Links 11/17: Sri Linka

Paul Palaiologos Tagaris, Byzantine con man, “was appointed an Orthodox bishop, pretended to be the Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, switched from Greek Orthodoxy to Roman Catholicism and back again, supported both the See of Rome and the Avignon anti-popes in the Western Schism, and managed to be named Latin Patriarch of Constantinople”.
Inside the cutthroat cash-flush dog-eat-dog world of…online mattress reviews?
Canadian FDA-equivalent bans Soylent for violating standards. Particular standards weren’t mentioned, but jimrandomh’s research suggests it was a regulation saying that all meal replacements have to be low-fat – which is not supported by research and might be actively unhealthy. I’m glad I still live in a country where…
…hold that thought. FDA is trying to ban kratom, an herb many people use as a chronic pain treatment or to help overcome opiate addiction. Previously the DEA tried the same, but backed down after an outcry from kratom users and their families who say they rely on it to stay well. Conspiracy theorists note that Trump’s FDA head Scott Gottleib took $100,000 from GlaxoSmithKline, which is working on a synthetic patent-protected version of kratom that will become people’s only option if the real thing is banned.
Related: how have insulin prices increased by 10x in the past twenty years, and what does that mean for diabetics? Also: Trump nominates man whose firm tripled price of insulin to regulate drug companies. Some of the discussion I saw around this article recommended mentioning that Eli Lilly has a patient assistance program to help poor people afford their insulin, though obviously this isn’t anywhere near a solution to the real problem.
The Olympics used to be more willing to deviate from their core mission of sports, and people have competed for Olympic medals in activities from town planning to sculpture to music.
Geolibertarians frustrated with early 20th-century society’s failure to adopt Georgist land taxes built their own private intentional community, which continues to exist in the present day. Delaware’s Odd, Beautiful, Contentious Private Utopia. Interesting look at its century-long history of trying to resist assimilation and stick to its principles – including having the first desegregated schools in the region.
New poll analyzes Americans’ views of global warming, with some surprising results – only 13% of people don’t think global warming is happening, and only 30% don’t believe it’s human-caused. 23% of people think scientists mostly believe global warming’s not human-caused, suggesting that most skeptics aren’t disbelieving scientists so much as unaware of them. Also, 39% of Americans say that there is a greater-than-even-odds chance that global warming will cause the extinction of the human race.
Man speaking in slang says “give me a lawyer, dawg”; judge rules he was not exercising his right to ask for a lawyer because he actually asked for a “lawyer dog”, which does not exist.
Did you know there’s a whole field of empirical software engineering studies? Recent claimed findings include eg: “there is no evidence that [industry] experience is a significant factor in either quality of productivity [of programmers]”. Study describes itself as “exploratory” and I am totally unqualified to judge.
@beachdeath: “The CIA is releasing tens of thousands of files and videos from bin laden’s compound today, except his DVDs of ‘home on the range’ and ‘ice age: dawn of the dinosaurs’ and his copy of final fantasy vii, because those are copyrighted” is not a sentence i ever thought i would type, but 2017 continues to be full of surprises”. And a list of some of Osama’s DVDs and computer games.
Redditor asks why Google Home gives such weird readings when asked “what is the temperature inside”; top commenter notes that depending on your tone of voice, Google Home will answer this question with the temperature in the city of Side, Turkey.
A group of scientists including Friend Of The Blog Stephen Hsu launch Genomic Prediction, a company that uses genetic testing to helps families select embryos for IVF. It’s a natural outgrowth of existing tests that check for Down Syndrome and other very serious genetic diseases, but the exciting new part is where they can analyze risk for some polygenic diseases (ones that depend on contributions from hundreds or thousands of genes) as well as the usual simple stuff. Important because several socially-important traits like height and intelligence are polygenic so this advance essentially places science at the point where it could select for these traits if it were considered legal/ethical to do so (in practice, current height selection algorithms would probably do a good job; current intelligence selection algorithms are still very limited but advancing quickly). Given that Hsu has said a bunch of times that his end goal is using genetics to increase human intelligence, there’s no way him setting up a company that has exactly the right technology to do so is a coincidence, even if it’s not their first product or likely to happen any time soon.
Related: most people are really averse to genetic testing and embryo selection, even to the point where they will (in real life, not hypothetical questions) choose to give their kid a 50% chance of a horrible and invariably fatal genetic disease rather than use it.
Some of the ads Russia bought on Facebook for the 2016 election are hilarious. Some of these have a sort of “HOW DO YOU DO, FELLOW
KIDS AMERICANS” vibe to them, but maybe not much more than a lot of real political ads do
Catholic readers: is this a ridiculous misinterpretation of something, or did the Pope really say that married priests might be a good idea?
Reminds me of the recent discussion of Confucians vs. Legalists on whether people should be allowed to know laws: Georgia’s laws are available only if you pay for access; the state pursues people who publicize them for copyright violation. ACLU is on the case.
This Reddit post reminded me of my essay on Kolmogorov complicity. Many US states have legalized medical marijuana, which in practice means a boom industry of special-purpose clinics where unscrupulous doctors give medical marijuana cards to everyone who comes in, claims to have a symptom, and pays them a fee. But these doctors can’t say “We are frauds who give everyone marijuana cards”, so lots of marijuana-wanting and even marijuana-needing people won’t go to the doctor because they’re afraid they’ll get turned down.
Clash of civilizations: Armed militia shuts down comic book convention in Libya.
The Intercept: Four Viral Claims Spread By Journalists On Twitter In The Last Week Alone That Are False
Gene Expression: “In Kenneth Pomeranz’s The Great Divergence: China, Europe, and the Making of the Modern World Economy he argues that the difference in per capita economic wealth between Europe and China is a relatively recent phenomenon. One of the major arguments he makes is that one has to make an apples-to-apples comparison. Comparing Northwest Europe to China is not apples-to-apples, but comparing Northwest Europe to the lower Yangzi Delta region of Central China is apples-to-apples. Using this measure Europe and China are roughly comparable up until 1800.”
Free speech watch: woman who gave President Trump’s motorcade the finger in her spare time is fired from her marketing job. This is the world that all of you “free speech only constrains the government” and “it’s just people think you’re an asshole and are showing you the door” people have built for us.
More claims that increased health spending does not increase health outcomes.
After years of self-driving cars being five years away, there’s now a date for a self-driving car being available to ordinary people for a commercial purpose: next year. It’s pretty minimal – some cooperating ride-sharing passengers in Phoenix will get self-driving cars without human backup drivers – but it’s happening.
Zvi Mowshowitz, Vladimir Slepnev, and Paul Christiano have announced a $5000 prize for “publicly posted work advancing understanding of AI alignment”. An example of an existing submission, in case you’re wondering what an entry would even look like. I know the sponsors and can vouch that they’re good honest people who are actually going to pay out the money.
Stuart Ritchie and Elliot Tucker-Drob: How Much Does Education Improve Intelligence: A Meta-Analysis. It gets a number (between 1 and 5 IQ points per grade year), but it seems kind of an uninterpretable aggregate (surely educating a naturally-IQ-100 person for fifty years wouldn’t give them an IQ of 150 to 350) – the take home point is that it’s a positive and significant number. There’s been a lot of work on “gains to IQ test scores” vs. “gains in g” which I don’t know enough about but which is probably relevant here; unclear how much past work has to be reconsidered in that light. There’s some good discussion between Gwern and Stuart (one of the authors) here.
Sci-Hub loses another lawsuit, apparently on legally shaky grounds, and now might get banned by ISPs or search engines or something. It sure would be bad if this kind of lawsuit led to a Streisand effect that made even more people aware that sci-hub exists and is a website with almost all academic papers on it available unpaywalled for free.
The Trump/GOP tax reform plan will hit grad students super-hard, maybe so hard as to make graduate studies financially impossible unless universities immediately change their compensation structure. The problem seems to be that it counts tuition waivers as taxable income, so if a college pretends it’s charging grad students a $20,000 tuition but waives the fee, those grad students will have to pay taxes of (their tax rate) x ($20,000) without actually seeing any of that income. I don’t understand why universities maintain the fiction of charging tuition and then waiving it, so I’m not sure if they can solve the problem just by not doing that. Some people think this might have very long-run positive effects of forcing universities to actually pay grad students a decent salary, but until then it may be only slight exaggeration to call this the destruction of graduate education in the United States. If you’re a grad student, contact your program to see if they have any ideas for what to do.
Related: Trump tax plan to hit colleges by changing some of their weird tax exemptions. Taxation has always been a little about punishing your party’s political enemies and giving tax breaks to its allies, but this is some next-level stuff here and it’s really blatant how much the new code shifts tax burden onto traditionally Democratic constituencies.
Related: It will also be really terrible for startup employees.
Modern people’s jaws are aligned differently due to their different eating habits. More interesting than it sounds. Also good example of nominative determinism, featuring orthodontics researcher Charles Brace.
The Open Philanthropy Project gives MIRI a $3.75 million grant, the largest it’s ever received. Some commentary here on why this is unexpected. There’s more complicated political background which I don’t think is fully written up but which this post at least hints at. Overall I view this as a really positive development.
Related: an attempt to make neural nets more transparent by investigating what pictures maximally activate each neuron of an image classifier. There’s something very creepy about this, like dissecting the world along some mysterious dimension into incomprehensible conceptual primitives. Also, some neural net is very convinced that “either an animal face or a car body” is a fundamental concept that cleaves reality at its joints, and now I’m questioning how I know for sure that it isn’t.
Related: Katja Grace of AI Impacts finishes her report on recent trends in the cost of computing and top supercomputers.
Related, and maybe this is that “negative effects of already-existing AI” I keep hearing we should worry about: Israel Arrests Palestinian Because Facebook Translated “Good Morning” As “Attack Them”
Blue collar wages are…actually doing pretty well right now? But see comments and caveats on the subreddit.
80000 Hours: What Are The Most Important Talent Gaps In The Effective Altruism Community? Good news for those of you who majored in “good calibration, wide knowledge and ability to work out what’s important”.
Cordelia Fine is good now? She describes James Damore’s Google memo as “more accurate and nuanced than what you sometimes find in the popular literature…[some of his ideas] are not seen as especially controversial”, and declares it “quite extrarordinary about someone losing their job for putting forward a view that is part of the scientific debate”. Interesting how hard it is to find anyone familiar with the science of gender, even the most blank-slatist and furthest left, willing to endorse the narrative treated as 100% proven and obvious in the popular media.
Yemen Facing Largest Famine World Has Seen For Decades, Says UN Chief.
Speculative, but why do so many trans people dye their hair unnatural colors?
New study: naltrexone as good as suboxone for opiate addiction. Also in the same genre of “studies saying an obviously worse drug is as a good as an obviously better one” – Tylenol/ibuprofen as good as opiates for acute pain relief. And heck, let’s throw in this study showing antihistamines work better than benzodiazepines for anxiety relief. I don’t know what’s up with any of these.
Also, niacin-based skin test has decent specificity (and, I’m guessing, no sensitivity) in identifying schizophrenics (vs. mood disorder). Especially interesting if it leads to understanding the etiology or ontology of some schizophrenia subtypes.
This week’s ridiculous non-controversy: Christians are boycotting British food producer Greggs for making a nativity scene with a sausage roll as Jesus. Thanks to LukeBBZ on Twitter for pointing out the kabbalistic implications: “Lord Jesus” spelled backwards is “Susejd rol”, which I guess is close enough.
Scott Aaronson, on why universities can’t just abolish graduate tuition if it’s just an accounting fiction:
It does sound like it’s something of an open question how quickly grantmaking agencies would be able to adjust.
What this ignores is the actual amounts being taken by universities.
In my grad school, I got $20-25k of a $65-70k grant. Universities needed the remainder to keep running?
I knew a guy who’s university took $400k out of a $1M grant in return for some windowless basement rooms which housed a $600k machine. A commercial landlord might have charged $20-30k at most.
The university doesn’t need to take this money to continue doing scientific research. Science would be profitable at much lower overhead rates.
Relatedly: http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/02/09/considerations-on-cost-disease/
You are confused if you think the $400k is just for renting the basement room.
The overhead/indirect costs (which are almost always a percent of the total grant money) covers the rooms but also in most universities the air conditioning, the power bill (except in special cases of very consuming equipment), often stuff like replacing desks, minor office equipment, library services, cleaning the facilities, equipment depreciation, and the salaries for the administrators (gnnnnnn) and support staff.
(I do think that overhead is usually excessive)
I know, the justification is that this is stuff too small to be itemized. Plus some benefits routed through university HR.
Commercial landlords/Wework/etc or Zenefits/similar companies manage to itemize all this stuff or just include it as part of the cost of rental. They typically charge an order of magnitude less than universities. The idea that these extra services are some unknowable quantity, therefore we’ll charge you 40-60% is just insane.
Universities can still profitably do science even if overhead is cut drastically.
I can’t speak to accuracy of the news story — doing my best to fight the Gell-Mann Amnesia effect; however, there is no doctrinal reason why a husband can not be ordained a priest. The choice to select priests among the single (and widowed) who agree to remain celibate in the Latin Church is a matter of discipline, not dogma.
I note that other Catholic rites besides the Latin do ordain husbands.
Right. Priestly celibacy is not a doctrinal matter. In fact, several of the Eastern churches affiliated with the Roman Catholic church already have married priests. As well, there are some married Catholic priests who were formerly Anglican priests.
Last I heard, it was discussed, many people thought it might be a good idea, but the vatican decided against. But nobody suggested it would be impossible, merely politically impossible. IIRC there are already exceptions for anglican converts who are already married and ordained in the anglican church. So I’m not surprised the Pope would float a trial balloon, but I don’t know how likely it is to happen soon.
Aren’t married priests in the Catholic rite meant to be celibate though?
Googling suggests that the answer is basically “no”. Married Latin Rite priests are expected to fulfill their spousal duties as well as their priestly duties. When I started looking, I did not realize that for Catholics, “celibacy” is literally about marriage, not sex, while “chastity” is about not having sex (but only outside of marriage). I did not find a Catholic word / concept for refraining from sex even in marriage, and Fr. Dwight Longenecker, a married Catholic priest in Greenville, SC (just down the road from me, coincidentally), has given a number of interviews wherein he indicates that refusing to be intimate with one’s wife would be considered wrong (a sin? Not sure…).
It should be emphasised that they only make claims about one school year.
The gains seem to last – half of the effect size is still there by age 70 (p11). That isn’t what I expected. Maybe they’re being pulled upwards by smaller outlier studies – most of the bigger ones trend towards the lower end.
But it does seem like a solid finding.
I’ve always felt like my upper and lower jaw don’t interface properly. They feel just a little bit wrong for each other. So this is habitual?
Any other SSC/LW people working in the online mattress space, or am I the only one?
Labor force participation of prime-age males is around 89%, which is indeed a historic low, but has also been flat since the peak in unemployment following the Great Recession.
From a few Wall Street Journal articles in the past year, it seems there’s a shortage of workers with a high school education, which is making hiring hard for high-tech manufacturers. There are plenty of people with no college and a lot of them even have high school diplomas, but there aren’t a lot of people with sufficient math and reading ability to read blue prints, follow detailed written instructions, etc.
This seems plausible, since anybody who does well in high school gets pushed towards college and a white collar career.
Graduate students get tuition “remission” for doing what the university wants them to do. So, when one is on a university fellowship or has a TA or RA position, one pays no tuition. Otherwise, one does. Since the tuition amounts tend to be quite large, grad school tends to be a bad arrangement unless you’re playing ball.
There are other reasons having to do with charging on outside grants, for the usual STEMy suspects, but they could come up with some other solution for that stuff.
Edit: ninja’d by skef
I’m not an expert on the economics of graduate schools, but one important point to remember with tuition is that a lot of fellowships and training grants will cover tuition.
Right now the NIH is paying for my tuition and most of my stipend. So if my graduate school reduced or eliminated my tuition, that would cost them tens of thousands of dollars. I don’t think they’re going to do that if they have any other choice available.
I note that you don’t give any reasons why the university *should* be getting those thousands of dollars–all you point out is that the university *can* get thousands of dollars by maintaining this accounting fiction, and therefore obviously *would*, because, well, that’s what universities do.
And they’re not alone–researchers themselves do this sort of thing all the time. (That’s why conference spam exists–fake conferences offer researchers the opportunity to spend grant money on vacations instead of research.) In fact the entire academic research industry is shot through with so many layers and varieties of fraud that anything that reduces its volume, this tax law change included, is pretty much guaranteed to be a net gain for the nation.
I suspect that the university should be getting the money because the university has to continue to exist, and it will not if it incurrs costs such as teaching Nabil (requiring staff pay, facilities and equipment and consumables) without getting income in to cover this and the overheads of continuing to be a university?
It is what universities do. I think you’ll find that they are required to do so by their charters or the laws setting them up, since no-one thinks financial black holes are a viable way of conducting higher education and research.
I am happy to accept a debate about the role of universities, as the idea that they are the natural locus for research for example could be happily challenged. But such a debate has to start from the point of view that universities are autonomous corporations and therefore will seek to exist as part of their mission, so you can’t really question why they get paid…
So lets put some numbers on this. Back when I was a grad student on my Ph.D. adviser’s NSF grant, I was taking home about $20-25k/year on an approx $65-70k chunk of my adviser’s grant. The university took the rest.
What this paid for was 12 or so research credits, which consisted of me and my Ph.D. adviser sitting in his office doing whiteboard math as well as a few leftover desktop boxes I used for computing.
Can you tell me what costs I impose that approach even $10k, let alone $40k?
You get similar figures if you compare the 40-60% grant overhead taken for physical sciences. A windowless basement office suddenly costs $400k/year to rent if you stick a $600k electron microscope in it, as compared to maybe $1000-3000 from a commercial landlord.
Basically universities have set themselves up as gatekeepers and pilfer about 50% of the funding that congress allocates for “science”. Lets not kid ourselves – if any grad students suffer, it’s because universities chose to make them suffer in order to create pressure to give them back this revenue stream.
I don’t think that my university is in any danger of ceasing to exist or even cutting back on their core facilities. I don’t want to dox myself but let’s just say that they have more than enough money as it is.
I’m just less interested in the ethical questions around what they should do than the extremely important practical question of what they will do. I suspect that they’d hang me out to dry tax-wise if it lets them keep the training grant money but as I said above I’m not a finance guy.
The thing is, if I’m understanding the situation correctly, this tax change won’t stop them from claiming unnecessary money from the NIH. They’ll still get that full amount but now I’ll be on the hook for it in taxes.
That doesn’t sound like a net gain for the nation. There’d be just as much fraud as before and I would be broke. Unless me being broke is a top national priority I don’t see how this is supposed to help anyone.
Regarding opioids, Chang et al :
1. Examined acute extremity pain, which is not, for instance, cancer pain, a broken femur, or other categories of disease that cause enduring severe pain.
2. Allowed their study docs to give some discretionary opioids when they deemed it necessary. They attempted to correct back to intent-to-treat via a multiple imputation model (which is not fully explained and which we may be skeptical of).
So their study amounts to “if you are willing to give some opioids, then non-opioids work as well as opioids for sprained ankles and dislocated shoulders.”
The jimrandomh link points to a non-public Facebook post. Is this written up anywhere else you could link to? Or could jimrandomh repost it here?
Thanks for pointing that out; I’ve changed the post to be public.
I just made a quick throwaway account since this is the first time I have commented and I expect to just continue lurking after this.
Jordan Peterson was not asking if it was okay to dox someone. Doxxing is the act of sharing personal information of someone, generally someone who wanted to remain anonymous, which isn’t was he was asking about. He was asking if it seemed okay to bring attention to the personal sites of people who publicly demonstrated. By demonstrating publicly and without hiding their identity, they are doing nothing to attempt to remain anonymous and many who do this likely do want to be associated to the demonstrations they perform. They also often talk about their demonstrations on their own pages.
Whether or not you think it is wrong to do that, it seems to me to be qualitatively different from doxxing, especially since he is asking about linking to people’s pages which they have control over, so he isn’t bringing attention to any information that they haven’t themselves made public.
If Jordan Peterson gave a talk somewhere, and in response his political opposition brought attention to his youtube or facebook page, would that be wrong? I don’t think so. He has control over those pages. If there is information that he wouldn’t want to be publicly known, then he wouldn’t put them on his pages.
I don’t see how bringing attention to personal sites that the person in question has control over can be considered doxxing.
Did Scott delete this?
Previously discussed here.
CNN intimidated a man into silence and deleting his online persona with threats of doxxing. If it’s OK for the media to do, it’s OK for anyone else. I didn’t exactly hear about a big outcry when they did it.
The concurrence doesn’t actually say this – it’s a short opinion, which *only* says that he was not exercising his right to a lawyer, not saying the crucial word ‘because’;
The more plausible reading of the opinion is one that would be the same if the word dog/dawg was removed; that the defendant’s request was “ambiguous and equivocal” because it was inside a conditional ‘If you think I’m guilty, why don’t you get me a lawyer’. Orin Kerr defends the claim that this interpretation is a correct statement of the law here.
State Supreme Court Justice Scott J. Crichton wrote:
If the author of this concurrence wishes to make the case that the use of the conditional in conversation during a stressful experience (interrogation) was sufficiently “ambiguous and equivocal” not to stop the interrogation to provide a lawyer, how much higher should the bar be set for the written words of a sitting judge in a concurrence to a denial of a writ of certiorari not to invite this sort of speculation? The idea that the “lawyer dog” phrase was the source of the ambiguity seems to be a plausible interpretation of this statement. Otherwise it sounds like he is mocking the defendant.
The Court ruled 8-1 to deny the writ, and it is plausible that most of the Court based its decision on the use of the conditional rather than “lawyer dog”, but this parallel ambiguity in the writings of a Justice who felt strongly enough about the case to pen a concurrence suggests that the bar for clarity of speech in requesting an attorney is set higher than the average citizen would expect. Even Orin Kerr mentions that the use of the “polite conditional” is common in making requests in real conversation.
The relevant precedent in Davis seems to consider the problem of the conditional, and dismiss it in favor of demanding a direct request, so the decision appears legally solid. It’s good that it is getting attention, because I’m sure most citizens were not aware that you have to phrase your request for counsel like a command in an 80s text adventure game to get results.
I can’t help but wonder why those doing the interview were not required upon hearing a conditional and unclear instruction around lawyers to actually clarify whether a lawyer was required, perhaps seeking a clear affirmative answer or otherwise being able to ignore the comment. It would seem to be a sensible way to conduct a system where a person being interviewed is entitled to a lawyer.
And google image search suggests lawyer dogs are a thing to certain people at least.
We don’t live in a system where the police are obligated to make every effort to help the suspect. They are only obligated to not affirmatively screw the suspect. If we wanted to change the system to impose on police the same rules that exist for prosecutors, that would have very far-reaching ramifications on law enforcement as we know it, especially once suspects adapt to and exploit the new rules when they play the game.
Probably worth saying more here. So, for those who haven’t heard about this before — laws, being written by the government, are necessarily in the public domain, right? So what’s going on here?
What’s going on here is that annotations on the law, which collate judicial rulings on the matter to clarify the law, are not public domain, since those are not written by the government but by, well, whoever writes the annotations, which is not generally the government. And Georgia has declared one particular set of annotations to the law to be official; effectively making it the law… even though it’s copyrighted.
Yes, this is messed-up.
I have seen similar arguments where the law requires certain technical standards (set by private organisations who copyright them) to be followed.
Regarding naltrexone, it could be a statistical power problem, but it’s definitely an intention to treat problem – the people who didn’t initiate either therapy should have been included in the analysis, which would presumably have raised the relapse rate in the naltrexone group higher than the subox group.
Edit: sure enough, from the abstract, “Among all participants who were randomly assigned (intention-to-treat population, n=570) 24 week relapse events were greater for XR-NTX (185 [65%] of 283) than for BUP-NX (163 [57%] of 287; hazard ratio [HR] 1·36, 95% CI 1·10–1·68), most or all of this difference accounted for by early relapse in nearly all (70 [89%] of 79) XR-NTX induction failures. Among participants successfully inducted (per-protocol population, n=474), 24 week relapse events were similar across study groups (p=0·44).”
So the study is fine, it’s just dodgy reporting.
You’re right, but I still find the similar effectiveness for people who make it through induction somewhat surprising. I would expect lower relapse rates period on an agonist, even comparing people who successfully initiate the treatments. Other things that might be involved:
1) This is not really apples to apples, in that the naltrexone is extended release injections given every 28 days, while the buprenorphine must be taken daily. The fundamental problem with treatments like this is compliance, and every time the patient has to consciously choose to comply there is another opportunity for failure. I would expect a depot formulation of the buprenorphine to be a significant improvement?
2) Relapse while still on the naltrexone is going to be pointless since it completely blocks opiate effects, and it takes a long time to wear off, so some of the relapse in this case could look like “patient stops showing up for the study and waits for the naltrexone to wash out” instead of them actually reporting a relapse. And in fact the naltrexone group has 283 initially with 78 lost to early termination, compared to 287 and 62 in the buprenorphine group. Not a huge difference but still noticeable.
More in interesting links: Ketamine lifts mice’s mood only if administered by male researchers. (Just one of a number of “mice react differently depending on the sex of the experimenter — more specifically, based on their smell” results. Here, if the mice were place in fume hoods, the experimenter effect went away; the ketamine no longer worked for any of the mice. But putting them in a fume hood along with a T-shirt that had been worn by a man, then it went away in the other direction — it worked for all of them.)
The tax on graduate student “income” that isn’t really income is stupid, but basic economics predicts that the actual incidence of the tax depends on the supply and demand curves for graduate education. If grad students have pretty much no ability to pay the tax, you would expect an exodus of students from the market, but if the number of qualified students drops too low, universities will take up the tax burden to keep them around (whether by paying them more, or dropping the nominal tuition fee and eating the cost of taking fewer fees out of their grants, or whatever).
Isn’t it really income, though? I am not a tax lawyer, but I do know that there are all kinds of tax laws making sure that if my employer provides with any sort of benefits that might count as monetary, I’ll get taxed. Cursory research indicates that this includes tuition reimbursements over $5,250. Why should this be any different for university employees?
Technically, no. The part that currently doesn’t get taxed is tuition reduction, which officially doesn’t count as income. Also, tuition assistance from an employer (which is different, but seems to be what you’re referring to) is tax deductible if the education “meets the express requirements of the individual’s employer… as a condition to the individual’s retaining an established employment”. This suggests that even if universities gave tuition assistance to their RAs and TAs instead of tuition reduction, under current law the students would still not be taxed because being enrolled in the PhD program is a job requirement. (I am not a tax lawyer, just a concerned grad student who has done some research. The quote is from https://www.thetaxadviser.com/issues/2012/aug/clinic-story-10.html)
On a less technical note, I’m in a PhD program in a STEM field, and I only know one person who would have gone to grad school if they had to pay their own tuition (that person is independently wealthy). Furthermore, if the house tax plan passes then I will not be able to afford rent without taking out a loan. Grad school is a job, and a low paying one at that. If anyone thinks that a PhD student has a real annual income of $60-70,000, they are delusional.
When the amounts in question almost never actually change hands, that’s a good if not perfect indicator of an accounting fiction.
The problem here is sorting out what “benefits” should “count as monetary”. If it’s just what happens to have a bullshit dollar amount slapped onto it, then slapping a different bullshit dollar amount onto it, like zero, should fix the problem.
If the idea is what someone could slap a bullshit dollar amount on, then good lord. Should apprentices be taxed on the skills that they gain? Should raises be monitored and employees be taxed on the value of skills gained on the job?
Like most of the tax reforms proposed by Congress (e.g., elimination of state/local tax deductions, reducing mortgage deduction, etc.), it has a solid logical theoretical basis.
The reason people are mad is because the bill seems to specifically slanted to removing illogical benefits that favor traditionally left-leaning taxpayers (grad students, New Yorkers, etc.), while ignoring and doing nothing about the illogical benefits that favor traditionally right-leaning taxpayers (LLC passthru taxation, estate tax, etc.). The fact that the proposed reform is eliminating estate taxes WHILE preserving basis-step-up-at-death is the most potent example of such absurdity.
Universities will pay the lawyer burden to figure out how to basically keep doing what they’re doing but call it something different/configure it differently.
The insulin price article didn’t even speculate about why prices have risen so much. Regulatory barriers to market entry, I assume, but then what changed?
Scott Aaronson kind of needs to get a grip, but I agree that the law is probably intended to harm institutions of higher education. I don’t know why he’s surprised though; universities openly discriminate against the sort of people supporting the measure and more subjectively university representatives of all stripes treat them with contempt (Aaronson’s own article being an example, of course). If graduate student employees are so valuable then universities can start paying market rates for them. Maybe some colleges will have to face a choice between staying open and sending their diversity commissars off to find more useful means of employment, if so then good news.
Instead of a twitter except here’s a link to the complete Guardian article about James Damore that quotes Cordelia Fine.
The tax on grad student salaries might be a way to crack down on a Ponzi scheme.
So do I need to keep giving to MIRI or should I try to find something else now that they have a good solid hunk of cash?
I’m surprised people oppose embryo selection when would-be mothers looking to patronize a sperm bank want all kinds of information about the potential father. How is being picky about which particular sperm and egg you bring to term among you and your partners’ own sperm and eggs any different from being picky about the donor of your sperm? That is, you don’t prefer the luck of the draw in picking a partner or sperm donor, why would you prefer the luck of the draw when it came to your own sperm or egg?
I think people view the former as more “natural” or it’s closer to things that are currently happening since it’s comparable to simply finding a partner with X traits you like.
If, by some cultural happenstance, it was the case that every day the people of new york gathered in time square to sacrifice an infant to the rain gods I have a strong feeling most people would find ways to argue that it’s not bad because “it’s something we’re already doing and anything that implies everyone is doing something bad must be wrong hence this is ok.” or similar
Since they’re not consciously selecting sperm already it gets the full brunt of “but that’s eugenics” while merely selecting an attractive astronaut to be the dad gets a free pass on the eugenics front.
It’s really pretty insane, in general, that “eugenics” has become a scare word for a species that has, throughout its history, consciously selected plants, animals, and mates for desirable characteristics.
There are an awful lot of things that we do to livestock and plants, that we wouldn’t be OK with people forcing onto us. That doesn’t strike me as insane at all.
Could somebody with a tumblr account pastebin the jaw article?
I just reblogged it, you should be able to see it there
Thank you.
The tax change would tax (vesting of) stock, but do startups give out RSUs? I thought that they gave out options, instead. (which probably wouldn’t help against this tax)
I’ve been meaning to ask: why do startups all give options, not stock? Is it for this exact reason, that the stock would be immediately taxed at the current valuation, while the option is nominally worthless because it requires the payment of the current valuation?
I suspect that it’s because there tends to be fairly high turnover. Many employees will leave without exercising the options. When this happens, they can give the options to another employee. If employees were simply given stock, many would hold on to it after leaving, diluting the ownership of the investors and remaining employees.
Also, if employees do exercise the options, the start-up gets some cash, which they usually need pretty badly.
Not sure if you already know, Scott, but the sequel to Worm has started: https://www.parahumans.net/
I found out about Worm from this blog, so might be worth an entry in a links post sometime to pay it forward.
Neural networks don’t know anything about objects, they know only about images. Presumably there’s some statistical similarity between images of animal faces and images of car bodies that’s discoverable if you throw enough GPUs at it.
It’s worth keeping in mind that image-classification neural nets are working fundamentally differently from a human visual cortex. They know nothing about referents, only about pixels. Human vision is constantly trying to interpret what it sees in accordance with its knowledge about the world; NNs just calculate elaborate algebra problems over RGB values.
There’s a lot of work that that “just” in your last sentence is doing.
The training system as a whole has knowledge of referents; it’s in the training data, it’s the class labels of the images the system classifies. The trained system as a whole, once separated from the training data, has some knowledge of referents, in that it knows how to correctly apply class labels to images. OK, not with complete accuracy, but humans aren’t completely accurate either. Picking bits of the trained system, very roughly the early layers are almost entirely about images, the later layers are increasingly about objects, but all are sort of a weird mixture.
I work with neural networks for a living (I’ve got one training right now while I write this comment), and I don’t see a fundamental difference; humans are opaque where ANNs are transparent, and so people willing to do an equivalent of a gods-of-the-gaps argument have plenty of gaps to populate with gods.
Anyway, the problem with carving nature at the joints is not that there are no joints but there are too many; in a sense, everything is a joint, but some joints are jointier than others. The things a trained network picks out are likely to be far jointier than the things “picked out” by the same network before training, but still some distance from the maximum possible jointiness.
Getting machine learning systems to actually sieze upon the more jointy joints is a range of activities that ranges from a science to a black art. One common thing that needs hand optimization is the size of the network – how many layers, how many neurons in each layer. Too small, and the network can’t find the joints it needs to do a good job, too large and it greedily seizes on unjointy joints that fortuitously resemble irrelevant regularities in the training data, just right and it does a mix of both.
I think being somewhat nervous about your intuitions (and other’s intutions) for how jointy joints are is a good thing; on the other hand the intuition that not all joints are equally jointy I think is sound; the postmodernists that reject it can safely be dismissed.
Come to think of it, there is a more mundane sense in which Dedicating Ruckus might be right. GoogLeNet, and other major deep learning vision systems, are feedforward – when the trained net is being used, information only goes forward. It’s fairly easy to argue that human vision isn’t – that information from the late stages of vision can be fed back to inform subsequent iterations of the early stages – and so explicit knowledge of referents can be a part of the process in the way that it can’t be in feedforward networks.
Example: the image in this page. Once you can see the spotty dog it’s hard to un-see.
Cordelia Fine tends to:
1. give a righteous thrashing to the many bad studies which supposedly support biological causes for sex differences in behaviour.
2. ignore the many more good studies showing biological causes for sex differences in behaviour.
3. give a pass to other highly dubious studies (especially priming studies) which supposedly support social causes for sex differences in behaviours.
4. give ridiculous explanations for why CAH women don’t have female typical behaviour despite their female appearance.
Despite all of the above, she does at least cite studies and give substantial arguments for her position. There are a lot of bad studies and bad arguments for biological causes of sex differences in behaviour. Fine is merely wrong, not evil, and it is a useful intellectual exercise to read her books and figure out where they go wrong.
Ah, I know the hair coloring thing. Anytime anyone colors their hair in colors usually found in sno cones, it’s a desperate attempt to gain attention. “LOOK AT ME!” it shouts. It is an attempt not to fit into society, but to stick out like a dick on a pumpkin. You have to understand attention-needing people, they require attention otherwise they will be miserable with themselves. Actually getting attention due to actions is too hard, so the quick and easy path is clown hair.
Some people want attention, some people are super-cranky — it’s all a beautiful tapestry.
Or people who are getting a lot of attention for a certain action (changing gender) are going to be a lot less concerned about the relatively mild reaction to something else (changing hair colour) so are more likely to do it. I never did anything too ridiculous with my hair due to concerns about social reactions (pity – I would have liked blue streaks) as it would generally be the most notable thing about me. If that did not apply, if I had transitioned gender or become a major political figure perhaps, then the relatively mild decision to have fun wiht my hair would be easier.
My initial thought was that, perhaps, those with low attachment to their physical form are more likely to change or alter their appearance by either dyes, tattoos or surgery. It is less a cry for attention and more a lower boundary for making changes.
1. This is an absurd fear, even if you believe some quite extreme scientific predictions.
2. If people actually believe this, even when they don’t respond to pollsters, isn’t this an enormous mental health crisis in our midst?
It’d be interesting to see similar polls about other apocalyptic scenarios–nuclear war, alien invasion, asteroid strikes, and so on (including, dare I say it, super-intelligent AI). My guess is that they’d all get a similar response, for a similar reason: people hear people talk about them as if they’re real and serious, and therefore assume that they’re real and serious, but also figure that (a) whatever happens will happen after they die and (b) there’s nothing they can do about it anyway. So in the end they don’t worry about it too much.
Did the question have a timescale? Otherwise they’re pretty well certain to be right if we hang around long enough and forget to leave the planet.
“Software engineering” is, in my opinion, one of the most absurd fields in all of research (and that’s saying a *lot*). Based on its name, one would expect it to focus on questions like, “how can we build reliable, high-performance software from unreliable components with poor performance?”, or, “what general tools and methods can we come up with to make software run faster, more reliably and more cheaply?” This is what normal engineering disciplines do, after all. But imagine if a field like, say, aeronautical engineering were devoted primarily to (a) evaluating various ways to organize airplane factories, and (b) eliminating all flaws in individual airplane parts, on the assumption that a single tiny flaw in any single airplane part could easily be enough to bring a plane down. As far as I can tell, that’s basically what software engineering is about.
It sounds to me like you have a very academic view of “engineering” in mind. The question most mechanical engineers focus on is “How do I build this, given these restrictions of package, cost, etc.?” And as part of that, “What are appropriate tolerances to put on each of these dimensions?” Tackling meta-level questions is relatively rare.
I actually think we’re on the same page here. Software engineering research of the type that Scott linked to doesn’t actually help software developers do their job, which, as you say, is to build fast, reliable, usable software as quickly and cheaply as possible. Rather, it attempts to answer meta-questions like, “what ways of organizing software development projects tend to result in better productivity and code quality?” Tools that actually help developers write code are ubiquitous–but they don’t come from software engineering researchers, who are more interested in higher-level goals.
Well, sure, but there are probably similar studies taken up in University mechanical engineering departments, with the idea that the research will eventually wind up being integrated into classes to have some effect on practice.
I believe this koan from The Codeless Code applies here.
The tweets in that article sound like “Christians” are pointing out hypocrisy, not upset about the display. The U.K. actually has hate speech laws and publicly parodying Mohammad carries potential legal consequences as well as public outcry. I think they’re simply pointing out that the UK isn’t against “hate speech” they’re against speech that criticizes some views but okay with other views. So they have wrong opinion laws not hate speech laws in practice.
I have never seen a case of parodying Mohammad treated as a hate crime, although it has been stopped for public safety reasons (our Muslim community has a nice hard core of idiots). If you want you stores burned by intolerant biggots, you’re free to make a model of Mohammad out of a pork product. The UK’s problem is that much of our political establishment would try and ‘understand’ why this was offensive (it’s not difficult in thiscase) rather than try and eradicate the violent response to being offended.
And the complainers were saying this was offensive and that Greggs should be boycotted. For reference, getting Christian campaigners in the UK to make this sort of fuss will produce very few boycotters (we’re mostly sort-of-Anglican or mild Catholic, or just not religious (which does not preclude turning up to church to get married or for the services with the really good songs), and mildly unhealthy food is more of a religion amongst many anyway) and a lot of publicity. After all, how many non-UK commentators on here had heard of Greggs before? How many might try them (they’re not bad for the price band) if they encountered one now?
And here I am on my Leesa mattress. I sure do feel like a sucker now.
In what practical way could this not be the case though? A law that says you can’t discriminate on opinions or actions privately? That would be far more oppressive since it’s a limitation on people’s behavior and speech instead of just limitation on what laws can be passed.
I think the idea is to create different cultural standards, which would hopefully make it a worse PR move for a company to fire a controversial employee than it would be to keep them around. A law wouldn’t necessarily be required to change the situation, because the law didn’t create this in the first place, culture did.
I’m not optimistic about that happening anytime soon though.
Philosophical nitpick – this is an inaccurate description. Choosing an embryo with a genetic disease is not giving anyone a disease who could exist without it, since choosing a different embryo would result in a different person being born. A lot of philosophers, myself included, think that this is morally significant, at least in cases where the child with the disease still has a life worth living.
I think Eneasz Brodski has a good reply to that (his old website seems to be broken but scroll down to “How to think about non-existent people” on the Google cache).
Edit: You are technically correct that it’s not the same person, but I don’t see how you can derive the claimed moral significance without counterbalancing the moral significance of *not* bringing into existence the other potential child, who would have a better chance of an enjoyable life.
A very plausible thought about morality is that in order to do something wrong, you have to wrong someone. If you bring into being the less happy of two potential children, have you wronged anyone? Well, you haven’t wronged the child you brought into being, since they would not have existed otherwise, and they are happy to exist. Have you wronged the child who was not born? I think you have not, because someone who does not exist cannot be wronged.
Now, one might want to claim that you can wrong people who do not exist, and that in fact if you fail to bring someone into existence who would have been happy you wrong the purely hypothetical person. But a) this is counterintuitive in its own right, and b) this has even more counterintuitive implications, like that deciding not to have children (and indeed, a great many children) is wrong.
Some people will instead deny the idea that to do something wrong you have to wrong someone – the moral significance of failing to have the happier child doesn’t come from wronging anyone, but from not making the world as good as it could be or whatever. That view has its own set of problems. I recommend David Boonin’s “The Non-Identity Problem and the Ethics of Future People” for a longer (pretty thorough) discussion.
It’s a difficult and in my view extremely fascinating topic.
Lets imagine I fly over a town spreading some chemical with horrible effects on released but not yet fertilized human eggs. Lets say it dramatically ups the chances of being born with many horrible painful deformities, learning difficulties and other problems. It also slightly alters which sperm is likely to get lucky so the people who end up existing have a different genetic makeup as well.
When I acted the child brought into being didn’t exist.
Who they are as people later in life depends on the brains they ended up with and those are only as they are because of my spraying.
Very very different people would end up existing had I not sprayed that chemical. Those people ended up not existing.
have I done anything wrong?
If you can look at a room full of damaged children and agree that as they are screwed up because of what I chose to do but also declare that I in no way wronged them…. then you let a divide by zero error slip into your ethical calculations somewhere and ended up with absurd results.
it implies that people are playing semantic games roughly equivalent to (and as valuable as) the troll-pi “Proof”
https://qntm.org/files/trollpi/piequals4.png
The article gave an example where 13 couples agreed to terminate the pregnancy if the testing showed a disease. All 13 changed their minds. The moral question is too kill the child in pregnancy or let the disease kill it later in life. Apparently that question is easier prior to pregnancy.
I don’t think Brodski addressed this point since he appears to be talking about a choice between getting pregnant with or without a child with a disease as a choice. I’m sure most people would choose without. But the choice they are faced with isn’t choosing which embryo is fertilized, it’s once fertilized what to do. That seems identical to the choice, once a baby is born, if you know it has a disease what should you do?
Never tried benzodiazepines, but Hydroxyzine is a super-powerful anxiolytic and, surprisingly, just an antihistamine. Also, there is no addiction and I do not think it is possible to abuse it or overdose. Naturally, in my country it requires an official recipe, but you can freely buy flasks of phenobarbital solution for pennies and chuck them down until your heart stops.
Re: the Georgia ACLU case, I went from mildly surprised that the ACLU apparently pursues cases in Eastern Europe to quite disappointed very quickly.
It’s not even as if the Kartvelians call themselves anything at all to do with ‘George’. If we just changed the English name of the country to something based on the name it’s called by the people who actually live there, this whole annoying confusion could be avoided.
That sort of logical proposition is what takes all the fun out of life…
Well, I think[1] some of them call it Gürcüstan or Վրաստան (Vrastan) or Грузия (Gruzia); OK they’re small minorities whose languages aren’t official, it’s not like Belgium where calling it Belgique or België while speaking English would be taking sides, but still.
[1] As in, I did some quick web research of languages spoken in Georgia and then applied Google Translate to the problem. If I’m really unlucky I may have translated the wrong Georgia…
I’m ex-Catholic rather than still Catholic, but the Pope-and-celibacy story is, well, not horribly inaccurate?
Pope Francis, approached by a Brazilian bishop on the issue, told that bishop to bring it up with his national conference of bishops first, rather than simply shooting it down. That’s not the same thing as saying that he’s actually open to it, but it would be a first step to relaxing the discipline in places where the national conference of bishops decides it would be a good idea.
He has also said that “optional celibacy is not a solution” to the shortage of priests in an interview with a German newspaper, but he did go on to possibly hint that the class of married men currently allowed to become deacons (the viri probati) could help solve it, vaguely enough that he might be hinting that he would be willing to ordain them. Alternatively, he might just be suggesting recruiting and deploying them to oversee parishes where priests aren’t available.
There of course are the existing provisions for the Eastern particular churches to have married priests already, and for married pastors of Anglican and Anglican-descended denominations to become Catholic priests. The Pope has relaxed the rule prohibiting Eastern Catholic priests from serving outside their home country, so there are now some more existing married priests potentially available to be assigned to places with shortages.
But these doctors can’t say “We are frauds who give everyone marijuana cards”, so lots of marijuana-wanting and even marijuana-needing people won’t go to the doctor because they’re afraid they’ll get turned down.
I guess this must vary by state and locality. I remember passing by this place on vacation a few years back. They’re not quite explicitly saying “we are frauds who give everyone marijuana cards” but anyone with a room-temperature IQ should be able to figure it out.
(For those who don’t want to click the picture: the place is called “The Green Doctors” and has a marijuana leaf logo prominently displayed along with the text “$40 medical marijuana evaluation”. ISTR were also employees in green shirts with marijuana logos outside letting passers-by know exactly what medical conditions might justify a medical marijuana prescription.)
Anyway, even if this sort of blatant behavior isn’t allowed in most states, surely a prospective “patient” could figure out which clinics to try with the tiniest bit of googling? MarijuanaDoctors.com is the top hit for “marijuana doctor”, and it has a “find a doctor” page with starred reviews by users and clinic self-descriptions like, for example, “The Holistic Clinic was created with one goal in mind and that was to introduce inquiring Massachusetts medical marijuana patients to the exposure of top-notch MA Board-Certified medical marijuana doctors.”
Contra the neural net link, Inference.vc made an interesting point. The maximal activation is a very close concept to the mode of a DNN classifier. We’re used to thinking of the mode of a distribution as being a pretty good representative of the class. E.g. with height/weight, 5’9″ 170 lbs seems like a very realistic example. But this is only true because we’re used to dealing with low-dimensional distributions.
In very high probability spaces (like an image, where each pixel is a separate dimension), the mode is very atypical of normal sample from the distribution. Most of the mass of the probability distribution lives on a thin shell, which is E(||Norm||) away from the center. So even if the maximal example seems very strange, that doesn’t necessarily indicate that the underlying generative model is pathological.
http://www.inference.vc/high-dimensional-gaussian-distributions-are-soap-bubble/
The sci-hub.io link already leads to a DNS failure.
Try .bz, it’s working for me right now.
Your description of the “lawyer dawg” link is inaccurate (or more accurately, perpetuates an inaccurate summary of what happened).
There’s a good breakdown here: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/volokh-conspiracy/wp/2017/11/03/the-lawyer-dog-decision-isnt-obviously-wrong/?utm_term=.2e1aad239cbe
The TLDR is that the ambiguity is almost certainly NOT the “lawyer dog” part of the sentence, but what was said immediately before it. The opinion is unfortunately ambiguously written such that people fixated on the “lawyer dog” portion. The opinion was also only a concurrence, i.e., it did not impact the majority’s actual denial of cert, which relied on other factors.