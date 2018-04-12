Highlights From The Comments On DC Graduation Rates

Bizzolt writes:
DC Public Schools HS teacher here (although I’m not returning next year, as is the case with many of my colleagues). As noted, one of the biggest factors in the graduation rates is the unexcused absences–if you look at the results of our external audit and investigation here, you see that for many schools, a significant number of our seniors “Passed Despite Excessive Absences in Regular Instruction Courses Required for Graduation”–over 40% of 2017 graduates at my high school, for example.
So the attendance policy is being strictly enforced now, and you can see how from that alone, a ~30% drop in expected graduates is possible. Some more details about strictly enforcing the attendance policy though:
1: DCPS has what’s called the ’80 20′ rule: A student that is absent for at least 20% of their classes is considered absent for the whole day.
2: Most schools have 5 periods, so an absence in one class would be considered an absence for the whole day.
3: If you have 10 or more unexcused absences in a class, you automatically get an F for the term.
4: If you are over 15 minutes late for a class, that is considered an unexcused absence.
5: A majority of these absences are in first period.
6: A majority of students in my school and many others live in single parent households.
7: These students are typically responsible for making sure their younger siblings get to school, if they have any.
8: Elementary and middle schools in my neighborhood start at the exact same time as high school.
9: Their doors do not open until 5 to 10 minutes before the starting bell, presumably for safety reasons.
10: Refer to point 4.
There’s many other problems at DCPS to be sure, but this set of circumstances alone is causing the largest increase in failing grades and graduation ineligibility at my high school, and basically every other 90+% black school in the district. You could see how this accounts for quite a bit of the difference between white and black graduation rates as well. There’s a reason why across the board, DCPS schools were not strictly enforcing this policy in previous years.
It looks like most other school districts don’t have this policy; it seems plausible that this is the main difference between DC and other poor school districts that nevertheless manage to pass most of their kids.
Userfriendlyyy also focuses on the absences:
Looks to me like the policy they changed was losing credit for bad attendance. This might be from a few things. Kids might need to help out with the family finances. The only part of the job market that is doing well right now is low end unskilled workers who are willing to get paid crap (no matter how much the financial press wants to pretend otherwise, I listened to an hour of local NPR and the Topic was ‘call in and tell us how the booming job market is helping you out’, 20 callers not one had anything good to say and my state has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country). If you know you don’t have the grades for a scholarship, your family is broke and since we have effectively made going to college impossible for anyone but the offspring of the oligarchy, and you can find a minimum wage job easily; what exactly is the utility of that little piece of paper compared to the ability to put food on the table tonight?
Static focuses on absences too:
The amazing thing to me is that they are largely failing due to unexcused absences. [See Washington Post:] I Feel Really Bad For The Class Of 2018: Graduation May Be Imperiled
I think that does point a little to the signalling difference between the GED and the diploma- can you show up every day?
That said, DC is planning to add an exam requirement for graduation. It would be better if they made that an alternative to attendance.
The absence requirement seems infuriating insofar as it probably fails mostly poor children, and if those children are failing due to the absence requirement rather than because they actually flunk their exams, then it seems mean-spirited to punish inputs rather than actual success.
Maybe they have it because they don’t actually grade students on exam performance (or have lots of different ways to make sure students who flunk exams graduate anyway), but they only want to extend this benefit-of-the-doubt to students who really try. I wonder if it would work to say you can graduate if you manage to make it to school enough times or pass your examinations. That would at least be fairer to poor children who can’t always attend but are able to figure out ways to succeed anyway.
Proyas writes:
I was friends with a guy who briefly worked as a teacher at a public high school in central DC (I’m 80% sure it was Cardozo High). He had an education background thanks to spending several years working as a youth camp counselor and as an after-school program counselor, and that was sufficient to qualify him for DCPS’ abbreviated teacher training program (such a thing existed in 2009 when he did it; I’m unsure if it is still around). During the training program, I remember him speaking about his enthusiasm for the teaching skills he was learning and about his eagerness to put them to use (in retrospect, I think some of this was a nervous attempt to convince himself the job wouldn’t be bad). After a break of several months, we spoke again, and he was almost totally disillusioned with the job and was already thinking of quitting. This is what I remember him saying:
1) On the first day of classes, there was no orientation for new teachers, no brief meeting where the Principal shook his hand and said “Welcome Aboard,” nothing. He had to go to the front office and ask a secretary what classroom was his and walk there by himself.
2) Unexcused absences were chronic and undermined his ability to teach anything. At the start of each of his classes, he had a written roster of students, and he had to check off which students were there. For any class, typically 20-30% of students would be missing, without explanation (This is a very important point to remember whenever anyone tries to blame DCPS’ poor outcomes on large class sizes–on paper, each class might have 35 students, but typically, only 23 are actually showing up). Additionally, the 20-30% of students who were absent each class varied from day-to-day, meaning one student didn’t know what was taught on Monday, the one next to him was there Monday but not Tuesday, the third was there the first two days but not Wednesday, etc.
3) Student misbehavior was atrocious. For example, out of the students who showed up to class, it was common for some to walk into the classroom late, again without any explanation and often behaving disruptively. As a rule, whenever a student did that, he was obligated to sign his name on a clipboard for the teacher’s attendance records (there was no punishment for tardiness–late students merely had to write their names down). Some late students would chronically resist doing this, either ignoring him and just going to their desks or yelling curses at him. My friend described an incident where one student–who was physically bigger than he was–yelled out he was a “FAGGOT” when asked to sign the clipboard, provoking laughs from all the other students, before sitting down without signing it. After seeing he could get away with that, the student started calling my friend “FAGGOT” all the time. Other examples of misbehavior included near-constant talking among the students during lessons and fooling around with cell phones.
4) Teachers received almost no support from the school administration. Had sane rules been followed at this high school, students would have been immediately sent to the office for formal punishment for these sorts of offenses I’ve described. However, under such a policy, the office would have been overwhelmed with misbehaving students and probably some of their enraged parents, so the administration solved the problem by forbidding teachers from sending students to the office for anything other than physical violence in the classroom. My friend had no ability to formally punish the student who liked to call him “FAGGOT” other than to use stern verbal warnings.
5) Most of the students were unwilling and in some cases unable to learn. During class sessions, the students were clearly disengaged from what he was teaching. Homework completion rates were abysmal. As the end of the academic semester neared, he saw that a huge fraction of them were on track to fail, so he resorted to pitiful cajoling, pizza parties, reward schemes, and deals involving large curves to everyone’s grades if they could only, for once do a little work, and it didn’t work. Some of his students were Latino and understood little or even no English, meaning they learned (almost) nothing, even when they tried. He resorted to seating the students who knew no English next to bilingual Latinos who could translate for them. That was the best he could do. In fairness, he spoke glowingly of some of his students, who actually put in some effort and were surprisingly smart.
6) At the time my friend was teaching, DCPS was in the grips of some harebrained, faddish teaching philosophy that said students of different academic abilities shouldn’t be put in different course tracks, but rather, should be deliberately put in the same class. This of course caused immediate problems since the curriculum was too hard for the weakest students and too easy for the strongest ones. I think my friend said his training program basically told teachers to “try harder” if any problems arose from the setup.
I’ll never forget how crestfallen and stressed out he was when he described these things to me. Having never taught in American public schools, I didn’t realize just how bad it was, and the detailed nature of his anecdotes really had an impact on me. I advised him to finish his year at the high school and then to transfer to ANY non-urban school in the area, even if it meant lower pay or a longer commute. We lost touch after that, but I can’t imagine he still works in DCPS.
Okay, maybe this goes deeper than just the absence thing.
MrApophenia writes:
One thing to keep in mind is that DC really is uniquely bad as a school district. A few years back, the Washington Post did a really in depth analysis of why it was so broken. (Sadly, with Google being totally swamped by the current scandal, I was unable to find a link.)
The conclusion they found was pretty interesting –
If you go back to the 60s, DC had some of the best urban schools in the country by every metric they had to track things back then. What changed? Well, see, back then DC still didn’t have home rule. They were almost entirely run by the federal government. So the highest elected office the city had was the DC Board of Education.
In 1971, an ambitious young politician by the name of Marion Barry got elected to the board, and almost immediately began farming out school administration positions as political rewards for his cronies. This practice caught on, and within a matter of years, the whole enterprise basically descended into naked corruption.
I recall they showed a figure in that article that the DC public school system spends the third most money per student of any district in the country (after NY and Boston); however, the Post also found that in terms of the quantity of money that is actually spent on students, DC was roughly at the level of the most poverty-stricken districts in the poorest Southern, rural school districts.
Michelle Rhee did not change any of this, Waiting for Superman or no.
This isn’t meant to argue with the premise of the rest of the article – the idea that everyone else is committing fraud seems quite plausible. But I wouldn’t necessarily reject the idea that DC’s school system really is a special, unique snowflake of terrible practices, either.
There’s also this comment on home rule and Puerto Rico which seems to reinforce this idea that districts carefully monitored by competent national authorities do well, and districts that have control of their own standards devolve into corruption and failure really quickly. How does this mesh with the standard federalist/localist/Seeing-Like-A-State style arguments that individual communities know what’s best for them and central planners usually make things worse?
I won’t quote it directly because it’s not from an SSC comment, but some people on the subreddit link to this Reddit post by a DC public school teacher.
See also this thread in the subreddit on how sub-Saharan African schools – despite being much poorer than anywhere in DC – are really well-run, quite safe (except that apparently “baboons are a huge problem”), and a delight to teach at.
Is there any evidence localist bureaucracies actually work better? Seeing like a state seems more about formal planning vs practical concerns than global vs local control – in the schools case, it might say schools run by the teachers are better than those run by the city administration, but wouldn’t tell us anything about city vs. federal administration.
(see also https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/10/graham-cassidy-states-federal-efficiency/541599/)
In the specific case where you have a highly corrupt local area that is part of a minimally corrupt larger government, having the larger government administer things will reduce corruption for sure. But the same dynamic works in reverse – if the nation was 80% DC and 20% Minneapolis, then letting Minneapolis run its own affairs would result in less corruption than federalization.
There’s a (classical) liberal viewpoint that different activities are likely to have different ideal levels of government to run them, so local government probably runs provision of parking better than national government but is probably not such an ideal level to run defence from (insert joke about militarised police departments here…). So the correct level of government for any activity has to be determined for that activity: and this probably varies over time and distance, as well as degree of corruption.
What this discussion has suggested (to me anyway) is that in the USA at present the correct level for secondary education certification might be national (not necessarily federal – privately offered qualifications might also work). The correct level for running the DC school system seems to be up for debate, but the Board of Education might not be the answer. My inner free-marketeer suggests perhaps more local school boards to at least offer competition to drive improvements (and reduce the potential for corruption as reward for control becomes much lower than the risk).
See Mr. Apophenia’s clarification further down in this thread. Scott misread the intent of his original post. (Short version: problem was that pre-home rule, the school board was the only place for a local politician to advance to, and a particularly corrupt one (who otherwise would, and later did, do his cronyism mischief in the mayor’s office) took over the school board)
Localism doesn’t claim that it always works better, just that it works better on average. Even the localist would still expect that the absolute worst school district in the country (which is what’s we’re looking at) would probably be better run by someone else; that doesn’t justify the harm centralism would bring to the majority of other districts which are not being run terribly.
There’s also an aspect of localism which is concerned with containing damage. You can’t eliminate bad management in toto, but you can at least make sure it’s visited on those who most deserve/vote for it. This aspect actually amounts to a moral claim that even if localism and centralism gave the same results on average, localism would still be preferable. But it never stays there for long, because that pretty quickly feeds into the practical claim that maybe the municipalities that are doing badly will look at the municipalities that are doing well, adopt some of the stuff that works, and stop doing quite so badly, so most localists would have a hard time conceding that centralized and decentralized systems would yield the same results for very long (see also “Laboratories of Democracy”).
The advantages for localism are:
1. Customers have more choice
2. Customers can vote with their feet
3. Administrations have fewer customers to satisfy and are therefore more likely to satisfy them.
4. There are fewer voters so each one is more important.
5. It’s easier for customers to compare small administrative areas that are near each other than huge areas that cover many people.
Disadvantages:
1. If you are in a poor catchment area, the service is not likely to be good.
2. People know a lot about each other – this may make nepotism more likely.
3. Until recently, it was hard to get a lot of people up in arms about a scandal that happened locally. This seems to have changed, depending on the specifics of the scandal.
The interesting question is, what would happen if we subdivided a major urban area (like DC) into, say, eight entirely separate administrative subdividsions- eight school districts? It would be infeasible to gerrymander all the poorest kids and the roughest neighborhoods into one subdivision, so there’d be a reasonable measure of competition…
And parents in one district who had crony politicians running their school district would be in a MUCH better position to compare to the parents in the next district over, who aren’t, and say “we want what they have!”
You don’t have to gerrymander the rough and poor into one district. You have to gerrymander the rich and influential into one district.
Which can be done almost perfectly if that one district allows a limited number of certain students who would otherwise reside outside of the borders.
Taking that approach a little farther, what if we divided the city into a separate school board and administration for every school. Then we could allow parents to vote with their children’s feet to a different school as desired, really putting the pressure on the “bad” schools. If a school got oversubscribed, they’d have to have a random lottery for new students, of course.
At the same time, we could empower the parents even more by allowing only that school’s parents to elect the board which ran it. We could call them, oh…, charter schools?
Less tongue in cheek, the DC Charter overall graduation rate is 73.4%. They also have some absence-related issues to clean up, but seem to have done better.
Washington DC has access to a lot of federal tax revenue, which is presumably why the Constitution doesn’t give it Congressional representation. So, DC has particularly strong incentives for Marion Barry-type local politicians to try to rip off the taxpayers because most of the taxpayers aren’t local.
My impression is that big school districts see themselves as less needing to be competitive than small school districts. As a natural experiment, Los Angeles has two fairly similar suburban areas: the San Fernando Valley to the northwest and the San Gabriel Valley to the northeast The San Fernando Valley is mostly part of the immense Los Angeles Unified School District, while the San Gabriel Valley is mostly small independent school districts.
The San Fernando Valley is ringed by smaller school districts with decent reputations for trying hard to attract young families with decent schools — Los Virgenes, Santa Clarita, Burbank, and Glendale. But public schools in the main part of the vast San Fernando Valley seldom have a good reputation. But LAUSD doesn’t see itself as in a desperate competition with small school districts. It has something like 600,000 students.
In contrast, over the last 40 years, Asian parents have been flocking to various San Gabriel Valley school districts to take them over and reorient them to supporting their children’s ambitions. For example, Arcadia HS, where my cousins went in the 1970s, is now majority Asians and has about 30 National Merit semifinalists per year.
Not saying your overall point is wrong, but this doesn’t say much about quality of education. The National Merit scholarship selections up to semifinalist level are determined entirely by scores on the PSAT, which is essentially a practice test for the very similar SAT and therefore essentially an IQ test.
True, but think about how nice it would be to be able to be able to assure your children of being able to go to a free school with 30 national merit scholars in each class just by living in the district?
In contrast, the last time I check for all LAUSD schools in the main Los Angeles Basin (i.e., not the San Fernando Valley) there were only 5 National Merit Semifinalists overall:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/national-merit-semifinalists-by-school/
In other words, LAUSD, the second biggest school district in the country, isn’t working very hard to attract the best students. My guess is that large school districts don’t see themselves as locked in a life or death struggle to attract families with good students, while smaller school districts are more likely to feel competitive and thus act competitive.
DC and Puerto Rico have circumstances that perhaps make them especially favourable at getting motivated/smart people to leave: DC is small, just commute from the out of DC suburbs; and the PR/Mainland wage gap is very large.
> districts carefully monitored by competent national authorities do well, and districts that have control of their own standards devolve into corruption and failure really quickly. How does this mesh with the standard federalist/localist/Seeing-Like-A-State style arguments that individual communities know what’s best for them and central planners usually make things worse?
cronies in control of things are not communites?
Yeah but I’m confused why the federal government controlling DC schools would make cronies less likely. Who exactly would punish federal elected officials for allowing the DC school system to become corrupt? DC residents can’t vote, legislators can afford private school for their own kids (or leave them in their home districts), and people outside DC don’t have a strong reason to care about the schools in Washington that their families won’t use. So even ignoring federalism and just the idea that democracy is good, why would making a system transition from one where no voters affected have a say to one where the voters affected do have a say make the system worse?
Alternative hypothesis, home rule wasn’t the cause. Inner cities everywhere in the US declined in the 70s and a poorly run education system was a symptom of the decline. Cities only started recovering some since the late 90s, but education systems weren’t improved since the upper middle classes now returning to cities either didn’t have kids or already used private schools. Under this, we don’t really have a good reason to think that returning control of DC schools to the federal government would actually improve matters.
See Mr. Apophenia’s clarification below – “home rule is bad” wasn’t the hypothesis, “really corrupt officials taking over the school board instead of the mayor’s office” is.
Yep, found that after posting this, and that clarification confuses me a lot less.
You’re assuming urban decay happened as a reason in itself there, but 70s decay across the west has a number of linked causes (varying by area) including cronyism, so I don’t think your hypothesis is an alternative.
Also the reason federal rule over DC might have produced less cronyism than local rule is that you need to have cronies for cronyism to work. If DC was being administered by say a Harvard-educated bureaucrat from Ohio living in the Maryland suburbs, who are the likely cronies being appointed to sine cures in DC? There would be no local pool of people to appoint linked to our hypothetical administrator, who wouldn’t need to build up a support base to run DC as they were already doing that…
I don’t really buy this. Cronyism is as old as large human organizations and cities grew and prospered just fine under previous eras of high cronyism (such as the late 19th/early 20th centuries). I still think we should put cronyism primarily in the symptom rather than cause bucket.
Family members who didn’t go to Harvard, friends from Harvard not good enough to get jobs on their own, constituents from back in the home state/district, guys who campaigned for a Senator/representative. As a matter of fact DC is even better than a job back home, since if they screw things up the only people who would be mad are people who can’t vote for the office of the person putting that crony in a position. If you give your worthless cousin a job running some government office back home, you might wind up pissing off enough people to lose your re-election campaign. No chance of that in DC.
Which cities grew and prospered under eras of high cronyism? Which ones failed to do so despite low cronyism?
“70’s decay across the west”, specifically in urban centers has a very strong likelihood of being the product of leaded gasoline.
“Yeah but I’m confused why the federal government controlling DC schools would make cronies less likely. Who exactly would punish federal elected officials for allowing the DC school system to become corrupt?”
Federal prosecutors who like being able to build up their resumes because a reputation for taking down corrupt federal officials earns you prosecutor-cred?
More generally, the issue is that federal control of DC schools wouldn’t eliminate corruption altogether, if nothing else because modern standardized testing is a massive licensing racket ( >_< )…
But it would reset the corruption to the ‘default’ level of background corruption and venality found in the US federal government, which is… actually not that bad, certainly not compared to the most corrupt city governments.
So that’s the short answer- it’s not that it would eliminate corruption, it’s that whatever existing management culture and incentives are present in the federal government would be less corrupt and more competitive than the management culture and incentives that run DC public schools.
The “one thing to keep in mind” quote is missing the link to the comment it comes from, which seems to be here: https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/04/10/why-dcs-low-graduation-rates/#comment-618122
The comment about Marion Barry mentions home rule but it’s not clear how home rule is relevant. DC got home rule at the end of 1973; Marion Barry is described as having gotten elected to the board of education before that, and it’s not clear how home rule would contribute to that anyhow if that office already existed prior to home rule. Going just by that comment, this would appear to be a matter of political culture, not home rule.
It’s not specific to American schools. French schools for poor communities (called ZEP, Priority Education Zones) have the exact same problems described above.
I’d wager that all Western *and* Asian school systems based on “no child left behind” styles of policy, and more broadly any top-down standard-based school system (so basically everyone except Sweden), has the same problems; but please-please-please don’t quote me on this.
In the U.S., these kind of pervasive discipline problems generally don’t happen in middle-class public schools. They are limited to areas with substantial underclass populations. Sure, teachers in middle-class areas no doubt still wish that the kids would goof off less and that the parents would provide them more support, but the kind of flagrantly disruptive behavior that might be tolerated at Switchblade High will result in formal disciplinary action at a middle-class school.
This, at least, was true a decade or two back. It’s possible that the recent intersectionalist push has made it impossible to discipline any black students in public schools anywhere.
The Obama Administration went on the warpath against school districts where blacks are suspended more than whites (i.e., virtually every single one in the United States):
Heather Mac Donald assembles the statistics on school discipline here:
Who Misbehaves?
Claims that school discipline is unfairly meted out ignore actual classroom behavior.
Heather Mac Donald
April 6, 2018
https://www.city-journal.org/html/who-misbehaves-15811.html
French schools for poor communities (called ZEP, Priority Education Zones) have the exact same problems described above.
Over here they’re DEIS schools and yeah, I think the problem may not be so much “all the public schools in the American system” as “certain schools in certain areas, and we can pretty much say what those areas will look like” – that is, whether urban or rural, there are going to be pecking orders of schools from the most academic to the least, with the most troublesome students ending up in the schools at the bottom.
And that’s the kind of war zone you get, where the best students are separated out into going to the best school in the area and the less able/poor/learning difficulties students get sent to the worst school. “Worst” can be “least academically oriented” and not necessarily “the students are all thugs and gang members”, the school I worked at was classed as a DEIS school and as the “worst” in that sense of the mainstream schools in the town, with a clear ranking of the most academically successful/middle-class to least that wasn’t official but everyone knew existed.
That school was lucky in that it is in a small country town rather than (what passes for) a major city; there were the future delinquents and early dropouts attending along with the special educational needs/troubled family background meaning a lot of truancy and the ordinary not very academic but will pass the State exams kids, but not a huge proportion of the students. In some places there would be a very definite majority of “likely to pull a knife on you if they even bother to turn up that day, and don’t bother trying to get the parents involved, they’re likely to turn up screeching abuse and being physically violent” crowd.
I have a former roommate who taught for a year on a fly-in reservation in Saskatchewan. I heard similar stories (especially about mind-boggling levels of absenteeism) from him.
You are ignoring the fact that different ethnic groups are running things at the federal level and at the local level in both of those examples. Different ethnic groups have different cultural norms and, often, different mean personality scores on a variety of dimensions. Institutions generally only work well if they are run and used by people with the same basic cultural norms and the same average personality types as the people who set up the institution.
Institutions are implicitly designed; they are set up with certain assumptions about what the average person using the system/running the system will do in situations x, y, and z. If those assumptions aren’t correct, the system will break down, or it won’t work very well.
If the average trust levels toward strangers are different in two groups, the same institution isn’t going to work for both groups. Ditto if the cultural norms about cooperating with strangers, or dealing honestly with strangers are different in two groups, or if the average time preferences are different in two groups, or the cultural norms about helping family vs nepotism. It’s really controversial why different groups vary along these dimensions. ( Some people think it is due to the different incentives and assumptions that have evolved in different cultures due to historical events or random accidents. Some think it is due to different childhood experiences that occur to the average members of different groups. Others think that differing incentives have been stable long enough that evolutionary pressure has had enough time to actually change the average personality type. I wouldn’t have any trouble believing all three effects are present. ) But it’s not controversial that different groups do vary along these dimensions and plenty of others besides. Which means that institutions designed to work by one group aren’t going to work well when used by another group.
Imagine if, after the Civil War, southern blacks were concentrated into one of the states, like Louisiana, and whites moved out of it. Kind of like Turkey/Greece or India/Pakistan. Would everyone have been better off? I think they probably would, although it is hard to be sure.
The history of Oklahoma makes me very pessimistic. Set aside for Native Americans in the 1830s, only to have them driven out by legal and illegal murder in the 1870s and 80s once whites wanted it. I would expect the same to happen to your hypothetical black state.
Liberia might be a useful reference point. You know, that time free black Americans decided to colonize an African country.
Potentially important difference, the American blacks were always a minority (and still are) in Liberia. So the dynamic of a minority culture ruling over a majority who didn’t exactly sign up to be ruled is likely quite different from a state with a more homogeneous culture.
I would lay the argument for poor performance of minorities at a few other things before we throw our hands up and say it’s cultural. Poverty period causes poor performance. Poor people are much more likely to grow up in house with lead paint:
and
I wonder why this story didn’t get more coverage? Oh yeah, it only effects poor people.
Your hypothesis can be tested by controlling for SES.
Almost nobody in the Mainland United States is aware of how remarkably horrible Puerto Rican public schools are at getting their students to score anything other than Below Basic on a special Spanish-version of the federal NAEP test that was designed to be as fair as possible to Puerto Ricans in Puerto Rico:
http://www.unz.com/isteve/the-amazingly-horrible-test-scores-of-students-in-puerto-rico/
I’m not shocked by too much, but I was shocked when I discovered these numbers in 2015:
“For example, among Puerto Rican 8th graders tested in mathematics in 2013, 95% scored Below Basic, 5% scored Basic, and (to the limits of rounding) 0% scored Proficient, and 0% scored Advanced. These results were the same in 2011. …
“Puerto Rico’s test scores are just shamefully low, suggesting that Puerto Rican schools are completely dropping the ball. By way of contrast, in the U.S., among black 8th graders, 38% score Basic, 13% score Proficient, and 2% score Advanced. In the U.S. among Hispanic 8th graders, 41% reach Basic, 18% Proficient, and 3% Advanced.”
>That said, DC is planning to add an exam requirement for graduation.
What? Never did I even imagine they wouldn’t have a final exam (my experience is in France and a bit less in the UK; France has major final exams – BAC and Brevet – while the UK has a cluster of smaller exams you can choose from – GCSEs and A-Levels.
I can’t wrap my head around not having a final exam. With all the complaints in the US about teaching to the test and so on – how does this work when you don’t have a final test?
And the nationwide exams don’t really solve the problem either, the government just lowers the bar until most schools have a decent pass rate.
It varies state to state. There are actually only 12 states that require a test to graduate, but virtually every state has placement tests during middle and high school. Media coverage always makes foreign countries look like one cohesive unit, when on the inside there can be 100 subdivisions.
To graduate, the student has had to pass certain required courses–2 years of math, 4 years of English, etc. In each of those classes, the student will be evaluated by a certified instructor and only passed if they are minimally proficient.
In states without an exam, they believe that this is sufficient, and teachers won’t be pressured by administrators, or by students and parents, or let students slip by, or whatever.
In states with an exam, they believe that the exams will be administered fairly, with no cheating by administrators, etc.
Neither belief is entirely accurate in practice, of course.
No offense, but as an American I find your comment somewhat amusing.
You don’t get the level of antipathy towards standardized testing (or really tests in general) in America. It’s really remarkable, and an interesting sociological case study.
Yep. “Teaching to the test” is the great sin here.
Far better to teach nothing at all.
Don’t you know that studies have shown students with diplomas and degrees are more successful? So all we need to do is lower the standards so that everyone gets a diploma and degree – that way everyone will be successful!
I think this is too glib about what “teaching to the test” actually entails. At the high school level, I agree it’s not a horrible thing as long as the tests actually assess the subjects broadly enough that the teacher isn’t forced to narrow their instruction.
At the elementary level, though, it involves a lot of time teaching kids how to even take a test (both conceptually in terms of how questions are posed and practically how to use computer testing software), convincing panicking or defiant kids that their performance on the test won’t get them in trouble but they still need to take it seriously and finish it, and passing up enriching curriculum/activity ideas you have because you need to stay on track to cover assessment material. Moreover, teachers I know are frustrated that they have to waste their class’s time on frequent assessments that only measure what they already know from actually being in the classroom: of course Timmy tests below a 5th grade level, Timmy can’t read, and you just made him sit and be reminded that he can’t read for two hours instead of using that time for literacy support.
I can see how standardized assessment sets a floor for bad or lazy teachers and makes them teach something, and talented teachers will make the best of whatever they need to teach. It also makes sense that we need some quantifiable assessment somewhere along the line to judge effectiveness. But a constant drive at the elementary and middle school level to teach to tests definitely hamstrings good teachers and probably hurts the development of their students.
(I accidentally hit a button that may have reported the above comment and I am SUPER SORRY!!!)
I just wanted to agree with this. High school level tests are generally a good measure of what high school students ought to know, or at least CAN be a good measure if designed by someone competent. You could do a lot worse than to design a math or English class that “teaches to” the SAT. And AP classes teach to tests and it works out just fine.
But for elementary and to a lesser extent middle school, a huge amount of what we’re “teaching” students is behaviors, habits, mindsets, and qualitative things that simply do not transfer well into a testing environment. Testing once in a while to a modest extent is fine, but making kids sit down to My Little Baby SAT Clone in the fourth grade is a terrible idea. And making sure they’re prepared for those tests can easily become counterproductive.
I think there is a distinction between “teaching to the test” in the sense of “teaching the material that will be on the test” and “teaching to the test” in the sense of, “the purpose of this class is to get students to pass the test.” The former is not generally problematic, but the latter is. Example 1: I taught in CA for many years, and the state social studies standard had 1) content standards; and 2) historical thinking standards. The latter were not tested in any meaningful way. A teacher who fails to teach thinking skills because only content standards are tested is “teaching to the test” in the negative sense. Example 2: I taught AP World history for many years. At the end of the year, I could have spent class time 1) prepping for the test; or 2) having students research and write a research paper. I chose #2, and I would argue that choosing #1 is also “teaching to the test” in a negative sense.
Sure, but there’s a difference between “teachers irked that they have to cover a very rigid curricula” and “basically allergic reaction to any effort to quantitatively assess performance”. A lot of opposition to testing feels like the latter.
I went to pretty good but not stellar public schools, and as far as I remember we spent zero time “teaching to the test” for the regular state assessments. They were barely even mentioned except to remind us we’d be having them the next week. Yet our school had very good passage rates. Why? Because the students were actually learning the curriculum items that the test was supposed to assess against.
The thing is, most of these tests are not that hard and the passage rates at the sort of schools we’re talking about here are abysmal. Like, literally illiterate and innumerate bad. You should not have to “teach to the test” unless your students are so far behind where they are supposed to be that holding their hands through practice exams until they achieve rote memorization is basically the only way they can get any right, because they have zero actual mastery of the material.
Now it may be, and probably often is, that it’s unfair to blame individual teacher performance on the results of these tests (if a disruptive illiterate kid shows up in 8th grade, it’s insane to think a teacher is going to get them back up to speed by the end of the year). And perhaps some of these tests are unusually badly written (e.g. like the infamous analogies on the SAT, which were very hard, very esoteric, and kind of useless).
But the concept of a basic test of core concepts is a sound one, and the vehemence of the reaction to them seems outsized.
We spent a year in Cambridge, England, when I was about nine or ten. My sister was in the class immediately before the 11+ exam, which at that time largely determined the rest of a child’s life.
By her account, the year was spent mostly in training the kids on how to get a good result on the test.
The general problem in teaching to the test is that a test evaluates a subset of what you want a student to learn. That may work pretty well if you are, in effect, testing a random selection of the relevant skills. But if the teacher has a strong incentive to get the kids to do well on the test, the teacher uses knowledge of the text to teach the kids the particular material that will be tested, at which point the test is no longer a good measure of overall knowledge/ability.
I think a lot of the frustration toward the importance placed on tests and test scores comes from the fact that the information students learn for tests is not, itself, inherently useful. And also students tend to forget the information soon after taking the test.
I did well in school, but I don’t remember most of the things I learned there. And I suspect that’s the case for most people. If you don’t actually use that information in your everyday life, why would you remember it? It’s easy to look at the entire system and feel like it’s just a bunch of pointless memorization rituals.
But I think that’s missing a big part of it. Students aren’t being judged on their test scores because the material on the tests is important to know; they are being judged on their ability to learn material, period. The material itself is mostly irrelevant. The general ability to sit still, focus, memorize information, figure out how to apply it, and then prove that you put in the effort to memorize and learn how to apply the information…that’s what’s relevant.
Adulthood requires people to spend a lot of time filling out forms, focusing on tedious stuff, and figuring out how to do shit even when it’s not fun or relevant to your interests. In that sense, school and testing does do a pretty good job of preparing kids for adulthood and also sorting out those who can handle it and those who can’t.
The way this traditionally works is, each class is graded in its own way, which often involves a final test in that class but also other tests throughout the year plus graded homework assignments, individual or group projects, term papers, whatever, averaged together in whatever fashion the teacher prefers. And it’s the teacher who usually writes and grades the tests, which necessarily vary between classes even in the same school.
If the average grade in all classes is (usually) at least a “C”, and if you get a passing grade in each of the specifically required classes, you graduate. If not, you don’t. Since you asked.
This system depends heavily on the skill and honesty of the individual teachers, which is a definite weakness especially if you then load perverse incentives on those teachers. But most Americans are comfortable with it, and most American teachers are passionately in favor of it. So when some state or federal agency notes the problems with this system and proposes the alternative system whereby a bunch of government bureaucrats will create and administer the One True Test that decides who passes and who fails, then as Eponymous and gbdub notes, that gets a lot of pushback. From teachers, from parents who genuinely prefer the traditional system, from parents who don’t much care but will trust the friendly local teacher to tell them what’s best…
Mostly we still just use the traditional system.
I think one definite strength of the traditional system is that it gives room for teachers to recognize mastery not captured by examinations. It reduces the burden of, “Whoops, I had a panic attack during the One True Test and now I can’t go to college”.
That said, it’s also subject to the whims of less scrupulous or skilled teachers, and it may well be easier to fix the issues in the One True Test model than to close that gap. But it’s not like there’s nothing to say in favor of the model where teachers are treated as professionals that have the competence and boots-on-the-ground perspective to holistically assess students’ performance. After all, we basically trust university professors (or committees of professors) to do that, and most of them have far less training in education than primary or secondary teachers.
How things work in most states is that there are many standardized tests, but — with the exception of the SAT and ACT, which are administered by third-party organizations for the purpose of college admissions, and the ASVAB, which is administered by the military for the purpose of determining whether incoming recruits can be trusted to know which end of a rifle is the dangerous one — they are used primarily to assess the school, not the student. They may factor into tracking decisions, or what passes for them around here, but no one in these states is going to fail a grade because they didn’t pass the test. On the other hand they are often extremely important to the teacher, the school, and the district, because their results determine how well they’re deemed to be doing by the higher levels of the educational bureaucracy, which affects funding levels and whether or not you have to deal with well-meaning functionaries poking around and can occasionally even make the difference between a school staying open or not.
Yes, this produces some crazy incentives.
This sounds like DCPS has fundamentally misunderstood the 80/20 rule; surely, the true “80/20 rule” would be that you are allowed to miss up to 80% of your classes before you’re counted absent. This would allow students to strategically get 80% of an education at 20% of the cost.
The current rule seems to imply that each 20% of the school day is worth 80% of a school day, and thus each school day is 400% of a school day. And we know DC schools aren’t that good.
Proyas’ comment sheds some light on the policies re unexcused absences. It seems like unexcused absences have been a big problem, so the policy is designed to clamp down on them. There clearly is an issue here: even if the individual student is able to make up the ground so as to pass the final exam, the effect on the classroom as a whole of allowing students to attend or not as they please is going to be detrimental.
I don’t really understand the significance of “graduating high school” (in this country you just leave school with some qualifications, or not) but I gather that not being allowed to graduate high school is a fairly draconian sanction, which might effect people’s ability to obtain employment or enter higher education. The punishment is a bit drastic for what is essentially a disciplinary offence, so I can see why it’s been fudged in the past.
At the same time, it’s also too far removed from the offence. I believe high schoolers are typically aged 14-18, and people of that age are not known for their impulse control. What is needed is a minor but immediate sanction, so that the student clearly understands that non attendance is not tolerated.
“Not graduating” is basically just equivalent to leaving without qualifications. You can retake your senior year or get your GED or whatever to obtain the same qualifications, we aren’t talking about a punishment that permanently bars you from getting a diiploma or equivalent.
The point of the absence problem is that if you don’t show up, you don’t get credit for completing the classes you need to complete to get your qualification.
You can’t just completely ignore the problem, because it’s impossible to teach a class when half your students are gone half the time.
And while some percentage of the absences are due to sympathetic “taking care of little siblings” reasons, I think many are still just kids not showing up.
What are your ideas for “immediate sanction”? Most sanction options are suspension or expulsion, which, how exactly is that punishment for someone who doesn’t want to be there in the first place?
My guess is that some of the students who seldom show up to class are the result of an earlier iteration of Goodhart’s law. States and cities were being judged on their dropout rates back when it was legal to drop out at (say) 14. So they mostly passed laws forbidding kids from dropping out until age 16 or 17.
This probably helped some kids at the margins, by not letting them make a dumb long-term decision of dropping out at 16 to go get a job hanging drywall.
On the other hand, it also probably made the population of students in high school a lot worse–lots of kids with no interest in school, or kids who are so far behind they’re not getting anything out of any high school class, end up forced to go to school by the law.
That could probably work, more-or-less, if the schools were actually able to keep those kids in line and provide them an education that was useful to them. (Aka, don’t put the kids who can’t do long division in Algebra 2–even an adult will be restless and miserable in a math class where they don’t understand anything, let alone a 16 year old kid!)
Yeah, I agree, but am very cynical about our ability to achieve your last paragraph. Giving up on trying to graduate the bottom ~20% (not necessarily lowest IQ, just least likely to graduate) would probably make life a lot nicer for the remaining 80% without significantly altering the outcome of the abandoned 20%.
But no child left behind and all that (not the policy, the attitude, which lives on strong even among the people who mocked the policy).
Part of it is, the educational system is the only ladder up and out of this pit of hellish idiots, for the fairly large number of non-idiots trapped in there with them.
You can look yourself in the mirror and say inequality of outcome is justified, but you can’t look yourself in the mirror as a decent person if you don’t provide equality of opportunity for a bunch of kids. Not when a lot of them need that opportunity to get anywhere.
And that includes giving them the chance to have their metaphorical “Come-to-Jesus” moment and realize they need to straighten out their stupid mess of a life.
The problem is figuring out which kids to keep cultivating because, despite lack of talent or being grossly undereducated for several years, they’re still going to grab that ladder and keep climbing [i]now[/i]… And which kids to weed out of the garden because you can’t fix them; they simply will not extract head from colon until it is too late for a general-education high school to reach them usefully.
My (again admittedly cynical) assessment is that we are currently so averse to doing any pruning at all that the weeds are (sometimes quite literally) choking the life out of way more non-idiots than could possibly be worth the small number of weeds that will ever “Come-to-Jesus”.
Some of the “weeds” are better modeled as “viruses” – not only are they beyond salvage, but they bring down a lot of marginal students with them. “Giving everyone a chance (well, really dozens of chances)” feels good, but if you refuse to cut out any of the worst, you’re actually taking away a lot of chances from others.
In the year 2018, schools are set up to be easy to run. What’s best for students is secondary. It’s the Iron Law of Institutions: the people running them by definition are running them and want them to be easy.
If you had classes with chronic absences, you could just run the class at a slower pace, and have the students graduate in a slightly longer period of time. At the end of some unit of time, you regroup the students so that similar mastery levels (what they’ve already done) and skill levels (how fast they will proceed) are together and go again. Schools do this only at extremely low levels of resolution currently. You have a class for at least half the school year, and there are only 3 or 4 possible classes you could end up in.
Generally that accomplished by making up the class over the summer, although if this district is flunking the students from all their classes for being 15 minutes late to the first one of the day, summer won’t be sufficient to catch up.
Bear in mind that your solution isn’t just about convenience; if a student misses 25% of their classes and has to make that up, then you are going to need to provide them 25% more schooling, at least (because by missing some things early, they will fail to understand subsequent concepts) which increases your expenses. Or else you’d end up with a possibly quite sizable group of disruptive 19 year olds in Freshman Algebra, increasing the class sizes there.
Traditionally, corporal punishment was used for this purpose.
A further challenge with enforcing attendance is that most of the discipline options open to schools (e.g. suspensions) result in the offender missing even more classroom time.
Of course there is another question: why do we make high-schoolers attend classes in the first place? It seems suspicious that the “classroom” model of schooling is basically unchanged since the nineteenth century. The “chalk and talk” part seems like it could be done via MOOC or even just a video. The individual attention part seems like it would be better delivered by infrequent small-group tuition. I suspect that the main reason for having the students in a class is to ensure that they are actually spending the time studying, but that involves the teacher combining pedagogical and disciplinary roles. Why should those roles not be separated?
For instance, suppose that schools provided a variety of educational materials (written, video, interactive etc) and set tests to allow the students to demonstrate their understanding of particular topics. Then the students could decide (with guidance) how to prepare for the tests and when to take them. In each subject area there would be a prescribed order of tests and the students would have to show progress in different subject areas over the course of the year.
The students would be obliged to attend school in normal school hours (as now) and they would be monitored by responsible adults (not necessarily teachers) to enforce discipline and ensure they were engaged in study during study periods. Their learning would be monitored to check that they were engaged in relevant activities and making reasonable progress so that an early intervention could be made if anything seemed to be going wrong. Students would be able to access online or in person tuition where they (or their counsellor) deemed it necessary and various activities could be available in-school for them to sign up to (some of which might be mandatory requirements for certain modules).
This does not strike me as completely unreasonable, but I see a couple a problems. I suspect a lot of students will be incapable of learning on their own, even if it’s because they can’t read. And teachers unions are unlikely to embrace a system where they are not the centerpiece.
This is pretty much exactly how my high school calculus class worked. We had tests every two weeks and online the teacher posted a list of topics that would be on each test. In class, there was a binder filled with example problems (with answers in the back). Each class, the teacher would work through these example problems on the board and you could ask questions if you had them, but you were free to do whatever you wanted: there was no homework, and nothing contributed to your grade except your results on the tests. So if you already knew the curriculum and were confident in your skills, you could read a book or do other class’s homework during the period. The class size was also pretty small, with only 12 students. If every one of my high school classes was taught like that, I would’ve done much better academically.
Across my 3 years of Canadian high school I had a 12% attendance rate. I managed to work with the administration and they were willing to adjust the weighting of the final exam for each subject up to 50% (from 30%) so I actually passed all of my classes despite rarely being there or doing homework, which was incredibly generous of them in retrospect — but I can’t help but wonder how things might’ve been different if I could’ve just ‘tested out’ of 90% of my classes. The gifted program I was inducted into in middle school was much better about these things, but had issues of its own (specifically, shuttling the students into some of the worst schools in the city, presumably in an effort to fluff up their standardized testing scores. Putting ~20 intelligent, precocious teens into a school with 500 underachieving, mostly ESL students with behavioral problems — well, you can probably guess how it went).
Also similar to my High School AP Physics class, but that was with the intention of giving a college like experience and since the real goal of the class was not the grade but a score on the AP test.
I think this idea suffers badly from the typical mind fallacy.
There are certainly some percentage of students who have the diligence, self motivation, and smarts to do better with that approach. But definitely not the majority and probably not a significant minority. Hell, I was the valedictorian and I struggled to stay motivated in a couple of self-learning courses I was allowed to take. Plenty of otherwise successful adults struggle with this.
I highly doubt that 60% of high school students in DC are simply too inherently stupid to handle basic readin’ ritin’ and ‘rithmatic. But I can certainly believe there is a large enough fraction that simply don’t value getting educated and lack the positive adult influences they’d need to get the right kick in the pants.
So, prepare for the test by cramming a year’s worth of material the day before the test, which will be taken on the last day allowed?
No they wouldn’t. Students will always have the option of not showing progress, and then what? You’ll fail them? Saying “we’ll fail you unless you show progress on the tests” has the same problem as “we’ll fail you unless you show up for class”, and leads to 58% of your students not graduating. Which you’re not going actually going to do, and they’ll figure that out soon enough.
I’m all for considering better ways to educate children and adolescents, but treating them as if all or even most of them are motivated autodidacts who would flourish if not being stifled by The Man is, as gbdub points out, pure typical-minding.
I passed my engineering chemistry course by failing almost every test and then doing every other assigned homework problem 3 days prior to the exam and getting a really high score. So it’s possible. But not always likely.
I think a lot of kids are autodidacts when they are learning things they want to learn, whether that’s baseball trivia or how to play a computer game.
To chime in with gbdub and John, I absolutely hate recorded online classes. I loved both high school and college, was high school valedictorian and magna cum laude in college, but I learn much more quickly and effectively with teacher interaction and a structured class schedule. If I have a half-decent instructor who covers the material that I can interact with to get clarification (and I’m the dude who will raise his hand to ask questions in a large lecture hall), I barely have to study outside of class. If you just flip me a book and a video recording of a lecture, it takes me about 5 times as long, assuming that I can even motivate myself to keep it up.
I can’t imagine how useless this would be for people who can’t even bother to show up for class.
Is this another case of proposing something that works great with 110 IQ educated rationalists and would fail when applied to the general public?
I mean, I’m in a PhD program and not particularly dumb and I still have chronic difficulty structuring my time effectively. That proposed system definitely would not have worked for me; I benefited a lot in both high school and college from having real-time access to the instructor to ask questions and clarify confusing points (and also from not being in control of the schedule).
On the one hand, when reading the FAGGOT quote, it struck me that the teacher perceived things that would be normal in many universities as misbehavior because it was in high school. Students being late or disengaged to the point of doing other stuff during a lecture is acceptable; and though shouting obscenities and being disruptive is not, I can only see it as escalation in response to being forced to attend (wheareas the uni I attended did not have mandatory attendance). The post read like a prison warden getting surprised that the inmates lack enthusiasm. That’s not meant as a moral statement, rather I found the account unsurprising and think most people would resort to “near-constant talking during lessons and fooling around with cell phones” if forced to spend hours in class every day for years. I think adults would if anything be way less patient if office meetings are anything to go by.
On the other hand, you are right. Pretty much everyone has trouble in university due to the laxer oversight, and I can’t imagine it getting better if that is also extended to high school.
Yes, but keep in mind the teacher is judged on how well these prisoners learn the curriculum those students have no interest in. In college, the sinking or swimming is up to the students, who will be expelled if they fail, thereby solving any disengagement problems by later years. In public k-12 education, the teachers are expected to be capable of presenting content in a way that is accessible and engaging to the students. Teachers might be judged negatively if they have many discipline referrals or many failing students; if they were “good teachers” the students would find their discussion of linear equations interesting and grokable. In many cases, the student won’t face consequences for disengagement until they get rejection letters from college for low marks or have to pass up employment opportunities for lacking a diploma. This is too far ahead for a, say, 8th grader to contemplate. Unless the student for whatever reason values the verbal praise of the teacher, or has parents that provide rewards or punishments, they need to be unusually motivated to see the point of the studies. One thing teachers often appreciate is having students that care about athletics or other activities they are involved in; these will usually require at least a 2.0 average to participate, often checked quarterly or more, and moreover a phone call to the coach can straighten out behavior problems.
Attendance in college is more rare. Not completely rare, and even at some elite schools attendance is taken in some classes.
It’s a combination of assuming college students are adults responsible for their actions, and having selected students based on prior ability to manage themselves.
We’re also okay (relatively, and pushback is coming here) with college students failing, at least compared to high school students failing.
Apparently taking attendance in college lectures has become more common, with the “iClicker” being the typical means of enforcement. Whether this is push due to technology, pull due to lower-quality students, pull due to classes being used for indoctrination, or isn’t actually happening (I have only secondhand anecdote, not data), I don’t know.
Attendance points and iClickers are gaining ground in non-major classes. In my experience, administration drones are pushing them for two reasons. First, your instinct is right, they want to increase retention by minimizing failing grades in general education classes. This backfires horribly, because bad students don’t come to class. Istead of just missing a lecture, they forgo attendance and iClicker points. Second the iClicker is catnip for box-checkers. They push hard for its use as on official course assessments. Tenured professors mostly flat out refuse, but adjuncts and term faculty, the ones mostly teaching introductory and non-major classes, have little recourse.
Adam Smith wrote that the discipline of schools is for the benefit of the masters, not the students, and complained that not only were students forced to attend lectures, they weren’t even allowed to express their discontent by their behavior in class. He went on to claim that no discipline is required to get students to attend those lectures that are worth the attending, as is known where such lectures are given (from memory so probably not verbatim).
I think he was specifically targeting Oxford and Cambridge, but he did say that compulsion might sometimes be needed for children or young boys, but that beyond the age of twelve or thirteen it need play no role in education.
An improved version of your model is one where passing the test actually buys the student some freedom. If you have completed high school, as measured by tests, at sixteen, you get to graduate and leave. Alternatively, if you are completing tests fast enough so that you will have finished this year in six months, you get to leave school, or at least shift to someplace in school where you can play instead of work, several hours early each day.
Epistemic status: no idea. Very curious.
Claim: Most people do anything effortful only because the haka is doing it. The old saying “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink” is completely wrong. A normal person can pick up Melville on his own, but he can’t read it effortfully unless he’s learned to effortfully read because his haka leaders love reading, and are leading the love-reading-haka, in his mind, at present.
That attendance policy reminds me of the Dazexiang Uprising:
“So what’s the penalty for 15 minutes of lateness, exactly?”
“It’s an unexcused absence for the entire day.”
“I see. And, uh, what’s the penalty for playing CoD all day?”
I believe our sources for that story are from the Han dynasty, which had obvious reasons to make their predecessors look bad. When a tomb from the Qin, containing written material, was excavated, it was not consistent with the Han account of the evils of the Qin legal system.
The same idea is proverbial in English: “as well hang for a sheep as a lamb.”
To clarify my comment a bit, the Post article (as I recall anyway – it was a couple years ago, I believe written by Bill Turque, but still can’t find a link for the life of me. Anyone who can help out will be hugely appreciated) wasn’t arguing that it was giving DC home rule that broke things. Both the time the schools were good, and the time after it’s alleged that Marion Barry turned it into a corruption-swamp, were before DC got home rule.
This was actually the problem, in a sense. Because there was no city government, the only avenue for advancement for a local politician was to the school board. Barry realized that and used the school board as the place to build his empire – and it clearly worked, given the results after home rule was given to DC and he became the so-called “Mayor for Life” – but the theory is that it wrecked the school system in the process.
(Which I guess still fits the idea of local authorities run out of control, but the lack of federal oversight for DC schools doesn’t seem to have been the unique thing. That was the same as everywhere else. The unique thing was the abnormally high status of a school board job, which motivated more vicious career politicians to want the job than normal.)
This is how I read it, but I wanted to give your clarification needs a signal boost because it seems like everyone else, Scott included, is badly misreading it.
My school in Florida had a similar attendance policy that you could get a waiver for. I was very worried I wouldn’t graduate from it, despite being in the top of my class, and spoke to a guidance counselor. She told me that every student with good grades and little discipline got the waiver, and sure enough I did. There were also rumors that everyone who applied got the waiver, that the school board used it to control their graduation rate, and that mostly white people got the waiver, but I have no idea of any of that is true.
I’d like to point out that education is strictly run by provincial governments in Canada, with no federal input; and that the province of Alberta uniquely has one of the best education systems in the world according to The Programme for International Student Assessment. Federal input may help, but I do not think it is necessary to run a good school system.
Good point.
The one exception is that schools for First Nations are federally-funded in Canada.
Okay, maybe this goes deeper than just the absence thing.
There’s many reasons for the school-to-prison pipeline and they’re not all down to structural racism.
Some teenagers/young adults do not want to be in school, do not want to learn, do not want to be working. They want to smoke weed and make easy money through petty crime. School is a holding pen in that case until they do eventually get themselves into enough trouble, and burn through enough last chances, that they end up in jail.
I’ve seen them when I’ve been working in an early school leavers’ programme and when I was attending courses at a training centre; young guys in their late teens/early twenties at break on their phones boasting to their mates about how they were baked coming in to the training course that morning because they smoked right before leaving the house. They don’t care if the instructors know, because no-one is going to do anything about it (too much hassle getting the police involved when all you have is “but I know he was high as a kite” and no evidence), and they don’t care that they’re not learning the skills to get themselves a job that the course is intended to teach them.
They don’t want to be there and are only there because the dole put them on a training course and would cut off their benefits if they didn’t go, and eventually they’ll get into petty crime (if not engaged in it already), and end up in jail.
And these are white guys in a majority white society, so it’s not “structural racism anti-blackness prejudice”, and I’m damn sure human nature being what it is, some of the kids in DC are the exact same. You have the poor kids who are taking on part of the parenting duties in the home, and getting failed because they can’t be at school and looking after their siblings at the same time. You have the kids with behavioural/learning disabilities from struggling backgrounds who are falling behind year on year and struggling just to keep their head above water because maybe there’s no responsible adult in their background to take care of them.
And you have the kids who are criminals in training and don’t want anything to do with school or engaging with society, and they’re the exact disruptive influences as described above. And they are the ones who know how to play the system and scream about “my rights!” when anyone tries to discipline them. So they can’t be disciplined in school, they laugh at any attempts to control them, and eventually they end up in prison which is a lot tougher, harsher and more extreme than any discipline a school might have exerted, if the school were permitted (I imagine in the US it’s as hard to expel a student as it is over here, because of the “right to an education” where some school somewhere is forced to take the hard cases).
I find the contrast between the two quotes from DCPS teachers (admittedly one secondhand and older) interesting. The first quote makes it sound like the problem is just kids arriving 25 minutes late to their first class because they had to drop off their little sister at the middle school 5 blocks away being screwed over by an irrational policy. The second story makes it sound like the school system is a madhouse.
I don’t know which view is correct, but the second story is consistent with everything else I’ve heard from teachers and accords with my own experiences and observations in related settings, not to mention other lines of evidence (e.g. test scores), whereas the first strikes me as a story that flatters PC sentiment and is inconsistent with all the incentives of the bureaucracy (why institute an attendance policy that completely forks the one measure anyone judges you by?).
On the other hand, I can easily imagine a temporary bureaucratic snafu due to overreaction to a scandal, with nobody thinking through the consequences. Thus I think it likely that both quotes are correct: the school district is complete bedlam with chronic absenteeism and precious little learning going on, but *also* a bunch of students are being screwed over (at least relative to the baseline of handing out diplomas to illiterates, with employers valuing them accordingly) by a ridiculous policy instituted by a mindless bureaucracy.
In short, I’m going with option 3, plus fraud and really low standards everywhere else. Basically, most places have a policy of “You graduate if you show up, but you don’t really need to show up”, whereas DC shifted to “You actually need to show up”. And the bureaucracy is in the process of saying “whoops, that sure was a bad idea!” and are going to try to figure out a way to fix it since everyone is yelling at them for screwing over a bunch of poor black/hispanic kids. So I predict they will “fix it” next year, and get back to their usual practice of screwing over any poor black/hispanic kid who wants to learn anything or make anything out of their lives.
Both can be true.
Two of my kids are in very selective magnet schools, located inside bigger schools that mainly have local students. Both have been in classes where there was a seriously disruptive student about whom the teachers could or would do very little. Short of completely sealing off the magnet kids from the regular kids, that happens.
This is in a county with an extremely well-funded school system. The problem here isn’t resources[1], it’s a political or policy problem that the school system doesn’t have any way to keep disruptive kids from running a denial of service attack on a whole classroom. I don’t know the right solution here, but it’s 100% clear to me that allowing one problem student to shut down a year of middle-school science class is a very bad idea.
[1] There’s probably as much corruption as in many failing inner-city schools, but more total wealth to work with, so there’s a lot of money for school buildings and teachers and such even after all the featherbedding and self-dealing.
Or a less-ridiculous policy instituted by a bureaucracy that thought its people would never be so daft as to actually implement the policy without first applying common sense, then blindsided by a zero-tolerance policy being imposed from on high because of widely-publicized failings elsewhere.
Zero tolerance policies almost never lead to good outcomes, but are a common and irresistible enough temptation that you really ought to make sure all your other policies will survive zero-tolerance implementation.
My impression from following the newspapers is that public school districts tend to be extremely bad at statistically modeling the consequences of policy change brainstorms they come up with. This example of DC changing some attendance rules and then being shocked by the collapse in the graduation rates happens all the time across the country — the main difference is that usually principals and teachers intervene to keep the consequences of the head office’s Big Idea from being quite so severe.
If America’s public school districts employed, say, just 10% of the quantitative talent that shows up annually to the MIT Sloan Sports Analytic Conference looking for Moneyball jobs in sports, they’d have a much stronger ability to anticipate the likely consequences of their various hot new ideas.
http://www.sloansportsconference.com/
Regarding home rule: a citywide school district is not truly local. Truly local government is government close enough to the voters where voters can actually talk to the leaders.
Those who want local government should start with a campaign to give each high school — with the schools below it — its own elected school board. Now you have a situation where parental involvement is worth the bother.
It’s not about school district size. Neighboring Montgomery County is larger than DC by both population and area, and its countywide school board doesn’t have remotely these levels of dysfunction. (I hated my two-and-a-half years at a high school there, but that’s because if you drop a naturally anti-social person into a school full of strangers in mid-year he’s going to be miserable no matter what. My better-adjusted younger brother did fine.) Likewise Prince George’s County, which is majority African-American in case anyone thinks it’s just a race thing.
NYC experimented with splitting local schools into autonomous districts with their own elected boards in the ’60s. The result was a massive teachers’ strike and the city settling on a compromise where there were both elected local boards and an appointed citywide board – a confusing mess that somehow lasted 30 years.
The Ocean Hill-Brownsville imbroglio of the late 1960s in Brooklyn public schools came about when the Lindsay Administration gave black power activists control of a chunk of the public schools. They immediately started trying to fire Jewish and Irish schoolteachers and replace them with blacks. The white teachers under union leader Albert Shanker went on the warpath to save their jobs.
The whole story has pretty much been memoryholed, but it was a huge deal at the time. Thus in Woody Allen’s 1973 sci-fi movie Sleeper, a scientist explains that the old American civilization came to an end when:
“According to history, over 100 years ago, a man named Albert Shanker got hold of a nuclear warhead.”
Pretty sure they call that a Charter School. Interestingly enough, the DC Charters didn’t do nearly as bad in terms of ignoring absences to inflate graduation rates as the District schools did (i.e. graduated no one who missed more than 1/2 a year of school), while still maintaining a 73.4% graduation rate.
Okay. Nobody is going to ask for details about the baboon problem?
Edit: First hit on google. In Northern Cape baboons invading and occupying your school just happens from time to time.
Probably less disruptive than a couple of kids I had the pleasure of having to share classes with…
There is a <1% proportion of students I have observed for which this might, yes, be a good exchange. Depends on the baboon. I imagine that baboons have delinquents too.
I am now imagining baboon delinquents, who, instead of swinging from trees chucking banana peels at each other like they’re supposed to, run away from the pack every day to attend classes at the local human school. Some of them might even be getting As ! Oh, the scandal ! Their baboon parents are so distraught…
That argument moved to the suburbs back in the 1970s, with all the parents who thought a good education would be best for their children and managed to arrange pretty much that under local control.
Quite possibly the school systems like DC actually are optimized (or were before the recent “reforms”) for the needs of most of their students. Most of whom can at best aspire to jobs selling either french fries or recreational pharmaceuticals, will never need to do algebra, would benefit from a certificate that says “almost always shows up within 15 minutes of the scheduled start time”, and mostly just need some level of adult supervision during the hours their single parents are at work.
SSC, and most of the journalistic / thinkfluencer community, will typical-mind and judge inner-city public school districts by how well they prepare students for a university education and middle-class life that maybe 10% of them will ever actually see, imagining that if we just instituted the right reforms that number would magically reach 90%. What would a school system look like that was truly optimized for the 90%, and how would it differ from pre-shakeup DC?
Saw your comment standing alone, wanted to participate, but have been drinking and got rambly…
I am still grappling with trying to even find edges to the “innate differences” versus “cultural capital” arguments for why quality/outcomes/life is so variable, but I think the right rejoinder to “truly optimized for the 90%” is that the 90% is a shifting target that shifts whenever you much move the middle, such that “truly optimized for the 90%” just looks like “successful at preparing kids for good, low-debt or debt-free, basically decent and gainfully employed/productive lives.”
If the cultural capital thesis is true, and it must at least sorta be true (nobody is born knowing English, algebra, or innately aware that large groups can’t function if people aren’t sticklers for arriving on time), then the cultural capital thesis should be about equally true for D.C. schools in good decades as for D.C. schools as in bad decades, and as equally true in D.C. as in the suburbs. I tend to think the main difference in D.C. is that instead of teachers and parents who mostly find that other teachers and parents are coordinating to present a united front and keep students disciplined and invested, you have teachers and parents who mostly find the other teachers and parents are individually optimizing for the fact that teacher-parent-community coordination has broken down. If all the other teachers and parents and admins are already sliding into abandoning discipline and/or embracing cynicism/nihilism/what-have-you, and/or bowing to crushing realities of the attitudes the students already have, doesn’t that make it much harder not to do so oneself? It’s moloch pumped up to larger-than-usual-size (in America) by political corruption, racism, one-parent families, and poverty. Not race determinism or urbanism-determinism or some proof that standardized tests / political correctness / your-favorite-educational-pet-theory is somehow uniquely corroding performance in D.C.
My prior is pretty strongly that cultural capital is real, and strongly, strongly important. I think even a single teacher who connects with 20% of students well enough for them to viscerally acquire a new lesson–especially something basic like “arrives consistently within 15 minutes of start time” is the bare minimum for “employable”–that teacher adds huge value for those kids and their networks.
I had a programming teacher (a computer scientist who’d done large visual basic projects, including a major retailer’s cashier software back in the late nineties, for >$200k/yr back when that was real money, and who’d taken his chunk and retired to teach high school programming and coach golf) who connected with 5 or so students in every class of 25 well enough for them to understand the difference between “usually puts in enough effort to make a good showing” versus “consistently gets 90% or so right, and will make a good employee who does a lot of work” versus “understands precision and effort well enough to be able to choose to not stop trying until 100% correct, and who can therefore work independently or manage a high value project where small failures are still failures.”
His trick was, each problem he’d assign, he would hand out the grading rubric at the same time as announcing the assignment. All his assignments were designed to be roughly equivalently effortful, and all were worth 100 points. If you got 99.95% of the points on the rubric (all of which would be objectively testable based on whether your program worked, generated exactly the right output, and contained the phrases of comment you were told to include)… well, 99.95% is worth 99.95 points. If you got 100% of the points, that was worth 150 points. An assignment that was a day late was docked 10%. An assignment more than a day late lost 20% (but you could still pass the class with a b, if I recall correctly, if you turned everything in on the last day… or heck, if you turned everything in two days late, but got a 100% on two assignments you could get an A!) An assignment that got less than 75% (? I forget this number) of the points could be re-submitted a second time, as though merely turned in late. (But there’s no route to “perfect” if it’s late.) Okay, I say that was his “trick” but also, he’d gotten a perfect 36-36-36-36 on the A.C.T., and he put in the effort to make each assignment teach both conceptual tools and specific software / programming applications. He was a great, great teacher.
The assignments were quite challenging and the rubrics had literally dozens of things to check, so fewer than 1/3 of students got a single “perfect” at any point (perfects were generally announced) even though (I’m guessing wildly) about half got As, and everyone who did all the work got Bs or Cs. But the students (including me) who tried to get “perfects” several times, and never succeeded or finally succeeded once (I was so thrilled!)… you get something real from that kind of experience, but it’s latent and more like a small uptick in a 3rd derivative than like a once-off boost. And it’s probably socially contagious, such that the benefit is as likely to accrue to your friends/spouse/that-one-ex-you-dated-for-five-years-but-it-didn’t-work-out… so it’s probably really hard to find with statistics.
But if that’s what school is mostly for–getting those upticks in 3rd derivatives that affect one’s whole network–then a school that is failing badly will fail *everyone* connected to it. Even the teachers who are there for just a year or two will get “contact fail” from the experience, potentially. I know a couple of teachers whose bad experiences while teaching in mostly making-it schools seem to have soured their attitude toward life the way a failed marriage can… the struggle is real. It’s the kind of thing that makes a fella’ want to invest in getting religion.
My friend described an incident where one student–who was physically bigger than he was–yelled out he was a “FAGGOT” when asked to sign the clipboard, provoking laughs from all the other students, before sitting down without signing it.
Another reason to give teachers guns.
I don’t approve of calling your teacher an obscenity, but I don’t think it deserves the death penalty.
I was kidding, but now I’m not so sure…
Other people have highlighted important problems but one that I haven’t seen mentioned much is that one of the reasons that education reforms fail is that our expectations are unreasonably high.
Right now, roughly 20% of kids graduating highschool who are functionally illiterate according to the numbers I’ve seen. This fits with my mother’s experience teaching remedial English: even though she was technically a “special education” teacher, only a fraction of the kids she worked with were mentally retarded or dyslexic. Most of them just never learned the first time and moved through the subsequent grades of English classes in an uncomprehending daze.
These kids will never be able to appreciate Shakespeare or even read the New York Times, but they’re absolutely capable of the level of literacy needed to work the register at a department store. Trying to force them through the entire K-12 English program by the time they’re 18 is counterproductive; they spend too little time working on their fundamental skills and too much time on inappropriately advanced material.
Most kids shouldn’t go to college but every kid of normal intelligence should be able to read and perform basic sums. Refocusing highschool standards on basic literacy and numeracy rather than on college prep would mean that those people could be taught appropriate material for their abilities. Ideally this would feed into trade schools or apprenticeship programs to offer a parallel non-college path for skilled blue collar workers a la Germany.
“Refocusing highschool standards on basic literacy and numeracy rather than on college prep,” with existing conditions, will mean that no one gets taught college prep.
Better to specifically target two separate diplomas, with tests to get into the higher-tracked classes.
You’re right but I think that’s a problem that takes care of itself.
The kids who will go to college will take college prep courses anyway. If their public school offers AP courses they’ll take them, if not they’ll leave in favor of private preparatory schools or public magnet schools.
Diamonds in the rough pretty rare to start with and g-loaded standardized tests will pick them out regardless of their educational background.
I can think of several big problems with a plan where “kids who will go to college” is by policy limited to kids whose parents can afford private schools and kids who live in the sort of school districts that offer AP courses.
Hm, actually limiting college to the rich independent of actual merit of their schoolwork might be a net gain for equality. Consider that college degrees right now are a pretty strong signal that a person has decent intelligence and conscientiousness. If colleges become just the playground for rich young kids, then that signalling value of degrees will drop. Since degrees signal less valuable information for employers in that case, fewer jobs will demand a college degree. The more you can emphasize “colleges are for the kids of the idle rich” rather than “colleges are where smart people go,” the more this trend holds.
Reply to Christthenottopher above:
The problem is, college is ALSO:
1) The place people go to learn advanced technical subjects. Which are one of the better ways for talented low-income children to get rich…
2) AND, they’re the place people go to learn what they need in order to have advanced philosophical and academic discussions about their society. Without which, you have deprived the poor of a native-born intelligentsia capable of recognizing any injustices they may suffer.
Basically, this reverts to an equilibrium state very much like that of some medieval mess where the aristocracy doesn’t encourage you to teach the serfs how to read and it may be illegal to try. Because the first thing the peasants would do if they could read would be to organize a peasant revolt.
Just canceling out the problem of college degrees being used for signaling value doesn’t solve the other problems caused by locking everyone but the upper class out of higher education.
Yes…but also a lot no. Consider things like coding where that field first thrived outside of classrooms with people learning at home. Or Germany where apprenticeship models are a common way to enter middle class professions. People use colleges as ways to get skills in part because they’re also getting a signal there. And the skills effect seems to be only a minor part of the income gains from college (Bryan Caplan’s The Case Against Education goes deep into these numbers).
Says the guy commenting on a blog dedicated to advanced philosophical and academic discussions about society. 🙂
But yeah people find ways to have those discussions in every free society through history outside the walls of the academy. In pre-20th century France it was the salons, in England the pubs, in Greece the agora, Rome the forum, and today there’s the internet. Colleges do happen to bring together lots of smart people, but smart people like congregating regardless of whether there’s a school building around them.
I dispute that reading of medieval history! Peasants revolted all the time, but it wasn’t philosophical ideas that moved them but taxes or the price of bread. And the first people to get educated outside the clergy were not aristocrats, but commoner merchants and craftsmen (basic reading and sums helps with business after all). Mass education didn’t spread not because the people at the top of the hierarchy feared the educated peasant, but because there was no demand for it. There weren’t laws against reading (otherwise you’re going to have trouble explaining the lack of formal education in areas with weak aristocracies like the Netherlands).
And if universal higher education is so necessary to avoid the ills of aristocracy, why has US inequality been increasing with increasing access to higher education? More Americans have degrees than ever, and inequality has been rising right along with that rate.
The literally rich young kids who treat college as a literal playground, won’t be the ones applying for jobs – if they need jobs, their parents will make a phone call and it will happen for them.
The economic signal of a college degree, in this hypothetical, is that it signifies a person comes from an upper middle class background and was smart/conscientious enough to not actually flunk out of college and now wants a job. Some employers might prefer a signal that is more heavily weighted on competence and less on class. Others will actually prefer the new version. But they are going to be stuck with the signals that you will allow to be sent, and destroying the semi-merit-based signal we’ve got doesn’t cause new full-merit signals to come into being.
So, at least in the short term, you get a system where employment decisions for management and high-end professional positions are based more strongly on social class than they are now. Which in turn has implications for how those jobs are done, and what institutional culture will look like. And we know from long experience that this works well enough to be stable, rather than driving a desperate search through the marketplace for alternative signals.
Noah Smith has several posts pushing back against Bryan Caplan’s idea that a college degree is 100% signalling. The most recent is here, and he links to two more in the first paragraph.
Caplan specifically says he doesn’t believe in 100% signalling (he’s more 80%). And he does in fact cover aspects like criminality (mostly winds up being kids with their act together enough to get through college have lower criminality) and even factoring in what protective effect against that university does provide doesn’t significantly shift the calculus that education is more expensive for society than it’s benefits are worth. Noah’s not wrong that actually rebutting Caplan would require a book length treatment, because Caplan was really thorough.
How about “Colleges prep kids for college?” They basically are doing lots of remedial intro classes lately anyway. Get the high achievers out of high school sooner, keep the lower achievers in longer for some intensive training on fundamentals, and figure out some way for society to adapt to the loss of the belief that everyone can and should go to college.
Some high schools are by default doing a thing that reduces to this; it’s called “dual enrollment”
I’d argue adolescents lacking basic literacy and math skills would be a failing of primary education, though allowing, or worse forcing, individuals lacking those skills into secondary education that assumes those skills does a disservice both to them and to everyone who’s actually ready for secondary education but has to deal with those not ready being disruptive out of frustration.
Of course, even where social promotions don’t result in a child’s classes being decided by age rather than skill, passing a grade is often an all-or-nothing affair that results in either repeating material the child mastered the first time around in the subjects they excel in or being plunged into more advanced material they didn’t understand the prerequisites for in subjects they’re weak in.
It would probably complicate scheduling, especially at smaller schools that can only support one section of a given class, but I think it would benefit the vast majority of students if pass/fail determinations were done on a subject-by-subject basis throughout the entirety of K-12 education, and given how long a year is from the prospective of a child or adolescent, it would be nice if such was done every semester or even every quarter. And if this results in frequent cases that take the form of a 8-year-old who’s good at math, sucks at history, and is average in most other things being in a third grade class filled with fellow 8-year-olds for most of the day, a fourth grade math class full of nine-year-olds, and a second grade History class full of seven-year-olds, I don’t see any rational reason to object if all students are in the class most appropriate to their current level of development in each subject.
Granted, even if we had perfect pedagogical AIs that could cater to every student’s particular needs adjusting to the appropriate level and pace in every subject and deploying the most effective teaching techniques for how each individual learns, there would probably still be problem students who either don’t care or are hellbent on disrupting the learning process of others, but reducing inattentiveness due to material being too far above or below a student’s current skill level in a given subject seems like a good first step.
Teaching functional literacy is the job of primary education; that is, you should have it before entering high school. If you’re doing what my old district (Frederick County, MD, not far from DC but substantially rural at the time) did in high school — teach “General Math I-IV” for four years for the “basic track”, all four courses having the same content which should have been learned earlier (but still won’t be), and the same for other fields — you’re just babysitting. At least the district had vocational programs, so it wasn’t a complete waste for some of them. (There were plenty of not too bright students who also weren’t good with their hands, though)
It probably makes sense to abandon the idea of secondary education for a fair number of students, and turn high school for them into 4 years of drill or work-study or just let them drop out and find work. But as soon as you formally separate this group from the “actually getting an education” group, Campbell’s law kicks in and you get pressure to put everyone in the more-prestigious group. My old district no longer has that basic track; I’m sure the not-too-bright students still exist, so they must have figured out something else to do with them (probably moved more to special ed).
I’m no expert on how things are done in all of the 50 states and all of the however many foreign countries are considered part of the developed world, but I get the impression that one problem the US has compared to its peers is that the US tends to favor an all or nothing approach while several foreign countries allow a more flexible take what interests you/your good at approach.
E.g. as I understand it, a US HS Diploma is roughly equivalent to a full set of British GCSEs, but whereas British students can pick and choose which subjects they pursue a GCSE in, a US HS Diploma requires you complete the High school curriculum in several subjects, and failing even one subject bars you from getting your diploma. I don’t know what the requirements are now, but circa 2005 in North Carolina, this meant completing four years of English, four years of Math, 3 years of Natural Science, 3 Years of social science, 2 years of the same foreign language, 1 year of physical Education/Health, and enough electives to total 24 credits in total. And even the really smart kids are penalized(I took Algebra 1 and Geometry in middle school when they are normally high school courses, and had to take two advanced maths beyond the standard curriculum in order to meet my 4 maths requirement).
And even at the college level, American Schools often require two years of intensive “we want you good at everything” general education course work if you want to get a Bachelor’s degree(and it gets bumped up to 4 years in fields that don’t exist at the Bachelor’s level, such as becoming a Lawyer or Medical Doctor).
And the aboved mentioned attendence policy, penalizing students in the classes they show up for on account of the classes they miss seems another symptom of this all or nothing approach to issueing qualifications.
I wonder how many US HS Seniors fail to graduate either because they failed the last year of their worse subject with an otherwise good GPA or because a draconian attendance policy barred them because they showed up for and passed all the classes required for graduation but conronicalled skipped an elective that would put them over the required minimum.
I find the objections to streaming of students kind of bizarre.
Back in highschool/secondary they streamed students based on yearly exams. From the A-class to the D-class.
Students at the margins would move up/down between the classes from year to year.
There wasn’t a huge difference between A and B and there wasn’t a massive gap between B and C.
but D… D was different. About 15 students out of a year of a little over 100. It was depressing the difference. When a teacher left unexpectedly and the 2 lower foreign language classes had to be merged for a few months I shared a class with them. Every class they’d be literally throwing things at the teacher, constantly fucking around, trying to pick fights. The kind of kids who would much prefer to be off setting fire to something and would occasionally go and indulge that urge. The kind of people where the only thing separating them and prison for a domestic battery charge was time.
If the rest of the students had had to try to learn with those guys in every class everything would be basically fucked.
What kind of psycho looks at that and says “you know who should have the cost of these fuckers presence inflicted on them? the other children!”
There are two big problems with tracking in America.
The #1 problem is race, and I’m not even just talking about black and hispanic students. The NYC magnet highschools are some of the best schools in the world and are constantly fighting to survive because they’re too Asian. Nobody likes “over-achieving” Asian students on either side of the aisle and they don’t have an established political lobby the way New York’s Jewish communities do.
The #2 problem is the American Dream. There’s nothing less American than a bureaucrat sitting down with a twelve year old and patiently explaining to them why they’ll never become an astronaut. Tracking works because it recognizes inherent strengths and weaknesses; our civil religion is centered around rejecting limitations on individual achievement.
Tracking is important and America desperately needs it, but it can’t be sold as tracking. Our pride as a nation and our ethnic pride won’t allow it.
Yes, but that’s like saying to an 18 year old guy who’s 5’4″ and 130 lbs “Yes, yes, you can be a football fullback in the NFL if you try hard enough and believe in yourself.”
There’s the American Dream, and then there’s delusional. Not tracking (even if you call it something else) is delusional.
There is a very large portion of America — possibly a majority — who have the belief that every single student (that isn’t literally retarded) can be made into an engineer or architect or mathematician.
For a lot of them, it is a fundamental value. They will sacrifice lots of other things before that one breaks.
The problem is not that people have unrealistic expectations about who can be academically successful. It is that is hard to decide who is not capable. Tracking got a bad reputation because so many students were diverted from more academic tracks unnecessarily.
“Tracking got a bad reputation because so many students were diverted from more academic tracks unnecessarily.”
Did it, or was that merely assumed because of the relative melanin or Y chromosome or Hebrewness or whatever distribution was undesirable by the decisionmakers?
And is it really that hard? I think you’ve stated you’re a teacher – I would hazard to guess you can pick out the likely flunkers pretty easily, and the disciplinary problems immediately.
gbbub:
As I understand it, tracking was not about weeding out the very lowest students. It was about putting the top 20% or so into the college track, and everyone else into a vocational track. And, that seems to be very much what people here are advocating. There is no way that the median teacher or administrator is competent to make that sort of judgment re a 15-yr-old . And I have seen plenty of kids who were out of control in 9th grade but were perfectly teachable 2 yrs later.
To steelman the tracking advocates, tracking can (and has been) accomplished through a combination of testing and teacher recommendations.
You answered the question yourself. Usually. Just because central planners are usually worse doesn’t mean that they can’t be better in specific cases, which are then the ones you’re going to notice.
I worked in relatively high wealth schools, and I was disillusioned with public schools about as much as the teacher who worked in D.C. Things may be worse in the inner cities, but in your average well-performing public school things are still pretty bad. Standards are declining, the student is placed ahead of the teacher, there is widespread cynicism among students and teachers, there is a sense of nihilism, that the work being done doesn’t matter. Furthermore, on a deeper level I have come to believe that our schools really do perform ideological work in terms of inculcating in our children various world-views which ultimately serve consumerist culture. We are all yuppies now. Of course, part of the problem is a wide-spread teacher-culture which is simply too lenient and does not ask enough of our children.
I think that the core of the problem is at the elementary level, personally. The core skills of reading/writing/arithmetic need to being there, and the focus in the earlier grades is increasingly time spent on socialization and other stuff, away from fundamentals. Although, perhaps the problem is a deeper, cultural one. Difficult to point to any one thing and say: “there, the problem is there.”
This might provide some insight into the nature of the DCPS bureaucracy.
https://www.npr.org/sections/ed/2018/02/20/587356139/head-of-d-c-s-schools-resigns-after-personal-scandal-and-amid-district-tumult
Re the unexcused absence policy, and whether it is fair to poor students:
1. The policy refers to unexcused absences. A student who arrives late in the AM with a note from a parent or guardian that says “please excuse my child’s tardiness; he was dropping his brother off at school,” or “please excuse my child’s absence; he was interpreting for me at the DMV” would presumably have an excused absence, not an unexcused absence.
2. Ten unexcused absences is equivalent to one-ninth of a semester. That is a good chunk of time. I taught for 15 years at an urban public high school, and I can attest that there is a lot of learning that goes on in class that is never tested. If a student misses a large % of class time, it might well be that I cannot , in good conscience, tell him that he has learned enough that he should be given a passing grade (which says to him, yes, you are prepared for higher education), even if he has passed a standardized, multiple choice exam. Now, whether that line should be drawn at 1/9 of the class missed, or 3/9, or 8/9, I don’t know. But I am not sure that it is per se unjust that such a line exists.
Neither of your examples in (1) would be excused by DCPS policy: https://dcps.dc.gov/attendance
Babysitting and doing errands are both under the unexcused absence examples list, “with or without parental approval.”
I don’t think that either of my examples falls under either “babysitting” or “running errands.” The regs also say that an excused absence includes “Emergency or other circumstances approved by the Director of Attendance and Support Services or designee.”
So, we can’t know if the policy is unfair unless we know how these provisions are enforced. In my experience, administrators, etc, are very much aware that students often have to act as interpreters for their parents, and sometimes have to take younger siblings to school. And, in my experience, a designee of the Director of Attendance (which usually means a school principal or asst principal) who has discretion to consider those excused absences under the “other circumstances” exception would probably do so. (After all, believe it or not, most school employees WANT kids to succeed, and try to remove barriers to success). Now, my experience might not be representative, but again, until we know how the policy actually works on the ground, we can’t condemn it.
It’s not an “emergency” if it’s planned in advance. And even if the Director has a policy of approving all such absences – which we don’t know – you’re still making students jump through uncertain hoops to get them approved.
No, it is not an emergency. But, the “other circumstances” language does not require that there be an emergency. Again, in my experience, I would expect that asst principals would exercise their discretion under the “other circumstances” clause to deem such absences excused. Re hoops, you are overstating how much jumping is involved – the decision would almost certainly be made at the school site, not downtown (the “designee” language almost always means the school site administrators). High school students generally know how to negotiate the attendance office.
I’m the DCPS teacher quoted at the top of this page. Up until this year’s scandal, staff did give exceptions and leniency for this type of thing. Now, the policy is enforced strictly, as written, with the expected results.
Additionally, the only available recourse would take place at the district office. We have had 4 administrators fired at my school alone this year–no one is giving students breaks at the school site level if they value their positions.
Four administrators fired in one year? How many is a full complement? And, any clue why they were fired?
Ten unexcused absences is “equivalent to one-ninth of a semester” and “a good chunk of time”, only if you define absence as not showing up at school at all. Once you redefine “absence” to mean “fifteen minutes late for their first-period class”, then ten unexcused absences may be no more than two and a half hours and you don’t get to play those cards any more.
Trying to deny someone an otherwise-earned high school diploma because they missed two and a half hours of class, is the sort of thing you should be ashamed to be seen defending in public.
We know from the teacher’s post that some number of students meet that description, but it’s hinted that it’s not everybody getting failed for absences.
Do we have an idea of the number who would totally pass except that they are chronically late to first period? I find 30% (i.e. ~ the difference between the previous and newly reported rate) tough to swallow.
Anecdotally, in my first period algebra class around a fourth of the class had passing grades that were dropped to FA (Failure for Absence). Only a few students (though that could still mean around 10%) with FA grades were already failing before being dropped down per the attendance policy.
And of course, a decent amount of students on the pass/fail border, after getting the attendance-based failure partway through the term, stopped showing up altogether and now are failing by every metric.
I am not sure how different this is in higher grades, as I teach 9th grade, but I would imagine that the older you are, the more responsibilities you might have outside the classroom, or at least the more competing interests. I know quite a few upperclassmen working early morning shifts, for example.
Thanks for the data point – how many of the FAs were the “show up for most of almost every school day, but late” group vs. those that were really just missing full days of class frequently?
I think if you read a little more closely, you will see that I did not defend that. I said that there is a point at which missing class means a student is unlikely to have learned enough to be given a passing grade, even if he or she managed to pass a standardized test. I stated that I am agnostic re where that line might be.
Regarding your hypothetical of the student missing 2 1/2 hrs, well, it is an empirical question as to whether that ever happens. In my experience, the distribution of absences tends to be bimodal, so that students who miss at least 10 days probably miss far more than that. If students are actually being given failing grades for missing 2 1/2 hrs over a semester, then the policy should be changed. But many here seem to be objecting to the principle that a student who passes a standardized test should be given a passing grade, regardless of how much class time he or she misses. I just think that that is based on a misunderstanding of what actually happens in a classroom.
Presumably everyone here has a couple decades experience in actual classrooms.
Experience being a student has to do with understanding how a classroom works as an instrument to provide education to children. While we’re at it, experience eating at a restaurant has to do with understanding how the restaurant works as an instrument to provide food to patrons.
It can tell you the difference between a badly prepared meal and a well-prepared meal, and it’ll give you a long list of things you love/hate about the restaurants you frequent. But it won’t tell you how to cook.
On the one hand, one’s experience eating at a bad restaurant MAY, often but not always, help one to identify what the restaurant is doing wrong at an underlying level.
On the other hand, there are any number of flawed or mistaken hypotheses about how to run a good restaurant, which no amount of experience eating at restaurants would ever correct.
The same goes for schools and educations.
I hope that most people here have no more than 4 years of experience in an actual high school classroom. And, I am guessing that the high school classrooms that most people here experienced were very different from that experienced by most students outside the top quintile or so. Moreover, as Simon_Jester notes, I am actually talking about how it works from the supply end, not the consumption end. I also doubt that most people know which fellow student failed what class back in HS, and why.
Specifically, we know how about the relative merits of attending lecture and just passing standardized tests. I don’t buy the “you can’t understand education unless you’re a teacher” argument.
Incurian: I don’t think that “you can’t understand education unless you’re a teacher.” I am specifically referring to how a high school classroom works – not about the relative merits of specific sorts of pedagogy – and how a lot of people here are making claims that seem to reveal a lack of understanding thereof. Eg: a former student once emailed me and said “I don’t know how you do it, but you have that weird manner of teaching that I can’t seem to describe, but I think it is mainly due to your vigorous focus on analysis. Your “so what’s” and your “why’s that so important” phrases seem to do the trick to help open up minds, or at least, my mind.” That is the sort of thing that students miss if they are not in class. A kid could easily skip class for 3 months, study the textbook, and pass a standardized test. But that kid would be missing a huge amount of the actual learning that takes place in class. (The same is true, i would think, of a chemistry student who skipped all the labs). And, remember, we are specifically talking about K-12 education, not college. So, someone who implies that a high school student who manages to pass tests without going to class has learned enough to be given a diploma, well, that might be true in some cases, but in most, the student has missed out on a lot, and is not being done any favors by being given a (relatively) meaningless diploma. (And, remember, kids who miss a lot of class are, as a general rule, not high achievers who can learn on their own).
This is a fair response. However, in my experience, most teachers are not worth sitting through class for. Perhaps my experiences have been especially negative, or maybe you’re an especially good teacher (probably both).
Incurian:
I like to think I was a good teacher, but I think it is a matter of degree. While I am sure there are teachers for whom attending class yields nothing, even in classes taught by average teachers there will be things going on in class that are valuable, but not tested (and perhaps not testable)
If you have students chronically late/absent from first period, scale it down.
Group the late-r students together, and move the class at half-speed.
This is inconvenient to manage, as I said elsewhere on this thread. But it’s pretty obvious that students do not behave the exact way administrators want and forcing them do to it through draconian rules when we don’t like the results is silly.
This is expected because we have looked at only badly performing localities. Thus we see only the boring point that the Federal government is more competent than the worst localities.
Ideologically, it shows that Federalism is not localism. Federalism welcomes multiple levels of government so that we are not at the mercy of failures at a single level. In this case it works when the higher level has a real (if limited) ability to correct the lower levels.
So should a nation like the US have a single education system, since the Feds will at least be consistent? My guess is no: a federal education system will evolve in under different pressures to what the department faces now. At the moment, all the special-interest pressure to turn teaching into a do-nothing sinecure is applied to local and state governments. If the Feds employed the teachers directly, it would face that lobbying? Would it cope better? Why should we expect it to?
Compulsory education is one of the worst ideas in a sea of bad ideas.
Mass illiteracy is, arguably, worse.
Compulsory schooling is a bad idea. Compulsory education doesn’t exist.
>6) At the time my friend was teaching, DCPS was in the grips of some harebrained, faddish teaching philosophy that said students of different academic abilities shouldn’t be put in different course tracks, but rather, should be deliberately put in the same class. This of course caused immediate problems since the curriculum was too hard for the weakest students and too easy for the strongest ones. I think my friend said his training program basically told teachers to “try harder” if any problems arose from the setup.
Not hare-brained or faddish, the evidence against different course tracks is long and consistent:
https://educationendowmentfoundation.org.uk/evidence-summaries/teaching-learning-toolkit/setting-or-streaming/
They cite 18 references here: https://educationendowmentfoundation.org.uk/evidence-summaries/teaching-learning-toolkit/setting-or-streaming/technical-appendix .
I skimmed the first six (I was going to read the first two but then I decided to keep going until I found something that supported their arguments… then I got bored). The first one is a broken link, two directly contradict their claims, two seem to be about the representation of minorities, and one seems to be not directly related to their claims (but if it were it would weakly contradict them). I hope the other citations are strongly in their favor.
I think a major part of the problem is that 12 years of formal classroom education is far too much for a lot of young people. Not everyone can, should, or even wants to go to college, and there need to be other paths into productive middle-class jobs. But the rules get set by people with high IQs who generally attended good schools and colleges and liked (or at least tolerated) them, so the perspective of those who aren’t as well suited for a traditional classroom is ignored.
For people who wish to enter a blue-collar trade of some sort, 8 years of classroom education followed by 2 to 4 years of vocational training would make more sense. An apprentice certification in plumbing, HVAC, or auto repair would be a much more valuable credential than a high school diploma (especially one from a bad school) and wouldn’t cost the state that much more to provide. For those who don’t have the necessary intellectual horsepower for vocational training, a diploma from 8th grade would be as meaningful as one from high school; as others have noted, employers at this level are basically looking for “shows up on time and isn’t blatantly disruptive”.
And the curriculum should be overhauled as well. Forget the Renaissance Man ideal; that’s aiming far too high, and should be reserved for the college prep track (which should probably only be about 25% of students nationwide). Focus on what everyone really *needs* to know, not what we think would be *nice* for them to know. Reading; writing; basic math up to fractions and decimals (some will struggle even with this); basic household management skills (including budgeting); a basic understanding of civics and the most important events of American history; how not to get fooled or tricked by advertising, salesmen, and scams.
Far too much of our modern educational system is the Typical Mind Fallacy writ large.
I agree with this. I loved school, but a significant fraction of people–smart people with skills that I don’t have–feel like they’re getting their soul sucked out through their left nostril when they’re trapped in a classroom. (There are also violent idiots who don’t want to be there, as well) Wrapping our entire society around people who love school is a mistake, and it’s bad for the people who love school as well, since it means they’re trapped in a classroom with disruptive people who don’t want to be there.
The problem is, you can’t know ahead of time whether any given student will have an affinity for any given subject. It’s perfectly fine to say, “most kids will neither need nor want trig”, but how can you identify the outliers ? They are not just going to magically absorb trigonometry from the aether — someone has to exist them to it. Same thing goes for every other subject; and thus it makes sense to teach a bit of everything to everyone.
We are rapidly nearing the stage at which a high school diploma is becoming a human right and denying a student his or her diploma becomes a human rights violation, or maybe cruel and unusual punishment.
If the Supreme Court doesn’t soon establish that the constitutional right to education entails the constitutional right to a high school diploma, then there will be UN delegations visiting “American inner cities” to point out this deplorable state of affairs. And then the Supreme Court will establish the right to a high school diploma.
The problem is the students’ complete lack of interest, which in many cases is due to the way things are taught. They have to feel invested in it, but it’s nearly impossible to achieve this in a school situation. I work as a one-on-one tutor, and if every kid had one of those, things would be a lot different. Of course, that is unrealistic. Then there are some kids who just can’t or won’t learn – we have to have a better plan for such students, because forcing them to attend isn’t helping anyone. For a long time and still in other countries, many kids just didn’t go to school. We also have to accept that some kids can only learn up to a certain point, and have them get there. No “everyone must be proficient” ridiculousness with the scale being defined such that a certain percentage of kids is always below where they put the bar of proficiency. It kills me because I know I can make a difference with many of these kids one-on-one or in small groups, but I know in a classroom situation with kids with these issues, it’d be nearly impossible. I taught a class to six well-off 8th grade boys and that was, predictably, not fun. They did learn something, but not much. They also threw a ball around constantly. This is at a very expensive boarding school. Education could just be done in such a smarter way, but it never will be, because people have trouble accepting the idea that all kids aren’t going to just “smarten up” and want to learn or be able to in a traditional environment. And we can’t just write them off. I’m very passionate about education, but it’s such a frustrating field I stay away from most of it. I am very good with helping students of all levels understand things, and I also give off a vibe that for the most part prevents too much troublemaking. I call it basic respect and a desire to help, but whatever it is, I get sent in when the oppositional defiant disorder kids have scared off the other tutors. But there aren’t a lot of people with these skills.
I mean, keep in mind that I think a survey recently came out saying 3/4 of the country had not read one book in the last year. Most people are really not good with literacy and education. There are other ways to learn besides books, of course, but come on. Not one? I often read one a day, and have since I was 6. But my siblings have never read for pleasure. It is something that can be taught, but only to a degree. Most people just don’t like it. Some people love it. My 21-year-old brother is telling me he’s really going to try to read a book this July. It is just pulling teeth for some people. So many kids, even from well-off backgrounds and good schools, the population that I work with, are functionally illiterate.
I have a trick for this. Kids who show no reading comprehension whatsoever respond to it. I make them read the lyrics to Piano Man and tell me what is going on. Most of them somehow come to the understanding that the people at the bar are lonely and they recognize that they’re telling Billy Joel not to get stuck like them. They can suddenly understand how the ideas build on each other with each verse. And I tell them books are like this. I mention how you don’t need to know who Davy is – he literally only exists for the line that rhymes with Navy, and he’s there to symbolize a lonely, drifting person. For whatever reason, this helps them understand literature.
While 3/4 of Americans having not read a single book in the last year sounds alarming at first glance, how bad it really is depends on how you define “read a book”.
I haven’t read a physical book since at least 2012, and between blindness and being crap at touch reading braille couldn’t read a physical book if my life depended on it, but even with a screen reader being much slower than how fast I could read back when I could see, I’d estimate I consume around a million words of digital text in a typical month. Granted, that’s including things like the forums I frequent, e-mails, SSC posts, etc. though the bulk of it is reading literature and a lot of it is reading articles on places like Wikipedia.
Granted, I miss being able to enjoy ink on paper reading material, but there are plenty of people who have the option of picking up an actual book who prefer the convenience of reading online or having their library saved digitally on their desktop or smartphone, and even without the whole several bookcases worth of books in the palm of your hand factor, there are so many free and low cost digital texts in circulation that hardcopy is a comparatively expensive luxury. Even as someone who buys his music and audiobooks on CD, I much prefer carrying my flac rips saved to and SD card around with me to carrying the actual discs.
If that 3/4 of Americans haven’t read a book in the last year statistic is only counting actual ink-on-paper books, I have to wonder how many of those 3/4 have consumed at least a million words of digital text in the last year.
In my purely anecdotal experience, most Americans consider fiction books to be raw material for movies. Reading a book is akin to watching an iPhone getting assembled. Sure, if might be intetesting to experience that once, but after that, you’d rather just have the iPhone. Reading books is for those few professionals whose job it is to produce movies.
Non-fiction books are something you read for work. They’re important, but the idea is to finish them as quickly as possible, so you can move on to the next task.
Just have high pressure national examinations like the GCEs or Gaokao.
In my experience, the limiting factors seem to be individual ability and home situation ratger than taecher quality.
The issues described by Proyas are there at the elementary school level (although the tardiness probably isn’t as bad, and the kids don’t know as many curse words).
Everyone is setting the starting line at 9th grade and saying “let’s see what we need to do to fix this **high school** problem.” For a lot of kids, high school is too late. Heck, even elementary school is too late to fix the baggage some of these poor kids are already carrying. Any real fix will take 14+ years to manifest, because you need to start at pre-K or even earlier.
In short, if we see improvements in DC’s graduation rates next year that people attribute to some common-sense or feel-good reform, we have to suspect that it’s fraud because it will have arrived 13+ years ahead of schedule.
Wow. This high school valedictorian would have failed out of DC high school for lack of attendance. My suburban high school had a purportedly very strict policy: 5 unexcused absences in a semester and you fail. I didn’t know they would, but when I ended up with 6 or 7 unexcused absences, despite thinking they’d fail me, they “rounded” down and passed me (which since I did well on tests and papers and etc., meant passed with a 4.7 on a 4.0) pretty readily.