because “incorporeal undead” is an important niche for low levels. I used the revised version several times in my last game. Mindless undead are good minions for evil wizards, but cursed or haunting undead have great built in story hooks. There’s no land ripe for adventuring that doesn’t have a place for regrets from beyond the veil.
@Randy M: I mean… the previous three editions sold splatbooks without making the idiotic error of presenting a pre-modern setting where religion is completely optional.
Wait, what? How did they do that?
I don’t think that’s a fair characterization. “Your party doesn’t need a cleric in it to provide healing in order to survive the dungeon” =/= “there is no religion in the world”
I mean, 4e has a specified pantheon, compared to 5e shifting it to an optional appendix, so I really don’t buy the criticism. The default 4e setting very definitely has gods and worshipers thereof.
Now, I’m pretty sure that WOTC, being good progressives, would be totally cool with you playing in a universe without religion, deities, or anything divine, but that’s decidedly not the rationale for “you don’t need a cleric”.
edit: Or do you mean Dark Sun? I’m not familiar with it, but I think it has no clerics. It was a rerelease of a prior editions setting, so I think you’re wrong on that front as well.
Should every party have a cleric? I don’t think it says religion is optional, I think it just says not every party will face undead—which might be reasonable in some settings or campaigns and unreasonable in others. If a DM is going to run a campaign with undead in it, the party may want to plan accordingly, of course.
(I here note, LMC, that you haven’t sent any undead for Protus to turn away yet. 😛 )
I never had a good idea of what a wight looked like. Presumably something draugr-ish, but it’s clearly a Tolkien ripoff, and Tolkien was unusually light on description in that passage. The Monstrous Manual illustrations were kinda generic, too.
The implementation’s definitely kinda clunky. Especially since the special abilities undead get lead to weird jumps in power; skeletons are 1 HD monsters, but they take half damage from slashing and piercing weapons, so they’re effectively 2 HD monsters to everyone but your cleric. It feels less like a logical sequence and more like a bunch of archetypes shoehorned together, and it only got worse as the splats started coming out.
3E got a little crazy with its templates, but templates really do seem like the way to go here.
Dark Sun didn’t have gods, but it did have clerics, worshipping elemental powers.
@Randy M:
NPCs have religion, but it’s not something the PCs need to survive. D&D was never exactly Runequest, but Cure spells, Turn Undead and certain other buffs was the hook that got the party to think pre-modern thoughts. Dark Sun would be an exception, but… that’s how I always rolled as a player. >_>
@Nick: I fully admit to this shortcoming (well there was a shade, but you didn’t need to turn it to win). The skeletons are now on their way.
Can you expand on this?
I still don’t think that was an accurate characteristic of 4E’s setting, but I am interested in where you are going with this. On a deeper level, your critique has some resonance; I think modern roleplaying games are, and are explicitly, moving towards a more “modern” fantasy milieu.
Pathfinder and 4E, parts of 3E too, seemed to be settling into a sort of dungeonpunk aesthetic. I’m not sure how I feel about that; it’s got legs as a visual aesthetic, but I don’t think there’s a clear thematic vision behind it. It doesn’t know what it wants to be about. And it doesn’t play particularly nice with some traditional parts of the D&D formula. On top of that, it doesn’t have much literary heritage to draw on: China Mieville’s Bas-Lag Cycle is sort of the aesthetic taken to its logical extreme, but that’s about all I can think of in Western literature.
Computer gaming’s done a better job coming up with coherent revisionist fantasy formulas, I think: Dark Souls and the Witcher games are two very different takes, but both work better than whatever modern D&D is trying to be.
There are gnolls in Dunsany, although they don’t look like hyena furries.
They don’t look like anything, unless Dunsany had them illustrated. Gnoles were just some undefined non-human creature having a house in modern Britain, and Nuth the master thief would have robbed it.
It was a funny choice of source material.
Ack, level drain is definitely one of my least favorite mechanics ever. Instant death even feels like a better mechanic than drain to me.
I’d like to talk about intersectionality. Specifically, the peculiar intersection of vibes going on here, and in places like Quillette. SSC is run by a polyamorous atheist in San Francisco. Yet the site has a healthy following of religious people, mainly of the stoically conservative type who are predisposed to homeschool (myself included). Likewise on Quillette, the latest writer is likely to be someone like Stephen Pinker or (up now) Michael Shermer. The sort of person who trips my curmudgeonly theist’s gag reflex. And yet Quillette is also quite popular among religious conservatives. Does this, and the related Peterson phenomenon, and probably other stuff I’m not cool enough to know about, represent a new alliance in the culture wars, where people who agree that truth is not a function of who’s speaking it band together to crush the progressive-postmodernist front, so we can go back to tearing each other to pieces like old times? Or what?
Has Scott already written about this? Probably. Am I oversimplifying it? Almost certainly.
Perhaps its just that intersectionality is nonsense unless it is actively enforced.
“I am addressing the Platonists here, because they are closest to the truth.” — The City of God, somewhere.
Yes, it’s easier to get along with unbelievers who believe in the True than people who think what to believe is determined by the speaker’s identity group.
I’m not sure that would represent a new alliance. For several decades now, the culture war has been the progressives against everyone who’s opposed to the progressives.
Oh, it wasn’t long ago that Dawkins et al were the archenemy for us idiots and our Magic Sky Daddy. Now we’re intrigued by their ideas, would like to subscribe to their newsletter, etc. At least where the multi-culti is concerned. It would be interesting to see if this eventually played out in politics.
The way I see it…
Curmudgeonly theists like you are driven here by the pelting you receive at the hands of internet progressives, and are left only with places where you won’t get bile on you. But as far as an alliance goes – I don’t like most people who go by that description, and I don’t think that most of their (your?) causes are worth fighting for at an object level. I almost think you’d be happier with the progressives if you all could restrain yourselves from flinging shit at each other, but you can’t, so I resign myself to your company and theirs and chalk the fact that people speak civilly in places I like up as a victory.
Note that the “you” here is demographic, not personal.
That’s the thing: I’ve tried talking to the hard progressives–I’m quite moderate, politically, for a curmudgeonly theist. Made several efforts since Trump’s election. No matter how I approach it, I inevitably get anathematized. The closest I can get to a civil conversation is with SJ-leaning libertarians. Every now and then, I resolve to try again, with a slightly different tack. I’m done for now.
You’ve repeatedly tried to have civil conversations with progressives, they’ve all gone off the rails, and you’re confident the problem lies with the progressives?
I know I haven’t done perfectly either, if it comes to that. The culture does give me the willies, somewhat. But usually there’s much more margin of error if things go pear-shaped. One doesn’t usually go from benefit-of-the-doubt to Hitler quite that quickly.
To paraphrase the old tech support adage*, what are you saying to these people right before they start calling you Hitler? Also, are we talking about actual postmodernists, or regular people with progressive politics?
* “I understand that you didn’t break it, but what were you doing right before it broke itself?”
To be fair, this isn’t impossible if you’re riding just this side of taboo, and it seems that “conservative theist” is close enough to taboo in certain circles that Brownian social motion can induce a dogfight.
It’s variable. I try not to call anyone names or anything. But, for example, I’ve had an FB conversation where someone asked me if I supported insurance coverage for birth control. I said that I thought birth control, considered purely as a contraceptive (so not like women with cramps or what-have-you) was a bit of a scam my sex pulled on women, switching out a cheap piece of rubber that lessens sensation for the man for this complex and expensive maintenance med with all sorts of nasty side effects. And then calling it some kind of liberation. With that said, though, it’s their health, and anyway there are plenty of other reasons for using the stuff, so sure, insure it. All this was said to a friend who is leftish but generally open.
Friend-of-this-friend jumps in and says something about my denying women’s lived experiences or some such; it’s been a while since it happened so I don’t recall what exactly. She repeatedly said what about cramps, etc. and I was like “yes, but I said considered purely as a contraceptive,” and at some point she told me basically that as a man I wasn’t allowed to have an opinion.
Now, it probably could have gone more smoothly if I’d been willing to pussyfoot around it and use lots of disclaimers, but I was talking to somebody I was used to straight-shooting with, and I think that even if I had soft-pedaled it, in the end, it would have come down to my accepting she was right by virtue of her gender, or else winding up in the same place. And I’ve had much more aggressive conversations with people on the right, and been friends with them at the end of it.
Hoopyfreud: I’m only theologically conservative, ie not an Episcopalian or the like. Aside from opposing abortion (which I know better than to even bring up), I’m pretty well in the middle politically.
If you date a bunch of unrelated women and have the same problems with all of them then odds are that the problem is you. If you date several sisters and have the same problem with all of them its reasonably likely that it is them (but also still likely that it is you).
@theredsheep
To be clear, I’m saying that someone slightly-too-edgy could take any excuse to object to what you say because of who you are, and that as time goes on it becomes inevitable that someone will do this. Not saying it’s your fault.
It sounds like you said something provocative and are now complaining that someone got provoked.
I find it really strange that a woman objected to this. I kind of think that feminists should talk more about this, as I think that more couples should be using condoms if the woman does not need contraceptives for separate medical reasons (there are plenty of people who still respond badly to oral contraceptives).
That said, condoms should be covered by insurance (they are also a good way for insurance companies to save money avoiding expensive diseases such as AIDS, antibiotic resistant gonorrhea, and other sexually transmitted diseases).
If strong claim with a load of provisos and qualifiers counts as provocative–of course I wasn’t moderating because I was not intentionally addressing anyone I knew to be sensitive, I agree I could have put it more mildly–then strong claims are effectively off-limits. I can see how the claim itself could ruffle feathers, but what troubles me more is the aftermath where I was effectively told that I wasn’t allowed to form my own opinion, but needed to “listen to women.” Which in this context means “listen to women like me,” since my wife is a woman and she has the same opinion I do. I don’t like the idea that there are experts who can’t be questioned; an environment that doesn’t allow for skepticism is an environment that encourages deceit.
“Off-limits” is a pretty strong term for “if you say it, someone might disagree with you.” Yes, saying provocative* things on Facebook sometimes starts arguments, and if you don’t want that then you shouldn’t do it. But beyond that, from your description it sounds like she was just arguing for her position and you got upset. There’s nothing about what you’ve told us to support the idea that this was asymmetrical, that your side was reasonable (just making a “strong claim”) and her side was unreasonable. “I’m right, you’re wrong, I know more about this than you, you should listen to me” is pretty much what people say in any argument.
* Of course it was provocative. The idea that the invention of birth control was an important and generally good development for women is a very standard default position, the kind of thing 8th graders get assigned to write an essay on. That doesn’t mean you can’t argue against it, but doing so is very much dangling bait for someone to argue back. And of course the idea that birth control is a scam foisted off on women so that men won’t have to wear rubbers is literally false, but I assume you didn’t mean it literally.
@dick
Would you consider it reasonable to differentiate between a class of argument on the merits of the argument, and an argument on the merits of the person arguing it?
It seems to me that theredsheep is concerned that instead of having an argument on the merits, the argument was about whether he was allowed to participate in discussion at all. I see that as a separate type of discussion, and “someone might disagree with you” is not a good descriptor of the scenario – at least as described.
Yeah. I fully expect people to tell me I’m wrong; what I object to is not the idea that I’m wrong, but that I’m wrong by nature. And I keep running into that same idea; I’m not wrong because my ideas are wrong, but because I’m a straight white cis man.
That’s not an argument! It’s just a contradiction!
Three thoughts:
1) If someone literally said that then I agree they’re wrong and I’m pretty sure everyone else here does too, but it seems likelier that she said something similar but less dumb, like “you being a man makes it hard for you to see why you’re wrong” and you’re characterizing it unfairly.
2) If you had come in here and said, “Hey guys, I just had this argument where some progressive told me I was wrong because I’m white, how fucked up is that?” you would have our condolences, but I wouldn’t have engaged, for reasons explained at length in the Cardiologists and Chinese Robbers essay. The fact that it took us a long and circuitous path before we got to the part about you claiming that someone said that to you doesn’t change this.
3) This – the thing where someone has (or witnesses) an unsatisfying exchange on Twitter or FB and comes here to rehash it – never seems to go well, and I think the overarching reason is the indirectness. You started by attributing the position you’re against to your outgroup generally (“people who agree that truth is not a function of who’s speaking” vs “the progressive-postmodernist front”) but only obliquely, in a way that makes it very hard for someone who wants to defend progressiveness to respond and be sure they’re interpreting your position fairly. We now know that that was a reference to people telling you you’re wrong because you’re a white guy, but it took us a lot of back-and-forth to get there. And I (perhaps uncharitably) suspect that the reason you didn’t take the direct route – “Hey gang, I saw @Bong_Destroyah_69 take this position that I really disagree with, I’m curious what you folks think, and if anyone agrees with him I’d love to discuss it further” – is because it would be immediately obvious that this is just an anecdote about a single person being a dick, not evidence that your outgroup are inherently dickish, and attributing dickishness to your outgroup was the point of the whole endeavour.
@theredsheep
Sadly I have no idea of an internet forum for you to have the kind of conversations you want, but if you want to talk to people who vote for “progressives”, and are positive about religion, most majority black churches have pews filled with them.
Your best bet is the old ladies who are usually eager for conversation, but mostly to listen, probably not coffee house spitballing of ideas, your instincts to rely on SSC and the “Grey Tribe” are probably better.
Another alternative (which I have less experience with) are Conservative (denomination) and Reform Jews.
I had a conversation last month with the grey haired tool librarian (a Berkeley and an Oakland public library lend tools), and he was quite enthused after attending Yom Kippur sevices, as he felt that the old texts “Are all about social justice” (I assume he meant charity towards the poor, not collegiate and internet scolding), so there was something he found that he felt reconciled his political leanings and his family faith.
I’ve heard both leftist and right-wing grey haired men angrily rant their opposition towards “the other side”, and I’ve heard right-wing young men do the same, no women though, except from reading young-ish leftist women on-line, so my advice is to talk to old ladies, and old men who aren’t scowling.
But I may be odd in that in my youth I found conversations with both old religious people, and old leftists either comforting or interesting, but I tried to ask not argue.
I’m less sociable these days though, and the world is now filled with young people who confuse me.
I am thinking about specifically the “social justice” crowd here; the attitude is highly prevalent among college educated young people, to the point where I simply don’t talk politics to most of my old college friends.
Yeah, an “alliance” sort of implies a purpose, or a cause. Do “we” (to whatever extent a “we” even exists) have a cause? Sure, SSC likes reducing uncertainty and supporting charity, but what causes would “SSC PAC” fund?
Are there any political groups / foundations universally supported by SSCers? Does anyone here dislike FIRE? Is anyone opposed to open scientific journals?
Scott wrote about it near group / far group terms. Just as pink haired college kids and hijab wearing Muslims don’t really agree with each other about much so too urban gray tribe types don’t really agree with Bible Belt conservatives about much. But the former don’t like (to put it mildly) the blue tribe they live and work among, and the latter don’t like them either (on a more concrete level they probably don’t like the offshoots that now exist in any city of 50,000 people or more). So enemy of my enemy and all that. M
It’s be interesting if the gray tribe ever got political representation to see if they would go so far as to vote with their far group allies, but since despite the grand label they are a rather small group it’s unlikely to happen.
Hasn’t Scott or one of the other IRL organizers mentioned having to meet outdoors because they can’t get a coffee shop to cater to their demographic? That’s very telling.
Meetups featuring Scott might have a unique set of problems. I went to one of the early ones, several years ago now; it was held in a restaurant, and it was a zoo. Something like seventy people showed up, all the tables filled, it was impossible to get food in a timely fashion, and the key selling point of the meetup (see and talk to the Rightful Caliph!) ended up being a non-starter because the restaurant was a restaurant, viz. designed for parties of two to six who’d rather not talk to each other.
I don’t know if Scott was uninvited or if he correctly decided that this was a bad plan going forward, but I don’t think either one requires nefarious intent on anyone’s part. Something like a catered banquet would probably work, but that takes money, and also a skillset that’s rare in this crowd.
We’ve had South Bay meetups that Scott attended, although I don’t think any of them ran over about forty people. We do them in our house, which is large for a Bay Area house but not huge. I think that works better than a restaurant, since people can and do circulate. We generally feed dinner to anyone still around at dinner time, which usually ends up as about half the people who came.
One would guess they would vote with their “far group allies” when they agree with them, and not when they don’t. Today, when the “gray tribe” has no major political party in the US, and they are effectively forced to choose between the two main parties, it makes more sense to ask if they vote together in the elections; I don’t get why you asked this in a situation where they have their own political representation.
Christopher Hitchens is another example of the phenomena you’re noticing. Obviously he’s no longer around, but quoting him today signals a very different political alignment than it did fifteen years ago.
I don’t seem to see people quoting Hitchens much at all these days, but he was always one of the most combative voices in the movement-atheist crowd, so I find it difficult to imagine actual religious conservatives becoming fond of him now. What alignment has he become posthumously attached to?
I wouldn’t say he’s aligned to “our side” or anything, but I did enjoy/admire his essay on free speech, even as I continued to dislike his Iraq war cheerleading and atheism.
Surely there are still a large majority of religious conservatives who wouldn’t go near SSC or Quilette with a ten foot pole? It sounds less like a shift in alliances and more like a split in the conservative religious bloc to me, if what you describe is a new phenomenon. (Not that I would have any experience in those social groups.)
I think the vast majority of religious conservatives would be bored by SSC and to a considerable extent it just represents a particular axis of interest that some religious conservatives have. But I do think that SSC represents a environment that, while not religiously conservative or in a coalition with them, is not hostile to religious conservatives who are openly religiously conservative and that is rare. Also, I think there a shared interest in the pursuit of truth and living one’s life in accordance with the truth.
This is exactly where I stand on the question. It’s very rare to find, especially online, a group that isn’t explicitly religious but where it’s okay to be religious. The fact that religion is a search for Truth and places like SSC seem genuinely interested in (if not “Truth,” then at least facts), it makes it a place where the religious can join in meaningful conversations without hiding their religion.
I’m pretty tired of being outright attacked for beliefs I don’t even have at the mere mention of a religious background.
Well, modern science indicates that all religious people are fundamentalist evangelical protestants as filtered through the understanding of moderately informed secularists, so really it’s your fault for using confusing terminology.
It seems like you’re describing more or less the same thing Scott covered in Right is the New Left, but I don’t really understand your point (“truth is not a function of who’s speaking it” is a religious value now?) so I may be off.
Also I don’t read Quillette but its wiki page suggests that it was founded to provide an alternative to the left-leaning media and is generally considered libertarian-leaning, so it doesn’t seem super mysterious that people on the right would like it. Skimming through the front page it looks like a center-right Harper’s with a focus on academia. Is that in the ballpark?
I don’t mean that it’s something specific to religious people or non-religious people, but rather that religious people and some of the more strident atheists have one … heuristic? I don’t know what the right word might be. One basic framework for approaching questions of truth, and certain subsets of contemporary progressivism disagree with that.
By “truth is not a function of who’s speaking it,” I’m referring to the whole “white privilege” hierarchy, which in my experience sets up a hierarchy where people are effectively granted superior credibility, at least on certain subjects, purely by virtue of who they are. To some extent, this is a given, in the sense that experts are privileged over laymen, etc. But if an expert tells you you’re wrong, he’s generally expected to explain why you’re wrong, usually in an empirically-verifiable way. In the subculture I’m concerned with, the expert is not obligated to explain; in fact, it’s somewhat offensive to ask for explanation. There’s a whole class of people who seem to specialize as bouncers to shoo away obnoxious people who might traumatize the experts by asking them to show their math.
There’s more, but in general I’m worried that the Left has grown as opposed to Enlightenment values as the worst of the Right, just in a different way. The Right tends to disagree with the ideals of the Enlightenment, while still respecting, if only nominally at times, the process (free inquiry). With the new Left, it’s the reverse; they stand for the cosmopolitan ideals of the Enlightenment, but oppose the process. And that makes me really nervous. I can, in theory, convince somebody who’s on the hard right, or at least find common ground, if we sit down with enough beers or whatever. We’re still playing the same general game. That’s not possible if we can’t even establish ground rules.
DISCLAIMER ADDED IN EDIT: All this is based on tenuous gut feelings based on personal experience. No actual hard research backs this up, and I don’t know how one would go about doing such a thing.
This is reminding me of another sort of identity epistemology– a lot of the time, it seems like military people don’t want opinions from civilians. I don’t know how much of this is aggravation with civilians actually getting things wrong, and how much is just not wanting to hear from people who haven’t shared the experiences.
It’s not as though military people all agree with each other.
I think this holds strong for combat veterans, but not so much for other military folks. My Grandfather was a career Navy Intel. officer and had at least 1 deployment to Vietnam, but being Navy he was either on ship or a non-hostile shore posting. What I remember of him was he seemed willing to talk military matters with civilians as long as they were respectful, and as an amateur historian, I am sure he loved discourse with folks of all stripes that shared that interest. I can understand combat troops feeling like there is a larger gap between their experience and that of civilians, but I think the same holds true with civilian survivors of trauma, disaster, war, etc.. and non affected civilians.
Somewhat, but it’s weird that Jordan “influenced by Jungian archetypes and Taoism” Peterson is leading the charge against wishy-washy postmodernism.
I’m hardly a huge Peterson fan myself. He strikes me as a bit of a goof, honestly, and I don’t get the appeal. I dislike Pinker even more, if it comes to that. But the gulf between us still seems smaller, at times, than that between either one of us and a student at Berkeley.
We might not reflect the modal Berkeley student any more than you match the modal Religious Conservative, but a lot of us* read this blog too 😛
(*technically I’m a recent alum not a student but there’s still a lot of people like me at Cal)
Well, I’d like to thank you very much for not no-platforming me, or doxxing me, or stealing my soul, or whatever it is we’re scared of you doing right this moment. 🙂
I’m flummoxed that anyone who would embrace rationalism or the rationalism community would take Petersen seriously. He strikes me as your typical self-help snake-oil salesman. You listen to his arguments and they full of imprecise language and fallacies masquerading as strong argument.
The dude thinks (or thought, but I hardely think that matters) the caduceus is evidence that the ancients knew about DNA.
Peterson is the youtube incarnation of the Chesterton’s fence parable.
What his value is is that he goes around pointing out that there are all these people tearing down various fences and he asks them why the fence is there and they almost never know. So then he says, “how do you know there isn’t a bull inside and you are going to be gored,” and again they almost never have an answer.
What he has to say isn’t all that insightful, its the silence he gets in response to questions that should be obvious to ask that is important.
This, pretty much.
I also think that he’s got a very unusual public persona that can’t be dismissed as either a smug, dick-waving alpha male or a whiny loser, which sets him apart from about 99% of other anti-progressives. My defining impression of him comes from an interview where someone asked him what right he had to say things that upset people. He snapped back, “you contradicting me makes me upset, but you don’t let that stop you from stating the truth as you see it!” He manages to come across as vulnerable without seeming weak – a rare accomplishment.
That said, I think he’s pretty much a kook, too.
All this indicates is that he likes to debate people who are poor debaters or inadequately prepared. It’s a trick, not an argument. While that may be satisfying if you dislike the ideology of the person he is arguing with, it’s not any good reason at all for someone who embraces rational discourse to update towards his positions.
These aren’t much more than “Checkmate, atheist!” arguments phrases as “I believe that my queen has your king mated, thus proving that you are actually a Christian, despite your professed non-belief.”
My objection isn’t to the idea that some (many!) people find him persuasive, just that people who are attracted to the rationalist community would.
He debated Sam Harris (although the result was a sh*tshow). I think that at least indicates he’s not seeking out weak debaters. The quote in question comes from his interview with a main line BBC host. I don’t have much respect for the media, but it is kind of a standard, and a seeming professional. It’s not like Stephen Crowder “debating” any random, entirely unprepared college student who wanders by his “change my mind” table in the quad.
What quote, where? ( I know there is some BBC interview out there somewhere where he supposedly “pwned” the reporter).
I don’t think this really helps you as much as you think. Harris wants to prop Peterson up, not tear him down.
Harris and Peterson are on the same team now, but their first encounter did not go so well (I assume this is what Conrad Honcho was referring to as a shitshow).
Also, believe the ‘quote in question’ is the exchange from about 40 seconds into this clip from the infamous Cathy Newman interview.
I don’t agree at all. He engages with people who attempt to have strong articulations of there positions, when they come up. The major reason that his opponents appear dumb is because they state things that have never been challenged in their group. Peterson doesn’t really engage with the normal political positions like taxes, instead he engages with cultural totems. For many of the people he debate he is the first person they have ever had to deal with that is saying the things he is saying. Something like, “there are biological differences between men and women that cause things like the pay gap.” Cathy Newman, clearly, had never interviewed anyone who would say that and had nothing because she was not ready to debate, on this point she had only encountered nodding heads.
Peterson’s notable advantage is that he wishes young men well. He wants them to have good lives.
Feminism’s “misogyny hurts men too” is very thin stuff by comparison.
The number of people who are managing to convince themselves that this is somehow an actual discriminator is … too high.
I might agree that some of Peterson’s attraction is that he tells people that there are others who wish them ill, and that he is one of the few that can lead them to happiness. This is pretty standard “cult of personality”, “self help guru” stuff.
I suppose, though, I should not under estimate the anti-“SJW” tilt of the rationalist community. I guess that is one thing that could explain his popularity inside the community.
Whether or not you believe that those who wish young men (particularly young white men) ill are rare, young men will continue to encounter them and Peterson’s message will continue to work as a result. It’s not like the Culture War _wasn’t_ already raging when Peterson came onto the scene. _Untitled_ was January 2015, Peterson’s pronoun thing was September 2016.
I like him* because he says things I agree with about the usefulness of ancient stories: they exist and persevere because they provide useful insight into the nature of human behavior and how to not completely screw up your life, and dismissing them out of hand is foolish. I thought this was trivially true and obvious, but apparently it’s big news to lots of people. I’m glad someone is able to get that message to these people.
I think it’s sort of a post-rationalism. I like the parts of rationalism that tell me more effective ways to accomplish my goals, but I
am extremely skepticaldon’t believe at all that rationalism can tell you what good goals are.
Do you have a citation for that? That seems too nutty to be true.
* I did lose a little respect for him after he tweeted about the Kavanaugh hearings that Kavanaugh should step down if nominated to “clear his name” or something. Peterson had correctly said previously that you never apologize to a mob because a mob is incapable of forgiving you.
@Conrad Honcho:
He has made the claim multiple times. Here is one example in one of his “Maps of Meanings” Lectures.
You can look at other times he has talked about this claim at this link . You can see that he subsequently modifies his claim, saying that he both retracts his earlier claim, but then in retracting it he simply reasserts claim.
That’s not Peterson thinking the ancients knew about DNA. That’s Peterson thinking reality is actually a work of literature and you can find symbolism in random historical trivia that ties into factual events not discovered until centuries later, because nothing is a coincidence.
I think he is an escapee from the unsong universe.
Does the claim of deep truths in ancient stories actually hold up?
Here are some alternatives. People like stories. It’s hard to come up with a satisfying story, so people keep retelling the same stories. All a story needs is resonance and to not be so destructive it’s significantly decreasing people’s ability to survive.
Or…. stories have deep meanings, but any theory about what the deep meaning is just needs to feel right. People are *guessing* about what stories mean to people, and there’s no real way to check.
No, Randy, I think that’s just kooky. Unless Assassin’s Creed is real and humans have genetic memories of symbols seen during their creation and enslavement by the Isu.
Nancy, I think it’s more like “people saw people who succeeded or failed and told stories about them, and the stories are frequently similar and predictive because the ‘success’ sample space is small and the failure modes are common.” Human psychology, Peterson’s field, is a useful lens through which to examine these stories and why they describe modes of behavior that commonly lead to success or failure.
You’re not supposed to read me literally. Of course it’s not literally true. But it’s true on a deeper level than mere superficiality, on a fundamental level where the psyche interfaces with the core truths of our collective experience. You know? Like, we’re out here all alone, surrounded by symbols, how can we help but attach meaning to them? We can’t. That’s insanity. That’s literally insanity, to avoid grasping meaning when it is within your reach. Do you think all people before you were insane? I’ve got news for you, they weren’t. They were every bit as sane as you or I. How could they not be, when reality would beat them over the head–or should I say, bite them on the foot? Like the serpent in the garden, or the serpents coiling around the healing staff, coming full circle. It’s there, just waiting for us to part the darkness.
Oh, well since you put it that way, sign me up for a lobster hat.
I brought order out of chaos, defeated Neo-Marxist totalitarians, and cleaned my room, and all I got was this lousy hat!
@Randy
Alternatively, submission to the collective unconscious is death. There are no core truths; the snake is a noose, or a neuron, or a nematode. It’s all in the seeing, and in the telling, and in the believing.
Peterson is in the business of creating the impression that things matter. He holds out the promise of religion without the substance – light without heat. And it is a great and monstrous tragedy that by so doing he puts people back on old paths, rather than encouraging their incandescence.
But that’s just my opinion. And I like to tell stories.
I don’t know how you get this from Peterson, he is more precise than your typical rationalist and uses far more evidence for most of his positions.
The guy has a hundred opinions and you take one that he has stated he doesn’t hold seriously against him is indicative of a bias against him.
I’m sure Hitler had a hundred opinions too.
Yeah, that’s the funny thing with Peterson. He’s on the side of religious conservatives (who believe in classical liberalism anyway), but he’s gotten there by a route that is inimical in its own way to said religious conservatism. He accepts orthopraxy without orthodoxy, not believing in a salvation beyond death or anything supernatural as far as I can tell, and in the words of Scott paraphrasing Lewis, fuck that shit.
I’m inclined to say he doesn’t belong on theredsheep’s list at all. Jungian archetypes and Taoism is really far from a premodern Christian worldview (or even a modern one), and the orthopraxy-without-orthodoxy things means a lot of the common ground is very shallow. It might be easier to have a long conversation with Peterson than it is a social justice person, because he’s going to respect the process, but it’s going to be just as hard to actually move him from weird secular mystic self-helpism to Christianity as it would be to move someone from social justice to Christianity.
It’s a foot in the door, though. Come for the Moral Therapeutic Deism, stay for the eternal salvation.
And I don’t think there’s any danger going the other way. No believing Christian is going to listen to Peterson and decide to stop believing but keep practicing.
Here you’re excluding more complex possibilities, such as a lapsed Christian “coming back to the faith” when he gets it explained to him in terms of haloed lobsters vanquishing the feminist dragons. And never moving past that. Is that better or worse than just staying vaguely agnostic, from our perspective?
Ah, the Monstrous Manual was so rich with weirdness.
I don’t think that’s the right question; the question is whether bringing a lapsed Christian “back to the faith” at all is better, given that (contra Conrad) there’s some risk he’ll come back to it proper, and some risk that as you say he’ll simply adopt Petersonism. And I think Conrad is saying obviously yes, because he’s got his foot in the door now; he can learn what’s really going on, and not be stuck in the lies-to-children of haloed lobsters.
But I think first that Conrad is eliding the pretty big risk that the person will stick with Petersonism, and second and more importantly, that yes a person absolutely can deconvert from Christianity to Petersonism. And the third and most importantly of all, I’m not sure it’s any easier to move from some kind of quasi-Petersonism to actual Christianity. This is sort of what I was trying to get at in the first place: I think there’s a way in which I share a lot more with the atheists of SSC than I do with Peterson, and someone who got to actual Christianity by way of Peterson will have to do a lot of unlearning what he got from Peterson.
Do you have any examples of this? Blog posts, reddit posts, etc? I know I’ve seen people say they got back to Christianity through Peterson, though.
I was a lapsed Catholic who came back through a similar thought process, but many years before Peterson. I came to realize that the stories are True in the sense that they describe the only workable method for the redemption of flawed man and the fallen world (including the divine intervention as well), and this metaphorical True was indistinguishable from literal true, and so I Believe. It’s the same process, I just did it without Peterson. I don’t see why someone couldn’t do it with Peterson, especially when Peterson constantly goes out of his way to not answer the “but is God real” question and says he acts as though He is. Once you’re acting as though He is, you’re already alieving it and all it takes is Kierkegaard’s Leap of Faith to believe it, too.
@Conrad
For this to work you already need to believe in Redemption. The leap of faith is not the final step; it is the first, and once it is made the generalities of the outcome are never in doubt. But I do not believe in the Fall of Man, or in Redemption, and no Church or Canadian psychology professor is going to get me to start.
I’m not so sure. There’s not direct danger, but Peterson could be a gateway to Sam Harris etc.
I tried to read the many responses, and mostly got confused. So here’s my two cents, without checking whether it’s already been said.
I don’t think religion is a factor. But hyper-rationality and/or Asperger’s syndrome might be.
Some of us like to analyze things, and do so when people around us would prefer an emotional response, or when many people would only be able to produce an emotional response, or when anyone with the social skills of a brick would know that they should SHUT UP ASAP to avoid creating drama or worse.
I think you are one of them. I know I am one of them. Several prolific posters here seem to belong in the same category, at least when online. (Many people behave differently online and offline.)
I suspect that religious people with this trait often find themselves uncomfortable among other religious people. So they may go hang out with fellow “nerds” who just don’t happen to be religious. At least we won’t get angry when they analyze someone’s experience instead of expressing sympathy 🙁
As for the conservative part – I suspect that’s not as much of a factor. High levels of analysis doesn’t seem to me to correlate with political position. (Those that disagree with me merely don’t analyze competently, perhaps because they admitted some major error into their set of axioms. … or from your POV, left out something important … ;-( )
Well, yes, this is a den of nerds, and I’m certainly a nerd. But I’m interested in the weird camaraderie between the most hardcore-devoted sorts of religious people and the confirmed irreligious here. Perhaps it’s a totally different phenomenon from what drives the Quillette political axis.
My comfort with the traditionally religious probably depends mostly on how well I understand and/or respect their tradition. I can comment on theological issues just fine, only it’s not something I’m particularly well educated in (by Orthodox Christian standards) nor one that attracts my interest. But I can understand and get along more easily with my wife’s childhood Calvinist friend than I can with the leftists at Orthodoxy in Dialogue.
the weird camaraderie between the most hardcore-devoted sorts of religious people and the confirmed irreligious here
Mostly because the non-religious on here (a) aren’t going to try and deconvert the religious (b) if they do want to argue religion, have better scripts than “ooh religion is only for poopy-heads!” and it’s possible to have a genuine conversation. I think us religious types are also not trying to win souls for the Lord by sharing the good news (so eh maybe we’re falling down on the job there) so if we’re talking about movies, books, history, battleships or the best way to cook veal it’s because we’re interested in the topic and not as a set-up to “have you been saved?”, and it’s nice to have a place where if someone does want to know “so why do you believe?” it’s a genuine query, not a set-up for “let me list off how many ways religion is for poopy-heads and you’re a poopy-head”.
Mostly it’s live and let live? I completely understand what you mean about getting on better with people outside the tradition than with the more heterodox inside the tradition; one lot may be wrong but in understandable ways, the other lot are wrong but have no excuse 🙂
This is why I can’t stand reddit. I responded to a “Believing Christians of reddit, why do you believe?” and I took my time to give a thoughtful, rational and personal answer, and wound up at -20 or something while all the “poopy-head” responses got ALL MY UPBOATS. Why did you bother asking if you didn’t want an answer?
Most everyone here are nit-pickers. We like to find the weak parts of arguments and point out that they are wrong. That also leads many of us into contrarianism, as almost all arguments have holes. We also all found out that most people don’t like talking about things in such detail.
That’s the common strain that binds things together. The fact that both religious and non-religious nit-pickers both like to hang out here then seems unremarkable.
I agree. This forum, mostly for good, but sometimes ill, is a terrible place for people who dislike complex and incomplete answers to hang out
My somewhat boring take on the phenomenon you are noticing:
At the current time, people are simply placing more value on their economic political axis, than their social political axis. So you get “weird” team-ups, like religious blacks (social right+economic left) and solid progressives (social left+economic left) in an alliance, and libertarians (social left+economic right) and traditional conservatives (social right +economic right) in another alliance.
Now, the question of why people are tending to prioritize advancing their economic policies, rather than their social policies, is one that could use some attention.
A lot of it has to do with the large numbers of people in the country that are economically vulnerable, I would think.
Maybe, but from what I’ve seen there’s a fairly strong cohort of exasperated Economic-Left heretics as well (Like myself.) who’d also dearly like to see the Social-Left (Motto: What we need are more minority billionaires!) hoist by their own petard. Can we join?
Join what? Isn’t it hard to actually execute your plan in the end?
I personally favor really aggressive estate and income taxes on a new top bracket over a million or so, combined with prompt annual redistribution. A variant on UBI. Shame it’ll never be executed.
But you have failed to explain how you are going to excise cultural leftism from this movement.
Once it’s actually implemented, the effects will be so beneficial that it will give us more than enough cultural cachet to defund the liberal arts, and thereby starve postmodernism. Also if fewer people are poor it will make grievance-peddling a harder sell. Mostly, though, I’m pushing for the elimination of drastic inequality as a good in itself. Once that’s achieved we can all get together and celebrate by giving noogies to the entire staff of Vox.
There isn’t enough income in the >1M bracket to fund a UBI worth speaking of. Left-leaning pundits like to talk about wealth inequalities, and those are real and large as far as they go, but wealth and income are two different things.
$SMALLNUM people might hold half the wealth in the country, but the number of people responsible for half its income is not very small.
Estate taxes, if you can figure out how to implement them without most of the wealth mysteriously vanishing, might do it — but only for one generation. Then there won’t be any large estates left to raid.
The primary goal here is the diminution of the rich, not the enrichment of the poor. It won’t happen, anyway, but I like to daydream.
I think it is like this:
Scott is a progressive who dunks on the movement at large from time to time in the hopes of getting it to be better. This pushes away other progressives, who regard it as betrayal, and attracts non progressives, who enjoy seeing anyone dunking on progressives. Thus, SSC, a left blog with a right readership.
@theredsheep
I wasn’t sure what a “progressive-postmodernist” was so I did a quick web search and found this site which described them as:
“tend to highly value environmental sustainability, multicultural diversity, social justice, a foreign and domestic policy that admits wrongs and makes amends, and equality among Americans”,
I then took the site’s test on “Major Positions on the American Political Spectrum” which had me as a “Your value priorities point to this political position, described below:
Liberal Modernist, you tend to highly value a strong social safety net, economic justice, a peaceful foreign policy, a balance of jobs and environmental protection, and equality among Americans”,
which is close enough, the other two possible results were
“Fiscally Conservative Modernist or Libertarian, you tend to highly value economic vitality and growth, freedom from government regulation or interference, global free trade, meritocracy, and “equity” where rewards are proportional to effort and talent”,
and
“Socially Conservative Traditionalist, you tend to highly value loyalty to country and faith, laws that protect heritage and traditions, a strong military, and a culture of “equity” in America where rewards are proportional to effort and talent”,
of all those “positions” only the ‘Fiscally Conservative Modernist or Libertarian’ have some priorities that I’m against (despite my enjoying conversations with libertarians), otherwise (for example) if the ‘Socially Conservative Traditionalist’ wanted say cash to rebuild a church, in return for help towards the poor I’m fine with that, so I can imagine alliances shifting.
For some reason my “bubble” is such that I hear far more angry right-wingers face to face (all but one men) than angry leftists face to face (all men), but I read about equal numbers of angry voices from the left and the right on-line, mostly men on the right and women on the left, the only women I’ve ever heard being angry about politics face-to-face is one of the very few women plumbers I’ve worked with who really hated oaying taxes, and my wife who has stuff she dislikes about both the Democrats (“too far”) and the Republicans (“crooks”).
As far as the “SJW’s” that our host and many others have complained about it’s hard for me to feel threatened by them because if I’ve spoken to one face-to-face I didn’t know it, though I have spoken to some old-timers who marched with Cesar Chavez who’d probably like the label, but of militant atheists and feminists?
I just don’t remember any.
Of “hot button issues” the most vitriol I’ve heard (in person) has been anti-gay marriage, and have seen (on-line) are pro “bake the cake”, I’m not sure why, but I do note that those kinds of “hot button issues” seem to be mostly decided in the courts, not at the ballot box here (unlike in Ireland for example).
My own position of “let it be decided by local plebiscite” seems to be a minority one.
Oh man, I love taking tests like these. According to the first one, I am +8 traditional and -8 modern, and according to the second one, I’m a socially conservative traditionalist. Those might sound accurate, but just take a look at the description of the traditionalist:
You know me, always confusing metaphysics with science and going on about man as fundamentally different from nature!
I once took one where I shifted from “Market-skeptic Republican” to “Disaffected Democrat,” three steps to the left, by answering one of seventeen questions differently and then saying I was a Dem-leaning independent rather than Republican-leaning. I think it was a Pew Research thing. Can’t recall.
That sounds like Pew, I took the same test and got “Disaffected Democrat” as well, I was reminded of a “What D&D Alignment are you?” test that had me as “Lawful Neutral’ one day, and “Chaotic Good’ another day.
@Nick
Hey! You do you!
(Like most paragraphs with the word “metaphysics” in it, what you quoted sounds like gibberish to me, I wonder if the author knows?)
I don’t have a problem with that description. There isn’t “religious truth” and “scientific truth”, truth is truth (probably not actually a controversial opinion here, except that I do hold some religious assertions as true). The deal is, though, that supernatural aspects to reality aren’t phenomena to be studied but agents to be interacted with, so the scientific method may not function reliably.
Similarly, proper behavior is proper behavior, and a religious belief that leaves one’s secular behavior unchanged is probably not a meaningful one.
And man is fundamentally different from nature. Man is the animal that has spiritual life, uniquely accountable for his behavior. This is far more significant to our understanding of him than is his being, for example, prokaryotic or eukaryotic, though of course the latter is highly relevant to enabling the former.
(Whether that is a fitting description of Nick, I won’t venture to say)
Compare.
“And man is fundamentally different from nature.”
And humanity is fundamentally different from nature.
And people are fundamentally different from nature.
Sure, but even Catholics distinguish temporal from spiritual power—Jesus said render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s, for heaven’s sake! We might not accept the kind of separation of religious and secular spheres present in the contemporary West, but we know the difference between religious and secular.
As for man and nature, first there’s no reason why man needs to be the only animal with a spiritual life or free will, and second man isn’t different from nature, that’s just not all he is. This one I admit is kinda nitpicking, but for Christians it makes a big difference: for one, it’s the only reason natural law is possible.
Maybe I spoke too soon when I said “You know me”. 😛
@Nancy
Why?
Are you just chiding me for using an archaic and allegedly sexist mode of speech or making some point related to the conversation?
@Nick
I’ll grant that the first point is more complicated; it is unclear what they mean by “religious sphere”; I interpreted it as an individual’s approach to life, but given that it is a political quiz, they may be meaning to imply that traditionalists think we should only elect monks or priests to political positions, which is not a statement I’d support.
That’s like saying a hamburger isn’t different from bread. Yes, there is a natural component to man, but the spiritual makes a significant distinction. You’ll have to argue your point about natural law, I don’t see the connection. To say man has a nature, from which we can reason, isn’t to say that man is just another part of nature.
Man does not need to be thus, however, he is thus. It is a pretty fundamental Christian belief that man is a unique part of creation, alone having the divine spark. (At least, of the creation we know of, and I don’t know if it is heretical to suppose this could change at some point, but I could be open minded there.)
One can be a traditionalist by temperament* or inclination without buying into Christianity, of course, but inasmuch the latter informs the former, one will probably see man as more different from the rest of nature than other species are from each other.
*What the heck is that a doing in there? You do you, English orthography.
Both. I was irritated at your use of “man” to mean humanity, and then I realized that the connotations for the different phrasings were interesting.
Yeah, okay, there are certainly several ways to take it. One is to say man is not a part of nature, which I think is flat out wrong. Another is to say man has been in some way set apart from the rest of nature, which I think is absolutely true. It sounds to me like we agree about both, but you think the second is more salient than the first.
The natural law thing was just that yes, that man has a nature (an animal which can reason and will) is necessary for natural law.
Not even necessarily salient because it is more important, but just salient because at this time it is the counter-cultural element.
Part of the response is probably that this weekend I was reading mere Christianity to my daughters, a chapter where Lewis is speaking of the spiritual life by which we can be children of God, going so far as to try to coin a new word for it to contrast with bios (I don’t think it caught on). Whereas the modern will see nature as a spectrum, with man at one end, the tradionalist will see a categorical difference that is not bridged with by adding a few IQ points to the smartest ape or dolphin or what have you. (I do reserve the right to change my mind on this, should we manage to actually add those IQ points to the ape or dolphin and find it pondering the meaning of its existence, etc.)
It’s funny though, I was last night writing about the importance of the biological, the animal to the meaning of humanity and the necessity to preserve it in an attempt to preserve the species, contra transhumanism’s dreams of uploads and ems being essentially equivalent.
I actually did just think of a view of mine that if I was more vocal about probably would be anathema locally.
Immigration.
It seems obvious to me that increased immigration does lower wages and increase rents which hurts the poor who are already here, but saying so is “Nativist” so bad/wrong/objectionable.
I have read some “right-libertarians” who say they would be for open borders “If there wasn’t welfare”, but my view is the opposite, I think that because the “safety-net” is so full of holes as the reason immigration should be limited, but apparently only those with “false consciousness” have those views so I’m bad/wrong/in-correct for reasons that I don’t comprehend.
The “progressive” and “postmodern” there are two different, though related, sets of ideas. Postmodernism resists easy description, but you could oversimplify by calling it an academic tendency over the last forty-odd years to be skeptical of objectivity, rationality, hierarchy, and conventional — or at least what used to be conventional — notions of truth and meaning. That covers a lot of ground, and almost everyone, including our gracious host, harbors a few opinions with postmodern roots, but when you see people dissing it they mainly mean critical theory: Foucault and friends.
Progressives, on the other hand, are what you think they are. But critical theory, despite being just this side of incomprehensible, has had an enormous amount of success in the humanities and social sciences, so, aside from a few old-school socialists, pretty much everyone who developed progressive politics in the last forty years backs them up — whether they’ve thought about it or not — with concepts that either belong to critical theory or build on it in some way. That elides quite a bit of tension under the hood — critical theory is way better at breaking stuff down than building it up, so it has trouble supporting any positive agenda, and different fields deal with this in different ways — but it’s probably good enough for a two-paragraph summary.
You have materialised in a room of about 100 people at a networking/mingling event. Let’s assume the event is organised under a banner broad enough such that the attendees are diverse in their interests and backgrounds. Your goal is to have the most interesting conversation possible, by your own standards. You are allowed to ask only one screening question in order to decide whether you want to talk to someone, and you have to ask the same question for everyone you approach. What question do you choose?
“What do you do for fun?”
My goal is to identify people who could be friends with me after the mixer, and this question selects for that.
What was the last book you read?
I’d refine it to “What was the last bad book you read?”
Oh, I like this one.
Interesting approach, however the way it could backfire, at least to me , is someone having abandoned a bad book may not have very much material and depth to discuss about regarding the material. That being said, this is a good topic for understanding a bit about how someone thinks.
First thing that comes to mind is, “How many different industries have you worked in?” though that won’t work on youngsters.
Interesting, but this approach would very much be a business networking one, in my opinion, rather than a “lets explore common interests”, though perhaps I just have an especially strong aversion to initiating conversation about work matters in my personal discourse.
Follow-up question: for how many people here is this scenario MUCH more anxiety-inducing than the one about the mountain lion attack? (The only question I’d be interested in asking anyone would be where the nearest emergency exit was.)
Yes, but in this case my anxiety would be more like a sullen resignation that I will find people insincere and dull. That’s why im asking this question – out of genuine personal interest.
I really dislike small-talk, especially at parties. My dream is that someone will come up to me and just start talking about an idea that they are currently grappling with.
I can’t help suspecting – though it’s very possible that this only reflects my own lack of skill in networking/mingling – that no question about people’s thoughts, however cleverly formulated, will be effective. Most people won’t give an honest and interesting answer even if one exists, either because they weren’t prepared for the question or they think it’s risky to give too much information about their thoughts to strangers at parties.
I find it more disconcerting because I have almost 100% confidence in the mountain lion scenario. They are not that scary of an animal.
Oh yeah, mountain lion attack beats mingling event any day. At least there’s a win condition for the mountain lion attack.
“Oh yeah, mountain lion attack beats mingling event any day. At least there’s a win condition for the mountain lion attack.”
I could not agree with this more.
*roflmao*
Emotionally, I come close to agreeing.
OTOH, the maximum likely loss case for the mountain lion scenario is much higher than for the “yuck, mingling” scenario – doubly so if I can, instead, just quietly sneak out the exit.
Mingling is still enjoyable as long as I get to have a drink or two. Out of 100 people, there’s SOMEONE I can start a friendship with.
Definitely. The cougar only perceives me as a threat or wants to eat me, it doesn’t expect me to make witty chit-chat about that TV show everyone in the country (except me) is watching.
“If you could have any single wish granted, what would you wish for?”
TRICK QUESTION. I never open the conversations, instead milling around and eavesdropping on discussions until I find one that’s interesting enough and then jump in. Works in line for various things (both business and pleasure), works with my co-workers, works at SSC meetups!
But also, I rarely go to events where networking/mingling is the only thing happening. Even when hanging out with friends, I try to arrange things so there’s some external activity that people can gracefully drop out of conversation to focus on, or to be able to re-direct conversation to something happening in-situ. Group walks/hiking is ideal for this. See also the core premise of hash house harriers.
We’ve spent a lot of time talking about medical care in various existing systems, particularly the American one. But suppose we came at this from the other direction. Let us consider what the medical industry would look like if libertarians who are not anarchists were in charge.
To that and:
Poorly done medicine can have devastating consequences. Would there be any limitations on who is allowed to provide medical care?
Emergency care is problematic, since it involves people who are in very poor positions to negotiate because they are bleeding out, and in some cases utterly unable to negotiate because they are unconscious. How would this be handled?
Some people are distraught, some are senile, and others are literally crazy. How would issues of restraint and agency be handled for people who do not appear to be of sound mind?
Some people are not basically healthy with occasional illnesses. They have conditions that require lifelong care, sometimes at great cost. Are these people on their own in libertopia?
Effective emergency care generally involves a lot of supplies and equipment, plus multiple people. And libertarians aren’t averse to civil suits AFAIK. I imagine they would be okay with reputation, natural entry barriers, and fear of repercussions weeding out most of the quacks. The crazies might well be restrained under similar rules as today. I assume the answer to number three is some kind of insurance.
Obviously, I am not a libertarian.
I’m not sure that reputation for emergency care itself is good enough since, by definition (for true medical emergencies), the patients themselves are not able to make the choice of providers. However, I could see that a hospital would not want someone who isn’t certified by an independent group (eg. board-certified) to practice.
I’d note that this happens even now – it’s basically impossible to get a clinical job in a hospital with “merely” a medical license. You pretty much need to be board-certified in something. Even setting up your own practice is a challenge unless you are in an under-served area.
Oh hey, time for a public display of heresy.
From easiest to hardest
People who are [bleeding out/in a coma/severely psychologically impaired/abandoned children/otherwise helpless and unable to provide for themselves] ought to be provided for by the state. I believe that it is a legitimate function of the state to help these people-who-cannot-function-as-people, and that it’s best for this cost to be borne by the members of a society via taxation. No idea what the best way to determine salaries is, but they’d at least be working in comparable fields to market-driven ones.
As far as licensing goes – I’m very wary of litigation-based systems, as they’re highly asymmetrical. Capital is directly correlated with the ability to win in court, and doctors are likely to be price-segregated in the first place. Even if people weren’t leery of publishing their medical history, it takes expertise to distinguish between good and bad doctors, especially since patient quality can be treated as a commodity between doctors. I think in the end I come down on the side of pseudo-voluntary licensing, where to call themselves a “doctor” the doctor must be licensed and specify which licensing agency they are licensed by. Unlicensed doctors cannot call themselves “doctor,” but can offer whatever services they want. A legal standard whereby the licensing agency holds some portion of the liability for malpractice may help or hurt here – I’m not smart enough to see how the economics of this plays out and whether it results in the creation of a private auditing system.
I have no answer to the question of chronic conditions. I lost years of my mother’s life to lifetime insurance caps when they existed. To some extent, lives and money are incommensurable, especially the lives of invalids. How much money is a seven-year-old’s mother worth, when no matter what happens she’ll never work another day in her life? It’s impossible for me to say, and I’m too close to this question to really give it the consideration it merits.
I don’t have a 100% perfectly libertarian and satisfactory solution, but we could get a lot closer than at present.
No, but you are strongly advised to not rely on people without proper qualifications.
Based on your fingerprint, emergency medical providers can access a database which contains information about your insurance (or, alternatively, a bank deposit from which funds can be drawn for your care), your preferred hospital(s) (whose prices you know and accept, or which are covered by your insurance), and possibly your instructions regarding cost/benefit trade-offs as well as any other medical decisions. For an emergency where you need to be taken to the nearest hospital ASAP, there would be a set of industry standard prices that a typical insurance covers, and which most hospitals charge, and your database entry typically contains that you accept care for the standard prices at any hospital in such an emergency. Your database entry can be retrieved and the most important information read in a minute, so this takes care of all but the most extreme emergencies (and situations where all your fingers are blown off by an explosion).
If you have neither an insurance, nor a sufficient deposit, you are denied care. If we are not 100% right-libertarian and accept some amount of cash subsidy to the poorest, or if they receive enough charity, they can (and are strongly advised) to use it to buy insurance. In that case denial of care can only happen as the result of a (poor) choice.
While you are sane, you decide what you want to happen to you in the case that you go crazy. (You are strongly advised to allow restraints and treatment in case you pose a danger to yourself, or are otherwise delusional.) If you pose a danger to others, you can be restrained regardless of your choices; otherwise you are treated according to your choices.
The usual problem with chronic diseases in a free-market health system is that insurance companies will deny coverage for pre-existing conditions. My solution for chronic diseases (including those which require lifelong care) is to have insurance that pays for the treatment of a chronic disease for the rest of your life (or for the duration of the disease) if you are covered by the insurance when the disease is first discovered, even if you later cancel your contract with that insurance company. That is, the entire cost of the disease is considered to be incurred when the disease is discovered. (Would this make the insurance extremely expensive? No: a new chronic disease may be very costly to your insurer, the probability that you get a new chronic disease in any given year is correspondingly low.) I don’t know if this kind of insurance currently exists anywhere.
The problem with this is that you could game the system by going without this kind of insurance, and when you get a chronic disease, you get the insurance (without telling them that you already know about the disease), and make them pay. People doing this would then drive up the price of the insurance to a point where it’s not worth getting for healthy people. Ways to prevent this include: make it a crime (insurance fraud); the insurance company can require you to undergo various medical tests before you get this kind of insurance if you didn’t have this kind of insurance before; make any new insurance contract, cancellation or change effective after a certain period (say, 2 years; the medical tests are also done after this period). This way we have dealt with all chronic diseases, except those which cannot be detected by medical testing at an acceptable cost even 2 years after they are first diagnosed (or suspected).
—
One more problem is medical care for children, and for chronic diseases discovered at birth or in childhood. More generally, issues regarding children are difficult to handle in libertarianism, since children can’t make sound decisions for themselves; I don’t have an fully libertarian and satisfactory solution to them. There is a wide range of libertarian views on children, from one extreme that children are the property of their parents since they owe their life to them (which I disagree with), to the other extreme that children should have much more freedom from as early as possible.
My own justification for libertarianism doesn’t apply to people who create children, since through bad decisions they could make another (newly created) person miserable. Furthermore, if we don’t allow parents to hurt their children (which we shouldn’t), we also shouldn’t allow them to make decisions in the name of their children that are bad for their children. So I endorse government obligations for parents in some situations where I would oppose obligations for adults making decisions for themselves; in this case an obligation for parents to get health insurance for their children.
That said, the beneficiary of the child’s health insurance is the child, not the parent, so it’s questionable if parents should be made to pay for it. If children and fetuses were fully rational, it would be a sound decision on their part to take out a loan to pay for health insurance right before birth, to be repaid in adulthood. On this basis, if we are willing to deviate from libertarianism a bit more, we could make the presumption that they make such a contract; this would be essentially equivalent to making health insurance for children (including chronic diseases discovered in childhood) tax-funded (with private insurance providers). The same could apply to chronic diseases which can’t be detected by testing 2 years after they appear. If we had a free-market system without obligations for all other diseases, it would still be a much freer than probably any existing system.
In your scheme for chronic insurance, is the company merely legally obliged to pay for lifetime treatment over time, or does it actually pay a single lump sum for the expected cost (maybe not to the insured directly, but to some trusted third-party escrow)? I don’t see that the first works (even without the cheating problem), but the second sounds promising so long as a reasonable estimate is possible.
Basically, from an accounting perspective (of the front-line insurance provider), make chronic look as discrete and unpredictable as possible (albeit costly).
I’m not sure about the details. Lump sum is better in terms of being able to switch providers. But it has the problem that the cost of treatment (and even what’s the best treatment) may change over time. Having the current company pay for the treatment may work; if the company stops providing health insurance, it can buy you an equivalent coverage from another company. You probably also want some sort of secondary insurance in case the insurer goes bankrupt, similar to deposit insurance. In either case, we have the difficulty of having to write a precise, future-proof contract that defines what is covered; I don’t even know how it’s done in present private insurance systems.
The ideal would be some sort of security whose price tracks the expected present value of lifetime treatment, but it would be difficult to do since different people’s diseases are not exactly fungible.
If the company is paying out every year for the chronically ill people on its roll (whether or not there’s insurance or some other plan to deal with the post-bankruptcy case), it _will_ have higher year-on-year costs than the otherwise identical company I can set up in competition but with a shorter history and overhang of chronically ill. Especially so if its lightly regulated. Then I poach your healthy customers with my lower rates (lower than you can match), and your death spiral ensues.
That’s why really I like your idea in a form that makes the insurance company take a one time hit. The cost prediction problem means that this will necessarily be imperfect, but even if we can get it broadly right it mitigates a lot of problems.
I think any rough solution would make this a good idea, but your idea of offering the risk to the market is great (I think it will end up being a market in the misestimation risk). People’s diseases are not fungible, but neither are people’s home mortgages (e.g. in risk of default). Fortunately we have the technology (securitization) to fix this, hopefully now with fewer bugs 🙂
> Emergency care is problematic, since it involves people who are […] in some cases utterly unable to negotiate because they are unconscious. How would this be handled?
Same as in the real world. I carry a wallet and mobile phone with me almost all the time, except while I’m at home or swimming. The wallet has my identity documents, as well as telephone numbers of relatives to contact in case of an emergency, written on paper in ballpoint pen (so it doesn’t smudge or get unreadable from water). If I have a medical condition that is severe enough that urgent care has to know about it (but that isn’t obvious on sight), then I also write that onto the paper. If the medical condition is even more severe, I’ll wear a wristband too. Luckily currently I don’t have such conditions, so the paper only mentions the pill I take regularly, and even that one is probably unnecessary. Ambulance workers are trained to look for such documents when they find people who can’t communicate.
Basically the same would work in the situation you suppose in your question. The main difference is that instead of a single universal healthcare system, there may be different healthcare insurance providers. Thus, instead of the identity documents that help the government healthcare system find my insurance data in Europe, I’d have to carry documents about which insurance provider(s) to contact. This already happens in our world when I go skiing, because the government insurance doesn’t cover the mountain rescue for skiing in some countries of Europe. Thus, when I go skiing, I have to buy a cheap travel insurance that pays for the costs of rescuing me from the mountain, even if it takes a helicopter. There are about a dozen different insurance companies in Hungary selling such an insurance (unless you’re an elderly person, in which case you’re screwed because almost no insurance company will bother with elderly persons).
Regarding emergency care, there is almost certainly going to be a telephone number that you can call that results in an ambulance being dispatched to provide emergency medical care first and ask billing questions later. There’s huge demand for this, and it’s relatively cheap to provide. If it’s being paid for by multiple private agencies, e.g. insurance companies, they are going to cross-negotiate a set of linked deals for treatment first, billing questions later. And it’s quite possible it would be done on a volunteer basis, as with many fire departments.
But it integrates really well with things that are unambiguously government functions, like police protection, so it probably will be done by local governments or private contractors closely tied to local governments. The same number that you use to call police to the scene of a shooting, or firemen to the scene of a fire, should also get you an ambulance to treat the injured. There’s economies of scale in integrating all of this into a single emergency-response system, and large parts of that integrated system are within the legitimate domain of any non-anarchist libertarian state. And the sort of purist libertarian who would say “aha, but these injured people are outside the strictly-defined set of people that the State is allowed to help with Tax Dollars, therefore we have to send this ambulance back and summon a private one!”, is the sort least likely to ever be elected to run a real government.
So, that ~2% of health care spending probably stays with the state, possibly farmed out to contractors or volunteers. We can maybe imagine small towns where the entire emergency-services system is run by organized volunteers; in cities it’s probably going to need professionals paid with tax dollars. And probably administered in a way that results in de facto licensing for EMTs and ER physicians, because the government is going to impose some standard on who it pays to do those jobs.
The harder problem is that emergency care sometimes transitions into more expensive and prolonged non-emergency care – even more so if you’ve got people whose plan for dealing with long-term health problems is to wait until they become acute emergencies and then call an ambulance. And in any society that involves A: human beings and B: television, any plan that involves saying “this is no longer an emergency and you have no money/insurance, so we’re throwing you out on the street to die” is a political non-starter.
Ideally, someone reasonably organized body like e.g. the Church will be even more committed to making sure that doesn’t happen, and sufficiently well-financed by voluntary donation to run a network of hospitals of last resort. If that’s not the case, it will be politically necessary for the state to run the hospitals of last resort, and for them to not be obviously wretched. It will also not be necessary for them to provide the Best Possible Medical Care, For Everyone, because that’s not even possible.
It may be politically necessary for them to lie and say that’s what they are doing, but that would be unfortunate because it would prevent us from acknowledging and advertising the unavoidable truth that if you’ve got money you actually can buy better health care than the state provides. In any libertarian society, once the immediate emergency is over you want as many people as possible to be themselves paying for the best medical care they can afford, even if you can’t get that to 100% coverage.
If you are paying for private health care in a non-emergency situation where there’s time to make informed decisions and take calculated risks, you should be free to pay for uncredentialed quacks if that’s what you really want. Caveat emptor. And you should be similarly free to decline the restraints and non-consensual medical treatment once the emergency is over.
Long-term health issues that require either expensive or non-consensual treatment are another hard problem that would be much easier if we could convince everyone to sign up for an appropriate insurance plan before the problem manifests. I can believe we’d get 90-95% coverage via social pressure and economic self-interest in a mature system, but not 100% and not even 90% for the transition, so again there’s a need for a last resort.
RPG thread: inspired by the discussion of the ghost above, why is it that some things players accept, but other things they will basically rebel over? Death seems to bother players less than maiming or losing a level, everyone has always hated the Rust Monster or anything that destroys equipment, and players generally hate being captured or having their stuff stolen.
I’m not sure what’s up with the equipment-destroying hate (maybe it’s something like “you gave me this cool thing, and now you’re taking it away?”), but the first seems to be something about preferring to lose a character than having them “ruined”, level loss mechanics I think might annoy people because not only do you feel like you’ve lost the fruits of your work but they’re also just kinda weird, especially in systems where you gain skills and such as you level up (a monster touches you, and you get worse at alchemy?), and getting captured/your stuff is stolen is a really common railroading technique.
The problem with maiming, stealing from, or otherwise humiliating a player’s character is that it’s an ongoing reminder that you screwed up.
If my character dies, well that sucks but characters die sometimes and I can play smarter with my next character. If my character loses a leg then I either have to voluntarily retire the character or keep playing and constantly deal with that past failure. Either way it adds insult to injury.
It also depends on the game you’re playing. If I play a Warhammer 40K rpg there’s no expectation that my character will end a session with the same number of limbs that he started it with, and that’s part of the appeal. Likewise with Call of Cthulhu and turning into a gibbering maniac. If losing a limb or your sanity isn’t a failure or bad play, it goes from tragedy to comedy.
Delta Green, which is basically CoC+, features a mechanic by which your character’s home life disintegrates as they fight against the unknown. That stuff was indeed tragicomedy: the guy who, learning magic, voluntarily took more hits to his sanity than he might have in order to preserve his relationship with his wife and kid – he’s a FAMILY MAN, dammit. The guy who reacted to the horrors of the unknown by compulsively cheating on his wife. One player kept blowing his rolls to keep his personal life together, so it just got worse and worse.
I eat that kind of domestic stuff up with a spoon.
My least favorite thing about D&D-type RPGs is how there’s no mechanical support for having a family.
It really improves the game. There’s a theme in CoC of your characters not only sacrificing their lives and sanity but also their relationships with society in general – dehumanizing themselves to protect others from threats they can’t talk about. However, in practice, without a mechanical reason to do this, most players will end up playing classic “wandering protagonist” types. DG mechanically enforces it, and I think the overall result is really good.
I have a fondness for systems that encourage having relationships beyond the members of your party. Pathfinder has some optional rules for generating character backgrounds, including family and mentor, but they haven’t seen much use in campaigns I’ve been in. dndnrsn has given the Delta Green pitch before, and I really like that mechanic about trading relationships for sanity, but I have yet to play it.
@Nick:
Use for siblings: replacements for a dead PC, page, kid who cleans your gear (a murderhobo’s armor wouldn’t last long, Rust Monsters or no Rust Monsters), hostages
Use for mentors: trainers required to level up, rescue party, mid-campaign villain
Families? Those are for backstory pathos and for the GM to kill when he needs motivation.
Also, identical twins make rerolling characters a snap.
You folks are too set in your murderhoboing ways! 🙁
If one of my party members were replaced by her identical twin sister or snotty little brother, I would not make it easy on them. How can I trust you, you’ll never be what she was to us, blah blah blah. Well, right up until we’re fighting the next lich, I guess.
In all seriousness, though, these uses I like:
To give the cliche reply “It depends on the player”.
More broadly, “It depends on the game.”
Like, how many players are at the table? How much of the time spent playing the game is spent in round time? How many sessions are the characters expected to last, etc?
Changing the answers to these questions will change what the players tolerate. It is hard to come up with a global theory of player dissatisfaction.
My take is that basically, you will run into trouble any time you negate the player’s choices without building up trust first. They wanted to play a character with an awesome sword, and thanks to rust monster they can’t. They wanted to take action X and thanks to failing that will save they can’t. They want to contribute on their turn, but thanks to grapple check they can’t. They want to impress other party member, but thanks to DMPC they can’t, etc. At the root of most any player gripe is the DM stepping on their attempt at contributing to the shared fiction.
Character levels, and powerful magic items, are things that players earn. In ways that the GM will almost certainly have made as evocative and memorable as possible, thus maximizing the players’ emotional investment. Furthermore, these things earn the player the right to play the game at a literally different level, facing dragons and demons rather than orcs and brigands.
So, do you really need to ask why people react badly when you take away things that are valuable and enabling and in which they are emotionally invested?
Losing a character is just another way of retiring them, which most everyone expects to happen from time to time, and there’s little emotional distinction between remembering how you used to play Lord Bob the 9th-level fighter with his +2 Vorpal Long(*)sword and +5 Plate Mail(*) but who is now ruling a fief from his castle somewhere while you’re playing a new 1st-level rogue for a change, and remembering Lord Doug/9th level/vorpal blade/+5 armor who died heroically in the fight against Demon Lord Xorgokk and now you play a 1st-level sorceress for variety. But while it lasts, you earned the right to play Lord DougBob as a 9th-level fighter with a vorpal blade, not a 6th-level fighter with a pointy stick and one leg.
Also, yes, it’s obvious that the DM is railroading you into a plot to escape the dungeon so you can steal back your sword and regain levels 7-9, and you already did all that the first time, and you should have been able to defeat the slavers what did this to you if the DM hadn’t predetermined that whatever you did would fail so that you would wind up in his dungeon cutscene sans equipment. Or maybe you just had some bad rolls in a fair fight with an adversary who logically would take your gear and throw you in a dungeon, but the railroad version has been done too often for DMs as a class to get much charity on that front.
* Yes, yes, we know…
Perhaps part of it is that stuff that diminishes a character is significantly more likely to be “save or this happens” than stuff which is “save or die”? A 9th level fighter probably doesn’t go down to Lord Xorgokk in one hit. If the GM rolls a 20 and then rolls super high for damage, well, that happens sometime, but there were more steps between “he attacks” and “you die” than a save-or-die effect.
A lot of it depends on what options a player had to avoid the problem. Save-or-die sucks when sprung on a character, but may be okay if there’s plenty of time to know about it and prepare. Dying to Lord Xor is more acceptable if you intended to fight him, rather than him coming to Safeville square and attacking as you walk out of the local pub.
It’s the same core problem with railroading generally. It’s not that the end result for the character is particularly good or bad, but what role the players had in achieving it.
I was in a very short lived campaign where we were railroaded into being captured. The GM made it a point of giving us personalized equipment (one piece each) prior to that, so we got to both get captured and lose equipment!
Even if the GM would have fudged things to get us our equipment back, there was a feeling that it wouldn’t have made sense for that to happen. We felt powerless, and the nice things we were given had been taken away. I wouldn’t have cared if my equipment was essentially a plain sword or whatever, but it was the effort and personalization involved.
Similarly, losing a level means losing progress – which you personally spent time and effort to obtain.
Losing a character can have that feel, if you put a lot of time and effort into character creation and backstory, or if there are character-specific outcomes from playing that character instead of a similar character.
That reminds me of the most irritating part of Chrono Trigger, where you are captured inside an airship and have to search for your equipment. Disempowering, frustrating, and, worse, boring. I know it had thematic connections, but even still, it’s hard to play through.
It seems like every video game RPG contains an annoying mission where your equipment is taken away (only to be returned shortly after). Not one of my favorite tropes.
It’s funny you say this because I was about to post how much I liked the part of the original KOTOR where this happened. It’s relatively brief, forces you to make do with junk you wouldn’t normally pay attention to (including putting on some clothes you find lying around) until you get your gear back, and IIRC at the end you triumphantly use your recovered equipment to finish off one last encounter.
In the case of CT it wasn’t so bad, because Ayla couldn’t be disarmed and the enemies were weak enough that she could plow through them single-handed. Of course, there was no guarantee that you’d have Ayla in your team, but at that point six of the ten possible parties included her. And there was basically no reason ever to use Marle once Frog joined, so really, unless you happened to have a group of Lucca, Robo, and Frog, it was a minor nuisance. And TBH I never liked Lucca, there’s nothing like a character who can do only one useful thing and becomes a paperweight as soon as she encounters an enemy immune to it. Plus Ayla was the newest character at that point and needed training. So you could say one design failure was mitigated by others.
It was WAY more annoying in Wind Waker. Complete with the “dah-dah-dah-dah-dah-DUH-DUN” every time you get chucked back in the cell.
Here’s a revolutionary statement: Roleplaying games are games you play to have fun.
Not exactly mind-blowing. But people forget it! The surest way to make players leave a game is to make them play characters that are not fun to play. Gimping a character and then expecting someone to still play it is usually asking them to accept a lot of frustration. “Hey, cool, it’s another monster that I can’t fight because my magical weapon was destroyed.”
So this also depends on what people signed up to play. I GMed a very successful, extremely depressing game called Pax America in which the players were generals in a massively drawn out WWII as America at home turned increasingly authoritarian, and eventually the players found themselves being sort of the executors of a fascist state. Players left that game under a black cloud — but it was what they signed up for, and they enjoyed it in the way that people enjoy tragedies. It would not have worked if they were there for a feel-good action story about punching Nazis.
You’ve just gotta retain a light touch with all this, and stay attuned to your players and what they’re getting out of the game.
“Buddha had an advantage in his search for truth. He wasn’t distracted by Buddhism.”
I came up with this, and posted it to facebook. I got 55 likes (above my average) and felt smug.
Then a couple of people started arguing with me.
Wouldn’t knowledge of a prior successful effort be helpful rather than distracting? It would be easier to invent an internal combustion engine if you knew someone else had done it. How different is enlightenment?
I’m inclined to think that trying to achieve a mental state is a more subtle problem, and it’s harder to notice errors about mental states than about objective challenges. (I’m assuming that getting mathematics right is more like the internal combustion engine.)
What do you think?
Are you trying to say something about Buddhism, or something about discovering truth?
Both?
Buddhism includes an organized effort to discover the truth about human experience.
How much of Buddhism is based or derived specifically from Buddha? If it is significant as the name implies, then either Buddha didn’t discover truth, and thus probably wasn’t terribly advantaged, or he did, and thus would have gotten farther had he had it as a starting place.
It occurs to me that ‘enlightenment’ is notoriously hard to describe. It also occurs to me that people like to tell stories which simply aren’t accurate, and often don’t distinguish between fact and fiction, and the domain labelled ‘religion’ is notoriously prone to this.
So, let’s imagine I’m a Seeker of some kind. I can believe whatever my culture told me about ‘enlightenment’, assuming it’s not internally contradictory. But what it told me isn’t 100% accurate, and I don’t know which parts are wrong. Maybe it’s all wrong, and the ‘true’ path to salvation is actually faith in some God or the other. Maybe there is no such thing as salvation or enlightenment. How do I know?
Now that’s also true of the internal combustion engine. Imagine what you could learn about it from generations of “soft skills” types passing down what they’d heard from similar non-technical, non-engineering types before them. They burned things and that caused a cart to move. Burned them inside the cart? Inside a box in the cart? Sounds like a con job to me, or a myth.
But the key difference, given the stories, is that attaining Enlightenment is hard. If a million people try, *maybe* one succeeds. *With* instructions. Whereas if 100 people with some very basic technical skill *and clear instructions* try to produce an engine, they’ll mostly succeed, or be able to point at a very specific reason they cannot. (“I cannot get one of the specified materials.”) So engines are a lot less likely to become mythological in the first place – and there won’t be a huge cottage industry of people who haven’t ever successfully made one purporting to teach others how to go about it.
I think that’s the big difference. Buddhism is a system created by mostly/entirely non-Enlightened people, to teach other people how to approach Enlightenment – sometimes in their current lives, and sometimes just how to position themselves for a better chance in a future life. Those methods may have started out as instructions from a person who actually succeeded, but they’ve had generations to be embellished, mis-transmitted, etc. And there hasn’t been an example of the goal available for them to check, so they’re almost certainly misrepresenting that too.
Is it easier to attain something (true Enlightenment) when you are trying to attain something else (“Enlightenment”, as misrepresented by your culture), or when simply seeking truth? That seems like an empirical question, which would vary for individual goals. And given the rarity of success in either starting condition, it would take one gigantic experiment to acheive statistically significant results. I’m filing this as “something we cannot know, for practical rather than theoretical reasons”.
Sounds like Linji’s ‘Kill the Buddha’ koan.
And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: a discussion of middle Byzantine fiscal policy!
So, I’ve been going on a Byzantine history jag lately, and one of the odd things I discovered is that at one point they had a very complex system of office-selling. We think of the sale of offices as corruption, but in their case it evolved to a point where the offices in question were largely honorary and useless; the point was to get the stipend that came with it, plus the glory. So, you pay a lump sum up front, and get a fancy title and yearly salary for the rest of your life. As I understand it, it’s basically a primitive variant on our treasury bonds, a way for the government to make money now and repay it later. Of course, the amount they had to pay back would depend on how long the office-holder lived. You could even agree to pay a higher amount and get a higher salary in return. Eventually it got out of hand, and one emperor (I think Basil II) simply stopped paying the salaries and dared anyone to complain. Nobody did because Basil II was really quite a terrifying man to cross.
Does anybody (probably David Friedman) have experience with something similar in other societies?
I wouldn’t say I’ve been waiting for it, but that’s really cool. Thanks for posting it.
Medieval/Renaissance England did have a custom of selling some offices. These were generally actual working offices with important functions, and they did come with an income, but the income was the legal right to collect (at his own expense) a certain bundle of taxes and fees. For example, the Lord Lieutenant of the Tower of London had the right to collect tolls from people entering London through the road that the Tower controlled. Those tolls went straight into his pocket.
From an economic perspective, the sale of these offices gave the Crown (or whoever was selling the office) a lump sum payment for the expected net present value of the taxes and fees minus the cost of enforcement, without having to go through the trouble of collecting the taxes and fees directly and making sure the money actually makes it into the royal treasury (e.g. if you send a salaried official to collect the toll and pass it to the King, you need to keep an eye on him to make sure he’s not pocketing tolls anyway). It serves the bond-like function of your Byzantine example, plus an added “franchise” function for delegating revenue enforcement work while still capturing most of the rents for the central government.
So not entirely different from the privatisation of public services today.
Except with the flow of money in the other direction: from the people to government coffers, via private entities.
I’d put tax farming in a different category than venal offices, even if the offices being sold are tax offices.
In Britain until the mid-19th century, army ranks were purchased – and then you got the salary. You had to be accepted for your rank, you could still be demoted or sacked, and you didn’t purchase the highest ranks, but that was basically how it worked. This was not a bribe to your superior officers, but an official payment. As a result, “promotion” just meant the opportunity to buy a higher rank, and if you couldn’t come up with the money then you were stuck in your current rank. The result was a curious mixture of merit and plutocracy. By the late 18th century it was seen as an anachronism, but inertia made the system hard to fix, so it wasn’t abolished until the mid-19th century as part of general reforms to make the system more meritocratic. Funnily enough, the army never performed as well again afterwards, but this is probably just a coincidence.
This system of buying army ranks is what Austen is referring to when she says that Darcy purchased a commission for Wickham, and is of course an ongoing plot point in the Sharpe novels, among other pop cultural references.
I suppose I’m a vestigial example. I pay a fee to the government every few years, in exchange for which I am authorized to carry out a governmental function and may collect fees for my services. You guessed it, I’m a notary public.
For a less trivial example, the New York City Marshals, whose eviction notices are seen on many a closed storefront here in the Big Apple, are private citizens who essentially rent their badges from the city government.