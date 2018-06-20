Cost Disease In Medicine: The Practical Perspective

Sometimes I imagine quitting my job and declaring war on cost disease in medicine.
I would set up a practice with a name like Cheap-O Psychiatry. The corny name would be important. It would be a statement of values. It would weed out the people who would say things like “How dare you try to put a dollar value on the health of a human being!” Those people are how we got into this mess, and they would be welcome to keep dealing with the unaffordable health system they helped create. Cheap-O Psychiatry would be for everyone else.
Cheap-O Psychiatry wouldn’t have an office, because offices cost money. You would Skype, from your house to mine. It wouldn’t have a receptionist, because receptionists cost money. You would book a slot in my Google Calendar. It wouldn’t have a billing department, because billing departments cost money. You would PayPal me the cost of the appointment afterwards – or, to be really #aesthetic, use cryptocurrency.
The Cheap-O website would include a library of great resources on every subject. How To Eat Right. How To Get Good Sleep. How To Find A Good Therapist. The Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Workbook. The Meditation Relaxation Tape. But the flip side would be that Cheap-O appointments would be brutally efficient. If you had problems with sleep, I would evaluate you for any relevant diseases, give you any medications that might be indicated, then tell you to read the How To Get Good Sleep guide on the website. Boom, done. Small talk would be absolutely banned.
How little could Cheap-O charge? Suppose I wanted to earn an average psychiatrist salary of about $200K – the whole point of cost disease is that we should be able to lower prices without anyone having to take a pay cut. And suppose I work a 40 hour week, 50 weeks a year, each appointment takes 15 minutes, and 75% of my workday is patient appointments. That’s 6000 appointments per year. So to make my $200K I would need to charge about $35 per appointment. There would be a few added costs – malpractice insurance would probably run about $10K per year – but this is the best-case scenario.
$35 per appointment isn’t bad. Most existing cash-only psychiatry practices charge at least $150 per (thirty minute) appointment, so we would be less than a quarter of the going rate. I think a lot of insurances charge a $40 copay per psychiatrist visit, so even uninsured Cheap-O patients would be paying less cash than insured patients anywhere else. Create Cheap-O style psychiatry offices, primary care offices, etc, all around the country, and maybe (aside from catastrophe insurance, which should be cheap) having health insurance would no longer be such a big deal.
My job is great and I love it, so I’m only slightly tempted to do this myself. The reason I bring it up is: why doesn’t anyone else do it? And if it’s possible to provide cheap health care like this, then how does health care still cost so much? What am I missing?
I don’t know. I’ve never run a business and it’s probably much harder and more expensive than I think. One of the reasons for my Cheap-O fantasy is so that I could find out. But here are some speculations.
Part of the reason might be because there’s a shortage of doctor-entrepreneurs, and the few existing doctor-entrepreneurs are busy finding new ways to make ultra-boutique-super-premium clinics that they charge rich people $500/hour for the privilege of entering. And they’re doing that because it pays way more than $200K/year. $200K/year is the standard salary for an average psychiatrist who wants a zero-risk job in the current system, and the privilege of never having to worry about the business side of things.
Another part might be that insurance is squatting in the mid-range market. Even in America, most people are insured. So unless your cost can beat the insurance co-pay – which even Cheap-O barely does under ideal conditions – most people will go to standard insurance-accepting practices unless you give them a good reason not to. And the best reason not to will be that you’re claiming to be better than insurance-accepting clinics – which means you’re aiming at the high-end market. And insurance-accepting practices can’t lower prices because insurances make you follow lots of rules before they’ll work with you, plus you need a small city worth of administrators to deal with the insurance companies.
(also, seeing a patient every fifteen minutes is exhausting; one of the advantages of hour-long appointments is that most people don’t need an hour and so you can take the last twenty minutes to write notes or answer messages or work on blog posts)
Right now the only way I can imagine the niche getting filled is somebody doing it
for the lulz as an act of political protest. Imagine if someone started Cheap-O Psychiatry and it worked. All of this stuff I’m saying about how socialized health care might be better than our current system but isn’t the real answer, how it’s just locking in entrenched cost disease and a truly free market could find better alternatives – instead of vaguely gesturing at it, there would finally be some evidence.
(well, there’s already the Surgery Center of Oklahoma, which does exactly this and costs about a fifth as much as surgery anywhere else. But maybe if there’s more evidence, people will stop ignoring it.)
[EDIT: Steve132 says corporate tax rates on a plan like this would be much higher than income tax as an employee; seems like that must be the problem]
you should try tweeting at elon musk, maybe he will take it up
I actually have heard of apps/services online for therapy (haven’t tried any though). I think at the moment they still feel like you are getting an inferior service, compared to going and seeing someone in person. Video consulting also seems to exist. Sounds like this business model could be pretty viable.
I think therapy is worse for this than psychiatry, because there time really is the active ingredient. I think a good psychiatrist can do a simple med management appointment in fifteen minutes, but I’d be suspicious of a therapist who says they can do therapy in that amount of time.
Context: I work for a company which exclusively provides online therapy, so I’m likely to be biased in favour of it.
Part of the advantage to online therapy is that it reduces one of the major bottlenecks to people getting therapy -a shortage of therapists -because it enables therapists to work more hours. This should cut costs because it drives up the supply of therapist hours.
Also one of the reasons therapy is so expensive in the US is that you guys have no concept of ‘recovery’ like we do in the UK. Here, recovery is a well-defined metric and the aim is to get patients to reach it. In the US people just seem to stay in therapy until they aren’t in it anymore. This leads into another advantage which is that online therapy enables international competition.
Surely that can’t be good for your customer retention metrics?
The patients are not customers; the company is paid by branches of the NHS and by insurance companies which use it. Different contracts have different pricing models but as far as I’m aware none are priced according to number of sessions delivered. Also more sessions means paying the therapists more, so greater cost.
Once AI can routinely provide quality treatment, seeing a human therapist or psychiatrist in person will seem sooo yesterday.
I occasionally listen to Ellen Hendricksen a.k.a. Savvy Psychologist podcasts, she runs ads for a service called Talkspace, with online therapists. Googling turns up some more. I notice Scott’s reply here, but I suspect the word “therapy” is just used for legal ramifications or perhaps marketability of “psychiatry”, rather than referring to some long-term regime of sessions. I would not be surprised if most of this is just life advice, e.g. how to sleep better. The main issue isn’t reducing time (which is charged by the hour anyway), but administrative costs and overhead.
How long does everyone think it will take for the Surgery Center of Oklahoma to be regulated out of existence? I’d put even odds on around 2 years.
It’s been around since 1998, apparently, and I’ve been hearing about it in libertarian circles for a while now.
Interesting reference to fentanyl in the Surgery Center of Oklahoma link. Always fun to see pre-panic pieces.
My wife the endocrinologist says she wants a taxi-style meter to turn on when she goes in to talk to the patient. “Sure, talk as long as you want! The meter’s running.”
If I were a not super scrupulous but entrepreneurial MD, I think my go-to strategy would be to write a book peddling an oddball answer to everyone’s weight and/or autoimmune problems (preferably one that tells them something they want to hear, like “you don’t have to eat your vegetables”) and then come out with a line of supplements designed to enhance the “onyomi protocol.” And throw in a line of skin care products just because.
Sadly it seems the market for this sort of thing is far from saturated.
You’d think that a number of startups would challenge the oligopolistic status quo in a number of industries to beat the old titans at their own game and satisfy obvious needs:
–You’d think someone would pioneer low-cost healthcare.
–You’d think someone would pioneer truly affordable *and* safe airlines.
–You’d think some real estate developer would go crazy with the tiny-house model and cream Big Housing.
–You’d think some drug company would bother to design some modern antibiotics that beat the resistant bugs.
–You’d think some food producer would figure out how to cultivate a whole field worth of produce/grain/livestock all by himself and some robots and go to war with Tyson, Monsanto, Kraft, etc.
–You’d think some auto manufacturer would have developed a 600-mpg combustion engine by now.
And, so on and so on. You’d think, you’d think, you’d think. A lot of the problem is our regulatory/insurance/banking complex which is set up deliberately to keep new blood off the playing field, but I think the bigger problem is that there *simply isn’t that much money* in any of those endeavors. If there was, some Elon Musk-type would have successfully done it by now.
There’s simply a lot more reliable cash in sitting fat and happy in your designated seat in the cartel or playing their game and working for the cartel–and FAR less work.
Look at just about every startup that manages to get noticed: once they reach critical-mass and a well-heeled corporate benefactor offers to buy them out, they sell no questions asked. The number of “honest”, made-from-scratch, blood/sweat/tears entrepreneurs who wouldn’t take a huge one-time payout in exchange for never having to work again (see the discussion on BI and all its ups and downs), has to number in the single digits worldwide.
Scott, this is a second account of my making. I am *not* sockpuppeting. My computer logged me out and I cannot remember my password. That is the truth.
> You’d think someone would pioneer truly affordable *and* safe airlines.
Don’t airlines have absurdly low profit margins? (i.e. <2%)
Not low enough that they aren’t engaged in deliberate cartel action to keep a price floor: https://topclassactions.com/lawsuit-settlements/lawsuit-news/849602-american-airlines-pay-45m-settle-ticket-price-fixing-lawsuit/
I don’t see how that follows. Wouldn’t fear of bankruptcy (which has often happened to airlines) be incentive for airlines to avoid competing more on price?
Any business could go bankrupt. (But, both parties have deemed that airlines are Too Big To Fail [registered trademark]. If you opposed the Great American Airline Bailout of 2001, you were viewed by left, right, and center as un-patriotic, virtually in bed with al-Qaeda.)
But, anyhow… the driving principle of capitalism, assuming it works, is that if you can provide an equal or greater product at a lesser price, you will beat out your competition and by definition greatly decrease your odds of bankruptcy, no?
IIRC, conventional wisdom among entrepreneurs is that competing on price is not a good way to get rich. Worked for Sam Walton though, I guess. Here’s his autobiography.
The whole idea behind capitalism is that you can get rich by undercutting your opponents. Whether that ever actually works in real life is highly debatable.
Walmart, dollar stores, many big box stores, Amazon, and Google (giving away Internet services for free) have made it work.
All of which are very low-end industries–almost all of the above sell already-cheap, basic goods that are easy to mass-produce in China or anywhere else on earth. You can’t outsource a cancer vaccine, or an hour on the couch with a “shrink” (no offense intended), to someone in the PRC or India who earns one-fifteenth what you do but provides nearly-comparable services and skills.
Even if you could, you would be earning… no more than what the average Chinese all-but-slave worker does. That’s unattractive to the Musks and Bezoses of the world.
The entrepreneur who owns the company is making more than the workers he employs in India or China. Some specialties, like radiology, are already being outsourced. (Outsourcing talk therapy would be more complicated, since you would need a pool of workers who understand US culture and speak English without an accent.)
Is no accent actually needed, or could the psychiatrist get by with a mild accent?
I think this is wrong. There is more money in total in the low end of markets, and if you manage to dominate that, you make loads of money. Didn’t check, but I expect Toyota and VW to be more profitable than Mercedes or Jaguar (although they’re probably all the same concern by now. Same for airlines.) High end customers also tend to be more demanding.
Although it could be not a good way to get rich due to the many who go broke because somebody else managed to undercut them with even lower costs.
Some of those are knowledge-limited and some are regulation-limited though, which are very separate domains.
This is regulation-limited (with a limiting factor that providing healthcare to acceptable human standards is always going to be fairly expensive). Most developed countries in the world have lower-cost healthcare than the USA, with equal (or better) outcomes. So ‘someone’ has pioneered this — countries with socialised healthcare, like the NHS in the UK.
This is regulation-limited (and is already solved, I think?)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Low-cost_carrier
Airlines like SouthWest, Easyjet, Ryanair, WOW air (etc) are all very cheap and just as safe as the major carriers. From the UK, I can easily get an Ryanair flight to continental Europe for <£50.
These are all knowledge-limited. These are difficult scientific problems, which are (as yet) unsolved. People are working on these problems, and as soon as they are solved I would expect the results to hit the marketplace.
Ryanair? EasyJet?
Seems to work well for short-haul, but the several attempts at doing it for transAtlantic (never mind truly long-haul) have been disasters – all the way back to Skytrain / Laker Airways in the 1980s.
Spirit are doing that model in the US.
That’s regulation – minimum lot sizes apply in too many zones in the US, single-family-only zones, etc.
And they’d only be used as drugs of last resort when everything else has failed, so the sales volume would be terrible.
Just curious — do you consider Ryanair not truly affordable, not safe, or both? If so, how much cheaper/more reliable should it have to be to count?
(I assume by “safe” you also mean near-certainty of making it to your destination on time and with your baggage intact, not just of not getting injured, because the latter is already pretty much negligible with any commercial airline AFAICT.)
Kaiser Permanente primary care, in the Bay Area at least, is getting pretty close to the Cheap-O model. They encourage you to do phone or video appointments instead of coming in person, and the appointments are friendly but, as in your model, short, efficient, low on small talk, and high on pointers to Kaiser’s official documentation on various common ailments and aspects of wellness. I have no idea what their cost structure is like, because they bundle it into the total Kaiser package– their way of “not having a billing department”– but if I wanted to follow your dream the first thing I’d do is try and find someone who’se worked there and knows how it works out, cost-wise and otherwise.
As someone who could afford “take an hour to really get to know you” cash-only concierge care, I have grown quite fond of the Kaiser approach, because it is obviously evidence-based and very respectful of my limited, expensive time. As an engineer, the engineering that’s gone into their system appeals to me. But very likely I am weird and not representative of any large-enough market to be worth serving.
There’s an idea- instead of one practitioner trying to offer a consultation for less than the insurance co-pay, the insurer offers a cheap-o consultation for reduced/no co-pay.
As a patent attorney, I know that one of the main problems with a plan like this is that clients (in medical patients) are humans that are impossible to work with. I presume this is why doctors have staff and waiting rooms.
If I budgeted 15 minutes for a meeting (or even 30) and tried to keep to that schedule for even half of a day, I would be behind by 11:00am on 90% of days. A guy could come in with a hammer from Home Depot asking to patent it and what should be a 15 second “no”. Ends up being 30 minutes of him complaining about me not taking him seriously and blah blah blah. So, in reality, your “projected” 200k a year is actually down to 100-150k because you have to build in huge buffers to your timeslots.
Then sometimes people accuse YOU of taking too much of their time just to tell them “nothing at all”, and of course you have the payment problem where you end up with these micro-transactions and non-payment by dis-satisfied customers somehow ends up being 20%+ of your projected revenue even if you do a perfectly good job, because bad news is part of the job.
So, really, we are talking about a guy earning less for a more stressful job. And thus, we see the only solution to this particular case of the cost disease is dynamite.
It’s online, so you don’t have to worry about physically getting them out of your office. You charge them when they schedule their timeslot, not afterwards like Scott says in the article. You get on Skype when their timeslot begins and get off when their timeslot ends, regardless of their behavior.
I already see lots of patients every day, and I’ve never had problems with them taking more of my time than they should (except during real emergencies)
That seems extraordinary. Do your patients never spend 5 minutes telling you something you’ve already read from their notes?
That sounds a lot like the website BetterHelp. I think there are a couple of similar services as well, but that’s the one I’m familiar with. It’s designed for counseling instead of psychiatry, slightly more expensive ($65/week), and not specifically committed to ruthless efficiency, but it follows the same principle of long-distance, flexible, and cheap service from licensed professionals. As far as I know, it’s been a successful business model for them and hasn’t run into major problems (other than the obvious of weaving through each state’s counseling laws).
I guess a lot depends on how comfortable one is with video or phone chat as compared to in-person communication, but it doesn’t seem substantially worse than in-person. It even carries the side benefit of being able to write down and send specific concerns and questions any time, rather than being limited to the at-most-one-hour-a-week of actually talking to someone.
I would definitely prefer going to conferences and hold talks about how I helped 6000 people last year compared to whatever number the average is because that sounds worth bragging about tbh.
Obligatory link to Siderea’s series “Why You Can’t Find a Therapist, No, Really”, which seems at least tangentially relevant to this issue.
Teladoc and similar services do this pretty well in my experience for many non-emergency doctor visits (and they are promoted to me in mailings from my health insurer, and many millions of customers including hundreds of corporate clients).
I would presume that the startup world is not interested at all in such things because there’s risk involved and no possibility of a 10x payout. Capturing the benefit created by this is difficult, as naturally it is spread only to patients. You could capture benefit by charging more, but as you point out that brings you into the tension between insurance covered visits and non-insurance covered visits.
You say that the appointments would take place via skype. So you don’t need to see the person ‘in person’ to evaluate them for any relevant diseases? If that is true you could get mega rich. Money isn’t a driver for you, but just think, you could use it to set up a billion dollar foundation to cure some dread disease, a la Bill Gates.
Step one, replace all the boring brochures that no one will actually read with fun interactive computer based learning modules, a la the Khan Academy, with lots of iteration, lots of active learning, lots of active practice. Maybe have a couple of different versions, one for people who have IQ’s of about 100, and one for people who have IQ’s about 1 SD up and down.
Step two, WRITE DOWN, in infinite detail, exactly all the decision points in every possible interaction with a patient you could have. The ultimate checklist. One you could follow with confidence. In fact, one you hammered out, if necessary, by trial and error, over the course of a few years medical practice, and some introspection : (what would I have done if the patient had answered this; what would I have done if the lab report had come back that, etc) ; ie, a complete step by step description of what you, as a psychiatrist, do, on your best day. But you would do it ONCE, not over and over again for 30 years.
You aren’t a coder, so you hire one, or 6, they are dirt cheap in Bangalore, or so one hears, and computerize the entire front end of your 15 minute appointments. The entire back end too, with all the advice you would have given. Probably if a prescription has to be written you, or one of the doctors working for you would have to come on line for the last minute or two, double check all the data the computer collected, including lab reports if they were needed, and write the prescription. Mostly for legal reasons. You, or one of your colleagues would only see the patient after the computer has extracted all the information you need from the patient, via question and answer, and sent him off for lab tests, got the results back, etc, everything. So, instead of $15 minutes of your time, it would be 2 minutes of your time. And then only if they actually needed a prescription. Plus, you could sell a copy of the program to all your peers, or just access to your web site as the front end for their interactions with their patients. Probably be worth real money to them. Or you could just hire some psychiatrists yourself and expand. There isn’t any reason that I know of why you couldn’t roll it out coast to coast.
I expect you would be risking jail though. The crux of the problem would probably be writing the prescriptions. I don’t know enough about the law to really have an opinion though. But if you can legally write a prescription for someone after just talking to them via skype, then it seems like it would be legal for the computer to gather all the data on the front end, and submit it all to a psychiatrist, with a default recommendation. But, obviously, a legal opinion from someone who actually was a lawyer would be the way to go.
Step three, as soon as the cash flow started up, hire some talented linguists from third world countries. Hire doctors licensed to practice in each country, so the patients could get legal prescriptions, and start expanding to every third world country there is. You wouldn’t make any money, but, you would help a lot of people who would never get help any other way.
Your business plan sounds like you want to pass the Turing Test first?
I’ve thought about this as well for Radiology, which seems even more ripe for tele-medicine. I suspect a lot of docs do. The whole thing sounds very attractive until you consider the hidden costs. In your example, some things to consider before you jump in:
Only 2 weeks of vacation per year for a doctor is low. You’ll burn out. Even if you can handle it, you’ll need to scale, and very few docs will work for 2 weeks of vacation per year.
Is Skype/GoToMeeting/Webex secure enough for HIPAA purposes?
Do patients need to sign intake forms like we all do when we see a doc? Add some cost for setting up a user-friendly document signing process or patient portal. Do you have to have an EHR and patient portal if you don’t take medicare/insurance? May be good to check the Affordable Care Act regs to make sure.
Add some method (and time/money) for making sure the patient lives in the state(s) you’re licensed to practice in. Could be as simple as show me your driver’s license, but that takes time that either cuts into your 15-minute session or cuts into your non-clinical time that should be used for prepping for repeat patients. What if the patient is in Ohio and still has a CA driver’s license? You just need one patient to screw you over like this and you’re in a heap of trouble with the state medical guilds. Will you get licensed in multiple states? Add some cost for makingsure you’re meeting each state’s CME and other requirements.
Do malpractice insurance companies have a risk pool for SkypePsych (TM)? Is 10K per year a good estimate?
And related, consider setting aside some PR money if/when one of your patients harms herself or others and the press finds out she was getting counseled on the cheap by a 1%-er psychiatrist making “hundreds of thousands of dollars per year” (technically 200K is not 1%, but close enough for the class warriors in some segments of our press).
The best way to test the idea is to actually do it. You can set up a patreon for people who are supportive of the idea to provide a cushion in case things go wrong. I think a lot of people would support this experiment (I would). Even if it fails on some dimension, you may get a publication out of it in a year if you can find an IRB and include consent in intake forms (if not, maybe just a popular press article).
IIRC, Lucy van Pelt charged 5 cents.
So I think your numbers are a little off. You are discounting corporate taxes (25%) (https://taxfoundation.org/us-corporate-income-tax-more-competitive/). Then you legally need the corporation to pay yourself a salary, and the salary cannot legally be less than what would be considered a less-than-fair-but-not-steal market value for the role that you play in the company (in your case, you need to probably pay at least $100k because $200k is the median pychaiatrist salary). When you pay yourself $100k as a salary, the corporation pays %7 employment tax and you pay %7 employment tax and then you pay %7 in fica on that, plus your normal income tax rate for $100k as an individual which is 24%. Then, for the other $100k from the company the company can pay you as a dividend but you need to pay a %15 dividend rate.
https://www.thetaxadviser.com/issues/2014/sep/case-study-sept2014.html
(https://taxfoundation.org/dual-tax-burden-s-corporations/)
All told, $200k hits your company bank accounts. $150k is left over after corporate taxes (ignoring the cost of running the website and local taxes). $75k funnels to you through individual income tax laws, of which $47,250 remains, and $75k funnels to you through corporate distribution tax laws, of which $63000 remains.
You make $200k in gross income, and even ignoring local taxes and operating costs, and regulatory registration costs or other labor, you get about $110k in your personal bank account.
Running a small pass-through S-corporation has an average tax rate of ~%44. If you want to make $200k and you want to hire one employee to make and run the website for you, you will need to charge 3-4x $35 per session. You’ll need to charge $100/session at least.
At which point you run into the insurance problem and all the related administration costs that it comes with.
Taxes are simply too high for running a small business to be practical and competitive with big companies who can negotiate tax breaks directly from congress.
This seems like a pretty clear case for a sole proprietorship, where all income from the “business” (which is not an incorporated entity) is personal income of the proprietor, and taxed thusly.
Umm, both income tax and pass through entities use exactly the same rate schedule (the two sources get summed and then the income tax rate schedule is applied). The law is set up so it makes literally zero difference from an _income_ tax perspective whether you get a $200K salary or $200K of pass through income.
Now, there are minor differences in the payroll tax situation. You have to pay both employers and employee share with a pass through entity, but only employee share if you work for somebody else. Employer payroll taxes are just under 12% to start in California, but drop to 7.6% at just $7K/year salary and then 1.4% at $128.4K/year.
http://www.edd.ca.gov/pdf_pub_ctr/de202.pdf
Now, if I punched these numbers in right, for a $200K salary, that’s an extra $11.15K/year = 5.6%, which adds just $1.95 to a $35 appointment. Note this is an upper bound because in practice you can always shave your salary at least a little and take some as profit, which avoids payroll taxes.
The Web site isn’t an issue either. You get a WordPress site for $1-10/month, pay somebody $10K to set it up for you (amortized over say 3 years) and then also pay some service to do the admin on it. As far as I tell from a little Googling, you can get a very nice admin package for $500/month that includes some consulting every month. All this adds less than $2 to each appointment.
So you’re definitely fine at $40 per.
Sure, you’d have to generate the content, but that’s your initial investment of effort and it has some expected value in and of itself, as I’m sure if it works, you can license it to others.
And your sentence makes no sense. Small businesses thrive in the US. There are roughly 30M and they account for almost 50% of all employment:
https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/advocacy/SB-FAQ-2017-WEB.pdf
Yeah. I’m a CPA, though it’s been a few years since I did tax, and I’m pretty sure using a pass-through entity (S corp or LLP) would solve the income tax issue. You’d have to pay the employer contribution to FICA and FUTA, which would add about 7.5%.
Ironically, the biggest practical obstacle might be trying to get health insurance for yourself (and an admin, probably).
OTOH, I have no idea what was in Trump’s tax bill, and maybe it changed things here.
Another thought on cost-disease: part of the ongoing problem is that in every field, the bar is set higher and higher every year.
Look at videogaming: in the ’80s, just about any fool with ten hours of programming and able to pay a nominal licensing fee to Nintendo or Atari (or not) could churn out a more-or-less playable title. Just look at sites like questicle.net to get a feel of the vast array of product that was cranked out. Most of these games were mediocre or below, it’s true, but some were hidden gems. People in the industry could make them without that much expertise or investor/corporate backing–that is the bottom line.
In 2018, the standard for gaming is to produce graphic and scrolling masterpieces on your small screen that rival the most sophisticated CG films. Obviously not every punk kid who has played around with DOS can pull that off. Compare the latest CoD title to the most state-of-the-art blockbuster that Hollywood produced just a decade ago. You need a team of crack, top-notch programmers with advanced graphic degrees to make that happen and it shows in the output of today vs. the eight-bit “heyday”.
Likewise with medicine: in 1950, the average doctor delivered babies, gave penicillin shots, listened to your heartbeat, set broken bones. Sophisticated diseases like cancer were hopelessly out of reach, so physicians did very little with them, and what they did could be easily learned. In 2018, even a GP has to be, relatively speaking, an expert on everything from prions to insulin resistance to what NSAIDs do the least kidney damage to what the latest claims of the anti-vax movement are. It takes a lot more IQ, it takes a lot more medical school, it takes a lot more life investment, it takes a lot more cash.
I still think a lack of real financial gain is the biggest ceiling to low-cost competitive medicine, but this reality is right up there with it.
I’m not qualified to comment on medicine, but when it comes to videogames, I think you’re overlooking a RPGMaker, Ren’py, Starcraft II maps, and, generally, the entire modding scene. You can’t make a profit on all of these things (well, I suppose you can sell RPGMaker or Ren’py games if you’re good) without moving up and learning some real programming, but you can absolutely make terrible ten-hour games today with very little budget so long as you’re happy with Patreon being your main source of income.
And I think you’re also underestimating the indie game industry. Undertale and Cave Story sit comfortably at the upper end of what a single person can do, today, without a studio, and still make a profit at, if the creator is good and dedicated enough. And Undertale sold over a million copies. (According to Wikipedia, at least.)
Okay… it’s not absolutely impossible but it’s much, much harder. Many of the successful “homebrews” now are ROM hacks/mods of the sixteen-bit/early modern era which was much simpler than today, and I’d reckon that the majority of them are purely a hobbyist exercise and no way to seriously earn a living.
Well, here are some of the most memorable games I’ve enjoyed in the past few years, in no particular order:
* Bastion, Transistor, Pyre: excellent games by a small indie studio. Low budget, but whatever they’re paying Logan Cunningham, it’s not enough.
* Battletech: Kickstarted. It’s definitely a bigger-budget game, but nowhere near what EA would spend. Off to a rocky launch, though most of their issues have recently been fixed.
* Slay the Spire: Still in Early Access. Looks like something made in someone’s basement on a shoestring budget. Plays like digital crack.
* Endless Space 1 and 2: A shallow yet incredibly polished 4x game. I respect the sheer amount of effort the studio put into it.
* Cultist Simulator: A glorified text adventure with the level of writing that would make Lovecraft himself weep. From the makers of likewise excellent Sunless Sea.
I could keep going on and on like this, but I think you get the idea. None of those games are ROM hacks or mods. They are all cheap, original, and excellent; and most of them assuredly make a good living for their creators. Battletech, for example, raised about $2.7M.
Eh, I’d argue that if anything, the problem is that it is too easy to release an indie game these days. Because every hobbyist can now hack together a game in Unity/RPG maker and publish it on steam it becomes much harder for the hidden gems to get noticed.
In general though, we do see a lot of indie games that are able to turn decent profits eventually (even if they start of as mods or hobby projects). In addition to the already mentioned Undertale and Cave Story, there is PubG, Stardew Valley, Banished and Papers Please, all of which started out as one person projects (and that’s just the ones that are popular enough that I know of them).
Your argument is valid for AAA titles, though, where some games have such stupid high budgets that they lose money even if literally everyone in their target demographic buys the game.
Also, Unity. Most indie games are made with Unity, and it’s pretty cheap (free for non-profits, AFAIK) and easy to learn.
I know nothing about psychiatry, but I know a little bit (not much, admittedly) about running small business; so…
That’s an excellent cost-cutting measure, but then, how many employees does Cheap-O Psychiatry have ? How do you coordinate them all ? If you’ve got 10 people or so, you can just hold Skype meetings; beyound that, you will quickly run into bottlenecks that only a physical office can solve.
How many patients would be comfortable with Skyping you their most embarrassing secrets from their apartment, where the neighbours can hear every word, and/or where the noise level drowns out your soothing voice ? Come to think of it, how many of your patients have functional computers and/or cellphones ?
Oh, the IRS is going to love you, come tax day.
This is an excellent idea; but then, how are your educational materials different from every other self-help book out there ? As a customer, how would I know that ?
Wait, really ? Is that the industry standard in psychiatry ? That doesn’t sound like enough time to even say hello, let alone fix some deep-rooted psychological issues !
You’re going to need insurance, yes. You’re also going to need an accountant (unless you are the accountant, in which case, you’ll have a lot less time to spend on appointments). You’re going to need some kind of a customer database. You’re going to need a lawyer for when that database inevitably gets hacked, because you didn’t spend nearly enough time on expensive niceties such as information security, seeing as you do all your business over Skype anyway. You’re going to need marketing, because word-of-mouth won’t get you the customer volume that you need. You’re going to need accreditation, because, as a customer, I want to know that my shrink is an actual shrink, and not some New Age woo-peddler. I’m not sure if you’re planning on prescribing drugs, but if you are, you’ll probably need to jump through a lot of annoying little hoops that are designed to prevent you from just dispensing opiates like a gumball machine… You’re going to need a lot of stuff, and all of it costs money.
“How many patients would be comfortable with Skyping you their most embarrassing secrets from their apartment, where the neighbours can hear every word, and/or where the noise level drowns out your soothing voice ? Come to think of it, how many of your patients have functional computers and/or cellphones ?”
I already see a lot of patients by videochat.
Impressive — I had no idea. But what percentage of your patients use video chat ? Also, do your sessions really average 15 minutes ? Just curious.
There’s a big difference between “a lot” and “all” though.
“Cheap-O appointments would be brutally efficient.”
Are many people going to choose brutally efficient psychiatric care at any price if they have any reasonable alternatives?
It’s a big country, and I can’t say there’s much that would surprise me at this point, but “6000 appointments per year” does seem awfully high.
For fun, just imagine the Saturday Night Live commercial for “Cheap-O Brutally Efficient Psychiatry”.
Cost disease is not caused by a lack of competition or entrepreneurship. Proof: healthcare in Europe. There is hardly any competition here, yet care, including wages for practitioners, are reasonable.
I admit it may be a *solution* to cost disease in the US, but really, it seems like a hard solution, until the whole ‘consumers can easily, quickly and reliably compare practitioners and switch between them’ is solved.
I’m not sure this is true. European countries look good in relation to the US, but they’ve still had costs triple or more over the last fifty years.
Are those absolute costs, or costs normalized by quality of care ? MRI machines and brain implants are way more expensive than penicillin and radium pills; but then, they are incredibly effective. I can’t even say that they are more effective than old-timey medicines, because these technologies open up entire new avenues of treatments for previously untreatable conditions.
Tripling over 50 years sounds reasonable and not a ‘cost disease’.
I have no idea about how health costs have actually changed, but assuming your statement is true and it’s inflation adjusted (if not, then it would be below inflation, ~2.2% annual over 50 years = tripling), then GDP per capita and average wage increase has *also* tripled or more over 50 years, so if we assume that nothing changes, it takes as much medical labor, and medical labor compensation is in the same level socially, then we’d expect the costs to triple or more over 50 years.
The industries where you might see inflation-adjusted costs being stable over 50 years are those where there were *major* changes due to automation, needing much less labor. For industries that don’t have such a labor reduction, there’s the Red Queen’s race – you need to run (triple price over 50 years) to stay where you are.
I think the main thing that is driving costs, is that the customer isn’t the one who pays the bills.
To simplify a bit, in European welfare states, the government pays directly, in the US, it is paid by insurance companies, whose premiums in turn are paid by employers.
For governments, it is really tough to draw the line when newspapers publish tear-dripping narratives about some poor child who doesn’t get the brand new magic gene therapy that just might work, because some cynical people (as pointed out), put a price tag on human life or suffering. Nobody wants to be an unsympathetic miser, especially not politicians that want to be reelected, and especially when it’s somebody else’s wallet anyway.
Insurance companies prey on fear, what if you get , surely you would want the very best care, internationally renowned experts and 65″ TV’s in your suite? And all manner of tests and scans, even if there is no medical benefit or diagnostic value. Similarly for companies, providing the very best medical insurance is an important recruiting tool.
Megan McArdle wrote (in an article I can’t find write now) that the growth rate of health care costs is pretty similar in the US and Europe, and the main factor in the difference is that the US started from a higher baseline, 50 years ago.
In France going to therapy is one of the most expensive types of medical visits. But there are also therapy sessions available with a Psych Nurse. A nurse doesn’t need to make 200k a year. They don’t even need to make 100k a year.
Basically if your primary physician or a psychologist determines that you are poor and have garden variety depression and anxiety they send you to the psych nurse for free therapy. This lets the doctors concentrate on more difficult patients thus making doctors more money per patient by diverting all the Cheap-O patients to a nurse who makes/costs less. And if things deteriorate the nurse can always send you to the doctor.
I don’t know if or how this would work legally in the US, but it seems like you could train nurses to handle a lot of basic clients. Essentially you supervise the nurses and they screen out all of the Cheap-O clients. And you should be able to scale up the practice with LOTS of nurses. And insurance companies would like the low cost approach.
Excellent question.
Ideas off the top of my head — you’ve pointed out before the number of medical residencies is controlled, if there’s not a pool of unemployed doctors, there may be little incentive to compete on price. For a fair comparison, you’d need to *not* work a lot harder.
It may be, it lowers the mystique of medicine, so has difficulty getting various sorts of official approval?
One way of evaluating cost disease, which I wish I had more energy for, is to look at a budget breakdown of similar practices between countries. Even if they all have SOME cost disease, do ones that are ultimately cheaper pay their doctors less after all? Or pay less malpractice insurance? Or have fewer support staff? Or pay less for medicines? Or what? That’s not easy because you need quite detailed accounts and there’s a lot of subjectivity in how to compare between countries. But it feels like the right place to start finding out. If you know even one doctor of a similar mindset working in another country you could start there.
This has at least some parallel to primary care in Australia. The going price for a 15 minute appointment is about $75, though the government gives everyone a cashback of $37, claimable after the visit. Practices can, rather than charging patients at time of care, accept that $37 directly from the government as full payment for their services, so the patient has no out of pocket costs involved.
I don’t have any numbers handy but a growing number of practices are adopting this model and, to maintain income, are increasing patient volume so that consultations will often last 6 or 8 minutes. Works fine for a lot of things which can be quite adequately diagnosed and managed by competent doctors in that time but struggles a bit with rapport building and long term patient relationships, and the doctor takes an income hit if they do want to spend more time with a particular patient. It’s been well adopted though and I believe the majority of clinics now run under this model.
There are certainly a group of people who devalue the care provided because it is “free”. Some people have two primary care doctors: the “free” one they go to for sick certificates, the one with a cost for more complex problems. This can lead to fragmentation of care, though I don’t know how much of a problem it actually turns out to be in most cases.
I see a psychiatric nurse practitioner who charges $50/session for patients without insurance. She has an employee who runs benefits and files claims etc. Her office is swanky af. No idea what her situation is re: malpractice, but she prescribes me an anti-depressant that actually works (as opposed to the meds protocol calls for, about half a dozen of which we tried first) but plenty of MDs are skittish about using because of overblown claims about drug/diet interactions. I will add here that the med was my idea after doing a fair bit of research on my own, so maybe someone with x more years of education would have thought up the idea to try it before I did, but I kind of doubt it given prescribing risky meds has a low cost/benefit ratio for them. Doctors are people too. Sorry if this is coming too close to medication advice or somesuch.
I realize I may be in a unique position that not everyone is privy too but I think in a lot of situations psychiatric nurse practitioners are an option patients might not be aware of and can serve as a good workaround for cost barriers. If this became a more common practice maybe it would be just the incentive for the driving down of costs we all would like to see. Maybe there’s a route to Cheap-O Psychiatry through free market competition rather than righteous revolution.
Note: what I know about economics, I could fit in a thimble, but I have the vague understanding that if psychiatric nurse practitioners are not currently driving down the costs of seeing MDs, there is a good chance there is a reason for this besides it not being a well known alternative. Maybe someone can explain to me what I’m missing here.
A few people have already raised some obvious problems with the business plan, but another quite large issue is going to be filling your schedule with customers. Whilst there is probably sufficient demand for the customer numbers the idea proposes, you really can’t rely on them to fill out your schedule in a neat and easy manner for you to give appointments. Most customers are going to have distinct time preferences, which i would guess would be early morning/lunch/evenings so as to fit around work hours, and you’ll probably find yourself with stretches during the day where you have no appointments. Except, you won’t be able to fill this time up with admin, because there will inevitably be some old retiree who books right in the middle of your open timeslot and disrupts any chance you had of getting business stuff done. Then, there is the issue that if your day, every day, isn’t filled with appointments then you are very quickly going to miss your revenue targets.
And, as anyone familiar with airports or train stations will know, when you pack things in to a really tight schedule like that, slight delays can very quickly snowball into massive disruptions for the entire day. Let’s assume that the brutal efficiency extends to cutting off patients mid speech to enforce your deadline, which probably wouldn’t be true, but even with that you’re still at risk from technology. Skype and other video platforms are generally pretty shitty and it’s highly likely that a number of calls will drop, completely fail, or be affected by human error (especially likely given a lot of older patients). What then? Do you simply cancel the appointment once the 15 minutes runs out, and thus lose the revenue? Or do you let the appointment overrun, and then have to alter your schedule for the rest of the day to fit that in. Bear in mind that the first option will invariably have reputation damage and in the long run will swiftly drain you of patients.
I agree, that revenue target couldn’t realistically be hit with this model.
The model also seems to be based on having zero costs, because Alexander equates $200k of revenue with $200k of salary. But zero costs is a silly goal. You want to employ someone to do your admin (including billing, which you actually do need), otherwise the goal of spending 75% of working time seeing patients is unachievable. If you keep costs reasonably lean, you probably want something like $250k of revenue in order to pay yourself $200k.
Even if you charged $100 for a 15 minute slot, you would still be a lot cheaper than paying a psychiatrist in the conventional way, but you run into the problem mentioned with insured patients.
If you Skype with patients across the US (or around the world) you can fill the unpopular slots.
Psycho Headquarters – we examine your head for quarters!
There’s an obvious reason this doesn’t exist that is not in the article.
This is the kind of business that would get a lot of offers to be bought by the local medical cartel. They want to keep their price floor and they’ll pony up a million or two to do it. And they can credibly threaten all kinds of trouble if the offer is declined. In particular, they can recommend you to the most troublesome patients. The most troublesome patients in psychiatry are surely worse than the most troublesome patients in most other specialties.
Those Oklahoma Surgery folks are ideologues – I imagine that’s the only reason they have declined all the offers that they must have received.
This could be a way to exploit the system for profit, or alternatively a way to produce even more evidence about systematic corruption, but it doesn’t make it easier.
I’d be surprised if there was a tax problem with this (except for the bit where you don’t bill). It seems like the sort of thing where any decent accountant could set it up such that your tax bill was less than it would be as an employee (simply because employees have very limited options for tax optimisation). You could even relocate to a low tax jurisdiction, since you’re providing the service remotely, although there may be some regulatory issues.
What percentage of medical costs are for office visits to doctors, and how much is for hospital care, pharmaceuticals, nursing homes, etc.?
If your target market is low-income people with psychiatric problems, many of them won’t have the computer literacy (or even computer access) to use Google Calendar, online billing, and Skype; some of them won’t have the literacy to read your advice documents; and many or even most of them won’t have the executive function to follow the advice.