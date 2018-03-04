God Help Us, Let’s Try To Understand Friston On Free Energy

I’ve been trying to delve deeper into predictive processing theories of the brain, and I keep coming across Karl Friston’s work on “free energy”.
At first I felt bad for not understanding this. Then I realized I wasn’t alone. There’s an entire not-understanding-Karl-Friston internet fandom, complete with its own parody Twitter account and Markov blanket memes.
From the journal Neuropsychoanalysis (which based on its name I predict is a center of expertise in not understanding things):
At Columbia’s psychiatry department, I recently led a journal club for 15 PET and fMRI researhers, PhDs and MDs all, with well over $10 million in NIH grants between us, and we tried to understand Friston’s 2010 Nature Reviews Neuroscience paper – for an hour and a half. There was a lot of mathematical knowledge in the room: three statisticians, two physicists, a physical chemist, a nuclear physicist, and a large group of neuroimagers – but apparently we didn’t have what it took. I met with a Princeton physicist, a Stanford neurophysiologist, a Cold Springs Harbor neurobiologist to discuss the paper. Again blanks, one and all.
Normally this is the point at which I say “screw it” and give up. But almost all the most interesting neuroscience of the past decade involves this guy in one way or another. He’s the most-cited living neuroscientist, invented large parts of modern brain imaging, and received the prestigious Golden Brain Award (which is somehow a real thing). His Am I Autistic – An Intellectual Autobiography short essay, written in a weirdly lucid style and describing hijinks like deriving the Schrodinger equation for fun in school, is as consistent with genius as anything I’ve ever read.
As for free energy, it’s been dubbed “a unified brain theory” (Friston 2010), a key through which “nearly every aspect of [brain] anatomy and physiology starts to make sense” (Friston 2009), “[the source of] the ability of biological systems to resist a natural tendency to disorder” (Friston 2012), an explanation of how life “inevitably and emergently” arose from the primordial soup (Friston 2013), and “a real life version of Isaac Asimov’s psychohistory” (description here of Allen 2018).
I continue to hope some science journalist takes up the mantle of explaining this comprehensively. Until that happens, I’ve been working to gather as many perspectives as I can, to talk to the few neuroscientists who claim to even partially understand what’s going on, and to piece together a partial understanding. I am not at all the right person to do this, and this is not an attempt to get a gears-level understanding – just the kind of pop-science-journalism understanding that gives us a slight summary-level idea of what’s going on. My ulterior motive is to get to the point where I can understand Friston’s recent explanation of depression, relevant to my interests as a psychiatrist.
Sources include Dr. Alianna Maren’s How To Read Karl Friston (In The Original Greek), Wilson and Golonka’s Free Energy: How the F*ck Does That Work, Ecologically?, Alius Magazine’s interview with Friston, Observing Ideas, and (especially) the ominously named Wo’s Weblog.
From these I get the impression that part of the problem is that “free energy” is a complicated concept being used in a lot of different ways.
First, free energy is a specific mathematical term in certain Bayesian equations.
I’m getting this from here, which goes into much more detail about the math than I can manage. What I’ve managed to extract: Bayes’ theorem, as always, is the mathematical rule for determining how much to weigh evidence. The brain is sometimes called a Bayesian machine, because it has to create a coherent picture of the world by weighing all the different data it gets – everything from millions of photoreceptors’ worth of vision, to millions of cochlear receptors worth of hearing, to all the other sense, to logical reasoning, to past experience, and so on. But actually using Bayes on all this data quickly gets computationally intractable.
Free energy is a quantity used in “variational Bayesian methods”, a specific computationally tractable way of approximating Bayes’ Theorem. Under this interpretation, Friston is claiming that the brain uses this Bayes-approximation algorithm. Minmizing the free energy quantity in this algorithm is equivalent-ish to trying to minimize prediction error, trying to minimize the amount you’re surprised by the world around you, and trying to maximize accuracy of mental models. This sounds in line with standard predictive processing theories. Under this interpretation, the brain implements predictive processing through free energy minimization.
Second, free energy minimization is an algorithm-agnostic way of saying you’re trying to approximate Bayes as accurately as possible.
This comes from the same source as above. It also ends up equivalent-ish to all those other things like trying to be correct in your understanding of the world, and to standard predictive processing.
Third, free energy minimization is a claim that the fundamental psychological drive is the reduction of uncertainty.
I get this claim from the Alius interview, where Friston says:
If you subscribe to the premise that that creatures like you and me act to minimize their expected free energy, then we act to reduce expected surprise or, more simply, resolve uncertainty. So what’s the first thing that we would do on entering a dark room — we would turn on the lights. Why? Because this action has epistemic affordance; in other words, it resolves uncertainty (expected free energy). This simple argument generalizes to our inferences about (hidden or latent) states of the world — and the contingencies that underwrite those states of affairs.
The discovery that the only human motive is uncertainty-reduction might come as a surprise to humans who feel motivated by things like money, power, sex, friendship, or altruism. But the neuroscientist I talked to about this says I am not misinterpreting the interview. The claim really is that uncertainty-reduction is the only game in town.
In a sense, it must be true that there is only one human motivation. After all, if you’re Paris of Troy, getting offered the choice between power, fame, and sex – then some mental module must convert these to a common currency so it can decide which is most attractive. If that currency is, I dunno, dopamine in the striatum, then in some reductive sense, the only human motivation is increasing striatal dopamine (don’t philosophize at me, I know this is a stupid way of framing things, but you know what I mean). Then the only weird thing about the free energy formulation is identifying the common currency with uncertainty-minimization, which is some specific thing that already has another meaning.
I think the claim (briefly mentioned eg here) is that your brain hacks eg the hunger drive by “predicting” that your mouth is full of delicious food. Then, when your mouth is not full of delicious food, it’s a “prediction error”, it sets off all sorts of alarm bells, and your brain’s predictive machinery is confused and uncertain. The only way to “resolve” this “uncertainty” is to bring reality into line with the prediction and actually fill your mouth with delicious food. On the one hand, there is a lot of basic neuroscience research that suggests something like this is going on. On the other, Wo’s writes about this further:
The basic idea seems to go roughly as follows. Suppose my internal probability function Q assigns high probability to states in which I’m having a slice of pizza, while my sensory input suggests that I’m currently not having a slice of pizza. There are two ways of bringing Q in alignment with my sensory input: (a) I could change Q so that it no longer assigns high probability to pizza states, (b) I could grab a piece of pizza, thereby changing my sensory input so that it conforms to the pizza predictions of Q. Both (a) and (b) would lead to a state in which my (new) probability function Q’ assigns high probability to my (new) sensory input d’. Compared to the present state, the sensory input will then have lower surprise. So any transition to these states can be seen as a reduction of free energy, in the unambitious sense of the term.
Action is thus explained as an attempt to bring one’s sensory input in alignment with one’s representation of the world.
This is clearly nuts. When I decide to reach out for the pizza, I don’t assign high probability to states in which I’m already eating the slice. It is precisely my knowledge that I’m not eating the slice, together with my desire to eat the slice, that explains my reaching out.
There are at least two fundamental problems with the simple picture just outlined. One is that it makes little sense without postulating an independent source of goals or desires. Suppose it’s true that I reach out for the pizza because I hallucinate (as it were) that that’s what I’m doing, and I try to turn this hallucination into reality. Where does the hallucination come from? Surely it’s not just a technical glitch in my perceptual system. Otherwise it would be a miraculous coincidence that I mostly hallucinate pleasant and fitness-increasing states. Some further part of my cognitive architecture must trigger the hallucinations that cause me to act. (If there’s no such source, the much discussed “dark room problem” arises: why don’t we efficiently minimize sensory surprise (and thereby free energy) by sitting still in a dark room until we die?)
The second problem is that efficient action requires keeping track of both the actual state and the goal state. If I want to reach out for the pizza, I’d better know where my arms are, where the pizza is, what’s in between the two, and so on. If my internal representation of the world falsely says that the pizza is already in my mouth, it’s hard to explain how I manage to grab it from the plate.
A closer look at Friston’s papers suggests that the above rough proposal isn’t quite what he has in mind. Recall that minimizing free energy can be seen as an approximate method for bringing one probability function Q close to another function P. If we think of Q as representing the system’s beliefs about the present state, and P as a representation of its goals, then we have the required two components for explaining action. What’s unusual is only that the goals are represented by a probability function, rather than (say) a utility function. How would that work?
Here’s an idea. Given the present probability function Q, we can map any goal state A to the target function Q^A, which is Q conditionalized on A — or perhaps on certain sensory states that would go along with A. For example, if I successfully reach out for the pizza, my belief function Q will change to a function Q^A that assigns high probability to my arm being outstretched, to seeing and feeling the pizza in my fingers, etc. Choosing an act that minimizes the difference between my belief function and Q^A is then tantamount to choosing an act that realizes my goal.
This might lead to an interesting empirical model of how actions are generated. Of course we’d need to know more about how the target function Q^A is determined. I said it comes about by (approximately?) conditionalizing Q on the goal state A, but how do we identify the relevant A? Why do I want to reach out for the pizza? Arguably the explanation is that reaching out is likely (according to Q) to lead to a more distal state in which I eat the pizza, which I desire. So to compute the proximal target probability Q^A we presumably need to encode the system’s more distal goals and then use techniques from (stochastic) control theory, perhaps, to derive more immediate goals.
That version of the story looks much more plausible, and much less revolutionary, than the story outlined above. In the present version, perception and action are not two means to the same end — minimizing free energy. The free energy that’s minimized in perception is a completely different quantity than the free energy that’s minimized in action. What’s true is that both tasks involve mathematically similar optimization problems. But that isn’t too surprising given the well-known mathematical and computational parallels between conditionalizing and maximizing expected utility.
It’s tempting to throw this out entirely. But part of me does feel like there’s a weird connection between curiosity and every other drive. For example, sex seems like it should be pretty basic and curiosity-resistant. But how often do people say that they’re attracted to someone “because he’s mysterious”? And what about the Coolidge Effect (known in the polyamory community as “new relationship energy”)? After a while with the same partner, sex and romance lose their magic – only to reappear if the animal/person hooks up with a new partner. Doesn’t this point to some kind of connection between sexuality and curiosity?
What about the typical complaint of porn addicts – that they start off watching softcorn porn, find after a while that it’s no longer titillating, move on to harder porn, and eventually have to get into really perverted stuff just to feel anything at all? Is this a sort of uncertainty reduction?
The only problem is that this is a really specific kind of uncertainty reduction. Why should “uncertainty about what it would be like to be in a relationship with that particular attractive person” be so much more compelling than “uncertainty about what the middle letter of the Bible is”, a question which almost no one feels the slightest inclination to resolve? The interviewers ask Friston something sort of similar, referring to some experiments where people are happiest not when given easy things with no uncertainty, nor confusing things with unresolvable uncertainty, but puzzles – things that seem confusing at first, but actually have a lot of hidden order within them. They ask Friston whether he might want to switch teams to support a u-shaped theory where people like being in the middle between too little uncertainty or too much uncertainty. Friston…does not want to switch teams.
I do not think that “different laws may apply at different levels”. I see a singular and simple explanation for all the apparent dialectics above: they are all explained by minimization of expected free energy, expected surprise or uncertainty. I feel slightly puritanical when deflating some of the (magical) thinking about inverted U curves and “sweet spots”. However, things are just simpler than that: there is only one sweet spot; namely, the free energy minimum at the bottom of a U-shaped free energy function […]
This means that any opportunity to resolve uncertainty itself now becomes attractive (literally, in the mathematical sense of a random dynamical attractor) (Friston, 2013). In short, as nicely articulated by (Schmidhuber, 2010), the opportunity to answer “what would happen if I did that” is one of the most important resolvers of uncertainty. Formally, the resolution of uncertainty (aka intrinsic motivation, intrinsic value, epistemic value, the value of information, Bayesian surprise, etc. (Friston et al., 2017)) corresponds to salience. Note that in active inference, salience becomes an attribute of an action or policy in relation to the lived world. The mathematical homologue for contingencies (technically, the parameters of a generative model) corresponds to novelty. In other words, if there is an action that can reduce uncertainty about the consequences of a particular behavior, it is more likely to be expressed.
Given these imperatives, then the two ends of the inverted U become two extrema on different dimensions. In a world full of novelty and opportunity, we know immediately there is an opportunity to resolve reducible uncertainty and will immediately embark on joyful exploration — joyful because it reduces uncertainty or expected free energy (Joffily & Coricelli, 2013). Conversely, in a completely unpredictable world (i.e., a world with no precise sensory evidence, such as a dark room) there is no opportunity and all uncertainty is irreducible — a joyless world. Boredom is simply the product of explorative behavior; emptying a world of its epistemic value — a barren world in which all epistemic affordance has been exhausted through information seeking, free energy minimizing action.
Note that I slipped in the word “joyful” above. This brings something interesting to the table; namely, the affective valence of shifts in uncertainty — and how they are evaluated by our brains.
The only thing at all I am able to gather from this paragraph – besides the fact that apparently Karl Friston cites himself in conversation – is the Schmidhuber reference, which is actually really helpful. Schmidhuber is the guy behind eg the Formal Theory Of Fun & Creativity Explains Science, Art, Music, Humor, in which all of these are some form of taking a seemingly complex domain (in the mathematical sense of complexity) and reducing it to something simple (discovering a hidden order that makes it more compressible). I think Friston might be trying to hint that free energy minimization works in a Schmidhuberian sense where it applies to learning things that suddenly make large parts of our experience more comprehensible at once, rather than just “Here are some numbers: 1, 5, 7, 21 – now you have less uncertainty over what numbers I was about to tell you, isn’t that great?”
I agree this is one of life’s great joys, though maybe me and Karl Friston are not a 100% typical subset of humanity here. Also, I have trouble figuring out how to conceptualize other human drives like sex as this same kind complexity-reduction joy.
One more concern here – a lot of the things I read about this equivocate between “model accuracy maximization” and “surprise minimization”. These end really differently. Model accuracy maximization sounds like curiosity – you go out and explore as much of the world as possible to get a model that precisely matches reality. Surprise minimization sounds like locking yourself in a dark room with no stimuli, then predicting that you will be in a dark room with no stimuli, and never being surprised when your prediction turns out to be right. I understand Friston has written about the so-called “dark room problem”, but I haven’t had a chance to look into it as much as I should, and I can’t find anything that takes one or the other horn of the equivocation and says “definitely this one”.
Fourth, okay, all of this is pretty neat, but how does it explain all biological systems? How does it explain the origin of life from the primordial soup? And when do we get to the real-world version of psychohistory? In his Alius interview, Friston writes:
I first came up with a prototypical free energy principle when I was eight years old, in what I have previously called a “Gerald Durrell” moment (Friston, 2012). I was in the garden, during a gloriously hot 1960s British summer, preoccupied with the antics of some woodlice who were frantically scurrying around trying to find some shade. After half an hour of observation and innocent (childlike) contemplation, I realized their “scurrying” had no purpose or intent: they were simply moving faster in the sun — and slower in the shade. The simplicity of this explanation — for what one could artfully call biotic self-organization — appealed to me then and appeals to me now. It is exactly the same principle that underwrites the ensemble density dynamics of the free energy principle — and all its corollaries.
How do the wood lice have anything to do with any of the rest of this?
As best I can understand (and I’m drawing from here and here again), this is an ultimate meaning of “free energy” which is sort of like a formalization of homeostasis. It goes like this: consider a probability distribution of all the states an organism can be in. For example, your body can be at (90 degrees F, heart rate 10), (90 degrees F, heart rate 70), (98 degrees F, heart rate 10), (98 degrees F, heart rate 70), or any of a trillion other different combinations of possible parameters. But in fact, living systems successfully restrict themselves to tiny fractions of this space – if you go too far away from (98 degrees F, heart rate 70), you die. So you have two probability distributions – the maximum-entropy one where you could have any combination of heart rate and body temperature, and the one your body is aiming for with a life-compatible combination of heart rate and body temperature. Whenever you have a system trying to convert one probability distribution into another probability distribution, you can think of it as doing Bayesian work and following free energy principles. So free energy seems to be something like just a formal explanation of how certain systems display goal-directed behavior, without having to bring in an anthropomorphic or teleological concept of “goal-directedness”.
Friston mentions many times that free energy is “almost tautological”, and one of the neuroscientists I talked to who claimed to half-understand it said it should be viewed more as an elegant way of looking at things than as a scientific theory per se. From the Alius interview:
The free energy principle stands in stark distinction to things like predictive coding and the Bayesian brain hypothesis. This is because the free energy principle is what it is — a principle. Like Hamilton’s Principle of Stationary Action, it cannot be falsified. It cannot be disproven. In fact, there’s not much you can do with it, unless you ask whether measurable systems conform to the principle.
So we haven’t got a real-life version of Asimov’s psychohistory, is what you’re saying?
But also:
The Bayesian brain hypothesis is a corollary of the free energy principle and is realized through processes like predictive coding or abductive inference under prior beliefs. However, the Bayesian brain is not the free energy principle, because both the Bayesian brain hypothesis and predictive coding are incomplete theories of how we infer states of affairs.
This missing bit is the enactive compass of the free energy principle. In other words, the free energy principle is not just about making the best (Bayesian) sense of sensory impressions of what’s “out there”. It tries to understand how we sample the world and author our own sensations. Again, we come back to the woodlice and their scurrying — and an attempt to understand the imperatives behind this apparently purposeful sampling of the world. It is this enactive, embodied, extended, embedded, and encultured aspect that is lacking from the Bayesian brain and predictive coding theories; precisely because they do not consider entropy reduction […]
In short, the free energy principle fully endorses the Bayesian brain hypothesis — but that’s not the story. The only way you can change “the shape of things” — i.e., bound entropy production — is to act on the world. This is what distinguishes the free energy principle from predictive processing. In fact, we have now taken to referring to the free energy principle as “active inference”, which seems closer to the mark and slightly less pretentious for non-mathematicians.
So maybe the free energy principle is the unification of predictive coding of internal models, with the “action in the world is just another form of prediction” thesis mentioned above? I guess I thought that was part of the standard predictive coding story, but maybe I’m wrong?
Overall, the best I can do here is this: the free energy principle seems like an attempt to unify perception, cognition, homeostasis, and action.
“Free energy” is a mathematical concept that represents the failure of some things to match other things they’re supposed to be predicting.
The brain tries to minimize its free energy with respect to the world, ie minimize the difference between its models and reality. Sometimes it does that by updating its models of the world. Other times it does that by changing the world to better match its models.
Perception and cognition are both attempts to create accurate models that match the world, thus minimizing free energy.
Homeostasis and action are both attempts to make reality match mental models. Action tries to get the organism’s external state to match a mental model. Homeostasis tries to get the organism’s internal state to match a mental model. Since even bacteria are doing something homeostasis-like, all life shares the principle of being free energy minimizers.
So life isn’t doing four things – perceiving, thinking, acting, and maintaining homeostasis. It’s really just doing one thing – minimizing free energy – in four different ways – with the particular way it implements this in any given situation depending on which free energy minimization opportunities are most convenient. Or something.
This might be useful in some way? Or it might just be a cool philosophical way of looking at the world? Or maybe something in between? Or maybe a meaningless way of looking at the world? Or something? Somebody please help?
Discussion question for machine ethics researchers – if the free energy principle were right, would it disprove the orthogonality thesis? Might it be impossible to design a working brain with any goal besides free energy reduction? Would anything – even a paperclip maximizer – have to start by minimizing uncertainty, and then add paperclip maximization in later as a hack? Would it change anything if it did?
Well, until now, anyway. Thanks Scott. 😉
So… the answer to the dark room problem is that the brain doesn’t desire the state of minimized uncertainty, but desires the process of minimized uncertainty, so it seeks out uncertainty to minimize, and that is what curiosity is? Am I understanding this correctly?
The dark room doesn’t really decrease uncertainty, though. It increases it. A world still exists outside of the dark room, in which now-unknown things are going on. It’s just a matter of time before some scary events break down your door, and you have no way of predicting or resolving that occurrence.
By acting on the world, you can both observe and shape events to minimize the possibility of unforeseen events breaking down your door. By sitting quietly in the dark, you can do neither.
Right, this is like the elementary thermodynamics error of thinking that a uniform gas should have low entropy because there's almost nothing to say about it. In fact, there's an incredible amount of unspecified detail about where precisely each molecule is. Here, the unspecified detail is what's going on where you're not looking.
That begs the question then. If you were raised from birth inside a dark room, thinking that it’s the entirety of your existence, would you still try and seek out uncertainty?
This sounds like a metaphor for the human condition.
Dark Room is a hypothetical, and in a hypothetical you’re allowed to assume that the world outside the room doesn’t exist (it’s like physics world where you can use massless ropes and frictionless pulleys to move spherical cows).
The Gutenberg Project’s Version of the King James Bible has an even number of letters (3224232, excluding all whitesdpace, numbers and punctuation), the middle of which are “er”.
I somehow find that amusing.
If you now feel spoilered, there’s plenty more versions to count through 😉
I used the Gutenberg Project’s Version of the King James Bible as well – before I saw your comment – and arrived at the same answer 🙂
What would be cool is if you add up every middle letter/s from all the different versions of the Bible, arranged chronologically, you get a secret message from God.
I think so. In nature, it would be impossible to achieve a state of complete environmental control (thus predictability) so the brain isn’t wired to consider it an option. Thus we will always want to escape the locked room (why does it need to be dark?) to make sure that nothing is threatening our stability from outside. One could look at windows as an extension of this problem, we need to see outside even when we’re inside “just in case”.
Incidentally, I think this also why most people wouldn’t be comfortable living in a simulation. We’d feel less sure about our safety and even less in control of it than usual.
This is a pretty straight forward misunderstanding. It’s not “I am already eating the slice”, it’s “I am *about* to eat the slice”. The predictions are always at least a time step in the future.
That’s why the cliche hypnotist thing is “you are getting sleepy”, not “you are already sleepy”. The latter is either already true (and therefore useless for leading) or already false (and credibility blowing). When you put the predictions in the immediate future it gives them a chance to predict whether you’re going to be wrong or not, and if not, they now expect that they are about to eat the pizza or whatever, and have a chance to minimize their surprise by actually doing it.
As an amateur hypnotist myself I actually do something close to the latter. Once you are through to subject’s subconscious and your words become their truths, at least for a time, I say “Notice how heavy your arm is, you are unable to lift it now, go on, try it, you cannot!” This minimizes the subconscious surprise (“Of course I can’t, because I am told that I can’t!”, while maximizing the conscious surprise (“What do you mean, I can’t, it’s my arm, I control it!”) and, when done at the right time, this discrepancy deepens the trance significantly and lets you rein in the remains of the subject’s conscious control.
My guess is that you are doing something similar yourself, but I cba to look through your blog right now.
Heh, this one gets subtle.
Yes, “Notice how heavy your arm is” will work fine on someone who is already good and hypnotized. However, it is not a good approach to take with someone who isn’t there yet.
If you’re super absorbed in what the hypnotist is saying, you aren’t tracking things like “how heavy is my arm”, and so when they tell you to notice that it is heavy, you have to create an expectation of how it is going to feel, and they paint that picture for you. Still one time step in the future.
If you’re not there yet, then you generally have a good handle on how heavy your arm feels from one time step in the past. In those cases, it’s a completely different matter of testing the hypnotist’s statement against your already experienced state of your arm, and finding it to be false.
Still doesn’t work. What if the pizza is still in the fridge? Or at the supermarket?
How does this ever induce action? Is your belief some kind of statement like P(t) = “in t seconds, I will be eating pizza” and your brain says “shit, better grab the pizza before the clock runs out” once t = 1?
Say I ask if you want to bet on which box the green ball is going to be under in 10 seconds, and then hand you the ball. Which box do you honestly think it will be under? Whichever one you choose, right?
It goes like this: you get hungry, and think “I should eat. Eating would be good”. Since you also believe yourself to be someone who does things when you’ve decided you should/you can/it would obviously be good for you, this leads to the expectation “I’m gonna do that”.
Since the pizza is still at the store, you can’t really expect to eat it in one moment, so obviously the expectation of eating pizza involves getting off the couch, driving to the store, etc, so you get off the couch, drive to the store, and all that. You think “When should I do that?” and go through the same process leading to “I should do that right now. Okay, I’m getting up”.
On “okay, I’m getting up” predicts actions beginning in the immediate future, and at that point if your muscle don’t move there’s a real problem and you’re learning that you must be paralyzed or something. There’s often work in translating “It would be nice to eat pizza before I starve.” into actual next steps, but the thing “one time step” into the future is the interesting place to look.
Does that help answer your question, or am I explaining the wrong part?
Yes. And this fits with the phenomenon of (sometimes) imagining yourself eating the pizza and otherwise anticipating doing what you want to do; the predictions are leaking into your conscious mind. I also think of Temple Grandin's description of her decision-making process (going from memory here, so high epistemic uncertainty): she is presented with a collection of images of possible immediate futures, from which she makes a selection.
This reminds me of the autistic character in Iain Banks’s The Quarry who imagines himself selecting responses from a drop down menu, like The Terminator choosing ‘Fuck you, asshole.’
This all sounds super interesting, but does the concept of “free energy” allow us to make better predictions about the world ? Does it have any explanatory power ? Even if mere mortals are not smart enough to understand the concept, can Friston himself apply it to anything quantifiable ? If not, then what’s the point ?
That was my question too.
You might be interested in checking the Alius interview and CTRL+F-ing I would assert that the notion that a “framework” can have the attribute “falsifiable” is a category error.
Ok, in this case, I hereby propose a framework that human brains are actually operated by an intricate society of invisible gremlins (see Bugmaster et al, 2018); naturally, the gremlins themselves are only quasi-physical, existing as a mixture of mathematical constructs and quantum energy states. Is my framework better, or worse, than Friston’s ? Remember, you can’t use evidence and facts and such to justify your answer, since the principle of falsification does not apply to frameworks.
To be fair, in the preceding paragraph Friston does imply that he has lots of experimental data in support of his framework; sadly, the margins of this interview paper are too narrow to contain it.
We compare frameworks by their usefulness in allowing us to make good theories and good predictions. E.g. the different interpretations of Quantum mechanics dont result in different predictions directly, but allow you to generate different theories that may themselves be falsifiable
I don’t want to approach this in bad faith, but this seems like bad epistemology / bad communication to me. Woodlice’s reasoning seems really close to “You can’t get out of the car by driving, you just have to get out of the car”, eg, not super helpful.
Even if free energy can’t be “proven” by people in labcoats giving placebo free energy to half the studied group, it must still have *some* sort of practical application / manifestation?
I’m not saying that the guy is making things up, mind you. Just that he seems kind of bad at explaining.
See also: Asimov’s the relativity of wrong.
My take on ideas about how the brain works is “if you can’t code it up, you don’t know anything”. Predictive coding is much closer to implementation details than what little I understand of free energy. Though, I did actually come across a guy who implemented a Deep active inference agent, but it still looks like a toy to me.
>What about the typical complaint of porn addicts – that they start off watching softcorn porn, find after a while that it’s no longer titillating, move on to harder porn, and eventually have to get into really perverted stuff just to feel anything at all?
You tell me where a man gets his softcorn porn, I’ll tell you what his perversions are.
Sounds kinky! :–)
Country girls make do.
Aw, shucks.
This reminds me of nothing more than Wolfram’s A New Kind of Science: evidence that very bright guys with good work behind them can be utter crackpots too.
I think I’m tempted to lean that direction too, but given Friston’s obvious super-brilliance everywhere else, and the number of people who take this very seriously, and my own inability to understand this at more than a superficial level, it’s helpful to hear it confirmed.
That’s a bit harsh. But it’s definitely common for clever guys to fall in love with their “big idea”.
Even if the theory is in itself correct and insightful, it says something about the social or organisational structures around him that he can write in such an incomprehensible way and not get called out on it. Seems like there’s no-one who can get him to to simplify his language or answer questions clearly. The sort of bad habits we don’t let junior researchers have can reoccur as people get more senior. Part of being a good researcher is good communication and he seems to be very obviously failing at that. But in a position where his prestige and ego allows him to shift the burden of comprehension on to the audience
Well, you can say that he’s already paying the price by having his ideas less widespread and renown than they could be. Other than that, I don’t think there is a problem. If his audience is interested in his ideas enough to decipher them, the more power to him.
If he’s actually come up with a brilliant theory of the mind that would have enormous explanatory power, then of course there’s a problem that his writing comes off as the deranged ranting of a crackpot. A brilliant theory of the mind would be a very useful thing to have.
I’ll just second that all of this seems really unconvincing to me.
One difference between Wolfram and Friston is that experts in the field seem to think Friston has something valuable, whereas experts almost invariably rolled their eyes at Wolfram.
Feels like maybe part of the issue in understanding the “prediction” part is of people mixing together different parts of the brain that are doing the “prediction.” In a simple model, its not that the top level processing or whole part of the brain/mind/person is predicting the presence of pizza and being wrong about that. But that there is some module in the brain making a model of the world with pizza in mouth, and is contrasting that with a separate model of the world obtained by the sense where it isn’t. Then trying to resolve those two models. Both those models would be far below the top level conscious reasoning we are aware of, so our lived experience of interacting with uncertainty isn’t very analogous.
Re the second part about why people don’t sit in a dark room. Maybe the attractive bit is “the act of taking something from certain to certain” which requires seeking out uncertain things in order to be fulfilled. Similarly we value the experience of eating, not the experience of being in an environment where we have eaten everything.
Out of all of this, this is the part that actually jives with my own experience/tuition the most. A couple years ago when several articles were published about aphantasia (the inability to form mental images), I asked people I knew “When you’re craving a food, do you taste it in your mind?”
The general consensus was that it can’t be that you taste it, because if it was why would you need to actually eat the thing? But my subjective experience is that I’m in line at the store, I see a chocolate bar, I taste chocolate in my mouth–or the ghost of a taste, I guess–and I deeply want to buy the chocolate and eat it for real.
It’s the same when I crave specific music. I hear a song in my head, sometimes quite vividly, and I deeply desire to hear the song for real. In both cases, if I can’t figure out what food I’m tasting or what song I’m hearing in my head, I become disturbed because I can’t seek out the real-life version.
I’m pretty sure this is how other people work too. It’s pretty common to say that you want a food so much that you “can almost taste it.” To me, this seems compatible with a system where some part of the brain is modeling “actually tasting the food this moment”, which creates friction with the true perception that no, you actually aren’t.
This reminds me a little of Jayne’s paper `Entropy and Search-Theory`. In it, he argues that search theory ought to be an entropy minimisation problem, even though you have to take effort into account; so it’s not just purely about information. Instead it involves “different entropies” than information theory.
Not sure if that is relevant. I guess I’m asking: is Friston’s free energy a mathematical abstraction, maybe a mathematical algorithm which he thinks organisms can apply to multiple tasks?
This might be useful in some way? Or it might just be a cool philosophical way of looking at the world?
I don’t know enough details, but my intuitive feeling is it may be a cool way of looking at the world, which usually is useful in some sense (models generation, intuitions,…), and not really much “falsifiable” or “predictive” itself.
A good example may be the mentioned “variational principle”. Which e.g. in used both in general relativity in deriving Einstein–Hilbert action and in QM predicts where you will find the the paths maximally contributing to the probability distribution (basically due to constructive interference).
Another example of such framework may be “network science” looking at complex systems as networks. Then you can use related bunch of mathematics both to predict distance at social networks, general properties of connectivity in the human brain, or critical lines in electrical grid.
I’m going to say something *terrible*, the intellectual equivalent of English –> Chinese –> English via babblefish — at least if we believe Scott’s hermeneutical modesty — and suggest that even though I’d never heard of Friston, I think I sorta know what he’s saying. Uh oh.
I get the feeling that Friston found the “U-shaped” question kind of annoying. But I think it’s his fault.
He’s articulated a principle of “free energy minimization”, which may be simple and elegant, but is profoundly misleading as a characterization of what’s really going on computationally (even if he’s right). Whenever we try to minimize a very complicated function, all we ever use is what’s called local information — the slope of the function at our current location.
In English what this means is that it’s really easy to walk downhill, but it’s very hard to figure out the lowest point on the surface of the Earth. When we try to solve minimization problems, we always do some equivalent of walking, or maybe rolling (it’s quicker if you can pick up some speed!), downhill. This is called “gradient descent”. Since we don’t really know what we’re doing — because we have a finite amount of data — it’s often called “stochastic gradient descent”.
So even if his theory is correct, due to computational constraints, you would really only be motivated by a desire to *change* your uncertainty. In this context it actually makes sense why you’d like puzzles — you can make progress.
For the uninitiated… the process of “minimizing something complicated” is literally what’s going on in virtually all machine learning algorithms — they have a “loss function” and they’re trying to minimize it. However, that loss function may or may not be a “free energy”. In the context of reinforcement learning, it’s almost always the opposite of the score (e.g. in Atari).
The answer to your discussion question is no. In fact, it’s so “no” that there are many papers in the ML literature that explicitly try to *add* a desire for “uncertainty minimization”, “curiosity”, and “I’m bored of that restaurant” to the score of games in order to make agents explore more and improve faster.
FWIW… probably zero… your critiques seem reasonable.
Two what I initially thought were totally unrelated points but on review seem to be related and maybe even paradoxical.
Firstly, is the model of pizza eating used here valid for assessing free energy? My reading of the interaction of action and reality that is seemingly the subject of discussion here is that it instinctively seems viable for higher orders of modelling, such as political or religious worldview. For something as mechanistic as eating pizza then (for an adult familiar with pizza at least) there is no need for much adjustment of reality or how you regard it unless the pizza has an unusual effect on your senses (so tastes bad, is spicier than expected, the sauce falls off down your nice new shirt…) in which case we might apply free energy to allow you to deal with this situation. It might be an explanation of why so many people put up with substandard pizza without complaint: the mental picture those people have of their situation does not allow for reacting badly in the particular social or public situation in which the bad pizza is encountered. I think what I’m trying to say is that free energy seems to work better as a way of conceptualising reaction to stimuli rather than the stimuli themselves. It would therefore be a much better way of understanding the adherence to one side of an argument such as gun control rather than homeostasis I guess, but that could arguably reflect the complexity of the human versus the bacteria or the wood louse.
Secondly, were I a neuroscience researcher, this looks like exactly the sort of target I’d select to attack – the most fun papers to write are constructive take-downs of widely held but unsubstantiated views. The lack of a clear explanation why this works or how it might be applied and the widespread but hardly universal support on the relevant field are big red flags that here we have a plausible idea becoming a factoid, probably because most experts in the field have no time to really understand and check it and are working on a well-informed smell test of “sounds plausible”. Free energy may be correct but this looks to me to be a theory that has adherents but needs testing.
And herein lies my unintentional slight paradox. For in suggesting that the best use of free energy might be to understand why people’s reactions are constrained by their worldview, we end up in a situation where we can explain adherence to an unsubstantiated idea like free energy by many relevant professionals through suggesting that once someone has determined this is a good idea, then the ‘energy’ required to change their mind becomes much greater, which is nicely explained by free energy…
Tl/dr: This seems to work better for higher-order processing than eating pizza; it also looks like the classical unsubstantiated but widely accepted academic theory; ironically if this does work for higher-order processing then a proof of free energy’s applicability is the adherence to the idea by experts without any proof being demonstrated.
So on entropy and free energy
(that by the way come from thermodynamics – who could have told Boltzmann et al. how they would be used).
Thing is, minimizing free energy can go in the way of minimizing entropy, but it is not quite the same. Let’s do physics! (sorry) Say you want to minimize the free energy of a gas in a box. You are asking the isolated system to not be able to do actual “work”, putting all the energy into heat, and basically maximizing entropy.
It would seem that the dark room situation is definitely low entropy – single state, no fluctuations. I’m not fully sure how much physics maps into the brain’s discussion, and I’m inclined to say yes to
but the distinction sure looks meaningful here. Clearly constraints matter – in the gas example, entropy goes against free energy because we’re keeping actual energy constant in the isolated system. A thermal bath has different constraints, and different results. In Bayes these would show up at least as your priors. But are there more (maybe encoding gene-hardcoded needs like having pizza in your mouth, or not sitting and withering in a room)?
Not saying this explains how to avoid everyone-chilling-in-dark-rooms in the framework, but there might be at least room for an argument.
Would the simplest and most effective rule for determining which method is used to reduce uncertainty/free energy be to act on the world when possible, and to update probability function otherwise?
I’d like to see an analysis form evolutionary arguments. Is the idea that error minimization is the best (or only)way to construct a mind, and as soon as it appears it’s a competition for who has the best (most fitness maximizing) priors? So I expect to eat the reddest fruit, and take action to cause this to happen, then survive and reproduce better. Expectations being more primitive than behavior and passed down genetically?
Re. the “weird connection between curiosity and every other drive”, I think your examples make just as much sense under the assumption that curiosity is just one pleasure among others with no special role of its own. e.g. when you’re first becoming sexually involved with someone you have the pleasure of exploring a new person’s body and mind, plus whatever the “base” value of having sex with that person is. A few months in, the novelty is gone, far fewer curiosity-satisfying pleasures are being created, and you just have the base value, which is obviously going to be lower. So we get very similar predictions whether we assume curiosity is a fundamental driver of sexual desire or just a sort of spice that livens it up. “This person is mysterious and unknown” could be no more primal a pleasure than “this person has nice hair” except that unknownness wears off as you get to know someone and nice hair doesn’t.
(Obviously the above is taking your example at face value, but I feel like I should point out the obvious facts that it’s not outlandishly uncommon for relationships to get more enjoyable over time rather than less, and that as far as I’m aware most people who consume porn are not addicts, at least in the sense you described. I know the examples weren’t meant to be decisive and I’m probably being pedantic but ahhh yeah.)
As someone trained in physics and chemistry, I was expecting “Free Energy” to be one of the Free Energies from thermodynamics; I was guessing Gibbs, because it is the one which is relevant for chemical reactions, including metabolism. I have heard the framing that ecological systems (and thus, “all life”) are optimized to minimize Gibbs free energy. In less technical language, “if there is food, something will learn to eat it”.
I can see a connection in the case of the wood lice; the behavior of “moves faster in the sun” leading to “mostly isn’t in the sun” feels very much like the way chemical equilibria work. I’m not familiar with the use of the term in the context of Bayesian optimization except for what I just read in your post, but I can see a way in which it is at least metaphorically related. Thermodynamic entropy (times temperature) is one of the terms in the formula for Gibbs free energy. Informational entropy (“uncertainty”) seems to be one of the aspects of Friston’s usage of “free energy”. Thermodynamic and informational entropy are, at least to a first approximation, the same thing. I wonder how much of the rest of this information-processing version of free energy is metaphoric, and how much is strictly analogous.
I am also curious about this. I’m also trained in physics and when I see “free energy” I immediately think of Gibbs or similar. I don’t know very much information theory, but I am aware of the connection between informational entropy and thermodynamic entropy. Is it appropriate to call informational entropy “uncertainty” or is that misleading?
Does Friston give a formula for his “free energy”? Given how often different physical systems obey the same mathematics, I wouldn’t be surprised if there is something a bit deeper than mere metaphor here. One question might be if there is some analogy for the law of conservation of energy. If there is “free” energy, is there also “total” energy?
> Does Friston give a formula for his “free energy”?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Free_energy_principle#Action_and_perception
Thanks. For some reason it didn’t occur to me that it would have a wikipedia page. Now I feel silly for not googling it. 😛
Interestingly, there is indeed a concept of “total energy” in that equation, although I don’t think I can interpret it…
The usage is metaphoric, it does not refer to actual physical energy, just like information entropy does not refer to thermodynamic entropy, they are mathematically similar and can be formally connected in certain settings, but in the common usage the information entropy of the bits being transmitted through a copper cable has little to do with the thermal shaking of the copper atoms.
The mathematical definition of the negative variational free energy, also known as evidence lower bound, is there. There is nothing controversial about it, it’s a standard way of doing approximate Bayesian inference. Friston is trying to stretch that framework to include action, which seems less rigorous and not particularly informative.
I think the problem is that he’s using “free energy” to mean what anyone else in the world would call “error”.
The great part about following a parody account of a scientist is that now you don’t know if the accounts twitter now suggests to follow are parodies too.
>if the free energy principle were right, would it disprove the orthogonality thesis?
As far as I can tell, it would not – unless you think that the determinism of physics also disproves the orthogonality thesis (because if the world is deterministic, then you can’t get *every* possible motivation, right? Just the ones that actually happen in the worly).
Free energy explains behaviours and their opposites – it explains why someone punches someone or refrains from doing it, eats sushi or hamburger or soylent for lunch or skips it entirely, does/doesn’t, wants/doesn’t want, stays/leaves… builds paperclips/doesn’t build paperclips…
This doesn’t mean that free energy is vacuous, any more than sometimes predicting sunshine and sometimes predicting snow makes weather prediction vacuous. It means that weather prediction/free energy need some other set of inputs to predict an action. In the case of weather prediction, this is things like pressure, wind speed, satellite imagery, etc… In the case of free energy, it’s less clear what the other inputs are, but motivation and preferences seem perfectly valid inputs.
(for the Bayesian version of Free Energy, the evidence and the priors can serve as the – variable –
inputs)
Strong agree, Stuart. If anything, the Free-Energy Principle strongly evidences the orthogonality thesis for minds-in-general (rather than just the embodied-allostatic minds real vertebrates have), because it says that as long as you can encode your preferences as a probability model (and that’s at least hypothetically a class of models encompassing everything computable), you can reshape your environment to suit that preference by optimizing free-energy, with the only limits being the accuracy, precision, and computational tractability of your probability models.
We can even use the free-energy principle to state a somewhat stronger, less hypothetical Orthogonality Thesis: “for every possible sampling frequency (distribution) of physically possible distal causes and statistically observable outcomes, there can exist a free-energy minimizing computation with respect to that distribution.”
This is pretty yikes-y.
If Friston were correct in any sort of meaningful way, he would be able to demonstrate that this approach is able to do something other approaches can’t. But his attempts to do so (e.g.”Active Inference, Curiosity and Insight”) have been unnecessarily complicated, unclear, and don’t demonstrate that they can solve problems other approaches fail at.
Anyways, I found Gershman and Daw’s perspective pretty clear.
Is it at all feasible that this one particular theory is an instance of the Emperor Has No Clothes, but since nobody can understand it enough to criticise it, and he has an otherwise stellar reputation, the consensus is “yes, wonderful, glorious!”
It wouldn’t be the first time a genius struck out with a pet theory that wasn’t anchored to anything in reality, but they had so much intellectual firepower to expend on defending it that any critics got hopelessly lost in the underbrush.
Perhaps I’m just naive and optimistic* but I would argue that genius-puts-forward-useless-theory-that-everybody-else-goes-along-with-cos-genius-is-genius is not very common these days, and that if the theory didn’t have anything of value to offer it would be either ignored or (more likely if the genius has clout) criticised.
*I’m definitely naive and optimistic
Depends on the field. And psychology and neurobiology… don’t have good track records.
This is absolutely what I think is going on. At the very least, if Friston’s theory has anything to it, he’s doing such a bad job of it that most of the best minds in all the related fields can’t make sense of it.
Whenever I see a claim about the human brain, I try to relate it to linguistics, because that’s what I know something about.
Friston’s general tendency seems to be maximal reduction. First he tried to find a ” singular explanation for the shape of things, just starting from the premise that something existed”; then he tried to reduce all of physics to one page; and now he’s trying to reduce the brain to one equation.
These attempts at reduction haven’t worked all that well in linguistics. Chomsky tried to reduce syntax to universal grammar; and while I’m not a syntactician, I gather that’s not so popular anymore. The neogrammarians tried to reduce historical phonology to the principle of regularity, and while that was the major advance that made historical linguistics in the modern sense possible, it’s only 95% right. If Everett is right about Piraha, Chomsky’s claims about recursion are only 99% right. And most claimed universals stall at the 99%-right stage. The one I remember best is a claim by a prestigious linguist that (to paraphrase) no language has timing contrasts in glottal features — that is, you won’t see contrasts between preglottalization and postglottalization, or between preaspiration and postaspiration. But there’s a dialect of Tibetan that’s claimed to contrast preaspiration and postaspiration…
(The generally best-known example of this is that it was thought that OVS word order was impossible, until someone who studied Hixkaryana, a language with OVS word order, happened to attend a lecture that mentioned that universal.)
Now, there are some universals that do hold. You won’t find a language that uses the operation of reversing the order of the words in the sentence, or the operation of reversing the order of the phonemes in a word. (Not that phonemes are real, of course!) But I don’t know of a good way to distinguish these universals from “you won’t find a language with OVS word order” or “you won’t find a language that has timing contrasts in glottal features”. And even if you do find a universal, it may not be due to anything about the brain; it may just be that there aren’t many diachronic paths leading to violation of the universal. It’s empirically a universal, for example, that no language has a linguolabial ejective consonant, but this is by coincidence — [p̪ʼ] is an entirely pronounceable consonant, but ejectives and linguolabials are rare and highly areal linguistic features, and it just so happens that no language has developed both.
Reduction in linguistics is a very hard process — in general, the best you can hope for is something like the advance of the neogrammarians: a rule that holds well enough to allow advancement in a field, and will be assumed as true until someone finds the nigh-inevitable exceptions. And this is just reduction in one subdomain! I’ve never heard of an attempt to develop a grand unified theory of all subfields of linguistics. So I’m not very optimistic about the prospects for grand unified theories of the brain.
“You won’t find a language that uses the operation of reversing the order of the words in the sentence, or the operation of reversing the order of the phonemes in a word. (Not that phonemes are real, of course!) But I don’t know of a good way to distinguish these universals from “you won’t find a language with OVS word order” or “you won’t find a language that has timing contrasts in glottal features”.”
Well, the universals you mention, that do hold, obviously hold because reversing the order of sequences is something the human brain is very bad at. And that is a direct result of the brain being a neural network in which the connections between two neurons only go in one direction.
Is it now. It’s amazing how many predictions of things that we already knew neurobiologists have managed to get right.
I don’t know math, but does this predict the impossibility of morphological metathesis?
That is, if you have verbs verb, word, and so on, would it be impossible for a language to mark the past tense of those verbs by reversing the positions of the vowel and the second consonant, to give vreb and wrod?
A crude attempt at a hypothesis:
I have a model that says that there should be as much Good and as little Bad as possible. This is a very high-level model with a lot of priority, but not the only model. When I do things that predict Good, like eating pizza, my brain minimizes free energy by making me feel Good.
Why do we habituated to some types of pleasure but not others? I think the answer is that some types of pleasure predict higher-level Good and others do not. That is, endlessly consuming pornography doesn’t contribute to any higher level model that predicts Good. Pleasure generated through surprise about the amount of Good relative to your model of the world corresponds to the sorts of temporary pleasures that one quickly habituates to as one’s model of the world is slowly updated to include the source of that pleasure. The only way to continue to feel enjoyment from something then is to either a) do the addict thing where you keep seeking out more extreme and novel levels of the thing forever or b) for that thing to predict higher-level Good/pleasure. A successful and intimate long-term relationship is a model that continues to predict Good even in the absence of surprise, so your brain minimizes prediction error by making you experience Good. Mastery of things like sports and video games is associated with a model that predicts Good, and so continue to be pleasurable when you habituate to parts of them.
This theory is nice because it explains masochism. Certain kinds of pain are part of higher-level models which predict Good, so when we experience them our brains minimize prediction error to make us feel Good. If pain (in certain contexts) is part of your model of sex, then your brain minimizes prediction error by making you feel sexual arousal. If (like me) you have a model that says that going on 10-mile runs in blizzards that prevent you from seeing more than a few feet in front of you and make you wonder if you’re ever going to feel your fingers again is something that is aesthetically Good and part of a model of you being tough and therefore Good, you your brain minimizes prediction error by making you experience a sort of pleasure alongside the pain.
Somewhat relatedly, I’ve noticed that as I’ve been running throughout my life, I’ve come to learn which sorts of pain predict bad things and which ones predict Good things, and the former feel more painful than the latter. Shin splints and tendinitis lead to Bad, and so my brain will not minimize prediction error by reducing the pain, and may even increase it. Muscle soreness predicts Good and therefore begins to feel Good. The subjective difference has become more pronounced as I’ve gained a more complete model of the world and how injuries and training work.
So pleasures/pains that stem from unaccounted-for surprise will feel straightforwardly Good or Bad, pleasures that predict Good will feel even better, pains that predict Bad will feel even worse, and pain that predicts Good or pleasure that predicts Bad will feel masochistic. These all feel like natural categories in my subjective experience.
We can go even further, I think, and try to explain your wanting/liking/approving model. Wanting seems like a Bad unaccounted-for surprise that stems from not having a thing or a Bad surprise that is accounted for by a model that predicts Bad. Approving happens when you contemplate parts of your life and notice that they predict Good, which causes your brain to minimize prediction error by making you feel Good. And models can exist within models, so you could experience a desire for a state that you would approve of, etc.
This all makes sense in my head and is hopefully not just confused rambling.
(This is also neatly explained but I wasn’t sure where to put it)
An ironic example, considering that Hamilton didn't say anything about stationary action! Hamilton's principal was about least action, and it was falsified in (I think) the 1920s (compared to the 1830s for Hamilton's work on it), which is why we now have the principle of stationary action instead.
I get the point: a framework doesn't make specific falsifiable predictions, but is rather a way to organize theories that will themselves make predictions. Nevertheless, theories that match experiment and observation may or may not fit into the framework, and in that way frameworks can be falsified. Which is a good thing, for all of the reasons that Karl Popper wrote about!
The whole argument only seems to work because it ignores details.
Assigning high probability to “I am in a state where I am having pizza now” isn’t the same as assigning high probability to “I will be having pizza in the near future”. It isn’t a prediction either, and it can’t be changed by your actions–it only seems like you can change it because “now” has different referents.
If you say “okay, well, I meant the latter and didn’t phrase it properly”, then there’s still a difference between “I predict that if I do nothing, I will be eating a slice of pizza” and “I predict that if I do X, I will be eating a slice of pizza”. The first of these is false and remains false whether you do X or not. The second is true but leads to you performing actions to change which prediction is relevant, not change whether a prediction is true or false.
Wasn’t Paris offered the choice of power, wisdom, or sex?
Hera offered him rule over Europe and Asia, Athena offered him wisdom and skill in war, and Aphrodite offered him the love of the most beautiful woman on Earth.
Yes, but I was trying to stick with one word each.
I don’t have a lot of time to make the comment I’d like, but the gist would be this: If this is true, and this is the fundamental guiding principle of intelligence, then this should dictate that there be a finite number of first-order behaviors/reactions. It should be possible to enumerate them, and then break down complex actions in terms of these reactions. If the list of first order reactions grows without limit, I wouldn’t put much stock in the idea.
As for predictive power, if true this would mean that behaviors that we can’t assess are operating under a hidden input (this person tries to reduce free energy in X way because of Y successful/failed experience) and that behaviors could be redirected by understanding more about the input space (they would be equally inclined to pursue strategy Z given the opportunity)
I’ll have to read this again later, as I found the whole concept to be confusing. I’m having trouble squaring “reducing uncertainty as the motivation,” not the least because I can think of several situations where I very notably do NOT seek to reduce uncertainty. (E.g. asking out a romantic interest.) I can totally see how reducing uncertainty is a motivation, but not the only one.
Or maybe I’m thinking about this at too high a level. At the sense/cognition level I can see that the part of the brain concerned with understanding the world would be focused purely on obtaining the most accurate understanding of that world, and maybe this free energy concept makes sense at that level, but I’m not sure how this can be extrapolated to motivating action. E.g. why am I even thinking about pizza if I’m not hungry?
Hi,
I now work in a lab allied to both the Friston branch of neuroscience, and the probabilistic modeling branch of computational cognitive science, so I now feel even more arrogant enough to comment fluently.
I’m gonna leave a bunch of comments over the day as I get the spare time to actually respond coherently to stuff.
The first thing is that we have to situate Friston’s work in its appropriate context of Marr’s Three Levels of cognitive analysis: computational (what’s the target?), algorithmic (how do we want to hit it?), and implementational (how do we make neural hardware do it?).
Friston’s work largely takes place at the algorithmic and implementational levels. He’s answering How questions, and then claiming that they answer the What questions. This is rather like unto, as often mentioned, formulating Hamiltonian Mechanics and saying, “I’m solved physics by pointing out that you can write any physical system in terms of differential equations for its conserved quantities.” Well, now you have to actually write out a real physical system in those terms, don’t you? What you’ve invented is a rigorous language for talking about the things you aim to explain.
The free-energy principle should be thought of like the “supervised loss principle”: it just specifies what computational proxy you’re using for your real goal. It’s as rigorous as using probabilistic programming to model the mind (caveat: one of my advisers is a probabilistic programming expert).
Now, my seminar is about to start soon, so I’ll try to type up a really short step-by-step of how we get to active inference. Let’s assume the example where I want to eat my nice slice of pizza, and I’ll try to type something up about goals/motivations later on. Suffice to say, since “free-energy minimization” is like “supervised loss minimization” or “reward maximization”, it’s meaningless to say that motivation is specified in free-energy terms. Of course it can be: that’s a mathematical tautology. Any bounded utility/reward/cost function can be expressed as a probability, and therefore a free-energy — this is the Complete Class Theorem Friston always cites, and you can make it constructive using the Boltzmann Distribution (the simplest exponential family) for energy functions.
1) Firstly, free-energy is just the negative of the Evidence Lower Bound (ELBO) usually maximized in variational inference. ou take a P (a model of the world whose posterior you want to approximate), and a Q (a model that approximates it), and you optimize the variational parameters (the parameters with no priors or conditional densities) of Q by maximizing the ELBO, to get a good approximation to P(H | D) (probability of hypotheses, given data). This is normal and understandable and those of us who aren’t Friston do it all the time.
2) Now you add some variables to P: the body’s proprioceptive states, its sense of where your bones are and what your muscles are doing. You add a P(D’ = bones and muscles), with some conditional P(D | D’) to show how other senses depend on body position. This is already really helpful for pure prediction, because it helps you factor out random noise or physical forces acting on your body from your sensory predictions to arrive at a coherent picture of the world outside your body. You now have P(D | D’) * P(D’ | H).
3) For having new variables in the posterior, P(H | D’, D), you now need some new variables in Q. Here’s where we get the interesting insight of active inference: if the old P(H | sensory D) was approximated as Q(stuff H ; sensory D), we can now expand to Q(stuff H ; sensory D, motor M). Instead of inferring a parameter that approximates the proprioceptive state, we infer a parameter that can “compromise” with it: the actual body moves to accommodate M as much as possible, while M also adjusts itself to kinda suit what the body actually did.
Here’s the part where I’m really simplifying what stuff does, to use more of a planning as inference explanation than “pure” active inference. I could talk about “pure” active inference, but it’s too fucking complicated and badly-written to get a useful intuition. Friston’s “pure” active inference papers often give models that would have very different empirical content from each-other, but which all get optimized using variational inference, so he kinda pretends they’re all the same. Unfortunately, this is something most people in neuroscience or cognitive science do to simplify models enough to fit one experiment well, instead of having to invent a cognitive architecture that might fit all experiments badly.
4) So now, if I set a goal by clamping some variables in P(goal stuff H=pizza) (or by imposing “goal” priors on them, clamping them to within some range of values with noise), I can’t really just optimize Q(stuff H) to fit the new clamped model. Q(stuff H) is really Q(stuff H ; sensory D, motor M), and Q(sensory D) has to approximate P(sensory D). Instead, I can only optimize Q(motor M | goal stuff H=pizza) to fit P(body position D’ | goal stuff H=pizza). Actually doing so reaches a “Bayes-optimal” compromise between my current bodily state and really moving. Once Q already carries a good dynamical model (through time) of how my body and senses move (trajectories through time), changing M as a function of time lets me move as I please, even assuming my actual movements may be noisy with respect to my motor commands.
That’s really all “active inference” is: variational inference with body position as a generative parameter, and motor commands as the variational parameter approximating it. You set motor commands to get the body position you want, then body position changes noisily based on motor commands. This keeps getting done until the ELBO is maximized/free-energy minimized, and now I’m eating the pizza (as a process over time).
Could you explain what predictions you can make with this model of active inference that you otherwise couldn’t without it?
Sure: it lets us unify our nice models of planning as inference for decision making, with what used to be separate models of motor control.
There are very nice results regarding predictive coding in the motor system, saying that once we treat motor control as a “predictive” parameter, we’ve now reduced motor control and decision making to model predictive control, which is really computationally efficient.
Eventually, this boils down (I’m still short on coffee today) to saying stuff like “schizophrenic people should be able to more easily tickle themselves”, and that happens to be what we find.
Also, it ends up turning out that active inference as an algorithm for predictive control is really fucking important for control over internal organ systems, which gives rise to motivation and emotion and (according to one of my other advisers) most of the rest of behavior.
A far simpler explanation is that schizophrenia is characterized by an inability to determine the source of actions, and so when schizophrenics tickle themselves they confuse it with being tickled by someone else. Forgive me, but I don’t see where the inference/planning model comes in here.
Most internal organ systems are self-regulating. Where does active inference come in?
I think what he’s asking is *why* can’t schizophrenics determine the source of actions?
No, and for two reasons.
1) The free energy principle is descriptive only, as Friston says in the Alius interview. It (apparently) makes no predictions about behaviour, much less about terminal goals.
2) It applies specifically to biological organisms. Most of your sources note that this behaviour arose through natural selection, to handle certain specific types of uncertainty related to staying alive. It has no bearing whatsoever on, say, alien intelligences, much less computers, which can be programmed with any mind we can design.
This assumes that the free energy principle is true & correct, which I’m not sure that it is. Being unfalsifiable is a bad start, as is the fact that Karl Friston’s work is impenetrable. Most simplified explanations of the free energy principle are either equally impenetrable or seem somehow confused (this one is difficult to quantify, but reading this hasn’t really given me any insight into behaviour; if this is actually revolutionary, there should be some combination of words that makes the true meaning shine through like the sun on a cloudless day) and as far as I know, nobody has used free energy or its related concepts to achieve anything remarkable. Strong evidence that this is probably pointless.
I’ve spent two+ years on understanding Friston’s theory and implementing it in a way that’s practical e.g. for robotics. It works beautifully, and it is a game changer. I will admit that it took me almost a year from understanding the theory to devise the right bits and pieces (algorithms, data structures) to implement it. For example, what is “expected precision”? It’s kinda clear on a high level what it is after banging your head against 25 of Friston’s papers. But how the heck do you implement it? Well, cracked that nut eventually and a few more.
In my experience, most people get wrapped around the axle somewhere and then give up. A popular one is the motivation question (e.g. money, power, sex). It’s hard to reduce all of these very concrete, salient motivations to the overarching one – survival.
There are a few other things to understand before it really all clicks. For example, the fundamental unit of an inference machine is the “belief”. A belief is the closest thing you can have to knowledge. It is what you learn when you learn. Examples for beliefs are “the sky is blue”, “when I drop something, it will fall”, “I like money” or “I shall maintain my body temperature at 36.5°C”. It’s probabilistic, so it will have a confidence (or “expected precision”) attached to it. The crucial bit is that action and perception is generated based on beliefs. Also, one can have beliefs about (future) observations as well as their precision, separately.
This is gonna be a bit handwavy, but bear with me: A person who seems motivated by money has a strong belief that money will increase the precision of future observations and thus decrease the uncertainty in their model. That person will seek evidence for money as a way to “feel good” (by decreasing uncertainty). The stronger that belief is relative to other beliefs about what will increase precision of future observations, the more often it will be selected to generate action, and the more dominant it will be in that person’s observable behavior. Here’s the interesting bit though – the inference machine also keeps track of statistics, and uses them to build a prior. Things you perceive or do often are, by definition, good for you (because you keep seeing or doing them). So if that person had many experiences of observations of them getting money *actually* reducing their uncertainty about their strong belief that they shall be safe, they will build a prior over high-level behaviors that, at some point in time, will be strong enough to drive behavior even without the uncertainty reduction. A habit (or obsession perhaps).
Anyway, got over most or all of the humps, can confirm that it still all makes sense and would be happy to help others over them, too.
The one thing I would add is that the theory is actually quite simple, and, after one really understands it, provides explanations for everything in biology and the human experience you throw at it without any extra backpacks. Sounds like Occam’s razor to me.
What about a person who seems motivated by sex, drugs, or thrill-seeking?
A thrill-seeker has their basic needs satisfied and is confident that they can satisfy their basic needs in the future. They also believe with high confidence that they will be safe. In that case, the exploration term dominates in the Expected Free Energy calculation, and explorative policies are selected.
Dopamine is a hell of a drug if you can get it.
Some drugs, like cocaine and derivatives, cheat by messing with the dopamine levels directly. You get dopamine to flow when you reduce uncertainty about present or future outcomes (and you now know how to perceive them (present) or how to act on them (future)). And guess what, that’s also the very moment when you should learn how you got here. Because you want to get there again. Cocaine (at least initially) gives you the dopamine hit and the corresponding learnings for free, without your needing to go through the tedious work of reducing some uncertainty. Voila, rapid habituation.
One more thing about thrill-seekers: there’s “thrill” in reducing Free Energy of your model. You can do that by confirming existing beliefs like “I shall be satiated” (exploitation) or by improving your model (exploration). For thrill-seekers, the exploration leads to model improvement (perhaps rapid due to intensity of experience. Also probably involves a confirmation of fundamental beliefs like “I shall stay alive”).
One could argue that after some amount of exploring into good, clean thrill-seeking, you’d form some kind of abstract representation for engaging in thrill-seeking activities in the context of all the things you could possibly do with yourself. That representation will, just based on the conditional statistics here, have a prediction for high precision of confirmatory observations of fundamental beliefs like the one mentioned above. It will now collect statistics itself – how often do you engage in thrill-seeking vs. other things. You can thusly, in fact, develop a habit of thrill-seeking.
I vaguely recall that one of the traits that makes gambling addictive is coming close to winning, but still losing. How does this square with the “reduce uncertainty” explanation? Isn’t gambling increasing uncertainty?
My (rather uneducated) hypothesis: When you gamble, you try to learn the “trick”, how to beat the bank. It’s highly explorative in one way, but the potential winnings also make it attractive on on the exploitation side of the tradeoff.
You could argue that games designed for addictiveness (like Candy Crush Saga) are carefully designed to keep the player on the hairy edge of randomness, where they always think they have it figured out or are about to. The game might actually adjust the level of randomness according to the player’s performance.
Do you have a write-up or some code somewhere I can look at?
I’m writing a Medium post about it right now. Will be another week or two, but will engage here in the meantime as time permits.
You want to email me that when it’s ready, via the address on my page?
Hi Eli! Will do. I’ll also post it in the Active Inference FB group 🙂
The issue is that we don’t have one overarching motivation. Survival itself isn’t enough, maximizing individual survival would lead you never to procreate. Maximizing procreation on its own would likewise probably kill you or your offspring off in short order.
There is no coherent definition of fitness.
“Survival itself isn’t enough”
I don’t believe anybody would have said that 200 or 300 years ago. With all the comforts and safety of modern society, it’s easy to forget about the fact that the world actually conspires against you, that you’re beating the odds every second of your existence.
That is a bet you would lose handily as many people argued philosophically that merely surviving wasn’t enough. You are also wrong in the characterization that your are beating the odds every second of your existence. Outside of a tiny number of examples (Mao’s China during the famine years) humans did not live perpetually on the edge of destruction, but lived a life that cycled between states of being. Some times of the year are more prosperous than others, and some years are more prosperous than others, even for the poor in those times.
See, this is the kind of comment that just screams “crackpot” to the heavens. So you spent two years on understanding the theory, but in fact it’s actually quite simple. You claim to have “implemented” it but have not actually described anything about the implementation. And it “explains all of biology”.
OK, I’m just a dumb biologist, but perhaps you can explain how to model, say a single GPCR pathway using this framework? I mean, he explicitly applies this to individual cells.
I think you are making a mistake with this line. From what I can see, survival is not the primary motivator of this system, it is just the likely outcome from pursuing allostasis with regards to body demands and the environment. By this theory, if a behavior matches my predictions (beliefs) strongly enough, I will choose it even if it is not the one most likely to guarantee my survival. Likewise, a course of action that runs extremely contrary to my predictions will be ignored, even if it would promote my survival.
> > It is this enactive, embodied, extended, embedded, and encultured aspect that is lacking from the Bayesian brain and predictive coding theories.
It’s a heuristic of mine that if someone employs an avalanche of adjectives to convey an idea of theirs, it means (a) they have high verbal intelligence, and (b) they don’t quite have their idea nailed down well enough to explain it. I think what’s going on is the speaker knows they haven’t quite nailed it, they don’t want the listener to inaccurately reduce their idea to a simpler idea, and so they gesture at a bunch of concepts that cover such a broad range that it at least makes the point that they mean to convey something complex, even if they can’t actually do it.
This seems to fit pretty well with “enactive, embodied, extended, embedded, and encultured” … two of which seem maybe to be coined on the spot.
I think this close relationship between uncertainty and every other desire might just naturally fall out of a framework in which we always are uncertain, in an uncertain world, but nonetheless have desires other than reducing uncertainty. (Which is what most people assume most of the time, if they aren’t subscribers to some uncertainty-is-everything theory.) Uncertainty is relevant to everything because we’re uncertain over outcomes; our decisions are (or could be) based on (approximations to) expected utility theory, and you need a probability distribution and a utility function to calculate an expected utility.
So things like curiosity seem like they could be related to tuning the balance between exploration and exploitation, which will always be necessary in a world that is not fully known. (Concretely, we are initially capable of imagining that the relationship with the mysterious guy might lead us into a future that’s far better than the present, since his mysteriousness makes it so hard to clearly argue that this won’t or can’t happen)
The simple answer to “how can this possibly explain everything?” is that it doesn’t, and the simple addition that lets it do so is weightings. The brain doesn’t try to reduce all uncertainty equally hard, it is weighted by reproductive success. Every lifeform is trying to occupy a certain state that, for its ancestors, was associated with reproduction. Different lifeforms live in differently complex environments, and various inputs have varying levels of importance, so they are programmed to weight the various inputs in increasingly more complex ways as the animal gets bigger and more capable.
Even very simple animals like nematode worms make this process meta by learning, eg they have a memory and can associate the presence of food with non-food chemical signals and preferentially burrow in a way that will lead to food in the environment they find themselves in.
We have a ton of built-in weightings on the genetic level, and we have a system for generating further weightings of the importance of certain kinds of information based on our lived experience.
This is why almost everyone is more curious about sex than the middle letter of the bible but also why some people are in fact curious about the middle letter of the bible: the world is so complicated that our evolved learning system can actually get sidetracked from the path of reproduction.
Wouldn’t this just plain prove too much?
If anything this looks like uncertainty seeking, not uncertainty reduction.
A mysterious man (it’s only women who say they like a mysterious partner) has a small but non-negligible chance of having a very high socio-sexual value, while with the average plain guy what you see is what you get. Of course, women don’t chase all mysterious men, no woman cares about what mysteries the ugly weirdo may hold, mysteriousness is only positive in men that are already reasonably attractive and display high-status signals.
As Wikipedia says: “The evolutionary benefit to this phenomenon is that a male can fertilize multiple females. The male may be reinvigorated repeatedly for successful insemination of multiple females. This type of mating system can be referred to as polygyny, where one male has multiple female mates, but each female only mates with one or a few male mates.”
I think this novelty seeking behavior of porn addicts is due to a combination of the Coolidge effect and the desensitization effect that also occurs in other addictions.
The problem is that these four things are all qualitatively different, they are probably accomplished by different mechanisms and only look related if you squint very hard. So is this “free energy minimization” paradigm an useful description of the world? Is seem to me that even Friston more or less acknowledges that it does not make falsifiable predictions, but does it at least catalyze intuitions? If it does I can’t see how.
In general, I’m skeptical that there exists any fundamental principle of animal behavior that applies at individual level. The correct way to look at it is at evolutionary, population level: the woodlice scurry in the sun because they evolved in an environment where scurrying in the sun tended to increase evolutionary fitness, you crave pizza because the human species evolved in an environment where eating carbs and fats tended to increase evolutionary fitness, and so on. The nervous systems of woodlice and humans implement these behaviors with a complicated series of hacks, some of these hacks, especially in more complex animals, may resemble variational Bayesian inference, expected utility maximization, reinforcement learning, or whatever, but ultimately the whole thing is a Rube Goldberg machine that stocastically happens to work right when placed in an environment similar enough to the evolutionary one.
Ok, now a post on motivation, affect, and emotion: attempting to explain sex, money, and pizza. Then I’ll try a post on some of my own theories/ideas regarding some stuff. Together, I’m hoping these two posts address the Dark Room Problem in a sufficient way. HEY SCOTT, you’ll want to read this, because I’m going to link a paper giving a better explanation of depression than I think Friston posits.
The following ideas come from one of my advisers who studies emotion. I may bungle it, because our class on the embodied neuroscience of this stuff hasn’t gotten too far.
The core of “emotion” is really this thing we call core affect, and it’s actually the core job of the brain, any biological brain, at all. This is: regulate the states of the internal organs (particularly the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems) to keep the viscera functioning well and the organism “doing its job” (survival and reproduction).
What is “its job”? Well, that’s where we actually get programmed-in, innate “priors” that express goals. Her idea is, evolution endows organisms with some nice idea of what internal organ states are good, in terms of valence (goodness/badness) and arousal (preparedness for action or inaction, potentially: emphasis on the sympathetic or parasympathetic nervous system’s regulatory functions). You can think of arousal and sympathetic/parasympathetic as composing a spectrum between the counterposed poles of “fight or flight” and “rest, digest, reproduce”. Spending time in an arousal state affects your internal physiology, so it then affects valence. We now get one of the really useful, interesting empirical predictions to fall right out: young and healthy people like spending time in high-arousal states, while older or less healthy people prefer low-arousal states. That is, even provided you’re in a pleasurable state, young people will prefer more active pleasures (sports, video gaming, sex) while old people will prefer passive pleasures (sitting on the porch with a drink yelling at children). Since this is all physiology, basically everything impacts it: what you eat, how you socialize, how often you mate.
The brain is thus a specialized organ with a specific job: to proactively, predictively regulate those internal states (allostasis), because reactively regulating them (homeostasis) doesn’t work as well). Note that the brain how has its own metabolic demands and arousal/relaxation spectrum, giving rise to bounded rationality in the brain’s Bayesian modeling and feelings like boredom or mental tiredness. The brain’s regulation of the internal organs proceeds via closed-loop predictive control, which can be made really accurate and computationally efficient. We observe anatomically that the interoceptive (internal perception) and visceromotor (exactly what it says on the tin) networks in the brain are at the “core”, seemingly at the “highest level” of the predictive model, and basically control almost everything else in the name of keeping your physiology in the states prescribed as positive by evolution as useful proxies for survival and reproduction.
Get this wrong, however, and the brain-body system can wind up in an accidental positive feedback that moves it over to a new equilibrium of consistently negative valence with either consistent high arousal (anxiety) or consistent low arousal (depression). Depression and anxiety thus result from the brain continually getting the impression that the body is in shitty, low-energy, low-activity states, and then sending internal motor commands designed to correct the problem, which actually, due to brain miscalibration, make it worse. You sleep too much, you eat too much or too little, you don’t go outside, you misattribute negative valence to your friends when it’s actually your job, etc. Things like a healthy diet, exercise, and sunlight can try to bring the body closer to genuinely optimal physiological states, which helps it yell at the brain that actually you’re healthy now and it should stuff fucking shit up by misallocating physiological resources.
“Emotions” wind up being something vaguely like your “mood” (your core affect system’s assessment of your internal physiology’s valence and arousal) combined with a causal “appraisal” done by the brain using sensory data, combined with a physiological and external plan of action issued by the brain.
You’re not motivated to sit in a Dark Room because the “predictions” that your motor systems care about are internal, physiological hyperparameters which can only be revised to a very limited extent, or which can be interpreted as some form of reinforcement signalling. You go into a Dark Room and your external (exteroceptive, in neuro-speak) senses have really low surprise, but your internal senses and internal motor systems are yelling that your organs say shit’s fucked up. Since your organs say shit’s fucked up, “surprise” is now very high, and you need to go change your external sensory and motor variables to deal with that shit.
Note that you can sometimes seek out calming, boring external sensory states, because your brain has demanded a lot from your metabolism and physiology lately, so it’s “out of energy” and you need to “relax your mind”.
Pizza becomes positively valenced when you are hungry, especially if you’re low on fats and glucose. Sex becomes most salient when your parasympathetic nervous system is dominant: your body believes that it’s safe, and the resources available for action can now be devoted to reproduction over survival.
Note that the actual physiological details here could, once again, be very crude approximations of the truth or straight-up wrong, because our class just hasn’t gotten far enough to really hammer everything in.
Ok, now the post where I go into my own theory on how to avoid the Dark Room Problem, even without physiological goals.
The brain isn’t just configured to learn any old predictive or causal model of the world. It has to learn the distal causes of its sensory stimuli: the ones that reliably cause the same thing, over and over again, which can be modeled in a tractable way.
If I see a sandwich (which I do right now, it’s lunchtime), one of the important causes is that photons are bouncing off the sandwich, hitting my eyes, and stimulating my retina. However, most photons don’t make me see a sandwich, they make me see other things, and trying to make a model complex enough that exact photon behavior becomes parameters instead of noise is way too complicated.
So instead, I model the cause of my seeing a sandwich as being the sandwich. I see a sandwich because there really is a sandwich.
The useful part about this is that since I’m modeling the consistent, reliable, repeatable causes, these same inferences also support and explain my active interventions. I see a sandwich because there really is a sandwich, and that explains why I can move my hands and mouth to eat the sandwich, and why when I eat the sandwich, I taste a sandwich. Photons don’t really explain any of that without recourse to the sandwich.
However, if I were to reach for the sandwich and find that my hands pass through it, I would have to expand my hypothesis space to include ghost sandwiches or living in a simulation. Some people think the brain can do this with nonparametric models: probabilistic models of infinite stuff, of which I use finite pieces to make predictions. When new data comes in that supports a more complex model, I just expand the finite piece of the infinite object that I’m actually using. The downside is, a nonparametric model will always, irreducibly have a bit of extra uncertainty “left over” when compared to a parametric model that started from the right degree of complexity. The nonparametric has more things to be uncertain about, so it’s always a little more uncertain.
How can these ideas apply to the Dark Room? Well, if I go into a Dark Room, I’m actually sealing myself off from the distal causes of sensations. The walls of the room block out what’s going on outside the room, so I have no idea when, for instance, someone might knock on the door. Really knowing what’s going on requires confidence about the distal causal structure of my environment, not just confidence about the proximal structure of a small local environment. Otherwise, I could always just say, “I’m certain that photons are hitting my eyeballs in some reasonable configuration”, and I’d never need to move or do any inferences at all.
It gets worse! If my model of those distal causes is nonparametric, it always has extra leftover uncertainty. No matter how confident I am about the stuff I’ve seen, I never have complete evidence that I’ve seen everything, that there isn’t an even bigger universe out there I haven’t observed yet.
So really “minimizing prediction error” with respect to a nonparametric model of distal causes ends up requiring that I not only leave my room, but that I explore and control as much of the world as possible, at all scales which ever significantly impact my observations, without limit.
Perhaps the concept makes more sense if it’s not about reducing uncertainty in general, but reducing uncertainty about a specific thing – such as dying or being able to reproduce.
Either of these (reducing uncertainty of death or reducing uncertainty about being able to reproduce) would make the pizza example make a little more sense (although I agree the example kind of sucks), since it then becomes reducing uncertainty about dying from hunger instead of having something to do with some BS mental model of eating pizza. And this example could then also take into account how full or hungry you are, which would decrease or increase the uncertainty respectively.
Both of these would also make more sense from an evolutionary perspective, since it would make very good evolutionary sense that a brain wired to reduce the uncertainty of dying or failing to reproduce would increase evolutionary survival.
However, looking at it from an evolutionary perspective, the uncertainty about dying might actually be a secondary effect, and the uncertainty about being able to reproduce might actually be the first-order effect. This, then, would also help explain the drive to sex (including, sometimes, a drive to sex that is stronger than a drive for self-preservation).
Once you clarify it like that, alot of other things fall in line. The dark room example goes away as well, since sitting in a dark room all by yourself drastically increases the uncertainty about being able to reproduce (unless there’s a similarly stressed-out member of the opposite sex in there with you…). And all the other things that affect survival and reproduction automatically come into play (which, well, they better for the principle to make any sense).
With this little tweak (the brain is optimized to minimize the uncertainty of being able to reproduce), the principle makes alot more sense to me on a whole lot of levels.
Took the time to read through the linked scihub paper discussing Friston. Here’s one of the papers they’re discussing, by Friston:
The default-mode, ego-functions and free-energy: a neurobiological account of Freudian ideas
What.
Alright, my crackpot needle – which was already registering high – is now pretty much immovable from “WHY IS ANYONE TAKING THIS FRAUD SERIOUSLY”. For those unwilling to waste their time, this is a discussion of how Friston’s theories prove that Freud was right, dammit, and that all of his stupid and unsupported constructs fall right out of Friston’s framework.
Honestly that paper really does look like Friston maximizing his publication count, and I’ve marinated in this stuff so long I find the equations to actually be readable with some effort, and the free-energy equation itself intuitive. Bunk! BUNK I SAY!
Cognitive dissonance strikes again 🙂
For what it’s worth as a personal anecdote: I like listening to music that I don’t know why I like. Pretty much when I understand why I like a song, I stop listening to it. Until then, I can listen to a single song on repeat for hours.
I might be weird, but anyways, it feels like the same sort of thing as described.
You can actually derive the same idea from a sort of first-principles philosophical argument. Note that it requires an intuitionist (i.e. correct ;)) ethical calculus, as otherwise you run into the is/ought problem:
* One ought do something (this is uncontroversial to me, so I take it as axiomatic).
* If one ought do something, then there exists some set of actions that are better than others. In other words, there is a partial order on actions.
* If there is a partial order on actions, then there exists at least some class of ‘best’ actions that one could take in any context (I’ll call any element of this class the ‘best’ action).
* If one knew the result of every possible action, then one would necessarily know the best action to take in any context. Equivalently: when one doesn’t take the ‘best’ action, the difference is necessarily due to uncertainty.
* Uncertainty is characterized by entropy, which is ordered. An action taken in the context of more uncertainty is necessarily no better than one taken in the context of less uncertainty.
* If one ought do Y, and doing X partially reveals Y, then one ought do X.
* Since reducing uncertainty partially reveals what one ought do, one ought reduce uncertainty.
Read up on the multi-armed bandit problem. Just because reducing uncertainty helps us achieve goals, doesn’t mean that reducing uncertainty is the goal.
This seems like an information theoretic/thermodynamic tautology to me.
I apologize this idea has already been put forth. I scanned the comments, as well as searching specifically for “entropy” and “information theory”, but didn’t see anything directly duplicative.
As many readers here undoubtedly know, information theory and thermodynamics seem to be either very closely related or different views of the exact same underlying concept. Entropy measures information content but the universe grinds towards maximum entropy. Anything that measures information also measures entropy.
So, in order for a thing to be something rather nothing, it must contain information = be non random. Any system that pursues a goal or replicates must create information = reduce randomness. The brain is such a system, so one expects that we can reduce all brain operations to producing bits of information = increasing order = reducing entropy. This also seems like exactly the same as minimizing prediction error, which simply means you can’t reduce the random residual any further, so you’ve extracted the maximum amount of order from the system.
My strong prior would therefore be that if you tried to apply full reductionism to the brain, bit creation / negentropy -ish math would eventually emerge.
Does anyone here understand how this Free Energy Hypothesis differs from such math?
It’s been a couple of decades since I did such math, but my memory is that it’s easy to lead yourself in circles because you’re essentially proving 1=1, 0=0, and 1!=0. So that would seem a possibility here.
This is bullshit, I think.
The only part that’s “not bullshit” is the obvious idea that some of the stuff the brain does can be framed as a maximization/minimization problem (so for example, if you catch a baseball in real time with your hand, you can think of that as minimizing the distance between your hand and the ball over time — duh).
All that “variational Bayes” and “free energy” business is keywords designed to bullshit people.
I read the 2009 letter in Cell. It was very clear that this was a proposal for a model of human perception and action that was not at all tautological. But it didn’t explain why we’d expect this model to be true… instead, it had a lot of handwaving, and for “more details,” referred me to the 2010 Nature paper. Which I then skimmed, looking for the derivation or motivation of these equations (e.g. from figure 1 in Friston 2009). Of which I found exactly nothing.
Basically, when presented with an idea, it’s often hard to tell whether it’s true in a vacuum. But it’s not so hard to evaluate why it’s true – there are so many false things that if you believe something without good reason, it’s probably false. So rather than delving into issues with the idea itself, which might lead to engaging with some very vague writing, it’s a lot easier to just note that the mathematical parts of this model are pulled directly from the posterior.
> We now get one of the really useful, interesting empirical predictions to fall right out: young and healthy people like spending time in high-arousal states, while older or less healthy people prefer low-arousal states. That is, even provided you’re in a pleasurable state, young people will prefer more active pleasures (sports, video gaming, sex) while old people will prefer passive pleasures (sitting on the porch with a drink yelling at children)
Personally, I think the single biggest thing that might help me understand all this is to see one example/prediction of the theory (or a theory in the framework) being made – so I can see a concrete example of it in action.
I’m not enamoured of this particular “really useful, interesting” prediction – I don’t feel it’s very precise or even true (and even if true, what does it mean – is it that there’s a tiny statistical difference between the entire populations of young vs old people, or there is a near universal difference, or it is ceteris parisubs comparison (which sounds most plausible, but then you explicitly invoke differing health status, so I guess not), … ).
But forget this quibble, and grant that it’s a concrete prediction (true or interesting, doesn’t matter). Can you say anything more about how it falls right out? (Is that supposed to be obvious from what you had said prior to this claim?) I feel it could be very interesting to help some of us understand the ideas here if we could see a bit more about the chain of reasoning leading to this prediction.
I have no idea what Friston is on about.
But, damn, calling it “Free Energy” sounds like trolling to Nth degree. So much so that I’m surprised you did not taboo the term when trying to review the material. Substitute “perpetual motion” as the term and see how well it scans.
As to what “Free Energy” is, well, I think Darwin et. al. covered that. If he isn’t just talking about long term (genetic) survival, well, then he has a bone to pick with them. And if he isn’t addressing that, then I think my troll meter went up even more.
Perhaps I’m misunderstanding, but I’m not quite sure how a rigorous version of this theory even operates with (for example) the our knowledge that different brain structures reliably form to perform distinct functions, or that cognitive processes are molded by different neurotransmitters. Unless this theory is just saying something kind of uninteresting (at least, uninteresting if one already understands predictive processing) about the fundamental way the brain does its calculations, in the same way one might say that everything a computer does is down to moving 0’s and 1’s around.
The one way I can think to rescue it gets pretty weird pretty quickly, and I’m not sure how to describe it well. Basically it involves seeing all biological life and its environment as a sort of ‘superorganism’ within which this ‘free energy’ process takes place – with each individual expression of a behavior in (say) a bacterial colony working in an analogous fashion to neurons competing for low free-energy states, as is eventually expressed in a sucessful colony with a strong biofilm or something; all the way up to each iteration of a human brain being an attempt to find a low free-energy state within the current environment, complete with its hardwired architecture as part of that expression.
Then, at the level of thoughts and actions, all neurological firing regardless of purpose becomes part of one big process that can be described under a unitive ‘free energy’ theory.
It’s unclear to me how much utility a concept with such a broad scope could hold, at least where it comes to trying to understand human psychological functioning.
Does Friston’s theory permit second-order minimization of predictive error?
The pizza case gets less wacky if the mind is monitoring its predictive capability and notices somehow when it has predicted that hunger is going to distract from accurate prediction unless a solution to hunger is supplied soon. In a certain locale, the quickest and most acceptably predictable solution might be eating a piece of pizza, so the system latches onto that specific “prediction” of action to minimize the predicted hunger-induced free energy.
In this way, while the process remains steady, the details of what is being predicted vary in response to conditions, including proprioception and other core biological inputs, because predictable undesirable outcomes would in the future lead to a breakdown in predictive power.
I don’t find this very compelling, but it makes more sense to me than jumping right to predictions about what you’re going to eat — there has to be some mechanism to get basic drives in. The mechanism I am suggesting might make sense with Friston’s model is that those drives act as something like interrupts that are addressed because they would otherwise subvert predictive capability.
“So life isn’t doing four things…[i]t’s really just doing one thing – minimizing free energy – in four different ways – with the particular way it implements this in any given situation depending on which free energy minimization opportunities are most convenient. Or something. This might be useful in some way?”
I think the idea is that it’s useful because you can draw a philosophical equivalence between “fix the problem”, “gather more data about the situation to recognize that there is no actual problem”, “think about the situation until you understand why it’s not actually a problem”, and “achieve a mental state in which you don’t care about the problem”. Meaning, when someone complains about (X), replying “(X) is not a problem and here’s why” is as useful a response as “here’s how we could fix (X)”.
I must say, the whole thing sounds like the Efficient Markets Hypothesis, where any data that seems to counter the hypothesis can be explained as actually confirming it. People intentionally put their money in a hole and set it on fire? Well, I guess they just wanted to be warm and see pretty fire more than they wanted money, EMH works!
When my graduate stats prof told me not to take a class in Bayesian because I don’t know calculus it was one of the most disappointing moments of my life.
I’ve always thought the prime drive is minimizing cognitive dissonance ( slightly different from minimizing uncertainty). I think most forms of disorders hinge on failure of expectations to match or model reality. Eg if I think I am at X or the world works in Y way, I am not going to have a good time when I find out it does not – this may result in amusement or pain, depending on the consequences and extent of the dissonance and predisposition to find it funny, amusing or terrifying. If I’m lucky enough, I may get pleasure out of the harmony of correct predictions and modeling.
Not sure if true, but, you could probably argue that most internal issues people deal with is some disposition or thought bias, Eg I can be superman that when constantly rejected by reality feeding – I am average – results in a dissonance that is known as depression.
IMO, content people are people who lack abnormal biases. smart people are. essentially good modelers or good modelers of their abilities and roles.
—
While I have a podium, more wonky ideas too
Consq: learning is the matching of expectations to some ( external ) reality. The matching and resolving. Of the dual stimului of resolving what you know with the new information.
Learning is the pairing of existing expectations + new information, eg reality is slightly different than the known and minimize the dissonance to solidify knowledge. I didn’t know she has a sister… Now I do. I knew there were stars, but I didnt know you could call clusters of stars constellations… Thanks for the word, Now I do, etc,
We are learning machines, we are dissonance minimizing machines.
—
Creative production is the proposition of new ideas then the minimization of dissonance within those ideas.
—
Known : I am funny, I want to make her laugh. I have those ideas, let me minimize the dissonance and achieve what the goal by telling a joke.
—
The minimization of dissonance goes all the way from Pavlov’dog. I hear bell, I expected food all the way to higher cognitive processes.
—
Those higher processes are tainted by our biases and those biases in expectations are our personalities.? Maybe
—
Totally unrelated, but endemic to thought :
The ability to do something = ( motivation – internal resistance – external resistance ) x innate ability
*Those higher processes are tainted by our biases and those biases in expectations form the asthtetics that are our personalities.?
you’re seeing Separate Human Conscious Agents as the thing, silly. the agent which is reducing free energy by humans having sex is more like homo sapiens or gaia than “you”