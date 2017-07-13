NꙮW WITH MꙮRE MULTIꙮCULAR ꙮ

SSC Meetup: Salt Lake 7/14

Posted on July 13, 2017 by Scott Alexander

I’ll be in Salt Lake City later this week, along with Katja Grace of AI Impacts.

If you want to hang out, let’s meet at the Starbucks in the Sheraton Hotel, 150 500 S at 6:00 PM Friday 7/14.

