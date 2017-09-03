"Talks a good game about freedom when out of power, but once he’s in – bam! Everyone's enslaved in the human-flourishing mines."

Open Thread 83.5

Posted on September 3, 2017 by Scott Alexander

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.

  1. Toby Bartels says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    I don’t pay a whole lot of attention to these things, but this is not off-weekend.

    • JulieK says:
      September 3, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      It’s the alternate weekend- the weekend that didn’t get an open thread with its own name.

    • HFARationalist says:
      September 3, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      I was not aware of that either.

      By the way, nice to meet you, Toby! I know who Professor John Baez is even though I have never met him. 🙂 I love ncatlab but do not have any account there.

      I’m a comathematician so my job is to transform cotheorems into ffee! 🙂 Young algebraist here with 2 papers on arXiv. I mostly work on associative algebras.

  2. anonymousskimmer says:
    September 3, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    What are the best psychology of personality systems to describe formative experiences? I view most personality systems as trying to describe nature and am interested in reading a little about those which try to describe nurture.

    Failing systems, generalized individual descriptions would be nice (ie. descriptions which claim to describe a general type of formative experience patterns without attempting to make a universal type system which describes all formative experiences – the equivalent of Myers-Briggs versus an isolated ISFP description).

  3. HFARationalist says:
    September 3, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Rationalist/Skeptic/Rat-adjacent books

    Here are the nice books I have.
    Paranormality by Richard Wiseman
    Believing Bullshit by Stephen Law
    Shall the religious inherit the earth? by Eric Kaufmann

    Fellow SSC posters, please recommend more nice books.

  4. Well... says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    Trying again: Can anyone point me to some (serious) writing on general theories of tribalism? In other words, the idea that the number of traits/preferences that cause/predict our tribal affiliations is substantially higher than we might expect, and tends to produce/contribute massively to the cumulative effect of polarization?

    • Mark V Anderson says:
      September 3, 2017 at 5:28 pm

      @Well. I’m not responding to answer your question, because I don’t know the answer. But be careful with your term tribalism. The most common use of that term in the real world is the historic meaning of several clans living together, and usually maintaining some links of loyalty because of ethnic or historic roots to this group. Thus, Indian tribes, African tribes, and also some tribal behavior of insular communities in Europe and Asia. I think if you look on the Internet for information on tribalism, I think this what you will mostly find.

      But I suspect you intend the meaning that is often used in SSC of self-identified ideological groupings — that is the blue tribe and the red tribe, and sometimes other tribes like gray or blue or black. Am I wrong as to your meaning, Well? This sense of tribalism is derived from the older meaning, but is more of a voluntary process, and affects the developed world much more than the older, more common meaning.

      So if you want to find books or essays on theories of such tribalism, I think you’ll need to search using another word. Maybe “shared ideologies” or something.

    • keranih says:
      September 3, 2017 at 6:05 pm

      @Well –

      I think you’re looking for work by Jon Haidt, The Righteous Mind and other works. You can find most of the associated links at https://heterodoxacademy.org/

  5. Vermillion says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Has anyone read the memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant? I was reading about the writing of them and it sounded damn interesting. Especially this bit:

    Grant had written 275,000 words in less than a year—roughly three times the length of a typical novel

    Even more impressive considering he was also battling cancer that whole time.

    • Pablo says:
      September 3, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      I own two copies as a result of two Christmas visits from Santa Claus and have read it. It is very good although dry, which may not be to all tastes. Also very focused on the Mexican War and the Civil War. There are maybe 200 chapters (rough estimate without checking) of which about 3 have anything to say on any subject other than those two wars.

  6. Mark V Anderson says:
    September 3, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I have a question about labor rules in Europe, particularly in France vs Germany. Since the readership is only 2/3’s US, I think most of the rest is European, so I hope I can get some answers.

    The stereotype on labor regulations (at least in the US) is that France is is highly restricted, but Germany is relatively free, for Europe at least. This is pretty much what I have thought. But I was talking to a French employee of the US multi-national that I work at, and he tells me this is incorrect. I have heard about the requirement of the 39 hour work week, and maybe even reduced to 35 hours. And most recently, I’ve heard of the rule that companies are supposed to turn off the work e-mails of employees on the weekend and when they are on vacation.

    But the French employee I talked to said these are all voluntary. He said some companies have agreed to do this, but others have not. He started talking about unions at this point, but I didn’t follow that part. Maybe the companies that do this make such agreements with their unions?

    This Frenchman also said that Germany is much more restrictive. He said that unions work much more closely with companies in Germany, and so have more restrictions. He said that the French like to argue. He didn’t say but he implied that Germans do what they are told. So maybe we hear about French issues more because they have more strikes, because French are combative. Whereas the Germans don’t strike, but the companies just give in to restrictive union rules, so we never hear about them.

    This does turn around things in my head, because I always bought the idea that the French were very much in favor of rules such as length of workday, minimum wages, layoff rules, etc. I believe that such government rules are terrible things and hurt those they are meant to help, and weaken the economy. It has been my belief that this is one reason for the French economy being weaker than the German one. But if my presumptions on the relative level of rules are backwards, then the results of the economy are wrong too. (I definitely have not changed my mind that these rules are bad, just not the reason for the relative strength of each country).

    So please let me know more about various labor rules in each country, and how they are enforced. (Maybe some of them are somewhat voluntary?)

