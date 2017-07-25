Highlights From The Comment Thread On Meritocracy

[followup to Targeting Meritocracy]
Some commenters rightly question exactly what we mean by meritocracy. For example, Mark writes:
Isn’t the real problem that we have no good system to identify who deserves power over others, in the most general sense?
Grant the surgeon their power, in their specific field of expertise, within their own hierarchy. But I think we have to question strongly whether we need grant them any special power beyond that.
Different considerations certainly apply to surgeons versus senators, and talking about appointment to a vague “ruling class” probably confuses things pretty badly. I’m much more willing to listen to arguments for a randomly selected Congress than I am for a randomly selected surgical staff. Maybe the problem is that, aside from a few elected officials, nobody ever notices that they’re choosing people for the ruling class at all. They’re just choosing economists, lawyers, bankers, et cetera, for the particular purposes of their institution/law firm/bank. Any rigorous discussion of meritocracy would have to separate these out more than anyone’s done so far, and definitely more than I am going to do in the rest of this thread.
Another group of people express concern about meritocracy insofar as they define it as focusing on certain kinds of proxies for merit (standardized testing?) rather than real merit. From RSJ:
Meritocracy is an ideological hammer to beat down those who demand consequences for failure. It is a shift from being judged based on results to being judged based on “qualifications”. It is very easy to be judged based on qualifications since that status never changes no matter how often you get things wrong. It’s a type of aristocracy that short-circuits the necessary discipline that must be applied to any elite.
Tom Bartleby tries to tease some of this apart:
Genuine question (for Scott and everyone else): what is the “meritocratic” outcome in the following hypothetical:
Alice and Carol are both programmers, and are up for a promotion to management. Alice is smarter, works harder, and produces better code. She gets along well with everyone and is consistently rated as the highest performer in the group. By contrast, Carol is consistently a mediocre programer. She’s not awful—certainly in no danger of being fired. But she’s not as smart, she doesn’t work nearly as hard, and her code is acceptable rather than excellent.
On the other hand, Carol has a real knack for management. When she’s in a group project, she naturally takes the lead and others feel comfortable deferring to her. (Alice is more likely to just do an unfair share of the work herself.) Looking at the two of them, we can confidently predict that—even though Alice is the better programer—Carol would be the better manager.
So, is it more meritocratic to promote Alice or Carol?
I would say that it’s more meritocratic to promote Alice. If a company has the habit of promoting people like Alice, I would describe that company as having a meritocratic culture. I get the feeling, though, that Scott disagrees.
Some Faceless Monk had the same worry, but was more fatalistic about it:
I think in some ways, meritocracy as it is practiced as opposed to meritocracy as it is idealized is in play here. Companies that incorporate meritocracy start out in the idealistic manner: Choosing based on merit and ability. However, over time, companies (especially big ones that get hundreds or thousands of applications) will start to make the hiring process efficient, and gloss over a lot of details by weighing on specific factors: “Oh hey, these guys came from X school and were in Y organization and have done really well for us! We should pay attention to more applicants that have X and Y.” Or “Oh, these two guys have experience from Z company and were fired two months in. Are we sure we want applicants from Z?” The reasons why X, Y, and Z matter are almost never analyzed, and instead these name just get turned into keywords for the applicant tracking system to filter. This can lead to, worst of all, “This applicant may have the abilities, but they went to A school, served in B organization, and worked at C company. And I haven’t heard any of these!” What you witness is an institutionalized form of quasi-nepotism, in that your application gets weighed on by the names on your resume rather than what you did with those names. That’s what I really think these publications are deriding, they just call it meritocracy because they can’t think up a good word for it.
MartMart was more fatalistic still:
If word X should mean X, but thru out known history has always meant Y, it’s not unreasonable to claim that you oppose X on the grounds that it always results in Y which is terrible. I mean, people who oppose soviet style communism do just that.
I would counter-argue that people still use words like “justice” and “equality” despite their similarly dismal histories. If we have to abandon a good-sounding word just because the people who claim to practice the good-sounding word usually don’t, we’re not going to have a lot of good-sounding words left.
A third group of people have more fundamental concerns that apply even to ideal meritocracies. A common worry was that if all the meritorious people end up in the upper-class, then the upper-class has complete power and the lower classes don’t have anyone competent left to represent their class interests. For example, dndsrn writes:
[Young’s] attack on meritocracy – really, the original attack on meritocracy – was not “gee it’s awful convenient how the people on top have come to the conclusion that society puts the best on top” (which is, to a considerable degree, a legitimate and true criticism) – his attack on meritocracy was that it would strip the working classes of high-IQ individuals from those classes who in his world (the Britain of the early to mid 20th century) became union reps and Labour politicians – that a real meritocracy would leave the working classes defenceless against being snookered by the bosses.
And Iain quotes part of the Guardian article:
It is hard indeed in a society that makes so much of merit to be judged as having none. No underclass has ever been left as morally naked as that.
They have been deprived by educational selection of many of those who would have been their natural leaders, the able spokesmen and spokeswomen from the working class who continued to identify with the class from which they came.Their leaders were a standing opposition to the rich and the powerful in the never-ending competition in parliament and industry between the haves and the have-nots.
With the coming of the meritocracy, the now leaderless masses were partially disfranchised; as time has gone by, more and more of them have been disengaged, and disaffected to the extent of not even bothering to vote. They no longer have their own people to represent them.
I’ve heard this argument before in the context of segregation and immigration. That is, when segregation ended, many of the upper-class black people who could move to white neighborhoods did, stripping black neighborhoods of their potential leadership. And when the doctors and lawyers in a Third World country immigrate to America, it creates a brain drain back home.
Both of these are recognized as difficult problems, but the meritocracy version seems even harder. Once someone from the lower class becomes a Senator, they’re not so lower-class anymore; this seems like a natural problem in any governmental system. I’m not going to say it’s tautologically impossible, because there are ways to keep them more or less in touch with their lower-class roots, but it does seem like a harder problem than a lot of people give it credit for.
This naturally segues into another class of critique: meritocracy unifies all of the talented people into a hegemonic upper class with its own values, disconnected from the people they’re supposed to rule. RSJ again:
Meritocracy-as-practiced means herd behavior as a very small group schools (both intellectual and actual) produce the leaders who echo each other’s conventional wisdom. This is how we get entire nations pursuing economically or militarily disastrous policies, such as the whole western world deciding it needed to go back on the gold standard after WWI, or, for that matter, WWI. Or the current tragedy of Greece, and the sadism of the European Monetary Union. It’s how all economists agree that we should tax consumption rather than unearned income. It’s how we got financial de-regulation, wall street bailouts, a flatter tax schedule, a shrinking middle class. When these are deeply unpopular beliefs among common, less “meritocratic” people who didn’t all go to the same 5 elite graduate schools.
And Jaskologist quoting dndsrn:
Their cluelessness, lack of self-awareness, and lack of empathy for people they consider below them is absolutely breathtaking. “Let them eat cake” level stuff. They can’t understand that their high IQs are not earned, and that intellect is not a moral quality (as an aside, I think this is part of the appeal of blank-slatism to intelligent people: if they ignore that IQ is probably about 50% inherited, and most environmental factors are out of their control, they can pretend that their university degrees and so on simply show their high quality as individuals, instead of showing that they rolled well for INT at character creation). They can’t understand why all those factory workers who want to keep their jobs, or want the jobs to come back to town, instead of learning to code and moving to the Bay, or getting a business degree and moving to London or NYC, or getting a law degree and… etc. Their mastery of skills that allow them to pick up and move pretty much anywhere and earn well doing it mean that they have little consideration, respect, or loyalty for their countrymen who cannot. The people from all over the world working in finance in London feel loyalty to each other – after all, they are the best, are they not? – far more than they do to the peons from wherever they come from.
I hope that deemphasizing education in favor of skill will be of some help with this – after all, where do these people learn their class solidarity and distinct values except at Harvard and Oxford? When I hear rags-to-riches stories from a bygone era, they always involve the guy who did such a good job as a waiter that he became head waiter, then restaurant manager, then head of the restaurant chain. That seems both most truly meritocratic, and like a strong antidote for the identical-Oxbridge-clones problem.
I really don’t think that self-contained elites are meritocracy’s fault. The hereditary aristocracy wasn’t exactly famous for avoiding the failure mode of becoming a cloistered elite who talked only among themselves and ignored the people they were supposed to rule. Has there ever been a system that was any good at this?
A final class of commenter takes this to its logical conclusion and says that the problem isn’t rule based on merit, it’s rule, period. From qwints:
Young is proceeding from a socialist perspective by looking at classes means of reproducing themselves. His key emphasis is on the suffix – the ruling done by the intellectual elite. The problem is not at all an inequality of opportunity, it’s the power given to those who’ve taken the opportunity and the moral authority they wield.
These critiques are really saying that letting the most able rule is, in fact, a bad thing – even worse than letting all the important jobs go to aristocrats (at least for Hayes and Young). They’re really saying that the seductive nature of the claim “we should give out jobs based on merit” is dangerous, and the claim must be opposed. The solution they offer is getting rid of the idea of ruling altogether.
I was also lucky enough to get a response from Andrew Granato, author of the Vox article linked in the piece. He wrote on Twitter:
Even if we had some extremely accurate way of identifying the most talented people and allocating them to the top positions, we would still have the same structural force at play that mars America now: the stratification of society into increasing distant tiers. Except now the stratification would be more based on “merit” than what we have now- which is what Ivies sought to do in the 60s and 70s.
Seems reasonable to claim that there are ways of finding better elites than we currently have. But it would still generate elites by design. And whenever you structurally give people money and power, you give them the means to seek and extract rents from society.
Okay, so, uh, the problem is that we “structurally give people money and power”. And the solution is “getting rid of the idea of ruling altogether”. That sounds nice and straightforward. Let’s get a couple of grad students to write a white paper on it and try to have it implemented by next quarter.
Okay, fine, I’m being mean. But it does seem like a lot of these solutions are utopia-complete; that people’s objection to meritocracy is that it’s not a perfectly just world where everyone is free and equal and prosperous and lives in harmonious understanding and nobody has power over anyone else. I agree this is a pretty good objection to a lot of things. But it doesn’t seem to be an objection to anything in particular.
I guess what I mean by this is…suppose I attack welfare. I write a bunch of articles like “Welfare Is Destroying America” and “We Need To Smash Welfare” and “Ten Reasons Why Welfare Ruins Everything (Number Six Will Astound You!)”. When questioned, I admit my main objection is that welfare is inferior to a world where everyone is rich. There’s no way my criticism helps produce the everyone-is-rich world, but it’s super-likely that it helps people like Paul Ryan who just literally want to destroy welfare, in the normal sense of destroying welfare.
And look. A couple days ago, Donald Trump nominated Sam Clovis as the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist. Clovis is a right-wing talk radio host who has “never even taken an undergraduate course in any science”, and believes global warming is a scam. This follows a few months after Trump appointed his son-in-law as one of the nation’s top diplomats. And I wish I could say this is one of those completely unique Trump things that we keep being told we should “never normalize”, but it’s just an exacerbation of politics as usual. We justly celebrate the decline of the spoils system in much of the civil service, but it never totally disappeared, and I wouldn’t want to speculate on how common it is today, whether it’s going up or down, or anything like that.
The most salient alternative to welfare isn’t everyone-being-rich, it’s poverty. The most salient alternative to meritocracy isn’t perfect equality, it’s cronyism. If people keep criticizing meritocracy, eventually the word is going to become uncool, it’ll be impossible to advocate for it without giving three boring paragraphs worth of qualifiers that put everyone to sleep, and it’ll become that much harder to criticize cronyism or advocate for something different.
And for that matter, what is the anti-meritocracy endgame? I agree that it’s bad when people at the top can claim they’ve gotten their positions based on merit, but how do we prevent that other than by not giving those positions based on merit. If we don’t give positions based on merit, what do we give them on? Affirmative action doesn’t solve this problem, just punts it down a step to “most meritorious woman or minority”. Should we return to a hereditary aristocracy? Just let people hire their sons-in-law more? Throw a dart at a phone book and appoint whoever it hits? What are we going for here? I honestly want to know.
One point I keep pushing on this blog is that it’s a bad idea to demand downstream solutions to upstream problems. For example, I’ve argued that if a company’s applicant pool is only 20% women, and the company engages in gender-blind hiring and gets 20% women employees, it’s more useful to focus on the factors shaping the applicant pool composition than it is to yell at the company. For some reason nobody (sometimes including me) seems very good at this.
But this same problem seems to be shaping discussions of meritocracy. If you don’t like the fact that the CEO of Goldman Sachs exists, that’s a pretty reasonable upstream problem to have. If instead you complain about the downstream problem that he’s chosen based on merit, all you’re going to get is more people appointing their son-in-laws.
Other miscellaneous good comments: baconbacon on which seemingly-unmeritocratic rules are just excuses to protect people’s feelings. Nikolai Rostov on the difficulty of measuring merit in different domains. And especially rminnema linking to an excellent article on how the Soviet upper class always managed to get their kids into top schools despite the system’s supposed Communist bent.
It makes more sense in a British context, and even more sense in a Britain-of-the-past context. A working-class boy who worked in a mine, became a union representative, and eventually ended up getting elected as a Labour MP would still identifiably be working class. The Tory MPs, even if they thought that he was a fine chap, would still think of him as a bolshie with the wrong accent. I think North Americans in general tend to discount this because our accents tend to be a lot less marked – in general, I’ve noticed that people from “the old country” (be that England or elsewhere) can identify class and hometown through accent in a way that North Americans can’t. I can identify a few major Canadian accents, enough that I can tell if someone’s from the Maritimes or the Prairies, etc. I can tell some class markers. But I’ve noticed that, to give an example, Europeans tend to be able to pinpoint someone’s hometown and social class far more precisely. When I was in school, there were a few blue-collar-background people, first-in-the-family-to-go-to-university types. They were able to blend in fairly quickly to the upper-middle-class environment. If you can tell by someone’s accent that they’re from the bad part of Upper Northern Hilltown-upon-River, that would be harder to do.
It is worth noting that the people whose attitudes towards the working class I find so unpleasant are exclusively people I remember from university. If you get into a good university, you are taught to think of yourself as someone important, even if you haven’t really accomplished anything, and even if you’re a complete wastrel screwup (I know I was). The people who act superior base their sense of superiority on moral and intellectual grounds, and usually identify intellect as a moral quality.
I think your point about the durability of class is a really, really important point, and a big part of what many people object to about how “meritocratic” our society is.
Consider someone like President Obama. He came from a fairly middle-class background, maybe less. But in our culture, he was picked out as meritorious and given a fancy educational background. So fancy that he was literally classmates with Governor Romney. As a result of our meritocratic education system, he became one more “elite” president, despite the way he’d grown up.
Contrast that with someone like John Rockefeller, who was able to work his way up to being the richest person in the country (world? History?) but seems to have maintained more of a tie to the environment in which he was raised. Part of that is that he wasn’t whisked off to a fancy set of schools–because his culture was less meritocratic, and didn’t recognize his talent.
These days, Rockefeller would probably get a good scholarship to a prestigious school and end up with an MBA from Harvard. And maybe that would be better; but it would certainly be different.
I addressed this in the previous thread. Throughout history, aristocracies have always been based on cultural markers (accents in Britain are an obvious example) rather than merit, because merit is too difficult to pass down to descendants, who must compete with the hungriest and most gifted among a much larger lower-class talent pool. Even if an elite class starts off as a meritocracy, reversion to the mean eventually does its work, and the class must either establish a more heritable set of class markers, or else accept that its progeny will lose their elevated status after a couple of generations.
The current backlash against meritocracy in America is the first stage in this process: third- or fourth-generation members of the postwar white-collar upper-middle class are noticing that it’s really hard for their families to compete for meritocratic positions in society. So instead of demanding tougher standards and railing against the rampant racial discrimination against Asians in top-tier university admissions, they instead push for colleges to shift even further away from meritocratic standards, and towards appreciation of “character” traits that are more easily conflated with highly heritable social and cultural habits.
Didn’t the top colleges introduce “holistic admissions” considering “character” and so forth in the 20s and 30s largely as a way to discriminate against Jews? So, not a new thing. There was a long-ish debate here a while back over the legitimacy of university admissions on this or that basis.
in general, I’ve noticed that people from “the old country” (be that England or elsewhere) can identify class and hometown through accent in a way that North Americans can’t
This amused me back when I watched the pilot episode of BBC Sherlock and there was a scene with Lestrade, Watson and Holmes all lined up, and I went “comprehensive – grammar school – public school” to myself (and was later vindicated when I saw a screenshot of Dr Watson’s CV where he did indeed go to a grammar school). That Rupert Graves, who plays Lestrade, did go to a comprehensive and Benedict Cumberbatch went to Harrow just makes it funnier (well, to me anyway).
I was amused because I automatically did this, and yet if you simply looked at the characters in the shot, there weren’t really very visible class markers distinguishing them – but tiny indications that if you picked up on them, you certainly would be able to slot them into “yeah, this guy is higher status background than that guy”. To an American, I’m sure they would all have seemed to be the same class, if they thought of class at all (and that’s one of the differences with the American version, Elementary).
Surely if we take a step back, then there’s no reason to quibble about definitions, except to the extent that you want to argue with people set on a particular definition, which I suppose is what your post was originally about.
Instead, maybe we can just agree that in a utilitarian sense, it’s useful to incentivise people who are good at surgery to become surgeons, and that money is a good way to do that. The utilitarian will notice though that there are diminishing returns in paying surgeons too much though, because it probably means charging patients more, and so then nobody can afford to actually obtain good surgical outcomes, which is what we should be optimising for here. So there’s a point where you no longer want the best surgeon, just the best given a certain price.
And if there’s a lot of wealth inequality then a lot of people can’t afford surgery either.
And then we can argue whether the free market gets you the right balance or not – whether some industries are being paid way more than is required to incentivise the best people to go into it, or whether there is a coordination problem where everyone would benefit if the poor had more money but it’s clearly not in anybody’s individual interests to bring it about.
From this perspective the “anti meritocracy” people could be steelmanned as wanting to solve the coordination problem, (basic income plus ruthless meritocracy everywhere else anyone?) but they’re too confused to articulate it well.
I think there are three key questions raised by the discussion:
1) Q: Is meritocracy better than any alternative. A: IMHO, obviously yes for the reasons Scott lays out, but see 2 and 3 below for some shading details.
1.1) But there are bound to be some exceptions where the cost outweighs the benefit. We might settle for a less than ideal senator or juror because we think the values of citizen involvement in democracy and justice outweigh the benefits of additional merit. I’m sure there are many other cases, but pretty confident they’re the exception, not the rule.
2) Q: Would it be possible for modern society to be more meritocratic? In other words, given the costs of gathering information about merit, are there improvements to be made in the objective product of surgeons, fed directors, and senators? A: Sure, let’s work on that. Scott’s ideas are good in that regard. However, it’s much more meritocratic than the extreme skeptics give it credit for.
3) Q: If we assume that meritocracy (i) is generally preferable to the alternatives and (ii) imposes costs disproportionately, do we have an obligation to use some of the gains from our super-productive meritocratic society to ameliorate some of those costs? A: It seems to me yes, and this gets you to a possible point of agreement with the critics. It also seems very hard to do, so let’s get some super meritorious people on it.
I think the problem with meritocracy as it currently works is that we as a society say we’re making decisions based on pure merit (“We hired George and not Jamal because George has better qualifications”) but there are always subjective impressions (“George went to Harvard – and he got a genuinely good degree – but you know, Harvard – top school, right kind of people, will be able to mix with our clients on the same kind of level, will know other top guys, it’s the kind of brand where you know you’re getting quality”) and that’s what the Feminist Philosophers and others are trying to fight against (a struggle I think will always be in vain, to be honest).
It’s “Jamal and George both worked hard and genuinely got good results, nobody is saying George didn’t get his degree honestly, but you will always pick George over Jamal because of the snob value of Harvard, and that is not meritocratic”.
I’d argue that it’s the sorting value of Harvard. If all I know of Jamal and George is that Jamal went to Harvard, then I know that Jamal had the ability to get into and graduate from Harvard, while George went to large state school U of X. (Also Jamal has Harvard connections, which might assist in the job, depending on duties). All else being equal, Jamal is likely to be a more productive hire.
It’s true that my ability to predict merit (which I’ll simplify to productivity, for whatever product I’m looking for from that position) is imperfect, but that’s still probably what I’m aiming for.
To play devil’s advocate, though, in certain jobs I could see ‘Harvard’ being part of merit. If it’s a client-facing role at a hedge fund, then having the person be able to get along with the clients is very important. And if we believe that George and Jamal will each do about as good of a job managing the money, but George will do a better job managing the clients, then hiring George is the meritocratic thing to do.
(I’m not saying that all hiring of Ivy League grads is this way. I could easily see cases where the manager wants one for prestige for his department or something.)
What is meritocracy’s endgame? Won’t it be cronyism as well with an elite making sure they have the best education, exclusive internships that prove they are the best, etc; so they just happen to always be the meritorious?
My feelings about meritocracy are very similar to how I feel about capitalism: it can only be stable in the long term if we constrain it excesses and don’t treat it as a magic force for good that will always give the best outcomes, if we just leave it alone.
At least at that point you end up with someone doing the job very well (if they aren’t actually doing it well, you have a pretty powerful lever to free up the position).
If we’re going to have cronyism either way, we might as well have the elites be elite because they have exclusive opportunities to be better. Regular cronyism often does the opposite, and appoints people who are far less qualified for their jobs than another applicant would be.
Well, one of the criticisms of the current meritocracy/technocracy is that it is merely optimizing for an elite. So you don’t just need meritocracy, you also need a good goal.
A perfectly optimized paperclip-AI that turns us all into paperclips with minimum waste has the highest merit in some sense, but is not something I prefer over a far more wasteful leadership which seeks to achieve goals that I support.
Similarly, the meritocracy is, just like the very similar technocracy, a bit of a red herring, where all the focus is put on ‘do it well,’ but not so much on ‘do the right thing.’ The latter is at least as important.
I think the question here is “constrain with what?” What is the method of constraining meritocracy? How do we know meritocracy has gone too far and what is the correction?
One way may be to limit the rewards of meritocracy so it becomes less crucial to be on top. Most likely there is a balance where the incentives don’t encourage gaming the system (and not helping those with high potential for high merit) too much, while still giving enough stimulus for those with merit to strive for the best.
Aapje:
If the easiest way to improve your kids’ chances of making it in the meritocracy is to make them more productive (better genes, better education, better work-ethic, whatever) then at least you are, by your efforts, making the world better. You are making the system work better overall by bending your own personal efforts to producing more productive people.
On the other hand, if the easiest way to improve your kids’ chances is stuff with little social benefit (cram schools to raise their test scores in ways uncorrelated with any other benefit, resume-building activities you can afford to finance on your generous salary from the meritocracy, calling in favors to get your kids ahead), then we will see a lot of people at the top spending a lot of resources for no benefit. (And if the easiest way is to do negative stuff like bribery or blackmail or violence, then the society is probably going to fall apart.)
Is the claim just that, on a micro level, a person or group selecting someone to fill a role should try to choose the person that will produce the best results in that role?
Then sure, I agree. Even on that individual level, however, everyone involved should realize that they’re deciding on imperfect information (of course most do, which is why credentialism and its defensibility is so popular). And everyone still has to be wary of letting past choices distort their perceptions.
*On second thought, there are definitely situations where having a transparent and well understood way of choosing a position may provide more value than the value obtained by choosing the best candidate. In certain sectors, filling a position based on popularity, seniority or past results may make others in the organization happier than if the people choosing try to predict who will do best in the position.
See, that’s part of the reason I like the idea of defining meritocracy as the system of promoting/hiring/whatever based on past merit is that it allows answers to this question.
Someone can say “I’m going to be non-meritocratic: I’m not going to hire the best-qualified candidate. Instead, I’m going to hire a well-qualified candidate who will do a fine job; maybe they’ll even be the best performer. But hiring is not a reward for past merit, and being hired is not any endorsement of past merit.”
I think this gets at a maximizing/satisficing distinction. The meritocrat (my meaning) is trying to find the person with the best qualifications (who will accept the job). The non-meritocrat may be trying to hire a “good enough” candidate, feeling that it doesn’t really matter whether someone got As at Harvard or Bs at Duke.
As a result of this, jobs still go to people who can do them well. But the people who get the jobs don’t think “Yep, I earned this.” They think, “Wow, I’m really lucky! It was pretty random that I got this cool job, and someone else didn’t; it could have just as easily gone the other way.”
I would hope that this causes them to feel more gratitude, and to be more altruistic/willing to help others. But I’m open to the possibility that this is a naive view.
“The non-meritocrat may be trying to hire a “good enough” candidate, feeling that it doesn’t really matter whether someone got As at Harvard or Bs at Duke. ”
But how do you picture this working? Suppose a decider gets two resumes, equal except that one got As at Harvard and the other got Bs at Duke. Should they pick the second one just to be anti-meritocratic?
I agree it’s stupid to be obsessing over people who are 1% more meritorious than other people, but if I’m some random job interviewer and it doesn’t matter to me either way, I’ll always choose the 1% more meritorious guy.
Well, it seems like it can work in a few different ways. To give you a real-life example, I suspect that I got the most selective job I’ve ever had in a fairly non-meritocratic way.
Here’s how it happened. The boss announced a very sought-after job. He posted it for several months, while he was busy with other things. He then asked his second-in-command to pull good applications for him. She pulled several, including mine. He read through the pile, decided he liked my application, and then interviewed me and hired me. What he didn’t do is comprehensively search through all the applications and determine that I was the very best candidate who had applied.
Now, was I qualified for that job? Certainly. And based on his feedback while I there, I know I did a good job. But was I the most qualified candidate for the job? I really, really doubt it. I know for a fact that there were people with better grades from fancier schools who applied and weren’t hired.
But what the boss understood was that, even if those people were “more qualified” in the sense of having better grades etc., they weren’t likely to do a better job. My qualifications were enough to show that I had the skills the job required, and exceeding that threshold by an extra amount wouldn’t make any difference to real-world job performance.
And, as a result, definitely understood how lucky I was to have that opportunity.
Another way you could get to the same result (to return to my earlier hypothetical) is to interview the person with As from Harvard and the one with Bs from Duke and then hire whichever one you think you’d enjoy working with. If you think both are qualified for the job, and can’t reliably predict that one will do better than the other, why should you hire the one with the “better” qualifications?
Yet I think most people do, because our culture is “meritocratic” in the sense I’m using it (and in the sense I’m criticizing)
But isn’t “pleasant and easy to work with” also part of merit. I know I have seen several management philosophies essentially rate employees on two dimensions competence-incompetence and Asshole-Nice Guy.
See the “No Asshole Rule”
I think that you are stretching ‘merit’ too much there, since being “pleasant and easy to work with” is often a very (sub)culturally defined thing. In some environments like the military, people probably prefer a fairly direct and even brusque demeanor, while in other situations an entirely different attitude might be considered agreeable.
But isn’t that just saying that “merit” is not the same for every endeavor?
Different jobs require different skills. For many jobs being able to work well with others is a big skill.
What is merit if not skills/ability that let you do well at something that is valued.
Your employer’s behavior in that example doesn’t really sound non-meritocratic to me, much less anti-meritocratic. It sounds like a real-world implementation of meritocracy subject to time/resource constraints. Meritocracy doesn’t obligate you to expend unbounded effort determining with 100% certainty who the best candidate is. Or at least, I don’t think that’s what anyone defending meritocracy is advocating for.
But it still is an endorsement of past merit. All you’re doing is replacing ‘take the top person’ with ‘take someone who is past this cutoff’. Setting that cutoff is still the problem, and it will probably creep up to the point where the two systems are basically indistinguishable.
Why do you think it’s inevitable that it will creep up? I would think that there are some jobs where you need to have a certain set of skills but where having more skills than that threshold isn’t of any benefit.
The skills that management thinks are necessary to do a job are not necessarily the skills actually necessary to do a job. If I’m Goldman Sachs, and I try your method, and suddenly find that all of my new hires are uncultured and have degrees from state schools (the horror!), then I’m going to, consciously or unconsciously, start raising my threshold again. Every time one of them screws up, I decide it was because they weren’t from an Ivy League school, and raise the bar again. It will take a lot of discipline to fight this tendency, and most organizations don’t have it.
In fact, I almost have to wonder if the fact that you don’t need the absolute best is part of the problem, rather than part of the solution. Harvard is probably a more reliable indicator of competence than the average school, even if it doesn’t necessarily have the absolute pinnacle of people. You need someone who can do the job, but once you have that, you can start to filter on things like prestige and low variance.
A complaint I heard in tech is that “superstardom” is overvalued. Say an A in Harvard student would make her company $5,000 more a year but needs to be paid $25,000 more. The standard economic argument is that the company should hire the Duke student if it’s self-interested — but the problem is that so much of tech is about status that the signal boost hiring Harvard grads might actually provide more long-term profit. I think a lot of “anti-meritocracy” complaints are not even about the meritocratic pecking order being wrong (in general, better credentialled people do perform better), but about credentials being valued above market value.
And there’s also the problem that the Harvard grad that got to choose between 5 job offers at graduation is less likely to stick around if they get even a little bored. Especially in places with lots of companies vying for talent (Bay, NYC, DC) the average time-at-a-company for recent grads is really low (< 2 years last I heard).
So even if the Harvard grad might be worth the $25k premium eventually, they almost certainly won't earn that back for you before they take off for the next juicy offer.
You’re still pretty clearly endorsing their past merit here.
“Merit” is fuzzy enough that I’m not sure how these two positions even differ, unless you’re using “meritocracy” and “credentialism” interchangeably.
I’d like to propose that we split the discussion into two distinct threads:
a. Assuming we could do a meritocracy[1] really well, what would be the upsides and downsides? Would we even want one, if we could have it? Would there be some modifications we’d want to make on an ideal meritocracy to ensure that, say, some smart people were in the working class so they had articulate representatives?
b. What are the known or likely failure modes of a practical attempt to build a meritocracy. (Credentialism, overreliance on grades and prestige of school, elites gaming the system for their kids’ benefit, etc.)
Those seem like very separate discussions. It’s possible that an ideal meritocracy would be a bad thing in some ways. It’s also possible that our attempts at meritocracy will fail in some ways that make it bad. But those seem like discussions that ought to be had separately.
[1] By “meritocracy,” I mean ranking jobs in order of importance, people in order of ability to do each job, and coming up with an optimal placement. I’m pretty sure this is actually NP-complete, but you could imagine some way to get very close to the optimal placement.
As a result of this, jobs still go to people who can do them well. But the people who get the jobs don’t think “Yep, I earned this.” They think, “Wow, I’m really lucky! It was pretty random that I got this cool job, and someone else didn’t; it could have just as easily gone the other way.”
Of course they are going to think that; all the training and coaching for job searching revolves around selling yourself and having confidence that you can get the position you applied for. In such a situation, the only way “Wow I was lucky to get this, it could have gone the other way” works is “I’m a bricklayer but this hospital just made me their chief brain surgeon, wow that was a stroke of luck!” (that is, you know you’re not qualified or have no relevant experience, but you flashed your legs at the interviewer and you were lucky he likes blondes).
The person who gets the job on “good enough” is still going to think “yes, I earned this – my qualifications were good enough, I had relevant experience, and I prepared really well for the interview and knocked them dead”, not “wow I was so lucky to get this”.
Unless you really do luck into a job by a combination of happy accident and being in the right place at the right time (like my current job, where I am going “wow I’m lucky to have this”). Other jobs? I don’t care if people better qualified than me applied, if I got it (without being a blood relation of the employer) I damn well earned that by my tailoring my application and CV to the job and my performance at interview, it wasn’t dumb luck.
I feel the role of capitalism is ignored in all of this. It’s literally a system for maximizing meritocracy. Sure, the CEO can hire his son, but then he’s not maximizing value – it’s not a sustainable strategy. When you look at credentialism or seniority displacing meritocracy, it always comes from an anti-capitalist source.
Scott highlighted how programming is unusually meritocratic. I’d like to point out that 7 out of the 10 largest public companies in the world right now are tech companies. Half of them didn’t even exist 20 years ago. Would creation of wealth on such an immense scale and at such rapid pace have happened without the meritocratic culture?
So, to sum up, if the word “meritocracy” has positive emotional valence for you for whatever reason, you see benign stuff in it. If it has negative valence, you see malignant stuff in it. But there is essentially no commonality either way in which benign and/or malignant stuff.
That isn’t even motte-and-bailey. It’s more like a Rorschach blot. We can’t have a productive conversation about it because there is no well-defined thing to have a productive conversation about; all the word’s doing is reflecting our preconceptions.
Well, that was a giant waste of time.
It seems like the split is between people who see “meritocracy” as “hire the person believed to be most likely to to the best job” (benign?) vs “hire the person who has the best resume/went to the best schools/’deserves’ the job.” (malignant?).
It’s more of a fish/pheesh problem than motte and bailey, IMHO – we just need a new word for each of those two ideas, and then we can have a conversation.
This is, incidentally, why in olden days a lot of countries required people to own land before they could vote: landowners can’t just pick their land up and move it somewhere else, so if their stupid decisions screw up the country, they’re stuck with the mess they made; people with moveable wealth, on the other hand, can just pack up and leave, so they’re less likely to feel loyalty to their country or to put as much thought into the policies they support.
I wonder how much of this is “nobody got fired for choosing IBM”, because that seems like a likely culprit. Hire the guy from Harvard and he’s an idiot? Well, he was from Harvard, so you can’t have known. Hire the guy from a state school and he’s an idiot? Well, so are you, for hiring him instead of the guy from Harvard who also applied.
I’m not sure there’s a solution to this, other than finding and killing Moloch.
(This also seems a likely explanation for places with hard limits on promotion for people without degrees.)
Having done some on-campus recruiting, it’s easy to see where this aspect of the problem comes from. Recruiting is expensive and time consuming, and it just makes more sense to go all out on say the top 10 schools rather than try to have a presence at every Middling State U. It’s not that you won’t get anyone good out of Middling State, just that a higher percentage of students at the University of Meritoriousness will be good, and you’re already getting 100 good resumes from people you got to meet in person for every opening just on your tour of the Top 10. So why bother with the rest?
(Add to that, having spent money on your Top 10 UofM tour, your CEO will want demonstrated results, which means you’re motivated/required to hire a high percentage of your new grads from that list)
> Tom Bartleby tries to tease some of this apart:
If the promotion is a promotion to _management_, the obviously meritocratic move is to pick the better _manager_.
It is more meritocratic to promote whomever will most positively affect the profitability of the company. Programming skill and industriousness will have varying relevance depending on the company and the specific position being filled.
A company who makes these sorts of hiring mistakes will eventually be outcompeted by an otherwise similar company who does not. So in some sense, competition is a force protecting meritocracy. Maybe at some scale, using heuristics to make hiring decisions increases the error rate, but the tradeoff in time/money saved may be worth it for the corporation. Obviously it would be ideal (for both the company and our meritocracy) if companies could hire perfectly without relying on fuzzy heuristics. As technology advances and transactions costs decline, you’d think these hiring decisions will converge towards true meritocracy.
Do you think that this situation — uneducated bumpkins being in charge of science and technology policy — would more more likely, or less likely, to happen in a randomly-selected Congress ?
Depends on what you’re looking for in a science and technology policy. The top problem with leaders in history hasn’t been incompetence but rather selfishness and brutality. So my number one concern about a science and technology policy czar wouldn’t be, “is he or she capable of deciding the overall optimal science and technology policy for the country?”, but rather, “is he or she going to use his or her post for personal enrichment and/or power accumulation, at the expense of the country as a whole?”.
In that respect, politics is a special case in the meritocracy debate, with very different goals and solutions. I certainly wouldn’t like to see every high-ranking job in society filled by election, for example, but in the specific field of politics that’s actually a reasonable model.
Out of curiosity, I Googled the Secretaries of Agriculture. Your current one is a Trump appointee who was formerly governor of Georgia, comes from a farming background, has a qualification as a veterinarian, and is a businessman.
Your former one (under President Obama) was a lawyer and politician (so no scientific or farming background) who allegedly wanted to quit because he had nothing to do:
Honestly, I find that a lot more alarming: the head guy who is in charge of running the whole department has “nothing to do”? That’s the sign of someone who is being run by his civil servants, and the “hey guy stick with me I’ll find you some make-work project” from Obama sounds like the same kind of wanting to keep a party/personal loyalist around as part of the administration.
Cronyism is a bi-partisan affair 🙂
Scott seems to be assuming that the only anti-meritocratic approach is to avoid giving *positions* based on merit; however, another alternative is to simply limit the degree to which the rewards for those positions are proportional to merit (i.e. money/status/etc). This isn’t utopian, it’s conventional social democracy with progressive taxation. Perhaps to some degree this is semantics, but it seems a reasonable interpretation to assume that in a pure meritocracy both positions and the rewards for those positions would be doled out in proportion to merit. My sense is that part of the opposition to meritocracy is just the standard Rawlsian notion that you don’t *deserve* rewards for your genetic luck anymore than other forms of luck, and that redistribution should be used to partially even out the returns to merit (e.g. per Wilkinson’s anti-meritocracy Guardian article).
Vaguely related: Something that’s always interested me is how the monetary – as opposed to status and authority – rewards scale up so much less in the military versus private enterprise. If I’m reading my Wikipedia right, the best-paid major general (potentially commanding ten fifteen thousand soldiers) makes a tad under $13k a month, while the lowliest private makes just under $1500.
I think it’s the result of lock-in and the fact that a lot of people aren’t actually that motivated by money. A major general has 20-30 years in the military, and it’s not like they can switch to a different military which pays them better. Yes, they could probably make more in the private sector, but then they wouldn’t be in the military any more. (And note that most generals get pretty good private-sector jobs when they retire, so all they’re losing by not leaving now is a few years of the differential income.) Nobody becomes a general to become rich, and I expect anyone who would trade generalship for riches left for riches when they were an O-4 or less. The reason this doesn’t happen in the private sector is that employers have to compete for personnel. Personally, I’d do engineering if it paid art wages, but I’m not going to take art wages if I can get engineering wages. But you can’t do generalship anywhere but the military, so they can pay lower than market wages.
Edit:
Let me extend the metaphor a bit. I enjoy my work as a tour guide on the Iowa enough that I don’t need to be paid for it. Iowa has enough people who think the same that they don’t need to pay people to be tour guides. (Also, we can’t afford it.) But let’s say that there are a lot of museum ships in the area, and there aren’t enough tour guides willing to work for free to go around. Wages would go up (I’m neglecting the financial details of how the ships can pay), both to draw in people who aren’t willing to work for free, and to keep the people who are at your ship and not one of the others. The military is in the position of Iowa today.
How do you “redistribute” social status, political insider-ness, etc.? Money is easy to move around, but it’s the connectedness that makes the current elite self-perpetuating. Legally require all Ivy-League parties to invite a few community college students?
Wealth increases social status; it also encourages self-segregation into wealthy communities and expensive schools, etc. But sure, I don’t think most people who are concerned with excess meritocracy are suggesting the complete abandonment of all meritocratic advantage and status, just a reduction. Scott appeared to be saying that nothing could be done other than putting under-qualified people in roles, which I take to presume a rather narrow interpretation of meritocracy.
Wealth helps certainly, but it’s not the only thing. There are a lot of people with more money than Senator X (or hell, the NYT film critic) but who clearly hold less power/influence/ability to rub shoulders with the cool kids.
I’m not saying merely that you can’t redistribute this non-monetary stuff completely, I’m saying I’m not sure how you’d do it at all. And if you can’t redistribute those things, you’ve done very little to solve the problem of a self-segregated elite class. Comparatively, progressive taxation is a cake walk.
Social power/influence is multidimensional. There are ways in which Scott is more influential than any state governor, and yet on most dimensions, any state governor is much more powerful.
> We justly celebrate the decline of the spoils system in much of the civil service
I’ve been thinking on this a fair bit and I think that this “we all celebrate this obviously good thing” is an example of history being written by the victors.
When did the spoils system end ?
c. 1900 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._Civil_Service_Reform – dead in the center of the Progressive Era.
What if I told you that’s not air you’re breathing? By which, I mean, what if I told you that we didn’t end the spoils system, but just put in place a better, more stealthy one that acted like a ratchet for progressives: every time there are progressives in charge, the civil service gets quickly more progressive – and every time there are Republics in charge, the civil service gets more progressive at a slower pace?
The problem that Trumpkins have in 2017 is that the presidency doesn’t matter. The true source of power is the unelected perpetual bureacracy – exactly the one that was created by the “end” of the spoils system.
Republicans creating non-profits to fight the culture war? No problem – the spoils-system controlled IRS is on the case.
Republicans trying to remove power from the clerisy-creation engine of the universities by promoting blue collar work like mining? No problem, the spoils-system controlled EPA is on the case.
And so forth and so forth.
Ask yourself “if Clark is right and the civil service reform was actually a soft coup by progressives, how would things look differently than they do now?”
I think the answer is “they wouldn’t”.
I have two thoughts:
1. You’ve defined “meritocracy” in such a way that it would be incredibly difficult for anybody to argue against it, which makes me think that your worries about a perfectly good word going down the drain are, um, overblown, to put it politely.
If “meritocracy” is defined as “rule by people most suited to rule” then who on earth could be against that? The only possible argument that could be mustered against that is an argument against ruling per se.
You say that cronyism is the alternative to meritocracy, but cronyism (and aristocracy, and fascism, and etc.) is completely compatible with meritocracy if cronyism is an effective way of identifying those most suited to rule.
Here’s a couple of possible thought processes on Trump’s part:
A) “Sam Clovis is an inept fool, he’ll make a fucking terrible agricultural secretary, but he’s my friend, so I have to give him a job.”
B) “Sam Clovis is my friend, so I know he’ll be loyal to me, and that’s going to be important in an administration that has as many leaks as mine does. He’s also not in the pocket of these liberal scientists who want to destroy American agriculture for their woo-woo hippie agenda.”
I would argue that, even in cases of clear cronyism, some variation of thought process B is usually involved. For cronyism to be opposed to meritocracy, it has to be consciously an attempt to put a suboptimal person in charge. I’m not saying that never happens, I’m just saying I think it’s probably pretty rare.
Or, to push back a bit, how often have you heard this opinion?
“Aristocracy is a noticeably worse way to pick rulers than democracy, but damn it, you don’t argue with tradition!”
I think I’ve never heard that. Any argument that Artistocracy, on balance, produces better leaders than the alternative, is a meritocratic argument. Under your definition of meritocracy, the only way to argue against meritocracy is to consciously try to produce less effective rulers than you can.
I don’t see that becoming a popular opinion any time soon, no matter how many articles the Guardian writes.
2. I think it’s worth expanding on Some Faceless Monk’s comment.
Try this: “Oh, hey, these guys came from school X! School X has tons of available student aid, and I hear they’re really meritocratic like that. We should totally give more weight to students from school X.”
And then flash to school X: “Hey, this applicant is from high school Y, and high school Y is one of the most rigorous, best high schools in the country, they’re super exclusive and really meritocratic, we should give more weight to students from high school Y in our acceptance process!”
And high school Y: “Hey, this applicant comes from grade school Z, and they’re really meritocratic…”
And grade school Z: “Hey, this applicant comes from preschool Q, and they’re really rigorous and meritocratic…”
On the subject of cronyism, on a far smaller scale than the US federal government:
Barring large numbers of expulsions, it isn’t possible for a school at level X to both be meritocratic, and accept only applicants from a set of schools at level X-1, unless the schools at level X-1 are as meritocratic (with respect to merit for the current level) as the current level. If the levels go all the way down to preschool, that means that merit for preschool is also merit for college, which seems unlikely.
(Even if “merit” means IQ, extrapolating childhood IQ to adult IQ is notoriously unreliable.)
Actually, it occurred to me on the way to the laundry room that even some arguments against ruling per se are meritocratic, at least to the extant that many of them can be rephrased as “Humans should not be rulers because no human being has the merits necessary to rule.” and I think many of them can be accurately rephrased that way.
I reread Mr. Alexander’s definition of meritocracy, and I didn’t quite remember it correctly.
“decision by merit, rather than by wealth, class, race, or education”
And I would ask this question: What makes him think “merit” is easily separable from those other categories? I’m going to focus on education here.
Two people pass the programming test. One of them flunked out of high school and, for good measure, has some minor shoplifting and vandalism on his criminal record. The other is a straight-A student who went to very prestigious schools. Yeah, maybe her parents paid for those classes, but those schools don’t just sell grades, she had to earn them, and, actually, even if her parents DID buy them, well, she clearly managed to stay in school, which indicates that she has a kind of pro-social attitude, and, in a high pressure work environment that requires long-term teamwork, isn’t that a merit too?
No, seriously, isn’t it? That’s not a trick question, isn’t that an actual asset to the job?
In the most broad definition of meritocracy that our host uses, “rule of those most suited to rule”, it’s basically impossible to argue against. Even the most corrupt ruler will generally want to at least keep some level of competence in his organization, simply because he can’t be a ruler anymore if the organization becomes so dysfunctional that it ceases to exist.
In the definition “decision by merit, rather than by wealth, class, race, or education”, you basically have to spend a bunch of paragraphs explaining what the hell you mean, because we have no universal idea of “merit” that exists separable from those things. Education, in particular, is itself meant to be a way to both measure and instill merit, which shows the problem, here: If education can become a failed proxy for merit, we have to take that risk seriously in any other endeavor to discover merit.
And a couple days ago, Donald Trump nominated Sam Clovis as the Department of Agriculture’s chief scientist. Clovis is a right-wing talk radio host who has “never even taken an undergraduate course in any science”, and believes global warming is a scam.
Mmmm – looking at that, the USDA post is a position that is “undersecretary for research, education and economics”, and while it is “department’s top scientific post”, the guy was “formerly a tenured professor of economics at Morningside College”, so it’s not like Trump simply yanked the first guy out of his posse that his gaze fell upon. (Okay, maybe…) There’s at least a fig-leaf of “this guy has a qualification in economics and this job involves economics”.
It’s the same as the hypothetical of “Alice is a great programmer, Carol is a mediocre programmer but a good manager, who do you promote – Alice or Carol?” Please note: I am not saying this is not a political appointment, that Trump is not appointing a loyalist, that it’s a good choice or anything of the kind. I’m saying “yeah, it’s one of those appointments that is EDIT: now being used as a plum for awarding loyalty to the party leader, just like the cronyism in pretty much every parliamentary democracy”.
That it’s not a knock-down argument for “and this is why we need meritocracy!” is because “well, do you need someone who’s a good scientist in the job, or do you need someone who’s good at translating between science and politics and who understands the farm industry?” Because if I’m thinking of a similar role in Irish government, my first thought is “you really want someone who knows the ins and outs of CAP” and not necessarily “quick, hire the head of the dairy science department at UCC!” though I do see that previous undersecretaries have all had some kind of agri-science/biology qualification.
Yeah, probably a poor choice but not literally “talk show host with no qualifications at all”.
In a world where people have different levels of ability, there will be different levels of success, and society will by default become stratified. Smart, successful people want to be around other successful people. The obvious downside is that people don’t like to be at the bottom (low status actually decreases life expectancy), where they would have less resources and less control over their lives.
We can ameliorate this downside in multiple ways, according to what concept we wish to maximize for:
Lack of suffering – Provide free, endless entertainment for the lower classes to whittle their days away in enjoyment. This might be facebook, movies, shows, internet, drugs, etc.
Equality in status – Only a few can be at the top financially, or politically. One way to allow more people to be high status is to create an infinity of groups where people can belong, and be leaders of. People already create these kinds of social groups (biking club, toastmasters, DND club, etc.) and I believe the search of status and belonging is a key driver. We could encourage more creation of these groups, possibly even fund them through taxes.
Basic needs covered – Create the universal basic income to ensure everyone has the stated minimum.
Maximum productivity – Create a system where unskilled people can be productive members of society, for real. There are many things that need doing, such as cleaning up the town plaza or helping out the elderly, and many idle hands, but no way to connect the two.
One thing you could try is going back to low-level territorial autonomy. By the time of the French Revolution, the monarchy in that dismal land had already removed almost every power the local nobility had. Check out de Jouvenel’s On Power for details; I’m boiling it down a lot here.
In early feudalism, the various lords had their own back yards of varying size, where they were The Law – the King Karl couldn’t just come in and start ordering the Baron Bob’s people around, he had to ask the Sir Bob politely to send troops. And the Barons as a class were somewhat suspicious of unnecessary, unprofitable warfare – they would pay the cost in underlings, after all, and those underlings were the source of their wealth. ‘Course, His Majesty Karl did not like that sort of autonomy one bit, and over some thousand years, his successors gradually centralized power so that they could, in fact, just order around Sir Bob XXVI’s peasants as if they were their own household servants. The court became the font of wealth and offices, and the importance of particular serfs greatly diminished, since they were no longer assigned to a lord. Thus increased isolation from the situation on the ground.
The original feudal arrangement has the advantage of the elites having an interest in the well-being of particular people – their own subordinate peasants. If you get all your peasants killed, you’re not getting any more of them. Since this interest exists, the lord also has an incentive to be informed about particulars of his demesne – to say nothing of the fact that he probably lives in shouting distance of his direct subjects. Subjects who, at times, might even approach him to deal with some problem they have. Unless he’s a total shut-in, opportunity to do this abounds – say, when he’s hunting, or touring the villages under his command, etc. None of this “vote for change” stuff, but the equivalent of asking the President to issue some executive order or other. And that’s not even getting into how now the lord probably sees his subjects as actual people, with names and lives.
I’m not sure how this might be implemented in modern times, but I think the principle – requiring rulers to live in close proximity to the ruled, and explicitly assigning who rules whom and where – is historically sound.
I had a similar confusion recently when I was talking to a couple people in the very small demographic of physics PhD students who think that Communism is a good idea, in the sense of there is no currency, everybody does the job they want, and everybody receives according to their needs. Additionally, they were very concerned about any doling out of opportunities that required someone to decide who was more able to succeed, citing ableism, racism, and other forms of discrimination.
I was trying to understand how it is that they thought, for example, that people would be chosen to consume resources being trained as physicists. It seems easy enough, when you’re at the stage of reading books, talking to people who already understand the material, and solving problems on paper, in order to learn the basics. This doesn’t need to cost society any more than universal basic income, plus public education. I can at least understand how those are supposed to work. But eventually, you need to decide who gets to run expensive experiments like LIGO or the LHC. Being physicists-in-training, they weren’t going to tell me that these were wasteful things that a communist society would not engage in, and besides that, I got the impression that they believed scarcity in general is a symptom of capitalism, so that such a question is moot. If you believe the only reason we can’t build enough particle accelerators for everyone is because greedy people in power are withholding resources, then I suppose you wouldn’t be worrying too much about whether the people using them are those that are most able to get results. This is especially true when you’re more concerned about class and discrimination than you are about getting good results from your $10B experiment.
But I’m not sure if that was their view, and I didn’t get too far down this line of questioning before they did seem to think that I was mocking them and they stopped trying to explain their view to me. I wish that I’d been more able to convince them that I really was curious about their views, and that I wasn’t trying to prove them wrong, because given my previous experience with these people, I expect there’s more nuance to their beliefs than “capitalism is the source of all scarcity, and meritocracy is only relevant when there’s a scarcity of opportunity.”