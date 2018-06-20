Open Thread 104.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Separate from whether the police story used in the last thread is a good analogy for anything else, have police ever tried something like this? Would you expect it to work?
(either by type of crime as in the example, or something like dividing a city into 100 equal-sized squares, saying “today we’ll focus on crime in Square 1”, focusing until Square 1 is almost crime-free, and then saying “today we’ll focus on Square 2, but also focus extra-hard on anyone who goes back to Square 1”, and so on until they’ve cleaned up all 100 squares)
I don’t know how similar it is to what you are talking about, but it reminds me of Bratton’s broken windows policing approach of (correct me if I’m wrong) cracking down on minor offenses like vandalism in order that neighborhoods not create an environment that signals lax rule enforcement.
It was somewhat controversial, arguably effective, but probably not less resource intensive.
I don’t think that’s been done with geographical areas.
It’s possible that the “broken-windows policing” strategy that was pursued in NYC could have been used as a baseline for later focusing on tougher crimes.
My memory is that the “broken-windows” strategy reaped large benefits in reducing other crimes. The most common description is that a noticeable proportion of perps who broke windows (or committed other public-nuisance crimes) were persons-of-interest in more serious cases.
I can’t tell if that strategy became a basis for “now put more effort into robbery/assault cases, after a year of broken-windows policing.”
Would the “broken windows” policy (strict policing of minor quality-of-life offenses) qualify? The theory there was that tolerating minor QOL offenses (panhandling, squeegee guys, grafitti, minor vandalism, noise, selling black-market cigarettes, public drinking, etc.) signaled to everyone that this neighborhood wasn’t being policed, so you could get away with everything. But maybe the result was just based on this effect you describe–when the cops say “we’re going to come down hard on any of these minor crimes,” most people realize that they’re not worth it and stop, and so the cops don’t end up spending all that many resources policing that stuff.
Also, I’ve heard the claim that the police in many cities started using GIS crime stats to decide where to show up heavily–so it was hard for people to find a place where they could coordinate all getting away with crime all at once, because wherever that started happening, very soon the cops would show up in force and stop it. Anyone know more?
What do you guys think of the whole “looks like deep learning isn’t as cool as we thought it was, new AI winter soon” thing that’s going around?
On one hand, well, yeah, it’s pretty obvious that we’ve been in that period after a huge breakthrough where there’s tons of low-hanging fruit everywhere, and things are gonna slow down.
On the other hand, every other day I see really impressive research results, and an advanced hobbyist can do things now that three years ago was “give me a research team, several million dollars, and fifty years” territory.
Does what Piekniewski is saying make sense to people who know more details about how this stuff actually works?
Regarding the whole Trump separating families media circus currently going on: I find myself unable to understand the deep outrage felt by self-identified members of “the resistance” on this issue. This morning there was a post in my feed, from someone I normally consider a fairly even keeled individual, which had words to the effect of “if you aren’t terminally outraged by this you are a horrible person and you are not allowed to have political opinions any more” and then a bunch of people signalling their assent to this mindset in the comments. I’m also seeing a ton of hyperbolic usage of terms like “concentration camps for kids”, comparisons to Japanese internment, et cetera.
My understanding of the actual situation is, briefly, there are people jumping the border, sometimes with kids, sometimes not. Sometimes they claim to be seeking asylum, sometimes not. We are now prosecuting/deporting everyone who does this, without exception or consideration. But for some legal reason or other we can’t prosecute or deport their children, so we are sending the children to holding facilities and then, nebulously, on to “relatives or other caretakers”, which are stated to be mostly inside the US (I guess we can’t deport children, either?)
I think it boils down to “I don’t understand what the alternative reality these people would prefer to see looks like”. Given the above situation and the sentiment “these children should be with their families”, the obvious solution in my mind is “so we should deport them with their families”, which I somehow doubt is what they mean.
But what, then, do they mean? I can’t conceive of a policy for this situation which does not separate families and does not effectively turn into “you can get away with jumping the border if you bring kids with you”, i.e. de facto open borders for anyone with children, which is an outcome that I can’t get behind for a wide variety of reasons (to start: the most basic function of a country is to have borders. to continue: as much as we might like to charitably allow everyone and anyone to come to America and experience our wonderful lifestyle, we aren’t post scarcity yet so that approach does not scale.)
Can anyone in the SSC commentariat who falls in the terminally outraged these-are-concentration-camps camp explain to me what the ideal, fair, non-outrageous border policy you’d like to see is? If it does effectively mean “open borders for those with children”, why?
The stated claim is that family separation is what is wrong. I suspect if there were pictures of parents with their children at a facility together we would get comparisons made to concentration camps.
The preferred alternative, given also opposition to a border wall, is nearly free entry in the country, then deportation if at a later date the immigrant commits some other egregious crime, but not otherwise. Given nearly free into the country, I’m not sure deportation in that case would mean anything, though.
First, I don’t think there’s really a legal rule requiring separating the kids–as I understand it, it wasn’t being done until fairly recently. It seems like it would be possible to set up the detention facilities to handle families without unreasonable difficulty. This might have taken some time and resources, but it was doable.
Second, because this is a change in policy, Trump administration officials presumably knew about what this would look like. (They knew about how many families were getting arrested on immigration violations before, so they could have worked out how many families with kids they’d get.) They presumably could have planned this out to make things work out better. (I suspect the administration likes the coverage as it is–it plays well for their base, and most of the outraged people were already against Trump anyway.)
Third, I believe there have been public statements by high-level Trump officials saying that one goal of this policy is to deter immigrants by making them fear being separated from their kids. That sounds exactly like doing something mean to the kids to punish the parents. It also echoes the bit with the “muslim ban,” where the administration’s public pronouncements ended up causing legal problems later when the ban (on immigration from a set of countries everyone agrees have high terrorism risk) were challenged in court.
The best background I’ve found on the legal components is this (Rich Lowry at National Review).
It’s not that there’s a rule change about separating children and parents: it’s that there’s a rule change about charging illegal entry as a crime consistently. Anyone, always, everywhere in the US who is charged as a criminal and held in jail cannot bring their children with them.
It’s a policy that makes me extremely uncomfortable, but I don’t see a good alternative without changing policy so that families can be detained together. “People who immigrate illegally are prosecuted, unless they have a child with them” seems likely to encourage a lot more illegal border-crossing with children, which given the general dangers of illegal border-crossing seems likely to have a high death toll.
While we’re on this subject, is there coverage somewhere that is doing a decent job of providing a clear view of what is actually going on? My attempts to try to find some so far have been turned off by the incredible levels of outrage from the potent combination of “concentration camps!” and “the children!”
This is a weird comment, but is anyone here into riddles? I’ve received a pair of cryptic letters and I’m stumped. For context, on my facebook I used to post puzzles I made up so I’m guessing whoever sent me this saw my page and decided “ah, they’ll like this”. It’s a bit creepy but I still really want to figure this out.
The first paper just says “Sorry -Eminem”
The second one:
Oakland Uni
Detroit
Michigan
Wayne County
8 Mile
The third one (sent together with the second, includes a drawing of a sun):
Getting via Waiting _ _ _ _ _ _ _
What could the 7-letter answer be? Any help (and/or advice on what to do about this, or insight into the sender’s mindset) would be much appreciated.
So, just treating the third one as a crossword clue, the answer that comes to mind is SNARING. Then searching “Sorry Eminem” the song that comes up is “Cleaning out my closet” where he starts out by asking “where’s my snare”, as for the words in the second, I’d guess that ODMW8 decodes to snare with some cipher, maybe with SUN as a key.
I could easily be jumping on surface level stuff and missing a deeper puzzle though.