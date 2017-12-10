Open Thread 90.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
The Boston Globe contacted 600 landlords who advertised rental housing on Craigslist.
Test your intuition: what percent of email inquiries from individuals with white-sounding names (Brendan Weber or Meredith McCarthy) received responses?
What percent of email inquiries from individuals with black-sounding names (Darnell Washington or Keisha Jackson) received responses?
Answer here: http://apps.bostonglobe.com/spotlight/boston-racism-image-reality/series/image/?s_campaign=breakingnews:newsletter (search for “600 Craigslist ads” to find it.
“As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics.”
I didn’t intend this to be a culture war post… I thought it was a good opportunity for people to test their intuitions about the state of the world.
Also, I interpret “culture war” as comprising abortion, gay marriage, affirmative action, religion, the achievement gap, etc. I wouldn’t consider an empirical test of housing discrimination to fall under that umbrella, but of course this post can be deleted if I’m wrong here.
The ability to empirically test things is not what determines whether something is part of the culture war. All of the things you listed, as well as others like gun control and immigration, have aspects that are amenable to empirical investigation. Culture war means anything over which there is (sociopolitical) “tribal warfare”, empirical or not.
The linked article was quite good.
I overestimated the difference in response rate for black and white names (I guessed 75% for whites and 50% for blacks, the correct values were about 64% for whites and 55% for blacks).
Ditto, even more so; I guessed 85% for whites and 35% for blacks.
Same. I was waaaay off. I thought blacks would receive way less responses than whites. I’m too embarrassed to say exactly the factor I had in my mind because of how far off I was.
Oh look at you with your fancy “I emailed a landlord and they replied to me and it wasn’t a scam!”, Mr La-de-Dah!
For this to be at all interesting i’d like to see it presented alongside the statistics for volume/nature of complaints against black vs. white tenants, since the issue seems to be the lack of willingness to lease one’s property based on ethinic group. If one particular subgroup of the population has a disproportionately bad reputation evidenced by a track record of mistreatment of property, then so what if the Graigslist ads reflect this? If no such evidence exists, then BREAKING NEWS some people have preferences that can be considered discriminatory.
“Might it be okay to discriminate based on race?” is exactly what is meant by “culture war.”
The top post is already obvious culture war stuff. I don’t see a reason why responses should confine themselves as long as they follow the standards of decorum around here (or let’s say a little better than regular decorum here because improvement is good).
…Probably the top level post should just be axed though along with all responses if the culture war free rule is going to last.
A 10%ish discrepancy…doesn’t actually strike me as that egregious. I’m not exactly sure what I was expecting, but–especially in light of the article’s other stats–it was, like, not that. The other examples in the article were way more compelling; I live in a lily-white enclave, too, and I’m pretty sure I’d be saddened and troubled by a statistical reckoning of local, all-around How We Treat Black People-ness. But yeah: the figures on Alison vs. Tikesha weren’t nearly as appalling as I’d expected.
For the famous resume study using a similar methodology, it turned out that the black names were far more likely to be perceived as lower class. A different study using different names didn’t replicate the earlier study.
So I am wary of concluding that this is discrimination by race, rather than being partially or fully explained by class discrimination.
Aapje said this before me, but I’m going to agree: this may be partially racial bias, but there’s certainly a very strong element of class discrimination and perceived economic status going on here (now that certainly may be tied in much more strongly with the race element, but it’s not race alone).
First that article tells us that black people in Boston have a net worth of $8. Not $800 or $8,000 but $8:
Next it uses as its example of horrible racial discrimination an ad for a condo in the Back Bay, where the white-sounding name got a reply and the black-sounding name did not.
I looked up the Back Bay and, quote, “Today, along with neighboring Beacon Hill, it is one of Boston’s two most expensive residential neighborhoods”. Could maybe perchance perhaps just wildly guessing here, the reason “Allison” got a reply and “Tamika” didn’t be that the landlady thought “Allison” had the big bucks to pay the kind of rent charged in the Back Bay? How much of a response would someone named “Mick Murphy” get in that case also (granted, Boston is very Irish so Mick might get the reply email, but I’m sure there are names associated with ‘lower earning Irish’ there that Bostonians would recognise and say “g’way you chancer!”)
The article seems to be claiming that it’s down to racism alone, but it also depicts the black population of Boston as small (7%), laments the lack of a black middle-class, and seems to contrast high-rent areas with lack of response to emails from “lower class” sounding names as based purely on presumed race and not presumed economic status.
How many of those landlords were black or non-white (probably very few, but maybe some)? How many of the ads were for low and medium as well as high rental areas? How many of the ‘white’ names were the equivalent of “Paul from Togher” or “Dan Paddy Andy, keep going beyond Dunmanway until it’s too late” as opposed to “Fiona from Bishopstown”?
Naval Gazing: The Death of Repulse and Prince of Wales
Also, reminder. I post at 7 AM central on Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday. No need to wait for Scott to put up the OT.
Ahead of holiday gatherings, an update to my board game overviews on some party/social deduction games that, unlike Mafia/Werewolf, don’t suck:
https://invertedporcupine.tumblr.com/post/168375685202/special-partysocial-deduction-games-overview-for
Would you count Hanabi among party/social deduction games? It seems a little different from most because there’s no adversarial component, but effectively figuring out why people have given you the clues that they have, and figuring out who has figured out what (since you’re not allowed to say any of that explicitly) definitely involves some social inference. And the game is great.
De gustibus status: I do not like cooperative games, with the exception of mystery/puzzle/escape room games.
Hanabi could be a party game, and it is a logical deduction game (of sorts), but not a social deduction game, because you are trying to deduce facts about the game state, not about the other player’s goals and identities.
I have a fairly low opinion of the replayability of Hanabi. I think the meat of the game is people gradually developing their own unspoken conventions. Once you’ve played with the same people repeatedly and the conventions have become fixed, the game largely plays itself. Like with Puerto Rico, I feel that if experienced players can criticize a newbie for not “following the script”, that is a major strike against a game.
Well I’m glad it’s not just me. As far as I can see, that game’s got no content, no way to win except by randomness or the degree to which someone accused of lycanthropy is able to resist blushing or other tells, and I’d far rather spend the time chatting with people about whatever, than in an environment of artificially generated paranoia.
Werewolf doesn’t suck. It is not as good as poker, though.
FWIW I prefer the Resistance:Avalon variant, because there nobody leaves the game early. It also provides objective clues (a public voting record) that sometimes help deduce logically who the bad guys are, so not just randomness or tells (though there’s inevitably that too).
I played a reductio ad absurdum of Mafia a few months ago. Roles (just mafia and innocent) were allocated as normal and mafia identify each other as normal. But after that there was no night phase, just repeated voting (with reveals of lynched people’s roles) until the mafia either became a majority or all died. Personally, I don’t really like normal Mafia/Werewolf but I do enjoy ONUW. I also like 2 player Coup as a replacement for heads up poker.
I had great fun lately with Person Do Thing, where you need to describe a relatively complex word using only words from a fixed set of 36 basic ones. The smartphone app is very convenient for this. Disclaimer: a friend invented it.
Is your friend Randall Munroe?
No, and he isn’t Charles Kay Ogden either 🙂
But thanks for the reminder – I wanted to check this book out and forgot.
Is “party/social deduction” its own category, or two categories separated by a slash? Does Battlestar Galactica (which I fuckin’ love forever) count? How about Escape From The Aliens In Outer Space?
Two categories separated.
BSG is a social deduction game, but definitely not a party game.
So there was a story in the news* recently that raised an interesting question in my mind:
Is it feasible in the US for a billionaire or small group of billionaires to make a private intelligence agency? By that I mean a full-fledged spy program that reports to a private individual instead of the federal government. If so, what would this agency look like in order to avoid being immediately shut down by the feds?
I know essentially nothing about intelligence work so please explain it to me like I’m an idiot.
*I’m not going to link it because I’d rather keep the discussion technical and not go off on political tangents. This is just something I had never considered before rather than me trying to score some kind of political point.
Well, just to kick things off, there is nothing whatsoever to prevent a private individual from running an open-sources intelligence agency, consisting of analysts who follow the public media (newspapers, TV, radio, internet) of foreign nations in order to understand what’s going on in them. And that’s part of the work of actual intelligence agencies. If you got good enough at it, the government might come to you looking for tips, particularly about nations its budget has trouble covering.
A step beyond that would be sending journalists abroad to actually visit foreign countries. Set up International Business News, a legit newspaper which has a fat budget for foreign correspondents all over the world. That would probably fly, even if the journalists do some reporting that never makes it into the newspaper.
The next step would be recruiting foreigners to supply information. This is the point at which things would get troubled. US intel services would be worried that your recruiters would be mistaken for their own operatives, and foreign intel services probably would think they are all CIA. What your recruiters would be doing probably wouldn’t violate US law, but foreign governments would probably find a reason to deport or jail them. and the US government, knowing what they were up to, wouldn’t be helpful.
What exactly do you mean by “intelligence agency”? There are lots of organizations that are dedicated to going and getting information to sell to other people. We call them consultants, think tanks, market analysts, journalists, and so on.
The important thing is to know what sort of information you’re after. I can’t think of anything that a typical billionaire would be interested in that he couldn’t do legally and using pieces you could mostly get off the shelf. If you want to get information that isn’t publicly available, then maybe you employ a few people to go and get it. Private detectives or their equivalent. How far across the legal lines you go is up to you.
To be honest, though, I’d probably focus more on the analytical backend. These days, actually gathering the information is rarely the problem, but sorting out what it means can be difficult.
If what you’re trying to do is human intelligence, it depends heavily on what you’re trying to get into, and how effectively the country you’re working in can retaliate. The US isn’t going to extradite anyone to Iran on espionage charges, but we might send you to one of our allies if you get caught. I don’t think it’s directly against US law, although they could probably nail you under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or the Economic Espionage Act or something of that nature if they wanted to.
If you’re looking at some of the more esoteric corners of the intelligence world, SIGINT/ELINT and the like, you’ll probably run into some obstacles. All the hardware and specialized techniques are classified, and trying to recreate them in the US is likely to get you in trouble. And you have to deal with official indifference/disapproval. You’re going to have a lot more trouble getting permission to fly your sensor-laden jet along the Iranian border than the USAF does. As for tapping comms, can’t say for certain on the legalities, definitely going to have more practical trouble.
Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, etc. are private, and they collect information on millions of people. That information is usually supplied voluntarily, but not always. For example, Facebook creates “shadow profiles” on people who haven’t signed up, based on references that other people make. Arguably most people don’t know how much information Google collects about their browsing through the use of cookies, tracking images, etc. etc.
Also in this vein, Matt Levine talked about an interesting issue that came up recently about “private intelligence.”
A CEO of a public company talked to a journalist. Then later, the journalist published information about the conversation. Subscribers to the journalist’s newspaper then used the information to successfully make money on the company’s stock.
Sounds legit, right? The only catch is that the “journalist” works for a very, very small outfit that charges extremely high subscription prices for a very small and exclusive clientele. So it “feels” extremely similar to insider trading, except that someone was (metaphorically) wearing a name tag that said “journalist.”
Later the SEC got involved and things got messy. I’m not sure how the case was ultimately resolved…
Doesn’t industrial espionage already exist? So I suppose you could have your shadowy cabal and/or supervillain ramp that up to be espionage espionage, but how well it would work I have no idea. If you’re going to be running around with your own spies, surely at some time they will bump into government spies, who will want to know who the heck these guys are?
Hmmm – so what about contractors like Blackwater (or whatever it’s calling itself nowadays)? Aren’t they in that murky area of “private security and intelligence contracting” already?
Not exactly. A lot of the backend of the US intelligence program is handled by contractors, but I wouldn’t call them “private” in the way the OP is talking about. They work solely for the US government (or people the US government smiles upon), which is very different from working for anyone who has the money to pay them. Boeing is also a private company, but they’re not going to sell military hardware to anyone who the US government doesn’t approve of. (Well, mostly.)
Not only does industrial espionage exist, i once saw a poster on the bulletin board of a office building detailing how to conduct ethical industrial espionage. It first exhorted the reader to not break the law such as by trespassing, and then helpfully suggested legal ways to spy on an industrial facility, like observing traffic and counting trucks. Even as a child it seemed to me that ethical espionage was pretty ineffective. Also that the bored children of employees misusing the copy machines and availing themselves of office supplies was a more pressing concern.
The most straightforward way to do ethical “industrial espionage” is to directly ask your target for the intel you are looking for.
It’s amazing what you can learn by picking up a copy of the current catalog of a target, the catalogs of their competition and peers, subscribing to their trade magazine, going to their trade show, watching all the talks at the tradeshow, going to every booth at the tradeshow, picking up a copy of every pamphlet, reading every press release, reading every magazine article or book written by or about their employees, reading their investor disclosures, reading their website, taking their salesmen out for dinner and beer….
I noticed that nobody here in the replies have yet mentioned that private investigators are a thing as well; I’m sure there’s at least some overlap between what they do and “intelligence gathering.”
I believe this billionaire owned company is called Palantir, and according to wikipedia:
People have been asking how to distinguish such a system from think-tanks, journalism, and the like. My suggestion: cultivation of sources by means that would be illegal in the U.S.
As others have pointed out, most of what actual intelligence agencies do is monitor public-domain intelligence sources and do lots of analysis, and this is essentially the same thing that newspapers do. Hiring people to go around asking questions and taking photos, almost always without outright breaking and entering, ditto. Having agents impersonate the sort of person who can ask questions and walk around taking pictures in places where someone openly identifying as a journalist would be turned away, ditto within limits. Maintaining a list of contacts in government and key industrial positions who will talk to you about things that their bosses might prefer they didn’t, ditto. And at this point, there are fleets of spy satellites available for hire as well.
It isn’t just newspapers that do this, either. NGOs like the non-proliferation monitoring organizations I have worked with on North Korean matters do all of the above. And there are purely mercenary organizations like Black Cube, Stratfor and Palantir providing at least some of these services. The Opposition Research teams of major political parties. Wikileaks fits in here, as do good old-fashioned private investigators and folks like Christopher Steele. So, yeah, a billionaire could put together most of what national intelligence services have, and billionaires have done so for less nefarious purposes than I suspect you are imagining.
Perhaps the relevant question is: what do national intelligence services do that’s not currently on the commercial market?
Technical intelligence other than satellite imagery is for the most part not widely available, but mostly because there isn’t enough market for it. You’d run up against legal barriers if you wanted to actually eavesdrop on private communications of the sorts currently protected by privacy laws, e.g. phone calls. But there’s no law against setting up a network of ELINT satellites or ground stations to monitor e.g. telemetry from foreign missile tests, which I and my non-proliferation colleagues would find quite useful. Or geolocating military radar stations and doing signal traffic analysis on their military comm nets, if you want to keep track of who’s invading Crimea this week. It’s just that nobody has been able to make a profit on this yet, and as far as we know there aren’t any billionaires doing it in private.
National intelligence services establish and maintain their List of People Who Talk To Us Even Though They’re Not Supposed to by way of MICE: Money, Ideology, Compromise, and Ego. Ideology and Ego are just as available to the private sector, and journalists in particular are good at playing on both. Money is expensive and it may constitute bribery, also journalistic ethics mostly prohibit it, but if you’re willing to pay and particularly if you’re willing to pay through cutouts it’s probably on the table. Compromise is almost certainly going to constitute blackmail, so no. That still leaves you with better than 50% coverage.
The James Bond / Mission Impossible stuff where you literally break into the enemy’s secret bases, and particularly the version where you have Q section build you secret weapons to then blow up those secret bases, that’s going to be illegal. But it’s also a very small part of what national intelligence services do. Likewise kidnapping and torturing people.
And much of the stuff that’s only borderline illegal can probably be managed by working through third parties in favorable jurisdictions.
So, I think the final answer is pretty much “Yes, and have you noticed how many people are already doing this?”
Has anyone else read anti-natalist philosopher David Benatar’s recent book the Human Predicament? If so, or for that matter even if not, any thoughts? (If this topic turns out to be interest to enough people, I might write a longer review in a couple weeks when I have some more time.)
A few threads ago there was a ‘what beard do you do’ thread, so I hope someone might be able to answer the following: minoxidil for increased beardiness: worth the bother? There’s a lot of stuff out there on the net (both products and advice) that may be scammy, maybe not, but the consensus seems to be that you need to commit to at least 6 months’ use, which I’d be willing to do if it works. Anyone had any experience?
There seem to be a few books coming out in the next few months that at least I’ve been really anticipating and might be good discussion fodder:
The Case Against Education, by Bryan Caplan (releasing 1/16/18)
Enlightenment Now, by Steven Pinker (releasing 2/27/18)
Skin in the Game, by Nassim Nicholas Taleb (releasing 2/27/18)
Would there be any preliminary interest in a sort of OT book club for one or more of these? (And feel free to suggest other interesting sounding upcoming books as well.)
I’d be interested in discussing the Caplan and Taleb books. The Pinker seems a bit conventional.
I’d also be interested in the Caplan and Taleb books.
Elephant in the Brain seems like an obvious other suggestion. That’s supposed to be coming out January something, I believe. And Jordan Peterson (who seems to come up fairly frequently around SSC) has a book coming out in February, 12 Rules for Life – An Antidote to Chaos, which seems like it could be interesting.
You couldn’t make me read those books (unless it was Clockwork Orange style forcing my eyes open) but I’d be interested in the discussion amongst the people who read them, since I think you guys would cover all the interesting bits and raise the interesting questions 🙂
I’d be interested in all three.
Taleb’s books just go from strength to strength. Antifragile was brilliant, so I too am looking forward to his next offering.
Christmas is approaching, which raises a question for the 37% (according to the 2017 SSC survey) of us who have a job involving computers. What is the best way to explain Bitcoin to non-technical relatives who ask you about it? Followup: what about Ethereum?
just call it “internet money” or something
i’m pretty sure that’s what it is, right?
Realistically, you mine for bitcoins and in the act you mint them; in the olden days you mined for gold and minted regular coins. It’s not really that different (mostly, the slaves doing the work are computer programs instead of people).
Pets.com meets Proverbs 26:11.
A massive waste of electricity.
A few years ago during the first Bitcoin bubble, Conan O’Brien had a sketch about a “Bitcoin expert” whose explanations were impossibly convoluted and full of incomprehensible jargon, before he finally settled on “Bitcoin is a flat circle and everything we have done, we will do over and over again.”
Jokes about Bitcoin being a bubble aside, I usually try and first make the person I’m talking to think about how normal fiat money works, then explain how Bitcoin differs: transaction verification comes from consensus rather than a central source, and then give some intuition about how the decentralization happens through agreement about a ledger. From there, I start flailing as I fail to give a layman’s explanation of how mining actually creates new coins.
That said, it depends a lot on the audience. If I’m talking to someone who cares why Bitcoin or Ethereum matters, I’ll focus more on potential future applications of either than the concepts that underlie them.
Sometimes I ha-ha-only-serious wonder if Bitcoin is really a brilliant attack on some classified weakness in the SHA-256 algorithm, given that it’s proof of work is doing exhaustive search to discover the inputs that generate specific classes of unlikely SHA-256 values.
The earliest coins were standardized amounts of (at least somewhat) rare metals seen as valuable for independent reasons. A standardized bit of value is useful in the exchange of things with value.
It eventually made more sense to keep the valuable stuff in one place and make tokens that represented the valuable stuff (as in “the gold standard”). The important qualities of the tokens were: (1) it was hard enough for random people (rather than the government) to make convincing fakes, (2) the government agreed to exchange the tokens for the valuable stuff.
It eventually became possible to stop “backing” the tokens with a particular amount of valuable metal and have the system continue working as it had before, because of the common understanding that the tokens were valuable. This is somewhat strange, and that description glosses over some complicated details, but all that happened long before the invention of bitcoins.
The bitcoin system is made up of a large network of computers running a complicated algorithm that produces sequences of bits (ones and zeros) that some of the qualities of these earlier systems. First, they cannot be “counterfitted”, or at least no one knows how to do so. Second, as with valuable metals, it is “expensive” (in terms of computational resources) to make more of them, but not so expensive that doing so isn’t worth it as long as they are seen as valuable.
The result something like a government coin, in that it has no value other than the potential for exchanging it, and something like a precious metal coin, in that the supply is not determined by a government’s decisions, but by the scarcity imposed by the algorithm and by how many people are trying to make more of them.
The system was created by people who recognized the possibility of creating something like a government coin but that was not controlled by a government. The hope is that if enough people view it as a currency it will be one, because the government-supplied currencies are that way too.
The controversy over bitcoin is about what you would expect: Some people think that most people will decide that bitcoins have no value in a way they don’t decide that about government-backed money. Some people think both systems have the same problem and therefore government-backed currencies are doomed. And some people think the two are similar enough that bitcoin is a viable longer-term currency.
Ethereum: “Let’s wait another few Christmases to see if it’s caught on more before getting into all that.”
The bitcoin justification has moved on from currency to store of value since the transaction costs are now prohibitive. Either that or tell us the lightening network is just around the corner and will amazing.
It’s always a bit of both with every such system.
What I don’t understand about the Core argument: they keep saying “store of value first, medium of exchange second,” on the theory that a lot more people need to get into Bitcoin as a store of value before the price will be stable enough to feel comfortable spending it. Problem is, Bitcoin right now is not a store of value. It’s a speculative investment.
Right now I can use 20 oz. of gold to buy a car. I’m quite confident that if I bury 20 oz. of gold in the ground for 10 years and dig it up I can still use it to buy a car in 10 years. Probably a nicer car than now. Not a house. Just a car. And it will still be useful to somebody who wants to make jewelry or electronics. Because of wildly different potential demands, BTC in 10 years could be worth 100 cars or it could be worth 0 cars. That’s not a store of value, that’s a speculative investment.
Something can only be a “store of value” if there exists demand for it for reasons other than “store of value.” Otherwise, it’s circular, like “buy a house: who cares if you can live in it or rent it; you can always sell it for more to someone else in the future.” “Buy bitcoins: who cares if you can use them to facilitate any trades or contracts; someone else will buy them for more in the future.” That’s not a store of value; it’s a bubble.
For houses to be a “store of value” requires demand for houses to live in. For Bitcoin to be a store of value requires demand to use Bitcoin for other things, like buying and selling online. Bitcoin as a speculative investment is based on the prediction that, in the future, more and more people will want them as a medium of exchange, not on the idea more and more people will want them as a “store of value.” They can only be a store of value to the extent people also want them for some other reason.
I don’t understand the technical aspects very deeply, but economically speaking, if BTC isn’t useful as a medium of exchange, it won’t be a good long-run store of value.
So I changed some of my BTC to BCH. From a consumer point of view, at least, the choice right now is obvious: the former charges high fees and is relatively slow, the latter charges negligible fees and is fast. I don’t yet use cryptocurrency to buy a cup of coffee or even a streaming video on Amazon. If we’re ever going to get to that point, we’ll need one with the latter characteristics. And if we don’t get to that point, then the sky-high valuations will prove a fantasy.
Level I – Economics (simplified): Bitcoin is monetized coolness. Anything that is rare and that some people want badly for some reason, can be turned into money. Dollar bills, gold coins, cigarettes in prisons. Even prisoners who don’t smoke, will take cigarettes in trade because they know they’ll be able to trade them to someone else – and the person they trade with doesn’t have to be a smoker either. There just have to be enough smokers around. And the reason some people want a thing badly doesn’t have to be any more than “it’s really cool”; gold that isn’t money is just bling, but some people have really wanted bling since ~3000 BC if not before.
Just as there are a lot of smokers in prisons, there are a lot of nerds and geeks on the internet who think clever math is really cool, and some of them are libertarians, anarchists, and quasi-criminals who think being able to do black- or grey-market transactions without The Man being able to track them (and without having to meet dangerous strangers in shady meatspace streetcorners) are also cool. So when someone came up with some really clever math that made a type of numerical token rare and hard to duplicate and advertised it as “the cool way to do transactions without having to go through The Man’s banks”, bam, lots of people wanted them because they were cool. And that meant lots more people wanted them for the same reason non-smokers want cigarettes in prison – they are a really valuable way to do black- or grey-market transactions, at least until the coolness wears off and probably for a while even after that.
Level II – Technology(simplified): The obvious problem with using numerical tokens as money is that, duh, anyone with a computer can just make infinite copies, like putting dollar bills on a perfect photocopier. The bit of really clever math that makes bitcoin both cool and useful is that each bitcoin encodes within itself a securely encrypted record of every transaction that’s ever been done with that bitcoin, updated each time it changes hands, and set up so that it’s possible to ping the internet and ask, “without revealing who and where and why, does anybody else think they got this exact bitcoin in trade from someone?” If the answer is yes, you’re dealing with a fraud and the transaction will be automatically rejected. This takes a lot of complicated math coordinated across the internet but, here’s the clever bit, doing the hard parts of this math for everyone else intrinsically rewards people by occasionally spitting out a new and universally-accepted legitimate bitcoin for them. Cool, eh?
Level III: What about Ethereum? There are prison inmates who really want cigarettes, and also prison inmates who really want porn and ones who really want SIM cards for their illicit cellphones. All of these are rare and valuable, but only one of them is accepted as “money”. The porn and SIM cards, you’ll only be able to trade to people who specifically want them, and so you probably shouldn’t accept them yourself except at a discount. There’s no rhyme or reason to this other than that it’s convenient for everybody to agree on one thing to use as money, and that happens to be cigarettes. And bitcoin. Anything else, like Ethereum, is going to be harder to trade for the stuff you want, because most other people don’t want it.
Level IV: So I Should Buy Really Cool Valuable Bitcoins, Right?: Maybe, maybe not. The cool math underlying bitcoins isn’t set up to support really high levels of transactions, like replacing dollars across the economy like some of its enthusiasts want. Also, the transactions aren’t really impossible to track if the government gets serious about it. So at some point bitcoins are going to stop living up to everyone’s expectations. This could make them unvalued and Uncool, in which case the floor drops out. If that happens tomorrow, you lose everything. If it happens next year, the bitcoins you buy tomorrow and sell in six months could make you rich. Do you feel lucky? Also, if bitcoins become uncool and useless, people are going to look for something else to use in their place. That might be Ethereum, which you can buy pretty cheap right now. Or it might be improved bitcoins, or it might be something completely different. Are you sure you wouldn’t rather just take a spin on a roulette wheel?
This could stand some editing, particularly for length, but it will have to do for now.
Is there a mechanism for shorting bitcoins? Like, some people seem to be really confident that the price of bitcoins will keep increasing, so they purchase them. Some other people seem to be really confident that the price of bitcoins will fall precipitously soon, so they don’t purchase them.
Why not go further than that if you’re a confident bitcoin pessimist, though? Given the above, I would have imagined that there’d be some sort of contract where someone who is bearish on bitcoin can agree to buy X bitcoins for someone who is bullish in the future, in exchange for the bull giving them the money it would cost to buy x bitcoins right now. (Or even for less than it would cost now but more than the bear thinks its price would fall to, at that.)
The bear thinks he’s ripping off the dumb bull who will be in tears when he gets back pennies on the dollar after the bubble pops, the bull thinks he’s getting a great deal by getting future bitcoins at a price equal to or lower than their price today.
This is all a way of saying—if people can profit off correctly predicting that bitcoin’s price will rise, wouldn’t it make sense for there to be some financial instrument that would allow people to profit off correctly predicting that its price will fall?
So, does this already exist? Is there some legal issue with contract enforcement preventing it from being viable?
Did I just spot a $20 bill on the Times Square sidewalk?
(I was considering the possibility that bulls would just be indifferent to signing a short vs. just buying bitcoins, but it seems like that could be easily rectified by bears accepting even a relatively small cut on the initial price, since they think they’ll be making much more money when the price falls anyway.)
This all seems relevant to me because I’ve become a big fan of “skin in the game.” When people make confident statements about what will happen to the price of bitcoin, I’d like to see whether they’ve capitalized on their alleged knowledge by standing to profit off of it being true. (Not that I think the comment I’m responding to is guilty of this, to be clear.)
The CBOE just opened a futures market for bitcoins
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/dec/11/bitcoin-makes-debut-futures-market-cboe-chicago-board-options-exchange
That will let you short them. As always, do not bet money you can’t lose, and remember that the downside risk of a short is not “losing your investment”, it is “you now owe many times as much money as you invested”.
Thanks, that’s exactly what I was wondering about.
As the shadowman points out, there’s an asymmetry in that going short, to a first approximation, involves infinite potential risk for finite gain. Moderately sophisticated markets deal with this by automatically selling your stake for you as soon as it looks like you couldn’t cover a loss, which is usually about the worst time for you to sell. And as Keynes noted, “the market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent”.
There are ways around this in more sophisticated markets, sort of, but Bitcoin has barely reached the point of having a futures market at all. And even in sophisticated markets, the asymmetry favors bubbles by making it relatively more dangerous to try and fail to deflate one, than to ride one out.
Interesting, but I’d have thought that the infinite downside risk wouldn’t be too hard to deal with: what if the bear offers to either buy X units or pay a fixed amount of the price of X units, depending on which one is cheaper? (E.g. instead of having unlimited liability for 100 units of commodity C that now costs $20 per unit, you are liable for either up to $6000 or for 100 units of C, whichever one is cheaper.)
It seems like this could still be a very good deal from the bull’s perspective, while preventing the (possibly prohibitive) chance of infinite downside for the bear. If nothing else, since bulls want bears to agree to some sort of short, it seems like they’d be willing to give up the chance of infinite gain to get the chance of large gain, since the difference between uncapped gain and large gain seems intuitively smaller than the difference between uncapped loss and large loss. (Though perhaps this is crossing the line from finance to literal betting on knowledge—which I still think is a good thing that we should have more of.)
Last time, I asked SSC about favorite Harlan Ellison stories. Well, how about Frank Herbert? I, of course, loved Dune, enjoyed the first two sequels, thought God Emperor of Dune was okay, but gave up partway through Heretics of Dune. But my favorite Herbert book, by far, remains Hellstrom’s Hive.
IMHO, nothing by Herbert comes close to “Dune”, so you have already read the very best of his work. But since you have a taste for his stuff, have a look at “The Dragon in the Sea”:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Dragon_in_the_Sea
I like the Bureau of Sabotage stories, though they do tend to lean very heavily on the “and our agent pulls off another triumph in the Gowachin courts!” to save the day. Whipping Star, the novel set in that same universe was interesting but kind of upended everything we thought we knew about BuSab and the Gowachin on its head, then left it there without much of a resolution.
Dune – the first couple of novels were dense and meaty but in the end evoked “meh” from me, and the sequels to the sequels to the sequels have no appeal for me whatsoever. The Bene Gesserit struck me as too much like a man’s idea of what a matriarchal power-hungry cult would be like (I don’t find any of them, even Jessica Atreides, completely convincing).
I definitely like Duncan Idaho the best out of all the characters, though 🙂
What tricks do you use to get into certain psychological states? Especially for socializing.
My list:
-modeling cultural prototypes – mimicking TV show characters’ behavior
-thinking it’s the interlocutor’s last moments before their death later
-thinking their mother just died
-attuning attention to the sensations / materials on your body, or under the soles of your feet
-if nervous when crossing someone on sidewalk, solipsistically pretending you are walking a wasteland, just you
-thinking “how would [your role model] act in this situation”?
That last one is the only one of those I’ve ever done, but I do it a lot and it’s pretty effective.
Ask yourself, “What am I trying to accomplish here?” And for socializing, the answer is typically something like, “Convince these people I am a well-behaved, sensible, interesting person.”
Does anyone here play the Dominions Series? If so, I wonder if we could get a game up (either Dominions 4 or Dominions 5).
Economics question inspired by recent Bitcoin-related controversy but not limited to it:
Other than insuring against political manipulations and collapses, is there a good reason, from a consumer’s perspective, for more than one currency to exist?
Like a language, a currency is more valuable the more people are using it. Unlike a language, there isn’t a special kind of poetry you can write with dollars you can’t write with Euros. Right now, currencies are different for mostly political and, some would say, macroeconomic reasons: because currencies are issued by governments you want to be using a currency issued by a rich, stable government, not a weak, unstable one; though if your government is profligate it pays to be in a currency union with a thriftier government, etc. etc.
But let’s imagine privately-issued and/or decentralized currencies consumers can chose purely on the basis of the one they find most useful.
One issue that arises seems to be: people would like to get paid and be owed money in deflationary units, but to pay and to owe money in inflationary units. So let’s say you have two competing currencies, one deflationary, we’ll call BTC, and one inflationary, we’ll call DOGE. Assuming the currencies are otherwise similar in terms of security, ease of use, etc. is there any reason for both of them to exist?
For example, as a creditor, you’d prefer to have people owe you BTC rather than DOGE, but as a debtor, you’d rather owe DOGE than BTC. But if the rate of inflation and deflation for BTC and DOGE is predictable, can’t one simply take this fact into account when writing up any given contract such that having the choice between the two is irrelevant? Or would there be a demand for both of them to exist so that e.g. those with high time preference will prefer a larger sum or DOGE to a lower sum of BTC, while those with a lower time preference will accept a lower sum of BTC promised to them rather than a higher value of DOGE? Or will the exchange rates always take these temporal changes into account, especially if predictable, and especially if it’s quick and easy to exchange BTC and DOGE?
In a future of different currencies competing for consumer adoption, is there reason to expect people will use different currencies for different purposes (like Facebook and Twitter?) or it will end up being more convenient to just use one, with relevant adjustments for e.g. inflation or deflation?
“Other than insuring against political manipulations and collapses, is there a good reason, from a consumer’s perspective, for more than one currency to exist?”
There’s a big literature on this.
Google “optimal currency area” for papers.
Short version: In a world with perfectly flexible prices, one currency is optimal (aside from the insurance reasons you mention). In a world with sticky prices but flexible exchange rates, there’s an advantage to having different currencies for different countries (or more generally, different currencies for different sectors or other subsets of the global economy that have many more transactions within-group than across group). If countries are hit with different economic shocks, then relative prices between them need to adjust. If prices aren’t flexible and the countries share a currency, then this could lead to unemployment/recession/depression/etc. in the country whose prices need to decline relative to the other countries. If the country has its own currency, a currency devaluation can act as a substitute for flexible
prices. This monetary benefit trades off against all of the transaction efficiencies you mention. So an optimal currency area is one where the benefit from monetary independence is low, i.e., an area where the economic shocks are shared.
Yes, when you have a lot of different currencies, politicians can inflate and devalue their way out of debts. But cutting back on spending in nominal terms, or raising taxes, may be hard or impossible politically.
There could be tradeoffs concerning privacy, security, transaction speed, transaction cost, price stability, and ease of record keeping among currencies so you want to use different ones for different purposes.
Are there any such tradeoffs that are inherent/inevitable rather than simply incidental/probable?
For example, if there is one currency that is both fast and secure, there isn’t then a demand for one currency you use when you care about speed and one currency you use when you care about security.
There are at least two reasons.
1. Competition. A private monopoly currency maximizes the revenue from money creation, which probably involves a positive inflation rate. On a competitive market for currency, as on other competitive markets, profit is competed down to zero. In the simple case where maintaining a currency is costless that means that prices fall at the real interest rate, so the cost to the individual of holding currency is zero, which is also the social cost (see my father’s old article on the optimal quantity of money). More realistically prices fall at a rate that gives a nominal interest rate that just compensates the money issuers for the cost of keeping their currency in circulation.
2. The ideal money might be different for different purposes. An inflation rate of zero simplifies a lot of calculations and transactions, and the relevant inflation rate is different for different people according to what they consume, what they produce, where they are, … . With multiple currencies I can be doing business in the currency ideal for me, you in the currency ideal for you.
This is a thread for odd geographic facts.
Rockall is a prominent but very isolated tiny island in the North Atlantic, 430 km north-west of Ireland.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rockall
The US has an exclave in Canada at Point Roberts.
XKCD on the subject of US state borders.
The borders of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah were originally designated by legislation describing exact lines of meridian and parallel. They were then surveyed after the US Civil War with the best tools and skills of late 19th century. Being not as accurate as modern survey, several errors occurred and accumulated. But to avoid trouble and conflict, and because of the principle that once the parties of two sides of a survey line had agreed to it, it was binding, it was decided that the state borders are defined by the original survey markers, and not by the original legislation. So the lines now actually zig and zag a bit, sometimes by over a mile. The Four Corners monument and survey marker is 1,807 feet east of where a modern more perfect survey would put it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Four_Corners_Monument
The Canadian province of Ontario reaches surprisingly far south. The tip of Point Pelee is south of the California-Oregon border. A couple of Canadian islands in Lake Erie are even further south.
We don’t know if physical space and time are infinitely divisible or discrete, but they might be discrete – it might be that something like the Planck distance is the smallest possible distance there is. Likewise, we don’t know if the Universe is infinite in extent but it might well not be. In the light of that, isn’t it weird that our physical theories all require infinitely divisible real numbers (to even formulate the notions of limits, derivatives, integrals etc.)? Why must the most convenient ways we know to model reality involve ideas that are so far out from experienced reality, and might well be incompatible with it? Shouldn’t we expect or look for ways to formulate physical theories that are discrete and finite?
In computer science, we use graphs a lot to model all sorts of things and processes, but the graphs are typically finite and it’s easier for us that they’re finite – it’s easier to prove theorems about them and come up with algorithms. Sometimes it’s convenient to consider infinite graphs but it’s more of an exception than the rule. Why are things different with physical laws?
Related: John Baez’s recent survey article Struggles with the Continuum (it doesn’t address the question I’m trying to ask, but is a very interesting overview of where physical theories have problems with singularities, forces at ever-smaller distances, interactions of fields with particles).