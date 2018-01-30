The Invention Of Moral Narrative

H/T Robin Hanson: Aeon’s The Good Guy / Bad Guy Myth. “Pop culture today is obsessed with the battle between good and evil. Traditional folktales never were. What changed?”
The article claims almost every modern epic – superhero movies, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, etc – shares a similar plot. There are some good guys. There are some bad guys. They fight. The good guys win. The end.
The good guys are usually scrappy amateurs; the bad guys usually well-organized professionals with typical fascist precision. The good guys usually demonstrate a respect for human life and the bonds of friendship; the bad guys betray their citizens and their underlings with equal abandon. They gain their good guy or bad guy status by either following the universal law, or breaking it.
This is not exactly a scintillatingly original observation, except that the article claims you’ll almost never find an example of this before 1700. Take the Iliad. Neither the Greeks nor Trojans are especially good nor villainous. The Trojans lose some points for kidnapping a woman, but the Greeks lose some points for killing and enslaving an entire city. Neither side is scrappier or more professional than the other. Neither seems to treat civilians better or demonstrate more loyalty. Exciting things happen, but telling the story of how Good triumphed over Evil was definitely not on Homer’s mind. Nor was it on the mind of the authors of Mahabharata, the Norse sagas, Jack and the Beanstalk, et cetera.
Where ancient works do have good-vs-evil overtones, it’s usually because we’re reading more modern adaptations. Robin Hood doesn’t rob from the rich to give to the poor until much later versions of the story; King Arthur’s knights don’t start out as especially good people and don’t really fight a unified team of evildoers; the virtuous-Arthur-vs-evil-Mordred theme doesn’t really dominate until Victorian retellings. Disney’s Hercules, which reimagines Hades from perfectly-reasonable-underworld-god to classic-cartoon-villain is a striking late-20th-century example (I forgot that it ended with Hercules punching Hades so hard that he falls into the River Styx and gets pulled under by his own damned souls, not the most Hellenic of conclusions).
The article concludes this is because of nationalism. Nation-states wanted their soldiers to imagine themselves as fighting on the side of good, against innately-evil cartoon-villain enemies. This was so compelling a vision that it shaped culture from then on:
Good guy/bad guy narratives might not possess any moral sophistication, but they do promote social stability, and they’re useful for getting people to sign up for armies and fight in wars with other nations. Their values feel like morality, and the association with folklore and mythology lends them a patina of legitimacy, but still, they don’t arise from a moral vision. They are rooted instead in a political vision, which is why they don’t help us deliberate, or think more deeply about the meanings of our actions. Like the original Grimm stories, they’re a political tool designed to bind nations together.
When I talked with Andrea Pitzer, the author of One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps (2017), about the rise of the idea that people on opposite sides of conflicts have different moral qualities, she told me: ‘Three inventions collided to make concentration camps possible: barbed wire, automatic weapons, and the belief that whole categories of people should be locked up.’ When we read, watch and tell stories of good guys warring against bad guys, we are essentially persuading ourselves that our opponents would not be fighting us, indeed they would not be on the other team at all, if they had any loyalty or valued human life. In short, we are rehearsing the idea that moral qualities belong to categories of people rather than individuals. It is the Grimms’ and von Herder’s vision taken to its logical nationalist conclusion that implies that ‘categories of people should be locked up’.
Watching Wonder Woman at the end of the 2017 movie give a speech about preemptively forgiving ‘humanity’ for all the inevitable offences of the Second World War, I was reminded yet again that stories of good guys and bad guys actively make a virtue of letting the home team in a conflict get away with any expedient atrocity.
What are we to think of this?
A quick check of the article’s claims finds them kind of lacking. Robin Hood started stealing from the rich to give to the poor as early as the 1592 edition of his tale. And doesn’t the Bible contains lots of good vs. evil? The author sweeps this under the rug by saying that the Israelites don’t seem much more virtuous than the Canaanites, but one could argue that they’re just not more 2018-virtuous; maybe 1000 BC-virtue was worshipping God and smashing idols. What about Armageddon? Ragnarok? Zoroastrianism? The Mayan Hero Twins? The very existence of Crusades seems to point to “all the good people get together and fight all the bad people, in the name of Goodness” being a recognizable suggestion. [EDIT: @scholars_stage lists some more here].
Are there any differences between the way ancients and moderns looked at this? Maybe modern stories seem more likely to have two clear sides (eg made up of multiple different people) separated by moral character. Villains (as opposed to monsters, or beings that are evil by their very nature) seem more modern. So does the idea of heroes as necessarily scrappy, and villains as necessarily well-organized. And just eyeballing it, modern stories seem to use this plot a lot more, and to have less deviation from the formula.
But even if that’s true, the rise of nation-states seems like a uniquely bad explanation for the rise of these narratives. The past stories seem much more conducive to blind nationalism than our own. The amorality of the warriors in the Iliad manifested as total loyalty: Hector fought for Troy not because Troy was in the right, but because he was a Trojan. Achilles fought for Greece not because he believed in the Greek cause, but because that was his side and he was sticking to it. The whole point of the Mahabharata is the whole ‘theirs not to question why, theirs not to reason why, theirs but to do and die’ philosophy that makes for effective nationalist soldiering. In Jack and the Beanstalk, we root for Jack because he’s human and we are Team Human. Jack can steal and kill whatever and whoever he wants and we’ll excuse him. What more could a nationalist want?
In contrast, the whole point of modern good-vs-evil is that you should choose sides based on principle rather than loyalty. The article gets this exactly right in pointing out the literary motif of virtuous betrayal. We are expected to celebrate Darth Vader or Severus Snape virtuously betraying their dark overlords to help the good guys. In Avatar, the main character decides his entire species is wrong and joins weird aliens to try to kill them, and this is good. Compare to ancient myths, where Hector defecting to Greece because the abduction of Helen was morally wrong is just totally unthinkable. This is a super-anti-nationalist way of thinking.
I suppose nationalists could make the very dangerous bargain of telling their soldiers to always fight for the good guys, then get really good propaganda to make sure they look like the good guys. And maybe this would make them fight harder than if they were just doing the old fight-for-your-own-side thing? But honestly, Achilles seems to have been fighting really hard. Is this whole convoluted process really easier than just telling people from the start to fight for their own side and not betray it?
Also do we really want to claim that concentration camps worked because the Nazis believed you should take principled positions based on moral values, instead of unquestioningly supporting your in-group? Really?
If nationalism didn’t drive the (possibly) increasing prevalence of good-vs-evil stories, what did?
One theory: the broad democratization process marked by the shift from sword-based aristocratic armies to gun-based popular armies. Old stories celebrated warrior virtues – strength, loyalty, bravery. The new stories celebrate populist virtue – compassion, altruism, protecting Democracy. The new nation-states would have liked to maintain the warrior virtues, it just wasn’t an option for them in the face of having to suddenly win the loyalty of a bunch of people they hadn’t cared about before.
A second theory: this is just part of widening moral circles of concern. Pre-1700s, people were still at the point where slavery seemed like an okay idea. Maybe we didn’t have the whole Care/Harm foundation down all that well. Once we got that, through whatever process of moral progress we got it from, having heroes who shared it started seeming more compelling.
A third theory: properly-written good-vs-evil stories are just better, in a memetic sense, but it took a long time to get the formula right. Coca-Cola is better than yak’s milk, but you’ve got to invent it before you can enjoy it – and just having a vague cola-ish mix of spices in water doesn’t count. But once you invent it, it spreads everywhere, and people throw out whatever they were doing before.
I realize this is pretty unsophisticated-sounding, but I’m basing this off of my continuing confusion over the rise of Christianity. Christianity came out of nowhere and had spread to 10% – 20% of the Roman population by the time Constantine made it official. And then it spread to Germany, England, Ireland, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Armenia, and Russia, mostly peacefully. Missionaries would come to the tribe of Hrothvalg The Bloody, they would politely ask him to ditch the War God and the Death God and so on in favor of Jesus and meekness, and as often as not he would just say yes. This is pretty astonishing even if you use colonialism as an excuse to dismiss the Christianization of the Americas, half of Africa, and a good bit of East Asia.
I’ve looked around for anyone who has a decent explanation of this, and as far as I can tell Christianity was just really appealing. People worshipped Thor or Zeus or whoever because that was what people in their ethnic group did, plus Thor/Zeus would smite them if they didn’t. Faced with the idea of a God who was actually good, and could promise them eternity in Heaven, and who was against bad things, and never raped anybody and turned them into animals, everyone just agreed this was a better deal. I know this is a horrendously naive-sounding theory, but it’s the only one I’ve got.
And there seems to be a deep connection between Greek paganism and the narrative structure of the Iliad, and a deep connection between Christianity and the narrative structure of (eg) Harry Potter. Achilles fights for Greece because he’s Greek, and the pagan worships Zeus because he (the pagan) is Greek, and that’s all there is to it. But Harry Potter fights for Dumbledore and against Voldemort because the one is good and the other evil, and the Christian worships God and resists the Devil because the one is good and the other evil. Achilles and Hector wear their impressiveness on their sleeves, much like Zeus. Harry Potter is a seemingly ordinary and really quite weak guy who just happens to be fated to save everything through destiny, parentage, and the power of love/sacrifice, much like Jesus.
(this isn’t a joke – one could describe Luke Skywalker or Frodo Baggins the same way)
Maybe this good-vs-evil thing is just really attractive, and naturally replaces whatever was there before – but it’s just really hard to get exactly right. There was a 1500 year lag time between when people got the magic formula for religion (Zoroastrianism wasn’t good enough!) and when they got the magic formula for stories. Wasn’t the high-grade Colombian ultra-purified version of the good-vs-evil fantasy plot invented by Tolkien and CS Lewis sitting around in Oxford specifically trying to figure out how to translate Christianity into narrative form? Maybe this was more of an innovation than it seemed. Maybe they actually did the same thing that St. Paul or whoever did and created a totally new memetic species capable of overwhelming everything that came before.
If this is so, maybe the next question is whether there’s anything else waiting to be good-vs-evil-ified, what form that will take, and what will happen afterwards.
I blame the Manicheans.
One of the largest religions to ever become extinct? Those Manichaeans?
Yes, the Manicheans who divided the world into all good and all evil, and who gave us our indispensible term “Manichean” to describe a juvenile belief in nuance-free black-and-white narratives about the world.
Completely unfounded speculation, but sophistry doesn’t really do much within the framework of “blood and soil” loyalty. What, are you going to somehow convince the whole Skubite clan that yes, you know that the Antiskub tribe who live over in the next valley have been locked in a blood feud with you for generations, and that yesterday they just killed Frank and Tom, but that if you look at things from a certain angle, they’re the real children of Skubania, and so everyone should just pick up sticks, give up being Skubite, and convert? No, that just doesn’t work. Whereas, sophism works much better when loyalty is to ideas. People can be argued out of ideas (even if it’s not as easy as we’d like to hope). People, as a general rule, can’t be argued out of place and birth. As a result, it seems highly convenient that good/evil replaces us/them at roughly the same time as the rise of mass literacy and the popularization of the written word…and the corresponding explosion in the availability and utility of sophistry.
Sophistry was plenty effective in ancient city-states pre-printing: look at the way Athens was roped into the Ionian Revolt.
I’d say there is plenty of space for sophistry to control which identity you fight for. Are you Village A fighting neighbor village B, or are you both county C fighting county D, or are you all nation E? Or are you defined by race, religion, or a cast system?
Indeed. The Greeks fought with each other all the time, but when the Persians invaded, they all got together and threw them out… and then went back to fighting each other.
That’s a massive oversimplification imo. Even DURING the battle that decided the entire war, Plataea, the Greeks were still fighting between each other, not following agreements, whining about who commands whom, etc. It’s a miracle they still managed to win.
I think a lot of the explanation of the time lag is that current stories serve the same function of the ancient times’ religion: I think Harry Potter serves the same role in our society that tales of Zeus did for the Greeks. It’s a bit like the Star Trek episode Darmok (and yes I am being deliberately meta here), where part of the way people communicate is through references to shared context, and fictional narratives are a way of constructing that shared context.
I think that such tales (of good and evil in that particular sense) started to emerge only recently because christian societies often discouraged secular works, or at the very least they were held off to the side and not considered to be important (I think part of the reason for it it is in the thou shall not worship false gods) . So it’s only in recent times that we are getting a large number secular works that are held to high importance and truly wide regard that are also coming from a society that has a christian context.
I don’t really buy the “sword values vs gun values” theory. From the Crusades up until the Napoleonic Wars most armies were mostly at least quasi-professional; it wasn’t up until Napoleon that mass conscription began in earnest. However, a more general version of that theory might have more explanatory power: over time in Europe, people became less tethered to the land they were born on and whichever aristocrat owned it, often spending time in large cities like London and Paris. The timeframe when good-vs-evil stories become more popular is roughly the same as when people start moving from the countryside to the cities in large numbers. As people become more cosmopolitan, possibly they start to prefer different types of stories, which are less focused on local loyalties and more focused on broader ideals.
Popular armies emerged earlier in some countries than others, right? English longbowmen and Swiss pikemen were around while many European kingdoms still had aristocratic knights as the keystone of their militaries. Whereas the growth of cities happened around the same time in different countries. So if anyone can compare English and French literature to see when good-vs-evil narratives became more prominent in each, that could shed some light on this theory.
The Napoleonic wars dwarfed everything that went before. Leipzig involved well over half a million soldiers; 200,000 was pretty routine for a battle. 200,000 had been the numbers for a rare large battle where both sides co-ordinated multiple forces in previous wars (Malplaquet is about that size, for example) – but that’s a good description of why Leipzig was 50% bigger than any other battle in the Napoleonic period.
Outside of China, armies on that scale were just unheard of, and the transformation of society necessary to support armies that big could not fail to have enormous consqeuences.
Of course, World War I dwarfs the Napoleonic Wars the way they dwarf pre-1800 warfare, and it would be surprising if WWI didn’t change, well, everything. Indeed, there’s a case that until WWI it was reasonable to fight for your own country, but that after that it was really hard to persuade people that mere nationalism was enough – they had to argue from more fundamental and persuasive values of good and evil.
Before 1700? How about Shakespeare? Hamlet, Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing, The Tempest, all have fairly clear good sides and bad sides. The evil characters are fairly complex, very complex in the case of Macbeth, but then Darth Vader is not without layers.
I thought about that, but there’s not really sides. Hamlet doesn’t have a team of scrappy sidekicks. No, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern don’t count.
King Lear definitely has good vs. evil sides. Lear, Cordelia, The Fool, Edgar, Gloucester and Kent on are the good side. Regan, Goneril, Edmund and Cornwall are on the evil side. The two sides even literally end up going to war with each other.
Also, the bad guys have organized political power and betray each other, and the good guys are scrappy underdogs who spend most of the play running around like crazy people in a storm going blind and probably contracting pneumonia while exhibiting immense loyalty to each other (aside from Lear’s massive fuckup in Act I), with Edgar helping his father, Cordelia helping hers even though he betrayed her, and Kent staying loyal to Lear even though Lear banished him. Even Cordelia, who comes in with an army, is still an underdog — she can only help at the end because France took pity on her even though she was dirt poor.
Of course, the good guys don’t exactly win.
Right, the bad guys are really bad in “King Lear.” “Lear” is a fairly Christian play by Shakespeare’s standards, even though (or because) it’s set in pre-Christian times.
But Lear himself – the moral and thematic center of the play – is not good or bad. To put him simplistically into the “good” slot does violence to the play’s basic meaning.
None of those plays – not one – has clear good and bad sides, with the possible exception of Don John. You could hardly have picked worse examples.
I only know Hamlet and Macbeth well, but both of those seem pretty clear. The characters are complex and nuanced, but murdering the king because you want the throne is evil under almost every known moral system.
Not being able to wash the blood stains off is also pretty universal for guilt.
My own theory, based on having recently read the plot summary of every fantasy novel Wikipedia covers from the late 1800s to the start of the novel, is that the transition is not to caring about good vs. evil instead of… not… but from the ultimate possible stakes being the loss of honor and/or soul to the ultimate possible stakes being the destruction of the world. When pre-moderns did conceive of stories about the destruction of the world, as in Bunyan’s Holy War and Ragnarok, it was explicitly as a spiritual metaphor.
This change in story focuses was probably a hugely underrated event in the secularization of society, and suggests to me a much more plausible mechanism for the just-so story of “after World War I everyone was just so depressed they stopped believing in an afterlife” you hear in intro to Phil: after photographs of the blasted hellscapes of No Man’s Land, it became conceivable to people that the entire world _could_ be at stake from a single war. Swiftly thereafter* stories were written where the entire world was at stake from one war, and memetic evolution from there worked to turn every piece of fiction you’ll ever see into Plucky Underdog Saves All Of Reality From Chaotic Evil Wizard.
*(Robert E. Howard’s Hour of the Dragon in 1935 is the first straightforward example I know of, but I assume someone can one-up me there with minimal effort)
1. Related to democratization, widening moral circles… I’m not sure vague nationalist myths of wars where neither parties are good and one fights for the virtue of it and out of fear of ones gods… survives the process of becoming well-informed about the world. See Twain: “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts”… globalization and widespread literacy may be to credit.
2. Years ago on SomethingAwful I got a good part of an undergraduate English education from a goon who had written a phd thesis about famine in shakespeare I think, and later started and then abandoned this blog. I recall that writer mentioning that shakespeare had cribbed his most villainous characters from another writer (I think Marlowe? But I can’t corroborate), who basically invented villains. This basically supports “maybe this good-vs-evil thing is just really attractive…”.
3. Related, I wonder what a villainous character would seem like to someone who had never been exposed to one. My guess is: pretty campy. Fairly cringey and unrealistic. Even today, most villains are bad – I had the misfortune of seeing Kingsman 2 for example. Everyone agrees there are various degrees of villains. Voldemort’s OK, he gets the job done. Avengers’ Loki is widely regarded as good. It’s probably hard to do well. We can presume that a fiction-saturated world gets better at fiction – maybe it just didn’t stick before because people didn’t get enough practice? The same with the stakes of the conflict. Recently started my first Jane Austen and starkly noticed that the only conflict was about what people of each other, and that probably that was sort of the polite thing to write about, and peoples’ lives being threatened, or the murder of anonymous masses, would be considered boorish and overblown. In today’s terminology, try-hard. Populist writing wasn’t a thing, and less populist fiction survives the further back you look.
I don’t think the ancients believed that neither party was good. I think the switch is more likely to have been from “my side is inherently good by dint of birth” to “my side is good because of our beliefs”. The actions and beliefs of the various sides in ancient fiction may not have determined their moral status, but I think it’s a mistake to cast these stories as not containing morality, or to accuse them of being vague. I’m not sure “my side is good because of our beliefs” is truly much less narrow minded in practice (since everything seems to collapse into two big tribes anyway), but it is a much more rational means of forming effective coalitions in the modern world (to the extent that even our nationalists are explicit ideological coalitions with stances on what counts as white and so on).
Populist writing CERTAINLY existed. The Monk and other Gothic novels, Fanny Hill, The Beggars Opera, Pastorals etc.
Further back, Lysistrata seems to be pretty accessible as a populist comedy.
Plato in “The Republic” complained about the amorality of Homer’s works, especially the behavior of the gods. He wanted only morally edifying selections from literature to be allowed in his ideal city.
Did he have any examples?
The clearest quotation on this comes from Xenophanes of Colophon, who criticised Homer and Hesiod’s depiction of religion –
“Homer and Hesiod have attributed to the gods all sorts of things which are matters of reproach and censure among men: theft, adultery and mutual deceit.” (frag. 11)
Not sure how that fits in with your broader claims here, but it might indicate that the thought “hey, our stories about our gods make them out to be real shitbags, but what if that weren’t the case?” didn’t require some astonishing leap of imagination, but was available to thoughtful people c. 500 BC.
If you’re asking for examples of literature Plato considered morally edifying, by implication his own work. But my own reading of Republic is that it is much more anti-Homer and much less prescriptive of what all literature should be like (apart from that it should not be Homer) than it is often taken to be.
And to be fair it’s pretty clear the The Republic would be banned in most of the societies it describes, Plato is pretty explicit about this.
One issue is stories for children vs. stories for adults. Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc. were always stories for children. So their moral structures are unsophisticated and black-white.
Other stories have stayed stories for adults (e.g., Gone with the Wind’s Scarlett O’Hara and Rhett Butler aren’t particularly nice people, but they are sexy survivors, which appealed enormously to adult women in the 1930s).
Other stories probably started out for adults and then became kids’ classics. My impression is that Homer’s tales started out marketed to local royal courts (i.e., the most sophisticated audiences available at the time) but by Socrates time had migrated down to the main texts of schoolboys. (Gulliver’s Travels has undergone a similar path even though the book is a highbrow satire, kind of like a Pynchon or David Foster Wallace work.)
In the Republic, Socrates / Plato is objecting less to the elites indulging in Homer as commoners and boys. (Although the Republic tends to avoid hypocritical copouts and take reformist ideas too broadly and literally.)
One T. Greer lists a bunch more counterexamples in this Twitter thread: https://twitter.com/Scholars_Stage/status/957336685712322561
Maybe it’s not a story of one narrative replacing another, but of the two different narratives co-existing throughout history. And maybe we just happen to be living in a time and a place where the good v evil narrative holds a primary place. I suspect that has something to do with the fact that we live in a moment largely shaped by the Enlightenment and its Judeo-Christian roots. Some of the examples that you used support this story.
The Ancient Greeks, at least until you get to Plato, didn’t really have a dualistic sense of virtue and vice. The pre-Socratic Greeks had a sense of virtue as health and treated ethics as a question of how to live the best life. To that end, they constructed a sort of hierarchy wherein some motivations and some behaviors are more virtuous than others. So, a person motivated by his or her basest desires pursue things that fulfill their temporary appetites: food, sex, hedonistic pleasures. Those who are more noble pursue things that appeal to higher instincts, like family and civic duty. And those who were the most virtuous, the heroic, wanted to accomplish great deeds and inspire great ideas and be remembered down through the ages. So that, the noble are higher than the base and the heroic are higher than the noble, but none is totally alienated from the other. Greek heroes do a lot of very base things and they still get to be heroic.
It’s only once you get to Plato and his conception of ideal forms that you start to see a duality between what is good and true and right vs what is bad and false and wrong. In fact, this notion of Platonic ideals were appropriated by Christianity along with Aristotle’s metaphysics and constitute a pretty big part of Christian theology.
The other example you used is the Mahabharata. I’m no expert in Indian history or culture, but I get the sense that Hinduism isn’t built on easily grasped dichotomies of good and evil, but is rather based in a cosmology of fractious, often contentious forces and deities constantly interacting in often conflicting ways.
Also, Shakespeare strikes me as one example that goes against the nationalism leads to good v evil narratives. Shakespeare was a profoundly moral writer; not in the sense that he was particularly morally correct, but that his characters exist in a moral universe where actions have consequences and characters reap what they sow. But it’s not the morality of absolute good v absolute evil. And Shakespeare’s work is infused with lots of nationalism, but mostly just because your home is a place worth defending:
In the St. Crispin’s day speech, Henry basically says that they’re going to fight because fighting for your country is a noble pursuit and if you survive you’ll have a really cool stories to tell and scars to show and not because the French are in any way evil; they’re just on the other team.
English nationalism was a thing from, perhaps the 900s onward. There’s a certain amount of evidence that the rest of Europe organized over time on a nation-sized scale (rather than larger or smaller units) because of the threat posed by the unified, aggressive, indeed piratical England.
The territorial nation state, however, competed for legitimacy with dynasticism. For example, the English kings during the 100 years war were constantly invading France, but they didn’t see themselves as doing something wrong by invading another country. They saw themselves as upholding their hereditary claims to various feudal possessions, some of which happened to be on the mainland.
Joan of Arc articulated the more modern view in telling the English to go home to their own island. Shakespeare, by the way, couldn’t do much with Joan even though she is one of the most electrifying characters in recorded history, because he was an English nationalist and she was a French nationalist.
Sure, but that’s not my point. My point is that the nationalism of the Henry V isn’t based on England being the good guys fighting the evil French. It’s based on fighting for your tribe. And as you say, the wars were mostly about various kings and members of the nobility asserting their feudal claims irrespective of national borders.
If that is true, then it is a pretty obvious point against the nationalism leads to good v evil thinking argument.
@j r
IMO, nationalism at the core just about making a care threshold line up with a polity.
In other words, to make Bob who lives in Vermont be more willing to compromise with and sacrifice for Alice in Texas, than with Blaise from Quebec.
Henry V… Part of it is about uniting the country and directing that aggression outward instead of inward, thus avoiding civil war. You can read the St. Crispin’s day speech with various levels of cynicism, but keep in mind that it is about a war of aggression. At the same time the play clearly pushes the idea that the factors that make one a good king are not necessarily morally admirable. Big Machiavellian influence. Henry’s success is certainly not the result of his moral virtues.
One key point: The play opens with Hal making a corrupt deal with the clergy to use the church’s coffers to fund his war. Later executes Bardolph for robbing a church. The morality and consequences of retail vs wholesale!
Another is the soldier Williams and the incident with the glove. Not only does it destroy Henry’s idealistic talk, but the commoner reaches a moral standard that Henry cannot:
>I suppose nationalists could make the very dangerous bargain of telling their soldiers to always fight for the good guys, then get really good propaganda to make sure they look like the good guys. And maybe this would make them fight harder than if they were just doing the old fight-for-your-own-side thing? But honestly, Achilles seems to have been fighting really hard. Is this whole convoluted process really easier than just telling people from the start to fight for their own side and not betray it?
I wouldn’t dismiss this so fast. If you can pull it off it’s a very good trick. You get people willing to commit atrocities and/or die for your cause while thinking they’re heroes. It is also more virulent as a meme, compared to clan loyalty which is largely constrained by geography.
I’ve read that Genghis Khan always felt that his conquests were morally justified by the bad behavior of his enemies.
Humans are pretty good at rationalizing.
Dan Carlin said that the Mongols saw themselves as the chosen people: tasked by God to rule the world. Hence anyone who refused to submit went against God’s desires.
One thing I remember from his podcasts was that the mass extermination of conquered enemies were par for the course. Anybody conquering anybody would more often than not, kill all the men and rape all the women – and possibly kill them as well. In a more recent podcast, he describes how Caesar basically genocided the Gauls, killing hundreds of thousands of people. The middle ages were probably different, since aristocrats would be related in all sorts of ways, and also be valuable for ransom. I think foot soldiers were easily massacred then, too.
I don’t think it was common to paint the enemy as evil to commit such atrocities, it was sufficient that they were the enemy, i.e., not us. I think it is hard to say when this changed or why, but I think maybe it has.
> I think it is hard to say when this changed or why, but I think maybe it has.
Tribute? If you can get the men to work for you, that’s more profitable than killing them. After everybody does that long enough, the definition of “enemy” changes from “people who will kill us all if they win” to “people who might levy higher taxes than our current ruler if they win”, and so killing them all doesn’t sound quite as existentially necessary, leading to a virtuous cycle.
Unrelated: what’s that biohazard chi a symbol for? My Google-fu is failing me and my curiosity is killing me.
You have to keep in mind that generals can have different motivations from armies. A military posting was a great opportunity for a Roman general to become rich (and in Caesar’s case, to repay his enormous debts), but it was temporary, so there was little incentive to do choose the option that was more profitable in the long term. It was basically: get what you can as soon as possible, as long as the victims don’t have friends in Rome.
The Mongols did prefer tribute. They didn’t react very nicely to being refused, though.
The idea that Israel’s God should be worshiped because he is good rather than just because he is powerful or he is on our side goes back at least to the 6th Century BCE. In fact plenty of the writers of the Hebrew Scriptures insisted God would not be on Israel’s side if the people acted in ways that are recognizably “evil” to our modern sensibilities: lying, murder, stealing, accepting bribes, cheating poor people, etc.
And you get stories like evil Jezebel killing a bunch of Yahweh’s prophets, sending Elijah into hiding, and convincing King Ahab to steal a poor man’s vineyard. Elijah prophesies that Ahab’s line will be wiped out and Jezebel’s blood licked up by dogs. Then Elijah’s successor anoints a new king who raises an army, kills Ahab’s son, marches on the palace and gets Jezebel’s own servants to rise up and throw her out the window to her death, her body to be eaten by dogs. It’s very recognizably a good vs. evil story. Her death is clearly comeuppance for (in part) the stealing of the poor man’s vinyard.
I think the story of Nathan confronting King David over committing adultery with Bathsheba and killing her husband is also a recognizably good vs. evil story. The seemingly-powerless good guy traps the King with a story about a rich man who steals a poor man’s sheep and has this triumphant, “You are the man!” moment after which David is shamed and punished for his evil deeds.
Those are good examples, Urthman
Hebrew/Jewish views of the Amalekites are probably relevant to the historical question. From Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amalek#Judaic_views_of_the_Amalekites
I read the Wikipedia article, but it wasn’t quite clear. What did the Amalekites do to the Israelites, exactly?
Deuteronomy 25:18
“Remember what Amalek did to you … How he met you by the way, and smote the hindmost of your, the weak ones who were in your rear, when you were faint and weary; and he did not fear God.”
They attacked the Israelites as they were traveling, for apparently no reason, and attacked the stragglers at the rear.
While they aren’t the only nation that Israel fights on their journey, the other nations are more diplomatic about it and the Israelites can try negotiating. Amalek is just “Surprise! Roll for initiative.”
The article is nonsense. There are elements of good versus evil, as well as natural versus natural/unnatural, social order/chaos, in tons of myths and fiction across cultures nearly as far back as we have any record. Many of the major medieval works have strong elements of good vs evil: Beowulf, Song of Roland, Gawain and the Green Knight. Obviously good and evil have changed their meanings over time. Older works stress values like fealty, social order, and temperance over things like individualism, and modern liberal values.
But I would guess that Scott is right that Christianity is a big deal. For example, the Romans were just different in values from the Italians and my guess is Christianity played a big role. The Romans tended to have the moral values of, say, NFL team owners, which is fine but kind of limited for an entire culture. Italians might be less effectual than Romans, but it’s easier for me to identify with their more complex if contradictory moral values.
I’m not sure how this relates to the “nationalism” hypothesis, but I always assumed that the rise of good vs. evil in fiction was connected to World War II, widely considered to be That One War Wherein There Were Actually Good Guys And Bad Guys.
I don’t know if that’s true, for a few reasons.
1. Didn’t people not really think about the Holocaust that much until a decade or two after the war was over? Didn’t “the Nazis are much worse than previous enemies” not really play that much of a role during the time of the war itself?
2. Didn’t people have some pretty similar “other side is really evil” narratives for WWI (“the Huns”) and the Napoleonic Wars that just haven’t really aged well?
3. I think there have been a lot of other-side-really-evil wars in history, eg the Mongol invasions. And more where one side was at least very convinced the other was evil, like the Crusades. Even though my intuitions say otherwise, it’s not clear that Confederate slavery was so much better than Nazi death camps – was the Civil War good-vs-evil? I agree that our literature seems to be re-fighting WWII a lot, but I think it requires explanation why WWII had this effect beyond just “it was actually bad”.
Exploiting a group in a harsh way seems a lot less bad* than seeking out to destroy them.
*Still very bad
I’ve heard a lot of people being adamant that it was, actually. And while I hate to go along with self-righteous black-and-white narratives, from everything I know, er… I find it kind of hard to argue otherwise? You can criticise the North for failing to find a third option to war and slavery, but since the South opted for war and slavery, I’d say they definitely took first place in the Biggest Bastard competition.
I think the Nazis were considered bad because they were conquering other countries just because they wanted to.
Hitler killed people next door. Stupid man.
Very much so in the case of WWI. I think it actually resulted in some downplaying of axis atrocities because of how out of hand the whole Rape of Belgium thing had gotten. To some extent, I think that WWII propaganda re the Nazis has stuck around better because the Nazis were deliberately vilified separately from the Germans when we needed to use the (West) Germans against the Soviets. During the war, that separation wasn’t there, and it’s sort of visible when you think about the different perceptions of the Germans and Japanese during the war. The Japanese were really, really bad, too, but it’s not widely remembered.
Well, not so much in the US, but China remembers.
In Asia, even in the Anglophone/Anglophonish countries, it is very much the perception that the Japanese were worse. part of it was who was doing the bombing, but some of it is that men came back from German PoW camps thin, but fed and in as good spirits as could be considered.
Men mostly didn’t come back from Japanese camps. The reasons why are more complex, as I’m sure you know, but it left a mark that the Germans were Lawful Evil, and the Japanese Chaotic Evil. To illustrate, I have been personally accosted by a WW2 veteran for the crime of eating sushi.
I should have specified that I was talking from a US-centric perspective. I’m well aware of the perception of Japan in Asia (I hit every military-related museum I could in Singapore, and I was usually the only one who wasn’t an Australian), but at least in most of the West, everyone knows about the Holocaust. If you ask about Japanese atrocities, you’ll maybe get something about The Rape of Nanking or the Bataan Death March, but it’s definitely something that’s not as well-known. I suspect this is because of the focus on Nazis as opposed to Germans, and because the Jews have worked quite hard to keep the Holocaust in public memory, while Bataan and China don’t have quite the same constituency. US propaganda was far more anti-Japanese than anti-German during the war itself, which should have spilled over more, but doesn’t seem to have done so.
Didn’t you, in fact, once write a post about the Battle Hymn of the Republic?
The song portrays a very strong good-vs-evil view of the American Civil War, and it’s popularity suggests that such a view was either already popular or at least very well received.
In the most reliable primary source for contemporaneous US public perception I know of –the most popular late-war propaganda comics–, the Japanese are typically portrayed as vicious, inhuman goblins setting acid traps and staging suicide bombings that make ISIS look bush league. Hitler, by contrast, is typically portrayed as a buffoonish tinpot yokel chain-ganging his even more backwards neighbors into coal mines.
I also think you could argue it in reverse, that the good guy / bad guy narrative shapes how we think of WWII. The good vs. evil narrative of WWII was super heavily complicated by Russia’s role in the war, since they clearly weren’t good guys…arguably this has contributed to popular mainstream views of WWII in places like the US kind of avoiding focus on the Soviet dimension because it doesn’t fit into a good vs evil narrative of the war.
Nietzsche’s “On the Genealogy of Morality” is a much better take on the differences between “modern” and “ancient” morality.
Good to see somebody else had the same thought as me, but was much more succinct about it!
Scott’s explanation lines up in an interesting way with the Master Morality/Slave Morality distinction that Nietzsche makes in Genealogy of Morals. Like Nietzsche, Scott and Catherine Nichols at Aeon want to explain a change over time in the way that we tell ourselves stories about morality. And it seems to be describing a similar underlying change, too: We went from framing characters as “Good and Bad” in the sense of “winners and losers” to framing them as “Good and Evil” in the sense of “kind and cruel.” This is at least a change and possibly a total reversal of values. But neither Scott nor Catherine engages with the Master Morality/Slave Morality distinction directly.
It seems like a Nietzschean could reply to Scott that, while simplistic Good-and-Evil stories have more memetic success, it’s not necessarily to the benefit of the people and cultures that adopt and share them. Scott suggests the change to Good and Evil stories has to do with transcending group loyalties, engaging in individual moral reasoning, and widening the circle of concern, which all sounds like moral progress. But isn’t it just as possible that the abundance of Good-and-Evil stories are a salve for people who are weak and hopeless and want to feel better about their position?
We all want to imagine that we could be like Luke Skywalker or Frodo Baggins or Jesus Christ—we could transcend our humble upbringing to save the world when the time is right and the moment calls for us to strike a blow against a massive, world-historic evil. But that’s a great way to feel satisfied with ourselves while sitting on our ass in our hometown in the boonies. We don’t need fancy things like Death Stars or rings of power or even targeting computers—if duty calls, we will be ready with our pluck and our firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, and that will see us through.
This is a story that the powerful are now happy to spread and the weak are happy to accept, and that makes it a successful meme. But it’s sour grapes, a kind of cultural trap, and it would be good if we could bust out of it.
Maybe Scott doesn’t think the Good Guy/Bad Guy storytelling shift is the same as Master Morality and Slave Morality. Or maybe he thinks the Nietzschean story is wrong. But I am eager to know how he’d address the Nietzschean take.
I dislike that the word “better” is used in the sense of “memetically effective”. By which sense Coca-cola is better than French wine, a Big Mac is better than Argentinian steak, Katy Perry is better than Bach, The Little Prince is better than Virginia Woolf, and other objective falsehoods. And the random-reinforcement lever would be the super duper ultra best thing in the whole wide world.
The distinction between “good quality; acquired taste; lots of hedons” and “easy to like; addictive; few hedons” is a distinction that will get more and more important, I think, now that evil design-marketing-math-psychologist-programmers are explicitly competing to create the most effective possible Skinner boxes. The mobile game landscape, for example, has created an impressive amount of games that are boring and we hate to play and yet just can’t stop; and then, in a particularly moustache-twirling stroke of evil, they offer you the option of paying to not play—”buy a Level Boost by only ten Froocoins and you don’t have to click the same thing 1000 times!”. Spending some time with a game like this and then going back to an old-fashioned arcade game (the type where you paid to play more because it was fun) feels like the same absolute quality-of-life improvement as moving from Coca-cola to fresh fruit juice, or fast-food burgers to handmade ones, etc.
I was provisionally with you until the “objective” part, then you lost me. I don’t think that word means what you think it means. Are you really claiming that the relative merits of Bach vs. Katy Perry are an immutable fact of nature, like the relative masses of the Moon and the Sun ?
Yes, facetiously.
Right, but the problem is, can you objectively justify that “easy to like; addictive; few hedons” is an objectively coherent concept ? What’s the difference between “linking” and “hedons” ? How do you measure these quantities in an objective way ? You seem to be implying that Katy Perry is worse than Bach, but is that universally true ?
Ok, I shall attempt a non-facetious answer then.
I was being kind of unfair to Katy Perry; what Perrian songs provide us is a different kind of enjoyment than Bach compositions, and it’s not totally appropriate to compare the two. Hedons come in colors.
One way to derive enjoyment from a Bach composition, or classical/orchestral/erudite music in general, could be something as follows. First you have to consciously notice the individual melodic lines, or “voices”, and the way their pitch rises and falls, and their rhythm. (When I’m doing this, I find it helps to imagine I’m playing the instrument, even if I only have a vague idea of what’s the instrument is like). Once you’ve listened to the composition a few times and grew some familiarity (=burned some recognition synapses) for each voice, you listen again and then try achive kind of a gestalt perception, feeling the rhythm and the melody of all of them at once; their individual sensations are designed to fit together, in what’s called “harmony”. (This feature, and this feature only, is a curious Western/European fetish; everything else is musically universal, but only the European tradition has decided to focus on this weird act of mental juggling. If you compare it with, say, African or Indian music, you realize that the “complex” European music is relatively simple re: rhythm, scales etc., but excels in complex harmonies). When you get the hang of this, you get in reward a botload of hedons that music afficionados describe, in all seriousness, as “ecstasy”, “rapture”, “trance” etc. For anyone trying to do this, they have some awesome visualizations of the voices in Youtube now, and I think it’s a wonderful way to start. You can dig yet deeper by learning the basics of music theory and trying to be aware of how Bach hacked it upside-down and sideways; the free online Yale course on classical music is a great start for this.
One way to enjoy Katy Perry could be as follows. First, have an emotional hangup. Then, on Saturday evening, finally free from your boring dayjob, build up some tension and expectation by trying out some of your favourite, special “going out” clothes; apply the makeup you wouldn’t normally allow yourself; do your hair and nails, etc. Then go to a club; a place designed to alter states of consciousness with dark ambiance/colorful lights, collective rituals, erotic atmosphere and so forth. Give it a push with chemical intoxication. Then when they play Kate Perry let your body move freely to the loud, imposing, pulsating rhythm, in the way that comes naturally to all humans, and when the lyrics go “No, no way / No, no way / You think that I am cracking, but you can’t break me / (break me), use your linguistic faculty to recall these meanings (that you had previously memorized), imbue them with personal significance re: your emotional hangups, and scream these words to the face of the uncaring void.
You could try to use approach #1 with Kate Perry, or approach #2 with Bach, but I predict you’d get fewer hedons either way. Different colors.
A claim that I find Bach “better” than Katy Perry is a claim that, even acknowledging for their different purposes, my overall cumulative enjoyment with Bach is higher. Of course there are times when the kind of thing I want to do is Katy Perry-ish and not Bach-ish; but the word “better” still makes sense (in the same way that one could say “I like fencing better than hiking”, even if right now I feel like hiking).
A belief that Bach is “objectively better” than Perry—or, removing the facetiousness, a claim that Bach is a “good taste”—amounts to a belief that, if any human being follows the entire process to maximize Bach and Perry hedon counts, the absolute count will be higher for Bach, even acknowledging individual variance (and the non-interchangeability of their different colors).
⁂
But the main point here isn’t the controversial notion of “good taste”; it’s the less controversial one of “acquired taste”. The process needed to maximize Perry’s hedon count is a lot easier, faster and simpler than the one needed to maximize Bach’s. Listen to a Perry song but once and you get it; the same ain’t true of Bach at all. This property applies more generally to pop music vs. classical/prog-rock/avant-garde jazz/bizarre ethnic stuff, or Hollywood formula-movies (explicitly designed, via focus groups etc., to be easy and addictive) vs. European arthouse flicks, or fast food vs. good cuisine, and so forth. The point is that if you eat one Big Mac and one weird bland Japanese thingie, you will think the Big Mac is “better”, in the sense that its hedon count will absolutely be higher; however, if you slowly savour 50 Big Macs while paying careful attention to all the individual tastes and their “rhythm” and their “harmony” etc., and do the same with 50 weird bland Japanese thingies, you might well surprise yourself preferring the latter to such an enormous extent that you become a loudmouth Japanese-bland-thingie advocate. Which leads you to never trust your first impressions, which leads you to be food-adventurous (music-adventurous etc.), which is a hedon-maximizing strategy. And this is just a matter of cultural knowledge; one learns to be intrigued, rather than repelled, by a certain impression of strangeness, a feeling of “I don’t quite get what’s the point of this”, which is a telltale sign of “my brain isn’t totally used to this thing yet; I have to soak my neurons in it a bit longer before I can judge”. A few experiences like this and one finds oneself saying, not “I don’t like $thing”, but “I don’t like $thing yet.”
And that’s why I don’t like using the word “better” to describe “virally successful”. A virally successful hedonistic item will maximize for ease of acquisition, not for maximum hedon count. If you get used to think in Coke=better terms, you’ll believe your tastes never change and spend your entire life missing out on a lot of stuff, which I find to be a minor human tragedy. And, despite the elitist aura surrounding them, none of that “hard” stuff is even that hard. You just have to give it a few tries. I taught my children to like vegetables, Asiatic cuisine, unsweetned tea/lattes etc. without any major trouble. I long for a culture where this would be the norm, rather than an elitist or eccentric thing to do; because, not only it would help fight back the obesity crisis, the attention-economy crisis etc., but it would also be a lotta more fun for everyone; the key to get rid of the oppressive, addictive things may well be realizing that, rather than making sacrifices, you can actually enjoy more without their dominance over you.
(Sylvia Plath)
In An Experiment in Criticism, C.S. Lewis proposed an objective criterion for good literature: if people make the effort to read it again and again, then it’s good, whether or not Oxford dons or SSC readers get it. I think this works fairly well with literature, since reading even twenty pages requires some investment of time and mental energy. Maybe it doesn’t work so well with short songs, which one might play over and over again for nostalgic reasons without having to put any real effort into enjoying them.
Considering he lived almost 300 years ago, I’d say Bach wins from shear staying power.
Katy Perry is better than Bach if you want to dance the way people usually do today.
Coca-cola is better if you want to drive home afterwards. Also I’m pretty sure a lot of the value of French wine comes from the snobbery – if Coca-Cola and other fizzy drinks cost $100 a bottle you’d get people declaring their inherent superiority over, say, iced tea or whatever.
I won’t defend a Big Mac except to say that it’s a lot cheaper than the steak.
I haven’t read Virginia Woolf but don’t knock The Little Prince. It tells its story and its moral lessons simply, elegantly, and plainly, which is extremely difficult to do well.
I disagree on the French wine not being better than Coke, due to incontrovertible subjective evidence. While undoubtedly some of its renown is sheer capitalist wealth-signaling and commodity fetishism (certainly there’s no reason to ascribe hundreds or thousands of dollars to a bottle), I *know* how many hedons a good wine (French or otherwise) can give compared to a sugary soft drink, and I know the difference isn’t caused by snobbery, labels, prices, expectations or any other external factor; since I’ve experienced both as sensations, no argument in words can change this experiential knowledge (no more than you can convince me that unripe watermelons taste better than ripe ones and I bet people would love unripe watermelons too if you just painted them red).
I also know that wine is an acquired taste—i.e. you need to get used to it—while sugar is not. So when people claim that sugary drinks are more hedonic than good wine, it’s much more plausible to me that they simply haven’t took the time to get their synapses acquainted with wine, rather than it being a genetically-determined preference. I find this more plausible because, in my personal experience, whenever I press a sugared-drink-preferer for details, they invariably turn out to have a fixed-taste, non-food-adventurous worldview; which necessarily precludes access to any acquired taste in the first place. (I.e. the person denies themself the only way to access the maximum hedonic value of non-easy flavors.)
I deal with your other objections in my comment above starting with “I shall attempt a non-facetious answer”.
Nor was it on the mind of the authors of Mahabharata, the Norse sagas, Jack and the Beanstalk, et cetera.
Whoa- pulling you (or Robin Hanson) right up there re: the Mahabharta! That’s chock-full of commentary about how this is the struggle of dharma versus adharma; Yudisthira, the eldest brother and king who wants to throw it all over and go live quietly in the forest rather than engage in a bloody civil war gets lectured by the sages and elders that it is his duty to be king and to rule and to claim the rightful throne. His cousins are all shown as exemplars of evil living and behaviour, and the only morally grey character, Karna, is shown to be ‘really’ one of the Good Guys as the secret eldest son of Queen Kunti and eldest brother of all the Pandavas.
The whole action gets held up in the middle before the bloody battle of Kurukshetra by Arjuna having those exact same doubts: what are we fighting for/over? those are my family on the other side! and Krishna delivering the entire Bhagavad Gita as an answer (basically much the same message God gives to Job, only differently couched: shut up and do your duty).
Even Jack and the Beanstalk – yes, Jack is a thief and murderer, but the Giant deserves it – he’s a miser and a cannibal (Fee-fi-fo-fum, I smell the blood of an Englishman/Be he alive or be he dead, I’ll grind his bones to make my bread). Ask any five year old who’s the Bad Guy and who’s the Good Guy there, and I’m willing to venture you won’t get a “Actually, it’s a morally ambiguous tale where both characters are in that middle grey area without a clear hero and villain structure” answer 🙂
Bronze Age/Early Iron Age epics like the Iliad and the Táin Bo Cuailgne are somewhat different, I’ll agree, but that’s because they’re not dealing with a mindset shaped by one or two thousand years of Christianity; it’s a pagan world where Honour is the currency and standard, and where Good and Evil is judged in terms of who is acting most in accord with their status as honour-bound warriors in a kshatriya society. Odysseus’ cunning is admired but also faintly deprecated (he relies on using his brain and being sneaky instead of being a proper Argh Manly Slaughter hero like Achilles).
I’m afraid I’ve only read the Cliff Notes-esque version of Mahabharata, but this (sadly unfinished) Sci-Fi adaptation is IMO quite excellent:
https://www.fanfiction.net/s/3764123/1/Mahabharata-Story
That said, is there a more traditional translation that I should read ? My relationship with Hindu epics is kind of the same as my relationship with EVE Online: it seems really great from a distance, but once you get into it, it’s nothing but wall-to-wall spreadsheets…
This article is nonsense. I just re-read Beowulf and I guarantee you there’s plenty of good-vs-evil content to it. As others have addressed above, the apparent amorality of Homer and was a topic of discussion among the ancients themselves. Others have addressed Plato and Aristotle, but have you read Cicero? Consider the following:
True law is right reason in agreement with nature; it is of universal application, unchanging and everlasting; it summons to duty by its commands, and averts from wrongdoing by its prohibitions. And it does not lay its commands or prohibitions upon good men in vain, though neither have any effect on the wicked. It is a sin to try to alter this law, nor is it allowable to attempt to repeal any part of it, and it is impossible to abolish it entirely. We cannot be freed from its obligations by senate or people, and we need not look outside ourselves for an expounder or interpreter of it. And there will not be different laws at Rome and at Athens, or different laws now and in the future, but one eternal and unchangeable law will be valid for all nations and all times, and there will be one master and ruler, that is, God, over us all, for he is the author of this law, its promulgator, and its enforcing judge. Whoever is disobedient is fleeing from himself and denying his human nature, and by reason of this very fact he will suffer the worst penalties, even if he escapes what is commonly considered punishment.
-De Re Publica, Book III
Cicero’s oratory also frequently casts himself as a virtuous hero defending the republic against various evil villains. I struggle to see how this fits into Scott’s model.
Additionally, the discussion of early Christianity is lacking. Christianity didn’t appear out of nowhere and immediately become a major religious influence on the Roman Empire. The Edict of Milan was in 321, nearly three centuries after the founding of the religion. Are we supposed to imagine that 300 years is blindingly fast for a large cultural shift? And does Scott really think the spread of Christianity across Europe was dominated by meek monks asking fierce barbarians to convert, and them agreeing? Have you noticed how many martyrs the Catholic church has? Conversion was not simply “asking” either. Overlooking blatant examples of spreading Christianity by the sword (ie Charlemagne and the Saxons) common missionary tactics included things like destroying the shrines and statues of opposing deities to prove the superior power of Jesus, and the conversion of a monarch (which was frequently politically motivated, sometimes imposed by a victorious Christian power in a peace treaty) could impose substantial wordly pressure on the unconverted.
But even if we pretend the ancient sources support Scott’s model (which they don’t) and his metaphor with early Christianity holds up (which it doesn’t) there’s is still a large problem with this argument: Scott’s perception of morality is that of a 21st century American, and the Greeks and Romans were writing from the perspective of ancient Greeks and Romans. What looks like black-and-white good-versus-evil to us could easy look like complex shades-of-gray to our distant ancestors, as their values are different. Characters and actors which are perfectly aligned with good or evil behavior in our view will not be in alignment for someone of a different moral perspective, and thus could be interpreted as demonstrating moral shades of gray. Naturally, this can work in reverse as well: a work which, to its ancient authors, appears to demonstrate perfect good-vs-evil moral sensibility could very well look morally neutral or complex to us, with our different values systems. Scott does not address this issue in the slightest, thereby assuming either that it is trivial to identify when this is happening, or that, if good-vs-evil narratives existed in the past, that they would reflect modern sensibilities.
In short, this post is bad literary criticism, bad history, and bad reasoning.
I would say that good vs. evil stories, at least as political atrocity propaganda, are very old, at least in the case I’m most familiar with, the Chinese.
For example, the founders of the Zhou Dynasty justified their conquest of the Shang through stories about how horrible and depraved the final ruler of the Shang (and, predictably, his sadistic consort) had been. And not just “he levied high taxes” or “he wasn’t our guy”; gross stuff designed to hit your disgust moral foundations, like dismembering pregnant women, devising cruel and unusual tortures for entertainment, boating on a lake of wine dotted with forests of roast meat, etc. Moreover, this was thought to be a pattern: the Shang had supposedly been justified in overthrowing the Xia because their last ruler was evil and depraved as well.
The story of King Wu of Zhou versus the last ruler of the Shang is very much “good conquers evil” stuff: King Wu’s birth is even retroactively imbued with a certain supernatural aura akin to Moses, Buddha, Jesus… Heaven sent him to smite the evil empire.
What’s more, there’s actually a suspicion in the Chinese tradition of pure fiction not intended to instill virtues. That is didactic is the default mode for storytelling, “just for fun” the aberration. Not all didactic stories include a struggle of good against evil, of course, but I think there are a pretty good number of B.C. historical stories including obvious heroes and villains.
That said, I do think there is something to the “good vs. evil as storytelling crack” theory, and intensifying the villainy of the villains while making the heroes into even more extreme underdogs may refine it. An interesting example might be the Three Kingdoms stories. The original historical records do not present a black-and-white struggle between good and evil, but popular retellings in drama, storytelling, and finally, the famous novel, move very much in that direction. In the novel (and to a sometimes comical extent in popular drama) it is clear who are the virtuous underdogs and who the villainous plotters.
Certainly in the realm of popular drama you already have comically, exaggeratedly bad, unsympathetic characters losing to exaggeratedly good characters at least as early as the 13th c. though usually not in an epic, LoTR kind of way.
“But honestly, Achilles seems to have been fighting really hard. ”
Achilles was a fictional demigod. Most ancient deaths in battle happened when chasing down the fleeing. The early modern era came up with the idea of making the soldiers more afraid of their officers than the enemy by killing some of them and this worked well enough to be widely adopted despite sounding rather counterproductive, which does not speak at all well for the prior state of the art in getting folks to fight to their last. Sure, there are always stories about exceptional warrior cultures, “with your shield or on it,” but this was not the rule.
“Also do we really want to claim that concentration camps worked because the Nazis believed you should take principled positions based on moral values, instead of unquestioningly supporting your in-group? ”
I think they might have believed that there was a terrible monster to the east that would inevitably put them in those camps if they didn’t unquestioningly support their ingroup enough to avoid losing the war.
Which is what actually happened, more or less, to about half the country.
So less “principle” vs “blind obedience” and more “existential threat.”
I know listening to neo-Nazis is generally unpopular, but “what the Nazis thought they were fighting for” might be an area in which they are unusually insightful– hence, I direct you to the lyrics of the neo-Nazi song “The Snow Fell.”
The Nazi/Communist battle is a definite possible outcome if we allow the current right/left political discourse continue on it’s path.
This was thought of before the early modern era. Herodotus has the Spartan traitor Demaratus tell Xerxes before Thermopylae that the Persians fight out of fear of their superiors (and specifically of Xerxes himself) while the Spartans fight out of fear of their law.
And of course there was the Roman practice of decimation.
I think that you get a better sense of the history by listening to Nazis rather neo-Nazis. Listen to the WWII marching song Erica. The lyrics are about a flower and a fiancée. German conscripts marched off to war singing of the land and the girl back home.
“The Snow Fell” portrays Germans as ideological, with the implied warning from history being “Don’t get taken in by a bad ideology.”.
“Erica” portrays Germans as naïve with the implied warning from history being “Don’t be naïve.”.
A lot of today’s most popular tales incorporate meta stories that pop up over and over in old religious texts. Star Wars, Stark Trek, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter etc all deal with similar themes. That everyone is equally good/evil and each individual has to fight the inner battle of moving towards the light and away from the dark in order to be redeemed. That is just one example.
Perhaps why this recurring theme makes for such compelling storytelling is because we fight this battle in our own lives everyday.
I highly recommend watching Jordan Peterson’s lecture series on the bible where he interprets the bible metaphorically. Very relevant to this blog post. It can be found on YouTube.
This is not a comprehensive account of what happened, though. What happened is that the missionaries would come to the tribe of Hrothvalg The Bloody, who happened to be situated next to a vast and powerful Holy Roman Empire, which happened to have no qualms against attacking the lands of neighboring pagans, and in fact considered it their christian duty. Then Hrothvalg would make a reasonable game-theoretic decision to ditch his old gods in favor of Jesus, meekness, nominal peace with a powerful neighbor, and strategic advantage over those dirty pagans from nearby tribes.
(Alternately, they would come to the tribe of Hrothvalg The Bloody who did not yet realize how scary the Christian states are, and they would predictably die in gruesome ways and become canonized martyrs of the Church.)
Does this also explain the way that Christianity was accepted in Ireland, under the ministration of Patrick?
My other example of Boniface, who preached Christianity in Frisia and Germania. Though Boniface had the support of the Carolingian dynasty, I don’t know if we can point to that as a reason for the success of Boniface. (And he died a martyr, and is canonized as a Saint…)
LIkewise with the saints who traveled into Viking regions to preach. Did they win because of the Message, or because of a powerful empire that the Vikings were afraid of?
At one time, the Varangian guard was composed of Rus/Norse/other-warriors who traveled to Constantinople to take service as mercenaries in the pay of the Emporer. When this practice began, these were mostly pagans serving a Christian Emporer. How did that cultural exchange affect the spread of Christianity?
And what about the pagan Angles and Saxons who invaded England, and met Christian Britons? Though the Angles and Saxons came to dominate England, they adopted the religion of Christianity.
I’m not sure the story of the spread of Christianity is always simple.
Though not (always) from the Britons- the Pope sent missionaries to the Saxons a couple of hundred years later, IIRC earlier than the Bernicians in the North adopted Christianity from Celtic sources (after their king, Oswald, had spent time in exile in the Christian Scottish kingdom of Dal Riata). There were differences in practice and possibly doctrine between Roman and Celtic Christianity, which were resolved in England at the Synod of Whitby.
Key thing to understand about the rise of Christianity is that during its time as the Roman state religion it adopted all the structural benefits of Roman bureaucracy (most obvious in the hierarchical structure of the Catholic church and the summary, council-based ways it dealt with early doctrinal splits to maintain unity) and was then able to retain and leverage these advantages to become one of the Empire’s two main successor power centers in western Europe — the other, the aristocracy, also being a remnant of Roman bureaucracy, though less intactly preserved.
This isn’t to say memetic fitness didn’t have a key part in its early rise, and obviously its missionary ethic contributed to its later worldwide domination — but an “open market of ideology” is not a full explanation.
Could this not just be a case of selecting a few titles that fit the narrative, and ignoring the rest? I know very little about ancient literature, but couldn’t it be the case that books such as The Iliad survived in common knowledge because it was a complex, superior narrative to simple tales of good and evil, which will often be easier for mass audiences to understand but perhaps not have the lasting quality of great works? It doesn’t really need mentioning that there are many stories in the modern era which offer far more than a simple good vs evil narrative, and while these may not be as popular I wouldn’t bet against There Will be Blood lasting longer in cultural memory than Star Wars. Did the ancient Greeks, or Persians or Chinese or whomever not have many, many tales which took on simpler narratives, but as a result were not quite good enough to last into modern cultural memory?
Actually, even among the famous works I can think of a number of clear good vs. evil stories.
Odysseus – Clever underdog hero uses his wits to escape various obviously-evil monsters and villains to return home. Meanwhile, Penelope uses her wits to fend off the horde of suitors who want to marry her and take Odysseus’s stuff.
Theseus – Wandering hero kills bandits and murderers, saves his father’s kingdom from an oppressive other kingdom which is literally demanding human sacrifices.
Antigone – Desecrating the dead is bad, m’kay?
Odysseus – monsters aren’t evil, they’re just, well, monsters. I guess you could argue that in many situations in the Odyssey, expected host-guest relationships are being broken (the suitors stay too long, and thus are bad guests, Polyphemus eats his guests, and thus is a bad host) but this isn’t really a perfect analogue for good and evil. I think there’s definitely something to the idea that this is a fundamentally different way of looking at things than the Christian one. Odysseus is the protagonist, sure, but he’s not a Jesus figure in any way.
Antigone – I think you’re really misinterpreting things here. The whole point of the play is that both Creon and Antigone are right. This is the fundamental tragic insight, that not all goods are commensurable, and thus righteous conflict is inevitable. Her brother is a traitor, and thus not justified in being according funerary rites. But he is also her brother, and thus deserves funerary rites. Admittedly, Creon comes across as kind of an asshole, but I don’t think there’s much of an indication that he’s wrong in the Hitler-was-wrong sense. The idea that there cannot be opposed goods really is a novelty in the Christian tradition, I think, most clearly expressed by people such as, e.g., Boethius.
The way I remember it it was pretty clear that Creon was over the line denying funerary rites. I don’t think Antigone had any kind of ‘in’ with the gods–they just punished Creon because he was objectively wrong.
Wiki’s summary confirms that it ends with Creon admitting he was wrong and everything was his fault…
That is a pretty shallow reading.
Nietzsche seems relevant here. In the old stories the dichotomy was good in the sense of noble vs. bad in the sense of low birth and the main achievement was dying in glorious combat. In the new stories the dichotomy is good in the sense of humility vs. evil in the sense of hubris and arrogance and the true achievement lies in overcoming temptation.
The Christian influence is obvious. Whether the phenomenon that Nietzsche described started with the rise of Christianity or not, it was certainly in full bloom in the 19th century, e.g. in Charles Dickens’s stories many heroes are base and low-born (Copperfield, Pip).
My guess is that it started with Christianity, at the end of Antiquity, but, due to the barbarian invasions, the old Homeric mentality became once again prevalent until around the 1400s, when the rise of mercenaries, professional soldiers, the new middle class, the “noblesse de robe”, etc. again put an end to it.
Maybe once the Roman empire has conquered the known world and established “pax romana”, people eventually became dissatisfied with displays of military strength. Trajan, Marcus Aurelius, etc. were too successful for the good of their successors and made people wonder what happens next, where it all leads.
Also, there were some spectacular displays of hubris the next century, with Caracalla, Philip the Arab, Eliogabalus, etc.. The old ways began to seem like a dead end, maybe. Christianity was a channel for this discontent.
Maybe this is a genuine evolution in human psychology (i.e. at the end of Antiquity people discovered a cure for hubris) or maybe this is a cycle that keeps reoccurring, who knows.
Anthropologists have tried to track the religious beliefs of different societies and explain the variations. I don’t know in detail what they’ve found, but I do know that they have put together some pretty big data sets and that Swanson’s (1960) book “The birth of the gods” gets cited a lot.
A little bit of googling reveals that, in one data set, 24% of preindustrial societies believed in an active high god that was concerned with morality. Not sure how many of those were pre-Christian or independent of Christianity.
We should probably be wary, though, of extrapolating too far from the characteristics of modern non-industrial societies to those 1500 years ago. High-level concepts can percolate an awfully long way in that sort of time
Whole theses have been written on Frodo Baggins as Christ-figure
Frodo as a Christ figure is a pretty big stretch, though any one character as a Christ figure is a big stretch.
Fellowship opens with Frodo being 33 years old. This is not a coincidence.
Gandalf dies at the top of a mountain after a struggle against evil and then is brought back to life to finish his task of saving mankind. That is not a coincidence.
The fact that Frodo has one or two aspects that can be related to Jesus is not enough to make him a Christ figure, there are far to many (I would say intentional) differences in the story to make it so.
“And doesn’t the Bible contains” should probably be “And doesn’t the Bible contain”
Vague ideas can often be “saved from death by their vagueness” as Pauline Kael said. i.e. they travel better in a mass-communication society than involved ones do (think meme’s and inane slogans “Right side of history” etc). Movies allow for more visual complexity but less literal, and can be marketed to a larger population when the good and bad qualities of characters apply to a larger crowd (are more vague but yet, for dramatic purposes, distinctive).
That is the largest driving force for why movies are the way they are. Same could probably be said for radio in different terms, and the Gutenberg machine was also blamed for allowing the distribution of lowbrow literature (appealing to the masses).
Seeing some causation between this and Nationalism is at best a very vague idea also — so maybe we can predict this hogwash will travel very far 😀
It seems like good vs. evil stories existed for a long time, but that they were more common in a religious context. Maybe it didn’t take 1500 years for the meme to jump contexts, it just happened to be when religion stopped being the most universal form of pop entertainment. The Peace of Westphalia marked both the beginning of the modern nation state and the end of the pretence of a universal catholic identity in europe. Villainy’s more recent popularity might be a consequence of secularization. This also feels quite eurocentric, with europe’s specific understanding of both religion and political states.
So, more testably, were (secular) good vs. evil stories more common in Germany and Britain than France and Italy in the 1700’s? Grimm, Robin Hood, and some of Shakespeare seem to agree with that, but I’m a lot less familiar with non-english traditions.
I wouldn’t say this is an entirely accurate version of the spread of christianity. I mean, the Battle of Milvian Bridge was quite important and that was basically turning Jesus into a war god. In general, Christianity changed radically between the time when it was a small upstart religion and when it later had to be a state religion, and justify/support all the things that states do. If Hrothvalg The Bloody actually did become less violent (which I doubt – the history of Christian Europe is basically a history of endless war), we might as well view that as a colonialist ploy.
Minor side note. One change I’ve noticed between older stories is that characters breaking from their families and independently just striking out on their own is a lot more common in modern stories.
I suspect that this boils down to reflecting reality, try to strike out without family support or at least support from someone in Ye Olden Days and your most likely end was in a paupers grave. In more modern times someone with any kind of saleable skill can much more easily simply drop all contact with their family, move to another country and do their own thing.
Which I suspect also ties in a little with the loyalty thing. Loyalty wasn’t terribly optional if you wanted good outcomes.
I really like explanation 1
the 19th century saw both the rise of nationalism and the development of cheap reliable and easy to use hand guns
now consider two societies
one dominated by the “good guys only fight against evil” meme
and the other by the martial virtues
saturate with hand guns and let simmer for a few decades
what will you find when you come back?
iirc, reading Achilles as fighting for his side out of patriotic duty is a completely anachronistic modern projection. Achilles, like his comrades, is essentially a mercenary, he’s in for the fun of battleing, not so much because he believes in a greater cause; the side he fights on is accessory.
When for a long interval in the story, Achilles refuses to fight, his friends come to try to talk to him into getting back to the fight. Their arguments essentially amount to “you’re going to miss all the fun”. Not once do they mention “duty”.
This here.
http://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/Main/AchillesInHisTent
“Achilles in his tent” is a *trope namer*. He backs out of the fight, while his comrades’ army is suffering and dying, because he’s pissed that Agamemnon pulled rank and took a slave girl that Achilles “deserved”. When he gets back to the fight, it’s because a friend who went in his place was killed and now he’s pissed, so we can say his moral universe consists of at least “Achilles and Patroclus”, but “Achilles and Patroclus and all the other Greeks” appears to be a much much weaker moral category. It must *exist*, since there’s some sort of “fighting and looting and enslaving and raping Trojans is good, but doing that to other Greeks would be bad” dichotomy, but IIRC it doesn’t seem to go much farther than that.
How universal is the “scrappy underdog story”?
“Noble amateurs defeat tyrannical evil empire” is basically the American creation myth, so it makes sense that this story type is popular here, but is that universally true? Is there a Russian version of Rocky where Ivan Drago bulks up laboring on a collective farm, eating brown bread, and hugging kindly babushkas, in order to defeat the evil capitalist stooge Rocky, with his array of fancy gizmos?
That was Rocky IV. 😉
In the original Rocky, Rocky Balboa knows he can’t actually win the match against the champion Apollo Creed, and in fact he doesn’t. The goal Rocky set for himself, and achieved, was to prove that he was worthy of the opportunity to challenge the champion – Apollo had won most of his matches by knockout, and if Rocky could “go the distance” by making it through the entire length of a boxing match with Apollo without being knocked out, he’d show that he’s as good a fighter as any of the professionals that Apollo defeated in the past. Which he does. Rocky loses the match, but he succeeds in winning the respect of Apollo Creed and the audience watching.
Yes, I was aware of that, and was referring to the series. Forgot that this is a place where one must always be wary to avoid putting out pedant-bait 😛
But the first movie does make an interesting point, Americans at least like underdogs even when they lose. We like our heroes to fight against impossible odds without losing hope, even (especially?) if the odds eventually catch up to them
“Remember the Alamo”… and Bataan, and Wake, etc.
We also like martyrs and self sacrifice, but not suicides. We laud guys that jump on a grenade, but not Kamikazes or suicide bombers. We expect our heroes to fight to the end and maintain hope, but at the same time we don’t seem to attach the same “better death than surrender” attitude that the WWII Japanese had.
The end of Independence Day.
The difference is not the tactic, but when it’s used. If it’s used as a last resort, it’s noble. When it’s used as your standard opening move, it’s less noble. You could say that the Japanese resorted to the tactic out of collective desperation, but something about planning it ahead of time and doing it deliberately seems less noble than say, an infantry company out of ammo deciding it’s better to do one last bayonet charge.
Possibly I am just rationalizing.
This is a good post summarizing scholarship on why Christianity “came out of nowhere”:
Christianity won over paganism by epitomizing pagan ideals. Some excerpts:
And then Richard Carrier’s research on the historicity of Jesus points out that, as Greek philosophy spread across the areas that they had conquered, the local deities would mix with Greek philosophy/pessimism. These Greek pessimism + local religion combinations became “mystery religions” where pious local gods undergo unjust suffering/execution. Whatever you think about his other arguments about Jesus not existing, it seems like he’s correct that Christianity is Greek philosophy mixed with Jewish religion. So it’s not as out of nowhere as it seems.
Kind of scary/ironic to think of the Old Testament as the life-affirming religion of the ancient world, but maybe “God will punish you if you’re bad and bless you (maybe) if you’re good” is probably a lot better than “life is full of senseless, unjust suffering; the gods laugh at our attempts to defy cruel fate, which even they cannot escape.”
Related, an archaeologist once told me that while the ancient Egyptian religion, (one of?) the first to include a possibility of (pleasant?) life after death, may seem kind of morbid and scary by our standards, in fact it was probably a sign that life in Egypt was good enough that people actually wanted it to continue after death.
Regarding Rome and the rise of Christianity: apart from the very appealing argument of pure coincidence (i.e. Constantine has a weird dream, paints crosses on his soldiers’ shields, and wins the Battle of the Milvian Bridge), my Roman history professor theorized that a major contributor was the Christian idea of martyrdom (dying for your religion gives you instant access to heaven) made the Christians irrationally brave, (see, e.g., lions in the Coliseum), and the Romans came to respect Christianity as having some of the old Roman virtues of bravery, strength, heroism, etc., that the Late Empire period lacked.
(I should also note the Judeo-Christian monotheism was heretical to Romans, because it denied the existence of other gods, thus leading to their continuous persecution and facilitating conspicuous showings of bravery)
Personally I give a film bonus points if it lacks this good-guy vs. bad guy thing; so I know there to be plenty that lack it. Let me take a moment and just cite the films I have at hand that don’t have this plot:
For example Bolt, ParaNorman, Moana, Back to the Future, Mary Poppins, How to Train Your Dragon, Song of the Sea, Inside Out, The Lego Movie, Dumbo, Honey I Shrunk the Kids, Home, Saving Mr. Banks.
So I don’t accept the premise that every story in pop culture is good vs. evil rather than a complex mix.
I don’t think there’s anything complicated going on here: it’s easier to construct films and stories about a good-vs-evil axis; you might as well ask what it says about our culture that every other films has talking animals, or is sci-fi — they’re compelling things that are a common starting point for story writing.
Also, the Hebrew Bible very much does not assume a “the Israelites are good; everyone else is evil” stance; it is very mixed and nuanced; for example in the story of David (Israel’s favourite child) murdering Uriah to conceal his affair with Uriah’s wife — David very much comes off worse and is humilated by Nathan to press the point home — despite Uriah being a Cananite no less; see also the book of Ruth, an entire book dedicated to how lovely a Moabite(!) is and that she is a matriarch of the house of David.
I think you are slightly behind the times on this one; moral narratives have gone out of fashion in fiction.
Comic books largely abandoned them in the 80s, fantasy abandoned them in the 90s (I blame Robert Jordan specifically for this, as the Wheel of Time deconstructed the ridiculousness of moral narrative), science fiction abandoned them – shit, a while ago, I am not even sure now. Fiction has never been big on moral stories. There has been a small resurgence, but even that has included a lot more nuance than the early works.
Movies are behind the fashion on this, which is to be expected, since Hollywood generally sells nostalgia, and it is currently largely selling comic book nostalgia.
In games, modern games have slowly been drifting away from morality stories.
Can you elaborate on this?
Over Christmas break, I read Beowulf, in a translation-plus-commentary by J.R.R. Tolkien.
For those who don’t know: one of Tolkien’s early scholarly papers, The Monsters and the Critics, was about Beowulf. Tolkien had a strong mastery of Old English, and had a similar level of knowledge of Nordic languages and legends. He enjoyed the poem as a story, and enjoyed it as a piece of cultural and linguistic history.
The story of Beowulf is a story of Good vs. Evil. The Evil is embodied in monsters, not in humans. But the poet linked the monsters to the family of Cain in Genesis.
The poet praises Beowulf for his courage and skill of combat. The poet also praises Beowulf for not exalting himself above the kings he serves under, and for being willing to sacrifice his life to save many others.
The poem is told as if most characters have heard of Christianity and give it some credence. But the poem also mentions that the people of Heorot went back to their old idols and religious practices while under the depredations of Grendel. And the central characters in the story do not talk about the afterlife or Heaven in a Christian way.
It is a story that could be enjoyed by pagans or by Christians who were present in England during the 8th Century. The story is told in Old English, but the source was either Danish or Geatish. Thus, the Old English speakers who heard the story would not identify it as a story of Our Tribe.
The English audience would likely recognize the cultural context of kings-and-heroic-warriors. They would recognize the type of political maneuverings between Danish/Swedish/Geatish kings that are in the background of the story.
But the story of Beowulf isn’t a simple Us-vs-Them story. Nor is it a story of Nationalism.
I dispute that the Iliad isn’t a Good vs Evil narrative. it’s just about people, not sides.
It’s just that, like most old stories, it’s a virtue ethics narrative. So PEOPLE are good, or evil, based on their failings. The moral of the Iliad is “don’t let your desires control you, or all is doomed and the gods can’t save you”
Firstly, the Trojans are CLEARLY the good guys. They have one evil character, Paris. His evil is that he is lustful, and thus effeminate. His desire, and his inability to overcome it, fucks things up so bad an entire CITY-STATE of good, rich, wise, god-fearing people cannot fix it, against an army of terrible human beings.
Everyone else in Troy is a good guy. Priam is wise and Noble, Hector is no shit a modern virtuous knight. Aeneas is pretty awesome.
On the Greek side, with the exception of Diomedes (who is something of the model of a perfect greek.), Achilles, who is not thrilled at being there and is too hot-headed, and Odysseus, who becomes rapidly not thrilled at being there and is all-together too sneaky, we have mostly assholes
Agamemnon is high grade, full octane evil, even to a Bronze age noble, right from the first section of the Illiad. He enslaves and rapes the daughter of a priest, abandoning his vows to his wife, and his rage in war gets hundreds of his soldiers killed for no reason. He repeatedly tests his commanders for insubordination, not unlike a paranoid dictator. He is the worst.
Menelaus is consumed by envy and hatred. Even more than Paris, this whole thing is his fault. They are there for a decade because of adultery, it feels stupid because it IS stupid. Paris wont face him in combat, he’s a coward, that should end it.
Ajax cannot lose, even to a friend. When he does he goes insane and kills himself.
Patroclus is overly rash, rushing in when it is unwise, breaking the shield wall. He represents the rage of Achilles without its control.
They are just all awful. And its hard to see how someone could read the Illiad and not see it as a character study for a young noble of the Greek Dark Ages. A guide on how to behave, how to fufuill your duty, and the consequences of failure on those you care about.
I very, very much doubt that this is the way the Greeks read/heard the text.
The Greeks, after all, were… the Greeks. And not the Trojans. So they’re not going to listen to a narrative that exclusively condemns their own people and celebrates a foreign tribe. That’s just not how things worked.
Odysseus’ “sneakiness” is very much to be admired, indeed that’s why he’s the main character of the Odyssey. As you note, the others have flaws, but that’s simply because these are the main characters of the story and Greek characters tend to have both virtues and flaws. Achilles rage and pride are flaws, but his courage and bravery are virtues. Seeing either side as the “true story” is really missing the point.
+1.
@Enkidum Lucky for us we have lots of interpretation of the Iliad available to us from the Classical Period, and indeed Plato, Aristotle, Gorgias, and Euripedes all seem to interpret the Iliad in a way consonant with Michael Handy’s interpretation.
I think that your idea of “ancient heroes weren’t 2018-virtuous, but they were 1000 BC-virtuous” holds a lot of water. Ancient myths did have characters reliably get punished for breaking certain moral laws (much like any character today who shuns The Power of Friendship is sure to be proven wrong by the third act), it’s just that the crimes that they committed were things like kinslaying or idolatry rather than slavery and mass murder. Homer doesn’t see a problem with the Greeks attacking Troy, but he makes it clear that kidnapping the daughter of the high priest of Apollo was a very bad move.
There are definitely some modern, “refined” story formulas, but I feel like they’re only marginal changes, not enough to explain a huge shift in storytelling style. Blake Snyder’s Save the Cat (the Bible of modern Hollywood writing) is just a slightly more detailed version of the Hero’s Journey. Some of the things you outline are due to narrative necessity – the heroes are disorganized underdogs because if they were organized and efficient there wouldn’t be a challenge – but like I said, marginal changes.
Somewhat relevant: Extra Credits had an interesting analysis comparing American and Japanese video game design and how their culture views guns. Japanese culture has the idea of a warrior class (the samurai), and often present the hero’s power as something innate to them (like Megaman’s arm cannon). American culture has the idea of the citizen-soldier, and their games often present the hero as an everyman who is pushed into taking up arms (like Gordon Freeman). Except both of those games were made long after the shift to gun-based armies was made, so I’m not sure if this is evidence one way or the other.
Thanks for this. I read the essay yesterday and couldn’t believe the author missed this when citing Tolkien and C.S. Lewis as examples. And Rowling, frankly. Even Philip Pullman – he wrote His Dark Materials as an atheist fantasy, but the false god in the story was clearly the Christian version.
Christianity shaped Western values so much that it’s in our DNA even as a secular society. It worries me that so many people seem unaware of this. (It’s not like we have to agree with it, any more than knowing who our parents are means we have to agree with them.)
I was actually thinking about the redemption of Darth Vader in this light recently, after watching the TLJ. It struck me that it only really works because he dies in the end. We get to feel uplifted by his repentance, and the fact that Luke “saves” him, but never have to face the ugly consequences of his crimes, which would be the Star Wars version of the Nuremberg trials. I wonder if anyone was troubled by that when they first saw RotJ.
What would they do after the trial? Execute him?
The heel face turn of the dragon usually results in death because it simplifies the narrative; you can think of it as a karmic death if you wish.
BUT, are good vs evil narratives inherently better? A lot of my favourite modern narratives involve grey vs grey morality, anti-heroes, anti-villians and sympathetic antagonists. I realise that you mean good in the sense of instant-gratification/ memetic fitness. But I don’t think my taste is that much more sophisticated than average, and I’m more likely to read and recommend Worm than Superman. And anti-hero stories have had a lot of commercial success.
Or is there a three-step evolution of narratives, like this:
Amoral (tribe vs. tribe) -> Moral (good vs. evil) -> Morally complex (antihero vs. sympathetic villain)
To write about this subject without reading Nietzsche is like reinventing geometry without having heard of Euclid. He studied theology with the intent of becoming a minister before he moved to classical philology; this background makes him uniquely suited to tackling the problem of the evolution of morality.
The rise of Christianity, and the dominance of Socratic-Judeo-Christian morality, was a phenomenon of enormous interest to Nietzsche. The great problem he wrestles with is what to replace it with – having shown that our morality is hollow, false, unhealthy, decadent – what path can man take?
Read the Hollingdale or Kaufmann translations of his work if you read him in English.
On the Genealogy of Morals: A Polemic – summary, summary, first essay
Twilight of the Idols & The Anti-Christ – a profound attack on modern values and Christianity.
Beyond Good and Evil – an introduction
On translations of Nietzsche, I would say don’t read anything older than Hollingdale or Kaufmann. The older translations (e.g. Zimmern) are pretty awful, but Hollingdale and Kaufmann are not perfect, and more recent translations are mostly fine and perhaps in a few cases better.
Is there a single volume worth reading either from or about Nietzsche that is comprehensive enough to understand his main ideas?
Edit:That is to say, can you make a recommendation?
Seems like your arguments conflict with each other? On the one hand, “Good vs Evil” isn’t actually new concept, it can be seen in the Crusades, the Bible (both Jewish & Christian), Norse & Maya myth, etc. But on the other hand, “Good vs Evil” is this cool modern meme that conquered everywhere once it caught on because it’s irresistibly powerful.
Pick a side. Hint: you may want to avoid the side that needs to claim a meme that was the keystone for a bunch of religions/mythologies (including Christianity!) hadn’t quite caught on yet.
Not that I disagree with everyone who has already pointed out that a lot of historical stories were about good and evil, but to take a different approach a lot of the ‘good vs evil’ stuff is modern movies is simply ease and familiarity. Michael Bay movies aren’t about good vs evil, they are about big explosions and fight scenes. Everything else is a set up. You cast Mark Wahlberg not because he is a great actor, but because you know his character from the time he steps onto the screen which allows you to skip all kinds of build up. Other highly visual movies just mail in large chunks of the plot and script so they can get to the stuff people are paying to see.
I think the article is based heavily on a flawed premise to start with, comparing pop culture to folklore. Pop culture is filled with things that will be forgotten in a few years/decades. I am sure that Virgil had a contemporary who went around telling stories using sound effects or nudity or some other hook and skimped on character development that wouldn’t translate to the written word or cross cultures easily.
Really? Evven Wikipedia says “The baptism of Kiev was followed by similar ceremonies in other urban centres of the country. The Ioakim Chronicle says that Vladimir’s uncle, Dobrynya, forced the Novgorodians into Christianity “by fire”, while the local mayor, Putyata, persuaded his compatriots to accept Christian faith “by the sword””.
Fourth possibility: narratives with easy good/evil are more effective at propagating (in the memetic sense) in the short term, but the curators preserving stories for the future select against them.
If this is caused by Christianity, we would actually expect to see a decrease in good-vs-evil stories in cultures that lose their belief. And anecdotally that seems to be the case. Who’s the good guy in Breaking Bad? The Wire? The Sopranos? Rick & Morty? See also the general grim-dark trend.
But it’s really hard for me to come up with a way to measure this objectively.
Difficult deciding which hill I want to die on here. I have more quibbles, but the modern hero narrative has really been bothering me these past few years.
Harry fights to preserve the status quo, because that’s easy to understand. But it’s not clear that Voldemort’s vision for a wizard monarchy is worse, except for the fact that Voldemort does unnecessarily evil and cruel things. Thank goodness those were written in! The story would have been much more difficult if Voldemort were an eccentric utilitarian.
In general, hero narratives never try to achieve large improvements to the status quo, even though people will universally agree that some parts of the world are bad. Part of this is because most large improvements are actually controversial. Say superman goes and liberates North Korea without any bloodshed. That’s good right? Well it violates our intuitions about foreign intervention and pits us as the aggressors. You’re just not supposed to use power aggressively.
Consider a narrative where there’s some evil aliens, but they’re not bothering us. They have some really advanced technology that if we steal, will usher in a utopian age on Earth. This is problematic because it casts humanity as an inferior race who needs to cheat to get ahead. We prefer a story where we, as in real life, make progress slowly on our own.
Modern bad guys are just a stand in for disrupting the status quo. We KNOW they’re bad because the author has them commit atrocities and say mean things, but none of this is inherent to their disruptive plan. The vast majority of bad guys can be re-written as steel man versions who have plausible neutral/good motives. See r/theempiredidnothingwrong.
I believe this is because excellence bothers us. People who want to get really far ahead of the pack and change everything on the back of brilliance/innovation/etc. We not only fear changes to the status quo, we fear evidence of our own mediocrity and laziness. It’s a fear of ambitious men taking all the fame and resources from a complacent and ineffectual populace. Notice that genpop never gets off their butts and fights the Joker or Lex Luthor in any of these stories (despite guns probably being effective). Which segues into my next point…
Modern heroes suck! They’re just normal people who find injustice and then correct injustice. Like robots. They have super powers, but they’re still normal people. Normal as in they’re wired like normal people. They have vanilla emotions, worldviews, and aspirations. So hero = normal person + radioactive spider steroids + fetish for status-quo-preserving-justice.
This is because the modern hero narrative as actually a fantasy about how normal people are secretly great. You can see this most clearly in zombie apocalypse fantasies. First, surviving a zombie apocalypse seems really easy. Everyone imagines that there’s no way they’d be stupid enough to get eaten by zombies. But somehow, 99% of humanity is killed, and we’re left with a cross-section of humanity that persists due to their virtues, despite these virtues actually existing in the bulk of the population. For example, one of these virtues is not being stupid enough to… idk, wander around at night. Unclear how most people got zombied. They just did.
It’s a double vision where OTHER normal people suck but THESE normal people are great. You’re great too, because you’d obviously do great in a zombie apocalypse! The hero narrative is also a fantasy that YOU stand out as you are, despite being completely unremarkable.
Normal people in the background of hero narratives are practically speechless. They’re helpless, self-centered, and just die randomly. This is a mirror into the insecurity of the viewer. The viewer needs to see ineffectual bumblers, and the identification with the hero helps the viewer distance themselves from the faceless normals. Identification with the hero is easy because the hero is like them, except with mutant DNA.
I really really wish I could give counterexamples of heroes not just being steroided versions of normal people. But I can’t think of any popular examples. If you rewrote Beauty and the Beast where Gaston is a hero for rescuing Belle from an evil monster, Gaston is just wired fundamentally different from a normal person. He’s ambitious, horny, and egotistical. He’s even stronger than everyone else because he’s spent his whole life bulking up and practicing his killing skills (he’s a hunter). Normal people aren’t like this. Gaston makes normal people feel insecure because he’s going to outwork and outperform them. So when Gaston gets what he wants, normal people need to imagine he’s acquired it through violence or a thinly-veiled rape fantasy, as opposed to just being better than they are.
In my mind, the best examples of heroes with heroic (read: exceptional and strength-producing) personalities are the protagonists from 80’s manga/anime. Jojo, Berserk, and Fist of the North Star are good examples. These heroes all do and say things normal people would find unthinkable. The price of excellence is sometimes uncompromising brutality, but they also frequently violate the norm that you shouldn’t think “too much” of yourself. They also have clear goals and often ignore side quests to help starving villagers. They’re defined by their seperate-ness from normal behaviour. And yet this is what being truly heroic entails.
In these stories, normal people are not only lacking in super powers, but they are *different people* from the heroes. There’s no version of Guts walking around at normal power level. It would drive Guts insane if he couldn’t murder anyone he wanted.
So TLDR – The modern good vs. evil trope isn’t about good vs. evil. It’s about normal people who are comfortable with the status quo and are worried about ambitious usurpers. This narrative is unflattering, so the good and evil elements are tacked on to validate everyone’s self image. Real heroes aren’t commercially viable because their personality is completely antithetical to normal peoples’ complacent lifestyles.
This is a very superficial reasoning, Harry ends up in conflict with the Ministry of Magic and refuses to lend his name to that fragment of the status quo and he is specifically loyal to Dumbledore, not to Hogwarts the institution.
Yikes, a Communist! The necessary things that Voldemort does are evil and cruel. To get a pure blood race in control you are going to have to punish/kill/imprison all the powerful non pure bloods, and any pure bloods that stand with them.
He’s in conflict with them insofar as they are complicit in failing to preserve the status quo (and later complicit with Voldemort). In the end, the ministry goes back to normal.
Dumbledore’s main goal is to preserve the status quo though. That’s the whole point behind his childhood disagreement with Grindlewald. Grindlewald has some good arguments, but DD just says: “Nah, things should stay the same.”
All governments have to use violence to achieve their ends. And I’d argue that the pureblood thing is just tacked on as an evil eccentricity.
[edit] The steelman version of Voldemort is that he uses superior arguments to win a democratic election as minister of magic. Then, he reveals wizarding to the muggle world. Wizarding is so useful that even the lamest wizard is able to secure a job earning millions of dollars a year. Wizards become the elite 0.01% of society that no one can compete with or have any bargaining power against.
No he isn’t, he specifically has the line “I don’t agree with your methods”, and he actively works with double agents in the ministry who break ministry rules.
It is? I guess that is why he becomes minister of magic when the opportunity arises and why he won’t sacrifice himself to save Draco’s soul/life.
Yeah, only no, its ‘tacked on’ in the sense that it is the major part of his backstory, and the major reason his followers are drawn to him.
This is all validated by the ministry’s failure to be an effective institution at fighting Voldemort. If Dumbledore insisted on deontological correctness even if it lead to Voldemort winning, Dumbledore would look like an idiot.
I thought he does sacrifice himself for Draco, so maybe you made a typo. But regardless of how messy the story gets, Dumbledore’s long term vision for society is basically the same as when the series starts.
His followers are cartoon villains. Basically racist inbreds. In the steelman version, his followers just think they should be allowed the right to free association.
So Harry refusing to help the ministry is exactly the same as an alternate version where Harry helps the ministry and wins? I guess if that is your interpretive style you can always come to the conclusion you want.
Harry rejects the status quo (at least) 3 times as being ineffectual at fighting Voldemort. He drops out of school after Dumbledore dies, he forms DA’s army when Dumbledore is replaced as headmaster and he refuses to help the ministry in fighting V after they fire Fudge and try to get their act together.
He does sacrifice himself for Draco, and he refuses to become minster of magic. Those are two things that run counter to the status quo, in addition to reviving old traditions (Triwizard cup).
Dumbledore as headmaster changes the status quo, and it is not clear that those changes permeated wizarding society. Dumbledore spends the series fighting for, and grooming Harry to fight for his vision of society, not society as constructed. He doesn’t fight for or against institutions, but for or against people.
Like Draco Malfoy, who is rich and gifted (a prefect who con repair damaged magical artifacts), who ends up terrorized and agrees to kill Dumbledore to save his father’s life? Or Regulus or Serverus? Or Crouch Jr?
This is not rejecting the status quo. This is going against the huddled masses. “Heroes” frequently go against the huddled masses (see OP), but Harry’s only goal is to make things the way they were. That is what “preserving the status quo” means.
I don’t think you understand what counts as the status quo. Saying we need more international magic cooperation in order to fight bad guys who want to radically change society is supportive of status quo-ism.
Institutions don’t define the status quo. He fights for people to keep living the same lifestyle they were going to live without Voldemort taking over.
He doesn’t fight for a radical departure from normal wizarding life.
I’m not sure what you’re getting at. Some of the henchmen have moral reservations. This is irrelevant to whether the protagonists want to preserve the status quo.
Steelman isn’t analogous to fantasy.
Wizarding is so useful that even the lamest wizard is able to secure a job earning millions of dollars a year.
Ah, I dunno about that. Most of the kinds of “Hogwarts High” fanfic I roll my eyes at has Muggle students introducing Muggle goods like pop music and mobile phones and the rest of it to their wizard-born fellow students and this becoming wildly popular and adopted, so really then the question is “if you don’t write a yard of essay on a parchment with a quill but instead type it up on your laptop, what’s the point of magic parchment?” Same with sending letters by owls versus email and so forth.
So while some magic would certainly be exceptional in the Muggle world (medical treatments for instance), a lot of it would be replaced by Muggle science (travelling by Floo Powder is marvellous, but how many modern houses and apartments have real fireplaces nowadays?)
Therefore not “all, even the lamest wizards” would be earning millions; think of Silicon Valley and all the people in good jobs earning good money but working for a living and certainly not “millions! right now!” from their jobs.
Does Noah’s ark not present an essentially good vs. evil story. God floods the entire Earth and saves Noah. This has nothing to do with tribal or national affiliations. Noah and his family are good, and the rest of the populace is wicked.
“The very existence of Crusades seems to point to “all the good people get together and fight all the bad people, in the name of Goodness” being a recognizable suggestion.”
This sentence does exactly what the essay complains about! Seeing religion as boundarying good rather than the circle of belief is itself a very modern, Manichean phenomenon.
“The past stories seem much more conducive to blind nationalism than our own.”
The notion of the nation-state is a modern conception, certainly no older Napoloen.
Re: villains changing sides, I was surprised to find in Mere Christianity the statement, “In war, each side may find a traitor on the other side very useful. But though they use him and pay him they regard him as human vermin.” This isn’t the subject a lengthy argument; it’s casually assumed to be something the reader will agree with. This was written the middle of World War II!
So there’s some evidence that “fight for your side, because it’s yours” was alive and well as a value at that time.
Judaism and Christianity have long histories of describing narrative struggle between good and evil. Moses and Pharaoh, Judith and Holofernes, Antiochis IV and the Jewish People, the Qumran community in the Dead Sea Scrolls, St. Paul in Romans and Galatians, all describe themselves as the forces of light versus the forces of darkness. Prophecy always takes the form of the Eternal Battle between Good and Evil.
It’s usually sin and death that are the real enemies, since the battle is not of flesh and blood, but principalities and powers. So most of the epic battle between Good and Evil is an analogy. However, on occasion, evil comes into our reality. Antiochis IV, Hitler, Pompey, Babylonians etc. Sometimes these evil doers are a chastisement, other times they are the Abomination of Desolation.
So I think the good vs. evil narrative is well established before modernity. Paradise Lost provides it again as an early modern epic. Beowulf struggles against man and monster. And the thing to notice about the epic is that the struggle between people is controlled by fortune and their is very little value judgment. But monsters are evil. The principalities of darkness have always existed in western literature, even before Manicheanism.
Consider Gilgamesh: although its worldview is nearly totally unrelated to Judaism, Enkidu and Gilgamesh to encounter real evil and defeat it in the monster Lugulbanda.
I will defy anyone to try to prove that a struggle between good and evil does not exist in pre-modern literature. Good vs. Evil does get amplified though, and that’s something we should consider.
Jonathan Shay hypothesizes in Achilles in Vietnam that Judeo-Christian worldview encourages people to paint the enemy as the forces of darkness, and actually inhibits the soldier’s ability to cope with PTSD.
On the other hand, IIRC, Eisenhower recalled that the U.S. troops in North Africa did not fight very well at the beginning, because they thought of the Germans as just other people. But as casualties grew, ground troop determination to hate, demonize, and destroy those Nazi SOBs grew as well.
Perhaps there is a connection between demonizing the enemy, casting them as a Lugulbanda, so that a people can fight more desperately against the enemy, whether it be sin or Nazis or Democrats or Republicans, and success.
I think Tolkien is synthesizing narratives from the past which include pagan and Christian narratives, but in all of these stories there exist some evil made flesh.
As for the spread of Christianity, I might circle back to propagate an explanation for how that happened so quickly all around the world, even to this day, without coercion.
I’ve looked around for anyone who has a decent explanation of this, and as far as I can tell Christianity was just really appealing. …I know this is a horrendously naive-sounding theory, but it’s the only one I’ve got.
Pretty much how Julian the Apostate saw the appeal of it, when he was trying to revive Classical paganism and writing exhortatory letters to local priests: hey, you guys, get with the Current Year, these Christians are winning away all your people by helping the sick and burying the dead and clever PR stunts of that nature!
Interestingly, Julian seems to have been well-disposed to the Jews, had no quarrel with the way they worshipped their God, and even intended (or said he intended) to rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem for them!
I don’t think that Christianity spread because it was an optimized story. We’ve probably been optimizing stories since we started to talk. Maybe a hundred thousand years. We would have found it sooner if that’s what it was.
I offer a Whig History guess: soft, kind Christianity found the new story meta that dominated under technologically improved economic conditions. Christianity spread because, a) we inherently want to be sort of nice, and b) being sorta nice in general was starting to look more plausible. Rome etc had attained enough capital and security that charity beyond one’s tribe started to look sane. Maybe we could live and let live.
Prior to that, there was no live and let live. We were at carrying capacity, and if the other tribe prospers, that means yours can’t.
Aren’t those later versions of Robin Hood still pre-1700?
Edit:Oops, just read further and you mention that.