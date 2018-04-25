Mental Health On A Budget

Everyone knows medical care in the US is expensive even with insurance and prohibitively expensive without it. I have a lot of patients who are uninsured, or who bounce on and off insurance, or who have trouble affording their co-pays. This is a collection of tricks I’ve learned (mostly from them) to help deal with these situations. They are US-based and may not apply to other countries. Within the US, they are a combination of legal and probably-legal; I’ve tried to mark which is which but I am not a lawyer and can’t make promises. None of this is medical advice; use at your own risk.
This is intended for people who already know they do not qualify for government assistance. If you’re not sure, check HealthCare.gov and look into the particular patchwork of assistance programs in your state and county.
I. Prescription Medication
This section is about ways to get prescription medication for cheaper. If even after all this your prescription medication is too expensive, please talk to your doctor about whether it can be replaced with a less expensive medication. Often doctors don’t think about this and will be happy to work with you if they know you need it. They may also have other ways to help you save money, like giving you the free sample boxes they get from drug reps.
1. Sites like GoodRx.com. This is first because it’s probably the most important thing most people can do to save money on health care. For example, one month of Abilify 5 mg usually costs $930 at Safeway, but only $30 with a GoodRx coupon. There is no catch. Insurances and pharmacies play a weird game where insurances say they’ll only pay one-tenth the sticker price for drugs, and pharmacies respond by dectupling the price of everything. If you have insurance, it all (mostly) cancels out in the end; if you don’t, you end up paying inflated prices with no relation to reality. GoodRx negotiates discounts so that individual consumers can get drugs for the same discounted price as insurances (or better); they also list the prices at each pharmacy so you know where to shop. This is not only important in and of itself, but its price comparison feature is also important to figure out how best to apply the other features in this category. Even if you have insurance, GoodRx prices are sometimes lower than your copay.
2. Get and split bigger pills. Remember how a month of Abilify 5 mg cost $30 with the coupon? Well, a month of Abilify 30 mg also costs $30. Cut each 30 mg pill into sixths, and now you have six months’ worth of Abilify 5 mg, for a total cost of $5 per month. You’ll need a cooperative doctor willing to prescribe you the higher dose. Note that some pills cannot be divided in this way – cutting XR pills screws up the extended release mechanism. Others like seizure medication are a bad idea to split in case you end up taking slightly different doses each time. Ask your doctor whether this is safe for whatever medication you use. Do not ask the pharma companies or trust their literature – they will always say it’s unsafe, for self-interested reasons. Contrary to some doctors’ concerns, this is not insurance fraud if you’re not buying it with insurance, and AFAIK there’s no such thing as defrauding a pharmacy.
3. Mail order from Canada. Canada has lower prices than the US for various prescription drugs. Canadian pharmacies are unlicensed and illegitimate and you should never use them, according to the same people who tell you that marijuana is a gateway drug and porn will fill your computer with Russian viruses. According to everyone else, including most doctors I know, they are fine as long as you avoid obvious scams. They are technically illegal but the FDA has a policy not to prosecute people who buy drugs there for personal use. The Canadian Internet Pharmacy Association maintains a list of ones they consider safe. If I try really hard, I can find a way to get the month of Abilify 5 mg for $4.58 from canadapharmacy.com, but this isn’t really that much better than the best American option. Some other medications do seem to be better, especially ones that are still on patent; if I want a month of Saphris 10 mg, the best I can find on GoodRx is $620, but on canadapharmacy.com there’s a deal for $196.
4. Pharma company patient assistance programs. As part of their continuing effort to pretend they are anything other than soulless profit-maximizing bloodsuckers who will be first against the wall when the revolution comes, some pharma companies offer their drugs for cheap if you can prove you need them and can’t afford the regular price. These are most useful if for some reason you need a specific expensive brand-name drug; if you have any other options you’re better off just buying the generic. You can search for these programs at Partnership For Prescription Assistance, RXAssist, and NeedyMeds. Be very careful to read the fine print on these, because no matter what they pretend, drug companies are soulless profit-maximizing bloodsuckers who will be first against the wall when the revolution comes, and sometimes these are just small discounts that aren’t as good as using one of the other methods. Occasionally a company will give you a great discount that knocks a brand-name medication costing $300 down to only $150 without telling you that there is a similar generic that costs $5. But if you need one specific very expensive thing, and you are lowish-income, and you don’t have government help, this is still your best bet.
5. Get 90+ day supplies. If your insurance charges you a co-pay of $30 per prescription, and you get a 90-day supply instead of a one month supply, then you’re paying $30 once every three months, instead of once a month.
II. Therapy
This section is on ways to do therapy if you cannot afford a traditional therapist. There may also be other options specific to your area, like training clinics attached to colleges that charge “sliding scale” fees (ie they will charge you less if you can’t afford full price).
1. Bibliotherapy: If you’re doing a specific therapy for a specific problem (as opposed to just trying to vent or organize your thoughts), studies generally find that doing therapy out of a textbook works just as well as doing it with a real therapist. I usually recommend David Burns’ therapy books: Feeling Good for depression and When Panic Attacks for anxiety. If you have anger, emotional breakdowns, or other borderline-adjacent symptoms, consider a DBT skills workbook. For OCD, Brain Lock.
2. Free support groups: Alcoholics Anonymous is neither as great as the proponents say nor as terrible as the detractors say; for a balanced look, see here. There are countless different spinoffs for non-religious people or people with various demographic characteristics or different drugs. But there are also groups for gambling addiction, sex addiction, and food addiction (including eating disorders). There’s a list of anxiety and depression support groups here. Groups for conditions like social anxiety can be especially helpful since going to the group is itself a form of exposure therapy.
3. Therapy startups: These are companies like BetterHelp and TalkSpace which offer remote therapy for something like $50/week. I was previously more bullish on these; more recently, it looks like they have stopped offering free videochat with a subscription. That means you may be limited to texting your therapist about very specific things you are doing that day, which isn’t really therapy. And some awful thinkpiece sites that always hate everything are also skeptical. I am interested in hearing experiences from anyone who has used these sites. Until then, consider them use-at-your-own-risk.
III. Supplement Analogues
This section is for people who can no longer afford to see a doctor to get their prescription medication. It discusses what supplements are most similar to prescription medications. This is not an endorsement of these substitutions as exactly as good as the medications they are replacing, a recommendation to switch even if you can still get the original medication, or a guarantee that you won’t go into withdrawal if you switch to these. They’re just better than nothing. Make sure to get these from a trusted supplier. I trust this site, but do your own investigation.
This doesn’t include detailed description of doses, side effects, or interactions; you will have to look these up yourself. These are all either legal, or in a gray area of “probably legal” consistent with them being very widely used without punishment. I am not including illegal options, even though some of them are clearly stronger than these – but you can probably find them if you search.
1. Similar to SSRIs: 5-HTP. This is a serotonin precursor that can serve some of the same roles that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors do, though this is still controversial and it is probably not as strong. Cochrane Review thinks that “evidence does suggest these substances are better than placebo at alleviating depression”. This may plausibly help with SSRI withdrawal, though not as much as going back on an SSRI. It can be dangerous if you are taking any other serotonergic medication, so check with the doctor prescribing it first. Cost is about $10/month. Definitely legal.
2. Similar to antidepressants in general: Tianeptine. This is a European antidepressant which is unregulated in the US, making it the only way I know to get an regulatory-agency-approved antidepressant without a prescription. Look up the difference between the sodium and the sulfate versions before you buy. Generally safe at the standard dose; higher doses carry a risk of addiction. Cost is about $20/month. Probably legal, widely used without legal challenges.
3. Similar to stimulants: Adrafinil. This is the prodrug of modafinil, a stimulant-ish medication widely used off-label for ADHD. Modafinil itself is Schedule IV controlled (though widely available online); adrafinil is unscheduled and also widely available. Look up the debate over liver safety before you use. Cost is about $30/month. Probably legal, widely used without legal challenges.
4. Similar to anxiety medications: GABA and picamilon. GABA is an endogenous inhibitory neurotransmitter, but it has questionable ability to cross the blood-brain barrier when taken orally (though see here for counterargument). Picamilon is the same neurotransmittor attached to a niacin molecule that helps it cross the BBB more readily. Both are sold as supplements. The evidence base is weak, and this is the entry on this list I am most skeptical of. Use at your own risk (of it not working; it’s probably pretty safe). Neither of these is as strong as a benzodiazepine and these will not significantly relieve acute benzodiazepine withdrawal. Cost is about $30/month. GABA is definitely legal. Picamilon is possibly legal; the FDA has tried to stop companies from selling it as a dietary supplement, but does not seem to be challenging users.
You can find a discussion of other supplements for depression at Part IV here and for anxiety at Part IV here. You can find a discussion of ways that supplements can play a very minor role in helping with psychosis in the second to last paragraph of Part 12 here, but please don’t rely on this. I no longer 100% endorse everything in those lists.
If you know other safe and legal ways to save money on psychiatric care, please mention them in the comments and I’ll add them as they come up.
As a pointed anecdote, only: I recently tried BetterHelp on someone’s recommendation, and they make some strange promises in their FAQ regarding not having to identify yourself. Suffice it to say that what this actually means in practice is a lot weaker than what the FAQ implies; I don’t think the end result is worse than traditional therapy in terms of how much information you have to provide, but don’t go in thinking you can actually stay pseudonymous with your matched therapist. The way this was handled felt deceptive enough to cause me to lose all trust in them, so I never got into the actual therapy experience proper. (I feel like there were some other dark-pattern things going on too, but I don’t remember them specifically enough to say.)
Not surprisingly, this “mental health on a budget” post looks like a good triage/first-pass/starting-point. If the mental health journey is at all intimidating, why not prescribe blog-therapy and just read this post?
If you do have Insurance, even high deductable, you are guaranteed to have a free yearly physical. If you have a relationship with your GP and say “I’ve been really depressed/anxious lately and I’ve done a lot of research on the internet and I’d like to try ______, but I can’t afford to see a shrink right now.” They will most likly help you, especially if _____ isn’t a controlled substance.
Stimulants: nicotine patches are safe and legal.
(Don’t confuse nicotine from patches with inhaling burning tabacco. The former is safe, the latter looks cool.)
See gwern for details.
Nicotine is still addictive in patch form. Has anyone compared how addictive nicotine is compared to tobacco as a whole?
I believe essentially all of tobacco’s addictiveness comes from nicotine (but very little of its harmfulness does).
Not all of it, but some.
MAOIs (or similar chemicals) in tobacco potentiate nicotine addiction.
Nicotine is /not/ safe. It is toxic (at least one source claims the LD50 is less than arsenic or strychnine), it constricts blood vessels, so prolonged usage can harm cartilage (this is a problem with smoking–the carbon monoxide + vasoconstriction damages spinal cartilage). There are some indications that nicotine alone can cause/promote certain cancers (I don’t think this risk rises to the level of “unsafe”, but in conjunction with the other risks, it adds up).
And it’s addictive.
Not saying don’t do it, not saying it should be banned or (more heavily) regulated, but head up, eyes open, know the risks and don’t pretend it’s something it’s not.
Absolute LD50 isn’t particularly important given precise dosing; ratio between therapeutic dose and lethal dose is.
That it constricts blood vessels goes along with being a stimulant; that’s a common property of stimulants.
What’s people’s take on the safety of the Indian pharmacies (such as good-pills.com) that will supply prescription medication without a prescription?
Follow-up: Are there any good online pharmacies (regardless of national origin) which will supply prescription medication without a prescription?
I’ve used Inhouse Pharmacy several times in the past, mostly for pet medications. They’ve been around for ages, seem to have a good reputation, and I’ve never had problems with them. Most of their drugs seem to be sourced from New Zealand.
They carry several common antidepressants and anti-anxiety drugs, among other things, but they do not carry controlled substances (adderall, modafinil, etc). They require you to certify that you have a valid prescription, but this is strictly on the honor system.
Persons living near universities with clinical psychology programs may be able to access free or very low cost individual or group therapy in program clinics, as well as psychoeducational testing for ADHD, etc, as offered.
Are there any therapists who offer remote phone/skype sessions who you would recommend? I’ve had a really rough year and have been looking for that, but haven’t found anyone yet.
Under Therapy, I don’t know what your experience has been with such programs, but if one lives in a town/city with a good university system, one could benefit from Therapy from grads/psychiatrists-in-training?
Book suggestion for people with ADHD-like conditions: Driven To Distraction.
An additional suggestion: be sure to see if Wal-Mart has your medication on their $4 prescription list. Generic citalopram costs $20-$30 in many pharmacies, but $4 at Wal-Mart and some of the other big-box stores with similar programs.
Relatedly, many pharmacies have on-site clinics with an NP or PA who can write prescriptions, mostly for treating routine minor illnesses (e.g. antibiotics for an ear infection) or short-term extensions of existing courses of treatment (e.g. renewing an expired prescription for a maintenance medication). There’s a bit cheaper than going to a regular doctor’s office without insurance or if you’re under your deductable. Here’s CVS’s service and price list. Walgreens has similar clinics, and I think Wal-Mart does as well.
Book suggestion for people with alcohol problems: Allen Carr’s Easy Way to Control Alcohol. Worked like a charm for me.
I feel like I would be remiss if I didn’t add “go to church lol” to the list.
Likely merely a proxy for having some functioning social community in the first place.
Atomized modernity is clearly conducive to depression, but ‘hey just believe these arbitrary things and we’ll try not to let you get too lonely’ is perhaps not an ideal solution.
“merely”
I feel like I would be remiss if I didn’t say, be extremely careful about going down this road, because nothing will exacerbate your problems like finding out how quickly they will give up on you when they discover a way in which you’re fundamentally different from them that they don’t want to deal with.
I don’t think those studies are very convincing. One would expect church attendees to be healthier (both mentally and physically) than non-attendees, because really ill people are stuck at home or in hospitals (and moderately ill people are more inclined to stay at home than go to church). Also note that the second study claims that Mormons have major depression at twice the rate of the general population! (I don’t know how relevant that is to the question of the effects of church attendance because the study doesn’t seem to have data about church attendance of the different religious groups).
I have to wonder how much good a disclaimer like this actually does, in a post that makes specific recommendations about pharmaceuticals and therapeutic methods. If that’s all it takes to get regulatory or legal cover, the regulators and lawyers are awfully literal-minded.
Moderate intensity exercise (running 3-5 miles or ultimate frisbee for me, even just a couple times per week) works pretty well to manage my (relatively mild) depression–about on par with low-dose SSRIs.
More significantly, it was a miracle cure for moderate-to-severe SNRI (Effexor) withdrawal. Basically the flood of exercise-induced endorphins completely swamped the withdrawal symptoms.
Not for everyone for a bunch of reasons, but has the virtue of being approximately free.
Yeah Scott talks about lifestyle help for depression in other places, like in part 3 of: http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/06/16/things-that-sometimes-help-if-youre-depressed/
He mentions, specifically: Trying therapy on yourself, better sleep, getting exercise, light therapy, and quitting drugs and alcohol, and also links to a CureTogether site that has plenty of other things people found helpful like spending time with friends/pets
Can you go into more detail on adrafinil safety? Using it I get mild pain around the liver and kidneys, which doesn’t match any side effects I’ve been able to find discussed online. Yes, it’s hepatotoxic, but from the description, that’s a problem for long term use, not something that would cause pain on day one.
I’ve heard that pharmacists will split pills for you. Have you ever tried writing that on the prescription?
Not to nitpick but (aside from you mentioning exercise previously on reviews of antidepressants) is there a reason you didn’t include exercise on here? The effects on mental health appear to be profound:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neurobiological_effects_of_physical_exercise
I know exercise isn’t always cheap (in terms of time, energy, and/or finances) but most YMCAs offer financial assistance and a pair of $5-10 sneakers from Payless will last for months. If you’re absolutely dirt poor and hate going outside, stair climbing is an excellent low impact, high cardio exercise that builds your core muscles. I actually have to cross train on a stairmaster often, otherwise distance running (my favorite) is a minefield of injuries.
The threshold for most of these studies is 30 minutes of moderate exercise (60-70% max heart rate, which is typically enough to get your heart pumping while just barely breaking a sweat) at least 5 days per week. You can watch TV or listen to podcasts/news while walking briskly walking or riding an exercise bike and reap enormous benefits. I won’t bother listing them here. The wiki article is very long.
Acute effects tend to last up to 2 hours, long term effects appear to take a few weeks to kick in. If you stop exercising completely, it takes around 3-4 weeks of sedentary activity to return to baseline. In my personal experience, the really profound effects (improved memory, better spatial processing, sociability, mood, executive function) take about 5-6 months to kick in.
Exercise is *hella* cheap–You don’t need a gym, you don’t need running shoes, you need about 20 square feet of relatively empty space.
Do rounds of these for 1/2 hour every other day until you stop feeling sore the next day, increasing the “reps” per “set” as you can. Move right from one exercise to the next without stopping any longer than ABSOLUTELY necessary:
10 x Pushups–start off with “regular” pushups, but advance into wide, regular and close grip.
10 x Lunges (each side) or “air squats” –lots of these to “play” with.
30 second Planks or 10 leg lifts.
30 seconds back bridge or 10 hip raises (one is a “static” version of the other).
10 “side straddle hops”, or if you’re old school “jumping jacks”.
Then rest by stretching for 2 minutes.
When you can finish the 1/2 hour without wondering if death is a better option THEN you start in on the burpees. Burpees suck. After 5 or 10 burpees you no longer wonder is death is a better option. As long as it’s not death by Burpees. They should really call them Vurpees.
You can do these in a pair of shorts. Well, a pair of shorts and sports bra for some folks.
These won’t turn you into Arnold S, but will raise your heart rate and work your muscles.
A moderately healthy person will hit the limit of this approach relatively quickly, but when you can get 100 pushups, 100 squats/lunges a couple minutes of planks and bridges done in a half hour you’re *so* far ahead of the average person physically it’s not funny.
Last I checked, I couldn’t find any reasonable Adrafinil source online.
check Reddit.
In “4. Pharma company patient assistance programs” you mention that needy patients can apply for discounts from the manufacturers. Actually, there are plenty of programs that are *not* needs-based, and seem to be simply a marketing program potentially open to anyone.
I’m actually enrolled in two of these (not for mental health related stuff, but I don’t see how that makes a difference). In both of these cases, there’s a requirement that you must be on a private insurance plan. But given that, they cover the entirety of what your insurance does not cover.
For example, I get infusions of Entyvio for Crohn’s disease. This has a price tag of about $17000 every 8 weeks (although in fact the billing to the insurance is only something like $4000). And because it’s a new drug, typical insurance leaves a very large co-pay, and of course there’s your deductible. But with this assistance program, which you of course have to submit to the provider (the pharmacy or in my case the infusion center), I wind up getting billed $0.
I agree with most of these recommendations, based on my own past reading and direct personal experience with many of them.
I am surprised, however, to again see no mention of sarcosine in the supplements section.
Sarcosine outperformed citalopram in a head-to-head human clinical study. It produced no significant side effects, a far higher rate of remission, and lower remission onset latency i.e. less time spent waiting for improvement.
Sarcosine has also demonstrated human efficacy in the treatment of the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, which bear a strong resemblance to some aspects of major depression.
A few articles on the subject:
http://www.mind-and-brain-blog.de/en/1628/is-the-glycine-transporter-inhibitor-sarcosine-also-effective-in-depression/
http://www.thedoctorwillseeyounow.com/content/depression/art4215.html
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/815027
Here is the Examine.com literature summary:
https://examine.com/supplements/sarcosine/
If exercise is in, how about taking care of a neighborhood pet? Where does it all end?
I believe (which means I have little or no evidence for it) that a lot of people would benefit from having a medium sized dog in their life. You have someone who pretty much moves you unconditionally, but at the same time needs certain things from you that require a bit of discipline (feed them, water them) and that you also benefit from (say 20 minute walk 2x a day), which would be even better if you could take that walk some place where there is a lot of natural green (park/open space etc.)
Dogs love a structured routine, and providing it is very healthy for the human (along with the fun, affection, exercise etc). Problem is, this is NOT a low-budget strategy even with just routine vet visits.
I wanted to post my experience with 5-HTP. Over the last few months I had been severely depressed and extremely anxious. I’ve always been an anxious person, but when I get depressed it gets worse and I have a hard time keeping it in check. I also seem to plunge back into my disordered eating patterns during depression, probably related to the higher anxiety. I came across 5-HTP on accident; I ordered a fat burning stack from a supplement company. One of the supplements has 5-HTP. Taking it I noticed an immediate different in my mood and thought patterns. I wasn’t spiraling, and anxiety about my body and food mostly went away. My partner noticed a big difference too, and that’s when he asked the maker of the supplement what ingredient was responsible. Now I take 200 mg of 5-HTP everyday and 1000 mg of L-Tyrosine (This is so I don’t build a tolerance to 5-HTP). I can’t take the fat burner all the time because it does have other stimulants in it that aren’t meant for long term use. It’s been 1.5 months on the 5-HTP and so far it has worked well for me. Even in times of stress I am able to cope better because I can stop my spiraling thoughts. I do know some other people who have tried 5-HTP, but they said it made them feel nauseous all the time. It doesn’t do this to me, but to be honest if it did I would learn to live with it because it’s better than my alternative.
For my wife’s depression meds, but not mine, the cheapest option was buying them at Costco. She got one month for $10, and paid out of pocket so there was no copay. YMMV. Of course if you are poor you probably don’t have a Costco membership… but for certain expensive medications the membership might be worth it.
I can speak to the 90 day thing. Not only is it cheaper but also you end up with fewer prescription renewals which can also cost money.
Depending on where you live, you might not need a Costco membership to use their pharmacy, since many states require pharmacies to be open to the public. I’m not sure which states, so you may need to call up the store and ask (and also ask the procedure to get in to the pharmacy desk if you need to go through the regular shop floor to get to it).
The regular annual membership is $60 so you could easily save much more through their pharmacy bargains even if you don’t need, like, a 40-pound jug of laundry detergent or 5-pound block of Jarlsberg. (And if your Costco has a gas station you could save a buck or two each fillup too)