Links 7/17: URL of Sandwich

Did you know: medieval Christians who didn’t understand Islam imagined Muslims as worshiping a god named Termagant; through a weird chain of events this became the modern word for an argumentative woman.
The fantastic Hungarian architecture of Imre Makovecz. Also: the Cologne Central Mosque and Michiel Schrijver’s cityscapes.
I was previously pretty convinced that lithium in drinking water was having a significant (and positive) effect on populations, but the most recent study is skeptical.
Ancient people believed the kidney was involved in conscience and deliberation, and according to the Talmud “one of the two kidneys counsels what is good, and the other evil”. What would they think of kidney donors? (h/t Elissa)
You know what nobody hates each other over yet? Quilting.
Study on economic vs. social politics finds that economically-conservative-socially-liberal people (libertarians?) are rarest, economically-liberal-socially-conservative people (populists?) are much more common than expected.
Another highly positive study on the connection between lead and crime, this one almost a true experiment. Children placed in a lead-reduction program, compared to children just over the cutoff for qualifying for the program, saw their risk of violent crime as adults drop by 66%! The reduction of lead in the experimental group of this study was about the same as the society-wide reduction over the past twenty years.
Vice presents a counter-narrative about the opioid crisis: pain patients prescribed opiates rarely get addicted, most addicts happen when the pills get diverted away from real patients. Haven’t really evaluated this to see how true it is but I agree with them that some of the statistics going around about how every single person prescribed a painkiller is at high risk of addiction are a little overblown.
Among the latest attempts to cut federal bureaucracy: ordering agencies to stop providing updates on their preparations for the Y2K bug.
That time Pepsi bought 17 submarines, a cruiser, and a destroyer from the Soviet Union as part of the Cola Wars.
Some context for Jon Ossoff’s loss in the recent Georgia special election: was the last Democratic candidate for that seat even a real person?
Daniel Lakens: Impossibly Hungry Judges. That famous study showing judges are more likely to convict just before lunch has such a high effect size that it can’t possibly make sense. Also a link to a more thorough critique of the study suggesting that courts schedule defendants without representation just before lunch, providing a more likely explanation than judges’ hunger.
Elizabeth Warren as synthesis of the Hillary/Bernie dialectic. I think she’s probably the Democrat closest to my own views right now.
Someone responded to my post using “murderism” as a reductio ad absurdum by pointing out the controversial police training classes by Dave Grossman, “the world’s sole authority on killology”.
Jonathan Kay discusses mob culture and attacks on free speech, but focuses on something important that isn’t mentioned enough. Yes, the PC-left are doing most of the attacking, but the PC-left is also most of the victims. Non-leftists can occasionally get in trouble if they’re Charles-Murray-level good targets, but generally escape unscathed (Murray’s conservative think tank unsurprisingly continues to support him). Leftists live in constant fear because they’re in social circles where this happens all the time and where all their friends will automatically side with the accusers. This isn’t just mean, it’s really bad strategy if you want people to stay on the left. I wonder if part of the success of the Bernie Sanders/socialist left is about it being a leftist space which is safe(r) from this kind of thing.
How much of effective altruism is about doing things directly, versus acting as a living advertisement to attract the attention of rich people with a thousand times more money available than everyone else? I think this is an important question insofar as it challenges the philosophy that doing good is always more important than looking good. Some form of weirdness which raises effectiveness 10% but turns off one otherwise-recruitable billionaire ends up being pretty costly.
Center For A Stateless Society has probably the best response to my cost disease post I’ve seen so far, which suggests the problem is something like oligopolies, plus weird accounting rules that treat “costs” and “revenues” in confusing and inappropriate ways.
Political Regime Type And Warfare: Evidence From 600 Years Of European History. Between 1200 and 1800, parliamentary regimes were more likely to get involved in wars than absolutist ones.
What Democrats mean when they say that AHCA is being “rammed through” Congress (compared to Obamacare).
Milton Friedman on how to change the world; relevant for almost everybody.
Vox on the sordid history of the COEXIST bumper sticker. Spoiler: the various people with financial stakes in the design aren’t very good at coexisting.
Washington Post: No One Is Paying Attention To The Worst Humanitarian Crisis Since World War II: “the danger [is] that about 20?million people in four countries will suffer famine in the coming months, and that hundreds of thousands of children will starve to death.”
Lots of discussion about the recent study finding that Seattle’s minimum wage increase backfired and hurt poor workers. The argument in favor of the study, as presented by the Foundation for Economic Education; the argument against, as presented by the Economic Policies Institute. But also, see the Seattle Weekly on how the city tried to cover up/muddy the waters on the incriminating data, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on how St. Louis’ minimum wage is decreasing, Marginal Revolution on potentially relevant evidence from Denmark, Megan McArdle and Noah Smith‘s analyses, and Zvi (1, 2) on some ways the Seattle data don’t really add up. Luckily, there are enough other cities making large minimum wage increases (and Seattle plans to increase it further) that we should have much more evidence on this pretty soon.
Related: Maine Tried To Raise Its Minimum Wage; Restaurant Workers Didn’t Want It. “Some cried with relief, Buckwalter said, when the final vote ended at 110 to 37 — overwhelmingly [in favor of lowering their wages]”.
Popehat: “There are many very stupid ideas about free speech in academia. Perhaps the stupidest is this: free speech is a legal norm used to protect the powerful at the expense of the powerless, but exceptions to free speech will benefit the powerless. Nobody with a passing knowledge of the history of free speech takes this seriously.” Related (albeit old): Why I Think XKCD Is Wrong About Free Speech.
Related: Data On Campus Free Speech Cases. “Of the 77 cases, I coded 20 (26%) as censorship of liberals, 40 (52%) as censorship of conservatives, and 17 (22%) as apolitical censorship.”
Something I didn’t expect to see a serious argument for today: “The entire edifice of Western civilization – all the cultural, social, and philosophical structures that define the world in which we live today – can be traced back to a stupid loophole in Roman inheritance law.”
2,100 Australian public servants participate in a gigantic resume experiment to assess unconscious bias against women and minorities; finds that there is in fact bias in favor of women and minorities, and that gender-blind or race-blind assessments cause more whites and men to be hired. Concludes that this indicates “need for caution when moving towards blind recruitment processes”.
Everything about economics in India sounds like a mess, but there’s been at least one small step forward with the passage of a national sales tax. “The official schedule of rates runs to 213 pages and has undergone repeated changes, some taking place as late as on Friday evening…Adding to the complexity, businesses with pan-India operations face filing over 1,000 digital returns a year.”
Example-Based Synthesis Of Stylized Facial Animations, the movie – watch an AI convert a video to different artistic styles on the fly.
The US government can borrow money at about 1% per year. The stock market earns about 4% per year. “I expect the government should own a bunch of stuff.”
Roman concrete does outlast modern concrete, but it’s not a simple story about ancient wisdom so much as different solutions for different problems.
A very very thorough study not only finds no effect of birth order, but demonstrates some of the ways other studies that did claim to find an effect could have gone wrong. The only exception is a small effect on “intellect”, defined as whether people self-report as being “eager for knowledge”. Possibly related to this study on firstborn IQ and the very strong birth order effects on the LW survey?
NYT: How To Make Congress Bipartisan. Described by Jonathan Haidt as “the best single idea I’ve seen to reduce political polarization and dysfunction”. Make larger districts with proportional representation, so that there’s an actual fight between Democrats and Republicans everywhere, and nobody is more afraid of being primaried than of the general election.
Neural networks generate Harry Potter fan fiction.
New from OpenAI: Deep reinforcement learning from human preferences. Obvious AI safety implications.
Latest study in growth mindset shows decent effect sizes, persistence at least three weeks.
More evidence against corporate campaign contributions mattering: “We find no evidence that corporations benefit from electing their favored candidate, and we can statistically reject effect sizes greater than 0.4 percent of firm value…corporate campaign contributions do not appear to but significant political favors.”
Detecting polygenic adaptation in admixture graphs. Genes linked to educational attainment show signs of differential recent selection in different populations. Except if I’m reading it right, the only populations that show selection are East Asians
and Peruvians, which is kind of a weird grab bag of groups. And the East Asian selection seems to have happened very early (10,000+ years ago?), which rules out explanations based on the Chinese civil service exams or any other historical selection pressures. Overall not sure what to think about this. [EDIT: See discussion in the comments]
Someone commenting on my perception/cognition post found me this paper, which tries the same thing and not only finds very little connection between illusion perception and personality, but even very little correlation between perception of different illusions. “The findings suggest that vision is highly specific; ie there is no common factor”.
This http://sealedabstract.com/rants/re-xkcd-1357-free-speech/ is a way better argumentation about the xkcd free speech thing.
Jon Bois’s “What Football Will Look Like In The Future” is absolutely brilliant. The anti-apocalypse is an apocalypse! My favorite moment is the end of “Denali, Alaska. Chicago, Illinois.”
His “Tim Tebow Chronicles” is a more compact/less multimedia version of some of the same concepts:
https://www.sbnation.com/2014/8/18/5998715/the-tim-tebow-cfl-chronicles
I love this now so much. If anyone hasn’t tried it yet, do so! It’s not (just) what it sounds like.
“This isn’t just mean, it’s really bad strategy if you want people to stay on the left. ”
So the question is whether they haven’t thought it through, or prefer purity to numbers, or just enjoy being bullies.
Plus of course the deep philosophical questions about whether they have good ideas about how society should be structured, given that their ideas about human nature seem to be warped.
I don’t think, in most cases, it’s being executed by the conscious plan of a ‘them’. I think it’s the natural outgrowth of a self-reinforcing purity spiral, just like you see in, e.g., tiny towns where everyone goes to the same church and care very much about what the neighbors think.
Some obviously do enjoy being moral busybodies, but I think that for the most part, they take advantage of social environments which end up in purity spirals, rather than creating them.
The Halo Effect plus Goodhart’s Law mean that every area of human endeavor will become a social status game, something incapable of doing useful things and focused solely on punishing people for being weak enough they cannot make the punishment stop. This is the high-entropy state of all human social activity, it is devoured by popularity. In the past, new groups that do useful things could be made to replace those devoured by popularity. But this relied on the mass of humanity being in a low-entropy state, so we could make new things that were in a low-entropy state. Now, thanks to the instant feedback virtue spirals of social media, the “background level” of entropy is already near maximum, and we can no longer create low-entropy organizations that are capable of doing something other than punishing the weak as a status game. The ability to do useful things as a group is going to leave us all soon, and it is going to leave us all forever, because entropy is absolutely irreversible.
When I say all is lost, I mean all is lost. All of it. If this was due to someone’s conscious plan, it would not be all-encompassing and all-annihilating. But it is. All is lost.
Come on, tell us how you really feel.
“Someone exhibited signs of an emotion. I can turn this into a status game!”
Thanks for proving that all is lost, down the the smallest, pettiest level.
Mate, I’m here for a laugh. Thanks for providing me with one.
If you’re right about popularity being all-encompassing and all-annihilating there was never anything to “loose” in the first place.
In the past, it was possible to make useful things faster than popularity could devour them.
This is no longer the case, and never will be the case again.
This is true, to a degree, as well, but I feel like there was a short period of time where a local entropic minimum could be reached in spite of all that, in the same sense as in the “this is the dream time” meme that I’ve sometimes seen going around in these circles, where it referred to an economic argument instead.
EDIT: Also just to be pedantic (and maybe give in to the impulse to engage in a little status game of my own?), it is to “lose;” “loose” refers to something that is ill-fitting. At first I thought you were making reference to a spelling error that was present in the original comment but I couldn’t find an instance of this word being misspelled in it.
I don’t know if this is frowned upon around here (but I felt it to be sufficiently necessary and truthful as per the rules to do so anyway), but I just wanted to say that I fully (and unironically) agree with the summary of the human condition in its present state as presented in that comment, i.e. add my undifferentiated “+1” to it, even if just to add a data point that it is not an isolated opinion but one that is shared at least by some (queue comments of: there are literally dozens of us!)
Occasional +1’s don’t seem to be a problem.
If someone did it a lot, I suspect it wouldn’t go over well, but I haven’t seen that happen.
@DrBeat
I believe you have commented at length several times now on the terrible, destructive power of “popularity,” but I still don’t really feel like I understand what you’re getting at (not sarcasm; serious).
I could be alone in this, but I imagine not. Perhaps it would be useful for you to either link to some sources explaining this idea in more detail or else write a more basic post of your own, maybe in an OT, explaining your theory of popularity in less abstract terms and using more concrete examples.
in a short summary: popularity is “social status, the way the games played to instantiate social status usurp and destroy every other activity, the omni-directional punishment that people employ in order to see who has and who lacks social status, and the behavior of people whose social status is something they are inherently entitled to, unmoored from any action or activity.”
My own observation about destructive power of popularity may be described as the tyranny of the transaction model. Each interaction, no matter how mundane or pre-planned, results in some artificial zero-sum or even negative-sum result. “I must win, therefore someone else must lose and not just lose but know that they lost.”
Contrast that transaction model with what may be called an investment model where participants have a longer time preference, lower impulsivity and less incentive to sociopathy and more awareness of the potential for positive-sum games, for example.
I am still in the early stages of thinking about those concepts and would welcome any observations and references to more complete statements about the topic.
@DrBeat
It isn’t clear to me this is true. Not that it isn’t often true to some extent and sometimes true to a great extent (see examples of Occupy Wall Street elsewhere on here), but I don’t see how it’s wholly true of every activity all the time.
I gotta agree with the “there is hope for humanity after-all” coalition here. I don’t necessarily disagree that humans are more motivated to pursue status than they are to “doing productive things”, but it seems like these are necessarily misaligned. Elon Musk, for example, is a celebrity because of his ability to organize productive human activity.
Plus, at some point, existential threats tend to put pretty strong selection pressure on societies to “reward actively useful activity”.
If anything, it seems to me like we are at or near a historical low for how much status and hierarchy mean in most human interactions.
Which means it is still pretty important, but not overwhelmingly important. I think in hunter-gatherer society status, popularity games, and hierarchy are pretty much everything. Maybe somewhat less in early agrarian settlements (yes, now you have kings and nobles, but this might paradoxically mean less time on interpersonal jockeying for slight advantages in popularity, especially when status derives in no small part from accumulated wealth, which itself is a factor in favor of doing something productive in the pursuit of status).
Today status seems even more merit-based than in feudalism or absolutist monarchy. Maybe we’ve come down somewhat in the past couple decades from an all-time tribalism low, perhaps achieved in say, the US in the 1950s (?), but we’re still way ahead of “strongest, most charismatic guy in tribe gets all the women and calls all the shots; most popular women sleep with chief and tear down less popular women with scheming and gossip, thereby ensuring resources for their offspring,” which I take to be the “natural” state of humanity.
I think DrBeat’s “popularity” may have something in common with Helmut Schoeck’s “envy,” which hypothesizes that a civilization’s success depends on the degree to which it can effectively suppress the natural human tendency toward “crabs in a bucket” mentality. And with respect to that I think 21st c. America is still way ahead of the historical curve, if not at its all-time high.
This just doesn’t appear to match reality. Sure, status games go on and are often counterproductive. But they’re not so counterproductive as to defeat any and all useful activity, hence the manifest continuance of many useful activities.
I’m sorry people are unpleasant to you and it makes you unhappy. I have been unpopular with a group and disliked by popular people. It’s a miserable experience. But it’s not an apocalypse mandated by natural or metaphysical law, just one shitty, contingent aspect of life.
I feel the same way you do, which is why I’m instantly suspicious of this claim — it provokes a strong emotional reaction, which may be clouding my judgement. So, do you have any evidence for it ? Actually, before we get that far, is it possible to quantify the amount of “ability to do useful things as a group”, and chart its decline over time ?
“I don’t think, in most cases, it’s being executed by the conscious plan of a ‘them’.”
walks about, eyes warily, pokes with a ten-foot pole
Does anyone?
One can talk of, say, immigrants to 19th century America, and their motives, or students applying to college, and their motives, without ever implying to such a plan.
The willful blindness in that comment is hilarious.
“Hey, the left seems to be really dangerous to leftists and non-leftist and it holds lots of plainly false beliefs about reality and persecutes people who point that out – and the worst part of all of that is that it makes people not want to be leftists – can’t we all agree to hide this until we can unleash a Red Terror or Red October or Cultural Revolution or Killing Fields?”
It’s all a very hard decision to make, yes. Personally, I’d say we should stage a Cuban-style revolution and send anyone who doesn’t prostrate themselves in front of the Monuments of Color often enough to the reeducation centres, but I hear the people who are in favor of a proper civil war have been gaining traction lately. I’ll keep you updated on how your demise is going to come about – I’m sure we’ll come to a decision soon.
You’re much more likely to be killed by a leftist than I am. Didn’t you read the quote from your fellow leftist?
Oh, hardly, I’m perfectly
rightleft-thinking and well. Those that get killed are just the ones that turned out not to adhere to the high standards as decreed by the Great Leftist Council of 1789; surely even righties know by now that any one person who gets purged had it coming entirely and saying otherwise is silly.
Less of this, please.
I think you got your nesting wrong.
In a conversation where the left is being accused of plotting mass murder à la Khmer Rouge, maybe you can find a better person to chide than the one engaging in some light sarcasm?
Edit: or maybe Brad’s speculation is correct, in which case never mind.
No, I got it right. The whole thread’s bad, but I find the sort of snark DeWitt’s engaging in a lot more corrosive to the conversation here than the sort of accusations that reasoned argumentation’s throwing around.
RA isn’t doing us any favors, and posts like his ancestor are the kind of thing I constantly have to restrain myself from snapping at. But there’s a reason I’m restraining myself. Unsupported accusations of nefarious intent on the part of “the left” or “the right” or some other amorphous boogeyman are just noise: they’re stupid, and the people behind them usually incorrigible, but if left alone they generally don’t cause further problems. Snark on the other hand tends to devour threads, and because it’s personal, it isn’t so easily dismissed.
Seconded. This was a very unpleasant thread to read.
This is silly.
Sinister accusations about “the left” or “the right” are not some sort of ineradicable force of nature. They are deliberate choices made by actual human beings.
You constantly have to restrain yourself from snapping at them. You spend a significant amount of time urging other people not to snap at them. By what metric are they not “corrosive to the conversation here”? If snark is bad because it devours threads, surely sinister accusations are bad because they inspire snark.
I don’t understand how you can look at:
“All you leftists are planning to murder us.”
“Busted! Yeah, you got me. I am totally plotting your demise.”
…and conclude that the latter is the personal attack that drags the thread into the gutter. You are arguing for a community in which the former is unremarkable and the latter is condemned.
While I sympathize with the ideal of holding your own side to a higher standard, I think you are taking it a couple of steps too far.
Yeah. Human beings who’re predisposed to black-and-white thinking, halo and horns effects, and the rest of the usual panoply of biases we all know about here. You can’t fix that, you can only work around it.
I’ve done plenty of time elsewhere as a petty Internet tyrant. Over that time, I’ve only found one way to stop people from taking swipes at their despised outgroups, and that is to ban politics entirely. No other set of discussion norms can do it; there’s always someone that thinks what they’re saying is word-for-word true, no matter how moustache-twirlingly villainous their outgroup would have to be for it. And at that point it doesn’t matter how strongly or with what wording you say e.g. “no hyperbole”, because as far as they’re concerned they are not being hyperbolic. We ban politics in every other open thread, and it seems to work pretty well there, but there is no will to expand the rule further, and I don’t think there should be.
But with the right norms, you can stop most people from taking swipes at their personal opponents, without resorting to a topic ban. Probably this is a near/far thing. I would rather have both, but I’ll settle for this one.
One reason to hold your own side to a higher standard is that they might listen to you. For the other side, click report and move on.
“and the worst part of all of that is that it makes people not want to be leftists ”
I thought it was pointing out that those engaging the acts are working against their own professed aim.
I think it’s a bit of all of them, but I think there’s something in particular to the preference for purity. There’s a deep sense among the SJW crowd – certainly within my social circles – that to do social justice “right” means feeling a deep sense of dirtiness and shame for being part of an oppressive system, and that one must combat that by constantly cleansing and purifying oneself. I’ve heard from more than one person just how genuinely terrible they feel when they’re accused of having sided with the oppressors, and how awesome and great that is.
Also, I think “living in constant fear” is a bit overselling it by Scott, but certainly there’s a constant underlying level of anxiety that is greater than in most of everyday life. But I think that constant anxiety can actually help more than hurt, because if people don’t properly identify the source of that anxiety – i.e. the bullies using their social power to shame and otherwise harm them – then it becomes possible and perhaps even easy to misidentify that source as the outgroup – i.e. the oppressor class. Which drives people to be even more passionate into the movement.
It sounds like the cross without Christ. All misery and no redemption.
A lot of people mention original sin when they talk about SJW.
Anyone want to take a crack at SJW as Purlitan/Quaker and the alt-right as Cavalier/Borderer?
It’s been done. I think the Dark Lord was the guy that popularized the idea of identitarian left as Puritan heresy.
My silly off-the-cuff theory: SJWs are Puritans who think they’re Quakers. Alt-right are Borderers who think they’re Cavaliers.
@BBA:
Alt-right are that plus heretic Puritans LARPing as Cavaliers.
What is rational for me as a person trying to gain in power and status within a movement can be *very* different from what would be rational for the group as a whole. I suspect this is the situation w.r.t. the SJW left eating its own–that’s bad for the whole movement but good for individual people and small groups trying to gain in status.
The same point may explain the problems Republicans have replacing Obamacare. As long as it requires almost all of the Republican senators to agree, which it does if they can’t get any Democratic votes, each senator has a lot of leverage and it may be in his interest to try to use it to get the particular terms he wants, with the result that they can’t agree on a bill, in particular can’t agree on a bill that will work instead of one that kicks the can a little down the road, resulting in a massive failure that will be blamed on the Republicans.
This seems right, but it makes we wonder why the parties ever get anything passed, given this incentive structure. Why do Dems seem so much better at voting along party lines to pass e.g. ACA than GOP is at the reverse?
My best guess is that representatives only fear punishment for failing to vote for something popular. Dems are often voting to give out more benefits, which is always popular (I’ll support the handout to your constituency, you support the handout to mine), whereas the GOP is often attempting to cut benefits, which their constituencies all like in the abstract, but not when it comes to the one benefit that benefits them (I’ll vote for your bill cutting benefits to everybody else so long as we keep the benefit for my constituency x50)?
Also, everything they’ve come up with so far to even offer the GOP legislators seems to be so awful that GOP voters can’t even be mad at their representatives for not supporting it? Do you think this explains that as well (that anything with even a chance of passing already has to add so many unnecessary bells and whistles that it looks like a mess out of the gate)?
I kind of expect all politics to be super dysfunctional, but the GOP attempt at repeal and replace seems to reach a new level of pathetic.
Outgroup homogeneity bias. Good god was that a hard bill to pass. You guys still have eight solid months before you’ve had as much difficulty with it as we did.
This applies to everyone in both parties.
Legislators may support budget cuts or controlling spending in the abstract, but all of them are first and foremost advocates for their own constituencies.
That’s why it takes an executive (president, governor, mayor) to balance a budget. It’s the executive’s job to value the fiscal integrity of the whole more than any specific appropriation.
The worst fiscal failures happen when the executive is weak or absent.
the democrats had 60 votes, republicans have much narrower margins to work with.
The Democrats, in 2009, needed 60 votes to pass the Affordable Care Act over the filibuster.
The Republicans, today, avoid the filibuster by using the “reconciliation” process. So they only need 50 votes, plus the Vice President.
@Larry Kestenbaum
They needed 60 votes until they didn’t. When they could get 60 they went for it, Then when kennedy died, they decided they didn’t need them and essentially passed the ACA with 56 votes through reconciliation. had the first bill failed (or more likely had it been decided that they didn’t have 60) they’d have skipped the first step and just passed something through reconciliation.
@Larry Kestenbaum
But I don’t think most Dems I see on TV support budget cuts even in the abstract. In fact, they tend to talk about how more government spending stimulates the economy.
The GOP, on the other hand, feels more perpetually conflicted to me: a group of politicians who are, in theory, anti-politics. A group of legislators who are, in theory, in favor of less/weaker legislation. A group of representatives who are, in theory, in favor of cutting benefits to those they represent. A group of governors who are, in theory, in favor of reducing the scope of their own governance.
Certain instances during the whole ant incident suggest that for some, it is indeed about enjoying bullying.
I think bullying is fun for many people. I doubt they set out in the morning looking for someone to bully, but I do think they find it satisfying, which encourages them to look for targets.
Best of all is when your friends agree that the person you are bullying deserves it because he is a bully! All the fun, and no moral qualms whatsoever.
I suspect this dynamic plays a part in many internet mobbing scenarios.
Some leftist bullying seems to be about creating equality of suffering.
Here is what I never understood about those Tweets: in what universe is Sam Biddle not a nerd?
People will like strategies/tactics that make them feel good, possibly enough to place that above working. Additionally, people will stick with things that worked in the past, even when new developments have changed the game. There’s probably a bit of both going on here.
I can’t help but think that the eagerness to explain the current heroin problem as being a story of overprescription and nothing else has something to do with the uncomfortable-for-some alternative: that it just might have something to do with the 15 years of civil war in a center of global opium production.
Ordinarily I’d expect constant civil war in the area that produces a good to increase rather than decrease the price of the good.
Or is the idea that opium production was suppressed under the Taliban and is now carried on in the open as a source of revenue for warlords or whatever? That seems plausible, I don’t know if it is true or not.
War is terrible for an economy, and particularly for industrial production, this is true. However, wars still require money, and warzones do have one significant competitive advantage: they are lawless. Ergo, an illegal product that only requires some farmland and a little bit of processing that is simple enough to do on a small, artisanal scale becomes extremely attractive.
For the same thing in a different context, there is Columbia and FARC (or, if you credit them, and I do, Gary Webb’s allegations against the CIA re: Contras).
Also, data.
Except that farming is a long-term enterprise easily devastated by being caught in the middle of fighting. There’s a reason why WWII is estimated to have killed as many people from hunger as from fighting.
I think most of the concern is about prescription opioids, not heroin. And 75% of heroin users started on prescription opioids.
Do you have a source for that statistic?
The 75% is from here.
Well, that’s definitely a point against my point, and far higher than I would have guessed based on my anecdotal experiences with heroin users through the criminal justice system. But I don’t think it’s dispositive.
I was a rural teenager during the meth years (early aughties, not to imply that the meth years ever really ended). I didn’t do any hard drugs, but I loved pot, so I knew a lot of people who did. People were periodically swiping oxys from grandma and partying with them back then, but although they were perfectly willing to abjectly destroy their lives via meth use, no one was graduating from pills to heroin, because there was no heroin out there to graduate to. It was utterly unheard of, on par with PCP or Quaaludes.
So I think something changed, to not just make heroin available, but available and attractive specifically because it was readily available and of lower cost… and if you go looking for a mechanism that could do that, it’s hard to avoid Afghanistan.
Today only 4% graduate from pills to heroin (via Vice, as was the above). If it was 4% in the community you knew, would you have noticed?
When I tried to look at the CDC numbers reported by coroners, my best guess was that opioid deaths were 50-50 heroin and prescription drugs.
This may be what you are looking for. Eyeballing the bar charts, it looks like about 14,000 OD/year from heroin and 17,000 from prescription opioids, so about equal in concern. But the prescription opioids were a slow rise from 2002-2010 and about flat thereafter, while heroin was almost nothing until 2010 and then took over all the growth.
Well, almost all the growth. Fentanyl, while not as popular as heroin, is an illicit synthetic narcotic that follows the same trend. AFIK there’s nothing about the fentanyl supply chain that runs through Afghanistan, so this isn’t likely to be supply-driven at least at the global scale. Rather, about 2010 something happened that, while not displacing the existing prescription-opioid market, channeled future growth towards illicit sources. Could be as simple as the demand finally outstripping the available supply of prescription opioids.
Here is my own breakdown of the drug overdose deaths. I downloaded the CDC’s record-level data for this (each record is a death with all the causes-of-death listed), so I could break out what kinds of multi-drug overdoses are happening.
Wasn’t sure at what level of the thread to post at, but it seems that the topic of death totals by substance came up. This is a tricky question, because there is so much overlap. The typical “overdose death” is actually a multi-drug interaction. I have numerous other posts exploring the topic.
I think the problem is at least as much prescription pills as heroin, and those aren’t sourced from sketchy warlords.
The Centre for a Stateless Society proposition seems to completely fall apart when you consider the University system. Their constant descriptions of “oligopolistic corporations” already seems somewhat peculiar given cost disease was largely highlighted in government spending on education, infrastructure and healthcare. Perhaps oligopolies are an issue in healthcare, but subway construction? Certainly I can’t imagine anyone arguing that universities do not represent quite a competitive market – public, private and for-profit; campus and distance based; high and low rankings; etc. etc. Who has the oligopoly power here to drive up costs? Are the thousands of US universities all colluding?
Then there is the discussion of accounting. Perhaps they do it differently in America, but employee costs are typically not considered direct costs and are regarded as another overhead. Direct costs are typically those that vary with the amount of units produced. Education and healthcare, for this reason, don’t really have direct costs as there isn’t a reasonable measure of ‘units produced’. He also makes a reference to cost plus pricing. This is normally considered to be a naive approach to pricing of goods, where you simply take the production cost, add say 10% to cover overheads and profit, and call it a day. Again, with healthcare and education it is nearly impossible to measure direct production costs so you would not use cost plus pricing. Finally, there is this idea that retained earnings have become larger and larger. Where has this come from? We would have noticed large increases in profit margins if retained earnings were becoming larger and larger, and once more for government run industries it would certainly show up if e.g. education was having loads of surplus income left over. Even if we look at private industry, the principal agent problem has not become so acute that shareholders just sit around as their firms piss away dividends on vanity projects.
In the original cost disease post I actually put forward the idea that ballooning executive salaries could be a cause, and that private firms might also have experienced cost disease. However, this analysis seems to not really have anything to do with cost disease. The author already knew their conclusion and just started writing about private corporations hoarding money for executives, which is nothing to do with the original post.
Actually, I think a lot of what they’re saying makes sense if we understand “retained earnings” a little more loosely. Take public education, for example: they take in no profits, so of course they don’t have what we’d call “retained earnings.” Instead, we have excess budget from funding spikes, which the administration has to decide what to do with. One option, of course, is to try and return that money to the state. This has been done by nobody ever. Another option is to raise teacher salaries. This is sensible in one dimension, but isn’t very exciting, and won’t get the administrators any attention. The third option is to come up with some big and thrilling new program, like getting iPads for all the students. This will cost a lot of money, but will get attention to the administration and be a “big” enough idea to justify increasing their salaries. Is it any wonder that this is what the administration will choose, time and time again?
The university model seems to fall under the same umbrella, except this time the profits are coming from tuition. The administrators get to decide whether to build more facilities, which will garner them attention and fame and perhaps promotions or better deals at other institutions, or else to lower tuition and increase professor salaries. As you mentioned, education doesn’t have “a reasonable measure of ‘units produced'” (besides students who have graduated, which inflates class size massively and explains the everyone-needs-college drive) so there’s no way for the administration to prove that they’re giving a better education, but simply that they’re giving a better “college experience.” As such, labor costs stagnate, administrative costs rise, useless infrastructure costs rise, and prices skyrocket. This continues to work effectively within the model proposed by the Center, which is better described as “perverse incentives in administration cause nightmarish inefficiencies” than “hoarding money for executives.”
All in all, I think a fairly good way to summarize the problem is as a twofold illness: on the one hand, shameful individual decisions and morality which raise costs to unacceptable levels due to personal greed, and on the other, a structure of economy and society which incentivizes this kind of wasteful behavior. Both of these will need to change in order for prices to go down, and they hopefully will soon, before the US can infect the rest of the world too badly.
That said, the Center is definitely more than a little ideological in nature. They would do well to try and examine how the same fundamental flaw of greed plays out in small actors and state actors as well as in large private actors. Take that J.C. Penney debacle from a few years back, for example: they tried to be honest, but consumers made choices based on ignorant greed and rewarded those retailers who were exploiting their greed. A similarity can be found with people who choose more expensive colleges, for example. It’s all part of this illness, in my own eyes, at least.
Thanks! that was a lot clearer than the original.
But the original claims that it is talking about for-profit companies. In fact, it seems to me to be making a completely different argument that hospitals are paid cost-plus by the insurance company. There is some tension that it is claiming that the hospitals are few enough to avoid competing on price, but that the insurance companies are powerful enough to impose cost-plus pricing, so that rather than hospitals returning large dividends to their shareholders, they have to come up with excuses to raise their own costs, with the result that charities and for-profit hospitals spend on all the same things.
Yeah, that’s part of why I backed off on the Center towards the end. I think it gives an excellent bit of analysis, but it doesn’t solve cost disease by itself. That sums up a lot of Marxism, as a matter of fact.
Honestly, healthcare should be nudged just the smallest bit to the side with all this. Although I think the root cause is still on the level of greed and associated structures, healthcare has a lot of bonus factors, like the insurance companies, the different kinds of hospitals, government bureaus, and of course the gnarly business about it dealing with literal life and death. There’s probably a lot more mixed up in healthcare than just trying to spend more to look good as an administrator, which is why I’m in general favor of trying to overhaul the American healthcare system (although I’m not expert enough to know exactly how it should be done, except for a vague sense that at least one pillory might be involved).
So yes, I think your criticism is well-founded. I simply prefer trying to expose and reuse structural elements over setting things aside, and I think there are some really good, if misused, structural elements in the Center piece. Hence the drawn-out support of something which I have to admit I don’t believe.
The restaurant worker thing is about paying taxes on tips as a side-effect of the minimum wage increase.
The Australian resume study raises the question – we know about publication bias and only the sexiest-sounding studies being published/getting publicity; studies which find bias against women and minorities are likely to be circulated a *lot* more than results like this, which go against the mainstream political narrative. How representative are the occasional news about studies that do support the standard narrative?
May also be noteworthy that different subcultures likely have different hiring practices. A lot of the studies that find discrimination in favor of men are about hiring in business, whereas this one covered hiring among Australian public servants. One could expect business and government to attract different personality types, thus leading to different discrimination patterns.
Looking a bit, I found one meta-analysis that looks relevant (Davison & Burke 2000: Sex Discrimination in Simulated Employment Contexts: A Meta-analytic Investigation); based on a brief skim, this study apparently found that men are discriminated against when a job is perceived as stereotypically female, women are discriminated against when a job is perceived as stereotypically male, and women are discriminated against when the resumes contain less information that would be relevant for the actual job. But that meta-analysis is almost 20 years old by now.
Publication bias may be part of the story, but the evidence is consistent with a world where most organizations have a pro-white-men bias, but organizations that voluntarily gender and race-blind their application process are precisely the ones that are likely to be have a pro-minority bias (since they are pro-diversity).
GitHub had the same result when they gender-blinded applications for ElectronConf speakers. They selected too many white men so they threw away the results since they were ‘against their values’.
So when GitHub or the Australian gov tries gender-blinding, they eliminate their pro-minority bias. When a study sends gender and race-swapped CVs to a bunch of unsuspecting companies, they find pro-white-men bias.
I guess that means that Tech has a pro-women bias, right?
interviewing.io did a study masking people’s voices
So, got any examples where a place “blinded”, and the women did better? Or do you just claim that any place that does such an experiment is, by definition, “pro-diversity”?
Uh, yes?
So, it’s a heavily male industry w/ a pro-female bias.
IOW: Claims that “X are underrepresented in Y, therefore Y is biased against X” are complete garbage. Yes?
Yes. You’ve been posting here since January, you should know that’s not a particularly controversial statement around here.
The pro-woman bias is blatantly obvious in tech; there’s no subtlety about it. From diversity hiring to diversity programs to a well-supported conference dedicated to women in tech to calls for quotas among tech board members (and in other things).
While it’s obvious, though, it’s not of overriding priority, which drives activists up a wall.
I thought the argument with the “if you send out resumes with black-sounding names you don’t get called” study was that the names were perhaps confusing race and class. The “white” names were not low status names, but the black names were. I’d like to see how many call backs “Cletus” (low status white) gets compared to…well, this is kind of a problem because “high-status black name” is hard to specify. You’d probably have to pick something that sounds like an African immigrant, but that introduces an entirely different type of bias.
In the absence of high-status black names (that are easily recognized as high-status black names) I’m not sure a fair study can be conducted.
<Standard white Name> Washington and <Standard white Name> Jackson would be the only classes I can come up with. The last name “Jefferson” is only about 50% black.
I suppose <Anything> Obama would work too, but there’s rather few of those 🙂
Yes, I think middle/upper class blacks are more likely to name their kids something racial ambiguous, like “Ben” or “Thomas.” There are not too many doctors named “KeShawn” (nor “Cletus”). So what the study actually shows is “racially ambiguous name that does not signify low status” vs “low status and black.”
I’d bet Elijah is disproportionately black, though I’m not sure if it is majority black.
Even if it is, it doesn’t register that way for me. That is, I get no mental picture of an “Elijah” the way I do for a “Cletus” or a “Tyrone.” Even if that name happens to be majority black, do the people reading the resumes know it?
I’d guess Elijah (with no or an ambigious last name) as Jewish (and thus probably white).
The first name that pops up with me for Elijah is Elijah Wood, who is quite pale.
In college I had dorm mates with the names Elijah (black) and Elisha (white). I think the latter was a pastor’s kid.
I think there are lots of missing data on that Australian study. I have read it and no individual data are shown regarding the likelihood of each CV being selected in each of the three situations (the unnamed CV, and the two controls where CV have opposite-gendered names) . We also do not know if all CV are equally likely to be selected, whether comparisons take into account the (eventual) diffference in CV strength, etc. All in all, it is an intriguing study, but I would not use it to claim any lack of bias against women/non-anglo-celtic Australians. And I speak as someone who feels that bias/sexism/racism/etc. is much less prevalent than popular media discourse, and who is therefore likely to grant more charity to this study.
PS: I cringed at the line in this study where the authors completely mangle the explanation of p-values.
The study would be utterly unsurprising to anyone with experience of the Australian public service. When I apply for public service jobs I always choose the “prefer not to specify” option when asked about my race, in the hope that it improves my chances (I’m too honest to falsely claim to be Aboriginal).
The study may indeed be badly conducted, but fundamentally it is just discovering that the sky is blue. Whether the results are more broadly relevant is the bigger question.
EDIT: Let me just add though that the biggest bias in the APS for sure is not race or gender based, but in favour of existing public servants. People in the APS get very pissed and resentful if an outsider gets a job ahead of someone who’s already in. It’s weird.
Here’s another recent growth mindset study.
The study mentioned in the original post doesn’t actually have strong effect sizes either. The strongest effect of the mindset treatment was on post-treatment mindset (R-squared of .075). The effects on actual performance were very small with R-squareds of around .01 or lower. This means that only 1% of the variance in performance was explained by the mindset treatment.
Pretty neat to open up SSC and see a link to a blog post I wrote 4 years ago (I wrote about the Roman concrete).
As a fellow structural engineer and SSC reader, I just want to say that I love your blog! I’m at work right now, but I picked a couple of articles at random (“Solving Stress Problems with Soap Bubbles” which I randomly happen to know a lot about, and “Calculating Period and WEIRD Buildings”, which I had no idea about!) I’m impressed by your choice of interesting atopics, your grasp of the technical and historical details, and the clear, engaging, and insightful way you present them. I’ll probably binge-read the whole archive tonight.
I just wish there were more of it. Any particular reason you stopped writing? Is there any other venue where I can follow your writing? Or are there any similar blogs you can recommend?
I was vaguely under the impression that the “Y2K’ work was related to the somewhat similar END of (Unix) TIME in 2038. Anyone know if that’s true?
No direct relationship, though they’re the same kind of problem. I don’t think a paperwork requirement for Y2K prep would cover 32-bit Unix epoch prep.
I think it was more like a regulation that they never bothered to remove, but no one was bothering to service anyway.
Laken’s “Impossibly Hungry Judges” post seems pretty terrible.
First, I lost all statistical respect for the author when he asserted that his positive experience at a Dolly Parton concert disproved a large correlation between the prevalence of country music on the radio and the locality’s rate of suicides.
The author’s entire argument seems to be “this is incredibly big, also look at these other things which are similarly but, don’t they seem to be in different groups”. Which makes some sense, but it relies on the theory that the underlying cause is a sudden drop in brainpower, and rejects the data on the basis that a theory which predicted a raw cognitive drop of that magnitude would soundly disproven by common knowledge (which I agree with).
This is without any consideration for alternate theories, perhaps an empathy drop, or perhaps something more specific to the common judge demographics instead of a universal effect. It is a “Weak Man” argument (probably not an actual Straw Man, as I would guess at least some people believe it?): I have selected this theory compatible with the data to examine, said theory is obviously false, therefore the data is wrong.
An empathy drop of that size would seem to be common knowledge among lawyers, and the original authors rejected non-psychological mechanism like “cases late in the morning are different types of cases.” Even if the empathy drop were because judges are seeing cases all day, I’d still expect an effect of that size to mean that — among normal workers — there’d be a smattering of fights in lunch lines across every city every day.
As for something more specific to the common judge demographic, I can’t think of a plausible story there.
Leftists live in constant fear because they’re in social circles where this happens all the time and where all their friends will automatically side with the accusers. This isn’t just mean, it’s really bad strategy if you want people to stay on the left.
There was a recent right-wing review of a number of leftist strategy guides, some of which apparently documented this having happened and having historically broken up a number of leftist groups:
I have a straight, white, male friend who, after a lifetime of voting Democrat, and voting Bernie in the primary, voted for Trump in the general. And basically for this reason.
As a straight, white, male, I sympathize with your friend, but that’s like getting rid of a rash on your arm by chopping it off.
I’m going to hazard a guess that Onyomi’s friend suffered absolutely no loss in utility for having voted for Donald Trump.
If that rash was from a zombie bite, chopping off your arm may be the only way to survive.
Analogies are fun!
The funniest example of this was from Occupy Wall Street. A whole bunch of people start living in Zuccotti Park (which isn’t really a “park” just a windswept concrete open lot) white guys keep order. Feminists and gays and blacks lecture them about how they aren’t allowed to speak without permission and how they should bow their heads when spoken to – you know, normal invisible knapsack unpacking stuff. White guys leave. Assaults, muggings, and rapes follow. Everyone deserts the place. It’s like Detroit only in a few weeks instead of over years.
I don’t suppose you have a source for this?
He’s using reasoned argumentation, man. He doesn’t need sources!
Are you being facetious, jonmarcus? I can’t tell over text.
Less of this, please. Preferably, none of this.
Occupy actually is a powerful (though sorta obvious) lesson about institutions. They adopted a consensus model of decision making that filtered out of Quaker circles into certain left groups mostly via ’70s and ’80s anti-nuclear activism. It works alright in small, defined-membership or high-commitment groups, and is an absolute trainwreck in any sort of easy-entrance environment, because it lets the loudest and most annoying people dominate the conversation. In Occupy’s case, the result was a mix of paralysis, loss of membership, and devolution of all actual business into committees that were higher barrier to entry.
So, instructive case, if you actually care to look at what happened instead of just telling a predetermined story about evil privilege activists.
I don’t know about the loss of white guys, or that loss causing disorder, but I’ve certainly heard about the “progressive stack” stuff from people who were there.
What kind of organizational structures could / should they have adopted to be more successful?
I wonder how well-sourced the “gay men” part of this claim is. In the (relatively superficial) contact I’ve had with various gay advocacy and support groups over the years, the utopian outlook and social pressure has come from the lesbian side. Gay men tend towards irony and a certain lack of seriousness (and therefore, sometimes, follow-through).
On the Y2K bug story:
Seven of the more than 50 paperwork requirements the White House eliminated on Thursday dealt with the Y2K bug, according to a memo OMB released. Officials at the agency estimate the changes could save tens of thousands of man-hours across the federal government.
So, this is saving a few hundred thousand dollars a year? Maybe a million? And knowing the Trump administration, even the “tens of thousands of man-hours” estimate is probably inflated.
Even if it’s small potatoes, it’s still unambigiously good policy to remove cruft.
Is it cruft though? Or was it a few agencies putting in some effort on the (similar) end of Unix epoch issue?
I truly don’t know. I seem to remember reading that somewhere, but “I think I read it somewhere on the internet” ain’t exactly strong sourcing.
It’s not a particularly good sign that the director of the OMB (a cabinet-level position!) is apparently wasting his time bragging to reporters about it, or that reporters write this stuff up as if it matters.
Related to the link to Ozy’s post on campus censorship: is Ozy aware that FIRE maintains its own “disinvitation database”? It has its own sort function by which “side” did the disinviting and why, and is more comprehensive. The sorting seems pretty fair though, and the bottom line numbers aren’t that different from Ozy’s – about twice as many disinvited from the left as from the right.
First page in a reverse chronological sort of successful disinvitations shows 23 disinvitations “from the left”, 1 “from the right”, 1 N/A. “From the left” means the disinviters were to the left of the speaker. Second page has 15 from the left, 7 from the right(including Ant Enemy Anita’s flounce), 3 N/A. That brings us back to 2013.
For fun, here’s some numbers. Successful disinvitations: 56 from the right, 77 from the left, 18 coded “N/A”.
From the right:
25 between (later) 2009 and now
25 between 2004 and (earlier) 2009
6 in 2002 and 2003
From the left:
25 in (later) 2016 and 2017
25 between (later) 2010 and (earlier) 2016
25 between 2003 and (earlier) 2010
2 from 2002 and 2000
Many more unsuccessful attempts come from the left than the right, 132 and 44, respectively (and 15 N/A). This gives total attempts of 209 to 100, roughly 2:1 as stated, with some clear variance depending on time period.
There are some other filters hidden in the “search” tab, for those interested in playing with the data a bit.
Regarding the efficacy of campaign donations, something which may not be captured by a simple comparison of share prices and donations and which is also related to cost disease:
If all the biggest corporations make sizeable donations to both political parties and also engage in some degree of lobbying over any legislation which might effect them, then while they may not make more money than a smaller company donating proportionately less, they may nevertheless avoid being punished for their failure to play the game.
The most famous example being Microsoft, which did not donate to political campaigns or engage in significant lobbying prior to the antitrust case against them. They stepped up donations and lobbying greatly in response and ended up with a pretty favorable result. They have not stopped donating since.
It can also be the case that the favours bought are not organisational but personal. i don’t see any reason to assume the agent-principal problem occurs only on the government and not on the corporate side of the donation.
And autistics. Though the overlap is most likely substantial.
Libertarianism is attractive to highly systematic personalities, which people on the autistic spectrum tend to have, but if you’re looking for a tighter causal relationship I think you’re going to have a bad day. It’s not the only One Big Idea in politics, not even close to it.
Libertarianism also seeks to replace general societal rules developed through the political process (presumably via lots of normal social interaction and consensus-building) with explicit contracts governing the interactions between pairs of individuals. I’d imagine autistic folks would find that quite appealing…
Leaving aside the issue of how central that is to libertarianism, I think it’s pretty clear that “economically conservative, socially liberal” falls well short of a world of discrete pairwise contracts.
Not ancap, at least.
Ancap seeks to replace general societal rules developed through the political process with rules developed by normal social interaction and exchange.
How is that compared to the percentage of conservatives and liberals on campus?
(I suspect worse for the conservatives)
Edit: Someone responding to that concluded that yes, it is pretty bad and conservatives are 3-10 times more likely to be censored.)
I believe most of the conservative censorship is occurring at conservative schools (unsurprisingly) – e.g. Religious schools disinviting speakers who come out in favor of abortion. So the national breakdown of conservative vs liberal students probably doesn’t apply to theses special cases.
That cuts both ways, though. If conservatives are comparatively rare on campuses, then one would expect comparatively little censorship of their political enemies, simply because there are few people around who are motivated to attempt such censorship. Arguably, achieving half as much censorship as liberals means they are nonetheless punching above their weight.
(although, the obvious and at least partially true rejoiner is that just because something is censored from the right doesn’t mean a conservative is doing the censoring. at least one of the major categories is anti-BDS censoring, and that’s gotta be at least as much “left vs. center-left” as it is “left vs. right”)
My reading of the mindset intervention is that it appeared to successfully encourage people to try a bit harder on difficult maths questions. This appeared to help people who generally didn’t try a lot to begin with, but hurt people who did try a reasonable amount, at least in terms of test scores – it seemed to encourage them to persist with tricky problems when they could have gained more by moving on (these results were non-significant, though if you discount them on the basis of non-siginficance you should probably discount all the subgroup analysis as it doesn’t appear to have been appropriately corrected, at which point you’re left with no effect on overall test score).
Also surprising: being female not particularly associated with growth mindset (maybe slightly positive), but it is associated with 0.5 standard deviations less likely to try very hard maths questions. In this light: has anyone seriously studied the “men put more effort into proving they’re clever” hypothesis about genders & maths etc.?
On second thoughts, risk-taking might actually be the more established gender difference relevant to trying difficult maths questions.
Questions I have:
– Is it correct that growth mindset primarily impact children’s sense of risk/reward WRT intellectual endeavours?
– How confident are we that their baselines are irrational – esp. low achievers?
Looks like it may be an example of stereotype threat. See the study at http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.370.3979&rep=rep1&type=pdf.
I thought that stereotype threat has fallen to the replication crisis.
Just anecdotally, but I definitely think women give up at maths problems easier (compared to men equally experienced or equally noobish). Not all etc, but half a standard deviation wouldn’t surprise me.
How did I not know about that? Also, why does nobody have a list of those ships? I was hoping I could ID the cruiser, and use that to lead to the other ships, but if such a list exists online, I’m pretty sure it doesn’t list the cruiser by class (there are only three options from the dates).
Re Grossman, I have mixed feelings. On Killing is pretty compelling, but the base data is almost certainly very wrong. On the other hand, there are signs of similar effects elsewhere, and the rule is not to point a gun at something you aren’t willing to kill.
I was pretty convinced by On Killing until he started getting into violent video games, for which there’s a neat analogy to e.g. shooting at silhouettes instead of bullseyes (so the theory looks sound), but which haven’t been compellingly linked to real violence despite two decades of trying. Pulling on that thread led me to others, and by the time I got to stuff like the archaeological evidence of violence (spoilers: there was a ton of it), I was getting pretty skeptical of the whole edifice.
Cooper’s second rule is still a good one, but I think that might be as far as it goes.
I think there is much truth in on killing, but that the case is overstated, and some of the root causes misunderstood.
Yes, that is what Vice said, but it misquotes its source. Vice specifically claimed that its source was about how people start using opioids. But its citation is about the source of the “Most Recent Nonmedical Use.”
US States are larger districts with proportional representation (in the House of Representatives). Is the House notably less polarized than the Senate?
No they aren’t, they’re amalgamations of geographically-bounded single-representative districts.
The House of Representatives does not have proportional representation. Each state has a collection of independent first-past-the-post elections.
The proposal in the link is to have larger districts, with multiple members elected from each. Connecticut has five representatives in the House, so under this plan, everybody in Connecticut would rank the pool of candidates, and the top 5 would be elected. Given the results of the 2016 election, you’d expect that two of those candidates would be Republicans, and three would be Democrats. In Oklahoma, it would be the same in reverse (or possibly 4 Republicans to 1 Democrat).
This isn’t a flawless panacea; among other things, it means that there’s no guarantee that particular areas within the new larger districts have any representation, so your new House rep is likely to live further away.
The more natural candidate for PR is the Senate. It’s currently wildly undemocratic, its members can’t make much of a claim to personalized/localized representation (especially in larger states) and that nice round 100-member number could be mapped onto a national proportional representation regime in an extremely intuitive and clear way.
Unfortunately, the nature of the Senate is literally the only thing in the Constitution that can’t be amended:
You could elect three to five senators per state instead of two, and have proportional votes within the states.
It’s what Australia does – equal representation of states in the Senate, with proportional representation *within* each state’s representation.
This isn’t the same as proportional representation of the country as a whole, but who cares? It’s close enough, and there are arguably good reasons why the Senates of both Australia and the US should weight all states equally. Each state could still stand to have its representation be a little more uh, representative, than winner-takes-all though.
Haidt hasn’t thought proportional representation through. The first thing that would happen with proportional representation is the appearance more ideologically extremist parties. In Europe, for example, PR has helped give a lot of respectability to “far right” parties, which would otherwise have largely been shut out of electoral politics.
Speaking as a Portuguese (and therefore at risk of being somewhat off-base when discussing US politics), my perception of current US politics is that the focus on primaries and first-past-the-post electoral system is a very important driver of your current intense polarization, which makes most “average Europeans” (and I guess many Blue Tribers, who seem to be closer to what in Europe we consider “centrist” positions) to identify the GOP with the fringe alt-right. The existence of a US far right party might have prevented the GOP from becoming too attached (at least in media discourse) with the alt-right and from apparently losing any ability to credibly pivot to a more centrist position in the short term.
PS: In Portugal we use proportional representation in 20 electoral districs of unfortunately widely unequal size. No far-right party has claimed more than 1% votes in any election, but we do have two far-left parties with 8-11% each.
That’s definitely what the effect would be but like.
From a democratic point of view, it seems pretty clearly more representative for the people with those views to be represented adequately by their own parties, which would almost certainly be their preference. So from a purely democratic stance, the change to PR would is an improvement – it more adequately represents the beliefs of the voting base.
From a liberal point of view, the question is certainly more vexed. On the one hand, the effect of a change to PR probably does allow more space for extremist (and presumably illiberal) parties in the political mainstream and discourse and etc, and this is on some level bad from a liberal point of view.
On the other hand, first, it’s not clear to what extent this is true – because at the moment, some of the people with extreme views just join the major parties. So right now, you have some people on the left in the Democratic Party who would then presumably join a more illiberal leftist party under PR, and vice versa on the right. But either way those people exist in politics. They already have their views and they vote, whether they’re represented in their own party or they’re part of a broader coalition. PR probably increases their extremism, because you have the people who aren’t part of coalition parties at present, but it doesn’t make it appear out of thin air. Second, the extent to which it’s proper for a liberal state to exclude illiberal views from the mainstream is obviously deeply vexed. And I don’t really want to get into that debate wholesale. I do think, as mechanisms for the exclusion of illiberal views from the mainstream go, this one is pretty ad hoc and scattershot and random.
And then on a pragmatic level, there’s an element of a trade-off. Does changing to a PR system improve the quality of governance and representativeness enough that it’s worth a potential increase in the viability of extremist parties? It’s a really hard question to answer.
So basically I agree that there’s a possibility of increasing the number of ideologically extreme parties but that’s not necessarily a fatal flaw with the plan.
Yes, because disenfranchisement is correct and just when it’s applied to Bad People.
Proportional representation might be good in a lot of ways, but it doesn’t seem likely to reduce polarization specifically.
Definitely agreed. Here in Australia we use PR a lot (though not exclusively) and in the last year there have been more Senators who have been forced to resign because the candidacies were unconstitutional than Senators who have voted against their party.
The US political class’s obsession with “polarisation” and “bipartisanship” is weird to be honest. It’s normal for right wing senators to vote like right wing senators and vice versa.
I’m jumping in on this subthread because it’s the first one addressing the Haidt piece, but I’m not really replying to MW specifically.
Proportional representation, if implemented, would indeed be a major change to Congress, and a clearly healthy one on net. “Bipartisanship” is not the best way to summarize that change; though there is substantial overlap between the term and the change and things that are good, there’s something to put in each part of that 3-way Venn diagram.
The specific solution being pushed in that article is the Fair Representation Act, FRA, which would implement both STV in 5-member districts, and independent commissions to draw those 5-member districts. (Though independent redistricting is almost irrelevant once you have PR.) I’d say that the quality of the specifics of the FRA is about 60th percentile for what you’d expect from a PR bill written by some random people qualified to do so. That is, a huge step up from FPTP, the current system, but with a lot of room for improving both effectiveness and chances of passage simultaneously. I believe that part of the reason they didn’t do better is that FairVote, the largest voting reform org in the US by about 2 orders of magnitude, has a historically-driven focus on IRV and STV that has cut them off from the mainstream of modern voting theory.
On chance of passage: Of course, the FRA will not pass in a Republican congress. But then again, see the Friedman quote; “Only a crisis – actual or perceived – produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around.” Trump could well turn out to be that crisis, and a Democratic congress and White House in 2020 could well be ready for the kind of fundamental change that PR would represent. But even in that hypothetical future, the FRA would be a dead letter; it is too disruptive to the status quo, with too much chance of throwing out an incumbent not because of disproportionality but just because of random differences in outcome.
But it is possible to design better PR methods; ones which would be both more effective at promoting healthier politics, and more likely to pass (because they’d be less disruptive, at least to incumbents from the party at a proportional disadvantage; that is, the Democrats). For instance, GOLD voting. You can read more about this, including my arguments for why GOLD is better, at my medium feed, or at this brochure.
One issue that several others have commented on is the idea that PR would tend to elect more extremists. This is debatable; it certainly does tend to elect some extremists, but in FPTP extremists can actually get more-than-proportional power by controlling primaries in safe districts. Also, methods like GOLD, unlike the STV proposed in the FRA, have mechanisms that tend to prevent extremist candidates in splinter parties from winning seats, without discounting the votes they get. Thus, GOLD would almost certainly be “better” than both the current system and the proposal in the OP’s linked article, where “better” means “less likely to seat people who are unable to work with those from whom they differ ideologically” (which I think most, though not all, of us would agree is indeed better).
(Note: I am a board member of Electology.org, an upstart rival to FairVote. I’m also an expert on voting methods; as just one example, I was the principal designer of the E Pluribus Hugo method, which was extensively discussed and democratically adopted by the World Science Fiction Society; you can google it. So, weight my opinions about FairVote and other topics accordingly.)
As someone on the right who live is very left California, this would excite me enough to go out an vote. One concern I have is that it could possibly weird outcomes depending on how the ranked voting works.
Let us use the example of Oklahoma. We have 10 candidates run for 5 seats. With A, B, C, D, E and F as Rs, M, N, O as Ds, and an Independent I. Could it happen that A and B are popular, 25% of the vote each and thus get seats. C, D, E, and F are no very popular and get 4% each. I has a dedicated following and gets 8%. M and N are really popular (12.5% each) and O flops (1%). This would possibly end up with the Republicans getting 66% of the vote but only 40% of the seats where the Democrats got 40% of the seats with only 26% of the vote, and the Independent made it in with only 8%.
Is there something in ranked voting that keeps a bunch of so-so candidates from your party having a negative affect on your party’s chances?
After running the (possibly wrong) math, it seems like this outcome might still be preferable to the current situation.
If you have 10 seats, then the goal is that a candidate needs 10% to be elected. If candidate A gets less than 10%, he is eliminated and his votes shift to their #2 candidate. If candidate Z gets more than 10%, then 10% of the voters have their ballots removed and the excess have their votes shift to their #2 candidate. Thus if 66% rank all republicans over all democrats and 34% the opposite, 7 republicans will be elected and 3 democrats.
The situation you’re outlining, or some similar outcome, is a possibility although the details might vary depending on the exact system. As a general rule, any voting system is going to have some perverse outcomes. But (as you say) the perverse outcomes under first-past-the-post are probably greater than a lot of the alternative systems.
You should look into Arrow’s Impossibility Theorem. Any voting system that relies on ordering (ordinal voting) is subject to it, Ranked Voting included. Ranged Voting, where you simply rate each candidate on a scale of 1-10, is a better voting system and is not subject to the theorem. This does not specifically address your question but it seems important.
A good way to understand Cost Disease is — look at industries/companies that managed to ‘cure’ it.
Take, for instance, how rocket technology generally stopped advancing and costs kept increasing as the incumbent companies (Lockheed, Boeing) formed an oligopoly that was protected by government. Without price or competition pressure, the cost of rocket components increases, more employees are ‘needed’ per rocket, and overall price efficiency decreases. Then came Space-X, which built most components in-house, kept a flatter management structure and focused on undercutting the competition. By eliminating this bloat, Space-X can deliver the same rocket for 1/4 the price (possibly lower).
Space-X, and similar companies, seem like a general-purpose algorithm for curing cost disease, or upending a stale industry.
That’s not quite it. (Source: I work for a large aerospace company, and have several friends at SpaceX.) Basically, aerospace as a whole has a very zero-defect mentality. This has been true since the 60s. I work on the commercial side, where we compete heavily with the other maker of large airliners, and the same factors are at work. I’ve heard that it’s easier to put a medical device in a person than it is to put a part on an airliner, and while I’m not sure it’s true, it’s not far off. SpaceX has cut costs by cutting a lot of that overhead. But they’re essentially re-learning why a lot of that paperwork is important. (Some of it is absolutely useless, and I’m glad they’re doing it. But it’s not just a matter of ‘free enterprise solves everything!’)
Point taken. We both agree that cutting overhead is how Space-X lowered costs, but you imply that Space-X is cutting too much paperwork and this will lead to more defects (i.e. explosions). This doesn’t seem to be the case for now, but I could see it happening over time, especially as Space-X grows older, loses its leadership and begins coveting ‘stability of profits’ instead of innovation at all costs. Maybe Cost Disease happens naturally to all companies/systems as they grow older and less nimble though an accumulation of overhead over time.
It’s also harder to innovate and keep low costs when you have employees who’ve been with the company for 30+ years, know a bunch, but demand large salaries + vacation + management responsibilities + etc. (Source: guy who’s never been in industry).
I think you’re missing a thought in there somewhere, about paperwork coming up to bring the explosion rate down. SpaceX is slowly getting more bureaucratic, although they’re not yet at the point where the safety guys work as many hours as the production guys. (Yes, their safety people apparently work 40 hour weeks.) I’m not sure where they’ll end up down the road.
I can definitely say this has happened/is happening at Southwest Airlines, for instance. SpaceX seems to be solving the problem by burning out their employees and replacing them with new ones regularly.
I worked for a small defense contractor for a few years in the mid-2000s, writing control software for DFRMs and radar environment simulators. I worked mostly on Navy contracts, and I remember coworkers who’d worked on Air Force contracts telling me how much nicer the Navy contracts were to work on, since the Air Force documentation requirements were incredibly onerous, while the Navy was mostly just concerned about the product itself.
I can believe that. My current group, which mostly does commercial work, supports one Air Force and one Navy project. The Air Force project requires us to go to the FAA for approval (which adds considerable time and difficulty), the Navy one does not.
Ditto. The Navy purchased essentially stock commercial A2100 communications satellites from Lockheed-Martin for the MUOS program, while the Air Force insists on custom modifications and extensive oversight for its programs. That said, it was MUOS-5 where they called us after the fact to say that the engine had failed and could we please find a way for them to get to orbit anyway, while the Air Force has been paying us in advance to make sure the engines don’t fail. But from an up-front contracting perspective, the Navy is easier to deal with.
Literally just read this article on how Elon Musk thinks the cure to rising costs is switching NASA from cost-plus to flat rate contracting.
It’s a pretty convincing argument but like @bean said, the overhead is often there for a reason. In addition to a zero-defect mentality,
I see the benefit of striving for ‘zero defects’, but this mentality taken too far will balloon costs uncontrollably. For instance, adding tests will increase safety, but at a larger cost of time/money. When the tests are cheap/quick they are no-brainers, but there needs to be a limit on how much is spent per expected improvement in safety. It’s not worth spending an extra $200M for a 1% decrease in failure rate.
Unfortunately, the decision to skip a test because it is not cost-effective will be unpopular and exposes the decision-maker to blame if things go wrong. It seems that Space-X avoids this ‘creeping tests’ problem by having Musk, a guy with such a high reputation he’s untouchable, be the final say on what is/isn’t cost-effective. Musk can make the tough decisions and because he’s emperor he can fire anyone who disagrees. This leadership style seems hard to replicate!
EDIT: Great link BTW
I have a hypothesis that a lot of the useless bureaucracy isn’t a function of government/private, or size of organization, it’s time. As an organization gets older, it’s gotten burned more times, and created more rules to deal with it.
For example, all the “normal” space launch companies and NASA trace their lineage back to the early Space Race. So all of these organizations have Vanguard TV3 in their DNA, which was a humiliating disaster on live, worldwide television. They’ve also killed astronauts, and had a huge number of rockets explode, because they were working at a time where we didn’t have good information about what made rockets explode. This resulted in the creation of rules to attempt to reduce risk. Note that I don’t claim that these rules are necessarily effective (they destroyed two shuttle orbiters, after all), just that this is what causes the rules to exist.
SpaceX last year had a failure where they destroyed a customer’s satellite during an on-pad test where the satellite didn’t really need to be mounted. I believe they had it on there to save a day or two in their launch countdown, which makes sense from a “lean, get-it-done” perspective. However, the result was to take $50,000,000, put it in a big pile, douse it in rocket fuel and oxidizer, and set it on fire. I’ll bet SpaceX is going to be a lot more cagey in the future about test firing rockets with payload aboard.
I cannot find the story now, but a few years back there was a few articles about an online company (I think it was AOL, but cannot turn up the story) where the expense account reimbursement was a nightmare. To the extent that one of the authors writing one of the columns told that when he worked there, he once shredded receipts for reimbursement that totaled almost a thousand dollars because trying to submit them for reimbursement was so onerous. Why was it like this? The company had lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in an embezzlement scandal, so new rules were passed to prevent a recurrence.
A personal account is from work: we had two construction contractors working on different projects on one of our sites (US government). One was a company that had been founded within the past few years, while the other was a major company that anybody here who follows the construction industry has heard of. The new company was willing to perform contract mods on a handshake to get the project done on time, while the old, established company demanded the signed contract modifications in hand prior to doing anything, which always takes a couple of weeks to months and blows up the project timeline.
I’ll bet the older company had gotten burned by dishonest government contracting officers in the past, who promised to provide a modification later for work now, and left the company holding the bag. That resulted in a company-wide rule that “No Work Without a Signed Contract Mod Ever, or the Project Manager is Fired.” Which is not a bad rule–dishonest government employees aren’t as common as many like to say, but as the Encyclopedia of Ethical Failure proves, they exist. The new company hadn’t gotten screwed yet, so they were more willing to take wildcat chances on, “Trust me, I work for the government,” and get the job done.
The US Government, in total, has had 228 years to have embezzlement and scandals, and many of those events resulted in rules to prevent it, even at extreme cost to efficiency. I’m actually off the clock at work now, but I spent all day in a board to select a contractor. It was three engineers, working for about 6 hours per proposal, writing reports detailing fiddly little details of the proposal. The rules for doing this just drip with “Don’t you dare use good judgement–if the contractor wrote the best proposal in the world, but forgot one stupid piece of paper that we said to put in it, even if it would only take them 10 minutes to send it to us, their proposal gets thrown out. Be a good little stupid bureaucrat.” Eventually, a private company will go out of business, but the Government won’t declare bankruptcy. So there’s less limit on governments getting bloated with stuff like this.
I can fully endorse this. I’ve noticed a correlation between how long our senior technical reviewers have been doing their job and how difficult they are to deal with (from my perspective). The most senior ones have seen everything, and thus want to cover all the holes, even the ones that no reasonable people would try to use. I’ve seriously thought that term limits might be a good thing for them.
The hungry judges issue was discussed on Lesswrong a few years back:
http://lesswrong.com/lw/58y/the_bias_you_didnt_expect/
A few people were pretty skeptical at the time, here’s what I said:
Of course I remain skeptical.
I would add, as a practicing attorney, that law seems to be an area where laymen wildly overestimate their competence.
Another data point to add to this. Local courts always call court-appointed/private counsel cases first, then public defender cases, then unrepresented defendant cases. I would not be surprised to learn it was the same in other jurisdictions. While the public defenders do an admirable job, there is a reason people pay good money for private counsel.
So you are going from best representation to good, but overworked and underpaid representation, to crappy representation as the day progresses. Consider that someone going in with private counsel can likely also afford to dress well and probably understands how to comport themselves in an official setting.
Short anecdote: I saw a man with several neck tattoos and full sleeve tattoos come to court drunk in a sleeveless t-shirt. He fell asleep before the initial case call and had an arrest warrant issued for a no-show. When the last case was called before recess, but before it was heard, he stood up and asked the judge why they were going to make him come in if they weren’t going to call his case. He may have peppered up the language a bit too. If the judge had empathy before (questionable) he certainly didn’t after that.
The anti-minimum-wage stuff is pretty much nonsense, top to bottom.
– The Seattle study finds disemployment effects in the lowest wage bracket. That’s consistent with overall disemployment, but it’s also consistent with employment staying the same and wages increasing. To decide between these possibilities you need to look at all wage brackets. Luckily the authors do this and find… employment stays the same. It’s the last line of the abstract!
– The Denmark study does not study a minimum wage. In Denmark, 18 year olds are functionally equivalent to 17 year olds, but they cost 40% more. So the study shows that employers are able to discriminate between two identical things when one is cheaper.
In the US, minimum wages are actually minimums. Nobody works for less. So you won’t see these perverse competition effects. (I guess you could, if two workers in different geographies were competing for the same job. But virtually all Americans on the minimum wage are service workers. They only compete within their own geography.)
In short, the Denmark study is just not relevant.
– The Maine story argues that high minimum wages can be bad for some tipped workers, because it changes the tipping habits of customers. I guess that could be true. Does that imply the net effects are negative? Who knows, this is not a study.
That discontinuity analysis from Denmark looks pretty slam-dunk, why do you think it’s “nonsnse”?
What is your slam-dunk conclusion from the Denmark case?
The distinctive feature of that case study is that there is an alternative pool of nearly-identical workers who are 40% cheaper. It would be very surprising indeed if businesses chose to pay 40% more for the same labour.
In the normal minimum-wage debate, however, there is no such pool of cheaper workers. That’s the entire point of setting a minimum wage. What is the equivalent to under-18 workers, outside of the context of this Danish law?
So you’re saying the demand curve for labor is not vertical, then? The alternative pool is completely irrelevant, the important bit is that total employment drops.
Where do you see that total employment drops?
Under-18 employees are a very close substitute for 18 year old employees. Even if the demand curve is vertical, it still makes sense for businesses to satisfy that demand using the cheaper of the two options.
(I also don’t think that a 100% vertical demand curve is a necessary precondition for supporting a minimum wage.)
“It would be very surprising indeed if businesses chose to pay 40% more for the same labour.”
We’re often told that businesses pay a substantial premium to employ men rather than women, for no benefit to the businesses. This is the essence of the “wage gap” claim.
That’s not a credible claim though. About 2/3rds of the wage gap can be provably linked to behavior, where men more often engage in behavior that employer reward better, but where the data shows that they reward women with that behavior more as well.
> We’re often told that businesses pay a substantial premium to employ men rather than women, for no benefit to the businesses. This is the essence of the “wage gap” claim.
Not entirely. I.e. people may disagree on “no benefit” part, for example. It may be a misperception, but businesses may – and routinely do – act on mistaken perceptions and faulty premises. So, if business owner thought that hiring men is better for his business (regardless of how true it is objectively) this would make the “wage gap” behavior completely rational.
an alternative pool of nearly-identical workers who are 40% cheaper
29% cheaper. 40% less is not the inverse of 40% more; it’s much larger.
Edited my post with an explanation. The policy in the Denmark study is not a minimum wage. On top of that, the outcome of interest is not net employment, it is employment within a disadvantaged class.
Seriously? That’s all you’re going to give us? Yelling “YOU’RE WRONG!” is contrary to the entire ethos here.
I’d actually support a rule against contentless disagreement. If you’re going to disagree with someone, you owe an explanation of why.
Edit: I see that the OP has been edited, and the author deserves credit for that.
YOU’RE WRONG!
Edit: Bean edited to admit he was wrong.
Edit2: Therefore I am wrong
Edit3: Damn it, this post is contentless, now bean wants me banned.
If you added a poem it wouldn’t be “contentless”. Ban averted!
I’m going to assume this is an attempt at humor.
I’m not opposed to all contentless posts by any means. ‘I agree with you’ and ‘I disagree with you’ have the same amount of content. But agreeing with someone is basically endorsing their arguments. Disagreeing without saying why makes it impossible for the other side to deal with your arguments. This is clearly bad for discussion, in a way that agreement isn’t.
Note for the potentially confused: the original post in this thread only contained the first sentence (“The anti-minimum-wage stuff is pretty much nonsense, top to bottom”). The subsequent analysis was edited in later, which is why the initial responses might seem weird.
This actually isn’t true. The minimum wage for some positions is ~2.25 an hour, the minimum wage for under 18 is less than for an adult, unpaid positions are legal (internships), stipend positions are legal (Americorps programs pay way under minimum wage), and there are numerous exceptions.
I would quibble with your examples (internships are not jobs; the federal minimum wage does not differ for over vs under 18; tipped positions have a low minimum wage, but tips are required to make up the difference), but what matters is they have no bearing on my underlying argument.
The important point is that “minimum wages” (as conceived in the US) generally do not create two classes of people in competition for the same job, with one class disadvantaged. So the Denmark study does not speak to their effects.
(Although you’re right, in some states this does happen with under-18 vs over-18, with a small minimum wage differential.)
Only if you assume there is no competition between industries for employees. As this is not true it has bearing on your point.
Quibble: An actual Lawyer or HR professional can correct me, but based on my experience and understanding the rules per FLSA is that internships can only be unpaid (legally) if:
-The internship is sufficiently similar to training which would be given in an educational environment.
-The experience is for the benefit of the intern.
-The intern does not displace regular employees but works under close supervision of existing staff. (IOW, if you can reduce the hours/scheduling/workload of any other employee AT ALL, the internship no longer qualifies)
-The employer providing the training derives no immediate advantage from the activities of the intern and on occasion its operations may actually be impeded. (Rule of thumb here is “The Intern does not regularly perform the company’s routine work”, and the company does not use the Intern’s output. If an intern at a software company writes code, and that code ends up in a shipped product for example, that would be possible grounds for the Intern to claim the company violated this prong of the test.)
-There is no guarantee of a job at the conclusion of the internship.
-Both parties understand that the intern is not entitled to wages for the internship.
Mind you, It wouldn’t surprise me if this is something that is violated routinely at certain types of firms, and that the Interns put up with it rather than suing due to a combination of lack of knowledge of the law, lack of resources to pursue legal action, desire to avoid looking like a bad hiring prospect by being a troublemaker, and the hopes that if they play along there WILL in fact be a job offer…
But that doesn’t change the actual law.
When the discussion is how the laws will effect markets, how effectively the law will be enforced is as or more important than the letter of the law.
Internships (for some companies) function in the same way that entry level jobs, or extended interviews do. You show up, the company gives you a series of tasks, you preform them and get feedback.
Good analysis. Minimum wage questions are too often are focused on whether it has any negative effects at all (such as decreasing employment), and surprise, like every economic policy it produces negative effects as well as positive ones. The question we should really be asking is whether it increases the net distribution of money going to the low-income class or whether it decreases it. The existence of trade-offs is boring and normal.
Without an analysis of whether the effects are net negative, the studies just seem like they are trying to load up the minimum wage with bad mental associations by pointing out every negative effect, no matter how meaningless in the larger scale (something Scott has written about before, I believe). For example, the first article from FEE tries to make the claim that the minimum wage his bad for workers, but does so with data that is extremely cherry-picked (looking only at single-location Seattle stores, excluding chains) and therefore irrelevant to the question. It can’t help but look like a purposeful attempt to steer people into drawing a certain conclusion about net wages, when there really wasn’t one.
Really? So total $$$ is all that matters, not distribution? So if a law that helps the top 1% is passed and hurts the bottom 99%, as long as the top 1% makes enough it is cool?
Or does unequal distribution of outcomes not matter?
The part you quote argues that a more equal distribution of outcomes is the metric by which the success of the measure should be decided.
No, the part I quote states that it doesn’t matter if you hurt some poor people as long as it helps some other poor people on net more. The people most likely to get hurt by such legislation are going to be the least skilled. The direct inference is that the poorest will become poorer still, exacerbating inequality*.
* you can get around this by assuming that the gains from those that receive it come at a direct loss to the extreme top, and not from anywhere else in the distribution, in which case inequality would be flat between the bottom and the top, or even slightly lessened, but it would still be larger for any other group compared to the bottom.
@baconbacon
Imagine 5 people:
– Bob is unemployed and gets $5 in welfare
– Alice, Elijah, Jon and Milton earn a $7 minimum wage
Now the minimum wage goes up to $10 and Elijah loses his job, while Alice, Jon and Milton get a raise. Elijah loses $2 ($7->$5), but Alice, Jon and Milton each get $3 gain. So the entire poor group has 3*$3 – $2 = $7 gain.
The poorest of the poor, the unemployed on welfare still get what they always did, so they didn’t get poorer, they ‘just’ got more plentiful.
Now, we are going to think one step ahead:
To encourage people to work you need a gap between welfare and the minimum wage. The higher the minimum wage, the higher welfare can be while creating a similar incentive. So Mr ‘raise the minimum wage’ can now fight for more welfare, but only after the minimum wage has been raised. This then helps the poorest of the poor and is only really feasible if the minimum wage is raised.
So, now we have a win-win situation for all the poor, unless you think that having work is in itself good for people.
It’s just elementary politics to get one win at a time, rather than try to get the entire agenda passed, maximizing the power of the opposition.
@ Aapeje
I would say that 90%+ of liberals would consider this more unequal if presented neutrally.
More importantly now you have a major market intervention that is a net negative for inequality, and you use the fact that justify another massive market intervention. What do you do with the evidence that welfare in the US causes (or at the least prevents growth out of) poverty?
What exactly would it take to convince you that a progression of ever increasing intervention isn’t a path you want to be on? Or do you favor intervention for intervention’s sake?
@baconbacon
The question of whether it is “more unequal” has a lot more to do with whether there is a transfer of wealth from the rich to the poor, rather than the minuscule shuffling around of the incomes at the bottom of the ladder. I think the left understands the trade-off here: the vast majority of poor workers will be better off, while a small percentage of them will be worse off. And like Aapje was saying, with a financial support system in place, the damages to those rare individuals won’t even be that significant.
Is there evidence that people on disability, public housing, TANF, ect, would have independently earned on the market all the money they received from the government and more, if not for those benefits? That seems like some absurdly wishful thinking.
Wikipedia provides some strong evidence showing that welfare actually does reduce poverty (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Welfare%27s_effect_on_poverty), if you are interested.
I could be wrong here, but didn’t the UW study look specifically at total payroll and found it decreased? That is, they looked at hourly rate and hours worked and determined that the decrease in hours worked was so great as to actually offset the rise in hourly rate.
Yes, at least that study was asking the right question. Although their methodology was such that they couldn’t actually answer it.
This describes the study’s critical flaws: http://www.americanprogress.org/issues/poverty/news/2017/06/28/435220/five-flaws-new-analysis-seattles-minimum-wage/ Please pardon the partisan link. I normally wouldn’t link to them, but they presents the case in a non-inflammatory and rational manner.
If the answer is that it decreases it, that’s a strong argument against the minimum wage, at least for those who support it as a way of making poor people less poor. If it increases it, there is still the question of at what cost. If a $15 minimum wage increases the amount going to the poor by ten dollars and reduces the total welfare of the society by ten thousand dollars it’s a bad idea, since that is a much more expensive form of income redistribution than the obvious alternatives.
But are the other more efficient options politically viable? I’m not one to reject the better in hopes of achieving the perfect. I’m thinking of UBI, or even direct property appropriation, as more efficient ways that no U.S. senator is even talking about.
Even if no better form of redistribution is available, it’s hard to believe that the difference in the value of the dollar between poor people and average people is large enough to make $10 for the poor at the cost of $10,010 to the not poor a net plus.
My point was that the specific statement I quoted was wrong because it implicitly assumed that only the welfare of the poor mattered, that the welfare of the not poor deserved zero weight.
“Yes, the PC-left are doing most of the attacking, but the PC-left is also most of the victims. ”
In academia this might in part be because PC left professors frequently discuss politically dangerous topic in class. A conservative economist who wants to avoid trouble can ignore race, class, and sex in his lectures, but a leftist sociologist can’t.
It might be much simpler – in places where PC-left is most active, most of people are already PC-left. Non-PC-left has been crushed, ground to dust and kicked out long ago. So if you want to find somebody to target for non-PC speech/action in those quarters, the chance it’ll be a conservative is very low, since there are virtually no conservatives left there to begin with.
Re: the campaign finance study – I think the best case for corporate influence and politics would not be about direct corruption, such that one candidate gets donations and then does favors for corporate sponsors in an immediate and distinctive way. Intuitively, even without this study, the fact that corporate donations are a major fact of life for politicians in both major American parties would seem to suggest this. It seems to me that the primary function of corporate political donations is to help maintain a broad political / ideological structure that is habitually friendly to corporate interests in a thoroughgoing and structural way.
I do believe, personally, that influence and money are a major problem with American politics. But I also think it is remarkable the extent to which American political discourse is consistently unable to come to grips with and understand what that actually means. We really consistently talk about influence and corruption in a very direct, black-and-white way that’s inaccurate and totally inadequate to understanding the reality. And that’s not a criticism of the study, the study is entirely correct to criticize that narrative. I wish we talked about it in a more realistic and useful way.
Also, with regards to that Times piece about proportional representation, it seems to me that there’s about a million things to do that would improve the representativeness of government. This would work if we actually went out and did it, but there’s also lower-hanging fruit that we aren’t willing to do (like independent redistricting or increasing the number of members of the House). The problem is not coming up with ways to improve the system, the problem is the political will to implement them.
This would be susceptible to the free rider problem, but there doesn’t seem to be much evidence that this happens in real life.
Would Microsoft or Google rapidly changing their lobbying practices when the Eye of
Sauronthe State started looking their way qualify?
Do you know how far along Deiseach’s self-imposed ban we are? I recall that she would be away for one month, but I have no idea when that started.
I remember her saying (back in the beginning of the year) that she was expecting this July to be a trying time for her, for totally unrelated reasons, and I am therefore a little worried that her continuing silence may be a bad sign.
I wish you wouldn’t call people who want more socialism and government control over the economy “economically liberal”.
What term would you prefer?
From a historical and ideological perspective I sympathize, but “regulate, tax, and redistribute” is the economic philosophy of the people almost everybody has been calling “liberal” for at least the past 2-3 generations, so we’re probably stuck with it.
“Washington Post: No One Is Paying Attention To The Worst Humanitarian Crisis Since World War II: ”
The first sentence of the linked article gratuitously insults president Trump, and then the article goes on about how most of us don’t care about 20-million people who could soon starve to death. I really want to use profanity against this article’s author. If you want the U.S. government to help save these people you need help from the Trump administration. If you want ordinary Americans to provide charitable relief, well lots of us voted for Trump. Given how much power Trump and Trump supporters have, connecting this issue with the cultural war is placing scoring cheap domestic political points over the welfare of 20-million starving humans.
20 million people are ‘at risk of famine’. The casualty rate for famine is usually below 100%, and definitely cannot be higher. The usual estimate for famine deaths from the Great Leap Forward is 30 million. This cannot possibly be the worst humanitarian crisis since WW2, and it’s idiotic to call it that.
I have a feeling that gratuitously insulting president Trump is like having a quote from Lenin, Marx – or, at different times, Stalin – in Soviet scientific work, pretty much required if you want it to be published, read and you point addressed instead of everybody asking “why everybody is quoting Lenin and this guy isn’t? Is he rebelling against the Soviet government this way?” So if your point is not rebelling against the Soviet government but writing an article about a novel method of laying railways or a survey of geological properties of certain mountainous region in Siberia, you better be a good boy and put the quote in. Nobody cares what it says anyway, nobody reads it and takes it at the face value, it’s just an appropriate sacrifice to the appropriate gods. If you read these articles now, it looks kinda funny, but it wasn’t funny back then. I hope there would be a time, and soon, when these gods will take their place on ash heap of history along the Soviet gods.
What’s the underlying cause of the famine? I searched the article for “drought” and found nothing.
In Yemen at least it is related to a Saudi-led, US-supported effort to starve them into submission by blocking food imports.
It’s four broadly unconnected countries getting lumped together to make it appear as “the biggest crisis since WWII” – there is no single underlying cause.
The Washington Post demands that I disable my ad-blocker to read its content. Whatever it was they wanted to tell me, I guess it wasn’t that important for me to see after all.
here’s the conservative version, at least for Yemen: http://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison-tags/yemen/
So you assert that the Trump presidency is NOT a “circus” which has drawn news attention away from other things?
Forgive me my strident leftism, but if a newly-elected Democratic president was behaving in all these wildly undisciplined and unprecedented ways, stirring up outrage around the country and the world, I doubt I could work up much spleen against someone who casually described that state of affairs as a “circus”.
I’m upset for consequentialist reasons. By mocking Trump, the person best placed to solve the crisis, the author put virtue signaling over helping 20 million desperate humans.
Non-leftists can occasionally get in trouble if they’re Charles-Murray-level good targets, but generally escape unscathed (Murray’s conservative think tank unsurprisingly continues to support him).
One of the major complaints conservatives have is being mistreated and disrespected in left wing dominated spaces which they cannot completely avoid. Examples include all educational institutions, most of the government, the mainstream media, many large corporations. Since there are still huge parts of the West which ignore or despise political correctness, this means you can, to a certain extent, live your life away from this stuff. But not entirely, and this is especially true of more intelligent people who move in more elite professions.
It’s also a bit rich to say that only leftists are the targets in areas where non-leftists have already been effectively cleansed from participation, such as humanities academia or the arts. Freddie de Boer has talked about how he couldn’t imagine a conservative grad student or professor being able to work in the humanities. You also have the targeting of non-leftists in academia, like Jordan Peterson, who, until the social justice left gave him a lot of publicity, was a relatively obscure academic.
——
You also have to think through the effect of targeting liberals. If the goal is to totally delegitimate rightist views, one of the best ways to do that is to target people in your own coalition who are amenable to some rightist positions or at least to talking to people on the right. So, it is an indirect way of keeping the leftist coalition together. You don’t directly attack your enemy, you attack the people who talk with the enemy.
Of course, this has the potential to backfire, because if things get too bad, people may simply defect to the other side.
Reads to me like the sort of incoherent rambling one would expect from a “Left Market Anarchist Think Tank”. What did you find compelling about it?
Frankly, I still don’t understand the concern about “cost disease” as a general phenomenon in the first place. A general rise in prices would just be inflation, so that can’t be it. Of course, prices in some sectors (e.g. healthcare and education) have gone up more than prices in other sectors (e.g. clothing and manufactured goods). But this isn’t surprising, since one would expect changes in relative prices over time, and we have a good theoretical explanation of the observed pattern (i.e. Baumol’s cost disease).
Trying to be charitable, I can think of two interpretations:
(1) People understand that cost disease is a sectoral (rather than aggregate) phenomenon, but think that the sectors that suffer from it are particularly important in some sense, so that increases in their relative price has worse effects for society than you would expect just from looking at aggregate inflation.
(2) People are actually concerned about low productivity growth, or low real wages, or whatever, and are pointing to cost disease as a cause. They might also think that, for various reasons, official statistics are wrong.
Of course, the uncharitable interpretation is that people are just confused.
Baumol’s cost disease is pretty close to a tautology. it doesn’t explain anything important, for example why hasn’t healthcare and education seen productivity increases? Both sectors should benefit from recent technology allowing expertise to be shared with ever larger groups of people.
Any theoretical claim is tautological, in the sense that it is logically derived from its premises. Nevertheless, many theoretical statements are not at all obvious.
As to the pattern of labor productivity growth, it has been greatest in sectors where human labor involves fairly routine tasks that can be automated, or where technological progress allows the multiplication of human effort many times over. Thus there has been much greater productivity growth in manufacturing than in education or healthcare. (Note that the argument does not require *no* productivity growth in these sectors.) And outsourcing of low-skill labor-intensive work has also played a role.
Of course, the prevailing pattern may not last if AI doctors and MOOCs take off.
This is the tautological part. Has productivity increased at above average or below average rates? Below? Then it follows that this industry isn’t as effected by technology as the others. Now let us derive from this statement.
Lets take education. The price of producing a textbook has plummeted over the past century, the number of people capable of contributing to such textbooks has exploded. Has the cost of textbooks crashed? No.
The number of people a professor can reach in a lecture has exploded over years (and not just with MOOCs, my dad was experimenting with video taped lectures 30 years ago, and the growth of cities and lower costs of travel have all made it theoretically cheaper to reach larger numbers of people per hour), but education costs are rising, not falling.
Basic free market economics would argue that the pressures to adopt efficiency maximizing measures would increase exponentially with rising prices, any discussion of cost disease has to square with why that doesn’t appear to be happening.
It is not tautological to observe that industries that involve more routine tasks have seen larger gains in labor productivity. See this paper.
As to education — you seem to be arguing that logically there should have been large increases in labor productivity. But this is manifestly not the case. The fact of the matter is that most teaching is done using lectures that are little different than 40 years ago, with modern technology contributing little (except that the entertainment value must be somewhat higher lest students pull out their smartphones). I’m pretty sure that knowledge delivered per teaching hour is not many times higher than a generation ago, as is the case in manufacturing.
It is tautological to DEFINE industries that haven’t had productivity growth to thus be impacted by innovation less and draw conclusions from that.
No, in a Baumol world what you get is rising prices for industries that are less effected by technology, but incentives are proportional to possible gains. In a Baumol model you would expect competing firms (in education it would be universities or private schools in all likelihood) to be aggressively exploring technological advances as costs rise. You would (barring total immunity to productivity increases) expect a cycle where at first little to no technology is adopted, followed (eventually) by a surge where cutting edge tech is in every classroom.
We didn’t see that, grocery stores got automated checkouts in number, and gas stations got pay at the pump way before nurses even started using ipads, let alone got replaced by them. This is despite nurses making way more than cashiers and gas station attendants.
Just as a numerical example.
A professor can teach 20 students in an hour, a grocery store clerk can ring up 20 customers in an hour. Technology boosts the latter’s productivity faster than the former, pricing guns, bar codes, better public education. Whatever, after a period of time the clerk is now checking out 100 people an hour, and the professor is now teaching 25 students an hour. The marginal gain of accessing an additional student for the professor is 4x that of adding 1 more customer for the clerk. The longer the cost disease goes on the stronger the incentive to try to find a way to apply more tech to the education, we are 50+ years into the Baumol era, and that is just after it was described.
I think you’re unintentionally committing a kind of straw-man, here. “Cost disease” has never been just the idea that “prices are going up,” and Scott’s original essay on the matter never had that thesis. Instead, it’s closer to involving both of your interpretations. If I had to describe it, I would say: “Certain things in the American economy specifically are increasing in price far, far past inflation, without any simply-explained market cause for the phenomenon.” That is, supply and demand don’t solve it, increasing labor wages don’t solve it, and improved product doesn’t solve it. This makes it a mystery as well as a problem, because the things involved (healthcare, education) are incredibly important.
I strongly suggest you reread Scott’s original essay, and then answer as to whether you consider the price increases to be irrelevant or expected. Scott is, as usual, extremely thorough in his treatment, which (I believe) includes a discussion of Baumol’s cost disease and an explanation as to why it doesn’t quite fit as an answer (i.e. professors, teachers, doctors, nurses aren’t getting paid more). If you’ve already gone through all of this, then a detailed explanation of why cost disease (as I, Scott, and the Center define it) doesn’t exist would be most welcome. However, simply describing something which you do not appear to understand as being “confused” is not good intellectual practice. There are critiques of the Center’s reply higher in the comments which go into more detail, and those are worth drawing upon as good examples.
Agreed. Of course, this in itself is neither surprising nor a problem, and it logically implies that other things have been increasing in price far, far less than inflation.
Partly disagree. I think that some of these changes have reasonable explanation, either due to markets operating correctly, due to market or regulatory failures of one sort or another. Though I agree that there is still plenty we don’t understand.
This I’m not at all sure about. Why are these sectors especially important?
My larger objection, however, is that I think it is inappropriate to talk about this as some sort of general phenomenon in need of a single explanation, or as a particularly well-defined problem.
Also, consider Scott’s “conclusion”:
Here he seems to say that the problem isn’t “relative prices have changed”, but that the prices of “all the important things” have gone up (by 10x!). That’s pretty difficult for me to interpret charitably.
I think my comments in the original posts hold up pretty well. I go into more detail in the second link.
Admittedly my reaction to the Center’s blog post was quite dismissive, and was more of a “gut” reaction. It was also somewhat emotional, in a “Lots of economists gave you good answers, and you consider that rubbish ‘among the best’ responses????” sense. I did, however, invite further explanation.
I do generally try to explain my views on economic matters when I comment here. But there is an inherent difficulty in it. See my (well-received) comment in the second link on the difficulty in communicating between experts and non-experts.
I’m an economics professor, by the way. I generally dislike pulling rank, and had hoped that this would be evident from my comments around here, so I don’t mention it explicitly much.
Could I ask just one question, to clarify things? Why is it, when one thing goes up dramatically in price, that other things must be increasing in price at a lower rate? I assume it must be because there is a given level of purchasing power in the economy at a given time, and that therefore there must be less money spent buying other things in order to buy the expensive thing, but can’t that also be due to an increase in debt, which America has been experiencing?
In addition, could I ask whether pulling rank is suitable to back claims of fact or claims of logical inference? My understanding is that it is merely suitable to back claims of fact, as expertise simply refers to the possession of large stores of relevant fact, while logical inference is true regardless of who makes it. Is this assumption correct or incorrect? If it is correct, then could you please indicate the specific facts which you are positing by virtue of your expertise, as well as which logical inferences you are using to come to specific conclusions? If you simply indicate the conclusions, then it isn’t much help to any of us, as we have no means of knowing the facts and inferences which create them. This is what leads to the question above: you posit something which is mixed with facts and inferences, but not knowing which are used and in what manner, I’m left having to guess as to what the reasoning is. I must appeal to your instincts as a professor, here; I am interested in learning from you.
As one final note: the charity which Scott deserves from that quote is simply that he’s making a rhetorical point to underscore the large amount of data and logical discussion which has preceded it. I don’t think you’re critiquing just his rhetoric, though, so I want to hear more of your general argumentation.
The relevant metric is how much the one thing is going up in price relative to overall inflation; to the extent that “overall inflation” is even a well-defined thing, it is a weighted average across all goods. Therefore, if one thing is increasing in price faster than average, other things must be increasing in price slower than average; otherwise the average wouldn’t be the average.
No, it doesn’t imply that. Imagine 100 items, which cost $1 and would cost $2 after inflation. However, in this case, 99 of the items go up to $1.95 instead of to $2, and the last one goes up to $6.95. One item has gone up far more than inflation, but each of the other items has gone up only slightly less than inflation.
Ha! I recognized this when typing my comment, but decided to leave it rather than clutter up my writing with parenthetical clarifications. I was curious whether someone would notice 😉
Jonathan Kay discusses mob culture and attacks on free speech, but focuses on something important that isn’t mentioned enough. Yes, the PC-left are doing most of the attacking, but the PC-left is also most of the victims.
But why is it that the PC-left does so much attacking in the first place? Does it have any connection with Conquests Second Law?
I think there’s an important preliminary: so much attacking compared to who? Other people with the same level of political commitment, I’d have to imagine, because we’ve got a good explanation as to why people with commitment are more engaged than people without. So then, why do they attack more than their equivalents on the right? Actually, do they? I’m not completely sure. Some of the weirder alt-right areas seem to be quite vitriolic, and it’s hard to measure these things definitively. What counts as an attack? Are some attacks more attack-y than other attacks? Oof. So, let’s just table this and answer the simple question: why do they attack at all?
From the outside perspective, it’s that they’re highly politically committed and that this correlates to attacking. From the inside perspective, they have their own explanation: the way that a lot of the world around them exists is evil. There is a moral imperative to attack and destroy evil things, therefore there is a moral imperative to attack and destroy a lot of the world around them. It’s fairly straightforward, actually, and a refutation has to come either about the evil-world-assumption or the destroy-evil-things assumption.
Does this get to what you were wondering about, or did I misinterpret the question?
That’s because in the US being “socially liberal” means being in favor of a lot of government programs that “help the poor” (read: help gov’t bureaucrats and other parasites).
I believe the conservative ideas about how to behave are the best. I also think you have the right to screw up your life however you want, so long as you’re the one stuck with the bill when things go wrong. == Real libertarian
No. That’s “economically liberal”. “Socially liberal” means supporting things like making drugs legal, allowing any sort of sex consenting adults can figure out, etc. Hence the common disparagement of libertarians as Republicans who want to smoke pot.
I suspect most people are probably actually bleeding-heart (“economically liberal”) busybodies (“socially conservative”, but with exceptions for things they find enjoyable).
Well, when politicians claim to be “socially liberal”, it always seems to mean “pro-welfare” in the sense of “pro spending lots of gov’t $$$ on various gov’t programs”
No. On the rare occasion anyone would say that, it usually means “I’m not opposed to same-sex marriage”.
This is true, but it’s mostly because the non-leftists have already been purged from areas where the PC-left is active; there’s a paucity of targets. All it takes to be a Charles-Murray-level “good target” is to be a non-leftist who won’t keep quiet in a space claimed by leftists. And as the ants (and quilting) demonstrated, leftists are perfectly willing to claim new spaces.
I’m not surprised about quilting. Quilting has long been used for political purposes (e.g. the AIDS quilt), and there’s always that “cultural appropriation” thing; a quick search reveals it has to do with Native American imagery being used in quilts.
It’s not hard to find literal Nazis on Tumblr, but that hasn’t stopped the Tumblr SJ scene from eating its own.
I don’t think it’s that all the targets have been purged. I think it’s, first, that people are lazy; and second, that people are mainly concerned with their near social circles. Most of the attacks we’re talking about are inherently low-effort: if you’re halfway familiar with the theory, it takes maybe five minutes to cook up a plausible accusation. Finding someone that actually deserves it takes time, and when you find them they’ll probably be someone that no one on your friends list knows or cares about. It’s easier and more rewarding to go after the least political person you hang out with.
I don’t think Tumblr is really one community; SJ Tumblr is different than Nazi Tumblr, though they share a platform. To tell the truth, given the interface I’m surprised it can support communities at all.
Plus, the problem with attacking Nazis is that Nazis hit back.
Regarding the Vice story. If you look at the SAMHSA survey, nonmedical use of prescription painkillers (called “pain relievers” in their report) is flat, and rates of dependence are also pretty flat (up slightly, but not nearly enough to explain a 4x increase in overdose rates). See pages 18 and 84 in the link. Sure, you can explain this away saying people with prescriptions don’t identify as “misusing” or being “dependent”, but it would be extreme/implausible to claim that this makes a real trend completely disappear. The survey data appear to be picking up a real increase in heroin use and a real drop in cocaine use, so I’d expect them to at least reflect a massive increase in prescription opioid abuse, even if a distorted view of that trend. The SAMHSA survey results are roughly similar to what you see on the Monitoring the Future survey, which only tracks 8th, 10th, and 12th graders but shows the same thing: misuse/abuse rates for opioids are flat. If we take the survey numbers seriously, it tells the opposite story from the dominant narrative: you can increase opioid prescriptions dramatically without seeing an increase in opioid abuse. That’s pretty much in line with the story Maia Szalavitz is telling in the Vice piece. (Szalavitz’s recent book “Unbroken Brain” is an excellent read, btw.)
I think the heroin overdose story is completely separate from the prescription opioid overdose story. There are ~200 million legal prescriptions per year, and about 10,000 *accidental* prescription opioid deaths. (Most stories that report on the “opioid epidemic” fail to break out suicides vs. unintentional deaths, thus inflating the relevant number.) That’s about 5 deaths per 100,000 legal prescriptions. Probably not such a bad risk for someone facing the prospect of a few weeks or months of pain. On the other hand there are something like half a million heroin users and about 11,000 heroin overdose deaths in 2015. (The number of heroin users is based on household surveys which will miss a large number of them, so maybe multiply by 2 to be conservative? Is a larger multiplier more appropriate?) You get more like a 1-2%/year mortality risk for heroin users, which is huge. The prescription opioid deaths are a small risk applied to a very large population; the heroin overdoses are a huge risk applied to a relatively small population. I think the huge uptick in heroin overdoses is driven by adulteration with fentanyl and even more potent opioids, not an increase in use by helplessly addicted former pain patients. I think it’s not so much that opioids are driving people into helpless addiction, such that they gobble down pills until they overdose. Rather, there are rare instances of normal people combining legitimate prescription painkillers with benzodiazepines (~1/3 of prescription opioid poisonings involve benzos) or alcohol (involved in ~15% of such poisonings). Then again, a sizeable fraction of such poisonings involve heroin (~13%) and cocaine (~9%), so clearly some of these overdose deaths are from people with serious drug habits. (Some data here, which I also linked to in a comment above.)
When you say that something “is flat,” what time frame do you mean?
The Vice piece claims to be pushing back against narrative that the cause is from 1980, so presumably it is talking about the trend from 1980 to today. But it doesn’t actually say anything about trends.
I’m talking only about 2002-present. For some reason the SAMHSA survey summary does not provide data earlier than 2002. I think there may have been a methodology change that makes it hard to compare prior years? (Eyeballing a chart in the book “Lies, Damned Lies, and Drug War Statistics” that shows use rates back to 1990, that appears to be the case. Sorry, I don’t have a link, but the book is sitting in front of me.)
Also complicating the story, the CDC switched its cause-of-death codes from ICD9 to ICD10 in 1999, so the deaths by various causes of loss aren’t comparable before and after that date. An economist who studies drug issues told me that he looked at these numbers and that they “aren’t directly comparable.” That’s roughly the impression I got when I looked at the pre-1999 data; there was such a stark change in the numbers that it wasn’t plausible. There’s some kind of cause-of-death coding bias going on that makes different eras impossible to compare. These data are available at the CDC website, but they don’t make them easy to get to, and I don’t have a link to a pretty graphic showing the time series going that far back.
Unfortunately, I’m not really sure what happened in the 1980’s to 1990’s. But if we’re talking about the rapid increase in opioid poisonings, that’s a trend that mostly happened 1999-present. Regardless of what happened from the 1980s to 1999, you’d expect a 4x increase in prescription opioid poisonings to somehow show up in drug use surveys.
“Stateless society” reads way differently is you are a software engineer.
Glad I’m not the only one ! It took me a while to get through my initial reaction of, “Wait, how would that even work ? Humans have state.”
The government operates entirely on first-class functions.
I read it as “statless society” and thought “yes, God, I’m sick of technocrats.”
Wouldn’t that be a slow society…for doctors?
The most interesting minimum wage development is Republicans lowering minimum wage in several jurisdictions.
After reading a headline that Missouri just lowered it from $10 to $7.70, I thought we’d get a real juicy data point. But actually reading the reports now, I see that is only for St Louis, and it had only been in effect for 2 months there.
Still, I don’t know that substantial lowerings have happened before, and it could provide a whole new set of empirical data.
And some of us, because of a manufacturing defect (unilateral renal agenesis) have just one kidney.
It never occurred to me that my lack of a left kidney could be morally relevant.
Rather than counsel good or evil, I think a kidney (indirectly) counsels a person to be aware of safe locations to release urine.
I was going to go off on a tangent about why having one kidney would predispose you to being more supportive of strong law and order norms so that public restrooms are safe on your more frequent urination trips, but that’s probably really more related to bladder size. Maybe you’re going to want more strict building codes so if you accidentally impale your sole kidney on rebar it won’t be fatal? Eh, it’s a stretch.
Your link would seem to show otherwise.
If you don’t think quilting is a big deal, you might want to visit the National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky.
Can’t be much worse than the gaseous diffusion plant there.
The Harry Potter fan fiction may be generated by a neural net, but it doesn’t look much different from the output of the Markov chain generators that have amused for decades (if I recall correctly, Martin Gardner described a simple implementation in the ’80s.)
My understanding is that the typical (RNN/LSTM) neural net learns the structure (title, author, markup), while the typical Markov chain hardcodes this structure.
Only the data (the original text) needs to be hardcoded in the Markov chain method. While theoretical discussion of the method suggests one might use a derived dataset of frequencies of phrases and following words, the text itself can serve as an adequate database. You just pick a random point in the text and search forward until you find the last X words of the current output, and you add the next word in the text to the current output. The probabilities are not perfectly distributed compared to those in the original (any instances of the same X words following closely behind another instance will be suppressed), but the result is close enough.
This was the method described by Gardner back in the days. Computers were not fast enough to do it any other way. Not home computers, anyway. Nowadays one could create a database from the text, but really it’s not needed.
Nope.
If we read this
in the context of this
then corporate campaign contributions/spending is just another way oligopolies waste revenue on useless shit.
You’re reading “Detecting polygenic adaptation in admixture graphs” wrong. You need to look at the barplot at page 84. Many East Asian groups like the Thai, Vietnamese, and almost all Siberians show no evidence for exceptional selection for IQ. Contrary to what you wrote above, I don’t think Peruvians or any other Amerindian group look exceptional.
The small print is hard to read, so here’s a list of the groups that show the largest allele frequency advantages:
1. Korean
2. Miao (South Chinese)
3. Han
4. Tujia (South Chinese)
5. Yi (South Chinese
6. Japanese
7. Hezhen (North Chinese)
8. Naxi (South Chinese)
9. Tu (Chinese Mongols)
10. Mongolia
Just to reiterate: being Asian does not seem to confer any advantage, because the entirely East Asian Nganasan of far north Siberia have fewer of these education alleles than any ethnic group studied. This implies, contra the official wording, that these differences are probably less than 10,000 years old.
The non-Asians who come out looking the best are Iraqi Jews, Saudis, and Tuscans. Europeans are average, Africans, Australians, and a smattering of isolated groups like the Saami low. The Ashkenazi score lower than the overall average.
Hm. thanks. I was reading Table S9 on page 42; how is that different?
I don’t know anything about the Nganasan or when they branched off from other Asians, but the Japanese/Chinese/Korean similarity is either one heck of a coincidence or suggests that the selection was before these peoples split. I don’t know exactly when this is (surely the Yayoi period is too late) but I still don’t think it looks good for the civil service exams.
I’m dubious of the Australian resume study, because the people who undertook it were aware that they were taking part in a test. My understanding is that blinded studies on similar things tend to find the opposite result (although I admit I haven’t checked that thoroughly), making me suspect that what is going on here is that people who know they are being watched are being extra careful not to discriminate against minorities.
Huh. I’d assumed from Scott’s phrasing that they used actual resumes that had already had decisions made about them, removed identifying characteristics, and saw how results changed. Instead, we get box 4 that says “A randomized control trial (RCT) is the best way of telling if a policy is working.” That’s… not false, but simplified enough to be not true since effects that crop up in the lab often don’t manifest in the real world and vice-versa. And they expect me to believe a poorly-designed RCT is better than a well-designed natural experiment (eg that one on the effect of forced attendance from a few links posts ago)?
(GiveWell also has opinions about the importance of study quality.)
I’ve lowered how much weight I put in the study’s results. I’m uncertain about how possible it might have been to compare real-world hiring results to laboratory results with identifying characteristics removed, but if it was possible and they didn’t, that’s really weird/suspicious.
General link I’m placing here since this is a links post: Here’s an interesting article on drug expiration dates. I was aware drug expiration dates were generally set way on the side of caution, but I had no idea that this caused a lot of drugs to be thrown out due to regulations requiring hospitals to obey those expiration dates…
The linked article excoriates the Democratic Party for running only token candidates in districts almost certain to be won by the other party. In this case, two candidates with suspiciously odd names (“Rodney Stooksbury” and “Trisha McCracken”) proved to be completely unavailable to the media and perhaps not even real people.
That being said, both parties commonly make no effort where they reasonably expect to have no chance. Georgia Democrats evidently wanted to be sure they had a nominee in every district, which is more than many parties bother to do. It’s good to have a nominee on the ballot, because it establishes the party’s statistical baseline of support, in that district and against that opponent.
Political organizations understandably want to focus limited resources where they will make a difference. And political donors are rarely motivated to contribute to candidates who have a negligible chance of winning. Unless you are already famous, it is impossible to do enough of a campaign that most voters will even notice, without a significant amount of money.
As recently as the early 1970s, this was not as much of a problem, because there were crowds of ambitious and qualified people eager to become candidates. Both parties often had competitive primaries in districts where, on paper, their nominees had little chance. But that was okay with the candidates, because (1) they might beat the odds and win, or (2) at least they would get exposure and build support and credibility for their next run.
We didn’t realize it at the time, but Watergate changed all that. Many young people were repelled from politics. Meanwhile, those who were employed were working longer and harder, with less time for party meetings or campaigns. The media environment for elected officials was perceived to be ever more brutal. The spigot controlling the flood of new people into elective politics was turned sharply toward “off”, and has remained at most a small trickle ever since.
The political candidate and volunteer shortage became evident by the late 1970s, and only got worse after that. In both parties, in all areas, at all levels, there were fewer people willing to put themselves forward, and as a result, competitiveness took a nosedive. The average age of people on city councils and in state legislatures crept inexorably upward, as the same old incumbents were induced to stay around for yet another term.
Hence, instead of choosing among potential candidates for Congress or State Senate or city council, it became a matter of searching them out and recruiting them. And the people with decent credentials and candidate qualities knew they were in demand, so of course they balked at running hopeless races.
The sharpening polarization of American politics played a role, too. The hostile atmosphere repelled less partisan folks, and the self-sorting of the electorate made it easier to gerrymander districts and to predict the outcomes of races.
Unexpected “upset” wins for the minority party in a given territory used to be pretty common; not any more. Here in Michigan, no Republican has won my county over a Democrat in decades, and vice-versa in nearby conservative counties.
Absolutely, I support the “fifty state strategy” of contesting seats all over the country. But it’s not easy for either party to come up with well-qualified candidates in districts where they have little chance, and almost impossible to fund a credible campaign for them.
I completely agree with you that polarization and the horrible nature of politics has selected for many undesirable traits in politicians. But as for
I think part of the author’s point was that putting forth as lousy a campaign as Ossoff ran, he still got close, meaning the Democratic party was giving up without a fight in a place they could have been competitive.
That is nonsense.
Ossoff benefited from extreme special circumstances, where a hypothetical Republican voter might be tempted to vote for a Democrat to rein in the perceived excesses of the Trump administration. He ran as moderate a campaign as a Democrat could reasonably run.
I doubt a different candidate or campaign could have changed the result in the special election, and certainly not in November 2016.
The fact that Ossoff and his extraordinarily well-funded campaign are being called “lousy” is an example of the psychological tendency to always blame the election loser as personally responsible for his defeat. I didn’t hear this kind of criticism before the special election.
The fact that 38% of the voters chose the generic Democrat in 2016 doesn’t necessarily mean that a Democratic nominee could ordinarily beat a Republican nominee in the district.
In fact, it’s pretty good evidence in the other direction. Members of Congress who win over 60% against major party opponents (even just names on the ballot) are regarded as having safe seats.
“Elizabeth Warren as synthesis of the Hillary/Bernie dialectic. I think she’s probably the Democrat closest to my own views right now.”
God will punish both of you.
Gotta admit, when I saw the username I thought this was gonna be a Sidles alt. This isn’t his style, though.
Shakespeare used the phrase “of that kidney” to mean men of a particular temperament.
Ugh ugh ugh … ranked choice voting and proportional representation.
I guess I need to write a long essay explaining why these are terrible ideas.
Rather that do it all in one posting right now, I’ll just address ranked-choice voting here.
No voting system is perfect, but so-called Instant Runoff Voting (a ranked-choice system which I used to support) suffers from lack of monotonicity, which should be a fatal objection: a vote for a candidate can hurt her chances of winning. Ah, rather than explain monotonicity, I can just refer you to the linked article.
The fundamental problems with ranked-choice voting of any kind: (1) ordinary voters don’t have such detailed preferences, (2) it’s an open invitation to game the system, and (3) it does not scale.
Naive writers assume that electing the president and Congress are all that matters, and that voters are deeply engaged in evaluating the candidates. Anyone who has ever been involved in a political campaign knows how wrong those assumptions are.
A whole lot of other democracies have centralized parliamentary systems. For example, in the UK, I am told, a voter gets to cast a vote for one MP, and for one member of a local government council. That’s all.
Thanks to a political revolution led by Andrew Jackson more than eighteen decades ago, that’s not how we do things in the United States. “Jacksonian Democracy” meant direct elections of all significant state and local government figures, including judges.
As a result, we have an estimated half a million elected positions.
Every state has a governor, usually with a lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, state auditor, and sometimes others, all separately elected. Every state but Nebraska has a two-house legislature; all told, that’s more than 7,000 state senators and state representatives. There are more than 3,000 counties in the US, and every one of them elects a bunch of officials. There are more than 30,000 municipal governments, each with at least an elected city or village council or township board. There are more than 10,000 school districts, each with an elected school board. There are also community college districts, library districts, irrigation districts, etc., etc., all with elected leaders. Plus, there are thousands of elected judges, from state supreme courts down to the judges who hear misdemeanor trials and landlord-tenant cases.
Here in Michigan, organized in the 1830s by Jacksonians, we ask a lot of our voters.
In this city, counting everything from President and Governor to city council, county board, school board, library trustees, and five levels of judges, a total of 97 different elected officials are theoretically answerable to each individual voter.
So imagine yourself, pen in hand, going over the ballot in a ranked-choice general election. Let’s start with something simple and obvious: eight people are seeking three seats on the local school board. You like Jim, Howard, and Dorothy, so you rank them 1, 2, 3.
Are you sure you like Jim so much more than Dorothy that you gave him a two-rank advantage over her?
Maybe the three are running as a team and pretty much indistinguishable to you. If so, chances are you put a #1 by the first one listed, a #2 by the second, and #3 by the third. Perhaps you numbered the rest of the candidates 4,5,6,7,8 the same way, top to bottom; most voters will do that.
In that case, whoever is listed first on the ballot will be unbeatable, getting 1’s from his supporters, and 4’s from his opponents.
I myself won a ranked-choice election this way, when I might not have won a direct vote against an opponent.
This was a vote at a party convention; there were about 30 candidates for six executive board seats, and every voter was required to rank all of them. The names were listed in the order nominated, and I made sure I was one of the first nominated. Voters gave the top ranks to the people they liked, the bottom ranks to the people they disliked, and handed out numbers top-to-bottom for all the rest. All the winners were from the top of the list.
When democracy is this easily gamed, it’s not really democracy.
Seeing as you’re in Michigan, will you be casting your vote for Senator Kid Rock next fall?
No.
Another argument against IRV: Imagine it in the hands of the Palm Beach voters who were stymied by the butterfly ballot in 2000.
Well, the butterfly ballot was an appallingly bad user interface. I’m sure a lot of otherwise smart people got it wrong.
My favorite example of voters gone astray: the more than 12,000 Californians who lifted George B. Schwartzman to 9th place (out of 135 candidates) in the 2003 special gubernatorial election, finishing right behind actor Gary Coleman and just ahead of porn star Mary Carey.
Schwartzman was unknown and had no noticeable campaign, so pretty much all of his votes were from people who meant to vote for Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Of course. I meant it as a slap at overly complex ballots, not at the voters.
Another problem with ranked-choice voting is how complicated it would make determining the results.
Right now, the best election system available in the U.S. is the optical scan paper ballot, counted by tabulators in each precinct. Keeping the tabulation decentralized is an important security feature: it’s a lot harder to hack thousands of individual tabulators than one central computer. The individual precinct returns are posted in the precinct for media and campaigns to collect, which is a check on the numbers being manipulated downstream.
But a precinct can’t work out IRV — which choices get counted depends on how many votes the candidates get in the entire constituency. So either the precinct has to report every individual combination of ranks for each candidate for each office, or we’re back to the bad old days (punch cards) of a centralized computer system that invisibly counts everything.
And that applies even if ranked-choice is used for a single office. Imagine having ranked choices being accumulated for dozens of offices at once! As I said, it doesn’t scale.
What DOES scale quite easily, and could be implemented today with very little adjustment, is approval voting. The voter gets to vote for a many candidates as desired, that is, to indicate which candidates s/he “approves” of.
All of the benefits claimed for ranked-choice voting would accrue with approval voting: moderate candidates would benefit, greater civility because you can get votes from your opponent’s supporters, etc. etc.
But approval voting rarely gets much attention, because it’s unsexy and unexotic. It seems too easy. It sounds boring. It doesn’t feel revolutionary.
But I think it would be better than what we do today, and far better than any ranked-choice system.
Re: proportional representation
If I were given one federal government tweak to spend, I would vastly decrease the size of House districts (and therefore vastly increase the size of the House). Have the reps live in their districts and mostly use communication tech to talk to each other. I realize the optics are terrible (wasn’t there a huge and ineffective Soviet lower house?). But from either a basic concept of representation or, if you like, divergence from the original constitutional design, 435 members makes the House more like a second Senate. Make it huge and let them figure out how to build alliances and coordinate to write legislation.
One benefit of this change is that all it would take is a normal vote. Of course, getting it through the House would probably be a challenge …
I have long heard a particular story, that the trouble with our reps is that they spend too much time in washington, get corrupted and cease to represent the people. And it’s a good story, very plausible. But I’ve also heard a different story, that our repts used used to have to spend more time in washington where they got to know one another, learned to deal with one another, and to compromise, and that the trouble with modern reps is that they spend too much time in their districts trying to get elected instead of legislating in DC. That story strikes me as equally plausible. Do you have a way we could test which story is correct? Because I can’t think of a good one.
My sense is that part of the current problem is that both of these stories are overwhelmed by a third, which is that reps spend an enormous amount of time, both on the phone and in person, fundraising. The fundamental mind-state of a rep is “oh god oh god I need campaign money oh god oh god”. All the actual work gets done by aides (which I hope there would be fewer of if there were many more reps.) I think that strengthening the ties between the rep and a local constituency would improve that dynamic.
Assuming our two-chamber system isn’t dramatically altered, the Senate might continue to do much of the hammering-out, with the House serving more as a check that enough areas of the country approve. But I would also expect ideas to bubble up from a more local level.
Most people seem to hate the Senate more, and there are good reasons for that, to me the House seems like the real shit-show, back though the Tip O’Neill days, at least.
(In the Senate, I would first nuke the filibuster. I’m hoping the Republicans feel forced into it soon, for whatever reason.)
I don’t think the fundraising problem would be solved by having small districts. The small district system seems at least as vulnerable, in various ways, to this.
Regarding the filibuster, in principle I hate it, but in practice it seems like one of the few things stopping whoever’s currently in the majority from just running roughshod over everything.