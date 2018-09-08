[ACC Entry] Should Transgender Children Transition?

[This is an entry to the Adversarial Collaboration Contest by flame7926 and a_reader.]
[Content note: suicide, depression, transphobia, self-harm]
Transgender childhood transition is a hotly debated topic, with extensive media coverage devoted to it in recent years. (pro: BBC, The Lancet and The New York Times ; contra: The Cut, New Statesman and The Globe and Mail). We see plenty of stories of transgender children (or gender dysphoric children and gender nonconforming children), both in the media and in the blogosphere. As early as 2 or 3, defying the expectations of their family, those children show a persistent and insistent preference for many things associated with the other sex: little boys want long hair and love dresses, Barbie dolls, Disney princesses and mermaids; little girls, instead, dislike stereotypically feminine activities and prefer rough and tumble play, refuse to wear dresses and insist to have their hair shorter and shorter.
Sometimes, from the very beginning, the toddler corrects the parents: “I’m a boy /girl!”, but more frequently cross-gender behavior is more prevalent. This is only sometimes followed with the child expressing preferences that would be termed gender dysphoria. The child (born and currently living as a as one sex) says to their parents something like “God made a mistake” or “something went wrong in Mommy’s tummy” because he should have been a girl, not a boy (or the other way around). The worried parents search information on the internet and seek out the advice of an expert. There, they usually find one or both of these contradicting opinions:
Gender-affirming approach
Listen to your child – he/she knows best his/her gender. Let your child be his/her true self. It’s your responsibility as a parent to support your child in all stages of his/her transition: social transition now, puberty blockers at the beginning of puberty, cross-sex hormones in adolescence, surgery at 18. To oppose it is child abuse. Transphobia costs lives: 41% of transgenders attempt suicide. Do you prefer a happy daughter or a dead son?
Or:
Therapeutic approach
Your child is just confused. He/she is too young to understand gender and to take such important decision. 80% of gender nonconforming children desist. You, as a parent, have the responsibility to correct his/her wrong behavior. If you tolerate it, gender dysphoria will be reinforced by repetition and persist to adulthood. To encourage your child’s delusion is child abuse. Transgenders individuals face lifelong struggle and often suffer from poor mental health: 41% of transgenders attempt suicide. Do you really want that for your son, when he could instead come to accept the body he was born with?
The first approach is promoted by transgender activists, the second by the conservative media, but both are supported by some experts. The “Gender-affirming approach” is supported by the Dutch team from the Gender Clinic at VU Medical Centre, Amsterdam, who elaborated the typical transition treatment for minors, with puberty blockers at 12 and cross-sex hormones at 16, and, in the US, by Kristina Olson and others from the TransYouth Project. The “Therapeutic approach” is supported by Kenneth Zucker and his team from the Gender Identity Service at Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Toronto, and, in the US, by Paul McHugh at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. There are also experts such as Debra Soh, once a gender nonconforming girl herself, that advise parents to wait and see until adolescence, because in many cases gender dysphoria desists spontaneously, without intervention.
Who to believe when the experts disagree? Let’s see the evidence.
What is Gender Dysphoria/Gender Identity Disorder?
Children labeled transgender are usually diagnosed with Gender Dysphoria (as per the DSM-V), previously known as Gender Identity Disorder (in DSM-III through DSM-IV-TR). DSM refers to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders published by the American Psychiatric Association – DSM-III was published in 1980, with a revision in 1987, DSM-IV published in 1994, with a revision in 2000, and DSM-V coming out in 2013.
According to the APA as per DSM-V, “gender nonconformity is not in itself a mental disorder. The critical element of gender dysphoria is the presence of clinically significant distress associated with the condition”. Both Gender Identity Disorder and Gender Dysphoria include a desire to be or insistence that they are a gender that does not match their biological sex. This desire has to be strong and persistent and is usually accompanied by a preference for clothing of the opposite gender, cross-gender toys, games, and stereotypical activities, as well as the assumption of cross-gender roles in play. It may be accompanied by a discomfort or dislike of their current sexual anatomy and a desire for the sexual anatomy of the opposite sex. GID was said to “cause clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning”, while GD is merely “associated with” similar distress or impairments.
Gender and Sex Difference
Transgender refers to an individual gender identity that doesn’t correspond to the sex or gender they were born with, while gender dysphoria is a psychiatric diagnosis that refers discomfort with one’s physical or assigned gender. Individuals can have or previously have had gender dysphoria without identifying as transgender, while the most (but not all) transgender individuals should fall under the gender dysphoric label according to experts.
Based on the balance of the evidence, both social transitioning and puberty blockers should be approached with caution. There is moderate evidence that social transitioning improves mental health outcomes, and from a perspective concerned with validation of trans-identities it is important. But there are few studies on the long-term effects of social transitioning on rates of persistence and desistence (the number of children who remain gender dysphoric as they age).1 Similarly, puberty blockers may have negative physical health consequences, including an effect on bone-density, though a positive effect on mental health. Still, these choices should be made by families in consultation with experts. Individuals should develop a position on the topic with full awareness of the evidence and taking into consideration their preexisting biases and exposure to social norms on the topic.
Gender Identity Disorder and Gender Dysphoria in Youth
Gender dysphoria in youth is uncommon, with estimated prevalence of around 1%. Acceptance of transgender individuals is relatively low, with 30% of Americans saying they hold somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable views of transgender individuals. 41% of parents also would be either “very” or “somewhat” upset if their child was transgender. Due to the lack of acceptance of gender dysphoric behavior and identities, it is possible that many gender dysphoric youth go unaccounted for. Gender dysphoria also doesn’t have a perfect overlap with being transgender, as some children feel uncomfortable with the gender that corresponds to their biological sex but don’t necessarily identify as the other gender.
According to Zucker et al. (1993), in a gender identity interview for children, when asked if they are a boy/girl, most (79 out of 85 gender nonconforming children) respond with their biological sex and not the other gender. Yet 30 out of 85 say they sometimes feel more like a boy than a girl (or reverse). Gender dysphoria is associated with feelings that their biological sex is not correct but is not perfectly correlated with such feelings.
According to the APA, treatment options for gender dysphoria include, “counseling, cross-sex hormones, puberty suppression and gender reassignment surgery.”
Desistence
Desisting is the term used to refer to children and youth who previously expressed gender nonconformity (as defined by the gender dysphoria/gender identity disorder diagnosis within various editions of the DSM manual) and are no longer gender dysphoric.
Brief disclaimer – Desistence is a fraught term and has been used to “denote the cessation of offensive or antisocial behavior“. It is difficult to extract the term from its historical context of use in which a transgender life was deemed a less preferred outcome. Yet it is relevant to the discussion and is the term used in papers which study the topic and thus we will use it here, aware of its potentially problematic implications.
The existence of desisting as a concept is debated by some who say that it diminishes the validity of transgender youth identities by painting dysphoric gender feelings as a choice or a phase that one may grow out of – while others claim flawed methodologies in studies purporting high numbers of desisting youth. (Julia Serano, Temple Newhook et al. (2018)). Yet it remains hard to deny that some fraction of individuals who previously expressed these feelings as youth do not anymore as adults.
Desistence matters because any recommendation for gender dysphoric youth, whether it be social transitioning, puberty blockers, or other treatment, may affect those who end up desisting from their dysphoria as well as those for whom the dysphoria persists.
Additionally, papers such as Temple Newhook et al. (2018) and Olson (2015) argue against the narrative of transgender childhood desistance (including the commonly cited figure that 80% of children desist), claiming methodological errors in the original studies. They argue that these studies (including Steensma et al. (2011 and 2013), Drummond et al. (2008), and Wallien and Cohen-Kettenis (2008) – all discussed below) conflate gender non-conforming children and truly gender dysphoric and transgender children. While most of these studies include samples that have both threshold (GD or GID diagnosis) and subthreshold children, the results are separable by diagnosis. These papers additionally critique the Steensma et al. and Wallien and Cohen-Kettenis studies for including non-respondents among desisters, but this is again separable in data analysis.
Temple Newhook et al. (2018) continue to point out that many of the children involved in the studies, (at the Amsterdam and Toronto clinics) were enrolled in programs to reduce likelihood of GD persistence, or at least not supported socially in expressing their identities – and that these were in and of themselves interventions which could affect results. Yet as Zucker (2018) contends, there is no neutral way to approach transgender youth – everything may affect persistence and desistence rates.
We acknowledge these criticisms of the body of research on gender dysphoric desistance, which, while weakening the strength of the evidence, does not invalidate it. Some children who express a range of desires that can be seen as comprising a transgender identity (up to and including identifying as the other gender) do not continue to hold this identity as they pass through puberty.
Many of these individuals who do not continue to feel gender dysphoria do identify as homosexual or bisexual. According to one study, half of the boys in the desisting sample were homosexual or bisexual, while 24% of a total sample of gender dysphoric youth (both threshold and subthreshold) were bisexual or homosexual in behavior.
Desistence Statistics
Statistical evidence supports the case that somewhere close to or above 50% of children with GID or GD diagnoses subsequently desist and do not express these feelings past puberty. To respond to criticisms of these studies, we differentiate between those diagnosed with GID or GD (see table above) and those who express gender-nonconforming behaviors but are subthreshold according to the diagnosis. All studies found at least 30-40% of diagnosed children desist, with the percentage as low as 30% in natal girls and 41% in natal boys in the Dutch studies (not counting non-responders), but as high as 75-86% in an unpublished thesis (Singh 2012) and 2 small studies (Drummond et al. 2008, Davenport 1986).
Steensma et al. included a sample of 80 youths formerly diagnosed with GID as children at the Amsterdam gender clinic. Of these formerly GID children, 58.3% persisted of (biological) males persisted past childhood, excluding both non-responses and responses by parents. 69.3% of females persisted past childhood. If non-responses are included (and Steensma et al. make an argument that they should count as desisters since the clinic in question is the only gender and sexual identity clinic in the Netherlands), then 48.5% of males persisted and 62.2% of females persisted.
While the most cautious estimate of desistance figures from this data is 41.7% of males and 30.7% of females, this is still a substantial number of children who previously had exhibited full GID traits who ceased to at some point before adulthood.
Wallien and Cohen-Kettenis (2008) examined a sample of 77 children, with 58 of them formerly GID and 19 subthreshold. 21 of these children persisted and 33 desisted, with 23 non-responses. If only GID children are included, then 50% of the individual male respondents persisted and 50% desisted, while for females 75% persisted and 25% desisted. If parental responses are included as well then the desisting percentages are 59% for males and 41% for females.
This study adds to the body of evidence that a not insignificant number of children with full GID diagnoses who respond to the questionnaire do desist from these feelings at a later point.
Drummond et al. (2008) examined 25 gender non-conforming girls, including 15 girls with GID diagnoses and 10 that were subthreshold. At follow-up (mean age of 23.24 years), three of them still had gender dysphoria. Two of these were from the fifteen girls with a GID diagnosis, giving a desistance rate of 86.6%. Singh’s unpublished thesis (2012) echoes these results, with 76 out of 88 formerly GID participants at follow up having desisted, for a rate of 86.4%.
Though Drummond et al.’s small sample size and the unpublished nature of Singh’s work provide limitations for the interpretability of these two studies, the low percentage of persisters among their results do provide some force to their evidence.
Some additional studies from before 2000 yield similar results with small (less than 20) sample sizes, including Davenport (1986), Zuger (1978), and Lebowitz (1972). While the applicability of these studies is diminished because of the length of time that has passed since their creation and the changes in understanding of gender and sexuality since then, they do still provide some evidence that children’s gender identities change as they age.
Overall, it is clear that at least 25% of children with GID diagnoses desisted, and probably closer to/upwards of 50%. These are not insubstantial numbers of children who previously experience a great deal of distress at their natal sex and do not anymore.
Qualitative research also provides important information about desisters, and particularly on differentiating factors between those who will desist from their gender dysphoria from those who will persist in it and/or eventually undergo sex-reassignment treatment. This research indicates that children who persist generally have stronger gender dysphoric feelings to begin with, including a stronger aversion to their physical anatomy and more insistent they were the other sex as opposed to only wishing they were. For example, “The persisters explicitly indicated they felt they were the other sex, [while] the desisters indicated that they identified as a girlish boy or a boyish girl who only wished they were the other sex”.
Puberty additionally proved decisive for both desisters and persisters, as it was the time when their gender dysphoric feelings either weakened or intensified. Singh (2012) adds that differences in DSM criteria for children as opposed to adolescents and adults for GID/GD may lead to diagnoses of some children who are not what would be considered gender dysphoric in adulthood. Wallien and Cohen-Kettenis additionally differentiate persisters from desisters by their GIIC and GIQC scores (two questionnaires about gender non-conforming behavior and identity) with persisters on average having significantly higher scores according to these measures.
Yet, neither the strength of cross-gender feelings nor a GID/GD diagnosis are perfect indicators of whether individuals will later identify as transgender or not, as even some subthreshold children persist and are transgender (8.7% of males and 4.2% of females, according to Steensma et al. (2013)). Thus, some differentiating factors are identified such as the strength of gender dysphoria, a gender dysphoria diagnosis, and actual feelings of being the other sex rather than simply wishing one is, but for the most part it is difficult to tell which children will continue feeling gender dysphoric as they pass through puberty into adulthood.
Narratives of Desisting
Nonetheless, there are a wide variety of examples of children who previously expressed varying degrees of gender dysphoric feelings and do not anymore. These children range from those who simply had cross-gender preferences in toys or play to those who felt they were the other gender, and even to those who began cross-sex hormones.
Some children express feelings of gender dysphoria when very young and the strength of these feelings lessen as they grow older. One such case is C.J., who used to draw himself as a girl. He played with dolls and liked “pink, purple and princesses”. At 4, he said he was going to be a woman when he grew up. At 6, he asked his parents to call him Rebecca and “her” (but after a while renounced, not feeling comfortable). Some professionals advised his mother to transition him socially, but the mother trusted her “mom guts” more. Now, at 11, C.J. writes “I feel like I’m a different type of boy. But I’m a boy for sure.” and when a friend transitioned he said he “couldn’t imagine being a girl every day“. “I do remember wanting to be a girl if I think about it really hard,” he adds, “but I don’t want to be a girl anymore”. Although still visibly gender nonconforming – or gender creative, as his mother prefers to say – the child grew into a more fluid identity in a way in which he became more accepting of the gender that corresponds with his natal sex.
Some other children express various degrees of gender dysphoria and then unexpectedly desist during puberty. Among these people is neuroscientist Debra Soh, who as a child was strongly opposed to feminine pastimes and playmates, and even urinary positions. Yet when she reached her late teens, “the idea of appearing feminine no longer repulsed [her]“. Even the strongest feelings of dysphoria can sometimes subside: in a BBC documentary, “Transgender Kids: Who Knows Best“, a girl named Alex remembers that she “wanted to be a boy” in childhood, while her father remembers her screaming “I’m a boy! I’m a boy!” Now she feels like a regular girl and presents in a feminine manner. The change happened at 12. In rare cases, it can happen even after social transition: Susie Green, chair of the UK transgender charity Mermaids, reports a second-hand account of the son of the former Mermaids chair, who “lived as a girl for three years… [then] when he realised that he was not female, he simply changed back.” For these children, the time and changes associated with puberty seem to be a deciding factor in whether they will desist or persist with their gender dysphoria. Their feelings were lengthy and lasting, yet changed as they reached and passed through puberty.
The most unusual case is that of an Australian boy named Patrick Mitchell, who was diagnosed at 12 with gender dysphoria. According to an Australian news site, Mitchell was, “Increasingly unhappy, suffering panic attacks and verging on depression, he told [his mother] if he could not go on puberty blockers he would run away and get them himself, or kill himself.” He took puberty blockers, then switched to estrogen (prescribed to his mother, because he was too young to obtain it legally) and started to grow breasts. But at 14, he changed his mind when he began to socially transition: “Teachers at school began to refer to him as a girl which triggered Mitchell to question if he had made the right decision”. This is another instance where puberty plays a role in determining what sex an individual feels comfortable as, physically.
Overall, these narratives show that gender identity is sometimes fluid and remains fluid through adolescence. Children may at one point be adamant they are the gender of their non-natal sex, yet later identify as the gender of their natal sex. Yet this does not give us reason to doubt these children’s’ sincerity or the validity of their identities at any point – but simply recognize that they can possibly change in the future, through no choice of the child.
Mental health and Social Transitioning
One of the primary factors in favor of increased support and validation for transgender children (which can include social transitioning and agentive decision making regarding puberty blockers) is the extent of mental health issues faced by children, youth, and adolescents with gender dysphoria. This includes an elevated risk of suicide, anxiety, and depression for transgender youth and adults. Additionally, sex reassignment doesn’t alleviate all negative mental health associations of transgender identities. Yet there is also a growing body of evidence showing that increased family support and allowing social transitioning does have mental health benefits, though the strength of these is up for debate.
Rates of depressive and anxiety symptoms are elevated among the transgender community, with 51.4% of women and 48.3% of men having depressive symptoms, and 40.4% of women and 47.5% of men having anxiety symptoms [sample size 351] (Budge et al. 2013). Grossman and D’Augelli (2007) additionally found that out of 55 transgender youth (ages 15-21), 45% had suicidal ideations and 26% had a history of life-threatening behaviors. Children diagnosed with Gender Identity Disorder also had a significantly higher rate of anxiety according to reported negative emotions and skin conductance level (though not in cortisol or heart rate) – a sample which included 25 GID children and 25 age-similar controls from the Netherlands of which 36% of the GID children reached a clinical threshold for internalizing problems. Finally, Haas et al. (2014) found that out of over 6000 transgender and gender non-conforming respondents, there was a suicide attempt rate of 41% against a population average of 4.6% – and over a dozen surveys found between 25% and 43% suicide attempts among the trans community.
There is additionally evidence that sex reassignment doesn’t alleviate all negative mental health associations of transgender identities. (Dhenje et al. 2011). Out of a sample of 324 sex reassigned persons in Sweden, there were significantly higher than rates of mortality, suicide, and psychiatric morbidity among transsexual individuals than among the general population.
Social Transitioning
Social transitioning (presenting socially as the gender of your non-natal sex, including using different pronouns, dressing differently, and appearing as the opposite gender) has been proposed by some (including Olson et al. 2016 in Pediatrics) researchers and therapists as a means of addressing the gender dysphoric desires of children with gender dysphoria. Many children express a desire to be or present as the other gender. Validating these desires and allowing them to present as the gender of their non-natal sex may help them feel more comfortable in their body.
Yet others including leading childhood gender dysphoria researchers (see Zucker 2018) believe that social transitioning may increase the chance that gender dysphoric feelings persist into adulthood. Given that gender dysphoria is associated with uncomfortableness with one’s body as well as anxiety, depression and an increased rate of suicide, some posit that on the whole it would be better if children lost these feelings as they grew older. Others claim that a preference for desistence is transphobic and reminiscent of conversion camps and other psychotherapy methods that attempt to erase gay and trans identities.
There is a lack of evidence for the long-term effects of social transitioning. According to the studies on mental health though, family support and affirmation of identities can decrease the risk of mental health problems in gender dysphoric and transgender youth and adults. For example, social support and transition status decreased anxiety and depression, while transition status was negatively related with the same. Suicide attempters have reported more physical and verbal abuse from parents, while strong family relationships decreased the suicide rate (from above 50% with less contact and acceptance from family to 33% when family relationships remain strong). Olson et al. (2016) additionally found that social transitioning for children (73 sample size with two controls) led to them having typical rates of depression with only slightly elevated rates of anxiety – though these were measured through a parent proxy questionnaire. A similar study on trans children using age-similar and sibling controls found that when socially transitioned, they had normal rates of depression and only slightly elevated rates of anxiety – which differs from results found with non-socially transitioned trans youth.
There is no evidence yet that social transitioning increases the rate that gender dysphoria persists or desists.
Children are often the driving force behind social transitions, though the extent to which the possibility of social transition is considered in the first place is affected by family support and media exposure is debatable. For example, one mom reports that, “when he was six and asked us to call him by a girl’s name and use female pronouns.” An eight-year-old child took the initiative and, “sent an email to everyone at her primary school saying she was a girl trapped inside a boy’s body. After that, she started going to school dressed as a girl.”
Even as young as kindergarten, children are expressing desires that they are the other gender and would like to be identified as such. One parent tells a story of their child lining up for class: “That morning, they’d divided the kindergartners into two lines, boys and girls – and Coy had lined up with the girls. “You’re a boy,” the teacher had corrected. Coy had sobbed for the rest of the day. Even my teacher doesn’t know I’m a girl!” he wailed.” A three-year-old child expressed the idea that they, “[were] supposed to be born a girl, but [were] born a boy instead“. This child subsequently wanted to switch pronouns and change their name around a year later. These narratives support the idea that children do know and can express their desires regarding social transitioning (though these desires may change later).
There is additionally some evidence that social transitioning can serve as a tool to differentiate individuals on the strength of their cross-gender identity. For instance, one anecdotal account from a mother indicates that a child has expressed transgender desires and decided to socially transition and was supported in this decision, but didn’t feel comfortable as the opposite gender and transitioned back.
One argument against social transition is that some children find it difficult to transition back to presenting as the gender corresponding to their natal sex. Though this varies based on the individual situation (see desistance narratives for examples of children who had minimal issue transitioning back), Steensma et al. (2011) found that some girls, who were almost (but not even entirely) living as boys in their childhood years, experienced great trouble when they wanted to return to the female gender role”.
Overall, the evidence concerning social transition is mixed, with medium sized positive mental health effects present, but unknown consequences on the child’s future gender identity and dysphoric feelings as well as possible difficulty transitioning back.
Social Constructions of Gender and Samoa
Evidence of better outcomes for those with larger amounts of social support may indicate that mental health problems (primarily anxiety, depression, and increased risk of suicide) associated with transgender and gender dysphoric individuals are more due to society’s treatment of transgender individuals than due to gender dysphoria itself.
For an example of this theory in action we turn to Samoan culture, where a cross-gender identity (termed fa’afafine) is accepted and treated as normative. This study (Vasey and Bartlett 2007) examined whether Samoans with cross-gender identity (Fa’afafine) experience the same distress about gender identity that individuals in Western locales do. Fa’afafine are men who generally present as feminine and are almost exclusively sexually attracted to other men. The authors say that, “Most self-identify as fa’afafine, not as men. A minority self-identify as women”. They do not identify as gay or homosexual even though they almost exclusively are sexually attracted to other men.
The study examined 53 fa’afafine adults and 51 controls from similar Samoan contexts about their childhood behavior. It asked them whether they recalled, “(1) a strong and persistent cross-gender identification in childhood; (2) a sense of inappropriateness in the male-typical gender role; (3) a discomfort with their sex; or (4) distress associated with any of the above.” Most fa’afafine remember engaging in female-typical behaviors as children and no distress related to this behavior. Many believed they were girls as children and also don’t remember any distress about these feelings. They do remember negative feelings toward male roles and typical male activity as children, while some had negative feelings towards their genitals as children.
According to the authors of the study, we can assume many of children would have had GID as defined by DSM-IV-TR. Yet, these individuals do not remember distress about expressions of cross-gender identity. A small number do remember distress with their genitals. Similarly, fa’afafine do not report higher rates of bullying or victimization due to physical aggression.
This study of another cultural context provides evidence that transgender identity is a cultural-context dependent phenomenon, and that distress (and associated mental health problems) faced by transgender individuals are related to their treatment within society rather than to gender-atypical behavior and identity itself.
Puberty Blockers
Puberty blockers are another aspect of the youth gender transition process which is hotly debated. Adolescents are traditionally prescribed puberty blockers to limit them from going through puberty as their natal sex, as this can make it more difficult to physically transition to the other sex. It can additionally be traumatic for those who undergo puberty while strongly gender dysphoric.
There is some evidence that puberty blockers influence bones in negative ways. One study found that puberty blockers (GnRHa) led to statistically significant decreases in bone turnover during the time period in which they were applied. Another study indicates that bone mineral density is decreased significantly in both transwomen and transmen between the start of GnRHa application and age 22. The study concluded that “either attainment of peak bone mass has been delayed or peak bone mass itself is attenuated“. Clemons et al. (1993) additionally examined the effects of puberty blockers in non-trans instances and concludes they are safe and effective, after which puberty resumes normally. Yet they also point out potential problems regarding bone mineralization. Hruz et al., in a socially conservative publication, also posit risks of increased testicular cancer, obesity, memory loss, height decreases, and androgynous appearances. Overall there do appear to be risks to puberty blockers, and it is up to families to make the best decisions for themselves based on the potential consequences of adopting and not adopting blockers.
Additionally, if puberty is blocked, it cannot be used as a “diagnostic tool”, as Green refers to it. According to some researchers, (Steensma et al. 2011, Zucker 2018, narrative accounts of desistance) puberty is the stage at which many formerly dysphoric youth desist and begin expressing a gender identity in line with their biological sex. Yet others would push back against the use of puberty as a diagnostic tool due to the trauma it can cause to transgender individuals forced to go through puberty as their natal sex.
Narratives of puberty describe traumatic experiences for youth who experience gender dysphoria. If one feels their biological sex is wrong and they should have the opposite physical sex characteristics, those characteristics becoming more prominent can be extremely difficult. Coupled with the additional social pressures during puberty to conform to the gender that matches one’s biological sex, puberty can be difficult and scary for transgender individuals.
For instance, a mother reported her son named Patrick was, “Increasingly unhappy, suffering panic attacks and verging on depression, he told her if he could not go on puberty blockers he would run away and get them himself, or kill himself.” Another mom recalls that her child, Jackie, was “incredibly depressed” when she started puberty. The daughter was happy in elementary school, after social transitioning at 8, but “everything fell to pieces” when she started puberty, making six suicide attempts between the ages of eleven and fifteen. She overdosed and self-harmed with razor blades to distract from her changing body before being prescribed puberty blockers.
Steensma et al.’s (2011) qualitative study reports that, upon reaching puberty, “these anticipated or actual physical changes were often agonizing and highly distressful,” while, “at the beginning of puberty, the aversion towards their bodies intensified immensely, resulting in insecurity and social withdrawal”.
These psychological consequences of commencing puberty as a gender dysphoric child or youth must be weighed against any potential health effects when deciding about puberty blockers. A 2010 study of those placed on puberty blockers also indicates positive mental health effects of puberty blockers. From a T0 at the beginning of puberty blockers to a T1 around three years later, depressive symptoms significantly decreased, while scores on the internalizing problems also significantly decreased (from 29.6% to 11.1%). Trans boys did show still elevated levels of internalizing and externalizing problems but decreases from their previous rates. Overall, “Adolescents showed fewer behavioral and emotional problems, reported fewer depressive symptoms, feelings of anxiety and anger remained stable, and their general functioning improved.”
One other aspect of this study is that out of a sample of 70 individuals, none desisted, and all continued to receive treatment for gender dysphoria. This could possibly indicate that puberty blockers decrease the chance that an individual’s gender dysphoric feelings will go away, though it could also indicate that only those with strong feelings take puberty blockers in the first place.
Overall, puberty blockers appear to have some positive mental health effects due to their prevention of the physical experience of puberty among transgender youth, but may have physical health consequences including on bone growth.
Conclusion
On Desistence – The body of research on gender dysphoric youth indicates that many of these youths are no longer gender dysphoric upon reaching and progressing through puberty. It is possible that the youths that “desisted” either were not transgender in the first place or were pressured to disassociate from their transgender identity. Yet there are enough anecdotal accounts and extended studies regarding desisting youth to provide reasonable evidence that at least some, and likely a sizable fraction of individuals who express desires to be the gender opposite their natal sex or affirm that they are the opposite gender in childhood do not feel the same way at a later point in life.
On Determining Desistence – There is a lack of agreement between sources on whether gender dysphoric youth who will persist and desist can be differentiated from each other. On the whole, the evidence indicates there is a correlation between the strength of transgender expression (identifying as the other gender rather than simply expressing cross-gender behavior) and persistence, yet the correlation isn’t perfect. Some children who express a strong desire that they are the other gender desist, while some children with subthreshold gender dysphoria diagnoses persist through puberty.
On Social Transitioning – Social transitioning has positive mental health effects, but unknown effects on whether children will persist or desist. Social transitioning is put forward as one of the primary ways to support transgender children and is shown to reduce the rates of internalizing problems and anxiety among gender dysphoric youth. These children do still show elevated rates of anxiety. Additionally, some children who socially transition later do not feel gender dysphoric anymore and decide to not present as the opposite gender any longer. There is no evidence examining the rate at which individuals who socially transition retain their gender dysphoric feelings and transgender identities.
On Puberty Blockers – Puberty blockers, though reportedly safe, may have unintended medical consequences based on a review of studies. Studies show effects on bone growth and density. Yet other studies show positive mental health effects relative to transgender individuals who undergo puberty as their birth sex, as puberty is a time when living as a transgender individual can be particularly traumatic. It is unknown if placing individuals on puberty blockers affects the rate at which that population of individuals retains their gender dysphoria.
Notes
-
This does not indicate a preference for desistence of gender dysphoric youth, but merely indicates that these types of long-term effects are something policy makers, medical experts, and trans advocates may wish to consider. ↩
-
Dutch study. The numbers don’t include nonresponders. ↩
-
Ph.D. thesis, University of Toronto. ↩
-
Dutch study. The numbers don’t include nonresponders. ↩
-
1 “Transsexual” and 1 “Homosexual, cross dresses”
-
Canadian study, University of Toronto. ↩
@Scott: do you want to add in the boilerplate paragraph about this being an entry to the contest? (The other entries have it, and not everyone will know what “ACC ENTRY” in the post title refers to.)
Oh, right, forgot! Thanks!
What about the dutch study which found that natal males allowed to partially socially transition as kids almost always persisted, while those who were not allowed often desisted?
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0890856713001871
Also some of the statistics for discussed in this post strike me as irrelevant because they fail to distinguish between late-onset and early-onset gender dysphoria.
I actually don’t like that phrase, but I don’t know how to say it better. (I’m not a native English speaker, so my “adversary” wrote most of the article.) Maybe:
“There is no solid/conclusive/definitive evidence yet that social transitioning increases the rate that gender dysphoria persists or desists.”
Steensma et al.(2013), mentioned by you, offers some evidence – all socially transitioned children became persisters – but it could be argued that maybe those who socially transitioned were those with the strongest GID.
You mean the statistics about suicide and mental health of adult transgenders? Those statistics, especially the one with 41% suicide attempts, are referred a lot in the debates about transition, we couldn’t ignore them. I don’t know a large study about transgender suicide and mental health that separates between early-onset and late-onset – do you?
Initially I wanted to touch the problem of the differences between early-onset and late-onset MTF in the article, but we already had to much material to cover (the article has 11 pages).
The article seems to allude and hint to the idea that I have in mind, but not do much with it, so I’ll go and explain it…
I was raised with the idea that gender roles were mostly outdated and silly, and certainly that enforcing them was a bad thing. As a biological male, I have many male-typical interests, but a few that are probably considered female-typical (e.g. I like soft clothing, I seem to have a soft spot for romance stories), and a few that are probably just “weird”. I tended to let my hair grow long (mostly because I disliked haircuts), and when, occasionally, some kids said I looked like a girl, I laughed contemptuously at them for being stupid (for thinking that hair length = gender, or whatever). I was proud of not letting other people’s opinions control what I did. Incidentally, I scored 34 out of 50 on the online autism scale from an SSC survey—just barely inside the “autistic” range.
Anyway, I’m wondering if general acceptance of the idea “you can be a certain biological gender without feeling any obligation to exhibit any of the particular traits—behavior, appearance, interests—that others associate with your gender” would relieve the difficulties for some of these children. (The Samoan example is quite interesting—it seems like there is full acceptance of a certain kind of biological males who mostly act female. I wonder if there is still some pressure to fit a particular mold of fa’afafine.) There is already a word for some kind of male-behavior-exhibiting biological female in the U.S.; I searched the text of the page for “tomboy” but didn’t find it. I’ve heard there is less acceptance for the mirror equivalent.
Do the authors think that promoting the above idea is likely to help some of these children?
Don’t really have anything to add, but I think this is a really important point.
Does anyone know what the point of ‘gender’ is? It just looks like a bunch of stereotypes. Let people have their own pronouns, nobody cares. But sport, health services, etc. depend on sex, not gender.
As the Samoan example indicates, I think that living in a society where this was a generally accepted and expected proposition would help many of these children.
However, given that we live in a culture where there is low belief and even lower alief in this proposition, I’m not sure how much teaching this to individual children would help.
Especially for children who are more social or are more socially conscious/anxious, they will be quick to find the ways that gender shapes how others treat them and what expectations others have of them, and simply being told by their parents that these behaviors are silly may be of little comfort in the face of the difficulties they may have by trying to live outside the actual social conventions of their peers.
That said, I do think parents should try to teach their kids this proposition, on general principles of encouraging freedom of expression and acceptance. But I don’t think parents should rely on this teaching alone to help dysphoric children manage their distress.
The real problem is letting kids have a say. Parents routinely make decisions for their kids – where to go to school, which parent to stay with after a divorce, up to and including whether to undertake life-threatening surgery. Ya know why? Because children lack agency. Kids have a lot of stupid ideas that parents shouldn’t allow, for their own good. Imagine 7 year old Aban:
“I want to eat ice cream for dinner every night!”
“No, Aban, that’s a bad idea. We’re making this decision for you, for your own good.”
“I want to get a gun!”
“No, Aban, that’s a bad idea. We’re making this decision for you, for your own good.”
“I want to move to rural Alabama!”
“No, Aban, that’s a bad idea. We’re making this decision for you, for your own good.”
“I want to be a girl!”
“OK Aban, let’s call the doctor and get you on drugs that will seriously alter your body hormones and possibly permanently affect your ability to have children.”
In making those decisions, parents routinely get information from the child. “My arm hurts really bad” “What happened?” “I fell several feet and landed at a bad angle” “Is there a sharp pain when you try to move it?” “Yes” “Ok, it might be broken, we’ll take you to the doctor.”
If the kid is expressing a certain kind of significant physical pain, or psychic pain, it’s quite appropriate for the parents to take this seriously. (Taking it seriously doesn’t mean always taking the first obvious action that comes to mind at the first sign of trouble.) What it’s best for them to do, in a certain range of situations, is the subject of the post.
> What it’s best for them to do, in a certain range of situations, is the subject of the post.
Exactly. Most of the decisions parents make for their children they don’t make for the sake of making decisions. They make them because parents are assumed to want the best for their child (i.e. something along the lines of: growing up happily, and then going on as grown adults that can lead a fulfilled life). You say it yourself in your own post: They’re making those decisions for a child’s own good.
To make the right decision, parents need to know what decision brings them closest to the ideal decision for the child’s well being. Putting the decisions on the parent isn’t supposed to be a shortcut to just get the decision out of the way, but for the parent to make a more informed decision with better long-term outcome than their child could at that moment.
Which is what information like this is for.
Really interesting read, but I’m not sure it answers the question the title poses. Whilst we now have a great overview of the relevant facts, whether or not children should transition seems to be a potentially tricky ethical dilemma. I would be interested in hearing from the authors to know if they originally attempted to come to a conclusion on this, but couldn’t agree, or whether they only ever set out to clarify the facts.
My gut feeling on this issue has always been that we should happily encourage children to socially transition and experiment with gender, but the use of puberty blockers with permanent effects concerns me, and I’m not confident that doctors and parents are able to distinguish between those who will clearly benefit and those who might end up ‘desisting’. But then I haven’t thought about this in depth, nor am I aware of what damage transitioning and regretting it does, especially compared to the obvious damage that not transitioning early can do.
As always, comparing health outcomes in post treatment populations vs health outcomes in the general population is misleading and incorrect. Consider: individuals who have undergone chemo therapy have decreased health outcomes compared to the general public. Does this mean that chemo therapy is a bad treatment for cancer? No, no it does not. In order to have a valid comparison, one must compare post-treatment and non-treatment populations, not post-treatment vs healthy populations. Which, in the case of transgender individuals means comparing GID diagnosed individuals who socially transition/who receive puberty blockers/-insert proposed intervention here- vs GID diagnosed individuals who do not socially transition/who undergo normal puberty/-insert nonintervention here-.
It may well be that puberty blockers lead to a positive mental health impact and negative physical health impact. But none of the studies cited here appear to have the ability to demonstrate such, let alone which impact is more weighty.
To be fair, there’s no reason to believe that being transgender would cause one to have less bone density.
On top of that, some puberty blockers had bone density decreases as a known side effect before people were really interested in studying transitioning. Leuprolide acetate for example.
It would be amazing if blocking normal physical development didn’t have a bunch of negative side effects.
Regarding the word choice of “desist”– I’m just curious why they don’t use the term “remission” (or “resolve”) instead? Because here we’re concerned primarily with the emotional distress that the people are under, right? We might say that a symptom or a disease “persists” or “is persistent”, but we don’t say that it “desists”, we say it “resolves”, “is cured”, or “goes into remission” (if we think it might return at some future point). So if a person’s mental distress about his/her bodily gender dissipates after puberty, then the condition has resolved, or perhaps gone into remission, rather than the person is “desisting” from mental distress.
They are mostly desisting from overt external cross-gender behaviours, or from expressed cross-gender identification, probably not desisting from cross-gender experiences and desires.
It does not ever really go away, you just get used to never getting what you really want and have to learn to accept it.
Hate to contradict you, but according to the sources and the article itself, that’s not what many desisters report (though I assume that some may feel as you say).
Several are quoted in this post self-reporting a cessation of desire to be the other sex, and/or a cessation of feeling that they are the other sex.
@emmajoey: according to Steensma et al. (2011), a Dutch qualitative follow-up in which persisters desisters tell their experiences, in those childhood (puberty) desisters it seems to be really the case of ceasing to feel like the other gender.
There are for example 2 girls who lived almost like boys in elementary and middle school (didn’t change name and pronouns, but looked like boys and were treated like boys) who during puberty wanted to revert to their natal sex:
Also during puberty, the boys discovered “a good side of being a boy”:
I’d be interested in knowing what the effects of loss of bone density are. I think it really changes the decision-making calculus if the outcome is, like, “slightly increased risk of osteoperosis when you’re seventy” or if it’s, like, “chronic pain.”
I also would be interested in this. My instinct is that social transition is relatively minor step, so children who expressed a reasonably fixed desire to socially transition should probably be allowed to do so. It may be that the process itself helps to crystallise their feelings, and if they desist, they can transition back relatively easily. On the other hand, my instinct is that preventing puberty is a fairly drastic intervention that a pre-pubescent child can’t understand, so I would be inclined to caution. But the only negative effect identified here seems relatively minor: a choice between low bone density and suicidal depression seems easy. So I’m inclined to update towards puberty-blockers being less risky than I had supposed.
Unfortunately, this otherwise mostly on-point post failed to note concern for other major long-term side effects from puberty blockers used to treat girls with precocious puberty as exposed recently by Kaiser Health
There is also an n-1 published study that found a significant decrease in IQ: “Brain Maturation, Cognition and Voice Pattern in a Gender Dysphoria Case under Pubertal Suppression”
In addition, from what’s known, 90-100% of youth placed on blockers for dysphoria in the UK, Holland, and the US, continue to sex hormones. As a result, sterility and negative impact on future adult sexual function should be considered.
What are the effects of puberty blockers on mental health for *non*-trans children? Is anything known about that? One would expect them to also be positive, since puberty is usually psychologically uncomfortable in itself. Although showing outward signs of not hitting puberty on time is probably socially deleterious.
Not my experience. Puberty was great! I was taller, stronger, could run faster, learned how to masturbate… Growing hair on my face was a minor inconvenience, and the sudden overwhelming sexual urges were a mixed bag, but there was a lot of unambiguously good stuff.
In May 2017, the FDA required additional warnings for Lupron that include:
“Psychiatric Events
Psychiatric events have been reported in patients taking GnRH agonists, including LUPRON
DEPOT-PED. Postmarking reports with this class of drugs include symptoms of emotional
lability, such as crying, irritability, impatience, anger and aggression. Monitor for development or worsening of psychiatric symptoms during treatment with LUPRON DEPOT-PED [see Adverse Reactions (6.3)].”
and:
“Psychiatric Disorders: Emotional lability, such as crying, irritability, impatience, anger, and aggression has been observed with GnRH agonists, including LUPRON DEPOT-PED [see Warnings and Precautions (5.2)]; Depression, including rare reports of suicidal ideation and attempt, has been reported for GnRH agonists, including LUPRON DEPOT-PED, in children treated for central precocious puberty
The APA gets at the heart of the issue: “gender nonconformity is not in itself a mental disorder. The critical element of gender dysphoria is the presence of clinically significant distress associated with the condition.”
Gender is a set of social expectations and role(s). The classic “gender is a social construct.” Most of us (~98%) find that whatever was put on our birth certificate matches the social expectations we would prefer to adopt. And if there are some things we don’t like, we just don’t adopt those, or push for social change. We keep the label. Some find conforming and labeling really unacceptable to them and reject the role. Some even to the point of distress. There is a spectrum of gender conformity, and the amount of distress generally increases along the spectrum, as you might expect when you’re out of sync with what everyone else seems to believe. Thus the prescription for social acceptance and understanding makes a lot of sense- it affirms one’s value beyond the roles one does not want to accept, reducing anxiety.
But this spectrum is fluid! Gender identity/conformity is fluid. So, if one might identify with some of the positive associations with the gender female for a while but eventually realize that simply being a “girlish boy” and identifying as male is fine, what kind of interventions should that person be taking? Perhaps greater gender education or available resources (at guidance offices) would benefit borderline students. They might learn that anatomical transitioning is expensive and complicated and should only be done when they are absolutely certain. Then, the most vocal transgender children should be taken more seriously by their parents. On the other hand, it might give pause to children who realize that there is a spectrum and you don’t have to identify with the opposite gender just because you don’t feel completely at home with your current label, and that it’s okay to incompletely adopt your gender roles/associations (a la localdeity), which should reduce distress by itself. As gender associations become less rigid, too, implied social acceptability will improve and distress should drop. Another note: parents have control of the household sub-culture.
There’s plenty to be done before transitioning your child after the first time they express some gender identity confusion. And it doesn’t have to “treat” them like they have something wrong with them. Lots of room to be affirmative.
Yeah, it seems to me that teaching children about the fluid spectrum nature of gender would have a huge positive impact.
Or not talk about it in terms of gender in the first place. So your daughter likes physics. “Ah, I see, you’re getting in touch with your male side. That’s perfectly all right, society is accepting of all kinds these days.” Good lord, please no. How about: “Physics is a great subject; can I get you some books on it?” If your son wears a dress around the house, my instinct would be to not express any opinion about it. (I suspect it’s good to not talk about appearance in general, except maybe when the kid is an adult and wants to make a serious effort to attract one of the sexes.)
There are some behaviors that might get the kid in sufficient trouble that the parent should do something about it. When I was to start swimming lessons and needed a swimsuit, I wanted a one-piece swimsuit that went up to my shoulders like my sister had; my mom said the adults wouldn’t allow it and she wouldn’t get one for me. I think that was the right call. (A kid going into an opposite-sex bathroom is probably another example of something for which society would impose significant consequences on the kid, and therefore the parent should warn against doing it.) She also didn’t make a fuss about my having long hair, and I think that was also the right call. Protect the kid from getting in trouble with the adults, but otherwise don’t make them think about gender roles any more than is absolutely necessary.
Once again, hugely impressive. I’m not going to vote because I haven’t devoted adequate time to reviewing the details of the submissions to have an adequately informed view but my bottom-line response is the grade school teacher’s “you’re all winners in my book.” Minor reactions to this one:
1. It’s funny to me that the entry would address the “should” question posed without even alluding to questions of morality, which would presumably be significant for many on the “con” side of the debate. I get that this is just so far out of the realm of consideration for many here that many in this community would consider it perverse even to discuss, and I also get that it would be difficult to get one’s hands around this side of the issue, but maybe at least a placeholder for the core of the majority view would have been warranted.
2. On the empirical question, one part of this that I had a hard time teasing out was imagine a scenario where the adverse mental health issues associated with dysphoria are not caused by the dysphoria, but rather dysphoria is one among many symptoms of a larger condition that produces an array of symptoms (e.g., depression, anxiety, suicidality, gender issues, etc.). Just showing that people with these gender issues also tend to be depressed, etc., obviously doesn’t show that the depression stems from the gender issues any more than the other way around. But without eliminating that possibility it seems even harder to assess the effects of “transitioning,” etc. What if “transitoning” disproportionately occurs in families that care about their children a lot (which is why they are willing to engage in the exercise), and then any positive associations stem from having disproportionately caring families rather than from the intervention? Similarly, is “transitioning” more common in communities that are more accepting of nontraditional gender roles, and any correlation with positive outcomes come from that rather than the intervention? Some of these are touched on in various ways but it was hard for me to tease these possibilities apart. (Talking about Samoa, e.g., doesn’t make it obvious how this sort of thing applies to intra-geographical differences within, say, the United States.)
I was actually wondering the same thing as point 2. The other question I’ve always had was if there were any studies done on dysphoric individuals who were given hormones corresponding with their biological gender, and what the results were.
The answer is yes: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5010234/
Unfortunately there is a lack of numbers in many studies resulting in underpowering for positive outcomes, but it looks like we will have an explosion in medical research in the not too far future.
My understanding is that the current WPATH guidelines https://www.wpath.org/publications/soc recommend that socially gender affirming what a child feels is the right way to go (among other things, bullying a child into behaving in a socially normative fashion when all they’re doing is figuring out their identity- which could go either way- is clearly harmful), and that puberty blockers should only be prescribed carefully in the context of rigorous and longitudinal assessment in a paediatric gender clinic with a multidisciplinary team of paediatricians, paediatric endocrinologists, psychologists, child psychiatrist, etc. Certainly in Australia and New Zealand that is what is required for an adolescent to be prescribed puberty blockers, and I think that’s wise. Among other things, there’s nothing harmful about psychotherapy- it is beneficial. And of course, presence of intersex conditions can also be identified.
To share my own experience:
As a trans guy, I can say that my parents letting me play with whatever I wanted to and not making me dress in girly clothes was a protective factor. Going to a homophobic single sex girl’s school was the opposite of a protective factor. I transitioned later in life, and as an adult, time and extensive counselling was helpful for me to sort out what I wanted to do. While I wasn’t that distressed by puberty many other people I know were. I do have some quite distressing memories of being bullied as a young child by other children for insisting I was a boy or wanting to play with boys.
Had I grown up in this day and age, and with accepting parents I would imagine that I would have presented as a boy and being the indecisive person I am, would have taken a while to make any decision, would have gone to counselling/gender clinic, and I’m not sure that I would have made a decision around medical intervention early. But I might have, because my gender identity was very strong from a young age.
At the same time, there is evidence that earlier transition tends to result in better healthcare/mental health outcomes, partially because of not going through puberty.
I’m friends with a number of people who may have identified as the opposite gender to how they identified as adults (and are now cis-identified)- I don’t think they would have been harmed by socially gender non-conforming as children? Some parents have been known to be physically and emotionally abusive in order to ‘correct’ gender expression. The length of time they could have potentially been exposed to puberty blockers would have on the grand scheme of things *if at all* (big ‘if’) fairly short.
As a doctor, I can say that my profession *as a whole* is very transphobic and even homophobic- possibly because I work in Australia. My specialists have all been amazing but they are sub-specialised in gender work, and have a great deal of experience- as well as being very savvy about the complexities around if someone is lying to them or has been coached to hide things. However the broader context of medicine and society really does need to be taken into account when considering the treatment of children in the system. Ultimately they are best served by subspeciality multidisciplinary clinics, and we all need to remember that being a trans person- adult or child- means you are prone to exposure to hateful and discriminatory behaviour at times. Some of this is reflected in the literature, as some researchers are transphobic. It’s not the case that even transitioning socially is an easy neutral binary decision- by which I mean that a lot of factors can cause people to ‘desist’ (what a word!), and at least in adults a lot of so-called ‘detransitioning’ is due to being ostracised from society, rather than a lack of gender dysphoria. That said, gender identity in children does fluctuate and it takes time for them to sort out who they are, thus the advocation of a careful approach by WPATH.
Long term, it may be that those who are prescribed puberty blockers are concurrently prescribed osteoporosis medications to prevent loss of/inadequate bone mineralisation- certainly it’s a risk that can potentially be mitigated medically.
There’s been a lot of scare stories in the media where they say 6 year old boys are being given oestrogen and I have no idea where this rubbish comes from because that’s clearly untrue.
This is really good. Thank you both for making it happen.
Do puberty blockers disrupt fertility?
Completion of natal puberty is required for fertility. When followed by sex hormones, use of blockers result in sterility 100% of the time. They may also greatly limit sexual function.
The footnotes beyond the first don’t appear to be referenced in the text?
The footnotes 2-6 are referenced in the table.
This article is interesting since I haven’t actually done a lot of research into the subject, but it’s affected my life a lot. I’m transgender and started socially transitioning in 7th grade, though I only started feeling gender dysphoria at the onset of puberty. More relevant to this subject though is my 6-year-old cousin, who has declared himself a guy and is insisting on fully transitioning. Following the traditional social metrics of “guys versus girls” activities, he’s always been more interested in guy things, but nobody in our extended family puts much stock into these perceived gender roles and so we hadn’t been paying attention until his full-on declaration.
It seems to me that if a child is dedicated enough to insist on a social transition, it’s kind of unavoidable – my cousin’s friends would already be calling him a guy even if my aunt hadn’t intervened, etc. It’s more the question of puberty blockers and other things. To me as a trans person, I can’t understand it because I only found reason to force a transition, both socially and physically, after and during puberty – before then I didn’t really understand the concept of gender.
I guess I’m not really saying anything strong here except I don’t understand how trans groups can through themselves wholeheartedly into supporting transitioning children (especially through physical means) when sometimes dysphoria isn’t even that relevant to a child, and gender roles can be generally obsolete anyways. Then again, I didn’t have Gender Dysphoria as a child, so who knows.
As a disclaimer, I’m not a trans guy – I consider myself nonbinary, they/them pronouns, the whole shebang. If I hadn’t known nonbinary was an option from the internet though, I think I would’ve tried to transition to being a guy as a child and then “desisted” by the time I reached the age I am now, since my dysphoria isn’t that strong now and has mostly been mitigated through therapy.
Very good stuff, only improvement I think would be to include more on the physical outcomes (positive and negative) of puberty blockers. Not just mental health and osteoporosis – are trans persons who have additional gender surgeries after puberty blockers substantially more or less happy with their physical outcome, compared to those who did not begin physical transition until after puberty? What happens if a child desists after or during puberty blockers? What is the outcome?
Puberty blocking seems like the really controversial issue here, and the most important one to get right. Social transition, or at a minimum support for gender nonconformity, ought to be less controversial and is certainly more easily reversible.
I know it’s morally tricky to talk about a “preferred” outcome, but to me it seems that children should be given an opportunity to desist, if they are going to. Gender reassignment is far from perfect, and at best results, after a great deal of physical and mental stress, in a person who can pass socially and not have body dysmorphia, but is infertile and may have other serious sexual dysfunction. If a child might be mentally happy in their “natural” body, that seems like it should be a medically preferred option, with pre-puberty physical transition something of a last resort.
A few issues are not clearly addressed here:
1. Data from all pediatric clinics shows that 90-100% of youth who are blocked in puberty continue to sex hormones. Suppressing natal puberty appears to lead to persistence.
2. Puberty blockade that starts in early Tanner stages and is followed by sex hormones results in sterility 100% of the time. Natal puberty is required for fertility. In addition, questions have been raised about how denying natal puberty impacts later sexual function. (GnRH agonists have also been used successfully to suppress sexual desire in repeat sexual offenders)
3. The above link includes audio of Johanna Kennedy-Olson the director of the largest pediatric gender clinic in the US talking at a recent Gender Spectrum conference. In the audio, she confirms that GnRH agonists often lead to increased emotional lability, a side effect for which the FDA required additional warnings in May 2017.
GIDS/Tavistock sees 42% of youth qualify for medical interventions and of those youth who block puberty, 95% continue to sex hormones
100% of Dutch youth: de Vries, “Puberty Suppression in Adolescents With Gender Identity Disorder: A Prospective Follow-Up Study”
“[Norman] Spack has, he says, put “about 200 children” on to hormone blockers at the onset of puberty. Of these, 100% have gone on to take cross-sex hormones because “no one changes their mind”.”