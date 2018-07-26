Open Thread 106.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
There’s an SSC meetup in Washington DC this Saturday! 616 E St NW, rooftop lounge, 7pm.
Email me at robirahman94@gmail.com for more information.
Looking for a study I think I recently saw on r/ssc or maybe Twitter – extended general factor of intelligence to animals, compared various mammal and bird species.
Maybe “The g factor in non-human animals”.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/12056368_The_g_Factor_in_Non-Human_Animals
Or “Where is the evidence for general intelligence in nonhuman animals?”
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/behavioral-and-brain-sciences/article/where-is-the-evidence-for-general-intelligence-in-nonhuman-animals/29F9CBBFC6738666B1294DF92634B38C
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to propose an isolated location where a new town could be built from scratch for Amazon’s HQ2 project. Explain why your site is a particularly good choice for Amazon.
Antarctica. It’s free real estate.
Just uplift the penguins to sapience, teach them all computer programming, and boom boom boom it’s a new paradigm!
Well, let’s see. What does Amazon need that it can’t just build along with the town?
Connectivity, for one — long-haul fiber is expensive, and Amazon can’t afford much latency between its HQ and the datacenters that actually run their stuff. That rules out much of the Intermountain West and the High Plains, but there are some routes through it. Proximity to a major airport and/or major highways would be handy. Room to expand. Cheap power would be a plus, although that’s less important for an HQ than for a datacenter. Urban amenities nearby but a reasonable cost of living. A relatively scenic location would be good for PR. Friendly employment laws. It probably shouldn’t have weather so harsh that it completely shuts down in the winter. And at least a second-tier university close by to source talent from; two would be better.
So, I think a good choice would be one of the less developed areas of the Front Range corridor in Colorado, maybe in the vicinity of Castle Rock or Larkspur. The only thing they’re missing off the above list is cheap power, and even there it’s not expensive.
Maybe a little chilly in the winter. Also, perhaps a bit more isolation would be useful. The idea here is to provide an alternative to the 20 possibilities that are already under consideration, and they are all pretty big cities. I’m thinking this candidate would be a place a bit away from the world. The places you mention are quite close to Denver.
Well, I was thinking that being near an urban center would be one of the things that Amazon’s looking for — their original paper asked for a city of >1 million people. Among other things, a major airport pretty much necessitates a major urban area, and proximity to good universities also rules out anywhere truly remote — along with Texas, central Colorado has some of the only top-100 universities in the States that aren’t on the coasts.
If you’re asking me to sell you on a town out in the boonies despite those disadvantages, then that’s a pretty tall order. There are some places with unique advantages (the towns around The Dalles, Oregon have access to some very cheap hydro power and also major fiber trunks, for example), but few that outweigh a nonexistent skilled labor market.
How about an isolated location, a good university, and good weather? Can we find that?
About the best I can do is San Luis Obispo, and its school’s kind of marginal — Cal Poly SLO is generally considered the best of the Cal State schools, but those are a tier below the UCs. I’d also hesitate to put this in CA for business friendliness reasons. Eugene, OR is three hours from Portland and has an okay school, but not one known for computer science.
The most isolated of the UC schools is either Santa Barbara (about two hours from LA) or Merced (about two hours from San Jose). Santa Barbara is the better of the two. Texas A&M (in College Station, TX) is in a similar situation — probably about as good a school as UCSB, and it’s an hour and a half outside Houston.
It’s highly debatable whether Eugene has good weather. Oregon law definitely beats California for business though, so long as it’s not an industry that relies on paying minimum wage to make even a razor-thin profit, like food service.
As someone who has lived in both, I’d take Willamette Valley weather over Southeast Texas weather… and the climate in Eugene isn’t really that different than the climate in Santa Barbara…
How about an isolated location, a good university, and good weather? Can we find that?
Bloomington, IN? Gainesville, FL? Fayetteville, AR? Athens, GA?
What counts as good weather?
Hah, I also lived in Bloomington. Worst weather that’s been named yet. Cold as hell with lots of snow in the winter, hot and humid in the summer.
Negligible chance of truly extreme weather, like hurricanes or tornadoes.
Never so hot you can’t be outside. Little to no snowfall.
That’s asking for a lot.
I’ll still say Fayetteville, AR, then.
Maybe what you want is such awful weather than people want to stay inside and code rather than go outside and walk around/smell the roses. Maybe Calgary?
Well all the rain in the PNW does mean people grow LOTS of roses.
An hour from Indianapolis.
An hour from Jacksonville.
Two hours from Atlanta; this might count.
Now we’re talking. The nearest major city is Oklahoma City, OK, and that’s three and a half hours away. UARK isn’t particularly known for CS, but I guess that can be solved with some donations.
The winter days typically hover around 30-50 degrees and is fairly dry (a huge factor in temp perception), the northeast winters are worse and are still very workable centers.
In the Amazon. For nominative determinism reasons.
The site of Themiscyra in Turkey.
Henry Ford tried that already. It did not go well.
As long as they hire only heavily armed and aggressive women, they can build it wherever they like.
Fun fact: publicly-traded World Wrestling Entertainment just locked itself into multi-year broadcast deals but not streaming, meaning it could be bought out but the only content providers likely to want it would be Netflix or… Amazon.
I kind of want this to happen just so they change the women wrestlers’s brand name.
Tech companies need to start sponsoring sports teams, so we can have the Amazon Amazons.
The Microsoft Softballs? The Apple Adams?
Apple Serpents. Facebook Bookworms. Oracle Pythons.
Good ones.
Microsoft sponsors the Seattle Sounders.
To the point where in some contexts, people think that the logo on the team jerseys and the pro shop swag is the Sounders logo, not the XBox logo.
I like the way you think.
I was discussing Nature vs Nurture with my wife last night, and went to see your (Scott’s) old review of Nurture Assumption, only to find out it was originally posted to your previous blog. Any chance of reposting that? (Perhaps with an update if your views/the evidence has changed)
People-with-penises who have had sexual dysfunction as a side effect from SSRIs/SNRIs: have you been able to overcome it by supplementing other drugs, or has it worn off over time, or am I just screwed (or, rather, not screwed…)?
I just started venlafaxine (Effexor XR) at 75mg and within the first two days of taking it I experienced *extreme* anorgasmia – as in, latency to ejaculation has gone from 2-5min if I’m trying for a quick release before leaving the house in the morning, to 30-40 minutes of *serious effort*. It’s like the nerves on my genitals have all been “capped” at a maxium value cutoff – I can enjoy myself but I can’t push it far enough to get off. Weirdly, I also think it’s actually *increasing* my sex drive while it does this – I notice my brain making way more sexual connections to random things than usual, and I feel substantially hornier.
This is primarily for generalized anxiety, though there might be some depression thrown in. I would like to get out from under the anxiety (constant stress leading to decision paralysis and poor productivity, emotional breakdowns/freakouts over very minor inconveniences, lashing out at my SO, etc), but if it’s going to effectively make me unable to enjoy sex that’s kind of the devil’s bargain, given how important exercising my (relatively high) sex drive is for me. It’s also way too soon to know if it actually works for anxiety for me, but it’s been a week and this particular set of side effects is driving me nuts.
I did some research and found that Buspar is often supplemented with SSRIs/SNRIs to counteract sexual symptoms – and that it also treats anxiety on its own. Does anyone have any experience with that?
Can’t point you towards any supplements, but there are lots of antidepressants that do and do not cause sexual dysfunction. Maybe you’d be open to switching? I’ve heard Bupropion (Wellbutrin, NDRI) has a minimum of sexual side effects, & it’s generally pretty popular. I’ve tried both it and Mirtazapine (Remeron, an atypical noradrenergic and serotonergic drug) and found that they had little negative impact on my sexual function.
If anything Remeron made orgasms way more pleasurable, which was pretty awesome.
In my experience Sertraline (Zoloft, SSRI) made orgasms shittier and Vortioxetine (Trintellix, atypical serotonin modulator and stimulator) had no impact but completely obliterated my sleep so it was terrible anyway.
With 99.5% confidence you mean men. Have the sexuality culture war scales tipped this far, or is the proportion of transgender on SSC just freakishly high so as to justify this phrasing? Are you afraid of offending someone by saying “men”?
Genuinely bamboozled/curious.
Are you afraid of offending someone by saying “men”?
Some people live their principles. If they’re committed to going around scrupulously asking everyone they meet “what are your pronouns?” even when paying the cashier for their groceries, then they’ll use the correct terminology on every occasion.
I recently saw a webcomic about this: a person who was joining some kind of older people’s dancing group while being younger themselves, and when the usual “Hi I’m Bob/I’m Jane” introductions were being made, they were psyching themselves up to go “Hi I’m whoever, I use these pronouns, mini-lecture on the whole damn topic follows”.
It annoyed the heck out of me because it was a weekly dance group not a consciousness raising session, nobody cared the hell about was this person binary, nonbinary or a Martian with three heads, and it just seemed like self-aggrandising “let me make this all about ME”. But hey, some people walk the walk as well as talking the talk.
Not to put words in someone’s mouth but the other and most likely option seems to be just normal colloquial use of language.
Usually that kind of modified address is just a jovial way of addressing colleagues or acquaintances than simply saying ‘men’ or ‘males’. For example, If I was addressing an email or a facebook post to a group of people I knew reasonably well and wanted to ensure it is taken as being of a slightly less serious tone, I might use a similarly modified address. Dear friendos, fellow sufferers, etc.
BuSpar is supposed to work, though I have rarely seen it do so. Wellbutrin works too – not just replacing the SSRI with Wellbutrin, but actually taking Wellbutrin along with it because it has a separate pro-sexual effect. But watch out as it can sometimes make anxiety worse. Some supplements that people have found useful (less tested) include yohimbine and shilajit.
You can also try taking the antidepressant just after sex, so that you are having sex as far away as possible from your antidepressant dose – this sometimes works a little.
I always get confused: is this the culture-war free OT?
It’ll say so if so. So no. Go warrior, go!
No. If it says “Post about anything you want” in the starting post, culture war is permitted. In fact, I’ve got something along those lines I’ve been waiting to post.
OK well with the caveat that I’ve now posted links to my blog twice in a week, which is the sort of thing I’m generally trying to avoid, here is me lamenting the current state of political discourse. The punchline is
However it’s wrapped up in a partisan left-wing thing about the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fake video thing that just happened, and I don’t hide my opinions (I’m a big ol leftie), hence the culture war worry.
With half a thread, it is the day
to keep the culture war away.
(culture war free always ends in “.5”)
I always get confused when I get to the end of my knuckles though.
Naval Gazing looks at the design of the British 15″ gun battleships.
Topic I’ve had in mind: Compare and contrast the habit of making up Just So stories about Evolution with strain of Constitutional Originalism interpretations.
Contrast.
That is, we can usually know what the political thought at the time was, if not of the framers themselves, then other prominent thought leaders.
A “just-so story” (inasmuch as it is used to prove an idea) is more like straining to apply the original text via, oh, say, penumbras and emanations (example picked because there was diverse agreement here recently about how it really was a top down decision on flimsy grounds) than it is like trying to apply original text to current issues using the plain meaning of the terms as understood at the time.
Of course, analogies don’t really prove anything anyway.
If we don’t want the judges who interpret the law to have the power to just change things willy-nilly (“Today, I’ve decided that the laws against murder don’t *really* apply to red-haired people, so the defendant is not guilty and killing redheads isn’t murder anymore!”), then we need to force the judges to stick with some existing meaning of the law. The best one available sure seems like it’s the understanding the people who wrote and passed the law had of its intent.
The alternative seems to me to be to allow the judge interpeting the law to just decide that laws against murder don’t apply to redheads, or that the constitution has *always* allowed presidents to have unlimited terms and any silly ideas anyone has about a constitutional amendment term-limiting presidents is simply more of that “original intent” nonsense.
I think this article from Nathan Robinson responds to that idea by basically saying “The law is so complicated and multifaceted that you often make whatever decision you want and retroactively find some kind of precedent or principle to justify it on, so Originalism is a sham”.
I might be slightly misreading him, and I don’t know enough to find holes in his reasoning. I would say that even if Originalism still doesn’t perfectly protect against “decide whatever you want” rulings, it still seems like a decent safeguard.
What are the other judicial theories, and what are their claimed advantages to Originalism?
laws are written by multiple people, and intent is unknowable. the proper standard is the public meaning (i.e. dictionary, or at least colloquial, definition) of the words as written, not anything as nebulous as understanding or intent.
Is there any reason why public meaning should be less nebulous than understanding or intent?
Why is this the best one?
As Cassander points out below, the “understanding of the people who wrote and pass the law” might not even be well-defined: imagine a law that attracts near-majority support, but has to be slightly watered down to pick up some skeptics to finally pass. The group who wrote the law, and a majority of those who passed it would favour a broad reading of the law, but a minority of those who passed it only did so on the understanding that the law would be narrowly read.
Now, a judge has to decide whether to interpret the law broadly or narrowly: what is the original intent?
But even that doesn’t exhaust potential problems: what if the ‘intent’ of the original legislators was to encode an important principle in law. At the time of the bill passing, a certain issue was not seen as an instance where the principle applies; now though, we do think the principle applies to this issue. So, the intent of the bill-passers was not to rule on this issue, but was to establish an important principle with applications they didn’t foresee. How do we rule in this case?
Or what about a case where the prosecution and the defense each rest their case on different laws, each passed with clear intents by two groups of legislators who disagreed with each other?
Or what about cases where there is no way the original legislators could have foreseen the issue at hand, due to changing technology?
I’m sympathetic to some form of originalism because it seems like it’s important to try and understand laws in their original contexts, but the idea that there’s an obvious “intent” underlying each law, that the intents underlying all laws are compatible with one another, and that these intents should override all other considerations strikes me as very non-obvious.
Intent and original meaning can shed light, and should be important components of judging, but I don’t see why they’re obviously “the best”.
This has been going around lately– an account by a professor who was offered a lot of money to talk about the future of technology. Slightly different version at Medium.
He was expecting to give a lecture to a good-sized group, but instead he found he was talking to five men who were interested in setting up personal refuges, and had no idea how to keep the loyalty of their guards. Pro-tip: controlling the lock for the food supply isn’t how you get loyalty.
As might be expected, there’s been some “eat the rich” discussion, though the thread also has some interesting mentions of how loyalty works in various historical cultures.
I haven’t seen anyone else point out that the article isn’t well verified. We just have one hostile person’s account, though it may well be accurate. We also don’t know whether the rich guys are typical, though I will say that I may have seen that sort of rationalist chilliness before.
In any case, does it make case to hate people who are trying to escape disaster if you don’t have the resources for escape yourself? So far as I know, it’s governments who stop people from trying to leave, but the general public doesn’t.
Part of the “eat the rich” theory seems to be that the very rich should spend their resources on trying to prevent disaster. Sometimes the claim seems to be that it would work, sometimes it seems like the rich should be doing that whether it would work or not.
My impression is that the very rich have plenty for a shelter, and could spend much more than that on amelioration. And that, really, we’re talking about government levels of spending anyway– the personal fortunes of the very rich aren’t in the same class. Have I missed something?
I tentatively agree with you, but I do find myself pretty viscerally repulsed by the idea of building society-collapse shelters. I think this says more about me than it does about the shelter-builders, though.
Why am I supposed to be outraged by people imagining the end of the world and planning how to survive it?
The Guardian piece felt like clickbait farming outrage against heartless techbros/hedge fund managers for wanting to build a high-end fallout shelter or something. But if the end-of-the-world hedge fund guy decides to waste his money on a high-tech fallout shelter with a force of rent-a-cops, why the hell should I care? In what way is he making me worse off?
To use a metaphor, imagine you are on a ship and you see some of the ship’s officers start wearing survival suits. That’s a bit worrying, isn’t it? What do they know that you the passengers don’t? Also, if they have survival suits and you don’t, their interests and yours aren’t aligned, so they might do something that’s fine for them but really screws you over.
I don’t think it’s time to start worrying. The very wealthy have always had time and money for weird stuff.
These weren’t ship crew, these were fellow passengers.
And they were coming to *him* for advice, which gives the impression that they thought that he, in some ways, was better prepped for TEOTWAWKI than they were.
The key difference is not that one was prepped for the shipwreck and the other wasn’t, the key is that one recognized the preparation gap, and then went and did something about it. The other grasshopper wrote an angry blog post blaming the ants for working hard all summer.
Only a very small bit of it was about that meeting, the rest was the author pontificating on his own hobbyhorses. The five guys might be what you get when someone ultra-rich gets the prepper mentality. Or they might be entirely fictional, just to add some interest.
Yeah, disappointing. Now, how do I ensure the loyalty of my guards? I skipped the rest.
Rich people prepping stimulates the economy about as well as rich people buying yachts or throwing fancy parties. And if teotwawki comes, I’d rather rich jerks survive to propagate the species/rebuild civilization than no one does.
I’m sure a much wider fraction of their fortunes in actually invested into companies that produce value for the average consumer anyway, what’s a bit comparatively wasted on a survival compound somewhere?
The only objection I can see is if their prepping causes shortages of goods in the here and now, by, say, freeze drying all the potatoes in Idaho or something. Similar to the complaints about biofuels using corn raising the price of tortillas in Mexico, though I don’t know if that was true, I’m pretty doubtful of it happening here.
Perusing it now, I’m calling BS. People who get rich from investments can surely figure out how to keep their security guards happy in a world of increased scarcity. Provide food and shelter for their families. Encourage camaraderie among the group. Give them a sense of higher purpose (ie, rebuilding civilization).
Meh. Rushkoff’s thinkfluencing about how outrageous it is that Tech Money(tm) doesn’t devote itself to the betterment of humanity as defined by Medium-writing thinkfluencers, will be about as ineffectual as his hedge fund execs’ plans for ensuring the loyalty of their guards through the zombie apocalypse. And I’m fine with that.
The people he actually namechecks, Musk, Bezos, Thiel, Zuckerberg, and those like them, will actually build things that at least some people think are of value, and they won’t all be wrong. And I’m pretty sure that if there is a zombie apocalypse or whatever, Elon Musk won’t be lacking for a loyal security force. The sort of person who needs Rushkoff’s advice on either front, is a fool best soon parted from his money on the grounds that almost anyone else would do something better with it.
It’s hard to believe that there are in the modern world there are hedge fund managers wealthy enough to be able to afford not just a shelter against the Apocalypse, but a security force to guard it, and yet be so utterly devoid of people skills as to think locks on the food supply and shock collars would be effective means to keep this force loyal.
The kind of loser who thinks he can control men by treating them like dogs is not going to rise higher than middle management. Yet the author expects me to believe that the highest echelons of hedge funds, the most successful elite, can come up with five such morons? What, does he think people just inherit hedge funds like aristocrats inherit titles, and get to keep the even in the face of manifest and utter incompetence? A man unfit to manage his own secretary is not going to last long as the manager of wealthy people’s money. At this level, most of the job is exuding enough charm and competence that others are willing to trust you to manage their money in the first place! This is tantamount to asking me to believe that a successful used car salesman doesn’t know how to close a deal, it’s practically a contradiction in terms.
Sorry, but i’m not buying it.
I read this, if genuine, as their understanding that nothing else will be effective either, once money becomes toilet paper and courts stop working, and they are grasping at straws. And, recognizing the problem, hiring a supposed expert to advise them – if they actually thought the locked food vault would be effective, they’d have saved themselves Rushkoff’s extravagant fee.
Quillette piece by a British guy who had his life wrecked by online mobbing. Note that this is *NOT* anonymous–he names himself and describes his ordeal. FWIW, I know nothing about him or his story other than what’s in this article.
Of course, there are people who can justify this sort of thing. After all, he’s on the wrong side, and those bastards deserve anything that they get. But the more I see otherwise-normal people cheer this shit, the more I think of the folks who took part in the opening bits of the Cultural Revolution or the Terror in order to win some locally-important points, and ended up in a shallow grave or with their head in a basket a few months later.
There is probably nobody who can’t be dragged in social media in this way. Almost anyone with a public presence has at least said a few dumb/offensive things, and everyone has said things that can be painstakingly excerpted to turn into offensive things, trusting in context collapse to ensure that 99.99% of the online mob will never check to see whether it’s true. Sometimes, this sort of demonization campaign even leads some crackpot to get violent, as with the unusually stupid crazies who were convinced that that one DC pizza place was some kind of pedophilia parlor, or that all the parents of the children murdered at Sandy Hook were lying as part of some kind of oddball conspiracy.
I think this is something of a transitional stage; we haven’t (to use the prevailing phrase here) “developed antibodies” against outrage-peddling. Which isn’t to say it isn’t repulsive, but it’s not like nobody’s talking about it. I’ve read plenty of pieces discussing this problem, and there’s a definite awareness that this is a problem, even if not everybody shares it. But if anyone can fall from grace at any time, the number of people who get burned is going to keep growing–quite rapidly–and after a while panics lose their force. I believe that eventually we’ll acclimate by developing a healthy sense of skepticism, or just becoming apathetic to “how dare this person, click now to ruin the livelihood of some stranger you never met who said something bad in 1995!” Then outrage-peddlers will start to become a class of villain in their own right.
From experience,. Toby can be a bit of a prick. And some of his views on eugenics are complex but not racist or ableist so he doesn’t do himself any favours by posting about it on platforms without nuance.
He didn’t deserve to be on the OFS board but he didn’t deserve to have his schools and so on taken away from him.
Complicated matter but on balance he deserved much better.
Is it really complicated? Like… I’ve only read his article, which is clearly biased, but what were the legitimate complaints of the online hatemob?
Just as an aside, I don’t really see why someone’s views on eugenics are likely to be at all relevant to their fitness to evaluate proposed educational policy. I mean, suppose in principle he totally supported some kind of Howard-Foundation-like eugenics involving paying desirable people to have more kids–would that really make him less able to do the job he was appointed to do?
True though that may be, that’s not how political appointments work: an open and avowed anti-Semite would not be tolerated as a minister for transportation or whatever on the basis that their hatred of Jews has nothing to do with transportation–for better or worse, it’s a fact of life that some positions are so outrageous that you can’t hold government posts if you openly espouse them. Due to the aftermath of the Nazis, the fall of Jim Crow and apartheid, and decolonization, eugenics is one of those positions.
i think most of the commenters here would agree with you, obviously? Jon Ronson wrote a book about this a while back I thought was pretty good.
In the piece it sounds like he gave them a lot of ammunition, so I’m not sure everybody can be taken down like that.
I wonder what would have happened if he had just gone on a month long vacation at the beginning of the whole thing. Get off the grid for a couple of weeks, don’t answer emails or calls, come back when the stuff isn’t making headlines anymore and see whether people still push for his resignation with the same fervour.
I’m a little annoyed at the fact that he doesn’t actually quote some of the bad things he said, which I think is a bit dishonest: he admits that “My most egregious sin was a tasteless, off-color remark I made while tweeting about a BBC telethon to raise money for starving Africans in 2009”–but doesn’t tell you what the remark was! The reader should have a chance to judge how disqualifying the remark actually was.
In fact, in response to a woman commenting that she had gone through 5 boxes of Kleenex watching a telethon for starving children, Young replied “Me too, I havn’t wanked so much in ages”. This is, to put it mildly, the sort of thing you should expect politicians to get in trouble for.
More generally, he came into the public eye not because of his tweets, but because he was being appointed to a new government position: he wasn’t picked up at random for bad tweets; rather, he (properly) came under scrutiny when he was appointed to an important public position.
This doesn’t mean that everything that happened to him was justified, or that his bad tweets weren’t taken out of context or read unfairly or whatever, but I don’t think he’s a great example of the dangers of online mobbing. He’s not some rando who lost a job because of a bad tweet; he’s a politician who was not appointed to a political position because he joked about jerking off to starving children. That’s…not all that out of the ordinary.
An interesting theory of aesthetics.
Your link is broken.
Thanks, fixed.
There’s a quasi-reality show called “Naked and Afraid”** that runs, I believe, on Discovery Channel. The premise is a man and a woman set out naked together in the wilderness and asked to survive for 2-3 weeks while being filmed. On the whole, it’s often fun viewing.
Although the show emphasizes the “naked” part – participants may not have any clothing at all – they are also each given a cloth bag, map, and a single tool item of their choice (firestarter, machete, knife, etc.) For some reason, this has always really bugged me. I can conceive of survival scenarios where a person might be stranded naked in the wilderness (e.g. maritime accident). But I can’t conceive any survival scenario where a person has lost every scrap of clothing, but retained a cloth bag, map, and a useful survival tool. Or I could understand a challenge concept of “our ancestors managed naked, can you?” Yet I can’t see how that comports with having access to advanced technology. Bothers me every time.
Obviously I’m being pedantic, since the goal is to entertain without killing anybody, and the answer is “there would be no viable show to watch if we didn’t give them these limited advantages.” And in fairness, participants still look really miserable. I recognize this is my own weird pet peeve. And the show’s often not terrible!
Still, anybody else have shows / movies / books like that, where the internal inconsistency of the setup drives you up a wall?
**I assume the name and format were intended to be titillating, although I can assure you that there is only “bad naked” to be found (plus blur bars).
Titillating, yes, but also it’s intended to map to imprinted ideas resulting from dioramas of early man. The few episodes I’ve watched just don’t seem very “real” to me.
“Alone” on the other hand …
I’ve only seen parts of one season of “Alone.” I agree it was better. I liked “Survivorman,” I thought if nothing else his constant failures at hunting were a good corrective to the common misconception of easy meat in the wild.
Every diorama like that I’ve seen has been anything but titillating, although I guess that’s probably deliberate.
Yes … but, if you take the concept of the diorama and pitch it to an executive as a reality game show, what do you think one of the big draws will be?
Put another way, why did you look through every issue in your parents’ copies of National Geographic (novel as this concept may be to the post internet age)? I don’t think you can separate the two.
A continuation of a discussion started in the last OT, which is rapidly sinking down the sidebar: to what extent does Christianity have to be countercultural? Can a society be predominantly Christian without the Faith sacrificing its integrity?
My position is a strong “no” to the latter, though obviously the answer will vary depending on what denomination one follows (I’m Orthodox). One of the central tenets of the religion is the fallenness of humanity–a lot of the things we want are wrong/disordered–and a certain amount of apathy towards “things of this world.” To give modern examples, a lot of contemporary businesses really depend on sin. Leaving aside obvious things like casinos and brothels, restaurants and bars don’t want moderation and temperance. Social media profits from envy, pride, and wrath. Almost everyone profits from greed, insecurity, and general personal inadequacy. It’s hard to build a business model around contentment, humility, and continence.
You can argue (as someone I know once did) that society as a whole would be much better off if everybody actually acted Christian, but actually acting Christian is really bloody hard, and if you’re aiming for saturation you’re going to have to lower standards quite a bit. Which is not to say the Church should only accept perfect people–it should accept anyone who sincerely wants to join and puts in any effort–but in any given society I believe the majority will, at any given time, not really be interested in putting in that level of effort, and to make Christianity dominant you’ll need to water things down for that apathetic majority.
Also, if Christianity becomes a majority, being Christian will naturally start to be advantageous, which will lead to opportunism, which will necessarily lead to loss of integrity since nobody’s really in a position to tell the state of any one individual soul and sort out the saints from the guys who are in it for a job promotion. Christianity had perhaps a 10% share of the “market” when Constantine took over, and almost-total dominance a century later. A lot of those were surely opportunistic or semi-compulsory conversions.
In theory, yes: Heaven will be a society, and it will be not just predominantly but universally Christian.
In practice, then, it’s not a question of “will Christianity work in theory” (yes, it will), or even “is Christianity comfortable for our current human nature” (no, it isn’t); it’s a question of “Can a society, by God’s grace, predominantly follow Christianity to enough of an extent that they will not rend its integrity?” That correctly poses the question as “will God choose to dispense that grace”; or, for non-Christians (and perhaps any Arminians among us), will enough people choose to mortify their sinful nature and follow Christianity?
And that’s a factual question whose answer I don’t know.
I believe it’s possible, if now highly improbable, for a hegemonic Church to win the Kulturkampf and that even people who become Christians opportunistically would then participate in grace, even if it does nothing to increase Saints per capita. Basically I don’t think Joseph de Maistre, or T.S. Eliot in his “The Idea of a Christian Society” speech were fundamentally on the wrong track.
In what way would you say they’d participate in grace? I can totally believe, e.g., they wouldn’t steal or worship false gods as often; but I can easily imagine their hearts getting harder from their hypocrisy.
Well for elite opportunists, society’s incentive structures being aligned such that there’s more wealth and status in making, say, Christian animation vs. Rick and Morty would cause artists to meditate on Divine things. I’d guess that the likes of Michelangelo and Raphael are far more likely to be in Heaven than the “great” contemporary artists who are incentivized to think a toilet is a deeply meaningful art installation.
It’s perhaps empirically testable that average opportunists would have hardened hearts rather than being more open to meditation on Divine things, but I really want to give them the benefit of the doubt.
I’m not sure your idea of “a christianity that maintains its integrity” has ever existed in any society be it as minority or majority. People are people, they may signal differently, they may deceive themselves in different ways, but underneath there is no change.
I don’t think people in a tight-knit minority community are any less opportunistic when they adhere to certain rules and dogmas, than people who join up with the majority. Still the same human nature, same motivations.
To me you seem to be asking whether strict adherence, i.e. a more fundamentalist Christianity is possible as majority religion. (And then you inject your personal bias as to what that means morally). Well, evangelical denominations grow by 5% every year. Worldwide, but also in some western countries like France or Germany. So I can certainly see a fundamentalist Christian future for some societies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDkhfm6CYjE
Pretty typical Thiel, and I’m thinking about whether we have an idea shortage.
Rothbard assumed there were always plenty of ideas (and not explicit, but the ability to judge which ones were good and what it would cost to implement them). This seems dubious, though it might have been more plausible when he was writing. (Book published in 1962, I don’t know how long he took writing it.)
Big companies with huge cash reserves does suggest that they don’t see good investments.
If you could endow the presidential office of the USA with a magical power, what power would you endow it with? By “endow the office”, I mean that any sitting president would have this power until his terms of presidency end. By “magical power” I mean any ability which could be triggered voluntarily, with no particular respect paid to the laws of physics. Sample powers include being an excellent chef, being able to heal anyone of any injury by willing them to be healed, and omnipotence (modulo logical consistency).
Indirect omnipotence. The ability to encode any duly authorized Congressional resolution into the fabric of the universe within the borders of the United States, with the stipulation that if it’s found to be unconstitutional or tending towards tyranny (as determined immediately by a 2/3 majority of an impartial panel consisting of God, Gautama Buddha, and the ghost of George Washington), the President and any Congresspeople that voted for it will spontaneously combust.
Also, the ability to mentally control bald eagles, just because.
Would “it is physically impossible to obey” also be an exception? Or would that be covered under “it tends toward tyranny”?
Also, joy, we get to see Ghost!Washington’s opinion of what the Ninth Amendment covers!
I’m almost sure that requiring physically impossible things of people would violate the Constitution somehow, but sure, we can add that. I was thinking more along the lines of stuff like “Congress hereby resolves that all American citizens shall henceforth be immortal” or “Congress hereby resolves that Fresno, California shall be relocated to the moon”, though.
I like this! But perhaps you should also include Confucius and Abraham Lincoln on your panel?
Also, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Ghost don’t get separate votes. So sad. =\
For all the good he did, Abraham Lincoln played faster and looser with the Constitution than any other President bar maybe Andrew Jackson. He doesn’t get a vote.
Confucius is a good thought, but then there’s an even number of panelists, so we’d need to find somebody else too.
The most obviously useful would be invulnerability. While president, a person can not be harmed by man or nature and is never operating below peak physical condition no matter what duties they must fulfill.
Imagine how much better a president could do if he never had to worry about being assassinated, if they were never affected by the stress or sleep deprivation of the job.
The ability to visit with the spirits of the Founding Fathers and past presidents, Avatar-style, sounds pretty useful but not world-breaking. Although maybe it wouldn’t be a great idea to have, say, Nixon whispering in your ear all day…
Maybe you would. Nixon would remind you that even the president can get caught.
I am now imagining Donald Trump with glowing blue eyes, with his appearance mystically remastered to appear like Andrew Jackson.
So basically like all the portraits of the old headmasters in the Hogwarts headmaster’s office? The downside is that historians would urgently want to become president so they could actually sit down and chat at length with their favorite ex-presidents….
There’re worse sorts of people who could run for President.
Some sort of personal pleasure wireheading ability that might tempt them to spend their time maximizing their own pleasure and leaving the rest of us the hell alone.
Papal Infallibility: when the President makes a formal public statement related to the duties of his office (for example, outlining the benefits of a proposed policy in a State of the Union Address), the Holy Spirit protects him against the possibility of error.
I like that. Even if it was as restricted as Papal infallibility, it at least gives the President an option to be believed and implicitly calls into question what he says without invoking that.
A president with wisdom sounds like a good idea.
Probably too overly powerful, but what about access to an oracle that correctly answers yes or no questions? It would primarily grant the ability to make better decisions, though it would also likely create rapid technological progress.
One of the examples is “omnipotence”. I wouldn’t be too worried about overly powerful if I were you — or rather, I’d be worried about it for in-universe reasons, not for meta reasons.
Does anyone here love the CW?
Logged in to boo hiss at this.
Eek, a ghost snake!
Due to things descending into culture war, I’m reconvening some responses from here WRT Carter Page’s FISA documents.
@idontknow
Jury’s still out on this one. There are a lot of redactions.
This is similar. Like I said, we still don’t know on corroboration, because so much is redacted.
That’s clearly talking about a different thing, and it’s annoying when everyone seems to persist in intentionally talking past one another. The dossier could be completely irrelevant for the assessment that Russia interfered in the election while being relevant for the probable cause that Carter Page was operating as an agent of a foreign power.
@Iain
Sigh. We’re definitely in the territory of “being misleading in order to claim that the other guy is being misleading”. I imagine Nunes is distinguishing between [not mentioning funding at all] and [naming Clinton specificially OR referring to funding by something like “Candidate #2”]. You’re trying to bundle them as [not mentioning funding at all OR referring to funding by something like “Candidate #2”] and [naming Clinton specifically].
This is the “more vague/complicated discussion” I mentioned. The typical example I’ve been using to try to make the point for why someone might care about how this went down is Richard Nixon. Suppose that instead of simply instructing his henchmen to break into DNC headquarters, he trumped up some probable cause to get a warrant to search it. Are you still upset? Suppose he didn’t trump it up himself; he paid someone to trump it up for him. Are you still upset? Suppose he concealed his payment for the trumped up PC via an intermediary. Are you still upset? Do you think any of these situations are meaningfully different than if some political partisan just went off on their own to find damaging information? Obviously, a lot of the detailed facts here aren’t known completely, and various versions of hypothetical fact patterns engage varying vague judgments, but I think it beggars belief to act like we can’t imagine why someone might be concerned about this.
I think your reading of the footnote is sensible, but I think you’re stretching to get to (d) or (e). While your prediction is possible, honestly, I have no bloody clue what they’re going for in this section. (Frankly, it could go the other direction. Wouldn’t a big bombshell be if that next bit was, “BUT WE CAUGHT PAGE TALKING TO TRUMP ON SUCH AND SUCH A DAY!” Since we’re stretching, it’s just as easy to stretch it in the direction of, “Yes, he denied it and appeared to move away, but he’s lying and here’s why.”) You’d think they’d be better with section titles. Maybe it will all make sense with the redactions removed. Maybe they just included weird and ultimately irrelevant context that is a vestige of where their knowledge was when they wrote it (Sagan knows I’ve seen some weird and irrelevant stuff in warrant applications).
Something interesting is happening on the German Left. Leaders from Die Linke (“The Left,” basically the successor to the communist SED party of East Germany) have called for the formation of a new “collective movement” (“Sammelbewegung”) that they have tentatively called “Fairland.” The name is subject to change, and as of yet it is not being pitched as a bona-fide political party that will separately run for office. So far, it sounds like it is intended to be a pressure group or faction within Die Linke to get DL to reconsider its commitment to open borders in favor of some sort of regulated borders.
I saw this coming a while back after reading this excellent article from Unz.com: “Immigration Divides Europe and the German Left.”
While many on the Left have already started calling Sahra Wagenknecht and the others in this faction “Nazis,” I would not dismiss their ideas so easily. I myself am reserving judgment until I see more of what this “Fairland” initiative has in mind. Here are the things I particularly like so far:
Precisely. Proletarian internationalism is not some abstract principle of virtue-signaling. It is a strategy borne out of practical incentives. It is based on a recognition that a German worker and a Syrian worker are potentially like two dogs who can either fight each other over a tiny scrap of meat tossed down to them by investors, or tactically unite against investors to get the whole buffet. Working together with a Syrian worker for these practical, instrumental goals does not require that you intrinsically like him/her, does not require that you become more “culturally sensitive” to the Syrian worker except insofar as that is strictly necessary in order to be able to work with him/her, does not require that you “get in touch with your inner Syrian” and try Syrian cuisine, etc. You might even be quite appalled by Syrian refugees, and yet see a benefit in working together with them.
This only goes so far as that cooperation and aid remains useful for both sides. It is to be expected that German workers (on average wealthier more educated) will currently have more to offer their Syrian comrades than vice-versa. That’s understandable. Someday the Syrian workers may be in a position to return the favor (say, if Germany finds itself in a communist revolution and needs the military and logistical help of Syrian workers).
But any relationship of comradeship must eventually be a two-way street to a certain extent. If Syrian refugees are currently in a desperate situation and have little to offer German workers except for competing for lower wages, then at the very least it is not too much for German workers to expect that Syrian workers will not go out of their way to make their presence antagonistic. And it might even behoove the Syrian workers to think about how they can work together with German workers to get the whole buffet. When one dog patiently plots to kill the master while the other is wolfing down the entire scrap that has been tossed on the ground, the interaction does not breed (no pun intended) a feeling of comradeship.
It’s like, if a worker in my labor union gets fired and can’t afford rent, it makes sense to offer him/her a guest bedroom in my house. Someday I may need him/her to return the favor. And eating some of my food in the fridge is to be expected…whereas shitting on the floor or stabbing my cat is not OK.
It’s like, if a German worker circa-1914 is invading my French province, sure, I’ll keep putting out feelers for a Christmas truce, for a peace, for turning the imperialist war into a Europe-wide class civil war…but I’d also be a dummy to just sit on my gun when I see some of those German workers coming over the top at me.
(Lenin rightly sneered at some of the anti-war virtue-signalling proclamations made by some of the socialist parties just before WWI. It’s not that Lenin was pro-war. He was the most anti-war of them all. But he rightly understood the practical, material reality that by the time the enemy military is bearing down on you, all of the farsighted, high-minded principles are going to go out the window, so there must be concrete commitments in place to keep things from even getting to that point if fratricidal war between Europe’s workers was to be avoided).
To what extent are some Syrian refugees being obnoxious guests? To what extent are they impossible to treat as comrades? I don’t know what to believe. Did hundreds of Syrian refugees really commit mass sexual assaults in Cologne in public in broad daylight? It sounds a little bit too much like “Jewish cabals eating Christian babies” or “Cocaine-addled Negroes raping lily-white daughters.” But in this case I’ve heard evidence from too many sources that I trust to just dismiss it. I will remain skeptical by default to these sorts of claims, but I think the Left is going to look foolish if their knee-jerk reaction is always to dismiss these sorts of claims.
In any case, to the extent that this sort of thing is happening, the real problem with these Syrian refugees is not that they are Syrian. That’s the right-wing way of thinking. The problem is that they are behaving like lumpenproletarians rather than proletarians.
The Left needs to be intolerant of lumpenproletarian behavior and lifestyles. We are talking about petty (apolitical) criminality and social parasitism. Marx was correct in identifying that these “lumpenproletarians,” though miserable and oppressed by exclusion from the means to life just like proletarians, are politically unreliable allies, prone to reactionary and demagogic politics (which might include both AfD AND radical Islam).
Marx did not care about oppression in the abstract. Peasants were oppressed too, and yet Marx correctly identified that their class interests were distinct from those of proletarians. Peasants stand to benefit from overthrowing the landlord and comprador bourgeoisie and becoming petty-capitalists. Lumpenproles stand to benefit from more generous welfare and lucrative criminal opportunities like Prohibition and the War on Drugs. Proletarians stand to benefit from socializing control over the means of production and abolishing class distinctions. While tactical alliances are possible with the peasantry, and heck, even progressive capitalists in certain contexts (as Mao and various “United Fronts” have demonstrated), I have yet to see the lumpenproletariat make any meaningful contribution to progressive world-historical change.
The Left should make a reasonable effort to ensure that nobody feels a strong incentive to be a lumpenproletarian. Basically, end the War on Drugs and offer a job in the army doing public works or other civic-improvement activities for anyone who wants to sign up. But once again, it is a two-way street. After being offered such incentives, if comrades refuse to be proletarians and insist on acting like lumpenproletarians (raping women, or stealing cars from proletarian comrades, or setting fire to cars or other social wealth with no deliberate revolutionary purpose behind it), they get speedy deportation (if they are a refugee) or a stint in the gulag (if they are a citizen), no exceptions…whether they are German or Syrian, Christian or Muslim.
The Left must be very careful to walk a fine line here. And I’m really not just talking about Germany here, but America too. If the Left keeps its head stuck in the clouds of virtue-signalling, it is going to look very foolish and lose all credibility. If it allows itself to get hijacked and co-opted by the Right into pitting groups of workers against each other, then that’s no good either.
Edit: Another way of thinking about it is, the Left needs to carefully distinguish between “National Socialism” (a la Hitler) and “Socialism in One Country” (a la Stalin). National Socialism ahistorically vilifies and generalizes about other nationalities, whereas Socialism in One Country recognizes that other countries might not yet be on the same page, but they are in principle on the same team as soon as they come around to the idea of socialism. In other words, Socialism in One Country is socialism that aspires to include all nationalities, but due to practical realities temporarily prioritizes socialism in one country. That may be the situation Germany finds itself in, where it wants to, for example, have higher wages than the rest of the world, but where the rest of the world isn’t on the same page yet.
Now, I have my gripes with Socialism in One Country, such as how Stalin leaned on the Spanish communists to clamp down on the Spanish Revolution in 1936 (and clamp down on the anarchists especially) so as to not antagonize France and Britain, whom Stalin was courting for a collective security agreement at the time. But I understand the idea behind Socialism in One Country as a practical starting point if the rest of the world simply refuses to join you. And I think it can work, provided that the country or political unit in question is geographically large enough to have access to all needed raw materials internally. If this is not the case, then the country will be too dependent on the world market, and through this need to conduct trade on the world market (and thus conduct production on a basis that is profitable in value terms, rather than beneficial in use-value terms), the country’s economy will be steered by the Law of Value regardless of what the planners and/or society wants to do, and there will be strong pressures to reintroduce capitalism and erode reforms.
The USSR was a large enough unit to make Socialism in One Country work until worldwide revolution occurred. China is similarly viable, as would be the U.S., and probably the EU too, although probably Germany alone is not a viable candidate for “Socialism in One Country.” Die Linke should ponder this.
Even so, I tentatively like how Wagenknecht and these “Fairland” factionalists from Die Linke are trying to re-think the Left’s approach to this issue.
Edit: Here is a good demonstration from Key and Peele of the difference between proletarian and lumpenproletarian perspectives.
and what if these things happen to be highly correlated?
I’ll grant that it is not always obvious if someone is proletarian or lumpenproletarian when they are showing up at a border crossing. Certain documents might help establish their level of education and/or profession and/or criminal record, which would be strong identifiers of their class. If they don’t have documents, then you also won’t know whether they are necessarily Syrian, Libyan, Pakistani, Muslim, Christian, etc. You could say, “Olive-skinned people who are not already legal citizens of Germany are likely to be lumpenproletarians.”
Pro: A fast algorithm that could potentially process a lot of people in a short period of time.
Con: Likely to mistake a lot of Middle-Eastern proletarians for lumpenproletarians. (Or are you denying that most Middle-Easterners are law-abiding, socially-productive proletarians, and that it is a minority who are law-breaking, socially-parasitic lumpenproletarians?)
I don’t see why we necessarily need to re-invent the wheel here. The Soviet Union received approximately 3,000 refugees from the Spanish Civil War after the fascists won. East Germany received refugees from Chile after the 1973 fascist coup. Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet lived in East Germany for several years. Why can’t modern Germany simply re-implement the strict standards that these countries had?
Socialist countries like the Soviet Union and the DDR tended to have strict immigration policies to ensure that they received only friendly, class-conscious proletarians and not spies, saboteurs, lumpenproletarian troublemakers, reactionaries (Islamic fundamentalists would certainly have not been allowed in!) It is the same with China, Cuba, North Korea, and Vietnam today (although China is probably the most relaxed of them…but even with them I doubt they are too eager to allow in Turkmen nationalists, or undocumented Turkmen of unknown history and origin! By default, I am sure any undocumented Central Asian migrants are politely shown the door.) People who are old enough to remember the DDR like Sahra Wagenknecht know all about this. To people of her generation, the idea that socialism and open borders go hand-in-hand must seem like the pinnacle of lunacy!
Edit: Here’s what I would do if I were German immigration Czar. I would demand that refugees prove their political reliability before being granted asylum, which concretely means that they must have documents proving a period of past membership in a political party/organization with broadly progressive and secular principles. These might include:
*The Syrian/Iraqi Arab-Socialist Ba’ath Party
*The Syrian Social-Nationalist Party
*The Syrian National Defense Forces
*The Syrian/Iraqi Communist Party
*The PYD/SDF/YPG/YPJ
*Any Syrian/Iraqi secular liberal parties of which I am not aware***
Although with the first three of these, with the state of the civil war as it is now, I’d tell the asylum seeker, “Good news comrade! I don’t know if you have heard, but your side is about to win the civil war, so I don’t think you need asylum here anymore.” and offer the asylum seeker a plane ticket back home. I’d offer a temporary tourist visa if they still want to stay for a bit, but nothing more.
***Note: Membership in “The FSA” doesn’t count because the FSA has meant anything from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda. And I’d be very suspicious of any self-described “liberal” who thought it was a good idea to form a coalition with such merry bands of headchoppers.
Edit: My wife is funny. She sees me on the computer and says, “Are you still going on about that Wagonbucket woman you were talking about earlier?”
A strict immigration policy is already conceding most of the issue to the right.
Because due to the fact that undesireable traits do, in fact, tend to correlate with race/nationality, such policies would immediately be denounced as racist.
Refugees often travelled with what they could carry on foot and on a boat, which was the bare minimum. Documents apart from the most important are often missing.
Getting duplicates after the fact is rather hard. You may remember that there was a rather violent civil war which not only has a negative effect on people and buildings but also on institutions. And of course a lot of people were fleeing Assad and his state which makes it somewhat difficult to get help from this state.
Btw: If you weren’t a member of a party like the majority of the world’s population because you weren’t very political or a teenager at the start of the war you’re out of luck in your proposal?
There are probably civil society affiliations that would also suffice for testifying to one’s political reliability. I’m not familiar enough with Syrian civil society organizations to give examples of what those would be.
But yeah, if you’re an anonymous individual showing up on the doorstep of a foreign country with no documents…you could be an escaped convict, you could be an Islamic fundamentalist…who knows? Am I supposed to take your word on everything? Ask yourself: would the Soviet Union have let you in? Would East Germany have let you in? Would China let you in today? Hell no. And this is not a failure of proletarian internationalism; it’s just unfortunately necessary prudence.
I’m sure there were apolitical people who didn’t care to live under Franco after the Spanish Civil War, but who couldn’t prove their reliability to the Soviet Union (the USSR only admitted some 3,000 refugees, and these were practically all longtime bona-fide Spanish communists). Was the Soviet Union supposed to just let those people in anyways, and not worry about whether they might be undercover fascists out to assassinate some prominent Spanish communists like Republican President Jose Diaz?
So, what are these apolitical people supposed to do? If they are truly apolitical, there is no reason why they should not be able to get along in life under the Assad government. If your home is in an active warzone, find somewhere else to stay for the meantime. If you want help from other countries for rebuilding, it is going to come with strings attached regardless—either in the form of Russian and Chinese loans, or international aid from communists if you yourself are trying to build socialism (if you are not trying to build socialism, then why would communists help you? They are not bleeding-heart liberals.) Who knows, maybe you can persuade some Silicon Valley billionaire to purchase global virtue-signalling points by making a billion-dollar donation to the reconstruction of Syria.
Notice that democratic confederalist Kurds (YPG, etc.) are, by and large, not fleeing their country despite difficult conditions and menacing threats. They are fighting for their country—men, women, teenagers. And it is inspiring. International battalions of volunteers are happy to help them fight, rebuild, etc. Because there’s something in it for us communists there. But what’s in it for us to help some anonymous stranger of uncertain provenance and intent showing up at our doorstep? “Human decency,” bah! Once again, we see the difference between the moralizing left and the materialist left.
My problem with socialists has long been that they seem utterly incurious as to what a comparative analysis of the actually existing socialist states and advanced capitalist states actually reveals about their respective aims (instead preferring to equivocate socialism with left-liberal desiderata), so it’s honestly refreshing to read your candid admission that the contemporary left-wing obsession with maximizing migration flows is completely ahistorical rather than pretending, as socialists so often do, that it is global capitalism which is uniquely hostile to immigration. (Similarly interesting things could be said about the capitalist and socialist approaches to, say, gay rights, drug prohibition, capital punishment, natalism, military conscription, national duties, etc.)
You mention East Germany, which is a fascinating example. It’s a little known fact that the socialist leaders of East Germany apparently saw no contradiction in retaining Nazi legislation as the basis for East German migration control.
(The GDR also sought to ensure that immigration was as transient as possible and was obsessed with preventing binational marriages, restrictions that are all the more remarkable in light of East Germany’s desperate manpower shortage.)
Call me a dreamer, but I honestly believe that conservatives and socialists would find many useful points of agreement in their mutual traditions if only they would put down their spears and talk. In this respect the Germanies also have much to teach us.
Perhaps it’s not a coincidence that Germans like Wagenknecht and Streeck are once again at the forefront of developing a socialism worthy even of right-wing admiration.
Some notes from a somewhat leftish german, although I never voted for die Linke not have I ever been a member.
• I wouldn’t call die Linke just the successor party to the SED. Yes, of course via the PDS that’s correct but that ignores the west german WASG and more importantly: next year the wall has been fallen for over thirty years. In those three decades a lot of people came of age with different leftish positions than just nostalgia. They form the party in many different ways since then.
• From what we know the about the proposal Fairland:
a) It is not a faction inside Die Linke, although it comes from a faction, the Lafontaine/Wagenknecht wing.
b) It is not focussed singularly focussed on refugees, that is just a one point among many other social issues. Anglophone media has since 2015 the habit to see every action and motivation in german politics based on the refugee crisis of 2015. That is a factor, of course, but not the only factor. There are many others.
c) By its own words the #fairland proposal wants to build a coalition of the german left parties. The reason Merkel is chancellor since 2005 is just not her non-politics politics but also the fragmentation of the german left into three parties, which weakens each of them. So far there doesn’t seem much enthusiasm for #fairland, either in the SPD, the Greens and parts of die Linke. A major reason for that lies with the author, I think: Lafontaine.
• Speaking of factions: like most parties Die Linke is split into wings which hate each other more than the outgroup. There a more than two wings and also the divisions between east and west and older and younger generations. But in short there is a small cold war between two movements inside die Linke, symbolized by Wagenknecht on the one hand and Kipping on the other. But: the cold war predates the refugee topic by years. In my opinion the refugees became a new front in this war not because of the refugees but because it’s a war. It could have been anything else. (See also the german government “crisis” last month. In words it was about asylum seekers, its motivation on the other hand was posturing for the forthcoming election in Bavaria. It could have been any topic.)
What makes the #fairland thing somewhat spicy are what differentiates the two wings: The Kipping wing is ideological but is open for coalitions. That would mean weakening the ideology but participating in power. The Lafontaine/Wagenknecht wing is populist but shies away from coalitions. Derogatory: All talk, no responsibility. In this dichotomy the proposal is a small grenade, disturbing the balance. Maybe it’s just another weapon in the cold war. Maybe it’s Lafontaine wanting a legacy after 1999. Maybe it’s just trumpian blustering.
• From those I met and from what I know lumpenproletariat is the wrong classification for the syrian refugees. Keep in mind that before the civil war Syria had a middle class; it was not the middle ages. The majority of refugees is not lumpenproletarian; keep in mind that the act of seeking refuge needs monetary means and some language skill.
Btw: the vast majority of convicted criminals in the cologne train station incident were Maghrebi – from Marocco, Algeria and Tunesia – and a majority of them were illegal in Germany. They have somewhat different incentives compared to legetimate asylum seekers and refugees, both with a legal status.
• I know there is a targeted effort on the net to redefine of Nationalsozialismus as a left ideology, ignoring the actual actions of Nazis. I really hope you mean something different.
• For international workers solidarity: in a way the european refugee crisis is a crisis of the mediterranean european countries, Greece and Italy and to an extend Spain. Geography is a curse. If nothing has changed all refugees would have arrived and stayed there, putting an undue strain on the border countries. That is the tragedy: the refugee crisis would need intra-european solidarity between the EU countries, lessening the burden for the border countries. Which would need solidarity from northern and eastern european countries. But a comprehensive solution for the mess of the Dublin agreements is not in sight.
Thank you, this was very enlightening, especially about the details of the Cologne incident. And my knowledge of internal leftist politics in Germany is obviously incomplete. I may be wishfully reading more into these tea-leaves than is warranted. I’m obviously eager to witness any foreshadowing of a move in the American Left away from “the moralizing left” back towards a more orthodox-Marxist “materialist” left.
It always blows my mind how much of the American left seems to be 100% on board with employers firing their employees for having the wrong political views, and with big companies throwing their economic weight around to force states and cities to reverse policies that the companies’ managements dislike.
Why shouldn’t they be? Their ideology dominates corporate boards. There is little to no risk of this tactic being used against them in kind.
@Matt M
Right now. 50 years ago it was otherwise, and in 50 years it might be the right with the whip hand.
There is little to no risk of this tactic being used against them in kind.
Until the formerly considered solidly progressive comrades become, due to the drift of more and more radical social prescriptivism, first of all on the edge of what is acceptable and then on the same side as those filthy conservative repressive bigots.
See Andrew Sullivan and his run-in with trans rights. Or the whole beginning disapproval of “gay white cis men” as not being truly representative of the glorious rainbow.
Once they’ve run off or cowed the opposition, they will look around for further evils to be purged, and that only leaves their own side.
……
“incident”
” So far there doesn’t seem much enthusiasm for #fairland, either in the SPD, the Greens and parts of die Linke. A major reason for that lies with the author, I think: Lafontaine.”
For the Greens the problem is rather that they ARE the moralising left. Fairland (tough for me not to insert a “y”) is basically the proposal to drop what makes the Greens the Greens and to start giving a shit about the workers, who are not voting Green anyway.
The Greens ran on a pro-refugee program that contained gems like “unlimited family reunion” and “automatic citizenship for kids born in Germany”. Which, if implemented, would be a bunch of “right wing conspiracy theories” come true.
“Another way of thinking about it is, the Left needs to carefully distinguish between “National Socialism” (a la Hitler) and “Socialism in One Country” (a la Stalin). National Socialism ahistorically vilifies and generalizes about other nationalities, whereas Socialism in One Country recognizes that other countries might not yet be on the same page, but they are in principle on the same team as soon as they come around to the idea of socialism.”
I don’t know how endorsed vs. snark this is, but I’m reminded of the difference between laziness vs. biologically-mediated tendency to do less work.
The great German socialist Wolfgang Streeck (who is involved in the movement mentioned above) has been laying the intellectual groundwork for this tendency for years now. I highly recommend his works for his courageous willingness to skewer left-liberal orthodoxies from a staunchly labor-revivalist perspective, which in some ways speaks to the same concerns traditionally found on the Right. Many leftists profess a rejection of liberalism, but Streeck demonstrates how the Left is fatally compromised by what it only ostensibly opposes.
Whose Side Are We on? Liberalism and Socialism Are Not the Same
When I talk about the political spectrum from Left to Right, my mental map / visualization actually puts the Left on my right and the Right on my left. Possible reasons: I’m right handed, and consider the Left to be more of my in-group. Does anyone else have this, or similar? Is the fact that I have a spatial mental map weird to begin with?
Do you know that this actually comes from an actual left and right in a legislative chamber (specifically revolutionary era France)? Frequently these are described from the point of view of the officer’s podium, but we can see that this is usually inverted in the actual US Congress.
So, when you watch the State of the Union, you typically see the Democrats as being on the right side of the chamber…
I knew about the revolutionary France origin, I did not know that the US Congress has (informally) assigned seating.
Yes, funnily enough. I do that too. And yeah, I’m also right-handed and identify more with the Left.
A book I’ve been recently reading pointed out that nicknames are increasingly rare to the point of being a lost art. Sports is a prime example. The early years of baseball seemed to give every moderately famous player a nickname. The book further speculates that this is due to television removing the need for human imagination. You don’t need a nickname to remember someone if you have actually seen them in action.
While nicknames don’t work as well on a forum where people can choose their own handles, what nickname would you give to some of the people here?
I’ll go first.
Scott “The Civil Savant” Alexander.
Counterexample: rappers.
“The Civil Savant” seems like a bit of a mouthful. Maybe Scott “Unsung” Alexander?
David Friedman could be “Freed man.”
Or David “Freedom!” Friedman.
Do libertarians in the social media era yell “They can take our livelihoods, but they’ll never take our FREEEEDOM!”?
My theory is a bit of a twist on this – but back in the day, sports weren’t necessarily as nationally popular as they are today. Athletes are more highly paid, more closely followed, more heavily scrutinized, more famous, more well known.
A nickname is really simply a “stage name” that is given to you by others rather than by yourself. But modern athletes don’t really require/benefit from stage names. Their fame is directly proportional to their ability in a sport which is judged very objectively. Compare this to actors or musicians, where “getting famous” is a big deal, and your fame isn’t as clearly tied to your technical skill.
Modern athletes can obtain fame simply by honing their craft, and then once they have it, their name alone becomes recognizable enough that a fancy nickname is unnecessary.
Wikipedia has a page for basketball nicknames. There are still a number of players with nicknames, although I can’t tell if they’re becoming less common
I remember how Jeff “The Rainbow Warrior” Gordon used to catch so much flak for looking like some yuppie pretty-boy in a sport like Nascar that was used to a different aesthetic.
It always annoyed be that Barack Obama lacked a good presidential nickname. Now Trump lacks one as well. I begin to worry that this might be a pattern.
Part of it is probably partisan divide. An effective nickname has to be useable by both fans and opponents alike. Difficult to achieve.
Did Clinton have a bipartisan one? All I can think of is “Slick Willie”, and that’s, uh…
Really? I’ve had several nicknames and appellations throughout my life. “Moose” (because I’m big and have a stoic looking face), “Tank” (because of my powerful singing voice), “the Unlucky” (because of the obvious)…
Most of my friends had nicknames too: Tog (short for ‘The Other Guy’), Kiki (her name was not Kristine), Halo (from the game), X (no idea), Y (his best friend), Z (his girlfriend), K (Y’s girlfriend), Pyro (loved fire/fireworks). Plus my girlfriends: Titita (or just Titi), Nally (not her name), Quer…
Anyway, my vote for Scott Alexander would be Slate. Alternative: Scott the Starmind. Or… well, I could continue.
My 11 Myths are here.
Note that I wrote the Myths in 2011, so the LP vote < 1% was true then.
Myth #10: That free market proponents believe in no government. Only a small minority of free market advocates are anarchists. Free market anarchists do include members of the Libertarian Party (LP). All members of the LP must sign a pledge to oppose all coercion, which in turn means that any government is verboten. Per Wikipedia, only 115,000 people have ever signed this pledge. Only once has an LP candidate for President received over 1% of the vote. These are examples of the very few people in the United States that advocate no government whatsoever.
Yet in a Pew Research Center poll, 18% labeled themselves as libertarian (http://people-press.org/2010/09/12/americans-spending-more-time-following-the-news/). Since a major tenet of libertarianism is the advocacy of free markets and limited government, it is clear that a substantial minority of Americans are free market advocates, and desires to decrease the size of government. But few of these people are anarchists, such as those that belong to the Libertarian Party.
What does it mean to be for free markets but not against government altogether? Most of those for limited government are in favor of a military to protect the country against outside aggressors. They are also for an internal police force to maintain security inside the country, and a court system to rule on disputes and to punish offenders. Also, regulating of business externalities that hurt others (pollution) are thought by most free marketers to be a valid government function. All of these are very difficult functions to maintain without a government, but are necessary for civilization.
Some free market advocates even support a government safety net for those down on their luck. It is hard to know what percentage of such advocates support a safety net, but there is nothing inherently incompatible with supporting an unrestricted market and also supporting government support for the poor. Also some free marketers support building common infrastructure like roads and railroads on the grounds that the free rider problem prevents such investment by the private market.
What free market advocates do not support are economic development programs, subsidies for business, regulation of business beyond externalities, or “partnerships” with businesses. The private market works much better unencumbered by government control, and the government works better unencumbered by corrupting influences of rent-seeking businesses.
A mixture of cowardice and lack of logical consistency.
Edgy, but untrue. Seems pretty reasonable to be a laissez-faire minarchist. I remember watching an old interview with Milton Friedman where he basically said that hypothetically being able to buy heroin from a corner-store was bad, but government overreach was worse. Doesn’t strike me as a particularly cowardly position.
[Trigger warning: murder, rape]
In a previous Open Thread I’d asked about research involving the psychology around self-sacrifice under non-emergent conditions. I received some great references, but nothing quite on topic. I want to explore a bit more the area I’ve been thinking about.
Because of my work in EMS and location, I’m very-peripherally connected to the events of the LA Fitness Shooting from some years ago. The TL;DR is that a man who was socially rejected went on a murder spree of women at a fitness facility as a form of revenge.
The popularity of utilitarianism in these parts has left me with a bit of a conundrum about that event. Using the “book value” of the lives involved, all of those dead would have been better off if one of the women murdered had instead been compelled to be the shooter’s concubine. Of course, that kind of idea leads to revulsion in most people.
Of course, if we were to support such a system, it would be likely that people would attempt to game it – claim to be willing to murder women unless they got their own concubine. Likewise, there’s the “don’t negotiate with terrorists” principle in that it just leads to more terrorism. So anybody who brought forward such a threat would have to be separated from society in some fashion. This means that people in such frame of mind are unwilling to speak up.
It seems to me that this sort of detente comes up in life frequently. Why is it that we accept the “help them” solution in some cases (eg. starving children) but not the others (murderer above)? It seems that you can find either mild or severe costs and benefits on either side of the popular result.
Basically it just depends on how much sympathy people can drum up for the “victim”. And, of course, whether they or some group is willing to drum it up for them. Eliot Rodger was probably a lost cause; the YouTube shooter probably would have done better to get a sob story and a Patreon.
This. I would also add that the “creepy guy who can’t get girls” profile seems to be unsympathetic because many people seem to view their plight as the outcome of their own personal choices. While few would admit this, I think most people view the socially awkward as people who are choosing to be socially awkward. If someone behaves weirdly in social situations, the assumption is that they are actively choosing to defect against social norms, rather than a more innocent assumption that they just don’t understand the norms or how to comply with them.
“Be nice to the kid with physical disabilities” is considered a positive value that is endorsed universally. But the underlying premise is that they can’t help how they are, wouldn’t you feel bad if you were them, etc. The socially awkward are largely dismissed as people who can help it, but are choosing not to because they are simply antisocial jerks. Therefore, there is no positive obligation to grant them any form of charity, assistance, or benefit of the doubt whatsoever.
Because one of them requires forcing someone with no responsibility for the problem into sex slavery and the other does not?
Why isn’t preemptively forcing the murderer to live in jail a preferable solution from a utilitarian perspective?
I think how much sympathy someone can drum up for getting help from others depends a lot on the possibility that they might be faking their plight.
Note that in the US, most welfare programs try to make some effort to make sure the recipient really needs them before giving out the benefit–that’s pretty clearly an attempt to make gaming the system harder. Part of the cost comes in checking and enforcing those rules; another part comes in creating poverty traps, where some single mom can’t afford to take a better job, because if she does, she’ll lose eligibility for her subsidized housing and will lose more money than she gains from the bigger paycheck. On the other hand, very few people are offended when, say, some guy missing both legs and one arm from an accident turns out to be getting disability checks–nobody suspects him of gaming the system.
There’s also a big aspect of how much you sympathize with the person for other reasons. And when someone is extremely unsympathetic toward a potential recipient of aid, they often convince themselves that the potential recipient is less deserving or more likely gaming their sympathy, to justify not helping to themselves.
Because the only ethical system that would suggest this “solution” is less than monstrously evil is consequentialism, and only a handful of nerdy intellectuals are actually consequentialists.
Everyone else uses consequentialist language in ethical debate, because it’s a good way to find common ground with strangers, but they don’t really believe it and if it leads then to something that seems like a monstrous evil, consequentialism goes bye-bye. And while the nerdy intellectuals sometimes miss the fact that all the other people who are using consequentialist language aren’t actually consequentialists, almost all of them have figured out that if they start talking about e.g. turning women into sex slaves because the math says it’s best, normal people start talking about lynching nerdy intellectuals.
Hence, the distinction. In some cases, the consequentialist solution is consistent with the customary rules, values, virtues, social contracts, and moral intuitions, and we accept it. There’s no rule against giving food to starving children, and most people find it quite virtuous. In other cases, the consequentialist solution is clearly contrary to the customary rules etc, which are pretty big on e.g. not turning women into sex slaves, and even the consequentialists know to shut up about it already.
Also, by strange coincidence, the latter cases tend to be the ones where if you do all the math, not just the easy parts, you find the moral hazard where people are incentivized to game the system and half the women on the planet are reduced to sexual slavery. And everyone who isn’t a nerdy consequentialist intellectual, knew that these were bad plans without doing any math.
Using the “book value” of the lives involved, all of those dead would have been better off if one of the women murdered had instead been compelled to be the shooter’s concubine.
Who then was given access to powerful poisons which she put in his meals. There you go! One potential murderer who will never become an actual murderer and one person freed from coercion!
“Doing the math” on such problems can bring you down a long path. Why stop at “force women (or men) to be concubines”, why not go “and/or let the concubine murder the owner without facing consequences afterwards”? Indeed, if we get someone coming in to the Concubine Provision Office threatening to commit mass murder unless they get their own personal concubine, why not pull the lever to open the trapdoor to send them down the chute to the tank full of ravenous piranha, instead of going “yes sir, we will force and compel Sue to be your harlot”? Solves the same problem, doesn’t involve making people into property.
Besides, I think people who go shoot unrelated others (and then often kill themselves) in order to take revenge for perceived slights are probably likely to go off for any or no reason at all, once they’ve reached the stage where mass murder looks like a good idea. Maybe you prevent the guy shooting up a gym full of women by giving him his own personal sex slave, but what about when he then considers he should have a much better job and a promotion and a raise and get the respect he deserves instead of his current crappy job, so he goes to shoot up his workplace/the public square? How much do you give in? Do we end up crowning the guy Absolute Emperor of the World?
It’s probably uncontroversial that science is better at resolving questions than philosophy. Why is that? One idea is simply that it’s the nature of the two. Science(ideally) involves easily verified measurements. Philosophy doesn’t. But that doesn’t necessarily seem right. When someone makes an argument, they aren’t just saying that this is their subjective opinion, otherwise they wouldn’t bother making the argument. They are trying to appeal to some level of objectivity to convince you. And sometimes we do manage to convince other people that we are right solely by logic without relying on any new empirical evidence.
I think part of the reason why science is so much better for resolving debates is that our senses are just so much better developed than our reasoning ability, with an evolutionary timeline going back hundreds of millions of years rather than, at most, a few million years. But is there a possible evolutionary timeline where an intelligent species developed the other way around, with exceptional logical reasoning skills with poor sensory input? What would that look like? Would they be able to resolve questions relying more on philosophy or would they be at a major disadvantage compared to us?
The weird thing is, math is all about pure reasoning. You can sometimes try to construct an example or counterexample to a claim, but you can’t really check things by experiment or observation. And yet, math from the ancient world is still true. People like 2500 years ago knew there was no last prime number and that you couldn’t express the square root of 2 as a ratio of two integers, and they were right and it’s still true.
And philosophy is about pure reasoning, again with some examples or counterexamples helping you along, but not with a way to check experimentally/observationally to see if your theory is right or wrong. And we can still read and benefit from the philosophy of 2500 years ago, because we still can’t nail much down in that realm.
My understanding is that observation and experiment were just not considered great ways to understand reality in the mindset of most thinkers before 1400 or so. Eventually, you got people actually thinking about experiments that could show you if you were wrong, and accumulating lots of observations so you could build a useful model, and trying to make predictions and seeing if you were right. But I think there was a really long time during which most intellectual effort was either toward reasoning from abstract principles to learn about reality, or reading the works of ancient authorities to learn about reality.
While this is obviously true, I think it underestimates the extent to which mathematical hypotheses are discovered by “experiment”: calculate the first ten simple examples you can think of, and see if a pattern emerges, then try and prove the pattern.
Also, mathematicians do use “observational” and “experimental” reasoning, although obviously it is weighted much less strongly than strict proof: see this page for (mathematically) informal arguments for against the Riemann hypothesis. Obviously no mathematician will be convinced by anything other than a proof, but this sort of reasoning plays a real and non-trivial role in the actual practice of mathematics.
Another example is P vs NP, and the popular argument attributed to Scott Aaronson that “If P = NP, then the world would be a profoundly different place than we usually assume it to be. There would be no special value in “creative leaps,” no fundamental gap between solving a problem and recognizing the solution once it’s found”–this is very much an “observational” form of reasoning. It can’t supplant proof, but it can complement and guide proof.
I think I almost grok the sides in this civil war. Does anyone else?
Hey. Nerds. Since it’s a CW thread, what are your thoughts on dice pool vs. roll-over systems?
What’s wrong with roll-under?