Meetups Everywhere 2018

Last year we had organized meetups in sixty different cities around the world. A couple of the meetup groups stuck around or reported permanent spikes in membership, which sounds like a success, so let’s do it again. I’ll repeat the city list from last year, which has every city where at least ten people expressed interest in a meetup. A few nearby cities are merged to make sure they have enough people.
If you’re willing to host a meetup for your city, then decide on a place, date, and time, and post it in the comments. I would also prefer you include an email where people can reach you.
Please err in favor of volunteering to organize – the difficulty level is basically “pick a coffee shop you like, tell me the address, and give me a time”; it would be dumb if nobody got to go to meetups because everyone felt too awkward and low-status to volunteer.
In a week or so, I’ll make another post listing the details for each city so people know where to go.
Some details and suggestions for would-be organizers:
1. I don’t guarantee I’ll have the post with times and addresses up until August 8, so please choose a day after that. The weekend of the 11th -12th might be one good choice.
2. In the past, the best venues have been ones that are quiet(ish) and have lots of mobility for people to arrange themselves into circles or subgroups as desired. Private houses have been pretty good. Same with food courts. Cafes and restaurants have gone okay, as have empty fields (really). Bars don’t seem to have worked very well at all.
3. Usually only about a quarter of people who express interest actually attend. If your city has fewer than 20 people, don’t offer to organize unless you’re okay with a good chance of only one or two other people showing up.
4. If more than one person volunteers to organize, I will pick among them. Priority will be given to people I know well, people who have organized meetups before, and (especially) an existing SSC/LW/EA meetup group in the city. If you run an existing SSC/LW/EA meetup group and you want to organize your city’s SSC meetup, please mention that in the post so I can give you precedence.
5. If you have an existing meetup group, you can just tell me what you’re already doing and when your next meetup is. But try to have the one you list here be some kind of “welcome, SSC people” meetup or otherwise low-barrier-to-entry. And please give me a firm date and time commitment instead of “tell people to check our mailing list to find out where the meeting will be that week”.
6. If you’re formally volunteering to organize a meetup, please respond with an unambiguous statement to this effect, the exact address, the exact time, and the date (+ contact details if possible). I’m not going to count someone as offering to organize a meetup unless they do this. Please don’t post “I hope someone agrees to organize a meetup in my city”. Just offer to organize the meetup!
EDIT: Again, please include an exact time, exact date, and exact address with your offer to host. Please don’t post vague speculation about how you might want to host at some point – just offer to host and give me the information I need. If it turns out there’s someone better, don’t worry, they’ll also offer and I’ll choose them.
Here are cities and number of interested people (as of last year):
Ann Arbor: 23
Atlanta: 29
Austin: 43
Baltimore: 23
Berkeley: 70
Berlin: 25
Birmingham (UK): 10
Boston: 144
Brisbane: 12
Calgary: 12
Cambridge (UK): 19
Canberra: 12
Charlotte: 10
Chicago: 100
Cincinnati: 13
Cleveland: 16
Cologne: 13
Columbus: 20
Copenhagen: 13
Dallas: 20
Denver: 34
Detroit: 23
Dublin: 19
Edinburgh: 10
Edmonton: 12
Helsinki: 33
Houston: 21
Kansas City: 14
London: 121
Los Angeles: 74
Madison: 25
Melbourne: 29
Milwaukee: 10
Minneapolis: 29
Montreal: 16
Munich: 18
Nashville: 12
New Haven: 13
New York: 195
Oslo: 11
Ottawa: 16
Oxford: 18
Paris: 20
Philadelphia: 51
Phoenix: 17
Pittsburgh: 28
Portland (OR): 38
Raleigh: 17
Rochester: 12
Sacramento: 13
Salt Lake City: 23
San Diego: 27
San Francisco: 148
San Jose: 68
Sao Paulo: 11
Seattle: 111
St. Louis: 20
Stockholm: 14
Sydney: 37
Tel Aviv: 27
Toronto: 56
Vancouver: 23
Vienna: 15
Warsaw: 10
Washington DC: 110
Wellington: 11
Zurich: 16
Berkeley:
DATE: Saturday, August 25
TIME: 3:00
PLACE: Empty field at the intersection of West Circle and Free Speech Bikeway on the Berkeley campus
We have weekly meetings in San Francisco on Mondays at 6:15pm, at 855 Brannan street (It’s a huge building – we meet up by the lobby across the street from the REI, around the middle between Brannan&7th and Brannan&8th). They’re generally very low-barrier to entry, please come by.
(If you get lost or have trouble getting in, call 203-503-7508).
[Note: This location expires sometime around the end of August. For meetups on or after 8/27, check the meetup list for updates.]
I am not considering this an offer until I have an exact date when the meetup wants me to direct SSC readers there.
What’s the Schelling week-or-so period in which we should do this? We have meetups every week, so it can be pretty much any Monday picked arbitrarily.
Note to add to what Shaked said about the mailing list: Meetups are also posted publicly every week on the LessWrong website.
What about Monday the 13th?
We’ve had a few irregular meetups at Wellington (NZ) previously, though interest seems to have trailed off over time. If more people are interested, I can see about poking everyone who had previously expressed interest again.
Please just give me an exact time, date, and address, and I will advertise it on the blog, and you won’t need to poke anybody.
I regretted not going last time around. I’m interested in a Wellington meeting.
Where: The Library (Bar), 53 Courtenay Place
When: Thursday 16 August, 6pm
Open to other places/dates/times if anyone has a strong preference, but this seems good enough to get started.
Thanks!
I’d be open to organizing a meetup in Madison on Saturday, August 18.
6PM as a first approximation but I’ll put up a doodle or something if Scott is going to advertise this. People can contact me at cmfrayne at gmail.
Suggested location: Ha Long Bay on Willy St. [ETA: 1353 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703]
Other option: Netherworld games at 334 W Mifflin St. I can supply a decent variety of board games
Thanks!
Sydney:
Sunday 5th August – Regular Lesswrong Dojos – 4pm, 10 shepherd st, Chippendale
Thursday 16th August – Regular Rationality Sydney Pub meetup – 6pm, 565 George St, Sydney – lvl 2, usually in the fishbowl room.
+61438481143 – my number if you want to confirm your attendance or if you get lost.
Thanks!
Date/Time: Wednesday, August 29th – 7 pm. We run meetups every Wednesday at the same time, but this is the first one after the date Scott chose for his, which I imagine will become something of a schelling point.
Location: Wine Bar next to the Landmark Theater in the Westside Pavilion (10850 W Pico Blvd #312, Los Angeles, CA 90064).
Parking: Available in the parking lot for the entire complex. The first three (3) hours are free and do not require validation (the website is unclear and poorly written, but it may be the case that if you validate your ticket and leave before three hours have passed, you will be charged $3). After that, parking is $3 for up to the fifth (5) hour, with validation.
Contact: The best way to contact me (or anybody else who is attending the meetup) is through our Discord. Feel free to message me (T3t) directly. Alternatively, my email is (rot13) orggrefpnyr@cebgbaznvy.pbz. Discord invitation link: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN. Our Google Group (where I post the weekly topic): https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/lw-socal-announce
Thanks!
We just moved to the Philadelphia suburbs, having been regular attendees of the SSC meet up in Amsterdam. Is there a meet up running in Philly? I would also be willing to organize but don’t know the city yet so would love suggestions on venues, either downtown or, even better for me, on the Main Line.
Melbourne Australia
Next regular Less Wrong social meetup (which I currently organize) after the given date will be on Friday 7th September from 6PM at The Queensberry Hotel Dining Room, 593 Swanston St, Carlton. I’m pretty sure most of the regulars read SSC so you’ll be more than welcome.
If you get lost or need to ask a question you can call or text me on 0438 869 257. You can also join the Melbourne LW Facebook group if you want to see the event invite when it’s created (about a week ahead of time): https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne . This will also let you know if anything changes, and allow us to book if we get a large number of attendees.
Meetup: Friday 17th August, 6’o’clock, at the Burleigh Arms Cambridge, UK
And if a single person expresses interest, things can get ugly. I recommend bringing a shovel and a body bag.