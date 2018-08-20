Practically-A-Book Review: EA Hotel

Effective altruism (“EA”) is a movement dedicated to redirecting charitable spending to the most important and successful charities. In practice this involves a lot of research into how important various problems are, and how well various charities work. Some of this research is done by well-funded official institutions. Other research, maybe exploring more unlikely scenarios or starting from weirder assumptions, is done as individual labors of love. These smaller-scale efforts might be self-funded, or supported by a few small donors. For example, Wild Animal Suffering Research, which investigates ways to improve the lives of animals in the wild, has yet to catch the attention of any hedge fund managers.
Like everything else, effective altruism is centered around San Francisco. San Francisco is the most expensive city in the world, so this isn’t very efficient; most of the relevant research can be done online from anywhere in the world. The official institutional charities eat the expense in exchange for the extra access to funders and other resources, but it’s a problem for small independent organizations. There’s been lots of research into possible solutions, but only if “let’s see how many people we can cram into one house in Berkeley” counts as “research”.
Blackpool is a beach resort in northern England. “Beach resort in northern England” is exactly as fun as it sounds, so nobody goes there. Everything is really cheap, and you can buy a whole hotel for the cost of a parking spot in San Francisco. Enter Greg Colbourn, an effective altruist and successful cryptocurrency investor. He bought the 17-bedroom Hotel Athena and wants to offer free room and board to researchers working on effective altruist projects
The plan is to make the E and A different colors than the rest of the word, eg ATHENA, for a double meaning.
Colbourn writes::
Do you long to be free from material needs and be able to focus on the real work you want to do? I know I’ve certainly been in that situation a few times in the past, but instead have lost time doing unimportant and menial jobs in order to be able to get by financially. Talented effective altruists losing time like this is especially tragic given that a lot of cause areas are currently constrained by the amount of quality direct work being done in them.
Buildings in the run-down seaside holiday resort of Blackpool (UK) are really cheap. I’ve bought a 17 bedroom hotel with dining room, lounge and bar for £130k. Assuming a 7% rental yield (which is reasonably high), this works out at about £45 per person per month rent. Factoring in bills, catering, and a modest stipend/entertainment budget, living costs could be as low as £5700/person/year (or lower for people sharing rooms, see budget). This is amazing value for hotel living with all basic services provided.
The idea is to invite people to live there, with all their expenses covered by donors, for up to two years. Funding is already in place (via me) for the first year of operations. The project will be managed by someone who lives on site and deals with all the admin/finances, shopping/cooking/cleaning/laundry, socials/events and morale – they will also have free living expenses, and be paid a modest salary. Note that this should be considered as a potential high impact, high prestige supporting role, for those excited to be involved in such a capacity on an EA mission. Guests will be free from concerns of material survival, and be able to have prolonged and uninterrupted focus on whatever projects they are working on. Obviously these will be largely limited to purely desk-based, or remote work.
Is this really more effective than just spending the money on grants that allow researchers to support themselves? If you know anything about effective altruism, you’ll have guessed that someone has already done the math on this. The hotel expects to be able to support people for £5700 (= $7300) / year, so:
For [giving people grants] to be equivalent, they would have to be living (or go to live) somewhere where the costs of living are comparable, otherwise I would effectively be buying them time at a much higher cost. For example, someone frugal living in London might be able to get by on £15,000 a year. So for the same costs they would get about a third of the time; and this is before factoring in the free time-saving services (cooking, laundry, cleaning etc). So unless they were ~4x as productive as the average hotel guest, this would be a bad deal for me as a donor. Also, the community aspect of having a significant number of EAs in the same place is probably worth something too in terms of increased focus, collaboration and morale boosting productivity. Community building via deeper in-person ties is becoming increasingly important to the further development of the EA movement.
Also, and in considerations I have to admit did not occur to me:
Blackpool might be hard to get to in the event of a catastrophe, but the flip side of this is that there would be a lower risk from hostile actors (mercenaries, milita), as well as lower direct damage from nukes and fallout…the cellars could serve as a nuclear bunker of moderate protection. It will be relatively low cost to keep a stockpile of long lasting food down there, which could be slowly used and replenished by the kitchen over a 2-5 year cycle. There is already bathroom plumbing down there, and other essentials could be easily added.
The hotel has another advantage, harder to explain. There’s a lot of concern in the EA community about Goodhart’s Law: “When a measure becomes a target, it stops being a good measure”. Think of it as “teaching to the test”, but for a broad and metaphorical definition of “test”. Or as cancer researchers who can’t research the most promising fields because they’re busy researching the fields that sound the best on a grant application, or the ones that will produce some small payoff in a year so that grantmakers classify them in the “productive” category and renew their funding. Or as the CEO who can’t pursue the most promising strategy because he’s busy pursuing the strategy that will maximize shareholder value next quarter. Effective altruism wants to avoid that failure mode. But as long as you’re in the business of distributing scarce resources to the people who seem to be able to use them best, you’re at risk.
It looks like the hotel wants to accept all comers who are making a good-faith effort to work on effective altruist ideas. I don’t know their exact plan or whether it will work. But having a low-barrier-to-entry hotel in an abandoned beach resort at least sounds less exploitable than giving people low-barrier-to-entry multi-thousand-dollar grants. The white paper says:
Scammers can be avoided, at least in the first instance, by requiring a prior history of involvement in EA and references from people with standing in the community. The bigger risk is well intentioned but ineffective grant recipients (/hotel guests) just not delivering. However, we are likely already in a situation where EAs frequently go off on their own to work on individual projects that don’t deliver, but we don’t hear much about it because of selection effects/social desirability bias
And:
Communal mealtimes will be encouraged though, as a way for camaraderie and a sense of community to develop amongst guests. Friendships will be formed, problems, and their solutions, discussed, and some amount of fun and laughter will be had too hopefully! Also, some people may find that the inevitable discussion of work that will arise will lead to some amount of peer pressure that will aid in keeping them productive […]
In terms of guarding against people becoming freeloaders (or effectively squatters), perhaps there could be a mandatory minimum of very brief (one page) reports on progress to be filed every three months. There would also be some indirect self-generated pressure from guests worrying about donors getting their money’s worth (although perhaps this will only be applicable for the more highly scrupulous). But then there would have to be a mechanism for chucking people out if they are achieving very little. The hard cap of two years on length of free stays per person will be an ultimate limiter, but it might be prudent to proceed with caution regarding taking on long term residents (perhaps a three month probation period would be useful).
Would people really want to live here? Apparently. In the month or two it’s been open, it’s already picked up three residents. The Facebook poll shows 115 expressions of interest, so if even a fraction convert to real bookings, they can keep their seventeen rooms full for a long time.
I have no idea if this project is a good use of anyone’s time or money, but I find it endearing. Part of this is of course the giant middle finger raised at Henry VIII – undissolution of the English monasteries and all that. But it’s also how I picture a near-term future where everything goes better than expected. A modest basic income could give everyone the opportunity to live a spartan but generally pleasant lifestyle in a friendly and meaningful community of intellectually-aligned people. As the old saying goes: “If it happens, it’s possible”.
sorry but I could not stop laughing, “everything is really cheap”… in England (whatever small city or village that is)? 🙂
Well, northern England is about as cheap as you can get for an English speaking, reasonably civilized and safe country. For example I live in Romania – it has quite a few advantages, including probably half the costs, but the language is unlearnable and has a “no go” immigration policy for those outside EU.
Yeah, England is probably a natural fit for this kind of concept in part because of its small area and high population density, qua country. The hollowed-out Victorian boom towns where buildings are cheap are still close enough to everything else that infrastructure still works, food is also cheap, etc. As you say, there are far cheaper places in less developed countries, but those have their own problems.
@Radu Floricica:
Why do you think Romanian language is that “unlearnable” for them? I don’t see why should it be more difficult than other Romance languages like Spanish or French – and it is probably easier than Hungarian and Japanese. They can pronounce “ă” – they use a lot a similar sound in English; only “î” will be difficult for them, I suppose. If they already know some Spanish, that could help them in learning Romanian.
Regarding “reasonably civilized and safe country”, I think we have lower murder rate than US, especially than US cities. We have bad roads, underfunded health and corrupt politicians, but we have fast and cheap internet (and of course electricity quite everywhere and running water and mobile acces in towns) and most young college educated people know some English. So maybe for a group of committed effective altruists, moving to a Romania to reduce the cost of living wouldn’t be such a bad deal. Or if not Romania, maybe some other, somewhat more developed Central-Eastern European country, like Czech Republic or Slovacia or Poland (in Hungary the language may be too difficult to learn).
Off topic: Glad to see there are at least 3 Romanian SSC readers.
I think that he meant “unlearnable” relative to the amount of time that non-Romanians are willing to spend on learning the language, which I would expect to be minimal.
hardest sound Romanian language has is the “â” from word “pâine” (bread).
this sound, most of the English speaker can’t pronounce without really good training.
other than that it is not really harder than the other Latin based languages.
‘Whatever small city or village that is’
While it has declined since the 60s or so, it’s still a pretty famous seaside resort. The switching on of the Christmas illuminations always makes the news.
Blackpool was the holiday destination for the industrialising North West. Workers at the woolen mills in Manchester would take the train, than later drive there.
I enjoyed how Blackpool became more and more post-apocalyptic as the article progressed.
Introduced as a “beach resort in northern England”, it later gets described as a “run-down seaside holiday resort”, and finally as an “abandoned beach resort”.
The consensus among hotel residents is that the town of Blackpool is nicer than we expected it to be. It certainly doesn’t feel abandoned if you are downtown on a Saturday night.
It’s a relative comparison; by comparison with trying to live in the Bay Area, living in Blackpool is really cheap. As Scott says, it’s in the North of England (part of the area which voted Leave in Brexit for reasons similar to why the Rust Belt voted in Trump – the perception that all the people booming the advantages of being in the EU were living in the south of England, particularly London, and were high-earning elite; meanwhile the formerly industrialised North had seen a slow decline and decay as manufacturing and mining closed down and nothing much came to replace it) so yeah, once-popular and thriving working class resort city reliant on the large staffs of factories coming there for the summer holidays stranded by the March of History and Progress as alternatives became available and habits changed, becoming old-fashioned, unpopular, and lagging behind nowadays.
Which means cost of living, including rent, is lower. I don’t know if the hotel idea will work – for a start, I think he’s going to need more than one person as manager/chief cook and bottle washer; if they expect to have group meals for seventeen, they’ll need at least one person in the kitchen more or less full-time, unless it’s going to be some kind of group rota that everyone helps set up and clean away before and after meals. Ditto for keeping on top of laundry, maintenance, repairs, and paperwork – one person responsible for everything is going to be overwhelmed once it goes past three or four people, like the Dragon House experiment showed.
It’s certainly an interesting idea, though!
I wonder if they’ve looked for comparison at the budgets of other hotels or youth hostels.
Some estimated data according to this site:
“You would need around £2,602.66 in Blackpool to maintain the same standard of life that you can have with £4,500.00 in London”
“Consumer Prices in Blackpool are 20.23% lower than in London
Consumer Prices Including Rent in Blackpool are 42.16% lower than in London
Rent Prices in Blackpool are 70.71% lower than in London
Restaurant Prices in Blackpool are 14.50% lower than in London
Groceries Prices in Blackpool are 16.46% lower than in London
Local Purchasing Power in Blackpool is 15.58% higher than in London
“
“there would be a lower risk from hostile actors”
Although you have to be careful, you might think no-one would to bomb slough, but there was a whole poem about it 🙂
Actors wouldn’t bomb Blackpool; actors semi-ironically love run-down seaside resorts, unless they’re too UKIP, which Blackpool isn’t.
A lot of them did go to Betjeman’s school, though, so Slough should probably be on alert.
“the cellars could serve as a nuclear bunker of moderate protection. […] There is already bathroom plumbing down there”
Does that seem likely to stay working in a situation where a nuclear bunker is useful? How many honey buckets do twenty or thirty people need for two or three weeks? I am concerned this may not have been thought through!
I hope the rest of it has.
(Also, the mobile experience for commenting here is…not great? Is that on anyone’s radar to fix? Would the services of a software engineer with WordPress experience be of use in correcting that? Call it an act of effective altruism, constituting a donation of labor resource to improve the site’s ability to sustain worthwhile discussion among its rather nonpareil commentariat…)
Scott asked a few days ago if anyone wanted to help with the site, so quite possibly, yes. 🙂
Sent. Thanks for pointing me that way!
I find that if I copy and paste to and from my phone’s e-mail screen it works better than trying to write everything at SSC, though when they aren’t many comments on a thread yet SSC isn’t too bad, as somehow a full thread makes it “jumpy”.
Sure. But there’s no good reason I can see for the JS underlying the comment box to behave that way, and once I find a chance to tether my phone so I can profile i, I expect to find that fixable in short order.
Having a bathroom puts them way ahead of most fallout shelters. I can understand putting in a bit of effort to make sure you survive a nuclear war but working to make the experience pleasant seems excessive.
There isn’t actually a bathroom, just a room with some holes in the wall where plumbing used to go (source: painted the “fallout shelter”)
I don’t understand… what is the purpose of this venture ? Just to create a commune of EA-oriented people ? Nothing wrong with that, of course; you can create a commune of any kind of people, be they EA activists, Python programmers, or Furries. But how does this make Altruism more Effective — especially by contrast with staying at home, holding meetings over Skype, and donating the money you save to charity ?
It’s testing whether it can be more efficient to fund research into effective altruism causes. As mentioned, currently charities and researchers cluster into very expensive areas with high costs of living. Most EA connected people end up in San Francisco, due to network effects/sources of fund/status quo bias/universities. To perform research in San Fran, you’ll need to pay high salaries to researchers so they can afford housing and daily necessities. However, theoretical utilitarianism research does not need to be tied to high cost urban areas, and so Mr Colbourn has purchased living space for 17 researchers in the hopes that this model can prove to be a far better way of funding this research
Right, I get that, but like I said — what problem does this British hotel solve ? It’s supposed to alleviate high costs of living, but like you said, these are mostly due to people clustering together in San Francisco in order to exploit:
* Network Effects: Seems like people can network nearly as well online as they can in the British countryside. British countryside is undoubtedly more pleasant, but is it really more effective ?
* Sources of Funding: There probably aren’t as many of those anywhere near the hotel.
* Status quo bias: You might be able to eventually solve this via propaganda; but again, why not propagandize in favor of online networking ?
* Universities: Nothing you can do here, moving to rural hotels doesn’t help.
I am amused by the description of a site 200 yards from Blackpool Pier as being in the “British countryside”.
Slightly more seriously, after a short walk through the middle of a town of 140,000 people, you could get a train to Manchester in about 1h20, London in less than 3 hours, Oxford in about 3h30 or Cambridge in about 4h30. It’s not the same as living in any of those places, but if you need to go to one of them for a meeting or something that is certainly a thing you can do.
Realistically, it is going to be a full-day or two-day round-trip to London, Oxford and Cambridge, assuming that the meeting is not at the railway station, takes more than zero minutes, may not be perfectly timed in the middle of the day and such.
That pushes it well beyond of the travel time that allows you to have those meetings regularly, into the category of ‘occasionally’ or ‘rarely,’ which are far less network effective.
@Aapje
Yeah, I’m not sure why they didn’t find some nasty place a couple of hours away from London and Oxbridge.
There are plenty of hellholes in the Midlands to live in.
Fair enough, it’s just that the article makes the place sound rather post-apocalyptic. I was imagining it as similar to James Bond’s ancestral holdings in Skyfall.
I think it’s solving the Schelling Point problem.
The current equilibrium is that if you want to work on EA, you end up in a very-expensive city, because that’s where everyone else working on EA is. But there’s no reason to have EA research in an expensive city.
The goal here is to get a sufficient community of EA researchers somewhere that ISN’T an expensive city, so that EA researchers aren’t stuck in the “expensive city” Schelling Point.
If there’s no reason to have EA research in an expensive city, why do EAs keep clustering in expensive cities? One could ask the same question about any occupation that clusters in expensive cities—after all, “expensive” is a pretty effective, decentralized, adaptive, hard-to-game incentive to not do something, so I wouldn’t expect it to require all that much coordination to break free of, if there isn’t some large countervailing benefit to doing the expensive thing.
From what little I’ve read about this question, the answer seems to be that big cities make workers much more productive, in lots of subtle ways that are hard to quantify. Some actors have enough power to try to manipulate the relevant incentives by fiat—public universities located in out-of-the-way places seem like a good example of this, and they work well enough that we have some damn fine public universities in some pretty out-of-the-way places, but you don’t see tech corporations, for example, jumping at the chance to cut costs by following suit and relocating their corporate headquarters in the middle of nowhere.
Maybe the EA Hotel can still be cost-effective by targeting people who already have well-defined plans and just need some breathing room to execute them. Certainly, the two-year time limit renders questions like “Am I likely to meet a suitable spouse there,” “Do I want to raise my kids there,” “How long of a trip is it to visit people from my existing social network,” etc. much less important than when one is making long-term relocation plans. And that’s good, because those issues don’t really affect EA researcher productivity except via the indirect channel of “overall personal well-being.” So I hope the EA Hotel succeeds. But I still expect there to be some opportunity cost at least partially offsetting the cost-of-living reduction, in the form social connections not made, seminars not attended, etc. that could have serendipitously made a big impact.
And yet EA consists primarily of people who live in San Francisco and network in meatspace, not people living in places like Barstow and networking online. Either A: the sort of networking required to do EA, can’t actually be done very well online, or B: EA is really just about virtue-signalling and the signals need to be seen. Or, more likely, some combination of the two. But like it or not, meatspace matters.
That being the case, “here’s a cheap place to live that has reliable internet, so you can do EA with even more money left over for charity”, is not a winning proposition. “Here’s a cheap place to live that has reliable internet and sixteen other devout EAists available for full-time meatspace networking”, might be. Worth a try, at least, and I’d be interested in a follow-up with the results.
I’m assuming this is partly intended as an experiment, and it’s not the case that success for the project will just mean everyone involved has more money to give directly to charity. Rather, if it is successful then it functions as evidence against benefits from big city living, and future research, whether EA based or not, can start to move to lower cost of living areas. Thus, the long run benefits in saving terms could prove to be very large.
Regardless of the intent, you’re right that the bulk of the value from this instance will be as a proof-of-concept experiment. But it still has to be a positive value proposition for the seventeen first-round volunteers or A: they won’t volunteer and B: if they did volunteer on I-support-this-test grounds that wouldn’t be a representative sample and the test wouldn’t actually prove the concept.
But how does this make Altruism more Effective — especially by contrast with staying at home, holding meetings over Skype, and donating the money you save to charity ?
I think it’s an experiment to form an intentional community; is there a synergy you get where there is a group of people all espousing the same principles and working to common goals that will spur greater progress than having those same people scattered and separate?
Think of it like writers’/artists’ workshops where philanthropic foundations host residencies for creative types where all the living expenses are taken care of and they get a small stipend so they can work uninterrupted and in peace on a project. Potential EAs with great ideas will get bed and board so they haven’t the hassle of trying to find someplace to live and pay rent etc. which will free them up to concentrate fully on their projects.
It may work well, it may fall apart due to the guy not being able to continue funding it, it may be tried and fail, but it is an intriguing idea.
I don’t know much about effective altruism, why do you (or “they”) put this value on protection against risks like “there would be a lower risk from hostile actors (mercenaries, milita), as well as lower direct damage from nukes and fallout…the cellars could serve as a nuclear bunker of moderate protection”?
Do you think effective altruists have a higher risk of e.g. being attacked by mercenaries or do you think one should in general pay more attention to these risks?
This is not meant to be a reproach, I was just surprised and now I’m curious 😉
I think the reason he highlighted that portion is because he thought it was funny to mention, but also technically true.
Probably because EAs have done a lot more research into societal/existential threats than most people, we’re more worried about said threats.
Color me skeptical. It certainly doesn’t seem like EA research needs to be done in SF, but then very little of what is done in SF needs to be done there. In some sense it’s network effects all the way down. Maybe the EA network is sufficiently separable from the other SF networks that the effect isn’t strong, but given that this is being posted on blog that talks about several other SF communities that seems doubtful. Maybe 17 researchers represents enough of a nucleus to constitute something like an academic department, but 17 is on the small side for the number of faculty in one department, and that’s not counting students/postdocs and collaborators in other departments. Asking researchers to forgo not just two years of salary but two years of network building seems like a big ask.
Maybe the EA network is sufficiently separable from the other SF networks that the effect isn’t strong, but given that this is being posted on blog that talks about several other SF communities that seems doubtful.
I think this kind of idea (moving outside of the few big centres) might be very useful, because as a complete outsider glancing at the situation, it seems to be very incestuous: everyone knows everyone else and is trying to get jobs at places from people they’ve met at conferences where they’re networking. I see a lot of “come work for us” but not so much “and this is what we’ve achieved”. The scene looks, to my ignorant eyes, like a lot of people taking in one another’s washing: Jo needs a good job to afford to live in San Fran or London, they go to a conference or annual meet-up they heard about from Stan where they network hard to sell themselves as a potential employee and maybe get hired on by Luce, and then next year Bil lobbies Jo to help them get a job and so on and so forth. Plus there is a shift in emphasis to “what will attract funding/get investors interested” rather than “what is the most urgent need to be addressed right now?” They don’t do very much of that, but when everyone is jostling for a piece of the financial pie from the same sources, that will have a subtle distorting effect.
When everything is clustered in the one place, it gets very insidery and inevitably there is more energy expended on keeping the whole affair going than on the good works. Breaking that up by moving little nodes or potential seed beds out to smaller areas might help.
I am once again struck by the EA attitude that they are the first people in the millennia-old history of philanthropy to say “let’s try to do a better job of doing good.”
There are a lot more tools to measure effectiveness than in the past.
I am open to the possibility that they will succeed where others have failed. Inductively I have to put my money against it, but we’ll see.
Not that you know me from Eve, but for what it’s worth, I’m glad you’re back.
I dunno. As I read the history books, I am continually amazed at how certain policy and decisions were made in the past based off very little or inexact information. Any effort to improve this, and increase targeting of efforts into more effective measures is a win in my book
…. and yet this project is entirely predicated on the value of the absence of measurement.
Really odd when you think about it.
Certain concepts so central to EA that they’re taken for granted are extremely young compared to millenia. Utilitarianism is less than 300 years old. The idea of a Nash equilibrium less than 100. The word ‘vegan’ less than 75. The idea of quantifying quality adjusted life years less than 50. Intuitively to me it seems likely that there are many more important ideas yet to be discovered, and it shouldn’t be surprising if a large percentage of the progress in this area is in the past few years, regardless of what point in history you pick.
But half of those ideas are actually bad.
+1
EA also requires modern communications – without that, the argument that the best charity is local is much stronger.
Ah, God bless ’em, it’s a combination of being young (so naturally nobody else ever in the history of anything ever thought or felt like this before) and “pshaw, plainly we can do this better than the religious types, we have REAL SCIENCE” 😀
I’m not sure anyone’s saying that. But it does seem to me like they’re filling a hole that was previously unfilled. Where exactly was the place people went for really good effectiveness estimates of charities before GiveWell?
They went to their priest / pastor / rabbi, who told them to give money to whatever charity was endorsed by their religion. In this, GiveWell is nothing new. (The idea that what GiveWell provides is effectiveness estimates is somewhat silly, truth be told.)
What makes you call it “somewhat silly”? I agree they don’t have unambiguous evidence and a lot of what they do have involves probability estimates, but that seems more “our best guess” than “silly.”
There was a recent McKinsey podcast about the problem of making long-term decisions given quarterly profits. It turns out about 80% of stock holder investment money is coming from long-term investors such as hedge funds and retirement accounts. They don’t see a dip in quarterly profits as necessarily a bad thing, and will not flee at this kind of thing.
What they will do is require both a long-term plan and regular updates that follow this long-term plan. A quarterly loss that is expected because the CEO stated the company is investing heavily in R&D to realize a payoff 2 years down the road is entirely acceptable. A quarterly loss that is unexpected – and unexplained – will likely spook investors who may see evidence that the firm is not being competently run.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking at a privately-held company, with private investors looking to sell the company in 5 years, you would think this would cause a 5-year time horizon that sunsets after this point. This, too, is a little unrealistic. If you want to sell the company in 5 years, you need to have a company that investors looking to do the same buy-hold-sell 5-year cycle are interested in buying. Therefore, you have to have a 10-year time horizon in your planning.
This isn’t my field, I just listen to the McKinsey podcast. Anyone have direct experience in this space?
I once worked for a competitor of McKinsey. We did a decent amount of business with private equity firms who would buy companies and look to sell in a 3-5 year horizon.
A lot of the time, the previous employees of the company would actually get annoyed with the PE fund for thinking too long-term. Contra popular wisdom, when the PE fund goes to sell the company, they’re looking for a “multiplier” on projected future earnings. Therefore, most of their efforts are not necessarily spent on increasing earnings within their 3-5 year window, but with doing things that will cause potential buyers to increase the multiplier. Typically this means acquisitions, or other growth-focused initiatives, while existing problems or inefficiencies with the company that should be addressed immediately get ignored or de-prioritized.
Indeed wasn’t a large part of the dot-com bubble (or South Park’s underwear gnomes) based on exactly the opposite error — of not having a concrete timeline for profit?
You don’t have to look back to 1999. All of today’s current hot tech companies (FANG and more) started with a pretty explicit model of “let’s get as many customers as we possibly can, and we’ll figure out how to actually make some money off of them later.”
As you say, it’s basically the opposite of the supposed “pursing short-term profitability while not considering the long-term” problem.
And yet all I ever hear about colloquially is how companies are only interested in quarterly profits. How does this translate to the regulatory scene? Is it y’all’s sense that there’s a disconnect between regulators trying to keep companies from focusing on short-term, and investors ignoring short-term issues in favor of long-term growth targets?
It certainly seems there is a political disconnect, but it’s unclear to me how much this translates into perverse incentives and whatnot on the ground.
Regulators do not care at all whether a company is focused on the short or long term. They care to ensure they don’t violate the relevant laws in their market and, if public, they care that they provide accurate disclosure (e.g. if they are burning cash).
It has been a pipe dream of mine to buy land in France. If this works maybe I’ll kickstarter an effective altruism campus in Bretagne. I might go for a cabins model instead of a hotel though… still I like the group dining and laundry service idea. I would also put in a coffee shop and office space. Post Brexit mine could be the EU campus I guess.
Not being a member of the EA community, I have to ask: What sort of things do the target audience for this project, normally do for a living? Presumably they have paying jobs that cover the rent for at least spartan Bay Area (or London, etc) living, and I’m guessing that means either an academic or tech-adjacent career.
Which will be substantially handicapped by spending two years in Blackpool. An academic can research and publish papers, but they can’t teach or hold an active faculty post. A techie can write code from a distance, but there’s more money and career development in the sort of jobs/projects that involve regular face time with one’s boss, teammates, etc. So if this doesn’t work out, they’ll be moving back to an expensive living arrangement with a two-year gap in their career.
If this does work out, it will be because it attracted the sort of high-quality people that spending two years with them in Blackpool will do as much for one’s career (either in terms of productivity or networking) as spending two years in a middling academic or tech job. If it doesn’t work out, it may be because they got seventeen members who wanted to hang out with that sort of people and nobody who actually was that sort of people.
I’m not sure how to categorize this quote.
“Antithetical to the fundamental concept of EA” seems like the most appropriate. I’d say “hopelessly naive”, but I’m not sure that the person in question actually expects the project to be all that efficacious. Scott’s further comment about how “nice” it is that these budding altruists will be able to live in modest comfort, that this is perhaps the best thing about the place, also seems non-EA in nature.
Anyone, perhaps, but not everyone, anymore than it was possible for everyone to live in monasteries. (What proportion of the people currently needing public assistance would want to move to the middle of nowhere is a different question.)
@JulieK,
As location makes a noticeable difference on whether you may rise out of poverty it may be cogent to ask what public assistance (the little that remains) is for?
If it’s just for survival (food stamps) then yes shipping the poor to Stockton is cheaper, but if you want people to rise out of poverty and be able to earn a living where the jobs are isn’t cheap.
Scott Alexander painted compelling reasons why “Basic Jobs” instead of “Basic Income” isn’t a wise choice, but my own utopian “King of California” dream is for there to be both “Basic Income” and “Basic Jobs”, just as there was both “relief” and the W.P.A., which built my local library branch, and most of my high school, and part of a sidewalk near my house, as well as beautiful murals inside my local post office (which is due to be closed because apparently “government for the people” isn’t allowed in the 21st century!).
Some people want more than just watching television (I see this in that being an inmate worker or “trustee” is something that is a reward), I’d actually say most people want to feel useful, and the thing is folks in the WPA earned about the same as those on “relief” (as the dole/welfare was called then).
Besides the long shuttered local military bases there’s archeological evidence all around that there once was a Federal Government that did more than pay bondholders, pay old people’s hospital and nursing home bills, and pay for some soldiers overseas, just look at the bridges!
Even in my lifetime some highways have been built, and Americans walked on the Moon!
I’m tired of plutocracy, I want the 20th century back, start with bringing back “welfare as we know it” (back then) and the WPA please!
By the way, this could be a great premise for a novel or stage play. 🙂
I wish this would stop being a thing, since scholarly research on the supposed ‘next quarter’ effect is quite inconclusive. See, e.g. Cowen in Bloomberg or his link to some way-too-dense-for-right-after-lunch papers.
At the very least, Tyler’s admonition seems about right
Indeed – it is one of the silliest ideas around – just think how many multi-decade projects are being managed and funded by private industry, just one example – an offshore oil exploration project might take 20 years from initial access to the point where it is actually generating positive cash flow, then another 20 to payback. Of course the argument is usually made by statist politicians who are offering to provide wise leadership to resolve the short term thinking problem so it probably won’t disappear.
(EA hotel resident and longtime SSC reader/advertiser here)
Those are just the residents who gave Greg bios for the website when he asked a few weeks ago. The real number is around six, with considerable fluctuation and a slow upward trend. There are a lot of people who have just passed through for a week or two, which surprised me. (An ironic result of this is that my EA social life is more active now than it was when I was living in the Bay Area.)
Are they actually doing EA work while they are in the hotel? Or are they treating sort of as a hostel?
How much meaningful work can you get done in a week or two? How is it possible that this would in any way be “Effective” on a comparison basis to doing the work from home?
Some are paying guests on vacation, some are working. I don’t know the details of everyone’s situation.
Is it ironic that Blackpool is the most unhealthy city in England?
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2013/jul/27/blackpool-most-unhealthy-place-england
Well, it seems to be due to high levels of drinking, smoking and drug use, rather than an unavoidable local factor like pollution.
From your link:
Sounds familiar!
Meaning, because housing is cheap and welfare benefits are generous relative to the cost of living, a lot of poor people (who tend to be unhealthy) are moving to Blackpool and pulling down its health statistics.
Maybe some of you EA types could have a talk with this guy about metrics versus outcomes.
I wish my life plans let me try out the hotel. The amount of money being eaten by landlords in places like the Bay and NYC is really crazy.
Depends. Are you sure that Blackpool isn’t the sea side town that Morrissey wants to bomb? I wouldn’t mess with that guy, he seems pretty serious…