Open Thread 101.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Bubble is hiring engineers who want to put themselves out of work. They're a profitable NYC startup building a visual programming platform that empowers non-programmers to create software, and programmers to create it faster without the boring parts.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
Mixtiles is a high growth e-commerce startup. We're hiring an analyst to help us make good strategic decisions by using data and by creating models of how the world works. Work is fully remote. We'll hire you based on your ability to analyze problems, no experience required.
Hi, everyone. It’s time to pick the novel we’ll read for the June meeting of the SSC SF Book Club. Here are three choices:
Spin, a 2005 science fiction novel by Robert Charles Wilson. One night, a barrier around Earth appears, blotting out the stars and isolating our planet from the rest of the universe. A young scientist dedicates his life to determining the nature of the barrier and understanding why it appeared. 2006 Hugo winner.
Ancillary Justice, a 2013 science fiction novel by Ann Leckie. Breq, a soldier, is on a quest for revenge. Once, she was the Justice of Toren, a colossal starship with an artificial intelligence linking thousands of soldiers in the service of the Radch, the empire that conquered the galaxy. Now, an act of treachery has left her with one fragile human body and many unanswered questions. Won the Hugo and Nebula awards.
Three Parts Dead, a 2013 fantasy novel by Max Gladstone. A god has died, and it’s up to Tara, first-year associate in the international necromantic firm of Kelethres, Albrecht, and Ao, to bring Him back to life before His city falls apart. Her client is Kos, recently deceased fire god of the city of Alt Coulumb. Without Him, the metropolis’s steam generators will shut down, its trains will cease running, and its four million citizens will riot. Tara’s job: resurrect Kos before chaos sets in. Her only help: Abelard, a chain-smoking priest of the dead god, who’s having an understandable crisis of faith.
Let me know which one you’re interested in.
One of the most annoying trends over the last few years is that anything related to social justice will get massive praise regardless of its quality. I’ve heard people criticize this book for that reason. Does anyone who has read it think there is merit to this criticism? If it’s a good book I’ll read it, but it has to actually be good apart from whatever agenda people push by praising it.
Which book? I’m guessing Ancillary Justice?
Yeah, my bad.
I’m assuming you mean Ancillary Justice – I thought it was a great book, and while I haven’t read any of the novels it was up against, it was definitely Hugo/Nebula caliber.
I have read the entire ancillary trilogy and I loved it – it’s genuinely good science fiction. The social justice aspects didn’t come across too preachy at all.
For example, I don’t think I’m spoiling too much if I say it’s very quickly revealed that the Radch is a post-gender society, their military certainly doesn’t care (but you’ll learn a lot about its ranks and Aptitudes and AIs and rituals) and their language doesn’t gender its pronouns. The Raadchai personal pronoun 3rd person is rendered as ‘she’ in English, which really doesn’t bother me. It’s certainly not an “all men are evil” kind of book.
It’s not an “all men are evil” kind of book, but she certainly beats you over the head with the non gendered language stuff, and implies that you’re stupid for thinking about gender, which mostly just makes the action harder to follow and the characters harder to visualize.
I say “beats you over the head with” because the “nongendered language” is pointed out at every opportunity. And it doesn’t really make sense – here’s this member of a galaxy spanning hyper advanced society, and she/it/whatever can apparently easily translate any language but can’t wrap her/its/whatever heads around the concept that some languages assign pronouns based on the visually obvious sexual dimorphism between members of their species, to the point that her/its/whatever gets confused during important conversations? Why the hell would the Radch allow this error to persist in their soldiers?
I didn’t actually find it preachy, just kind of a dumb and unwieldy gimmick that was only considered clever for social justice reasons.
Heh, this gender thing didn’t sound bad to me until you actually described it.
As a right-wing woman, I wouldn’t see it as grinding a Social Justice ax if an SF author chose to refer to all AIs or all Antarctic crinoids as “she.” But it sounds like the author made a big song and dance about how woke it is for an alien to be confused. *eye roll*
I think the main point the author was trying to make with gender in the book was “how would a genderless language influence our predjudices and the way we view the world?” – not an unusual topic for sci-fi by any means. Their choice to translate the alien genderless pronoun as ‘she’ was a big part of that, and honestly I think it was effective in making you think carefully about your assumptions in this otherwise standard military sci-fi setting.
I recall there being one or two short bits that had me think “wow, that doesn’t really make sense”, and I think there was one brief passage that verged on preachy, but on the whole I thought it was an excellent book with a strong premise, good setting, and engaging characters.
It looks like we’re getting ahead of ourselves a bit with the book discussion 🙂
Sorry for getting ahead of things. But it’s the only one on the list I’ve read.
Anyway I thought the book was otherwise good, I don’t think you shouldn’t read it for that reason (although I’ve heard the sequels aren’t great).
“I think it was effective in making you think carefully about your assumptions”
That was kind of my issue with it though – it felt deliberately designed to make the reader think in a certain way, rather than an organic fact-of-life for the characters. I just didn’t find it plausible that a warrior/occupation administrator, whose whole job revolves around interacting with alien species, would not have found a way to deal with gendered languages (which are apparently common in-universe). Like if gendered/non-gendered pronouns are really head-scratchingly hard to handle, what happens when you run into a language with no tenses or verbs or pronouns at all? In the film version I would expect the main character to turn toward the camera and go “makes you think, doesn’t it?” with a wink.
I didn’t think it was preachy, but I also didn’t particularly like it. I don’t read much sci-fi though.
I liked Ancillary Justice and the sequels.
I thought Ancillary Justice was significantly better than the average SF I try out, although not as enjoyable or interesting as modal Bujold or Banks. But I found the follow-up to be boring, so I wouldn’t personally recommend AJ to someone looking for a promising series.
Isn’t good SF always fundamentally concerned with social justice? More particularly, don’t the majority of well-regarded narratives — SF and otherwise — traverse an exact narrative sequence:
Without capability, there is no remedy ->
without remedy, there is no equity ->
without equity, there is no justice.
Robert Heinlein’s juvenile novels, for example, adhere faithfully to this paradigmatically capabilitarian SJ-centric narrative sequence.
In contrast, a notably non-capabilitarian SF narrative is Norman Spinrad’s The Iron Dream (1972); a Swiftian deconstruction of traditional (i.e., pre-WWII) SF narrative forms, that satirically portrays as utopian a universe in which all forms of capabilitarian diversity — cultural, intellectual, moral, philosophical, racial, national, sexual, and gendered — have been ruthlessly extinguished.
Do contemporary political trends lead toward versus away from Spinrad’s anti-capabilitarian SF dystopia? Questions like this provide ample grist for lively discussions.
————
Note: above deconstruction draws upon the Wikipedia pages “Exact Sequence”, “Capability Approach”, and “Maxims of Equity”, and in particular upon the legal maxim ubi jus ibi remedium, as considered in (e.g.) Nick Piska’s review “Radical legal theory today, or how to make Foucault and Law disappear completely” (Feminist Legal Studies, 2011).
As Piska says:
In summary, ever since WWII — with its hard-taught/hard-fought lessons that Spinrad’s The Iron Dream so vividly communicates — haven’t good SF narratives generally been radical narratives, precisely in Piska’s quintessentially capabilitarian, SJ-centric sense of “radical”?
Go away, John.
I can’t find the whole speech that Bujold made about sf as fantasies of political agency, but I think she was on to something.
Perhaps The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress is Social Justice, but not as we know it.
Two well-regarded SF narratives that read naturally and thought-provokingly in-sequence are first (as you mentioned Nancy), Robert Heinlein’s The Moon is a Harsh Mistress (Hugo Award, 1967), followed by Gene Wolfe’s The Death of Doctor Island (Nebula Award, 1974).
Heinlein’s narrative considers economic and political aspects of machine cognition; Wolfe’s narrative considers social and psychotherapeutic aspects of machine cognition; in both narratives the machine cognition is grounded in strictly utilitarian considerations.
A central lesson conveyed by this conjoined two-part SF narrative is that utilitarian cognition can exhibit extraordinarily skill in regard to military and economic interactions, while at the same time, and reasoning from the same fundamental principles, catalyzing and directing truly horrific social interactions.
What a pity that Heinlein never wrote a sequel to The Moon is a Harsh Mistress … it would have been great fun to see what genuinely utopian answers Heinlein’s fertile imagination might have found to the serious issues that are raised by Wolfe’s The Death of Doctor Island.
PS: A recently organized, loosely structured collective of people who evolve, share and propagate ideas along these lines is Narrative 4.
I’m reasonably sure Heinlein wouldn’t have written anything genuinely utopian– he seemed to think that some societies could work reasonably well if the population wasn’t too high, but nothing is close to perfect.
My vote is for Three Parts Dead, purely because I’ve read the other two.
Spin would be my second choice, as it’s been longer since I read it.
Based on your summaries, I’d vote Spin, but I’m not sure I’ll be participating. Count my vote if you like. 😛
Hi everyone. I thought I’d do a writeup on common strategies and responses to the problem of evil. It seemed to me from the discussion a few threads ago that we were missing a lot of angles on the problem which are worth exploring.
A few notes. What follows is obviously not going to be nicely numbered arguments—I don’t have the time or space for that, and if I really used the precision it needs I’d risk misrepresenting certain writers. But it would be pretty easy to turn a lot of this into arguments all the same, or to recognize these strategies in other writers. I’m also not discussing non-Christian work, because I don’t know anything about that! Sorry, Hindus. Finally, I don’t endorse all the strategies I put forward here—I don’t think some of them even work.
A problem of evil argument ordinarily starts with the existence of evil. There are several varieties of evil which we’ll introduce as we go, but let’s start with suffering in general. Now, obviously some suffering is at least proximately the fault of other humans. Jack the Ripper’s victims, for instance, suffered because of Jack the Ripper’s deficient character.
The argument can go many ways from here. One can insist that, even though the proximate fault is Jack’s, the remote fault lies with God, for a variety of reasons:
1) Why did God make Jack this way to begin with? To expand on this question, could God not have made Jack a being who always chose right, or even just have given him enough produce and wisdom to avoid serial murder? One usual response to this is that God clearly values an orderly universe, with little in the way of intervention. Certainly in the world in which we evolved nothing in nature prevents us from occasionally being murderers. It’s not obvious, indeed, that anything could. Now, one might respond that surely God knows ways to accomplish that which we do not. Of course God does—if there are such ways.
2) Why did God not intervene right then to prevent Jack from murdering? Our answer is the same as last time. Performing a miracle is one thing, but preventing the consequences of evil actions from ever being realized would require an immense number of miracles: at least every time Jack got the itch to murder and went to do so. Nor would it help with the deeper problem with Jack, which is his deficient character from which these impulses arise. Okay, so why not intervene at an earlier stage, steering Jack into a career in medicine instead? Probably this is usually or even always possible, but if so it would still require an immense number of miracles, to say nothing of the mess it would make of the field of psychology (I await formulation of the “Proof from Where Are All the Madmen?”). What’s more, it’s clear that a world in which no one ever has deficient character would be great in many respects but lacking in others. Much of humanity’s most heroic displays of virtue, such as resisting certain temptations or making radical repentances, would never be. Relatedly, much good is lost where we cannot relieve the suffering of others. It is at least unclear that this is a trade we, much less God, would want to make. (I owe much of this to Alexander Pruss.)
Alternately, setting aside miraculous interventions, one can ask why God made Jack free in the world place, if freedom implies the probable existence of such horrible acts. What’s so great about a free will?
Well, the role of free will in Christianity is obvious. Being morally responsible for our actions requires that we freely chose them, and what’s more, our salvation is tied into our free acceptance of God. So Christians at least are not going to call a world in which we aren’t free better, no matter how few tragedies occur.
But setting aside Christianity for the moment, if humans are unfree, it’s at least unclear we are ourselves anymore. We could really get into the weeds on this, which I don’t really want to do, but the point is that we must be very different people if we don’t have free will, especially if we are never, ever doing wrong.
Suppose that one concedes evil resulting from human choices. One may ask then about suffering caused by the rest of the world, like natural disasters. Likewise suffering caused by our own fragile human bodies: disease, genetic disorders, and so on, since these are part of the natural world as well. How does permitting malaria or terrible earthquakes factor into God’s plan for us?
The first response to this is common to several of our earlier questions. Intervening to stop such things amounts to an immense number of miracles, and what is the field of seismology, for instance, to make of the lack of earthquakes? Now preventing malaria from evolving, whenever it evolved, probably only requires one intervention. But it’s unclear to me (biologists are welcome to correct me) whether that means humanity would never face malaria, or only means it would evolve later, so that we have less defense against it, or something very, very similar would evolve.
Tangentially, one may think I’m suggesting a kind of “best of all possible worlds” approach here, as in, our world is the best that God could do under the constraints He is imposing on Himself. It’s not what I had in mind, but there is some overlap. That this is the best of all possible worlds is an idea from Leibniz, since in his conception of God’s attributes, omniscience means God always knows what is best, omnipotence means God can always do what is best, and being good means God will always choose what is best. He thus calls actualizing the best world a “moral necessary” for God. Leibniz knows perfectly well there’s a lot of evil in the world, of course, but he thinks we can obtain a kind of virtuous regress: one route to happiness is taking pleasure or delight in the harmony and order of the universe, which is itself only an expression of the perfection or completeness of the universe, and becoming happy increases that perfection, so happiness produces more happiness, ad infinitum. (I owe this explanation to Maria Antognazza.)
Relatedly, John Hick is well known for a so-called “soul-making theodicy,” which he attributes to St. Irenaeus. In this approach, evil is a necessary means to the end of building up our souls, to making us morally developed beings capable of choosing to be with God for eternity. Hick assumes for his account that the free will argument is right too: it’s important that we be freely choosing God. Divine hiddenness is taken as a necessary aspect of this, as without some “epistemic distance” from God we can’t freely choose Him. It’s worth noting as well that Hick was a universalist: he thought everyone eventually completes this soul-making process and is united with God. Without the universalism it’s not clear to me how Hick accounts for, say, the salvation of children dying at a young age, since they have not had remotely enough time to develop.
While we’re discussing weird strategies, one may be familiar with the suggestion that natural evil is a punishment for mankind. It’s easy to come to this idea reading Genesis, where consuming the fruit seems to bring to Adam and Eve all the troubles of frail human life. The immediate problem with this is the evidently unjust distribution of suffering. This problem has itself been known since biblical times: Job could be read as asking why bad things happen to good people, and in the New Testament, it’s suggested the man born blind is so because of his parent’s sins—not much of a solution, one might object. Jesus agrees (John 9:3), but the answer he suggests—”that the works of God might be displayed in him”—only raises the question all over again. When it comes to this one, I can’t suggest anything without discussing heaven and hell, which is outside the scope of this post.
One more thing I want to comment on. Skeptical theism was a popular response last thread to the question why there is evil in the world: namely, that God is taking into account other goods we cannot see which justify not preventing the evils we do see. Skeptical theism, though, undercuts all the other theodicies. It’s an admission that the usual approaches like free will or elegant laws of nature are inadequate. For this reason I think it’s best used as a last resort, and as you can see, I think there’s a great variety of strategies to use first.
Now, finally, related to but distinct from all this sort of evidential weighing of concerns are the more specifically theological concerns which the problem of evil raises. I avoided those above as being out of scope, but I think they’re actually more interesting. These are the sorts of problems worked on before the question was seriously raised whether evidence of evil implies God does not exist. This post is long enough, but I’d be happy to discuss those problems as a sort of sequel. To wit:
1) Is God intending the evils which occur, or merely permitting them? Does that distinction even make sense for Christians, given we believe in divine providence?
2) For that matter, how do we know God is good at all? We assume that he wills what is good, but we’ve seen above that that might not be exactly in line with our own priorities. Who’s to say that what God sees as good isn’t as alien to us as Azathoth? Or, maybe God is good but just not omnipotent?
3) How can the existence of hell possibly be justified—especially when divine hiddenness is considered too?
4) Supposing that hell is justified, can heaven somehow compensate for or defeat the evils which God permits to happen to us? How can heaven possibly make up for the horrible evils we might experiences, especially if those evils presumably live on with us for eternity? Indeed, given the horrors we might have experienced, does being happy in heaven amount to God rewriting our minds or something?
5) What about the devil? As we saw in the book of Job, God permits the devil to do all sorts of bad things, and even smart Catholics think he can tempt us. Why would God permit him in particular to do such things—isn’t it manifestly unjust?
Just sort of a general point– any thoughts about why people are as evil as they are, but not more or less evil?
People like Jack the Ripper could be a lot more common or a lot less common.
So would it be safe to say that one conclusion of Judeo-Christian theology is that with respect to a universe created by an omnipotent, omniscient, perfectly good being, we can establish a reasonable upper bound on how pleasant living in that universe might be generally, but the lower bound is pretty open?
That’s an interesting way of putting it. It’s not quite right, because God could create a world of plenty and He didn’t. There’s an implicit assumption throughout most of my post that God must be doing the best that can be done under the self-imposed constraints—like not having the whole world operate on constant miracles—but if we’re setting those aside, things could be a lot more pleasant. But is a pleasant world what we, or God, want?
Tangentially, CJF Williams suggested in one paper that the notion of “best possible world” is incoherent: for any world God conceives of He can conceive of one better, so that it makes little sense to pose any question except “Why did God create anything at all?” In the end Williams says that for God to have no sufficient reason to do it is evidently what creative activity just is for Him. I don’t know what to think of that answer personally, but it’s interesting.
Putting whatever this point is in terms of “self-imposed constraints” makes little sense to me. Is god omnipotent and perfectly good or not? If it is, then any apparent “constraints” are just consequences of the good worked out in practice. All the unpleasantness that results is therefore just the good in action — there’s no room for a “middleman”.
Well, I suppose if goodness and pleasantness are almost entirely disjoint, then no.
You have wasted an incredible amount of time on a question whose simple answer is that there is no God, at least nothing that cares of human affairs.
The simple answer being “there is no such thing as objective Good” raises a complex set of qualms for people, though. Do you bite that bullet?
Of course I do! There’s no objective good or evil. The complex set of qualms this raises for some people is nothing more than the deconstruction of an edifice built on the lie that there is a morality woven into the fabric of our reality. If, on the other hand, one never believed in God in the first place, this is a much easier pill to swallow.
Well, OK, so we can rob other people so long as we cover our trail well enough that most people subjectively see us as good.
Remember Glaucon’s argument to Socrates that the most desirable life is to be an unjust man who doesn’t get caught?
We can do that already. Most of us don’t, and we try to catch those that do.
If the fundamental objective morality says that I should rob people, I am going to continue not robbing people. I hope others would too.
So does a general confession/forgiveness mechanism, or a reframing of good in terms of an afterlife, and million other things.
If there is objective good, everyone making this or that compromise so as to feel like they’re mostly living up to it is fucking up.
This actually didn’t take very long to write, but thanks for the PSA!
I’m just spreading the good news.
TITKOTIAATSVLOOSSC (this is the kind of thing I am astonished to see very little of on SSC).
Dare I ask why?
There should be a lot of Dawkinsy atheists commenting here given demographics (lots of atheists who spend lots of time on the internet, Sam Harris adjacency, the “if you are not an atheist you must be pretty stupid” attitude of Big Yud and others on Less Wrong), but I never see any (apart from you).
I’m as shocked as you are.
Can’t speak for rlms, but I second their surprise. This space is far enough beyond 101 that, on some level, I expect religion to be under the locally-acceptable sanity waterline. Thus I find myself surprised both by the prevalence of religiosity among commenters, and the relative scarcity of “no, seriously, this is a solved problem.” [edit: feels like demographics ought to push it even more in that direction, as rlms points out above]
I’m not necessarily saying that would be an appropriate response. Religious tolerance is an ideal for very good reasons, none of which have anything to do with correctness. But I am surprised that it isn’t a more common one.
I’d *like* to chalk that up to our host’s general favor for niceness, community, and civilization, but I’m not sure I can. If the commentariat took that seriously, the comment section would be much less poisonous.
@Error: It’s not rational to make an idiosyncratic definition of sanity loosely rather than with philosophical rigor, like Yud did, and expect everyone to agree with it because they like you (that’d be appeal to charismatic authority).
You know what’s below the sanity waterline that Yud’s boilerplate New Atheist post didn’t account for? Materialist effective altruists. How insane is it to sacrifice your wealth to a utilitarian calculus if right, wrong, and numbers aren’t real?
I think this site and its orbit have moved me from being a fairly straight-down-the-line Dawkinsy atheist towards being an “obviously gods almost certainly don’t actually exist, but nonetheless there may well be certain valuable good things in life that non-belief in gods prevents us from having – that is, there may even in some cases be a positive correlation between how unlike-to-be-true a community’s supernatural beliefs are and how psychologically healthy the median member of that community is” -type atheist.
This is a less comfortable position to be in, for sure, and I’m not going to actually become religious unless a) one or more gods make their existence known to me or b) the major religions of the world enter into a good faith project to actually test their competing hypotheses against reality, and there is a clear winner that the rest can agree on, but assuming I’m not wildly atypical (for SSC) in that, it does make arguing against religions on the object level seem like less of an imperative.
I’m not a Christian, or even a theist, so I’m fairly sure that this isn’t an orthodox interpretation. But it strikes me that Stoicism mostly solved this problem long before Christianity came about.
Nature, by which I mean the universe or external reality, is incapable of causing suffering in the Stoic view. It can cause pain, hunger, and any number of other unpleasant sensations. Yet these sensations on their own don’t constitute suffering; a Stoic sage can experience these sensations and accept them without experiencing the emotion of suffering. Suffering isn’t something that someone or something else does to you, it’s something that you do to yourself.
That’s a big pill to swallow, obviously, but if you accept it then the problem of evil mostly disappears. If nothing in the universe except for your own choices can cause you to suffer, then the creator of the universe hasn’t caused you to suffer except by the indirect means of giving you free choice. That’s a much more defensible position.
(I don’t fully believe this myself, mostly because I’m not a dualist. I don’t believe in a soul or a mind separate from the body, which means that thought is necessarily subject to physical laws. Thus, “external” stimuli can’t help but influence thought to some degree. That said, this way of thinking is a useful tool in my mental toolbox: it’s very calming and helps to focus despite intense emotion.)
I have come to believe that it isn’t so obvious. Freely chosen? Free from what?
For instance, I look at the most important actions in my life and realize they were not decisions, but impulses. Choosing Christ. Falling in love with my future wife. Selecting a career. Deciding to have children. Even my day to day medical decisions. When carefully examined, I consistently find that the degree to which my decisions are unconstrained or perfectly-voluntary or “free,” the less meaningful and the less efficacious they are.
I didn’t choose to love God. No one chooses to love God, any more than they choose to love anyone else. Consider the seraphim, whose nature is to continuously shout God’s praises. Does this nature mean their praises are insincere? I love God simply because I do.
And this is the epitome of meaningfulness – I am only myself to the degree that my nature determines/constrains/entrains/comprises my actions.
To my mind, none of that diminishes my agency or my personal responsibility.
—
I think the real fun of the Book of Job comes at the end. Sure, we see Job and his contemporaries wrangle with God’s sovereignty and the reality of suffering and evil. But at the end, Job’s good fortune is restored. That good fortune is no less unjustified than all the horrors that Job endured. The lesson of Job is that you can’t read the book from inside it.
Naval Gazing looks at the loss of battlecruisers at Jutland.
Also, the Caliph is playing number games with us again.
Just a bit.
Weird question for older folks:
Is social interaction now really that much different Before Cellphones? (The BC era, of course.) Less rushed, or less intimate?
Wonder if this is just a bien pensant Golden Days bias.
For me, no, but I occasionally get the impression that I’ve only modestly adapted to current communication patterns. I have a cell phone, and I use it to make calls and read email, but I don’t have SnapChat or Twitter or, really, anything with notifications enabled. I get the impression some people live in circumstances where near-instant response to pings from your social circle is expected. I just don’t live that way.
I was in my last years of college when Everyone finally had a cellphone. Social interaction wasn’t too different then. I think smartphones did make a big change though.
As an old folk, I should probably attempt to answer this.
I don’t feel like interactions have changed a lot. But then, I’ve always been pretty deficient at interpersonal interactions myself, so perhaps I am a bit of an outlier. And as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten quite a bit better at interactions, so maybe my increased skill has simply offset the worse interactions in general, so it appears to me to be no change.
It is really hard to judge changes in social phenomena from the inside, as personal changes interact with society-wide changes to make a hash of any interpretations. So my real answer is who the hell knows.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice that I always try and follow is don’t listen to what people say on the Internet.
“Don’t step into the ring unless you know you’re gonna win.”
My dad was fond of lobbing this little chestnut at me whenever I came home exasperated at the casual lunacy of human interactions and group dynamics :
People will do anything. Anything! It doesn’t matter if it makes sense, or if it even does them any good. They’ll just do it – in fact, someone is doing it right now. Don’t let yourself be too surprised at what people will do.
It wasn’t until much later that I realized “people” includes me.
I had a manager who for the most part was … a typical manager, but gave me one of those “obvious” heuristics that is in practice extremely useful when kept explicitly in mind:
Note that this isn’t (just) a “managers are dumb” dig — it’s easily accounted for in terms hierarchy itself.
The heuristic shares an important property with the old saw that software projects will take three times longer than you think: awareness of the heuristic doesn’t negate it. Even when trying to correct for the problem you’ll likely come up short. So it works best as an indication of a variety of ignorance, and more usefully an indication of the “direction” of that ignorance.
Road House is in most respects a fairly mediocre movie, but the scene where Patrick Swayze stresses that the first rule of being a bouncer is “Be nice” really made an impression on me.
Similarly, something that my father told me that stuck is that basically the only chance you ever have of winning an argument (more in the sense of “conflict in real life”, although it probably is applicable to abstract arguments on the internet too) is if you give the other person the opportunity to do what you want with their dignity intact, rather than forcing them to accept that they lost.
That’s a good lesson.
It wasn’t a piece of advice, exactly, more a realization of the soundness of a basic rule: make the boss happy. Whatever the formal requirements of your position, or the nominal system for performance review, figure out what the boss wants and make him happy.
Now, that may sound really stupidly obvious, but our popular culture contains significant memes for a certain rebelliousness. “Fight the power.” “Stick it to the Man.” “Speak the truth though the heavens fall.” “Go your own way.” In my experience, acting on such ideas will at best get you bypassed in favor of the more compliant and at worst squashed like a bug. Better to make the boss happy.
“Children are like pets: never get mad at them, and never take any shit from them.”
Surround yourself with good people. Or as my grandma put it, choose good friends.
Does anyone who’s better at doing medical research than me have any stats on how safe LASIK is? Not having to wear contacts would increase my quality of life just a tiiiiny bit, but man, even if there’s only a small chance of something going wrong, it’s my eyes! I need those!
I have no stats, but I’ve anecdotally heard that it’s at least somewhat common for the surgery to severely hurt your night vision. For instance, after the surgery, my aunt no longer drives at night.
Take that for what it’s worth. Personally, I’ve decided not to get the surgery – in part because of that, but in part because I rather like how I look with glasses.
Also no stats, but I have my own anecdote. I got Lazik about 15 years ago, and it was the best $3000 I ever spent. I first got glasses in 3rd grade, and always had pretty bad vision. It was and is so nice to not worry about steamed up glasses, dropping my glasses, bending or breaking my glasses, finding my glasses after sleeping, or dealing with an ongoing sore on my ear or nose from glasses. Contacts were better in some ways, but worse in others. Lazik is better in almost every way.
I do have night vision issues. I wear glasses when I drive at night, which takes care of that. I also used to take off my glasses to see small things — now I use reading glasses. Both of these are tiny inconveniences compared to my old life.
What would the application of Ant-Man technology be in a coherent SF universe, rather than one held in Current Year stasis?
Cost/scarcity of Pym particles must be the key insight. The implications of everyone int the First World being able to afford a suit or car that can shrink to 1/100 scale would be very different from equipping a piece of technology (suit/car/ten storey building) with a resizing field costing as much as an aircraft carrier. So, most conservatively,
1) Space travel. A space station the size of a ten storey building can be launched for the cost of 50 pounds tops. You could likely even pull off neat tricks with thrust by carrying your chemical propellant in the field and molecules falling out of it. On that note…
2) Perpetual motion? This makes me cringe, but it may be inevitable. Even if there’s a catch that satisfies thermodynamics, a power supply the size of a human could be shrunk to the size of a molecule, or one the size of an office building to a suitcase.
3) Nuclear weapons platforms as we know them are obsolete. Nuclear powers would renounce first-use policies but have terrorists/secret agents who could deploy a tiny nuke and then be denounced. The delivery platform for a large retaliatory strike would become a shrunken bomber that drops many nuclear gravity bombs over the target city without enlarging. All ICBMs and SSBNs get decommissioned except by nuclear powers too poor to afford this tech.
I rather like an argument someone posted that stated the real reason Ant-Man needed to be kept out of Infinity War was that he’d make the movie end in 10 seconds: while Spidey and Iron Man distract Thanos from the front, Ant Man rockets up his ass and then activates Giant Man mode.
Yeah, no kidding. An Ant-Man assassin could be the difference between saving half Earth’s people (from the employing state’s perspective) and not.
I’m going to add this point here rather than the UBI article because a) I came to that discussion late, but more importantly b) it falls outside of the usual terms of the debate, which tend to be either economic or moral.
I have come to suspect that there are a large number of otherwise progressive-ish UBI opponents who are not convinced by the economic or moral arguments against it, but have unvoiced political concerns. There may also be a substantial conservative-ish contingent who are somewhat moved by the moral arguments, unsure at this point about the economic ones, but convinced mostly by the same political concerns.
This largely unvoiced worry would be: “Do we really want free psychological ‘cycles’ and time for political organizing in the hands of those people? Can any society be stable after it provides an underclass with enough available energy to organize politically? Consider your least favorite personal stereotype of a poor person, who is quite likely of the opposite political persuasion. Isn’t it more comfortable to imagine that person to exhausted and perplexed to do anything about their political views?”
I don’t think this is a great argument as is, but I think it is there and I would rather it be on the table than under it. Much of the “quality of life” discussion, for example, may ultimately trace to such concerns. The idea that much of anyone really favors a jobs program over UBI for such esoteric reasons seems awfully precious to me. Don’t we all face an individual struggle for meaning? But creating a bunch of angry people who don’t have to worry about where the next meal is coming from? That’s a practical political concern.
Maybe doing that would just be inherently unstable! This is a discussion we can have.
I think that you’re combining two concerns that aren’t the same thing.
The main concern I’ve seen is that the UBI immediately creates a permanent lobby for itself. If you quit your job to go on UBI, you’ve committed to UBI for life. Nobody is going to hire you for a decent wage with a large gap in your employment history, so if anything happens to UBI you’re suddenly faced with the prospect of earning less or no money with much much less leisure time. If a sizable portion of the population goes on UBI, that voting block can likely kill any attempt to lower or eliminate it and will have a lot of leverage to vote for increases.
The other concern, about people with too much free time turning to disruptive activism, has been voiced but it’s much more marginal than your summary implies. If these guys were driven and organized enough to threaten “the system” they would probably have real jobs already. I’m personally much more worried about a rise in crime rates and occasional riots than some kind of lumpenproletariat revolution.
I’ll mostly let my OP stand, but I want to clarify against “some kind of lumpenproletariat revolution” that I don’t take this to see the worry in question. The concern wouldn’t be a “revolution”, but that politics in general would become that much more stupid and incoherent. Idle hands and so forth.
It could be true that most people think this way, but it seems just about entirely wrong to me. If the concern with UBI is that many people would quit their jobs, then “real” is doing too much work here. The presumption is that many people now working would have free time for other pursuits.
skef:
I do not believe that accounts for any substantial fraction of opposition to UBI. It honestly sounds to me like the kind of problem a mustache-twirling villain would have with UBI. My impression is that most actual opposition is one of:
a. UBI will give money to people without fixing any of their other problems, and they’ll spend it and still have their problems. (The day the UBI checks come in, lots of people will be loading up on cheap wine and cigarettes, and half a month later, they’ll be yelling at their kids to shut up about how hungry they are.)
b. Critical jobs will become impossible to fill when nobody *has* to do them.
c. It will cost a shit-ton of money and we can’t afford it.
d. Most people, deprived of the structure of regular jobs, will drift into unproductive, self-destructive behavior that will wreck them and their communities. (Drugs, drinking, orgies, whatever)
e. It will end up taking money from people who are doing productive things and funneling it to support lots of peoples’ drug, cigarette, video game, etc. habit, and it’s morally wrong or socially destructive to take from productive people and give to unproductive ones.
f. Once we have people who’ve spent a decade or two living on UBI, it will be impossible to change the system–those people will be permanently unable to rejoin the workforce in any productive way.
I agree with most of your critiques, but I think that your (b) needs to be qualified. Basic economics teaches us they won’t be impossible to fill; pay a janitor $500,000/hour and you’ll get janitors. The problem is they’ll be impossible to fill at wages that will provide enough of them without crashing the rest of the economy.
On the other hand, if we spend much longer on this, we should really go back to the UBI thread.
I am content to say that the bulk of conservative-ish opposition falls under these categories, and a healthy part of progressive-ish opposition falls under a subset of them.
Predictably, I agree less about the plausibility of my original point, although I do think that the “mustache twirling” issue is an important part of why it remains mostly sub-textual.
There was a post about Basic Jobs, but what about Basic Job Search? There’s a history of Active Job Assistance programs (some of them not so great), but it seems like it would be a good pairing with a full employment monetary and labor policy, and still fulfill the mandate of “ensuring that everyone who wants a job can get one” without having to run massive public jobs programs. And of course it would just be by choice – you have to show up and ask for a job, and you can get fired from the jobs you’re placed in like any other.
That could either be an expanded public agency like Workforce Services, it could be public-private with the various job search companies, etc. There’s a real cost to searching for, applying for, and finding a new job that helps keep people in some bad ones – if we make it much less costly to find and transition to new ones, that might have some good labor market outcomes.
Anyways-
There was a “say something nice” post over at a film critic site about The Phantom Menace, and that got me thinking about that. The Prequels have some ideas that I like – I like Palpatine’s secret plan and how he pivots to get the same outcome when it is foiled in The Phantom Menace (giving layers of meaning to the title). I like the idea of the Jedi and Republic being forced suddenly into a war they weren’t prepared for, so they have to rely on and use the shady Clone Army that conveniently happens to be ready for them as prepared by a dead Jedi Master. I like the idea of the Jedi being drawn out into fighting all over the galaxy in a quest to stop the Sith and destroy the Separatists, while the real threat grows at home and by the time they realize it has happened, it’s too late for them (Revenge of the Sith).
Does anyone here know anything about Democratic Socialists of America? Like, not from a political perspective, but in terms of the experience of being a member? I have a friend getting into it and just kinda want to know if it’s an abusive leftist cult or something.
As a big proponent of Anglicization, I’m excited about the revival of referring to Marcus Tullius Cicero as “Tully.”
There’s a Slate Star Codex meetup this Saturday night in Washington, DC, 7pm at 616 E St NW. We’ll be meeting in the second floor lounge to discuss the blog and various vaguely-adjacent topics. For those of you who are new, readers are encouraged to pick a post from the past month (since April 21) and start a conversation about it at the meetup, but this is optional and you can attend without reading. If you like snacks, bring one to share!
More information can be found in the DC Google group.
Last thread, I mentioned an intractable mess of real injuries and excessive punishment– here’s the link. Any thoughts about how the Israel/Palestine mess could get better?
RPG thread. Or, I suppose, tabletop gaming thread in general.
How big are you on house rules? If you run a game, do you house rule a lot? Do you let players propose house rules? If you’re a player, do you like house rules? Do you propose house rules?
Me, I like house rules; I have to fight a tendency to add complicating house rules. Back when I was young(er) and (more) foolish, I added house rules that slowed things down for the sake of “making sense” or “realism” or whatever. Now I try more to keep in mind that it’s a game.
Lately I’ve been running old-school D&D clone stuff. I’m hacking a lot of stuff together, from different books – they’re so similar, it’s easy to do. Nothing I’m doing is that complicated. I’m making everything I house rule available in my house rule document, and most of the books I’m using are legally available for free online. On the one hand, this could get a little confusing for my players. On the other hand, every rules set has some problem or other with it, and tbh, my players barely learn the rules anyway, so, their problem.
I think houserules are mainly necessary where the system is broken or incomplete — there’s often a need for one-off rulings no matter the system, but ongoing rules point either to a fundamental flaw or to a mismatch between the system you’re using and the game you’re running. I houseruled constantly back in high school, when I was running AD&D, but I rarely do in more modern systems (not counting stuff tied to lore — I often tear out and replace e.g. equipment lists).
Retroclones are kind of a special case, though, in that they’re more-or-less explicitly designed to create a dynamic that includes a lot of seat-of-the-pants GM rulings. I can see houserules being more rewarding there, especially if you’re doing something besides a straight dungeon or hexcrawl. I haven’t spent much time on the GM side of the screen for them, though.
Yeah. A lot of the retroclones, or the ones that try to emulate the 1974 version, are incomplete, because the original game was incomplete, or weird because the original game was weird, or unbalanced because the original game was unbalanced. Right now I’m slapping about three and a half different games together. It hasn’t gone horribly wrong so far!
So … ‘yanny’ or ‘laurel’?
(If you don’t know what I’m talking about, then I suggest not reading any of the replies to this comment until listening to this 1-second audio clip.)
“Yanny”, but I start hearing “laurel” when it’s pitch-shifted up a bit. Weird brain tricks.
To answer my own question: It sounds to me like two things being played at once (and in coordination, like two different voices in a choir). One is low-pitched and clearly says ‘laurel’; the other is high-pitched and is unclear but might as well be saying ‘yanny’. I initially heard ‘yanny’, which is no surprise, since I usually hear the high-pitched line in music more readily; but just as I can concentrate on the bass line, so I could concentrate on the low-pitched speech and hear ‘laurel’. And since the ‘laurel’, once heard, is much clearer than the ‘yanny’, it now sounds like ‘laurel’ to me unless I concentrate on the high-pitched speech (in which case I can make it sound like ‘yanny’ again)!
Yammy, Hammy, or Pammy.
Hard “Laurel”, can’t make it sound like anything else.
A question for anyone who knows about U.S. nuclear power: If we ever chose to sharply expand the amount of electricity we get from nuclear power, could we just increase the number of reactors at existing facilities? It seems to me that this would be the path of least resistance since nuclear power plant sites seem to have large tracts of empty land, and no local people or businesses would have to be dispossessed.
If we wanted to double the amount of electricity produced by nuclear power, could we just double the number of reactors at existing plants, without expanding the geographic footprint of the industry? Would it be cost effective to do so? Is there some need, perhaps imposed by the nature of the U.S. power grid, to distribute nuclear reactors geographically?
Film discussion thread
I’m looking for film recommendations. My criteria are:
1) really makes you think
2) not based on a comic book – probably redundant given (1), but these days….
I’m working my way through everything by David Lynch, Darren Aronofsky and Jim Jarmusch – this should clarify the types of films i’m after.
I like nonlinear narratives, films that have a dream-like quality to the plot and aesthetics, psychological themes, acting that is understated but powerful, and interesting scores/sound design.
Some films i’ve seen recently that I quite liked: Right Now, Wrong Then; Mother; Mulholland Drive; A Ghost Story
Thanks in advance.
As an unrelated talking point – did anyone else find the ending of 3 Billboards really unsatisfying? It felt like such an uninspired sigh of resignation to the effect of ‘Well, I guess vigilante justice works this way.”
If you like salsa dancing with your confusion.