Open Thread 87.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
"Having relationships issues? Don’t know who to talk or where to go for help? Relationship Hero to the rescue! We're a hivemind of highly trained relationship experts who provide actionable advice 24x7. The first 10 minutes with an expert are free, then it's $1/minute."
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Need help with a software issue? The Greenfield Guild is glad to assist, whether you need a full team to tackle your project, or just a little advice. The initial video consultation is always free: schedule yours today.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
I have been trying without much success to get rattumblr to talk about board games as well as video games. In case it’s of interest to anybody, I’ve been doing text overviews of (mostly strategy, not party) games here:
https://invertedporcupine.tumblr.com/post/165438492502/games-overview-masterpost
rationalish user Kaminiwa also has some board game impressions under their TIP (things I played) tag.
I like board games, but haven’t played (or even heard of most of) the games on your list. I’ve had my eye on Sekigahara for a little while, but the group I play with prefers 4-6 player games, and more on the complexity level of 7 Wonders. Not that that’s stopped me from buying a few games before figuring out who would play them…
Anyway, nice to see another source of board game opinions.
I like board games, but have only played Race for the Galaxy out of your whole list.
One problem I’ve experienced with board games is getting friends to actually play them. Here’s what I’ve found:
Settlers of Catan: bought in 2012, still gets requested
Small World: got requested for a couple of years, now collects dust
Carcassonne: ditto
Navegador: a huge hit with a group one of whose members ditched us, no requests since
Munchkin Legends: got it for free, don’t like Munchkin enough to buy more sets, still gets a lot of requests
Axis & Allies: played a total of four or so times since June 2013
Cthulhu! by Twilight Creations: bought it to harvest for RPG miniatures, popular enough with my friends that I bought into their flagship game Zombies!
Defenders of the Realm: I bought this fantasy co-op two months ago and it’s been getting requested to the exclusion of most everything else.
As a fan of Catan who thought it could be a bit better, I’ve become a big fan of a game called Splendor.
Basically, Splendor is a game where you use chips to buy cards, which usually give you points. Get enough victory points to win! It’s a bit more complex than that, so I’d be fine to explain further if you’d like.
Log another vote for Splendor. A great, but simple game with lots of replayability.
Sure, go ahead.
OK.
The youngest player starts, and from there it goes clockwise. On each turn, you can perform one and only one action. These actions are as follows:
Firstly, you can take chips, which are basically like currency. There are five different colors (White, Black, Green, Red, Blue), as well as a wild-card that I will get into much later; you can either take two of the same kind – e.g. two Green chips – or you can take three, but none of the same kind – e.g. a White chip, a Green chip, or a Black chip. Oh, and you can’t take two of the same kind if that would leave less than 2 chips of that type in the bank. Now, that’s a lot of information to take in, but I bet you’re more interested in a different piece of information: namely, why take chips at all?
Well, the second possible action you can take on your turn is purchasing cards. The board is set up so there are 12 face-up cards out on the field which anyone can purchase; 4 1-star cards which are cheap, 4 2-star cards which are medium-expensive, and 4 3-star cards which are very expensive. Of course, you can buy any of them. Before you do, you should take a look at the cards so you can see the cost in chips (say, 2 Red chips, 3 Blue chips, 2 Green chips), the amount of points you’ll get for having that card (probably 1), and the color of the card (I think this card really exists, and I’m guessing it’s Blue) The color of the card itself is especially important, because like I said, cards give you both points and resources. (Actually, most cards don’t even give you points, but once you hear this next part you’ll probably be OK with that.) See, let’s say you’ve already purchased two Red cards and a Black card, and now you want to purchase a card that costs two Red chips and a Black chip. You might’ve guessed it by now, but the cards you already have mean that you can get that card for free, without paying any chips and without giving up any new cards. Now, if you wanted to purchase a card that cost two Red chips and two Black chips, you’d have to toss in one Black chip and the rest would be free. In other words, cards are a permanent resource, and as you get more cards, you can get even more cards for free, which lets you get more cards for free…you get the idea.
One more thing: instead of purchasing a card right away, you can reserve that card face-down. If you do that, you get 1 wild-card chip, and now only you can purchase that card (although keep in mind, to get it working you still have to purchase it). This is usually used to just snipe out other players from getting big and valuable cards, or to protect yourself from other people trying to do that to you. But since that’s your action for the turn, there’s a pretty high cost to doing it.
Now, as for winning. Like I said, some cards do in fact give you points for getting them, and those points are written on the cards. Once you get 15 points, then everyone else gets a turn until everyone has had the same number of turns (in other words, if you went third, the person who went fourth gets a turn and then the game ends, but if you went first everyone gets a turn. Hopefully you went fourth, so the game ends.) Thing is though, most cheap cards give you 1 or two points at best, like in the example I gave earlier, and the expensive cards, although they give you a lot of points, are pretty tough to get your hands on. So you’re probably wondering if there’s a faster way to get points, and there is, the final mechanic of the game: Nobles.
At the start of the game, you choose randomly out of a pack of 10 Noble tiles; take out as many nobles as you have players, then another one. On those tiles you’ll see the requirements to acquire that noble. For example, one might have 3 Green, 3 Blue, and 3 Red. The key here is that we’re not talking chips and we’re not talking payment; if you manage to buy up 3 Green, 3 Blue, and 3 Red cards before anyone else, then you’ll get the Noble permanently. Each Noble has 3 points written on it, so that gives you 3 points. By the way, the races for Nobles are intense and can decide the game.
A few finishing words: to think of it like Catan: chips are like Bricks and Wood and cards are like Settlements. After all, building a settlement in a new place gets you more Bricks and Wood, and buying a card pretty much gets you more chips. And Bricks and Wood get used to build settlements, whereas chips are used to “build” or more accurately buy cards. Makes sense? Nobles are like the Largest Army or the Longest Road, and Reserving is a bit like using your Knight on someone, although in this game there isn’t really a way to steal someone else’s resources. Also, once you get a noble, you can’t lose them.
Now then…I like explaining games, so let me know if this was a good explanation.
Splendor is one of the games that hits the sweet spot: playable in an hour or less, simple enough to explain the rules to someone new to board games, with a level of strategic depth. Two others that fit the same spot are Machi Koro and Century: Spice Road.
(Some of those games are from boutique publishers; it’s not surprising if you haven’t played them unless you were actually looking for them.)
I have two big advantages here. One, my wife will play almost anything I put in front of her (she has no interest in researching or shopping for games, but she’s happy to play). The worst I’ve done with her is Sekigahara, where her reaction was “meh.”
Two, I have managed to find a bunch of people who like to play games in my immediate vicinity, and are generally willing to try both light and heavy games. So a typical game day, which happens maybe once a month, will last four about 4 hours, and typically involve one 2.5 hour complex game and one 45 minute lighter game.
Currently, the games I like to use to lure people into the hobby are Isle of Skye (a Carcassonne-killer, for me at least) and King of New York (a slightly more gamer-y sequel to King of Tokyo), to which I’ll probably add the recently-acquired Whistle Stop. Only after I have them hooked do I try to introduce the brain-burners.
Does Rule of Law imply some kind of General Will?
I think you need to elaborate to provoke meaningful discussion.
Reposting because the current OT changed before I could compile it all. The universe LMC made up when she was 14:
It is the far future. Don’t bother to put a Gregorian year on it, as humans don’t use that calendar anymore and relativistic travel makes things complicated. Said calendar’s last year was 2086 or so, when an alien colony ship from Alpha Centauri conquered Earth. 10 billion of us couldn’t resist 1,000 with such technology.
The aliens looked superficially mammalian, like bears 1.5 meters tall on all fours, manipulating tools with two trunks that each divided into ‘fingers’ at the end. They enslaved us, genetically engineered us because our children were cheaper than robots for many applications.
The elephant-bears infected humanity with a retrovirus that altered the genes whose expression gave rise to the utility functions in our childrens’ brains. One part of it was making a chemical they sweated trigger the new humans’ pleasure centers. Once the new humans grew up, the brutality of the regime plummeted (they had initially neutron bombed an industrialized island to breed on while conveying their demands to the rest of the world by drones that shot open dissidents). Human status competition became based around proximity to the elephant-bears. Eventually the global surveillance state relaxed enough that a conspiracy of slave engineers was able to produce guns and gas masks, with the cause celebre to join the rebellion being forced breeding of women who didn’t want children by an arrogant ruler who underestimated how much oppression she needed to maintain a slave state.
(Hopefully-interesting sociology: these aliens were matriarchal despite their homeworld having achieved gender equality some time after the Industrial Revolution. The reason was that each tonne of starship mass is very expensive, so they’d colonized the nearest stars with all-female crews and frozen seed).
So about 400 years after we were enslaved, despite how they’d changed us, a slave revolt still took back all of Earth. We destroyed their satellites before they could destroy us from the high ground and worked hard to reverse engineer everything we hadn’t destroyed.
Long story short, we learned from the masters and sent the same sort of slower-than-light warp bubble starships they’d used to get here to fight them at Alpha Centauri. We won. It surprised no one who knew probability theory that AC wasn’t where they’d evolved. We conquered several main-sequence stars on our way to the masters’ homeworld. We were kinder to them than they to us. We let them keep their freedom and choose new leaders, demanding only small land concessions for embassies and scientific outposts.
With the war winding down, the research was the exciting part. At the masters’ homeworld, we received radio transmissions from the diplomatic delegations of several interstellar… we couldn’t say “empires” because you couldn’t run an interstellar government, but species. There were contiguous clumps of stellar colonies belonging to five species or powers, and by conquering the masters, we’d replaced them as a power.
How could all this interstellar activity have gone on without violating the ancient scientist Fermi’s paradox? We invited scholars and government representatives from all the alien homeworlds to Earth’s capital to learn.
Naturally this raised a problem for the alien diplomats. None of the powers wanted to be at a disadvantage of many decades. So it turned out that the next Earth heard after the commander’s radio signals were three delegations on one starship, launched from the nearest colony of the…
Trilateral ones. Standing upright on the three legs of their carbon-based exoskeleton, with the three fingers of their three hands fractally branching into finer manipulators, they claimed to dominate the stars, other aliens being subjects of their science and three of the “home stars” being simply their largest polities. Human scientists politely insisted on meeting all aliens anyway, but of course they would be many years behind.
They were Followed just a decade later by the Czarthians, or tentacled ones. They looked like Cthulhu’s head on a horse body, with rubbery purple skin rather than mammalian skin and hair. They told a very different story: their ancestors had evolved on a planet far spinward of their current realm, but it had been conquered two Earth centuries ago in Czarthi’s frame by the…
Arachnid-like BETELANS, who had invented interstellar conquest, and the Shrevans or trilateral ones were upstarts who they’d just learned by radio had conquered their home world.
The Czarthians appeared to live in eusocial families, with the families in a city held together by a civic cult and all cities submitting to the leadership of their ancestors in Czarthi’ s first city.
There are also ULARANS: the fifth power looked like blue-skinned bipedal lizards that nursed their young. The sociology I came up for them was that their dominant religion had been theocratic and believed in the necessity of maintaining the body with mummification for consciousness to enjoy an afterlife. Scientists debunked their religion, leading to a period of chaos before a global secular dictatorship was established just before they discovered nuclear weapons.
So what replaced the old funerals? Cryogenics: every Ularan is frozen in the hope of aeverlasting future life when the necessary technology is invented.
The Ularan home star was conquered a couple of Earth centuries ago in it’s frame by the Betalans, then just recently by the Shrevans.
Next: life on post-slavery post-scarcity Earth.
New Naval Gazing is up. This is a repost of Part 1 of Fire Control. Iowa Part 2 will be up Wednesday.
We’re having some trouble with comment echoing right now. Please comment there.
Anyone have recommendations for a good learn-how-to-meditate resource or program? My SO has been experiencing issues with anxiety and stress for several years and, based on my comments, has expressed interest in trying meditation to address it. I’m aware of the evidence that meditation can be effective at managing anxiety, and I’ve even seen lots of statements to the effect of “I’m not religious / spiritual, so I was skeptical of meditation, but it really worked for me,” which is reassuring since neither of us are religious or spiritual, but I don’t know where to start.
Ideally, I’d love a recommendation of “Go to this website and follow its instructions” for a form of meditation that is demonstrably effective at stress reduction / management. Non-spiritual would be a plus, but isn’t strictly a requirement. I’m just stuck at the point of having a generalized impression that meditation could be beneficial in my SO’s situation, but not knowing how to turn that into actionable advice.
Go to this website (or to the app store on your phone) and I think that’ll be a good start for you and your SO.
‘How to Meditate’ free download (also on Youtube) from Yuttadhammo Bhikku https://www.sirimangalo.org/text/how-to-meditate/
or jon kabat-zinn
https://youtu.be/8HYLyuJZKno
The smartphone app that worked best for me* and the friends that I have talked to about it is Headspace. It charges a small fee but you can do the 10-day intro as a free trial (and I think you can do the intro multiple times).
*Although nothing worked actually WELL for me, and I do no meditate at all anymore.
The Mindful Way Through Anxiety is a good book by a couple of psychologists that specifically addresses this topic, and I personally found it helpful.
I remember we used to have a chestnut around here about “if only it were legally permissible to offer low-cost online mental health counseling but liability is a killer, etc etc.” Recently saw this relevant banner ad.
What do we make of this–exciting new way to fight cost disease, flash in the pan, scam, the real hurdle is offering advice about and prescribing medication, other?
NYC Secular Solstice Kickstarter is in its final stretch, it’s 80% funded with less than 48 hours to go. If you have been holding back to commit due to not knowing whether other friends are going, you can check for them or signal your own interest on the FB event. Additionally, we encourage people who care whether this event happens or not to donate at the level you would be comfortable donating at each year, even if you are unsure whether you will personally attend this year. P.S. We have amazing 3″ vinyl laser-cut stickers for sponsorship backers.
We have 16 people so far signed up for the Rationalist Megameetup, and that also has a FB event.
I have recently (re-?) discovered slate star codex, less(er) wrong and a few other interesting blogs. They all have been around for a while and there is a lot of content. Also the content creates a tightly connected network of articles.
I’m trying to read and struggling to do so in an organised manner, which bothers me a lot. I would also like to make some notes here and there and easily mark things I have read and posts that are unread. Asking for advice – how do you manage your reading list? And already-read list? Make notes of interesting posts/stuff? Connect things topic-wise? As much as in ideal world my brain would just do that on its own, it needs some support.
What I know exists/ I can do:
I can read chronologically and this covers problem of unread content and I don’t like this.
I have an RSS feed plugin for the new content.
Bookmarks or plugins like pocket do not seem sufficient enough as they are just a bag for links, with no easy way to make comments or connections.
As a reasercher I used to work mostly with pdf’s from arxiv + regular books/printed stuff. I did put my pdf’s/notes in a shitload of directories usually nested with comments on textfiles or on pdfs, or printing stuff and using paper notebooks… I think we should be able to do better… 🙂 And also as it kind-of-worked then, blog-type form of content is less cooperating with such nonsense.
Any suggestions?
I would keep track of it on a Spreadsheet, because when it comes to software I prefer using technology I already understand to learning new, perhaps more efficient technology… this isn’t a great formfactor for keeping long notes (or annotations to specific bits of text), but short notes work great and you can add links to long notes.
For note organization, perhaps Evernote or similar? That’s what a lot of my friends used to keep track of notes and readings in college.
For advice on reading order:
1) Start with the “best of” posts.
2) Follow links at the top of articles/linked in article text. This spirals quickly, but its not as bad on this site as on Wikipedia (…or TVTropes *shudders*) so if you stay disciplined it should be too much of a disorganized mess.
3) Skip the old open threads. Yes people reference past conversations a lot, but people here are pretty good at linking to previous comments, and you can always ask what they’re referring to.
I actually did read through most of archives in roughly chronological order, and as long as you skip the open threads it mostly works. I mean, it takes a while, but this is a very active blog that has been up for 5 years, so of course there’s a ton of content.
Bay Areans: I’m trying to get enough interest for an SF boardgame night this Friday (November 3rd). I put the details on the LW meetup page. If you’re interested contact me through there (or reply to this comment if you can’t get on).
I’d like to see a sportsball team called “The Bay Areans” mostly to see how Berkeley would react.
More Neal Stephenson reading about to be undertaken, so my legendary ordering of his novels will soon be updated: I got a copy of the Dodo book out of the lye berry. BUT: I haven’t cracked it yet because I first decided to read as much Ted Chiang as I could find for free online. I do not regret this.
So, in the meantime, let’s talk Ted Chiang. I love his writing. I can sometimes find a few things in his stories that don’t sit right or don’t satisfy me, but for the most part I think he’s brilliant. Y’all’s thoughts? Favorite stories? Least favorite?
My favorite so far is “Truth of Fact, Truth of Feeling.” My least favorite (and I still really enjoyed it) was “The Lifecycle of Software Objects.” Maybe in a comment to this later on I’ll make an ordered list of everything by him I’ve read, same as I did for Stephenson.
I will say, I’m disappointed nobody here (that I can remember) recommended Chiang to me earlier, although I’m not totally surprised; a Chiang recommendation doesn’t spring naturally from “gimme more like Seveneves.”
I hadn’t heard of him before Arrival. Read the collection afterwards and loved it, probably because I’m a one-boxer at heart.
In a retrocomputing binge this weekend, I discovered the source code to James Gosling’s Emacs had recently been posted online. Back in the early ’80s Gosling wrote the first implementation of Richard Stallman’s classic PDP-10 text editor and kitchen sink for Unix and other C-supporting systems. At the time, the PDP-10 was clearly on the way out and the Emacs community flocked to this new, portable version of their editor. Then Gosling sold it to a company called Unipress, who demanded that distribution of the previous freeware versions be halted and all new Emacs users buy a license for $395. For Stallman, this was such a betrayal of his ideals of open collaboration that he was inspired to start the GNU project, whose first release was a rewritten Emacs for Unix, and the rest is history.
As an Emacs loyalist
(bite me, vi plebeians)(sorry, this is the no culture war thread) I figured this would be a fascinating look into history. I’ve accessed the PDP-10 version once or twice, but its use of TECO instead of Lisp as the basic language stood in my way. Gosling Emacs was written in “Mocklisp”, a less flexible scripting language but clearly resembling the Emacs Lisp we know today. So I downloaded the source code and tried fruitlessly to compile it on my Linux box and (when that failed) a few different emulated systems. No dice, although NetBSD on a Vax emulator is surprisingly user-friendly, if incredibly slow. The problem is that the source code came from Brian Reid*, who had held onto his copy of Gosmacs since the ’80s and made updates to the source code to keep it compiling on whatever system he had at that point. Finally, around 2007, it wouldn’t compile anymore, so he gave up, but with Gosling’s permission, he posted his source code to the internet.
(The issue, if you care about the details, is that the code pokes into internal fields of the FILE* structure in C. Normally you’re not supposed to do that, but it’s necessary if you need to know whether you have buffered input without actually reading it from the buffer…anyway, I tried a few different BSDs, compiled it for the Vax because that’s where it was originally written, but I can’t figure out what particular variant of Unix it was written for.)
I might try reading the code some more, but it looks like a nightmare to understand, let alone modify. One file opens with skull-and-crossbones ASCII art and the warning “if you think you understand it, you don’t, so look again.” So instead we have a significant historic piece of software that will never run again. Lost, like tears in rain.
*Reid wrote his own piece of now-lost influential software, the document publishing system Scribe, which was the first program to use semantic markup – “subchapter heading” instead of “18 point, bold.” Like Gosling, he withdrew his freeware from the community and sold it to a company to commercialize; this company, Unilogic, was so difficult to work with and set the price so high that Scribe rapidly faded from relevance, except as an influence on its successors, notably LaTeX and (eventually) HTML and CSS.
Never say never. Retrocomputing people are insanely stubborn sometimes.
Sounds like it may have been written for an AT&T Unix variant rather than a BSD.
Q: Does doing MDMA / LSD once with my girlfriend have the potential to reduce her anxiety and neuroticism in the long-term?
My girlfriend is 27 and has fairly bad bouts of anxiety and intrusive thoughts. She is high in neuroticism and orderliness, and has several OCD-like behaviours without it being obvious to the casual observer. She has never done drugs and hardly touches alcohol. She is not depressed and is happy/content most of the time. Her anxiety is triggered mainly by organisational/scheduling tasks at work (scientist) and by disgusting/horror imagery in film and TV.
I have done MDMA and a few other drugs besides, and want to see if us taking it together in a nice, safe environment has any lasting effects for her in terms of reducing neuroticism and increasing openness.
Will this work, and if so under what conditions, with what limitations?
I’m not aware of any studies of such long-term effects from single-dose MDMA. You want to look at LSD or psilocybin.