How Do We Get Breasts Out Of Bayes Theorem?

[Epistemic status: I guess instincts clearly exist, so take this post more as an expression of confusion than as a claim that they don’t.]
Predictive processing isn’t necessarily blank-slatist. But its focus on building concepts out of attempts to generate/predict sense data poses a problem for theories of innate knowledge. PP is more comfortable with deviations from a blank slate that involve the rules of cognition than with those that involve the contents of cognition.
For example, the theory shouldn’t mind the existence of genes for IQ. If the brain works on Bayesian math, some brains might be able to do the calculations more effectively than others. It shouldn’t even mind claims like “girls are more emotional than boys” – that’s just a question of how different hormones affect the Bayesian weighting of logical vs. emotional input.
But evolutionary psychologists make claims like “Men have been evolutionarily programmed to like women with big breasts, because those are a sign of fertility.” Forget for a second whether this is politically correct, or cross-culturally replicable, or anything like that. From a neurological point of view, how could this possibly work?
In Clark’s version of PP, infants laboriously construct all their priors out of sensory evidence. Object permanence takes months. Sensory coordination – the belief that eg the auditory and visual streams describe the same world, so that the same object might be both visible and producing sound – is not assumed. Clark even flirts with the possibility that some really basic assumptions might be learned:
Plausibly, it is only because the world we encounter must be parsed for action and intervention that we encounter, in experience, a relatively unambiguous determinate world at all. Subtract the need for action and the broadly Bayesian framework can seem quite at odds with the phenomenal facts about conscious perceptual experience: our world, it might be said, does not look as if it is encoded in an interwined set of probability density distributions. Instead, it loks unitart and, on a clear day, unambiguous…biological systems, as mentioned earlier, may be informed by a variety of learned or innate “hyperpriors” concerning the general nature of the world. One such hyperprior might be that the world is usually in one determinate state or another.
I realize he’s not coming out and saying that maybe babies see the world as a probability distribution over hypotheses and only gradually “figure out” that a determinate world is more pragmatic. But he’s sure coming closer to saying that than anybody else I know.
In any case, we work up from these sorts of deep hyperpriors to testing out new models and ideas. Presumably we eventually gain concepts like “breast” after a lot of trial-and-error in which we learn that they generate successful predictions about the sensory world.
In this model, the evolutionary psychological theory seems like a confusion of levels. How do our genes reach out and grab this particular high-level category in the brain, “breast”, to let us know that we’re programmed to find it attractive?
To a first approximation, all a gene does is code for a protein. How, exactly, do you design a protein that makes men find big-breasted women attractive? I mean, I can sort of imagine that if you know what neurons carry the concept of “breast”, you can sort of wire them up to whatever region of the hypothalamus handles sexual attraction, so that whenever you see breasts you feel attraction. But number one, are you sure there’s a specific set of neurons that carry the concept “breast”? And number two, how do you get those neurons (and no others) to express a certain gene?
And if you want to posit an entire complicated breast-locating system made up of hundreds of genes, remember that we only have about 20,000 genes total. Most of these are already involved in doing things like making the walls of lysosomes flexible enough or something really boring like that. Really it’s a miracle that a mere 20,000 genes can make a human at all. So how many of these precious resources do you want to take up constructing some kind of weird Rube-Goldbergesque breast-related brain circuit?
The only excuse I can think of for the evo psych perspective is that it obviously works sometimes. Animals do have instincts; it can’t be learning all the way down.
Sometimes when we really understand those instincts, they do look like weird Rube Goldberg contraptions made of brain circuits. The classic example is baby gulls demanding food from their mother. Adult gulls have a red dot on their beaks, and the baby bird algorithm seems to be “The first thing you see with a red dot is your mother; demand food from her.” Maybe “red dot” is primitive enough that it’s easier to specify genetically than “thing that looks like a mother bird”?
The clearest example I can think of where animals clearly have an instinctive understanding of a high level concept is sex/gender – a few gay humans and penguins aside, Nature seems pretty good at keeping its creatures heterosexual. But this is one of the rare cases where evolution might really want to devote some big fraction of the 20,000 genes it has to work with to building a Rube Goldberg circuit.
Also, maybe we shouldn’t set those few gender-nonconforming humans aside. Remember, autistic people have some kind of impairment in top-down prior-based processing relative to the bottom-up evidence-based kind, and they’re about eight times more likely to be trans than the general population. It sure looks like there’s some kind of process in which people have to infer their gender. And even though evolution seems to be shouting some really loud hints, maybe if you weigh streams of evidence in unusual ways you can end up somewhere unexpected. Evolution may be able to bias the process or control its downstream effects, but it doesn’t seem able to literally hard-code it.
Someone once asked me how to distinguish between good and bad evolutionary psychology. One heuristic might be to have a strong prior against any claim in which genes can just reach into the level of already-formed concepts and tweak them around, unless there’s a really strong reason for evolution to go through a lot of trouble to make it happen.
There is a theory, put forth by the manga/anime “Prison School”, that the precursors to humans crawled on four limbs, making their buttocks highly visible (and one can imagine evolving the ability to judge mate fitness based on the appearance of someone’s buttocks), and then, after humans started walking on two legs, females developed larger breasts to appeal to the same brain-circuitry that used to judge buttocks. “Boobs are fake butts”.
Overdramatic anime video here:
This hypothesis was also offered in Desmond Morris’ “The Naked Ape” (1967).
Interesting. What if we take the genes-can-encode-attraction-to-breasts idea to its logical conclusion, despite the 20,000 genes limitation? We can hypothesize that:
1. lots of different genes influence the polygenic “attraction-to-breasts” trait
2. those same genes also influence thousands of other different cognitive processes.
In other words, to mix creature metaphors, what if the genes that are supposed to encode “attraction-to-breasts” in the relevant neurons are also supposed to encode “red dot = mother” in its respective neurons?
It could be that the reason evolutionary psych seems to attract so much bunk research is that all of our evolved brain-process traits are connected to each other. This would mean that isolating particular genetically-determined cognitive traits is extremely difficult, so the data might be so unclear that it’s easy to support more or less any hypothesis.
here goes: it’s probably likely that “big breasts” is lumped in with all the rest of “mate selection” where evolution does have a strong reason to devote genes to. Also, of course evolution can’t hard-code things in, there are mutations.
Seems a bit of a stretch. Considering that men are also disproportionately attracted to butts, and certain waist-hip ratios or whatever, and women are disproportionately attracted to certain chest size/proportions (and butts), i’m not sure i buy the idea that those attractions are partly based on non-sex-related learned behavior like infants nursing.
Let’s talk instead about peahens, which are attracted to those peacocks with the giant feather displays.
I don’t necessarily believe that there’s something in the peahen’s brain that connects “big feathers” to “sexually attractive”. Evolution can do some wacky things when it’s motivated by deciding who gets to reproduce, but as Scott says, it’s not clear how evolution is going to find a “big feathers” neural cluster.
On the other hand, I think the peahen’s brain has learned that “big feathers” implies “successful and healthy”. And I do believe that “successful and healthy” is connected to “sexually attractive” in the peahen’s mind. That sounds like exactly the sort of thing that evolution would do.
Newborn babies prefer to look at faces than at other things: surely this must be innate?
Sticking with the topic of breasts: are there any psychological traits or disorders that impair an infant’s ability to recognize them and/or to instinctively latch on once the recognition happens?
This seems like such an incredibly basic challenge to the evopsych/modular mind/etc view that I’m sure there must be a standard response to it. I can’t believe that nobody’s ever thought about this before.
How much design detail can you get from a single gene? How does it scale as the number of genes increases? How do we know?
The genetic code has to include fundamentals of the body plan so it can build the body. The sexual attraction code could be using a subroutine with a pointer to the “body plan” section of the genome. That would make it possible to encourage the neurons to build up attraction to MOTAS based on the right body plan without having to hard-code each specific body plan in the attraction function. Then we’ve reduced the task to “recognize members of own species from sensory data”.
Being heterosexual (or any sexual actually) sort of needs to be composed of more basic instincts to do with things like how male and female bodies are shaped, and how breasts and other sexual characteristics look and so on. The high level understanding that someone is a particular sex is composed of lower level cues, and it must be these cues that are attractive and not simply the knowledge of sex itself. The high level conception is meaningless without these things, because it’s simply the sum of those parts, and you can’t use it as a hyperprior to train in the other stuff because it has no meaning at all without its components. Scientifically we can say that sex is about chromosomes and that gender is about social labels, but humans don’t come with hyperpriors about these things, and then learn they should like breasts because they like women. “Woman” and “man” have no pre-existing meaning to the senses other than the average characteristics that cause us to construct these categories in the first place, so it’s very much the other way round.
To the senses women and men are are about certain shapes, bodyparts, and behaviors. Boobs aren’t attractive because they are attached to women. Women are attractive because they have boobs (along with other attractive qualities; let’s not get too sexist here!)
It's a little off-topic, but since the comments so far all seem to be about it in the first place: A youtube personality named Lindybeige did a quite good video on "Why do Women have Breasts?"
And it’s actually a bit more of a paradox than it seems at first glance. The two primary arguments:
and
Are actually insufficient. No other mammals have permanent breasts. In normal mammals, females get pregnant, develop breasts, use breasts to feed said children, and then the breasts go away.
Meanwhile, while breastfeeding females are generally not very fertile. So in reality breasts should be very unsexy because they are a very strong sign of low fertility.
So why do women have permanent breasts, and why do men find them sexy? It’s a complicated question. Lloyd (Lindybeige) in the video does a very good job of stepping through some possibilities of how it developed.
He also expounds on some of the issues Scott brought up, in terms of being limited in how much genes should be able to efficiently encode instincts. Up until some point, proto-human men generally should have found breasts to be a turn off because it conveys negative information about a potential woman’s fertility. When they became permanent, men should have found breasts to be nothing because they present little useful information (about fertility – healthiness and overall fitness could be a different story). Instead they’re obsessed with something that basically provides no information. Lindybeige posits a more parsimonious mutation that shifted from the old model to this sub-optimal new model.
Nothing iron-clad (what is in this topic?) but very interesting and thought provoking. He also has quite a good sense of humor. I highly recommend watching it.
As for how babies identify it and know what to look for? That’s probably up to the mother. Babies seek being on their chests, and naturally suckle. Mom should take care of the rest. It’s remarkable how many baby mammals (read: pretty much all of them) can be fed with a bottle.
I was thinking of this video when I read the title. It’s a fairly compelling explanation.
There’s actually a fair amount of complexity, and not a little oddness to the topic of breasts, as Lindybeige expounds in the following video. This is from the point of view of “why do women have (permanent) breasts?” But it touches on the topic of why men like breasts too.
According to Lindy (this is just him tossing some ideas around and suggesting an alternative hypothesis) it’s untenable because in the deep ancestral environment (not quite human yet), breasts would be a sign of lactation, but the lactation period at that time during which females kept their breasts (around 2 years) would have been a period of relative infertility (natural contraception to space out having babies), so if there was any evol psych pressure, it would be to be turned off by breasts.
He postulates an overlap between the development of “secret ovulation” (nothing like the chimp’s pink bum signalling ovulation) and the development of breasts. How secret ovulation developed isn’t clear, but secretly ovulating mutant females who had a mutation for keeping their breasts after child-rearing would have a cuckolding advantage because their providing mate would be unconcerned (“she’s got breasts=infertile”), and they could shag the band’s “rock star” behind the cave while secretly fertile.
At first, it would be touch and go whether the mutant females’ cuckoldry would succeed because the breasts would still be a turn-off, but at some point, which Lindy calls Big Bang, there would be a race on for men to avoid cuckoldry, by being turned on by breasts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xcrxNBlqrbM