Open Thread 80.5

Having recently moved to Madison, WI, a very bike-friendly city, I started wondering: would major American cities switching to a primarily bicycle-based transportation paradigm have a significant effect on carbon emissions? And, further, could such a change be practically implemented? I can see problems with practicality of longer trips, changes to infrastructure, and cultural inertia, but I’m not sure how big of a problem those would be.
At least on the margins, making cities more bike friendly is low cost and can significantly reduce traffic (where “significantly” probably means up to 20% or so iirc). So not a panacea, but definitely a cost-effective improvement.
Bikes make it difficult to travel with very small children. Way more difficult than cars anyway. I hypothesize that a city catering primarily to cyclists is going to be a place people tend to leave once they’re ready to settle down and have kids. This would have implications for the city, but I only have guesses as to what those implications are, and no idea whether they’re net good or bad for the city in terms of growth, economic activity, etc.
Oh I hadn’t thought of small children. That’s definitely a problem. I do know that there are bike trailers one can get for children, but there’s obvious safety issues there.
I have a small child and mostly bike for transportation during the non-snowy months. It’s not that hard – the main thing is that he doesn’t go that far away from home. We walk to daycare every morning, we walk to the grocery store, we walk to the park. We do take the car for longer rides, like to the doctor, but for day-to-day we walk most of the time and don’t go very far.
I visited my parents in their suburban-style development a few weeks ago. Strapping him into the car every time we stepped outside wasn’t very pleasant.
Making a built environment that supports kids is more zoning than anything. Grocery stores and parks need to be close to where people live. Daycares and grade schools need to be on walkable streets. If cities wanted to do it, they could.
In the Netherlands I saw a large number of bikes built especially to carry one or two children, typically with some kind of trailer attached to the back or the front of the bike. So it’s by no means impossible to travel with children, though perhaps a more important factor is the sheer size of US cities compared to Dutch cities.
I’m told that other people can consistently adjust the gears and their effort on bikes so that they don’t get sweaty going up hills. I’ve never figured out how to do that, though*. So it seems like in a lot of cities the change would require a higher acceptance of sweatiness/smelliness than is usual today.
* This is even harder when it’s cold and you’re wearing a lot of insulating clothing. Those battery storage things would presumably be of some help.
Is there a problem with walking your bike up a hill?
If it’s just one shortish hill in an otherwise flat area, it doesn’t seem like a problem. If the town itself is hilly it becomes a matter of diminishing returns.
I lived in Madison for about a decade, and it’s actually kind of an interesting example of the problem with biking.
Culturally, the people of Madison are great fits for biking. They really want biking to work, and there is a nice system of bike trails throughout the city.
And Madison is fairly flat, and at least on the near east through to the near west sides of town (which have older, denser, less suburban roads), for part of the year it actually is a nice place to bike.
HOWEVER, for an indeterminate part of the year, which could start as early as late October and last as late as mid April, Madison is often an icy tundra hell, a frozen wasteland, and biking is mostly not a reasonable option for normal people. Even driving is really, really miserable for a fair bit of that stretch. Madison winters are no joke.
Because of this, there is really no reasonable way for the city to orient itself much more towards biking than it already has, barring some sort of massive heated underground network of biking tunnels or something comparably drastic.
I don’t think it’s as bad as you make it out to be. I* used to bike to work from downtown to Verona unless it was currently snowing/thundering, and it’s fine with proper layering. They clear the paths pretty reliably too. Not saying this is you, but no matter where you go, there tend to be a lot of people saying how impossible biking is for them without having given it a fair shot (and then other people and newcomers repeating the same reasons), and I think that general attitude is almost as big a deal as the infrastructure.
[Edit]*I have sometimes been told I’m not a normal person
I’ve had a similar experience in Connecticut winter (which aren’t quite as cold, but colder than most of the US).
An increase in biking would cause people to eat more, which would increase carbon emissions from the agricultural sector.
Anecdotally, people who bike everywhere seem to be much more likely to be vegetarian and/or vegan. Fewer people eating meat would reduce the carbon emissions from the agricultural sector. Possibly enough to offset the increase in consumption.
Given America’s current obesity problem, I’m not sure it would actually cause people to eat more.
The obesity problem would increase the carbon cost of biking assuming that obese people have weight set points that their bodies fight to retain by increasing the desire for food if it looks like they would otherwise lose weight.
What might explain a guy in his early/mid 30s having to pee seemingly every 5 minutes between about 5:30am (when he gets up) and 7am (when he gets to work) but then being able to easily hold it for hours at a time throughout the rest of the day even though he doesn’t drink much when he first gets up but drinks water constantly at work? (Same pattern holds on weekends too.) Do men’s prostates change size throughout the day?
Not a doctor but my son is diabetic… I’d have my blood sugar checked if it were me.
For less serious explanations, caffeine in your morning coffee might be the culprit (sometimes considered a diuretic).
Not a nutritionist or a doctor…just life experience.
I wonder if there is any inverse correlation among SSC users between libertarianism and consequentialism/utilitarianism?
It seems sort of like there is, and it would make sense to me for there to be one (personally, I can’t justify any state on any non-utilitarian grounds), but I’m not sure if I’m imagining it.
*Edit: wait, wasn’t the last hidden OT “culture war free”?
I suspect that Scott is conducting some sort of psychological experiment on us. That, or he’s just suffering from severe car lag. I’d avoid CW topics this time, as this is the thread that should be CW-free.
I think it would depend; libertarianism has a lot of good points from a consequentialist standpoint, but the more ideological you get, the less consequentialism comes into play, and there are many highly ideological libertarians.
I know some good consequentialist arguments for libertarianism and some at least plausible consequentialist arguments against libertarianism. I don’t know of any non-consequentialist arguments against libertarianism which seem plausible to me (which is not to say none exist, only that I can’t think of any which I’ve personally found convincing or which are frequently offered here). The first one which comes to mind is social contract theory, but I don’t see many on SSC defending it.
Maybe this thread would be better (and less culture war-ish) as a kind of poll? Those willing to answer can just say “libertarian, minarchist, virtue ethicist,” “progressive, centrist, utilitarian,” “Burkean conservative, deontologist, social contract theorist,” or what have you. If any pattern arises, then that pattern may be discussed in a different OT.
For me, it’s “libertarian, anarcho-capitalist, ethical intuitionist/moral realist with maybe some consequentialist concessions.”
There’s a selection effect here though, where if you are a hardcore libertarian, there will exist no arguments which use both your value system and which you consider plausible arguments against it.
Sure, but I’m not only saying I don’t see plausible arguments against libertarianism here, I’m saying I don’t see many non-consequentialist ethical arguments against libertarianism on SSC, period.
Which is why I’m trying to find out if there are, in fact, many people here who are neither libertarians nor consequentialists, and, if so, what arguments they do find convincing.
I’m trying to see if there is an inverse correlation here between libertarianism and utilitarianism.
Naval Gazing:
Why the carriers aren’t doomed, Part 2: Finding the carriers
Series Index
Last time, I handwaved away the problem of finding the carriers, to look solely at the math of a missile engagement. It’s now time to come back to that problem, and see just how hard it is to generate targeting-grade data.
The basic problem is that the sea is very big, and ships are small and mobile. In WW1, the British used codebreaking and direction-finding to keep track of the German fleet, which allowed them to set up Jutland, while the Germans thought it was a fluke, and that they’d stopped a British sortie into the Baltic. In WW2, the British would listen in to the reports of Italian scout planes, and if their position reports were far enough off, they wouldn’t bother shooting them down.
Obviously, radar and modern navigational systems have made it easier to track ships at sea. Clouds are no longer going to hide the surface, and it’s harder (though not impossible) to mess up your navigation. But there are still problems. A typical radar system will tell you that there is a target there, but it won’t tell you what the target is. The Soviet Radar Ocean Reconnaissance Satellites (RORSAT) could only measure the targets parallel to its orbit, so carriers would turn to face it, shrinking their signature considerably. While the RORSAT cue did help, as did data from passive platforms and other sources, the final localization had to be done by a platform vulnerable to the carrier’s defenses, to make sure that the missiles found the carrier and not one of its escorts, usually an airplane of some sort. In the Mediterranean, the Soviets employed destroyers to fulfill this function. These would shadow US groups, and had rear-facing anti-ship missiles, to be fired as they turned away (to avoid becoming targets themselves.) The turn-away was an important indicator of an impending attack.
The preferred way to solve the identification problem is electronic signal measures, or ESM. At the most basic, if there is a radar that only exists on carriers, and you detect it coming from a ship, then that’s your target. On a more sophisticated level, military radars are usually essentially hand-built, and it is possible to take a ‘fingerprint’ and identify a specific radar remotely. The US, Russia, and China all have sea-surveillance ESM systems. However, these can be defeated by emissions control, or EMCON, a common practice in western navies. Satellite communications allow ships to avoid most of the disadvantages of EMCON, as a satellite can transmit to the surface over a broad area, and a ship can send a tight beam back to the satellite. The ship can rely on data from other sensors (including ESM and IR satellites) to learn of an incoming attack, and only break EMCON after it has been located.
Optical cameras don’t require cooperation from the target, but are stymied by clouds and darkness. IR cameras have issues seeing through the atmosphere. Modern SAR platforms like TerraSAR-X/TanDEM-X are quite capable of identifying ships from space using synthetic aperture radar. However, they do have limited swath width, particularly in the higher-resolution modes that are required to get firm identification. The combined TerraSAR-X/TanDEM-X cost approximately $400 million. Jane’s says that it can image 90% of Earth’s surface within 2 days, although there are several different resolution modes. The best data I have suggests that you can get data between 20 and 45 degrees off-nadir, which translates into a swath between 170 and 460 km off the ground track, on one side. This is probably enough to provide a precise location for a carrier that has already been roughly located, although the finer modes have widths of only 10-30 km. X-band radar, though, is badly affected by rain (something Airbus fails to mention in their marketing literature), and the US used to hide ships from similar Soviet systems in bad weather. I’m not sure how effective electronic warfare is against this kind of system, and sources differ on the matter.
But what about non-space-based options? Can’t we just send out drones to look for the carriers?
The obvious problem we come to again is emissions. A radar can usually be detected at least twice as far away as it can detect anything. The obvious solution for the carrier is to use some form of low-power low probability of intercept (LPI) radio to vector fighters out to kill the snooper. (Or even simply brief them on deck and send them out under full EMCON.) The E-2 Hawkeye has a very good ESM system, and with tankers and cleverness, could manage to at the very least significantly mitigate the ‘flaming datum’ problem. Optical surveillance, besides being flummoxed by clouds, has a very limited range compared to radar. The obvious suggestion is drones, but drones probably have to talk to base to be effective. Automated detection systems could solve that, but you’re still looking at a high false alarm rate, and the system would be quite expensive.
For a wonderful explanation of the methods that a carrier group would use to avoid a firm detection, see this essay.
(TL DR: There are a lot of things a carrier group can do to not look like a carrier group. They work very well.)
But eventually, the carrier’s luck will run out, and the bad guys will locate them, and they’ll die, right?
Not so fast. A location, particularly one that is targeting-grade, is inherently perishable, and if your opponent knows you’ve got it, then it’s going to spoil even more quickly. Essentially, you have to get your weapons near the target before the area where the target can be gets bigger than the area the weapons can search, and then make sure that those weapons lock on to the right target. This is true regardless of the nature of the weapons, although different weapons have very different parameters for search and lock-on. One example would be an air strike. Searching for the carrier is a good way to get killed by defending fighters, but the attacking aircraft can still compensate for some degree of imprecision in the fix.
A missile is much less capable of such compensation, and this has been a long-term problem with anti-ship missiles. The US has stopped installing Harpoon missiles (range of ~70 nm) on destroyers, and removed the submarine-launched version from service, out of fear of hitting the wrong target. The original Tomahawk Anti-Ship Missile, which had an effective range of over 200 nm, was going to solve this problem by using ESM, looking for the radars of a hostile ship. However, this was problematic, and in exercises, the hit rate was around 25%.
Ballistic missiles have an even bigger problem. Unlike a cruise missile, they cannot wait and search for a target. The first ASBM, the Soviet SS-NX-13, was designed to home in on radar emissions, but never entered service, as it would have displaced ballistic missiles on submarines, the numbers of which were limited by treaty. The guidance mechanism of the DF-21D is not known, but there are only a few options. Optical guidance is right out, as it doesn’t work at night or in bad weather. IR does work at night, but is still vulnerable to bad weather, a common phenomenon at sea. Radar might work, but is vulnerable to countermeasures and there are limits on what can be done with a platform the size of a missile warhead, particularly in terms of non-cooperative identification. (In plain English, the missile can’t tell the carrier from a destroyer with a blip enhancer or a merchantman.) Home-on-radar is an option, but can be foiled by not using radar or using the wrong kind of radar. (Also, SPY-1 apparently has special modes to fool radar-homing missiles.)
All of this gives a very limited window for the attacker to take a targeting-grade sighting and get the data to the weapons. This is usually ignored in popular articles, but it’s very important. Every minute, the carrier gets another ~900 m away from the initial fix. The internet makes instant, reliable communication seem easy, but the list of disruptions due to various bad actors should be a reminder that this kind of communication is difficult and vulnerable to disruption. Throw in an active and very hostile power, and the network is likely to be seriously disrupted at best, and brought down at worst. China might have made the investment in targeting platforms and communications to be able to effectively target something like the DF-21D, although we can’t be sure how well their efforts will work until it’s tried for real. Enemyistan almost certainly hasn’t. I do know that early US attempts at this kind of networking often saw data delayed by an hour or more, for whatever reason, and they were not facing the full array of countermeasures that a major power can bring to bear. If the delay is too great, then there’s nothing in the missile’s field of view when it shows up, and it either plunges into the sea or takes out something it thinks is a carrier, but turns out to be a Dutch container ship.
None of this should be taken to mean that the US carriers are completely safe from detection. There are ways to find ships at sea, but they are expensive and difficult, and their effectiveness can’t be absolutely certain. But anyone who ignores those difficulties when discussing the effectiveness of the carriers is either ignorant or dishonest.
Are US carrier groups in international waters constantly shadowed by Russian or Chinese ships during peacetime?
Not constantly, but often enough. Soviet warships used to follow formations, and then there were the AGIs, usually modified fishing trawlers used to localize ships for the Soviet Ocean Surveillance System. They had a habit of making a nuisance of themselves. I’m not fully up to speed on the current situation, but there are enough encounters between US and Chinese warships to confirm that the same games are still being played today.
So if the Chinese wanted to launch a surprise attack on a carrier group, they would be able to get a targeting-grade location. What would happen during a period of high tension between the U.S. and China? Would we warn and then sink any Chinese ship that got too close to a carrier group?
Maybe. In a situation where things look to be turning hostile, the US is going to be doing all it can to break away from the trailers, or avoid acquiring them in the first place. There’s a good chance we’d succeed, at least for most ships. They probably would also run into the same problem the Russians faced, which is that you don’t want to dilute the salvo by being too close and having some of them go after you. I just don’t know enough about their doctrine to be sure. I doubt we’d sink trailers before the beginning of hostilities, although that could be our opening move if the balloon goes up. (This is very unlikely.)
bean, you obviously know far more about navies than I do, but I find it hard to believe that a Chinese ship optimized to keep up with a carrier group couldn’t do so (absent it being fired upon) given that it could make promiscuous use of radar and wouldn’t have to carry weapons or armor.
Mark Zuckerberg (see at the 50 minute mark) says AI doomsayers are irresponsible. He doesn’t understand why anyone would want to slow down AI progress.
In the last open thread there was a discussion on reading Harry Potter religiously which reminds me of an old thought experiment.
Imagine that there is a new cult called SSCism. Scott is a prophet and every single word from Prophet Scott Alexander here is considered true by faith. The SSCist Holy Book consists of all of Scott’s posts and our comments. Assume that this cult will continue to exist exist in 2500. What will it look like?
Well here are some possible scenarios.
The Cult Leader will have Holy Open Threads twice a week in an attempt to imitate Prophet Scott, wear medical uniforms whenever they hold services and recite the Holy Book in 21st century English. The leader will say “Let’s open our Holy Book to Page 1025. Look at Open Thread 80.25. In Open Thread 80.25 24:14-17, Prophet Charles F and the Alien Cat were discussing whether childhoods are useful. Prophet Charles F said that “Elimination of childhood sounds like a huge loss of utility to me.” What does that mean? ” Elimination of childhood makes it less likely for us to appreciate the goodness of Prophet Scott. According to church tradition we believe on faith that the Alien Cat was literally a cat that lived near Alpha Centauri…Hence it did not understand the importance of childhood.”
Of course there will also be a festival celebrating the Great Children Argument where believers will dress like Prophets from Planet Earth debating a person dressed like a cat and calling himself Autistic Cat. Scriptures will be recited.
What’s wrong with this picture? Do religious traditions also sometimes overinterpret everything and attempt to make mundane things holy? I think so.
We need a better name than SSCist. Alexandrians has a nice ring to it. And obviously we have a Holy Codex, not a Holy Book.
Yeah but you do get how absurd it is, right?
The scenarios are partly from Christianity and Islam. Christians replicate Nativity stories all the time while Shia Muslims repeat the martyrdom of Hussein. From a secular point of view Jesus might not have existed anf Hussein was just another unfortunate guy. However religion makes people remember these events that otherwise nobody would care about 1000 years after they allegedly happened.
And here I thought this was going to be a fun thread where we make up a SSC-based religion, rather than ham-fisted bagging on Christianity.
What about the service where they use modern translations from 21st century English to the prevailing language at the time, pull in a variety of new writings and other media for discussion purposes and try to apply the principles shown in SSC to a modern world – different technologies, better understanding of various sciences? That sounds a bit more like the sort of church I know, more likely to result from an SSC style attempt at religion and more interesting 🙂
And yes, I do think people overthink things all the time. Maybe they’re more likely to do so in religious and academic contexts because they’re encouraged to think there?
Nobody should remember who Charles F and Autist Cat are after we both pass away. However if there is a religion based on that 80.25 argument we oddly won’t be forgotten any more. People will try to overinterpret everything, including interpreting typos as hidden messages.
Religiously reading a text can often lead to misunderstanding.
JudAIism , surely.
