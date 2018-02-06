Predictions For 2018

At the beginning of every year, I make predictions. At the end of every year, I score them. So here are a hundred more for 2018.
Some changes this year: I’ve eliminated a bunch of predictions about things that are very unlikely where I just plug in the same number each year, like “99% chance of no coup in the US”. I’ve tried to have almost everything this year be new and genuinely uncertain. I’ve also included some very personal predictions about friends and gossip that I’m keeping secret for now – I have them written down somewhere else and they’re for my own interest only.
My rule is that I have to make all of these without checking existing prediction markets – otherwise I wouldn’t be learning anything about my own abilities. I’m also not doing any research beyond what I already know, because otherwise this will take forever. I bet some of these are terribly misinformed, but that’s part of what I’m including in my calibration estimate. These were written a few days ago; a few already seem obsolete.
I’m keeping 50% predictions even though everyone keeps telling me they don’t matter. My only excuse is that I write everything down first and then decide what I think the likelihood is, and sometimes my best guess really is 50%.
US:
1. Donald Trump remains president at end of year: 95%
2. Democrats take control of the House in midterms: 80%
3. Democrats take control of the Senate in midterms: 50%
4. Mueller’s investigation gets cancelled (eg Trump fires him): 50%
5. Mueller does not indict Trump: 70%
6. PredictIt shows Bernie Sanders having highest chance to be Dem nominee at end of year: 60%
7. PredictIt shows Donald Trump having highest chance to be GOP nominee at end of year: 95%
9. Some sort of major immigration reform legislation gets passed: 70%
10. No major health-care reform legislation gets passed: 95%
11. No large-scale deportation of Dreamers: 90%
12. US government shuts down again sometime in 2018: 50%
13. Trump’s approval rating lower than 50% at end of year: 90%
14. …lower than 40%: 50%
15. GLAAD poll suggesting that LGBQ acceptance is down will mostly not be borne out by further research: 80%
ECONOMICS AND TECHNOLOGY:
16. Dow does not fall more than 10% from max at any point in 2018: 50%
17. Bitcoin is higher than $5,000 at end of year: 95%
18. Bitcoin is higher than $10,000 at end of year: 80%
19. Bitcoin is lower than $20,000 at end of year: 70%
20. Ethereum is lower than Bitcoin at end of year: 95%
21. Luna has a functioning product by end of year: 90%
22. Falcon Heavy first launch not successful: 70%
23. Falcon Heavy eventually launched successfully in 2018: 80%
24. SpaceX does not attempt its lunar tourism mission by end of year: 95%
25. Sci-Hub is still relatively easily accessible from within US at end of year (even typing in IP directly is relatively easy): 95%
26. Nothing particularly bad (beyond the level of an funny/weird news story) happens because of ability to edit videos this year: 90%
27. A member of the general public can ride-share a self-driving car without a human backup driver in at least one US city by the end of the year: 80%
CULTURE WARS:
28. Reddit does not ban r/the_donald by the end of the year: 90%
29. None of his enemies manage to find a good way to shut up/discredit Jordan Peterson: 70%
COMMUNITIES:
30. SSC gets more hits in 2018 than in 2017: 80%
31. SSC gets mentioned in the New York Times (by someone other than Ross Douthat): 60%
32. At least one post this year gets at least 100,000 hits: 70%
33. A 2019 SSC Survey gets posted by the end of the year: 90%
34. No co-bloggers make 3 or more SSC posts this year: 80%
35. Patreon income less than double current amount at end of year: 90%
36. A scientific paper based on an SSC post is accepted for publication in real journal by end of year: 60%
37. I do an adversarial collaboration with somebody interesting by the end of the year: 50%
38. I successfully do some general project to encourage and post more adversarial collaborations by other people: 70%
39. New SSC meetups system/database thing gets launched successfully: 60%
40. LesserWrong remains active and successful (average at least one halfway-decent post per day) at the end of the year: 50%
41. LesserWrong is declared official and merged with LessWrong.com: 80%
42. I make fewer than five posts on LessWrong (posts copied over from SSC don’t count): 70%
43. CFAR buys a venue this year: 50%
44. AI Impacts has at least three employees working half-time or more sometime this year: 50%
45. Rationalists get at least one more group house on Ward Street: 50%
46. No improvement in the status of reciprocity.io (either transfer to a new team or at least one new feature added): 70%
PERSONAL:
47. I fail at my New Years’ resolution to waste less time on the Internet throughout most of 2018: 80%
48. I fail at my other New Years’ resolution and try one biohacking project per month throughout 2018: 80%
49. I don’t attend the APA National Meeting: 80%
50. I don’t attend the New York Solstice: 80%
51. I travel outside the US in 2018: 90%
52. I get some sort of financial planning sorted out by end of year: 95%
53. I get at least one article published on a major site like Vox or New Statesman or something: 50%
54. I get a tax refund: 50%
55. I weigh more than 195 lb at year end: 60%
56. I complete the currently visible Duolingo course in Spanish: 90%
57. I don’t get around to editing Unsong (complete at least half the editing by my own estimate) this year: 95%
58. No new housemate for at least one month this year: 90%
59. I won’t [meditate at least one-third of days this year]: 90%
60. I won’t [do my exercise routine at least one third of days this year]: 80%
61. I still live in the same house at the end of 2018: 60%
62. I will not have bought a house by the end of 2018: 90%
63. Katja’s paper gets published: 90%
64. Some other paper of Katja’s gets published: 50%
SECRET: (mostly speculating on the personal lives of friends who read this blog; I don’t necessarily want them to know how successful I expect their financial and romantic endeavors to be)
65. [Secret prediction]: 80%
66. [Secret prediction]: 70%
67. [Secret prediction]: 70%
68. [Secret prediction]: 60%
69. [Secret prediction]: 70%
70. [Secret prediction]: 60%
71. [Secret prediction]: 50%
72. [Secret prediction]: 50%
73. [Secret prediction]: 50%
74. [Secret prediction]: 90%
75. [Secret prediction]: 90%
76. [Secret prediction]: 60%
77. [Secret prediction]: 70%
78. [Secret prediction]: 60%
79. [Secret prediction]: 50%
80. [Secret prediction]: 60%
81. [Secret prediction]: 80%
82. [Secret prediction]: 70%
83. [Secret prediction]: 50%
84. [Secret prediction]: 70%
85. [Secret prediction]: 70%
86. [Secret prediction]: 70%
87. [Secret prediction]: 60%
88. [Secret prediction]: 50%
89. [Secret prediction]: 50%
90. [Secret prediction]: 70%
91. [Secret prediction]: 90%
92. [Secret prediction]: 50%
93. [Secret prediction]: 90%
94. [Secret prediction]: 50%
95. [Secret prediction]: 60%
96. [Secret prediction]: 60%
97. [Secret prediction]: 60%
98. [Secret prediction]: 95%
99. [Secret prediction]: 70%
100. [Secret prediction]: 70%
Other properly formatted predictions for this year:
– Socratic Form Microscopy (2017 results, 2018 predictions)
– Anatoly Karlin (2017 results, 2018 predictions)
– Various people from the subreddit
– Very many people on Metaculus
[EDIT: List of predictions I’ve already been convinced are miscalibrated as of 3 AM 2/6/18:
– Bitcoin prices are already too high (they were higher when I wrote these predictions a few days ago).
– Stock market is more likely to have large fall (it was higher when I wrote these predictions a few days ago)
– Chance of Trump’s approval not breaking 50% probably closer to 95% than 90%.]
Nooooooooo
> Trump’s approval rating lower than 50% at end of year: 90%
I’d put that one in the 98% bucket. Unless you think there’s a 10% chance that war breaks out in 2018
I thought about this one a bit, but two recent presidents (W and Clinton) have seen jumps in their approval rating around that size, and although people are more polarized on Trump, I didn’t want to discount it too much.
War or terror attacks are two likely ways his ratings could increase. And I feel like there’s also a world where the economy keeps improving a lot, there’s a popular bipartisan compromise on immigration that cements his reputation as a dealmaker (even though most likely it would be despite rather than because of him), and he sticks with the advisors he has now and learns to take their advice and basically mellows out, and just barely scrapes 50%.
Talking about it now I feel like probably I should have said more like 95% anyway, but too late.
Phrasing…
Thanks.
How would one go about highlighting long-shot predictions that you don’t think are likely to come true in 2018 but you think people ought to consider?
For example, take Angela Merkel’s “Camp of the Saints” decision in the late summer of 2015. As far as I can tell, nobody that I’ve heard of forecasted that a major European leader would open the door to a million Muslims in 2015, but it happened and likely set off the subsequent Brexit and Trump aftershocks as voters came to see what conventional Establishmentarianism could lead to.
But it took 42 years for Raspail’s dystopian prediction to more or less come true.
Or take Houellebecq’s 2015 dystopian novel “Submission.” What are the generalized predictions in that? That a Muslim political party gets a share of the government in a major European state? That men of the right (like Houellebecq’s Houellebecqian narrator) begin to convert to Islam under the new regime? This second prediction in “Submission” is so out there that the odds of it happening must be tiny. But it’s still a really interesting idea.
> That men of the right (like Houellebecq’s Houellebecqian narrator) begin to convert to Islam under the new regime?
https://news.sky.com/story/far-right-german-politician-quits-leadership-post-after-converting-to-islam-11221072
I am using only 50%, 60%, … 99% to make it easier to score. If you wanted, you could make predictions at 1% or 0.01%. You’d just have to find a more complicated scoring rule. There are plenty of people in the subreddit who would help you with that.
I hope this happens. I have not the technical skills, but any who does could make this happen couldn’t they?
About 29), I would have put at least 90%, in light of his notoriety despite epic self-owns like this one
link to his facebook
He said worse on Twitter (“proof itself, of any sort, is impossible, without an axiom (as Godel proved). This Faith in God is prerequisite for all proof”) but deleted the post:
r/ bad philosophy thread about
Despite a multi-decade history of stuff like that to use as ammunition, nobody has managed to discredit him (in the social reputation sense) yet.
I think I’m imagining something more like Milo, where he said lots of controversial things that an observer might have expected to discredit him, but he didn’t actually face social consequences until someone found his stuff on pedophilia, which managed to turn his own supporters against him.
I’ve never heard of the “biohacking” subculture (a quick websearching led me to someone advocating “natural living” and buying “unprocessed water”—kind of a letdown), but confession time: I admit that I am excited at, rather than afraid of, the prospect of guineapig-ing my own body-brain with the process of gender transition. When I think “I wonder what will change” I smile, rather than shudder.
This is not to say that’s my main motivation—I wouldn’t be undergoing all the risks, financial costs, and social repercussions just for the sake of intellectual curiosity—but I can’t deny that the intellectual curiosity exists.
Relatedly, I feel woefully underused as a guinea pig. Every study I read about transgender identity goes like “genetics certainly are involved, but more data is needed and…” “fœtal hormonal exposure plays a role, but more data…” “there are brain differences, but it’s unclear whether these are pre- or post-hormone therapy, so more data…” “Blanchardian correlations don’t pan out statistically, but still, more data…” “digit ratio may or may not be related, so, data…” and I keep thinking, hey, I’m data. Is there any way I can get measured? This is like, last chance to run some IQ tests, personality tests, MRIs and whatnot before reversing sex hormones; it feels like a wasted opportunity.
I’m measuring you!
(if you took the survey, that is. And if so, thanks!)
And thank you for that—last year’s survey discovery that transgenderism is associated with blindness to the rotating face illusion (which I share) actually gave me some impetus in shaking off denial. I know enough statistics to realize how silly and illogical is this (and of course I had a lot more stuff to ponder after literal decades of active questioning); but sometimes a bit of kaballah can help in seeing things from another angle (the angle in this case being “what if transgender feelings maybe aren’t about ‘a woman’s soul trapped in a man’s body’ but instead some sort of weird bio/neuro/cognitive configuration?”)
As measured by market cap or price per coin? (The latter is much more likely than the former, but the former seems less likely than 95%.)
Second one.
At least post a hash of your secret predictions so you can proof they were not made after the fact.
(Also you still haven’t adressed the fact that your prediction about Merkel being reelected in 2017 was technically wrong)
Currently, bitcoin is at ~6.7k. Using the absolutely most conservative numbers consistent with what scott says here.
30% chance of bitcoin at 20k.
50% chance of bitcoin at 10k.
15% chance of bitcoin at 5k.
5% chance of bitcoin at 0.
This gives bitcoin an expected value for Scott of at least 11750 dollars. And this is very much a low end estimate-it assumes Scott believes it is literally impossible for bitcoin to have any value above 20k, that if bitcoin is anywhere between 10 and 20k it is has to be at 10k, etc. Currently, bitcoin is at ~6.6k. This is a 78% expected return at minimum, more realistically over 100% expected return. The expected return from conventional investing in index funds is something like 7-10%. Given Scott’s recent reflection on the rationality community’s mistakes regarding cryptocurrency, I expect Scott and anyone who trusts his judgment is putting all their savings into bitcoin.
Tremendous failure of the efficient markets hypothesis ongoing, apparently.
I agree you probably have found an error in what I’m talking about – although to be fair, when I wrote these predictions a few days ago, Bitcoin was closer to 10K and so if I had predicted today’s value you would have told me I should concentrate all my efforts into shorting Bitcoin.
But even if you’re right, “putting all their savings into Bitcoin”? Surely they should pursue a diversified strategy including some crypto and some stuff that hedges against crypto.
I was ignoring the diminishing marginal utility of money, the value of the feeling of security, and other things that make real life investing about more than expected return. You’d still end up massively crypto-centric if you took that into account, especially if you’re a good utilitarian/effective altruist, since that extra cash is going to bednets which don’t have substantially diminishing marginal utility at the scale relevant to your donation.