Nobody likes that the US has the highest (second-highest after Seychelles?) incarceration rate in the world. But attempts to do something about it tend to founder on questions like “So, who do you want to release? The robbers, or the murderers?” Ending the drug war would be a marginal improvement but wouldn’t solve the problem on its own. And I’ve had trouble finding other ideas that engage with the reality that people are going to prioritize safety over reform and anything that significantly increases violent crime is a likely non-starter.
This was why I was interested to read the scattered thoughts in the effective-altruism-sphere about bail reform.
About a fifth of the incarcerated population – the top of the orange slice, in this graph – are listed as “not convicted”. These are mostly people who haven’t gotten bail. Some are too much of a risk. But about 40% just can’t afford to pay. They are stuck in jail until their trial, which could take a long time:
Length of time that defendants spend in jail before trial (source). Although 50% are out by day 7, 25% are still in by day 50, 10% are still in by day 150, and one was still in after three years
I talked to a correctional psychiatrist a few weeks ago who was telling me that conditions for inmates awaiting trial were worse than conditions for already-convicted inmates. The convicted inmates get officially integrated into whatever prison they’re in and receive various jobs and privileges. The inmates awaiting trial just sit in their cells doing nothing.
People who commit serious crimes might be looking at years or decades in prison. Do the few months they gain or lose because of bail really make that big a difference?
Yes. First, because most people aren’t looking at decades in prison. This article tells the story of a man accused of attacking some police officers; he claimed innocence and expected to be vindicated at trial. Prosecutors offered him a plea bargain of sixty days in jail, which he refused. But he ended up spending more than sixty days in jail waiting for trial, which kind of defeated the point.
Second, because much of the time this ends in people just taking the plea bargain. For example, the man in the article above almost took the plea bargain after serving sixty days in jail – an understandable choice, since it let him walk free immediately with time served. But this would put a guilty plea on his record, which would make it harder for him to get jobs in the future and reframe any further crimes he might commit as “repeat offenses”. If his case goes to trial, he might have been be found not guilty and avoid the black mark.
Third, because people who are detained pretrial end up getting longer sentences. Some of this seems to be because they’re less able to contact their lawyer and prepare a good defense. Some more seems to be related to prosecutors setting harsher plea bargains for imprisoned defendants because they have a worse bargaining position. And some more might be related to psychological factors where judges think of people who just showed up from jail as “more criminal” than someone who came to the court from their home.
This legal advice site advises suspects not to stay in jail before trial even if they don’t mind the environment and just want to get it over with. It confirms my friend’s suspicion that jails are worse for people awaiting trial than for convicted offenders, but also notes some other interesting aspects. People in jail have a bad habit of making incriminating statements that get reported and used against them on trial. Suspects out on bail can rack up prosocial accomplishments to list off at their trial – they give the example of going to a counselor and making restitution to victims. And they get the option to delay their case until the trail grows cold and prosecutors get bored and everyone just agrees to a lesser sentence.
(something I didn’t realize which is relevant here: 96% of felony convictions involve guilty pleas. Plea bargaining is the rule, not the exception, and anything which makes it easier or harder is going to impact the large majority of cases)
There have been a bunch of studies trying to determine to what degree bail vs. pretrial detention affects case outcome. Some early studies like this found that it could alter sentence length by about ten percent, but the data were necessarily not very good – there’s no way to randomize suspects, and the sort of hardened criminals who don’t get bail are the same sort of hardened criminals who maybe deserve tougher sentences. People tried their best to control for all observable factors, but this never works. Better is Gupta, Hansman & Frenchman, which tries a quasi-experimental design based on suspects’ random assignment to more or less strict judges who are more or less likely to demand lots of money for bail. Suspects who are assessed bail are 6% more likely to be convicted (they’re also 4% more likely to reoffend, which is weird but might be related to imprisonment hardening criminals and increasing recidivism). Stevenson tries a similar method and finds that inability to make bail produces a 13% increase in convictions, mostly through more guilty pleas.
This study also finds that size of bail was less important than whether there was bail at all, which confused me until they pointed out that most suspects are really, really poor. As per the Stevenson paper:
Some of these defendants are facing very serious charges, and accordingly, have very high bail. But many have bail set at amounts that would be affordable for the middle or upper-middle class but are simply beyond the reach of the poor. In Philadelphia, the site of this study, more than half of pretrial detainees would be able to secure their release by paying a deposit of $1000 or less, most of which would be reimbursed if they appear at all court dates. Many defendants remain incarcerated even at extremely low amounts of bail, where the deposit necessary to secure release is only $50 or $100.
The New York Times notes that
Even when bail is set comparatively low – at $500 or less, as it is in one-third of nonfelony cases = only 15% of defendants are able to come up with the money to avoid jail.
And from here:
The guy in the NPR article above – the one who might or might not have attacked some cops – was in jail for 60 days because he couldn’t make bail of $1000.
So bail causes people to be stuck in jail for months, increases guilty pleas independent of defendants’ actual guilt, and causes more convictions and longer sentences. Since many of the people harmed by this are innocent, or deserve less punishment than they end up receiving, this seems like an important point of leverage at which to try to fight incarceration. On the other hand, bail is supposed to serve a useful purpose in preventing suspects from running away. It is possible to do without?
Maybe. Washington DC is one of the highest-crime areas of the country, but it uses an alternative system without monetary bail which uses an algorithm to calculate risk, releases low-risk people, and keeps high-risk people imprisoned without bail. It looks like about 10% of Washingtonians, versus 47% of other Americans, are detained in jail pre-trial. Of Washingtonians released without bail, 87% show up for all court dates, and 98% avoid committing violent crimes while free.
I’m not able to find a good comparison between Washington and other jurisdictions, but this page on bounty hunters gives the unsourced statistic that 20% of people on bail fail to show up for court anyway. This equally-credible-looking site gives an equally unsourced statistic of 10%, and notes that these people are more likely to be flakes who forgot their court date than supercriminals who have donned a fake mustache and are on their way to the Cayman Islands. These numbers suggests that Washington’s no-show rate is about the same as everywhere else’s.
Bronx Freedom Fund is a charity that helps people pay bail. They claim that 96% of the people whose bail they pay show up to trial, which matches the numbers from Washington and the numbers from normal places where people have to pay their own bail. I am sure they select their beneficiaries very carefully, but if it’s possible to select a group of people who are definitely going to show up to their trial whether they can make bail or not, why are those people still in jail?
I can’t find any studies clearly proving this, but it looks like there’s no obvious and proven tendency for bail to improve show-up-at-trial rates, and some evidence that with good risk assessment and selection 90% of people released without bail will show up to trial, which may be around the same as the rate for people who do get bail. This would make all of the problems with bail not only outrageous but pointless, not even the unfortunate side effects of a generally-reasonable policy.
It looks like there are two possible solutions – one small and short-term, the other systemic and long-term.
In the short term, there are some great charities – like the aforementioned Bronx Freedom Fund – that pay people’s bail. If the people show up to trial (which, again, 90% or so do), then the charity gets its money back and can use it to pay more people’s bail, ad infinitum. This makes them very high-value per dollar.
I’m not sure how much to trust BFF’s self-reported statistics. I see that on their front page they mention that “defendants who await trial in jail are 4x more likely to be sentenced to time in prison”, which is much more than any of the studies above report and which is probably a misleading uncorrected raw estimate. I see they say that “$39 can help us secure someone’s freedom”, which since average bail is something like $500 and only 2.8% of bails are less than $50 might be more of a “this is the lowest bail that has ever occurred in history” than any kind of representative estimate. But I don’t really hold it against them to give technically correct but misleading numbers in an advertising pitch. The question is – what are the real numbers? GiveWell and Open Philanthropy Project have been looking at them, but I can’t find a complete writeup, so let me do a terrible and very approximate job of trying to estimate them myself.
They note that their average bail is $790. Supposing that their 96% success rate is true, the average case costs them $30 – they cite a similar figure in their own literature. If, as they say, the average pretrial detention period is 15 days (which more or less matches the chart above), they can keep someone out of jail for $2/day even without selecting the worst cases.
They also note that their clients get cleared of all charges about half the time, compared to only 10% of the time for people in jail. I don’t know how much of this is selection effects, but suppose we take it at face value. And suppose that an average prison sentence for whatever kinds of petty crimes these people commit is two months. That means they’re saving the average suspect about 25 days worth of prison sentence, and improves their cost-effectiveness. I’d say this comes out to about $0.75 per jail day prevented, but that might be double-counting some people who, had they been in jail, would have had the time deducted from their sentence. Let’s say somewhere between $0.75 and $2.
A confusion: their 2014 annual report notes that they received $53,000 in donations and helped 140 people, suggesting a cost of $380 (not $30) per person helped. In 2015 they helped 160 people with $120,000, suggesting a cost of $750 per person that doesn’t seem to improve with scale. A similar organization, Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, got $404,800 from Good Ventures, and boasts of helping 1,100 people, for $367/person (this is a very rough estimate; it assumes this is all in the same year and they got no other donations).
I’m not sure why these numbers are so much bigger than the ones derived from first principles, but taken seriously, if we continue to assume that each successful case saves an average of forty days in jail, they prevent a jail day for about $10.
We compare to other efficient charities. GiveWell thinks it takes antimalaria charities about $7500 to save a human life. If that person lives another 20 years, that’s about $1/day.
So using their own numbers, these bail-related charities might be able to prevent imprisonment at the same cost-per-day as other charities can save lives. Using less optimistic numbers, they might be able to prevent imprisonment at about ten times the rate. Depending on where you fall on the death vs suffering philosophical tradeoff, this might be attractive. I’m confused these charities haven’t received more attention, if only to debunk them properly.
And even though everyone likes to talk about how individual charity doesn’t work and only systemic change can make a real difference, paying the bail of 50% of the people in the United States currently awaiting trial would be well within the abilities of one philanthropic-feeling billionaire, after which the money could be recycled again and again for the same purpose. I agree this is a kind of hokey calculation since it doesn’t include the overhead cost of getting the money to the suspects, but it’s still shocking how small the amounts involved are compared to other social problems.
In the long-term, we probably need some kind of criminal justice reform. The Obama administration seemed to be pursuing some kind of fourteenth amendment argument to get a court ruling that monetary bail was illegal. Some libertarian groups like Reason and the Cato Institute are on board. Some charities, like Equal Justice Under Law, are supporting the same cause.
I don’t think that bail reform is the largest or most important change that could be made to the US criminal justice system. But I think it might be tied with drug reform for the easiest. And given how well politics has been going lately, this might be a good time for lowered ambitions.
One notable point here: I’m pretty sure that in the big pie chart at the top, in the state/federal slices, you’re looking at the most serious crime that people are *convicted* for–i.e., the highest charge that they pleaded *down* to. So many people plead down from drug dealing to drug possession, illegal use of a gun to illegal possession of a gun, from robbery to trespassing, etc. As Scott notes, plea bargains are almost everyone who ends up in prison, so we’re looking at statistics that could be heavily skewed to reflect on criminals more favorably than their actual deeds would.
This doesn’t detract from the main point of this article, which is great and worthwhile. But it does mean that when it comes to the rest of this graph, the prison population have collectively committed worse crimes than it shows them as committing, and even releasing everyone in the block with “drug possession” as the most serious offense could have serious social costs.
I hope that this is sufficiently on topic to be appropriate, but reading the following:
made me think what I always think when this discussion comes up.
1) Even though the claim that America is over incarcerated is race neutral, no one seems to have a huge problem with the rates at which Euro-Americans (around 400/100k) or Asian-Americans (back of the envelope guesstimate around 150/100k) are incarcerated. That is to say, if African-Americans and Hispanics were also incarcerated at these rates, I don’t think there would be a lot of best selling books and widely read articles about America’s mass incarceration problem. But nominally, America would still have a very large prison population relative to population size: if white America was its own country, according to the data linked to by Scott’s Politifact link, it would have the 16-17th highest incarceration rate in the world. (My point is that I think this would be kind of a problem, but not a huge gigantic problem relative to other things.)
2) If you grant 1, wouldn’t the easiest way to solve these problems and make everybody everywhere happy be to…just reduce the frickin’ crime rate somehow? Obviously, this touches on the Topic-That-Must-Not-Be-Named. But equally obviously, nobody who writes for the Atlantic or Vox or whatever believes…well, you know. So, given their beliefs, wouldn’t the best way to end “mass incarceration” be to reduce the rates at which African-Americans and Hispanics commit crimes, particularly violent crimes?
But, I don’t know, I never hear anyone from any side of the internet political
aisle[more complicated structure than an aisle] suggest this.
(I want to emphasize that I read the whole article and fully agree with it and realize that it deliberately dealt with a narrower question than the one I’m posing here.)
This might not be true. The high relative imprisonment rate of African Americans would make it politically incorrect to complain about whites be imprisoned at too high a rate.
(Assuming you’re referring to claim 1)
That’s a fair point, but I would respectfully disagree. I think people on the left, except for a small number of fringe social justice bloggers/activists, generally like making big tents when it comes to race. For example, both Bernie Sanders and Keith Ellison talk about how they want to stand up for poor Americans of all races (I remember Ellison actually specifically pushing back against the idea that whites have it “made in the shade” in his words relative to blacks in one New Yorker article.) So I think that, if the white incarceration rate was a big problem by itself, people would be happy to complain about it, as long as they made the appropriate rhetorical sacrifices to the social justice gods first.
That’s surely some of the problem, but https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_by_incarceration_and_correctional_supervision_rate suggests that even the whitest states have very high incarceration rates compared to Europe and other First World countries.
Although there are 15 other countries with incarceration rates higher than white America, most of them are tiny random islands. The white rate is still about four times the total rate of France, a country not exactly known for its total absence of crime-prone minority groups.
Indeed, but I suspect that part of the problem here is that white Americans might commit violent crimes more often than Europeans/northeast Asians. (Or at least, have more access to guns and are thus more likely to kill/seriously injure someone and thus become incarcerated—I think there was this one well regarded study comparing NYC and London showing that this was important. Though Canadians have a lot of guns too I think—so maybe guns+culture.)
Sure, but I was trying to suggest in point 1 that, even though on paper having an incarceration rate 4x that of France and Canada, 5x that of Ireland, 8x that of Japan, etc. sounds really, really bad, in practice it doesn’t seem like people treat it as the kind of society-ruining problem they do for the current incarceration rates of certain ethnic minorities.
But yeah, fair point.
From the Texas Department of Criminal Justice 2016 Statistical Report, p.1, they had 47,974 inmates classified as White on-hand as of Aug.31. Worldpopulationreview.com gives the 2016 White population of Texas as 21,889,275. Doing the math, I get a White incarceration rate of 219/100,000, a little more than double the French rate (given as 101/100k by prison policy). Doesn’t sound too bad for the state that produced John Wesley Hardin.
Your inmate figure excludes hispanics, but your total population figure includes them. For non-hispanic whites, your sources yield 47,974/11,821,951=406/100k. For hispanics, maybe 487. Blacks, 1523. Also, the numbers would probably go up another 10% if we included people in jail without conviction, the topic of this post.
It seems to me like there is a positive correlation between incarceration rate and population/geographic size, with the vast majority of the world’s prisoners being in China, Russia, and the US. To continue beating my decentralist drum, I tend to expect lower social capital in larger polities, all else equal, which probably also results in the culture having less of a problem erring on the side of harsh justice.
How do your expectations account for cases like the New England Puritans, where social capital ran very, very, very high, but deviation from strictly-policed communal norms was punished quite harshly?
What was the typical punishment for community norm deviation in Puritan New England? I could be wrong, but I imagine it wasn’t as unpleasant or dangerous as spending time in today’s maximum security prisons, relatively speaking. Also feel like going back so far in time risks a bit of not apples to apples comparison. There is a very big confounding factor, for example, if the punishment for homosexuality seems insanely harsh by our standards but the people meting it out were also all thoroughly convinced that homosexuality led to the eternal damnation of your immortal soul.
Also depends on what sort of deviation we’re talking about; sure, a very tight-nit intentional community based on belief in a certain brand of Christianity is going to be a lot less tolerant of people not believing in, or acting in accordance with, that brand of Christianity than a big, diverse city or state.
At the same time, I could imagine that same community being less willing to throw its members under the proverbial bus for offenses or suspicion of offenses not deemed threatening to the community ethos (hence witchcraft is a better false accusation to level in such a community than, say, theft, in addition to having the advantage of being hard to prove or disprove).
When I say that maybe a very big, impersonal polity with low social capital is going to have less problem with erring on the side of harsh justice, I also don’t mean just tough sentences, but the issue of how careful you want to be not to imprison the innocent in particular. For example, if the offender is a vague, criminal “other,” it’s a lot easier to say “well, if he didn’t do this bad thing, he probably did some other bad thing; either way, I feel better with him off the streets,” than if he’s “Joe from next door,” whose wife and kids you know, and the impact of whose imprisonment on e.g. his family, you can easily imagine.
I read through a few thousand homicides in Los Angeles County in 2007-2010 as written up by Jill Leovy for the Los Angeles Times. My impression is that most of the homicides involving whites were crimes of passion, often murder-suicides, where the killer had little chance of getting away. In contrast, Leovy’s recent book “Ghettoside” documents how hard it is to get convictions in South Central LA for homicides because snitches get stitches. Witness-murdering happened every couple of months or so in South Central.
It could be that the handful of very white states like Vermont and Wyoming could afford to have laxer laws but the whole process got federalized a long time ago.
I think if you haven’t engaged with the work of Bill Stuntz, you’re missing an important aspect of the policy problem of mass incarceration.
As a law student I sometimes soapbox about “The Collapse of American Criminal Justice” by Bill Stuntz, because lawyers headed for either the defense-side or the prosecution-side of the criminal justice system should be familiar with the points he makes, and the basic implication for how absurd our criminal justice system has gotten.
Here’s one of my polemics, from an email:
“Stuntz does a really great job of taking a historical and law-and-economics look at why the criminal justice system right now is so depressing. It’s hard to encapsulate the whole book in one little paragraph, since there are so many informative details. E.g. I had no idea criminal prosecutors were usually private hires until long after the Constitution was written. Stuntz also considers how things could have (and in other countries, actually have) gone differently, e.g. most constitutions written after ours have substantive protections written into their equivalent of the bill of rights, while ours does not; our bill of rights provides procedural protections only. (Except for the proscription of “cruel and unusual” punishment, which our courts have interpreted into almost no proscription at all.)
[This is where I usually gulp for air, before launching into the real screed, with asides for Lens Bias and solitary-confinement-as-disciplinary-tool but what follows is a short emailed version with relatively few digressions.]
Anyway, the central theme is about how modern procedural protections (such as Miranda) were invented to shield black defendants from Southern racism, with the unexpected consequence that legislatures, both states and Congress, have adjusted to the expense of these procedural protections by passing new laws, such as tough sentencing, mandatory sentencing, “possession-implies-intent”, and other changes of this kind to force plea deals, with the result that more than 90% of sentences are plea bargains, not tried to a jury at all. (With unfortunate, perverse results when you look at the role judges end up playing in the process.) Sure, it saves money on prosecutions, but the upshot is a criminal justice “system” of police officers’ and prosecutors’ discretion, rather than a system of judges’ and juries’ discretion. Just like draft board discretion tended to mean that well off folks–anyone middle class or better, for much of the war–got out of going to ‘Nam, discretion in the U.S. is how we put 1/3 of black men between 20 and 30 in jail without the rest of us thinking there was a war going on.” (I admit I added the popehat link just now, otherwise this is true to an email I sent. I kind of regret some of the tone.)
For me, there are a lot of limits on Stuntz’ narrative, not least that he didn’t have as many clean numeric data points as I would have liked. Plus, I’m not really qualified (yet) to evaluate this. But I think it’s worth engaging with.
Anyway, if Stuntz’ narrative is correct, or an important component of the problem, then one of the most likely routes for solving the problem is to re-empower local communities to set the priorities for their police and prosecutors.
Lots of room here for someone to figure out how you evaluate, from an effective altruism model, an effort to pass a ballot initiative to split over-size prosecutor offices into smaller ones… or even measure whether this is part of the problem. I don’t know where to even start with figuring out a methodology that I’d trust.
Anybody want to hazard some sources or methods for figuring out if being from a county with relative homogeneity for race and class makes you less likely to end up in jail, as opposed to being a poor person from a county with a highly heterogeneous-for-race-and-class community? Or for articulating that idea in a way that’s less hand-wavy?
I mean, one important aspect of Ferguson was that the office holders were all white, middle class or at least long-term stable folks whose community’s main interest in policing may be that it be cheap and effective at locking up baddies (and anybody else from the wrong side of the tracks). The people on the wrong side of the tracks, of course, had a different outlook…
To add to my rant, Stuntz offers a very strong counter-point to anyone who is inclined to jump to conclusions of hominid uniqueness, or whatever we’re calling it. Specifically, this same dynamic emerged at another time: Irish incarceration spiked during the years after the potato famine caused a surge in Irish immigration (and consequent racist and economic isolation of many young Irish men, for whom desperate circumstances had predictable consequences). What’s more, the consequence of spiking Irish incarceration was Irish grannies going door-to-door building unassailable political machines that elected fresh faced young Irish men to sheriff, mayor, and prosecutor offices, with predictable results for Irish incarceration results. What’s more, these ballot-box results (in Stuntz’ telling) parallel ballot-box results for African Americans in northern cities after those cities saw spikes in black immigration (as African Americans, and black men especially, moved north to escape Jim Crow) and, not unrelatedly, spikes in incarceration. The limiting factor, which has prevented the “pendulum” from swinging back the other way to limit hopelessness in black communities is that they haven’t had quite as much political success as the Irish did, especially in terms of wresting control of the very important power center: prosecutors.”
Edit: I moved this out of the larger comment; seems better organized this way.
Interesting arguments. As a fellow law student, thanks for turning me on to Stuntz…I’ll have to read him even though I’m looking to go civil, not crim.
If your central thesis is that decentralized and local control of prosecution and policing would result in less incarceration, how do you respond to Michael Javen Fortner’s description of black support for the Rockefeller drug laws?
“If you grant 1, wouldn’t the easiest way to solve these problems and make everybody everywhere happy be to…just reduce the frickin’ crime rate somehow?”
Well, where would be the challenge in doing something so simple and easy?
I don’t think this is correct. As you note above, people who are convicted of crimes are typically given credit for time served. So, if they pay the bail for someone who is ultimately convicted, then they didn’t keep that person out of jail for 15 days in any long-term way; that person still serves the same length of time total, just starting and ending their sentence 15 days later.
This may still be a good thing–as you point out, pre-trial detention can be worse than post-conviction imprisonment. And there’s something very harsh about “presuming” someone innocent while still putting them in jail.
But I think it does throw off the numbers you cite. If you’re trying to calculate a number for dollars/day of imprisonment avoided, you should count only the savings from preventing convictions. (Which in turn raises the question of whether this is the most cost-efficient way to prevent convictions. It might be, but you haven’t compared it to any other interventions aimed at preventing convictions.)
If bail was paid, aren’t we expecting them not to be in jail for very long? I thought that most of the reason people were spending those long times behind bars that eventually got credited against their sentences was because they couldn’t afford bail.
Right. But compare two scenarios:
Scenario 1
Joe is arrested and can’t make bail. So he spends X days waiting for trial. At trial (or, more realistically, when he pleads guilty) Joe is sentenced to six months. The X days count as part of the six months, so Joe has to serve six months minus X days, for a total time in jail of six months.
Scenario 2
Joe is arrested and the Bronx Freedom Fund pays his bail. He spends 0 days in jail waiting for trial. After the trial/guilty plea, Joe is sentenced to six months. He has no time served to count against that sentence, so he spends a total of six months in jail after getting sentenced.
So, either way, Joe spends the same number of days in jail (assuming he gets the same sentence). The only thing that the Bronx Freedom Fund accomplished was to have Joe start his sentence later; they didn’t change the total length.
(All this is ignoring the effects on his odds of conviction/average length of the sentence, which you account for elsewhere in your calculation.)
I see, good point. Although this is assuming the sentence will inevitably involve jail time. I’ll edit the post, but I don’t think it changes the (already large-error-barred) estimate much.
Another hard-to-measure effect: Maybe “time served” is just a handy sentencing Schelling point for judges? E.g. guy was in jail pre-trial for 30 days, convicted. Sentenced to time served (I mean, it’s not like the judge can give him time back and retroactively sentence him to 20 days, right?). Vs. same guy bailed out – does he get sentenced to 30 days, 15, or 45? Or just probation?
Good point about this not applying when the likely sentence won’t involve jail time. I don’t know how frequently that comes up. If there are places keeping people in jail when they’re accused of committing a crime that doesn’t put you in jail when you’re convicted–well, that’s really unconscionable.
But as to crimes where a jail sentence is likely, I think the issue I pointed out changes the analysis a lot. What it means is that the only effect this intervention has on days-in-jail occurs because its a good way to help people avoid being convicted or cause them to be sentenced to a lower term of imprisonment.
But there are a lot of competing interventions that have the goal of reducing the days-in-jail by reducing sentence length or odds of conviction. Most obviously, better funding for public defenders is a competitor intervention that reduces total days-in-jail by reducing sentence length or odds of conviction. Anecdotally, state public defenders tend to be very poorly paid/overworked (varying dramatically with the state). If Good Ventures gave a local public defender organization $404,800 to hire more lawyers, would that reduce the average length of sentences by more or less than giving that money to the bail organization? I’m not sure, but I don’t think we have the evidence to conclude it would be a lot less.
I know of one case where that happened. Friend of mine spent 6 months in psychiatric review or whatever its called pretrial. Prosecutor offered time served and the judge shot it down on the grounds that he had to have some additional punishment after pleading out.
@gbdub
That seems to happen a lot in my country, possibly also because people can get compensation for the time they spent incarceration innocently. So if the final sentence is the same as time spend in jail pre-trial, the judge will save the government money.
But note that six months in jail starting on a random Saturday night, and six months in jail after two weeks to get one’s affairs in order, can make a huge difference in whether one is going to have a home, a job, or a family when one gets out. Even if the suspect is actually guilty and the sort of scoundrel that we need to punish severely, that particular sort of punishment seems almost perversely calculated to maximize the probabiliyy of recidivism.
This is a good point, but I don’t think this part is correct:
You should count all the cases where there is no conviction even if there still would have been no conviction if the BFF hadn’t gotten involved.
That’s absolutely right and a good point. I was implicitly assuming that everyone gets convicted/pleads guilty absent BFF’s involvement. That’s obviously incorrect (though depressingly close to correct, based on the numbers in Scott’s post–BFF says that only 10% of people in jail are cleared of all charges without BFF’s involvement).
So, let’s try to put some
numbersplaceholders for numbers we don’t really have on this:
The effect BFF has on days in prison not through changing people’s odds of conviction/length of sentence are equal to:
[average length of pretrial detention]*([odds of being cleared of all charges without BFF's involvement]+[odds of being convicted of a crime with no jail time]+([odds of being convicted of a crime with that would have carried a sentence of less than the average pre-trial confinement period]/[% of the pre-trial confinement period served in these less-than-pretrial-confinement-period cases]))
So, using the numbers we have:
15 days * (.10+(?+??/???)To totally pull a number out of thin air, maybe 20%?
If you want this to be clear to a general audience, rather than people familiar with EA, you probably should add “per dollar” or something.
Is there any practical reason that things like GPS trackers and having people make regular checkins at police stations aren’t an option? If the main fear is them running away. Would be interesting to look at how successful these are for their cost
I’m not sure if this is still true, but the last time I checked many of those home-arrest time features require the arrestee to have a landline (the police plug something into your landline, and then it detects when your ankle bracelet or whatever is gone for too long). Since a lot of the same people who can’t afford bail also don’t have landlines, this could end up with the same issue of people being stuck in jail because they’re too poor to afford the jail-alternative.
Those systems were probably developed during the era when the landline was king, and using a radio signal to a base station was the best way to determine location in consumer electronics. Now, GPS is a thing, and the anklet itself should be able to talk directly to a cell tower.
I don’t know if there’s a firm that is making a GPS w/ no base station anklet, but if they do, looking at the price of the system vs. the costs of jail would be a good idea.
It seems like newer technology ought to be able to help out here.
GPS tracking devices would probably not just keep people from running away but also keep them from being at the scene of crimes since they wouldn’t have an alibi if the GPS reported that they were, say, in the liquor store at the time a man in a hoodie robbed it.
In general, new technology should be lowering the crime rate every year. The recent spike in homicides — up 29% since the year of Ferguson in the 30 biggest cities — was due to a massive ideological/political blunder by the ruling class.
With regard to the comparison between BFF and AMF, and the issue of preventing suffering vs preserving life, keep in mind that a portion of the good from preventing malaria is in reducing suffering for survivors, not just in preventing deaths due to the disease. https://malariajournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1475-2875-9-366
And
http://www.givewell.org/international/technical/programs/insecticide-treated-nets#Possibledevelopmentaleffects
Something I’ve never understood about bail: Why do we allow bail bondsman? Like, the way it works without bail bondsman (in theory) is that the judge picks a an amount of money that the defendant would be reluctant to lose by running off. And then the defendant puts that money up, and loses it if they don’t show up (and gets all of it back if they do). That isn’t a great system, as this post illustrates, but at least it makes sense.
But then bail bondsmen enter the picture. Suddenly, the defendant only has to risk a fraction of the bail set by the court (traditionally 10%). So now the judge has to wonder if the defendant will show up for court even though they’ve only stand to lose a fraction of their own money. So, naturally, the judge thinks that the bail needs to be higher . . . in equilibrium, it seems like the defendants end up paying exactly the same amount, but they don’t get it all back thanks to bail bond costs.
The only difference in the two scenarios is that with the bail bondsmen in the picture, people who don’t show up have private bounty hunters looking for them, not just the cops. But, of course, the state could just pay private bounty hunters. Is this all just a sneaky way to privatise hunting for bail jumpers without admitting to it? Or am I missing something?
I thought the smaller amount you paid to the bail bondsmen was non-refundable. Not sure if they can then charge you additional money if you fail to show, might vary by state.
Right, but that’s why it’s such a screwy system. Without bail, you are required to show up, and if you don’t, someone (the police)comes and finds you and you get in worse trouble. The idea of bail–as an alternative to just letting people go–is that people aren’t scared enough of someone dragging them back, and we can incent them to show up by holding their money hostage–and giving it back if they show up.
But with a bail bondsman, you’re right back to where you were before there was bail! The only reason to show up is that someone will come after you and drag you back, and things will be worse for you after they do. You’ve already lost the money you paid to bondsman, so no one is holding that hostage to get you to show up. And you haven’t risked the rest of the bail–that’s the bail bondsman’s money.
Which is how I get to the theory that it’s just privatising the function of chasing after people who don’t show up. But if we’re going to do that, it seems like we should fund bounty hunters through tax revenue or something, rather than pretending it’s part of bail.
I think they just didn’t realise that bail bondsmen exist and now bail bondsmen are viewed as a general good insofar as bail is bad, so no one wants to get rid of them
but this does of course bring up the question : why not get rid of bail, so I’m not disagreeing that the system is screwy or anything.
You need to be able to persuade a bail bondsman that you are a good risk.
If you look like the sort of person who won’t go, the bondsman won’t put up any money for you (edit: as Steve says above). My experience (below) makes me think they’re needed; they’re really accurate, on the whole — which makes one wonder why judges aren’t setting the bails that people end up paying bondsmen.
I, for example, got a bail so ridiculously high no bail number listed in this post gets up to even a fraction of it. Most bondsmen laughed in my family’s collective face, so to speak, just because of the sheer amount — but one fellow put it up.
We got everything dismissed before trial, so the bondsman got his cash back in short order; he clearly made a good choice — but if he could tell I wasn’t a flight risk, why couldn’t the judge? I feel like something crooked is going on.
The bail bondsman has a strong financial incentive to accurately determine who will or will not skip bail. The judge has a fixed salary, which is secure so long as he isn’t e.g. credibly accused of being a racist bigot. Depending on your goals, one of those incentives will lead to better outcomes than the other.
Yes, it’s absolutely privatising the function of the hunting for bail jumpers.
That doesn’t sound right. Since you now have added private bounty hunters, the probability of people jumping bail goes down, and the number of people who jump bail who are then caught goes up. (My impression is that private bounty hunters are way better than the police, because the police have other things to do.) So you don’t need to set the bail such that the defendants end up paying the same amount, you can set it so that they pay a lower amount than they would have otherwise. However, now that lower amount of money is lost (whereas previously you could get it back) because it pays for private bounty hunters.
I’m not sure whether or not I would prefer to have the state pay bounty hunters. It seems almost Pareto-better to have the state hire more police, and then for the police to work on whatever public safety thing seems most important, which may be searching for people who skipped out on bail. I’m not sure whether this would be better than the existing system.
The problem is that there are two competing things going on with police: public safety, and revenues. So cops have priorities for really important work, and they *also* have priorities to make sure people are paying their car registration taxes and parking fees. Increasing the number of cops beyond their current numbers does not automatically provide labor to replace bounty hunters because of this tension.
I’m really conflicted about this.
The libertarian in me sees the incarceration numbers as abnormal, hates the drug war, suspects that the state is up to no good and is probably harassing a lot of fundamentally decent people, etc. Whenever I read stuff like this, my emotional reaction is “This charity is a great idea and I should definitely contribute!”
But then when I start to think about it, my brain says, “Wait a minute, surely the population of ‘people who are arrested’ are significantly more likely to be criminals than the average population as a whole. Even if I concede that some of them are innocents being punished for no good reason, SOME of them are surely guilty. Why should I give my money to a cause that helps a decent amount of probably-guilty people when the amount of bad hombres benefiting from my malaria nets is assuredly much lower?”
Does anyone have a good response to this? I feel like I’m not thinking about this the right way, but I’m not entirely sure why….
Well, a lot of effective altruists fundamentally reject the notion that it is good or neutral for guilty or “bad” people to suffer – rather, suffering is bad, period.
Except if they’re good “shut up and multiply” utilitarians, saving someone from suffering in a way which will predictably allow them to go on causing more suffering should be bad period.
This is the antithesis of effective altruism: purchasing a hit of sweet sweet virtue signalling at the likely cost of human lives.
Per this post there is no real evidence that letting people be free pre-trial would significantly increase the harm they do to others.
Actually, per this post there’s evidence that being in jail pre-trial increases sentence length by as much as 10% and conviction rates by around 13%. The BFF gives even more favorable figures: a 400% increase in convictions.
That adds up to a lot of time when these guys aren’t capable of harming anyone in civilized society. Unless some dope pays to reduce their odds of ending up in prison that is…
If a criminal’s innocence or guilt is doubtful enough that how he arrives in the courtroom makes the difference between whether he gets convicted or goes free, how sure are you that he’s actually guilty?
Don’t equivocate between “convicted criminal” and “person on trial for a crime.”
If they’re guilty, they’ll do the time, so the only failure mode is if they’re guilty AND they run away and don’t get caught thanks to your bail. I suppose they could also be guilty and get away with it, in which case they dodged some unauthorized punishment in the form of being jailed pre-trial.
But on the other hand, your money saves people from having to languish in jail if innocent, which is pretty big, and keeps innocent people out of jail for longer periods (potentially; like I said I don’t necessarily buy the studies listed here, but it could be true). On top of that, the money you give isn’t even used up in the same way; employee pay and operating expenses are, but since the bail comes back your donation could easily mean 10 or 20 people kept out of jail – as long as your guys come back to the courthouse you get to keep saving more of them.
Your argument gets much stronger if “the system” can tell bad from good guys and only lets the bad guys rot in prison because they can’t afford bail.
They’re not saying $39 will cover someone’s bail — they say right at the top of the page that “bail [] is often as low as $250.” They’re saying $39 helps. Of course, by this standard any positive amount helps; the aim is presumably to anchor donations at some kind of optimal point.
I wondered about that too. “$39 can help us secure someone’s freedom” is awfully loose language. You might be right that they’re just saying it helps, but that would be kind of sketchy.
I bet what they’re saying is that $39 is the average total cost of paying someone’s bail once they get their money back. I noticed that Scott’s calculation was that, based on how much of their money they get back, providing an average bail costs about $30. If the $9 is how much it costs in overhead to get the money applied to the bail and collect it again on the back end (which seems reasonable) then the $39 figure would be right.
That is, for each additional $39 they raise, they’d be able to pay one more person’s bail. Not because the bail is set at $39 but because that’s the all-in cost of paying a $790 bail and getting paid back 96% of the time.
I think that the difference between “can help” and “will help” is that the former suggests that in the best case in the past, $39 was enough.
The bail system does seem pretty stupid, to be honest. Especially because of how necessarily variable it is; a 1,000 dollar bail wouldn’t cause me to care enormously, but some people can’t pay it. I also feel that those who are going to outright run away aren’t going to care about the loss of some money, insofar as it beats losing their freedom; if you think you can beat the rap, then you would probably stay just to avoid getting jailed merely for running from your trial, right? I’m not saying there are zero cases where the money stops you from running but it doesn’t seem like there are many.
I have to say, though, that none of the studies really convinced me that getting off on bail helps your case in any significant way. Do the stricter judges that assign bail not also hear your subsequent case? And why didn’t anyone think to just create a randomized test by purposely bailing out some people and seeing what happened; cost? That experimental design only has the theoretical problem of, I don’t know, psychological factors induced by having someone else bail you out, which I guess is something but otherwise seems pretty legit. Cost doesn’t seem too unmanageable either, though you might have to limit the results of your study to inexpensive crimes.
Bail is kind of a test of whether you have loved ones who trust you enough to pay 10% of your bail to a bail bondsman.
Apparently, a lot of people who get arrested don’t.
Hmm
Can you actually not pay the bail yourself? How does that work? Or does being in jail sort of shut that whole thing down? If you can pay it yourself, then it’s also a test of whether or not you can afford to pay the bail bondsman.
A convict may have a lot of loved ones, but unless 10% of their bail is less than, say, $100, an awful lot of even nominally middle class people will have a hard time meeting that expense, given the atrocious savings and consumption habits we have. I recall a spate of articles coming out a few months ago trumpeting that a majority of Americans didn’t have cash on hand to cope with a $400 emergency. And a lot of people might reasonably prefer to worry about illness or mechanical failure rather than bailing cousin Schmucko out of the clink cuz he shot his mouth off and got in a bar brawl/got busted slinging meth/got a DUI.
> I think it might be tied with drug reform for the easiest.
I’m skeptical you can convince the rightwards side of the country to do anything that might be remotely framed as helping criminals.
Remember, the right is defined by their belief in personal responsibility over systemic causes. If there’s a lot of crime they think the criminals are to blame. They don’t think “more community colleges and workers’rights”, they think “more punishment”, nevermind how un-effective that is. Consequently, criminals are dehumanized, in the textbook sense of the word.
Well, the way trends are moving regarding cannabis suggests that this isn’t necessarily impossible.
I get the impression that there are really two sorts of ‘rightwards’ people here – those who conceptualise the idea of experiencing pleasurable altered states of consciousness induced by chemical means to be inherently evil, and a transgression to be punished regardless of harm caused, and those who only care to the extent that drug markets and drug users are associated with violent and/or predatory acts (and accidents) that harm others.
The first – call them ‘puritan prohibitionists’ cannot really be argued with, but the second, call them ‘pragmatic prohibitionists’ can be open to arguments that gifting a lucrative market to criminals creates more violent crime than it prevents – i.e. that prohibiting the sale of drugs does help criminals, by giving them a much more reliable (and worth-fighting-over) income stream than most predatory crimes … and indeed that the typical consequences of the use of a particular drug are made more worrisome by the fact of prohibition removing all regulatory (as opposed to prohibitory) control over the way it is sold and used.
This is probably easiest to make the case for with cannabis, which would explain why there is a much stronger ‘end the war on cannabis’ contingent than ‘end the war on all drugs’, but the same sorts of arguments can be made.
Semi-seriously… anyone want to help fund a kickstarter to establish a joint-purpose seminary/prison, where the seminarians are the guards?
If the estimates I’ve seen are correct, that post-secondary education costs about the same amount, or maybe 2x or 3x as much as incarcerating a person for the same amount of time, then you can fund a lot of seminarians if they’re looking after convicts.
Edit: Okay, not-at-all-seriously.
Not exactly on topic, but AMF’s lives per dollar seems to be cut in half since the last time I looked. Is that a revised projection, AMF getting worse, or low hanging fruit having been picked, possibly due to better funding?
I think you may be underestimating the extent to which “coerce poor people into taking plea bargains” is a desired outcome of the system rather than an unfortunate side effect. The fellow who was arrested for supposedly assaulting a cop is a great example; obviously something he did pissed off a cop, and so he’s going to be punished, one way or the other. Cops don’t want to have to quibble in court about every little altercation they get into when they didn’t even shoot anybody. If the alleged assaultor was somebody important it would be one thing, but riff-raff who can’t scrape together bail are supposed to just take the guilty plea and learn their lesson.
To an extent it’s a result of trying to give everyone expensive, time consuming jury trials when there are just so many criminals to process. Because there are so many criminals, giving them all trials means they have to wait, and some of them will naturally prefer to plead guilty than sit in jail for two years awaiting trial, particularly if they have a low chance of winning. And there isn’t a great solution to this that doesn’t involve either spending billions to expand the justice system or stripping away important constitutional rights (and so far state governments have largely preferred the latter, since rights are less popular than low taxes).
Surely judges themselves don’t think that the bail system should be eradicated (if they did then they could just set really low bails for everyone). So if a charity attempts to pay everyone’s bail then they are likely to try to punish that charity by making all the bails much larger.
Presumably this has already happened, implicitly, with bail bondspersons.
I agree that jail shouldn’t be harsher than necessary and that the bond system may not be very efficient, but so often these calls for prison reform come across not just as worried about abuse or innocents falling through the cracks, but as being upset that actual criminals are in jail. From this article, for example:
“People in jail have a bad habit of making incriminating statements that get reported and used against them on trial.”
Is that really a bad thing for society on net?
edit: As others have said, the bigger problem is that there’s so much crime in the first place.
Remember that “don’t talk to the cops” video that made the rounds a few years ago? You can say a lot of incriminating things even if you’re innocent.
(And even if incriminating statements by a suspect are always solid evidence, it seems odd that we should gate off access to those statements by how rich the suspect is. If keeping suspects in jail to extract inadvertent confessions is a good thing, it’s a good thing independent of whether bail is.)
Also, there’s a pretty common argument that “tough on crime” sentencing strategies don’t actually decrease the recidivism rate. Or in other words, if you think that keeping a criminal in jail for longer is going to cost society more than it earns on the margin, then it’s perfectly okay to be upset that criminals are in jail.
Is it correct to assume that the bail money posted for those who do not turn up at the court date goes to law enforcement/the courts/someone else who is in a position to increase the bail prices? If that is so, surely giving money to a charity that pays people’s bail will essentially amount to guarantee them payment of whatever price they ask, removing any incentive they might have to keep bail rates down: in other words, an instance of tulip subsidies.
A note on this part
Because you get bail money back this might be the correct number, where every $39 they get allows them to cover on average bail for one more person.
Unless you’re seriously suggesting that giving people bail is more efficient than buying third-worlders malaria nets, why in the world would anyone “in the effective-altruism sphere” come near this? Also, I don’t see any EA-based justification for limiting this to the US. Surely there are third world countries where people need bail amounts that are, because of poverty and exchange rates, paltry compared to American bail and where your bail money can go farther (and where prisoners may even be more likely to be innocent, because of corruption).
By EA standards, this proposal is buying warm fuzzies, not utilons.
(Note: I am not EA. Just pointing out a seeming contradiction here.)
The primary cost of bailing someone out is the system to deliver the money, rather than the money itself, which gets recycled. I’d expect that the cost of finding someone who is familiar with Impoverished Country X’s legal system and lives in that country, getting your money exchanged, and so on raises the overhead to impractical levels for a US-based charity.
In other words, if Impoverished Country X has its own version of the Bronx Freedom Fund (and a website to donate to), it might well be a worthier cause. But it doesn’t follow that the Bronx Freedom Fund should pack up shop and move its operations there.