Open Thread 86.75

On the constant communication issues between tribes, a focus point: The concept of freedom. I will be generalizing a lot about what and how people believe; this is intended to be explanatory rather than authoritative.
So, let’s take the group that talks about freedom the most, the libertarians. To libertarians, “freedom” means the absence of coercive force; it means not being forced into things, or forced out of things. The Non Aggression Principle is, functionally, freedom. Notably, the libertarian concept of freedom lacks internal conflict; the freedom of person A doesn’t impose constraints on the freedom of person B. Libertarians are prone to seeing kings as being limited in freedoms, owing to the mutuality of coersive forces. (This is difficult to explain, a libertarian might do better, but approximately, there is no “freedom” to limit somebody else’s freedom, as you are destroying your own freedom by forcing the interaction into a coersive framework.)
This provides a useful foil to look at the Left concept of freedom, which is performative, or oriented around positive rights; the Left concept of freedom is the ability to do things. The absence of coersion is a necessary but not sufficient condition for Left freedom; you also need the means to act. This concept of freedom in which “Property is theft” makes sense; if you own the only boat in the world, your ownership of it is effectively meaning only you have the freedom to (the capacity to) go to sea. The Left concept of freedom is full of conflict, as a result, as everybody’s freedoms are being limited by everybody else, and government has a role in ensuring an even allocation of freedom.
The Right version of freedom is more choice or decision oriented; it looks, not at the actions available to you or the coersions you may face, but at the range of available choices you have available, and the consequences of those choices – the ability to choose is dependent on your choices meaning something, thus consequences are a critical element of Right freedom. There is less overt conflict than the Left concept of freedom, but instead, regarded as choices, freedom includes the ability to make poor choices. This produces a situation in which certain forms of freedom are obviously bad (and disagreements on this are where the conflicts arise), and limits on those freedoms are transparently good ideas.
Thus, the Left sees the Libertarian concept of freedom as hollow and meaningless and the results as heartless – what does it matter if you aren’t being prevented from doing something if you can’t do it anyways? And the Right sees the Libertarian concept of freedom as dangerous and irresponsible, since, from their perspective, all Libertarian freedom has to offer is the ability to make poor choices.
The Libertarians see the Left concept of freedom as – well, authoritarian, because it necessitates coersive force to maintain. The Right sees the Left concept of freedom as subversive and undermining the point of freedom, since the point of choice is picking your outcome, and erasing part of the consequences is erasing your agency in having chosen.
The Libertarians see Right concepts of freedom as, again, authoritarian, because removing poor choices from consideration requires coercive force. The Left sees the Right focus on choice and consequences as heartless and erosive of freedom, as consequences limit your future capacity to act.
Perhaps I’ve misunderstood, but what you’ve written seems self-contradictory as regards what you call the “Right”. In some places you write that they are against the ability to make poor choices and in other places you effectively write that they are for it.
Their idea of freedom appears to be oriented around choices – this is not the same as being in favor of all freedom within the context, rather, it produces a conceptualization in which it is self-evident that not all freedom is good.
Sorry, but this doens’t really clarify matters. Could you perhaps give examples to illustrate the distinction you’re making?
Forgive me if this is way off, but my reading was that in the Right framework, it is important people be allowed to make poor choices, otherwise they aren’t free to make choices. Also, it’s important they be allowed to suffer the negative consequences of their choices, otherwise their choices aren’t meaningful, and how free can you be if you’re only free to make choices that don’t affect anything? Most of the time, the negative outcomes are the natural feedback mechanism to prevent people from making such choices too often/repeatedly (which is another reason people ought be allowed to fail), but sometimes the negative outcome is too destructive, so the choice should not be allowed. People may argue over what counts as too destructive. So for example, if you blow your whole paycheck playing dice and go hungry until your next one, that’s what you (revealed preference) wanted. To give you money from the public funds to buy food is both unfair to people who didn’t go gambling and robs you of the meaningful consequences of your actions and your opportunity to learn. On the other hand, getting addicted to heroin is so destructive to your well-being that it ought be disallowed preemptively. People may disagree whether gambling is destructive enough to be banned, or heroin benign enough to be allowed. In general, it’s assumed you know what’s good for you better than we do, but common sense or cultural conceptions of what makes a good life mark the outer limits, more so than with the libertarians.
Is that a fair formulation?
Sounds pretty good to me, and recapitulates a recent argument I had on here about fairness.
@Sniffnoy & Thegnskald
Isn’t a major distinction between libertarians and the right that the libertarians want people to face the natural consequences of their choices, but the right wants to see people rewarded for the ‘right’ choices and punished for the ‘wrong’ choices. So the latter are much more happy to have the government punish people who they think did something bad or reward people who they did something good.
Similarly, the distinction between the left and the right is often that the left prefers to teach people not to make bad choices, and if they nevertheless do, wants to treat them with kindness. The right is generally much more cynical and thinks that people can only be convinced not to make bad choices, if they see people suffer greatly for making those bad choices. Similarly, they think that people often only do good things for a reward, so they want big rewards (and thus large income disparities).
Because of course nobody else can build another boat. Since most people do have the ability to either build boats or build/do things that can be traded for boats, I think that your formulation of,
is incomplete. Ability to do things without effort, maybe?
Or maybe this is a self-fulfilling prophecy: nobody else can, or at least nobody else will, build another boat in a world dominated by the claim, “You didn’t build that!” and seven billion people waiting in line to demand a share.
This is uncharitable. Can you really not think of a single excludable resource?
Moreover, you’re missing the broader point. Libertarians are concerned with the absence of coercion: is anybody preventing you from having a boat? The left sees coercion as one element of a broader question: do people actually have access to boats?
On Hypothetical Island, there is only one boat, owned by Sailor Jim, and no trees suitable for boat-building. Do we always maximize freedom by letting Sailor Jim do whatever he wants with the boat? If there are no laws constraining what Sailor Jim can do with his boat, but many people who want to go to sea cannot, is that more or less free than a world with restrictive boat laws where most people can get to sea? Does it depend on additional details? If so, what details?
Maybe much of the ideological differences boil down to whether or not you think we’re living on an island with one boat.
To some extent we are. No, one guy doesn’t have access to all resources. But the idea that everyone can have a plot of land they can call their own doesn’t really jive with reality. What chance does the homeless guy have to acquire his own domain? Yes, theoretically he could but in actuality it’s probably not going to happen.
+1
This also does back to Different Worlds. One person can live in an environment or have things he cares about that requires cooperation to achieve the desired results, while another person lives in an environment or cares about things that are far more easily to achieve individually. The urban/rural divide may play a major role here, for example.
And of course, people often see what they expect to see. Perhaps people with certain (big 5) traits are prone to see opportunity and disregard their dependency on others/luck factors/etc; while people with other traits have an opposite bias.
If life is a skill tree, the Right desires to get deep into a specialization branch. The Left desires to keep all branches available.
This sounds interesting, but I have no idea what you mean. Examples maybe?
Right wants Joe Bob to be able to be the best dang shrimp griller on the planet, if that’s what he wants, and if Joe Bob gets enough business at his Shrimp Barbie Factory to pay his bills
and shrinkand allow him time to experiment with cooking marine invertebrates. Even if that means Joe Bob has no clue how to do anything other than fry shrimp, or if his shrimp grilling obsession means that he caters(*) only to really rich guys, who pay a thousand dollars a shrimp to watch Joe Bob fry them and serve them hot off the grill in sets of three. Some people get awesome shrimp, some people will never get any shrimp, and that sucks.
Left wants *everyone* to know how to cook seafood without killing themselves. Even if that means “people who hate seafood”, people who like seafood but only if someone else cooks it, people who really should never cook anything for other humans, and people who can’t be trusted around heat sources three days out of five. And even if ‘cook seafood’ only means ‘oven bake catfish until the consistency of a stick’. Everyone gets awful tasting catfish, and that sucks.
That we were originally talking about grilling shrimp is the point.
(*) heh.
@keranih
That doesn’t seem very charitable or correct.
I think that a better comparison is that the left generally wants Billy Bob Poorson to have the same chance to become the best shrimp griller on the planet as William Richson III; while the right is much more comfortable with disparate chances, as long as the opportunity is still there if Billy Bob does everything right.
I don’t see how the left wants everyone to (be able) to do any job, poorly.
Enh?
A king who people believe has the right to do whatever he wants to whomever he wants is perfectly free; I’d object to him being perfectly free because you shouldn’t\don’t have the right to harm other people except to stop them harming people.
I’ve seen no shortage of people willing to say, and I don’t doubt that most of them sincerely believe, things along the line of “no man can be truly free unless all men are free”. This seems like an attempt to formalize a definition of “freedom” that encompasses that assertion.
And I’m not buying it. It is entirely possible for some men to be truly free while other men are slaves pure and simple. It isn’t good, but it is possible and it happens more often than I’d like. I would rather our ability to recognize freedom not be crippled by a feel-good moralistic requirement to define away a huge chunk of the phase space in which freedom actually exists.
It is entirely possible for some men to be truly free while other men are slaves pure and simple.
Do you mean in the “natural slave” sense or the sense “yeah he’s working in the salt mines but I’m a noble at court” sense?
I think that there is something that can be argued there; if slavery or something analogous to it exists, then that means that freedom is not an absolute right, it is contingent and revocable. A misfortune in war can mean that court noble ends up a slave in the victorious nation’s capital – or salt mine. If not alone the possibility but the actuality of slavery exists, then it can be extended to those formerly considered free, it just needs a slight change in definitions/laws/custom and practice/Mad King Verbrance who thinks he’s a boiled egg now declares everyone below the rank of duke and above the rank of knight his personal property and while he may be cuckoo, he’s a fantastic general, the army loves him to bits and will happily knock the head off anyone who says “oh no I’m not”.
The only safeguard is to say, and make it stick, that nobody can be enslaved, there are no natural slaves, and turning people into property is no longer a spoil of war.
And what happens when you lose a war to the Mongols, or to ISIS or North Korea or the Nazis or whoever else it is in your world who doesn’t adhere to your ideal? Bam, that’s it, you’re enslaved. What happens when you are wrongfully convicted of the most heinous crimes? Imprisoned, dead, certainly not free.
This has always been a possibility. It always will be, barring some truly absolute utopia beyond our ability to reasonably foresee. So either “freedom” is a word that does not have any referent in any possible world this side of Heaven and/or the Singularity, or it is a word that refers to a thing that people can have but can also have taken away from them. The latter seems more useful.
My understanding is slightly different than the others commenting here; very briefly, the king exists in a system of coercion, which the king cannot be immune to.
So, while theoretically the king can coerce other people, in practice there is an imminent threat of death if the king rules poorly, or is even perceived as ruling poorly, so the king is as constrained as anyone else – possibly more constrained, in a 1984 “Nobody cares what the proles think” sort of way.
Indeed. The king doesn’t actually have absolute power in the way that a person who owns a robot army has power. The people he commands have to accept the orders, which is contingent on what he orders them to do.
I see the left wing, at least in the US, coception of freedom much more closely associated with the puritan concept of ordered liberty that pure positivism. John Winthrop defined ordered liberty as “the freedom to do that which is good.” Contrary to Mencken, puritanism is not the haunting fear that someone, somewhere might be happy, but the haunting fear that someone, somewhere, might be enjoying something they shouldn’t be.
That’s not exactly right. Libertarians oppose everything the government does, even when it is functionally the same as what they would approve of if a property owner did it. That’s why they disapprove of property tax but accept rent.
…and they think the difference is the absence of coercive force.
I know you’d probably argue that charging rent implies the use of coercive force, but the topic here is what libertarians think, not what others think about libertarian ideas.
My point is that the action itself isn’t fundamentally different, only the organization that does it. So it’s not exactly right to explain their opposition to something solely based on the action but you have to incorporate the history behind it too.
it is fundamentally different. The government doesn’t give you the option of not paying, the landlord didn’t force you to live in his house.
Honestly, I think that’s a weak point myself. The NAP doesn’t play particularly nice with land ownership; there have been a number of attempts to reconcile the two but they tend either to smell pretty post-hoc to me or to go some weird places. But then, I’m not a libertarian.
That’s not the point, though. The point is that the libertarian theory of freedom really does revolve around the absence of coercion: that’s what libertarian books say, that’s what libertarians themselves say when you ask them. You think you’ve identified a point where that doesn’t work too well; fine, I have some edge cases too, just like I’ve got some for the conservative and liberal versions. But it’s pretty rude to take those edge cases for any ideology and use them to insist that actually its adherents must believe some other, less sophisticated (or more nefarious) thing, especially in a thread that’s explicitly about comparing and contrasting the theory.
@Nornegast
I’m not saying that libertarians don’t believe what they say. I’m saying that their definition of coercion is idiosyncratic and highly different than the one used by others. It’s like when anarchists say that socialism is superior to capitalism. It’s important to note that their definition of capitalism includes the Soviet Union.
@Cassander
In the interests of not clogging up this sub thread, I responded more thoroughly to you below.
Albion’s Seed explains the difference between freedom and liberty.
If the right-wingers and libertarians want the word “freedom” so much, they can have it as far as I’m concerned. I’d rather worry about “well-being” or suchlike. Because:
This provides a useful foil to look at the Left concept of freedom, which is performative, or oriented around positive rights; the Left concept of freedom is the ability to do things. The absence of coersion is a necessary but not sufficient condition for Left freedom; you also need the means to act.
To me, this isn’t so much grounds for a new and more convoluted definition of freedom and more a description of why I think freedom – in the sense of lacking exterior coercion – is an ultimately hollow goal. What good is being free to do whatever you want without having your needs met? Whereas on the other hand, having your needs met is a good thing even if you are not free to do whatever you want. Sure, having both at once is better if possible, but let’s worry about needs first and wants second.
But I admit that that’s just one way that I find myself fitting in oddly with liberalism. From my perspective, modern-day liberals are puritans claiming to be libertines – and while I am all for puritans, the weird mental gymnastics you have to go through to claim to be something you’re not gives rise to all sorts of strange dysfunctions. They’d be a lot more sane and effective – and I’d be a lot more comfortable in supporting them – if they just admitted that yes, they wanted everyone to sit down, shut up and eat their vegetables.
Naval Gazing: Mine Warfare, Part 1
Series index
Probably the most underappreciated of naval weapons is the humble mine. Mine warfare is unglamorous, dangerous, and potentially decisive.
The first ship mined (as we understand the term today) was HMS Merlin, on July 9th, 1855. The ship, deployed to the Baltic as part of the Crimean War, suffered only minimal damage. The Russians had deployed primitive moored contact mines, tethered to the bottom, which detonated if a rod on the top was bumped by a passing ship. Interestingly, they were invented by Immanuel Nobel, father of Alfred Nobel. In response, the British initiated the first minesweeping operation a few days later, grappling the mines and hauling them up. Remote-controlled mines to be detonated from shore, were also used, but proved less successful than the contact mines.
Mines played a part in the American Civil War, too, protecting harbors and interdicting rivers. The famous “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” quote actually referred to a minefield at Mobile Bay, because at the time, “torpedo” was a generic term for any underwater explosive.
Mines developed slowly throughout the second half of the 19th century. The sea is not stationary, so creating a mine that would reliably detonate on contact and not be set off by waves was difficult. The first truly successful contact detonator was the Hertz horn, invented in the 1870s- these are the spikes seen on the most popular naval mine stereotype. Each horn is made of lead and contains a vial of sulfuric acid. When the horn is bent, the vial breaks and the acid runs down into a lead-acid battery, producing a current flow that detonates the mine.
Another interesting innovation was the automatic depth setter. Contact mines need to be deep enough to be concealed while being shallow enough that ships can’t pass over them. Early on, moored mines had their cables cut individually to achieve this, but the automatic depth setter replaced this task. A mine would have three separate parts, the mine proper, the anchor (a box), and the plummet. Initially, the mine and the anchor would float together, while the plummet fell, attached to the anchor by a length of cable equal to the desired mine depth. When the plummet reached the end of its cable, it pulled a pin which allowed water to flood the anchor and start it sinking. The mine’s chain was then played out from the anchor as it fell. When the plummet reached the bottom, the chain was locked and the mine was dragged down to the desired depth by the anchor. A diagram of the process can be found here. (Note: this is actually an antenna mine, which is discussed further below)
Mine warfare first made a major impact during the Russo-Japanese war. The first battleship sunk by mines was the Russian Petropavlovsk, the flagship of their Pacific fleet, while she was attempting to leave the base at Port Arthur. She took with her Admiral Makarov, the fleet commander and by far the best Russian admiral of the war. This was one of the first examples of offensive mining, or laying mines in areas an enemy is likely to pass through (as opposed to laying mines to keep an enemy out of a specific area).
The Russians retaliated with their own offensive minelaying, sinking two Japanese pre-dreadnoughts, a third of their fleet. The Japanese also made use of drifting mines, which sank the Russian battleship Navarin during the Battle of Tsushima. This threat greatly concerned the British during World War I, and was one of the drivers of the British turn-away at Jutland, but it never materialized.
World War I saw extensive use of mines by all sides. In October of 1914, the battleship HMS Audacious was sunk off of Ireland by a mine laid by the German auxiliary Berlin. The Germans initially focused on large minefields laid by surface ships and set deep in an attempt to kill British warships, while merchant ships would hopefully sail over them. Beginning in 1916, they switched to smaller submarine-laid fields intended to sink merchant shipping. The British countered by taking up large numbers of trawlers and converting them to sweep for mines. They also engaged in offensive minelaying off of German bases, and would use radio intercepts of orders to the German minesweepers to determine when the High Seas Fleet was about to sortie.
Both sides also constructed large defensive minefields, the most prominent of which was the minefield in the Dardanelles. This minefield thwarted the initial attempt to force the strait, sinking three pre-dreadnoughts and damaging three more along with a battlecruiser, and the guns covering the field made it impossible to sweep. The allies landed at Gallipoli to silence the guns, but the attempt ultimately proved unsuccessful.
The other major defensive minefield was the North Sea Mine Barrage, laid primarily by the US in the last few months of the war in an attempt to bottle up U-boats transiting out of the North Sea. It involved over 70,000 mines of a new type called antenna mines. The biggest problem with a traditional contact mine against submarines is that a submarine could avoid it by being either above or below it. To counter this, an antenna mine has an additional float above it that supports a copper antenna. When the antenna makes contact with the steel hull of a ship, the dissimilar metals produce a current that fires the mine. While very clever, this type of mine never proved particularly effective. The North Sea Barrage only claimed four U-boats, with another four possibles and eight damaged. The US launched a major operation to sweep them up, and in the process developed a device which allowed them to use steel minesweepers in the field without setting off the mines. Otherwise they would have been forced to use wooden minesweepers. (I believe this device is basically the opposite of active cathodic protection devices, but have been unable to confirm this.)
The other side of using mines is dealing with them. Sweeping for mines is exactly what it sounds like. The standard method was to take a small vessel, originally a converted fishing trawler, and stream a pair of “sweeps” from it. These long wires are held out from the side of the ship by underwater gliders called kites which keep the cables under tension. The sweeps are designed to break the mooring cables of the mines, either through mechanical damage or small explosives, causing them to float to the surface where they are usually sunk by gunfire from the sweeper. The sweeps also serve a protective function. Mines are usually pushed aside by the bow wave, then drawn in to strike the side of the ship, but the sweeps prevent this from happening. Similar devices called paravanes are used by larger ships to protect them from mines, pushing the mines aside instead of cutting their cables.
There are substantial drawbacks to sweeping, however. It’s a slow process, and the resulting path is fairly narrow. It has to be repeated frequently in areas that are in danger of being mined and consumes lots of ships and manpower. Also, some mines are fitted with anti-sweep devices, such as ratchets that allow the sweep to pass through the cable or explosive charges designed to sever the sweep when it passes.
During World War II, contact mines played much the same role as they did during WWI, vast defensive fields being laid to protect channels, straits, and harbors. (Offensive minefields were mostly composed of influence mines.) They made up the vast majority of the field protecting Wonsan during the Korean War, which seriously hindered the US pursuit of the North Koreans in 1950. In 1988, the frigate USS Samuel B Roberts struck an Iranian version of a 1908 Russian mine and suffered serious damage, knocking out her engines and starting fires that took five hours to bring under control. Iraq and Iran both made extensive use of contact mines during their war in the 80s. As an amusing side-note, the Iranians attempted to improve the Russian M08 mine with more explosives. However, this required them to use a lighter cable, as the mine must lift both itself and the cable. It turned out that the lighter cable was too weak, and many mines snapped their moorings. Even primitive, century-old mines are more complex than they appear.
Although contact mines have fallen in importance relative to influence mines since WWII, they remain a threat to this day. They’re cheap and highly effective, provided the target does not have advanced mine-warfare capabilities, such as good mine-avoidance sonars. If they do, then you need to look at influence mines, which I’ll discuss next time.
Link to the mine diagram is broken.
Fixed. Not sure how that happened.
What’s an…
…tease.
I’m pacing myself. I do have other things to do. (At least in theory.)
@Nornagest
Trump is an influence mine. No one noticed him and then boom: he had huge influence.
I seem to remember that mine warefare is the absolute rock-bottom least prestigious branch of the US Navy.
If it’s not the bottom, you can see it from there. This could come back to bite us quite hard if we don’t get our act together. There are occasional efforts, but this is one area where we basically just buy other people’s systems.
The interaction between the antenna mine and the submarine is confusing me. I see how the submarine might avoid contact mines (shallow draught?), and I can see how the antenna allows for detection of anything above the mine, but it seems like the sub can still pass below the mine. Was it simply the case that submarines of that era usually travelled surfaced, and hence the antenna was supposed to be a sufficient solution?
Submarines did usually travel surfaced, yes. A submarine before the mid-40s was essentially a surface ship that could occasionally hide underwater. 200 ft was a fairly typical test (approximate maximum) depth at the time, and also the apparent maximum depth of the mines. So the submarine couldn’t just go under. There’s a couple of books on archive.org with more details on the North Sea Barrage.
It’s pretty clear in my mind how the plummet’s cable being fully played out can unlock the anchor chain. It is not clear how the plummet hitting the bottom *relocks* it. Any insight here?
I don’t know how it actually works, but one way to do it would be to have a gear on one side of the drum, with a catch that is spring-loaded to push it into the gear. When the plummet is payed out it pulls the catch away from the gear, when the plummet hits the bottom the catch is pushed back in.
Relying on the sudden loss of tension in the plummet cable, I suppose? I guess that could work!
I don’t know the exact mechanism, but I’d suspect something very much like what dodrian describes.
Southeast Asia and the Western Front infamously still have a ton of terrestrial mines lying around. Are there any notable nautical no-go zones due to old unswept mines?
Nothing quite as prominent, although there’s still some controversy over the degree of cleanup done in the North Sea. And I wouldn’t swear there weren’t places off Japan that didn’t have mines. The big difference is that you don’t have to worry about kids wandering into the areas marked ‘danger-mines’. On the other hand, if a chain breaks…
In May, a Dutch fishing boat fished up a sea mine. So they are still out there.
If a chain breaks, the mine is supposed to go inert within the hour. If it doesn’t, it will wind up on a beach somewhere in no more than a few years, or the flotation chamber will rust through and it will sink. Influence mines depend on sensors with a finite battery life. The most recent war in which mines played a big part was the Iran-Iraq war from the 1980s; if the Persian Gulf is safe enough for regular travel, it’s hard to believe mines from any older conflict would still be an issue.
You do occasionally run into problems where an air-dropped naval mine wound up buried in a coastal mud flat or the like where it is possible for someone to e.g. say “this looks like a great place for a beachfront house!” and then run into the thing with a bulldozer. That can be trouble even if the battery is dead.
My understanding is that the North Sea concerns are over construction projects, things like oil rigs and wind farms. And self-inerting mechanisms are notoriously bad. But yes, it’s not as bad at sea.
That makes sense; an extension of the “mine buried in mud meets construction equipment” problem to the continental shelf.
Beware!
And that is how the little Ottoman minelayer Nusret (God’s Help) attained the largest battleship kill score in history.
I’ve been thinking about Dunbar’s Number, this idea that there is a finite limit on how many people we can deal with as individuals and when we have to deal with larger collections we start to deal in groups and abstractions. Supposedly this is why larger organizations are impersonal and bureaucratic; they are too big to care about the individual. The number itself is usually pegged at 150 or so.
Suppose you tried to run a business while keeping this concept in mind. I think that would lead to two big strategic rules. First, you would never chase after opportunities that required you to get big. You would always be conscious that you are a wolf, not a rat or a whale, and target mid-sized opportunities. Second, if you did grow past the boundary, you would need to look for a way to either outsource work aggressively or fission. (Hopefully there would be some clean break you could fission along.)
How big, financially speaking, could a Dunbar-conscious company get? Well, Craigslist did an estimated $335 million in business with a mere 185 employees, or $1.8 million per employee, so it’s probably the benchmark to beat.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/craigslist-beats-google-facebook-revenue-productivity-rob-kelly/
Gore Associates would hive off sub-groups of less that 150 people.
I’ve wondered about stocking an organization with people who have unusually good abilities to track people– maybe Dunbar’s number for such an organization would be higher.
I always thought the way to do it would be to split companies off in to “cells” of 30-60 people and then have one super-cell at the top, composed entirely of people who you I’m 100% sure are loyal and committed to me that advises the cells on what they ought to be going for and resolves disputes between them.
This is basically what is done in companies now, but this leads to a massive managerial overhead. If you have a company of 1000 productive workers, and a manager can comfortably manage 25, you’d need 40 managers to manage them, and then two managers to manage the managers and then one person to manage the manager-managers.
However, manager skill and worker independence greatly influence this. If we take the same example, but now need one manager for every eight workers, you’d need 125 managers to manage the workforce and another 16 to manage those. Then you’d also need two managers to manage those manager-managers and another manager to manage the manager-manager-manager (CEO).
In the first example, your management is 4% of the company, but in the second example, it’s about 13%.
I think that’s supposed to include your family, neighbors, friends, and colleagues. That would make it maybe 50 colleagues if you have a life, 100 if you don’t.
But as Nancy said, this number (whether it’s 150, 100, or 50) doesn’t have to be the limit of the whole organization; only the people you cooperate with. So you can split to groups by N, and physically separate those groups from each other.
Of course, now we have a problem how those groups are supposed to cooperate. I think in the usual company people actually directly cooperate with rather small number of colleagues; it’s just that those other colleagues are also in the same building, which results in seeing unknown faces. Maybe if we would put each group of 50 in a separate building, and then have one extra building for meetings of managers, this could work. The managers would be members of two groups: the group they manage, and the group of managers; but if both groups contain 50 people, that still gives them together 100 people to cooperate with. I wonder if someone tried that.
I’ve always thought the solution was more feudalism. Not in the sense, but the more generic sense of diffusion of control. We have 150-man fiefdoms with defined purposes, and overlords who have three jobs, listed in *increasing* importance:
– set overall roadmaps
– keep the peace / broker agreements
– execute anyone who plays zero sum games with another fiefdom
The last one is the important part that I think is missed in a lot of organizations. The big boss’s biggest job isn’t at all figuring out what market to emphasize or orienting the company towards internet sales or whatever, it’s noticing that Marketing is trying to look good by screwing over Sales, and immediately firing anyone responsible.
Mistakes are survivable. Inefficiency is survivable. Internal backstabbing (in the tech biz, this is referred to, often in the context of Microsoft, as “Battlin’ Business Units”) is not.
Somebody had better explain that to Eddie Lampert before Sears-Kmart goes out of business.
I’ve worked in companies of size ~30, ~500, and ~30,000, and in all cases the number of people I had to actually “know” in the sense of having a good mental model of how they act, what their personality was like, etc. was about 10.
Certainly in the 30,000 person company I’d often interact with other people but I didn’t have to actually understand them in any deep sense. e.g. I have a problem with some data, so I email the “data support” mailing list, I get a response from whoever is on rota that day, and then interact with them in a very generic way.
Which is to say that Dunbar’s number wasn’t in any way a limiting factor on the company, at least in my roles; there was plenty more interaction that I could have handled. But rank and team membership allow you to abstract away people’s personalities while doing your job.
Did you ever start identifying with your employer? Was the company ever “we” to you?
Yes, I identified with all my employers. Less so with the megacorp, but that was mostly because my job there was not as good as my job at the other companies.
Employers, but not coworkers?
@aNeopuritan
That wasn’t the question.
Very relevant: https://www.whistlinglobsters.net/s/gnkfez/dunbar_number_as_limit_group_sizes
This is an interesting look at revenue per employee in the S&P 500. The highest is $7.9/million per employee. Those are large companies but I’d expect a small company to be able to match that per employee. Unfortunately I can’t find any data on smaller companies because most of them are private.
Also depending on the measurement you might want to count something like WhatsApp which sold for $19 billion with 55 employees.
Thanks. That’s a great link to Priceonomics. I was sure the top tech companies were also at the top in revenue per employee. But they’re not even close. Sometimes it’s hard to see out of one’s bubble.
It’s strange that the big Wall Street companies didn’t rate. Where were Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley?
The energy companies dominating doesn’t surprise me, but I agree that that I expected to see more Wall Street firms.
The SSC comment section is the most epistemically cautious, cross-culturally (i.e. across the blue-red divide) empathetic/civil group of people I know of or regularly interact with. Also one of the most intellectually diverse.
1. Props to Scott for cultivating this environment. After I spent last weekend at a conference where the intellectual environment was NOT like this (but given the professional skills of most of the people there and topics in the presentations, maybe ought to have been at least a little more like it), I appreciate the conversation here that much more.
2. You all deserve a pat on the back too, SSCers.
3. Is this how it is in the Rationalist community in general? I don’t really see myself as part of that community and don’t regularly visit any websites that are part of that community aside from this one; the few glimpses I’ve had tell me the answer is no. But maybe I’m wrong?
4. Post your theories on “What’s our secret sauce?”
4a. Is “boiling off” part of it?
I wouldn’t be surprised if part of it is that anyone who isn’t smart and tolerant enough to hang out here takes one look at the comment section, sees either someone saying that racial differences exist or that feminists make good points sometimes or that government is the best solution for certain problems, and bails. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if the posts themselves have this effect as well.
Seems like the LessWrong comments sections are\were about as tolerant as this place is, if not quite as consistently high-quality. I’ve found the classier libertarian\anarchocapitalist hangouts tend to be similarly pleasant; that’s how I found SSC & rationalism, through libertarianism.
And I’m sure some significant fraction of it is just careful gardening by Scott.
And the secret sauce is just Thousand Island dressing (ketchup and mayonnaise,) same as almost all secret sauces. What I wanna know is what’s in Sheetz’s “Boom Boom” sauce, that stuff’s amazing.
My experience in the libertarianism-adjacent environments is that they tend to be too jargon-filled for me to get a good handle on them. Ditto for the Leftist flavor. What I like about SSC is that the viewpoints are varied enough that people don’t bother building impenetrable buzzword fortresses. That’s probably Scott’s doing.
Huh. Can you give some examples? Only libertarian jargon I can think of is the NAP, which is just “don’t hurt people except to stop them hurting people*” and using the term “state” to refer to government. And “crony capitalism\corporatism” I suppose.
*where hurting people means altering or using their property without their permission. This sounds like a weird way to define hurting but if you think about it, most of conventional morality can be defined in terms of property rights.
In turn, the libertarian conception of property means your body and yourself, anything you’re freely given by another person (and fraud doesn’t count,) and anything produced entirely by and with your property, property you had permission to use, or unowned property (e.g. air.)
A tolerant community does not necessarily scare away intolerant people. Some people love to fight online, and don’t mind being in the minority. So it is also important that Scott actually bans those people (as opposed to just having that right in theory, but not actually exercising it), and that the community trusts Scott to do so.
At LessWrong the quality is incosistent, so it is more difficult to agree on what is allowed and what is not. Here by “quality” I mean not just how smart and interesting is the article, but also what norms of politeness or non-mindkilling it follows. As an example, at SSC, Scott may sometimes write something that he really regrets later, and then he probably decides to write nicer than that in the future. But at LW, writing something less nice than usual may actually encourage other people to write even worse stuff, because instead of a regrettable mistake, they see a precedent that opens the gate for them.
Unless it is something completely different. Maybe writing about quantum physics actually creates more dangerous enemies than writing about social justice. Or maybe it’s LW explicitly talking about creating a movement and changing the world (building the AI, raising the sanity waterline), while SSC feels to outsiders like ultimately just one busy person’s blog.
Re 4) I was prompted to join the community after reading several posts by Scott which seemed exceptionally level-headed and assumed the best from the people he disagreed with. That was something I wanted to see more of. In this way I think the community starts by self-selecting from a pool of reasonable people (and not because they want to hear more rants or cheerleading about why people they disagree with are dumb).
It helps that this is still more of a comments section to a blog than a proper forum, and it helps that we get a new OT every few days, which kills discussions with more heat than light. There’s probably something to be said about making it more difficult to continue discussions that get past a certain depth (compare this to a bulletin board type forum where each reply brings the thread back up to the top of the page and make it easy for others to pile on).
One thing that’s surprised me compared to other forums I’ve visited is how light-handed the moderation here is. This is probably mostly because Scott has better things to do with his time than read every comment, but the effect is that people aren’t playing ‘appeal-to-the-moderators’ games to try and get those they disagree with banned. Having vague rules (kind, true, necessary) rather than an explicit list again makes people less likely to try and game the system.
In summary, what makes SSC work better for civilized disagreement than many other places on the internet?
1) A positive example set by Scott
2) The restrictive format of the comment section
3) Taking a mostly hands-off approach to moderation.
Note: Low effort comment.
I agree.
It’s far more diverse, by virtue of not actually being a community and more of a network of loosely linked ones.
I wouldn’t say the SSC comments section is super intellectually diverse, actually. More than is common in the internet nowadays, sure, but that’s damning with faint praise.
I wonder how much more diverse we can get and still communicate effectively.
Significantly more, both in terms of having a higher (but still small) number of extremists and having more people from more centrist but underrepresented viewpoints.
Somebody invite Terrence Tao to effort post here, and we’ll see how many people can understand him.
My impression is it’s very ideologically diverse but not very culturally diverse.
I’m not sure–it depends on what counts as “culture.” But it seems culturally diverse to me–more than most other places on the internet. You’ve got Catholics, polyamorists, people from multiple countries…
Admittedly, we’re all weird, and most of us would look at something that said “the error rate went down 200%” and say “no way”.
As a cautionary tale–the site that was like this a decade ago was Making Light.
I partly agree with SamChevre, depends how you define culture. On the other hand, as Americans normally think of culture I’m pretty sure the answer would be “not culturally diverse”
Judging by the 2017 survey results SSC is not very racially diverse. 88% white is pretty white. On the other hand, only 64% of the readership is from the U.S. which surprised me, so the racial demographics may partly reflect the underlying demographics of the countries the readers are from.
Education level here is also higher than average, and atheists are way overrepresented.
On the other hand, the political spectrum covered here is really broad.
Among the frequent posters? I see a pretty substantial right/libertarian skew. I would guess an American conservative or European anarchist would feel at home here, but a socialist or social democrat would feel like he’s swimming upstream all the time.
Come to think of it, do we have a socialist among us? A social democrat? A Green?
I’m pretty sure we have some social democrat-y people here, but some of them also pattern match really badly to the current American fashion where a particular set of cultural beliefs is thought to be required to be “left”. IIRC Aapje said his beliefs were closest to the Dutch… Green party? (which I have no idea how it aligns compared to the U.S. one) And Deiseach is culturally conservative and Catholic, but as I understand it, she’s not economically right wing at all.
But outside of when Freddie deBoer (who as I understand it has decided to bail from the hellish vortex of online argument; I assume mostly due to interactions he had in the broader media with his writing and on twitter and not here specifically but I don’t know), I don’t think we have many passionate socialists here in the old school sense. People who are pro safety net and welfare state sure, but not many pro-socialism in the shared ownership of the means of production sense. I think that’s largely due to the huge blow socialism as a whole took with the fall of the Soviet Union and the conversion of China to crony capitalism. I get the impression socialism has been hurting for numbers of true believers for decades.
Hello! Socialist by preference, social democrat by pragmatism. (as in: I would prefer public ownership of the means of production and all that. I just don’t see how it’s possible anytime soon, and perhaps not ever. So I’ll settle for well-regulated capitalism backed by a welfare state, which is also not something that everyone’s going to be willing to go along with but which I can at least imagine getting a majority behind)
But it’s true that conservatives and libertarians seem to dominate here. On the other hand, Scott himself starts out from a liberal viewpoint and then leans right from there, which seems to create an environment where people are less inclined to just dismiss left-leaning viewpoints.
4. Post your theories on “What’s our secret sauce?”
The rule of the Rightful Caliph is known by its benevolence and efficacy 🙂
I think most of us have had experiences of the yelling and hair-pulling elsewhere online, and have indulged in it ourselves. On here, something makes us want to be better than that. Scott writes very well, has a broad range of interests, produces a regular supply of
the drugexcellent content, and has attracted a lot of people who have expertise, even as an intelligent amateur, in various fields that they can communicate in an interesting manner (e.g. bean and Naval Gazing). Those who want to interact on a particular comment thread can do so and those that don’t need not feel that they’re falling behind, because there will be something else they can respond to later on. We’ve just had a very interesting and civilised discussion about the Dark Ages, for instance, all in response to a post by Scott.
I also do think the absence of any kind of karma or gold or ranking system helps a lot to keep us on the straight and narrow in the comments. I’ve never seen the use of those as they tend to devolve into popularity contests rather than “yes, though I disagree with you on substantial matters, this was an excellent comment” acknowledgement.
For a while, the “secret sauce” for me was two things:
1) The ability to discuss specific things here that flat-out could not be discussed in any other space online (apart from those that were full of people making constant reference to “WE WUZ KANGZ” and “the gay agenda” etc etc etc).
2) The presence of commenters like Deiseach, John Schilling and numerous others (those two just leap out at me right now) who have the unusual gift of being able to critique, pick apart and improve on things I post without coming across as being aggressive or condescending.
These two particularly leap out at me, btw, when I read most criticisms of SSC’s community. Nearly all of them boil down to some form of “the SSC commentariat allows subject matter about which I disapprove” or “the SSC commentariat doesn’t engage in the kind of public excoriation I want them to!”
The former is best thought of as an externality that isn’t really a phenomenon of SSC as much as it’s an anti-phenomenon of everywhere else. The latter, on the other hand, is a specific element of the SSC comment community which is perhaps difficult to intentionally construct; the kind of high-quality responses you get on here tend to attract other high-quality respondents, which has a self-reinforcing quality.
My assumption would be that the only way to ensure a Scott-level commentariat would be to be a Scott-level blogger in the first place.
Just so we’re not completely circlejerking, we’re not perfect. Everyone has biases and we’re no exception. And the extent that bothers someone is at least partly influenced by their political beliefs.
That being said, I think what makes our commentators better than many websites is that we’re more likely to be “grizzled veterans” of internet debating. And by debating, I don’t mean giving one sentence “smackdowns” that earn you praise from a social network. I mean the kind where you spend hours and days trying to figure out what the hell the other guy is even saying. Do that a few times and you start to see the process by which someone has different beliefs from you and it doesn’t seem that unreasonable. When someone comes here and hasn’t had their beliefs challenged before, it’s really obvious.
Ladies and gentlemen, Wrong Species has just uttered the magic phrase to commence the airing of grievances!
There’s something I’ve always wondered about bear-baiting, and I bet someone here knows the answer: How did they chain up the bear in the first place? Was it drugged, or a domesticated bear, or what?
Vox recently published an article by Sean Illing titled “20 of America’s top political scientists gathered to discuss our democracy. They’re scared.” Apparently, democracy only happens when the left is winning.
The first few paragraphs are unobjectionable. Yes, there is polarization. Yes there is loss of social cohesion. Yes the “class compromise” suffers when economic mobility suffers. And then it dissolves into “it’s all the outgroup.”
A few nitpicks before the truly objectionable stuff:
No, the courts are yet another partisan divide. Activist judges attempted to stop Trump’s travel ban and having failed once, are about to fail again. Also, how is a judge in Hawaii attempting to block the democratically elected president from exercising basic authority over the nation’s borders granted to him by Congress, in accordance with the will of the voters and strongly in line with public opinion an example of healthy democracy?
The very first government was two cavemen saying to each other “Okay, if anyone tries to come into the cave who isn’t us, hit him with this rock.” The most basic role of government is controlling borders, and if the people are not to be allowed to control who is and is not allowed across the borders, wouldn’t that be the end of democracy? You, the people, may no longer have any say in who does and does not come into your country?
Also, Trump is appointing “Scalias all the way down,” so it seems the Executive and Legislative branches might finally be checking an out-of-control judiciary.
The press is woefully unpopular. They’ll gleefully report Trump has 40-something percent approval while completely ignoring their own 36% approve / 50% disapprove ratings. Nearly half of voters now think the media just makes stuff up. Over and over again we see breathless reports from “anonymous sources” that sound ridiculous and few if any predictions made by these sources come true. Free, yes, but celebrity scandals, opinions about who “utterly destroyed” whom on twitter—this is vibrant?
Congress is the only group in that poll people hate more than the media (19% approve / 60% disapprove). What has Congress done that one could describe as “fulfilling its role?” Who are these 19% of people who approve of Congress? And to qualify Congress’ performance with “mostly?” The most generous I could be is “barely.”
Next we get:
Followed immediately by Illing’s interpretation
How does this follow? Bermeo attributes the death of a democracy to malice, and then Illing immediately describes complacency and incompetence. Which is it?
I agree with the next few paragraphs describing the failure of the economy to allow people to improve their lives in fair and predictable ways and how this damages the social contract that allows a democracy to function. This all sounds very much like the “economic anxiety” that drove Trump voters. Then we get to polarization:
The linked study (which we’ve discussed in a previous open thread) says nothing about a “spike in racial animus,” and nothing about it being on the right. Instead, listed among the “Key Findings” of the study is:
Can anyone give me a charitable take on Illing’s statement? I can’t really think of one.
My interpretation of the last 50 years of race relations has been a (largely successful) attempt to suppress racial consciousness, particularly among whites. A common refrain among (older) white people is “I don’t care if you’re black, white, purple or green, can you get the job done?” A willful colorblindness. It’s only been in the few years with the advancement of privilege ideology (coming from the left) that this is unsatisfactory. Silence is consent, and not noticing race and then not begging POC for forgiveness is the new definition of racism. So I can only model Illing’s thought process as “we’ve told white people they’re the devil and they don’t agree. This is a spike in racial animus among white people / the right.”
Then we get into more Russia delusion:
I know, man, I know. I mean, when those evil Russians spent a whopping $100k on FaceBook ads mostly in 2015 and related to issues besides the Presidential election thereby demolishing the entire $10 billion dollars in American political advertising and who knows how much in mainstream media coverage, that was terrifying. But when CNN said they used Pokemon Go to promote Black Lives Matter swinging the entire election dramatically towards Trump, that’s the end of democracy right there. Game over man, game over. Just tear up the Constitution and crown Putin Czar of the World already.
The reason we don’t care about this is because it’s silly. It’s very, very silly. Of course foreign interference in elections is undesirable, but in an interconnected world it’s unavoidable. Russia wants to influence our elections, and so does China and Israel and Canada and Carlos Slim and Mexico and everybody else. But it probably all winds up being kind of a wash. And overwhelmingly drowned out by the efforts of the American media and the campaigns themselves.
The director of the FBI serves at the pleasure of the President. Firing him is not dispensing with any democratic norm. Bill Clinton also fired his FBI director. Was he dispensing with any democratic norm? And after the handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton, who trusts Comey in any political matter? The right justifiably distrusts him for, immediately after listing the actions she took that (in their minds definitely) constitute crimes refused to recommend prosecuting those crimes, and the left justifiably distrusts him for violating the universal law enforcement ethical standard of minimizing harm or exposure in criminal investigations. When you investigate Bob for rape but decide he probably didn’t rape, you do not then hold a press conference announcing to the world all the rape-like things Bob did that fall short of rape.
Two people. In advisory roles. No actual power or authority. And again, if we’re gnashing our teeth and rending our garments over this, how horrified were you about Hillary Clinton’s role in her husband’s White House? In what way are these significantly different?
“We’ll repeat the most outlandish bullshit that you like getting peed on by Russian hookers but how dare you respond with anything but groveling obsequiousness.”
Yes, because in order to maintain democracy we must only have career politicians who have no interests outside of technocratic politics. How can we have a democracy if actual people outside the permanent political class assume power?
Perhaps because those are civilizational issues and not personal issues? Perhaps on the “personal issues” front they were also voting for Trump because they think better trade deals and reduced regulation will result in more or better jobs for them? And perhaps when liberals vote for amnesty for illegal aliens, or refugee resettlement, these are also policies that are unlikely to make a significant difference in the lives of Democrat voters, but that’s not really the point? No, no, no, they just hate and are skeered of Mexicans and Muslims for absolutely no reason.
But “revamping trade policies” seems like a serious solution to economic problems. We have trade policies for a reason. To address economic issues. Nobody drafted TPP for funsies. It was because some people thought they would be better off with that trade deal instead of a different, or no trade deal. “Building a wall and deporting illegals” sounds like a serious solution to illegal immigration. I mean, just by talking tough on illegal immigration, illegal border crossings are already down by 70%. You can argue the public shouldn’t see illegal immigration as a problem, but you cannot say it “can’t be solved” when just tough talk has reduced the rate of increase in the problem by 70%.
And, seriously, “They need the public to be angry, resentful and focused on problems that can’t be remedied.” You mean like telling women they only reason the sum of income of all women is less than the sum of income of all men is because of evil sexism? And not at all because women choose different career paths for a variety of reasons, some of which are almost certainly biological in origin?
You mean like telling black people the only reason the per-capita wealth of blacks is lower than that of whites, Asians and Jews is because of evil white supremacy? And not at all because individuals take different career paths for a variety of reasons, some of which are almost certainly cultural and biological in origin?
Okay, yes, that one’s ridiculous. They would never mention Asians and Jews in the “racial inequality” demagoguery because it wrecks the “white supremacy” canard.
The racial and gender inequality demagoguery is the epitome of “angry, resentful, and focused on problems that can’t be remedied,” because you cannot remedy this problem without genetic engineering on a scale such as to make us no longer human. Or perhaps eugenics that would put Hitler to shame.
Great, Illing. I’m so glad the conference reinforced your own prejudices. If it just weren’t for that damned outgroup everything would be peachy.
While I share your opinion of the Illing piece I think there are better places for this sort of rant.
They’re more likely to ban you on the subreddit for it. I didn’t get very far into the article before filing it under “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and giving up.
This only serves to highlight your…
You know, I’ve always thought this would be a fun weak point to take advantage of, but you kind of have to turn into a monster to really exploit it fully and I don’t particularly want to do that.
Plus if you try they’re conditioned to shut down because it’s too good of an argument
i’m at least 60% serious about this
This is something that always annoys me when people talk about silicon valley not having diversity.
I think you underestimate the Russians. Ideological war is the one thing they excel in. (Military based on “we have enough humans, and we don’t mind sacrificing them” only comes second.) I actually expect that Russians have more influence over American politics than even most of their critics believe. I would not be surprised to learn that in most major conflicts they support both sides, because their current strategy is essentially to paralyze potential enemies by creating as much chaos as possible. In other words, I suspect that Russians support both Trump and SJWs. (Note: I said “support” not “created”. One can nurture chaos quite efficiently by feeding what grew up naturally.)
Otherwise; in general, I agree about the hypocrisy. It’s great when Democrat presidents have big powers, but it’s a threat to democracy when Republican presidents do the same. Just like it is okay to hate some ethnic groups, but it is unforgivable to hate some others. And how equality is the supreme value, unless it happens to be a microaggression. “It’s totally different when we do it!” Well, that doesn’t sound very convincing to bystanders.
Trump is not a cause of the political chaos. He is a consequence.
@Viliam
You kind of stole my comment that Trump is more a symptom of partisanship than a cause. It really is pretty incredible what a stupid and acerbic President we’ve elected to govern the most powerful country in the world. His tweets almost invariably poison the atmosphere even more, and they often end up crippling his own initiatives. But in retrospect, Trump seems to me the inevitable result of the hyper-partisanship on both sides for the last decade or two.
While the article has a certain amount of (possibly unconscious) bias, as near as I can tell it doesn’t disagree with you about that part.
But for all the reasons discussed above, people have gradually disengaged from the status quo. Something has cracked. Citizens have lost faith in the system. The social compact is broken. So now we’re left to stew in our racial and cultural resentments, which paved the way for a demagogue like Trump.
Your rant is overly long, but let me just pile on this bit.
Congress has not been fulfilling its role for way too long. Presidents engage in war basically at whim at this point and have been for a while. And government by a combination of autopilot entitlement programs and executive orders is bad.
@Russia, I thought the main Russia concern was over the email hack, which had a huge impact on the race and ultimately the election. And from what I remember of the Comey senate hearing, no one was questioning that Russia was the offending party (though whether they did so independently or at Trump’s behest is a whole other question). If Russia was in fact behind the email hacks, would that level of interference still be unconcerning?
Was it interference in a foreign election when Obama went to the U.K. and said that if they voted for Brexit and then wanted a trade deal with the U.S., the U.S. would put them at the back of the line? It was obviously an attempt to influence the election.
Not the same thing as trying to influence an election anonymously, but is that really the complaint?
The DNC emails were given to WikiLeaks by disgruntled Democrat insiders and not by Russia. This is according not only to Assange himself (who still, BTW, has not ever been contacted for testimony by Mueller’s commission) but also to a personal account of Craig Murray, a British ambassador to Uzbekistan and a whistleblower hero who exposed human rights abuses by the Uzbek government. Murray personally met with one of the Democrats involved in the leaks.
Additionally, according to an audio interview with Sy Herch, the source of the leaks was Seth Rich, a Democrat operative. Herch states in the interview that he knows this from his very high-level, “unbelievably accurate and careful” FBI source.
The Intelligence Community Assessment blaming Russia was just that, an “assessment” presented with no evidence by a bunch of analysts “hand-picked” by Clapper. In any sufficiently large organization hand-picking analysts means hand-picking conclusions.
It is, of course, no surprise that Clapper’s analysts could present no evidence given that the FBI never even bothered to examine the DNC servers. They relied solely on the opinion of CrowdStrike: a private company with a history of dubious work hired by the DNC.
On top of that, we also had the Guccifer 2.0 persona deliberately planting “Russian fingerprints” in the DNC files they released and, while actually most likely operating in the US Eastern timezone, going through a Russian VPN in an apparent effort to falsely tie the DNC leaks to Russia.
It’s vox, what do you expect? Providing the blue tribe with sophistry is their raison d’être. I can’t say they never rise above that level, but they don’t do so often.
One small but interminable argument I’ve seen here a lot is whether small countries are better or worse than big ones (specifically economically). In an attempt to settle it, I’ve graphed GDP/capita against population. My conclusion: really rich countries and other territories tend to be small, but beyond that there is little correlation either way.
That is a very good idea, but I don’t understand the graph. I presume the horizontal direction is GDP and the vertical direction is pop, but I don’t get it otherwise. And which countries are graphed there? How many in total? A table listing all the countries with their pop and GDP would be useful, especially if I could copy the data so I could play with it in Excel. I really love that you’ve done this analysis, but it could use more output.
Plus of course I have the thought that correlation isn’t causation. Much of the discussion about large vs. small is whether large countries should be broken up or allow secession. I think that breaking up a large functional country will almost inevitably bring down the GDP per capita of all the smaller parties.
Sci-Fi Talk having become a bit of thing in the last few OTs, thought I’d pose a (fictional) culture-warry question that was asked at a Comic Con panel this summer:
Wars vs. Trek – not which one you like better, that’s too easy. Which one, if you had to choose, would you eliminate entirely from history? No movies, shows, books, toys, nothing. The one you pick, and all of its influences, vaporize.
Particularly interested in any Trekkies that would keep Star Wars, and vice versa.
I am a Trekkie and I would keep Star Wars.
I think Star Trek is the better franchise. Its high points are higher, and its low points are nowhere near as low as Star Wars’. Star Trek at its best it deals with complex problems in a fair and interesting manner, and at its worst it’s uninteresting. Star Wars at its best has good versus evil, and at its worst it’s incomprehensible cringe. If you consider the reboots of both franchises, the Star Trek reboot betrayed the franchise but was still watchable – The Phantom Menace or the Force Awakens otoh… That being said, Picard’s speech in The Drumhead can’t compete with Luke mourning his family as the twin suns set over the Jundland Wastes to John Williams’ score.
I prefer Mass Effect to either, though.
I am unclear why you are keeping Star Wars given your second graf. Does the existence of the Binary Sunset Theme trump all of Star Trek?
Yes. And to answer gbdub below, Star Wars gets a strong emotional reaction out of me that I wouldn’t give up, even though I think Star Trek is technically better in most ways.
Could you expand a bit on why you’d keep Star Wars? I was kind of waiting for the punchline, as it were, most of your post being why you prefer Trek.
(btw, I will have to object to “low points nowhere near as low”. I can forgive low points in a TV series more than a movie trilogy, but there’s some cringey filler in just TOS and TNG. Heck, TNG had Wesley, the worst of Q, and that one pretty racist episode in just the first season. Maybe “the average installment is better” given that Wars had a whole prequel trilogy with maybe half a movie of good material?)
Jar Jar, Kylo Ren’s lightsaber, Hayden Christiansen + Natalie Portman…
I’ll take Wesley and Q any day.
Kylo Ren’s light saber is awesome and there’s nothing wrong with it.
May I wander off on a tangent? What’s the third-biggest sci-fi media franchise, after ST and SW?
Alien?
Planet of the Apes, probably.
I would guess Doctor Who, but is there some particular metric you’re interested in?
Measured how? Income? Fandom size? Influence? Longevity?
I think these would all have different answers. Doctor Who is probably the biggest fandom, but Terminator or something like it would probably edge it out money-wise. In influence terms there are lots of candidates.
Dr Who, perhaps?
I guess it also depends on what you consider “Sci-fi”. Do superheros count? If yes, then I’d say Marvel and DC are ahead of Star Trek, and possibly even Star Wars.
Get rid of Star Wars. It is quite fun, but it is ultimately just escapist light entertainment. And all of its influence has been to turn other things, that could have been more than that, into fun escapist light entertainment because $$$. Including Star Trek, to the extent that it isn’t now “fun” escapist grimdark entertainment instead.
I’m fond of the timeline where “Ender’s Game” kicked off a successful movie franchise in the 80s, and the Vorkosigan Saga followed in the 90s. “Downbelow Station” was fun on the big screen, too.
Star Wars provides a good cultural touchstone for ‘nerdy’ stuff and provides a mechanism for people to share cultural markers with others, especially when people don’t have much experience with that skill.
“We met talking about Star Wars but we both liked programming, video games, and Neal Stephenson! What are the odds?”
SW might be worth it just for the nerd community existing in-and-of-itself.
Didn’t we just have a series of effort posts on how the “nerd community” bootstrapped itself into existence in the 1930s? And certainly the people whose unprecedented letter-writing campaign brought “Star Trek” back for a third season were A: nerds (or at least geeks) and B: a community.
“Star Wars” made that community bigger; I’m not convinced it made it better.
Don’t Star Trek conventions pre-date Star Wars? I feel like the “nerd community” was kind of inevitable.
I don’t think that’s quite fair. First, Star Wars probably played a big role in convincing studios that sci fi could be a money maker. Which, maybe that turns some potentially deep properties into light entertainment. On the other hand, maybe some deep properties don’t get made at all without Star Wars opening the door for big-budget sci fi. Does Blade Runner happen without it? (“A ha!” you could argue, “Blade Runner got neutered by studio execs who didn’t like that it wasn’t Star Wars – look how much better the director’s cut is, proving my point!” But the director’s cut never exists without the film getting green-lit in the first place…)
Also, if sci fi “light entertainment” goes away, it’s probably not getting replaced by deep, cerebral sci fi. It’s getting replaced by other genres of light entertainment. The world without the JJ Abrams Treks isn’t a world with three more TNG films, it’s one with more Fast and Furious clones or whatever.
If we can get “Silent Running” and “Soylent Green” made without the influence of “Star Wars”, I think “Blade Runner” would have come through OK. See also, “2001: A Space Odyssey”.
You are right that Star Wars played a big role in convincing studios that Sci Fi could be a big money maker (again). I consider science fiction to be much more valuable than Sci Fi, and part of what Star Wars did was to obscure the distinction in a way that may have made good science fiction harder to bring to the big screen because people keep looking at it and saying “but if it had more spaceships and explosions it would make more money!”
“The world without the JJ Abrams Treks isn’t a world with three more TNG films, it’s one with more Fast and Furious clones or whatever.”
And that would make for a clearer line between Us and Them.
I would ask which franchise has had a greater positive impact. I’d argue for Trek being the franchise to keep.
Trek is credited with bringing Sci-Fi to a more mainstream audience [Citation Needed], and even as setting the stage to allowing Star Wars to be made. It has had a positive impact through moral episodes (first interracial onscreen kiss, environmentalism in IV, equal rights episodes, etc etc). It has probably inspired more people into sciency/space jobs, though I’d definitely want to see more data on that (especially if you might consider Wars as a ‘gateway drug’ into sci-fi). On this criteria I’d want to keep Trek and dump Wars.
On the other hand, Star Wars has had a greater cultural impact than Trek. I don’t think we’d see much of an artistic loss if we got rid of Trek. But Wars has given us so much – an excellent original trilogy of movies, big advances in special effects, and really moving pieces of music. That aspect would be awful to lose.
This is a popular culture version of the question of whether eliminating Hitler from history would prevent World War II, or better yet, preventing the assassination of Franz Ferdinand would prevent World War I. There are lots of things in media that trace back to Star Trek, but if you removed Star Trek from history, that doesn’t mean they’d all disappear. There would inevitably be other series with similar influences.
The same can be said about Star Wars, of course.
Marry Trek, kill Wars, fuck Stargate.
More interestingly, searching for the canonical order—fuck, marry, kill—I happened across this gem: “Fuck Halloween, kill Thanksgiving, Merry Christmas“.
Amanda Tapping?
Not that I would say no to a Stargate-age Amanda Tapping, but OP was most (2/3) of the way to “fuck marry kill”, so I rounded their post to fuck marry kill for humorous effect.
In retrospect, the better sci-fi choice would have been Firefly, but sometimes my brain doesn’t think that quickly.
Star Trek for TV, Star Wars for movies and never the twain shall meet? Or is that cheating?
If it’s not cheating, I like it. Particularly in this century, when TV is the forum of choice for thoughtful audiovisual entertainment. There was a while (in SF terms, the interregnum between Star Trek and Babylon 5) when that wasn’t the case.
Eliminate it from history and replace it with Jodorowsky’s Dune (1975), right?
Star Wars was the beginning of big special effects sf movies. How much does this matter? Would they have been invented by someone else?
Would losing Star Wars mean losing the Star Trek movies?
I saw this linked in the news today and it was a real jaw-dropper moment for me.
Men! Women are killing you with our blood! The matriarchy (well, possibly only “Dutch women who have been pregnant at some time whose blood was given to Dutch men”) is causing your downfall!
Between the hurricane, this, and the sea giving up its dead – when did we start living in a Matthew “Monk” Lewis Gothic novel?
On the subject of Sci-Fi, how’s the Ender’s Shadow book sequence? Is it grounded like Speaker and the first 80% of Xenocide were, or did OSC permanently stay at Children of the Mind levels of weirdness?
I don’t recall the quality, but the style is much more the action oriented Ender’s Game than the philosophical discussion of the latter EG books.
I liked Ender’s Shadow because I love Bean, but I didn’t read the others. I liked it more than Children of the Mind and Xenocide but less than the good ones.
I found that it followed the pattern of the first sequence: the first book was tight and solid, and the second reasonably grounded; but when Card lets himself into the broader world things all go to hell. Never gets quite as weird as Children of the Mind, but the Shadow series has its own quirks. Where CotM disregards physics, the Shadow series plays it fast and loose with biology.
If you enjoyed Ender’s Game, Ender’s Shadow is an excellent companion. The rest I’d probably place on the Xenocide tier: decent, but weird enough that you notice.
A few years ago I read the Millennium trilogy. I was unimpressed and couldn’t understand how such books could be popular. Then I forgot about them, and only recently remembered them again. Suddenly, the books started making sense, in a way.
One thing that irritated me in the books was that every bad character turned out to be a literal Nazi. And not just an average Nazi, but a participant in some huge international Nazi conspiracy to overthrow democratic governments, or something like that (sorry if I got some detail wrong here, it was a few years ago). In the Millennium universe, one simply can’t be merely an asshole. Or merely a murderer. Or merely a rapist. The sets of all assholes, all murderers, all rapists, and all Nazis do not have merely a big intersection. They are literally the same set. In the Millennium universe, if you see an unsympathetic person, you can safely conclude that he (usually it’s “he”; only sometimes it’s “she” when we see a wife of someone who is an order of magnitude worse than her) is a member of an international Nazi conspiracy. In these books, this is a safe bet.
I used to laugh at that, but now I feel like this is what people from certain part of the political spectrum actually believe. I mean, at least it would explain the popularity of the books.
And here I thought the first book was too heavy-handed.
I normally check for and access the hidden open thread through the archives. Is there a better way to do it that I’m missing?
Hit the “Open Thread” link at the top of the page?
On the left side of the screen is a double arrow which shows the most recent posts, including hidden ones.
Thanks, that changed. It didn’t used to show hidden posts.
Do folks have any thoughts on what the consequences of a German victory in WW1 would have been? Feel free to be as speculative as you want, use whichever turning point you want, etc.
So, Germany goes out of its way to avoid pissing off Britain. No aggressive Hochseeflotte building, no invasion of Belgium (start the war with a big attack on Russia, fight defensively against France). As long as we’re giving Germany more skillful diplomacy, have them find some way to convince Italy to honor their pre-war commitments (that the allies look considerably weaker without Britain should make it easier to convince Italy the central powers are the way to go). Russia eventually crumbles. May or may not involve Bolshevik revolution, but there’s nothing particular about this scenario that would hinder the Bolsheviks, so while they got lucky in the real world and very well might not have in any given alternate history, let’s not take away their luck since it isn’t really the point. Still, they get less territory; instead, German and Austrian puppet governments all over Eastern Europe. Without Britain or America in the war, France sues for peace after Russia exits. With the stipulated defensive war against France, not much French territory is actually occupied at the point the peace is negotiated, but probably the Italians try to justify taking a little slice, and perhaps the Germans do as well, or perhaps the Germans are satisfied with some French colonial possessions being ceded to them and some reparations.
So Germany becomes a colonial power as it hoped, France becomes less of one. U.S. is largely unaffected. Since Britain doesn’t enter the war, Japan doesn’t either, so Japan doesn’t get Germany’s possessions in the Pacific (but probably still tries to use the distraction of the European war to cover attempts to increase their influence in China). Britain doesn’t take over Ottoman possessions, Ottoman Empire lumbers on a bit longer. Despite not gaining that Middle Eastern territory, it is probably to the benefit of the British that they don’t rack up huge war debt, so they probably end up in better shape on this scenario. Italy perhaps still goes fascist, but Austria and the Ottomans stand in the way of their making trouble in the Balkans down the road (they may still make trouble in Africa). No Nazis. France may go fascist, but that’s less scary than German fascism; I don’t think anything very much like WWII happens on this scenario. But there may be other European wars, depending on the evolving political situations in Germany, Austria, and the various Eastern European countries. I’m really not sure how to project this scenario into the later 20th century, as there are too many interacting moving parts; possibly gradual liberalization in the German core and concern about both the Soviets and the U.S. lead to attempts to pursue European unity, or perhaps without the post-WWII situation nothing EUish evolves and the European states continue to squabble. Colonial empires probably last longer; unclear how much longer. Soviet Union is probably less important throughout. Prospects for Japan very hard to predict.
Are you counting Alsace-Lorraine as French territory, or German territory, or what? Because in my reading, getting Lorraine back is a central goal for France, and keeping Alsace a central goal for Germany.
I’m counting it as German territory for the purposes of this story; by French territory, I mean territory France held at the start of the war, not territory France might have held at some point in history. For that matter, I recall that during the Dreyfus affair, in addition to the anti-semitism there seemed to be suspicion that Dreyfus being Alsatian meant he obviously must have German sympathies. For me that significantly undermines my inclination to trust the French insisting that it Alsace obviously 100% French.
It’s hard to imagine how they could have possibly been worse than what we got. At the very least, it’s difficult to see how any german victory of any sort doesn’t lead to bolshevism getting strangled in its cradle. Entirely aside from geopolitical concerns, I can’t see kaiser willy not avenging the death of his cousin.
If it’s still the Bolsheviks who actually make peace with the Germans, I don’t think I can agree with your analysis here. The Germans seem most likely to continue to think that having the Bolsheviks in charge in Russia makes Russia less of a threat to them, and in any event even after a German victory I think there would have been considerable German opposition to yet more large scale warfare so soon. I doubt there would have been more than the half-hearted anti-Bolshevik interventions of actual history.
At brest-litovsk, the Czar and his family were still alive, and the germans had a war in the west they had to win before america showed up in large numbers. the bolsheviks were extremely weak throughout the russian civil war, as was demonstrated by operation Fautschlag where they advanced 500 miles in a month. Almost any concerted opposition would have been enough to unseat them, remember, poland, a country that didn’t exist in 1918, was able to fairly soundly defeat the red armies in 1920-21.
Perhaps we should first classify potential German victories. I see three main categories:
A – Quick win on all fronts. The Schlieffen plan works, Paris falls, Russia can’t stand alone and Britain alone can’t help her, the end. Britain and Russia at least survive, but the Russian frontier is pushed back and everything between the Pyrennes and the Dnepr, between the North Sea and the Med, is the playground of the German and Austro-Hungarian empires.
B – Long slog leading to win on all fronts. The U-boats bring Britain close enough to starvation to negotiate terms in 1917, or the US doesn’t look likely to come help out so ditto. For bean’s sake, we’ll need a variant where the Germans win a decisive victory at Jutland. Now France and Italy probably survive as well, though with their borders shifted back. Russia also survives, holding her revolution as scheduled but with the Central Powers too weakened to claim all that much in the chaos.
C – Win in the East, draw in the West. The outcome the stab-in-the-back myth says was within Germany’s reach in 1918. Brest-Litovsk happens, Germany consolidates her gains in the East, and at least looks strong enough in the West that the Allies don’t think they can impose Versailles-esque terms. Germany wins in the sense of coming out with more territory and a relatively stronger position in the postwar order, but is held to prewar borders on the West. The Austro-Hungarian and Ottoman Empires still fall, but the Kaiser gets a seat at the table in deciding how they get divvied up.
I’d tweak your C a bit. No unsrestricted U-boat war leads to the US not getting involved, the russian revolutions happen more or less on schedule, but without being able to wait for the americans the french mutinies are much worse, leading to a negotiated peace in late 1917 on german favorable terms, but with almost all the gains coming in the east.
I seriously considered replying to the OP “Beatty was in charge at Jutland”, although in fairness he did pretty decently when he was given the Grand Fleet later in the war.
This was my immediate reaction – a quick victory, or a slow victory? What we got was a slow Entente victory. It’s hard to see how a quick Entente victory happens. Anyway, consequences:
A, a quick victory (maybe for whatever reason Britain doesn’t get involved or maybe the dice roll slightly differently and the Schlieffen plan works as advertised), is probably the best outcome. War is so awful that a quick victory is only bad if the winners are really evil. In most cases, the shorter the war, the better. A victor in a quick war is probably not going to be screaming for vengeance at the negotiation table, and fewer people die.
B, probably much like what happened. The victors have still bled enough to want to stick it to the vanquished, which happened, but the war was so awful that nobody wants to go to war again to enforce the peace agreement, which also happened. What happened with Germany post-WWI is a worst of both worlds situation: a bad enough deal at Versailles to make Germany want revenge, but not enforced enough to keep them from taking it. A slow victory by Germany probably just makes things break like that, but the other way.
C, probably somewhat similar to B. Consider that Italy was on the winning side in WWI, and still went fascist – they still didn’t like the deal they got after the war. Britain and France could quite easily enter a mindset of “we bled so much, for a tie? Clearly got to shake things up!”
How exactly does B happen? The only way that America wouldn’t help out is if Germany never restarted unrestricted submarine warfare. And if they didn’t use the U boats, then they get starved out while Britain eats. The only way I could see them winning past the Schlieffen Plan is by some impressive political maneuvering on their part and ineptitude on Britain’s.
Germans win Jutland (somehow), German surface ships break the blockade and open up German trade with America, strengthening the pro-German forces in American politics. German surface ships also take up some of the burden of trying to blockade Britain, and since surface ships do not necessarily have to shoot first and ask questions later the way any submarine that hopes to survive needs to, the German blockade efforts are less offensive to America. Almost every story is helped greatly if German diplomats are less mind-bogglingly incompetent, so have them also not make the astonishingly stupid move of trying to make a deal with Mexico against America. Put that all together, and maybe the pro-war faction in America doesn’t get their way.
I endorse this completely. The British blockade was very unpopular in America, which had been a major German trading partner pre-war. I’ve seen suggestions that the 1916 fleet plan was to allow the US to break the British blockade.
If we assume no WW2, do atomic bombs get invented?
This infectious little thing is going around….
http://www.decisionproblem.com/paperclips/
Indeed, one suspects there is a meta-paperclip AI at work, trying to fill the universe with paperclip making simulation games.
I tried a few times to post that but none of the comments went through. I am worried I am somewhow shadow-banned from making top-level comments.
New commenter here: I have also just tried a couple times to make a top-level comment, but they didn’t appear. Do you know if there is some rule against it?
No. Did you include any weird links or controversial words?
Do you have JavaScript enabled in your browser?
Try making an utterly innocuous post. You’ll have an hour to change or delete it.
I made an innocuous post and it appeared. I then edited my original post in and it disappeared. I guess something in it must be getting blocked. I did include a couple links, but they were to SSC. I don’t think I said anything controversial, but I supposed I may have run into some blacklist anyway.
The comment was about a previous SSC post (perceptual control). I am not sure what the norm on commenting on past posts is, but I figured that I should post in a open thread since the post comment sections seem to die fairly quickly.
There are some terms that will give you the symptoms you describe (the initials of “Horrible Banned Discourse”; the name of a controversy over gaming journalism a few years ago and some of its principals; others which you can find on the Comments page), but that doesn’t sound like anything that would have been likely to trigger them.
WordPress magic, maybe.
I think I found what was blocking my post. The following two substrings (posted here in reverse) seem to have been responsible. I have no idea why.
a at dot the positioning
top the at be to dot the
What do you make of the governor of Florida declaring a state of emergency because Richard Spencer is going to speak?
It’s downright surreal to say “We can’t stop racist speech, but we can treat it like a hurricane.”
Did you know that Spencer had a mere 19,000 followers when Twitter suspended his account? “We need to pay lots of attention to white nationalists because they’re so dangerous” seems like a self-fulfilling prophecy. He’ll never be able to rock you like a hurricane if you don’t make him famous.
It’s the Farage effect, and it’s not going to stop until advertisers finally realise that toxoplasma clicks don’t actually sell their products at all.
That might be true for the media, but this is a story about a statement by the governor. Do you think he would change if the media did?
I think the OP is saying that if people like Spencer weren’t given so much publicity, then their get togethers would have like 20 people showing up, and then disappear without making a difference. As it is right now, there’s a ton of attention given to them, which brings out more of the people like Spencer, as well as protestors, which has been a recipe for unrest.
Third times the charm: libertarianism part 3.(1 2)
I have mentioned that property tax isn’t fundamentally different than rent up above. I want to break down exactly what I mean by that. Take four scenarios:
1) You are born in a country and never reside anywhere else.
2) You are an immigrant to a country.
3) You live in one house your whole life.
4) You grow up in one house and then leave and find another house to reside in.
When it comes the voluntaristic qualities of each scenario, libertarians group up 1 and 2 compared to 3 and 4. But in my view, the better grouping is 1 and 3, versus 2 and 4. In 2 and 4, they both have a singular moment of consent when we can agree they consented to the rules of the land. But in one and three, there isn’t that singular moment and that’s what makes consent tricky in those situations. I think where libertarians get confused is that the central example of property tax is residing in a country your entire life and the central example of rent is leaving your parents house and finding a place on your own. That’s why they see property tax as involuntary and rent as voluntary. And the reason that these are the central examples of property tax and rent is that countries are big and properties are small. But big and small aren’t the fundamental aspect of voluntaryness. You can have tiny states and large property.
This doesn’t make much sense to me. I think your point is that while libertarians will say you volunteer to live in a house and can always move somewhere else, you are thinking one also volunteers to live in a country and can live somewhere else?
This might make sense if there were as many countries as there are houses, and if there were as few barriers to switching countries as there are to switching houses. But neither of those are anywhere close to being true. I have lived in dozens of houses and apartments in my life, but only one country. It is definitely voluntary what house I live in. It would be a lot more difficult to switch countries, and there are a whole lot fewer choices of countries than houses.
I don’t think this argument holds water.
If you were right, then libertarians could simply be satisfied with an arrangement that had smaller states. Conversely, property owners acquiring large tracts of land would be considered an involuntary arrangement. Either way, the distinction between state/property doesn’t hold.
As a vaguely libertarian-ish person, if changing government really was as easy and flexible as changing houses currently is (in the U.S.), yes, I would consider your analogy fairly reasonable. You’re almost describing ancapistan at that point. It’s not just a matter of size but also of the ability to relatively easily leave one contract and form a new contract.
But I don’t think you’ve even meaningfully answered why the vast difference in scale between even small states and large properties is somehow unimportant. When’s the last time a private property owner controlled as much land as a significant state? When Leopold II ruled the Congo? The house of Saud or something? I can only think of royalty, and I don’t think this is something libertarians really approve of.
Or to look at it another way, total U.S. wealth is about 1000x as much wealth as the wealthiest man in the world (currently Bill Gates). Pretend for the moment that the U.S. has all the wealth so we exaggerate how much wealth is concentrated in one man. Now compare to the land and population claimed by various states as a fraction of the world total. If the largest state in the world consisted of 1/1000 of the population of the world (i.e. the largest government claimed 6 million citizens) and the typical state was far, far smaller that would metaphorically be similar to Bill Gates vs everyone else. The reality is that 6 million is a very small state, and most people live under governments that can and often do screw people orders of magnitude harder than Bill Gates ever could screw anyone.
Yeah, your example only works in a world with open borders, which is something most libertarians want. One reason being, because then governments would be more like landlords, where if you don’t like them, then you can go try out a different one.
I get the feeling you’re trying to model this, but in using a simple model, you’re missing out on some of the major problems libertarians are trying to solve.
Please, just stop. Libertarianism is completely internally consistent, and trying to debunk it on its own terms is the equivalent of trying to find a contradiction in Lobachevsky geometry because there’s no way Euclid could’ve been wrong.
(And for that matter, the same is true for libertarians trying to debunk statism.)
They can only both be true if they start from different premises. But both are supposed to be upheld by premises we can all agree with so that’s not true. It’s not like I’m the only one who sees inconsistencies in libertarian thought. It’s just that most of the people who do are radical leftists and don’t engage with libertarians.
Consistent and true are obviously two completely different things.
Also, it’s obviously not true that everyone is starting from the same premise.
Everyone has their own set of unspoken assumptions that they carry with them, sure. But when it comes to explicit argument, everyone assumes that there isn’t some unshakeable difference with other people or they wouldn’t bother arguing in the first place. Debate assumes that we can peel back enough layers to get at some level of agreement.
I don’t think that is actually true. For example, there are people that think inequality is bad, full stop. They think it is bad for moral reasons. However, I think that the concept of inequality is meaningless. What I think matters is quality of life, and worrying about inequality doesn’t necessarily have any impact on that. Some of the most equal countries are extremely poor, and some of the most unequal countries are very rich. To me, the rich countries have a better system because across the board the quality of life is better than in the poor country, but I know people that would disagree. There is no way to peel back enough layers to get to a point of agreement.
Saw this, and thought of Deiseach:
https://www.boredpanda.com/hurricane-ophelia-ireland-reactions/?page_numb=1
#3 is fake (that picture was not taken in Ireland but rather somewhere in Rushcliffe borough in England).
What do you dislike about technology? Anything from the effects of certain technologies, to concepts, to uses, or pet peeves.
GPS: Computer directions have gotten me out of a lot of jams. They’re very useful. However, I often find that they can be aggravating. For example, they will often have me cut through a residential neighborhood to make a left on a busy road where the cross-traffic doesn’t stop. Or, it will have me exit the highway, only to get right back on it, or take the highway when local streets are much easier and faster to navigate. I don’t know if it thinks it will save me a few seconds, but it often takes me more time overall.
Sharing: I don’t care where you went for vacation, or what you had for dinner. I agreed to be your Facebook/Twitter friend because I know you and it would be “rude” not to. Thankfully, we can now mute/unfollow other people.
Hype about old concepts: AirBnB is just boarding rooms. Uber is just a taxi. Bodega is just vending machines. These are very old concepts, but because there’s an app these very old concepts are now “amazing”!
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not a Luddite, I’ve used all of the above. I’m just channeling my inner Andy Rooney.
They are exciting for two reasons. The first, more obvious one is that the app takes a lot of the friction out — before Uber, when I visited a strange city, I’d have to find a phone booth, flip through to the “taxi” section of the phone book there, find the company that looked least likely to overcharge me, feed fifty cents into the machine, hope the connection wasn’t too terrible and that the dispatcher and I spoke mutually intelligible dialects of English, and then wait an hour for a car to be available. In the five years or so between the demise of the phone booth and the rise of Uber, I’d have to Google it ahead of time or I’d just be screwed. Now I just summon an Uber or a Lyft and it’s there in five.
The second, more arguable one is that a lot of customary and regulatory cruft and Seeing-Like-A-Stateing tends to accumulate around these concepts, and by pretending that the app makes it something totally new and different we can reset that in a way that would otherwise be politically impossible. This has admittedly mixed effects, and a lot of ink’s been spilled over its downsides, but I think it’s probably a good thing on balance — as evidenced by the fact that most of the complaints seem to come from a handful of rent-seekers (plus a few hopeless ideologues).
TOUCHSCREENS! D<
I hate those things. I am always pushing too hard or not hard enough. And my fingertops end up feeling weird because I've rubbed away all the oils from them. Give me buttons or give me death!
Other than that, I can't actually think of anything. There are some things that annoy me because they're replacing something I'm used to with something I now have to learn how to use, and of course the social consequences of technology can be regrettable, but as far as the technology itself goes… touchscreens. Fuck'em.
Folks, we have a problem. And the problem is Christmas. It just doesn’t work where it is in the yearly calendar. it’s right next to New Year’s Day and, at least in the US, also uncomfortably close to Thanksgiving. Fortunately, there is no reason the birth of Jesus has to be celebrated in December. It’s just traditional. Tradition counts for little, so we can move it elsewhere in the year.
The question is, where? Spacing out major holidays is a good idea. In the US, the big events of the year are New Year’s Day (January), the Super Bowl (February), Easter (April), Independence Day (July), Back to School (September), and Thanksgiving (November).
What’s available? If we say that no two major events can share a month, we have Mar/May/Jun/Aug/Oct/Dec. It seems weird to have the two biggest religious events in adjacent months, so let’s drop the months around April, giving us Jun/Aug/Oct/Dec. New Years’s Day is right at the beginning of the month, so it really spoils Dec too, giving us Jun/Aug/Oct. Off hand, August looks pretty good. It’s well away from Easter, and nothing else is happening in August anyway.
I actually think that it’s a good thing that the US’ three most universally celebrated holidays are all clustered in a six week period. It makes it easy to take long vacations without using too much PTO, and it consolidates all of the work days that you know nothing will get done at one time. If you throw Christmas into the middle of August, then you are killing a week out of what is probably one of the most productive months of the year.
Of course, I was always the kid that ate all of his halloween candy the night of, because the ecstasy of that gluttony was so much better than trying to spread it out over a longer period.
Anyone here play Go? I ask mostly because I think it’s a great, great game but thought might particularly interest ‘rationalist-sphere’ people as
1. Abstract games I think often appeal to intelligent and/or nerdy people (stereotypes all over the place here, I know)
2. It’s very interesting from a ‘seeing your own improvement’ and self-conscious improvement angle. E.g. I’m using a system of reviewing every game I play online and sometimes getting reviews from others. Something very satisfying about this
3. Links to interesting current affairs as Go was poster-child of ‘game that AI won’t beat human at as recently as maybe 5 years ago. Computers have now beaten humans and most recently a new bot has been made, proabbly the strongest ever, that learnt entirely off its own games with no human games to study or human preconceived principles or good/bad moves beyond the rules. https://deepmind.com/blog/alphago-zero-learning-scratch/
On the subject of predictive processing and perceptual control, I think there is an important difference between them: how they behave under nonlinear change of variables. For example, let’s say that you are holding a knob that is connected (with 1:1 gear ratio) to a wheel, which you can only see the side of through a slot. The knob has numbers on it, so you can tell what angle it is. The wheel has a dot on the side which lets you see the sine of the wheel’s angle. 0 degrees on the knob corresponds to the dot being in the middle of the slot. As you twist the knob the wheel turns and the dot moves up or down, or disappears to the far side of the wheel if you turn it too far. If you don’t care what position the dot is in (uniform utility), you also won’t care what angle the knob is at so you won’t turn it at all. If you care a little where the dot is, wanting it to be near the top enough to be worth the effort of moving it, but not much more, then you will just turn the knob to a little less than 90 degrees.
Now let’s consider this from the point of view of estimation. Someone else is controlling the system. They are moving the dot (and the wheel with it) to a uniformly random vertical location on the slot. Your job is to guess where the knob will end up. In this situation you should pick 0 degrees, because sine inverse tends to produce more values in that range. The distribution of angles is not uniformly random, instead it is P(theta) = cos(theta). Since when dot is near the middle moving the knob makes the dot move faster than when the dot is at the top, more positions of the dot are covered by the middle of the knob’s range than the ends. Even if the dot is not chosen uniformly at random, and is instead biased slightly towards the top, you should still pick a point in the middle as the bias won’t be enough to make up for the nonlinear sine function.
I think that under predictive processing the control and prediction scenarios would be treated the same, incorrectly predicting (in the control case) that you should put the knob near 0 degrees, even though you would slightly prefer an angle of almost 90 degrees. Even if predictive processing only works when controlling another mental subsystem as a tool, I think that there are plenty of things in the brain that would behave nonlinearly enough for this argument to work.
The difference between control and prediction can be considered to be one of units. Utility is measured in utilons, or at least in some unit that doesn’t depend on the units of the variable you a controlling, while probability density, as you can tell from the word “density”, is measured in units of 1 over the units of the variable you are predicting. From the linear algebra point of view, utility is in a vector space and probability is in its dual space. Or, from measure theory, probability is a measure while utility is just a function to be integrated.