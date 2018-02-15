Five More Years

Those yearly “predictions for next year” posts are starting to reach the limit of their usefulness. Not much changes from year to year, and most of what does change is hard to capture in objective probabilistic predictions.
So in honor of this blog’s five year anniversary, here are some predictions for the next five years. All predictions to be graded on 2/15/2023:
AI will be marked by various spectacular achievements, plus nobody being willing to say the spectacular achievements signify anything broader. AI will beat humans at progressively more complicated games, and we will hear how games are totally different from real life and this is just a cool parlor trick. If AI translation becomes
flawless outstanding, we will hear how language is just a formal system that can be brute-forced without understanding. If AI can generate images and even stories to a prompt, everyone will agree this is totally different from real art or storytelling. Nothing that happens in the interval until 2023 will encourage anyone to change this way of thinking. There will not be a Truckpocalypse before 2023. Technological unemployment will continue to be a topic of academic debate that might show up if you crunch the numbers just right, but there will be no obvious sign that it is happening on a large scale. Everyone will tell me I am wrong about this, but I will be right, and they will just be interpreting other things (change in labor force composition, change in disability policies, effects of outsourcing, etc) as obvious visible signs of technological unemployment, the same as people do now. AI safety concerns will occupy about the same percent of the public imagination as today.
1. Average person can hail a self-driving car in at least one US city: 80%
2. …in at least five of ten largest US cities: 30%
3. At least 5% of US truck drivers have been replaced by self-driving trucks: 10%
4. Average person can buy a self-driving car for less than $100,000: 30%
5. AI beats a top human player at Starcraft: 70%
6. MIRI still exists in 2023: 80%
7. AI risk as a field subjectively feels more/same/less widely accepted than today: 50%/40%/10%
The European Union will not collapse. It will get some credibility from everyone hating its enemies – Brexit, the nationalist right, etc – and some more credibility by being halfway-competent at its economic mission. Nobody will secede from anywhere. The crisis of nationalism will briefly die down as the shock of Syrian refugees wears off, then reignite (possibly after 2023) with the focus on African migrants. At some point European Muslims may decide they don’t like African migrants much either, at which point there may be some very weird alliances.
1. UK leaves EU (or still on track to do so): 95%
2. No “far-right” party in power (executive or legislative) in any of France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, at any time: 50%
3. No other country currently in EU votes to leave: 50%
Countries that may have an especially good half-decade: Israel, India, Nigeria, most of East Africa, Iran. Countries that may have an especially bad half-decade: Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UK. The Middle East will get worse before it gets better, especially Lebanon and the Arabian Peninsula (Syria might get better, though).
1. No overt major power war in the Middle East (Israel spending a couple weeks destroying stuff in Lebanon doesn’t count): 60%
2. Mohammed bin Salman still in power in Saudi Arabia in 2023: 60%
3. Sub-Saharan Africa averages GDP growth greater than 2.5% over 2018 – 2023: 60%
4. Vladimir Putin is still in charge of Russia: 70%
5. If there’s a war in the Middle East where US intervention is plausible, US decides to intervene (at least as much as it did in Syria): 70%
Religion will continue to retreat from US public life. As it becomes less important, mainstream society will treat it as less of an outgroup and more of a fargroup. Everyone will assume Christians have some sort of vague spiritual wisdom, much like Buddhists do. Everyone will agree evangelicals or anyone with a real religious opinion is just straight-out misinterpreting the Bible, the same way any Muslim who does something bad is misinterpreting the Koran. Christian mysticism will become more popular among intellectuals. Lots of people will talk about how real Christianity opposes capitalism. There may not literally be a black lesbian Pope, but everyone will agree that there should be, and people will become mildly surprised when you remind them that the Pope is white, male, and sexually inactive.
1. Church attendance rates lower in 2023 than 2018: 90%
The crisis of the Republican Party will turn out to have been overblown. Trump’s policies have been so standard-Republican that there will be no problem integrating him into the standard Republican pantheon, plus or minus some concerns about his personality which will disappear once he personally leaves the stage. Some competent demagogue (maybe Ted Cruz or Mike Pence) will use some phrase equivalent to “compassionate Trumpism”, everyone will agree it is a good idea, and in practice it will be exactly the same as what Republicans have been doing forever. The party might move slightly to the right on immigration, but this will be made easy by a fall in corporate demand for underpriced Mexican farm labor, and might be trivial if there’s a border wall and they can declare mission accomplished. If the post-Trump standard-bearer has the slightest amount of personal continence, he should end up with a more-or-less united party who view Trump as a flawed but ultimately positive figure, like how they view GW Bush. Also, I predict we see a lot more of Ted Cruz than people are expecting.
1. Trump wins 2020: 20%
2. Republicans win Presidency in 2020: 40%
On the other hand, everyone will have underestimated the extent of crisis in the Democratic Party. The worst-case scenario is Kamala Harris rising to the main contender against Bernie Sanders in the 2020 primary. Bernie attacks her and her followers as against true progressive values, bringing up her work defending overcrowded California prisons as a useful source of unpaid labor. Harris supporters attack Bernie as a sexist white man trying to keep a woman of color down (wait until the prison thing gets described as “slavery”). Everything that happened in 2016 between Clinton and Sanders looks like mild teasing between friends in comparison. If non-Sanderites rally around Booker or Warren instead, the result will be slightly less apocalyptic but still much worse than anyone expects. The only plausible way I can see for the Dems to avoid this is if Sanders dies or becomes too sick to run before 2020. This could tear apart the Democratic Party in the long-term, but in the short term it doesn’t even mean they won’t win the election – it will just mean a bunch of people who loathe each other temporarily hold their nose and vote against Trump.
1. Sanders wins 2020: 10%
2. Democrats win Presidency in 2020: 60%
It will become more and more apparent that there are three separate groups: progressives, conservatives, and neoliberals. How exactly they sort themselves into two parties is going to be interesting. The easiest continuation-of-current-trends option is neoliberals+progressives vs. conservatives, with neoliberals+progressives winning easily. But progressives are starting to wonder if neoliberals’ support is worth the watering-down of their program, and neoliberals are starting to wonder if progressives’ support is worth constantly feeding more power to people they increasingly consider crazy. The Republicans used some weird demonic magic to hold together conservatives and neoliberals for a long time; I suspect the Democrats will be less good at this. A weak and fractious Democratic coalition plus a rock-hard conservative Republican non-coalition might be stable under Median Voter Theorem considerations. For like ten years. Until there are enough minorities that the Democrats are just overwhelmingly powerful (no, minorities are not going to start identifying as white and voting Republican en masse). I have no idea what will happen then. Maybe the Democrats will go extra socialist, the neoliberals and market minorities will switch back to the Republicans, and we can finally have normal reasonable class warfare again instead of whatever weird ethno-cultural thing is happening now?
1. At least one US state has approved single-payer health-care by 2023: 70%
2. At least one US state has de facto decriminalized hallucinogens: 20%
3. At least one US state has seceded (de jure or de facto): 1%
4. At least 10 members of 2022 Congress from neither Dems or GOP: 1%
5. US in at least new one major war (death toll of 1000+ US soldiers): 40%
6. Roe v. Wade substantially overturned: 1%
7. At least one major (Obamacare-level) federal health care reform bill passed: 20%
8. At least one major (Brady Act level) federal gun control bill passed: 20%
9. Marijuana legal on the federal level (states can still ban): 40%
10. Neoliberals will be mostly Democrat/evenly split/Republican in 2023: 60%/20%/20%
11. Political polarization will be worse/the same/better in 2023: 50%/30%/20%
The culture wars will continue to be marked by both sides scoring an unrelenting series of own-goals, with the victory going to whoever can make their supporters shut up first. The best case scenario for the Right is that Jordan Peterson’s ability to not instantly get ostracized and destroyed signals a new era of basically decent people being able to speak out against social justice; this launches a cascade of people doing so, and the vague group consisting of Jordan Peterson, Sam Harris, Steven Pinker, Jonathan Haidt, etc coalesces into a perfectly respectable force no more controversial than the gun lobby or the pro-life movement or something. With social justice no longer able to enforce its own sacredness values against blasphemy, it loses a lot of credibility and ends up no more powerful or religion-like than eg Christianity. The best case scenario for the Left is that the alt-right makes some more noise, the media is able to relentlessly keep everyone’s focus on the alt-right, the words ALT-RIGHT get seared into the public consciousness every single day on every single news website, and everyone is so afraid of being associated with the alt-right that they shut up about any disagreements with the consensus they might have. I predict both of these will happen, but the Right’s win-scenario will come together faster and they will score a minor victory.
1. At least one US politician, Congressman or above, explicitly identifies as alt-right (in more than just one off-the-cuff comment) and refuses to back down or qualify: 10%
2. …is overtly racist (says eg “America should be for white people” or “White people are superior” and means it, as a major plank of their platform), refuses to back down or qualify: 10%
3. Gay marriage support rate is higher on 1/1/2023 than 1/1/2018: 95%
4. Percent transgender is higher on 1/1/2023 than 1/1/2018: 95%
5. Social justice movement appear less powerful/important in 2023 than currently: 60%
First World economies will increasingly be marked by an Officialness Divide. Rich people, the government, and corporations will use formal, well-regulated, traditional institutions. Poor people (and to an increasing degree middle-class people) will use informal gig economies supported by Silicon Valley companies whose main skill is staying a step ahead of regulators. Think business travelers staying at the Hilton and riding taxis, vs. low-prospect twenty-somethings staying at Air BnBs and taking Ubers. As Obamacare collapses, health insurance will start turning into one of the formal, well-regulated, traditional institutions limited to college grads with good job prospects. What the unofficial version of health care will be remains to be seen. If past eras have been Stone Age, Bronze Age, Iron Age, Information Age, etc, the future may be the Ability-To-Circumvent-Regulations Age.
1. Percent of people in US without health insurance (outside those covered by free government programs) is higher in 2023 than 2018: 80%
2. Health care costs (as % of economy) continue to increase at least as much as before: 70%
Cryptocurrency will neither collapse nor take over everything. It will become integrated into the existing system and regulated to the point of uselessness. No matter how private and untraceable the next generation of cryptocurrencies are, people will buy and exchange them through big corporate websites that do everything they can to stay on the government’s good side. Multinationals will occasionally debate using crypto to transfer their profits from one place to another, then decide that would make people angry and decide not to. There may be rare crypto-related accounting tricks approximately of the same magnitude as the “headquarter your company in the Cayman Islands” trick. A few cryptocurrencies might achieve the same sort of role PayPal has today, only slightly cooler. Things like Ethereum prediction markets might actually work, again mostly by being too niche for the government to care very much. A few die-hards will use pure crypto to buy drugs over the black market, but not significantly more than do so today, and the government will mostly leave them alone as too boring to crush.
1. 1 Bitcoin costs above $1K: 80%
2. …above $10K: 50%
3. …above $100K: 5%
4. Bitcoin is still the highest market cap cryptocurrency: 40%
5. Someone figures out Satoshi’s true identity to my satisfaction: 30%
6. Browser-crypto-mining becomes a big deal and replaces ads on 10%+ of websites: 5%
Polygenic scores go public – not necessarily by 2023, but not long after. It becomes possible to look at your 23andMe results and get a weak estimate of your height, IQ, criminality, et cetera. Somebody checks their spouse’s score and finds that their desirable/undesirable traits are/aren’t genetic and will/won’t be passed down to their children; this is treated as a Social Crisis but nobody really knows what to do about it. People in China or Korea start actually doing this on a large scale. If there is intelligence enhancement, it looks like third-party services that screen your gametes for genetic diseases and just so happen to give you the full genome which can be fed to a polygenic scoring app before you decide which one to implant. The first people to do this aren’t necessarily the super-rich, so much as people who are able to put the pieces together and figure out that this is an option. If you think genetics discourse is bad now, wait until polygenic score predictors become consumerized. There will be everything from “the predictor said I would be tall but actually I am medium height, this proves genes aren’t real” to “Should we track children by genetic IQ predictions for some reason even though we have their actual IQ scores right here?” Also, the products will probably be normed on white (Asian?) test subjects and not work very well on people of other races; expect everyone to say unbelievably idiotic things about this for a while.
1. Widely accepted paper claims a polygenic score predicting over 25% of human intelligence: 70%
2. …50% or more: 20%
3. At least one person is known to have had a “designer baby” genetically edited for something other than preventing specific high-risk disease: 10%
4. At least a thousand people have had such babies, and it’s well known where people can go to do it: 5%
5. At least one cloned human baby, survives beyond one day after birth: 10%
6. Average person can check their polygenic IQ score for reasonable fee (doesn’t have to be very good) in 2023: 80%
7. At least one directly glutamatergic antidepressant approved by FDA: 20%
8. At least one directly neurotrophic antidepressant approved by FDA: 20%
9. At least one genuinely novel antipsychotic approved by FDA: 30%
10. MDMA approved for therapeutic use by FDA: 50%
11. Psilocybin approved for general therapeutic use in at least one country: 30%
12. Gary Taubes’ insulin resistance theory of nutrition has significantly more scholarly acceptance than today: 10%
13. Paleo diet is generally considered and recommended by doctors as best weight-loss diet for average person: 30%
There will be two or three competing companies offering low-level space tourism by 2023. Prices will be in the $100,000 range for a few minutes in suborbit. The infrastructure for Mars and Moon landings will be starting to look promising, but nobody will have performed any manned landings between now and then. The most exciting edge of the possibility range is that five or six companies are competing to bring rich tourists to Bigelow space stations in orbit.
1. SpaceX has launched BFR to orbit: 50%
2. SpaceX has launched a man around the moon: 50%
3. SLS sends an Orion around the moon: 30%
4. Someone has landed a man on the moon: 1%
5. SpaceX has landed (not crashed) an object on Mars: 5%
6. At least one frequently-inhabited private space station in orbit: 30%
Global existential risks will hopefully not be a big part of the 2018-2023 period. If they are, it will be because somebody did something incredibly stupid or awful with infectious diseases. Even a small scare with this will provoke a massive response, which will be implemented in a panic and with all the finesse of post-9/11 America determining airport security. Along with the obvious ramifications, there will be weird consequences for censorship and the media, with some outlets discussing other kinds of biorisks and the government wanting them to stop giving people ideas. The world in which this becomes an issue before 2023 is not a very good world for very many reasons.
1. Bioengineering project kills at least five people: 20%
2. …at least five thousand people: 5%
3. Paris Agreement still in effect, most countries generally making good-faith effort to comply: 80%
4. US still nominally committed to Paris Agreement: 60%
And just for fun…
1. I actually remember and grade these predictions publicly sometime in the year 2023: 90%
2. Whatever the most important trend of the next five years is, I totally miss it: 80%
3. At least one prediction here is horrendously wrong at the “only a market for five computers” level: 95%
If you disagree, make your own predictions with probabilities. I’m tired of people offering to bet me on these and I’m not interested unless you provide me overwhelmingly good odds.
Current list of updates here.
I would definitely bet on a Trump 2020 victory at 4 to 1 odds. Probably 3 to 1. I’d bet a 2023 bitcoin, but that complicates things.
A bitcoin is always a bitcoin!
Yeah, silly me. I was thinking about an election day-2020 bitcoin but wrote 2023 because Scott got me thinking about where bitcoin would be in 2023.
10-15% chance Trump (currently 71) is too physically/mentally frail to run three years from now.
10-15% chance Russia or something else catches up to him to the point where he’s either impeached or too discredited to run.
10-15% chance something else stops him from running – he doesn’t feel like it, a challenger miraculously wins the primary, etc.
So only ~66% chance Trump runs. I think he has well below 50% chance of winning if he runs – historically unpopular, lost popular vote last time, economy’s well-timed to have another recession before then, % minority is always increasing. If he’s got a 35%-40% chance of winning conditional on running, that makes him about 25% chance total, which I rounded down to 20% given the bins.
Or you could take priors from history, and that gives a lot smaller numbers. Plus, well, seeing 20% on Trump winning gives a lot of flashbacks to his early campaign.
https://www.quora.com/How-many-Presidents-in-U-S-history-have-decided-not-to-run-for-re-election-simply-because-they-didnt-have-the-desire-to
Good points. I might be slightly underestimating all the ways he could not run in the 2020 general (though I think you’re slightly overestimating them), but I think you’re underestimating his chances of victory if he does, because of:
My strong prior in favor of even vulnerable-seeming incumbent victory, especially if said incumbent is charismatic (I thought Obama was more vulnerable than he really was in 2012).
My expectation that the Democrats will likely nominate a bad candidate after a nasty primary fight for the reasons you state.
It does seem like we’re overdue for an economic downturn, which for me raises a hypothetical: if the housing bubble had burst soon before the 2004 election rather than soon before the 2008 election, would Bush still have beat Kerry? My best guess is yes, and Bush is less charismatic than Trump.
I think there’s no doubt the crash helped Obama, but he was also a charismatic candidate running against an uncharismatic non-incumbent. I expect Trump to be a charismatic incumbent running against a non-charismatic and/or deeply flawed challenger.
10-15% odds a 71 yo in good health with good care goes to quite bad health in 3 years? That seems slightly high to me. Life expectancy for a 50 year old male is about 30 years, based on a random site. So 10% odds of death or debilitating illness over 3 years ain’t a bad approximation but is probably a touch high (given more mortality would be expected later).
Per the social security administration for a 71 year old man there’s a 2.5% chance of death in the next year and life expectancy is 16.66 years. At 72, there’s a 2.7% chance of death in a year, and at 73 a 3% chance of death in a year. So over the next three years there’s a 7.9% chance of death.
In terms of adjustments, he’s got great health care, doesn’t smoke or drink, and doesn’t drive himself, but he’s overweight and doesn’t seem to do much or any exercise. Not sure how that all works out, but given that it’s mortality plus disability 10% doesn’t seem unreasonable.
I will bet that Bitcoin is still the highest market cap cryptocurrency at 2:1
The crypto-currency prediction is extremely likely to be wrong. To a first approximation everyone buying in are expecting it to take over the world, or alternatively, expect to sell to people who are expecting it to take over the world. This means that any signs of becoming boring should precipitate mass exit and collapse. I mean, I can see ways it could transition into being a normal financial product… for example, becoming a shelling point for converting from one minor currency to another minor currency, but all of them together do not amount to a hill of beans in my estimate of the future fate of bitcoin. Its 90 + % triumph or bust, and overwhelmingly bust.
I agree that his Bitcoin predictions seem bad by paradoxical virtue of their conservatism. I think crypto prices being kind of on the order of magnitude they are today is a very unlikely outcome on a 5-year horizon. For any given crypto, including bitcoin, I’d wager it’s much more likely to be either much higher or else essentially worthless five years from now than it is to stay in the same neighborhood. Of course, bitcoin has gone through flat periods, but not five-year flat periods.
While it feels sort of like bad prediction practice to privilege big changes over “things basically stay the same,” I think rapidly developing, new, notoriously volatile markets are probably an exception.
The reason I didn’t suggest betting e.g. 1 bitcoin on Trump 2020 victory above, for example, is because I think it’s too likely that such a bet will be either meaningless or else more significant than one wants for a “just for fun” bet.
>Of course, bitcoin has gone through flat periods, but not five-year flat periods.
After the 2013 crash, it took Bitcoin something like three and a half years to reach its previous high again. I wouldn’t discard that scenario out of hand.
It’s possible, of course, but given how much more mainstream awareness there is, and how many more competitors to BTC there are now than then, it seems a lot less probable that it will just sort of putter along at a steady rate rather than falling really low or going really high.
I agree it’s likely to be wrong, but how many early BTC supporters ever predicted it could get to $10k without being accepted anywhere relevant online and pretty much absolutely nowhere in person? The whole thing remains baffling to me.
Oh hey, this looks like basically the same political triangle I’ve espoused elsewhere (as Leftists, traditionalists, and liberals). 😛 I’m going to copypaste [a somewhat edited version of] my comment from there here (yes this is a bit tangential, hope that’s OK) for greater visibility:
So, my own personal model of political-space is one of three poles. The usual alternative to a one-dimensional spectrum is one built around multiple perpendicular axes, but I think this is a mistake. Paraphrasing Taymon Beal, opposing ideologies don’t see each other in reverse, they see each other at an angle. “Opposite” ideologies don’t exist. Libertarians label their opponents “statists”, but who calls themself a statist? There’s no such thing as statism. And the same phenomeon holds more generally. Thus I speak of poles rather than axes. Or to put it another way — think simplices, not cubes. 🙂
I tend to label the three poles I see as “liberalism”, “leftism”, and “traditionalism”, although take note that these are just the names I’ve assigned them and should not be taken as definitions (my “leftism” pole is much broader than leftism proper; the “liberal” pole includes many called conservative; etc). (Elsewhere on the internet I’ve previously called the third one “authoritarianism”, but I’ve decided now I don’t like that name; regardless, none of these names should be taken as definitional, they’re just my attempt to point to something. If you don’t like the names I can use different ones or just arbitrary labels like “A,B,C”.)
There’s a few things worth noting about this 3-pole model. One is an explanation of a type of outgroup homogeneity bias. Different ideologies care about different things. Each pole sees the thing it cares about as the most important thing — and thus the axis of “cares about this thing vs. does not” as the most important axis. Thus all of a pole’s opponents look similar to it; leftists lump everyone they disagree with as “the right”, libertarians as already mentioned talk about “statists”, etc. These groupings do reflect a real similarity but are ultimately a mistake when taken beyond the context where that similarity is indeed the most important thing.
Another thing it explains is the horseshoe theory (ugh). Rather than orienting oneself around a “agrees with us vs. disagrees with us” axis, you might orient yourself around a particular opposition between two poles (so that rather than your two alternatives looking the same, instead one looks halfway to the other). So now imagine that you’re a liberal, seeing things primarily in terms of liberal-vs-illiberal; but also you’ve got this left-right (leftist-traditionalist) political spectrum in your head, i.e. a leftist-traditionalist axis (on which liberal would appear in the center if you take a projection), and the latter is the one you think of as the political spectrum. Then when you judge it based on what’s actually relevant to you — liberalism vs illiberalism — it sure seems like the “ends” have more in common with each other than they do with the “center”, doesn’t it? But rather than bending your line into a horseshoe to explain this, the more sensible thing to do is not project onto one dimension (and especially don’t project onto one dimension while actually judging similarity based on a different dimension, that’s just a road to confusion). Liberalism is not in the center; that’s just an artifact of your projection.
(Note: I don’t actually think the three poles I set out are actually completely symmetric with respect to one another; there are some definite asymmetries there that I see, but I’m going to skip talking about those here.)
“Different ideologies care about different things” is an important point.
I know a guy whose politics are mostly about community. Sometimes people talk about places like Berkeley as places where “everyone is a fellow traveler”, and sometimes people fondly remember their subcultures or summer camps — think that sort of thing. The less extreme version is Paul Graham judging cities by the quality of their eavesdropping.
He cares about things that he thinks will probably have an effect on community — lower immigration, lower crime, more distributed local systems (especially media) and fewer centralized national ones, and so on. But if you ask him about the tax code, he’ll be confused, figure it’s complicated, and won’t really care.
I know someone else, an economist, for whom it’s completely reversed. Policies should be judged based on their economic effects. Immigration is complicated, so we should be cautious, but we can’t really draw any conclusions. And the tax code is the most important thing in the world.
The first guy tends to come out as a boring centrist on the political compass, because most of the things on the tests don’t tie into what he cares about. The elderly are abandoned, the young are friendless, family ties are weakening, all of America’s neighborhoods have been replaced with long-term hotels, and demographic representation talk has been weaponized against the few tiny subcultures that still remain — and none of that has anything to do with abortion, the tax code, or Iran.
The economist, on the other hand, comes out as a far-right extremist, because the tests do measure things that she cares about — but only on one dimension. And we can imagine a social conservative who hasn’t yet been folded into the Republican party, and has no particular opinion about welfare or the like, but cares a lot about the other dimension — abortion, no-fault divorce, and so on.
From the communitarian’s perspective (he’d object to “communitarian”, but there really isn’t a better term), people generally don’t care enough about community, and aren’t taking enough care to guard against atomization. From the economist’s perspective, people generally get too close to the stinking pinkos, and aren’t taking enough care to guard against Venezuelization. From the social conservative’s perspective, people are generally too accepting of modernism, and aren’t taking seriously enough the concept of sin. And from the leftist’s perspective, they’re all disgusting virgin fascist untermenschen and probably also rapists, and they all need to get a fucking bullet.
There are a lot of dimensions in the space of potential political views — more than can be readily codified, I think — but people generally only see one or two as salient. I don’t think you’d find someone who sees atomization, economic decline, temptation to sin, and
murdering all the people who weren’t nice enough in middle schoolthe exploitation of the proletariat as about equally salient, unless that person sees them as not very salient, and cares about another dimension instead.
I have a similar model, with the poles being liberals, socialists, and conservatives. Libertarians are liberal/conservative, social democrats are socialist/liberal, and “fascists” (in a broad sense that includes Trump without the implication that he is comparable to Hitler in badness) are conservative/socialist. I think the opposites this gives (libertarian-socialist, neoliberal-conservative, fascist-liberal) make sense. The one thing I can’t figure out is where anarchists fit in.
I think the “conservatives/traditionalists” lumping of everyone on the other side into one big splodge needs to be refined a little.
I think you have a mass of centrists who are, if I may coin a phrase, Andrew Sullivan-type conservatives (sample: “I campaigned for gay marriage because Love Conquers All and that is perfectly fine, but I don’t get all this transgender stuff and am a bit wary about it”), they very slowly move with the Zeitgeist so that compared to parents or grandparents they’re liberals, but by current norms of the day they’re conventional and even perhaps a little stodgy, and get left behind as society moves on and their once-liberal attitudes of a few years ago become the conservative views of today (again, see Andrew Sullivan and the snark in the article here about how he’s no longer thirty). They’d be Democrat-voters for one particular candidate who matched their values/perceptions/wishes, Republican-voters for another (think of the Reagan Democrats). The urban middle-class that Labour in Ireland (and New Labour in Britain) decided to woo as voters and supporters instead of the old traditional working-class base.
In other words, the kind of floating voters that the vast efforts of political campaigning are meant to try and sway to get them to vote for Candidate Smith instead of Candidate Jones.
Then you have the very traditional set of voters/population who are not as large in numbers, even if sometimes they do ride a wave of popularity/influence (see the Moral Majority and the Religious Right, whose influence and numbers have waned, whose leaders have aged, died or left the stage, but who are still being held up as the stock bogeymen running the Republican show – the Evangelicals for Trump notion). These can be a much more mixed set of uneasy bedfellows, where you do get the ‘guns, God and gays’ set mixing with others who don’t have the same agenda but are co-operating out of “we’re both the weird kids and loners in the class so we’re forced to hang out together” mindset.
Pro-life movement bringing Southern Baptists and Roman Catholics together kind of thing.
Mainly what I’m carping about is that if there is a split on the centre-left/left side between progressives and neo-liberals, so too is there a split on the centre-right/right side and we’re not all one big mass of conservatives.
Sounds like Arnold Kling’s three axis model. https://www.amazon.com/Three-Languages-Politics-Talking-Political/dp/1944424466
As for the actual predictions, the one that seems wrongest to me is “At least one cloned human baby, survives beyond one day after birth: 10%”. I’d put it at more like 1%.
Because of technical difficulties or because nobody will try?
The former. Though maybe it should be more like 2%, rethinking it. (I’m sure someone else will tell me both of those are too high. 😛 )
I’d understand no one trying, but technical difficulties? If they cloned monkeys okay, what technical difficulties are you expecting?
…wait, they have?
Uh, I was unaware of that. (Link, by any chance?) Yeah if they’ve cloned monkeys then I’d say 1% is too low, definitely.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/01/24/health/cloned-monkeys-study/index.html
I think as soon as they can be sure not to create a dead or malformed baby, somebody will do it. If I remember correctly the success rate of the monkey business wasn’t too high. But it might well happen in the next five years.
This. There are reasons to do human cloning – you can do time-shifted twin studies! Vanity!, ect. But none of them are compelling enough to warrant taking any significant medical risks, so it will not be done until we have a set of cloning techniques reliable enough that we can clone a member of mammal species that lab has not tried before and be confident of a healthy specimen. Which is probably more than five years away.
10% represents my chance that at least one scientist with a cloning-capable lab is irresponsible/publicity-hungry/crazy. There are some weird people out there – remember, the last scientist who tried this was part of a UFO cult.
@Scott Alexander:
If by “some weird people” you mean “The Chinese Communist Party”, then yeah, I’d totally agree. Those guys don’t even know the meaning of the words “ethical concerns”.
I’ve always been kind of baffled by people’s intense negative reactions to cloning. Aside from maldevelopment arising from not doing the technique well (which is an irrelevant issue if you can do it well), what exactly is bad about it? I see no moral issue with having a cloned human if the technique works as intended.
Personally, I’m concerned with the “works as intended” part. I’d like to be very, very sure that’s true before we start cloning people left and right.
Also, one could argue that cloning is somewhat irresponsible, since it reduces genetic diversity, and therefore exposes humanity to a significant risk of e.g. some kind of pandemic.
As for the actual predictions, the one that seems wrongest to me is “At least one cloned human baby, survives beyond one day after birth: 10%”. I’d put it at more like 1%.
2016 saw the “world’s first three parent baby” born, the technique has been legally approved in the UK, I’d say if they’re ready to try this and it seems to have worked, cloning is the next step and somebody will do it.
Like you say, if they get over all the hurdles first of a viable embryo, it is successfully implanted, pregnancy goes to full term and child is delivered alive – then the survival post-birth will probably be very good chance.
I wonder how you explain the scenario in which “Average person can buy a self-driving car for less than $100,000”, but not “Average person can hail a self-driving car [] in at least five of ten largest US cities.”
I didn’t say it was a very likely possibility – in fact, my numbers are consistent with 0% probability on that. But surely it’s possible, the same way you explain that the average person can buy a hydrogen car for less than $100,000 but can’t hail a hydrogen car in at least five of ten largest US cities.
My default assumption would be that if you can buy a self-driving car <100.000 it will be used by Uber. Using hydrogen cars doesn't allow you to cut cost by not needing a driver, so that's quite different.
I agree it will be eventually. I just don’t want to have super-confident opinions in whether someone will figure out how to get it direct-to-market before Uber works out all the regulatory/economic hassles in deploying it to half of cities.
So your argument goes something like this:
Self-driving is solved 50%
Early enough for consumer market (of people who can drive) 30%
Early enough for mass taxi market (people who can’t drive) 10%
Of course now my questions becomes, why are the truck drivers save?
I would score the chance that if the cars are good enough for consumer market, they are good enough for the taxi market, but give a well above 50% odds that opposition from incumbent interests and existing regulation will prevent their use in the taxi market in major cities within the next 5 years.
Taxi/bus/uber/whatever drivers vote in local elections, the tech company based in the silicon valley doesn’t.
I could easily see liability questions keeping self-driving cars out of the taxi market but not the consumer market.
Consumer market, you could probably contract an acceptance that as the owner of the self-driving car, you’re responsible for liability when something goes wrong, so if the self-drive goes wrong and kills a passenger, then you, rather than the manufacturer, has to pay out.
You’ll go bankrupt, but that won’t bring down the manufacturer.
But doing that with taxis, it will be much harder to get passengers to accept liability – which means that the taxi company will have to cover those risks. And will their insurance be affordable?
I’d say there’s probably a better chance of “rich guy can buy new toy first to tootle round his private estate but won’t be let take it out on public road” than anybody, Uber or private citizen, being let use a self-driving car on public roads in a large city.
Once the legal barriers to driving on the open road/in the city are overcome, then it won’t matter whether Uber buy a fleet of them first or Joe Q. Well-off buys one first, the main difficulty over using a self-driving car with no human intervention will have been overcome, and we’re probably still a long way away from the law being happy to let cars with no human over-ride out in public. Then you’ll get the insurance companies wanting to figure out liabilities for accidents/injuries/deaths caused by self-driving cars and what premiums to set for that level of risk, if they’re even willing to issue such insurances. I don’t know if you are allowed drive without insurance in the USA? So even if you could buy such a car next year, if you can’t insure it and can’t legally drive it, then it’ll be a fancy toy sitting in your garage (which may be enough for some people who only want bragging rights/collectors’ items).
I’d be surprised if 1, 2 or 4 come true (all rated at >=30%) and 3 doesn’t (at 10%) given that typical truck driving is easier than city driving, lots of money can be saved by people who have money to spend on things that save them money, and that even lower levels of self drive autonomy (like the ability for a truck to drive itself safely in particular conditions while the driver slept but would wake if alerted) could still reduce the needed number of drivers by 5%. But perhaps I’m underestimating the time needed to replace/retrofit fleets.
“It will become more and more apparent that there are three separate groups: progressives, conservatives, and neoliberals.”
This may be a reasonable description of political divisions among *white* Americans, but I think it falls apart when you try to apply it outside of these bounds.
For example: if your prediction of Sanders vs Harris strife comes true, does it really make sense to describe Harris’s prospective support base as neoliberal? For sure, her support base may include neoliberals, but most of her presumed African American and SJW voters are as supportive of redistribution as Sanders supporters are.
Then they would be in the progressive group. What’s the problem?
It seems strange that you would say “It will become more and more apparent that there are three separate groups: progressives, conservatives, and neoliberals.” even though you’re anticipating a civil war within what you’ve defined as the “progressive group”. Wouldn’t that make it less apparent, not more?
Admittedly I might be being pedantic here.
Unless the progressive group splits along workers-rights leftism and the identitarian left. Actually, there seems to be a further thing where the non-identitarian (class based?) left starts courting students, debt-ridden graduates, gig economy workers and other young people, who are presumably worse of than blue collar workers nowadays.
Also worth mentioning in this context that a lot of the support for moderate democrats (at least, for Hillary over Bernie) comes from minorities – the socialist vs neoliberal split is more for whites, while minorities seem to be more moderate for the same reasons as described in “black people less likely”.
minorities who vote for Hillary over Bernie are just conservatives who happened to be minorities. they would’ve been default republican voters if they were white.
Having grown up in a majority-minority area, my impression is that the political consensus among at least US blacks would, if they were white, be categorized as by far the most dangerous part of the alt-right.
(This isn’t a joke, and IME a lot of alt-right sorts know it. Richard Spencer is all “I’m just trying to do for whites what minorities do for themselves”, and yeah, there’s that, but he’s nowhere near as keen on political violence. Before anyone jumps in with the Charlottesville murder — I know several people who got jumped for supporting McCain in 2008, and this was universally regarded as normal and to be expected.)
For sure, her support base may include neoliberals, but most of her presumed African American and SJW voters are as supportive of redistribution as Sanders supporters are.
But are they her support base? Looking at the Wikipedia article, it seems like the natural lines of attack for an opponent (inside the party or outside of it) are:
(1) She’s not ethnic/minority enough, or in the right way. Her mother is Tamil, her father Jamaican, so no African-American or Hispanic/Latina/Chicana/whatever the term is now background there and worse, her parents were middle to upper-middle class immigrants who came to the USA for their college education and got good respectable professional jobs. She certainly cannot be painted as “came over the border for the better life of opportunity” since she comes from a background of privilege. Obama may have managed to get past that one, but he was well linked in to Chicago politics and married an African-American woman whose family was black political royalty, not a white lawyer like Harris’ husband
(2) This bit from the Wikipedia makes me wince because oh boy – “she only got her start by favoritism” (real sleeping-with-the-boss accusation waiting to happen) and the influence of black churches on vote-gathering won’t be too happy with “adulteress who helped break up a marriage” (doesn’t need to be a true accusation, just can you sell it as that?):
Harris looks like a poor choice because even if she successfully navigates the Democrat nomination process, there are a lot of angles of attack to raise the spectres of old scandals or create new ones and like I said, Lin-Manuel Miranda may have been able to spin the image of “poor Cuban immigrant” (despite that not being so) to his advantage in musical theatre but politics is a different matter and Harris is not from a background with roots in the ‘building the wall between Mexico and the US will hurt your family members’ kind of community.
Obama is of recent African descent, not American black descent. It didn’t hurt him as a minority candidate.
Kindly note what I said:
Obama may have managed to get past that one, but he was well linked in to Chicago politics and married an African-American woman whose family was black political royalty
Obama was able to be presented as African-American (even if he was more literally that than the term tends to be used) and managed to get himself in with the existing political set-up, as well as allying/aligning himself with the likes of Jeremiah Wright (until that became a liability). In short, he could appeal to the African-American vote as (in appearance and adopted culture) being “one of them” and as the community organiser linked in with activists, respected representatives, and cultural figures from the same background.
There was also the very heavily weighted cultural and social imagery of the First Black President, what with the history of slavery and the rest of it.
Harris is Indian- and Jamaican-American heritage, with being more steeped in her mother’s culture due to her parents’ divorce when she was young and her mother getting custody of the kids, married to a white guy, and her family background is privilege all round. First Indian-American and/or Woman isn’t in the same category at all as First Make Reparation For Slavery By Electing This Candidate was – remember how the minority vote the Democrats were relying on for First (White) Woman President didn’t turn out in the same numbers at all. Can’t be painted as “Jenny from the block” no matter how they try.
Disagree.
Because they will try, and anyone who dares suggest that this isn’t quite right will be denounced as a horrible racist (as was anyone who bothered to say “maybe we should look into this jeremiah wright person”)
Keep in mind that Obama wasn’t just the son of a recent immigrant. He was the son of a recent immigrant and a white woman and then the father disappeared and the mother raised him in Indonesia with with an Asian Muslim father figure. That’s a pretty bizarre and abnormal situation that nobody to the left of Sean Hannity ever paid even the slightest amount of attention to.
The race I want to see is Kamala Harris vs Nikki Haley.
(Actually, the race I really want to see is Trump vs Kanye West. Actually, really, a race featuring someone I actually wanted to win would be great, but at this point I don’t expect that to happen, so I’ll go for amusement value.)
I’d put it well below 50% (maybe around 20%) that Sanders runs at all in 2020. He’ll be 78-79 years old, and his post-election public presence does not read to me like someone who’s spoiling for another fight. And maybe this is just me being optimistic (as a lifelong Dem) but I don’t think the rest of the party is either. The left is fractious, always has been, but trust me when I say the need to defeat Trump is priority number one among all my left-of-center friends, from the hardcore neo-commies to the Party-Before-Purity Clintonites.
That said I still think there’s a good chance that the 2020 election will be a shitshow. Especially if they nominate Harris and the narrative turns into a Captain Planet-style band of scrappy righteous minorities vs. the Evil White Male Borg. (mixing my sci-fi metaphors there, don’t care.) Moreso than either side winning, my foolish hope is that the conversation around identity just cools the fuck down for a bit, long enough for people to stop feeling like the stakes for their tribe every election are survival vs. extermination, and (as long as I’m dreaming) vote based on their class rather than their tribe. Harris vs. Trump 2020 would be the exact opposite of that. Also, every successive presidential election seems to get more internetty in all the worst ways, and that won’t change no matter who runs.
I’m expecting at least one swing state democratic governor to nontrivially run (as in, at least Kasich-level primary success), and they’re generally centrist white men, so hopefully either they win or at least have enough support that someone like Harris is careful of alienating them.
Especially if they nominate Harris and the narrative turns into a Captain Planet-style band of scrappy righteous minorities vs. the Evil White Male Borg
They can’t realistically do that with Kamala “my mom’s dad was a diplomat” Harris because she’s got the same middle-class professional background as the Evil White Males, though I suppose they would indeed try to spin it that way.
Only 80% for MIRI? Seems strangely low to me. Would you explain your reasoning?
“It will get some credibility from everyone hating its enemies – Brexit, the nationalist right, etc – and some more credibility by being halfway-competent at its economic mission. Nobody will secede from anywhere.”
…goodness, you are thinking with your feels, aren’t you.
The actual separation of the United Kingdom from the European Union goes through on default (i.e. no one relevant could bear to actually sit down like adults and negotiate better) terms on schedule, plus or minus one year: 98%.
[because the other 2% of probability mass is concentrated around “Remainers hijack parliament procedurally and negotiate terms to be a satrapy for Brussels in return for material support to shove this down the rest of the UK’s throat, and Brussels collectively has had so much vodka that they go for it”, and yes, to state the question is to answer it, isn’t it]
The transition back to unfettered English sovereignty is much rougher than the brexiteers claimed it would be and much better than the remoaners hoped for: 100%. #oneminusepsilonistooaprobability
More than half of the voting UK population concludes that Brexit did not make the world end and listening to those who cannot shut up about it having made the world end is not something they want to do anymore: 80%
That more-than-half does not include working electoral majorities of Scotland and Northern Ireland: 90%.
[Note ‘English’ in one of the sentences above.]
Scotland votes Leave in a referendum within the prediction timeframe: 30%
Northern Ireland votes Leave in a referendum within the prediction timeframe: 50%
[because Northern Ireland has the Rest of Ireland as a going concern that they can join up with, Scotland for good reason thinks that life as a startup independent nation is as scary as any startup, but both of them will desperately want their mommy^H^H^H^H^HEuropean Union membership back.]
The European Union’s financial apparatus comes up with a better paradigm than “everyone will have German discipline and work ethic and German ideas of austerity to pay back debts owed to German banks because shut up” and the peripheral nations do not therefore succumb to waves of economic-sovereignty nationalists winning elections on a platform of No More Brussels: 10%
The better paradigm is not the original paradigm with Germany search-and-replaced by France, with the same effects but Germany joining the exodus: 5%
Something *called* the European Union with at least one of Germany or France in it still exists at the end of the prediction timeframe: 95%
One of the nations not in the EU now decides it wants to buy a ticket for the Greek experience and applies to join up: 1%.
Donald Trump weathers 2019 as well as he did 2018, and the first half of 2020 as well as he did 2019, and therefore follows the modal pattern of winning a second term as president: 90%
The same people who keep screaming that soon the space aliens will produce actionable evidence for impeachment, (no not those space aliens, the other ones that aren’t colluding with Russia racistly) and then Trump will be gone, will continue to do as well as they have been doing so far, every month for the next five years: 90%
The Mueller investigation grinds on for all that time, producing “we interrogated you for fifty hours until your coffee-deprived brain produced an utterance that can be claimed to be lying to the FBI” convictions at sporadic intervals: 40%
The Mueller investigation fails to have space aliens drop impeachment-worthy evidence from the sky and runs out of credibility, then mandate, then funding: 40%
Trump decides to do something *else* about the Mueller investigation, because it’s funny and/or feels good: 20%
The Raymondian school of thought on Donald Trump [ citation: http://esr.ibiblio.org/?p=7767 ] gains and keeps the largest mindshare among Republican and Republican-curious voters: 80%. Reserve 20% for random facepalm induction from this President. (:
SpaceX sends the first colonization cargo mission to Mars on schedule in 2022: 70%.
With less than two years slippage: 20%
*Before* 2022: 10% (orbital mechanics says probably not)
NASA gets there first with the SLS or some other in-house system: 0% #zeroplusepsilonistooaprobability
No confidence intervals, but probabilities at least.
> 2. [self-driving car for public] in at least five of ten largest US cities: 30%
Could you tell in advance what these ten cities are? There’s more than one way to define what counts as a city, so a precise list in advance will allow a more objective evaluation of this prediction.
> 3. At least 5% of truck drivers have been replaced by self-driving trucks: 10%
Among trucks in the United States?
> The European Union will not collapse.
Would you care to predict the probability that all ex-Yugoslav countries and Albania will still be joined, candidates for joining, or at least potential candidates? I’m asking because in my mind this measures well that the union is still considered a desirable state, not just conserved by inertia.
> Nobody will secede from anywhere.
Would you care to make a specific prediction about Catalonia?
> 1. Trump wins 2020: 20%
> 1. Sanders wins 2020: 10%
Wins the presidential election, or wins the Party primaries?
> Think business travelers staying at the Hilton and riding taxis, vs. low-prospect twenty-somethings staying at Air BnBs and taking Ubers.
I’m still astonished at the amount of this taxi vs. Uber divide, from the view of passangers as opposed to drivers, in the U. S. Apparently the main advantage of Uber for passangers are that you can order one from your mobile phone with GPS and pay without cash. But if those distinctions are so important, then why don’t other taxi companies implement it too? Or if they do, then why is Uber still so different from a passanger’s point of view that you can name-drop it in the above description of a class divide?
> Polygenic scores go public
Ok, but you’re avoiding half of the interesting questions here. How much will employers look at potential employee’s genes? How much will insurance providers look at insured people’s genes?
> space tourism […] The infrastructure for Mars and Moon landings […] space stations
How much will the United States, Europe, China, possibly other countries participate in all that? Will anyone spend a reasonable amount of money towards eventually launching space-borne gravitational wave detectors?
> 3. Paris Agreement still in effect, most countries generally making good-faith effort to comply: 80%
> 4. US still nominally committed to Paris Agreement: 60%
I would really like to hear a bit more detailed predictions about what humanity does about global warming though. In particular, how prevalent will vacuum trains be by 2023? How much of the energy will be produced by nuclear power plants, solar, wind, water etc? Any developments on fusion power?
ex-yugo or other eastern european countries will want in no matter what (unless there is WW3 or whatever). the economic difference is just too huge to pass up.
> How much of the energy will be produced by nuclear power plants, solar, wind, water etc?
+1
No predictions on energy? You missed the biggest story of the past 5 years (shale) and the biggest story of the next five years (shale/wind/solar?). Nothing has done, or will do, more to shape geopolitics and raise or lower standards of living for huge numbers of people. US politics? How boring! And yet, how inextricably tied to energy. Self-driving cars? Eventually. But the more important question is: what powers them?
I’m not getting what you mean by progressive/conservative/neoliberal.
Is — I guess you’d say that neoliberal is Hillary Clinton wanting free trade and sane government, and progressive is Bernie Sanders wanting social justice? Or the other way around?
If by “social justice” you mean “socialism” and not SJWism/intersectionality (which is how it’s usually interpreted today) and by “sane” you mean “status quo”, I think you basically have it.
I feel though that while “neoliberal” describes a lot of politicians and business leaders (or at least the de facto beliefs of the corporations themselves), it doesn’t describe the beliefs of all that many people on the ground. Or at least it only describes one dimension of their beliefs, whereas “conservative” or “progressive” are much more all-encompassing.
Hillary Clinton would be a good example of a neoliberal, at least before she started tacking left. So would Mitt Romney though.
For progressive Bernie Sanders isn’t a great model for what I’d expect going forward. He’s too much of an old school economic leftist. If the progressive camp coalesces into something very distinct from center-left neoliberals I imagine that will have a significant radical social element as well as economic. Something more than just paid maternity leave, body cameras, and bathroom choice, agenda items many neoliberals are happy to embrace.
I feel like with the exception of Trump and maybe Obama (spoke like a progressive but mostly governed like a neoliberal), ALL of the major party presidential candidates have been neoliberals since like, the 90s.
If we linearize the policy space so that it looks like:
progressive — neoliberal — conservative
the median voter theorem would predict exactly that.
I guess my overall point is that Scott seems to have a model where neoliberals must ally with one party or the other and I’m not sure that’s quite right. In most elections, they basically split. When Neoliberals are faced with George W Bush vs John Kerry, that’s basically a win-win for them, isn’t it?
Oh, wow. I am absolutely willing to put money against this proposition — assuming, of course, that you can quantify “flawless” in a way we can both agree on. But if by “flawless” you mean something like, “translate between any two arbitrary languages so that a native speaker of the target language cannot spot any flaws”, then… just wow. The probability of this happening by 2023 is just staggeringly low.
Well, technically this is true of anything, given infinite computing power, but I know what you mean. That said, I am not opposed to the idea that machines could translate natural language in the same way that submarines can swim. I’m not super-confident in this proposition, of course, but I wouldn’t rule it out.
On the other hand:
No bet, AI can do this now, e.g. with Prisma. This is no different from real art or storytelling, but only because we’ve solved the problem from both ends: we’ve made AI smarter, and we’ve made art and storytelling much dumber. You don’t even need a neural network to generate a Jackson Pollock painting.
I don’t think this is impossible, but my confidence level is much lower; maybe 40% tops. Seems like I should still bet money…
Setting your “I am right by definition” argument aside for now, can you explain how these things are not signs of technological unemployment ? This is not obvious to me.
I agree.
I assume AI translation will become flawless when the AI has an accurate model of the world, i.e. translates a text into a scenario in the world model and then into the other language. And that’s basically AGI.
Solving self-driving also doesn’t seem to be a done thing to me.
Scott didn’t even settle “good enough”, but went straight for “flawless”. No human can translate natural language flawlessly.
On the other hand, I think that the technology to mass-produce self-driving cars may be doable by 2023 (though far from a “done thing”, as you said) — as long as the cars stick to some specific conditions, i.e. only driving on certain roads, during restricted times of day, etc. However, there’s a very long road from there to “average human can hail a self-driving cab”, and that road is paved with more red tape than Satan could shake a pitchfork at.
there is no such thing as a flawless translation. some concepts that are in one language sometimes just don’t exist in another.
Hey, I’m not the one who made the claim of flawlessness 🙂
Of course there is such a thing as a flawless translation. This, for instance is the kind of thing that constitutes the vast majority of my work and the translation industry as a whole. It all refers to the same physical reality of how to insert a zirconium dioxide screw into bone of such-and-such quality, entirely divorced from all cultural quirks. There’s not a single concept in it that you can’t express with absolute clarity in German, French, Spanish or Russian. And if a German, French, Spanish or Russian dental surgeon reading the translation can understand and employ those procedures as easily and with the same rate of success as an American reading the original, then it’s flawless.
of course there can be flawless translation of a subset of all possible things to translate. what i meant is general flawless translation.
otherwise there are for example flawless translation of numbers. their existence does not prove the existence of flawless translation.
Er, I probably should’ve specified “a native bilingual speaker”, otherwise the AI can just copy/paste some random text and claim victory…
I’m currently trying to learn Finnish, and I can confirm that Google Translate is not really ready for primetime.
It does get some important distinctions right, though 🙂
Somehow, I’ve always thought of the Finns as a mild-mannered, vaguely drunken sort of people. But now, I can totally see how they’d held off both Stalin and Hitler for as long as they did. :-/
Off the top of my head, it’s because it takes 3+ months for Google to train Translate in a new language using the current techniques. It’s therefore much better at French than Finnish, or Estonian (which is related, and that I’m currently learning).
5 year prediction: Google translate is excellent at languages I haven’t even heard of.
« assuming, of course, that you can quantify “flawless” in a way we can both agree on. »
Of course, one of the biggest problems of machine translation and the reason it will remain shit for all foreseeable future is that we have absolutely no good way quantify formally how “good” a translation is. The existing metrics (BLEU and its ilk) are cringe-inducingly bad, and in spite of the best efforts of very smart people around the world, all of whom have millions of dollars at their disposal, it will remain true for a looong time.
I do not think machine translation is impossible but it’ll be way harder to get there than AI enthusiasts realise, especially monoglot americans who believe Google Translate does a satisfactory job.
I also agree about translation. The claim seemed so outrageous that I honestly thought the whole article was satire, and I was several paragraphs in before I realised the rest of it wasn’t.
“Flawless” implies no one will bother with human translators (why would you, if they charge by the hour and the software is a one-off payment or even free?) So is Scott claiming that probably not even 5% of truck drivers will be made redundant by AI in 5 years, but practically 100% of translators will?
I would also be interested in betting against (a suitably rigorous version of) that claim.
(And I know you said to put confidence intervals, but I don’t think I can. If your prediction came to pass, it would be on the level of “have to re-evaluate everything I thought I knew” for me. I don’t know how to put a number on that.)
I came here to register skepticism with the same prediction. I think in general language AI is way behind vision AI right now, and that comment about flawless translation under-appreciates the reality. Caveat: I work in language AI, so maybe I’m just more familiar with all of my own day-to-day work problems.
Anyway, here’s a prediction I’ll bet on. In 2023, no AI will be able to score >95% on an 8th-grade reading comprehension test (of difficulty comparable to the current New York State tests): 95%.
The potential for a claim that “language is just a formal system that can be brute-forced without understanding” is interesting. I think it’s clear why such a claim might be annoying. And I’ll go out on a limb and say that, when it comes to language, actual flawless performance should be immune to this claim. A perfectly reasonable, pragmatic definition of what it means to “understand” language is to be able to perform all language-related tasks as well as humans do. There’s still wiggle room around what “language-related” tasks count as requiring “full” understanding, or “language-complete” in other words. E.g., part-of-speech tagging doesn’t seem to count. I don’t do translation specifically, but I suspect it does count. So I’ll make this “prediction”, even though I’m not sure how to score it:
If an AI can do “flawless” translation, then I will not claim that it has brute-forced the problem and in fact “lacks true understanding”: 80%.
At least that’ll keep me a bit more honest if I do find myself making such an argument.
Meant to post in reply to the top-level comment, not Rachael’s. But I agree with both.
Yeah, after reading through these comments, I’ve got to agree. I remember when Google Translate did that surprise update. The translation it gave was massively improved, and still not even close to what a “real” translator does.
When Scott wrote that not even 5% of truck drivers would be made redundant, I assumed he was taking into account the possibility of job-saving legislation being passed (I see that as a distinct possibility, and could definitely see Trump proposing something of the sort), while the AI was up to the task. But I guess not.
I’m also not sure what you mean by “countries that might have an especially good or bad half-decade”. There don’t seem to be any explanations of how this might happen, and there don’t seem to be any predictions tied to most of these countries. For example, Russia has three more years coming of Trump being in power, and that seems likely to be better for them than usual.
Russia has also lost so much in the past decades in a way that really can’t continue, that we can expect regression to the mean to help them.
How much do your predictions about designer babies affect your personal reproductive plans?
Well, that depends, does the paper’s claim have to actually be accurate ? Will this paper be successfully replicated ? If not, then you might as well jack up your probability to 100%. But if what you really mean is, “practical technology for predicting intelligence based solely on your genome is developed by 2023”, then, once again, your confidence level is way too high. I’m not as certain about height, but I still wouldn’t put it at 70%.
We’re already at 10% for intelligence. It was 1% 2 years ago. 25% is within very easy reach as samples get larger.
For height it already happened last year: Lello et al. hit 40%.
Does anyone know why this isn’t available for the average person to plug their 23andMe scores into yet? Is the algorithm public?
80% : the practice of “confidence intervals” for informal predictions becomes outré, as the LessestWrong movement’s ideological consensus preaches that only three qualitatively distinct predictive modalities exist: (A) I think so; (B) I think not; (C) I think it could go either way.
75%: Assigning numerical odds for qualitative events is declared to be a fallacy, and is given a catchy name
60%: The fallacy is named after this blog
90%: The abbreviation “AI” takes on the same valence as the prefix “cyber”
100%: AirBnBs and Ubers are posh, while hotels and taxis are for the poor. (This is already true)
One nitpick on the White male celibate pope. While in most places in the west Pope Francis would be considered white, in the US aren’t people from Argentina generally though of as Hispanic?
The Pope is ethnically Italian.
You are quite right. Nitpick withdrawn.
Look at the dude. If you can’t call him “white”, that label is broken beyond repair.
I actually had a different nitpick. While “male” and “celibate” are still seen as formal requirements, there has been talk about having a black pope for a long time. Seeing how the Catholic church is a lot more vibrant in Africa than in Europe, that would kind of make sense, but it would mark a shift in the orientation of the church, even stronger than that triggered by choosing a pope from South America.
Who was the African guy who was talked about as a serious contender and everyone sort of decided he was too conservative?
I don’t think it’s too likely next election, but next twenty or thirty years? A lot more likely. Turkson was discussed by the media as a candidate last election, but I don’t know how seriously or what share he received during the voting.
I am wondering how much of an issue Turkson’s birth name being Peter was at that specific time given prophecies etc.
Yeah, the assumption that a pope must be white is at least odd. And there’s an underlying implication that supposing a pope to be black is unreasonable/foolish as supposing him to be lesbian. That goes beyond odd and veers towards offensive.
My guess is Scott’s speaking about Francis, and assuming he’ll still be pope five years from now. Which is more likely than not, but hardly certain.
Yes–and the most conservative factions within the church would be very happy with Cardinal Sarah (from Guinea) as pope.
in the US aren’t people from Argentina generally though of as Hispanic?
US Racial Categories Georg is an outlier and should not have been counted 🙂
In the US, at least in official and semi-official contexts, white and Hispanic are considered orthogonal. White is one of five races: 1) American Indian or Alaska Native, 2) Asian, 3) Black or African American, 4) Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, and 5) White. While Hispanic is one of two ethnicities: 1) Hispanic or Latino and 2) Not Hispanic or Latino.
In terms of the general populous it is even more a mess, with no consensus either among Hispanics or among non-Hispanics as to how that category relates to white, and black for that matter.
…Aaaaaand that will teach me to read the article to the end before posting. Fine, here you go (all those predictions implicitly include the words “by 2023”):
1). Flawless machine translation exists and is commonplace, where “flawless” means something like, “the AI translates a reasonably large text from A to B, but no human bilingual A/B speakers can reliably identify which language the text originated in”: 0.1%. Oh, and no prizes for translating some kind of gibberish that no human could comprehend in any language.
2). Average person can hail a self-driving car in at least one US city; where “city” means something at least the size of the average state capital, and “hail” means “whatever people do today when they want to hail a cab”. Basically, I’m not trying to weasel out of the bet by saying “ah-ha, there are no self-driving cabs in Ruralville, Nowheresota so I win”; but neither do I want to lose the bet just because there’s a self-driving bus that drives from the Google campus to the Apple campus sometimes. Anyway, I’d put this one at about 10%.
3). Self-driving trucks and/or buses exist, and while they are not commonplace, they are no longer treated as a total novelty: 40%.
4). The technology to reliably, and correctly, predict an average person’s IQ score based solely on one’s genome exists: 1%…
5). …And is commonly deployed, so that middle-class people can take advantage of it: 40% (given that it exists in the first place).
What does “reliably, and correctly, predict” mean?
Good question, but really, I’m not sure what Scott meant with his original prediction, either. I’d like to say something Bayesian probabilities or P-values, but I just realized that IQ tests themselves are probably not very reliable; so reliably predicting them based on the genome may not even be a coherent proposition. What do you think ?
IQ tests do correlate pretty highly over time as far as I know.
But I think narrow sense heritability of IQ is only .5, so if that doesn’t count as reliable and correct prediction, you are doing pretty well with your 1% prediction.
When it comes to embryo selection the best way to quantify the technological progress is probably the average number of IQ points gained. (Which of course includes more than just the quality of the polygenic predictor.)
IQ tests have a test-retest correlation of something like .95, they’re quite reliable.
I think that “machine translation” is far too vague a term to make a sweeping prediction: What sort of material is it supposed to translate?
Boilerplate terms and conditions? Joyce and Hemingway?
Technical material? What sort of material – the Microsoft Support pages or manuals for mobile aircraft assembly platforms that are pretty much custom-built not just for the aircraft, but the layout of the specific plant they’re deployed in?
Boilerplate text and Microsoft Support pages, 95%, because even the tools I’m using now basically just tear through those, with zero requirement for fancy AI and (current AI-related buzzword), just fairly old-fashioned database magic. With the application of a bit of buzzword to those databases, I’d be surprised if it wasn’t entirely automated very soon. (Thank god, it’s the most boring work you can imagine).
All of that reminds me of an older SSC post where AI researchers thought that AI research would be the very last thing to get taken over by AI, even after mathematics and all other sorts of exceptionally complex mental tasks. Scott advanced the idea that AI researchers, being familiar with every task required to “do AI research”, just weren’t familiar enough with any of the other professions to properly gauge all the intricate details an AI would need to take over.
That’s the feeling I get every time people talk about how translation is going to get taken over by machines within 5 years.
I imagine AI translation from English into Ruritanian of the nature of “the party of the first part agrees to pay the party of the second part” can be boiled down to flawless (once the English and Ruritarian legal systems agree if this agreement is a contract or not under their particular legal set-up, etc etc etc) but I think there will still be scope for misunderstandings along the line of a story I read years back about sometime in the 60s or 70s where a translator literally translated a term from (I think) German about a proposed law or bill into Russian as “The Organic Act”, and all the Eastern European members at the UN or wherever it was suddenly sat up and started asking a lot of questions to elicit more mentions of the Organic Act and who were the parties agreeing to the Organic Act and what were they going to do.
Turns out this was a slang term in Russian for “having sex” and the Russian-speaking or understanding set couldn’t resist the opportunity to have a bit of fun with clueless Westerners.
Well, with legal translations and such you’ve got an important distinction: If you need a faithful rendition of the content in Ruritanian, you hire a translator. If you need a binding contract under Ruritanian law, you hire a lawyer.
You can have a flawless translation that’s largely or entirely ineffective in the Ruritanian legal system – most of the boilerplate terms and condition are, according to my lawyer friends.
(The most recent serious translation error I know of is the story of the freighter Thor Liberty, bound for South Korea with a few dozen Patriot anti-air missiles on board. On layover in Finland, it turned out the Finnish version of the freight documents declared a load of fireworks and minor international issues ensued.)
If you need a binding contract under Ruritanian law, you hire a lawyer.
Which is what I meant by “once the English and Ruritarian legal systems both agree this document is indeed a contract” 🙂
I think you can get good translation of the words, but the meaning is a different matter. For instance, do you translate something that in one language is “right” as “the direction opposite to left” or as “correct” in another language? If AI can figure that out, then great – but it will probably still be easier to translate “one gross of self-sealing stembolts” from English to Ruritanian than “my love is like a red, red rose”.
Ah, they’re already good enough to understand these simple context-based variations in meaning. But even minor differences in the exact wording of a phrase will easily throw them off course. Consider the following simple phrase, which I’ve fed into DeepL, the Current Buzzword Going To Replace Me Within Five Years:
The German translation here indicates that you need to tighten those right and middle bolts that have already been placed.
The German translation here indicates that you need to both place and tighten the bolts.
Why? Nobody knows.
It doesn’t matter though, since it’s talking about the wrong sort of fastener in the first place. It’s of course a Gewindebolzen, not a Schraube, which you can clearly see on the accompanying technical drawing.
Re: the genetics stuff.
I’m waiting for the concept of heredity to switch from being considered right-wing to being left-wing in the coming decades, as it becomes practical to tinker with genetics. If if can’t be changed, emphasizing it reads as a defense of the economic status quo, but if it can then downplaying its importance will. Wouldn’t be surprised at all if denying the existence of *genetic privilege* (i.e. that genetics matter) will become a common accusation in 20 years.
Did anyone else feel like they were reading blocks of pretty out-there flavor text paired with mostly reasonable numerical predictions? Like on the Officialness Divide one, we have him talking about the dawn of the “Ability-To-Circumvent-Regulations Age” which would be a BFD, paired with the prediction “Percent of people in US without health insurance (outside those covered by free government programs) is higher in 2023 than 2018: 80%” which let’s just say can be achieved by many scenarios short of a major reorganization of the economy. Or he writes “people will become mildly surprised when you remind them that the Pope is white, male, and sexually inactive” which I find *really* implausible, but the closest thing to a relevant numerical prediction is “church attendance rates lower in 2023 than 2018: 90%” which is just a decades-long trend continuing.
>The European Union will not collapse. It will get some credibility from everyone hating its enemies – Brexit, the nationalist right, etc – and some more credibility by being halfway-competent at its economic mission.
I seriously don’t understand this prediction. Do you really think that the current anti-racist, anti-ethnicist spirit can survive? Every terror attack, every neighborhood turning noisier, ever school turning white minority reduces it. At least in Europe I am 100% sure of it, AfD and so on can only go up, because there is absolutely no chance that people will be happier with the behavior with their Muslim and other immigrant background neighbors. There is no way there is less ethnic tension, only more. There is no way the nationalist right could lose votes, only gain. I mean, how would it be possible, really? To quote you, when we offer them assimilation we tell them the demon we conjured, that ate our culture, will eat yours as well, but at least it makes you richer. Of course they will reject it. Muslims can only radicalize because they see no real culture to assimilate to, just consumerism. They see the results. Who would want their kids to turn out how white kids are today? For staeters, today there is no promise that white kids will respect their parents authority, or make them grandkids, or the girls will dress as their mother tells them to dress, or they will marry guys their parents like, or really anything. Why would any parent who still has a culture of near complete control over kids give it up and assimilate into a culture where you have to set your kids free and leave it to chance what they will do? No, Muslims will rightly see our culture as decadent and only get more Muslim. And this will make a lot of white people dislike them more and more and turn nationalist right. How could it be otherwise?
Unless I am missing something and a consumerist, atomized lifestyle under that conjured demon is really attractive. For young single people it is, but how could that be for parents?
whilst some of your suggestions might turn out to be true, they are in the end anecdotal predictions. Think about the conditions necessary for the EU to “collapse”. That means not just some countries leaving but a lot of countries, or the departure of France or Germany. In the first scenario, we must consider that the EU’s favourability is far larger in continental europe than it ever was in the UK, reducing the chances that a plurality of countries decides to even vote on such an issue, let alone that they would all do so. You would need to condition this probability on the chances of a successful Brexit, which at the moment I can’t imagine would be very high at all. What is more, not every nationalist party is necessarily anti-EU, we have already seen quite right wing nationalists in the likes of Poland and Hungary, and they have not shown any desire to leave the union, so even if you are assuming that some nationalist governments will be elected, it does not follow that they will leave the EU via acts of government.
So to put a number to it, in the first scenario we need a sufficient number of countries to all leave the EU such that it no longer exists, all within the next five years. I would not give this more than 2% chance of happening.
But given what you wrote, it seems you are expecting a departure for Germany from the EU (I think we can rule out France just on timelines, because even if Macron is deposed by Front National, it would not give them enough time to leave the EU and lead to its collapse). For this to happen, the AfD would either have to gain an outright majority in the Bundestag or be able to enter into coalition with a party that is willing to consider leaving the EU. Based on elections in european nations, I would be stunned if any of the major German parties even considered entering into a coalition, let alone agreeing to make leaving the EU part of that. <1% chance. The other option is for AfD to gain an outright majority. AfD has never gone beyond 15% in the polls and only once since WW2 has a party achieved more than 50% of the vote, in 1957 when the CDU got 50.2%. So I would also mark this as extremely unlikely, with less than 1% chance. And as with France, there are also timelines to consider, since the next election is not scheduled til 2021 – though there is a chance of early elections due to Merkel's difficulty in forming a government.
Perhaps if these predictions were being made over a 10 year period, your concerns may come to pass. But I'd say it becomes extremely difficult to be accurate with trends over 10 years and wouldn't be comfortable assigning any confidence myself.
My disagreement is not with the EU not collapsing but that Brexiters / nationalist will be more hated than today.
I see. I’m still not sure that your predictions are accurate though. For one thing, Alexander’s prediction does not mention them becoming more hated, it just states that those who hate those groups will rally round the EU. But if you are predicting that they will become less hated, I’m not sure.
First of all speaking particularly for Brexit: UKIP, the nationalist right wing party that pushed heaviest for Brexit, has seen their support plummet since the vote. It seems that many people just used them as a protest vote and didn’t really have the kind of anti-muslim stance that you suggest.
Looking towards nationalist parties, we’ve still not really seen any nationalist party get more than 20% of votes in western europe. There have been a great deal of terrorist attacks, of immigration issues, of white minority fears, but it has failed to push any of these parties beyond this barrier. If you look at polling for groups like AfD or Front National or PVV, they’ve all been fairly sticky, not on a constant rise, so I don’t see how additional negative immigration issues will push them on.
Meanwhile, I don’t really see what you’re Muslim radicalization argument has to do with your predictions. Are you suggesting that conservative muslims will end up aligning with far right parties? Or are you saying that a failure of integration will lead to more and more breakdown? In either case, these seem like very long term effects that far exceed the 5 year prediction, and I’m not sure that they are actually borne out by polling data.
I am an agnostic from a muslim country who lives in the netherlands for 5 years and even though I am not a muslim I’d rather be castrated than make children and grow them here only to see my offspring become like this kids around. that I agree. but I’d not call this getting more muslim (agnostic me, atheist friend, orthodox christian other friend, most immigrants in my circle feel this way and muslims are minority). maybe getting more reserved?
I do not agree about nationalist right votes going up. the better the economy goes the less people are disenfranchised and look for radical alternatives. so as long as they can keep the economy growing and prevent stagnation the support for nationalists shrink. although if there is another immigrant exodus that will be another story.
the exodus brings the next topic. as an immigrant myself, i hate the fact that those immigrants came in numbers because they were the reason i had to immigrate here in the first place. now they seem to follow me. good thing is that netherlands did not take as many immigrants as say germany did, but it still seems I might need to immigrate once more.
oh and about EU, the core of the EU (benelux + germany + france) do not have anything to gain from leaving and have a lot for staying. they (and the joining nations) made a mutual bad decision to enlarge EU so much so fast. so some countries might leave (or even get booted?) but the core will sure stay intact. in fact, i am expecting (this is more like wishful thinking) more fusing of the core together.
I’m genuinely curious exactly what part of ‘the kids here’ you hate so much.
At least to me, most western kids are still just mostly trying to get decent jobs, a nice family with maybe slightly more long-term awareness of our future problems, like climate change, than the older people. All the screaming and fighting from snowflakes is just a very small & loud minority, with most people figuring ‘eh, if we just allow them to live their lives the way they want, they’ll shut up’. At least I know pretty much nobody who considers himself part of that group, and AFAIK the statistics still say it’s a pretty small portion.
The western kids you see want families?
maybe i expressed myself wrong. i do not hate the kids here and i would prefer to be surrounded by their adult selves instead of the islamist ones when i am older. i just would not be happy to see my seed become “other” to me and this is not something religious or ethnic. in some ways, unrelated to religion or whatever, i believe because of the climate, there is a big difference in approach to life between people north of the alps and south of it. think of it like you are surrounded by friendly aliens who are good people, and your home planet is becoming a hell hole, but it still feels off to see your kids become the aliens.
People will think you are exaggerating the danger they mean to you. But I literally know Christian Turks in Berlin who have to hide their religion from Muslim Turks. They are the parents of an agnostic friend. I haven’t look into the details, don’t know if they are in mortal danger or just more like discriminated, and why don’t they just live far from the T. community, but it he sounded serious.
the thing about religious violence is that ostracism or discrimination can turn into physical violence overnight if the necessary conditions are ripe.
also, discrimination itself is enough motive to immigrate to some place better. in turkey now, as opposed to 20 years ago, women who wear shorts or people who drink alcohol or men who do not go to mosque on a friday are clearly discriminated against and it seems it is only going downhill.
i am happy you understood what i felt and meant 🙂
@nameless1
Gülen-supporters also had/have to fear Erdogan-supporters in The Netherlands, after the coup attempt. I dislike seeing foreign conflicts get fought out in my country, among ethnic groups.
one does not necessarily have to be gülen scum to fear erdoğan scum, being secular or just not muslim enough would also do in most cases
liberal and democratic west (europe and usa) was more than happy to support both gülen and erdoğan as a means to a pacified dependant turkey. those days, whoever opposed them were labeled archaic authoritarian enemies of freedoms by the freedom loving liberal and democratic west. well if one plays with shit then one is left with shitty hands that’s what’s happening.
Well, here’s an interesting question coming from that:
European cultures used to be like that, and that changed. How did that happen? Why did that happen? I don’t really have any good answers myself.
But being the first to change is different. It is different to experiment with something where you don’t know the results and hope for the best vs. you already saw the results of others doing it and you don’t like it.
Just one example. The whole sexual revolution in the sixties seemed so interesting! People had very high hopes. Margaret Mead / Freud sort of promised that the lack of sexual repression will make a lot of neurosis, mental illess go away. It was an experiment with high hopes.
And… now people don’t seem as happy as they expected to be. Women complain of rape culture. Men complain of being harder and harder to find a girlfriend if you are not very attractive. Women complain the guys they hook up with do not commit to a relationship. Men complain the women they hook up with are not relationship worthy. We just don’t see sexual supply and demand finding itself in a way that most people would be happy?
So it makes sense for other cultures to look at it and say rather nope.
I also think that people are taught a romantic story about how people can just learn appreciate personality, rather than looks; that men and women are biologically the same, so if they shed sexism, men and women have the same interests and needs; that if you are just yourself, someone will love your quirks and you will love theirs; etc, etc.
So based on this, people have very high expectations of what a relationship can bring to their lives, low expectations of how much they personally have to change and/or sacrifice and a belief that the universe owes them. Then reality can only be an enormous letdown. The wiser people start to realize that the romantic story is a lie and gradually adjust their expectations (while feeling quite bad for having to reduce their expectations again and again). The less wise people assume that the romantic story is the norm for everyone else but them and feel really bad.
I feel that my parents’ and grandparents’ generation were generally more realistic.
I think the problem is that people *do* want largely the same things out of a relationship, and we are overall terrible at providing those things.
Sit down at a coffee shop. In your head, or on a laptop (its a coffee shop, people will assume you are writing your screenplay) rate passers by on their physical attractiveness, by gender. Not to you, just in general.
The average for women will be a *lot* higher than for men, because men take awful care of their physical appearance on average.
Simple theory: This is where the myth that men want sex more than women come from. The average man is just not bangable enough.
Sufficiently advanced mastery of biology should fix this – What we find attractive is probably hardwired enough that making it common place wont devalue it.
Now, for emotional intimacy. Here the myth is that women value it more than men. That is bullshit. Thanks to the patriarchy, the average man has precisely one source of emotional intimacy, and it is their significant other. That is an entirely unreasonable ask.
To paraphrase Chesterton, “The romantic story has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult; and left untried.” Most people find it difficult to communicate, set boundaries, and unlearn harmful intuitions about how to do relationships. So they give up, when they could do it if they worked harder, smarter, and in a more principled fashion.
I have done all of the “unrealistic” things you have said people cannot do. I have not lowered any of my conventional romantic expectations. I have actually lived and experienced the romantic story.
I found a woman who shares a large number of my interests and wants mostly the same things that I do. She appreciates a large number of my quirks and I appreciate hers. When there is a quirk that gets on one of our nerves nerves we don’t ask the other to stop, we just ask them to tone it down because we respect each other’s autonomy.
We really do appreciate each other’s personality more than our looks, neither of us is conventionally attractive. Fortunately this is easy because if you really appreciate someone’s personality they automatically become sexually attractive, even if they weren’t back when they were a stranger.
So why are there all these other dissatisfied people? Maybe we’re just weird. But I think it’s more likely that we’re just more principled and committed than the average person.
Living a romantic story does take some serious cognitive effort. You need to set and respect boundaries and communicate. But when you pull it off, it’s just as amazing as everyone says it is.
I think the problem is that people are raised with the cultural expectation that the true “romantic story” involves finding someone who you never get annoyed with. They don’t have any personality quirks you dislike – if they do, they obviously aren’t the one you were “meant to be with.”
And of course it’s no wonder that many people who live their lives expecting to eventually find a person like this never do, and end up either miserable and alone, or with someone they secretly resent due to a strong feeling of having “settled” for less than the romantic ideal.
This is the post nameless1 was alluding to:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2016/07/25/how-the-west-was-won/
Though Scott doesn’t touch on parental authority per se, it’s part of the broader trend of social atomization.
I can think of two main ways that this atomization interfaces with parental authority:
1. The rise of youth culture as distinct from adult culture. This is driven by mass media and by more years of school (which keeps kids socializing primarily with people their own age).
2. Feminism breaking down the concept of father as head of household. And related to this, increased rates of divorce and single motherhood. All of these limit the ability of parents to maintain a united front (or some might say, chain of command). And even for kids of intact families, divorces and single mothers will impact the peer group.
Good idea! Writing off the top of my head, possibly to be later expanded into a proper post if I can be bothered to:
ECONOMICS
* BTC at $100k: 50%
* The world economy will not be in the midst of, or just climbing out of, a major recession: 60%
* China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, increase their share of world GDP (PPP); Russia, Poland, Turkey remain steady; the US, EU-15, Brazil, Mexico, decline.
SCIENCE & TECH
* No Robust Mouse Rejuvenation: 60%
* No superintelligence: 90%
* Generally agreed with SSC predictions for AI and automation
GEOPOLITICS
* China adopts a noticeably more assertive foreign policy posture, beyond the usual squabbles in the South China Sea: 70%
* Syrian conflict more or less frozen with Syria being de facto but not de jure partitioned / Partitioning is made formal (e.g. independent Rojava) / Damascus reestablishes unitary rule over the entire country / Syria moves to federal structure, with Rojava and possibly the Idlib/TFSA regions in the north avoiding direct rule from Damascus / Regime overthrown, probably via Libya-style American intervention: 40%/10%/10%/20%/10%
* Donbass conflict: Still frozen / LDNR reintegrated into Ukraine under Minsk II-like terms (autonomy, no prosecutions, etc.) / LDNR reintegrated into Ukraine under Ukraine’s terms, so probably via the Operation Storm variant / LDNR or Novorossiya recognized by Russia, possibly expanded: 50%/20%/20%/10%
* Cairo not ruled by Islamic State: 90%. (I think Egypt now is the foremost candidate for the next round of major Islamist insurgency)
POLITICS
* Democrat will be President in 2020: 70%
* Majority of the following countries will be ruled by nationalists or near nationalists: Italy, Austria, the V4 nations: 70%
* None of the major European nations – the UK, France, Germany – will be ruled by nationalists or near nationalists: 80%
RUSSIA
* Putin is still in charge of Russia: 60% (there are widespread expectations there’ll be a transition in the middle of his term)
* Putin does not get overthrown in a color revolution, coup, etc.: 90%
If a third party takes the presidency in 2020, will you admit to being infinitely miscalibrated?
In the alternative, are you saying there’s a finite chance of the Republicans and the Democrats both winning the presidency in 2020?
No, he’ll admit to having rounded off the numbers.
I think those odds depend on (a) who the Republican candidate is and (b) who the Democratic candidate is. I don’t think Trump would win a second term, I don’t think he should go for a second term, and if he does try it will be a disaster for the Republicans.
On the other hand, who have the Democrats got? The latest big news success for them was Nancy Pelosi’s speech, and she’s hardly one of the upcoming young contenders who will galvanise the youth vote!
What would be really interesting to see is if the Republicans or Democrats consider running a third-party/independent as Vice President pick, but I don’t know if either party is ready to try that yet, or indeed ever. It would be a great way to signal “we’re trying to move past the same old, same old; stop being stuck in the mud; give you, the great American people, real choice and real representation” (never mind if it’s only a signal and not a real change).
I mean Electoral Fusion is a thing (although banned in many places in America) but I think that the chances of a third party winning might actually be more than that of a Republican Democrat electoral fusion. It probably in finite though.
Clarification requests:
Sub-Saharan GDP growth: is that 2.5% figure annualized, or over the whole period?
US intervention in Syrian war: do you mean (1) conditional on there being something US could intervene in, 70% chance they do, or (2) 70% chance that either there is no such thing or the US doesn’t intervene?
Man around/on the moon: does “man” here mean “live human” or would (e.g.) women not count?
That’s not really consistent.
Consider the time-frame, I think. Not enough time for a country to vote to secede and do so, but enough to hold the vote.
By “everyone will agree that there should be… a black lesbian Pope” do you mean “everyone” in your tiny bay area circle?
I think this post’s main failing is treating the world as that circle, and missing some major trends going in the opposite direction among most of the population. The odds of a “far-right” being in power in one of those many European countries at any time the next 5 years is closer to 90% — happy to bet on it.
Is Berlusconi “far right”, by the way? He’s sure running as that: https://www.google.com/search?rlz=1C5CHFA_enUS739US740&ei=NMOGWp-zGJCm_Qaxob3AAQ&q=berlusconi+muslims&oq=berlusconi+muslims&gs_l=psy-ab.3…2465.3103.0.3252.7.6.0.0.0.0.220.399.0j1j1.2.0….0…1c.1.64.psy-ab..5.1.178…0.0.LJK3haqPlDU
There may not literally be a black lesbian Pope, but everyone will agree that there should be, and people will become mildly surprised when you remind them that the Pope is white, male, and sexually inactive.
By “everyone will agree that there should be… a black lesbian Pope” do you mean “everyone” in your tiny bay area circle?
Oh, there’s a lot of people around who already think that, who don’t live in the Bay Area, and never lose a chance to lecture the Catholic Church on what it should be doing – mainly “become Episcopalian” i.e. get with contraception, divorce, abortion, LGBT rights, female ordination, yadda yadda yadda the laundry list of “I haven’t been in a church since I was baptised as a baby/I’m not even Christian/I’m not even any religion but I have strong opinions on what the religious should think and believe to suit my personal tastes and convenience” demands.
As for the “mildly surprised” part, that too is unfortunately common: religious people can’t really believe those doctrines they say they believe, because they are just too stupid/weird/unpalatable to my tastes, so there must be another reason for it! Yeah, it’s all about social cohesion/group signalling/power, so when they say the pope has to be a man because Jesus only called men as His Twelve Apostles, that really means they’re all misogynists who want to maintain the patriarchy and they’re using ‘God’ as an excuse which they don’t really believe! (The amount of “this shows women were too priests and bishops back in the Early Church so the fact that there are no more female ordinations is misogyny” you see wafting about – even if they don’t follow the Catholics, why not listen to the Eastern Orthodox explaining that the term they have historically used for the wife of a priest or the mother of a bishop is the same as the term the ‘female clergy existed’ lot are trying to say means ‘the woman buried here was herself a priest/bishop and not the wife of a priest/bishop’? Oh yeah, because that would cut the legs out from under their arguments). Look at the Pope Joan legend, which got a lot of traction as anti-Catholic mockery and which some persons do seem to think really happened and really means there has been a female pope *insert eye-rolling emoji here*
As for black popes, we’ve had African popes, whether that means North African or sub-Saharan nobody’s quite sure, but hey if North Africa counts as “black” for modern US racial categorisation, then we’ve had black popes! 😉
I’m not well-versed in Catholic philosophy, but does anyone seriously give that as the reason why the Pope has to be a man? Because that does sound like a complete non-sequitur to me. Maybe ‘being interested in becoming a disciple of Jesus’ was the same sort of thing where people self-segregate by sex in the way that people currently do for, say, ‘being interested in becoming a software engineer / plumber / electrician as opposed to a vet / admin assistant / primary school teacher’ (at least if one accepts the James Damore-ish position, which I’d expect most traditional Catholics probably do). Or maybe Jesus happened to live in a time where it would have been prohibitively difficult for an itinerant religious reformer to get taken seriously if he was seen to be hanging out with women who had run away from their family to join him.
I mean, if the Church’s position is that there is actually some supernatural reason why having a female Pope (‘Mome‘?) wouldn’t work, or would break the universe somehow, then okay: I think they’re wrong, but since I reject the premise that their god even exists, our viewpoints are already irreconcilable long before we get to the point where I care about them having that particular implausible-to-me supernatural belief on top of the existing pile of implausible-to-me supernatural beliefs.
But to argue on purely secular grounds that the people Jesus had available in his pool of candidate disciples, and the ones he actually picked, prove that a woman could not in principle be the head of the church – that seems like a very weak argument indeed.
“Does anyone seriously give that as the reason?”
It’s actually the first reason stated in the Vatican’s position on the matter of female priests (which is upstream from the prohibition of female popes):
https://w2.vatican.va/content/john-paul-ii/en/apost_letters/1994/documents/hf_jp-ii_apl_19940522_ordinatio-sacerdotalis.html
There is no appeal to secular grounds here. Popes are not chosen as CEOs are. “Maybe we should go with an outside hire? Who says the pope has to be Catholic?”
That short document also rejects the argument you made about female followers, though it’s plain to see in the Gospels that Jesus had key female followers who received more word-count than most of the Apostles but nonetheless were not counted among them. I thought even atheists unschooled in religion were roughly familiar with Mary Magdalene, thanks to the Da Vinci Code and such.
Now that the Vatican has come down strongly on this issue, declaring its teaching infallible, it can’t reverse itself without losing major credibility. I’d expect the Church to splinter if female priests were ever permitted.
I’m not well-versed in Catholic philosophy, but does anyone seriously give that as the reason why the Pope has to be a man?
And here, ladeez and germs, is a prime shining plump stately example of the attitude I described: literal Catholic gives literal Catholic explanation of literal Catholic practice, non-Catholic jumps in with “but surely that cannot be the real reason?”
Thank you and good night, Vienna!
It was prohibitively difficult, and yet he pretty much did so anyway. One of the main accusations against him was that he hung out with prostitutes. Trying to read Jesus as excessively calculating and concerned with human approval makes no sense at all.
He certainly had female followers, and yet none of them were made apostles. I believe there’s a reason for this.
That depends what you and Alexander mean by being in power. Because most of these countries will have coalition governments there is a pretty high chance that one of the coalitions in these countries ends up with a far-right member. What exactly were you looking to bet on? That any government in those countries will feature a far-right party as a member? That a far-right party will be the largest member? That a far-right politician will be the head of state?
I wouldn’t bet against the first scenario, but the other 2 I’d say are far less likely.
Is “2. …is overtly racist (says eg “America should be for white people” or “White people are superior” and means it, as a major plank of their platform), refuses to back down or qualify: 10%” conditional on the previous part? If not, it seems too high (I’d say 1%).
I don’t think it’s possible for the UK to be on track to leave the EU in 5 years time: if we’ve not left by then we probably never will.
Which parties are far-right? Assuming “in power” means forming part of the government (since AfD already has seats), I think the individual probabilities differ a lot between those countries. There is >1% of a far-right party (even counting Ukip) being needed to make a coalition in the UK; but AfD is a large and growing force in Germany, the FN in France could easily perk up again, and I think Geert Wilders is pretty popular. Sweden is between the UK and those three, and I’m not sure about Italy (it’s been a long time since their last election). Putting the UK at 1%, Germany/France/Netherlands at 25% each, Sweden at 5% and Italy at 5%, that gives 38%, which matches my intuition that the original prediction is a little too high. There are lots of unknowns though.
No other country votes to leave: how is this counted if e.g. Scotland secedes from the UK and then has another EUxit vote? And what are your numbers for “nobody will secede”?
seems too vague. I’m pretty sure medical accidents kill >1 person/year, so what exactly is bioengineering here? Does it mean biological weaponry, and if so where is the boundary between that and conventional poisoning?
From context it sounds like this was a typo and you meant <1%?
Correct
No other country votes to leave: how is this counted if e.g. Scotland secedes from the UK and then has another EUxit vote?
If Scotland does secede, it will be because of Brexit and they won’t want to leave the EU, so there won’t be a Scoxit (or Irexit) vote, or rather I should say a successful one because yeah, there are a minority of wannabe Anglophiles who think they’re a cut above the rest of their countrymen and want to be accepted as pseudo-English in both our countries.
I would say it’s more that Scottish nationalists would use Brexit as an excuse for another referendum than that there would be strong widespread support for independence to avoid Brexit. Scots are more pro-EU than Brits in general, but not by that much (40/60 out of people with an opinion according to this poll rather than the 50/50 split in the actual vote). Although possibly the same situation with Catalonia is more plausible: I think they’re less likely to secede from Spain but possibly more likely to vote to leave the EU.
I don’t quite understand what the predictive purpose of the block text is. It made for interesting/entertaining reading, but you can’t score that kind of prediction and people will inevitably disagree about whether you were right or wrong. Also, as @Chalid pointed out, they sometimes seemed disconnected from the numerical predictions.
(If the block text was just a bit of fun then fair enough.)
It’s not predictive, it’s rationale. Then the numerical predictions are the metrics for measuring if he is right about trends.
AI will be marked by various spectacular achievements, plus nobody being willing to say the spectacular achievements signify anything broader.
This might actually force a huge change in how we think of (human) intelligence; we might shift from “our amazing gifts of creativity mark us out as special and different from the other animals” to “turns out language, game-playing, music and the rest of it is all just one big mechanical system that works by turning a crank and any thing – organic or not- can come up with it once the right input is chewed up by the right physical machinery, it’s about as ‘special’ and ‘creative’ as getting salt by combining sodium and chlorine”.
Average person can buy a self-driving car for less than $100,000: 30%
I don’t know what kind of “average” person you know that has a spare hundred grand to throw around like that! 😀
Church attendance rates lower in 2023 than 2018: 90%
Yeah, sounds right. I’d add, however, that it’s more likely there will be fewer megachurches but a lot more small little sects and groups and ‘we don’t think of ourselves as a church’ movements and ‘faith communities’ and what have you, and they needn’t all be explicitly in any particular religious tradition, or even as a religion – the whole “maker space” sub-culture strikes me as one of these, as well as making me laugh: when working-class stiffs built stuff in their basements or sheds, this was called a hobby and nobody thought they were anything particularly special or different by cutting up lengths of wood or making pottery. Give a college grad a lathe and they’re a “maker” and this is A Whole New Different Thing Never Done Before.
Re: “half-decade”, I found out (via reading M.P. Shiels very purple prose) that the term for this is a lustrum 🙂
Cool word, which is a near-rhyme for one my own favourite cool words, ‘rastrum’ – meaning a five-nibbed pen used for drawing neat musical staves. Now rendered an obscure novelty by the widespread availability of pre-printed manuscript paper, but you can still get them if you want them.
By far the major determinant of presidential elections is economic performance. And Trump is doing fine. Add to that a bonus for the incumbent. 20% is far too low. The main issue is whether he’ll run again. 35% seems more reasonable.
Is off topic allowed here?
Following up on a post someone made in a previous thread, I was playing around with char-rnn (Multi-layer Recurrent Neural Networks)
Thought it would be fun to try a mashup akin to King James Programming.
I fed it a bunch of Scotts top posts and the KJB.
The training time for char-rnn without GPU acceleration is quite extreme and it was chugging away for 4 days.
It didn’t turn out great. I suspect it ended up too heavily weighted towards the kjb side so once it starts spouting bible-style text it doesn’t break out again. Also the text styles are different enough that the mix wasn’t great. For future I’d suggest anyone trying similar feed it a 50/50 mix, mine was closer to 90% kjb.
Clarification request:
Percent of people in US without health insurance (outside those covered by free government programs) is higher in 2023 than 2018.
Lets say that 20% of people are covered by free government programs now, 60% have private-ish health insurance, and 20% have neither.
In 2023, 60% are covered by free government programs, 25% have private-ish health insurance, and 15% have neither.
Is the value you expect to go up the 20% to 15% (so this scenario loses) or proportion of people without government coverage who don’t have any coverage ( the 20% / (60% + 20%) = 25% to 15% / (25% + 15%) = 37.5%) (so this scenario wins)?
AI beats top human player at Starcraft
This already happened last year for DoTA, an arguably more complex game. The chance of it happening for SC is just a matter of willpower on the part of the devs really.
While Dota has more depth per unit, SC still has more variables due to more units and more combinations. I tend to think AI will win here (95%? by 2023) but it’s a tougher problem than you may currently think.
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought the DoTA AI was only for a specific part of the game, and human strategies that beat it were devised fairly quickly. Furthermore, I would expect computers to be naturally better at DoTA under the assumption that fast reactions matter more there than in SC.
I don’t blame you for not making a 5 year economic forecast, but it seems like Trump’s chances in 2020 are going to be directly tied to that. The recent gains have pulled up Republican approval ratings to where they were at the time of the 2016 election, and pulled Trump’s up to ~40%. 3 more years of growth is going to make his prospects a lot stronger than a recession or weak growth would.
Had too much to drink for lunch to leave my confidence for these things, but:
Politics: Trump re-elected and far-left less powerful both seem too low to me. The former by the most. So I guess I also think polarisation is higher. And if that happens, gay marriage approval rate being higher is going to be less likely.
I’d love if the Harris/Pinker/Haidt thing came to pass. How do we do that?
Crypto: I think the main indicator here is bitcoin & etherium correlation of price vs. stock market. I’d say 95% that the correlation increases, but how much? What does that lead to?
I’ll reply with the first few confidence levels tomorrow. I don’t mind betting (trivial amounts) on them.
“I’d love if the Harris/Pinker/Haidt thing came to pass. How do we do that?”
Get the stupidest 10% of the right to shut up. I cannot overemphasize how helpful this would be.
I’m a little surprised to see you dismissing this idea so completely – even John Judis now believes that counting on current trends to not be affected by minority groups beginning to identify as “white” is probably incorrect. The relevant quote:
This doesn’t seem particularly implausible to me. If a person has a white and an Asian parent, why are you assuming that the majority are going to identify as “Asian”?
An article I can’t find right now that reanalyzed trends and found this wasn’t happening, plus the fact that (given a certain actual appearance), identifying as white isn’t great for your popularity or job prospects right now.
Perhaps you should do a separate article on why whether someone is willing to take a bet is a poor indicator of how right they think they are. I’m sick and tired of seeing people, usually on reddit ssc, say “if you really think so, then how much money are you willing to put on it?”
I’d just like to say that I predict this about myself, as well 🙂
I think the “worst” prediction on here is:
“No “far-right” party in power (executive or legislative) in any of France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, at any time: 50%”
Six countries at any time over the next five years? If you assume each country has some independent p probability of going far right in any given year, the probability this bet implies is:
(1-p)^(6*5) = .5
Is about p = .02. Realistically “at any time” means the period could be much shorter than a year, though obviously then you’d have to lower p too.
But even assuming p = .05 bumps you up to 80% (with 6*5=30 periods). If you think a country has a 5% of going far right within some 6 months, it becomes 95% (with 6*10=60 periods). These are obviously simplifying assumptions (not really independent or uniform across countries or time), but a gives some insight into how Vegas makes so much money on parlays.
Most of the countries mentioned will have 1-2 elections in total over the period, and the chances of a party gaining power outside of those is (hopefully) negligible.
> AI translation will become flawless, and we will hear how language is just a formal system that can be brute-forced without understanding.
I’m willing to bet money that computers will not achieve flawless translation within five years. To define this more precisely: I bet that, five years from now, there will be written texts that, fed to the best available computer translating system, will be translated with unquestionable, uncontroversial, grave mistakes of meaning; and these won’t be malicious or specially-crafted texts, but regular texts from books written for humans (say, literature books published at a date earlier than today).
Any takers? Scott? (I don’t know anything about how betting online works, and I’ve never bet anything before).
1. SpaceX has launched BFR or some other rocket not directly Falcon 9 based to orbit: 35%
Reasoning: BFR is a paper rocket at this point, and maybe not even that – they are clearly still tweaking the parameters and figuring out how to pay for it. Not to mention SpaceX’s other commitments. 5 years is an aggressive schedule for any rocket, let alone one so ambitious. On the other hand they seem to be making progress on large engine (Raptor) development, so a scaled up Falcon might happen.
2. SpaceX has launched a man around the moon: 1%
It has already taken >5 years to go from cargo Dragon to crewed Dragon. And they’ve apparently abandoned the idea of crewed flights on Falcon Heavy, so this would need to have whatever rocket comes out of the BFR program (including the “booster”). This will take at least 5 years after first flight of crewed Dragon.
3. SLS sends an Orion around the moon: 60%
This is EM-1, so as long as you’re not assuming it’s crewed, 30% is too low. I think we’re over the hump where the SLS’s inertia will carry it to at least one test flight, and it certainly won’t be abandoned until Boeing and SpaceX are reliably delivering people to orbit. Most of this uncertainty is whether the mission design changes or the first one blows up.
4. Someone has landed a man on the moon: 1%
Seems about right. 1% or less.
5. SpaceX has landed (not crashed) an object on Mars: 1%
2022 is their current “aspirational” plan, and launch windows are only every 2 years. Any slip pushes this to at least 2024/25, and the launch window after that is probably the best bet. Again this requires fully operational BFR. I don’t think even Elon believes 2022.
6. At least one frequently-inhabited private space station in orbit: 15%
Pretty much has to be Bigelow, and launch capability (for both people and crew) could still be iffy (and/or NASA sucking up all the capability) by 2023.
And I’ll add a couple:
7. Both Boeing and SpaceX are launching crew to the space station on a regular (>1 per year) basis: 85%
8. The Air Force has certified a new launch vehicle(s) to replace Atlas V and Delta IV: 60%
Well, Jim, at Jim’s Blog has, as do so many others, your number on this clump of dropped pellets:
“Scott Alexander’s predictions for the next year have become ever more cautious, thus ever more boring and ever less likely to be falsified. And then he came up with a pile of wild assed stuff for the next five years:
‘AI will be marked by various spectacular achievements, plus nobody being willing to say the spectacular achievements signify anything broader. AI will beat humans at progressively more complicated games, and we will hear how games are totally different from real life and this is just a cool parlor trick.’
In other words, he will say it is spectacular, and I will say it is more of the same boring stuff.
Skipping most of his predictions as boring and hard to decide what would constitute fulfillment of the rather vague prediction.
3. Paris Agreement still in effect, most countries generally making good-faith effort to comply: 80%
Already false. No one is making a genuine good faith effort to comply.
4. US still nominally committed to Paris Agreement: 60%
Already false. In 2017 June the US announced it had ceased all implementation of the Paris Accord. That is something a bit less than being “nominally committed”. That will not change, and people are already forgetting that there ever was a Paris agreement. The only real action item on the Paris accord was smashing Americans in flyover country, making them suffer, and providing political cover for smashing Americans in flyover country. If Americans in flyover county are not being smashed, not one gives a tinker’s dam about the rest of it. It is already sliding out of sight and out of mind.”
More, much more at…. https://blog.jim.com/uncategorized/five-more-years/
Paris agreement prediction is based on either:
1. Democrats give something to Trump in exchange for him compromising and agreeing to protect agreement
2. Europe goes through with threat to stop trade agreements with countries outside Paris, Trump backs down
3. Democrat elected in 2020 and re-signs agreement.
I like this prediction as far as it goes, though I think you missed the more interesting counter possibility: the chance of a fifth Great Awakening in the United States.
This isn’t the first time the US has experienced a decline in Church attendance. You can quibble about the number, nature, and timing of the “Great Awakenings”, but I’m not sure you can argue that we haven’t experienced numerous periods in the US where an increasingly moribund interest in Christianity was replaced with a large and sudden uptick in enthusiasm and participation.
So: are there any signs of it? I think we could argue that a lot of the same causes of the prior Awakenings have parallels today: the increasing dissatisfaction with a culture that is focused on consumerism and politics, an atomized vision of what constitutes “freedom” and an increasing demand from the powers-that-be that we embrace it or be otherized, an increasingly arrogant and distant “elite” that may have less to offer the rest of the population than they think they do, and just the increasing loneliness that more and more people are blaming on atomization and/or racial and gender tension. In light of these trends, the idea that people might start turning back to religion, if only to find a community, does not strike me as impossible or terribly unlikely.
So Scott demanded that we assign probability to events. So here goes:
Church attendance continues to decline: 80%
Church attendance starts to increase or stabilize, but nobody could realistically call it a “Great Awakening” yet: 15%
The Fifth Great Awakening begins in the next five years, Hallelujah: 5%
Thoughts?
Things I wish I had predicted differently after reading the comments:
Average person can hail a self-driving car in at least one city -> 70%
MIRI still exists -> 90%
Trump wins 2020 -> 30%
Bitcoin costs above 100K -> 10%
Cloned human baby -> 5%
I hereby give you permission to add an addendum after each of these predictions in your original post, noting that you changed your mind slightly after consultation with the community. 🙂