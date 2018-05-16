Basic Income, Not Basic Jobs: Against Hijacking Utopia

Some Democrats angling for the 2020 presidential nomination have a big idea: a basic jobs guarantee, where the government promises a job to anybody who wants one. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders are all said to be considering the plan.
I’ve pushed for a basic income guarantee before, and basic job guarantees sure sound similar. Some thinkers have even compared the two plans, pointing out various advantages of basic jobs: it feels “fairer” to make people work for their money, maybe there’s a psychological boost from being productive, you can use the labor to do useful projects. Simon Sarris has a long and excellent article on “why basic jobs might fare better than UBI [universal basic income]”, saying that:
UBI’s blanket-of-money approach optimizes for a certain kind of poverty, but it may create more in the long run. Basic Jobs introduce work and opportunity for communities, which may be a better welfare optimization strategy, and we could do it while keeping a targeted approach to aiding the poorest.
I am totally against this. Maybe basic jobs are better than nothing, but I have an absolute 100% revulsion at the idea of implementing basic jobs as an alternative to basic income. Before getting into the revulsion itself, I want to bring up some more practical objections:
1. Basic jobs don’t help the disabled
Only about 15% of the jobless are your traditional unemployed people looking for a new job. 60% are disabled. Disability has doubled over the past twenty years and continues to increase.
Experts disagree on how much of the rise in disability reflects deteriorating national health vs. people finding a way to opt out of an increasingly dysfunctional labor market, but everyone expects the the trend to continue. Any program aimed at the non-working poor which focuses on the traditionally unemployed but ignores the disabled is only dealing with the tip of the iceberg.
The current disability system has at least three major problems which I would expect basic income to solve.
First, the disability application process is a mess. Imagine the worst DMV appointment you’ve ever had to obtain the registration to a sketchy old car you got from a friend, then multiply it by a thousand – then imagine you have to do it all while being too disabled to work. Even clear-cut applications can take months to go through, inflicting an immense burden on people who don’t know where their money is coming from during that time. And people with harder-to-prove conditions like mental illness and chronic pain might require multiple appeals – dragging the process out for years – or never get it at all. The disabled people I have talked to generally hate everything about this.
Second, disability is becoming a catch-all for people who can’t find employment. This is a useful function that needs to be served. But right now, it involves unemployed people faking and exaggerating disability. This rewards liars and punishes the honest. If society labels the system “FOR DISABLED PEOPLE ONLY”, basic fairness – to the disabled, to taxpayers, and to honest workers who aren’t gaming the system – require them to gatekeep entry. Right now they spend lots of time and money on gatekeeping and still mostly fail. But any attempt to crack down would exacerbate the first problem, the one where real disabled people have to spend months or years in a Kafka novel before getting recognized.
Third, because of the first and second problems disabled people feel like they constantly have to prove themselves. Sometimes they’ll have good days – lots of conditions are relapsing-remitting – and they’ll want to go play in the park or something. Then they have to worry that some neighbor is going to think “well, that guy looks pretty healthy”, take a photo, and they’ll end up as one of those stories with headlines like SO-CALLED DISABLED PERSON CAUGHT PLAYING SPORTS IN PARK. Other times it’s a bureaucratic issue. I had a patient who, after a few years on disability, recovered enough that he thought he could work about ten hours a week. When he tried to make it happen, he learned he would lose his disability payments – apparently if you can work at all the government doesn’t believe you’re really disabled – and ten hours a week wasn’t enough to support himself. So he cancelled the new job and didn’t work at all.
As long as you have a system whose goal is to separate the “truly” disabled people from the fakers, you’re going to run into problems like these. But refuse to gatekeep, and you have an unjust system where anyone who wants to lie can get out of work while their more honest coworkers are left slaving away all day. Basic income cuts the Gordian knot by proposing that everyone is legally entitled to support, whether they’re disabled or not. Disabled people can get their money without gatekeeping, and there’s no reward for foul play.
Basic jobs abandons this solution and takes us right back to the current system. If you’re abled enough to perform a government job, you’ve got to do it. Who decides if you’re abled enough? The Kafkaesque gatekeepers. And so we get the same bureaucratic despair, the same attempts to cheat the system, and the same perverse incentives.
And the number of disability claims keeps rising. Remember, a lot of economists think that the flight away from work and toward disability comes from people voting with their feet against exactly the kind of low-paying unpleasant jobs that basic jobs advocates want to offer everybody. Expect them to vote against those too, with no clear solutions within the basic jobs paradigm.
2. Basic jobs don’t help caretakers
60% of the jobless are disabled. 15% are traditional unemployed people looking for a new job. And another 10% to 15% are people caring for their sick family members.
This is unavoidable and currently uncompensated. The AgingCare Caregiver forum says their “number one question” is whether people who need to take time off work to care for a sick or elderly parent can get money. The only answer they can provide is “if the person you’re caring for has money or insurance, maybe they can pay you”. If they don’t, you’re out of luck.
Right now our society just drops the ball on this problem. I don’t blame it; giving people money to care for family members would be prohibitively expensive. It would also require a gatekeeping bureaucracy that would put the disability gatekeeping bureaucracy to shame. Not only do they have to assess if someone’s really unable to subsist without care, they also have to decide who gets to take the option for which relatives. I have a second cousin some number of times removed who’s very disabled; can I quit my job and get paid a reasonable salary to take care of them? What if I tell you I’ve never met them or even talked to them on the phone, and just have my grandmother’s word for it that they exist and are sick? What exactly counts as caretaking? If I go visit my second cousin once a day for an hour to make sure he hasn’t gotten any sicker than usual, should the government pay me a full salary? What if actually doing that is 100% vital to my second cousin’s continued survival and I wouldn’t be able to do it consistently while holding down a job? You are never going to be able to make a bureaucracy that can address all these issues fairly.
Basic income cuts the knot again, giving everyone enough money that they can take care of sick or aging friends or relatives if they so choose. You don’t have to justify your choice to provide this level of care (but not that level) to the government. You can just do what needs to be done.
Basic jobs once again drops the ball on this problem. If your mother is dying, you can’t be there to help her, because the government is going to make you dig ditches and fill them in again all day to satisfy people’s worry that somebody somewhere might be getting money without doing enough make-work to “deserve” it.
3. Basic jobs don’t help parents
Everything above, except this time you’re a single parent (or a double parent whose spouse also works) and you want to take care of your child. If you could afford daycare, you probably wouldn’t be the sort of person who needs to apply for a guaranteed basic job. What do you do?
I know what the basic jobs people’s solution to this is going to be: free daycare for all! Okay. So in addition to proposing the most expensive government program ever invented, you want to supplement it by passing the second most expensive government program ever invented, at the same time? Good luck.
But even aside from this, I want us to step back and think about what we’re doing. I have met people – mostly mothers, but some fathers too – who are heartbroken at the thought of missing the best years of their children’s lives grinding away at a 9 to 5 job, stuck in traffic commuting to their job, or being too tired to spend time with them after they get home from their job. These people miss their kids’ first steps, outsource watching their first words to underpaid daycare employees, and have to choose between attending their kids’ school plays and putting food on the table.
And if we check the Treasury and decide that we, as a society, don’t have enough money to solve this problem – then whatever, we don’t have enough money to solve this problem.
But I worry we’re going to check and find we have more than enough money. But somebody is going to be so excited about making poor people do busy-work to justify their existence, that we’re going to insist on perpetuating the problem anyway. And if that forces us to pay for universal free daycare, we’re going to be spending extra money just to make sure we can perpetuate the problem as effectively as possible. We’re going to be saying “We could give basic income for $800 billion, or basic jobs plus universal daycare for $900 billion. And that extra $100 billion? That’s the money we spend to make sure you’re digging ditches and filling them in all day, instead of getting to be at home spending time with your kids.”
4. Jobs are actually a big cause of poverty
Poor people’s two largest expenses are housing and transportation.
Guaranteed jobs have to be somewhere. Most of them will be in big cities, because that’s where everybody is. The ones in the country will be few and far between.
That means to get to your government-mandated job, you’ll either need to live in the big city or have a car. Living in the big city means tripling your monthly rent. Having a car means car payments, insurance payments, repair payments, gas payments, and incidentals.
When I first started working with poor patients, I was shocked how many of the problems in their lives were car-related. For well-off people like me, having a car is background noise; you buy or lease it for a reasonable price, then never worry about it again. Poor people can’t afford to buy and don’t always have good enough credit to lease. They tend to get older, sketchier cars that constantly break down. A constant complaint I heard: “My car broke, I can’t afford repairs, and I’m going to get fired if I can’t make it to my job”. Some of them can’t afford insurance and take their chances without it. Others have had various incidents with the police that cost them their license, but they can’t just not show up to work, so they drive anyway and hope they don’t get arrested.
Then there are the little things. Your work doesn’t have a break room, so you’ve got to eat out for lunch, and there goes a big part of your food budget. Your work demands a whole new set of business clothes, so there’s double your clothing budget. You can’t attend things during normal business hours, so you have to pay extra for out-of-hours services.
And then there’s all of the problems above. You can’t take care of your children anymore, so you’ve got to pay for daycare or a nanny or an Uber to take them to their grandparents’ house. You can’t take care of your sick parents anymore, so you’ve got to pay for a home health aide to come in and look after them. You get job-related strain or stress, and there’s the cost of a doctor’s appointment.
And then there are the fuzzier things. If you’ve just spent the entire day at work, and you’re really exhausted, and you never get any time to yourself, maybe you don’t have the energy left to drive to the cheaper supermarket on the other end of town. Maybe you don’t have the time to search for the absolute best deal on the new computer you’re getting. Maybe you don’t have the willpower to resist splurging and giving yourself one nice thing in your life of wage slavery. All of this sounds kind of shameful, but they’re all things that my patients have told me and things that I do myself sometimes despite my perfectly nice well-paying job.
5. Basic jobs may not pay for themselves by doing useful work
I once read an economist discussing why unemployment exists at all. That is, there are always people who would like to have someone clean their house, take care of their children, or come to their house and cook them food. And there are always businesses that would like their floors a little cleaner, or their customers served a little faster, or one more security guard to keep everything safe. Surely they would pay some amount of money to get these jobs done? And surely some homeless person would rather take that small amount than starve on the streets? So why are there still unemployed people?
One answer must be the minimum wage, but how come this happens even in times and places where minimum wages are absent or easy to evade?
The economist suggested that not all employees are net positive. Employees can steal from you, offend your customers, or be generally weird and smelly and ruin the atmosphere. They can be late or not show up at all – and if you made plans depending on their presence, that can be worse than your never hiring them in the first place. A bad nanny can traumatize your kid. A bad maid can break your priceless vase. A litigious employee can take you to court on false charges. Somebody who’s loud and curses at you and constantly smells of marijuana can just make you a little more stressed and unhappy all the time.
So if you have a job that only produces 1 utility, but a bad employee in that job will cost you 10 utility, and there’s a 10% chance any employee you get will be bad – then you’re not going to fill that job no matter how low a salary people are willing to work for.
How bad can employees get? Please read these AskReddit links. They’re slightly off-topic, but they’re going to give you information you can’t get any other way:
— AskReddit: Bosses of Reddit, what was your worst employee like?
— Managers of Reddit, who was your worst employee?
— What is the worst employee you have had to put up with?
— Who’s the worst coworker you ever had?
It’s safe to say they can get pretty bad.
I know many unemployed people who are amazing virtuous hard-working folks. But I also know the unemployed guy who lives in a cardboard box by the BART station, is surrounded by a protective shell of discarded beer cans, and shouts “GRAAAAGH” at passers-by for inscrutable reasons. And the amazing virtuous hard-working folks have a decent shot at getting a job in the private sector eventually, but the guy who shouts “GRAAAAGH” never will. Your population of basic-job-needers is going to be disproportionately composed of people who don’t fit into the regular workforce. How do you think that will turn out?
I worry some people think choosing basic jobs over basic income means free labor. Like, if you were going to pay someone a basic income of $10K/year, but the market value of their labor is $8K/year, you could employ them running a soup kitchen, get that $8K of value, and then you’re really only “losing” $2K/year.
I am less sanguine. If you pay people $10K/year, you’re only losing $10K/year. If you employ them to run a soup kitchen, and the soup kitchen has to keep closing because of hygiene violations, or gets hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit because someone groped a customer, or burns down because someone left the stove on, or loses all its customers because the manager shouts “GRAAAAGH” at everybody who asks for soup – then you’re losing more.
6. Private industry deals with bad workers by firing them; nobody has a good plan for how basic jobs would replace this
Suppose someone does accidentally leave a stove on and burn down the soup kitchen. You transfer them to an agricultural commune and they crash the tractor into a tree. You transfer them to some kind of low-risk paper-pushing job, but they’re late to work every day and skip it entirely once or twice a week, and important papers end up tragically un-pushed. After a while, you decide they are too incompetent to add non-negative value to any of the programs on offer. What do you do with them?
If you fire them, then you’re not a basic jobs guarantee. You’re a basic-jobs-for-skilled-workers-whom-bosses-like guarantee. We already have one of those – it’s called capitalism, maybe you’ve heard of it. But a real solution to poverty would have to encompass everybody, not just people who are good at working within the system.
And if you don’t fire them, what’s your plan? Accept a certain level of burning-things-down, customer complaints, coworker complaints, and unexcused absences? Let them make everybody around them miserable? Turn your soup kitchen into some kind of federal disaster area because you’re absolutely committed to letting every single human being in the United States work there?
Or transfer them to a job in a padded room putting blocks in stacks and knocking them down again, in a way that inconveniences nobody because nobody cares about it? Abandon all pretense at creating anything other than busy-work for poor people out of an all-consuming desire to make sure nobody can live comfortably unless they have spent forty hours of every week in boredom and misery?
Or offer these people a basic income, and let all your other employees hate you for giving incompetent people leisure time at home with their family while the hard workers dig ditches all day?
This isn’t speculation about some vague future. These questions get played out all around the country in our existing “government must take everyone no matter how little they want to be there” institution, ie public school. Here’s a quote from a reader the last time we discussed the public school system.
I was friends with a guy who briefly worked as a teacher at a public high school in central DC (I’m 80% sure it was Cardozo High). He had an education background thanks to spending several years working as a youth camp counselor and as an after-school program counselor, and that was sufficient to qualify him for DCPS’ abbreviated teacher training program (such a thing existed in 2009 when he did it; I’m unsure if it is still around). During the training program, I remember him speaking about his enthusiasm for the teaching skills he was learning and about his eagerness to put them to use (in retrospect, I think some of this was a nervous attempt to convince himself the job wouldn’t be bad). After a break of several months, we spoke again, and he was almost totally disillusioned with the job and was already thinking of quitting. This is what I remember him saying:
1) On the first day of classes, there was no orientation for new teachers, no brief meeting where the Principal shook his hand and said “Welcome Aboard,” nothing. He had to go to the front office and ask a secretary what classroom was his and walk there by himself.
2) Unexcused absences were chronic and undermined his ability to teach anything. At the start of each of his classes, he had a written roster of students, and he had to check off which students were there. For any class, typically 20-30% of students would be missing, without explanation (This is a very important point to remember whenever anyone tries to blame DCPS’ poor outcomes on large class sizes–on paper, each class might have 35 students, but typically, only 23 are actually showing up). Additionally, the 20-30% of students who were absent each class varied from day-to-day, meaning one student didn’t know what was taught on Monday, the one next to him was there Monday but not Tuesday, the third was there the first two days but not Wednesday, etc.
3) Student misbehavior was atrocious. For example, out of the students who showed up to class, it was common for some to walk into the classroom late, again without any explanation and often behaving disruptively. As a rule, whenever a student did that, he was obligated to sign his name on a clipboard for the teacher’s attendance records (there was no punishment for tardiness–late students merely had to write their names down). Some late students would chronically resist doing this, either ignoring him and just going to their desks or yelling curses at him. My friend described an incident where one student–who was physically bigger than he was–yelled out he was a “FAGGOT” when asked to sign the clipboard, provoking laughs from all the other students, before sitting down without signing it. After seeing he could get away with that, the student started calling my friend “FAGGOT” all the time. Other examples of misbehavior included near-constant talking among the students during lessons and fooling around with cell phones.
4) Teachers received almost no support from the school administration. Had sane rules been followed at this high school, students would have been immediately sent to the office for formal punishment for these sorts of offenses I’ve described. However, under such a policy, the office would have been overwhelmed with misbehaving students and probably some of their enraged parents, so the administration solved the problem by forbidding teachers from sending students to the office for anything other than physical violence in the classroom. My friend had no ability to formally punish the student who liked to call him “FAGGOT” other than to use stern verbal warnings.
5) Most of the students were unwilling and in some cases unable to learn. During class sessions, the students were clearly disengaged from what he was teaching. Homework completion rates were abysmal. As the end of the academic semester neared, he saw that a huge fraction of them were on track to fail, so he resorted to pitiful cajoling, pizza parties, reward schemes, and deals involving large curves to everyone’s grades if they could only, for once do a little work, and it didn’t work. Some of his students were Latino and understood little or even no English, meaning they learned (almost) nothing, even when they tried. He resorted to seating the students who knew no English next to bilingual Latinos who could translate for them. That was the best he could do. In fairness, he spoke glowingly of some of his students, who actually put in some effort and were surprisingly smart […]
I’ll never forget how crestfallen and stressed out he was when he described these things to me. Having never taught in American public schools, I didn’t realize just how bad it was, and the detailed nature of his anecdotes really had an impact on me. I advised him to finish his year at the high school and then to transfer to ANY non-urban school in the area, even if it meant lower pay or a longer commute. We lost touch after that, but I can’t imagine he still works in DCPS.
The education system remains popular because they can always hold up glossy posters of smiling upper-class children at Rich Oaks Magnet High School and claim the system works. But basic jobs are going to be selecting primarily from the very poor demographic and they’re going to get hit with the same problem as the poorest public schools – a need for people to behave, combined with inability to credibly disincentivize misbehavior.
Basic income avoids this problem. It provides money to everyone, good employees and bad employees alike, without forcing any workplace to keep people it finds unproductive or threatening, and without having to find humiliating make-work jobs for anybody.
7. Private employees deal with bad workplaces by quitting them; nobody has a good plan for how basic jobs would replace this
And if you think this is a problem for the managers, just wait until you see what the employees have to put up with.
Some bosses are incompetent. Some are greedy. Some are downright abusive. Some don’t have any obvious flaw you can put your finger on, they just turn every single day into a miserable emotional grind. Sometimes the boss is fine, but the coworkers are creeps, or bullies, or don’t do their fair share. Sometimes the boss and the coworkers are both okay, but the job itself just isn’t suited to your personality and what you can manage.
In private industry, people cope by leaving their job and finding a better one. It’s not a perfect system. A lot of people are stuck in jobs they don’t like because they’re not sure they can find another, or because they don’t have enough money to last them through the interim. And this is one reason why poor people who can’t easily change jobs have worse working conditions than wealthier people who can. But everyone at least has the option in principle if their job becomes unbearable.
What about the people who can’t get any jobs besides the guaranteed basic ones? How do they deal with abusive working conditions?
Probably somebody will set up some system to let you quit one basic job and go to a different one in the same city. But probably it will end up being much more complicated than that. How do you deal with the guy who quits every job after a week or two, looking for the perfect cushy position? How do you deal with the case where there’s only one basic job available within a hundred miles? How do you deal with the case where everyone wants the same few really good jobs, and nobody wants to work at the awful abusive soup kitchen down the road?
People will set up systems to solve these problems, and the systems will be unwieldy and ineffective, just like the systems for switching public schools today, and just like all the other clever top-down socialist systems people invent to replace exit rights. Probably they’ll take the edge off some of these problems, but probably nobody will be truly satisfied with the results.
Basic income solves this problem. It doesn’t make anybody stay at a workplace they don’t like.
8. Basic income could fix private industry; basic jobs could destroy it
In my dreams, the government finds a way to provide a basic income at somewhere above subsistence level. The next day, every single person working an awful McJob quits, because there’s no reason to work there except not being able to subsist otherwise.
After that, one of two things happens. First, maybe McDonalds makes a desperate effort to invent awesome robots that can serve food without human support. Society and Ronald McDonald share a drink together – McDonalds has managed to remain a profitable company providing a valuable service, and poor people live comfortable lives without having to flip burgers eight hours a day.
Or maybe inventing robots is hard, and McDonalds has to lure some people back. They raise pay and improve working conditions, until the prospect of working for McDonalds and getting luxuries is better than the prospect of living off basic income and getting subsistence. Maybe McDonalds has to raise prices; maybe they even have to close some stores. But again, something like McDonalds continues to exist and workers are relatively well-off.
A poorly-planned basic jobs guarantee could make the problem worse. Suppose that the government decided to use its free labor to farm cows. This puts various private cow-farming companies out of business; after all, the government can pay its employees out of the welfare budget, but private companies have to pay employees out of revenue. Some of the unemployed cow-farmers go get a guaranteed basic job, putting further private companies out of work. And other unemployed cow-farmers go work at McDonalds, driving up the supply of McDonalds employees and so ensuring lower wages and worse conditions.
This isn’t to deny that a well-planned basic jobs guarantee could have the same effect as basic income; if the government jobs were better than McDonalds’s, McDonalds might have to raise wages and improve conditions to lure people back. The direction of the effect would depend on how good the government jobs are and how much they compete with private industry. I predict the government jobs will be very bad, and compete with private industry a lot, which makes me expect the effect will be negative.
9. Basic income supports personal development; basic jobs prevent it
I have a friend who was stuck on a dead-end career path. His job paid a decent amount, he just didn’t really like where it was going. So he saved up enough money to live on for a year, spent a year teaching himself coding, applied to a programming job, got it, and felt a lot more comfortable with his financial situation.
And I had a patient in a similar situation. Hated her job, really wanted to leave it, didn’t have enough skills to get anything else. So she went to night school, and – she found she couldn’t do it. After working 8 to 6 every day, her ability to go straight from a long day’s work to a long night’s studying just wasn’t in the cards. And her income didn’t give her the same opportunity to save up some money and take a year off. So she gave up and she still works at the job she hates. The end.
Basic income would give everyone who wants to work the same opportunity as my friend – the ability to take a year off, cultivate yourself, learn stuff, go to school, build your resume – without it being a financial disaster.
Basic jobs would leave everyone in the same position as my patient – forced to work 40+ hours a week, commute however many hours a week, good luck finding time to earn yourself a ticket out of that lifestyle while still staying sane.
There are more creative things you can do with time off work. Entrepreneurs like to talk about “runway” – how long can you keep burning through money before you run out and have to declare your new business a failure? Sometimes your runway is costs like renting an office or paying employees, but for small one-person businesses the question is usually “how long can I continue to live and feed myself working on this not-yet-profitable company?”
And poor people have runway issues of their own. One of the most common reasons poor people end up in crappy jobs is because they don’t have the luxury of a long job search. If your savings will only last you a month before you can’t make rent, you’re going to accept the first job that will take you and feel grateful for it. If you have a guaranteed income source, you can wait until somebody presents you with a better fit.
Basic income is unlimited runway. Entrepreneurs can feel free to try out crazy ideas without the constant pressure of losing their shirt; people in between jobs can feel free to spend time looking for options they can tolerate.
Basic jobs solves none of these problems, and maintains the time pressures that prevent people from exploring interesting ideas or realizing their full potential.
10. Basic income puts everyone on the same side; basic jobs preserve the poor-vs-the-rest-of-us dichotomy
Welfare users often talk about the stigma involved in getting welfare. Either other people make them feel like a parasite, or they just worry about it themselves. Basic jobs would be little different. There will be the well-off people with jobs producing useful goods and services. And there will be the people on guaranteed basic jobs, who know their paychecks are being subsidized by Society. In the worst case scenario, people complaining about workplace abuses at their guaranteed basic job will be told how lucky they are to have work at all.
Basic income breaks through that dichotomy. Everybody, from Warren Buffett to the lowliest beggar on the street, gets the same basic income. We assume Warren Buffett pays enough taxes that the program is a net negative for him, but taxes are complicated and this is hard to notice. Rich people are well aware they contribute more to the system than they get out. But they don’t think of it on the level of “I pay $340 in taxes to support my local police station, but only get $154.50 of police services. Meanwhile, Joe over there pays $80 in police taxes and gets $190 in police services. I hate him so much!”
There will be people on basic income who have no other source of money. There will be people who supplement it with odd jobs now and then. There will be people who work part-time but who plausibly still get more than they pay in taxes. There will be people who work full-time and maybe pay more than they get but aren’t really sure. At no point does a clear dichotomy betwen “those people getting welfare” and “the rest of us who support them” ever kick in.
11. Work sucks
Amidst all of these very specific complaints, I worry we’re losing site of the bigger picture, which is that work sucks. I have my dream job, the job I’ve been lusting after since I was ten years old, it’s going exactly as well as I expected – but I still Thank God It’s Friday just like everyone else.
And other people have it almost arbitrarily worse. Here are some of the cases you hear about several times a week doing psychiatry:
“I work really long days at my job. I have to deal with angry clients, bosses who don’t appreciate me, and coworkers who try to dump their work on me. By the time I get home after my hour-long commute, I’m too wiped to do anything other than make a microwave dinner and watch TV for an hour or two until I pass out. Then on the weekends I take care of business like grocery shopping, cleaning, and paying my bills. Then Monday comes around and I have to do it all over again. I feel like work drains all my energy and doesn’t leave me any time to be me. I used to play in a band, and we had dreams of making it big, but I had to quit because I don’t feel like I have time for it any more. It’s just work, go home, sleep, repeat.”
“I can’t stand the new open office plan. I feel like I’ve got to do work in the middle of a loud bar where everyone’s trying to talk over each other. Sometimes I hide in the janitorial closet just so I can concentrate for a couple of hours while I finish sometimes important. I’m afraid if anyone ever catches me doing that they’ll say I’m ‘not a team player’ and I’ll get written up, but I just can’t take being crammed together with all those people. Maybe if you gave me some Adderall I could focus better?”
“Sorry I haven’t seen you in a few months. My workplace says it gives time off for doctor’s appointments, but you still get in trouble for missing targets, and I just couldn’t find any time that works. I ran out of my medication a month ago and am having constant panic attacks, so if you could refill that right away it would be nice. And sorry, I need to go now, I’m actually calling you from the bathroom. I wanted to call you from the janitorial closet, but when I went in, there was a woman inside who mumbled something about the open office plan and accused me of distracting her.”
And the people with the worst jobs don’t have good enough time or money to see psychiatrists; I just never meet them. But I understand it gets pretty bad:
Amazon employee here. The post [The Undercover Author Who Discovered Amazon Warehouse Workers Were Peeing In Bottles Tells Us The Culture Was Like A Prison] is pretty spot on. They don’t monitor bathroom breaks, but your individual rate (or production goal) doesn’t account for bathroom breaks. Or let’s say there is a problem like you need two of something and there’s only one left, well you have to put on your “andon”, wait for someone to come “fix” for you, all the while your rate is dropping. The two most common reasons pepole get fired are not hitting rate, and attendance. They don’t really try to help you hit rate, they just fire and replace.
My first week there two pepole collapsed from dehydration. It’s so common place to see someone collapse that nobody is even shocked anymore. You’ll just hear a manager complain that he has to do some report now, while a couple of new pepole try to help the guy (veterans won’t risk helping becuse it drips rate). No sitting allowed, and there’s nowhere to sit anywhere except the break rooms. Before the robots (they call them kivas) pickers would regularly walk 10-15 miles a day, now it’s just stand for 10-12 hours a day.
People complain about the heat all the time but we just get told 80 degrees (Fahrenheit obviously) is a safe working temp. Sometimes they will pull out a thermometer, but even when it hits 85 they just say it’s fine.
There’s been deaths, at least one in my building… Amazon likes to keep it all hush hush. Heard about others, you can find the stories if you search for it, but Amazon does a good job burying it.
Every now and we have an inspection, where stuff like this should be caught and changed. But they just pretty it up. If the people doing the inspection looked at numbers on inspection day vs normal operation, they would see a massive difference… but no fucks given.
The truth is the warehouses operate at a loss most the time, Amazon literally can’t afford to pay the workers decent pay, and can’t afford to not work them to death. The entire business model is dependent on cheap (easily replacable) labor, which is why tier 1s are the bulk of the Amazon work force. My building has like 3-5k workers most the time and around 10-30k on the holiday (what they call peak). Almost all of that is tier 1, most states have 4-7 of these warehouses, and some like Texas and Arizona have tons more.
Next time you order something off Amazon, remember it was put in that box buy a guy sweating his ass off trying to put 100-250 things in a box per hour, for 10 hours a day or he will be fired, making about a dollar more than minimum wage. Might have even been a night shift guy, who goes to work at 630pm and gets off at 5am.
I 100% understand that advocates of basic jobs insist that they’ll be better than that, that they guarantee really good jobs in clean sunny offices where everybody has a smile in their face and is well-paid. I also understand they said the same thing about those DC public schools before throwing huge amounts of money at them. Forget promises; I care about incentives.
Either one of basic jobs or basic income could be potentially the costliest project the US government has ever attempted. Government projects usually end up cash-constrained, and the costliest one ever won’t be the exception. The pressure to cut corners will get overwhelming. It’s hard to cut corners on basic income – either citizens get their checks or they don’t. It’s simple to cut corners on basic jobs. You do it the same way Amazon does – you let working conditions degrade to intolerable levels. What are your workers going to do do? Quit? Neither Amazon nor government-guaranteed basic jobs need to worry about that – both know that their employees have no good alternatives.
Gathering a bunch of disempowered poor people in a place they’re not allowed to opt out of, with budget constraints on the whole enterprise, is basically the perfect recipe for ensuring miserable conditions. I refuse to believe that they will be much better than private industry; the best we can hope for is that they end up no worse. But the conditions in private industry are miserable, even for people with better resources and coping opportunities than basic jobs recipients are likely to have.
I grudgingly forgive capitalism the misery it causes, because it’s the engine that lifts countries out of poverty. It’s a precondition for a free and prosperous society; attempts to overthrow it have so consistently led to poverty, tyranny, or genocide that we no longer believe its proponents’ earnest oaths that this time they’ve got it right. For right now, there’s no good alternative.
But if we have a basic jobs guarantee, it will cause all the same misery, and I won’t forgive it. The flimsy justifications we can think up won’t be up to the task of justifying the vast suffering it will cause. We can’t excuse it as necessary to produce the goods and services we rely on. We can’t excuse it as a necessary condition for political freedom. If a worker asks “why?”, our only answer will be “because Cory Booker thought a basic jobs guarantee would play better among the electorate than basic income, now get back to packing boxes and collapsing from dehydration”. There will be an alternative: a basic income guarantee. We will have rejected it.
I feel like as a quasi-libertarian, I sometimes downplay how awful private industry, capitalism, and the modern workplace are. If so, I apologize. The only possible excuse for defending such a flood of misery is what inevitably happens when people meddle with it. But the price of such morally tenuous greater-good style reasoning is that you need to stay hyper-aware of times when you don’t need to defend the system, when there is a chance to do better without destroying everything. I think basic income is such a chance. And I think basic jobs are a tiny modification to the idea, which destroys its potential and perpetuates all the worst parts of the existing system.
It would be unfair to make this argument without responding to jobs’ proponents points, so I want to explain why I don’t think they provide a strong enough argument against. These will be from the Sarris piece. I don’t want to knock it too much, because it’s a really fair and well-written piece that presents the case for jobs about as well as it can be presented, and any snark I might give it below is totally undeserved and due to personal viciousness. But it argues:
i) Studies of UBI haven’t been very good, so we can’t know if it works.
Studying a UBI pilot with an end date is not studying UBI at all: It is instead studying a misnamed temporary cash payment. By the nature of pilots, the cohort’s behavior cannot reliably change to depend on UBI’s long term existence. No study yet has guaranteed a cohort money forever, and even if it did it would be difficult for a pilot to study the long term effects, some of which may be generations out. What pilot can tell us what its like for kids to grow up with parents who have never worked?[…]
Basic Job programs are more amenable to piloting and a gradual roll-out, since new clusters of jobs appear (and end) all the time. Piloting Basic Jobs can be tried in different communities with varying magnitudes. The legislation to justify such a pilot may already be in place[1], and even a pilot may have lasting benefits. What we learn from the pilot will be more applicable than studying temporary cash transfers in a community and expecting that knowledge to translate into society-wide UBI. If a pilot is successful, one can imagine a kind of National Civil Service, organized like existing federal programs such as the National Park Service, which can hire professionals to train and supervise projects.
I have some minor caveats – Alaska has had a (very small) universal basic income for some time, which seems to have worked relatively well. And basic job studies will also have trouble scaling; smaller trials might preferentially select the most functional unemployed people, would have less impact on private industry, and can always just dismiss people back to the general pool of the unemployed. But overall I agree with the point that basic income is a bigger change and we should be more suspicious of bigger changes.
But at some point you’re arguing against testing something because it’s untested. If we can’t 100% believe the results of small studies – and I agree that we can’t – our two options are to give up and never do anything that hasn’t already been done, or to occasionally take the leap towards larger studies. I think basic income is promising enough that we need to pursue the second. Sarris has already suggested he won’t trust anything that’s less than permanent and widespread, so let’s do an experiment that’s permanent and widespread.
ii) UBI gives everyone the same amount, but some people need more (for example, diabetics need more money to pay for insulin). Existing social programs like medical aid take this into account; UBI wouldn’t.
This seems like exactly the problem that insurance exists to solve. Bringing insurance into the picture, “everybody has to get this” switches from a negative to a positive.
I won’t speculate on how this will look, except to note that it would work well with some kind of mandate where the cost of a Medicare-like state insurance gets auto-deducted from your UBI. Since I’m quasi-libertarian, I would support people’s right to opt out of this, after signing and notarizing a bunch of forms with “I UNDERSTAND I AM AN IDIOT AND MIGHT DIE” on them in big red letters, but I understand other people might prefer to avoid the chance of moral hazard. It still seems like this problem is solvable.
iii) Somehow even if everyone has more money they won’t be better off
One of the biggest assumptions people make with UBI is that the problems of today and the near future are primarily ones of money. I don’t think the data supports this. [link to various charts showing that people generally have food and access to health care]
On some level, if you’re tempted to believe this you should find a poor person and ask them how they feel about being poor. I predict they will say it is bad. They will not agree that our society has basically solved all of its money-related problems. They will say there is a very real sense in which their money-related problems remain unsolved. I guarantee you they will have very strong feelings about this.
But that’s overly pat. A steelman of Sarris’ point might go something like this: it definitely seems true that there is some complicated way in which a family of eight living in a tiny farmhouse in the Kansas prairie in 1870 was happy and felt financially secure even though they probably only earned a few hundred dollars a year by today’s measures. So isn’t it weird that people earning twenty thousand dollars a year still think of material goods as their barrier to happiness?
I think explaining that effectively would require a book-length treatment. But I think the book would end with “even though it’s weird and complicated, poor people today who make $10,000 or $20,000 are often unhappy, in a way that richer people today aren’t, and this involves money in a real sense.”
I am not the person to write this book (though see the post on cost disease); I can only relay what poor people tell me. Sometimes it’s “my rent-controlled apartment is underneath noisy frat boys who keep me awake every night with their parties, but I can never leave because it’s the only apartment I can afford in this town.” Sometimes it’s “I hate my boss but I can’t leave because if I go a month without getting a paycheck I won’t have enough money for rent.” Sometimes it’s “I couldn’t afford good birth control, got pregnant, and now I can’t afford to support the child, what do I do?” Sometimes it’s “Obamacare mandates me to buy health insurance, but I can’t afford it, I guess I am going to have to pay a fee I can’t afford on tax day instead.” Sometimes it’s any of a thousand versions of “my car broke down and I can’t afford to get it fixed but I need to get to work somehow”. Sometimes it’s “I am sick but if I miss a day of work my company will fire me, because when you’re poor enough legally-enshrined workplace protections somehow fail to exist in real life”. And sometimes it’s “I work eighty hours a week driving for Uber because it’s the only way to make ends meet, I hate everything.” A lot of times it involves the same crappy job-centered lifestyle I worry a basic jobs guarantee would perpetuate forever.
Trying to steelman the “it’s not money” point further takes us to Sarris’ other essay on UBI, where he writes:
Rent is currently eating the world. Rental income just hit an all-time high. If everyone is given a very predictable amount of money, it may be seen as a system that can be gamed by landlords and maybe other essentials producers. Implementing UBI without reforming land use and zoning regulations may end up as nothing more than a slow transfer to landlords. What are the odds of that happening? Well, it seems like it already did happen with healthcare and college tuition (loans) in the US, and if those are our guide, the “money” part and the “meaningful reforms” part should be done in a very particular order.
Since housing does work well in some places (Japan and Montreal come to mind) I think this is a problem that can be fixed. But without the fix first, UBI may be punting real political problems while giving the appearance of solving them (until years later), and making the price inflation obvious for landlords, just like it was for healthcare companies and colleges getting guaranteed loans.
Payments as a solution to a broken system is not the same as fixing the system. If UBI punts this real problem, we’ll be creating a financial time bomb.
This is basically how I think about any request for giving more money to education or health care, so I guess I have to take it seriously. Maybe the situations aren’t exactly the same – education and health care seem to eat up money by hiring administrators, which doesn’t have an obvious analogy to ordinary individuals. But the Kansas farmhouse example suggests that something like this must go on even at the personal level.
It looks like probably what’s being described is that – absent some magical ability to create new houses out of thin air (a task known to be beyond the limits of modern technology) – housing is a positional good and so raising the position of everyone equally will just give extra cash to landlords. The best that can be said here is that insofar as these goods aren’t perfectly inelastic, basic income will help a little. And insofar as other goods used by poor people (cars? furniture? generic medications?) are decently elastic, basic income will help a lot. I do agree the problem exists.
But I think this is one case where basic income is clearly better than basic jobs. All basic jobs can do is give you money, which can get eaten by rent-seekers. Basic income gives you freedom. Somebody works 50 hours a week at two McJobs to afford an apartment, gets basic income, and then they work 20 hours a week at one McJob and afford their apartment. The price of an apartment doesn’t change, but their life has improved.
And by lowering the demand for jobs, basic income provides the seed of a solution to the housing problem. The reason rent costs so much in the Bay Area is because everyone wants to live in the Bay Area because it has so many great jobs. You can buy a house in the country (or in an unpopular city) for cheap; people don’t because the jobs aren’t as good, or the good jobs take longer to find. Freed from the need to live right in city center (or right next to the subway stop leading to city center), people can spread out again. If rent is $2000 in San Francisco and $500 in Walnut Creek, they can live in Walnut Creek (and still go to San Francisco whenever they want – cities are very accessible from suburbs, for every purpose except commuting during rush hour five days a week).
Go to the suburbs and people are building new housing tracts all the time. Supply is elastic and everyone’s backyards are so far away from one another that NIMBYs mostly stay quiet. It’s only when our job-centered culture forces everybody into historic San Francisco city center that we start having problems.
There’s still going to have to be a hard battle against cost disease. But much of the cost disease comes from overregulation and creeping socialism, and much of overregulation and creeping socialism come from well-intentioned concerns about the poor. Witness how California’s recent housing bill was opposed by socialists making vague warnings about “greedy developers”. If we can solve the non cost-disease-related parts of poverty first, maybe the socialists will lose some power and we can start fighting the cost disease problem in earnest.
iv) Without work, people will gradually lose meaning from their lives and become miserable
After claiming that money isn’t really a problem for most people, Sarris continues:
The biggest societal ill today is not that people don’t have enough money to survive, it is that to survive and thrive people need things beyond food and rent: Social responsibility, sense of purpose, community, meaningful ways to spend their time, nutrition education, and so on. If we fixate merely on the money aspect, we may be misdiagnosing what is making our 21st century so miserable for so many people.
From some psychologists’ points of view, one of the worst things you can do to someone who is suffering from addiction or loss of hope is to give them no-strings-attached money, when what they really need is regularity and the responsibility that comes from having a purpose, even if its simply a job or a station. Basic Jobs have a chance of making the opioid crisis better, UBI risks making it worse…the at-risk population in the US need functions and responsibility more than just a check.
Social responsibility. Sense of purpose. Community. Meaningful ways to spend your time. This is some big talk for promoting jobs that in real life are probably going to involve a lot of “Do you want fries with that?” Getting a sense of purpose from your job is a crapshoot at best. Getting a sense of purpose outside your job is a natural part of the human condition. The old joke goes that nobody says on their deathbed “I wish I’d spent more time at the office”, but the basic jobs argument seems to worry about exactly that.
And let’s make the hidden step in this argument explicit. Everyone on basic income will have the opportunity to work if they want. In fact, they’ll have more opportunity, since people who hate working will have dropped out of the workforce and demand for labor will rise. So the basic jobs argument isn’t just that people need and enjoy work. The argument is that people need and enjoy work, but also, they are too unaware to realize this, and will never get the work they secretly crave unless we force them into it.
That doesn’t seem right. I don’t know enough hopeless opiate addicts to contradict an apparent psychological consensus on them, but it seems to me a lot of people do perfectly well finding meaning on their own time.
What about the retired? The graph of happiness vs. age looks like this:
This is not the shape we would expect if stopping work suddenly made you miserable and deprived you of purpose. Retired people seem to avoid work just fine and have lots of fun golfing, watching golf tournaments, going on golf vacations, arguing about golf, and whatever else it is retired people do.
Sarris says that “If you think UBI would not make the opioid crisis worse, the onus is on UBI proponents to show how writing ‘UBI’ on the top of the check instead of ‘disability’ would do that.” I would counter-argue that the onus is on opponents to explain why writing ‘UBI’ on the check works so much worse than writing ‘Social Security’.
What about homemakers? Yes, homemaker is a full-time job. But it’s the full-time job a lot of people would do if they didn’t have to do their regular full-time job, which makes it fair game when we’re talking about basic income. Here’s a graph of male vs. female happiness over time:
If we assume most women in 1970 were homemakers, and most women in 2000 are working, their shift from homemaking to working doesn’t correspond to any improvement in happiness, either absolutely or relative to men.
There is some debate over whether modern-day homemakers are happier than modern-day workers or vice versa, with the most careful takes usually coming down to “people who prefer to stay home are happier staying home, people who prefer to work are happier working”. But there is no sign of the collapse in meaning and happiness we would expect in homemakers if not having an outside-the-house job reduces you to purposeless nihilism.
When I bring this up to people, they always have the same objection: “Didn’t women back then use lots of tranquilizers because of how stressed and upset they were? Didn’t they even call Valium ‘Mother’s Little Helper?'” Yes. But take it from a psychiatrist who prescribes them: people still use lots of tranquilizers. Nobody cares anymore, because it’s no longer surprising or ironic.
Sure glad that tranquilizer overuse problem got nipped in the bud in the 1970s when we cancelled stay-at-home parenting.
What about aristocrats? History presents us with many examples of entire classes who managed to live off other people’s work and avoid working themselves. These people seem to have not only have been pretty happy with the deal, but often used their free time to contribute in less purely economic ways. Lord Byron and Warner von Braun were hereditary barons, Bertrand Russell a hereditary earl, de Broglie a hereditary Duke, Condorcet and de Sade hereditary Marquises. Von Neumann’s family was some kind of nouveau riche Austro-Hungarian nobility; Wittgenstein’s family was something similar. Winston Churchill was grandson of a Duke and son of a Lord. None of them ever had to worry about money: society gave them a giant basic income check from their ancestral estates.
Yet Churchill found meaning by saving the UK. Von Braun found meaning by shooting missiles at the UK. Condorcet found meaning by becoming one of the foremost defenders of human rights. De Sade found meaning by becoming one of the foremost violators of human rights. De Broglie and von Neumann found meaning by contributing to fundamental physics. Russell and Wittgenstein found meaning by literally figuring out what meaning was. Overall they seem like a pretty flourishing bunch.
What about college students? Technically they have to go to classes, but a lot of them get away with ten hours or less of class per week, and even more of them just never attend. Some, like Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates, use the extra time to found startups. Others, like everyone else, use the extra time to party and take lots of drugs. Either way, they seem pretty happy.
What about the self-employed? Being self-employed costs you a lot of the supposed psychological benefits of work. You might not be leaving the house. You might not be interacting with other people. But studies find that the self-employed are happier than the other-employed, even though they work longer hours and have less job security.
What about hunter-gatherers? Hunting-gathering in a fertile area is a pretty good gig, and usually lets people support themselves with only a few hours’ work per day. Most evidence suggests they’re pretty happy despite their lack of material goods.
What about schoolchildren? Every year, I would complain that I hated school. Every year, my mother would repeat some platitude like “Oh, when summer comes around you’re going to be so bored that you’ll be begging to go back”. And every year, summer vacation would be amazing, and I would love it, and I would hate going back to school with every fiber of my being. I understand this is pretty much a consensus position among schoolchildren. This has left me forever skeptical of arguments of the form “Oh, if you had freedom you would hate it”.
What about me? When I graduated medical school, I applied to residency and was rejected. That left me with a year open before I could try again. Thanks to some odd jobs, a little savings, and charity from friends and family, I was able to subsist. I spent the year meeting new people, hiking around California, falling in love, studying philosophy, and starting this blog. At the end of the year I applied to residency again and was accepted. I’m glad I got the job I wanted, but I also remember that year fondly as maybe the best I’ve ever had, and the one that set the stage for a lot of the good things in my life that happened since. I think this is pretty common for well-off people. We call it a “gap year” or a “sabbatical” or “going off to find yourself” or any of a bunch of other terms that disguise how it’s about doing exactly what people say you can’t do – being happy without a 9 to 5 job.
When I bring these points up, basic jobs advocates usually find reasons to dismiss all of them. Schoolchildren and college students are at a special part of their life that doesn’t generalize. Homemakers like being with their kids. Aristocrats get the world as their oyster. Retirees are mysteriously and permanently mesmerized by golf, which becomes an ur-need subsuming all other human desires. Hunter-gatherers are evolutionarily adapted to their lifestyles. I am just weird. They dismiss all of these as irrelevant and go back to their core example: in the US, right now, unemployed and disabled people are terribly unhappy.
I accept the very many studies that show this, but I do wonder if this has more to do with contingent features of unemployment than with work being necessary to human flourishing. For example, unemployed people are chronically low on money. Unemployed people face stigma and constant social pressure to get employment. Unemployed people live in a society built around and emphasizing jobs. Unemployed people may have pre-existing problems in their lives that led to their unemployment. Unemployed people sometimes suffer from disabilities or chronic pain. Unemployed people have no friends to hang out with during business hours because everyone else is working.
If you compared gay vs. straight happiness in 1980, you probably would have found gay people were much less happy. Now some studies suggest that in liberal and accepting areas, they are as happy or happier. The relative happiness of different groups isn’t necessarily a human universal; it can also depend on how society treats them.
Given all this, I lean in favor of thinking most people would tolerate financially secure leisure time just fine. I might be wrong. But I am still more comfortable letting people decide for themselves. People who try leisure and like it – or who prefer homemaking, or taking care of elderly parents, or anything else – will stay out of the workforce. People who try leisure and don’t like it will apply for the new, better class of jobs that will exist once increased demand for labor has forced employers to up their standards. Or they’ll go volunteer at their church. Or they’ll start a nonprofit. Or they’ll do something ridiculous like try to be the first person to unicycle around the world.
Or maybe the meaninglessness of modern life will start to recede. Why don’t we have strong communities anymore? One reason I keep hearing from my patients is that they had lots of friends and family back home in Illinois or Virginia or wherever – but all the good jobs are in the Bay Area so now they live here and don’t know anybody. My own friends have managed to set up a halfway-decent semi-intentional community in California, but only because by a happy coincidence they all work in computers and all the good computer jobs are in the Bay. Freeing people from needing to orient their entire life around where they can get a job might lead to a lot more intentional communities like mine. Or it might lead to other things we can’t think of right now. A bunch of people with a lot of leisure time to throw at problems, and a bunch of people with money and a problem of meaningless, seems like a pretty good combination if you’re looking for meaning-as-a-service.
The best studies on homemakers find that women who want to be homemakers are happier as homemakers and sadder if forced to work, and women who want to work are happier as workers and sadder if forced to stay at home. I would not be surprised if there are some people who are happiest working, and others who are happiest pursuing leisure activities. A basic income would make it easier for both groups to get what they want.
v) If something went wrong, basic jobs programs could be more gracefully wound down.
What if it doesn’t work? What if we run out of jobs? Suppose a Basic Job program fails 20–30 years into the future. Maybe there’s too much corruption or not enough oversight, or the political will is no longer there, or the money itself is no longer there. Contingency planning is good: No matter how much you trust the pilot, you still want an airplane with emergency exits.
If this happens, the side effects seem less severe (or even mildly positive) when contrasted with a UBI failure. So what if we accidentally fund farms, and bakeries, and furniture production, and house construction, and all sorts of small scale crafts across the country? Even in pessimistic scenarios we can expect some of the businesses and functions built to continue serving their communities after an official program is gone, in the same way that the Hoover dam is still there. A Basic Job program can plan for contingencies and the divvying up of what’s been created, democratically, by community. Sheep farmers that are no longer supported by the government have at least got their flocks. If things ever go south, Basic Jobs better position us to try something else.
“So what if we accidentally fund farms?” asked Stalin, creating the kolkhozes. Maybe I am being mean here, but “let’s guarantee full employment by sticking poor laborers on a government farm somewhere and teaching them to till the earth” is a plan that ought to set off as many historical alarm bells as “let’s do something about all the Jews around here” or “let’s murder the Mongol trade delegation”.
True, nobody is proposing the other prong of socialist agricultural policy, which is crushing the private farms. But it’s important to remember that what’s being proposed is basically socializing large parts of the economy in ways that history tells us lead not only to agricultural catastrophe when being set up, but to economic ruin when being wound down:
In the 1990s, the GDP of Russia declined by 50%. Fifty percent! I don’t know if that’s ever happened before in history outside of a civil war or foreign invasion. The Iraqi economy survived the Iraq War and subsequent sectarian conflict better than the Russian economy survived winding down its basic jobs program.
Maybe I’m being unfair. Socializing part of the economy is probably safer than socializing all of it. And not crushing the private farms really does provide a safety valve that previous collectivization efforts lacked (though if the government farms are more subsidized than they are inefficient, you’ll crush the private farms whether you want to or not).
But I’m still not sure if unsocializing the economy is as easy as winding down a basic income. If you want to wind down a basic income, you decrease it by 5% per year, and each year more people go to work in the private sector or start training to do so. If you want to wind down a nationwide system of collective farms, you – well, empirically you flail about for a while, collapse into a set of breakaway republics, and end up getting ruled by Vladimir Putin.
vi) Basic jobs could be used to create useful infrastructure
Have the imagination to consider all of the work that is not being done, and FDR-style public works programs can be found almost everywhere. Building bicycle lane networks. Creating and maintaining public parks, flowerbeds, sidewalks. Demolition and recycling and re-urbanization (or re-forestation) of derelict factory grounds. There are so many things that would make parts of the US better places to live. As long as swaths of America are in disrepair and also where the jobs aren’t, Basic Jobs has a mission to fulfill.
Some of my concern here comes from my concern (mentioned above) that basic-job-havers would not be very good employees, and that you would probably save money by handing needy people a check and separately hiring some super-efficient megacorporation to make your flowerbeds.
But another part comes from asking myself – which would I rather have? More flowerbeds and sidewalks? Or forty extra hours a week to spend seeing friends and family, or pursuing hobbies that I love? Framed this way, the answer is super-obvious – and remember, I love my job.
vii) Capitalism seems to have historically worked pretty well, and basic jobs guarantees preserve the best features of capitalism
We want to try and keep [the] positive effect of capitalist economic transactions. UBI creates paychecks, Basic Jobs programs do too, but Basic Jobs also create transactions, incentives, and products, fulfilling secondary needs for society.
Basic Jobs can be thought of as a program that is paying people to make other people’s lives better in addition to their own. We are paying people to produce local food and crafts, in a subsidized fashion that gives communities an alternative to the WalMart-esque globalized marketplaces. If the government subsidizes the workers so that their goods can be competitive, it will foster local economies while putting money in the pockets of local worker who themselves have more power. Hopefully, the second-order effects of such commerce are large enough to notice. Maybe the benefits will stay. One could argue that the strong Swiss and other European agricultural subsidies are already a soft form of Basic Jobs.
“Capitalism” is a Rorschach test that means many things to many people. Some people think it means oppression, discrimination, and exploitation. Other people think it means any level of freedom better than you get in Maoist China. Still other people identify it with corporations, or banks, or barter, or any of a thousand other things. But to me, if capitalism means anything at all, it means…
Well, remember argument iv above? About how maybe poor people’s lives will be meaningless without work, and maybe they’re not sufficiently self-aware to realize that on their own, so the government should make them work for their own good, in whatever industry most needs their help?
To me, capitalism means shouting “FUCK YOU” at that argument, at the intuitions behind that argument, and at the whole social structure that makes those intuitions possible, then sterilizing the entire terrain with high-quality low-cost American-made salt so that no other argument like it can ever grow again. There are other parts of capitalism, like the stuff about stock exchanges, but they all flow from that basic urge.
Capitalism certainly doesn’t mean you should never get money without working. Heck, some leftists would define a capitalist as a person who gets money without working. The part where you get money without working is the fun part of capitalism. The thing where most people don’t get that is the part that could do with some fixing. That’s why a lot of history’s greatest capitalists (in both senses of the word) – from Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman to Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk – have supported basic income.
My intuitions are basically Georgist (note to self: read Henry George before saying this too many more times). Capitalists deserve to keep the value they create, but they also owe rent on common resources which they enclose and monopolize (eg land, raw materials). That rent gets paid to the State (as representative of the people who are denied use of the commons) in the form of taxes. The State then redistributes it to all the people who would otherwise be able to enjoy the monopolized resources – eg everybody. I think this process where businesses pay off the government for their raw materials is pretty similar to the process where they pay off the investors for their seed money, and that the whole thing fits within capitalism pretty nicely.
I don’t think the government taking a big role in the economy for Your Own Good can ever really fit within capitalism, at least not the parts of it that I consider valuable. I would consider a basic jobs guarantee, if it lasted, to be a victory for socialism over the parts of capitalism I hold dear – the final triumph of the old Soviet joke about how “We pretend to work, they pretend to pay us”. If you want an image of the future, imagine a glassy-eyed DMV employee staring at a clock, counting down the hours until she can go home – forever.
And that’s what we’re debating here – an image of the future. These basic guarantees always get brought up in the context of technological unemployment. I’ve looked into this before, and although I don’t think jobs are being destroyed per se, I think it’s definitely possible they’re getting worse for complicated reasons. So as more and more people start getting worse and worse jobs, we can choose one of two paths.
First, we can force more and more people into make-work low-paying government jobs. Extrapolate to the very far future, and 99% of the population will spend their time sending their kids off to daycare before a long day of digging ditches that a machine could have dug better, while 1% of people have amazing robot empires.
Second, we can try to break the link between toiling for someone else and being able to live. We can set some tax rate and promise that all revenue above some amount necessary to fund state functions will be redistributed as basic income. It’ll be pretty puny at first. But as GDP grows, more and more people will opt out of work. As the payments increase, we can gradually transfer various forms of welfare into insurance, and use the gains to grow the payments further. There will be plenty of well-paying jobs for whoever wants to keep working, and lives of leisure and enjoyment for the people who don’t. Robots will pick up the slack and keep the big corporations generating the value that gets siphoned off. Extrapolate to the very far future, and 99% of people live in constantly-improving comfort and freedom, while 1% of people have that plus amazing robot empires.
Both of these are kind of tame shock-level-zero visions. But they set the stage for whatever comes next. If we have genetically enhanced superchildren, or Hansonian em overlords, they’re going to inherit the same social structures that were on the scene when they got here. Whatever institutions we create to contain today’s disadvantaged will one day be used to contain us, when we’re disadvantaged in a much more fundamental way. I want those structures to be as autonomy-promoting as possible, for my own protection.
I grudgingly admit basic jobs would be an improvement over the status quo. But I’m really scared that it becomes so entrenched that we can never move on to anything better. Can anyone honestly look at the DC education system and say “Yeah, I’m glad we designed things that way”? Doesn’t matter; we’re never going to get rid of it; at this point complaining about it too much would send all the wrong tribal signals. Nothing short of a civil war is going to change it in any way beyond giving it more funding. I dread waking up in fifty years and finding the same is true of basic jobs.
This is what I mean by hijacking utopia. Basic income is a real shot at utopia. Basic jobs takes that energy and idealism, and redirects it to perpetuate some of the worst parts of the current system. It’s better than nothing. But not by much.
You could have written the same thing about Obamacare, so maybe taking the energy and idealism of radical proposals and redirecting them to perpetuate some of the worst parts of the current system is exactly the role of the center-left in American politics. And I say that as someone who is constitutionally wary of radical proposals.
The thing that you’re doing in this post is the very thing that our political system does so poorly: take a policy proposal and look at all the ways it might fail and consider whether that leaves us better or worse off than the status quo. That kind of thoughtful deliberation has become just plain passé. This won’t end well.
I think “something like McDonalds continues to exist” is a bit blasé, depending on the level of basic income “something like McDonalds” could easily mean all the McDonalds that serve areas with below-average incomes close and the rest turn into chipotle knockoffs without dollar menus, and all the people who normally eat there have to choose from worse or more expensive options. Maybe it doesn’t matter because their basic incomes leave them with enough spoons at the end of the day to eat something healthier, but it could also mean a dearth of services in low-income areas.
Yeah, I think this is an important point. A lot of what low income people consume is produced by other low income people. Ten thousand dollars a year erodes pretty rapidly if the people who make the market for entry-level commodities moves to the country and spend more time with their families.
What ends up happening is you get a lot of micro-business. Not even ‘small business “Jeanie finally opened that little restaurant she’s always wanted to run” small business’, but fruit stand small business that can be run on a shoe-string operational budget that trades almost entirely on cash cheap but time kind-of expensive specialization.
The big actors will sink fortunes into automation, because expensive labor requires highly productive capital to complement the labor and justify the cost, but it won’t be an instant or perfect transition and that’ll open space for Mulberry Street style ultra-small scale capitalism.
However, the problem is that such micro-businesses are currently illegal.
Edit: And not just “illegal de jure but this is not enforced”—actually really illegal, as in “the cops will absolutely come to your back yard and shut down your kid’s lemonade stand” (yes, really; click the links).
The other problem – and the reason they’re currently illegal – is that micro-businesses lead to micro-scale variations in quality and micro-scale food poisoning outbreaks. Before fast food brought uniform standards in quality, and before the modern regulatory state, we had “travelers’ diarrhea” where travelers would eat at unsanitary restaurants they weren’t used to, and travel guidebooks listing the types of sandwiches that were most likely to be clean.
Nowadays, we can handle it with local restaurants. We can’t handle it with backyard restaurants, because… well, do you know how clean your neighbors keep their kitchen? Do you want the health department to inspect it, and the hundreds of others across the city?
McDonalds is, as I understand it, a kind of analgesic for a crappy life; you’re tired and strung out and don’t feel like cooking so you shove down this wad of salt, sugar, fat, and heavily processed things that might be slightly more nutritional than carcinogenic. Buying your own raw food and cooking it is always going to be cheaper than buying stuff somebody else has prepared and packaged, assuming ingredients of a similar quality and no goofy subsidies, and if you’re getting paid without working you might have the energy to do some minimal cookery. Or get a part-time job that isn’t back-breaking and using the little extra money plus your UBI to treat yourself to terrible McDonalds food now and then when you feel like perpetuating atrocities on your metabolism. If you’re not so stressed out that you feel the need to compulsively self-medicate via overeating, that could drive down your expenses as well. Honestly, “poor people will eat less McDonalds” sounds like a feature, not a bug.
It’s also road food for people who have decided to go out and do something, but didn’t plan ahead enough to pack a cooler, and are now hungry and crabby. Possibly it’s cold and windy, and there’s no close, cheap, open soup and sandwich place. Possibly they took public transport, and food was kind of heavy. But I expect that if fast food places ceased to exist those people (I’m one of them, as it happens) would adjust accordingly with packaged foodstuffs pre-stashed in the car, or buying cheese and sausages, or actually remembering to freeze the ice packs and assemble the sandwiches ahead of time. Possibly we will re-acquire a taste for room temperature pasteys, or have machines with toaster ovens inside, as in other places.
Just came back from a looooong road trip. We subsisted mostly off prepacked snacks, which are cheaper and waste less time. Stopped for dinner each night just because we got tired of snacks and we’d reached our hotel so the time waste didn’t matter. One of those meals was Chick-fil-A, but the rest of the time experimenting with local cuisine worked out fine. My youngest discovered he likes seaweed salad, and I now wish I’d tried bain mi earlier.
Technically speaking, what Milton Friedman advocated was a negative income tax, which (he thought, and I think) would be much more efficient than basic income – I don’t remember if these are his arguments, but the arguments I know for it are that the IRS can administer it with the resources it has without you needing a new bureaucracy, it doesn’t have the same distortionary effects that lump sum payment + percentage tax does, and it’s probably easier to pass through congress, since it looks as though it costs less and doesn’t have the words ‘increasing taxes’ in it.
Every time this comes up I think that they sound like exactly the same thing. Or, more precisely, “negative income tax” sounds like a way to implement and/or frame a basic income. What do you see as the difference? Aren’t they both just different ways of saying you that on an income of x you get to keep y = mx + b dollars and b is allowed to be positive?
I used to have this confusion too. Speaking at a high level, they are pretty much the same, and the equations you provided are a concise way to phrase the effect of both.
The main difference is that discussing it in terms of NIT neatly skips over a lot of the objections that people raise to flat UBIs that are abstractly and
mathematically (but not logistically or politically) trivial. Many of these focus on how to get to the new policy position from where we are now. For example, people ask both about how a flat UBI would be funded and why rich people should receive a UBI. Given that the tax load to fund a basic income plan would likely fall on the upper percentiles or deciles, a flat UBI + an increase in marginal tax rates works out to a lump sum tax cut for high-earners and a marginal tax increase. Adding negative tax brackets at the bottom of the existing system and modifying top marginal rates is a simpler way to handle this and extends gracefully from the current system instead of having to work awkwardly alongside it.
In the example above, the NIT approach has the logistical advantage of the bureaucracy and systems we already have handling it more easily. And the political advantage of the net cost of the basic income guarantee looking far smaller than for flat UBI, since we’re not including the lump sum payments to upper-income people (that are more than offset by their marginal tax increases).
Practically maybe, but the elegance of a lump sum plus a flat marginal tax (or at least fairly flat) is likely the better design. With the lump sum and the flat marginal tax, average tax paid will be increasing with income which conforms to a lot of people’s sense of fairness. At the same time there are no cliffs in the disincentives to work either coming from the increase in marginal rates you mentioned or the necessary phase out of the negative income tax. For practical purposes a reduction of a benefit that is tied to income is a marginal tax increase. For examples see here
https://johnhcochrane.blogspot.com/2012/11/taxes-and-cliffs.html
One big difference between UBI and a negative income tax is that UBI probably arrives as a biweekly or even weekly payment, and a negative income tax payment probably arrives once a year in April.
Many people don’t seem to have sufficient executive function – or other skills – to make a yearly payment last the full 12 months.
I think this would matter a lot for how these worked out in practice.
(My apologies for not having statistics or studies to cite. It’s based on personal observation.)
I don’t think you argued this well enough. Why do you think it would be an improvement over the status quo?
No, that is not how Marxists define capitalists. Can you quote Marx (or any Marxists) as saying this?
I think that he is referring to something like this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rentier_capitalism
The article contains this quote from Lenin:
That’s a description of rent and the role of finance capital in imperialism, not a definition of capitalists.
I can’t tell if I’m missing something or if you’re just playing some strange word game.
What you’re missing is that Lenin is describing just one stratum of the capitalist class – finance capital. This is extremely obvious if you’ve actually read the piece (have you?)
If Scott is using a Marxist definition of rentiers to generalize to capitalism as a whole then he is sadly mistaken. A closer reading of Lenin, or knowing the basics of Marxism, would have prevented people from making this error.
It might be worth outlining the significance of this distinction for Scott’s argument.
If your point is simply “I have read Marx in much more detail than you”, then I’m happy to stipulate to that on behalf of the commentariat and to offer the appropriate level of congratulations.
I haven’t read the piece. And I’m not claiming any expertise on Marxism. I legitimately trying to understand your objection.
If your point that rentier capitalism only describes one discrete class of capitalist, then I take your point. Honestly, though, it seems pedantic.
@ pd barnsley
It is only significant in that Scott Alexander consistently misrepresents Marxism on his blog and seems to have very little idea what Marxism is. When giving a Marxist definition of “capitalists”, he should probably have some idea what the Marxist definition of a capitalist is. This does not seem unreasonable to me. In fact, it seems like a fairly standard requirement if one is ever going to have a good faith discussion with Marxists.
@ jr
It’s not pedantic… the Marxist definition of capitalist is fairly central to the Marxist critique of capitalism. Scott Alexander, by giving a faulty definition, has basically admitted that he either does not understand Marxism or is deliberately misrepresenting Marxism.
I’ve noticed that Scott Alexander has edited his post on the basis of my critique to now read:
To which I can ask, which leftists? Scott Alexander has changed from “Marxists” to the weasel words “some leftists”. Who is that? Is Scott Alexander approaching leftist philosophy and political economy in good faith? Who is he referring to here? Does he have a particular quote in mind from “some leftists”?
@marxbro
What is the marxist definition of a capitalist? You seem to know or have expertise on it, but instead have spent your time trying to belittle and demean everyone else who has put forth their idea.
I don’t have a good idea of what a marxist defines as a capitalist, let me know.
@marxbro
It would probably have been more accurate to say that receiving rents without working is part of the definition of one segment of the capitalist class.
If this post was actually trying to engage with Marxism, “have a good faith discussion with Marxists” as you put it, that would be a crucial distinction. As it is, though, it’s a tangent of a tangent of the actual point being made.
The correction itself would still be welcome in any case – precision is good – but the aggressive condescension seems pointless. I’m not saying this just to be a dick. I’m saying it because I want Marxism to get a fair hearing, and the tendency of many Marxists to default to performatively aggressive “correction” of perceived errors is a frustrating impediment to that goal.
(This fault is obviously not peculiar to Marxists. Some SJWs display the same tendency; so, in my unfortunate experience, do many traditionalist Catholics.)
Hunter-gatherers and schoolchildren aside, the rest of those groups are cognitively and culturally above-average – high-IQ, relatively good impulse control, know how to behave socially acceptably and not come off as a lout, etc, so they can think of ways to amuse themselves, and even when they don’t, we’re not worried that they’ll become a problem for their neighbors. People closer to the “GRAAAAGH” end of the spectrum are less good at directing themselves towards flourishing, and past a certain point, idle hands might be the devil’s plaything. Of course, there’s not much job-specific dignity in “Do you want fries with that?”, but there is some to having a job in general – “I support myself by being productive”. (What matters is the intuitive feeling of productivity, not whether the job is actually productive, so that job-guarantee jobs would fail the market test doesn’t matter much.) If nothing else, jobs would make people follow a regular sleeping schedule, which is itself good.
I’m not sure how decisive these concerns are. Though ultimately I’m against both, I’d still prefer a UBI over a jobs guarantee, because it’s a less heavy-handed intervention, jobs are a stressor, etc. First, it’s best not to appease demands for dignity, for the same reason one shouldn’t give into claims of offense. Second, even if it’s not a demand, it’s a bad idea to make policies based on dignity – it makes sense to say that if you’re hungry or lacking other necessities, we’ll help, but if you’re generically emotionally dissatisfied and feel low-status, that’s a personal psychological problem. Also, it’s a rather amorphous target – one day unemployment is a source of indignity, another it’s human genetic modification, and so on. Third, we should avoid restricting people who choose rightly for the sake of those who choose wrongly, sacrificing the relatively virtuous to the relatively vicious, etc – e.g. “if you can’t handle being free, that’s your problem, not mine”.
People on the “GRAAAAGH” end of the spectrum are already unemployed, they’re on disability or even homeless. So any problems arising from idle hands is likely to already exist; but UBI would mean they can at least have a more comfortable unemployment and just maybe a chance to better themselves.
Or at least more efficiently keep them out of sight and earshot.
Of course, there’s not much job-specific dignity in “Do you want fries with that?”, but there is some to having a job in general – “I support myself by being productive”
I haven’t actually read Doing The Best I Can, but Bryan Caplan’s review indirectly makes the point that for many (all?) people, “dignity” looks like a status/dominance hierarchy, and “having dignity” means not existential value, but not being conspicuously low in the pecking order. Indeed, men especially will often leave life situations (like McJobs, but also parenthood) that involve lots of enforced servile obedience to customers, bosses and spouses. It doesn’t seem that the dignity boost from “This is for the Greater Good” at all outweighs the huge dignity hit from having to constantly knuckle under to another person.
It strikes me that this is not at all specific to poor people; most white-collar workers’ complaints about their jobs revolve around asshole bosses and their petty tyrannies. The very most sought-after middle-class “meaning” jobs are ones like education, counseling, social work, where you get to function without much day-to-day servile obedience to higher-ups, plus hang out all day around people who are lower-status and in your power to some extent.
This is a great argument against putting all poor people into entry-level jobs where they’ll be forced suck up to their asshole bosses/counselors/ MSW “employment officers” forever and ever.
It might also be a valid concern for a UBI, though, since that’d involve ousting lots of people from existing economic status relationships and leaving them to set up their own hierarchies, Lord-Of-The-Flies style. What will happen to the [large percent] of people for whom happiness is all relative, dependent on their sense of power or superiority over others? Even among the “GRAAAAGH” folks in mental care/prisons/the street, I gather that a large part of the suffering comes from being subject to the predations and cruelties of other “GRAAAAGH”ers. Would UBI and the removal of economic constraints just put lots more people into the reality-TV position of needing to pointlessly bully each other to reinforce their personal value?
Fantastic article, I only have one small quibble. Amazon is relentless with their employees because they’re so competitive. Jobs guarantee programs would be anticompetitive so we probabaly wouldn’t see anything like that. In fact it would probably be the opposite where there is too little to do and a lot of it is pointless busy work, like in high school. I think that actually makes your argument more poignant.
Amazon is bitchy to all their workers for essentially ideological reasons. – that is, management believes being maximally exploitative is the way to succeed, and the facts can go hang.
Its not good labor management by any standard – it causes immense turnover and loyalty problems from hell, but since Amazon is safely ensconced at a shelling point for internet commerce, the fact that their labor practices are sub-optimal does not matter, you cant start up “Nile.com” and out compete amazon by having slightly more humane HR practices and consequently a more productive workforce, because work-force productivity is not Amazons competitive advantage – Being the shelling point for buying stuff from the net is.
Maybe they are aiming to go full robot.
Almost every business is, whether they know it or not. Every business that uses computers is aiming to reduce human labor. As soon as a computer or robot can do the same work a human can do for less cost, the human is out, and once a job is gone that way, it’s gone for good. Companies that don’t operate that way and have to face competition from companies that do are going to go extinct, sooner or later.
There’s no actual need for a Schelling point to buy things, because it is very rare that two people need to purchase something from the same online store but can’t communicate about which online store to buy it from. If there’s a big pile of money Amazon is leaving on the ground, you should expect WalMart or Alibaba to pick it up.
Agreed. It doesn’t look like Amazon is significantly losing market share so I doubt this is the case. It would be nice to believe that being too exploitative is actually against the corporations interest but the world doesn’t work like that. Retail is incredibly competitive and while Amazon has market power, they don’t have the kind of network effects that Facebook does. Being exploitative is part of how they are so efficient and make the service better for customers.
What about a seller and a dozen buyers? I’m an author who might be self-publishing something next year. I don’t want to manage three dozen separate E-book vendors, so I’m probably just going to go with Amazon and rest secure that the vast majority of interested readers will be able to find it there.
Or, what about a buyer with limited energy? Last month, my grandma was looking for some books. She didn’t want to spend the time to browse a dozen websites looking for the best deals – she probably doesn’t know the internet well enough to do that even if she wanted to, or well enough to tell which websites are trustworthy. So, she just went to Amazon (technically, asked me to go to Amazon using her account when I was over for dinner) and bought them there.
Multiply that by three hundred million Americans; Amazon has a huge advantage.
Free daycare for everyone is such a terrible idea. It’s basically screaming at parents to institutionalize your children from birth and get back to work.
I think that you’re right but in the opposite direction. It’s mostly parents (or a certain class of parents) screaming at the state to institutionalize their kids, so that those parents can get back to subsuming their identities into their jobs.
That certain class of parents is rather small. On the way to my office every day I pass the cube farm where a hundred people, 90% women, sit on the phone all day yelling at insurance companies. These women are not subsuming their identities into their jobs. They’ve all got pictures of their kids on their desks. I’m pretty sure I know where they would rather be.
What’s the difference between automatically deducting some of people’s UBI to pay for government health insurance that will then support the disabled, and paying people a lower UBI and using the savings to pay for a disability-benefits program?
How does that differ from a fully taxpayer funded system?
Ability to opt out.
Hiding the costs for those of us who aren’t relying on UBI and so aren’t looking at the exact number we get, sort of like Social Security and Medicaid taxes are currently hidden in salary figures. “UBI is X, and oh by the way we’ve also got disability insurance” sounds better than “UBI is (X-N), and we’re also funding this disability insurance program.”
For the same reason, I prefer to not deduct it. Let us face the costs up front.
I think basic jobs for unemployable people is going to end up just like in USSR, many workers who are not even expected to turn up (probably lying in a ditch while drunk) but still working “on paper” and manager doesn’t care about that because they are more effort than worth.
***Slow clap***
Most compelling piece of the year on SSC.
There’s also some extra catastrophic risk insurance from UBI (but not jobs guarantee) as follows:
Have you ever been to a medieval re-enactment? You have some people doing actual blacksmithing, some people making oaken barrels, etc. One feature these people have in common is that they tend to be in early retirement, and presumably learned to smith and stave in their abundant free time. Of course, these are worthless skills *now*, but in a hypothetical future where everything goes to shit I’ll be glad that there is someone out there who can make a barrel without an integrated global supply chain. And a world with UBI is a world where a lot more people learn obsolete but apocalypse-proof crafts in their spare time.
I feel like this is probably a benefit for a UBI, but at the same time I don’t think it would hold much weight in a policy debate. If anything it’s the kind of thing that would be likely to get you dismissed as loony and out-of-touch, which is a shame. Interest in apocalypse-proofing the species tends to vary wildly depending on how you’re proposing to do it.
Ren fairs select for a very specific group; this likely doesn’t generalize at all to the wider population. As Scott points out, the vast majority of UBI folks would likely opt for the traditional college-student programme of videogames, drugs, TV and lots of porn.
Aside: This is a premise of SM Stirling’s excellent Change series (where all technology past about 1300 AD stops working due to the operation of a Plot Device). First-world countries are likely to have more people who maintain the old skills out of their excess resources than third-world countries, where people are surviving on thinner margins.
Basic income cuts the Gordian knot by proposing that everyone is entitled to support
But it isn’t true that everyone is entitled to support. What basic income is really saying is that, even though not everyone is entitled to support, we’re going to give it to them anyway, because it’s easier than trying to sort out who is and who isn’t. I think at least a considerable part of the resistance to basic income comes from its proponents being unwilling to acknowledge this rather unpleasant fact.
I think I mean “legally entitled” in that sentence. Maybe I’ll make that clearer.
Whether people are entitled to support or not is a question entirely separate from the question of “how do we decide who starves?”
I worry about hitting a discontinuity point: If UBI is below subsistence level, it doesn’t achieve its purpose. But what if once you hit subsistence level and living on UBI without a job suddenly becomes doable, people quit sucky jobs by the million, and the economy collapses?
There is some wriggle room – maybe “subsisting” can only be done in low-rent places no one wants to live, and some people like extra money. But you made some pretty compelling arguments about how awful jobs are. How sure are you that you can make UBI good enough to live off without the economy collapsing because of all the people going on them?
Job guarantees at least avoid this by not having a sudden cutoff point (which UBI gives in that work to no work is a sudden jump – part time work isn’t a big hit for many reasons).
(Overall I still think you made enough arguments that UBI is better than jobs guarantees to be convincing. But in terms of low-hanging fruit of improving things, I’d still put it below implementing Japanese zoning and mandatory health insurance).
Given that some people get by with 20k while others can’t make ends meet with 60k I’d say transition between minimal subsistence and comfortable living is wide enough that there isn’t some dollar amount where everyone will suddenly quit work.
UBI is at least better than means tested welfare (where only those below a certain income threshold get benefits) on this front. In our current system there exist cases where a person getting a job or getting a raise could actually lead to them being poorer overall because they receive benefits from multiple different programs (food stamps, subsidized housing, medicaid etc) and the sum of the benefits they would lose is more than the extra money they would make. With UBI every extra dollar you earn is a whole extra dollar in your pocket (minus taxes of course). So while there might be an incentive to quit your lousy job because you don’t need it to live anymore there would still be a large incentive to get a more pleasant job at least part time for some spending money.
Also any UBI that is large enough to make people start quitting their jobs is very unaffordable in our current state. Even a measly $500/month for every adult in america would be $1.5 Trillion/year. It likely won’t be feasible to have a subsistence level UBI until automation vastly increases the amount we can produce with less labor.
This raises the question of the effect of below-subsistence levels of UBI on lifestyles. I really have no idea what the average unemployed / disabled person does with supplementary income $500/month, I would expect critics to say drugs/waste like they do with the existing welfare systems.
I’m not saying the prior that ‘just improve their life a bit’ is wrong, it seems fine to me, but realistically that is a very relevant question if UBI/NIT is ever introduced at scale.
Well,
If you replace existing programs with UBI, you won’t have to fund them and can give more. I have no idea how the math works out.
However, if you cancel those programs then the guy with the disability will get way *less*.
One option I heard was making getting UBI annoying, like waiting in line for 2 hours a day annoying. Then only people who really need it would get it, and you could give more (or cost less), but you would still solve a lot of the problems of mean testing.
So, not universal then. And in fact only aimed at those with no job. Hmmmmm…
A Basic Job has the same incentive benefits and no welfare trap. Your choices are:
a) work the Basic Job, net cost of 40 hours/week for $7.00/hour x 40 hours/week of benefits.
b) work a private sector job, net cost 40 hours/week for $7.25/hour x 40 hours/week of benefits.
The key point is to make the Basic Job worse than every single private sector job. The ideal Basic Job is one that everyone refuses because they have better private sector options, and is only used by people who really need it.
It’s a big if. There’s at least some suspicion that a lot of modern jobs are either make work or not fully utilising people. It is also possible that all you do is remove the ulta-cheep labour from the marketplace and slightly more expensive automation or better utilisation replaces it. In that instance, UBI is working exactly as intended.
“Czy się stoi, czy się leży,
dwa tysiące się należy.”
We had/have a similar thing to basic jobs in Germany and it worked about as well as you would expect. Companies could hire workers for 1€/hour and the state would pay social security on top of that. The idea was that long-term unemployed people would find their way back to employment this way, but companies just replaced them with new 1€-workers when their contract was over and reduced fully-paid employment because duh!
Plus people on social security can be forced to take jobs or education. As a result a lot of our homeless are depressed people who stopped responding to social security demands because that’s what caused their depression.
(Links are to German Wikipedia, maybe Google translate helps)
I agree that it doesn’t work as expected in Germany, but I think it it important to point out that not everyone is allowed is to hire workers for 1€. The work has to be neutral to the competition and in the public interest. So people are hired at a lot of public institutions (e.g. schools, universities, cleaning up the city).
Additionally these jobs improved the unemployment statistics at a low cost for the government, as people who are working in these jobs count as employed although most of these jobs are only part time jobs.
“neutral to the competition and in the public interest”?
Does that, in practice, end up benefiting the companies best at convincing the person who decides if the work is ‘in the public interest’ or not?
In the end courts decide if it is in the public interest. But due to this requirements hardly any private run companies are employing people in that way.
As nameless1 (see below) states so eloquently: If the government or the municipality want to give out jobs why should private companies do this?
In Germany there are a still a lot of institution run by directly by the government (e.g. most of education and a lot of child care) so there are more then enough opportunities for jobs in the public interest.
But as it doesn’t work very well to get people ready for “real” jobs in the private sector, people are less often forced in theses jobs and therefore the numbers are shrinking.
“The work has to be neutral to the competition and in the public interest.”
Similar regulation would probably be applied to an equivalent American program, so the German example is relevant in this area.
“these jobs improved the unemployment statistics”
Alas without actually improving unemployment or dependence on government support.
“so the German example is relevant in this area.”
Probably not to relevant, as it was never designed as a job guarantee, but as a measure to force / prepare long-term unemployed people for the job market. So only a smaller part of the the unemployed that are able to work is put in these jobs.
“without actually improving unemployment”
My use of italic for improved was probably not enough to give it the right sarcastic tone I intended. Of course there is no real improvement there but the numbers are lower.
It seems to me that many people whose lives suffer due to lack of money are in significant debt and that debt payments are a large fraction of their income. If a UBI is given to everyone, how are people prevented from borrowing $100,000 against it, blowing it quickly, and then having $0 income because their UBI is all spent on interest? Solving this problem also seems full of opaque bureaucracies and Kafkaesque rituals. Unless we just ban loaning money with interest for consumptive goods at the same time(a policy I might just favor).
Ban collections of any kind from attaching to the UBI.
Which means nobody will lend against it, so there you go, problem solved.
Incidentally, it may also make it harder to get a loan when you work, because much more people would have the option (and perhaps plan) to going back to UBI only (making the debt impossible to collect), than have the option today to go without income. This is not an issue, though, if it’s possible to garnish part of the UBI, just not the whole.
+1
We’re using this to replace existing welfare programs, and also to ensure that everyone has a safety net below which they can’t fall. So it’s really important to make it impossible for anyone to garnish it. Specifically, we need to ensure future UBI payments can’t be garnished for:
a. Debts, including student loan debts and fines/fees.
b. Lawsuits (even when it’s a *really unsympathetic* plaintiff and everybody wants the bastard to starve on the streets as punishment for his evil deeds).
c. Child support payments.
d. Any kind of clever local-government “service fees” that might be used to either suck a little extra cash from the UBI checks or to drive all the UBI-dependent people somewhere else.
etc.
What happens to your UBI when you’re in jail/prison? Given the way a lot of local governments use their police departments to raise revenue, the worst choice would be to have it go to the prison. IMO, the best would be for it to either accumulate till the prisoner gets out, or go to the prisoner while he’s inside.
But see @10240’s excellent point above.
> If a UBI is given to everyone, how are people prevented from borrowing $100,000 against it, blowing it quickly, and then having $0 income because their UBI is all spent on interest?
In the policy steady-state[1], why would a lender loan $100k to someone who has the exact amount of money that allows them to deduce that the prospective borrower has a pulse, but no more? I don’t see why the credit markets wouldn’t shift around this.
The broader point here is that I think “gov’t makes it so that no one can ever mess up their lives ever” is a substantially higher bar than where we are now or what BI aims to solve. (IMO, it’s unsolvable)
[1] i.e., excluding the case where lenders are expecting the government to make a shift in policy to infinitely bail out profligate UBI-wasters
Bankrupts will still be entitled to UBI. Assuming (not unreasonably) that bankruptcy laws won’t allow garnishment of UBI to pay debts, anyone with only UBI as income and more debts than assets could declare bankruptcy, surrender their assets to their creditors, and walk free from their debt.
The risk of loaning to someone with nothing but UBI would be huge, so no lender would lend.
(incidentally, the problem with this may be in the housing market, landlords will be demanding rent up-front rather than in arrears and being very aggressive about evicting people who fall behind)
There are two main policy tools:
(1) Restricting the amount of UBI from which debt can be collected
(2) Making it easier for people to get rid of debt by declaring bankruptcy.
Huge debt burden are much more of problem in the US where the legislation is pro-bank than in a country like Germany where the policy makers care about solving the problem.
(1) and (2) + UBI will create a huge market for loan sharks for people with low future orientedness.
People are protected from 100% of their income going to debt because they can go bankrupt, and therefore businesses will not lend to people they think might go bankrupt. (Student loans are non-dischargeable in bankruptcy, which is a stupid policy that we should get rid of.)
People are too reluctant to go bankrupt, which is part of the reason this system doesn’t work, but AFAICT we haven’t even tried ads where smiling people of various races talk about how they went bankrupt and now they’re so happy while their kids play joyfully around them, which is a pleasantly non-Kafkaesque solution.
Good post. One or two things I think are missing:
0. Although you mentioned it repeatedly in the text, somehow you never made a heading for the basic argument that, you know, a hell of a lot of basic jobs would not be productive work at all but rather pure make-work, destroying value rather than creating it. ((5) kind of covers this but is mostly focused on other things.)
1. Sarris’s (viii) is just wrong. It does not preserve the best features of capitalism, because of your (6) and (7) above. Why would adding a whole bunch of involuntary transactions preserve the best features of capitalism?
2. There’s a fundamental argument why UBI is better than a jobs guarantee that you’ve missed: Separation of concerns! Let’s think this through — what exactly is the point of a jobs guarantee? To get money to poor people? The simplest way to accomplish that is to just give them money. The entire idea of a jobs guarantee makes absolutely no sense unless you have the ideas of “income” and “work” bundled in your head. But once you perform a bit of unbundling, of deconflation, once you hug the query, enforce separation of concerns, and allow distinct things to be distinct, the whole idea just becomes kind of clearly dumb.
Indeed a number of the points you do point out above are basically consequences of the above. Like, if “jobs” and “income” are conflated, and the intended purpose of the program is income but the stated purpose (and implementation) is jobs, then you can expect it to become corrupted over time, as the intended purpose and stated purpose fight with one another. And that results in a lot of wasted value, and a lot of bullshit, trying to keep up appearances.
Better idea: Don’t do one thing by means of a different thing when you can just do the thing. Seriously, separation of concerns.
I think this does a bit to address Sarris’s (iv) as well. Suppose for a moment that Sarris is right that lots of people will just have no clue what to do with their time and are as a result horribly unhappy when not forced by circumstance to work. Then perhaps… that can be addressed separately with a separate government program? Say, an office which goes around to people and aggressively offers them projects (paying or not) that they can work on, without anyone being forced into it? Or if this is a particular problem for drug addicts, have some special program just for drug addicts? Again: Whenever possible, unbundle.
(Remember — and this is something you kind of mentioned implicitly above — is that part of the point of UBI is to free people to work on what they want, without worrying if it pays. You can just spend your time on your own projects without having to worry so much whether they can support you! Maybe I should have made this a separate #3. Whatever.)
A Basic Job is completely voluntary. If you don’t want it, don’t do it. If you want money, you have every right to exchange something of value with other people in return for money.
The separation of concerns completely ignores the benefit of the Basic Job. The goal is to give money to people who are deserving while not giving it to those who aren’t. A person who wants to serve others but can’t find the right job is deserving. A person who refuses to create value for others is not.
Current welfare and other programs make halfhearted attempts to make these distinctions via administrative procedure. The Basic Job just measures it directly.
Basic income doesn’t solve this problem at all. It gives money to the deserving and undeserving alike.
“Basic income doesn’t solve this problem at all. It gives money to the deserving and undeserving alike.”
Yes. That’s a feature, not a bug.
So lets be clear that paying people to sit around playing video games is the main reason people like the BI, and stop pretending the other arguments are anything besides a rationalization for this.
The huge difference between UBI and public works/job guarantee (even if it’s busywork) is that you only take a public works job if you can’t get a job on the market, and don’t have any better option. With UBI, everyone would take it, and many people who can work would quit. This may make a job guarantee at least remotely feasible.
This is the same as the difference between a homeless shelter and a rent subsidy: a homeless shelter keeps one from freezing on the street, but it’s pretty shitty, so the only people who choose it are those who really don’t have any other option. It’s a built-in means test that’s much more effective than a conventional means test that can be attached to a rent subsidy.
As such, a job guarantee may even save money if it replaces unemployment benefits. Of course, implemented this way it’s a right-wing policy (aimed to minimize welfare usage and incentivize work), rather than a left-wing one. (Hungary’s right-wing government has replaced unemployment benefits with public works like this.) It works if the goal is to keep the poor from starving, rather than to give them a decent standard of living.
Saying “winding down basic income is easy” assumes we have an Income Czar who can just say “all right, let’s wind it down.” We wouldn’t have that. We have a democracy, and do you really want to be the guy running on “everybody gets less money each year”? It’d be like opposing social security, except even more politically impossible. Candidates—at least, the winning ones—will only ever pledge to defend or expand it. (This also probably makes UBI a fiscally unsustainable policy in the long term.)
Once those political incentives are taken into account, I think we should view UBI as an irreversible, and probably unsustainable, change to our economic system. Scott (or any other knowledgeable UBI advocate), do you stand by the assertion that UBI would be easy to end, and if so, why? (I probably prefer the status quo to UBI, for what it’s worth.)
UBI would be trivial to wind down. First, juggle taxes so that there’s a dedicated funding source for UBI (Under the guise of making sure that it can never be held hostage in appropriations bill filibuster.)
Then cut the tax. The agency administering the benefits will be forced to reduce the amount of the benefit. And it’s a lot easier to sell a tax cut.
I also immediately noticed that the word “empirically” in the second “wind down” sentence was very conspicuously missing from the first.
And now I’m curious: if we *did* talk about what empirically happens when you wind down a transfer payments program, what would we be able to say? What are the historical examples?
I guess they did manage to bump Social Security’s full retirement age from 65 to 66 (albeit with an often-literal grandfather clause), and it’ll likely go all the way up to 67 in the near future. Or, looked at another way, while life expectancy at 65 went up by 5 years, we managed to only increase average payments by 3 years.
Bill Clinton and a Republican congress managed to pass some sort of welfare reform, but it seems to have been more of a reduction in eligibility than a reduction in payments to those deemed eligible, so I’m not sure if it counts either.
Are there big examples of winding down transfer payments that I’m missing, or is the result here “empirically, winding down basic income doesn’t happen”?
I agree that repealing it would be a political impossibility.
Senator Johnson: “UBI is not working out. The costs have spiraled out of control and the economy is on the verge of collapse.”
CNN: “SENATOR JOHNSON WANTS TO RAPE AND MURDER ALL POOR PEOPLE”
UBI is a one-way program. It’s utopia or bust. Unfortunately, utopia is hard and busting is easy.
ETA: I would definitely insist on an end to universal suffrage were this to take place. You must have skin in the game to vote. Otherwise those on the dole will never vote to end the dole no matter how bad it gets for everyone supporting them.
If welfare payments to the poor are popular enough that winding them down is impossible in the US why is there the horse-trade of farm subsidies for food stamps happening in congress?
I wonder if you could take the same strategy lots of private companies take to avoid handing out pay cuts? Let inflation eat away the real value. If the UBI isn’t automatically increased to match inflation, letting it sit or increase slower than inflation would chip away at its real cost while nominally increasing or staying the same.
Of course, I don’t see how you would pass a UBI without tying it to some sort of inflation measures, so that is sort of just shifting the problem upstream. The same kind of political pressure that would be against lowering UBI would also be against not tying UBI to inflation or allowing UBI to be pared back by inflation.
Once again, everyone ignores the elephant in the room: lazy people who don’t want to work and who will gladly free ride. Hell, I wouldn’t work if I didn’t have to. I would sit on my ass, play computer games, and smoke pot. Would you be OK with working your ass off, paying taxes so that I can laugh at you for being a sucker?
Moreover such a policy would just enable women to stay at home and raise children. Can you possibly get more anti-feminist than that?
— Simone de Beauvoir
I’m kind of confused what you’re trying to say. But, I think the idea is that the folks working their asses off and paying taxes also get paid and then can spend the additional money on stuff.
Modern feminists do not usually agree with your quote. A woman choosing to stay home is not anti-feminist, a woman who stays home because she does not have a choice is anti-feminist.
Just to be clear about what I think your point is, “a woman who stays home because she does not have a choice” is not herself an anti-feminist, but in a situation that feminism is against.
The typical levels of UBI under discussion wouldn’t be enough for you to afford computer games and pot.
If the amount of UBI isn’t high enough to allow real leisure, then it’s not going to be high enough to allow the human capital building that Scott waxed so eloquently about. A computer you can use for learning to code or looking for a new job can just as easily be used for video games.
You can learn to code on a 40 dollar raspberry pi and a cheap monitor. Technically you can also game on that, but we’re talking Super Mario, not the latest Dark Souls.
In which case they are insufficient to allow you to afford food (probably) and rent (definitely). Also, don’t get ill.
All the arguments for and against UBI com down to this point; a low UBI is indistinguishable from a zero UBI, which is the world outside your window. A high UBI is indistinguishable from post-scarcity communism. Which is presumably great if your economy can support it, and is going to kill more people than Mao if you are wrong.
I feel like there are some steps in this argument missing somewhere.
Set UBI at a level such that, after cultural adjustment to the economic reality, x% of people want to work. And given the feasible level of automation, y% of people need to work to provide food, shelter and basic necessities for everyone,
If it turns out x < y, you have to abandon the premise of UBI being a viable basis for a happy life. History suggests it takes several megadeaths to abandon an economic system that had enough backing to actually be enacted.
People working get to wave their wad of bills at you.
UBI isn’t communism. You still get paid for work you do. it just means you don’t have to starve to death if you don’t have a job.
You get to wave the small amount the government lets you keep after all the garnishing needed to pay for every single layabout in the country to drink themselves into a stupor and then for the food stamps, housing vouchers and public health insurance they’ll demand once their booze money runs low. I guess that’s a bit anachronistic; today it would be meth money.
And they get to laugh at “your” wad of cash because while you’re working hard to support them they’re playing video games and fucking your daughter.
So no, it’s not communism. It’s a kakistocracy, an inverted aristocracy where the worst specimens of humankind are subsidized at the cost of a shrinking productive minority.
You know you get the UBI too? The median person will probably find themselves in the same place.
Whoopee! I can get a small percentage of the money I pay in sent back to me.
That’s definitely worth having the majority of my earnings taxed away to fund the dissolution of society.
You know what? I had a long argument as to why I didn’t think this would happen, but actually I am completely okay with this outcome. It’s not ideal, but what we have now is an actual aristocracy where a tiny fraction of people spend millions on their personal jets and other useless luxuries. At least if you give all the money to the poor and they drink/smoke/inject it away you’re making millions much happier rather than a couple of rich idiots feel fractionally better about themselves.
What percentage of their income do you think that someone in the top 1% of the income distribution consumes?
You can Google it in under a minute and see what percentage of a millionaire or billionaire’s income goes to private jets versus being reinvested into the economy where it can produce more of the goods and services that the rest of us consume.
I’m going to hazard a guess that the number will surprise you.
I assume you’re mostly just trolling here, but…
Not only is this elephant not being ignored, Scott devotes a large part of his post to it. The college students who seem to party a lot and do a lot of drugs, the people who are “finding themselves”, etc. So yes, Scott is very clearly saying he’s ok with doing this.
As for your hangups about feminism… sigh.
Without going too far off-topic, this rhetoric is exactly the kind of authoritarian drivel that a UBI would counteract. Feminism is about equal rights for women, so I find it quite perverse that one could view giving women (and every person, incidentally) a real choice on how to live their lives as a limitation of their rights, of all things.
Feminism has a lot of different flavors, but I don’t think any of them present “homemaking” as an ideal option for little girls to aspire to, and should one suggest it I would expect a vociferous response from self-described feminists.
As a feminist, I am happy that UBI would allow women AND MEN who want to stay home with their children to do so.
>And by lowering the demand for jobs, basic income provides the seed of a solution to the housing problem. The reason rent costs so much in the Bay Area is because everyone wants to live in the Bay Area because it has so many great jobs. You can buy a house in the country (or in an unpopular city) for cheap; people don’t because the jobs aren’t as good, or the good jobs take longer to find. Freed from the need to live right in city center (or right next to the subway stop leading to city center), people can spread out again. If rent is $2000 in San Francisco and $500 in Walnut Creek, they can live in Walnut Creek (and still go to San Francisco whenever they want – cities are very accessible from suburbs, for every purpose except commuting during rush hour five days a week).
Moving to the country is probably the best solution for many people… you can just move to Wyoming, Montana, and other places where no one lives and land is dirt cheap, or move in to ghost towns where half the houses are abandoned because industry has left, and selling for a song.
I think one of the big advantages of UBI would be people moving away from cities and suburbs where things are expensive, and back into rural areas where cost of living is lower. Not only will this decrease urban crowding and increase quality of life, it could help to mend the growing urban/rural political and cultural divide, which feels like an important explanatory variable in the current levels of polarization and partisanship.
To me this seems like one of the biggest drawbacks. As the US political economy is currently structured, rural living is being subsidized. If people no longer had the incentive to move to the cities they would end up in sprawling suburbs and exurbs that require additional infrastructure to service (urban living tends to be environmentally friendlier as well).
Also, with a nationally set UBI, people who can’t find jobs would be essentially forced to move to these low cost of living areas, that are low cost of living specifically because the local job prospects are so bad. Given the network effects both of finding a new job and being productive in a job you’ve found, this seems like a really bad outcome.
Ctrl+F “immigr”
(0 results)
Half of the world earns less than $2/day. How many foreign bureaucracies would not help prospective emigrants fill out their “this person is officially persecuted, please grant them asylum + UBI eligibility” paperwork?
Even if you ended refugee asylum (which would suck) and limited Basic Income eligibility to citizens, there would still be an irresistible incentive to illegally immigrate and have children born in the United States. Even in the 99th percentile worst case (Ma dies crossing the border, Pa gets deported, the child survives but succumbs to decadent American culture & votes Libertarian), the outcome is still 1000x better than living on $2/day in the Old Country and having to worry about cholera.
The problem with utopianism isn’t hubris, it’s the unintended consequences.
Why would utopia be limited by national borders?
Yes, this is a good point.
Any attempt to improve the lives of Americans makes the U.S. a more attractive place to live, and thus encourages immigration. Your objection goes far beyond just UBI, but to social security, clean air, non-dirt floors, ect.
If your concern is that the system would become unsustainable, then you can always scale back the UBI to incentivize more production. However, with advances in technology, the scenario of a future under-production crisis is seems increasingly unrealistic.
The objection doesn’t apply to “people who like clean air”. The objection applies to people who like clean air and few limits on immigration. I believe that Scott wants few limits on immigration.
It’s not a universal objection, it’s just “this idea doesn’t mesh well with the other things you support”.
This already applies to all welfare.
Despite that, the world isn’t clamoring that hard to get hold of sweet sweet american food stamps.
it’s non-zero but I suspect you believe it to be a much stronger effect than it really is.
By “non-zero” you mean over 165 million? I guess your phrasing is technically correct.
I suspect the limiting factor is social ties and border controls, though, not food stamps being insufficiently sweet. Average SNAP benefits for a 1 person household are around $1600 per year per person, which is more than the PPP-adjusted income of a majority of the planet.
You’re lumping in all people who want to migrate for any reason.
If the USA had the average GDP per capita of nigeria but identical SNAP availible I’m betting few of those 165 million would still name america as a desirable desination because, surprise surprise, most people are trying to move to get better jobs. Not to join the lowest rung on the social/economic ladder. Though I’m sure there’s some. hence what I meant by non-zero.
What’s your point? People come here, have kids, those kids become members of the US society… I fail to see the problem.
There is a weirdness
Yes, yes there is.
New Zealand on 31 March 1952 had an unemployment rate of 2. Not 2%, two people.
There was social pressure to work and the government acted as the employer of last resort, often through the Ministry of Works, giving a basic jobs policy in effect.
You can argue about the economic and social impact of this – if you were an employer, would you want to give a job to the third-least employable man in NZ? Still, at the time, NZ had one of the highest living standards in the world
Obviously, that number relied on a combination of pretty specific factors (huge immigration but also huge loss of men in WWII, high wool prices due to the Korean War, women not being treated as part of the workforce so not receiving unemployment benefit but “deserted wives” could claim widow’s benefit instead). And then it all turned to crap at the end of the 1970s, but that’s true for most western welfare states.
Unfortunately, you conflate a basic jobs guarantee with basic jobs.
What if instead of the system you propose the standard for a basic job was doing something that created value for society, so this would include:
Caregiving
Homemaking
Trying to become an artist
Writing a novel
Blogging
Retraining
Meeting people to decide on their basic job
So the job definition could be made very wide, but it would be difficult to administer – instead of saying – here is a job building a road, toy would need someone more like a careers advisor who took an inventory of your interests and then tried to guide you to an area where you could grow and maybe make a living.
So each person could submit a 1 page report on what they did each year to a panel of a random panel of say 100, if say 20 people supported what they were doing then they could continue for another year. This could be facilitated by holding all years reports (so they had to show growth form year to year) on an anonymised blockchain which was then voted on using a platform like Eventum Alpha.
The alternative, for those who did not want a job or were not considered capable would be a basic guaranteed income at half the level of the jobs guarantee.
My main problem with basic income is the economics, so this is just directional:
Lets say the US has 327m people, say 23% 18 and under (excluded).
That gives 77% of 327m for UBI or 252m.
Say we set UBI at $9,000 pa, that would be $2.3tn a year – difficult in the economic context.
Say 16% of people are over 65 (and get a pension set at UBI level).
Real unemployment rate is approx. 8% but lets say under these conditions approx. 25% of people want to take up
So jobs gurantee payments would be 25% of 61% of the population or approx. 50m people = $900bn + UBI pension = $456 So a total of approx. $1.4tn a year.
Harder, but easier than a UBI.
This is obviously really brief as I have to get back to work and there are obviously significant problems – but by redefining work you get rid of many of the criticisms of a basic jobs guarantee…
That sounds like pork barrel projects with extra steps. People with power get money, people without power don’t.
There are too many people doing this already. I used to think bad artists producing bad art was still a net positive because some people were doing what they enjoyed, but I now think it’s outweighed by the resulting Harm to society.
I agree, but in a future of technological unemployment we will need more entertainment, and not everyone likes the same thing – so the market for dross will expand with the market for high culture!
Also, some of them will be people who would never have got the chance otherwise and produce good stuff.
In the UK, we used to have a benefit called, variously, Unemployment Benefit, or Income Support, or Supplementary Benefit, or National Assistance (it got renamed every few years). It was always nicknamed “the dole”, whatever the official name might be.
It was a means-tested benefit paid to anyone (with less than X amount of savings, with an income of less than Y and working less than 16 hours a week), provided they signed a form every two weeks saying that they were “available for work”. If they were offered a job and declined it, they lost the benefit for a period of time (also, if you had a job and quit, then you couldn’t claim the dole for the first few months; if you were fired, you could claim from day one).
At some point in the late 1980s / early 1990s it was changed to require people to be “available for and actively seeking work” and the regulations relating to the “actively seeking” bit have become progressively more strict over time, to the point that you pretty much have to be doing a full-time job of applying for jobs to avoid being sanctioned. The current version, JSA, bears little resemblance to the “old dole”.
An awful lot of British rock and pop musicians learned to play their instruments and write music while claiming the dole until about the mid-1990s. Of course there were a lot of awful local bands that never took off, but there were also quite a few very successful bands. A good example towards the end of the era is Oasis, who were gigging while on the dole and eventually signed themselves off when they got a record contract (well, Noel was working as a roadie, but the rest of the band were on the dole).
Since being on the dole became a full time job of applying for work, gigging on the dole is no longer anything like as common; most new British rock and pop musicians are now middle-class kids who did the work of learning their instruments, learning performance skills, learning to work with a band and learning to write songs while they were students.
Were there lots of terrible bands too? Yes. But that’s true of any art; you have to have lots of terrible people trying in order to have the 1% or so who are any good.
I think you are not noticing that UBI increases taxes, then gives most of the money back
There are three fatal flaws that I see to a federal universal jobs program:
One- there isn’t enough money for it. There isn’t enough for UBI, and universal jobs that provide the same income will cost more, because writing a check is less expansive than running a worksite.
Two- There isn’t enough work for the skill level for it. There’s only so much unskilled labor usable, and in the hardest hit areas, after the initial cleanup is done the biggest job available will be finding makework. Jobs currently being done cannot be used- sure, the post office uses a lot of labor, much of which can be trained fairly easily, but if you send the Universal Jobs people to do that work, now the UJ office needs to find jobs for the displaced postal employees. Likewise with sending people to do roadwork, mine coal, or do anything else that has enough value for private industry to have done it.
Three- the front-line supervisors available for such a program will not be of particularly high quality; the pipeline to generate good supervisors can’t put them out fast enough. There would be too many substantiated claims of sexual harassment, racial discrimination, disability discrimination, favoritism, unsafe working conditions, workplace injuries, and embezzlement to handle, much less the spurious claims of all of the above. Private industry gets around all of that by having ‘at-will’ feature in law and policy, by being selective about who they hire, and by less savory methods.
But the real reason that universal jobs is in the Overton window has nothing to do with effectiveness or plausibility. The real reason is that it appeals to the people who object to UBI on moral grounds.
This is simply false. Basic Income goes to everyone. A Basic Job goes to a much smaller number of people. Even if you assume lots of overhead, Basic Job is cheaper.
https://www.chrisstucchio.com/blog/2013/basic_income_vs_basic_job.html
India has a much lower skill level than the US, yet over here we find plenty of work for people to do. They produce value. Not a lot, but some.
Or they can find useful work in the private sector, at a wage greater than the Basic Job but lower than their previous wage. If I lived in the US, I’d happily pay former postal workers $7.25/hour or even $15/hour to clean my flat.
Replacing expensive postal workers with cheap Basic Jobbers further reduces the cost of a Basic Job.
In contrast, a UBI would likely make the cost of labor go up, since about most existing BI experiments resulted in a 10% drop in labor supply.
I agree.
There is a weirdness in US politics that I could never understand: that even the biggest of the Big Government socialist programs, for-profit business has to be involved.
– That Bernie-the-socialist would make the government pay your education, but instead of creating government-ran public universities, he would just transfer money from the government to the existing for-profit universities. Wat?
– That pretty much every idea of universal healthcare still means for-profit hospitals or even insurers, instead of the government running public hospitals. Wat?
– And these basic jobs would be at private, for-profit business? Wat? Are they NUTS? Why not public works employed by the government, or the municipality?
I am actually not a big fan of government intervention / socialism. But if it has to be done then OBVIOUSLY it has to be done in the European way where the government does things directly, running these things directly, instead of funneling money (or serfs!) to for-profit busineses which would be LITERALLY the worst of the both worlds of socialism and capitalism.
What Denmark tried to do is instead of this worst of both worlds mixing of socialism and capitalism, sort of set up parallel, isolated capitalist systems. So on one hand they try to minimalize regulation on the private market, especially on the job market, try to keep it easy to hire and fire people. On the other hand, the government sector is ran by the government directly, the schools, the hospitals, trying not to give taxpayer money to private businesses.
Isn’t it sort of obvious that if you need to have a compromise between socialism and capitalism, you need to have these two elements isolated and not just have the government funnel money or workers to private businesses?
So why not public works? The way it works currently in Hungary avoids many of these problems. It is mostly unskilled Roma people living in villages who just walk 500m to the mayor’s office to show up for public works. The mayor either does not take it too seriously and assigns work like mowing the lawn and it will be 2 hours of actual work done and 3 hours of fooling around and then going home. Or maybe takes it more seriously and has them dig potatoes on the council owned lands, later on the potatoes are given to the very seem people for food. Or in some cases there is a small council-owned business having them do simple handwork like making fruit jam which the business tries to sell on farmers markets.
The whole thing is not strenous, it is meant for the kind of people who are entirely hopeless at getting a job or doing any kind of self-improvement, it gives them a little bit of pride and discipline, and reduces the free time and boredom that could be an incentive to crime.
And especially public work actually solves the whole purpose and meaning and public resonspibility. True, crappy work at Amazon does nothing of this kind. But municipal public work? By repainting a public bench you literally did something for your community you could be proud of. You don’t feel like parasite, you feel like you contributed something.
I cannot really agree with this idleness-is-good argument because aristocrats and homemakers. Seriously, Scott. Ever went to a real ghetto? From everywhere in black ghettoes in America or white rural poor areas in Appalachia to Roma villages in Eastern Europe there is zero signs of using free time well, there is boredom, despair, nothing to do, just stand on a street corner or watch TV, and it is this boredom, ennui, and no sense of any improvement is what makes people commit crimes.
Really Scott you have to accept many people don’t deal well with too much free time. It is not even that those groups are low IQ or similar, although often so. I am high IQ and absolutely terrible at dealing with free time, I used to spend school breaks playing videogames while constantly hating myself for doing so instead of going out, in adulthood at a day off I often got drunk by noon so that I don’t have to deal with soo many empty hours with no duties to do, and so on. It happens with high IQ people too but tends to be far more frequent in poverty stricken low IQ areas.
Some people need a bit of duty and discipline. Of course clearly not long shifts at Amazon.
But if I was unemployed I was totally OK with forcing me to do 2 hours a day from 9:00 to 11:00 the municipal flowerbeds. At least I would get out of bed, do something, feel good about doing something, really, work therapy, socialize with the people doing the same and then by 11:00 done, we are together, in a good mood, we can do things together, have social life and so on. It sounds far better than getting out of bed at 11:00 and getting drunk by 12:00 just to not have to deal with empty hours.
OK I know I am mentally ill and get treated for it. But in the ghettoes this is extremely common and you cannot treat them all.
My point isn’t even simply arguing for public work. My point is asking what the hell is wrong with America that when you talk about the government guaranteeing jobs, how it is not obvious it should be government or municipal jobs, how the hell does the idea of the government guaranteeing jobs as private businesses even emerge? Same story as Bernie-the-socialist making the taxpayer pay your tutition to for-profit universities, instead of just making government-ran universities? WTF is this all?
You forgot another point: most jobs need capital and other overhead. E.g. you can’t run a daycare with just a bunch of kids and some staff, you need food and toilets and nappy changes and telephones and somewhere for the little kids to nap and in many parts of the world shelter from the weather. Rule of thumb – hiring a person costs 1.5 to 2 x their salary.
Amazon treats their people poorly because they want them all replaced by machines as quickly as possible. Why treat them well or train them if you are just going to get rid of them?
First, UBI isn’t going to happen because we can’t afford it. As the boomers finally retire, we are going to bankrupt Social Security, Medicare, state and local pension plans, then finally Medicaid as we hit our expensive nursing-home years. We’re the Locust Generation.
Second, there’s no right amount. If you are a single (maybe senior) person who wants to live alone in an apartment in California, you need at least $2000 a month. But that same amount given to five 20-somethings allows them to share a rented house and party, party, party! Why get a job?
Third, if you do make jobs less attractive, and therefore force wages up, you’ll see more of the same reaction expensive labor causes now — jobs replaced by automation or moved to the third world. It’s not like you can make something more expensive with no consequences.
Fourth, increasing the resources of renters/buyers without increasing the supply of housing is just going to drive up the price. And you can’t drop the price of housing without pissing off existing homeowners, who think of their house like it was their retirement savings.
Fifth, retirees may be happier than disabled people, but I don’t think a very high percentage go back to school, learn new hobbies or start businesses. 80% of retirees go into vacation mode and/or start drinking a lot.
UBI may sound like it’s based on compassion, but I really think it’s based on contempt. The Silicon Valley types may say “oh, you can start a business or go back to school”, but they don’t think that’s going to happen. They don’t think these low-income crap job people have it in them to do better. Their real attitude is “you don’t have the skills, the education or the ambition it takes to survive in Silicon Valley, where we are Inventing The Future! So here, take your dole check and go back to Kansas, live in a double-wide and do whatever it is you people do. Just go away. And I can feel charitable while I chase you out.”
Some of them don’t. What should happen to them?
Living on low wages would be a lot easier if rents were lower. We really have to build a lot more housing! But Californians are convinced that housing is an investment, not an expense. And so they really don’t want the price to go down.
In a very real sense, we can afford it and always have been able to. The world produces enough food to feed everyone. That is obvious, because if it didn’t, we wouldn’t have as many people inhabiting the world. The world has enough housing for everyone that needs it to survive. Enough clothes. Enough of everything that people require to exist, or they wouldn’t exist. UBI is a new way of distributing those material necessities. Remember that money as understood today is inherently worthless. It’s coins of low value materials, badly burning paper, or bytes in a computer. Money is the grease of world economy, not the fuel.
There is, it may just not be immediately obvious from the start, and it doesn’t have to be fixed for all time. Early experience will show what is the right amount to reach the desired effects while minimizing the undesired ones. Constant monitoring as is already common allows the government to adjust the amount year by year or whatever period is appropriate.
Some would say that’s a positive side-effect of UBI, rather than negative. Once you decouple income from work, who cares where the jobs go? If you’ve been a truck driver all your life, get UBI on top, and sudenly you lose your job forever to self-driving trucks, you don’t have to fear sudden homelessness. UBI gives you the time to find a new source of income, if your financial obligations and/or desires make you. All other things being equal, being out of a job is a lot less scary with UBI than without.
It might drive down the prices because people don’t have to live somewhat near their jobs. Additionally, there is still competition between homeowners to rent out their property. If everyone else jacks up the prices, all it takes is one homeowner to lower he price a bit so he will be guaranteed to always have a tenant. Then another will lower the price a bit more to get the same advantage and so on, until the rent for a given area reaches an equilibrium, which will be below what is theoretically possible when everyone is known to get UBI.
Do you see a real, fundamental difference between school, hobby, vacation, and becoming an alcoholic? Or do your own likes and dislikes get the better of your argument? Who are you to prescribe retirees, or hypothetical UBI recipients, what they should or shouldn’t do with their spare time? UBI is not universal if you require people to be useful to society in any way to get UBI.
1) you are saying we can afford it because we support all those people somehow now. But the whole point is to improve the living standards and security of the poor. Which means spending more on them.
2) Cost of living varies across the country. Are you going to pay a different UBI in Wyoming than in California? Are you going to be able to fine tune it for each area? Is anyone going to let you reduce UBI from year to year? If people want to move into very expensive areas, will you increase their UBI to allow that?
3) You are making the economy less productive by converting workers to welfare recipients. This cannot help the overall economy!
4) I don’t think UBI will revoke the principle of Supply and Demand.
5) You really see no difference between people going back to school and people becoming alcoholics? Does the opiate addiction and suicide rate bother you?
1) There is much more to UBI than that. The point of UBI is about treating people like human beings. To remove the stigmata that come with unemployment and receiving welfare and alternative lifestyles and having to subject oneself to a grinding bureaucracy because you don’t want to starve and freeze when you’re out of a paying job. To change the economic realities so that people can realistically to do people work such as care for children, the elderly, and general health care, rather than computer and robot work such as manufacturing or moving things. UBI is a subsidy for people rather than for machines and corporations, as is the status quo.
2) No, I’m opposed to that. For example here in Germany, we still have a noticable divide between east and west in standard of living, almost 30 years after the reunification. Wages and even federal support like pensions and other things are lower in the east. I’m opposed to that because it only keeps alive resentments. If UBI is the same everywhere, the market will sort out who wants to live where. People can choose that today, but if people get UBI, people will have a real voice and real choices of where to live. Not all of the choice, but more than today.
3) The more computers and robots do work, the less the economy depends on manual labor. More and more human jobs in developed countries are “bullshit jobs” that nobody would miss if they were gone. And if the departure of those jobs would lower a country’s GDP, I wouldn’t give a flying fuck, as long as nobody is in a worse situation, economically, because of it. GDP is a just a number. What counts is everyone’s individual life.
4) I’m not arguing anything of the sort. In fact, I agreed with you implicitely. I merely pointed out another aspect that would act to reduce housing prices. Combine the two, and any other we didn’t discuss, and you get a real housing price.
5) As far as their own happiness is concerned, no, there is no difference. If that is what makes them happy and it doesn’t negatively affect others too much, so be it. People have been fucking up their own lives forever, with or without UBI. If anything, taking the edge off the hardships of the modern economic life and uncertainty of the future through UBI will lead to less self-destructive behaviour, not more of it. Yes, some people become hopeless addicts and suicide cases because their brains are hardwired to, no matter how well off or happy they seem to be in life, nobody can change that. But I’m convinced that most people have an external reason to fall into that behaviour, and if UBI can reduce that, I’m all for it.
+1
Lose job; gain ecstatic communion with the divine!
Are you holding retirement age fixed?
The Job Guarantee is actually better suited to offer useful and fulfilling work to disabled people, than anything else.
You don’t have to make JG jobs work based on a profit motive, you can prioritize social benefit instead. you can pay disabled people to do anything they like, such as help run and participate in organizing social events for other disabled people etc..
The JG doesn’t end disability or unemployment payments either. If people want to remain on unemployment payments or on disability, that is fine.
This also takes care of ‘2’ there: Caring for a sick relative is clearly something you want to pay people for, to prioritize social benefit – the JG can pay people to do that.
Absolutely you should be able to quit your private sector job, to go on the JG to take care of your relative – that’s exactly the kind of thing we want to enable.
Where are you getting this “dig ditches and fill them in again” nonsense? Do you think there is a lack of useful work to do or something? Get back to me when we’ve completely revamped our energy infrastructure, to have zero carbon emissions (or even, negative) – then tell me there’s nothing useful to do…
Serious lack of critical thought there…
On ‘3’: Pay people to run free day care centers for children of JG participants (not for all), give people JG work at home, single parent allowance on top of JG. Pay people to raise their kid until they are in school, since that clearly qualifies as something that’s socially beneficial – then work at school hours.
On ‘4’: Pay JG participants to build more housing and improve/expand transport infrastructure…
On ‘5’: Pay these people to seek treatment and work on self-improvement, and pay other JG participants to help with this. The true lost causes are a minority, and are a concern separate from the JG program.
On ‘6’: Fire them. They are a minority. It’s a guaranteed opportunity for a job – not a guarantee of a job, even if you take the piss endlessly.
On ‘7’: Transfer to a different JG job. The people who take the piss will be a minority that can be dealt with.
On ‘8’: Basic Income is just a business subsidy in disguise. Everyone who is working will have their BI payment taken from them, by businesses slashing their wages over time. Costs of living will also rise, as businesses will know you have more money to pay.
The JG is explicitly not supposed to compete with the private sector.
On ‘9’: The JG pays to train people as well, not just give them work on its own. Pay people to retrain. Who the fuck said JG was 40+ hours a week? Stop making stuff up.
On ’10’: Their paychecks aren’t ‘subsidized’ – they’re bloody working for the payments! You don’t see public sector workers getting insecure, as if they’re dole recipients…
On ’11’: Give people work that is personally fulfilling and doesn’t suck, then… Change the dynamic of how jobs are paid: Pay people MORE, for doing the shittier job, even if they’re unskilled – like the way it should be.
A Job Guarantee boosts GDP and pays for itself by keeping GDP more stable during economic recession (which is the main time the JG will grow larger). A Basic Income just becomes a money pit when an economic crisis hits and Revenue decreases – and creates excessive inflation – threatening its own existence/affordability.
A government with control over its own currency, and with enough productive work being done (inside or outside of the JG), will never have trouble affording it.
Unemployment payments will always remain an alternative to the JG. There is always that opt-out.
There are extremely easy solutions to all of the problems you present – please put a bit more critical thought into it.
There are 3 main reasons a UBI is extremely dangerous:
1: Businesses can turn a UBI into a business subsidy, by slashing wages in line with the UBI
2: The UBI can be turned into a Trojan Horse that destroys the entire Welfare system, by replacing all Welfare with the UBI, then destroying the UBI/Welfare in one swoop, when a big enough economic crises hits (as it would be ‘unaffordable’).
3: There is no solid proposal for paying for the UBI. It is highly likely that it will lead to a REGRESSIVE transformation of the tax system, i.e. it is often paired with a Flat Tax.
The danger of the UBI, is it can provide exactly the OPPOSITE of what it promises: Destruction of welfare, lowering of wages AND a more regressive tax system – with people left without a pot to piss in, after a big enough economic crisis is used as pretext to destroy it all.
Unfortunately my comment is huge – to discuss this topic, you’ll need to make your posts shorter and more focused – so that individual issues can be addressed better.
Construction is skilled work. The people capable of doing these jobs don’t struggle to find work in the private sector and would not be clients of the JG system.
Great, then train them and send them back to the Private Sector, since they’ll easily get that kind of work.
Quite the pivot, there.
How, exactly? The purpose of the JG is to reflate the Private Sector – and if there is ample demand in the construction industry as you say (not saying I agree that there is, I’m running with your line of argument…) – then isn’t that the perfect way to do this?
Yeah, work training programs can be good.
They are not job guarantees for everyone.
A minor point: you say that UBI increases demand for labor, as part of your argument that labor conditions will get better. I don’t think that’s right. I think a UBI primarily reduces the supply of labor, which has the same effect of course. UBI probably actually reduces demand for labor as well, because people who opt out of the labor force will consume less, but you hope (and I for one believe) that the reduction in demand will be smaller than the reduction in supply.
When you go on a vacation, do you need more money than when you are at work, or less?
There’s some historical examples of “guaranteed jobs”.
http://scalar.usc.edu/works/star-of-the-sea-a-postcolonialpostmodern-voyage-into-the-irish-famine/public-works-system
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/road-works-made-means-of-relief-1.83756
http://www.historyhome.co.uk/peel/ireland/famine.htm
One advantage of having something like this in national history is that when the same idea gets trotted out like clockwork for the millionth time it can be shot down in irish politics fast with
“guaranteed jobs? so, famine roads.”
You can still find long pointless roads in the middle of nowhere in ireland. Not going from anywhere important or to anywhere important, just lines on a map because they were make-work equivalent to carrying water to the ocean.
My one criticism is that there’s still going to be disability gatekeeping.
It’s expensive to have MS. It’s expensive to have a lot of disabilities, just practicalities like electric wheelchairs or ventilators or cars adapted so you can use them. UBI is unlikely to come close to the minimum cost of survival for many disabled people so it’s likely there would still need to be additional funds and gatekeepers around those funds.
The main problem I see with basic income is that the world is not rich or advanced enough for it. If the US spent all tax revenue on basic income, we could only pay about $10,000 or so—less than a minimum wage job—and that would be with repealing all other forms of government support including social security. I am pretty frugal, but $10,000 does not seem liveable. Realistically, our economy and tax revenue would almost certainly shrink since people would work less, meaning that we would be able to sustain an even lower level of basic income. Also, a basic income guarantee could be net-negative for the utility of humanity as a whole if it leads to stricter immigration laws. In the long run, basic income would be utopia, but there is still a lot of unpleasant work that humans today need to do to maintain our living standards. Policy today should be focused on maximizing growth and innovation; the best we can hope for is that future generations can get a basic income when that innovation results in much less labor being needed.
A basic jobs guarantee could be much cheaper if the jobs are bad enough that only the truly desperate would want them. They could be blatantly make-work jobs and also wouldn’t need as much gatekeeping as our current welfare programs because people would gatekeep themselves from such jobs.
Tax revenue can be increased by rate hikes. Most UBI proponents are assuming that.
There’s a limit to that because rate hikes will discourage working further. The US does spend less on social spending than other countries, but not that much less: https://data.oecd.org/chart/4Tcd. Sweden spends about 27% of a $50,000 Per capita GDP, or $13,500. We spend 19% of a $60,000 Per capita GDP, or $11,400. So even if we matched the levels of the country that is practically synonymous with the welfare state, we would not be able to pay a minimum wage job worth of UBI. The extra $2,100 does not make a huge difference to my argument.
One likely model for “guaranteed jobs” is the disaster that they tried in the UK for a while.
Basically the government partners with crappy low-skill employers who’s owners are buddy buddy with the right ministers and the state provides them with a steady supply of
slavesjobseekers.
They then declare it all “Education”, in fact pay a premium to the corporate partners for “providing education” in the form of 5 minutes showing someone who’s already worked shelf stacking jobs how to stack shelves.
The people who love the scheme tend to genuinely believe the fiction about “education” because they tend to be the kind of people who believe that all poor people are thick and can’t learn and really do need 6 weeks to learn how to put a tin of beans on a shelf.
Your manager is abusive? tough luck. You have no rights. if you quit or the supervisor just declare you not to be working hard enough you lose your dole money. Hope you like starvation and death.
So if your manager demands you suck his dick then make sure to bring kneepads to work.
Remarkably employers who suddenly had the option of free labor along with free money from the government leapt at the option so people found themselves fired from positions only to find themselves required to do the same job a few weeks later only this time without pay.
The government was taken to court over it, the court rules it unlawful.
So the UK Parliament passed retrospective legislation to overrule the courts.
https://ukhumanrightsblog.com/2014/07/08/retrospective-legislation-that-interfered-with-judicial-ruling-violated-the-convention-and-the-rule-of-law/
Anyone and I mean anyone with a libertarian bone in their body and an ounce of principles should be disgusted by “guaranteed jobs” because it’s thinly disguised slavery and a drive to replace paid work with forced labor.
This post is the textual equivalent of standing next to your fat friend in a dating site profile. It’s an obvious attempt to make UBI look better which, if anything, makes it less appealing.
Universal Basic Income is an inexcusably horrible idea. Universal Jobs is an even more inexcusably horrible idea. But “we” don’t have to choose between them; there’s always the option to do nothing instead of buying into a nonsensical millenarian scheme.
I don’t care whether you think that superintelligent AI, or the Marxist world-spirit, or the second coming of Jesus is going to swoop in and create paradise in our lifetimes. Even if you were right, and you’re not, we still need to live in the real world today. Millenarianism is the #1 society killer in the modern world and sacrificing another hundred million souls on that bloody altar isn’t going to get us one step closer to utopia.
Look at our existing welfare system, which actively discourages people from working. Would a UBI be better than that?
Because you aren’t going to get rid of the welfare state. People just won’t accept that. So, maybe it won’t give us Utopia, but I think a step away from a dystopia is just as important.
With regards to discouraging people from working:
Part of the appeal of UBI is to remove what little stigma remains for welfare users.
Just as an EBT card is designed to mimic a debit card so that people on food stamps don’t have to call attention to themselves at the checkout, “everyone gets” the UBI so there’s no stigma for having to go deposit a welfare check every two weeks. Without that stigma a lot more people are going to choose to become bums than would otherwise do so.
If we absolutely have to have welfare, it should be as humiliating and unpleasant as possible. Make the worst job in the country look appealing by comparison and suddenly a lot of “disabled” people will miraculously be healed.
You seem to think most people desire to subsist and do nothing, that there is some internal social drive to become a potato-person, sitting still and doing nothing for years on end.
I count on greed and envy; if everybody is poor, nobody cares about being poor. But if one person wears nice clothes and has cool gadgets, the others will want those, too. And that is where the desire to work arises in a UBI society, by hijacking relative social status.
Right now relative social status is broken by the incentives of a welfare system that actively punishes people for working – working drops you off the dole, right off the welfare cliff.
A UBI doesn’t. Every dollar you make makes you better off. There is no welfare cliff people cluster at. There is no point at which you can’t have a cooler jacket than your rival.
Well that explains why CPAs get laid so much more often than street-corner drug dealers. Since the CPA is pulling in potentially six figures and the drug dealer is making sub-minimum wage it’s obvious who has the higher social status.
Oops, wait, that’s the exact opposite of reality.
You can definitely obtain social status through conspicuous consumption, and after a point you do need more money for that. But you can also obtain it through displays of violence and other antisocial behavior. Hard work is rewarding but it isn’t fun, whereas violence absolutely is. Which do you think is going to define the post-UBI status hierarchy given that nobody actually needs to work to survive?
Having hung out with both street-corner drug dealers and CPAs, I can at least anecdotally attest that a CPA who put some effort into it can very easily get laid a lot more than your average street-corner drug dealer.
Relative social status. The drug dealer is higher in the social status pole in his social group than the CPA is in his.
And need I point out that the drug dealer does, in fact, have a job? You may not approve of it, but he is providing goods and services to his community. In exchange, he enjoys more income and better social status than his unemployed peers. And not, in spite other what Hollywood portrays, engaging in constant violence. (Ever met a drug dealer? They are mostly boring people. And mostly kind of annoying. They want to be your friend, because their job is surprisingly lonely and they are starved for social interaction.)
Plus, most CPA’s probably don’t actually want the partners that the street corner dealer is going with.
But as Thegnskald mentioned, drug dealers are part of the group of people out there trying to make more income. They could be safer at home but the prospect of extra income is enough to get them out working and even risking their safety.
And as Freakonomics pointed out, they’re mostly not even making very much money. The average grunt dealer is making less per hour than a mcdonalds burger flipper and the ORG charts of the dealers organization and mcdonalds don’t look all that different.
@Enkidum,
My experience is the opposite. Good game can make up for a lot, but free time plus criminal tendencies plus access to a lot of young women leads to a lot of sex. To a first approximation, every college aged woman with a dealer has at one point slept with him.
There are some white collar jobs which make you about as attractive as a drug dealer. Medicine and law are the big ones. I’m not even a real doctor, just a scientist, and I noticed an immediate increase in how attractive women found me when I listed my employer as the research hospital I work in.
But those jobs are the exception. Criminals have a huge built-in advantage on the dating market which takes a fair amount of game to overcome.
@Thegnskald
Here’s a thought experiment:
Two men are walking in opposite directions on a narrow street. One is a tax accountant and is wearing a polo and khakis. The other slings rock and is wearing gang colors.
Which one steps out of the way for the other? If they bump into one another, which one apologizes?
That’s what status ultimately comes down to. The tax accountant has a lot of money, absolutely. But his behavior shows that he’s the inferior and people, especially women, notice that behavior.
I am a programmer. Guess who steps out of whose way?
Your conceptualization of social status is incorrect, for the simple and expedient reason that it implies a king, alone and unguarded in a street, has a lower social standing than every passerby he fears might be an assassin. My social standing isn’t increased by the fact that I know how to walk like I have murder in mind, nor my absolute lack of fear.
Wait, are you talking about people who sell drugs on street corners, or are you talking about people who sell drugs on college campuses? Those are two different groups.
Sure, college-campus dealers get laid. But it’s not because being a dealer is attractive. It’s because dealing is a job you take when you know a lot of people, you’re charismatic, and you party, all of which are correlated with hooking up a lot. And it’s a mistake to assume the college-campus dealer won’t go on to work an ordinary profession afterward: dealing on a college campus is a college job, just one that’s more pleasant for some people than cleaning test tubes or flipping burgers at McDonalds.
wow… I mean wow.
It’s like when people turn up with a version of utilitarianism that tries to maximize for pints of orphan blood offered to the chaos gods.
You genuinely seem to get pleasure at the thought of other people being humiliated and advocate for making crap jobs even worse for the sake of maximizing suffering.
Sure, some people are happy to just subsist, most of the people who would want to do that already do under the current system so it doesn’t change much.
As for those on the margins, they’re probably not generating much for the economy in whatever just-barely-not-worth-automating job they already have if their goal is to just barely get by on the minimum.
Just as the economy of the UK didn’t suffer for the loss of toshers when people started taking care of orphan kids rather than leaving them to die most of the people you lose to sitting on their ass aren’t going to be people who were generating much wealth/revenue/tax anyway.
On the other hand I can think of a hell of a lot of talented engineers and programmers who would be vastly more willing to take the plunge of founding their own company if they didn’t have to worry about subsistence.
There are societies where entire populations have been unconditionally emancipated from the necessity of labor. I have seldom heard basic income advocates talk about these precedents, probably because these experiments do nothing to justify their optimism.
The Republic of Nauru has an unemployment rate of 90%. Its people do not work because their incomes are publicly subsidized, mostly by the exploitation of their island’s phosphate deposits, an industry which once provided them with the highest incomes per capita in the world. These people who once lived on a diet of coconut and fish used their sudden influx of wealth to import all the worst excesses of civilization, leaving them with the highest obesity and diabetes rates in the world and a life expectancy of 59.7 years. They’ve nearly exhausted their sources of phosphate, completely destroying the natural beauty of their island in the process, and the people are now physiologically incapable of any existence other than idleness.
We might also look to the banlieues of France, where the youth unemployment rate is over forty percent and the underclass survives, illicit economic activities aside, at the expense of the generous French welfare state. Is there any evidence at all these beneficiaries are grateful to have been freed from drudgery? If anything, their lack of economic stake only seems to aggravate their resentment against a society that is keeping them humiliatingly idle. As recent events remind us, men hate being made to feel superfluous. Nor does there any appear to be evidence that their idleness has enabled the Byrons, Churchills, Von Brauns, et al. among them to improve the world with their genius. They are quite capable of setting cars on fire, though.
There are no doubt people, like yourself, who are natural aristocrats, who are very good at finding discipline, purpose, etc. even when freed from the pressures of necessity and would benefit from a stipend. But it is solipsistic to assume that most, or even many, humans can operate functionally when made entirely independent of the disciplinary pressure of having to earn your fill. Posthuman biotrash is a big enough problem already, and basic income can only make it worse.
Yes, this exactly.
Nauru’s problems arose because it was relying on the limited resource of phosphate, which ran out. Norway also gets enough oil and sovereign wealth fund revenue not to have to work and they are doing fine.
I agree that this is the likely outcome of widescale UBI, along with tens of millions of immigrants coming in each decade in part to get their piece of others’ productivity.
This thing will lead to a death spiral. Why bother getting educated? Why bother behaving in school? Why bother focusing on a productive field of higher ed? Why bother looking for a job? Why put up with any disrespect from boss or customers? Why do I need to have sex with committed husband material men? Why avoid having a kid, when he comes with a guaranteed check? Why not have a drink and a toke at 11 AM? Why bother to relocate to where the jobs are? Why not organize and demand higher UBI next year? Why not write blog posts on what scum higher income people are and how they get it unfairly (we can call them the privileged or the 1%)?
The problems with current society are in large part that our safety nets have already become incentive systems to derail productive culture among the less intelligent, less patient and more impulsive parts of society. This will multiply the problems by an order of magnitude and within a generation or two lead to the collapse of any society rash enough to adopt it.
Instead, I would suggest experimenting with a decentralized Uber type of guaranteed income via subsidized jobs. Here is Warstler’s brilliant write up on it.
https://medium.com/@morganwarstler/guaranteed-income-choose-your-boss-1d068ac5a205
Could this work? Who knows. Try it in a state or two and see. Learn and adapt over time or throw it out if it fails or has adverse unintended consequences. But it seems to move in the right direction by reversing our current incentives for parasitism and bad behavior.
“They’ve nearly exhausted their sources of phosphate, completely destroying the natural beauty of their island in the process, but the people are now physiologically incapable of any existence other than idleness.”
Fat people, even fat people with diabetes, can and do work.
Thank you for a thoughtful and well-argued post. I don’t have much to add, other than to emphasize that yes, living is much cheaper when you aren’t in a major city in California.
Wouldn’t a UBI cause prices of many things to rise the point where similar incentives for work get created as existed before the UBI? It’s not like you just magically have the same goods and services springing into existence.
Adding this comment here, although it applies to a lot of the conversations here:
The economic right likes to pretend the distribution problem is solved. The economic left likes to pretend the production problem is solved. A UBI helps alleviate the distribution issue at minimum penalty to production; relative well-being so important, the incentive to work will be as strong as ever.
A major part of the problem with modern society is that there isn’t an economic incentive to cater to the cashless, the perpetually broke, the homeless; this is a service we want performed, but the system cannot enable it, and the system limps on.
A UBI creates such an incentive. In the short-term, we will have some shortages and price increases; in the long term, we will have a new consumer base, and new industry will arrise to support it.
Inflation is one possible result, and likely unless we make it economic to build such industry. A UBI needs a corresponding decrease in regulation, in order to make it possible to produce low-cost goods for that new money to chase.
And responding to completely different comments: if a state or city wants a higher UBI, so be it. But a major advantage that the UBI offers is to incitivize people to spread out more evenly across the US, reducing population density. Likewise, a major problem with current welfare is that it disincentivizes work, by punishing those who get it (as working costs benefits, resulting in less overall available funds). I don’t think we will have a rising class of jobless vagabonds; I think instead we will have a rising class of gig-economy people, who take short-term work to get money to buy luxuries, while they mostly skate by on the UBI. This is where we are heading anyways, so this is a net improvement, by making such gig work more secure.
I see little harm and much good in a UBI, and expect it to accelerate employment relative to the current system of “You only get your benefits if you don’t work and avoid making yourself too employable”.
The point of an UBI is you’re providing people with support with the minimum distortion of their incentive to work possible. Most people would continue to work, because there’s still a big difference between your $10k UBI and $10k UBI + $15k full-time minimum wage job. What the UBI provides is a stable minimum level of support.
As long as you tax sufficiently to cover the UBI, you’re not going to raise the amount of goods that all of society consumes. You’re redistributing money from the wealthy (or high income) to the low. Possibly you’d locally raise some prices in currently economically depressed areas, but that would also create incentives to open new businesses there increasing employment.
I’m no economist but it seems to me that this essay under-plays what I thought would have been one of the main features of a job requirement over a free-floating income. For the moment put aside complications like disability and third-party effects and just imagine the core case of a person with no job. Jobs suck, as Scott notes toward the end. But it is in everyone’s interest if everyone who is able to support themselves with jobs do so rather than resorting to compulsory confiscation of others’ money to do so. So we want obtaining such government money to be unpleasant. This isn’t to say that most people on government programs are just lazy. But people do respond to incentives, and there are probably lots of marginal cases where it would be extra hard to support oneself with a job, and an easy, frictionless transition to government support would be an easy call whereas a costly and painful one would end up causing this marginal person to choose to remain in private employment.
so what is the main obvious attractor of a government-granted income without a work obligation? I think it’s not having to have a job. So to a first order of approximation, adding a job requirement does exactly what you would want it to do. It removes the largest incentive to avail oneself of the government program, namely the removal of work obligations during work hours. We want to do this not out of a punitive motivation, or even out of a “help the recipient” motivation. We want it out of a deterrent motivation, precisely to deter availing oneself of redistributive programs that by their nature cannot work if too many people opt in. Is that not an important part of the argument here?
The point you lose me in your argument is when you seem to believe that unpleasantness is desirable. Everybody should be at least a little miserable! We can’t have people being happy when they can’t or won’t work or the system will fall apart!
People are envious. You don’t need to make not-working unpleasant; they will see their neighbor or friend with their fancy new phone and put in a few hours of work to buy their own. Right now a lot of this work happens under the table in cash transactions for fear of losing welfare/disability benefits; a UBI has the potential to enable people to work openly. And if they don’t work a 40 hour workday, well, that’s fine. It is long past time we started transitioning to a 20 hour workweek anyways; any sane company employs twice as many employees as it usually needs anyways, since it needs them available during spikes, and can’t afford to train people when a spike hits.
I appreciate the response, but just to be clear, I don’t in any way view the misery as a good thing in and of itself. I just think that it’s instrumentally necessary to make free money unpleasant to get in a world of finite resources. If I could get 50% of my current salary in exchange for not having to go to work and do my job then I would take that deal in a heartbeat, and I don’t even have a bad job. I kind of like my job! If I only qualified for menial, unpleasant work then I could only imagine the draw of an alternative arrangement where I could have total leisure would be incredible. I wish we were in a world of unlimited resources where we could all opt for such a life but obviously that world is not ours.
You wouldn’t be getting a 50% pay cut, but a 66% pay cut.
Let’s suppose you make 20k, and the UBI is 10k. Post-UBI, you now make 30k. Dropping your job reduces your income by 20k down to 10k.
And the life of leisure loses its appeal when your social group is all better off than you. Relative social status is important.
> And the life of leisure loses its appeal when your social group is all better off than you. Relative social status is important.
If such attitudes were to persist in a world with a meaningful UBI, that would be a fairly conclusive disproof of historical materialism.
More likely, it would suck to be the one person still stuck with a job when all your social circle had sufficient capital to support themselves on UBI. Imagine the week-long parties you would not get invited to, the potential partners who would dump you, the derision and scorn people passing you in the street would feel.
Which is why billionaires retire and throw parties all day, instead of competing for social status by demonstrating their charitability.
The game is still afoot, they just engage in a form of conspicuous consumption the lower classes can barely fathom.
If one half of Americans work, the average cost per worker of a $10K UBI would be $20k per worker. I assume this is going to be weighted heavily on the most productive members of society, but the pain will need to be shared by most if the math is to work at all.
Pre UBI you clear $20K after taxes. Post UBI you pay the need UBI tax (let’s say you only pay one half of your fair share at $10k). This means you make 20 minus 10 plus 10. Or $20K. You now quit and earn $10. This is still a 50% reduction. But, you gain 8 hours of freedom, lose commuting costs and can relocate out to the sticks and reduce living costs by 50%.
If you have a child, the math is 20 minus 10 plus 20, or $30k working. By quitting, you drop to $20k, or 2/3rds of your prior salary, but you also lose day care costs along with the above savings.
If you have two kids, the math is 20 minus 10 plus 30 or $40k. When you quit working (and you would be crazy not to) you would make $30k and are clearly better off than the working shmucks buying a new car and paying an urban mortgage.
This UBI idea is a giant incentive system to immigrate to the place which has it, not get educated, not work, and have lots of kids. What could go wrong?
I say we try it in Canada and then LOAO when it implodes.
Having taken several SSC surveys, I am now convinced that every instance of a double “the” is a test and it is our duty as readers to make a notification when we see one. For science and all.
“Experts disagree on how much of the rise in disability reflects deteriorating national health vs. people finding a way to opt out of an increasingly dysfunctional labor market, but everyone expects the the trend to continue. Any program aimed at the non-working poor which focuses on the traditionally unemployed but ignores the disabled is only dealing with the tip of the iceberg.”
“The part where you get money without working is the fun part of capitalism” is now one of my favorite slate star codex lines. It’s practically a non-sequitur unless you’ve done a lot of background research, which is what makes the line so damn fun.
Exactly. It is a novel way to think about things, but makes perfect sense. Income goes to labor or capital. If all income goes to labor like socialists want, then people who don’t labor have no income (unless they get charity from others or the government taxes others to pay them). The concept of getting money without working requires that some income go to capital. In an ideal world where human labor is no longer necessary, all income would go to capital, and the challenge would only be ensuring that capital is not too concentrated in a few hands.
You’re being unfairly rosy towards basic income by not mentioning that it too could destroy private industry. Imagine you institute basic income and most of the McDonalds workers quit. McDonalds tries to invent robots, but can’t because robots are hard. So they raise wages in order to attract more workers. In order to pay for their increased wages, they raise prices. The market informs McDonalds that people don’t want to pay more for their fast food, and McDonalds goes bankrupt because their business model was only profitable with $8/hour wages. Higher-end restaraunts will still exist, but your basic income scheme just destroyed the entire “cheap fast food” industry.
Is the “cheap fast food” industry essential in any way? It didn’t even exist 200 years ago, but people have been eating since there were people. People will continue to eat, so their purchasing power will go to other industries, those that are able to adapt to the new economic reality. As it has always been in history. Would you have opposed the automobile because it would all but destroy the horse and carriage industries? Computers because they destroy typewriters? The internet because paper encyclopedias?
Sure, McDonalds jobs are probably low in the list of “creates value for society”. Are you okay with half of the country’s nannies, home nurses and bus drivers retiring to coast on their UBI? Janitors? Construction workers? We have important industries where people earn minimum wage, and it’s disingenuous to ignore the lost productivity and disruption of industry a UBI could cause.
The extent to which UBI would disrupt the economy would probably depend on how quickly you introduce it. If you go 0-100 within a year, then sure, there will most likely be much bloodshed. If you introduce it gradually, let’s say within 10 to 20 years, the negative impact would be much less severe. In the end, the economy would adjust either way.
As for your specific examples: I don’t know about the US, but here in Germany you really have to love your job to become a worker in the health care industry. Unless you’re a private practice doctor, the pay is shit for the physically and emotionally draining work, long hours, and being treated by most employers like robots. Health care is basically a humanitarian catastrophe, unless you can afford horrendously expensive private care. Workers get lists that detail which patient gets which treatment according to a few rigid levels, giving almost no consideration for individual physical needs, and none at all for emotional needs, i.e. you don’t get the time to just sit down and talk with the people you care for, or do any fun activities together, which is especially important in retirement homes.
Instead, in the worst cases people vegetate in their own shit for hours because nobody has spare time to take care of them, because their schedules are timed down to the minute, because heaven forbid you hire additional staff that would lower your profits. It makes me mortally afraid to require this level of “care” when I’m old, and that’s in Germany, a country which one would think could afford to do better by their own people.
However, I believe that few people, if any, actually like the way things are. As Scott already wrote, many people would prefer to help their loved ones through sickness and old age rather than slave away at a job they hate. A UBI would be a subsidy for such people, greatly reducing the strain on the nation’s health care system, little of which can be automated. Not to mention that from a purely ethical standpoint, being taken care of by loved family or close friends is massively favourable over being cared for by strangers. As I said before, the fact that anyone wants to work in health care at all proves that the people who do actually love their job, and UBI would not change that in the slightest. I fully expect MORE people to work in health care with UBI than without.
UBI will be an incentive to automate jobs that are automatable, to dispose of jobs that are disposable, and to correct the pricing of jobs that are neither.
As far as I’m aware, construction workers make more than minimum wage. I’m fairly sure nannies and home nurses usually do as well. If I could survive on the income of driving a bus, it sounds like it could be fun to do on occasion, maybe a couple days a week. Janitor duties… well, you’ve got me there.
Here’s the thing though. Nannies and Home Nurses won’t be needed nearly as much if parents can take care of the kids and relatives can take care of sick people. Home nurses will still be needed for administering shots, but that’s a lot less onerous than having to bathe the patients.
Most truly important unpleasant jobs pay more than minimum wage. Thus, the people working them make more than they would on the UBI.
Home day care is already a thing, I predict with UBI you’d see a lot of stay-at-home parents earning a little extra cash by taking care of two or three children.
Think about how much better open source software would be if all the people developing it didn’t also have day jobs (or worked far fewer hours)! Man, that would be amazing. I know a lot of it is developed by people working on it for pay, but think of the possibilities for all those side projects out there…
Open source is already viable, if more projects would switch to a Patreon-like model. But there seems to be an attitude around open source that the money is to be made in consulting, not improving the product, so improvements are to some extent disincentivized to the extent they render knowledge of the application obsolete.
“Most of them will be in big cities, because that’s where everybody is. ”
Historically, the Works Progress Administration , which was basically a “basic jobs guarantee,” had most of its money end up rather rural. Cities might be where everybody is, but the countryside is where the ditches are.
The challenge with that model is that heavy construction equipment is just so much cheaper to use at scale. And if you have people who don’t have to worry about being fired, they can just take off their hardhat and drive the fear of an OSHA investigation into the few people who actually would be paid to be there.
Fantastic piece, but…
You mention a hypothetical person working two McJobs @ 50 hours per week to pay for their apartment and how with UBI they could work one McJob for 20 and still afford it. What makes you so sure that the price would stay the same? UBI would (as you rightly point out) be the largest government program in history. Won’t it have huge disruptive effects on prices (including housing and food prices)? This argument sounds like the (I’m too lazy to look up the actual name) “fixed exogenous conditions” fallacy.
Don’t get me wrong, I still think we should do this for reasons both humanitarian and practical (allows us to pivot to more comparatively advantaged sectors of the economy without worrying so much about who gets left behind). I just think you underestimate the impact such a policy would have.
I think he was guesstimating that a basic income at the value of 50 hours a week of Mcjob causes a price change that can be made up for with 20 hours a week of Mcjob
Jobs are important for (don’t have a link for this, it is from an introductory course in organisational psychology with offline resources only):
– money,
– social state,
– social contacts,
– sense of purpose*,
– growing as a person
* “sense of purpose” means doing something that is useful to other people, which is a need that humans as tribal social beings have.
Don’t be so quick to dismiss the “sense of purpose” aspect, organisational psychology isn’t the only source one can go to for this, but it has also been a core insight of socialism. This was an important aspect of e.g. the GDR, who implemented the right of a job for everybody, and criticism that unemployed people in the West are not only suffering materially, but also regarding the other aspects mentioned above, was ubiquitous at the time. And it became a reality for many after the wall fell, even though material living conditions even for unemployed quickly improved overall.
Also see Victor Frankl (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viktor_Frankl): His work with unemployed people during the great recession in Vienna during the 1930ies made him realize that for some people, at least, being useless was actually worse than being hungry (I think I got that from “Man’s Search for Meaning”).
I think one can and should accept this as an important aspect, and still reject the idea of basic jobs.
P.S.: Nit-pick: Warner von Braun should be Wernher von Braun (https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wernher_von_Braun).
Not sure you can give socialism the credit for an idea that predates Marx by millenia and was addressed at some level by every major historical prophet. The idea that the sense of purpose can come from a job was a key insight of Enlightenment capitalism (this is a central point of McCloskey’s thesis, that the Great Enrichment was launched by the revolutionary idea that commerce and trade were noble pursuits). The idea that the sense of purpose can only come from a job is a peculiarity of late 20th/early 21st century capitalism, where decline in religion, community, and family has left employment as people’s primary source of purpose.
Basic jobs are still a terrible solution because they don’t provide meaning, any more than any other job where employees feel they contribute nothing valuable to society provides meaning. And there’s certainly no need to outsource the search for meaning to government. Radical libertarians are frequently mocked for believing that private charity can replace government, but if there’s one thing that private charities do way better than the government, it’s giving people a sense of purpose. I doubt there are a whole lot of churches or charities turning away volunteers.
Fair enough, let me clarify: I did not intend to give socialism credit for “discovering” or “inventing” the idea, but that real-life socialism in the GDR actually implemented it, and ran with it for decades.
So you now have a population of millions who have a decades long experience with that, and a decades long experience with capitalism, which one can analyze.
In short: Standards of living increased tremendously. Despite of that, there is a lot of resentment, and a lot of that stems from the impression of being “cast aside”, being useless and not feeling appreciated, which usually starts with losing the job once held in the GDR outright or after a steady decline over several years or decades.
So, here we have millions of people for whom the “soft” factors play a huge role in evaluating their personal history and living conditions and trump the material ones.
Nostalgia for the GDR is a real thing, which is truly impressive if you know how the living conditions in the GDR were in 1989 and how they are now.
Right, but this is the reality we have to deal with now.
Agreed (in case it needs to be said). I just don’t agree with dismissing the “purpose” factor as Scott does.
Not quite true for ever one and every job, if you ask people who actually work in such kind of a job (there are such government run programs in Europe which provide basic jobs to some unemployed, but not all).
> “So what if we accidentally fund farms?” asked Stalin, creating the kolkhozes.
That’s not very steel-manny! The point of something like Basic Jobs is that giving people the option, but not the obligation, may result in better outcomes for some people at the margins. It’s not a panacea, it is definitely not a Utopian alternative to the largely Utopian plans of UBI because I do not think any Utopian plan as described is wise. It’s a suggestion of mere incrementalism, something to try on top of the hodge-podge of welfare that currently exists. A splint is safer than a spleen removal, as they say.
In other words, I think you are committing a mistake by comparing your Utopian vision to another Utopian vision (which I do not advocate). I do not think any Utopian vision is good or possible. You can make UBI look better by comparing it to other Utopian ideas, but this is in effect masking the deficiencies of UBI by comparing it to something else unrealistic.
I do not want to give the impression that Basic Jobs would ever accommodate everyone as UBI may intend to do. In the best case I 100% agree its positive effects would be smaller, but its implementation would also be safer. If you have a hard time imagining that, simply imagine “Maybe we should have farm subsidies, but they work more like Japan’s or Austria’s than what the US does right now.”
I’m a little sad you called my Guaranteed Minimum Agriculture piece excellent, I think it’s quite poor. What I do think is better, because it relies on less speculation of alternatives, is my larger panning of UBI: https://medium.com/@simon.sarris/after-universal-basic-income-the-flood-217db9889c07
I would much prefer a point-by-point objection to that.
God there is so much wrong with this it is going to take me hours to correct you and I don’t want to do it in just one comment so I will just keep replying to this one. And if it turns out I have any emotional energy or time afterwards maybe I’ll respond to replies.
First off the ‘budget constraint’ is totally complete crap. The only limit on the governments printing money (or bonds, they are functionally equivalent) is real resource shortages (oil, water, labour, ect.) at which point we generate inflation, at which point spending needs to go down and taxes up.. That is the definition of a sovereign currency. If you want to tell me deficits are bad for anyone but the billionaire class who hate them because they hate a full employment economy which decreases the effectiveness of firing as a discipline tool, even though they make more money under that regime, than you need to explain why only net exporters like Norway and Germany can run a government surplus without crashing their economy better than this does: (detailed, lay person). History is not on your side:
1817-1821: U. S. Federal Debt reduced 29%. Depression began 1819.
1823-1836: U. S. Federal Debt reduced 99%. Depression began 1837.
1852-1857: U. S. Federal Debt reduced 59%. Depression began 1857.
1867-1873: U. S. Federal Debt reduced 27%. Depression began 1873.
1880-1893: U. S. Federal Debt reduced 57%. Depression began 1893.
1920-1930: U. S. Federal Debt reduced 36%. Depression began 1929.
1998-2001: U. S. Federal Debt reduced 9%. Recession began 2001
You dance around how an UBI would work but completely miss the inflation it would cause. Theses 3 things cannot all be true at the same time:
1. We have an UBI large enough for people to live on.
2. It doesn’t instantly inflate away.
3. We are living in reality where robots haven’t replaced all humans.
So you at least somewhat understand the technology issue, and since Flippy can’t hold down a job for a day I’m not that worried. What you don’t really seam to get is how pulling those workers from Mcdonalds, Burger King, General Mills, and every other producer and distributor of adequate alternatives while simultaneously giving them, and a whole bunch of other people more money increases demand. Those firms will REALLY need to get those workers back if they want to keep up with all that demand so they will really need to raise prices to pay for it. That is what we call inflation. Soon you would need to raise the UBI to bring it back up to living standards which chases off the workers all over again.
The difference with a JG is that it doesn’t decrease production, it increases it (mostly through efficiency gains of better infrastructure). So while a guaranteed job offer of $15/hr and benefits will enable low wage workers in the private sector to negotiate better pay that is a small one time bump in inflation that economist estimate (using mainstream models) to be 0.7% in a year for the JG. And then the anti-cyclical nature of the JG actually anchors inflation. I’ll I’ve seen from UBI supporters is robots and hand waving. The JG people have published detailed papers.
I have no problem with looser rules for entry and exit of SSI and SSDI to decrease the kafkaesque ness. But you are wrong to say they don’t have a program for getting back to work.
I have no problem with counting child and elder care a JG job; just limit it to one person per family member and develop some common sense rules and refine them as needed. Like if you are counting 8 hours a week of helping your cousin (because he doctor said specifically 8 hours or whatever) and you have been blowing it off you are liable if something bad happened to him. JG Jobs can be part time if that is all people want. I don’t see why they couldn’t be two part time jobs that count as one full time one. I also think that almost all JG jobs should require 5 hours a week of paid time to look for private sector jobs / train for jobs in sectors with worker shortages.
If you had bothered to read the literature from the people who have been arguing for this for the last 30 years their proposal is for local oversight of federal funds. Obviously with some graft monitoring. Jobs would be wherever people live. Actually you could have saved a whole lot of straw but just reading this FAQ first. Or this paper about where there is consensus among JG advocates.
Also stop pretending that guarantee and mandate are synonymous. It makes 7. and 8. complete straw man arguments based on your priors, including your misunderstanding of the type of capitalism the classical economists like Adam Smith and John Stuart Mill advocated for versus what we have now, without even looking at the evidence. Problematic employees can be suspended from the program, or redirected to counseling and/or rehab as needed. No one is forcing anyone to work anywhere. And I totally agree with you that we should shorten the work week. It would probably increase productivity like it has in europe. A great way to do that is by implementing a JG with a shorter work week as the effective floor of the labour market.
I haven’t made it through the entire article yet, but it struck me reading the first section that the “bureaucracy that would put bureaucracies to shame” that Scott says is needed to solve the problem of people taking advantage of caregiver incomes or disability incomes could be solved by a combination of AI algorithms and invasion of privacy.
I.e. If you want access to these incomes, just have the government track all your data and feed that into an neural net that can determine with 98+% accuracy whether the applicant is trying to game the system or not.
I think this post is super important, to the point that you should probably disable the comments section so that it can be forwarded widely.
You have put an enormous amount of effort into this post, but it all seems to stem from the assumption that UBI is good without actually thinking about how it will go wrong or discussing it with anyone who has.
What does it mean to have a “basic” income? Surely housing is included, and housing prices vary wildly over different regions. Are residents of Detroit getting enough money to pay for housing in NYC or are residents of NYC getting enough money to pay for housing in Detroit, or do we have a “cost of living adjusted UBI” where some people get enough for a low end car payment and others enough for a monthly subway pass and every other conceivable difference or are we just accepting that a few (tens of) millions of people are going to not be getting a basic level of income at all while a few (tens of) millions of people are getting well over their basic level?
While we are on the subject of the disabled, well the disabled have extra health costs… are getting more in terms of UBI? Long story short as soon as UBI is introduced it will be noticed that a great many people cannot afford their health insurance payments on their UBI and there will be cries for a nationalized health insurance on top of the UBI.
What about children and married couples? How are we balancing UBI payments to families without seriously screwing up incentives there? And immigrants? And families of immigrants?
The short answer is that right after you cut the Gordian you are going to pick up the slashed pieces of rope and attempt to retie them together to hold the system in place.
The optimism that there is a simple solution to an enormous issue is overwhelming.
If the bottom 15% (by pay) of a hospital’s employees quit because they no longer needed the money what would happen? Imagine a hospital where the guy who mops the floors never shows up again and no one is there to replace him, or no one applies for the entry level security guard position, or the cafeteria workers all quit? Do you imagine that mopping floors after hours in a McDonald’s is soul crushing but mopping up blood an vomit in an ER is so rewarding that people will show up consistently and do the job well with a UBI?
Most jobs suck at least some of the time, many jobs suck frequently, and the fact that people outside the business world don’t appreciate is that people not showing up for work causes costs to explode. Bill didn’t show up to kneed the dough and run the oven means that all the time that John spent measuring and mixing, and Frank spent building a customer base and ordering ingredients worth a hell of a lot less.
Costs explode for businesses = costs explode for consumers = you gotta pay more in UBI from a lower overall productive base.
As I’ve said many times, any conceivable Jobs Guarantee will inevitably become a Shitty Jobs Guarantee. And there’s also sure to be times when we end up making useless make-work jobs to keep the program truly universal. In that case… why not just give people the money?
Freddie,
How about this one:
https://medium.com/@morganwarstler/guaranteed-income-choose-your-boss-1d068ac5a205
My take on it is that any large scale UBI system would be a death spiral to unproductiveness, immigration and having lots of kids (we can call them little bundles of UBI). I would experiment with a decentralized jobs program as above, but admit it may fail too.
One of my mom’s pet peeves in the last few years is the new trend of leaving out the preposition “from” when using the verb “graduate” and instead treating the educational institution as a direct object. Last I talked to her about it, she seems fairly convinced that this is mainly exemplified by people with a low educational background (she was first exposed to it from TLC reality shows). My take is that it has little or nothing to do with educational background but that it’s a recent innovation in American English that’s more common among people younger than her. (Also, I make this “mistake” occasionally — this first came up when she caught it in my speech — and I’m not even really opposed to this innovation.) Anyway, since then, I’ve noticed its use several times by people who don’t come across as poorly educated, so I’ve continued to think my impression is correct.
But this was the clincher.
(When I’m home and have more time, I might make a more substantial contribution to this comments section, sorry :P)
I love this post. It’s very articulate and easy to read and it argues its point well. But it ignores the biggest issue with basic income guarantees, which is that it’s really really expensive.
I understand that that’s not what the point of the article is – it’s comparing to a basic jobs guarantee, which would also be really expensive. So, fine. But I really do thing basic income proponents need to do some more hard math on how the heck we pay for this thing.
For context, last year I was working in a Senator’s office, and decided to put together a proposal for a basic income. So I actually did some math. I ran some numbers on how much it would cost, looked at the national budget and figured out what sort of expenses would become superfluous and how much that would save, figured out how big a gap was left and would need to be covered by new taxes or budget cuts elsewhere, and what sort of things could be cut to make up the money.
And in the end… I couldn’t make the numbers work. Any realistic proposal would have to include some combination of horribly unpalatable things like huge tax hikes or halving the aged pension or gutting the education budget. And all for what – so that the people who don’t need the dole can get it too? (This is Australia – we give money to unemployed people already). I never ended up suggesting the idea to my boss.
I still love the idea of a basic income. And maybe someone smarter than me can find a way to make the math work. Or maybe economic trends will make it more feasible as time goes on.
But until I see that happen I can’t call myself a proponent of a basic income anymore. There’s a lot of nice ideas that don’t work in the real world – sadly, this looks to me like another one.
My figures, assuming around 30% of the UBI comes back in taxes, suggests you could pay for a 10k UBI with an increase in taxes of around 20%, assuming states were pushed to support half the cost. (20% of existing taxes, so a 10% tax rate rises to 12%, and a 40% tax rate moves to 48%)
That without cutting any programs. You could probably make it tax-neutral with careful cutting, without even gutting medical support.
[edit: sorry if this is a repost. I deleted and then re-submitted, but it was still giving me a duplicate post flag…]
I’ll try to avoid repeating the criticisms voiced above.
One thing that stood out to me was the claim that UBI/UBJ needs to move people above basic sustenance. Why? Something something “human dignity” something something? NB that the minimum amount of money to keep most people alive is far, far lower than 10k/year. Rice, beans, used clothing, communal living and all that.
Typically, when theft is justified in thought experiments, it’s because the person is starving lost in the woods with no reasonable alternatives. So they rob the cabin. If you change the thought experiment to “this person has food, clothing, etc, but they’re bored in the woods so they break into the cabin to watch TV”, the example falls flat.
I get that it sounds really pro-social and proper to say that everyone ought to live a good life. “Hey, let’s put people on UBI so they don’t have to work at McDonalds and can attend classes at the community college to better themselves!” I’d prefer it if you clarified that this is an aesthetic that you’re chasing and definitely not something that is required by the vast majority of moral philosophies.
Second, I think you tried to strike a good balance between people in legitimately bad situations and over-coddling people. But the rhetoric is skewed because you give the opposition a name – “gatekeepers”, whereas the people who think no one should have to work at McDonalds are just well-intentioned and maybe too idealistic.
But it strikes me that there’s not nearly enough gatekeeping, so let me gatekeep a little harder. You mention that for a jobs program people might be required to leave their home city. Last time I checked, not having to move wasn’t a human right. Many, many people move cities, sometimes for a job and sometimes for stupid arbitrary reasons. You can trot out examples where someone has to take care of an ailing family member, but that scores pretty high on the conscientiousness scale. Conscientiousness is going to be very anti-correlated with the majority of people who need a UBI/UBJ.
Second, isn’t it a huge mystery why there are so many more disabled people? What’s going to happen? The graph is going to continue going up until 20% of people are too disabled to work? 50%? If I recall you have a giant blog post on this topic, but Jesus Christ. If you subsidize something you will get more of it. I know that a UBI might actually reduce disability claims because it reduces the incentive to sleeze and claim disability, but objectively society is deteriorating both physically and mentally every year.
One level of gatekeeping is to try and filter people who have disabling conditions. But a way more important layer is to gatekeep against people who self-induce the condition. Part of adulthood is getting your mind and body to work properly/consistently. There are people who can work 100 hours/week in finance or law, and for every person who “doesn’t have enough energy” or suffers from anxiety or whatever, there will doubtless be people working these crazy grinder jobs who came from a much worse developmental environment.
I think the bar to be successful in society is actually quite low and people have just figured out that they can get by doing less and less each year as society becomes wealthier and/or more generous to the lower rungs.
Obviously people will opt to stay at home and netflix/xbox if they get a UBI. I don’t particularly care what people do, but it seems to be very far divorced from any kind of moral obligation to support the less fortunate. But our ancestors would laugh at 99% of the reasons people want UBI.
Last, I believe we already kind of have universal basic jobs. The demand for low-skilled labor is extremely elastic http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2005/05/infinite_contra.html So while you might be able to trot out examples of low paying jobs with horrible working conditions, I can trot out examples of low-paying jobs with extremely easy working conditions that are only a step removed from sitting on the couch watching TV. Take your basic desk job. You’re a receptionist and its your job to answer the phone and record appointments on a computer. You work for a law firm and its your job to redact (black out) names and personal contact information. There’s an unlimited supply of these kinds of pointless sub $40k/year jobs. Yes they sometimes require a college degree, which is why people have to work at McDonalds, but mostly this is just filtering for behavioural problems.
The world is large, so you will always find an example of a conscientious person working for pennies at an unreasonably stressful job. But currently the bar for getting an easy job that pays above minimum wage is quite low.
But if it’s so easy, why doesn’t everyone do it? Because they claim some sort of disability or disadvantage. But a very large percentage of modern disability is self-inflicted. The trend towards physical disability itself makes no sense because jobs are becoming less physically risky every year. But the incentive to fix yourself is also decreasing every year, apparently at a greater rate.
That there’s some kind of moral imperative to increase this incentive is mind-boggling to me. Well, not really, because I understand that talking about welfare makes you seem like a really kind and thoughtful caring person, and that writing polemics about how lazy and wretched people are makes you sound like an evil anti-social curmudgeon. But if the goal on SSC is to LARP as a level 99 grey-tribe rationalist, I think the OP is very far from that.
I can only parse this as “there’s an unlimited supply of these kinds of pointless jobs, for anyone who doesn’t already have problems getting a job”. So… the system works to the extent that it already works? I think Scott’s point is that it doesn’t work terribly well.
First time posting on SSC. I’m not nearly as well-versed as most folks on the issues discussed here (though I have spent the last four months avidly reading the archives) but Scott’s latest essay resonates with my favorite real-world principle: The Law of Unintended Consequences.
I agree with Scott’s argument that UBI would be better than UBJ, as far as it goes. But I also believe that there is no way that the smartest economist in the world (or even a team of the world’s smartest economists cranked up on meth) could forecast the long-term effects of a UBI. It almost seems like a problem in computational complexity–how would a UBI affect health care? The deficit? International trade? The school system? Addiction? Job benefits? Or any of a thousand other things? The rippled would go off in all directions.
If the LUC ever applied to anything, it applies to this. I agree that a UBI may be better than the system we have now (especially concerning disability–in one of my previous lives, I wrote web copy for lawyers specializing in disability claims, which left me in constant need of a shower), but it’s a giant leap into the unknown. I am simply not convinced that anyone knows what would happen once we pushed that button.
Advances in genetics and brain science might make us much better at identifying the “deserving poor.” How about instead of have UBI to solve the problems you describe of people being unable to prove they can’t work, the government funds much more research into finding objective ways of identifying these people by genetic tests and full body scans?
Let’s take this a step further. If we know that this is due to genetics and it can be tested for, should we require sterilization as a condition of getting these benefits?
I think you have just provided a “slippery slope” argument that would convince most people to oppose my plan.
I am a programmer. I have a really good job. I quite enjoy it, I get paid well, I like my coworkers. I can listen to my favorite music over headphones while working. When someone does something stupid my coworkers and I enjoy ourselves laughing about it. I am probably somewhere north of 95th percentile job satisfaction in the country.
If you offered me enough money to support myself indefinitely while staying at home playing and designing increasingly complicated computer games and board games…well…I don’t think I would take it. Probably. But I would be very tempted.
This seems to suggest that somewhere around 90 percent of people would quit their jobs. And maybe in the Glorious Robot Future that would not be a problem. However, one thing that several of Scott’s articles on this topic seem to have missed is that we are not actually in the Glorious Robot Future yet. Yes, once you get to a position where our robot armies can do everything we want, a basic income guarantee is probably the best way to convert this into a high standard of living for many people. But we are not in that position. We are not close to that position. Right now people’s jobs are actually adding value that will be lost if they quit. And implementing a basic income guarantee now feels like it would just obviously be a disaster.
(None of this should be taken as support of a basic jobs program, which sounds even more obviously disastrous and makes me want to exhume Joseph McCarthy and turn him loose on everyone suggesting it.)
Same here.
Same here. Aspects holding me back: Unsure future. We don’t know if the program gets cancelled at some point, and everybody has to re-integrate into the work force or something. Social state: “Hi, my name is… I am x years old and work as a…ah…”. Maybe Loneliness.
Actually a far lower number would already be a problem, if it starts with the people who clean public toilets, for example, and continues with garbagemen.
That’s an awesome idea for a new zombie game! If only Scott got his way…
[extreme lack of charity but I can’t resist the joke]
Wouldn’t a zombie who only ate the brains of communists very quickly starve to death?
[/extreme lack of charity but I can’t resist the joke]
+1
I have a great job. But every day I leave for the office thinking “man, I’d rather stay home playing games with my kids.”
Jordan Peterson makes the most cogent argument against the UBI:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7gKGq_MYpU
I haven’t read your original piece on UBI, but this seems like a serious red flag.
This post is really bad, and not just by SSC standards. As I read through this I was wondering if Scott messed up a quote tag, and what I thought he wrote actually just came from Jacobin or something.
It takes only a few seconds to recognize just how silly most of his criticisms are. For example:
I don’t think Scott thought about this for even a few seconds. For example, lets ask – why is daycare expensive? The answer is that you have to pay people to care for children, and that costs money. Under a Basic Job, you pay people to provide day care – that’s one of the Basic Jobs. It’s a beneficial policy we can now provide.
Scott instead proposes paying people to sit around playing video games, which costs the same amount of money but you don’t get valuable government services like day care.
Then Scott also discusses other currently unremunerated labor that people would perform under a Basic Job (e.g. caring for the elderly and non-fraudulently disabled), and points out that under a Basic Job this labor would be lost. He’s completely ignoring the fact that these are the basic jobs! Elder care, social work, day care for children, etc.
This part of the post is almost nonsensical. It points out a lot of labor that needs to be done and then acts as if a program paying people to perform that labor will somehow prevent the labor from getting done.
To make a similarly silly claim, “we shouldn’t pay for psychologists for people with Obamacare/other social program because all the people doing psychology for free might stop and then no psychology would get done.”
(As a tangential point, Scott is completely wrong that family caretakers don’t get paid. In NY and Washington – the only states where I have firsthand knowledge – they absolutely do.)
Similarly, the Soviet comparisons are just nonsensical. Most countries pay people to provide various government services such as day care/elder care, clean parks, building infrastructure, etc. The vast majority have not descended into a Communism level disaster. Japan, Singapore, USA and the Netherlands (to name the countries I have direct knowledge of) all pay workers to do things like visit disabled/elderly/whatever people twice/week to check on them. No Stalinism yet.
As for the people who are not disabled, but who also refuse to work in a useful manner, these people will benefit from a Basic Job. The Basic Job will force them to either shape up or go hungry. That’s the whole point. If they shape up enough, they might even manage to find a real job in the private sector that provides more value than it costs. I.e., it turns some people into net producers rather than net consumers.
People whom you can trust to care for children or the elderly are not going to be the type of people who could only get employment if the government gives them a job.
Having read a fair few “day in the life” articles about the chronically unemployed– these are emphatically not the people I want to be teaching my toddler or looking after my aged mum. Forcing me to leave my children/parents/other vulnerable parties to the tender mercies of a social-services system unwillingly staffed by the least-functional members of society, so I can also be made to “shape up” by reporting to my state-mandated job elsewhere, approaches dystopian levels of inhumanity.
It’s good to know that all the needy people in the country are untrustworthy horrible people who will harm children and others around them.
I wish left wing types would bring this fact up more often when they talk about how we need to reduce inequality and help the poor. I feel like if more people recognized this fact, then they would be far more accepting of inequality and allowing the poor to suffer.
But you’re right, those folks can be given other basic jobs like building trails in national forests where it’s much harder to hurt innocents. If the trails don’t get built, they don’t get paid. It’s a great way to distinguish the deserving and undeserving poor.
Regarding “these are the basic jobs” specifically: I tend to see a likely organizational difference between the results of basic jobs and basic income in a great deal of the labor described, though I’m not sure if that was the intended implication in the OP. Having a bunch of people working Basic Jobs (which are presumably treated as strict work-for-pay jobs, for commensurability with all other Basic Jobs) at organizations for elder care, child care, etc. doesn’t seem to me to be all that fungible with them working (and possibly rearranging a lot more of their lives, minds, hearts, etc.) to aid their own close relations. Caretaking that’s of good quality is inherently emotionally intensive, and trying to realign people’s strong social and emotional bonds to match a government jobs program is fraught. (This of course doesn’t account for the current balance of such care organizations with more direct care via social ties, but “which form of distribution of the partly-emotional labor is incentivized” is still relevant in a relative sense.)
> which are presumably treated as strict work-for-pay jobs, for commensurability with all other Basic Jobs
Why would you assume away the entire point?
If you change things, they will be different, and perhaps even better. What they will rarely be is the same.
A job guarantee, done properly, means that if you have terminal cancer, your job description is ‘go to chemotherapy’. If you are a fun person who people like to hang around with, your job description is ‘party planner’. And so on.
You can compare that to, say, a $60,000 UBI with zero stigma for relying on it. Or you can compare osme realistic policy proposal to say, a $5,000 UBI funded by welfare cuts. But it is fundamentally pointless to compare a Utopian version of one scheme to a GrimDark version of the other.
This is literally how government caretaker programs in NY and WA work. You can get a job caring for the elderly and explicitly get assigned to care for your mother (or other relative). There’s paperwork and admin hassle, they verify your fitness, etc. When your mother dies they ask if you want to keep the job and want to care for other people’s mother.
The only thing that needs to change under a Basic Job program is the specific account that the paychecks you receive are drawn from.
A non-zero number of the people who are providing the services of child / elder care are going to be people who want to victimize children / the elderly. And what’s more, if law enforcement is any example to follow, it seems the incentive would be to minimize or deny the problem & shield the perpetrators from any responsibility.
1) I believe that one of the benefits of the conservative/libertarian model of rely-on-charity-instead-of-the-government is that it provides a lot more discretion and local knowledge about a person’s circumstances to be taken into consideration. This results in less predictable outcomes, but probably faster/easier ones.
2) Why should we even attempt to address people who’s net utility is negative? Why bother to override natural selection and the laws of thermodynamics? Why is it more moral to take money from people who have earned it by providing something valuable and give it to the person camping/defecating in public streets, spreading Hep-A, and yelling “Grrrr” instead of spending $0.25 on a bullet to the head and a few hundred on a discount cremation?
Why is our go-to example for basic job program empiricism “kolkhozes”, and not the Public Works Administration or even the Civilian Conservation Corps? Sarris even mentions both in his article. They weren’t Universal Basic Jobs and they weren’t without flaws, but a few million people in a government jobs program for years ought to be an obvious history to mine for empirical results.
I was a gifted music student who was put on psych disability decades ago. A few years ago I realized the disability was all done fraudulently. This means I lived as “disabled” for decades when I didn’t have to. I only wish that I had known sooner.
If this had happened to me, then I knew in my heart that there were others. And others have indeed approached me. Decades lost, they said, just like me. They have told me, “Me too.”
Now what? We cannot take back what happened. We can only forge forward, and do what we can. I am employed now. I can tell you the main barriers after all the years I spent unemployed were age discrimination and the cataracts I developed. During the time I was “disabled” I earned my bachelor’s and master’s with high honors (against medical advice, of course) and my doctors continued to insist I was severely mentally ill! What a shame! I wonder who the crazy ones really were!
I have come to conclude whoever is “crazy” has nothing to do with anything in the brain at all. Those in power determine who is “crazy.” In general, those in captivity, or those who are not in power are called crazy, for obvious reasons, so that their rights can continue to be denied,and so that those in power can remain in power.
An additional consideration for critics who think this will collapse production:
It is my observation that people who don’t want to work succeed in not working, with or without a job. The whole “20% of the people do 80% of the work” thing.
Even assuming half the population dropped out of the workforce, are we actually any worse off? People applying for a job are more likely to be the sort of person who will actually do it. It will be easier for those willing to work to get a job, it will be easier for companies to hire willing workers, it will be easier to manage that workforce.
And you can more easily pay people more, since you can employ fewer people for the same tasks.
I consider myself a libertarian leaning toward anarcho-capitalism and you’ve just about got me convinced that UBI would be a good thing. The biggest problem I see with it is it only takes one well-publicized case of someone suffering or dying because they couldn’t afford food or medical care despite being on UBI before we bring back welfare. Then we have UBI on top of food stamps and medicare not instead of them, and the economy collapses.
My thoughts exactly. Even if this is the best policy in the world, how does it ever pass? How does it survive 24 hours after passing?
One person spends all their UBI on lottery tickets. One person has 12 kids and can’t afford to feed all them on UBI, so how is it fair that they get the same as everyone else? Thinkpieces (written by well-to-do, educated people living in the most expensive cities in the world) appear in all the media about how UBI isn’t really livable; or it’s racist somehow. There are already frequent calls for drug-testing welfare recipients, despite the fact that programs like SNAP ostensibly go to feed their poor, starving children rather than being some sort of reward for good behavior.
How do you preserve political support when the media obediently bleat out this parade of horribles on endless repeat?
This post seems like an extended meditation on Hayek’s quote, “The curious task of economics is to demonstrate to men how little they really know about what they imagine they can design.”
A basic jobs program has a lot more designing than a basic income program, with all the risks and unintended consequences that entails.
I think Guaranteed Jobs is self-evidently a terrible idea and find UBI attractive in many ways, but I’m also wondering to what extent current discussions underappreciate the Chesterton’s Fence of broader societal work culture, versus any one present-day individual’s motivations surrounding leisure or work.
Lots of aspects of our current way of life are silently conditioned by the assumption of near-universal participation in industrial work culture. We all follow a set clock schedule, and agree on meeting times. We parse out our time in empty intervals (to be filled with a certain billable amount of work). We believe in education because it inculcates useful job skills, we ponder “what we’ll be when we grow up” as a proxy for identity, we set our alarm clocks every morning, we learn work discipline by watching our parents. Heck, we have a notion of “productive work” and piously believe that it adds “value” to one’s life, in the face of all indications to the contrary.
These were all cultural formations established only with a ton of painful work and hard necessity in the early years of the Industrial Revolution. There’s no reason to assume they’d magically persist once normal constraints of industrial work were removed, especially after the first generation of UBI babies hits working age. And at that point, even if we didn’t slippery-slope into total idleness as a wider society, it’s hard to see how it wouldn’t lock in a permanently unproductive underclass (who’d presumably be under extreme pressure to limit their population).
First-generation college students, no matter how talented, face tremendous hurdles in pursuing higher education owing to the lack of family understanding of the system. If you’ve grown up in a tiny UBI shanty town with parents who’ve never had a job, how capable will you be of conducting the requisite career discernment and job-search activities, even if you’re the kind of person who’d really like to work? For that matter, how likely is it that we’ll retain political will to fund 12 years of lavish education for all if nobody really needs to get a job afterwards anyway?
To be sure, I think many of the features of modern industrial culture are horrifying and soul-destroying, but once you have well-established and growing communities whose culture is missing those features altogether, I think it’ll also unexpectedly end up breaking much of the current state/economic apparatus. At the very least, it’d be a very different population to govern.
No? Feeding people is filling a fundamental basic need for them. When I worked fast food a lack of meaning was never one of the issues I had. That was real work that real people really wanted done.
If that job was avalible with a $10,000 subsidy and a guarantee that all my coworkers would be people who wanted to be there rather than the miserable and desperate, you better believe I would be leaving the ridiculous little hell that is this office.
I’m one of those “UBI will destroy us all” folks.
I feel like a long time ago we got away from savagery by building a machine I’ll shorthand as the Little Red Hen. LRH means that you get the rewards of your work, or whatever other arrangement you have agreed to. Call it responsibility, or capitalism, or whatever. But the point is coupling folks happiness to their performance.
Bandits want to destroy this arrangement because they don’t want to have to give value to get happiness. And history has been a long rear guard action against them. But this is a threat from the other side, folks arguing that OTHER PEOPLE shouldn’t have to perform to receive their joy.
First off, I suspect false flag. “I am totally a productive person and I sure would love to make the system such that folks like me pay for people smart enough to take advantage of us.” makes me want to know what that person produces. But that might be uncharitable. I’m reasonably sure that OP has the job he has described, and this seems to be his earnest position.
That leads me to my fear. I feel like if you break the Little Red Hen machine, we have nothing to replace it. We have partially broken it a bunch of times in the past, every time with disastrous results. Agreeing to pay those who ‘couldn’t’ work incents folks to fake it, etc. But the proposal you are making is to explicitly take the engine out of our car.
And, like, once you do that, where are we gonna go? Like, imagine me in a capitalist top hat sneering down my monacle at the poor…now I am putting all that aside and asking you as a fellow technician, how will this work?
I have personal familiarity with Cold Stone Ice Cream, so let’s use that as a shorthand for a zillion other places like it.
Cold Stone:
1: Is a boon to customers.
2: Is entirely dependent on labor that would rather not work there and get paid basically nothing.
You used McDonalds for an example, same principle.
So, Ok, on Friday you pass this. You go to all the young ladies of Cold Stone and give them their 20k for the year. They quit. Now where do you get your ice cream?
In your McDonalds example you pointed out that they might invent ice cream serving robots. That won’t happen. You said the alternative was that they raise wages in a desperate attempt to lure their workers back. Again, won’t happen. Profits aren’t NEARLY enough to pay people to work in a Cold Stone if they already have their subsistence met.
They will close. The franchiser will lose his shirt, and the ice cream store will close.
So now we can’t buy ice cream (go to the gas station, get our hair cut, whatever). No problem, we all have our basic income money, or for us poor saps who still work, our job money. But what can it buy? The businesses that can’t afford to invent robots are being driven under
Are they going to reopen and pay their workers more once we are all willing to pay more for ice cream? Because, as the worker who has the same money before and after this shit, that doesn’t make me terribly happy. It kinda looks like prices for everything will shoot up so that they can afford to lure the UBI folks to work these jobs.
This isn’t a big deal, but the tranquilizers graph appears to be in terms of numbers of people, not taking into account increasing population, which is… suspicious. And it doesn’t stretch back to the 1970s, which makes me wonder at how relevant it is. It doesn’t actually address the concern, maybe there was a drop in per person tranquilizer use between the 1970s and 2000. I wouldn’t be surprised if you were entirely right, but that would still make it a bad argument for a correct idea. All in all it feels deceptive, not up to par with the usual kind of arguing in this blog.
The post as a whole is excellent as usual, thank you!
We do not have to choose between one and the other, there might be a UBI just there on the poverty level and an extra level of guaranteed jobs for people who just want to work and make some more money. Couple this with a child rearing money (not too much so that we’ll make sure people will not be incentivized to make 10 babies and live off that money) and we’re good.
So after that introduction; (1) firstly there can be jobs for all kinds of disabled people except for the ones that are so disabled that the bureucracy will not take long (oh, he has neither of the 5 senses nor any of the 4 limbs) and faking it will be nearly impossible. If you are blind, you can receive phone calls. If you are paralyzed from the waist down, you can train AI by doing captchas. If you are deaf, you can swing a pickaxe. If you are good some days and bad some days then you can work on your good days. And if you don’t want to work at all, there’s still the minimal UBI to fall back on.
(2) For caretaking as well, you can take care of somebody and get reimbursed through their universal basic insurance (what are we without that, barbarians?) in addition to the minimal UBI. If it doesn’t take your all day you can still part time work on the universal job and get paid extra.
(3) For parents as I already said some fixed amount of money per month per baby/child. Not so little that it will screw people over, not so much that people will just procreate like rabbits. Something like a fixed fraction of the minimal UBI.
(4) I am envisioning to put a sizeable portion of these jobs in the middle of nowhere working in a construction yard or offices of that improving the infrastructure of the country. People will live (bunkers, meals, uniforms etc supplied by the employer) on the premises so if they cannot afford a universal job which needs extra clothes or a car etc you can just take those ones and since you will not be spending any money on fixed expenses you can even save more money.
(5 and 6) For all the crappy employees, well how bad can one screw up living next to the construction yard, waking up with everybody going to breakfast mess and then work, and swing a pickaxe? I mean not every job would be like this but this is like the bare minimum. If one is not good enough for this, than that person is probably disabled or belongs to a kind of institution.
(7) everybody can ask for a rotation and get it granted. So if the boss at the ditch digging facility in coyoteshit, montana is an asshole and you want to move, you can. In turn, this rotation requests data can be used to assess bosses and demote/fire them so they will not behave like assholes. And still, if nothing works out, you can still fall back to minimal UBI.
(8) I am not thinking to put these people to work where they will challenge private companies (except maybe for private companies abusing their monopoly). So if it is not profitable for the private industry to fix the infrastructure we will do it.
(9) if you do not want to spend your entire day doing these, you can fall back to minimal UBI and improve yourself on your free time. Better yet, you can take the half day working part time program and still have some more money over the minimal UBI, and have time to improve yourself. Even better yet, there are on the job training courses that you can improve about the thing you are doing if you’re interested. One can rise through the ranks.
(10) we still have minimal UBI so everybody is still on the same side.
(11) we still have minimal UBI so if one does not wish to work then one does not have to.
of course there will be universal healthcare that includes everything. I do not know what is wrong with you american people.
one thing that might be problem in all 3 (UBI, basic jobs, my hybrid approach) is that poverty probably keeps prices of some stuff down since not many people can afford those items. If all poverty is eradicated some inflation should be expected but if that is the price to pay to solve poverty and a lot more social and infrastructural problems on the way, then so be it.
I love hybrid solutions.
Okay, I’m leery of UBI for reasons I already mentioned in another comments thread here: if UBI becomes a sizable hunk of the population’s primary or sole source of income, those people will become essentially a net negative from the perspective of the rest of the human race, who will then be highly incentivized to annihilate them. That problem is tied into the whole technological unemployment deal.
However, a lot of our perspectives about jobs vs UBI seem tied into our bizarre tendency to place disproportionate emphasis on shirking, thieving, idling, what have you. I’m not sure why, but a huge chunk of America is simply enraged by the thought that somebody might make money by dishonest means, to the point where they’ll behave in decidedly irrational ways. Hence the welfare office makes people go through an extended, expensive, punitive process to PROVE that they “really need” that money. At least, the office in my part of Florida does. I’ve worked there. Not going into all the details here, but you can lose whole days sitting around the office waiting in line, providing documentation, going through interviews, etc. And the end payoff is pitiful, something less than $200 per person per month. Going to the welfare office is a variant on working for slightly better than minimum wage a couple of days a month, and you can only spend the money on food, and the workplace is depressing, and there’s no chance of promotion, ever. It’s not even worth defrauding, unless you run a (rare) organized ring exploiting several dozen ignorant illegals. Not what most people are scared of. But everyone’s convinced the system is being robbed blind by people in Lexuses.
The flip side of this is people who put extravagant effort into being really pitiful shysters. More than once, I’ve run into people who hang around trying to pull cons on random passersby. These cons, again, work out to less than minimum wage even assuming an implausible success rate. It’s a pathetically inefficient way to earn money, and I assume the thrill of suckering people is its main appeal. I don’t resent these people, even though they got me more than once because I wrongly assumed that nobody was actually lame enough to defraud for that little a payoff. I feel kind of bad for them, reduced to hanging around gas stations pretending they’re out of cash. Other people, apparently, are outraged by their existence. None of this makes sense in terms of cost-benefit analysis, it’s just something rooted in our brains where we dread being defrauded in any way, for any reason, to any extent, ever.
I don’t think the real thieves will go away, because like I said, they seem to like the idea of swindling in spite of all reason. But if we can get rid of the pathetic spectacle of the welfare office, even if they’re still only getting $200 worth of groceries a month by asking for it and providing minimal credentials–leaving the “universal” bit aside for a while–we’d probably save money in the form of man-hours wasted on paranoia and bureaucracy. You’d see more applicants, but also a lot less overhead. It’d balance out, I think. Call it a subsidy for grocery stores if you like.
There has been a universal employment trial in a Finnish town Paltamo, which lasted 3 or 4 years. Apparently it costed the government more than just paying unemployment subsidies, and they found that undesirable.
re: Disability rising and experts expect it to continue — can I get a cite? Your chart seems very outdated.
http://ssab.gov/Details-Page/ArticleID/1107/Disability-Chartbook-Chapter-5-Beneficiaries
Chart 2 here for instance shows disability claims that rose somewhat, but that turn at the end makes me sceptical of anyone saying they know where claims are headed.
Now — if you are merely talking absolute claims, not as a portion of pop/insured pop — then okay, but you should realize you’re talking about something meaningless. Absolute claims could rise and the program could still shrink away to meaninglessness if pop grows faster.
Regardless — disability claims rising in the aftermath of a recession is not shocking. Nor is their rising as pop grows, nor is their rising as women become insured (after entering workforce).
I would describe myself as mildly disappointed by the level of evidence in this section of the piece.
CCC is a good historical example, though it also reveals some problems–the work can be awfully rough on the body, especially if you’re older and creakier to begin with, and pretty rough on family life as well if you happen to be living in a work camp thirty miles up the Hassayampa as CCC crews often did. Remote Forest Service duty stations have trouble filling entry-level positions even today.
Not sure that I buy this, see e.g. here.
(This specific point is actually discussed reasonably well in Scott’s link, but it’s probably the best pull quote from Ted’s piece.).
Scott, basic income just raising rents is a real problem.
Your argument is good, but it’s also easy to just solve the problem _and_ finance your basic income as the same time:
Collect a land value tax and distribute the proceeds equally amongst residents.