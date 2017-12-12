Classified Thread 4: Vinson Classif

This is the…monthly? bimonthly? occasional?…classified thread. Post advertisements, personals, and any interesting success stories from the last thread.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Need help with a software issue? The Greenfield Guild is glad to assist, whether you need a full team to tackle your project, or just a little advice. The initial video consultation is always free: schedule yours today.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
"Having relationships issues? Don’t know who to talk or where to go for help? Relationship Hero to the rescue! We're a hivemind of highly trained relationship experts who provide actionable advice 24x7. The first 10 minutes with an expert are free, then it's $1/minute."
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Do any Bay Area medical professionals read SSC? Conventional methods of finding doctors are failing me and we just moved away from our approximately adequate prior folks. We need:
– a pediatrician for my 14 month old
– new general practitioner/internist/etc. for me and spouse
– a dentist
– anyone else who’d like to be on my radar for future specialist needs
We have Kaiser for insurance but may be able to change it to get a better fit.
I will also take recommendations as long as you think you can improve on “choose random doctors based on what school they went to and whether they are a lot or only moderately obnoxious about Lifestyle Choices in their Kaiser writeups”.
Requiring literally any telephone contact ever is a huge negative. An irresistible temptation to tell me to lose weight is a huge negative.
I’m a Master’s student in Systems Design Engineering from Canada and I need a job. I’m pretty good at Machine Learning, writing code for large software projects and making visualizations, but I’d rather not work for a finance or ad company. Advice on how to make my resume less horrible and tips on prospective jobs would be greatly appreciated.
Others will give you better advice. Overall, very good, fits most all the things the Ivy league taught me about good resume design (e.g. active verbs after bullet points, don’t be modest, simple language.) The education section seems weird, the way it’s tiered. Maybe drop having sub-sections? I mean, make “education” just list your actual degree experiences, and let publications and awards be their own, free-standing sections, rather than having an “academic qualifications” sub-section that’s part of a larger “education” section? The other main thing is it’s a lot of work to assemble a chronology of your experience–if you can re-arrange so there’s a way I can move my finger linearly up or down the page and see all the date ranges for all your experiences, in order, or so it’s closer to that, that would increase readability and make it more likely that the person who re-scans this right before interviewing you doesn’t waste half your interview time re-figuring out what it was on your resume that they liked. Minor point, you use italics in your “hobbies” section, but not elsewhere. Be consistent. As is, it’s nice, and the light use of color seems to me not too noisy. (IMHO, usually people who let themselves use color or gray scale use too much variety, and it becomes distracting.)
Hi Seanny123,
I don’t work in software development – but I do work in recruiting for an MBB consultancy, so I think I can give some good overall CV advice.
Tip #1: Show don’t tell
When I’m reading a CV I’m looking for something that impresses. You have “mastered Python” and “Created a multi-year research plan” – however I don’t know if you’ve done either of these things better than anyone else. Could you instead write: “Created a multi-year research plan for multi-modal emotion detection achieving a success rate of x%, a y% improvement on pre-existing algorithms” OR “as hands-on experience with Computer Vision achieving -insert impressive thing here-”
Tip #2: Keep it simple
When I look at your work experience, it looks like you have the same work experience twice? Is this two different projects with one employer? Either way things like this would confuse me when scanning your CV. Whatever is going on, make it clearer.
Tip #3: Tailor to job description
I am speculating here, this one might be way off: Most jobs seem to say “academic credential x as a minimum” – if you are applying to one of those jobs – the fact that you meet that criteria should be the first thing a recruiter reads underneath the “academic qualification” heading.
My final bit of advice is way harder for me to substantiate – but I would use a darker shade of green. Something about the brightness doesn’t shout “serious professional”. I am considerably less confident on this final point.
Some people have suggested that this is an appropriate venue to once again mention the SSC Podcast. With Scott’s permission I’ve been recording his posts and pushing them out via a podcast feed. I like to think of it as SSC the audiobook.
iTunes
Sticher
RSS Feed
Also I plan to go back and do some of the “classics” I’ll probably start with Meditations on Moloch in the next week or so, but after that I’m open to requests.
Here are the results from this year’s SSC survey regarding people’s favorite posts, in case that is useful: https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/61qrm2/favorite_post_on_ssc_survey_2017_results/?st=JB4MZP2Q&sh=cb07e7d0
Thanks for the work you’re doing, I have a couple friends who wouldn’t know about SSC if not for the work you’re doing.
Casting a vote for “And I Show You How Deep The Rabbit Hole Goes”, I’d be nice to add one of the fun fiction ones to the library.
You: someone in need of a political consultant.
Me: A top student from an Ivy league college, with an Econ degree, six cycles of progressively more responsible campaign experience, a law degree, and sufficiently small bank account/ego that I’ll talk to you about your campaign, or other political project, for $30/hour. Longtime SSC commenter (and candidate for Stanislaus District Attorney) JRM will give me a good reference, if that means something to you. My handle at gmail will get you to me. I am gray tribe, and prefer to decide who I like on a case-by-case basis. If it helps you know if you can work with me, there are sometimes red-team folks I like, and there are sometimes blue-team folks I dislike, but I historically have worked for blue team candidates.
If anyone knows a general practitioner in Seattle who:
– is open to patient input, i.e. believes me when I look up medical data about myself and accepts that I might understand it / want to try something
– data driven / open to extensive testing
– non-normie-friendly
let me know. Despite the slightly woo-ish feeling I get, I’m strongly considering naturopaths/functional medicine types, since many of them seem to actually look at wellness, supplementation, etc, rather just assuming everyone has a standard easy problem, so those are fine suggestions.
Email if you don’t want to make your medical life public. com dot gmail at andrewhhunter (note the funky spelling from my middle initial.)
Any former lawyers on here (or practicing lawyers thinking about getting out)?
I’m a young lawyer trying to determine the possible pathways ahead of me. It would be helpful to learn from the experiences of other likeminded people.
Seconded! Just passed the bar in OR, lately been reading everything I can about career alternatives for JDs.
Former lawyer here. I’m a programmer now. Law degree is a liability; it’s an awkward question in every interview.
Not sure what a can tell you, but I’m happy to answer whatever I can.
Any lawyers out there working in the intersection of lawyering and programming or analytics or etc.?
e.g. Ravel Law or RocketLawyer or Recommind?
If I’ve got the law degree, and am willing to invest in some other add-on skill… what is the skill I am missing?
I really can’t endorse them as everything I know is from a girlfriend of mine who’s friend with some of the people involved, but there’s a very cool startup called Legalese that might be interesting. Again, the only judgment I’ve heard from my gf is that they are good at selling their idea, so they have secured a lot of funding. I’m probably anti-selling them by saying that, though, so research for yourself if it sounds interesting. It’s some Economy 2.0 shit.
One of my best friends spent a year practicing law, hated it, and now is in finance. He parlayed his law degree and experience writing legal briefs into becoming a mutual fund analyst (thinking logically, making concise clear arguments, reading/researching lots of data). He’s since branched off into a different aspect of finance and makes zero use of his law degree.
If you don’t want to do law, reframe your core skillset as synthesizing large quantities of data and turning it into persuasive writing. That’s applicable to a whole host of careers!
If anybody on here knows someone who works at Sidewalk Labs, could you please let me know (either on here, or my email is accessible through my site)
My side-hobby is making music scores and soundtracks for short film and videogames at a fraction of the cost of professionals. As such I am happy to work on student projects and ‘break-out’ projects with zero budget.
Contact me a vilemasquemedia[at]gmail.com
Do you have an online portfolio available?
Final year philosophy undergraduate looking for (tips regarding) gap year opportunities for next year (applying to philosophy PhD programs after that). I know opportunities actually related to philosophy are a long shot, but if anybody has any ideas or tips they would be greatly appreciated. Location somewhat flexible, best is Philly area/ohio/east coast in that order. Can also speak fluent German and would be open to opportunities using that (and opportunities in Germany).
ETA: “and opportunities in Germany”
I put together a detailed paper examining the issue of public trust in the scientific community, and would love to hear any sort of feedback, positive and negative, on its contents. It can be read here. Feel free to comment here or leave comments on the doc itself.
I would love for it to eventually get a wider readership, but I first want to expose it to as many eyeballs as possible to suss out any obvious flaws or errors in my argument. I’m also interested in further examples that might lend support to my case, if you can think of any.
(I posted this a few months back, but I didn’t get much feedback then since it was at the end of hundreds of other comments, so I figured I’d try again now, since I’m somewhat early to the party.
As you note, it’s descriptive, not proscriptive. The result is, it’s not likely to have “obvious flaws or errors” in argument, so much as to just be a lot of work to read and digest. Maybe try using the work you’ve done to make a concrete argument for a specific change by a specific actor (e.g. Nature should stop accepting papers that don’t pre-register), that people can disagree with, and then see if you can get some smart people to engage with your idea?
Whenever I’m asked to proof-read anything I tend to become very nit-picky. So I apologize in advance.
You refer to what you’ve written as a “paper”, so I’m assuming you want it to look something like a scientific paper. This requires latex (the type-setting software). In my field (mathematics/computer-science) people don’t take things written in anything else seriously. Deciding whether a paper is worth reading is often a split-second decision made after reading some of the abstract. There are a lot of papers out there, and only so much time. If someone is not using latex, this suggests they are not familiar with the norms scientific community of the field, which usually implies it is safe to ignore their work.
Related point: an abstract would be nice. Also, if you want to make it look more like a scientific paper: never use first person singular pronouns (instead: “the author”), keep mentions of personal experience to a minimum. Replace 90% of your current introduction with a summary of each of the other sections. One should be able to roughly know what a paper contains just from reading the Introduction. So mention each of the sections in the introduction, with a brief sentence about what the section is about.
As for the actual content: I disagree with your thesis that public trust in science is not high enough. Public trust in science is far too high as it is. People who don’t understand the science (or limitations of said science) blindly believe that science is that which supports their point of view, and that scientists are those people who actually understand life, the universe and everything (talk to any scientist and see how they feel about that). I would be happy if public trust in science eroded some more, and people started to actually think about science themselves. Some of the areas you mention (GMOs, climate science, energy policy) are prime examples of areas where I would be happy if “scientists support vague statement X” were no longer an acceptable argument in the circles I’m part of.
Related note: ” I’m fascinated by it all, and love reading about science in all its forms” – I suspect you don’t read the actual science, but only popular articles about science. Ask any scientist who has ever published anything that has been reported on by the media and they will tell you that these popular articles are wildly inaccurate, and often have little to do with the actual research itself.
“Nor am I trying to cast aspersions upon the myriad researchers toiling away in their labs or in the field who are attempting the most honest inquiry of reality one can reasonably muster.” – This sentence contains far too much trust in science/scientists already. Talk to any scientist and see how they feel. Also, you praise science far too much so that it comes across like you’re trying to signal that you’re not one of “them” (people who don’t believe in science).
“why scientists seem to be facing an ever-increasing chorus of opponents” – where I live (somewhere in Eurpoe), scientists have to regularly find new ways to spend money because if they don’t use their budgets they get cut the next year. It doesn’t sound like this ever-increasing chorus of opponents is very effective, given that the scientists have more money than they can spend.
” maybe slightly better informed than the average consumer of pop culture.” – Popular articles about science *are* pop-culture.
In general, the style seems very informal, and I’m not sure who the intended audience is – if it is scientists, then an informal style may be off-putting. If it is non-believers in science – maybe don’t put them down as often. If it’s people like yourself – ask yourself what parts of the essay you yourself would find useful to read, and then make the whole essay more like those parts.
All in all, an interesting essay! I think it raises some good points.
The Boston-area startup I work for (Shearwater) is hiring software engineer #3. We help universities run effective + data-driven mentorship programs. The end goal is to reduce the number of students who drop out of college.
We went through Techstars in 2015.
We’re a small team (15 people overall, hiring our 3rd engineer with a 4th coming soon after) so the expected impact is high relative to other software engineering jobs — both in terms of your impact on the outside world, through your work, and your impact on our engineering culture and processes. Here’s a bit about our engineering culture: https://shearwaterintl.com/engineering/.
We don’t require that you already know the technologies we use (Ruby on Rails, Ember.js) because we want to find the best candidates possible, and we think that means discarding as many shibboleths as we can. To that end, we have no hard requirements except for a willingness to be physically based in our office in downtown Boston.
If you’re interested, send me a message at eli@shearwaterintl.com and mention that you came from SSC.
SSC fan here, looking to hire node.js developers or game designers for the leading Alexa/Google Home entertainment software company. Bay Area, full-time, competitive everything. Max at volleythat dot com
CHINA CHINA CHINA CHINA CHINA CHINA
Hey folks. I live in Beijing an interested in meeting other people in the area. I don’t think there’s a SSC or rationalist diaspora group but there’s a small EA Group here who meets occasionally, add me on wechat and I can add you to it. (Username is the same as above).
I’m also currently looking for a new job, if you know of anything suitable for a British philosophy graduate with teaching, management and research experience get in touch.
Non China people
If you have any questions about what day to day life is actually like living here feel free to ask them. My experiences as a n expat won’t be representative but I can answer most things.
Can you use IRC from China?
MealSquares! The only part of this complete breakfast accused of immanetizing the eschaton!
So when can I buy these in the Netherlands? (And why are meal replacements always sweet? I want food, not candy.)
− MIRI’s 2017 Fundraiser is currently underway!
https://intelligence.org/2017/12/01/miris-2017-fundraiser/
− As described by Luke M, “Attractive job opening at MIRI: basically, read interesting ML papers, all day every day.”
https://intelligence.org/2017/12/12/ml-living-library/
Not sure how much people on this blog care about fashion, but anyone here need help picking out a suit? I have a strong interest in suits and I’ve been giving advice to a few friends recently, so I’m wondering is “Suit Consultant” a fun side job for me.
So to test the waters, if anyone needs to buy a suit for work or an event or something and has no idea where to start, hit me up on humphreys.a[at]gmail.com. No charge, just want to see what would be needed to make this a useful service to offer remotely, and ask people what it’s worth to them.
Hi!
I am a freelance editor specializing primarily in fantasy and science fiction, but good for most types of fiction (the more of a genre I’ve read, the better I am; no sex scenes please, I’d be utterly useless, and I don’t read mysteries by desperately trying to solve them ahead of the detective, so I can critique all other aspects of your mystery but not that one; that said, I have no problems at all with stuff that doesn’t quite fit in any genre, or is generally strange – I enjoyed Unsong) and occasionally interesting non-fiction. My previous work includes fantasy, light romance, the variety of not-quite-fantasy where the geography and history are invented but no magic is present, superheroes, urban fantasy (you may be noticing a pattern here), military sci-fi, mysteries (usually fantasy mysteries), and “interesting nonfiction” (mostly my father’s books, that’s how I got started). Not all of this is published, but for some representative samples: Harald (see note about how I got started), Cantata (a really early one which I firmly recommend on its own merits), and Curveball (web serial superhero fiction, some of the editing I have done is in visible comments, though not all).
My own website is here. To everyone on the last classified thread who told me that it was very messy and I should change it: Thank you for your feedback! Thank you especially to Nancy for the very specific comment on something I hadn’t thought of as a possible problem. I had various plans to act on your advice, and then multiple people responded to that ad at once and I decided that editing for them came first, so fair warning, it is still pretty amateurish. Maybe once work slows down! It does have all the prices listed, however – for the record, it’s currently $1-$4/500-word page depending on how much work is needed, with a five-free-pages offer for new clients so you know which of those prices applies and what you’ll be getting for it before you actually have to pay me anything – as well as my contact information.
Prices will probably rise after the new year – people keep telling me they’re too low – so if you’re interested, this would be a great time to contact me. I won’t necessarily be able to get to new work immediately – I have preexisting pieces I’m working on, not to mention imminent family for some reason involving holidays – but pricing is set by when we agreed on the job, being waitlisted will not ever result in you being charged more.
In somewhat related news: thank you again to everyone who contacted me last time, that was an amazingly successful ad.
So, uhh, I’m not actually 100% sure I’m gonna have anywhere to live in a few months; I’ve pretty much run out of family support. I’m kinda desperate for work so I’m trying every channel I possibly can.
I’m a pretty experienced programmer, most of my experience in Python but I’m not tied down to any language or language family. I usually say I have about 7-8 years of experience but truthfully I don’t actually remember. Unfortunately I don’t really have any one big project to impress people with, when I was young I mostly just made games and addons for games and all my serious work was either “build this automation tool\website for m- actually never mind I don’t want it after all thanks anyway” or just simple web scrapers and stuff. I ran out of money before I could get my degree so I don’t have that either.
Still, I have a decent-sized body of open source work that seems to mildly impress people and I’ve been told I interview well.
I’m hoping for some variety of full-time position so but I’ll take contract work too. Don’t care about physical location; I could hop on a Greyhound to anywhere in the U.S. tomorrow morning. Having to emigrate would be a minus but I’d consider it. If you want to contact me directly my E-Mail address is just my username @ gmail.com.
I’m looking for programming jobs at the moment. Background is primarily in math (in which I have a PhD — pure stuff, not applied); not much experience programming professionally (<1 year) but I’ve been programming in one form or another for my own purposes since I was a kid (on a much lesser scale, obviously, but still). Since people always ask about languages… for my own stuff I usually use C or Haskell (a big part of my thesis was algorithmic, I implemented it in Haskell); and profesionally I’ve used MUMPS, C#, Javascript. But, c’mon — I’m a smart guy, I understand programming, I’ll pick up anything you throw at me. And with my background in math I’m good at making sure truly every case is covered and at spotting edge cases before they become a problem.
Also I realize like everything is web these days but I’m hoping to find something that avoids that; I guess that means I’m looking for what they call backend work. Basically — I like computation, taking a bunch of bytes and turning them into a specified other bunch of bytes. Precise things, where you can say for a fact whether you’ve gotten it right or not, you know? I am trying to avoid things that are too fuzzy, where correctness is a matter of guessing and judgment.
Currently living in Ann Arbor but willing to relocate. If you think I’d be useful to you or you want to know more, let me know; email address is unygzna@hzvpu.rqh (rot13’d to stop spam).
Alternatively, if you think you could use a mathematician (who to be clear has basically no knowledge of any applied math) for some other job, you can let me know about that as well!
HELLO we at SACRAMENTO, CA have a MEETUP and will put you on the EMAIL THREADS if you are interesting in eating crepes and talking about random stuff.
If anyone on SSC is looking for housing in the Bay Area, I have a room available in my apartment in San Leandro. It’s a 3 bed / 2 bath, that comes with parking spaces and is about a 12 min walk to SL BART, door to platform. I share this apartment with another roommate and we are looking for someone to take the 3rd bedroom. Rent is $1050 (utils extra, about ~$50/month). Here’s a craigslist ad with more details and pics. You can follow up with the email in the craigslist ad and name drop SSC so I know where you are coming from.
Alternatively if you are interested in a short-term stay we could setup an AirBnb arrangement.
Do you know any sites that pay for articles and don’t require experience? Like Cracked and Listverse for example, but less picky.
What kind of articles do you like to write? Do you have a particular area? Do you want to do it on a commission basis or decide on your own topics?
Would love to read a sample somewhere.
Steemit is a blockchain-based social media site that rewards bloggers with cryptocurrency based on upvotes that are weighted in proportion to one’s stake in the network. You also get rewards for upvoting content that becomes popular in the future, and your upvote weight decays if you use it too frequently and regenerates over 24 hours. Anyone can post and upvote for free – rewards are paid for out of inflation, but if you stake your steem it doesn’t inflate, but it’s also harder to withdraw.
I’ve used it for a few months and its okay as a social media site but perhaps not the best place to try to make money. Still you could try anyways
For anyone who enjoys a bit of arcade nostalgia with a modern feel, I have a computer game up: https://vici.itch.io/invasion
(In the interest of maximising feedback, I have just changed it from “pay £1.99” to “free with a suggested donation of £1.99”. I’ll probably change it back after a few days.)
For those of you who enjoy writing, I’m still running my motivational writing site: https://www.finaldeadline.co.uk
Edit: oh, and a question: People have been talking about how suboptimal modern teaching is, and proposing various alternatives, for years and years. But does anyone know of a whole community devoted to actually discussing these strategies, sharing new ideas, sharing recent developments, etc.?
I’m building a simple website for everybody’s favourite yearly Prediction/Calibration exercise. SSC Example. Think Metaculus, but simpler and with the smaller time horizon of events that should resolve in the upcoming year.
I want to use as many people’s input to collect a curated list of events that can be assigned likelihoods. Surprisingly I find it difficult to assemble enough events that are interesting and somewhat clearly resolvable.
Please, if you have your own list that you would be willing to share, or if you just want to collaborate (google Spreadsheet for now), send me an email to aiwk171 (at gmail).
As an incentive (if you want) I will also give you access to the website as soon as it’s in a beta-version state and you can help me test it!
I’m becoming a girl and I want to start hormones. So far I have only cross-dressed and asked people to call me by she/her in 2nd person, and have done nothing physical yet (unless you count working out or shaving my legs or growing long hair on my head.) I need an endicrinologist or other doctor who can prescribe me hormones, and ideally, also do my blood work. Alternatively if you have resources about DIY transitioning (e.g. links to black market sites where I can buy spironolactone) I would like to hear that as well. I’m not really sure where to go and neither does my therapist.
Location: I go to Santa Clara University and I live on campus, but I go home on the weekends to my parents’ house in west San Jose (near Cupertino) because I visit my therapist on weekends and its close by.
I’m a heteronormative cis-patriarch, so my opinion probably isn’t worth much, but still: aren’t DIY black markets for medical procedures incredibly dangerous ? On the one hand, the person selling you drugs is not really incentivized to make sure they don’t permanently damage your body. On the other hand, posting something to the effect of “I would like to commit a crime, does anyone know how I can do that” on a public site probably isn’t the best way to stay out of jail…
Do you own or work for a small business/start-up that could badly use financial know-how?
A lot of small companies/start-ups need financial knowledge but aren’t at the size yet where they need (or can afford) a full-time finance person. I can be your outsourced CFO.
I offer a range of services:
Turning accounting information into business intelligence using data visualization like Tableau
Automating and improving internal financial processes – i.e. how you handle cash
Reducing credit card vendor fees and improving rewards on credit card spend
Handling bank negotiations for checking, loans, and real estate acquisitions
Preparing financials for communicating with outside parties (banks, investors)
By day I’m the CFO at a manufacturing company, but I really enjoy helping small businesses.
Once we define the scope of the project, my hourly rate is $100-$150 depending on the complexity of the task and if the organization is a non-profit. I can be reached at cfocomment at gmail.
I’m not sure to which degree this is an ad and to which a general request about jobs with my qualifications, but I’m posting this here anyway.
In short:
I’m a probability theory PhD (in a week, hopefully) and I’m looking for a job in the industry/overview of jobs I should be looking for, specifically, but not exclusively in East Asia (I’m not from Asia, I want to spend roughly 2 years there and then return to Europe).
Background:
I’m about to finish (submitted my thesis, defence exactly a week from now) my PhD in probability theory (in Germany, Göttingen). Specifically, I was mostly studying interacting particle systems (a class of Markov Processes). From my Master I have basic knowledge of statistics and MCMC but nothing fancy. I guess I dust that off and broaden it if needed. I have very little in terms of programming skills, the most “advanced” thing I’ve ever programmed was a rather involved MCMC algorithm taken from a research paper. I did that in C++ but these things don’t really require much more than loops. I also doubt that my implementation was the most efficient. Other than that I just did a few simulations in R. My PhD was average I would say, no huge breakthroughs but at the end there were a few nice results. I’ve already started a PostDoc position which will end in June and during which I will hopefully expand on the results from the thesis and publish two articles (one is probably going to be submitted in January and the second later next year). After that, so roughly in July, I’ll start looking for a “real job”. I speak Czech, English, German (not as well as English, perhaps C1 level), Spanish (roughly B1 level) and Portuguese (A2-B1).
What I’m looking for:
Well, I want a general overview of what I can even do in the first place. I don’t want to stay in the academia because I don’t think I’m cut out for that. Unless you’re really good you are happy with whatever permanent position they give you somewhere and I have no intention in moving to some random country permanently. From what I gather with this background there are more or less two “standard careers” – something like a financial analyst/consultant or working on models for a re-insurance company. I’d be fine with both although I do not want to work 60 hour weeks (at least not regularly) which seems to be the case with some of the consulting jobs. What other options are there? I know a guy who switched from my field to programming after a PhD and two PostDocs with about my current level of programming knowledge, using his PhD and PostDocs as an argument for “don’t worry, I’m gonna learn it quickly”. I suppose that would also be an option, although it is not exactly optimal, I’d rather use what I learned at least to some degree.
Where I’m looking for it:
I want to take advantage of the fact that I don’t currently have any long-term relationships or even kids to travel a bit. Specifically, I want to live in East Asia for a while (roughly 2 years, give or take a year). Now with my qualifications, I guess Hong Kong, Singapore, maybe Taiwan would be good places to start looking. After that I’m thinking about doing something similar in Latin America – it might be hard to find an appropriate position there and I am expecting to earn much less than I could get probably anywhere in Europe (or at least the EU), this would be mostly to get to know the place. Again 2 years or so and then the plan is to go back to Europe to settle down a bit more and find a long-term position. But that’s a bit far ahead, so the first concern is finding something in East Asia.
Is there anyone in Oklahoma who would be interested in meeting up? I promise that I can talk about things which are not battleships/naval warfare, contrary to the impression I may give here.
Anyone know about any “ethics in technology” (or especially “ethics in AI”) conferences/call-for-papers with submission deadlines coming up in the next 1-6 months? Preferably in the US but I’m open to others.
I already know about http://www.aies-conference.com.