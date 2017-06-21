To Understand Polarization, Understand Conservativism’s Failures

Earlier today I talked about one reason for increased polarization on the Democratic side. Now I want to match it with one reason the Republicans have even more of a problem.
Ask anyone what Republicans want, and they’ll say things like “smaller government”, “fewer regulations”, and “less welfare state”.
Meanwhile, here are some graphs showing how they’re doing (disclaimer: graphs like this are very dangerous, and I can only plead that I’ve seen numbers like these from enough sources that I think they have some contact with reality):
Apparently not so good.
This is true even though this is a historic apex of Republican power. They control the House, the Senate, the Presidency, 66% of state governorships, 68% of relevant state legislatures, and are kind of tied-ish for control of the Supreme Court. They’ve been two of the last four Presidents, and controlled Congress more often than not during that period.
This is really strange. Whatever they wanted, they should have been able to get. Who’s going to stop them? Democrats? Don’t make me laugh.
But in fact, we mostly kept getting bigger government, more regulations, and a bigger welfare state.
My guess is this is a larger-scale version of what I talked about in Considerations On Cost Disease. Various secular trends make everything more expensive and worse, which means government has to spend more money and regulation to get the same level of services, which means government gets bigger. There’s no easy way to stop this except to understand cost disease (which people don’t) or to drastically cut the level of services and admit it will keep getting worse (which politicians are scared of doing on their watch). This is not really the Republicans’ fault.
But Republican voters don’t know that.
All they see is candidates running for office on a platform of small government and less regulation. Then they win, they’ve got a huge majority and a great mandate, and at the end of their term government is as big as always and there are more regulations than ever.
And if maybe you’re not that sophisticated about these kinds of things, you think – these guys betrayed me. They’re Republicans in name only. They were corrupted by Washington. The liberal media finally got them. They’re weak and they caved as soon as the Democrats called them mean names. What we need are some real Republican candidates, ones who are actually willing to stand up to the establishment.
Then you elect the Real Republican Candidates, the Tea Party or whoever, and the same thing happens. Because we’re talking about secular trends and not about anything that Congress can easily affect.
So then the voters think they’re frauds too, and they get defeated in the primaries by other people who are even more Tea Party than they are, people who can say oh yeah, those Tea Party people were fake, but we have the necessary commitment to go to Washington and not cave in immediately.
This will never work. But the superficial logic of “Republicans are powerful enough to get whatever they want, we don’t have small government, therefore the current crop of so-called Republicans didn’t really want small government enough” is convincing. You end up with a signaling spiral where everyone’s in an arms race to show that they’re not actually the craven compromisers that people will inevitably assume them to be. That means hyperpartisanship and refusal to compromise on anything.
I’m talking about this as a Republican problem, but I think it’s a general issue whenever people have unrealistic expectations, ie always. The more our hopes diverge from the possible, the more we’ll reject all existing governments in favor of stronger and stronger forms of extremism.
Sorry I don’t have anything more meaningful to add, but:
Wow, did the Vietnam War really have such little impact on US defense spending? I would have expected a more noticeable bump.
In fact, post-Korean War, it seems like US defense spending is almost independent of whether or not they’re fighting a war at the moment. Which is interesting.
Yes, LBJ wanted to keep up the the illusion that the war didn’t cost much, so paid for it as much as possible through the existing budget. The irony is that the defense budget is actually a lot MORE dynamic than the rest of the US government’s spending. From 2011-16, for example, the defense budget declined almost 20% in nominal dollar terms, from ~700 billion to under 600. That’s a huge swing in government terms, the military shrunk by more than 100,000 active duty soldiers.
I am under the impression (that is without facts) that some portions of what the public would expect to be under military spending have been shifted to other parts of the budget. For example the VA has a substantial budget, but is going to be filed under “entitlements” not “military spending” in this breakdown.
Well, if you abolished the VA, most of the expense in the system would simply jump er to medicare, so it’s basically a wash.
There are big chunks of military expenditure outside the formal DOD budget. Much of the cost of nuclear warheads, for example, is handled by the department of energy, and the boundary between the military and the intelligence community can get fuzzy in places.
That said, there have always been such exceptions, and as long as you’re consistent, they don’t really alter the big picture that much because the proportions are relatively stable. No one is amping stashing money in the department of energy as a ploy to keep topline DOD spending looking artificially low.
I don’t know the actual numbers at all, so this might be true, but it isn’t necessarily true. If (again if, I don’t know the breakdowns well) pensions, the GI bill, disability etc for veterans all get listed as entitlements instead of DOD then after you have a major war (or several major wars) which require massive amounts of military personnel you would get a graph that looks like the above. That is you have a large spike in “military” spending and then you wind that down but at the same time increase “entitlements” as spending shifts from active to retired/disabled personnel.
If this was (again IF! I am not claiming nothing) the case that would probably surprise the typical person looking at the graph, and really the spending from 1940-1970 should be higher, and the spending after that more skewed towards “interest”.
Ah, you’re talking about the whole DOD era, I was thinking just the last decade or so. In that case, you’re probably right, though I’m not sure to what degree. I’m not sure anyone could tell you the true answer, it would require a lot of very good forensic accounting going back decades.
How much do the various tax exempt statuses lower the military budget?(assuming that wages would increase if taxed)
If this was a major factor, you’d expect military spending and entitlements to be anti-correlated, i.e. transferring some substantial expense from military to entitlements should give a bump up for the latter, but as expenses for the former would be reduced, the cumulative curve (top of the red area) should see some smoothing. I don’t know the numbers, but from the curves, this doesn’t seem to be the case. (Not to say that it doesn’t happen, only that the effect doesn’t seem to be substantial.)
We were fighting the Cold War the whole time, which was rather expensive in ways that have little to do with Vietnam. The marginal cost of whether the 25th Infantry Division was fighting the Commies in ‘Nam, or standing ready to fight the Commies in Hawaii, wasn’t entirely trivial but it doesn’t show up on the scale of that graph.
Still, as existential conflicts against geopolitical superpower go, it wasn’t too bad. Arguably would have been cheaper for us to have defeated them once and for all in the early 1950s, the way God(*) and Curtis LeMay intended, but there would have been Consequences.
* aka Douglas MacArthur
You dare to breath the name of MacArthur in the same sentence as St. Curtis? Heretic!
In seriousness, we finally got the Vietnamese to do what we wanted when we tried it the way LeMay had been advocating since the early 60s.
If there would have been a downward trend otherwise then the “bump” was no decline, which doesn’t show up well in this type of graph. The graph here makes it look like a long term trend of decreased military spending with the Vietnam era being a slower decline than after.
Looking at InflationAdjustedDefenseSpending.PNG and PerCapitaInflationAdjustedDefenseSpending.PNG from Wikipedia, it’s kindof interesting to compare the bumps from the Vietnam war, from Reagan’s military spending in the 80s, and from the Afghanistan/Iraq wars.
A lot of that was that LBJ made serious cuts to the R&D/procurement budget to pay for it A whole bunch of shipbuilding programs got cut. The aircraft procurement budget had already been thoroughly trashed when Kennedy arrived, and we were coming off buying a whole bunch of expensive systems (ICBMs, bombers, Polaris, a new fighter every year or so…).
The bill came due in the early 70s, and it wasn’t pretty.
What secular trend outside the theoretical control of the government writes thousands of new pages of regulations every year, and legislatively enacts new entitlements or expands old ones? Hell, to kill the import-export bank, all republicans had to do was literally nothing, and they couldn’t even manage that.
There are structural forces at work that encourage these results, but they are NOT the entire story. Congress could, if it wanted, pass a bill tomorrow saying “The ACA and all subsequent amending legislation is hereby repealed.” They chose not to. And you don’t even have to cut services today. You can adjust formulas so that everyone gets the same today, and cuts come 10/20/30 years from now, long after you’ve left office. But they don’t do that either. Obviously, the narrative of “Republicans are powerful enough to get whatever they want, we don’t have small government, therefore the current crop of so-called Republicans didn’t really want small government enough”is grossly simplistic, but it’s far from entirely wrong.
Moreover, you seem to be implicitly arguing that republicans used to be pro-compromise, and then have abandoned that position in favor of a new, more partisan, position. What compromises have the republicans rejected in the last 10 that they would have accepted in the past? I cannot really think of any. Heck, other than gun control, I can’t think of a single position on which the modern republican party is to the right of where it was two decades ago.
I hate to be so nakedly partisan, frankly, it simply isn’t the case that republicans are driving partisanship. And no, DW nominate does not prove that they are and I can prove that with math. The issue isn’t so much conservative failure as it is left wing success.
Some trends causing new regulations:
– Decay of social trust and reputation systems means that unregulated people will do bad things in ways they didn’t before, causing regulation to be the only way to deal with it.
– Increasing reach of media means that anything that goes wrong could become a national scandal that causes lots of outrage, so government is incentivized to respond.
– Increasing use of lawsuits means that companies are at constant risk of getting sued if anything goes wrong, and actively request regulation in order to have something they can say in court that they conformed to.
– Increasing communications and logistics ability means that there will be more large structures that can only be controlled bureaucratically as opposed to small structures that can be controlled by informal means.
– Existence of computers/information technology makes it less burdensome to comply with regulations and incentivizes more of them.
– Increasing population density makes it harder to do things that once worked like just throw your trash in random fields nobody was using – now there need to be laws about where you can do that.
None of these are completely impossible to resist. It just means that if the amount of regulations stayed the same, the world would get worse (as opposed to staying the same), so if you want to keep a constant level you need more and more regulations.
Taking those in order:
Yes, diversity decreases social trust – this is well known (Putnam). On top of that the left has relentlessly worked against reputation systems – it’s basically a leftist instinct to do so even in purely social situations (“slut shaming” as being a bad thing?) – mainly because reputation systems have disparate impact – groups that behave less well also have worse reputations. It’s not like the Republican base doesn’t oppose the measures that got us to here in this area.
Media trust has cratered over exactly this timeframe – for basically that reason. They’re a scandal machine that drums up lies to fit the narrative – and they’re not neutral and looking for eyeballs – they’re looking to promote their brand of progressivism in an environment where they’re increasingly ignored.
“Lawsuits” don’t spring up out of nowhere – they’re authorized by laws. Make it the law that “hostile work environments” constitute a tort and make it so that the existence of crime thinkers legally emits hate rays that create a “hostile work environment” and you’ve got a legal inquisition looking for the slightest smell of a witch with the promise of a big payoff to any favored group who finds one.
I’ve got an argument about this one and how the centralization and concentration of the modern economy are downstream of certain policies and changes that have occurred but that would take us away from the central point so I’ll take a pass on this one.
All this one says is that regulators like writing regulations and would like to write even more of them controlling ever more minute aspects of life.
Again, this isn’t an exogenous change – the 90% white America of the 1960 was 179 million people – after the birth of the baby boom. It’s 309 million people as of 2010 – and it’s certainly not from native reproduction.
All of those reasons have underlying causes that are also opposed by the other side.
I’m not talking about who to blame, I’m talking about how easy things are to reverse. Some of these things (like diversity) are very hard to reverse, whereas other things are just politically impossible in the sense of most people don’t realize how important they are and there’s not enough pressure to reverse them to counteract the pressure from the other side to keep them.
I suppose I don’t disagree.
I guess we’d both better gear up for war then.
EDIT:
I suppose if you don’t want war then you should really get to work on reversing that 179 million 90% white -> 309 million 60% white change but I won’t hold my breath.
The fuller response that I was hinting at is this:
So progressives won’t give up the policies (a minority white America, thoughtcrime laws in employment, the elimination of reputation and anything else that has “disparate impact”, etc.) that have all these downstream effects. The result is a society that is less and less functional as it attempts to route around the damage that progressives have done to it. On top of that the routing around process itself is especially unpalatable to red tribe people. All that being said it seems like you’ll never be able to get voters to recognize an argument this complex – that all the stuff they don’t like is the predictable end result of stuff they are uncomfortable speaking against (because the underlying problems are the most relentlessly propagandized – must have diversity! and thoughtcrime laws!).
The end result is either the red tribe does nothing and gets crushed under the boot of progressivism (which then predictably collapses like Rhodesia), there’s a civil war, or that progressive give up on all the stuff that they’ve based their ideology on.
Because as we all know, white America in 1960 was internally homogeneous and free of ethnic strife. I mean, it’s not like a white American presidential candidate was accused by other white Americans of being a danger to the country because of his religion.
I remain deeply skeptical that America is more diverse in any practical sense now than it was a half-century ago, or really any time since the mid-19th century. It only looks that way in hindsight because even modern nativists have stopped considering Catholics, people of Southern European descent, and so on as “minorities.”
Are you saying they were wrong? Because that president’s brother did the work to pass the immigration act that demographically transformed the country and that president himself called the old immigration system that didn’t let the US have the demographics of Central America “nearly intolerable”.
Of course now that that happened the differences between the Irish and English descendants look minor in comparison.
It is not diversity, per se.*
http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2017/06/trust_and_diver.html
Looking at Putnam’s numbers^
If the majority A scores higher than B, a mix of the two, eg increased diversity, will be associated with lower scores without there being any causal interaction/ true diversity coefficient.
*Rather, it is not diversity in the statistical sense, but in the sense that earned the NBA an “A+” from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDE) for 80.5% of players being people of color.
These are forces that might make more regulation more desireable, but they certainly don’t produce more regulation endogenously. If republicans are really fanatics (relative to the last group of republicans, at least), why aren’t their politicians spinning these things in ways that their base finds appealing? Social trust declining? Of course it is, that’s what happens when you regulate everything! Too many lawsuits? That’s because there are too damned many laws!
I’m not saying that these arguments are correct, mind you, just that they’re plausible just so stories, which is all you need for politics. Your argument seems to be premised on the assumption that conservative voters want representatives that will say ever more extreme things on TV, but will revolt if those reps actually do anything like those things. And while I don’t think that position is entirely indefensible, I think it needs more examination than being an unstated assumption. And it certainly isn’t a simple mirror to what’s happening on the left.
I think there’s a very basic public choice thing going on, too. If you create a new program with 50,000 beneficiaries who come to depend on it, which takes money out of everyone else’s pocket and is a pretty transparent waste of taxpayer money, and let it exist for a decade, you’ll find it almost impossible to eliminate that program. It won’t matter that the program doesn’t make sense–those 50,000 beneficiaries will come up with plausible-enough sounding reasons that it does make sense. It doesn’t matter than everyone else except those 50,000 beneficiaries thinks the program is nuts, because none of those people care very much, whereas the beneficiaries do. I think that pattern alone can explain a lot of the ratchet-effect of government spending–you can create new programs, and people do from time to time, either to serve some genuine need or to buy some votes. But you almost can’t get rid of one.
Thus, we can have people who talk about the need to shrink government, but find it politically unworkable to eliminate any programs.
If you’re looking for a phenomenon going the other way, you might look at how civil liberties or regulation of finance has changed under Democratic leadership. It’s kind-of a similar story.
The number of significant and major rules published has increased somewhat over the last 20 years, but mostly we’re just looking at a steady, linear accumulation of rules.
So the increase in the arrival rate of pages (i.e. the exponential growth of the entire corpus) has some other cause. Two hypotheses:
1) More regulation is actually occurring, but the individual instances of rule-making are bigger, beefier, and more comprehensive than they were in the past. This is certainly true of legislation, so I don’t see why it wouldn’t also be true of regulation.
2) For each rule added, all the previous rules need to be adjusted so as not to conflict with it. That’s a lot of complexity added retroactively (and hence a lot of pages added), even if the arrival rate of rules is fairly constant.
> I can’t think of a single position on which the modern republican party is to the right of where it was two decades ago.
This is a mirage. On most issues, the Overton Window has shifted significantly to the left during that period, resulting in the old centrist compromise positions becoming the new far-right positions.
Just look at Trump’s position on deporting illegal aliens: His position is to honor the law of the land, that is, the bipartisan compromise brokered in 1996. Since 1996, this position has stopped being a centrist bipartisan compromise, and become a far-right policy.
Note that I don’t mind this happening one bit, on most issues this shifting of national values has brought them closer to mine. However, it does mask the fact that Republicans really did use to compromise more in the past. In 1996, they held both the congress and the senate and could have pushed through a much more hardline legislation. They didn’t, instead opting to draft one that brought 88 democrats in congress to their side.
Indeed
Hmmmmmmmm
The whole country has slid massively right on economics in the last several decades. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a government/quasigovernment agency setting airline fares, and antitrust enforcement is a whole lot less aggressive than it used to be, under both parties.
The Affordable Care Act was roughly in line with the Republican counter-proposals to “Hillarycare” in the 1990s…
No, it wasn’t. It wasn’t even close. Take the heritage plan, for example, often brought up in these discussions. Heritage plan cost (on paper, at least) zero additional dollars. The ACA cost a trillion over 10 years. Heritage had no tax increases, the ACA had many. Heritage did not have an employer mandate, it actually abolished group insurance entirely. Heritage’s individual mandate was for minimal, meaning inexpensive, policies, the ACA mandate was broad and expensive. Heritage didn’t pay for itself by claiming cuts to medicare that everyone knew would never happen, the ACA did.
The ACA was based on a plan passed by the legislature one of the most left wing states over the veto of its moderate republican governor. It was, in no sense, a “republican plan”.
More to the point, because Obamacare was explicitly modeled on Romneycare it is a prime example of a compromise Republicans accepted within the past two decades but rejected in the last decade in favor of a more partisan position (to wit, the Republican Congressional leadership’s “Obama? Fuck that guy” position).
(For the record, Romney vetoed eight sections of the healthcare law that bears his name, not the entire thing. The main provision Romney vetoed was a penalty on employers who don’t provide healthcare coverage to their workers.)
And yet 16 years later the author of that compromise would be painted by all “right minded people” as the most fascisty fascist to ever bind a bundle.
It raises the question; If Romney is irredeemable what does that make the rest of us?
Please elaborate?
Well, you could start with a healthcare bill which was more or less drafted by a conservative think tank and then enacted by a republican presidential Candidate.
Now, maybe the Republican party that did those things ends up having a lot of fights about the details of the ACA, and ulitmately refuses to back it in a form acceptable to democrats, but they probably don’t pronounce it to be double Hitler on arrival and then make a series of bizarre procedural objections they have no intention of complying with themselves in the future in a desperate bid to stop it from coming to a vote.
Or how about the history of top/high income marginal tax rates under Republican presidents?
Hell, think about the enormous gap between W’s rhetoric on Islam and immigration and Trump’s. Or their respective policy proposals (to the extent that the current administration has policy proposals) That’s a pretty massive shift over the course of a decade.
But that is surely true. You are merely arguing that the reason the amount they wanted wasn’t enough was that the costs, in undesirable outcomes, were too high. There is nothing physically impossible about cutting everything in the budget (other than, perhaps, interest) in half. It would just have undesirable political consequences.
New Zealand, a country not that different from the U.S., implemented a substantial reduction in the size of government. I believe at one point Canada did as well, although I’m less clear on that case.
There are reasons why Republicans don’t succeed in cutting the size of government, but they are public choice reasons, not cost disease reasons.
I mean, you can always get small government by nuking the entire country until nobody is left alive. I’m saying that it’s become harder to have small government for any given amount of willingness-to-sacrifice-other-things.
Not necessarily as a % of GDP
What makes you think that people who favor small government aren’t willing to sacrifice other things?
Have they even been given the option?
When is the last time a Republican congress/executive dramatically reduced spending (in line with what the voters demanded) and then faced backlash when confronted by the fact that the voters were shocked that lines got longer at the DMV?
It would be one thing if they were trying to reduce the size and scope of government and failing. But they aren’t even trying. And no one has really tried since the Eisenhower administration.
Right. Scott seems to think that because Republicans say they want less spending, elect Republicans to office but spending still increases indicates that forces beyond our control are the problem. But he hasn’t shown that they have even tried or that they are capable. Look at the Tea Party. What have they accomplished, a slight temporary reduction in the rate of increased government spending? That’s hardly inspiring. Even now with majorities in all three branches, there is still infighting within the party.
The “keep the government out my medicare” posters at anti-obamacare rallies are a good sign that the Republicans are correctly forecasting the consequences of messing with what people see as their endowed property rights.
@Matt M
In this case, the sacrifice being avoided is the GOP politicians avoiding sacrificing their political careers to the perceived voter backlash.
They spent a lot of time and effort to get where they are, and then they spent more time and effort studying all the people who said they want to cut spending but not THAT program I benefit from that one, and not THAT one either my buddy benefits from it…and they conclude that the backlash against cutting spending and shrinking government would be more dangerous to their future power and wealth than the backlash against NOT cutting spending and shrinking government.
You either need a lot more principled and consistent small government voters (good luck), or you need something better than the Tea Party Caucus: people who are willing to go through the rather hellish process of running for high office AND who are willing to burn their future and career to the ground for the sake of principle.
I may be coming off as a bit of a cynic here, but I often think that the reason small government reforms fail is that the intersection of Charismatic Enough To Be Elected, Principled Enough To Sacrifice Their Career And Future, and Ambitious Enough To Run For Public Office is as near a null set as makes no difference.
Peter Thiel is right. Democracy and libertarian freedom is incompatible. I don’t know why libertarians still have any hope they’ll get somewhere. They should be focusing their attention on something like seasteading or other alternatives.
Well the Cypherpunks and anarcho capitalists habe had a lot of success scaring the crap out of the feds and undermining the modern state (modern internet cryptography, bitcoin, silk road, wiki leaks, the Snowden leak).
Maybe take 10 % of the money being blown on think tanks and policy initiatives that won’t pass and start funneling it the hacker Ubermnech?
Fixed that for you. It’s no accident that the country that firewalled many of its freedoms with deliberate counter-democratic safeguards is the one that has done a better job of preserving freedom of speech, and that the degree to which those freedoms and their safeguards have been undermined is the degree to which the will of the people and the needs of the day have been given more weight.
Not that authoritarianism works any better (sorry, neo-feudalists, death eaters, pan-islamists waiting for the new caliph, etc) since its failure state is that eventually you’ll get a bad authority.
Libertarians are correct in identifying the scope and power of government going hand in hand with with erosion of freedom. Where they go wrong is in failing to give sufficient weight to all the other power structures (secular social ones, corporate ones, religious ones, family/clan/tribe ones, ethnic ones) that can and will do the same if allowed free reign.
The American founding fathers had the right idea when they separated the powers of the state among separate branches and set up checks and balances. The codification in law of the separation of church and state had similar benefits prior to that, and for exactly the same reasons.
The answer isn’t anarchy, either, because when you remove all hierarchies all you get is either democracy (see above) or tyranny (see above) and either way the recreation of hierarchies.
So the answer is a balancing act. A series of rule-based constraints and multi-lateral checks and balances that balances church power against union power against business power against populism/democratic power against state power against….
If that’s intended as a response to the anarcho-capitalists, it’s not a relevant one, since we don’t propose to remove all hierarchies, only all involuntary hierarchies. “Anarchy,” at least as we use the term, means a society without a government. There have been enough past real world examples of stateless societies to demonstrate that your facile “democracy or tyranny” is a theory inconsistent with the data.
A church or a corporation has much more limited ability to restrict freedom than the state has.
@DavidFriedman:
Very loosely related – I bought a Kobo e-reader for a friend’s birthday since I want her to read a couple of books so I can discuss them with her. Among other e-books I bought your Machinery of Freedom. But the Kobo version seems to have horrible typesetting, similar to that of the free (2nd edition) version that you have on your webpage. I have a Kindle version on my Kindle and there the typesetting is done well. Maybe you might want to contact Kobo about the issue. I checked other books I bought to see if the problem is not somewhere in the settings of the device but everything else seems to have good typesetting.
The example of New Zealand is instructive, I think.
Rogernomics was implemented by a left-wing government, and it did so because the New Zealand government was completely tapped out – it couldn’t borrow more money. It was either emergency austerity (plus devaluing the dollar and a selling state assets and a bunch of other things) or go begging to the IMF.
The lesson of 1980s New Zealand seems to be that a government will implement non-trivial reductions in its size and scope when it has no alternatives.
Eh…cost disease affects stuff like infrastructure and education. How does it affect welfare programs? Possibly the one cost disease-y aspect of this is housing costs: they keep going up, and people need more welfare to pay for them. But this is not a secular trend, this is just straight up bad regulation (see eg MR on Tokyo: 1, 2), which the Rs actually are responsible for.
What if America’s retarded zoning regulations are themselves a symptom of other secular trends, like declining social trust and rising social dysfunction? People will put up with high housing costs and intrusive housing ordinances to protect their “good neighborhoods” and “good schools” from the sort of people who set up crack houses.
They did betray their voters. Giving EBT to millions of Somalis (to pick an example that composes part of the upward spike in “entitlements”) isn’t some kind of mystery cost disease – it’s a policy that Republican voters really dislike but Republican office holders don’t mind. It’s not impossible to reverse. Right now someone is thinking and furiously typing up a rebuttal about how the other side also sells out their rank and file – and they do! But the difference is that the goals of the other side aren’t direct like “less government money for people invading my country” or “remove the invaders from my country” – they’re about outcomes – a state where outcomes don’t differ by race, where there’s a functioning socialist or communist economy, etc. – those outcomes being impossible to attain. Of course they sell out the base (well they do ship money to both ends of the high / low coalition that makes up the left) because what the base wants is impossible. That’s just not the case with the Republican base.
Republicans hold the White House and a majority in both houses of Congress.
Tomorrow, USG could (theoretically) end all unskilled immigration and ban consideration of degrees in hiring. I’m not sure if they could establish an agency for oversight of federal funds to institutions of higher education, consisting of a Fund Czar who is appointed for life, solely responsible for listing permissible successors in the event of his death, and given full power over the faucets, and appoint Doug Wilson to it, but if they could, would they? Of course not. Why not?
Either they aren’t going to do what we want them to do, they’re all afraid of getting voted out (because reining in those coastal aposematics and their gender studies degrees will be so unpopular in Kansas…), or they’re much more liberal than anyone is willing to admit.
Then again, how does liberalism handle the existence of the deep state? Take the Ford Foundation as an example. They allowed themselves to be influenced by the CIA in the Cold War era, and recently they’ve gone and given fellowships to such people as an academic who lists “Transnational Feminist & Sexuality Studies” as one of his areas of expertise and a pro-Nork propagandist. How much of this stuff has ties to the government? Probably more than you’d naively expect. Do you think that’s wacky conspiracy theorist talk? OK, go and look into it yourself.
Of course, these institutions don’t need to be government meatpuppets to have connections with the government. The government is just another institution, after all. It deals with certain other institutions (such as the Ford Foundation, the Contras, Harvard, Osama’s mujahideen, and [if you believe some of the more far-out stuff out there] the Sinaloa cartel), and doesn’t deal with certain other institutions. It doles out awards to certain people, pardons certain criminals (such as the Marxist terrorist Oscar Lopez Rivera), honors certain establishments/etc. with its patronage (such as Hamilton, a nerdcore rap-musical whose writer later went on to lavish praise upon the aforementioned Marxist terrorist), approves and funds monuments (such as the MLK memorial, which was carved by a Chinese Maoist state propagandist in the style of literal Maoism), and so on.
I’m down with not having centuries-long religious wars, but how in the hell are we supposed to deal with this? There was probably something in there somewhere about this, seeing as how the circumstances in which these social technologies were developed had actual monarchs, but what was it? Cuius regio, eius religio — when one group has a lock on every region with an economic future?
I don’t know if there’s any better solution than admitting the existence of American State Shinto and acknowledging that the government is the steward of the national culture — and then going to war over that, as the tribes already have, until someone can produce a dialectical synthesis of the two.
(Then again, I threw out my back at work today and am self-medicating with a fair amount of peated scotch, so take all this with a grain of salt.)
The whole purpose of federalism is to let the states do their own thing but we killed that off long ago.
Look what happened when Trump tried to restrict immigration from just a couple of countries. It turned out that the Republicans do not in fact have enough influence to pull that off.
I’m pretty sure that just saying “end all unskilled immigration” would likewise lead to courts saying “that was done for racist motives so we can’t legally implement it; look at Trump’s campaign speeches”.
There are Republicans and there is Trump. If his list would coincide even slightly with countries that terrorists did in fact come from, if he’d listen to anybody around him and would refrain from repeating “Muslim ban” over and over (as POTUS, not only on the campaign trail), if the ban would deal better with people already in possession of visas\ Green Cards, etc. – he just might have been able to push it through.
His attacks on the judges initially opposing him did not help.
You’re making some claim that the republican base is not consequentialist, and that this should change how we think about their elites betraying them, but I can’t quite make it out.
As Scott states it the Republican base is looking for specific actions – not results. “Deport invaders”, “less money for Democratic voters”, “fewer regulations in every aspect of life”, etc. None of these things are about the results of policies.
[Generalizing] The left wants things that are much more consequence based – “free, high quality medical care for everyone” for example. You don’t pass a law that makes that happen – that’s a huge business undertaking that would require the talents of the Steve Jobs of medical care.
The elite betrayal comes into play because the Republican party has the simple option to do what their voters want them to do and choose not to while the Democrats don’t.
It’s a policy Republican voters really hate but which in reality doesn’t exist. That makes it tough for Congressmen to do much about, just like the Obamaphones and massive foreign aid and countless other examples of imagined conservative outrage. You cut your voter’s benefits and they wonder why you’re not just cutting billions from the Somali budget.
And this is where we dovetail with the “murderism” post, below. How does a liberal society handle motivated innumeracy like this? Are you going to be 95% less outraged about welfare to Somalis now? Or just change the subject?
Nobody opposes Somalis while being fine with all other groups of foreigners. Somalis are just an example, not the sole target of the policy, so the fact that there are few Somalis is irrelevant.
I think it’s not just that Republicans promise smaller government and don’t deliver because of secular trends, they don’t deliver because if Republicans actually did what it would take to halt the growth of government, a large segment of Republican voters would revolt and destroy the party electorally.
Republican voters want smaller government in the abstract, but 69% of them don’t want to cut the Obamacare Medicaid expansion, 51% of them want to raise taxes on the rich to pay for an expansion in social security benefits, and 56% of them believe the US spends too little on the military. But healthcare, social security, and the military make up a majority of the federal budget! You can’t meaningfully reduce the size of government without cutting these, and Republican voters don’t want that.
That’s not an implausible theory, but it fails to explain why there aren’t even quasi-symbolic cuts to the little stuff. Why is the import export bank still around? why aren’t republicans waving around the bloody carcass of the national endowment of the arts, or forcing NPR to relocate to arlington then and bragging about how they made a few million bucks auctioning off its office space? there are tens of thousands of government agencies or offices, republicans could announce the abolition of one a week, every week, to rave applause without ever adding up to more than a rounding error in the budget. Yet they don’t even do that.
Probably because there are constituencies for all those things, maybe fewer in the GOP, but certainly among swing voters, that would be pissed off if you cut those things. The constituency that really cares about NPR will remember that you cut it, while the generic GOP voter will forget about it in a couple of weeks probably.
Yes, these are public choice reasons, as David Friedman says above.
But do Republicans or their voters really advocate smaller government to any significant degree. It appears to me that the only reason they discuss it at all is as a way to attack Democrats. They talk about Dems as a tax and spend party, so they have to pretend they are the opposite. I gave up on the Reps in the years 2000-2006, when they had the House, Senate and White House, and the government continued to grow pretty much as if the Dems were in full charge. In 2006, I voted for all Dems, because I realized that it was a lot better for the government to have a mix of parties in charge, fighting each other, than any one party getting all they wanted. The Republicans don’t really want smaller government, at least not if they are in charge. That would take away their power.
Yes, and huge percentages also want to reduce spending and shrink the size of government.
It’s reasonable of you to say “Republican voters want contradictory things and can’t have it both ways” but that fails to explain why the “keep increasing spending to keep providing services” option wins 100% of the time.
Why is it automatically assumed that when a voter says “I want less spending, but I also don’t want to give up my social security” it’s automatically assumed that the “less spending” part is the less important part? Why do Republicans fear backlash from the people who, when push comes to shove, would favor “maintain the status quo of government services” yet never seem to fear any backlash for the presumably non-zero portion of their voter-base who, if forced to choose one or the other, WOULD, in fact, choose smaller government?
Most of the spending increase is in entitlements (just kidding, all of it is), which are not voted on at the time of the increases, but typically they are built into the legislation years and maybe decades earlier.
So cut the entitlement programs. Repeal the social security act.
My point is, it’s reasonable to have a hypothesis of “Ultimately, Republican voters do not have the stomach for any major entitlement reform.”
OK, but that hypothesis has never actually been tested. At least not in my lifetime.
@ Scott
I feel like you’re ignoring the tribal element. The Democrats started jettisoning thier red tribe supporters to focus on minorities not long after welfare reform took effect. Many of these former Democrats in turn joined the Republican party and now they’re electing people who 20 years ago would have been classified as moderate/blue-dog Democrats on the Republican ticket (our current president among them) and the GOP as an organization is suffering a bit of an identity crisis as it tries to get everyone on the same page and pulling together.
Edit to elaborate:
The GOP is able to get it’s way on some subjects, such as nationalism, immigration, gun rights, and legal philosophy, because these are things that pretty much everyone in the GOP red/blue conservative/liberal agree on. However, other things like the size of government or what to do about social security and what to do about ACA are much more contentious, and the GOP leadership (being conservative and risk-averse) does not want to force a reckoning over a topic on which the party is split, for obvious reasons.
I think it’s simpler than this: governments and politicians need to hand out largesse and favoritism to maintain support. Even if the average voter in a democracy is willing to vote ideologically, and not in narrow self interest, it doesn’t change this fact about all governments and all politicians.
Asking politicians to cut spending and regulation is like giving Saruman the ring of power and asking him to destroy it.
GOP voters keep voting for very thinly-disguised wizards claiming to be hobbits.
Yes, this explains it better than I did.
I think this is confused. Non-anarchist republicans can agree with you that governments need to hand out largess (such as police protection) or people won’t go along with it, and still say that the amount of largess should decrease or remain constant.
I don’t like the Saruman analogy either. Legislators passing more regulation are giving more power to the executive, not to themselves. The analogy only makes sense if there is a governing class, so that we can identify the regulators and the legislators as one entity. Some countries have a governing class like that, but the US mostly doesn’t.
Wouldn’t a more sensible conclusion be “… therefore the current crop of Republicans didn’t actually think through what’s needed to implement small government before taking office?” In other words, the superficial conclusion you state, and argue nicely against, is that Republicans are insincere. Your argument is that governing is hard, costs are generally escalating, etc., so the Republicans are thwarted by these realities despite their sincerity. But these realities shouldn’t come as a surprise at all to anyone who’s done their homework. (Simply reading your posts would get a candidate a good fraction of the way to competence!) That Republicans are flummoxed by long-standing trends and issues is perhaps a demonstration of a lack of sincerity about implementing smaller government, or a sign of a lack of competence and preparedness. Given that much of the country believes that high office doesn’t require any past familiarity with governing or civic engagement, I think the latter is more likely.
But, for reasons that I don’t understand,
Didn’t see this mentioned yet but ageing population is surely part of this story in terms of spending. Same entitlement commitments are dramatically more expensive as the share of prime aged workers declines.
Thank you for that link to the lizardman post. I’ve been hearing people talking about the lizardman constant, and I understood what they meant by context, but I never realized it came out of a Scott post.
Here is a half baked thought I just came up with.
1. Conservatism = things should be as they were when I was younger
2. Conservatism is correlated with age
3. Much entitlement spending is baked into legislation written many years before it is enacted
Therefore many conservatives were liberal when they were younger, so they voted for entitlement expansion so they are holding two contradictory ideas in their heads. First that spending should go down to where it was, and secondly that the spending they voted for decades ago was the appropriate level. This is how you get seniors who say “smaller government” along with “hands off my SS/healthcare”.
I suspect that both the growth of entitlement spending and the GOP’s reluctance to cut spending globally come from a common source– the aging of the population. Social Security and Medicare, programs whose benefits mostly or entirely flow to the elderly (regardless of wealth level– SS even increases for people who made more money in working life), are the Federal government’s biggest expenditures. As the average lifespan has increased and the proportion of the population that’s elderly has increased, these programs have grown considerably more expensive, especially relative to the payroll taxes which were supposed to sustain Social Security.
Making a huge dent in spending, especially in the long term, would probably require trimming these programs. The Republicans are understandably reluctant to do this because their voter base is disproportionately composed of the elderly and the soon-to-be-elderly. Most people who want small government in principal seem to balk at cutting government programs which will benefit them, especially when they feel entitled to those benefits because they paid payroll taxes over the course of their entire lives.
The aging of the population might also have something to do with the “cost disease” phenomenon in general– it certainly makes health care plans, pensions, etc significantly more expensive than they would be otherwise.
To be clear, I definitely don’t favor a “leave the elderly out on an ice floe”-type policy, although I would favor making Social Security into a UBI for the old rather than a mechanism for sustaining their existing levels of wealth. I’m a leftist, but I think that people on my own team also need to do more serious thinking about how to manage the problems of an aging population.
Yeah, this is a big part of it. Old people are increasingly numerous, politically active, conservative and key beneficiaries of big tranches of government spending.
Whenever a would-be government-shrinker starts looking where the money is, they run into well-organised and implacable opposition from their core demographic support. P J O’Rourke writes about now long-ago attempts to means test elderly health benefits, which crashed and burned. More recently, Theresa May and the Tories had to withdraw an attempt to shift the costs of home care to the old and rich after public and tabloid backlash.
That leaves tinkering around the edges, with the kinds of spending which angry-up the blood but don’t really move the needle on overall spending, like foreign aid and aid to the foreign-looking.
I have different theory. As I wrote in reddit CW thread:
I think that Trump victory in primaries and later in general shows that there just isn’t all that much popular support for libertarian ideas. Right or left, everyone wants to be insulated from risk. Only question is whether it will be via protectionism or via European-style welfare. At least for most people.
Republicans tried to portray Tea Party as libertarian-ish but it turns out they were just anti-welfare. Coal miner and Wall St broker might both agree that people on welfare are moochers, but it is a fantasy to think they have anything else in common. The subterfuge worked because Republican establishment had previously kept anyone protectionist from nomination but Trump broke through that barricade.
I think that the current chaos in Republican party is a result of crazy demagogue being the only one apparently willing to enact for protectionism.
Though to a degree, the Republicans have done pretty well with the federal budget, once you recognize that they most of the Republican voters don’t want Social Security or Medicare cut. There does seem to be a thread in intellectual conservative circles to try to replace SS and M with something other than an entitlement, but that’s really unpopular. Excluding those programs, the federal budget does look like it’s become smaller over the decades.
Let’s consider the EPA. What made it something the right-wing base now largely hates? What about the National Park System or BLM? What conservatives mean by “small government” is definitely different than how it is often interpreted. Conservatives aren’t libertarians.
AS far as I know dislike for the EPA is driven largely by habitat-preservation efforts, which cause unexpected costs to industries that use a lot of land and which aren’t subject to a whole lot of cost-benefit analysis.
As for BLM, I don’t think there’s much objection to the actual policies; it’s not like the right wants to outlaw body cameras.
BLM in that context is almost certainly Bureau of Land Management (the agency that manages most of the federal land in the west–everything except the forests or national parks).
Another theory you might like is from Noahpinion
http://noahpinionblog.blogspot.rs/2016/07/trump-happened-because-conservatism.html
This seem to have some validity, but, for me, at least, raises two other questions:
What is perceived as “the failure of economic conservatism” to me was nothing of the sort. The left did a good job of blaming the free market for the housing crisis, but the housing crisis was a result of government policies and the fed.
I’m sure many disagree with me on that; but if we allow, for the sake of argument, that it is the case (or even that it’s at least debatable), then the question becomes not “why has conservatism failed,” but rather, “how has the left been so successful in blaming the failures of government on conservatism”? Related question: how did the left so foreclose anything approaching a real free market approach to the economy that “keep spending a lot but lower taxes and pay for it with higher deficits” became a “conservative,” “free market” position?
Also related: how the hell did Woodrow Wilson’s foreign policy ever become a “conservative” foreign policy? I’ve heard the blame laid at the feet of Cold War progressives fleeing the communism-friendly left wing and bringing their foreign policy with them, but I’m not sure how accurate that narrative is.
Insofar as it represents a rejection of this foreign policy, I think Trumpism is a big improvement, at least over the GOP foreign policy of the past 20+ years. Regarding Trump’s economic views, I’m much less sanguine: having supposedly tried free markets with Bush (actually “found politically difficult and left untried”), I guess protectionism and infrastructure spending are the only thing left for Red Tribe to try. In other words, basically just FDR.
So… the GOP of today has the foreign policy of Woodrow Wilson and the domestic policy of FDR… and they are the “conservative” party in what is widely perceived as among the most right-wing of developed nations…
Not really apropos of anything, but the metric used in that third graph, “[Spending] Per person under 150% of the poverty line” seems…flawed. Drum writes:
If so, he should have used per-capita spending. Though I guess maybe this is relevant after all…his point seems pretty orthogonal to this post, and he may have chosen that metric for well-advised reasons w.r.t. his article…but it really doesn’t work with this post.
Isn’t the first graph besides the point? AFAIK the right is not opposed to spending – if the government had a machine that makes grand pianos out of nothing, I’m sure they would say to go to town, give everyone a grand piano – but to taxation. And basically taxation has not increased since WW2: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FYFRGDA188S
If that’s right, it would explain Republican legislators’ behavior as far as spending is concerned.
I don’t think it’s even remotely reasonable to expect the number of regulations to fall, or even to cease rising. As technology keeps improving, people keep gaining the ability to act in all kinds of ways that were literally unimaginable before. Some of those actions can cause harm, and must thus be regulated. Just as a medieval peasant had no need for copyright law, a 1950s-era citizen has no need for Net Neutrality. If Elon Musk has his way, we might need lots of interplanetary travel regulations in the future. The question we should be asking is not, “are there more regulations now than in the past”, but rather, “are there more unnecessary regulations now than in the past”. Unfortunately, I have no idea how to answer this question, even assuming that it’s well-formed at all.
A follow-up to this point is that the public share of spending might also naturally grow over time.
If certain classes of goods are best/traditionally provided the state and consumption of those goods is income/age elastic, then you’d expect to see a re-balancing of expenditure towards public spending.
Maybe now that we’re richer (/older) we want more spent on our health, environment, safety and security and public institutions are the natural place to go shopping for those goods. I’d guess that private expenditure on those classes of goods has grown more steeply than the overall public share of expenditure…
Let me offer two alternative explanations for the pattern:
1. It isn’t enough for the Republicans to have a majority in Congress, because not all Republicans are in favor of substantial reductions in the size of government and almost all Democrats are against–especially against those reductions Republicans would favor. It would be necessary for the Tea Party Republicans, the ones that actually believe in the ideas, to have a majority, and that hasn’t happened.
2. As others have pointed out, there are straightforward public choice reasons why spending more tends to generate larger political gains than spending less.
The problem with Scott’s list of reasons why government has gotten more expensive is that it’s selective–he is only looking for changes that have that effect, and only that effect of those changes.
Consider the Internet. EBay and Amazon, among others, have set up effective reputational mechanisms, providing an arguably superior substitute for government regulations of quality and information. Google has made gathering information much less expensive than it used to be. Online texts, available for free–consider Project Gutenberg–substitute for government libraries. Online education increasingly provides a superior substitute for a sizable fraction of the largest expenditure of state and local governments–consider the Kahn Academy.
Similarly with other changes. Increasing globalization means a larger marketplace, more competition, less problem with monopoly–except to the extent that the government intervenes to restrict international competition.
Given any set of changes, if you are looking for ones that make government more expensive you can find them. Also less expensive.
Are you familiar with Mancur Olson? I think his books (Logic of Collective Action and The Rise and Decline of Nations) better explain the growth of government and the resulting stagnation than the “cost disease” story. There’s always an incentive for government to grow, because of the logic of concentrated benefits and dispersed costs. Republican pols might talk a big game about wanting fewer regulations, but they probably end up adding more once they get into office because A) they want to (since they’ll be rewarded by some concentrated interest) and B) because they can get away with it (since the voters probably won’t notice, unless its a very noticeable regulation).
Not that the cost disease problem isn’t present, but a huge chunk of the problem here is that mandatory spending (i.e. an automatic appropriation that must be made to conform to the conditions prescribed by a law) is a lot like cancer.
Cancer is ultimately a failure of apoptosis. When cells stop responding to regulatory signals to kill themselves, they are free to consume whatever resources they find (nutrients, oxygen, and especially volume) at the expense of the better regulated cells. Ultimately, that freedom gives them an advantage that overwhelms the well-regulated cells–until the organism dies and resources become suddenly, catastrophically scarce.
Mandatory spending is an invention of the late 1930’s. It was designed to end constant bickering about appropriations, so that stable social welfare programs (Social Security being the first) could be stood up and relied upon. It’s sort of a nice invention for that particular purpose. But by definition it can’t be regulated through the regular appropriation process without changing the underlying laws, and the underlying laws have incredibly robust constituencies.
If you normalize the first chart from spending as a percentage of GDP to spending as a percentage of outlays, you’ll discover that the entitlement chunk (which is mostly mandatory spending) has been growing at an average of about 0.8 percentage points per year (that’s a CAGR of 2.4%). It’s gone from 17% of the budget in 1962 to about 60% of the budget in 2016.
That’s an awful lot of fiscal metastatic tumor mass.
So even if we were capable of curing all of the things vulnerable to cost disease, it wouldn’t matter. Mandatory spending isn’t subject to cost disease. Cost disease is the financial equivalent of regular cellular senescence. It may eventually kill you, but you won’t die of cancer. Right now, we’re dying of cancer, and nobody even wants to think about chemotherapy.
PS: We could obviously increase taxation and entitlements would fall temporarily as a percentage of outlays. But, just to torture my metaphor a little more, that’s a lot like treating cancer with chicken soup.
Are Republican voters really strongly in favor of smaller government? The data here: https://www.voterstudygroup.org/reports/2016-elections/political-divisions-in-2016-and-beyond
seem to suggest that Republican voters’ views are at least more complicated than that. In particular, Republican voters seem to favor the major entitlements eating up the big blue section of your first graph. There are probably other reasonable ways to read this data (and maybe someone can point to other data that tell a story more aligned with Scott’s point here), but I’m not seeing evidence for the kind of solid preference among voters for small government that would keep pushing the Republican party towards true believers in the virtue of small government. The preferences of conservative donors and elites may be a different story.
Here are the 2017 top mandatory spending programs, by size of expenditure:
Social Security: $946B
Medicare: $593B
Everything Else: $656
Medicaid: $378
I think that you’ll get substantial (but not unanimous) Republican support for reducing everything below Medicare, which puts about 40% of the mandatory spending in play. Now, whether congressional Republicans can get their act together enough to do reasonable reductions is another story…
You might get substantial Republican politician support for reducing everything below Medicare, but it’s highly unlikely you’d get Republican voter support for doing that. Republican voters are way to the left of their party on economic issues.
Why does plurality voting not get more blame for polarization?
Another possible factor: In the US, we have a voluntary voting system. Which means that the most passionate are the ones who turn out to vote. So political parties are incentivized to rile up their base in order to motivate them. I think we’d be better off if we had mandatory voting (like Australia) or, as a substitute, we could pay people to vote. Paying people to vote could function as a lightweight basic income. Additionally, due to reciprocity effects, people might feel a stronger obligation to exercise their civic duty and really think about their vote carefully if they were getting paid.
Point of clarification:
Here in Australia it is mandatory to show up on election day and have your name crossed off the electoral roll. You are then given the papers and told to go vote, but the actual casting of a vote is not required.
I mean we have good data on what voters, republicans, and democrats, actually want.
Scott, if you haven’t checked out the http://gss.norc.org/ general social security survey, you totally should. I’m not 100 percent most Republican voters would say they want smaller government, less regulation, and less welfare state.
Its weird, because Republican elites often use that kind of rhetoric.
Also, Check out this talk on the GSS.
Maybe this view of the institutional national Republican party is too simplistic, but I see it as controlled completely by capital interests (my view of the Democratic party is similarly simplistic). Any conservative-but-bourgeois considerations will be applied after making sure that capital is taken care of. Although Republicans may campaign for and accept votes from labor, they view labor interests as diametrically opposed to capital interests and won’t do anything to materially help them.
I find this framing explains a LOT of otherwise difficult to explicate Republican behavior. Why keep the Ex-Im bank? Because capital finds it useful. Why not make material changes to immigration? Because the current immigration policy of harsh laws inconsistently enforced does a great job of providing very low wage labor for capital. Why push for an end to the Estate Tax, an issue that affects a tiny minority of Americans? Because that tiny minority is capital, and they drive the policy decisions. On issues like abortion? Capital is indifferent so they’ll let other parts of the Republican party have that one, but it won’t be a big priority.
Republicans will only go against capital interests if they face a real, true revolt from their other voters – most recently seen when George W. Bush tried to privatize Social Security.
“Small-government conservativism” is a bourgeois concept, as is “religious conservativism”. Tenants of bourgeois conservativism won’t be actually enacted into law by Republicans unless capital sees it as in their interest, or at least as orthogonal to their interests. When bourgeois conservativism goes against capital interests, Republicans will side with capital nearly all the time.
This is a pattern with most right-wing parties around the world. They talk the talk but don’t walk the walk. There are a couple of exceptions though, Margaret Thatcher comes in mind. But these are indeed far and between. I think the issue is that you have so many interest groups attached to the government plus you have “Sir Humphrey” (from Yes, Minister) people running a good deal of the show. The problem is that a political party is not a uniform body, you have people with various opinions but each of them has a vote. If you voted in an army of Thatcher clones you might begin to see some results. But this way some Republicans don’t have very laissez-faire ideas in the first place (case in point Trump and people around him but also neocons), others do, but are easily convinced (does not have to involve any shady business but can of course) by lobbyists that this or that particular policy is not “in the country’s interest”. Then, if you are a die-hard “budged hawk”, you will find it surprisingly difficult to convince even your own party of cutting down state expenses. Particularly defense cuts seem to be something that can actually find more support among Democrats than among Republicans (although the Democrats are more likely to want to keep the money to the state afterwards).
Oddly enough, sometimes there’s an opposite drift, for example Gerhart Schröder’s social democratic government in Germany was arguably more (classically) liberal than the current (last 12 years and it will likely extend to 16) supposedly center-right government of Angela Merkel. Similarly, Bill Clinton was more “fiscally conservative” than G.W. Bush (or Obama). But generally you have a drift towards more state and this is simply the way incentives are set in the structure of the state, or at least of a state run on a platform of representative democracy. It is a great interest of all the Humphreys to expand their departments as much as possible and it is also often in the interest of the lobbyists to have more complicated tax laws, more corporate welfare and more often than not even more regulation – as long as the regulation is tailored to their needs and makes it more difficult for the pesky would-be competition.
This is a strong current than is very hard to fight against. It seems to me the only way you can achieve anything is when everything is already so messed up there is no other way than to reform and cut the state down. This seems to be the case with Thatcher but also after the 2008 crisis with Estonia, one can probably come up with other examples. Another solution might be a different system of government. Highly decentralized direct democracy seems to work fairly well in Switzerland. The lobbyists have it considerably harder when they have to convince the population instead of individual politicians and Sir Humphrey is out of luck (almost) entirely.
Another is the way of Singapore, but aside from certain problems with things like the freedom of speech I am still waiting for how long this more or less one-party model works. Maybe it can work there but I am not sure how well it can translate. Singapore is a coastal city state with predominantly Chinese culture. It might not work so well for larger countries (not that big a problem theoretically, I find most countries too big already anyway, but there will still be a difference between a city state and a small non-city state country even if their populations are equal) or countries with a different culture. But the Swiss model seems to be applicable to “the West” even if you’d probably still need a couple of decades of adjustment to see it work as well as in Switzerland.
Link fixing: “general issue” link is missing initial “http://”.
I agree. Europe has experimented with left-wing and right-wing austerity – shrinking govt in real terms, and Europe has had several recessions since 2008 while China and the US have spent and grown and had none. And people are generally unhappy. French police have been forced to carry their weapons 24/7 since 2015 – effectively unlimited unpaid overtime. The UK has increased surveillance, but slashed the number of police and their crime rate is going way up and the smaller, cheaper force is overwhelmed.
Back in the US, smaller govt is elusive. Let us say a US President ended the War on Drugs, legalized everything or left up up to the states. Well, the DEA undercover agents are urgently needed to be CIA and FBI undercover agents. Dog handlers using dogs to look for drugs are urgently needed to use dogs to look for bombs or in search and rescue. The FBI is months behind on its firearms background checks – several mass shooters were reported to the FBI but they simply can’t check all the leads they have. And all the DEA analysts are urgently needed at the NSA too. Lots of openings they can’t fill. Now, I’m all for ending the War on Drugs. I just feel like the hundreds of billions spent on it would almost immediately shift into other areas of govt.
Cost disease makes everything harder. Many of the US war planes were designed in the late 1950s and are starting to crash because they are being operated far beyond the normal life of the design. But getting new fighters costs trillions of dollars and they don’t even seem to work all that well. And finding parts and mechanically fixes for Grandpa’s planes keeps getting more difficult and expensive. So, the military cuts troop levels and uses the parts from some old planes to keep the other ones running. Enter drones – which have no meaningful regulations. And drone regulations will mean all those regs eliminated just get replaced.
Many of the best arguments for stopping a govt program is that the money is better spent elsewhere…. even on investments that save money in the long run like Single Payer health care, or a Universal Basic Income or K-14 education. But all of these things require new laws and different kinds oversight, and new systems and regulations. It all adds up. And even doing nothing has a cost.
Police “overtime” is hardly the worst thing about this. France has officially been in an emergency state for almost two years now. This means among other things that the authorities can:
– decide administrative searches and seizures, day and night, without judiciary oversight,
– institute censorship the press, radio, films and theater representations.
I was in France (Bordeaux and Toulouse specifically) last October and you regularly meet groups of 4-5 soldiers with rifles patrolling the streets. I find it alarming that people don’t seem to be particularly concerned about this sort of thing. And while it is difficult to judge how much that affected the risk of terrorism, there have been terrorist attacks in France since 2015 despite all these police state-like measures. What’s most worrisome is that they just keep extending the emergency state which was supposed to last a few months only but it has been extended to two years now and I would not bee too surprised if they decided to extend it beyond that in November.
A very thoughtful essay, followed by equally interesting commentaries. A rarity on the internet now.
I think the Singapore Model (enforced savings) should be explored more widely. I also believe that model of welfare-statism is orthogonal to their authoritarian political system, which is what most people associate with Singapore.
I believe it’s very probable that Trump and Trumpism will soon explode in some dramatic way, and in the aftermath we may have the opportunity to get the non-Left — by which I mean not only libertarians and conservatives, but old-fashioned liberals — thinking about radical alternatives to our present course.
The ‘social question’ — mainly around sex — is moving off the agenda, there is not much appetite on the Right for more military interventions overseas, so maybe we can concentrate on political economy.