Recommendations vs. Guidelines

Medicine loves guidelines. But everywhere else, guidelines are still underappreciated.
Consider a recommendation, like “Try Lexapro!” Even if Lexapro is a good medication, it might not be a good medication for your situation. And even if it’s a good medication for your situation, it might fail for unpredictable reasons involving genetics and individual variability.
So medicine uses guidelines – algorithms that eventually result in a recommendation. A typical guideline for treating depression might look like this (this is a very over-simplified version for an example only, NOT MEDICAL ADVICE):
1. Ask the patient if they have symptoms of bipolar disorder. If so, ignore everything else on here and move to the bipolar guideline.
2. If the depression seems more anxious, try Lexapro. Or if the depression seems more anergic, try Wellbutrin.
3. Wait one month. If it works perfectly, declare victory. If it works a little but not enough, increase the dose. If it doesn’t work at all, stop it and move on to the next step.
4. Try Zoloft, Remeron, or Effexor. Repeat Step 3.
5. Cycle through steps 3 and 4 until you either find something that works, or you and your patient agree that you don’t have enough time and patience to continue cycling through this tier of options and you want to try another tier with more risks in exchange for more potential benefits.
6. If the depression seems more melancholic, try Anafranil. Or if the depression seems more atypical, try Nardil. Or if your patient is on an earlier-tier medication that almost but not quite works, try augmenting with Abilify. Repeat Step 3.
7. Try electroconvulsive therapy.
The end result might be the recommendation “try Lexapro!”, but you know where to go if that doesn’t work. A psychiatrist armed with this guideline can do much better work than one who just happens to know that Lexapro is the best antidepressant, even if Lexapro really is the best antidepressant. Whenever I’m hopelessly confused about what to do with a difficult patient, I find it really reassuring that I can go back to a guideline like this, put together by top psychiatrists working off the best evidence available.
This makes it even more infuriating that there’s nothing like this for other areas I care about.
Take dieting. Everybody has recommendations for what the best diet is. But no matter what diet you’re recommending, there are going to be thousands of people who tried it and failed. How come I’ve never seen a diet guideline? Why hasn’t someone written something like:
1. Try cutting carbs by X amount. If you lose Y pounds per week, the diet is working. If not, you’re probably resistant to cutting carbs because [two hours of mumbling about insulin] and you should move on to the next tier.
2. Try cutting fat by X amount. If you lose Y pounds per week, the diet is working. If not, you’re probably resistant to cutting fat because [two hours of mumbling about leptin], and you should move on to the next tier.
And so on until Step 7 is “get a gastric bypass”.
I agree nobody can ever make a perfect algorithm that works for all eventualities. But still. Surely we can do better than “Try the Paleo diet! I hear it’s great!”
What information do guidelines carry beyond a recommendation?
First, they have more than one recommendation. It may be that the Paleo diet is the best, but the guidelines will also include which is the second-best, third-best, et cetera.
Second, because they have more than one recommendation, they can tailor their recommendation to your specific circumstances. The person with depression and comorbid anxiety may want to start with Lexapro; the person whose main symptom is tiredness may want to start with Wellbutrin. Since I love bread, does that mean I should avoid carb-cutting diets? Does that mean it’s extra-important that I cut carbs? Does it not matter, and really it depends on whether I have a family history of diabetes or not?
Third, they acknowledge that some people might need more than one recommendation. If you hear “try the Paleo diet”, and then you try it, and it doesn’t work, you might believe you’re just a bad dieter, or that all diets are scams, or something like that. Guidelines implicitly admit that everyone is different in confusing ways, that something that’s expected to work for many people might not work for you, and that you should expect to have to try many things before you find the right one.
Fourth, because they admit you may need to try more than one thing, they contain (or at least nod at) explicit criteria for success or failure. How long should you try the Paleo diet before you decide it doesn’t work? How much weight do you need to lose before it qualifies as “working”? If it’s been three months and I’ve lost four pounds, should you stick with it or not?
Fifth, they potentially contain information about which things are correlated or anticorrelated. The depression guidelines make it clear that if you’ve already tried Lexapro and Zoloft and they’ve both failed, you should stop trying SSRIs and move on to something with a different mechanism of action. If I’ve tried five carb-cutting diets, should I try a fat-cutting diet next? If I hate both Mexican food and Chinese food, is there some other category of food which is suitably distant from both of those that I might like it? Guidelines have to worry about these kinds of questions.
My impression is that once you understand a field really well, you have something like a Guideline in your mind. I think if nobody had ever written a guideline for treating depression, I could invent a decent one myself out of everything I’ve pieced together from word-of-mouth and common-sense and personal experience. In fact, I think I do have some personal guidelines, similar to but not exactly the same as the official ones, that I’m working off of without ever really being explicit about it. Part of the confusion of questions like “What diet should I do?” is sorting through the field of nutrition until you can sort of imagine what a guideline would look like.
So why don’t people who have more knowledge of nutrition make these kinds of guidelines? Maybe some do. I can’t be sure I haven’t read dieting guidelines, and if I did I probably ignored them because lots of people say lots of stuff.
But I think that’s a big part of it – making guidelines seems like a really strong claim to knowledge and authority, in a way that a recommendation isn’t. Some idiot is going to follow the guidelines exactly, screw up, and sue you. I just realized that my simplified-made-up depression guidelines above didn’t have “if the patient experiences terrible side effects on the antidepressant, stop it”. Maybe someone will follow those guidelines exactly (contra my plea not to), have something horrible happen to them, and sue me. Unless you’re the American Psychiatric Association Task Force or someone else suitably impressive, your “guidelines” are always going to be pretty vague stuff that you came up with from having an intuitive feel for a certain area. I don’t know if people really want to take that risk.
Still, there are a lot of fields where I find it really annoying how few guidelines there are.
What about nootropics? I keep seeing people come into the nootropics community and ask “Hey, I feel bad, what nootropic should I use?” And sure, eventually after doing lots of research and trying to separate the fact from the lies, they might come up with enough of a vague map of the area to have some ideas. But this is an area where “Well, the first three things you should try for anxiety are…” could be really helpful. And I don’t know of anything like that – let alone something that tells you how long to try before giving up, what to look for, etc.
Or let’s get even broader – what about self-help in general? I don’t really believe in it much, but I would love to be proven wrong. If there were a book called “You Are Willing To Devote 100 Hours Of Your Life To Seeing If Self-Help Really Works, Here’s The Best Way For You To Do It”, which contained a smart person’s guidelines on what self-help things to try and how to go about them, I would absolutely buy it.
I really like this categorization; I’m realizing that a lot of the reason I’ve enjoyed the more advice-y posts on here (e.g. this) is because they tend to skew in the guideline direction of things.
This seems very similar to flowcharts in terms of the kind of structure you want here? Searching for “flowchart [topic]” might pull up some decent results for this kind of thing; I know I’ve seen some good ones on e.g. picking a first programming language to learn, although they’re usually lacking in terms of “here’s what to do if that failed” other than “try a different branch.” (And where there isn’t anything available out there, the comments section ought to have a fair bit of combined knowledge to produce some useful first approximations.)
To follow the programming language analogy, flowcharts are similar to pure functions (eg: \x -> x + 1) in that they are evaluated entirely based on their input, which in these cases would be the user’s state at the time they traverse the flowchart. Medical guidelines as described above, however, can include stages that interact with the outside world. You can’t just follow an arrow on a flowchart, you actually need to run an experiment (prescriptions, dietary interventions, etc). These are thus most similar to functions that produce an action (or series of actions) acting on the outside world (eg: \x -> print x).
I think you can run an experiment while following a flowchart; there’s no reason you can’t have a “Did that work? Y/N” box, and searching explicitly for depression the first thing I found does this (though it’s not super informative or actionable). I’d agree that most flowcharts I’ve seen don’t do this as much as could be useful, though.
I can relate to this.
If you talk to the IT consultants out there, it’s almost a certainty that the initial answer to any given question is “It depends” (A couple of the IT meetups that I go to have explicit humour around this, no-one laughs harder than the consultants). The bad consultants (that you should stop paying) will treat that as a conversation stopper. The good ones start asking questions.
I wonder how much of this is because it’s difficult to translate from implicit to explicit and how much of this is about job security.
I believe the process of getting at and making explicit experts’ implicit decision-making algorithms is known as “knowledge engineering”. Might be something worth looking up.
Well, who makes these “guidelines” in the medical field, what are their incentives, support structure etc, and what part(s) of that are missing in the dietary and other fields?
Are there competing guidelines? How do they get updated? Who did the first ones?
Why are we calling these “guidelines” rather than “flowcharts”?
I assume the difference is that guidelines were independently introduced, might not have a neat visual representation i.e. a chart, and are prescriptive rather than descriptive. Besides, the «guideline» is a good enough word – if a bit narrow, since here we’re really talking about forking paths. But sure, flowchart can represent such a guideline as well.
Naked Capitalism had a link to what you are looking for on diets a month or two ago but since they crapify google I can’t find it. It scientifically went through a bunch of diets; pros and cons of them, but the main takeaway was minimize your consumption of processed foods.
There’s something that feels ironic about summarizing a “main takeaway” here
@userfriendlyyy
My googling shows that Naked Capitalism has blamed processed foods for the last couple of years, so it seems that they already had drawn that conclusion. Not that this makes them wrong, however, it makes me doubt whether they actually did an unbiased comparison.
Has anyone done experiments on designing these guidelines?
eg, (1) everyone says that SSRIs take a month to kick in, but maybe you should wait longer to evaluate a drug? (2) Is it actually useful to try more than one SSRI? Of course they have different side effect profiles, but if the first one fails at the main effect, does trying a second one beat staying with the first or placebo?
In sysops world we have “playbooks”: If this kind of problem hits, check this. If that’s not the problem look here. And so on. I guess people like firefighters must have something similar. And I am pretty sure that emergency medics do have such guidelines w.r.t. triaging and such.
A precondition of being able to write good guidelines of 5 that sort is having lots of good data available. Which doctors have from their own experience in practice and from clinical trials. In other fields the best you can get is a combination of confusing anecdotes and conventional wisdom. Which isn’t always going to be very useful. (e.g. Random person on a nootropics forum has a few small studies of questionable value, and lots of self selected people talking about how one particular thing was great for them.) I guess the solution to that would be to gather more data, but that’s always hard
A more general issue is how hard it is to get personalized diagnostics or treatment. Other aspects of it are:
1) Many pieces of information that are relevant to one’s “health profile” are held in separate silos, and it’s difficult to put them together. For example, the gut flora seems to affect a lot of things, and it seems likely that digestive issue or symptoms would be useful to diagnose or narrow down treatment for seemingly unrelated issues, even psychiatric ones (e.g. depression?).
If I go see a doctor for a specific ailment, they’re going to focus on that problem. Maybe there are other related problems that don’t come up. But I can’t just list everything mildly wrong with me every time, either.
2) A lot of information that could be useful is hard to collect or even to notice. For example, maybe the dry skin I have sometimes is related to something I ate, but I don’t track my meals, so I have no idea. Maybe it’s related to stress, but I don’t track my stress, either. Do I suffer from stomach problems because of some particular foods? Do I just have mild IBS? Is this a “normal” level of bad digestion? Is it affecting my mood too? I have dry eyes sometimes, is that related to anything? I have no idea.
A few years ago I heard about a “quantified self” movement/fad that I think was based on the idea of logging a lot of information like this for the purposes of optimization. But I haven’t heard anything about it in a while. Perhaps it’s just too much effort to collect all of this information if you don’t know what you’re looking for.
I would pay _a lot_ of money (relative to my finances) to see a “super diagnostician” who would gather every health fact about me, connect everything, tell me which things to try and which additional data to collect, and basically help optimize my entire health. But does such a service even exist? I assume really rich people can hire someone to do that, but even if I were really rich, I wouldn’t know where to look for something like that, and how to know whom to trust.
@outis:
The guy who was pushing that idea the hardest was a Berkeley psychologist named Seth Roberts, perhaps best known for the Shangri-La Diet. Alas, the movement lost its champion – and substantial vigor – when Seth passed away in 2014.
Re: self-help. There’s a peculiar book aptly named Psychological Self-Help that’s freely available here. It was recommended many years ago on Lesswrong and I can testify that it’s comprehensive, though outdated and unfinished. It’s as close to a guideline set material as can be. In fact, Chapter 2 is explicitly algorithmic.
Considering the spitit of the times, perhaps it would be reasonable to fork it, update and convert into an expert-curated (Scholarpedia+stackexchange-style) self-help guideline generator; it could plausibly incorporate nootropic recommendations and the like. But this would be a lot of work, the kind I can only dream about being able to pull of or even start.
“Guidelines” as you call them, or a “decision tree” as I call it, may be super helpful to a doctor, but when implicit or when the path is uncommunicated, they are downright infuriating as a patient who actually wants to make informed decisions. And not “do whatever my doctor says to do”, that’s not informed. 😀
Does this personal finance flowchart qualify as a guideline?
I think part of the problem is that to create such guidelines you need someone who has sufficient knowledge about all options without ideologically sticking to his favorite.
got me thinking–the fact that drugs affect different people in different ways is one of the most mysterious facts in psychiatry.
@ medusawearsyogapants:
In the past (before discovering SSC) I always resolved that mystery by assuming none of the drugs do anything and regression to the mean does all the work. My story was: people go see a shrink when they are suffering to an unusual degree so some number of months later (if they’re still alive) they are likely to feel better. Following the guidelines, we try drug A for a while, then drug B, then a higher dose of B, then drug C until eventually by pure random chance or aging or change of circumstance or change of seasons they happen to feel a lot better and when that happens we decide that whatever drug we last put them on, must be working.
If any drug *really* worked, should it really take 3 months to decide if it’s working?
Of course now that I read SSC I know that our host thinks the drugs do work better than a nocebo, at least for some people some of the time. I accept that he knows the field better than I do and is probably right. But still, if you’re gonna call it mysterious that the effects are random for different people when “we don’t know what the heck we’re doing so it’s ALL random” is an available hypothesis… 🙂
“How come I’ve never seen a diet guideline?”
Because dieting is ruled by greed, fashion, and plain idiocy? And I’d like to see the day somebody sues a magazine after having tried the “lose 20 pounds in five days” diet because it didn’t quite live up to the claims… Of course there are dietary guidlelines, e.g. https://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/2015/guidelines/. But I guess that with diet guidelines, you are looking for an algorithm to lose weight. But I believe that if you follow those guidelines and limit your calorie intake, you will lose weight. I know people will argue and say because of metabolism and syndromes and gluten and blahdiblah, but I’m skeptical. Show me a controlled study quantifying the proportion of people who can eat a healthy diet with <1600kcal/day and still gain weight? The ones I looked at briefly all seemed to show that reduced calories led to weight loss.
And googling "gaining weight low calorie diet", the first hit (of many!) starts out by promising to explain "Why diet failure isn't your fault". Yeah, sure. It's what people want to hear, and then they want a quick fix for it. A pill to make you slim. Another pill to make you happy. A pill to improve your grades. A pill to improve your sex life. I think the diet guideline you ask for is just going to be an endless cycle of diets that you don't manage to follow, interspersed with consolations that it isn't your fault.
(I hope this doesn't come across as overly harsh, I certainly don't mean to belittle the effort and discipline needed to follow a diet, or the plight of being overweight. But a lot of the talk and media around dieting comes across as, if not quite dishonest, then at least as wishful thinking.)
Of course taking in less energy than you put out will leave you with less stored energy, no-one is arguing against conservation of energy “because gluten.”
The problem is that the dieter is in fact a tiny neocortex stapled to the brain of a mutant ape, and if the mutant ape decides it wants to eat, you will end up eating. Dietary guidelines are a goal, not a policy; the game is to find a way to stay in those constraints without your midbrain taking over and making you jam two cheeseburgers down your throat.
That’s an excellent question. I guess part of it is, to write guidelines, you need to have the requisite expertise, and be willing — for diets and nootropics, I’m not sure *anyone* has the expertise.
If you went to the person in the world who knows the most about diets, would they say, “I’ve seen a lot of people with idiosyncratic responses, so lets try A, B and C, and if that doesn’t work, D, E and F, else…” or “I don’t really know, A worked for me, and studies show B and C, but other studies say those don’t work”?
Conversely, in many other fields, if you’re asking a fairly simple self-contained question like “how do I write this part of the code” or “how do I cook a baked potato”, there’s usually fairly specific answers, there’s not usually the same “try it and see”, or if there is, you can try it repeatedly fairly quickly. Guidelines are needed only for more for bigger fuzzier things like “how do I improve as a programmer/chef” or “how do I improve my workplace culture”. Medicine may be a bit unique in having lots and lots of knowledge which is (a) important but (b) sufficiently nebulous there’s guidelines instead of prescriptions.
You can also develop expertise by starting with a basic guideline, experimenting when it fails and thereby expanding it gradually.
Nutritionists might do such a thing for dieting, although there may be reasons why this can’t work very well (like people not being willing to have a long-term, expensive treatment plan, like they do with doctors and that many people choose their diet themselves).
My rough draft of investment guidelines….
Investment Guidelines
WARNING: ALL investments and financial advice carries risk. You could lose all your money. If you cannot risk losing all of your money, do not invest. Author disclaims any responsibility for your financial decisions and will not accept any liability, nor proceeds. This is a philosophical exercise intended for the development of investment guidelines. Disclosure: The author owns or has owned or will own index funds which contain thousands of companies all over the world and is not impartial. YMMV.
1. Does the investor have any money? If yes, proceed to step 2. If no, work out a budget and a plan to pay down debt. If at any point in the other steps the investor is out of money but wishes to invest more, return to this step.
2. Recommend the investor contribute up to the match percentage in their company 401k. Help them chose index funds with lots of companies and low expenses and steady returns over five, or better yet ten years. Avoid high expense funds, avoid company stock, avoid funds with less than three years of results and avoid funds with high results last year but terrible results in any of the past few years. Does the investor still have money left over? What if the company 401k doesn’t have any low expense funds? Proceed to step 3. If the investor doesn’t have access to a 401k, proceed to step 3.
3. See if the investor qualifies for a Roth IRA. If yes, recommend they contribute $5,000 to it. Recommend they buy index funds and ETFs with less than 1% expenses and more than 500 companies and five to ten years of steady returns. If the investor wishes to purchase individual stocks, recommend TD Ameritrade as a broker. If the investor doesn’t like TD Ameritrade, search for and online brokerage with low fees. Refer the investor to the Motley Fool to research individual stocks. Show them an article where an author was wrong and the company went bankrupt. Stress that this happens a lot and that individual stocks are for investors who can purchase at least twenty, and preferably fifty different companies and how much reading that involves. If the investor only wishes to purchase funds and can contribute $5,000 a year, recommend Vanguard as a broker. Does the investor still have money left to invest? Proceed to step 4. Does the investor lack confidence to start an IRA? Also step 4. If the investor doesn’t qualify for a 401k, proceed to step 5.
4. Increase 401k contributions to the maximum allowed. Often this will be $15,000 or up to 75% of their income whichever is lower. Use the same formula for choosing investments as step 2, but choose more investments to diversify unless the other choices are very bad (don’t meet criteria). If the investor still has money to invest proceed to step 5.
5. Start a taxable brokerage account for all remaining funds to invest. Recommend they buy index funds, REITs and ETFs with less than 1% expenses and more than 500 companies and five to ten years of steady returns. If the investor wishes to purchase individual stocks, recommend TD Ameritrade as a broker. If the investor doesn’t like TD Ameritrade, search for and online brokerage with low fees. Refer the investor to the Motley Fool to research individual stocks. Show them an article where an author was wrong and the company went bankrupt. Stress that this happens a lot and that individual stocks are for investors who can purchase at least twenty, and preferably fifty different companies and how much reading that involves. If the investor only wishes to purchase funds and can contribute $5,000+ a year, recommend Vanguard as a broker.
This is where upvote-arranged comment sections kick the shit out of chronologically-arranged comment sections.
If you’ve ever asked a tech support question on an old-school forum like Ars Technica, you know how it goes. Sixteen different people will give you seventeen contradictory pieces of advice and you’ll have no idea what to do.
But on Reddit, you’ve got the most upvoted piece of advice to try first, the second most upvoted to try next, and so on. If all the comments are telling you the same thing, well, alea iacta est. Occasionally bad advice gets upvoted due to social dynamics, but even then you’ll usually have at least someone yelling at them in the replies (on forums, it’s worse, as there’s no way to follow chains of conversation and everyone’s talking over each other).
Plus, nobody types “first!”
Where a guideline would be really useful is in childrearing.
Consider education:
1. Try unschooling (long description of what it is and how to do it, with various forking paths contained)
If that doesn’t work
2. Try formal education of form X (Montessori?)
if that doesn’t work
…
With clearer definitions of what “doesn’t work” means in practice. Also some forks depending on in what way it didn’t work.
I partly disagree; the ability to give multiple recommendations (and implicitly expect failure in many cases) seems like an act of intellectual humility. In the example of diets, many of the diets come attached with a strong theory of how nutrition works as a whole that is incompatible with other diets working. I feel like if more people were willing to say that they had no clue as to the underlying mechanism of the problem they were trying to address (and abandoned their own pet explanations), advice would get a lot more pragmatic.