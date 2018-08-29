Bulls**t Jobs (Part 1 of ∞)

A surprisingly common part of my life: a patient asks me for a doctor’s note for back pain or something. Usually it’s a situation like their work chair hurts their back, and their work won’t let them bring in their own chair unless they have a doctor’s note saying they have back pain, and they have no doctor except me, and their insurance wants them to embark on a three month odyssey of phone calls and waiting lists for them to get one.

In favor of writing the note: I completely believe them when they say their insurance is demanding the three month odyssey. Or sometimes they don’t have insurance and it would be a major financial burden for them to see another doctor. The note would take me all of five seconds to write. Also, I’ve seen these other doctors, they have no objective test for back pain, and 99% of the time they just touch the patient’s back, the patient says “Ow!”, and the doctor says “That’s back pain all right, take some aspirin or ibuprofen or something”.

Against writing the note: I am a psychiatrist. All I remember about back pain from medical school is that some people call it “lumbago”, a word that stuck in my head because it sounds like a cryptid or small African nation. I usually treat patients via telemedicine, which means that in many cases I have literally never seen their back. Any note I write about back pain is going to be a total sham. Legally it might or might not count as medical fraud; in my heart I know I am being fraudulent.

In other words: the request puts me in a position where I either have to lie, or have to refuse to give people help that they really need and that it would be trivial for me to provide. It is one of my least favorite things.

My latest strategy is radical honesty. I write a note saying:

To whom it may concern: I am a psychiatrist treating Mr. Smith for major depressive disorder. He tells me that he has chronic back pain (“lumbago”), and asks to be allowed to bring in his own chair to work. Yours,

Dr. Alexander

It’s too soon to have a good sample size. But I get the impression it usually works. I think it works because there is nobody at Mr. Smith’s workplace – maybe nobody in the entire world – who cares whether Mr. Smith brings a chair into work. Somebody wrote up a procedure for employees using special chairs, so that they’re not the sort of cowboys who make decisions without procedures. Somebody else feels like they have to enforce it, so that they’re not the sort of rebel who flouts procedures. But nobody cares.

I think a lot about David Graeber’s work on bulls**t jobs. In an efficient market, why would profit-focused companies employ a bunch of people who by their own admission aren’t doing anything valuable? I’ve been wondering about this for a long time and I try to notice when something I’m doing is bulls**t. I guess this fits the bill. It seems to be an issue of people spending time and money to create and satisfy procedures that degenerate into rituals, so that they can look all procedural and responsible in front of – courts? regulators? investors? I don’t know. But I wonder how much of the economy is made of something like this.