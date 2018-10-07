OT112: Opentagon Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server – and also check out the SSC Podcast. Also:
1. I am retiring the scott[at]shireroth[dot]org email in favor of scott[at]slatestarcodex[dot]com. Please use the new email if you want to reach me. I prefer not to receive comments on blog posts by email. If you have a comment on a blog post, please put it on the comment section of the blog or the subreddit.
2. Comment of the week is this set of tweets on how the adversarial collaboration contest’s main benefit might not be to readers, but to participants and to democracy itself.
3. I am interested in publishing basically any good adversarial collaboration people do (this isn’t a promise, just an expression of interest). If you have one, let me know. If you’re thinking of doing one and you want to know if I would publish it beforehand, let me know. Also, I am slightly behind on paying some of the people who need payment, but I will take care of it later this week.
4. In some weird reverse of Conquest’s Law, any comment section that isn’t explicitly left-wing tends to get more right-wing over time. I am trying to push against this and keep things balanced, so I want to be explicit that I’m practicing affirmative action for leftist commenters. You may have noticed some leftists saying things that should have gotten them banned. After some thought, I’ve decided to keep them around anyway with warnings instead (this means you, Brad and Freddie). I will still ban leftists for more serious issues. This doesn’t mean other people will be able to get away with this kind of behavior, so consider yourself warned.
Science request. It’s Kavanaugh-Ford related, but if I can make a sub-request, I’m really interested in the general scientific state of play, not in the particular dispute, so I’d rather people avoid the dispute in responses to me except as necessary to contextualize supporting science.
Question: The Washington Post says it’s “junk science” and “scienitifically baseless” to believe that traumatic memories are susceptible to change over decades. The author quotes Richard Huganir that there’s a “total consensus” that fear and trauma make memories “indelible” at a “molecular level” so that we can say scientifically that if someone like Ford actually has a crystal clear memory of trauma thirty years earlier, we can be confident that it’s an accurate memory.
Issue: If that’s correct, I need to seriously update and probably owe some people an apology. I was under the impression that the majority opinion among researchers who have studied this issue is that so called “snapshot memories” formed under trauma are at least as susceptible as other memories to editing through the recall process, and for example that Brian Williams’ famous mistake in recalling that his helicopter was hit by two rockets in Iraq easily could have been a sincere but mistaken memory.
What is the actual state of science on very old trauma memories? Thanks!
I don’t have an answer, but a related issue: http://time.com/3625414/rape-trauma-brain-memory/
“It is not reasonable to expect a trauma survivor – whether a rape victim, a police officer or a soldier – to recall traumatic events the way they would recall their wedding day. They will remember some aspects of the experience in exquisitely painful detail. Indeed, they may spend decades trying to forget them. They will remember other aspects not at all, or only in jumbled and confused fragments. Such is the nature of terrifying experiences, and it is a nature that we cannot ignore.”
I’m curious myself how rigorously all of this has been established. And further, what overall reason do we have, in light of all of this, to expect a survivor’s recollection of who their attacker was to be factually reliable?
My general impression is that if she already knew Kavanaugh at the time, people are not horrible at recognizing and remembering already familiar people (though 30 years is a long time!) If she didn’t know him at the time, people are quite bad at re-identifying people they don’t know and make lots of mistakes about that. There seem to be conflicting stories as to how well they might have known one another at the time of the incident. My own view is that Kavanaugh is not remotely credible and his assorted lies and evasions should have disqualified him from the court, but while Ford’s story is plausible the amount of time and the unreliability of memory make me less than certain it is accurate.
Bear in mind, assessments of the credibility of Kavanaugh and Ford are wildly split along partisan lines. For example, I had the distinct impression Ford was lying both times I watched her entire opening statement. It’s all playing at mind-reading in the end though.
My limited understanding of cognitive biases suggests that it is almost impossible to separate your evaluation of the speakers in a matter like this from your prior beliefs, team membership, etc.
For the record, Protagoras’s opinion is basically the same as my own tentative take.
One other possibility I’d think we need to deal with is whether one of the things non-traumatic memories can be edited into is false traumatic memories.
This all seems very interesting, if we can separate it out from partisan anger/tribalism.
a. What’s known about the accuracy of eyewitness identifications? (I know people have been falsely convicted on them, but not how common that is.)
b. What’s known about the accuracy of traumatic memories?
c. What’s known about how much memories degrade over time?
d. What’s known about recovered memories or memories that only surface many years after the event?
e. What’s known about the accuracy of lie-detector tests?
I am a prosecutor and have spoken to experts in these fields. They are not of one mind.
But:
Primary eyewitness ID risks are memory tainted by other information and cross-racial identification. Both of these issues are well-established.
If a person knows the identified, it’s easier.
Humans are very, very good at recognizing faces.
The defense ID experts like to say that confidence in ID is not correlated with accuracy. While Dunning-Krueger is a thing, I view this claim as unsupported by the weight of the evidence.
Traumatic memories fade less with time than other memories. Misremembering something is nonetheless always a possibility. Memory can be tainted through conversations.
Memory fade is real. There is a risk of filling detail holes. Side story: I saw the James Hydrick psychic powers demonstration as a child in the 1970’s; skeptic James Randi made him sad and psycho energy-less. I watched it on YouTube a few years ago after 30+ years and having seen it once as a kid.
I remembered almost every detail correctly – but I thought the show was That’s Incredlible. It wasn’t. So much right, one huge thing wrong.
“Recovered memories,” are highly unreliable.
Lie detector tests are somewhat reliable. Sophisticated people can fo them. False positives are absolutely a thing. It’s not phrenology – it is an indicator – but they are rightly not accepted by courts because people think they totally work all the time. They work some of the time.
Well, I found this:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/16483115
And this:
http://www.bbc.com/future/story/20180926-myths-about-sexual-assault-and-rape-debunked
I went looking in a different direction- that has adjacency:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/14193219_Consistency_of_Memory_for_Combat-Related_Traumatic_Events_in_Veterans_of_Operation_Desert_Storm
“The nature of traumatic memories is currently the subject of intense scientific investigation. While some researchers have described traumatic memory as fixed and indelible, others have found it to be malleable and subject to substantial alteration. The current study is a prospective investigation of memory for serious combat-related traumatic events in veterans of Operation Desert Storm. Fifty-nine National Guard reservists from two separate units completed a 19-item trauma questionnaire about their combat experiences 1 month and 2 years after their return from the Gulf War. Responses were compared for consistency between the two time points and correlated with level of symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). There were many instances of inconsistent recall for events that were objective and highly traumatic in nature. Eighty-eight percent of subjects changed their responses on at least one of the 19 items, while 61% changed two or more items. There was a significant positive correlation between score on the Mississippi Scale for Combat-Related Posttraumatic Stress Disorder at 2 years and the number of responses on the trauma questionnaire changed from no at 1 month to yes at 2 years. These findings do not support the position that traumatic memories are fixed or indelible.”
and:
Memory Distortion for Traumatic Events: The Role of Mental Imagery
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4337233/
“Trauma memories – like all memories – are malleable and prone to distortion. Indeed, there is growing evidence – from both field and lab-based studies – to suggest that the memory distortion follows a particular pattern. People tend to remember more trauma than they experienced, and those who do, tend to exhibit more of the “re-experiencing” symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Our own research suggests that the likely mechanism underlying that distortion is a failure in people’s source monitoring. After a traumatic experience, intentional remembering (effortful retrieval) and unintentional remembering (intrusive mental imagery) can introduce new details that, over time, assimilate into a person’s memory for the event.”
Perhaps drawing similarities between combat-caused trauma and other kinds of trauma aren’t exactly 1:1 but there is an abundance of literature related to combat PTSD and how reliable those memories are.
(I didn’t follow the story except on SSC threads.) Does Ford say that the incident was traumatic?
https://thefederalist.com/2018/09/28/ford-argued-trauma-improves-memory-thats-not-science-says/
Here’s another view, also based on the traumaticity of the event:
https://nordic.businessinsider.com/brain-sexual-assault-trauma-christine-blasey-ford-brett-kavanaugh-2018-9?r=US&IR=T
My prior here is that memory is unreliable at best, and that after 35 years, nobody can know for certain what took place at some drunken teenager party. When Ford says she is 100% certain, I wonder whether if I’m wrong about this, or whether she’s just a terribly incompetent psychologist.
But other professionals support her: https://www.salon.com/2018/10/02/psychiatrist-tells-cnn-that-christine-fords-story-is-true_partner/
Allegedly, Ford has brought the event up in therapy, I’m unsure whether this strengthens or weakens her credibility. One one hand, previous mentions makes it less likely that she’s making things up for political reasons, on the other hand, therapy was the main culprit behind the various recovered memories scandals – it is obviously a setting where memories can be manipulated. Thoughts?
As a rule, I would consider anything written or claimed after the accusation came out to be not trustworthy and likely corrupted by partisanship.
Psychology is an incredibly contentious science. If someone says that something has “total consensus”, then they’re going to need a strong amount of evidence to back that up.
PS, I’d love to do an adversarial collaboration on the following
I assume you’re arguing the position stated? Because if so, I’m not sure where you’re going to find anyone who things that the libya intervention was a good idea, unless you can get in touch with Hillary Clinton or Samantha Power.
No there are plenty of neoliberals who would argue both that it was a good idea then and that it was the right thing in hindsight also.
I have absolutely no idea what you mean by neo-liberal in this context, but that’s not what the word means. Lazy insults are bad enough, but lazy non sequitur insults are much worse. Please don’t.
Neo-liberal has a common understanding association with a certain kind of foreign intervention. Sure dictionary wise its about a particular kind of capitalism but descriptivism is on the rise and prescriptivism is on a downhill slope. Basically people who are politically similar to the Clintons, Obama, and their mirrors in the Republican party. Tony Blair in England for instance.
No, it doesn’t, except insofar as neo-liberal is an all purpose slur left wing slur that translates as “someone to my right who I don’t like and can’t get away with calling a fascist.” You might be thinking of neo-conservative.
Hillary Clinton is at the hawkish end of the american political spectrum, Bill was in the middle and Obama on the dovish side. There’s no label that applies to all of them together any stronger than “vaguely liberal internationalist”, and that’s more description of style than substance.
not to interrupt but, in addition to its usage as a scream word, there are some people who actually claim the label of neoliberal
probably to push back against the people using it as a scream word, but anyways: I do think some of them supported the Libyan intervention. I’m basing that off of half-remembered tweets though. So uh, not sure if axioms is right or anything, but don’t rule it out either.
I am curious if there are any mainstream politicians who currently or recently described themselves as “neoliberal.” I would guess no, but maybe I’m wrong?
I don’t think humanitarian intervention is particularly associated with neo-liberals. Although I guess some notable successful interventions occurred under Bill Clinton, who certainly would be described as neo-liberal by many. I’d say the impulse for humanitarian intervention has typically been more bleeding heart then neo-liberal.
But I also don’t think neo-conservatives are particularly big on humanitarian intervention, either. Using military force to install a new government more friendly to us would be neo-conservative, but that doesn’t seem to have been our goal in Libya, as we were pretty hands off.
I think the contrary case is that the US and British case for intervention* was reasonable based on the information available at the time.
* I recall the case for intervention being that if we did not intervene, there was good cause to believe Qadaffi’s forces would carry out a Srebernica-style massacre, but I’d be open to my collaborator characterizing the case for intervention differently.
That case was made, but not very plausibly. Such a move would have made little sense, would have been largely out of character both with Gaddafi’s history and especially his recent behavior, and even if it had happened, probably would have killed fewer people than the entirely predictable 7 years and counting of civil war that have followed our destruction of his government.
According to this survey of international relations scholars, a majority (60%) approve of the Libya intervention; though they generally are fairly dovish regarding other interventions.
That’s from january of 2012. The intervention was probably still ongoing when that survey was commissioned. I didn’t say no one was in favor THEN, I said almost no one defends it today.
It’s the most recent relevant survey that I’m aware of, and seems a reasonable starting point for forming an outside view of expert opinion on this. It’s possible that almost everyone of the 60% of scholars who were supportive at the time now believes they were wrong, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
Also, J Mann’s comment, which you were responding to, claimed the intervention was based on “unjustified assertions”; I would think that whether they were “justified” depends on what was known at the time (not hindsight).
Oooooooooo interesting. This is a loosely held belief of mine that I’d be interested in examining in greater depth. I’m not a perfect collaborator for this (since I’m an electrical engineer rather than a political scientist, so part of this discussion will involve me interrogating my own beliefs on this in greater depth, as they are mainly formed by a vague synthesis of years of fairly intensive news-reading [Economist, NYT mainly] plus my own theories on America’s hegemonic role in the world), but I’d be interested in starting a conversation on this.
If you want to get in touch, you can contact me at jcminor [at] mit [dot] edu
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to update the set of merit badges that must be earned to become an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. You can find the current list here.
(Writing as an Eagle Scout):
Communication should have a stronger written component.
+ something related to American history
+ some sort of applied technology badge, like programming or engineering.
+ a more rigorous outdoor badge, like backpacking or wilderness survival
-cycling/hiking/swimming could probably be rolled into personal fitness
– cooking, family life, and personal management could probably be rolled into a “life skills” badge or something like that
All eagle-required badges should have better infrastructure in place for checking that the requirements are actually completed, like requiring some sort of proof to be kept, or allowing National to question scouts about their work on those badges.
(Also writing as an Eagle Scout.)
I endorse your suggestion of an engineering merit badge. I wouldn’t make it as specific as “computer programming,” though. Programming is useful, but it takes some work to twist your brain around to the right angle to do it. Maybe let Scouts choose between Electronics / Programming / Carpentry / General Engineering / some other options I’m not thinking of?
I personally like the idea of an American History badge, but I’m not sure it’s important enough. Maybe we can instead beef up Citizenship in the Nation with some additional history requirements?
I oppose rolling Cycling/Hiking/Swimming into Personal Fitness. They approach the subject from different angles – Personal Fitness is more all-around and involves doing things over a one-month period; Cycling/Hiking/Swimming involve longer trips that don’t require a specific time length.
I’ve no opinion on the record-keeping, except that I wouldn’t expect Scouts coming up for their Eagle board to remember anything near every detail of the work they did. For that matter, how are the existing Eagle boards of review made up?
Yeah, that was my intention, which is why I included “Engineering” although even that isn’t broad enough.
I would be ok with including more history in at least one of the citizenship badges.
I realize they come from different angles, but I think requiring one of (cycling, hiking, swimming) is overly specific, and I already suggested adding a more rigorous outdoor badge to the list which could absorb some of whatever gets left out of the new personal fitness.
I would hope that if documentation were required, more documentation would be kept.
Eagle Boards of Review are usually just made out of adults active in the existing troop. AFAIK right now National just reviews the paperwork that local councils send in.
ILO “engineering,” check out the new Digital Technology badge. Way better than the old Computers badge.
EDIT: LINK!
I would nudge the scouts back toward their origins as a para-military organization. Currently there are three required badges for various kinds of citizenship. Fold those into one. This opens up two new slots in the Eagle Scout requirements, without increasing the number of badges required.
Replace the first with Rifle Shooting or Shotgun Shooting. Consider adding a Pistol Shooting badge, and allow that too for the first new slot.
To replace the second, introduce two new badges, the first in Military Studies (covering military history, the structure of the modern US military, and US military commitments abroad) and the second in Self Defense (study of a martial art and the law concerning self-protection.) Require either Military Studies or Self Defense for the second new slot.
As an Eagle Scout, I completely agree the Scouts need some bigger focus, but I don’t think this’s the right one.
Plus, if you do want them to become more paramilitary, I think “Citizenship in the Nation” is exactly the sort of badge you’d want to keep. Maybe cut Communication or Environmental Science instead?
I would have said that wilderness and outdoor skills were more important to the Scouts than anything I would call “para-military.”
Probably because of the shift in what is defined as “para-military”. I would argue that an interest in history and marksmanship are sufficient to be considered ‘para-military’ these days, and the interest in survival skills (now called SERE in the military) tracking, camping, and hiking were very much “military- adjacent” in decades past.
The original Boy Scouts in the USA was an explicitly pacifist organization. (blame most of that on Seton IIRC) The “scout rifle” was a creation of Hearst (yup, that one) and his “American Scouts,” which were a competing organization whose only real appeal was the rifle. (if my memory is right, originally BSA banned all firearms!)
I think it’s best to keep the Scouts explicitly pacifist. ROTC and J-ROTC can handle the paramilitary-youth.
It might be nice to have some expanded Firearm Safety component of the Scouts, considering the current firearm kill rate, but I’m a tad skeptical of whether it would have a statistically significant impact.
Nudge the scouts to becoming a suitable paramilitary organization for the upcoming cyberpunk dystopia that we’re building. I’m thinking lockpicking, hacking, drones, stealth, and maybe cybernetics.
If they have any experience points left over, they can put them into either shotgun skills, or bladed combat. Actually, maybe I just described the next Deus Ex game?
A course of study the length of a merit badge in martial arts won’t do anything, at least not six months after you’ve earned it. Oh, sure, you can learn techniques, but for them to be useful in actual self-defense you need to practice them enough that you automatically fall back on them under stress. That takes a lot more than a few months, and it’s an ongoing commitment. Conditioning matters a lot too.
Shooting’s a lot easier, though — with good instruction, you can go from zero to sorta competent in a few months of weekend trips or a week or so of intensive training. You’re not going to impress anyone that’s been going to the range every weekend for twenty years, but you can absolutely learn the basics.
I’m a startup founder interested in real estate development. If anyone knows about real estate from the point of view of finance, development, or architecture, I’d like to talk with you. My company would be willing to offer some free technical work in exchange.
Scott, it’s not that strange. It’s a combination of the generally (not always) poor argument quality from the right here, and “not wanting to be seen in the same room” as some of the folks who comment here. I am trying to dial back my participation here for these reasons, also.
—
(I do worry that, for a variety of reasons, right wing positions “in general”, not just here, tend to be more poorly argued than left wing positions, regardless of merit, which I think is unhealthy.)
—
Also, “meta-defecting” by advocating for more right-wing positions than you actually believe in, in order to get folks’ opinions to land where you think they need to land is a bad idea, longer term. Folks will not “meta-cooperate” (assume good faith) forever after.
the generally (not always) poor argument quality from the right here
…This is not my feel for the situation. Not in general, and not here at SSC.
I do see a bit more of the whipcrack snark than I would prefer, and less of a presentation of the facts of the matter, and I think I see more of that from the right-leaning posters than from the left. (From the left, I see a blinkered assertion that *of course* their assumptions are accurate facts, instead of socially approved opinions & preferences.)
Having said that – I’d like to see more people pointing out good (quality, not agreement) arguments from all sides.
*sigh* I don’t know whether or not there are really more right wing people here posting The Truth as if they had some evidence for it, to resounding agreement, than left wing people doing the same. (Where the “truth” in question is something commonly believed by only one side of the US schism.) That’s certainly what it feels like, but I’m not taking the time to keep a score card, and my own political opinions would tend to make me see that, whether or not it were real.
What I see overall is that most people rarely even try to get at the real truth, and those who do find it’s a lot more difficult than it first appears. If they have a strong emotional investment in a particular answer, or if their funding/social survival/friendships etc. depend on what gets investigated, they are unlikely to get anywhere useful. Ditto if they can’t get effective feedback and critique, for any reason. Simply locating all the actually available evidence (and prior work) can be surprisingly difficult.
People here occassionally make an effort, which make them somewhat exceptional, outside of those few people who can make research into a full time job, and somehow get supported in doing this without running up against requirements to look at “appropriate” things and come to non-taboo conclusions.
But most commenters, in most threads, surely aren’t making that effort. I’m certainly not; I don’t have that kind of time available. And when it comes to the big issues of US politics, I have a dog in the fight 🙁
I’d offer this, from a regular poster earlier in this thread, as exhibit A for why I find digging around in the comment threads somewhat exhausting, even though there’s often a lot of good non-culture war stuff buried here (and, hey, occasionally some good culture war stuff from both sides of the debate too).
I don’t think that’s the sort of dumb partisan snark someone should feel posting to an educated audience. And it’s pretty standard here.
One, trump apparently made those comments back in 2011. I don’t follow his twitter feed now, I certainly didn’t do so then. Two, I never claimed that people weren’t in favor of doing it in 2011, lots of people were. Few do so today because, three, there’s nothing partisan or snarky about criticizing libya. Barack Obama called it one of the worst mistakes of his presidency, and conventional wisdom has followed suit. Clinton and Power are the only two people who I’ve heard defend the decision to go to war in libya in recent years.
Those in glass houses….
OK, so…
…is pdbarnlsey right, and the assumption that Libyan regime change is something specific to a Clinton an unhelpful partisan snark which should be obvious to everyone, or is cassander right, and really everyone except Clinton thought this was a bad idea at the time?
Or, pdbarnlsey, can you offer a rephrasing that you would have found unannoying in this way, even if not something you would agree with?
@keranih
For the third time, this is not a claim that I made. Lots of people thought it was a good idea at the time. Just about the only people who still claim it was a good decision today are the people who made it, and not even all of them.
Cassander, I don’t think “how can I be expected to know that the policy I criticised Hillary for was, in fact, a bipartisan position? That was in 2011!” is a great start to a good faith debate on these matters.
There’s probably a sensible debate to be had about the degree to which the different factions who initially supported Libyan intervention have changed their positions over time, rather than, in Trump’s case, simply lying about them and hoping their supporters don’t notice.
It would start, I think, with a recent statement from Hillary Clinton saying she stood behind the decision to intervene, acknowledge that Obama called it a good idea even in retrospect in the 2016 article you cite and at least evidencing an awareness of the chequered, and ongoing, history of support for humanitarian(esque) interventions and R2P on the other side of the aisle, and in the white house.
That drive-by attempt at painting failed intervention as some kind of exclusively democratic folly really didn’t qualify, and is sort of par for the course.
@pdbarnlsey says:
Well, one, I know full well that the decision was supported by many people. My comment was about who still supports it today, which is not a lot of people.
Two, my comment about 2011 was a specific response you citing Trump’s support, something I didn’t care about then, wasn’t talking about now, and don’t see as being at all relevant to the discussion. Your attempt to paint it as a broad indication of me not caring what people were saying at the time of the intervention does you no credit.
Three, I wasn’t trying to launch a debate about who supported the intervention and who didn’t, because there’s not anything there to debate. The record on that subject is quite clear and uncontested.
Four, at no point did I even hint that failed as intervention was “some kind of exclusively democratic folly”. I talked about two people in the context of one intervention, and you’ve gone on to invent a whole lot of other positions I don’t believe that and I’ve never articulated. I suggest that you might consider that since of the two of us, you’re the only one talking about party, it might be you doing the drive by partisan hackery, not me.
I don’t see that link I asked for Cassander. Is it stuck in moderation?
I do see a lot of obfuscation amounting to “I have no strong views on the history of humanitarian intervention in Libya or elsewhere, I just really hate Hillary and wanted to say so!”, which feels like we’re back where I came in.
@pdbarnlsey says:
Sigh. Again, I said the opposite of that, and I don’t see much point in continuing to discuss things with anyone so eager to willfully misrepresent what others say.
So you said that you do have strong views on the bipartisan history of humanitarian intervention and that you don’t hate Hillary?
I’m just… genuinely not sure if you know how “opposites” work. It’s not just a way of telling someone they’re, like, super wrong, you know? It’s a well-defined concept.
Anyway, as I said going in, it seems like there’s an ecosystem here where a reasonable number of posters enjoy sharing “all Gore invented the internet”-level observations without so much as a link to back them up.
And they’re sufficiently unused to getting called on them that the resulting interaction produces high dudgeon rather than supporting evidence. It’s exhausting.
I’d like to see more explicitly left-wing commentators, I think we had a few but they seem to have left. I’d also like to know why they got scared off – was it right wing piling on, was it “fed up of trying to convert the unrighteous” and leaving for greener pastures, what?
I’m biting my tongue pretty hard about the “poor argument quality” remark because if this is a genuine reason (left wing poster thinks engagement is useless because all they’ll get in return is canned talking points) then that’s valuable information, though I can’t resist asking: what counts as worthwhile engagement? Is it when your interlocutor goes “Road to Damascus moment! I now realise all my previous beliefs were nonsense, and I’m leaving the right for the left!” because personally, I don’t think that necessarily follows, but like I said, I’m curious to know what would ameliorate any perceived incivility?
I’m an explicitly left-wing commentator who hasn’t commented here in a while. I have certainly gained something of value from participating in discussion here in the past. On doing some reflection about that, I think some of my more specific reasons include:
– The comments sections in articles are just so long now. They were already large when I started commenting, but now whenever I load a new article there are routinely 300+ comments already and the amount of effort it would take to give that an honest read through is a bit off-putting to me.
– I often don’t feel I have a great deal to add. Perhaps this is coincidence that a lot of the more recent posts have been outside my expertise?
– Related to above, if I see a comment I disagree with, I don’t usually feel like it adds terribly much to post a reply to that effect.
Do you think I should be pushing myself to contribute more than I currently do?
That’s a problem, but there is at least a partial solution. If you get to a top level comment on a subject you have no interest in, you click the hide button. It’s not quite as convenient as the old Usenet threaded interface, but close. So you can focus your attention on those threads that are of interest to you.
A key issue, as I remarked elsewhere, is that max thread depth is small enough that this becomes impossible relatively often, especially given how CW discussion has a way of getting into a large fraction of subthreads.
We’re still around, though I’m currently busy with work and hobbies, so my ability to establish the SSC comments section as a vanguard of socialism is limited right now
The “not wanting to be seen in the same room” concerns seem to me to be linked to the phenomenon of attacking someone via guilt-by-association that’s become fairly common online. Basically attack someone as having been a regular participant in some forum where offensive things were said, and count on context collapse to ensure that almost nobody will actually notice that they were the guy arguing *against* those offensive things.
No.
No, no.
No, no, no, no.
It’s that the fact that, much like stepping in dog poop, the stink lingers and you feel unclean.
So internalized guilt by association?
I don’t see how reading something you disagree with contaminates you.
Imagine a sex act that would be squick for you. Everyone has them. Fucking a dog. Eating feces. Whatever does not float your boat. Better yet, child molestation, since most people have strong moral inclinations, not just purity reactions, about that. Or, male homosexual sex, if you want something less law provoking and you find it objectionable.
Now, imagine a website where the many of the commenters actively describe and promote these acts fairly frequently. Does that seem pleasant? Would you like hanging out there? Even if they were otherwise erudite?
…and another thing, it gets exhausting to have to explain what seems to be obvious. This kind of “oh, so you’re just feeble minded” kind of attack is also tiring.
Your examples are physical actions. I may or may not feel sadness or discomfort reading something, but it is not a feeling like the one I feel if I fall in a pile of mud or step in something.
You probably shouldn’t try guessing what I find objectionable either. My sexual mores are not particularly… puritan?
One difference between what some posters write here and dog shit, is that there is almost nowhere where feces aren’t considered unclean. There is an instinctive reaction to certain sensations (although acclimation may not be difficult). But the ideas and moral taboos you hold come from other people. That’s why I called it internalized guilt by association.
It really isn’t obvious. Well, it isn’t an obvious match for your behavior.
Also, I think a lot of morality boils down to internalized guilt for whatever that’s worth. I’m not saying you’re weak-minded.
EDIT: To be clear, not the basis for moral theories. I mean that a lot of people’s moral behavior probably occurs because they’ve internalized the scolding voice of their mother/father/God/whatever
And they say the left doesn’t have a purity foundation.
Ahem.
“not wanting to be seen in the same room” as some of the folks who comment here
I was going to make the usual “wretched hive of scum and villainy” joke but that does seem rather alarming. Would you care to elaborate? I’m not expecting you to name names, just give a general indication of what sort of company you would prefer not to keep.
I’ll name a name: Steve Sailer makes my skin crawl. A subtle, polite white supremacist is still a white supremacist, and I’d rather not share any space with anyone like that.
That seems a very odd attitude to me. Almost everybody believes he is a good guy. If someone with views that seem horrible to you still thinks he is a good guy surely that’s an interesting puzzle, and solving it would help you understand the world better, have a clearer idea of what your opponents are like and how to deal with them.
I can understand not wanting to waste your time with someone who is obviously stupid, and it can be uncomfortable to interact with someone who is very hostile to you, but that doesn’t seem to be your issue here.
If “racist” to you means “someone who hates other people because of their race,” that isn’t very interesting, although it might still be worth understanding in order to predict the behavior of such people. If it means “someone who has factual beliefs relevant to race that I disagree with,” on the other hand, that would seem no more polluting an interaction than any other disagreement, and a useful one. You might discover your views were mistaken or at least only weakly supported, you might be able to demonstrate, to third parties if not to him, that his views were mistaken or only weakly supported.
Could you expand on the reasons for your attitude here?
I suspect the notion of “white supremacist” at play here is not exactly either of the two definitions you propose, DF. Instead it’s something like “Someone who gleefully holds factual beliefs that are unflattering to certain races.”
Obviously, there’s nothing wrong with noting and being persuaded by scientific evidence in favor of the biological inequality of the races. But I can understand the view that there’s something distasteful about a person who doesn’t begin that inquiry with at least the hope that the races are essentially equal in their genetic traits, and perhaps with a high prior that they’re equal as well. Sailer presents himself as someone who was hoping to find that they were unequal, and is pleased to report that the evidence on this question shook out exactly as he expected.
I’m not saying his bias on this issue is any stronger than my bias on a number of issues that matter to me. He may even be correct about the facts; certainly he knows more of the relevant science than I do. I also don’t really share BBA’s distaste for being on the same site as Sailor, and I’d be glad to engage him in dialogue, although I’d want to hide that fact from some of my progressive friends. But I can definitely understand why one would feel distaste.
Yeah, I’m with Humbert on this one. Sailer’s clearly smart and often interesting, but appreciating that often requires scraping off a thick layer of “this will discomfort the libs”. There’s absolutely a place for hard truths about racial integration offered more in sorrow than in anger. That’s not what this sort of thing is about though:
@pdbarnlsey & Humbert McHumbert
I fail to see anything gleeful or angry in sailer’s rather straightforward prose. Snarky, sure, but it’s hard not to be on occasion. But I think you’re both assuming an awful lot about how he arrived at his views, making an isolated demand for….not exactly rigor, but contrition, I suppose. I read sailor as someone who doesn’t really care much one way or the other if such and such group is better at something, and is simply annoyed at the constant, breathless insistence that a thing could never be true and even to think it is basically a hate crime. How would you feel if your job was showing people photographs of a blue sky in a world where it was considered downright evil to say the sky was any color but pink?
I think that Steve Sailer’s contempt for people who adhere to the idea that there is no behavioral or IQ difference between genetic groups has the appearance of being gleeful that those differences exist.
I also think that some people are hiding their discomfort about being proven wrong by declaring that SS wins the debates in an unsportsmanlike manner. Which has the advantage (to them) of being true, so that they are not entirely in the wrong.
Guys, I don’t think “strutting military aged brown people who have somehow obtained smartphones raping Germany while, according to the book Sailer cites, literally eating sh*t,” has much to do with average-level racial differences in IQ.
And the fact that “it’s just about racial differences in IQ” is the SSC commentariat’s equivalent of “actually it’s about ethics in game journalism” is itself pretty telling.
For what it’s worth, Cassander, I think there’s enough history of bad science in the name of neutral inquiry into the inherent inferiority of certain races that it probably does deserve to be approached somewhat apologetically, rather than gleefully, even if there are no gaps in your factual claims. But it’s certainly not something you should be trying to change the subject to when someone points you to an example of Sailer’s racially queasy rhetoric in unrelated contexts.
I feel like there are two threads that can be picked up here.
One is how much did stuff like phrenology strengthen racism. I don’t have enough historical knowledge to deal with this question. But maybe you can reach some conclusions with enough knowledge. Maybe someone passed a really terrible law informed by expert knowledge at the time that they wouldn’t have otherwise.
The second thread which I am more interested in is “Did past scientists being racist cause them to do lots of terrible science?” Talking about scientists we would now group under biology of one kind of another.
I’m not convinced that racism on the part of past scientists was the primary reason for false or exaggerated conclusions they made. But I do agree that phrenology should make current scientists more careful about their claims.
I’m sure that some scientists got some conclusions wrong because they were racist. But I doubt that was the primary problem. At a glance a lot of the things they got wrong seem like the sort of details you’d easily get wrong given the information available at the time. The sort of mistakes phrenologists made are not that conceptually different from the sort of mistakes more modern scientists make when studying the same biological systems. Phrenologists thought that you could localize certain behaviors to part of the brain (which you could measure by looking at the skull) and made some overextrapolations (or predictions that you could falsify depending how you want to look at it), and modern biologists had (have?) a distressing habit of thinking you can localize behaviors or traits to a few hormones or genes and making some overextrapolations.
Neither idea is totally wrong and you can get somewhere useful with each idea, but both ideas are wrong enough that they can mislead you very badly if you extrapolate far. But both ideas are also an advance compared to not knowing that the brain is the center of cognition or that hormones and genes are an important part of causal chains relating to human behavior.
Some sections of the wikipedia page on phrenology give me reverse deja vu. The popularity of phrenology blending science with mysticism and popular ideas reminds me of certain scientific ideas put forward by modern psychologists.
I don’t.
From context it’s clear David meant “almost everyone believes they themselves are a good guy”, but it’s very easy to misread as “almost everyone believes Steve is a good guy” (because using generic “he” like that is almost obsolete). So now I’m confused which of those statements HeelBearCub is claiming to be a counterexample to.
I’m a touch on the left, but from a very evangelical family, so I have an affinity with the right (having grown up with it I don’t have the visceral misunderstanding which enables easy demonization that a lot of people on both sides seem to easily fall into).
However, Sailer really bugs me. I think it is because he will go out of his way to twist vast numbers of unrelated topics back to the IQ/race discussion. The good thing is that it has taught me that overworking your bugaboos can be a huge turn off, so I do it less. But, he definitely overworks the bugaboos in ways that tend to really destroy otherwise good conversations.
@BBA and HBC
Imagine 90% of your Facebook friends and colleagues, who are otherwise wonderful, smart, kind people, are constantly broadcasting opinions on social media that make you feel like you do reading Steve Sailer and you’ll have a sense of what it’s like being a right-wing academic in 2018…
Not here, but for r/slatestarcodex I did eventually switch to my porn/bertstrips/”Things I wouldn’t want an employer or friend skimming my profile to see out of context” reddit account because, well, I wouldn’t want a friend or employer skimming my profile to know I post on r/slatestarcodex without further clarifying context.
But I really doubt it’s that strong of an effect, I suspect I’m more paranoid than most and I just switched a lower profile account. Plenty of lefties on r/ssc post on their apparent main accounts and
rage quitdepart for way more pressing reasons. And after all, there’s a fairly big overlap for “people I wouldn’t want to be seen in the same room as” and “people I wouldn’t want to be in the same room as for long”.
Some posters are probably going to be confused on the right-wing assertion, because they are focuses on different political axes. If I recall the last survey correctly, on the “cultural” axis, commenters were generally evenly divided, but on the “economic” axis, libertarians+conservatives outnumbered the left 2:1. So I expect a lot of pushback along the lines of “aha! but what about [cultural issue].”, from those who view the divide primarily on cultural lines.
My take, with all the biases of being one of the most left-leaning commentators on SSC, is that the comments are somewhat to the left of the median American on cultural-political issues, and decidedly to the right (i.e. libertarian) on economic/role of government issues.
That means that if you are an economics-focused lefty like Freddie Deboer or myself, you are rather alone. (And if you are economic left/cultural right like Plumber, you are extremely alone, but that may just be a rare combo to begin with)
At its best:
SSC is practically the last place on the internet where people who disagree do so with logic and civility. And not only that, they are some of the sharpest people I’ve ever met, with vast knowledge of psychology, economics, political philosophy, and history. If I find myself “losing” a debate, its probably because I am wrong, not because of ad homs, snark, and bad-faith trickery. In the year that I’ve been here, many conversations I’ve had, ideas people have presented to me, have stuck with me for the long term. Props to John Shilling, baconbits9, David Friedman, and others.
At its worst:
It’s like going to a model train convention, but you’re not really into model trains. You can’t relate to the convention-goers, and are ambivalent to the debates and discussions they having. There’s no “side” to join in on, because no one is having a conversation you are even interested in talking about. While you might find some amusement by cornering a model train fan, and trying to explain to him why model trains are not all they’re cracked up to be, you mostly find yourself bored and isolated.
Thanks to the “hide” button, you can skip over all that boring model train stuff and just read the threads on AI software for controlling model trains.
Bonus points when the tracks can be made out of paperclips!
honestly out of the other left wing people on this site
some of whom I have beefed with, one of whom may have refused to talk to me ever again
your arguments are consistently the worst, least pleasant, and most partisan
do with it what you will but you getting driven away might have a bit more to do with that
Maybe not poor argument quality as such, but the feeling that you’ve already heard all the arguments that the other person will give, that their whole worldview is predictable to you, creates total disinterest.
Somehow reducing the number of unoriginal thinkers is the only thing that could help I think.
How can anyone possibly take your claim that right wing arguments are worse as anything other than your own bias?
Can you point to some examples of people doing this here? I rarely see people engaging in obvious hyperbole, and when I do, it’s usually in the context of a rant or a joke, not some sort of Machiavellian campaign of deception.
Honest question: What is patriarchy?
I mean, what kind of thing is it, in the mind of people who talk about it?
For example, I doubt anyone thinks it’s an organization, with a Head Patriarch at the top making decisions.
When people say they want to destroy capitalism, I have a decent understanding of what they mean: Abolishing private property and a free market economy. Which amounts to a different legal system.
I don’t think that’s what most of “Patriarchy” is though. It seems, from usage, to be something more metaphysical, similar to “evil” or “the devil”. Things that I don’t think can ever be defeated or “smashed”.
I understand that different people can mean very different things with the word. I’m not terribly interested in what people who hate it think others mean. But what do those who actually use the word mean by it?
When I use the word patriarchy, it’s generally as a short hand for something like ‘the ensemble of power relations that, after controlling for various other factors, deliver power to men at the expense of women in aggregate’ – which is a bit of a mouthful. It’s also not, as you rightly identify, a very concrete and touchable thing.
A couple of specific examples of individual power relations that may be included in the above: Cultural norms allowing female workers to be saddled with more work than male workers without complaint. Existing disparities in current wealth between men and women. Bias in hiring women to board and executive positions.
I feel like it is really easy to turn this into a motte and bailey, even unintentionally. When I hear the full explanation of the term, it seems perfectly reasonable, but when people blame their problems on patriarchy the actual resentment is funneled towards men rather than some kind of vague cultural stew.
It probably is. For better or for worse, it seems to be a feature of human beings that it is more effective to get them to identify with a tribe and fight against other tribes than it is to get them to cooperate with people of other viewpoints and identify and solve systemic problems.
I’m not an expert on this, but I’m a liberal and I have a lot of leftist friends.
The gist of it is that patriarchy is part of how we treat each other. So “smash the patriarchy” amounts to “let’s fix some problems with our culture”.
Patriarchy includes explicit sexism (e.g., the idea that women shouldn’t be in charge). It also includes more subtle things. Men tend to interrupt and talk over women, with the result that the men talk more, even as they perceive the women as talking more. Men tend to take women less seriously than they would take another man in the same position.
Patriarchy is also the idea that we have to fit our gender roles. I mostly see this presented as something that’s harmful to men (“patriarchy harms men too”), because we’re required to bottle up our emotions in an unhealthy way in order to show toughness.
You’ve got to admit that things would go so much better for them if they actually said that. Smash the patriarchy probably started as a pretty good rallying cry and they ideologically had a definition of patriarchy that made sense, but eventually a word becomes too tarnished with the implications it has built up and needs to be retired.
In my experience, men (or at least, me) tend to interrupt and talk over other men as well. Anecdatally I’ve not noticed any tendency for men to be more interrupt-y towards women, and if anything there are a few rules in (at least English) culture pushing the other way, quite possibly as a cultural adaptation to the comparative unwillingness of women to interrupt.
In short, the gender differences are mainly in the interrupter, not the interruptee.
I’d be interested to see studies examining this, if they exist.
Gender caricature: men gain status from dominance, women gain status from networking. Boys who are bullies will beat you up, girls who are bullies will sabotage your reputation. Men interrupt in part to show off or to gain social status.
Yeah, it’s obviously not as simple as that.
Patriarchy is an environment where men have an amount of power disproportionate to their share of the population. This power then allows them to engage in activities that create significant harm to women. Its generally stipulated that men gained this power through physical force beginning at some point in the BC era and have used their power to maintain their higher status all the way forward until the current time even if it has arguably eroded somewhat in the modern period.
Depending on the individual there may be some sort of intersectionality involved, where skin color and gender issues and so forth are also involved even though that doesn’t fall under the strict dictionary definition of patriarchy. Like all umbrella political concepts, being pro-capitalism is a good example, there’s no single agreed upon definition or standard which can cause issues when discussing patriarchy.
Defining a metric for power is hard. It makes sense to say that men work more or fewer hours than women. It makes sense to say that single men have a higher (or lower) level of consumption than single women. It makes sense to say that women have a higher life expectancy than men.
But how do you define power in some way that lets you, at least conceptually, quantify it, average it, compare?
I think that at least some leftists are opposed to quantification and a need to quantify and measure things. You explicitly don’t and can’t quantify power.
The definitions-by-example I’ve heard for ‘power’ in this context are almost all job related. People also bring up stuff like ‘most politicians are male’, but that seems indistinguishable from the job category to me. There’s also little social things like ‘men can do X in social settings, women can’t’, but as you say that’s hard to quantify. (And given that there’s just as many ‘women can do X in social settings, men can’t’ that are equally half-true, I don’t find these types of arguments very convincing.)
Conceptually, this should be straightforward.
Borrowing from standard social choice terminology, under any social welfare function, which maps from the set of all preference profiles (list of policy preferences of every member of the society) to a unique social preference, if my preferences correlate more with the social preferences than yours (where correlation is defined in an appropriate way), I am more powerful.
In a dictatorship, the correlation is 1 if I’m the dictator.
In a democracy, the correlation is high if I’m the median voter, low if I’m a member of the political fringe.
Patriarchy is then a system in which men’s policy preferences are more highly correlated with the social preferences than women’s.
@goedlmax:
I really like your definition, but, in practice, I think it just kicks the can down the road. How do you measure “social preferences” ?
I could sort of see measuring “policy preferences”, in some specific cases; for example, we can collect statistically valuable answers to the question “should abortion be banned ?” — although even this seemingly simple question has lots of caveats.
But how do you measure “social preferences” ? For example, you could attempt to quantify things like “traditionalism” or “modesty” into something like “the length of women’s dresses should be at least X% of the wearer’s height”, but that sounds woefully inadequate to me.
I think that’s a good start, but suspect that there’s probably also a procedural element you need to satisfy as well. If women’s preferences around outcomes are being satisfied only because of the acquiescence of men (or visa versa) they might reasonably identify a power imbalance even in the absence of a difference in quality of outcomes. Sort of a Sarte’s coffee situation.
You could probably operationalise that within your social choice framework by talking about how outcomes change as a function of change in preferences…
@Squirrel of Doom,
I read this last month:
“…This idea emerged that if we just put a lot more women in positions of power, somehow that would defeat the patriarchy, not understanding that the patriarchy has nothing to do with men. If women in power behave like men do, that is not a defeat of the patriarchy. That’s just patriarchy with women in it…” and from that my best guess is “Patriarchy” means “capitalist hierarchy”, or “some old dudes are really rich and powerful”.
This is the very basis of the conflict between socialists and the socialist adjacent vs wealthy liberals. Essentially “white feminists” in the parlance of the modern environment. It doesn’t matter whether women and minorities and LGBT people are holding power positions equivalent to their representation among the population because 95% of people will have shitty lives regardless of the demographics of the 1%.
So we now have an example of 2 of the many, many different definitions of patriarchy, the same way not all pro capitalists support robber barons or w/e. Patriarchy means something vaguely similar to capitalist hierarchy to one section of reformers/revolutionaries. But “white feminist tm” like Hillary Clinton or Lena Dunham or Jennifer Lawrence or Gloria Steinem or Amanda Marcotte do not mean it that way. They only focus on the demographics of the 1%.
I rarely use the word, and when I hear it used, I get out an extra grain or ten of salt, even though I’m theoretically allied with those for whom it’s a thing.
If I were to use it, it would mean a combination of the following culturally agreed on truths:
– Males matter more than females. Most important decisions should be made by males. If there’s a tradeoff to be made, between benefits to males/harm to females, and benefits to females/harm to males, the male-favoring choice should be made.
– Hierarchical organizations are the only kind that work, and the best kind have a single clear leader, not merely a council or a class of decision makers.
This is a very stripped down version of the usual connotations; I don’t use the term because I’m not interested in being taken to have some rather specific beliefs about prehistory and/or particular close political allies.
[Edit: you don’t have to explicitly believe “males matter more than females” to routinely act in ways consistent with such a belief. And those actions can reasonably be considered to be part of patriarchy.]
> – Males matter more than females.
I disagree with half of this.
> Most important decisions should be made by males.
Yes (though whether they “matter” more see below)
> If there’s a tradeoff to be made, between benefits to males/harm to females, and benefits to females/harm to males, the male-favoring choice should be made.
Clearly not. The classical patriarchy sees males as expendable (see e.g. the military) while women are to be protected (“women and children first”).
I would agree that the power is to be wielded by men, but they are still subject to social rules which purposes are acceptable.
‘Protected’ so they can continue to fulfil their social role, though. Which might not have much overlap with living a happy or fulfilling life.
Which might not have much overlap with living a happy or fulfilling life.
…for a certain fraction of the female population who felt that they were unable to contribute to their community or be satisfied in their lives, and felt that their unhappiness would change if they had the options of both men and women.
For most of humanity, I think that *most* women were able to be pretty happy in traditionally gendered occupations, and *most* men were able to b pretty happy in traditionally gendered occupations, and that in most cases, a family life where women were focused on the mirade details of the economics, labor, and social effort of home, villiage, and young children, and men were engaged in striving with/against other men in labor, hunting, or farming…was more satisfying and healthier for nearly everyone.
Some people were not happy under the old paradigms. I think more people are not happy under the current structure. The problem is that its not the same people who are miserable – and we have decided that the same rules have to apply to everyone.
There are trade offs involved in everything.
Better than being dead — at least in their opinion.
Why do you believe that power is to be wielded by men?
It’s a bit confusing if we are a) discussing how things ought to be, or b) what it would mean for society to be patriarchal, or c) what are the patriarchal elements of society as it exists today.
I think it is b), but you interpret it as a).
My definition is very subjective, as I basically hold the view that patriarchy has mostly been removed from most Western countries. So, with that in mind:
Patriarchy is the system of laws and customs that excludes women and young men from economic activities. Not allowing ownership of land, capital, and their own labour. Reducing inheritance rights for women/younger sons. Precluding women from entering the labor force or entering a certain profession* or achieving a certain position. Excluding women from owning money and from decision making about family money. Having parents be able to make every decision about a child**, and excluding children from owning the fruits of their labor. Excluding illegitimate children from the material benefits provided to legitimate children (inheritance and child support). The whole concept of illegitimate kids.
* I believe that even well-intentioned regulations that preclude women from working in dangerous industries such as mining or in industries that require great physical strength are bad. There are women who are unusually strong, and if they choose to, why not allow them to work there, if there is an employer willing to hire them? And if the job is so dangerous, why is it allowed for men?
** Parents making decisions about their kids is natural and necessary, because kids are stupid and make decisions that cause them great injury (drinking gasoline, jumping from great heights, refusing icky medicine, not eating vegetables). However, in Western countries the degree of decision-making parents have is severely limited: they cannot be denied education or food, they have certain rights of body autonomy, they own the fruits of their labor.
For me, patriarchy is an economic system, and sexism is a separate concept. I mostly base this view on the latin roots of patriarchy, with comes from the word father. So, I understand patriarchy as the system where the father has the power over everybody in the household, including slaves and servants, young children, older children, sons and unmarried daughters.
But this is just my understanding.
I also hold the view that once you solve those issues, quite a few of the other ones will be solved on their own, without laws. If a daughter can choose to go and have a job at a factory, why would she obey her father and get married, unless the marriage is a better option?
I was told a story about a family from Tajikistan who moved to Germany and were very surprised when the woman was required to open a separate bank account so she could get her salary. She did come to understand the wisdom of that law when her husband became abusive, though.
Having money means you can tell those who want to tell you what to do with your body to go f** themselves. One of the reasons why women stay in places where they are abused is that they don’t have the money to leave.
Content note: potentially CW loaded issue.
What is the redeeming social value of jock culture? What are the gains to human flourishing from rewarding those who excel at competitive team sports? Of those gains, which would be the hardest to replicate with competition and/or teamwork in other areas?
I’m familiar with the idea that you get better soldiers by rewarding jockish accomplishments– “the battle of Waterloo was won on the playing fields of Eton” and all that. I think this has probably gotten less important given the current state of military tech and will likely continue to get less important, but I can see its historical force. Is there anything else?
This is an honest question and I apologize if it comes across as trolling. I am attempting to do a Chesterton’s Fence analysis on my strong and likely nerdiness-biased prior, strengthened further by recent news events, that jock culture is basically worthless and evil and that, for example, high schools and colleges should not field competitive sports teams.
Participating in sports is one of the best things young people, maybe especially boys, can do.
You get physically fit and healthy, you learn to cooperate an work as a team with others, you learn to work hard to achieve goals, and you typically make a lot of friends.
Physical fitness can be achieved without the team aspect, though, and without the competing-against-other-teams aspect, and without lionizing quarterbacks and the like. Cooperation and hard work can be taught in plenty of non-athletic contexts. What’s so special about sports teams relative to these alternatives?
Humans are stupid apes and we don’t often visualize non-athletic competition in the same way that we visualize competition that is a struggle of strength. This seems like the most obvious explanation to me, anyway. “Mental fortitude” remains strictly a metaphor in our heads, even if it represents a very real aspect of mental effort.
Well, this makes me even happier with the way that shows like the Great British Baking Show are making such visualizations possible, then.
Well, we’re primates and have strong urges to compete in hierarchical structures. Especially for boys/men, since girls/women really prefer to mate with those on top of those hierarchies.
So those structures might as well be established in a way that makes people physically healthy.
You have a theory that all these good things could be done in non-athletic ways. I can’t really think of any practical examples?
Sports teams combine all the things into one while also providing happiness incentives to do things most people otherwise find boring and tedious.
Physical fitness. Yes you can workout without a team goal, but having teammates pressures you into being better and provides an accountability mechanism (you don’t want to be so slow that your team loses a game because you at ice cream instead of running windsprints).
Your assertion that cooperation and hard work can be taught in non-athletic contexts, to me, seem like an assertion with very thin evidence. The sort of compelled group projects in school don’t teach cooperation so much as they engender resentment. When it comes to group work in the work environment you also notice that this is more of a resentment-generating environment, and groups without enough ex-athletes IMO tend to not work well together (probably a reason that impedes female advancement in the workplace).
In addition sports, due to the coach-captain structure teach both leadership and respect for authority at the same time.
One last thing is that the objectivity of sports having winners and losers is particularly important. A lot of the world only has nebulous feedback, and feedback that can be easily thought to be biased. When you lose a game or even make an error on a single play, you get the feedback and can discover where to improve. Other group projects usually don’t have this kind of individual + team accountability.
I feel like your comment essentially is similar to a person asking, “why do full body lifts like snatch when you can do iso machines for each individual muscle worked in the snatch.” To whit I would respond, not only is that going to take 10x as long and be way more boring, it won’t have the same effects.
I’m going to say some things below in a negative way, because if all the standard justifications didn’t click for you and you’re an unusually nerdy guy you may need to hear the justification more bluntly.
To be blunt and uncharitable, many men (especially when they are young) are somewhat inclined to violence and have poor self control. They’re probably much more violent than you are (just guessing from how you sound very mystified by all this). I’m probably much more violent than you are, and I think I’m probably a little below the median for a male.
Sports provides a socially approved outlet for young boys and men to direct their energy that trains them to work together towards a purpose, keeps them in good shape, and keeps them off the streets. It helps them develop self control and channel competitiveness, violence, etc. into something productive. If you think jocks are a negative culture, you probably aren’t realizing how negative a culture can get with young men who don’t have adults supervising them for vigorous exercise 10-20 hours a week. Lord of the Flies isn’t too far off.
What is your proposed alternate activities that these kids will do instead of team sports? Individual athletes aren’t known for sterling behavior.
I was one of the nerdiest people at my high school, and I wrestled. It was one thing keeping me sane, because school was nowhere near challenging enough. In retrospect, wrestling was probably the healthiest thing I did during high school.
I think you’re assuming that football causes bad behavior, but I haven’t seen any real evidence that kids who play high schools sports behave worse than the similar type of kids who don’t. At my school, it was the opposite. Sports at least forced a kid to have a C-average and got them to show up somewhere every day at a fixed time of their own free will. Unlike school which is more like prison in that you have no choice. I know some kids needed the motivation of a sport to not just fuck off.
EDIT: For clarity, I think my reasoning only really applies strongly to high school and earlier sports. I don’t think college sports are as easy to justify. Anyone who makes it to college is already a bit older, and probably somewhat together already. And college sports interfere more with academics.
Sure, there are negatives (there are almost some downsides to everything), but the positives I’ve experienced over the years of both participating in and watching competitive sports have been massive. Sometimes – like now – when it seems as if the world of “important” things is just too relentless and loud to deal with, focusing on competitive sports can be one of my few psychic escapes. In fact, some of my most potent memories are of the extreme joys of victory and agonies of defeat. I feel I would be diminished without those emotional experiences.
“Of all the unimportant things, football is the most important.”
There are a lot of people for whom team sports are a huge source of joy and meaning and success. For a fair number of people, their best years center around being the captain of the football team in high school, before they (say) try to walk onto the football team at State and work their asses off for a couple years before flunking out, and end up working in their dad’s construction company. Some people derive great joy from being on a sports team with their buddies, and make lifelong friends there. All that seems like a pretty good argument for why it’s worthwhile.
The joy people derive from playing sports is a fine argument for pickup games. It’s not a good argument for the Friday Night Lights type experience, with cheering sections and ingroup-outgroup dynamics and all that.
There aren’t any stakes to pickup games, it doesn’t provide the same adventure and thrills of formally competing in front of hundreds. I’m not sure there are other things that do, and I say this as someone who isn’t a jock at all, and who in fact, is quite prejudiced against them.
You may not be playing in high quality pick up games. Also, long standing pick up games in a neighborhood have almost all of the same characteristics of league games with the added value of binding you to the neighborhood.
It seems to me worth noting that America is very unusual in the extent to which high school and college sports are spectator activities. School sports matches in the UK are typically attended by perhaps 10-20 parents of the players and no-one else. The only televised university sporting event I can think of is the Oxford vs. Cambridge boat race. I don’t think this makes the matches less competitive, or reduces the team-building or fitness benefits. I do think it substantially reduces (though certainly doesn’t eliminate) the link between sporting ability and social status.
I assume this is largely a product of America’s size. There are very few places in England that are not within an hour and a half’s drive of a Premier League football team, and even fewer that don’t have at least a lower level professional outfit nearby. There’s no need for amateur sport to meet the demand for live viewing. For many Americans, on the other hand, there’s no professional sport within a reasonable travel distance.
You need to clarify your hierarchy of values. What is “human flourishing” (and why does proficiency in killing people on battlefields contribute to it, as you seem to imply)? There is a strong tradition in Western culture (Homer, Pindar, the ancient and modern Olympics) for regarding the pursuit of sporting excellence as an end in itself, not a means; if you think it isn’t you have to explain why not.
High schools and colleges tend to have symphony orchestras as well as sports teams. Can we re write your post to ask what the gains are to human flourishing from rewarding those who excel as first violins and if not, why not?
There are certainly times when the continued flourishing of *your* society depends on the efficient killing of enemies on battlefields. Maybe not *human* flourishing, but the humans who end up owning your stuff / running your country will be the ones who had people working for them who were good at killing enemies on battlefields.
Excellent first violinists tend to be less violently aggressive toward their fellow human beings, and musical excellence is arguably cognitively and culturally superior to athletic excellence.
Perhaps first violinists are less violent than quarterbacks. That is yet to be proven. Even if violinists are less violent than football players, there remains the question of whether these football players would be less violent if they didn’t play football.
They’re certainly less violin’t than they might be otherwise.
While the question of ‘what is the positive value of jock culture?’ is not synonymous with the question ‘what is the positive value of masculinity?’, they are similar enough to inform each other.
Enumerating the many negative aspects of masculinity would be tedious, so I’ll not mention them here. Positive aspects of masculinity, applied in appropriate situations, could include independence, self-reliance, hard work, and confidence. These aspects are not exclusive to masculinity. Furthermore, while comradery is not exclusive to men, the comradery of male friendship that expresses these values can be quite valuable. Those who grow up with similar kinds of cultural pressures (parental expectations, gender roles, media consumption) may find solace and companionship with each other.
I consider ‘jock culture’ to be an unreflective breed of masculine bonding that fails to purpose positive human and masculine aspects toward positive ends, and a breed which often becomes self-glorifying.
1) Learning to work with a team.
2) Learning to lead a team.
3) Becoming goal oriented.
4) Learning to postpone rewards until after hard work has been done.
As for why these benefits may be hard to replicate in other areas, I think the main issue is motivation. For those who enjoy playing sports, they will voluntary and happily participate. Many youth find sports more fun than much else on offer.
If that’s the case, then team sports should need less of a social status reward than other fields of team-oriented endeavor in order to induce participation (since you get intrinsic fun instead of status). Instead, they almost always get more status reward, which is part of what I’m trying to figure out how people justify.
You’re saying this like you think that there’s a Council of Status somewhere that is deciding to award social status to sports stars for some inscrutable reason, even though they don’t need to award social status to get people to play sports. This is exactly backwards.
That people like to join sports voluntarily is the reason that people care about sports and that caring is why there’s high social status attached to those who are good at it. (That people like to watch TV and movies as a primary form of entertainment is the reason that people care about actors.) If nobody cared much about sports, nobody would care much about those who were good at them.
You have the causation backwards. Being good at sports conveys social status because everybody else knows that sports has all these good qualities and are extremely physically demanding in ways that most people know they are not able to do.
Even outside of team sports this is obvious. If your friend runs a marathon you are impressed because (most likely) you find the idea of training for a marathon both boring and painful.
Doesn’t it potentially work the other way? Society has learned to reward a play activity with high positive externalities by giving it high status? I say this as definite non jock. And I’m not at sure it’s right.
I think that to get a worthwhile response to your question, you would need to define what “jock culture” is.
As a general note in relation to cultural/behavioral subsets, I think that you have a methodological problem in asking:
I can think of a few off the top of my head that are pretty easily substantiated. It might not really matter though, because you might have erred in suggesting that this question needs to be “decided,” or by anthropomorphizing society into an agent. Competitive team sports are an example of people doing and being rewarded for a thing that people like.
Based on the way you phrased your comment (e.g. “redeeming”) I think that it is possible that you have attached the term jock culture to some already-decided problem space, rather than define the culture space and then evaluate it. That would make it basically a straw man and susceptible to a lot of argumentative flaws, like goalpost-shifting, appeals to purity, and motte and bailey arguments, etc.
Fair enough, I’ll make the implicit definition explicit: jock culture is the culture in which those who excel at competitive team sports get exceptionally high social status, status which is not just about people liking sports but is reinforced by a whole institutional structure. In particular, I’m asking what upsides of this grant of social status could possibly outweigh the downsides, notably
(a) that social status given to sports-excellers isn’t given instead to those who excel at arguably more prosocial, culturally enriching, and productive activities
(b) that sports-excellers, even more than other high-status figures, seem to be very commonly able to use their status to get away with violating rules of decent social conduct that others couldn’t get away with.
Because the high social status flows largely from the institutional support given to competitive team sports, and is not simply an emergent cultural phenomenon, it could be changed by changing those institutions; so it’s worth asking why we shouldn’t urge agents who could change those institutions, e.g. school administrators who could deemphasize their athletic programs, to do so.
The vast majority of commenting posters are not sincerely interested in answering your question. They support “jock culture” purely for irrational reasons and their sole purpose will be to engage in apologia.
Jock culture is like the pick up artist movement. The only real benefit to being involved in that culture is the act of asking out many girls. Basically faking confidence till you make it. There are a whole bunch of associated parts of the culture that are either neutral, or more likely negative and which could be removed with minimal loss of function.
Similarly with jock culture the hazing and hierarchical aspects, the worship of athletes and the focus on physical achievement are all negative aspects of the culture. The positive aspects generally consist of enjoying physical activity, which could easily be achieved through casual jogging or friendly pick up games where who wins is not a central focus, social interaction and learning to organize with others, whose viable substitute goods are too numerous to list, and some measure of learning to deal with hardship and engaging in dreary activity in the pursuit of a long term goal, the practicing part basically.
None of those 3 major benefits are exclusive to activities with excessive competitiveness, douchy behavior, nasty social dynamics, an excessive focus on physical ability, etc. The overall environment has some positives but it also has a lot of not strictly necessary downsides that you could remove without harming the goals.
Notice that most of the right wing commentators who post here actually ignored your actual question, about the benefit of jock culture, by discussing the merits of sports, particularly team sport.
This is in no way helpful.
Well perhaps the implication of insincerity was unkind. Its true though. as evidence by them answering a question that wasn’t asked. I guess the sticking point is whether it was necessary and thus passed the 2/3 test?
Patronising and wrong. You seem to have only noticed one of the three questions posed in the second paragraph of the original post.
For what it’s worth I actually think most of the respondents have in good faith addressed at least some important aspect of the question I was asking, so I’d rather encourage them to keep doing so, thanks.
Sure is a lot of bare assertion here.
FWIW, briefly studying and engaging with PUA made it easier for me to hug my own parents and made me more comfortable speaking in public. Physical confidence is a trainable skill; being more physically demonstrative in a way that makes people comfortable around you is also a trainable skill. These kind of skills – learning how to present yourself more attractively – can enrich your life even if you never use them for “asking out many girls”.
Pick up artist culture has a lot of horrible things about it, but one of the reasons why it works at all is it encourages you to try something lots of times—and you stop being afraid of it as much.
Pro athletes are incredibly good at their jobs. (It helps to have coaches and a skill that can be measured fairly accurately.) They are usually much better at what they do than other people would otherwise believe possible. There aren’t many other fields where the best are so obviously so good at what they do. Watching athletics gave me a higher opinion of what people are capable of than I would otherwise have.
A few scandals are imaginary — remember the scandal that there was exactly one murder by a college lacrosse player in recent memory, which just meant college lacrosse players have a very low murder rate? Other college athletic scandals are just the consequence of athletics reflecting a wider cross section of humanity than colleges in general. Except for sexual assault, which is almost impossible to compare in a fair way because standards in and outside college differ, violent crime is much less common on college campuses then among people of the same age who don’t go to college. Before accusing college athletes of being more criminal, try comparing them to their old high school classmates instead of just their new peer group in college.
In high school I felt football and basketball helped people. The players could show how tough they were without picking fights. You hear occasional notorious examples of people being let off from criminal behavior because they were athletes, but I believe the much more common case is of people trying to keep clean so they can stay on the team. Granted, football in particular is looking a lot more questionable now, given the rate of traumatic brain injury.
I share your priors. In particular, I would like to know why, in high school, people who had talent for sports got public recognition for doing their thing, as well as school support in doing it – whereas people with any other talent sometimes got school support (they did attempt to teach those of us academically inclined, after all), but got almost no recognition.
I understand it better with regard to professional athletes – there’s money to be made, and you need star players to make it. With most of your population already socialized to enjoy watching a bunch of fit people kick a ball around, and care about the outcome, someone’s going to provide them with games to watch, and lionizing the athletes will be part of the process of extracting money from the fans.
All this is separate from jock culture. I distinctly recall reading claims of an entirely different, gentlemanly athletic standard, which I find much more palatable than a culture of hazing, blackout drinking, sexual braggadocio, and rape. (I honestly can’t see any redeeming value in that second version of “jock culture”. Much of it seems to me like good reason for jailing the perpetrators.)
I don’t think the boys being publically recognized in my highschool conformed to significant parts of the hazing, drinking, and rape variant of jock culture – but I was in the library, not in the locker rooms with them, so how can I be sure?
But theoretically at least there seem to be 3 questions
– recognizing amateur athletes, particularly in schools – especially if not recognizing anything else
– professional athletics
– “jock culture” in its (to me) disgusting expressions, many of them occassionally resulting in actual criminal charges.
It seems to me that you were asking about the third of these, and most of the answers so far are about the first – unless they are quietly assuming that the third is required to enable the first.
One possible answer is that it’s a competitive activity in which there is an objective definition of success–you either did or didn’t win the game, jump higher than your rival, or whatever. To the extent that a significant part of the inputs to success in sports are also inputs to success in other activity, it then generates a useful signal.
I’m thinking about an argument I saw somewhere wrt college recruiting of athletes. The claim was that successful athletes, very few of whom end up as professional athletes, have higher incomes than other people because the same characteristics that gave them success in sports led to success in their later careers. Colleges like to have successful alumni since with luck they will give money to the college.
Failing to engage in sports is a very weak negative signal, since success in sports also depends on irrelevant characteristics, such as how tall you are or how fast your reactions are. But success may still be a pretty strong positive signal.
I don’t know how teen team sports work in other countries, but in my hometown, team sports were a good way of motivating young men who did not care about grades to study harder. Essentially, most of the teams had a requirement to pass all the courses, and they would kick out or exclude players from games until they got their grades in order.
The team spirit and the motivation of being there for the team would make these kids work harder in their studies, and get their high school diploma. After which they can go on to get their apprenticeship, which is less academically oriented.
I’m very much a non-jock, so this is to some extent an argument for a culture I don’t share.
Competitive team sports are valuable in the following ways:
1) They have objective standards for success which everyone understands. This is important, because it enables several of the items below.
2) They require working as a group, including doing things with no personal payoff to benefit the group. Objective standards mean this benefit is non-arbitrary.
3) They teach people to be part of a hierarchy that’s not designed to be good for the guy at the top, but for the group as a whole. Again, the objectivity helps here.
4) They require a lot of things with indirect, long-term payoffs (lifting weights for football players for example). This helps people develop ta long-term, indirect-payoff structure of thinking and habit.
Jock culture, as you define it, is a result of sports being the closest thing we have to a pure meritocracy, outside of other bullshit, and people naturally gravitate more towards things that are meritocratic. On top of that, it is the most entertaining meritocracy to see in action. People also give great chess players great praise, its just that chess is boring to watch (generally). In modern times people who are good at video games are gaining social status (and money) from people watching them play and paying for merchandise. But you know what no one watches? The old farts division of Fortnight. Because no one cares about 50 year olds who would get smoked in the real games.
I read recently, in the Economist I think, that Eton lacked playing fields at the relevant point in time.
Slightly more relevantly, I think there’s a deep-seated need among humans, especially human males to compete and to engage with the physical competition of our chosen champions. There’s too much parallel evolution of relatively similar physical competition to believe otherwise.
You could probably shape the form this takes somewhat (less concussions! less nil-all draws!) but it’s hard to see Chomsky’s “why can’t people be as interested in the rules of politics as they are in the rules of baseball” generalising outside some pretty specific audiences, some of whom do treat politics more-or-less exactly like a sporting league.
This bothered me a lot in high school (college sports aren’t a big thing in Australia) and rather less as a grow more distant from the whole thing. We/I probably spend too much time thinking about the historical significance of Lebron James, but I like doing it, and it’s not obvious that i’d otherwise be devoting my mental energy to James Baldwin or whoever.
Competition, exercise and teamwork are good skills to develop, and we probably don’t get to choose the activities which most effectively motivate them. But we should remain aware of our collective tendency to overly venerate sports and sports people and encourage other avenues where practical.
My impression is that the comments here are overwhelmingly Progressive.
I don’t recall anyone here ever conveying any disturbance whatsoever at the thought of the century-old massive and accelerating female invasion of male space. I don’t recall anyone here ever suggesting that homosexual marriage is merely the final step in the Feminist destruction of marriage.
Not that women are to be blamed for this or anything else. Men got rid of all intra-male distinctions (priesthood, aristocracy, gentry, industrialist) reflective of natural differences among males, and so it was only to be expected that the male-female distinction would become the final object of contempt.
Now, as for Adversarial Collaborations — they assume a Utilitarian statistics-gathering commitment from both “adversaries” and are therefore inherently Progressive. No one should imagine that any Conversation Across the Right-Left Divide occurs within them.
What do you mean by the “female invasion of male space”? Women in the military? Women in traditionally male sports or on traditionally male teams? Male-identifying people with XX chromosomes in men’s locker rooms? I don’t think there’s any shortage here of people opposed to any of those things.
Law, Medicine, Politics, Accounting, Engineering, Academia, Corporate offices, Security Personnel, Road Crews, Banks — anywhere where the presence of women would have seemed ridiculous in 1913. (World War I was the end of the West; we’re all specters wandering the Undead Lands now.) Female cops and soldiers is just the final snort of contempt.
It’s kind of funny that the phrase “the Good, the True, and the Beautiful” — indicating everything that Progressives want to destroy — comes from Plato, with his amusing vision of female Guardians and Warriors. But then people ignore Socrates’ accompanying claim (which I don’t accept) that women are simply worse than men at everything, while fitting into the same natural categories.
Yes, by 1900’s standards we’re all Progressives, just like by 1850’s standards we’re all radical abolitionists, and by 1200’s standards we’re all radical pacifists and secularists (even us professing Christians). So? If you want to change our standards in any of those directions, please offer an argument or point us in the direction of an existing argument.
Law, Medicine, Politics, Accounting, Engineering, Academia, Corporate offices, Security Personnel, Road Crews, Banks — anywhere where the presence of women would have seemed ridiculous in 1913
Oh sir, I’m afraid you leave it much too late by 1913! Women were firmly established in medicine by then; I would quote you a story from 1894 about the disgraceful influx of female persons into the healing arts (advance warning for chunk of text to follow):
Surely an exaggeration. Arguably the most important political figure of the 19th century was Queen Victoria. Women were rare in academia in 1913 but not nonexistent. A Supreme Court case in 1873 held that it was not unconstitutional for Illinois to deny law licenses to women, but there were already a few female lawyers in the U.S. by then, and in 1879 a law was enacted allowing female lawyers to practice in federal court anywhere in the U.S. In 1879 a woman argued a case before the Supreme Court.
So “unusual in 1913” yes, ridiculous no.
“In some weird reverse of Conquest’s Law, any comment section that isn’t explicitly left-wing tends to get more right-wing over time.”
Is there a statistical analysis of this?
Another statistical analysis that’s needed: Is there any difference between the judicial decisions of judges who belonged to fraternities vs. judges who didn’t?
It seems to me that it’s not clear how to measure this.
Suppose on one forum, you have many people arguing for a moderate Republican position, like (say) requiring e-verify for all employers. On another, you have fewer people arguing for that moderate Republican position, but a few arguing for some extreme position (build a wall and shoot anyone who tries to climb it, say). It’s not clear to me which of those is properly considered more right-wing.
I have a vague model that says that we each have an Overton window of reasonable positions. When we see a people advocating positions outside of our window to the right, we’re likely to feel like the forum is becoming more right wing, even if most of the people on the forum are arguing against those positions. (I’m specifically thinking of Matt M’s arguments w.r.t. immigration, but probably mine on human b-odiversity work the same way.)
I want to do an adversarial collaboration on the conflict between #believewomen and presumption of innocence. I would hold up the presumption of innocence side.
An AC is not particularly necessary. The dispute can be settled in a few sentences in plain language. One side presents what is essentially a deontological where the goal is to have as few innocent people convicted as possible. Another side argues a utilitarian argument where you compare the net harm suffered by women who are sexually assaulted vs the harm caused by a certain likely number of false convictions and asserts that the current standard has a net loss in total utility. Essentially, 100 correct convictions and 10 false convictions is a better outcome than 10 correct convictions but no false convictions. The actual numbers may very from the example but those are the terms of the debate. As a rule men tend to support the side of the argument that results in them benefiting while women support the side that benefits them.
Typically people who oppose #believewomenover men support #believecopsoverblackpeople. You don’t see nearly the furor from people on the right end of the spectrum about cops lying or framing black people as you do women lying or framing men even though one of them is definitely more common, specific numbers aside.
An adversarial collaboration would seem to be pretty ineffective considering that both sides start from very different foundations.
That utilitarian argument is suspect, as there is no rigorous way to calculate whether the harm of being raped is worse than the harm of being falsely convicted. Also, it’s easy to argue that almost all the harm of rape is socially constructed, as Germaine Greer does, such that it’s probably better in an utilitarian sense to downgrade the badness of rape, by which she means not just how bad society regards it, but also how bad women who have been raped feel about it, such that rape is about as harmful as a mugging. It would be a win for women to be less vulnerable to sexual crimes.
There’s also the issue that false accusations are rare in general, not just for sexual crimes, so if that utilitarian notion were to be followed, it would result in throwing away presumption of innocence entirely.
Rape involves bodily penetration though, not just physical assault. The difference between stabbing or hitting or maybe a gun to your chest vs one to your mouth. Or rubbing grime on your body vs in your mouth. Even if you follow the social construction aspect. Also it often involves transmission of potentially disease transmitting fluids or potentially pregnancy, things which are not the result of mugging or assault and its generally an add on. You don’t get raped or assaulted, its both.
That aside, its true that its hard to argue the consequences of rape vs false conviction, but only in the sense that everything is hard to evaluate against something else. So that’s more like a rejection of utilitarianism in general.
Since this is in the context of the value of an adversarial collaboration, it seems that what you wrote is only supporting my point that such a thing would be pointless.
Compared to something like whether gifted programs or tracking are beneficial.
Hmm, yes, rape carries additional risks that non-sexual assaults typically don’t have. If in a particular case the risks do manifest, these could be punished in addition to whatever punishment in is meted out for the rape, same way we have gradations of violent assault and even murder. Wouldn’t surprise to find that things like, ‘victim contracted AIDS as a result of this rape’ are already being priced into the punishment.
As to the utilitarian deal, yes, it’s true that I pointed out a sticking point of that ethical framework, but that could be the entire basis of our adversarial collaboration: try to hash out which is greater, the harm of being convicted versus the harm of being raped.
There is no rigorous way to do this, but that’s basically true of all moral precepts, and regardless society has to make important moral decisions, so it’s better to make an attempt to reason these things out,
Speaking for myself, I’d add that I came to doubt the presumption of innocence in the particular cases where it’s one person’s word against another’s. Take for instance marital rape, it’s pretty hard to convict someone of that, because there’s usually no one else around and traces are ambiguous. If we want to enforce the laws against it, and I want to, then we might need to adjust elsewhere. Presumption of innocence should only be lowered as a last resort, but I’m all for trying various other thing people and legislatures have been trying. E.g.: Lower standards for consequences that are not criminal conviction and incarceration. E.g. attempts to add consent culture to the laws etc.. No one has a silver bullet yet, but ‘do nothing’ and let the predictable consequences of the presumption of innocence in this particular area of life run its course is not a satisfactory option for me.
Its weird. As I noted in a comment, we are often willing to take a cop’s word about what a minority male did and convict on that basis, but not a woman’s word on a man in a sexual matter. Yet the number of frames committed by police is much higher than the number of false rape accusations and the consequences to police are far less than the consequences for a woman, on average.
I’d love to see a citation backing up that claim, because if it were even vaguely close to true, I would be positively astounded. And before you go and say “well, how am I supposed to get accurate stats about cops who lie?” I ask you to consider carefully how you plan to get accurate stats about women who lie.
And here we run into the problem; the information is impossible to get, and any priors are nearly impossible to effectively update because sharing evidence that violates those priors requires the violation of social norms.
If you suspect that most of the people who #metoo’d did so for political reasons and that most of them haven’t been personally raped, you’re unlikely to be persuaded that rape is/has been relatively common, despite the number of people telling you they’ve been raped. Try seeing yourself in a world where rape is as common as is claimed. Can you tell the difference? How long would it take to persuade you that this change has occurred?
If I were to tell you to believe women, I’d do it to tell you that your updating is broken. Consider carefully the *actual* incentives that people have to lie about these things, and ask yourself what your response would be given those incentives and your endorsed values. This is probably a decent proxy for what the people actually doing this do.
Is it just me or was the FBI Kavanaugh investigation troubling. There were only two feasible outcomes.
1. The investigation comes back with no evidence of the accusations. Senators confirm Kavanaugh based on the investigation rather than their own judgement.
2. The investigation comes back that Kavanaugh mislead people to minimize his misbehavior as a young man. Senators reject Kavanaugh without making their judgement.
The problem is that either outcome could have been written up using the facts known before the investigation. So how did the FBI decide which way to spin the evidence?
If the decision was made by investigating agents, this is troubling. The decision to confirm Kavenaugh was made by someone in the FBI rather than the elected officials. If it wasn’t, then someone else decided how the investigation should go. Who made that decision? Did the senators know how the investigation would end when they authorized it? How often are FBI investigations manipulated like this?
It was. I would have much preferred if the allegations had come out a month or two ago, or 36 years ago, so the investigation could have run longer. As it stands, the 7th Kavanaugh background check could easily have dragged on past the elections, which seems to have been the cynical realpolitik goal here.
What possible purpose could have been served by accusing a rich well connected man at a prestigious school of attempted sexual assault 36 years ago? Considering the almost inevitably massive social consequences for the girl and the almost inevitably non-existent legal, or even social, consequences for the man you’d have to be pretty much totally insane as an 18 year old girl to try and press charges. Hell even if you won best case is a year or two in jail while you face 2-3 years of full on social assault in highschool, and given the rarified air involved, probably significant consequences in college. The only upside is probably that social media didn’t exist back then.
On the other hand it would have been better for the accusations to come out a few months earlier in the present. Though I doubt it would have made a difference in the outcome.
He wasn’t a man at the time; he may have been well-connected, but there was only a two year age difference and they moved in somewhat the same social circles. And when she began to have a career and success of her own, why didn’t she raise this with any authorities? It’s all very well to say “His family were powerful enough to have any charges quashed” but were they? And why leave it for thirty-six years? If she felt all along that, as he became a judge and climbed the ranks, that there was nothing to be gained by going to the police, why go now?
That’s what makes it look like a politically motivated action. If the whole thrust of your argument is “oh he’d have practically gotten away with it, slap on the wrist at most if she tried back then”, then what point in bringing it up now?
The same purpose that is served whenever “rich well-connected men at prestigious schools” are accused of attempted sexual assault today. This is a thing that does happen, as you might have noticed. Some people care about justice. Some people want a shot at vengeance. And some people are pretty sure they’ll get away with the lie.
So, according to this theory, all (young) women who press rape charges are insane. I think I would like to see some supporting evidence before signing up for this theory.
The circumstances now are much different than they were 36 years ago. 36 years ago accusing a rich well connected young male of attempted sexual assault at a party was not rational. The cost/benefit even in the best case was terrible.
“You’d have to be insane” is a well understood idiom. I suppose its clever of you to feign thinking I was implying that she would have to be literally mentally ill. And also that that would apply to something contemporary.
The FBI made no conclusions in their report. They took interviews and made notes about what people said and whether those people supported the claims made and previous statements.
The Senators had no authority to direct an FBI investigation, and I would think its actual contents swayed no one. All it did was provide another layer to the same evidence we already had with an FBI stamp (which I suppose some people find more credible than the sworn statements to Congress).
Is that true? Perhaps the center of politics is farther right than you believe. That would account for comment sections seeming righty to you.
It wouldn’t explain a perception of a consistent drift rightward though. If movement were random then even if most comment sections at any given time seemed to be righty to a given observer we’d still expect some to move in the leftward direction over time.
@Brad,
I’m really surprised to see Scott Alexander describe you as “left-wing”, as from the posts of yours that I’m aware of you seemed another one of the college grad libertarians.
I was starting to imagine you as wearing a monocle and top hat and twiling a moustache, what have I mis-read?
Brad’s alignment on the political spectrum depends on the relevant issue. A consequence of a common cultural understanding of politics with only one axis. Also in every country besides America libertarianism is a leftist political position.
Don’t be silly. Libertarianism is right-wing in the UK (Conservatives), Germany (FDP), Australia (Liberals, Liberal Democrats), and New Zealand (Nationals, ACT New Zealand)*. I have less familiarity with other countries, but I suspect this is true in plenty of other places too.
The kernel of truth in what you’re saying is that in plenty of countries, including throughout continental Western Europe, the major centre-right party has almost nothing to do with libertarianism.
*I am obviously not claiming that the British Conservatives, Australian Liberals or New Zealand Nationals are libertarian parties. Rather, they have significant libertarian factions, and are the major repositories of libertarianism in those countries. This is identical to the situation in the USA – the Republicans are not a libertarian party either.
Do you mean “the positions held by American libertarians are considered left wing,” which I am pretty sure is false? Or do you mean “‘libertarian’ is the name of a left wing political position quite different from what is called ‘libertarian’ in the U.S.,” which is to some degree true?
American libertarians are what used to be called liberals, some of them more extreme than the 19th century liberals but in the same direction. In the U.S., the term “liberal” got adopted by opponents of classical liberalism, so people with what used to be called liberal views needed a new label and ended up calling themselves libertarians.
In much of the rest of the world, “liberal” retained its old meaning and “libertarian” was used for left anarchists.
Due to the internationalization of political culture and the large visibility of American culture, I think the American pattern is to some degree spreading, that in many other parts of the world some people who call themselves “libertarians” are using the term in the American sense—but those people are mostly not thought of as on the left.
On economic issues I’m on the technocratic left which can end up sounding like libertarians because it’s unsentimental and doesn’t necessarily buy into long-standing economic left truisms about what does and doesn’t work and who are and aren’t the bad guys.
It’s left rather than libertarian because the end goal is something like maximizing human flourishing rather than liberty. But it’s about as far as one could possibly get from the “hardhat” left (which is where I have you pegged, correct me if I’m wrong) and still plausibly be called left.
But none of that is why I’m generally thought of as on the left. Rather it’s because, while I’m not a campus social activist I don’t think they are evil incarnate and an imminent danger to civilization. My outgroup are not them, but instead Trump supporters and Trump supporter apologists. That’s what really makes me stand out.
If movement is actually balanced, but Scott is a left-winger who thinks he’s center/moderate, he would notice rightward shifts more than leftward ones, because they annoy or outrage him more, which in turn occurs because where they end up tends to be farther from his own position. That would explain why he thinks there are more rightward shifts than leftward shifts.
The entire internet is set up to facilitate grouping discussion of subjects along lines of interest. That is fine if you want to discuss the biochemistry of photosynthesis or the finer points of python coding, but when it comes to politics, it means everything has a tendency to turn into an echo-chamber. Often along much narrower lines than just “left” and “right”. And those echo chambers have a disturbing tendency towards sliding towards the extremes.
watch as I simply explain what is going on, and be astounded:
uh, right-wing people are more eager to speak out, probably because they feel like their opinions are less well represented. As a left-winger, you have a lot more people that will bear your standard for you, so you don’t have to be that person yourself.
at least that’s how I feel
In responding to a post on one of the multiple NIMBY/YIMBY threads I looked up and found lots of stuff backing up my “YIMBY”-is-just-a-ploy-to-destroy-rent-control-force-existing-residents-out-college-students-and-college-grads-ruin-everything narrative but I also actually found two hopeful things that I thought I should share:
A San Francisco landlord/developer
agreed to let old displaced residents stay on in the new apartments,
and more recently there’s
building in Mountain View that is actually approved!
When I worked construction in “Silicon Valley” 2000 to 2011 (included doing some pipefitting work inside Apple’s headquarters, and inside Intel), what I saw was post war suburbs of incredibly low density and mile after mile after mile of single story “office parks”, lots of commercial and some industrial building, but other than a little bit of apartment/condo construction by a Cal-Trans station in San Jose, I saw nothing like the massive amounts of new housing in Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco in the last six years, and between the private busses, and thd evictions it really looked like a hostile-takeover/conquest of the San Francisco bay area to me, and so that called “YIMBY’s” were dupes at best and shills at worst but judging by the two articles I linked, just maybe I was wrong and they are some real YIMBY’s doing good.
I hope to find more stories like that.
FWIW the Mountain View housing approval was in part the result of a long campaign by Silicon Valley YIMBYs, many of them employees of the large tech companies, to change the composition of the Mountain View city council. And every YIMBY I have talked to supports statewide measures like SB 827 precisely because SF and Berkeley should not bear the whole weight, or even most of the weight, of the task of alleviating the greater Bay Area housing shortage.
The announcement of greater tolerance for “leftists” reveals part of the problem, just in the way it’s formulated. “Leftist” is used here a lot as a synonym for “left-wing.” Of the two people listed, one is a self-identified socialist or something, the other as far as I can tell is a fairly normal mainstream American left-winger (“liberal” in American political parlance). These aren’t the same thing. The standards of charity and clarity drop remarkably when “leftists” or “the left” are discussed, and it’s not uncommon to see attitudes in which mainstream left-of-centre types and leftists are seen as merely different tendencies within a unified team (this is not the case).
The target audience here includes a lot of people for whom a particular sort of left-winger (shouty critical theory lefty activist types) is the outgroup, and perceive them as not merely annoying, but extremely threatening. You could argue these people are leftists, or not leftists. They carry that over to thinking about the left in general, sometimes. Interestingly, though, leftists with an economic focus do just fine here: Freddie, for example. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen mild Stalin apologism once or twice (and I suspect if someone showed up and started posting about how eggs must be broken to make an omelette, etc etc, they’d do better than if someone showed up and started posting standard-issue Intro to Gender Studies stuff; the last time I brought up this hunch on my part, I was told that unlike Stalinists, the campus shouty types were dangerous). It’s not that the opinions here are, median, right-wing overall; I suspect that if most people here were shown the platform of the Canadian Liberals (the most boring soulless slightly-left-of-centre centrists there are) they’d approve for everything except the SJ-flavoured stuff. It’s that the people here tend to find a particular sort of person on the left threatening, and this colours their view of politics in ways that I think are profoundly distorting.
I would encourage people to solve this problem by remembering that outgroup homogeneity bias is not, in fact, just something the outgroup does.
EDIT: This is something different from a general right-wing drift, too. If I had to guess based on archive binging and posting here, there’s considerably fewer right-wingers of the, shall we say, Very Edgy variety, than there once were. On the other hand, maybe the percentage of people who can roughly be considered “right wing” has increased. So, it’s not a uniform thing. I think this backs up what I think I have perceived: that there’s just a real sloppiness where left-wing stuff is concerned.
But that’s obviously true, Stalinists are basically lunatics rambling in street corners, they have no chance at all of realizing their vision, unlike campus shouty types, who could realistically achieve all their anti-free-speech and anti-presumption-of-innocence ideology.
1. Past behaviour does count for something. And who knows, maybe there will be another revolution somewhere and it can come back in style.
2. On university campuses? Sure, the hypothetical median campus shouter might get everything they want, although I think that a total win is less likely (there’s already a backlash, you’ve got guys suing universities for unfair treatment where Title IX is involved and having some success, etc). In society in general? Unlikely.
The Kavanaugh affair was almost a victory for throwing out presumption of innocence in society in general, and they do get other victories in that arena, such as James Damore being fired, and that thing with the physicist at CERN.
Was there ever a presumption of innocence for society at large? I don’t recall anyone being particularly hesitant to label OJ a killer both before and after his acquittal.
I don’t think so. If I believe someone has a fifty percent chance of being a rapist that’s not a sufficient basis to lock him up but it’s more than sufficient to try to keep my daughter from dating him. A twenty percent chance that someone has stolen from his previous employer is a good reason not to hire him for a job that would make it easy for him to steal from me.
@David Friedman
What chance of guilt does a bare accusation with no evidence, and an equally bare denial, reach?
Nybbler, it probably depends on the demonstrated credibility of the two parties.
I, for one, am disinclined to question anyone who has achieved the distinction of Renate Alumnus, which carries with it the guarantee of a high level of personal integrity.
Still less would I impugn the honor of someone selected only after an unprecedented level of consultation with people from every walks of life.
… Very high. Guilty people will, in the absence of hard evidence more or less always deny, as will the innocent, so a bare protestation contains no information whatsoever and false accusations are very rare, so the probability estimate goes well north of ninety in most cases, depending mostly on the odds of honest mis-identification, at which point we are into the weeds of general eyewitness reliability.
eh, as Frederik De Boer himself pointed out, today’s governments are much more stable and well-armed than Russia was back then. A revolution is unlikely to succeed. Compare it to supposed campus revolutionaries; Obama wasn’t as bad on identity politics as some make him out to be, but he had a good amount of intersectionality stuff going on (buying into the wage gap, Title XI changes, probably some stuff I can’t remember).
Point is, the revolution necessary for Stalinists to succeed is something along the lines of a successful mass armed revolt; campus radicals can win a pretty big victory just by having Kamala Harris or someone win in 2020. Maybe not as big as I think, but still, Stalinists are nowhere near that type of victory, and I think campus radicals can win outright without needing anything like a mass revolt.
But that’s what it would take; an actual revolution. And one in which a dark horse faction with minimal support won an astounding victory. This is possible, yes, maybe it could happen. But the path to victory for “campus shouty types” is vastly more likely to actually happen.
And the same is true on the other side of the political spectrum. Nazis are dead and gone, and they’re not coming back except as a joke. Trumpists, have won real and substantial victories and gone about doing some dangerous and harmful things. And neither focusing on the Nazis in hope that this would stop the Trumpists, nor calling the Trumpists “Nazis” in the hope that this would motivate the opposition, worked.
Stalinists and Nazis both should be mostly ignored, with an occasional reminder that they are nasty, spiteful jokes. This frees people up to focus on the actual dangers.
@John Schilling
So, I’m not saying that Stalinism in the US is remotely likely. Or even somewhere else (eg, the hot new Bordurian rebels are Stalinists, and they successfully storm the capital). I just think it’s strange that the emotional reaction here to Stalinists is so much less dramatic than the emotional reaction to campus shouters. I think there is a miscalibration; the amount of worry and the emotional reaction are both excessive.
Also: what does “victory” for the campus shouters look like? I would argue that they are both incapable of getting something others would see as victory (so, in practical terms), in society in general and perhaps even on campuses or wherever. They are certainly incapable of getting something they would see as acoomplete victory (because their 100% win-all-the-trophies full-completionist victory condition is probably impossible).
i think so too but my emotional reaction is such that I don’t want to fix this at all
you’re not wrong that there’s something off about it, possibly even beyond Scott’s conception of fargroup vs. outgroup, which could otherwise explain it pretty cleanly
anyways, campus shouters are unlikely to win total victory, but winning partial victory is, uh, something they already did. No, seriously, it is. So could that victory become more partial? Currently it’s becoming less partial, but that’s really down to people emotionally overreacting to them in my eyes, so there’s that.
@dndnrsn,
I’ve known some folks who actually were Stalinists when Stalin was alive (one of whom, the former Vice President of my union local when I asked about it told me with a smile “I will neither confirm or deny..” and when I said “if not you’d have to be the fellow travelist of fellow travels” which got a laugh out of him), and by their tales some of then were very “shouty” in their youths.
To your larger point, what little I know of current “campus leftists”, and their lectures on pronoun usage and the like, make them sound so very anti-working-class people and culture that just like “liberal” and “conservative” the meaning of “left” seems unrecognizable to say a 1948 definition of “leftist” or “progressive” (do they even know who Henry Wallace was?).
As for thr right-wing?
You tell me.
You find very few working-class students on campus, of any political persuasion. The interests of the working class on campus are not really represented (at least in part because their interests would be served by “raise the tuition and spend all the extra money on wages for the support staff, administrators not included.”)
I thought that would be “fire most of admins, increase support staff salaries”. You can keep the professor’s salaries stable.
My understanding was that most of the price increases are administrative bloat.
In my (limited) experience, there’s a large overlap between the Stalinists and the campus shouty types; the Marxist-Leninists are out in positions of (trying to have) influence in the Real World and the Maoists are only slowly making a comeback.
I’ve had the pleasure of watching a minor Tumblr spat between one of the American “Communism is what we need” types fighting with real Eastern Europeans who grew up in post-Communist countries, whose families had lived under Real Communism, and who while not enthusiasts for Full-On Capitalism were certainly a lot better informed about the failure modes of Real Communism. Needless to say, American Student Communist was all (a) That wasn’t Real Communism (b) America is different and it would be different here! (c) You guys know nothing about how Real Communism works!
That’s the kind of ‘shouty campus type’ I’m thinking of, though as ever YMMV.
Can someone argue for Ted Cruz over Beto O’Rourke for me? I dislike that I’ve heard zero actual comparison of their policies (even after googling) other than “make Texas blue!”
Ted Cruz is a fiscally conservative evangelical, as least publicly, with a history of successfully arguing the cause of the right before the Supreme Court and he is also ostensibly a strict constitutionalist.
Beto vs Ted can’t really be argued. Its an issue of preference. Which do you prefer?
While you’re at it, can anyone tell me is it true Beto O’Rourke is fond of bending his elbow? Given all the discussion about Kavanaugh’s drinking habits, I saw some kind of reference to O’Rourke being in a car accident due to drunkenness, and naturally the pro-O’Rourke people were defending him staunchly against all the false accusations and mistaken details (that these were much the same people who were excoriating Kavanaugh for lying about his drinking only made the gloriousness richer).
Plainly with a name like O’Rourke he’s keeping up my nation’s tradition of liking a pint or two, but is he a drunken danger to society who should be kept out of public life as we’ve been told recently persons seeking high office should be, if ever they drank to excess?
Ted Cruz is a Princess Bride fan, enough of one to have memorized chunks of dialog. That surely should count for something.
At least he should have better sense than to get us involved in any land wars in Asia!
Should I make the visible thread into the no-culture-war one? It might have better optics, it might encourage people to hunt down the hidden ones, and I wouldn’t have to explain what “off-weekend” meant after two weeks.
I’d just be happy with a strictly sequential numbering scheme.
That would require way too many puns.
It might be easier to just put “no CW” or “no culture war” in the title. It would be impossible to miss that way. You have to engineer for the LCD on the internet.
Alternatively you could have a no CW and a CW thread at the same time. The way some forums have General Discussion and something like The Cesspit, where divisive issues are allowed.
I oppose that idea. It’s good to have a half-week where we just don’t discuss the Culture War, and it’s good not to have the CW-allowed threads degenerate into “all culture war all the time.”
Same.
I like CW-free threads, but I think that it’s not likely to solve problems with underlying norms; CW content has, I think, reached a sufficiently critical mass that OTs don’t have much of a chance of steering the ship. I’d expect a CW jubilee (with the *exception* of OTs, possibly only the hidden ones) to do better at steering, but have no sense of the appropriate duration.
Personally, I’d like to see you get experimental and do things like ban CW topics in all threads for months at a time so we can see what would happen.
That’s not going to work. The CW-free thread is mostly self-enforcing. That’s a lot less likely to work if all of them are.
I hardly ever read the subreddit, but I read it enough to know that it has a rule against waging, as opposed to discussing, the culture war.
Considering that it always seems to be exploding with some kind of culture-war drama, I think that worked about as well as you’d probably expect.
Two OTs per week, one CW-permitted and one CW-forbidden, would be my preference. I’m seeing a lot more CW stuff than I’m interested in.
Or maybe stick a cork in some specific topics that just go on and on and on.
I think making the visible Open Thread the/a no-culture-war one would be a good idea.
I like the idea of one CW, one no-CW open thread per week.
Definitely. I think that will do more to improve the optics than anything else you could do short of mass banning right wing commenters until you’ve managed to tilt things the other way.
I thought that it already was no-culture-war, and that was part of the reasons for the non-visible ones; would be fine with the visible thread being culture-war-free (and switching one of the hidden non-visible culture-war-free threads to culture-war allowed)
Making the visible OT non-culture war would be good, I think.
I made a similar comment on the subreddit when they locked the discussion of the Hoaxing of Gender Studies as culture war:
If that is culture war, it is immoral to have culture war-free threads because you are just banning incredibly important discussion of an incredibly important (and growing) part of academia because??? Because it might offend the NYT op ed page?
Who do you want to impress?
It would definitely encourage me to hunt down the hidden thread, I never bother to do so.
Hey everyone,
This is a post from that guy that wrote Synchronicity (the semi-rationalist urban-fantasy/mystery story) and Tingalan (the horror text-based adventure game). Both seemed to get pretty good reviews around these parts, so I thought I’d tell you about my next project, which is up for an interactive fiction competition:
It’s called “Six Silver Bullets” and it’s basically a spy/noir text-based adventure game with…some extraneous elements I’m not going to tell you about.
https://ifcomp.org/ballot/#entry-1856
More broadly, you can play (and rate!) any game on that list, many of which are VERY VERY good. If you like interactive fiction, take a look around.
Thanks! I love text adventure games and am always on the lookout for more.
Reasons why certain individuals are tiring to engage with, as someone who is liberal but not progressive:
Willingness to tie social discussion in the comments back to homogeneity arguments – see people who took the NIMBY post and blamed BART stations being bad on the US not having the racial homogeneity of Japan here. This has the tendency to derail comment chains, which is exacerbated by maximum comment depth and the accompanying inability to hide side-conversations. This is incredibly tiresome to repeat ad nausaem, and there’s more than enough information available that anyone can claim that anyone else is ignorant on the topic. That’s not a problem on its own though – the problem is people who treat any related discussion as a chance to discuss their pet issues, and who take any opportunity to do so. In a dream world, there would be a “rabbit hole” comment chain that I could hide at the top level, but instead these sorts of discussions, *while not making up even a plurality of posts*, are nonetheless ubiquitous, and therefore more frustrating than their frequency should warrant, at least to me.
Machiavellianism – I complained about this last OT, but there are a lot of people here (not just right-wingers either) who deny that anyone including themselves is actually in favor of liberalism. This usually accompanies arguments that privilege incentive-based arguments over endorsed values; as someone who has a history of voting for endorsed values over incentives, this is frustrating to run into, and often leads to people assuming bad faith and terminal values that are not only mismatched, but actively opposed, since as far as I can tell the assumption goes that endorsing opposed terminal values raises your social status over the outgroup. The practical upshot is the ability to assume that anyone arguing for things you don’t like is doing so to attack you, and to respond in kind. See: here. I don’t know how to respond to this, and from previous interactions it seems not worth doing; in turn, when this happens, I have no response to make, other than to note that gulag jokes aren’t common here, and that while I could “less of this please,” I perceive there being enough of a norm in place that I’m actually the one who’d be wrong to do so.
I don’t want to be seen as attacking particular users here, and I genuinely believe that I’m not – I think that there’s a norm of behaviors that have made discussion here moderately more unpleasant for me, and I’m attempting to explain why. To that end, please refrain from discussing individual users’ comment patterns unless it’s salient to your point. I don’t think that these behaviors warrant official censure, but I do find them frustrating, and request that anyone who wants me in the comments more take these points into consideration when formulating theirs. Maybe that’s pretentious, but really that’s the only reason why moderation is likely to be appealing – and I’ll remind people that “SSC is the best place to discuss CW topics because of the good-faith discussion” is a opinion that, if you hold it, should encourage you to promote more good-faith discussion in turn.
You probably shouldn’t link examples containing the same person twice then. It’s not hard to find two different commenters here behaving rudely. It’s not even hard to find left wing commenters behaving rudely.
FWIW, I think the NIMBY threads were the worst topics I’ve seen here in years though.
I admit that laziness won out over willingness to look for more examples, but I’ll note that what I consider to be the most egregious comments came from 3 different people. And I think I made it clear that the problem as I see it is not rudeness.
I was using rudeness as shorthand for your long description. Any word you like suits me.
I suppose Machiavellianism is the one you chose.
“America is too diverse to have nice things” is rapidly becoming a thought-terminating-cliche around here. It’s like ad-libbed evo-psych on a certain part of the internet 10 years ago, it just shuts down discussion and further thinking without ever being an interesting argument. It’s a form of just-so story easy enough to grasp in an intellectual way that it gets applied to 10x the number of situations where its relevant
I don’t really understand what you are saying here?
What I have generally thought about the “diversity is a cause of XXX” discussion is that it is generally used as an Occam’s Razor type of thing. If you want to say there is a different line of causation isn’t the burden to disprove the obvious ones (IQ, Income, Personality) first?
I don’t think that’s it.
I think ilikekittycat is talking about the gloom and doom of some people. It’s not all people here, but definitely some.
Personally, I think it’s pretty good here, and the U.S. already has most of the nice things you could want. Not distributed evenly but even the bottom fifth of the U.S. has a high standard of consumption. It’s relatively way below the top fifth, which has a crazy standard of consumption. But it’s still a lot in an absolute sense compared to the not so distant past.
The doom and gloom is overwrought. The near future will probably be a lot like the recent past. Which is pretty good.
Yep. It’s interesting to see how certain just-so narratives crystallize. People tell themselves a story like “x leads to y, which incentivizes people to do z…”, without recognizing how arbitrary the variables they choose to focus on. And how many counter “just-so” stories could an opponent theoretically dream up, if he was equally as sloppy?
The actual reality, of course, is that US states which are most like social democracies (i.e., highest taxes and highest welfare) are also the most racially diverse. So I could come up with some counter just-so stories for explaining why that is, but for some reason I don’t think they’d gain as much traction as the mainstream ones, which say that this shouldn’t be.
I don’t think we have a right wing drift here. Do we have a any out and out trump supporters that are regular commenters? Not “I held my nose and voted for him” Not “well he was better than hillary”, but a straight up supporters? Anyone against gay marriage? Because 1/3 of the US still is.
What I think we have is a strong libertarian streak, and a few out and out conservatives, and a lot of people who are basically blue tribe but anti-SJW in some way, which gives the appearance of us being more right wing than we really are. Our biggest lack is proper redtribers, not lefties.
Yes and yes, though I’m on a phone and am not going to deal with the SSC mobile experience for the sake of finding them. I believe I remember seeing Trump supporters in 111.25, and I believe some of the people freaking out about demographic growth rates in other OTs have used the topic as a basis for concern over homosexual marriage. I tend to notice because of fundamental disagreements over the importance of demographic shift.
FWIW, the “SSC mobile experience” can be bypassed on Android by using the Opera browser, and switching on the “desktop site” option. Opera is the only mobile browser I know of that handles wrapping correctly.
The problem isn’t wrapping, actually (can be bypassed with portrait mode) but loadtimes, which are something like 4x as long as on desktop for me.
Hmm, it could be a combination of your hardware/software. On Galaxy Note 8, using Opera, I get maybe 1.2x, but definitely nowhere near 4x.
Conrad Honcho has said multiple times he’s a regular old Trump supporter, but I think he’s pretty alone there. And several religious conservatives on here are against gay marriage, me included, though the issue doesn’t come up much, and I for one am not really interested in talking about it.
Beat me to it. As far as frequent posters, it’s almost just Conrad as far as open, enthusiastic Trump supporters go. I’m sure there are some other less enthusiastic ones though, and some less frequent posters.
I’m pretty sure I’d be coded as right wing here. I registered as a Republican in ’16 to vote for literally anyone or anything but Trump in the primaries, but I voted for Johnson in the actual election up top but Democrats down the rest of the ballot. And if my state had been a swing state, I would’ve voted Clinton up top. I pray for eternal gridlock, because I don’t see our politicians taking us anywhere positive when they get things done.
Anyone against gay marriage?
I am really conflicted on this. As I’ve mentioned before, my general opinion would have been one of apathy and “Eh, sure, let them have legal civil marriage, straight people have fucked over the concept of marriage so much that the civil contract is only a handy legal piece of paper for when you want to divide the spoils once the magic tingly pink cloud of Twu Wuv has dissipated”.
But the campaign run in my country for this, where I was expecting to vote “Ah sure, why not?” if I bothered my arse voting at all in the referendum, so infuriated me that it instead galvanised me to make a special point of being sure to vote, and vote HELL NO! (This didn’t stop it happening, but it made me feel happier).
So things like the gay cakes (and florists) court cases (that seems to have calmed down, at least I haven’t heard anything more about it) annoyed me in an American context because that seems to be less about the attitude promulgated in the run-up to legalisation, which was all ‘live and let live, gay marriage being legal isn’t going to affect you at all, it’s only giving people equal rights to Twu Wuv’ but which in the aftermath do seem to be deliberately taking test cases in order to force “Tolerance is not enough, you will submit or else!” about the matter. EDIT: By which I mean, there don’t seem to have been any cases where a gay couple went to a bakery and were told ‘fuck off perverts’, there do seem to have been “going to every bakery in town until we found the one that said ‘sorry, any cake but a wedding cake’ okay now we’re suing!” cases.
So while one part of me is “Sure, it’s legal now, big whoop”, another part of me is still in angry ‘grrrr!’ mode.
Not a Trump supporter*, but I do think that the normalization of homosexuality – esp in the manner we did it, and with the over-compensation** that has accompanied it – is a mistake. I am not adverse to the decriminalization of homosexual relationships, and think that should go hand-in-hand with treating individual people decently.
I think if we-as-a society were less accepting of infidelity and hyper-sexualization, that would be a good thing, and I think a general disapproval of homosexuality that embraces these aspects (instead of trying to reduce them) would be a logical ingredient of that less publicly sexualized ideal.
However, I also think that this should mostly apply(***) to public actions and those things supported by the state, and I think we also would do well to broaden the concept of a private life which is no one else’s business.
*not yet, but I am increasingly tempted
** cake baking, et al
*** minors are, to me, an obvious place for intervention/involvement.
At the risk of being banned for culture-warring: I’m super confused; what do you mean ? As far as I understand, “normalization of homosexuality” means, roughly, “treating homosexual couples the same way as one would treat same-hair-color couples”. That is, treating homosexual relationships as nothing special. Is this what you are opposed to, and if so, how does that align with “treating individual people decently” ? I do agree that glorification of homosexuality (or any other kind of sexuality) is a mistake, but that’s not the same thing as normalization.
what do you mean?
Thank you for asking so politely.
That is, treating homosexual relationships as nothing special.
Homosexuality is not “nothing special” – it is not the normally appearing, community-perpetuating, generation-replicating norm of human pair-bonding. It should *not* be treated as “no different than same-hair-couples” – especially if we treat ‘same hair’ to mean ‘same ethnicity’ and as the normal human preference for a partner of the same ethnicity and culture. To treat same-sex sexual attraction as no different than a Dane preferring a Scandinavian partner over a Slavic one is to very much misunderstand human biology and culture.
IMO, it would be more appropriate to understand homosexuality as one of the less distressing fetishes that humans are prone to – certainly less harmful than many others – but not a ‘normal’ approach to pairing off.
In this sense, there are a variety of ways to interact with people who are homosexual in ones social circle that are helpful – buy bread from them, if they make good bread, take your car to them if they are a good mechanic, don’t gossip about them in the market place, go to movies with them if you both like movies, argue about books with them in the coffee shop if you both like books and coffee. And there are less helpful ways – mocking them (to their face or behind their back) for their desires, excusing public hypersexuality, insisting that they date the opposite gender ‘for form’s sake’ or otherwise getting overly involved in their personal lives.
I have less strong feelings about state involvement in marriages, because I think there are upsides to promotion and social support for heterosexual marriages that are not there for homosexual ones, but I am increasingly libertarian about this, and am willing to tolerate state support so long as social disapproval is still permitted on a personal level. Unfortunately, this doesn’t appear to be one of the options allowed.
Again, I’m pretty confused about your opinion here. Everything you’ve listed sounds to me like, “treat homosexual people the same way you’d treat heterosexual people”, or perhaps “don’t use sexuality as a significant contributing factor in your treatment of people” — which is what I thought “normalization” means. Just to emphasize, I’m not saying I agree or disagree with you, I just genuinely don’t understand your position. However:
Here I do agree with your wording, but probably not your intent. I see no problem with treating homosexuality as yet another fetish, but I also don’t think that fetishes are particularly interesting (or “distressing”) — as long as they involve fully consenting adults, of course. I don’t really care about all the various ways that people have sex with each other… I mean, I guess it might be interesting from the anthropological perspective, but that’s not my field. If you disagree, I’d be curious to find out why (though my curiosity is heavily moderated by the desire to stay unbanned).
Personally, I think that the term “marriage” needs to be decoupled into “a package of private contracts between individuals, recognized by the state” and “a traditional religious ceremony”. However, I see no way of actually accomplishing that, so my point is probably moot.
So I agree there’s a fair number of national left-right debates the OT is firmly on the left on. Like I don’t think there’s a creationist around, I’d say transgenders are overall treated seriously and nicely, gay marriage discussion leads pretty pro… but the thing is the OT doesn’t actually talk about any of those things on regular basis. Whereas stuff like immigration and gun control and especially progressive/SJW influence gets brought up way more often, and on those frequent topics yall are pretty hard on the right.
As I recall, we have a pretty wide gamut of opinions on immigration, with a few pretty serious restrictionists, a few principled open borderers, and most places in between.
But more importantly why do you think this is? The likeliest explanation to me, that there’s no point in discussing topics on which there’s broad consensus. If that’s the cause, then calling us right wing because we don’t talk about those subjects seems a bit like calling a marxist forum right wing because they never argue about whether capitalism is harmful. I’m open to other suggestions, though.
In many places, reciting agreed upon dogma is pretty important.
I think it actually is strange that we talk less than normal about things we agree about.
I’m not against gay marriage. I am a Trump supporter, though. Probably the main thing I dislike about Trump is his anti-environmentalism.
I feel like ‘well, better than Hillary’ defines a Trump supporter, yeah? Like, that was my attitude. It is a closed system, you only get the 2 choices.
Not quite. There’s an appreciable difference between “okay, he’s better than Hillary” and the sort of person who’s enthusiastic enough to post on r/The_Donald.
For a more personal example, two years ago, I was glad I lived in a safe state so I didn’t need to decide whether to vote for Trump. But, my uncle’s enthusiastic enough that I’m pretty sure he gladly cast his vote for Trump even though he lived in just as safe a state.
People on the left are so unused to seeing people on the right speak freely that any time they do, it automatically means a place is taken over by the right. I know this isn’t an original thought but I don’t think it’s really sunken in.
Even if you like Trump’s policies, it is really hard to be a full blown Donald Trump supporter. The guy is basically a parody.
I doubt St Francis of Assisi could spend half a century in New York real estate without enormous obvious crimes. Two years into Trump’s presidency, his D party media enemies have come up with some stuff about his dad’s estate tax minimization strategies. Clearly Trump is one hell of a morally superior fellow.
I always thought the lack of dirt on Trump’s real estate deals is because it implicates too many prominent Democrats in NY (since NY is ruled by Democrats).
The thing is, in most corruption scandals, you can’t strategically give a piece of dirt and then stop. So any dirt on Trump will be dirt on prominent Democrats, and once you have one corrupt Trump and a 100 prominent Democrats in jail, Republicans get to be the clean party (they were against Trump all along, and look at all the shady deals Democrats did).
When do we have the best understanding of a particular period?
When should we expect to have the best understanding of the current day, for example? When did we have the best understanding of 33AD in Rome?
On one hand, we tend to revise histories as we encounter new arguments, so there’s some hope that we’re getting better at understanding everything. On the other hand, we lose personal experience, we lose sources, we lose the language needed to decode sources, we lose ontologies needed to decode meaning.
I would imagine it would vary hugely based on communications systems, storage media, literacy, etc across time periods. There are certain questions about, say, France in the 14th century, that a scholar now might be better able to answer than anyone back then could. It’s not about new arguments, but that a scholar now, or even a hundred years ago, is better able to retrieve information, communicate with other scholars, etc than anyone was back then.
It’s really interesting the way the nature of historical research changes depending on the time period under consideration.
I studied enough Greek history at one point to be relatively familiar with the sort of sourcing work being done there. One major 20th century innovation, for instance, is using the reconstructed records of who was sending tribute to Athens every year to attack historical questions like who was in rebellion when, and “was there a very important peace treaty between Athens and Persia.” So it’s clear that for that time period, knowledge about it peaked while contemporaries of the events in question were still alive.
On the other hand, my sister is currently finishing up a PhD in American History, working on labor relations in the antebellum and reconstruction era South, and there she’s able to do things like review the Union Army’s pension records to fine examples of widows applying for the pensions of their husbands, slaves who’d escaped and enlisted in the Union Army, which include a description of the man in question’s life and career. Or, for another example, look at the archives of one of the earliest national credit rating agencies, which had investigators send annual reports on a great number of businesses around the country.
In that case, we’re talking about information that existed but was fragmented, private, or not thought of as historically important at the time, now being accessed and synthesized. Which, I’d argue, means that while I’m sure we can’t feel the zeitgeist of that time like a contemporary could, but there are a lot of ways modern historians can shine a light on that time period that exceed what someone trying to write a definitive history would have had back then.
Lord Acton said you got the best historical viewpoint when everyone involved was too dead to tell more lies and the archives were opened.
As it happens, I actually wrote a fairly long comment about my observations of this exact phenomenon on various corners of the internet a few months ago. Caveat lector, I didn’t really do much research or editing, it’s just a bunch of random examples of and thoughts I had about this pattern.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2018/04/26/open-thread-100-25-2/#comment-623468
I might have forgotten and subconsciously plagiarized you, in which case sorry.
I don’t think more permissive moderation is the right solution, here. I am one of the leftists who reads but doesn’t post, and it’s not because I’m afraid of Scott moderating my posts. I think ultimately, the problem is the usual evaporative cooling. The closest thing I can suggest is keeping people from being snipy at each other (On pretty much every occasion I’ve posted, I’ve been sniped at. At least one of those occasions was me responding to prior sniping, but it’s still not a dynamic conducive to further posting. -_-) and maybe encouraging people to take up the side in an argument with less people on it, so nobody feels like they’re facing down the barbarian hordes by themselves. :/
Are there any foods that are more convenient to eat with chopsticks than with any other utensil, set of utensils, or your hands?
I can’t think of one.
Hands: best choice for burgers.
Spoon: best choice for soup.
Fork: best choice for stir-fry.
Knife and fork: best for choice for steak.
I assume that by “best” you’re referring to time-to-clear; east asian plating is often optimized for chopsticks, and as such chopsticks offer the “best” fit in many cases in terms of proper aesthetic, pacing, and eating with condiments/side dishes.
Also, tempura and seaweed salad are probably less edible with anything else; additionally, my girlfriend and I eat tortellini with chopsticks and that works really well for us. In general, small bits of food with sauce seem well-suited.
I find that it’s easier to eat sushi with chopsticks than any other utensil, but that’s the only one.
Once I learned it was acceptable to eat sushi with my hands, I never looked back.
Thinly-cut slices of cured (or cooked) meats (or veggies) are easiest to eat with chopsticks, IMO. I’m not sure what the general term for such foods is — I could say “cold-cuts”, but that is too narrow.
Convenience shouldn’t be the only metric worth considering. One of the good things about chopsticks is that they help moderate the pace of eating, by reducing both the mouthful size and rate of consumption. You also gain +1 Dexterity every 10 meals.
But to answer your question, noodles and certain rice dishes (the ones where the rice is soft and clumped together). When used in combination with the traditional spoon, chopsticks are ideal for ramen.
I much prefer chopsticks for eating hot pot.
I think it also depends how much practice you have with your utensils; I find chopsticks roughly equally convenient to a fork for eating Chinese food. It’s varied over my life depending how often I was eating with chopsticks.
What makes you say a fork is the best choice for stir-fry? I’m an enthusiastic partisan of spoons, in that they let you scoop up rice as well as small chunks of meat without sacrificing either. Apparently this’s the usual Filipino practice; I adopted it from my friend who was raised there.
Or, are we talking about the same sort of stir-fries? I almost always eat mine on top of a significant portion of rice.
I haven’t noticed such a tendency, nor noticed it on this blog (though I wouldn’t necessarily notice if such a trend were true). However, if it is true than I suggest an alternative explanation: the content of the blog is quite congenial to right-leaning readers.
I realize that Scott identifies as non-right; but he takes a lot of right-wing positions, especially by internet standards, and especially on “hot” topics. For example, he ranges from skeptical of to strongly opposed to the “social justice” narrative, broadly construed; he has libertarian views on many issues; he comes down on the nature side of the nature/nurture debate; he’s a strong advocate of free speech; he is concerned about left-wing social media mobs; he’s open to Chesterton fence style arguments that underlie a generally conservative reasoning style.
Moreover, where he doesn’t agree with conservative positions, he tends to be willing to engage with them in a very charitable way. When he discusses a topic, he presents both sides, often giving a strong presentation of the “conservative” viewpoint. All this is in stark contrast with most of what you find in “blue tribe” internet circles these days. Naturally, conservative commenters feel quite at home here.
The reason for the reversal of Conquest’s law is because SSC and spaces like it value a very broad Overton window in which no topics are inherently off-limits, and a logical, empirical bent to the discussion of these topics. These are not necessarily *bad* things. But in practice, they lead to what any meme-wise person recognizes as the Calm Hitler problem. One reason is what Scott has called “the witch problem” of people pushed out by other sites’ Overton windows concentrating here. Another is that people inevitably conflate a comment’s “correct-ness” in the sense that it won’t get you banned and generate fruitful discussion with “correct-ness” in the objective sense. Another is that negative association with emotional reactions bends discussion of systems against those who most keenly suffer from them. Lefties tend to be big on tearing down hierarchies, while righties tend to view them as either Chesterton fences or actively good things (this applies to both meritocratic capitalists and will-to-power reactionaries).
Another (to use specific examples) is that while Scott and most commenters are consequentialist, many people are unwilling to come out and state, for example, that people’s utility should be worth less based on nationality or genetic distance, which leads to a lot of implausible and off-putting fish stories about, for example, refugee policy, because the utility gains to migrants are so massive you need a mechanism that over-weights a .001 reduction in average national IQ to avoid saying “I just don’t see why I should care” even though the latter would get to the crux quicker.
I do not think the solution is either a narrowing of the Overton window or affirmative action for lefties. I’m undecided on what it *could* be, but it probably isn’t either of those.
(This comment posted, then appeared to un-post as I was editing it. I refreshed to check, but apologies if it ends up here twice. Delete that one, not this one.)
EDIT: Unrelated, but if “Freddie” means who I think it does they should really not be posting here, or anywhere, consistent with previously stated commitments.
Re: implausible and off-putting fish stories about, for example, refugee policy-
High immigration, supply and demand lowers wages, employers rule employees schooled- fishy?
Woo hoo! Door’s open boys!
That reverse Conquest’s Law especially applies for Youtube videos. Some Last Week Tonight video will be like 2:1 up/downs with a shitshow in the comments, but look at Ben Shapiro videos and they’re at 15:1 up/downs and right-wing harmony in the comments. I gotta say it’s a pretty embarassing performance, we’re letting the comments of a political video on fucking Youtube not be an acrimonious shitstorm. Did we all get stranded on Reddit or something?
At Naval Gazing: The tale of the Washington Naval Treaty, which was a major influence on battleship design after 1921.
I’d say that as a defense policy matter, this relates to the thread title, but the Pentagon wasn’t due to be built for another two decades. I could have fixed that if Scott had given me a heads-up.
Regarding specifically Conquest’s 2nd law aka Osullivan’s Law:
It is best understood in context. Of the people who used it, most typically to discuss things like the Ford Foundation being to the left of Henry Ford.
Two explanations were floated for this, initially. The first was that leftism is like entropy and anytime an institution becomes beleaguered and aimless, it will become leftist. That explanation does not fit well with comment sections moving right. The second idea was that organizations drift leftward through intolerance. That is, a free market conservative working at a charity might see merit in hiring a very qualified leftist, but the leftist does not have such feelings. In this paradigm leftism is seen as a qualification. In addition to charities like the Ford Foundation, Amnesty International, etc this is also commonly thought to be what happened in academia starting in the postwar period. This explanation that leftward drift is explicitly caused by exclusion would be supportive of a rightward drift in uncontrolled spaces.
That all said, I’m not sure I believe in the statistical validity of any of these “laws”
What did everyone think of that news about a Neptune-sized moon? They put it through some pretty rigorous tests, although of course they want to keep on doing that for certain. David Kipping (the lead on it) pointed to some interesting modeling that suggests that the most likely moon mass for Jovian-style gas giants is around one-thousandth the mass of their parent planet, which in Jupiter’s case would be around 30% the mass of Earth (meaning Jupiter’s moons would actually be unusually low mass).
But there would be larger moons, including Earth-mass and beyond (and if the Jovian planet is three times the mass of Jupiter, then its moons would most likely be Earth-mass or close). A small percentage of them would be closer to one-hundredth the mass of the parent planet, which in the case of the planet they studied in question would mean a moon with nine times the mass of Earth. A gas dwarf moon, or sub-Neptunian.
I’m still skeptical that Earth-sized moons would be really habitable around gas giants, with the potential damage from tidal heating, from its radiation belts, from the greater impact rate (that gas giant will draw in comets and asteroids from all over), and from the long day/night cycle.