Preschool: I Was Wrong

Kelsey Piper has written an article for Vox: Early Childhood Education Yields Big Benefits – Just Not The Ones You Think.
I had previously followed various studies that showed that preschool does not increase academic skill, academic achievement, or IQ, and concluded that it was useless. In fact, this had become a rallying point of movement for evidence-based social interventions; the continuing popular support for preschool proved that people were morons who didn’t care about science. I don’t think I ever said this aloud, but I believed it in my heart.
I talked to Kelsey about some of the research for her article, and independently came to the same conclusion: despite the earlier studies of achievement being accurate, preschools (including the much-maligned Head Start) do seem to help children in subtler ways that only show up years later. Children who have been to preschool seem to stay in school longer, get better jobs, commit less crime, and require less welfare. The thing most of the early studies were looking for – academic ability – is one of the only things it doesn’t affect.
This suggests that preschool is beneficial not because of the curriculum or because of “teaching young brains how to learn” or anything like that, but for purely social reasons. Kelsey reviews some evidence that it might improve child health, but this doesn’t seem to be the biggest part of the effect. Instead, she thinks that it frees low-income parents from childcare duties, lets them get better jobs (or in the case of mothers, sometimes lets them get a job at all), and improves parents’ human capital, with all the relevant follow-on effects. More speculatively, if the home environment is unusually bad, it gives the child a little while outside the home environment, and socializes them into a “normal” way of life. I’ll discuss a slightly more fleshed-out model of this in an upcoming post.
My only caveat in agreeing with this perspective is that Chetty finds the same effect (no academic gains, but large life-outcome gains years later) from children having good rather than bad elementary school teachers. This doesn’t make sense in the context of freeing up parents’ time to get better jobs, or of getting children out of a bad home environment. It might make sense in terms of socializing them, though I would hate to have to sketch out a model of how that works. But since the teacher data and the Head Start data agree, that gives me more reason to think both are right.
I can’t remember ever making a post about how Head Start was useless, but I definitely thought that, and to learn otherwise is a big update for me. I’ve written before about how when you make an update of that scale, it’s important to publicly admit error before going on to justify yourself or say why you should be excused as basically right in principle or whatever, so let me say it: I was wrong about Head Start.
That having been said, on to the self-justifications and excuses!
1) Head Start seems to work for reasons unrelated to the ones that made people want to do it. Those people were still wrong, and this is still a good example of policy effects being difficult to predict. It seems to have succeeded by coincidence, not because “early childhood education” is a good idea.
2) This probably strengthens rather than weakens the Caplanian case against education, since the studies find that the educational parts of preschool are not useful, and better teachers and curricula do not affect the benefits.
3) This strengthens rather than weakens the case that academic achievement is related primarily to IQ, and that IQ is primarily genetic and difficult to change. An intervention targeted at academic achievement and IQ manages to change everything else except those variables, which remain stubbornly the same. Studies consistently find that IQ is only responsible for about 25% of life outcomes, suggesting that education works on the other 75%.
But on a broader scale, this does lower my confidence in biodeterminism. Preschool is a shared environmental effect; your parents have a big effect on whether or not you go to preschool. Why doesn’t this shared environmental effect show up in studies, which generally find no shared environmental effect matters?
This is the same problem raised by Ozy’s post on lead. We know lead is important. We know it can damage your life outcomes. But we also know lead is related to the shared environment. And we also know studies keep finding the shared environment doesn’t matter. Some studies find the shared environment matters a little, when you make extra-double sure to have very high income inequality in your sample. But other studies find that it doesn’t, and almost all of them find that it doesn’t matter much at the still-high levels of income inequality you get by recruiting a convenience sample. How can this be? We have two really excellent and well-replicated scientific literatures, each proving opposite things. What now?
All I can think of is that maybe shared environment can matter, but is so small in the grand scheme of things that it’s below the threshold where zoomed-out studies of everything can detect it. That would help reconcile the two literature bases. But it doesn’t seem right. The lead effects are huge. The preschool effects, while moderate, suggest that something as minor as “whatever social advantage your family gets from your mother not having to take care of you for part of the day from ages 3 – 5” can have lasting and detectable effects. Surely then we would expect much larger effects from whether your mother is independently wealthy and can do whatever she wants, or whether your family otherwise has the ability to accrue social advantage.
It might also be an effect of what we’re measuring. Although there’s conventional wisdom that shared environment shows little effect in twin studies, there are occasional outliers. For example, studies of crime often find shared environment factors around 15-20%, especially in younger or poorer samples. And some of the studies that found effects from preschool measured crime. These are some inconsistent findings, and 15-20% from everything doesn’t seem consistent with measurable effects from preschool alone, but I’m kind of desperate here.
I guess I will just increase my belief in the studies that suggest shared environment matters a bit more when you limit yourself to non-cognitive factors and include the really poor, and hope that future work confirms this result.
I’ll also increase my political support for programs like these. I think these findings make universal childcare (almost) a no-brainer. They make universal pre-K much more appealing, with the strongest arguments against being inefficiency, eg that universal childcare or basic income are a more effective way of doing the same thing. But given the political realities that make universal pre-K more likely to happen than childcare or basic income, I am now happy to support it.
Frist!!!!1one
On another note, would this be considered worthy enough to make it onto your mistakes list?
I kind of feel that beyond things like lead in the water supply, there really is no such thing as a shared environment, definitely not when looking at single house holds as ‘shared environment’.
Each individual experiences the environment differently and feels different pressures. For instance, three siblings in one household would each have a different experience:
The first-born is on one hand ‘clearing the path’, doing everything first – from school and social activities to finding hobbies and developing an independent personality.
Second born has an example to follow, and can either confirm or diverge, but it will always be with the anchoring of what the first-born does. So it’s a different type of skills developed.
Third already has two examples to look at…
Take into account the counter trends of parents gaining experience but also growing older and more tired down the line – the whole concept of shared environment seems to me to require so much nuance that it’s almost irrelevant, any effects will be masked by birth order effects.
Perhaps my definition of ‘shared environment’ is not rigorous enough, and birth order effects can be controlled for?
(I’ve heard that’s it’s accepted among the sociologists that birth order effects don’t exist… but that seems strange to me. I admit it’s not my expertise, but from my experience, they seem real.)
Shared environment doesn’t have to be absolute to be absolute to be useful. Children raised in the same household will have more shared factors than next door neighbors, who will have more in common than people in another neighborhood, etc. Degrees of similarity can still be useful statistically when you have large enough samples
Interventions will always show an effect on some variables if you can keep sifting through outcomes until you find an effect.
Yeah this is my concern. I haven’t read these studies, but it would be awfully easy to propose a policy (universal pre-K, say) on the theory that it would improve academic success, implement it, and then after the fact find some variables other than academic success where it seems to improve outcomes. But in order to evaluate that, we need to know something about how many different choices there were for choosing those variables. The garden of forking paths is always lying in wait for us when we try to interpret this kind of data. That’s why people require pre-registration of studies to really nail down effects.
It’s hardly surprising that providing a benefit to needy families will make them materially better off. It would be pretty pitiful if it didn’t. The real question is, is providing $X worth of preschool better than providing $X in cash?
Well, there’s also the issue of selling a policy on the basis of its actual benefits and costs, rather than imaginary ones that don’t hold up.
It’s entirely plausible that there are benefits to families from offering them free daycare for their kids, or benefits to kids from really awful home environments when they get to spend most of their time in the presence of functional, well-behaved adults who feed them and don’t beat them up. But I think I’d like to see those benefits studied directly (state up front what you think the effect will be and how you’ll measure it), and I’d like to see the policy sold to the public on the basis of its actual effects.
I basically agree with this post 100%. It also explains the contradictory finding that countries like Finland that don’t start formal education until 7 actually have better educational attainment.
To whit, free early childcare is very beneficial for children of poor families, but the educational element in particular is not, and the focus in pre-school and kindergarten should be play-based. Unfortunately the current trend in the US (and the UK) is to push the formal schooling elements earlier and earlier.
In the UK, the gov’t funds 15 hours of childcare for 2 year-olds if their parents are on benefits. It has universal half time (15 hours) childcare for all 3 year olds. Parents can use these hours at a traditional daycare or at a pre-school as needed, and many public (state) schools have a pre-school within the school. Formal schooling begins at 4. (IMO this is much too early)
I think this would be great if the US adopted something similar, minus starting formal school at 4.
Yeah, I feel like this does nothing for rich kids. It would be better to just stop allowing there to be poverty, but that is just far, far outside the Overton window.
We don’t know how to make there stop being poverty, we only know how to hand money out. Those two aren’t the same. The children of a married couple who are both in grad school are being raised without much money, but probably won’t show many of the marks of having been raised in poverty.
But – these are correlative studies? Can’t they imply just that parents who worry about their kids’ education are more likely to send them to preschool, push them to go to college and tell them not to commit crimes? Did I miss something? The sibling study (siblings who attended pre-K were more successful than their not-attending siblings) can also be non-causal: perhaps parents decide whether their kid is ready for pre-school based on its behaviour and social skills, so that the ones who attend are the ones who have better skills already. The comparison of poor counties with or without the program is somewhat more commpelling. And the Abecedarian Project was a randomized trial, though the randomization was poorly done?
I’d say that if it was so obvious whether a person is going to succeed or not at pre-pre-school ages that average parents can already reliably guess, with nothing more than their trustworthy human heuristics, whether it is worth to pre-school them (and assuming parents are rational utility maximizers and will not just send both of their kids into the same opportunities because something something love) then… it would be so obvious that such detailed metastudies should not be necessary.
No, I didn’t mean it like this… I’m a parent and my kids are totally different, and I assume that one of them would have been much more happy in preschool than the other. I avoid, when possible, sending them to places where I think they’d be unhappy.
I’m not saying that the careful meta-analysis is unnecessary or that the conclusion is wrong or anything; it’s just my impression that such correlations in social interventions often turn out to be not causal.
Could somebody elaborate on the term preschool, and how (whether) it differs from other kinds of daycare or kindergarten? It seems to me that preschool emphasizes academic learning. If it is true that the long term benefits are from learning social behavior, we should see similar benefits from daycare which doesn’t try to be particularly educational. I couldn’t find this explicitly explained in the article (beyond at least one study using siblings that were at home as the control group).
“Preschool” and “Daycare” are not strictly defined; daycare for 3- or 4-year-olds probably includes some educational activities, and preschool programming varies.
The reality is also that older twin studies make assumptions about genetic (and probably environmental) architecture we now know aren’t valid. For instance, The classic twin study simply assumes that the difference in similarity between MZ and DZ twins is purely determined by the difference in relatedness between them, but this is only valid if genetic effects are additive. New studies show that even simple departures from additivity like dominance effects create problems. To the extent that epistasis and dominance matter, DZ twins will be less similiar than their 1/2 relatedness would otherwise suggest, while to the extent that environment matters, they will be more similiar. These two effects therefore cancel out in simple twin study designs. (note that the assertion is often made that almost all genetic effects are additive – this is only true in the sense that in e.g. GWAS, most allele’s effects are well captured by an additive model, but this is an artifact of low allele frequencies and how regression works, and doesn’t invalidate the above.)
How does any of that contradict adoption studies?
So it has been a while since I have taken Biology or anything, but wouldn’t simple Dominant/Recessive genes actually make a pair of DZ twins MORE similar than 1/2 relatedness would indicate? I brute forced through all the posibilites on a simple pair (16 Punnett squares) and 48 out of 64 times (75%) the child would end up with the dominant gene.
I am pulling on old High School biology though, and I know that Dominant/Recessive only rarely works so precisely, so I could totally belive this doesn’t transfer to real life. But it would surprise me a little if it were so far off.
There needs to be comparisons between state support for pre-school / day care vs the same state support for mothers staying at home with their own kids.
The article says “birth to age 5, spending about $20,000 a child in today’s dollars.” So about $4k per year per child.
Instead of Uni Basic Income, wouldn’t it be better to give each parent some $4k per year of cash to spend? For responsible parents, almost certainly the cash would be best. For irresponsible parent, perhaps only child care/pre-school would be best, where they have the opportunity to choose among many local “qualified” centers.
On a national level there’s benefits of keeping women in the workforce, therefore getting better economic growth, productivity etc. (Both the net number of workers is increasing, and they can be assigned to jobs which are their comparative advantage.) So whether or not its a net gain to a particular family if we’re setting top level policy it is probably a better option.
$4K is not going to be enough to pay for childcare (though obviously it helps).
This could be analogous to minimum wages. If you’re a marginal worker, an increase in minimum wage puts you out of a job. However, only a couple percent of people earn minimum wage, so at a zoomed-out view there’s little effect on overall employment, even while for those affected the impact is huge (job versus no job).
Your post discussed benefits, but didn’t delve into the magnitude of the costs. Shouldn’t how much programs like this cost factor into whether the program is a no-brainer? There’s many things I could spend money on that would benefit me that I choose not to pursue because the costs are higher than the benefits.
Is this a typo of some sort? Your steadfast conclusions don’t seem to follow from this statement. Even if it’s an inversion, your steadfast conclusions don’t seem to follow.
“Works on”, not “determines”. As in, if education doesn’t increase IQ, then it improves outcomes through non-IQ means.
Its either a typo or Scott picking the worst studies on the topic.
1 – I don’t think you have proven that the education isn’t useful. Consider that the education might be useful, but the difference in educational attainment isn’t distinguishable from IQ effects. The education may be part of what is generating the effect.
2 – Note how you have immediately forgotten the earlier point you made that there is evidence that better teachers have an effect.
No contradiction in point 2. He explicitly says that the supposed gains from teacher quality are non-academic in nature.
I’ve always thought that the point of preschool (and maybe also kindergarten) wasn’t to improve intellectual skills, but to ease you into the formal learning environment. If you jumped straight to first grade, you’d be shell-shocked. That would inhibit your learning; you’d be distracted by all of the social stuff, and you wouldn’t know the format or expectations. (?)
This has been carefully designed to maximize the probability of obtaining a p-hacked result. We tried something, it didn’t work, we measured it again, it didn’t work, we looked at a new endpoint, that didn’t help,
and the fourth one stayed upand now we found some way to measure a good outcome. As measured by people deeply committed to spending ungodly amounts of money on the policy.
I really think you’re over-updating.
Would you have raised this objection if the result was consistent with your biases? Be honest now…
(Obviously, I mean in a counterfactual where most of the evidence was against your biases heretofore. I don’t really agree that most of the evidence flatters your biases in this case — I think you’re filtering — but I’m asking if you’re really as willing to relinquish your biases as you think your ideological opponents should be. I’m skeptical.)
+1
It’s possible this research really did happen upon a completely different positive benefit than the one they originally expected from these programs, but I think there are probably about a zillion ways to measure benefit, and my guess is that you could look at any of these programs and find equally headline-worthy bad effects of preschool if that was what you were looking for.
I’m confused. Are you referring to a specific study that you think has been p-hacked? The Vox article talks about a ton of different studies, and it wasn’t clear to me that any of them had been walking down the garden of forking paths.
P-hacking is an accusation you can lob at a paper on an individual level, but claiming that the whole literature is p-hacked is pretty wild if you don’t provide any evidence beyond, “Well, it sure sounds to me like they could’ve!”
Regardless, claiming that “Kids who are socialized early tend to act more pro-social later in life” doesn’t seem like a very wild claim. In fact, it’s where my prior would’ve been anyways.
I would lean towards the idea that socialization makes a big difference to children’s outcomes. With the caveat that this is all anecdotal and idle theorizing, my experience teaching* has been that consistently the kids who are the most difficult to deal with are the ones who spend the most time with their parents rather than other adults.
My feeling is that because parents naturally prioritize their child and judge them more positively in everything they do than an impartial observer. Which isn’t inherently bad, but means that kids are less prepared for circumstances where they’re not “special”, and not the main focus of attention, so find it harder to operate in a classroom setting with impersonal rules and a need to share resources and the teachers time with other students. I’d guess this also generalizes to other outcomes like behavior in the workplace.
This isn’t quite the same as the conventional idea of a “spoiled” child, which might be the extreme of this issue. As these kids can be perfectly nice and intelligent but have trouble with the idea of being an equal member of a group of peers.
* My experience has generally been in the 12-18 range and high SES, so may not generalize.
Yeah, in discussions like these, it’s worth remembering Freddie DeBoer’s “Selection Bias is the Most Powerful Force in Education”. Given that the methodological norms in education research seem uniformly bad, it makes no sense to string together a broad argument from top-level conclusions of studies (as Vox seemingly does) without first doing a really thorough review of all the actual data-gathering and analysis methods involved.
The very first link I clicked– Vox/Piper’s support for the splashy statement “Kids who enter intensive preschool programs are less likely to be arrested, more likely to graduate, and less likely to struggle with substance abuse as adults”– was to an interview (!!) about this study ostensibly finding better outcomes from full-day vs. half-day preschool. But looking at the study reveals that the kids were not assigned randomly to one or the other type of preschool; instead, the full-day group was deliberately selected on the basis of factors including “parental employment and education”. (Analysis claimed good matching of parental employment between the two groups, but did not differentiate between part- and full-time employment). And surprise, surprise, children of parents with full-time educational or job commitments turned out to have better outcomes at the end of the study than kids whose parents were free to pick them up in the middle of the day.
I’d like to give Scott the benefit of the doubt for doing a more critical review of the literature than that, but this subject is really more suited to a “much more than you wanted to know”-style deep dive than to a breezy half-page hot take.
How about instead of funding a massive entitlement so that a few kids whose lives are so bad that a few hours out of the home provides them with measurable lifelong benefits we just take kids away from those parents?
That’s the kind of policy that definitely never gets applied disproportionately to people of disenfranchised ethnic backgrounds. Yep, definitely a concept that has never been tried before at the cost of thousands of children being ripped away from their parents in a quiet attempt at genocide.
We already do that. Are you saying we need a special program that goes around spying on families instead of waiting for reports of abuse? Or do you think that the process for deciding who gets to keep their kids is too generous to bad parents? What should that process look like?
And then what? The foster-care system is already overloaded.
Having been in it, it’s also pretty terrible, for a variety of reasons. You’d be taking kids out of “so terrible” homes and putting them in new “so terrible” homes, or at best orphanage level care that happens to take place in someone’s house.
How about instead of funding a massive entitlement so that a few kids whose lives are so bad that a few hours out of the home provides them with measurable lifelong benefits we just target spending on those few kids to get them a few hours out of the home, but mostly just leaving them with their parents, who probably kind of suck but are still probably the best guardians we can get for them?
I’ve always felt that pre-K (and, really, kindergarten too) is just babysitting. I feel like this kind of confirms it? That is, people don’t put their kids there so that they learn anything in particular, it is just about getting the parents some room to breathe.
Scott leans hard on the “parents having time to do stuff like have a job” mechanism, but one around kids learning to socialize and have more attentive care could also work. Note that this is also consistent with the “pre-K (and really everything through HS) is just babysitting” hypothesis, it just goes a bit further.
If you truly believe the Caplanian case against education, these studies provide evidence to not provide universal child care or preschool. Staying in school longer should not be a positive goal in itself, and actually lowers years participating in the workforce while making it harder to compete for jobs. Getting better jobs can easily be explained by the children spending more time in school and signalling being a better worker, without actually being a better worker. That would mean that if preschool was universalized, the gains would disappear as everyone would spend more time in school. Since they have better jobs, they would require less welfare. The only thing that might not go away upon universalization, is the decrease crime rates, but is universal preschool a cost effective way to reduce crime rates?
Are you concerned that 3-5 year olds in preschool could instead be participating in the workforce?
No, sorry that I wasn’t clear. The proposed benefits of preschool included higher high school graduation rate, and more years spent in college. I and Caplan believe those years between 16-25 could be better spent in the workforce.
As a personal aside, I do worry that 3-5 year olds would be better off with their parents than in preschool, and parents better off raising kids than participating in the workforce, but I do not think the data actually supports that view on a large scale. I have a personal bias as man with a wife that wants to stay at home homeschooling our children. I probably agree with Scott that my ideal proposal is something like a UBI, so that parents can use their best judgement on how to spend the money on the kids, but I disagree with him that Universal child care is an acceptable alternative in the meantime.
Only thing that could have made this article even better would have been some traditional Scott Alexander discussion of the underlying evidence for these things so that the reader can assess the strength of the evidence for these alternative effects. Granted I can click through to Vox, but, without offense to Piper, Scott has earned a lot more goodwill from me in trusting assessments of scientific studies. Part of the reason I’m a little uneasy is some of the language in the paragraph (the third paragraph of the essay) discussing results. We have a “seems” in there and a reference to “subtler” effects, which makes me want particularly clear evidence of them. I assume there are no issues with the sorts of statistical problems we’ve all learned to worry about with post hoc derivation of effects from studies looking for other things, etc., but it would be nice to nail this stuff down a bit more before moving on to the lessons we draw from the studies.
Government programs, subsidies, and especially “universal” programs cause significant changes to incentives and selection mechanisms for their targets. Expanding availability of childcare through indirect means could adversely affect the quality of care, which could neutralize the positive long-term effects. My expectation would that it would raise the average costs involved, and those less able to afford it – presumably the people the program is intended to help most – would receive the lowest quality product, potentially lower than before. Even neglecting the direct costs, the uncertainty level seems pretty large.
I think the inefficiency angle on universal childcare is very important. Many mothers want to be able to take care of their children. Often they raise their kids with other moms, i.e. their friends who are having babies at the same time. If we give all mothers a tax credit or simply pay mothers a certain number of dollars to defray the cost of early childhood expenditures, we can find “nudgier” ways of getting children into daycare without causing those who don’t want government daycare to get no benefit from the program.
I often oppose “early childhood education” measures, because I think (nearly) all moms and children should be able to share the costs and benefits of the childhood intervention. I would rather incentivize communities to form their own formal and informal programs.
Counterpoint. You weren’t wrong. And even if you were, preschool is too expensive to justify these tiny gains that have not been replicated (and probably will not be in a robust randomized study).
Rather, because of the massive institutional bias in favor of schooling, it was inevitable that eventually one or more researchers would find a way of jiggering the stats to find some set of benefits (just as happened with Medicaid following the very negative Oregon study).
I suspect that, one of these days, someone is going to find a major methodological problem with the way twin studies are done and the whole set of results on shared environment will go through as a crisis close in magnitude to the one about psychology of priming.
Things that predispose me toward the above:
1) These studies almost always give counterintuitive results. Lots of counter intuitive results are true; but most are false. The pattern of “counter intuitive result grabs headlines and thought-space” and then years later crashes and burns and it turns out the obviously true stuff was actually true is pretty common.
2) Twin studies and genetics vs shared environment studies often tend to produce different results from other studies using other methods that study the same phenomenon from a different angle. Frequent collisions and disagreements can be a sign that something is wrong. (of course, the something could be in the other methods)
3) This is the most important one and I probably should have listed it first. These studies on shared environment seem to always find the same magnitude of effect and the same split between genetics and shared environment no matter what specific aspect is being studied. When a method always gives the same result no matter what phenomenon you point it at, then it is a sign the results you see come from an aspect of the method rather than the phenomenon.
> The thing most of the early studies were looking for – academic ability – is one of the only things it doesn’t affect.
It wasn’t designed to have affect academic ability, according to the guy who ran the “Follow Up” studies, which were so-designed. And it was proven quite beyond doubt that academic ability could be successfully targeted. It’s one of the most surprisingly under-acknowledged resultsin all of the social sciences.
https://childrenofthecode.org/interviews/engelmann.htm
Siegfried Engelmann: A certain percentage of the students had to come from Head Start. Because Head Start was an obvious failure and they were concerned. It had no instructional component, and it was modeled after the middle-class preschool. While the middle-class preschool is probably okay for middle-class kids, the kids that we worked with were far behind in terms of language skills and…
David Boulton: So it was more concerned with creating parental freedom than it was in actually helping the children get ready for school.
Siegfried Engelmann: Right, yes. Anyhow, that made it a poor model for disadvantaged students. But fundamentally, Project Follow Through was designed to bail out Head Start. It was a horse race, the idea [of the APT reports] was to declare a winner or winners, those who produced the best results in K-3, to show that Head Start was not a total disaster.
David Boulton: How could it have done that unless it was also using a control group of kids that weren’t in Head Start to show the advantages of Head Start?
Siegfried Engelmann: Well, they had that. They had a vast number of comparison groups. For each school that was involved, there was a comparison school. They weren’t perfect, because the comparison schools tended to have higher socioeconomic ratings. They were not as disadvantaged. But, in addition to that, the data from all of the individual comparison schools were pooled. Then there was a certain non-disadvantaged mix as part of the formulated average school. So you had your non-disadvantaged population, and also (I can’t remember the exact requirement) I think over 60 percent of the kids had to have gone through Head Start. But they had data on the Head Start kids and the non-Head Start kids. It was a very elaborate study. It cost, I don’t know, hundreds of millions.
David Boulton: So ‘Project Follow Through’ was a prototype – a model that would later be followed in many ways by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
Siegfried Engelmann: Right, right. The APT findings were suppressed largely for political reasons. In 1976 when Follow Through was being evaluated, Gene Glass, head of the Ford Foundation at the time, appealed to the National Institutes of Health with an incredible statement. He said something to the effect that, “The use of quantitative data is inappropriate and what we need is case studies. We need to document various aspects of the program so that informed consumers can make intelligent decisions.”
And of course, it was total baloney. Wes Becker responded, with what I thought was an extremely succinct response, “As the problem with the disadvantaged is identified by data and scores; certainly the solutions to the problems would have to be manifested with data and scores.”
David Boulton: Certainly it all has to correlate somehow…
Siegfried Engelmann: [laughs] Yeah. They wanted to identify the problem qualitatively, and then solve it with methods that didn’t generate any data. Becker also pointed out that if we’re going to use case studies, how do we know we’re using typical case studies unless we use some kind of intelligent sampling processes?
David Boulton: Yeah, and some common system of attributes that would allow you to scale through the data.
Siegfried Engelmann: Right. So, the net result was that the results of Follow Through were suppressed. The report that came out on Follow Through was that the project was a failure, which implies that all of the models were failures. And then they just rode off into the sunset with some kind of blazing saddles and that was that.
“Preschool is a shared environmental effect; your parents have a big effect on whether or not you go to preschool”.
I don’t see how preschool is a shared environmental effect. Not to leave my own family, my brother and I went to the same preschool, but we went for different amounts of time = not a shared effect. I’m sure a large share of people went to different preschools than their siblings did, and it’s seems pretty ridiculous to assume preschool homogeneity.
This is unsettling to me because the other day I was asked to explain what I meant by “shared/nonshared” environment in conversation, and maybe got it wrong.
Question:
Does this apparent inconsistency change if we think of the children’s improvement not as a function of preschool, but as a function of having the kind of parent who would take advantage of preschool? If I imagine a world where there’s a gold ingot in everyone’s front yard that you just have to go get, I’d imagine the children from families that declined to get the gold ingot would have much worse outcomes than those that did, even if a week later we decided to give everyone who didn’t get the ingot the equivalent cash value anyway.
Given that the preschool thing almost universally indicates that your parent is the job-getting kind and the non-preschoolers in the same income brackets would be more likely to be something different than that, I’d expect some sort of outcome difference even if preschool didn’t do anything. If we could tag the parents with children currently in preschool in a low income bracket, then change the universe so preschool had never existed but otherwise nothing had changed, I’d expect the tagged parent’s children to do better as a group than the non-tagged, even though nobody was going to preschool now – they are very probably fundamentally better people as a group.
I know there’s a whole argument to be had about whether any of the bullshit I just said is true or not, but my question is: Taking as a given that it is, would it alleviate your confusion any? I’m not being snarky, I legitimately don’t know.