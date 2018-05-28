Highlights From The Comments On Basic Jobs

These are some of the best comments from Basic Income, Not Basic Jobs: Against Hijacking Utopia. I’m sorry I still haven’t gotten a chance to read everything that people have written about it (in particular I need to look more into Scott Sumner’s take). Sorry to anyone with good comments I left out.
Aevylmar corrects my claim that Milton Friedman supported a basic income:
Technically speaking, what Milton Friedman advocated was a negative income tax, which (he thought, and I think) would be much more efficient than basic income – I don’t remember if these are his arguments, but the arguments I know for it are that the IRS can administer it with the resources it has without you needing a new bureaucracy, it doesn’t have the same distortionary effects that lump sum payment + percentage tax does, and it’s probably easier to pass through congress, since it looks as though it costs less and doesn’t have the words ‘increasing taxes’ in it.
And Virbie further explains the differences between UBI and negative income tax:
The main difference is that discussing it in terms of NIT neatly skips over a lot of the objections that people raise to flat UBIs that are abstractly and mathematically (but not logistically or politically) trivial. Many of these focus on how to get to the new policy position from where we are now. For example, people ask both about how a flat UBI would be funded and why rich people should receive a UBI. Given that the tax load to fund a basic income plan would likely fall on the upper percentiles or deciles, a flat UBI + an increase in marginal tax rates works out to a lump sum tax cut for high-earners and a marginal tax increase. Adding negative tax brackets at the bottom of the existing system and modifying top marginal rates is a simpler way to handle this and extends gracefully from the current system instead of having to work awkwardly alongside it.
In the example above, the NIT approach has the logistical advantage of the bureaucracy and systems we already have handling it more easily. And the political advantage of the net cost of the basic income guarantee looking far smaller than for flat UBI, since we’re not including the lump sum payments to upper-income people (that are more than offset by their marginal tax increases).
There’s some further debate on the (mostly trivial) advantages of NIT or UBI over the other in the rest of the thread.
Tentor describes Germany’s experience with a basic-jobs-like program:
We had/have a similar thing to basic jobs in Germany and it worked about as well as you would expect. Companies could hire workers for 1€/hour and the state would pay social security on top of that. The idea was that long-term unemployed people would find their way back to employment this way, but companies just replaced them with new 1€-workers when their contract was over and reduced fully-paid employment because duh!
Plus people on social security can be forced to take jobs or education. As a result a lot of our homeless are depressed people who stopped responding to social security demands because that’s what caused their depression.
(Links are to German Wikipedia, maybe Google translate helps)
Another German reader adds:
I agree that it doesn’t work as expected in Germany, but I think it it important to point out that not everyone is allowed is to hire workers for 1€. The work has to be neutral to the competition and in the public interest. So people are hired at a lot of public institutions (e.g. schools, universities, cleaning up the city).
Additionally these jobs improved the unemployment statistics at a low cost for the government, as people who are working in these jobs count as employed although most of these jobs are only part time jobs.
Murphy describes the UK experience:
One likely model for “guaranteed jobs” is the disaster that they tried in the UK for a while.
Basically the government partners with crappy low-skill employers who’s owners are buddy buddy with the right ministers and the state provides them with a steady supply of
slavesjobseekers.
They then declare it all “Education”, in fact pay a premium to the corporate partners for “providing education” in the form of 5 minutes showing someone who’s already worked shelf stacking jobs how to stack shelves.
The people who love the scheme tend to genuinely believe the fiction about “education” because they tend to be the kind of people who believe that all poor people are thick and can’t learn and really do need 6 weeks to learn how to put a tin of beans on a shelf.
Your manager is abusive? tough luck. You have no rights. if you quit or the supervisor just declare you not to be working hard enough you lose your dole money. Hope you like starvation and death.
So if your manager demands you suck his dick then make sure to bring kneepads to work.
Remarkably employers who suddenly had the option of free labor along with free money from the government leapt at the option so people found themselves fired from positions only to find themselves required to do the same job a few weeks later only this time without pay.
The government was taken to court over it, the court rules it unlawful.
“I don’t think I am above working in shops like Poundland. I now work part-time in a supermarket. It is just that I expect to get paid for working.”
So the UK Parliament passed retrospective legislation to overrule the courts.
Anyone and I mean anyone with a libertarian bone in their body and an ounce of principles should be disgusted by “guaranteed jobs” because it’s thinly disguised slavery and a drive to replace paid work with forced labor.
Herbert Herbertson on the Native American experience:
I’ve said it before, but beyond the Alaska permanent fund, there’s an area where we could see a TON of extremely varied UBI case studies that I’ve never really seen anyone talking about UBI mention, one where we could see the limits, the pitfalls, and the benefits of a UBI as applied to a population with extremely deep historical poverty, intergenerational trauma, and serious substance abuse issues: Native American tribes with (more or less) successful gaming operations who distribute a portion of profits to their members in the form of a “per capita” payment.
My anecdotal experience is that it’s no panacea, but that it sure as fuck helps–but there’s a lot of potential data out there to move beyond anecdote.
Unirt describes the Finnish experience:
There has been a universal employment trial in a Finnish town Paltamo, which lasted 3 or 4 years. Apparently it costed the government more than just paying unemployment subsidies, and they found that undesirable.
richarddormersvoice describes the Chinese experience:
the closest thing to a guaranteed work program today is the iron rice bowl in china, which is a clusterfuck.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_rice_bowl
from what I know/heard:
a) 50% of state-owned enterprises are operating at a loss, meaning they are inefficient, corrupt, unproductive, and generally terrible places to work. it is stable though because it’s guaranteed by the ccp.
b) areas where irb has been liberalized do much better economically, shenzhen, guangdong, chongqing, while much of the northeast has barely developed.
c) even so, getting rid of the irb is difficult because, well, people, firms, politicians are dependent on it. chinese politics is heavy on corruption, soes are especially heavy on corruption.
Doktor Relling describes the Scandinavian experience:
Scandinavian countries have for some years had something functionally similar to a Universal Basic Job guarantee. We label it “activation policies”.
Since we have been doing this for some years (and increasingly the rest of Europe likewise), we have some empirical knowledge of the pros and cons. For those interested, here is a simplified walkthrough of the system (full disclosure: I spend my working life as a health & social policy researcher – and I believe that, on balance, this policy is better than the alternatives.) 1) You start out by introducing a means-tested social assistance scheme that covers everybody – including single males at subway stations shouting GRAAAGH to passers by. 2) You require that those who apply for social assistance, work for the benefit if they are able to work. 3) To find out if they are able to work, the social assistance administration does a work test.
Effects of the system: When the social assistance administration does the work test, it discovers that many long-term social assistance claimants are actually disabled (which was never found out before we introduced the activation requirement plus work test). Hence they qualify for a disability pension instead (somewhat similar to US Special Supplementary Income). In short: This version of a UBJ channels the unemployable GRAAGHs among us to a (more generous and not-means-tested) disability benefit. This takes care of Scott’s objection concerning what to do with those whose net “worth” to an employer is negative.
As an aside: organisations for people with disabilities, in particular the youth organisations, like the activation requirement. Their complaint is that the government does not always follow up its job guarantee in practice.
Why not a Universal Basic Income instead? Most of the weaknesses of a UBI have already been pointed out in the discussion (by rahien.din and David Friedman among others). Let me just re-state that many disabilities are really expensive. A UBI will not be sufficient to grant people with severe disabilities a good life. If voters want to provide them with above-minimum tax-financed income, the state simply cannot avoid to burden medical personnell and administrative staff with the difficult and contradictory helper/gatekeeper roles they perform in our present social security systems. It is messy, difficult, and yes there are Type I and II errors, but these problems are unavoidable if voters want to provide people with disabilities with more than what everyone else gets. (And hey this role conflict is difficult but it is not THAT difficult; after all we have been able to live with this role conflict for more than a hundred years.)
Yakimi describes the Nauru experience:
There are societies where entire populations have been unconditionally emancipated from the necessity of labor. I have seldom heard basic income advocates talk about these precedents, probably because these experiments do nothing to justify their optimism.
The Republic of Nauru has an unemployment rate of 90%. Its people do not work because their incomes are publicly subsidized, mostly by the exploitation of their island’s phosphate deposits, an industry which once provided them with the highest incomes per capita in the world. These people who once lived on a diet of coconut and fish used their sudden influx of wealth to import all the worst excesses of civilization, leaving them with the highest obesity and diabetes rates in the world and a life expectancy of 59.7 years. They’ve nearly exhausted their sources of phosphate, completely destroying the natural beauty of their island in the process, and the people are now physiologically incapable of any existence other than idleness.
We might also look to the banlieues of France, where the youth unemployment rate is over forty percent and the underclass survives, illicit economic activities aside, at the expense of the generous French welfare state. Is there any evidence at all these beneficiaries are grateful to have been freed from drudgery? If anything, their lack of economic stake only seems to aggravate their resentment against a society that is keeping them humiliatingly idle. As recent events remind us, men hate being made to feel superfluous. Nor does there any appear to be evidence that their idleness has enabled the Byrons, Churchills, Von Brauns, et al. among them to improve the world with their genius. They are quite capable of setting cars on fire, though.
There are no doubt people, like yourself, who are natural aristocrats, who are very good at finding discipline, purpose, etc. even when freed from the pressures of necessity and would benefit from a stipend. But it is solipsistic to assume that most, or even many, humans can operate functionally when made entirely independent of the disciplinary pressure of having to earn your fill. Posthuman biotrash is a big enough problem already, and basic income can only make it worse.
I certainly don’t deny that a lot of ghettos and banlieues contain some very unhappy people. But does work help?
Suppose Alex lives in a ghetto and spends 12 hours a day watching TV and eating Cheetos. Bob lives in the same ghetto, works at a gas station 8 hours a day selling people lotto tickets, then comes home and watches TV and eats Cheetos for 4 hours. Aside from economic arguments about producing value for other people, is Bob’s life more meaningful than Alex’s? Is it happier? Would you rather be Alex or Bob? Would you rather Alex exist, or Bob exist?
If you want to make the argument for work, you have to argue that it does something other than turning Alex into Bob. That it has some other effect, where Bob gets home from work and says “You know, all that lotto-ticket selling has awoken a spark of something higher in me. Instead of watching TV, I think I’m going to read Anna Karenina.” Or something. If I’m strawmanning this argument, it’s because I don’t really know how people expect it to work.
I don’t want to disagree with Yakimi. I don’t want to come out and predict “If we institute UBI, we won’t have ghettos full of Alexes”, and have you point and laugh when I’m proven wrong. I think ghettos full of Alexes is a very likely outcome. But I don’t think that’s worse than ghettos full of Bobs. I think it’s just more surprising, more unfamiliar, more of a man-bites-dog style interesting news story that will provoke concern.
Wrong Species writes:
I only have one small quibble. Amazon is relentless with their employees because they’re so competitive. Jobs guarantee programs would be anticompetitive so we probabaly wouldn’t see anything like that. In fact it would probably be the opposite where there is too little to do and a lot of it is pointless busy work, like in high school.
Yes, this is a good point. Most surveys seem to find job satisfaction is higher in the private sector than the public sector, but I could imagine the opposite being true for the most-exploited kinds of unskilled labor.
And for what it’s worth, here’s a reader who works in an Amazon warehouse commenting to say it’s really not that bad.
Naj on another way things can go wrong:
It seems to me that many people whose lives suffer due to lack of money are in significant debt and that debt payments are a large fraction of their income. If a UBI is given to everyone, how are people prevented from borrowing $100,000 against it, blowing it quickly, and then having $0 income because their UBI is all spent on interest? Solving this problem also seems full of opaque bureaucracies and Kafkaesque rituals. Unless we just ban loaning money with interest for consumptive goods at the same time(a policy I might just favor).
po8crg suggests:
Bankrupts will still be entitled to UBI. Assuming (not unreasonably) that bankruptcy laws won’t allow garnishment of UBI to pay debts, anyone with only UBI as income and more debts than assets could declare bankruptcy, surrender their assets to their creditors, and walk free from their debt.
The risk of loaning to someone with nothing but UBI would be huge, so no lender would lend.
(incidentally, the problem with this may be in the housing market, landlords will be demanding rent up-front rather than in arrears and being very aggressive about evicting people who fall behind)
Simon Sarris (author of the piece I was criticizing) writes:
The point of something like Basic Jobs is that giving people the option, but not the obligation, may result in better outcomes for some people at the margins. It’s not a panacea, it is definitely not a Utopian alternative to the largely Utopian plans of UBI because I do not think any Utopian plan as described is wise. It’s a suggestion of mere incrementalism, something to try on top of the hodge-podge of welfare that currently exists. A splint is safer than a spleen removal, as they say.
In other words, I think you are committing a mistake by comparing your Utopian vision to another Utopian vision (which I do not advocate). I do not think any Utopian vision is good or possible. You can make UBI look better by comparing it to other Utopian ideas, but this is in effect masking the deficiencies of UBI by comparing it to something else unrealistic.
I do not want to give the impression that Basic Jobs would ever accommodate everyone as UBI may intend to do. In the best case I 100% agree its positive effects would be smaller, but its implementation would also be safer. If you have a hard time imagining that, simply imagine “Maybe we should have farm subsidies, but they work more like Japan’s or Austria’s than what the US does right now.”
10240 writes:
The huge difference between UBI and public works/job guarantee (even if it’s busywork) is that you only take a public works job if you can’t get a job on the market, and don’t have any better option. With UBI, everyone would take it, and many people who can work would quit. This may make a job guarantee at least remotely feasible.
This is the same as the difference between a homeless shelter and a rent subsidy: a homeless shelter keeps one from freezing on the street, but it’s pretty shitty, so the only people who choose it are those who really don’t have any other option. It’s a built-in means test that’s much more effective than a conventional means test that can be attached to a rent subsidy.
As such, a job guarantee may even save money if it replaces unemployment benefits. Of course, implemented this way it’s a right-wing policy (aimed to minimize welfare usage and incentivize work), rather than a left-wing one. (Hungary’s right-wing government has replaced unemployment benefits with public works like this.) It works if the goal is to keep the poor from starving, rather than to give them a decent standard of living.
This is a good and important point.
I was tempted to respond to Sarris that UBI isn’t that much more utopian than BJG. After all, it can be funded by a tax such that rich people overall pay more in extra taxes than they get in UBI, middle-class people pay the same, and poor people get more in UBI than they pay in taxes. Depending on where you set the definition of “poor”, you can ensure that only the very poor/unemployed people who would go for a basic job are really getting any money from UBI. So there’s no reason to think UBI is necessarily broader-scale than BJG.
10240’s point proves me wrong. Because basic jobs are potentially unpleasant, they act as a screening mechanism so that only people who really need them will take them. That means even targeted at the same income level, they would be less universal than UBI (another commenter points out that we could produce the same effect by making people wait in line for eight hours a day to receive their daily UBI check).
I was hoping to be able to wave away the cost issue with “this is equally bad for UBI and BJG”, but I guess I can’t anymore. I am not an expert in this so I don’t have strong opinions, but I would be pretty okay with a Piketty-esque wealth tax, a Georgist land tax, or whatever experts declare to be the least stupid and distortionary tax that mostly falls on the rich. This article (possibly wrong, possibly biased) suggests that some proposals for raising taxes on the rich could produce about $250 billion/year. That’s enough to pay the poorest 10% of Americans a $10K/year basic income (ie have a basic income plus tax increases such that they break even around the 10th percentile) even before cutting any welfare programs.
In my ideal system, we would propose some sort of inherently progressive tax at some fixed percent, and say that the basic income was “however much that produces, divided by everybody”. That means that as the economy grows, the basic income increases. At the beginning, the basic income might not really be enough to live off of (especially if I got my calculations wrong). As we get more things like robot labor and productivity increases, so does the income. By the time robots are good enough to put lots of people out of work, they’re also good enough that X% of what the rich robot-owning capitalists make is quite a lot, and everybody can be comfortable.
Then various Congresspeople can debate at what point the UBI is large enough that we can eliminate various welfare programs. On the one hand, welfare programs can be sticky, so we might worry they would be overly cautious. On the other hand, many Congresspeople are Republicans, so they probably wouldn’t be.
Yaleocon on winding down UBI:
Saying “winding down basic income is easy” assumes we have an Income Czar who can just say “all right, let’s wind it down.” We wouldn’t have that. We have a democracy, and do you really want to be the guy running on “everybody gets less money each year”? It’d be like opposing social security, except even more politically impossible. Candidates—at least, the winning ones—will only ever pledge to defend or expand it. (This also probably makes UBI a fiscally unsustainable policy in the long term.)
Once those political incentives are taken into account, I think we should view UBI as an irreversible, and probably unsustainable, change to our economic system. Scott (or any other knowledgeable UBI advocate), do you stand by the assertion that UBI would be easy to end, and if so, why? (I probably prefer the status quo to UBI, for what it’s worth.)
Thegnskald on long-term effects:
The economic right likes to pretend the distribution problem is solved. The economic left likes to pretend the production problem is solved. A UBI helps alleviate the distribution issue at minimum penalty to production; relative well-being so important, the incentive to work will be as strong as ever.
A major part of the problem with modern society is that there isn’t an economic incentive to cater to the cashless, the perpetually broke, the homeless; this is a service we want performed, but the system cannot enable it, and the system limps on.
A UBI creates such an incentive. In the short-term, we will have some shortages and price increases; in the long term, we will have a new consumer base, and new industry will arrise to support it.
Inflation is one possible result, and likely unless we make it economic to build such industry. A UBI needs a corresponding decrease in regulation, in order to make it possible to produce low-cost goods for that new money to chase.
And responding to completely different comments: if a state or city wants a higher UBI, so be it. But a major advantage that the UBI offers is to incitivize people to spread out more evenly across the US, reducing population density. Likewise, a major problem with current welfare is that it disincentivizes work, by punishing those who get it (as working costs benefits, resulting in less overall available funds). I don’t think we will have a rising class of jobless vagabonds; I think instead we will have a rising class of gig-economy people, who take short-term work to get money to buy luxuries, while they mostly skate by on the UBI. This is where we are heading anyways, so this is a net improvement, by making such gig work more secure.
I see little harm and much good in a UBI, and expect it to accelerate employment relative to the current system of “You only get your benefits if you don’t work and avoid making yourself too employable”.
Gimmickless is still worried about the rent issue:
I came of age in a military town. Part of the military benefit package is a stipend, should you qualify to live off-base. I could never find a apartment or single-wide that ever cost less than that stipend. That information gets out, and gets spread. Do people with McJobs cram themselves 3-4 to a trailer to make ends meet? Yes they do.
I fail to see how landlords will not take UBI into account on what rent they charge. Will there be a price gradient that actually settles out? Possibly. Probably. But it’s almost certainly going to end up higher than what rent is now.
This definitely sounds like what would happen in the case of a captive audience in a world with no ability to increase housing stock. If you relax some of those assumptions, I fail to see why rent shouldn’t reach a balance between supply and demand the same way other necessities like food, clothing, and gas do.
Dnkndnts doubts the “universal” part of UBI:
My problem with UBI is that it’s virtually guaranteed not to actually be universal. It’s going to be “universal” for Good Citizens. We’re going to probe and test you for any sort of substance abuse and if we find anything, you’re off the program; if you have a criminal record of any sort, you’re off the program. The government is not going to sponsor your alcoholism and crack addiction!
First, I think this immediately falls into the kafkaesque nightmare disability currently has: you have to prove to the Bureaucracy that you are, in fact, a Good Citizen in the same way that you currently have to prove to the Bureaucracy that you are, in fact, Actually Disabled.
Second, the people who need UBI the most are precisely those least likely to be labeled Good Citizens. Poverty massively correlates with substance abuse and criminal behavior.
I get that I’m attacking a strawman here in some sense, but I think there’s a snowball’s chance in hell that UBI would actually be universal.
Counterexample: Social Security. As far as I know, every elderly person gets it, whether they’re a good law-abiding citizen or not.
RC Cola writes:
I’m no economist but it seems to me that this essay under-plays what I thought would have been one of the main features of a job requirement over a free-floating income. For the moment put aside complications like disability and third-party effects and just imagine the core case of a person with no job. Jobs suck, as Scott notes toward the end. But it is in everyone’s interest if everyone who is able to support themselves with jobs do so rather than resorting to compulsory confiscation of others’ money to do so. So we want obtaining such government money to be unpleasant. This isn’t to say that most people on government programs are just lazy. But people do respond to incentives, and there are probably lots of marginal cases where it would be extra hard to support oneself with a job, and an easy, frictionless transition to government support would be an easy call whereas a costly and painful one would end up causing this marginal person to choose to remain in private employment.
so what is the main obvious attractor of a government-granted income without a work obligation? I think it’s not having to have a job. So to a first order of approximation, adding a job requirement does exactly what you would want it to do. It removes the largest incentive to avail oneself of the government program, namely the removal of work obligations during work hours. We want to do this not out of a punitive motivation, or even out of a “help the recipient” motivation. We want it out of a deterrent motivation, precisely to deter availing oneself of redistributive programs that by their nature cannot work if too many people opt in. Is that not an important part of the argument here?
Thegnskald writes:
My objection [to a previous comment] comes down to this: the assumption that UBI is a solution to poverty, rather than a solution to the systemic issues inherent in a bureaucracy-administrated welfare.
This puts me at odds with Scott, who seems to favor a high UBI intended to make work obsolete for most people. I favor a low UBI which makes the bureaucracy obsolete, but isn’t intended to pull people out of poverty. My preferred solution is a debit card (or maybe just a fingerprint-enabled system to disable theft) linked to an account with daily accrual of small amounts of money; 10-18 dollars per day per adult, some possibly smaller amount for children. Do away with disability and food stamps and housing assistance and social security, keep Medicaid/Medicare. Pair this with a new classification of minimal legal rental housing that amounts to an updated-fire-code-compliant barracks (a bunk, a locker or chest, and access to a bathroom and washing facilities, probably gender-segregated; family-style housing might amount to a lockable room). Toss in density maximums on the barracks, and proximity limitations, to avoid concentrating poverty. Maybe – maybe – add in a requirement for security guards.
The goal shouldn’t be to enable a luxurious life – it should be to enable a very basic one. With daily accrual of funds, huxters and con artist won’t find viable targets, and anything more expensive than a daily meal will encourage short-term thrift and the accrual of some very basic financial knowledge.
This is a more basic lifestyle than is afforded by the current system, but removes the barriers to entry and waiting lists that plague us now. I think the “lower middle class” version of UBI is a terrible idea; it should be treated as a safety net, not a replacement for productive enterprise.
This is the incrementalist version of a UBI. Trial it, adjust as necessary.
baconbits brings up other concerns:
What does it mean to have a “basic” income? Surely housing is included, and housing prices vary wildly over different regions. Are residents of Detroit getting enough money to pay for housing in NYC or are residents of NYC getting enough money to pay for housing in Detroit, or do we have a “cost of living adjusted UBI” where some people get enough for a low end car payment and others enough for a monthly subway pass and every other conceivable difference or are we just accepting that a few (tens of) millions of people are going to not be getting a basic level of income at all while a few (tens of) millions of people are getting well over their basic level?
While we are on the subject of the disabled, well the disabled have extra health costs… are getting more in terms of UBI? Long story short as soon as UBI is introduced it will be noticed that a great many people cannot afford their health insurance payments on their UBI and there will be cries for a nationalized health insurance on top of the UBI.
What about children and married couples? How are we balancing UBI payments to families without seriously screwing up incentives there? And immigrants? And families of immigrants?
The short answer is that right after you cut the Gordian you are going to pick up the slashed pieces of rope and attempt to retie them together to hold the system in place.
The optimism that there is a simple solution to an enormous issue is overwhelming.
Ninety-Three discusses risk to private industry:
You’re being unfairly rosy towards basic income by not mentioning that it too could destroy private industry. Imagine you institute basic income and most of the McDonalds workers quit. McDonalds tries to invent robots, but can’t because robots are hard. So they raise wages in order to attract more workers. In order to pay for their increased wages, they raise prices. The market informs McDonalds that people don’t want to pay more for their fast food, and McDonalds goes bankrupt because their business model was only profitable with $8/hour wages. Higher-end restaraunts will still exist, but your basic income scheme just destroyed the entire “cheap fast food” industry.”
This seems little different from minimum wage laws. Some studies suggest that $15/hour minimum wage laws don’t seem to hurt restaurants. Others do find some negative effect, but the effect is far from catastrophic and restaurants continue to exist.
If basic income is so high that nobody will work at $15/hour ($30/hour? $45/hour?) and private industries collapse, then we must have set the basic income too high. This would be a disaster, but no more than setting the minimum wage too high would be.
David Friedman adds: “From a little googling, labor is about 20% of the cost of McDonalds franchisees. Double wages and, if they pay those wages instead of substituting more skilled labor or machinery, and prices go up by about 20%.”
From Nicholas Weininger:
Scott, you mention aristocrats as a group who seem to flourish without needing to work for a living, and cherrypick a lot of great examples, but surely you’re aware of the phenomenon of corrupt wastrel layabout aristocrats too. It’s at least perceived as common enough that today, parents who have enough money that their kids don’t ever have to work typically spend a good deal of time and effort devising constraints on the kids’ ability to access their inheritances so that they don’t become corrupt wastrel layabouts. Do you think the perception of commonness is incorrect? Are the parents worried for no reason? Note too, as other commenters have, that these parents are much more capable of instilling responsibility and work ethic in their kids than the typical parents of those who might depend on a large UBI.
This is one of many reasons why I think we should start with a very small, Alaska-fund sort of level of UBI, plus a child allowance for primary caregivers of young kids, and see how that goes for awhile before taking up the question of an increased UBI level.
Martin Freedman refers us to previous work on the subject which I should get around to reading:
Hello, long time lurker first time poster here.
This is an interesting post but it seems to miss the boat on the whole Jobs Guarantee debate and analysis that has been going on for many years. This is partly due to your post being a response to another interesting article by Simon Saris, which also, but less so, misses the boat on this debate. Still he does raise points that you sort respond to as if they were never raised e.g over disability and he emphasized no removal of those benefits.
I also read as much as I could of the 100+ comment stream and only two commentators correctly identified the real issues : ShamblerBishop and userfriendlyy.
Anyway a more substantive issue is the body of work and analysis done on the JG done by many economists over the years. You mentioned economists who had argued for a CBI or UBI where you included Milton Friedman who really argued for a Negative Income Tax which is not the same BTW (as others have noted).
However why did you not mention those economists who have argued for a JG? Where were Keynes’ On-the-spot employment, Minsky’s Employer of Last Resort, Mitchell’s Buffer Stock Employment, Mosler’s Transition Jobs and, in general, collectively named by the Modern Monetary Theory economists called the Job Guarantee?
Simon’s post using the non-standard term “Basic Jobs” – which he is entitled to do – is somewhat indicative that this is an unorthodox presentation of these ideas. He (and, for that matter, I) are unknown bloggers on this topic and, regardless, stand or fall on the quality of arguments and analysis. Whilst writing for a particular audience might have been a motivation for him, for whatever reason he omitted the critical, IMV, macroeconomic basis which is particularly important both for the JG and for a more complete evaluative comparison of the JG to BI.
If you really want to do this topic justice I humbly suggest you look to the main economist out of the MMT group who has specifically focused on this topic. (Of course, the others – mentioned above or not – have researched this aspect too, this is only my recommendation). This is Pavlina Tcherneva who has written for a range of audiences from the interested lay person to the mainstream economist academics. You could start with her Job Guarantee Faq or her team at Bard
Suffice to say all your objections have long been answered. That does not mean you agree with the arguments in those answers, of course, but a clearer discussion should start with those answers not write as if these have never been considered.
Michael Handy says:
Umm, correct me if I am wrong, but didn’t we try a Basic Jobs program back in the 19th century in England? Namely, the Workhouses, carefully calibrated to make any private sphere job heaven by comparison.
I feel that a program that literally uses the first chapters of Oliver Twist as a technical manual might not need such a comprehensive debunking, but I’m glad one exists.
On the one hand, this is unfair. The workhouse was nothing like existing basic jobs guarantees – it was a combination housing program / food program / jobs program that poor people were in many cases forbidden by law to leave. This is totally unlike proposals for a $15/hour voluntary job not linked to housing or food.
On the other, what I find most interesting about workhouses is that most sources suggest they weren’t profitable. Even offering workers the most miserable conditions and paying them no wages, they still failed to produce anything that sold well and had to be subsidized by taxpayers. This reinforces my concern that basic jobs are not going to be able to produce as much as people think.
Watchman writes:
My issue here, and this comes from someone convinced of the futility of the Keynsian approach embodied by basic jobs (the left wing are clearly bored of re-hashing the bad ideas of the 1970s and are going back to the 30s for their inspiration now…), is that basic jobs appear to be much safer for a functioning democracy than basic income. Democracy is ill served if leaders are able to use their power to effectively bribe voters: any study of the working of machine politics in US cities, or of the small electorates of English rotten boroughs, will reveal this. Basic income is a tool that in the right hands could be used to bribe voters by promising an increase in the income; in the US at least I find it easy to imagine populist figures on both sides of the political divide promising voters higher basic income. Democracy requires a certain restraint from voters and basic income would be a potential danger to this by creating a clear incentive for voters to focus on self-interest in their decision making, to a degree not currently seen (mind you, it is possible I’m just repeating arguments made when income tax was introduced…).
I agree that income tax is worth considering. The “politicians will bribe voters with their own money” thing is plausible, but how come there are still taxes? It would be pretty easy to run the federal government without making the bottom 50% of the wage distribution pay taxes at all; why don’t we? I think the answer is something like “to maintain some fiction that everyone must contribute equally”, but that makes the bribe-voters-with-their-own money strategy look pretty powerless, doesn’t it?
For that matter, free universal health care is an example of bribing voters with their own money – how come it keeps failing? So is universal college – how come no one except Bernie Sanders even pushes it? For all their flaws – and they have many – the average American voter seems remarkably bribery-resistant.
Liz writes:
Extreme example to make the point: Take a person with Down’s syndrome and give them a job (like washing dishes) which they can perform, and see how they respond to it. They’re far happier doing that as opposed to sitting at home being fed and “entertained”. However unmeaningful you might believe that work to be, it might be very meaningful to them. I’m sure there are a lot of people in the service industry (“would you like fries with that?” et al) who DO INDEED make a positive difference in people’s lives. Even a smile can do that for a frustrated, stressed out person….a smile that makes one feel they aren’t alone. A kind gesture, some simple random act of kindness of any sort can actually restore ones’ faith in humanity. So I happen to think the “fries with that?” work is meaningful. It might (depending on circumstances and how it is done, of course) be even more meaningful than far higher paid and higher skilled (on paper) labor.
Many people say they feel that they wouldn’t personally be able to handle not working very well. For example, Joyously:
The reason I have always been basic-income-skeptical is because of myself. If I had a basic income the same as my grad stipend, I could *definitely very-much* see myself mostly just playing a lot of video games. There’s a *possibility* I’d finally finish my novel. But it would be mostly video games.
And I’d be happy–but the thing is I *can* do other things that fill a slot society needs. (And I am a privileged educated person from a privileged educated background who doesn’t really *need* this assistance.) So shouldn’t I?
Yes. I think you would do great as one of the vast majority of people who would continue to work even after society had a basic income. I’m not in favor of preventing people from working. I myself would probably work even if offered a basic income. I think it’s great if people don’t have to work but want to anyway. I’m not sure how to get this point across more strongly than I already have.
Other people say that obviously everybody would quit if a Basic Income were available. Aphyer writes:
I am a programmer. I have a really good job. I quite enjoy it, I get paid well, I like my coworkers. I can listen to my favorite music over headphones while working. When someone does something stupid my coworkers and I enjoy ourselves laughing about it. I am probably somewhere north of 95th percentile job satisfaction in the country.
If you offered me enough money to support myself indefinitely while staying at home playing and designing increasingly complicated computer games and board games…well…I don’t think I would take it. Probably. But I would be very tempted.
This seems to suggest that somewhere around 90 percent of people would quit their jobs. And maybe in the Glorious Robot Future that would not be a problem. However, one thing that several of Scott’s articles on this topic seem to have missed is that we are not actually in the Glorious Robot Future yet. Yes, once you get to a position where our robot armies can do everything we want, a basic income guarantee is probably the best way to convert this into a high standard of living for many people. But we are not in that position. We are not close to that position. Right now people’s jobs are actually adding value that will be lost if they quit. And implementing a basic income guarantee now feels like it would just obviously be a disaster.
(None of this should be taken as support of a basic jobs program, which sounds even more obviously disastrous and makes me want to exhume Joseph McCarthy and turn him loose on everyone suggesting it.)
Ozy brings up that there are various ways that skilled workers can work part-time to make $10K per year (the easiest is to work a $100K job one year in ten). Since almost nobody does that, it seems unlikely that these people would really quit their job in exchange for basic income.
I’m glad Ozy showed up, because I used to think the same thing as Aphyer, and Ozy reminded me that I wasn’t taking any of the opportunities to work much less in exchange for much less money either. I wonder if this is just a universal bias, where people feel like they would definitely prefer more free time to working more, but then work more anyway.
ec429 defends the much-maligned but ever-popular position of “being angry that other people might get by without having to work”:
A lot of people have commented above on the incentive problems etc. with both UBI and UBJ, so I’ll not go into that. But I’ve noticed a bit of a thread of “why are opponents of UBI so determined that no-one ever gets a free ride?” Since this generalises to other welfare/disability/secondary distribution programs, I think my viewpoint here may be relevant. Warning: raw and emotional, rather than cool and rational. But maybe it’ll help people understand why I, at least, am so implacably opposed to redistribution. (Also it drifts a bit off-topic by the end.)
Stipulated: I’m a nerd, bookish, aspergiac. (Also, technically not fully-abled: I have a sleep disorder that prevents me working full-time.)
Between the ages of (let’s say) 8 and 18, I was bullied a lot; this was made bearable by the knowledge that in adulthood, I’d be an affluent knowledge-worker and the people bullying me were idiots who would be stuck in retail or manual labour, and that it would utterly serve the b—ers right.
And now you expect me to give up some large slice of the product of my work (when you add up income tax, national insurance*, VAT** on the goods I buy, push effects from taxes supposedly levied upon ‘business’, etc., the total tax bite is probably over 50%) to give those same b—ers welfare cheques, and then to give them more when it turns out they spent the first lot on pot and xboxes, because somehow it’s not acceptable for people who make stupid decisions to starve.
So no. If you want _my_ money to fund _your_ life, you had d-mn well better prove that you’re trying to better yourself and not just suffering the consequences of your own stupidity. Ideally, let me make that decision myself through private charity, rather than forcibly taking the decision away from me and giving it to some unaccountable bureaucrat. (If nothing else, I could hardly be _more_ Kafkaesque than the disability-scheme bureaucrats.
Good news! I hear that basic income will sap meaning and community from people’s lives. So all those bullies will be living unhappy lives without any purpose, and you’ll still have the last laugh!
Apparently *I* didn’t make my point very well, because that’s not what I meant at all. I don’t think I’d be forced not to work, and I don’t understand why you think I think that.
I think I’d be strongly *tempted* not to work and might have chosen that if it had been an option when I was younger rather than starting down the road to my career. I think that would be bad for society because a possibly useful person (hypothetical younger me) would be choosing not to be useful, even if that’s a rational choice for them at the moment.
*Edit: Rewording! In other words, I’m not saying I’d prefer my job to basic income. I’m saying that I might well “prefer” being supported by others, but that doesn’t make it good.
While I agree that Scott’s response to you missed your point, he did address it later. Why don’t you work part-time? You could work 2 days a week for 40% of your current income, which will likely be well over any plausible UBI and give yourself 3 whole days a week to play video games. There might be some level of practical difficulty, but I’m sure you could work something like that out. In practice, nobody ever seems to take the “less money for less work” deal. Conversely, people love over-time.
I myself am self-employed. I use the same computer to work and play games. Sometimes I do think, “I’m bored of working now, I’ll play games for a bit.” But sometimes I also think, “I’m bored of this game, I’ll work for a bit.” People phone me up and offer me work and even if I’ve already made enough money to pay my bills for the month, I never decline the work on the basis that I’d rather play games.
I worked for a few years in international schools a while back. Whilst I’m sure this is not the case everywhere, the schools I worked in had very small numbers of classes for me to teach; I would rarely have more than 15 hours of direct instruction per week, sometimes less. Of course there was lesson planning and homework and all the other stuff teachers do, but since the curriculums rarely changed year to year after a while you would have built up a core of lesson plans and assignments and not even have to spend much time doing that. All in all, I’d say by the end of my time teaching I was doing 20 hours per week. And this was pretty well paid work, I got a full time salary despite having part time hours.
At any time I could easily quit my current 45hr per week job and go back to working in international schools, doing 20 hour weeks and having a lot more leisure time. But I don’t. Whilst the salaries were good, my current salary is better and with a much quicker rate of growth in the future. The work I did was easy, but it was also boring and unfulfilling and I’m much happier with my current role.
It seems from your response and several of the others that a major issue with the UBI debate is that people are all assuming different amounts. When I think back to some of my days spent playing video games at university, that was always a comfortable existence because my parents are well-off; I could afford to buy decent food that I liked, to buy alcohol and go out regularly, to live in a reasonably nice place, and to purchase whatever video games or systems I wanted. But why should UBI be so high? I’ve been investigating how low UBI could feasibly go in the UK recently, and it seems to me that you would have no need to provide many of the comforts of life, but still provide enough to prevent poverty. A place to live, sustenance, some form of clothing. Whose to say that the UBI will be anything more?
There seems to be a clear asymmetry between voters’ behavior when a bribe is offered and their behavior when somebody threatens to, as it were, un-bribe them. Trying to get a UBI passed is nearly politically impossible, but trying to cut (never mind eliminate) Social Security is if anything even more so–even though Social Security is just UBI for old people! If welfare spending is indeed bribery, it’s difficult to get American voters to accept a bribe, but even harder to get them to stop being bribed. I’m not sure why this is–perhaps it’s because of the “middle class fiction” in which almost everybody in the US thinks they’re middle class even though only about 50-60% of the population is middle class by most reasonable definitions?
I wonder what de Tocqueville would make of it.
The Myth of the Temporarily Embarrassed Millionaire
The reason that nothing like Medicare for All and Free College get done is because our government is only marginally responsive to the needs of it’s citizens and entirely responsive to the mega donor class.
Most of this is pointing out the flaws of the horrible Job Guarantee programs you have constructed in your heads rather than looking at the actual proposals that have been put out by people who have been working on this for years.
Where various proponents of JG’s agree and disagree.
Design, Jobs, and Implementation
Economic Impact assessment
FAQ
How it worked in Argentina
Job Guarantee vs UBI
and
No major proponents of a JG want to subsidize private sector jobs.
I don’t think it’s that cut-and-dry. A lot of the pro-JG folks I speak with are fine with it consisting of a mix of public sector jobs, private sector jobs with subsidies, and so forth (as long as the subsidized private sector jobs don’t push out existing workers).
There have been proposals to let the non-profit sector have run some of it, which I would be fine with as long as we did a bit better of a job of deciding what is and isn’t an actual non-profit as compared to a glorified tax shelter.
If you can send me a link to a serious proponent of a JG program who wants jobs to subsidize the private sector I would be happy to talk about it. The closest I have seen are people talking about possibly training people for jobs that are available in the private sector, but definitely not paying for them to work there.
No, the closest thing to a Job Guarantee currently is the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) in India. Wildly successful.
Also read about the program in Argentina which worked well despite being limited to one member per household. That led to it being largely women who enrolled while men sought work in the private sector. Then a conservative government wanted the women back home and taking care of their children so the offered them a larger amount of money to stay home. Many of the women took the larger money and kept showing up for work. See my link about it in the earlier comment.
I’d add that presumably public employment and firms in a democratic government where they can be publicly criticized and the people who oversee them voted out of office is probably going to have different outcomes from SOEs where you’re on shaky ground just criticizing the government at all.
See my Argentina link, they surveyed participants and show what they liked about having socially meaningful work to better their communities.
I don’t know why everyone assumes that these JG jobs need to be zero skill jobs. How long does it take to train people in solar panel install, making housing more energy efficient, or the million other things we need to do that aren’t profitable before the worst effects of climate change are locked in? Why are people against training people to do things that need to get done but aren’t being done?
JG jobs are supposed to be temporary, and one of the things I’ve suggested is having a mandated few hours a week of private sector job search and having all participants keep an updated resume in a database so if the private sector wanted to find employees it would be one stop shopping.
What makes the JG left is that it effectively sets the floor of what we as society decide are acceptable working conditions without adding tons of red tape. It instantly gives employees more leverage in negotiating wages and working conditions. All those employees being treated horribly at work now have a fall back job. Also, if the techno-utopians are anywhere close to right the JG is the perfect mechanism to shorten the work week without messing up the whole labor market as the robots take over.
As I pointed out in my comment to the original post, the federal government is not budget constrained as long as we aren’t on the gold standard and can print money, we are inflation constrained. Taxes do not fund federal spending. Alan Greenspan on that. Here it is laid out very simply. And yes, a JG would cost a fraction of an UBI. See my “economic impact assessment” link above for pricing of a JG and the effect it would have on inflation. As long as robots haven’t taken over our jobs and UBI that is enough to live on will inflate away until it isn’t enough to live on, as I explained in my comment on the original post.
That said, I am personally for anything that soaks the rich to get them to stop buying the government and rigging it more in their favor. Top tax rate of 90% on income over 2 mil. Same for an inheritance tax. There is nothing more anti-meritocratic than inherited wealth. Not that the current system could be considered even remotely meritocratic.
Since you spoke of Scott Sumner (a big fan of wage subsidies), Noah Smith over at Bloomberg had an interesting article about how a combo wage-subsidy-for-business/public investment program really helped boost wages and jobs:
You can avoid an NIT turning into a welfare trap by having it fade out slower than income growth. Thus, let’s say somebody with no income gets $10K in NIT. Have this fade to zero over the next twenty thousand dollars of income, so that the NIT rebate drops by a dollar for every two dollars in income: if you make $5000 in real income, you get $7500 in NIT (total income of $12500); at $10K of real income, you make $5K in NIT (total $15K); at your twenty thousandth dollar of income from work the NIT winds up and goes away. At no point does a raise at your job decrease your total income.
I think before committing to a basic jobs guarantee or a basic income or anything revolutionary, our first task should really be to get rid of welfare traps. That’s much cheaper, much more politically viable, and will have the similar effect of bringing millions of work-eligible (if not forty-hours-a-week-eligible) people out of the shadows.
EDIT: Seems you ninja-edited your comment and redid it entirely. For the benefit of other readers: Brett’s comment previously expressed concern that an NIT might turn into a welfare trap.
Sorry about the ninja edit. I felt like highlighting the Noah Smith piece and its connection to Scott Sumner’s writing was the more important and useful part of my comment, so I cut out the other stuff.
I’m not sure I understand this argument. It seems like the obvious response is ‘Great, after all the people who hate those jobs quit to live of off of UBI + part=time/gig/creative work, the people with Down’s syndrome and everyone else who would love those jobs but currently can’t get them will have a much greater chance to be hired. Everyone wins.’
This feels like an argument in favor of UBI, not against it – removing workers who hate their jobs from the workforce just increases the desirability of everyone else who actually wants to work, which means *more* jobs for everyone who wants one but currently can’t get one.
It looks to me as though you are missing the distinction between average rates and marginal rates, assuming that all that matters is how much people pay in taxes, and so missing an important cost of the UBI.
Consider two tax schemes, both applied to someone with an income of $50,000/year.
Scheme A is (for simplicity) a flat tax of 25%. Scheme B is a $10,000 UBI plus a flat tax of 45%.
It looks as though he is paying the same–you are taxing the UBI away. But under B if he earns an extra dollar he only keeps $.55 instead of $.75, which means his incentive to earn money is less, his incentive to find ways of avoiding taxes is greater, so his taxable income will be less than $50,000. He is worse off than before and you are no longer fully taxing away the UBI, so will have to raise his tax rate even more to do so.
It’s the marginal rate, not the average rate, that is relevant to incentives.
We are subject to the contraint that sum(taxes – benefits) must equal a certain amount (roughly speaking, whatever non-benefit spending is required). That amount is politically determined: from the point of view of designing a tax/benefit system, we can treat it as a constraint. That effectively fixes the area under the curve. The marginal tax rate is the gradient of the curve. Clearly we want the marginal tax rate everywhere to be as low as possible, but to decrease it in one place we would have to increase it in another place.
The effect of the status quo is we have very high marginal tax rates on the poor (sometimes over 100%), with low marginal tax rates on the middle class and higher marginal tax rates on the rich. This does not seem desirable, because we’d really like to incentivise the poor to work. It seems unlikely that a rich person is seriously put off making another £1m because he only keeps half of it, so intuitively it seems that high marginal tax rates should be less harmful the richer people are. Therefore my claim is that marginal tax rate should be an increasing function of pre-tax income.
Your scheme A is impermissible because it ignores the other constraint, which is that we need to provide a subsistence income to people with a pre-tax income of zero. It is just never going to be socially acceptable to allow the indigent to starve. So that leads to the status quo, where we give benefits to people with zero income, but withdraw the benefits rapidly if they obtain an income, giving rise to the extremely high marginal tax rates previously mentioned.
It seems to me that as a purely abstract argument, this shows that no benefits should be means tested, hence we should have UBI. It frustrates me a bit that people argue in favour of UBI for redistributive reasons (when it’s perfectly possible to make a UBI less redistributive than the current system) or in connection with some techno-utopia (in which case we’ll have far fewer resource constraints so solving the problem will be easy).
I do also find it very odd that people are concerned with the incentive effect of slightly higher marginal taxes for the middle class, but are also concerned that a massive cut in marginal taxes for the poor will somehow cause the poor to work less. My expectation is that a UBI would increase productivity both by allowing unproductive workers to remove themselves from the workforce and by freeing people from poverty traps.
Kinda irrationally angsty that my reddit comment didn’t make the cut (edited and expanded version below):
I have one theoretical long term objection to UBI. People w/o work are miserable not because work is “ennobling” but because (in this culture) work gives you status. When everyone gets UBI, work no longer gives status and people w/o work are no longer miserable. So far so good.
Potential problem are future generations who grow up entirely under UBI. People will still want a way to measure status. One historic group that didn’t work for status were the Cavaliers. Absent work they invented alternate routes for status (some worse than other): hunting, gambling, dueling and raping slaves. I think what some people are worried is that with UBI we might end up with fully automated luxury space cavaliers.
Absent any constrains “protestant work ethic” might get replaced not with something better but with honor culture. Society where you get status by being the biggest bully.
I still think UBI is probably the least bad option for all the reasons Scott outlined. But I am worried that no one thinks long term about the issue of what will provide status sans work. Supposed problems with finding “meaning” without work are a red herring, status is where it might get dangerous.
Also you need to realize that the real gain is not the money (which is supposed to be minimal livable amount) but that you don’t have to toil 8 (or 10 or 12) hours a day for it. Money is modest, but time gain is large. So I submit that reassuring people that monetary amount is small is another red herring. With that free time, you can concentrate on status, which — in worst case scenario — might create some kind of honor-culture-based underclass.
But UBI doesn’t ban work.
Rich people are still going to get status from wealth and the guy who works a few hours for a little extra cash still gets more money/status than someone who works none and only had UBI.
Cavaliers were at the top of the social pile with the means to abuse slaves. Bob the basement dweller doesn’t gain a basement slave. It seems more likely that he’d just compete for the top ranks in his favorite MMO
Short and medium term, you are correct, of course. Question is, what about future generations? If Bob the basement dweller has children and they create a culture of basement dwelling. Eventually, they might base status on something other than work, which might include underground fighting, clockwork orange style hooliganism and finally turning some basement people into slaves.
I looked into the case of the Nauru, and I’m extremely skeptical of the claim that UBI was the cause of their problems. There seems to be a common narrative which blames their diet, which might be tied to economic factors, but I think it’s more likely that they were all poisoned by the strip mining of the island. See eg https://reliefweb.int/report/nauru/providing-clean-drinking-water-nauruans for some evidence that water pollution is a problem there.
I feel kind of bad now that my comment is quoted. I was going for punchiness but feel like I should have included more sourcing for the specifics for that level of visibility and my post is more rehtoric than calm deliberation. It is true though. I’ll dig up the workplace sexual assault stuff but basically if you’re at the bottom of the social totem pole and part of a group with people who are also somewhat more likely to alledge sexual harassment the assumption of you lying can be the default which means that you become a juicy target for predatory individuals. After all, who’s going to believe a workfare, everyone “knows” you’re all scroungers anyway.
Meanwhile
DWP analysis shows mandatory work activity is largely ineffective. Government is therefore extending it..
The bad outcomes are less surprising when you take into account that they forced people to stop “real” internships in fields where people were qualified to go stack shelves (stacking shelves being the ultimate in education is a bit of a theme to the polite fiction that the program is “educational”)
https://amp.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2012/jan/15/unemployed-young-people-need-jobs
Should there be a link there?
So I took a look through what appeared to be the relevant parts of Tcherneva’s FAQ and it doesn’t seem to answer the basic question, despite the repeated insistence that it does. Namely, how can you simultaneously claim that:
1. The program will involve no make-work, and
2. The program is in fact a guarantee, and is distinct from just hiring people to do stuff
As best I can tell the answer to the easy version of the question above — where we drop the second part of #2 — is, it’s not actually a guarantee, or rather it’s only a guarantee in the sense that it will in fact achieve full employment, not in the sense that it will achieve full employment not only in the world that actually obtains but rather in all possible worlds including adversarially engineered ones (which to be clear is what the word “guarantee” means to those of us coming from math or CS and seeing it used in this lesser way is quite annoying). But for the hard version, I don’t see any answer that actually makes sense.
Like, the claim is that there will be no need for make-work because there will always be lots of useful work to do. OK. That much is certainly plausible. But if there’s lots of useful work to do, what’s the need for the JG, rather than just, you know, hiring people to do that work (via ordinary processes)? Like, if you’re claiming it’s work the private sector could be doing profitably, on what basis are you second-guessing the market? And if it’s work the government should be doing, why not do that through the ordinary processes? Now maybe the JG is just a fancy name for setting up a permanent government office finding things that need doing and then hiring people to do them via the ordinary processes — like a permanent infrastructure program, kind of, except more general — which sounds fine to me, but Tcherneva insists that it’s not that, that it is in fact distinct from that; that in fact it should only be doing work that neither the private sector nor the government’s ordinary workings can handle.
It’s not at all clear to me what this work might be, that it is impossible for either the private sector or the government’s ordinary workings to do. One plausible example is provided, which is paying people to care for their elders. OK. That example makes sense. (Although not total sense; after all, the government could, through its ordinary workings, run a program to hire specialists to care for the elderly, rather than paying their family to do it. Indeed I believe to some extent this already exists. So this is less impossible than it initially seems.)
But beyond that…? Like, the other example I encountered in Tcherneva’s FAQ while trying to get an answer to this question is, oh, a municipality needs to do some work, but it doesn’t have the money to pay for it. OK. Can it not, you know, get a loan? Can it not issue bonds? Can it not perhaps beg some money from the state government?
Because this is the thing — under the JG, it is said, the money will be there. But if the federal government can afford to pay for doing this stuff under the JG, then it can just as well afford to pay for it via the ordinary processes. The JG doesn’t seem relevant. The claim that this is work not possible by ordinary government processes just doesn’t seem to be true.
I agree that there’s a lot of stuff that needs to be done. If “Job Guarantee” does not actually mean “Job Guarantee” but only actually means “find stuff that needs to be done and hire people to do it, same as always but more so” then it sounds like a good thing (look at the crumbling infrastructure in this country, etc). But if, as it claims, it is meaningfully distinct from that, doing only work that simply could not be done the ordinary way, then I find it hard to believe such a quantity of work needing doing but also meeting these strict conditions exists; indeed I doubt there’s much of anything, really.
(Also once again… seriously just don’t use the word “guarantee” if you only mean it in the weak sense above.)
Unrelatedly, replying to this bit:
Unfortunately, it seems like this doesn’t work in the world that actually exists, because if you’re out of a job too long people will assume you’re unemployable, and you won’t be able to find another $100K job. It’s very annoying. Otherwise I probably wouldn’t be looking for a job right now.
(Also, once again: Separation of concerns. Really. This is the most basic argument for UBI over job guarantees. Do not join things that do not need to go together. If you find things that people are bundling, and you can unbundle/decouple them, do so.)
As you mentioned already, we have UBI already – just for oldsters.
Why not just bring retirement age down a year as soon as productivity goes up to support it?
If we do that, people will get the option to retire at 64, 63, 50, 45 and so on – eventually UBI will kick in at birth and not too far down the line everyone will be born with a nice fat savings account.
Surprised that of the various UBI examples brought up, no one mentioned Macau, which seems to have a quite high payment for Macau natives. Is no one familiar with the system?