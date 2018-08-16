The Parentheses Riddle

Because I hate you, I included this question on the SSC survey:
It’s a weird trick question, but I would say B is right. Imagine converting “(” to X and “)” to Y. Then the first answer is XYXY, and the second answer is YXXY. I suppose you could group the parentheses in pairs, in which case the answer would be “both”, but in practice few people wanted to say that. Of the 6,000 answers I received, most were either A or B. And one factor had a dramatic effect: age.
This is a big effect. People in their 20s were more than twice as likely to choose B as people their 60s. There’s a slight improvement after 70, but I think that’s just noise caused by a low sample size in that group.
My first thought was that the younger population on this blog is disproportionately techies, and techies have to work with very finicky parentheses all day. There was indeed a slight tendency for techies to do better on this, but it was a very small part of the effect. Even controlling for that, or limiting the analysis to only non-techies, most of the effect remained.
My second thought was that maybe this was an effect of older people gradually getting less sharp. But IQ itself was correlated with the parentheses question much less than age was. SAT score also didn’t correlate very well. And I would expect the most dramatic age-related declines to be after fifty, but the parentheses effect seems to – if anything – slow down then.
My third thought is that older people had less time to waste staring at a dumb survey and trying to solve everything exactly right. But the Squares And Circles Illusion also measures how long you’re willing to stare at a dumb question, and age was negatively correlated with this one. Big Five conscientiousness also did not affect parentheses answers.
I am pretty stumped by this. Right now my guess is that it is caused by age-related cognitive decline, but the connections go deeper than IQ – there’s something about age that affects the parentheses-reading faculty in particular regardless of how smart you are. I know there’s a medium-sized dementia-screening industry. I don’t know how good they are at detecting the normal level of cognitive decline in relatively young and intelligent people – but I would be interested to hear their opinion on this question and whether it has interesting properties beyond those they already know about.
EDIT: Commenters propose that young people might have seen the riddle before on Facebook or Reddit or some other young-person-Internet-place.
If you parse () as pairofbrackets (which is a legitimate thing to do) the wrong answer becomes the right one. Perhaps this is about the computer age altering our perception of typographic characters? To the elderly ( only makes sense when set against ), to the younger it’s just a character like any other and could have an independent existence as a standalone in a password for instance.
I am 57 and got the right answer, probably only because I expected a paradoxical outcome and approached it very cautiously.
Even without parsing in pairs, brackets aren’t like regular letters: instead of reading an abstract, discrete character, you read “bracket open”, “bracket close”. But brackets are contextual, they enclose things in pairs. When reading backwards, as required for a palindrome, the context is reversed, and “bracket close” becomes “bracket open”.
In this interpretation, A is clearly a palindrome, B is ambiguous (it’s invalid, as the brackets aren’t balanced).
I don’t think “palindrome” is unambiguously defined for this case, and what is being tested for is some sort of ability to deduce the unstated rules of the game, not “sharpness”.
Thr question should have been, which of these would a programming language string “palindrome” method identify as a palindrome? In which case, I doubt there would have been variation along other axes than programming ability, because it’s clear that it’s the evaluation of abstract characters that’s being requested.
I’m seconding this. If you think of parentheses as shapes or spatial delimiters then of course you should “flip” ( to ) in a palindrome. But if you think of them as lexicographic characters, from the universe as letters, then ( should stay (.
My guess is that people who first started formal writing on a keyboard are much more biased towards the latter.
At 50 years old I can definitely notice how much harder it is for me to learn new things than when I was younger, and how I’m just “slower”.
On the plus side I feel anger and sadness less and being bored seems like a good thing now (I’ve had my exciting times, I want safety now).
Is there an underlying mechanism for this, aside from general bodily decay? On one hand, it seems like there’s just less things to do when you’re older because of longstanding responsibilities, people valuing your experience vs what you know, etc. and we know that disuse can accelerate neurodegenerative diseases. One the other hand, almost all objective measures of brainpower I’ve seen (e.g., reaction time, working memory) tend to peak at around 15-30-ish.
Total conjecture, but this question feels unusually susceptible to meta strategy. If you put a gun to my head and asked me to answer this question in 10 seconds, I’d probably give the wrong answer. If it was put in the middle of a 50 question test of mundane palindromes, then I would probably also give the wrong answer.
But in a test like this, it is almost impossible (for me personally at least) to ignore the meta strategy. I mean, there’s no way the survey maker actually cares whether one knows the definition of a palindrome or can apply it to an “easy” example. It’s more likely to be a trick question.
I can’t be certain about this, but I have a feeling that such meta testing strategy skills are more emphasized in recent years in education (tests have become higher stakes, behavior economics like Thinking Fast and Slow have encouraged various people to adopt CRT like questions or tests, etc.).
This rings true. As I’ve gotten older, and as I’ve noticed in smart adults who’ve aged, they don’t seem to get trick questions as well. I find clever jokes take me longer to register.
It could also have to do with the typographic literacy of young people. Digital natives probably know more readily what a character is thanks to their fluency with emojis.
Could the effect be something more innocuous, like a shifting of the definition of palindrome over time? In my experience, people tend to retain the word usages they had when they were younger unless faced with significant social conditioning to do otherwise, and nobody uses the word “palindrome” often enough to create this sort of conditioning.
According to the Websters 1828 dictionary (my lazy source for what old people might use for their definition of this word–if someone wants to respond with a link to an early-ish 1900s dictionary, we can go with its definition instead), a palindrome is “A word, verse or sentence that is the same when read backwards or forwards; as madam, or ‘Roma tibi subito motibus ibit amor.'” (http://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/palindrome) This parses coherently as ‘a sequence of characters of the form ABA’ but also as ‘something which visually looks the same backwards as forwards.’ The obvious problem is that the palindromes that this definition gives in its example are palindromes in the former sense but not in the latter.
Basically, I am stumped too.
Robert L seems to have the same kind of idea as me, but has provided a more plausible mechanism.
For what it’s worth, when I (a 25 year old) saw this question in the survey, my immediate thought was “of course b) is technically the correct answer, but a) really ought to be the correct answer. Parentheses enjoy a reflective symmetry that the alphabet doesn’t have, and the definition of a parenthetical palindrome ought to take that into account!”
Yep me too. Age 28.
Haha, same here! College-age, I think I put “both”.
It could just be the Flynn effect. High IQ scores for older people means they score worse on actual tests than younger people with the same score. Maybe next time you need to include an IQ test.
What I noticed when giving lectures about my weird ideas to people from my research institute, is that the more experience someone has, the more prone he is to jumping to conclusions. It’s almost comical how the older guys try to frame everything in terms of their own expertise. They seem to be much more reluctant to actually use their brain to understand new stuff.
I’d like to claim my thought process at this question was something like:
1. Obviously A
2. This is an SSC survey, obviously B
3. This is Scott here, maybe it’s just faking us out and it’s actually A
4. Okay, no, it is just B if I ignore my System 1
But actually that’s a lie because my first thought (which seems very likely to be age-coded) was “Oh, I saw this on reddit.”
That one post might not be enough exposure, but this feels like exactly the sort of 140-character gem that would get spread to people who use various newfangled forms of social media.
(Results of the poll here; if less than 25% or so of people have seen it on the internet before, then probably this effect is primarily caused by something else. More like 30-40% and it seems plausible that this is the main factor behind things.)
My thoughts precisely! I would guess younger people would generally spend more time on the internet, so their probability of having seen that question or a similar question before is higher.
I’m not sure if something like daily internet usage was on the survey, but it would be interesting to see how well it correlates with the answer. Also, it might make sense to add follow-up questions to the riddles along the lines of “is this question familiar (yes, I’ve seen it; no, I haven’t seen it; vaguely familiar).
I haven’t taken the scc survey poll, but since this post is the first time I encountered this particular question I answered no.
My thought process was something like
1. Obviously A
2. This is SSC, obviously B
3. “Ok, stop guessing start thinking.” (system 2 kicks in)
And then I grabbed pen and paper to figure out what happens if you write each string backwards.
I like your poll. Any chance of pairing it up with one for the Surgeon Riddle, to compare and contrast? I have a feeling a lot more people are aware of the Surgeon Riddle because they have seen it before/heard about it, but I have no hard data. So the parentheses one is a genuine test but the surgeon one is pretty much no use (until social mores swing around so much that having two dads is a perfectly cromulent answer, and I think we might be getting to that point).
Actually, that does amuse me: the Surgeon Riddle was designed to test sexism/sexist attitudes (because “But Only Men Can Be Surgeons, and Lil’ Timmy can only have one dad, then who is the surgeon if his dad was in the accident????”), then Time Marched On and it became less useful, but it could now be repurposed for homophobia/anti-gay attitudes (“What do you mean it never occurred to you ‘Lil’ Timmy could have two dads’? Bigot!”) 🙂
Maybe if you included which wrong answers were given in the data set, that might help shed some light.
Older people generally have poorer vision so the ‘A’ combination would look a lot more like two O’s to an older set of eyes thus making miscategorization more likely. If this was the case, I would expect when looking at just the wrong answers for all age groups, that older wrong answers might be disproportionately higher on A’s than younger wrong answers.
Try rewriting the question with more distinctly separated symbols to rule out eyesight and image clarity factors. Also along these lines, perhaps record the monitor sizes of the survey participants to see if smaller screens play any role.
I don’t remember precisely what answer I gave, but I think I interpreted the meaning of ‘palindrome’ creatively when I did.
I’m older, usually quite smart, and got the wrong answer.
I think my process was just to short circuit “palindrome” to mean “mirror image”, and pick the obvious answer (a). I didn’t bother letting the meta level of “hey, that’s too simple an answer to even be in the clever survey” creep into my thinking.
This could be interpreted as “less time to waste on a survey”, or really “less prestige to put into a survey”, but I honestly think that’s how cognitive decline often manifests: You more often think “I don’t really care about figuring out that detail” but that might just be window dressing for “that’s a little too hard for me these days”.
I bet the effect is less about how parenthesis-parsing varies with age, and more about how rigorous-palindrome-defining varies with age.
It’s easy to conflate palindromy with reflective symmetry. (E.g. “AVA” has reflective symmetry, “ABBA” does not.) It takes a bit of doing to retrieve the more precise definition of a palindrome.
But also — I find it hard to believe ALL these respondents just didn’t notice the sense in which B is a palindrome. Even if your first instinct is A, you’re going to at least take a moment to wonder why the other options are there and why the question exists at all. I remember thinking this question might be trying to ask about some sort of subjective sensibility, since the objective question was obvious and was out of keeping with the rest of the survey.
Interesting, a lot of comments on here describe being confused as to whether the definition of palindrome was subjective or objective.
Well, questions don’t just randomly appear in the SSC survey, so why was this one included? To me, it seemed obvious that it was about seeing which definition of palindrome people would apply. I never even considered that there was supposed to be one single “correct” answer.
Well there definitely is, the question is more if there ought?
Let me explain. During my first semester of computer science we learned what a finite state machine (FSM) is and how it works (basically it’s the most simple computer model). Deciding if a given input word is a palindrome is something like the central example I’ve seen people use when explaining what a FSM can do. And also quite commonly they’d show you with letters like A and B and then make you figure it out yourself with ( and ).
So, clearly there is a single, unambiguous definition of palindromes for parentheses, otherwise you couldn’t build a FSM (or computer for that matter) that decides whether a string made entirely out of ( and ) is one. And it’ll tell you that ( and ) work like every other letter, so that ABBA and )(() are both palindromes while ()() and ABAB aren’t.
But just because a definition exists and some people use it doesn’t mean it’s good or right. If there was a survey tomorrow, finding that virtually everybody outside a couple of weird comp sci people believe ()() to be a palindrome… Does that mean the (vast) majority is wrong or does it mean the word “palindrome” includes ()() and academics just haven’t caught on yet on the change of meaning?
I thought the point of the survey question was something about how one extends ambiguous rules to new situations. Palindromes usually use just the letters and ignore punctuation and case, so “A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!” is a classic palindrome even though the reversed ASCII (and unicode) string is “!amanaP ,lanac a ,nalp a ,nam A”. But how do you define “palindrome” when *all* the letters are punctuation, especially punctuation that comes in mirrored pairs which do not occur in the usual alphabet?
So of course this was some sort of meta-survey and I’m classifying myself with this post. Oh well, so be it.
And if you typed out the reversed version, as with the parentheses in the question, you’d get “!amanaP, lanac a, nalp a, nam A” which is not at all the same thing as “A man, a plan, a canal, Panama!” 😀
The answer to the classic palindrome relies on some trickery: dividing the letters up in reverse as “(remove exclamation mark)(ignore small letter) a (insert space) man (insert space) (insert comma) a (insert space) (ignore capital letter) P (remove comma) (run on into next word) lan (insert space)(insert comma), a (insert space) (run on into next word) c (remove space) a (remove space) (run on into next word)(remove comma) nal (insert space) (insert comma) (ignore small letter) p (remove comma) (remove space) (run on into next word) a (remove space) (run on into next word) nam (remove space) (ignore capital letter) A (insert exclamation mark)”.
Having done all that it now strikes me that human brains are effin’ strange and why/how would anyone come up with that as a fun word game? ‘Hey let’s take a thing, make it into a different thing, then turn it back into something like the first thing by chopping and changing!’
As Vitor comments here, the first answer—“()()”—is, at the very least, also correct (and possibly it’s the only correct answer, and the other one is wrong).
That casts serious doubt on the “cognitive decline” hypothesis.
Vitor is right – i missed this the first time i read that post because he starts of with some less relevant stuff about the sizing of brackets – in saying that ( and ) must be interpreted dynamically according to direction of reading. ( is opening bracket if you are reading L to R, closing bracket if you are reading R to L, and ()() is therefore a palindrome.
Yeah, sorry if my comment was a bit rambly. But the point about sizing is relevant in showing that the “usual” rules for letters don’t obviously apply to parentheses. Same goes for punctuation and spacing, as illustrated upthread (“!amanaP ,lanac a ,nalp a ,nam A”).
Maybe the amount of handwriting you grew up with is a factor,
I’d expect more non-techies and older people to think of parentheses as two halves of a unit or the same thing but flipped, rather than different “keys” or “characters”.
Also, it’s a bit of a nonstandard definition of palindrome, the usual definition of palindromes isn’t a pure unicode reversal and string comparison, it ignores punctuation entirely.
“Madam, I’m Adam” wouldn’t be a palindrome here either, backwards it’s “madA m’I ,madaM”…
This would be my guess too. Younger people are more likely to have some keyboard typing skills, or, these days, mobile phone touch screen typing skills, and so they know that to type “)(()” you press a symmetric sequence of keys, but to type “()()” you don’t.
There’s a general frustration I have sometimes, when everyday words (e.g. evolution) get a scientific/mathematical definition so strongly associated to them, that people will stop accepting the original meaning, reinterpreting every use as a (bad) metaphor of the formal definition.
I’m pretty sure the word palindrome existed before computer scientists came along with their coding puzzles.
I totally relate to this frustration!
Interesting, I have the exact opposite frustration. It annoys me when words with a nice, clean definition turn into mush by everyday usage (I recognize that this isn’t necessarily a very reasonable annoyance, but this recognition does not remove the annoyance).
In Spanish, how are ‘ch’ and ‘ll’ considered for palindromes?
In spanish, “ch” is a letter in its own right. I was surprised by this when I learned it as a child, because in my native tongue (german), “ch” is not a letter but plausibly could be. Really hammered home the intrinsic arbitrariness of language.
“ll” is unproblematic either way, unless you’re planning putting it next to an “l” in the middle of the palindrome.
Note: although “ch” is a letter of the alphabet on its own right, the letters in “ch” get treated separately in dictionaries, etc. So, in a dictionary, “ce”* would precede “ch” and “ci” follows “ch”. If “ch” was its own letter, “ch” would follow “cz”.
So while “ñ” is its own letter, “ch” is not. I would not consider “chch” a palindrome (although that could be up for debate).
*The combinations cf, cg do not exist in Spanish (I cannot imagine any word that uses them).
The problem, Scott, is that all of your analysis is flawed because you don’t realize that you are wrong about which answer is correct. Not that the answer isn't B —I answered B myself when I took the survey—, but the question is ill-posed.
(ETA: While I was writing this, it seems that half a dozen other people wrote the same thing. But my comment is the most comprehensive (so far), so let it stand.)
We've been over this before (when the survey first came out), but for the record: Palindromes can be done word-by-word or letter-by-letter. Letter-by-letter is the most common, specifically letter-by-letter ignoring punctuation (and spaces). By that standard, these are both palindromes, because they both consist of nothing but punctuation, which is ignored; and so the correct answer is C. That said, people might well refuse to accept an empty string of letters (just as the ancients refused to accept the number zero), so it's not unreasonable to think that neither is a palindrome, and the correct answer is D. Ignoring the letter of the law for its spirit[^1], we can look at palindromes character-by-character instead of letter-by-letter, and in that case the correct answer is B. But character-by-character is not the only way to do palindromes, and not even quite the normal way, and we could also do palindromes pixel-by-pixel, in which case the correct answer is A. (While this is certainly an unusual way to do palindromes, the discussion in the survey post showed that it's exactly what some people did.)
[^1] or ‘character’, if you will
ETA: And there were also people in the discussion who took the spirit of the word-by-word type of palindrome by interpreting the pair of parentheses as a functional unit, again making the answer A.
So every answer is justifiable on some reasonable interpretation of the question. There may be an interesting reason why younger people interpret the question more often in such a way as to make the correct answer B, but you're not going to figure out that reason if you think that what's going on is that older people are getting it wrong.
Palindrome is ambiguous. If we’re treating it as a visual palindrome, it’s the first, because of mirroring flipping the direction, if we’re treating it strictly as symbols, we get the second. I’m curious about the number of answers that chose both.
I don’t think this is ambiguous. “Visual polyndrome” is just a symmetrical geometrical shape. No one is calling e.g. a rhombus a polyndrome.
Except that word-basic palindromes are clearly a thing (see https://en.m.wiktionary.org/wiki/Appendix:English_palindromes#Symmetry_by_words) and then it’s easily parsed as two words: () and ().
My assumption would just be that younger people are more generally primed on answering text-based riddles online. While an older person might just look to see if you’re trying to tell if we know what a palindrome is, a younger person might be more… suspicious? Expecting the question to be a trick because otherwise it’s too seemingly easy to be worth asking.
Internal Monologue of old person:
“A palindrome? That’s one of those forward and backward things. hmm. the first one looks right. mirrored image, forward and back. A is the answer. Moving on.”
Internal Monologue of a young person?
“A palindrome? That’s a forward and backward thing. Pretty easy – so he wouldn’t be asking us to identify them unless there was a trick to it. And that second one is obviously wrong, so why would he give us the option for both or neither? That first answer looks right. Is that a trap? And what’s with that weird second answer? That’s not symmetric at all. Let me think about this a bit, hmm. Yeah, actually the second one is right, painful as it is to believe. And I bet he slipped an extra ‘the’ in the text somewhere just to screw with me more. Moving on.”
I think it’s not a question of intelligence or dementia, so much as simply taking the time to consider if the obvious answer is a trick. Not out of impatience, but just out of expecting that sort of thing. No idea how to measure or validate this claim though.
Don’t get so high and mighty though, young ones. Let’s see how long it takes you to enter the Mines of Moria.
That’s not symmetric at all.
I think that’s part of it, we seem to have a very strong bias towards preferring symmetry. So why does this show up more in older people on the survey? Blessed if I know! It’s interesting and frustrating because it could just be one of those odd ‘it happens but there’s no particular reason, hey the universe is weird, moving on’ things 🙂
I’m pretty sure IQ is age-normed, so if you’re looking for an age related cognitive decline, it’d be tough to find it just by looking at IQ. Also, most people are reporting IQ results from before age-related cognitive decline sets in.
Not sure about the age thing, but that question’s got a bit of a flavour of the Cognitive Reflection Test questions – looks like could be measuring something like ability to block out intuitively compelling answers and just apply the rules in a case where they ‘don’t feel right’.
Would be interesting to know how it correlated, though that test is probably too well known now to be any use on SSC readers.
Might be better than the second two of the CRT questions as well, which have a bit of a ‘brainteaser’ quality where seeing a similar puzzle in a book would help a lot.
Thinking about it a bit more, I’d also be interested to know whether people still answer this question wrong if a very unambiguous first sentence is included saying exactly what a palindrome means in this case.
The bat and ball question in the Cognitive Reflection Test is extremely robust to adding clarifications – there’s this funny paper where they try to make the wrong answer less appealing with increasingly heavy handed interventions, including a big yellow warning sign and comments like
This only increased the percentage who got the answer correct from 45% to 50%.
(Finally they just gave up and tried adding:
and this mostly worked, though 13% still picked 10 cents…)
I think the Bat and Ball question trips people up because every since we first learned about addition, we’re used to questions phrased as “if X and Y = Z, and X = A, how much is Y?” where the answer is “Y = Z-X”. It’s really hard to overcome this since it’s been drilled into us from the time we were kids, and the question is easily read as “bat and ball cost $1.10, the bat costs $1″ so instinctively we answer “$1.10 – $1 = the ball costs 10 cents”. We conflate “the bat costs a dollar” with “the bat costs a dollar more” when reading the question, because we’re stuck on solving the sum.
You have to carefully read and get it through your head that the question is not phrased like that. You have to test your answer by seeing “if I say the ball costs 10 cents and the bat costs $1.00, 100 cents – 10 cents = 90 cents which is not right”. I really had to cudgel my brains to get the right answer! It’s so difficult to see past “1 dollar and 10 cents add up to $1.10 which is a nice, neat, round answer and that fits with the bat costing a dollar more” – no, it doesn’t but it’s hard to see unless you have the kind of mind which strips out everything but the bare figures and approaches those on a fresh basis every time.
I did not know the bat and the ball question, I looked it up and I solved it correctly fast and without any hesitation. However, I answered A.
I suppose you could adjust for some of the objections to your question (about whether punctuation should be ignored in palindromes, whether parentheses’ natural pairing changes things, whether there are generational or occupational differences in the way people confront parentheses) by asking about the following two strings, in some unobtrusive font:
“bdbd”
“bddb”
Good suggestion!
This is quite interesting. I went to the effort of logging in just to reply to this concept:
If there had only been two options, “()()” and “)(()”, I would have chosen the second answer. But because there was an option for “both”, I chose “both”.
However, now that I see your alternative typographic example, I believe that parentheses may be special to me in a way that “b” and “d” are not, since I probably would have happily chosen the second answer, but not both in your example.
You wouldn’t get any interesting or counterintuitive answers though, would you?
That’s what I was going to suggest.
And then see whether you get different answers from people who joined after this post.
My guess is that this should be correlated with one of two things:
a) How likely you are to already have seen it somewhere om the internet. Younger audience is more likely to have seen it already. It is different from visual illusions, because this is a question with a correct and incorrect answers, while visual illusions only test perception.
b) How strongly are you expecting to be tricked. You see a puzzle with seamingly obvious answer. What is the probability that you will say to yourself “there must be a trick here”, and check the formal definition of polyndrome instead of just clicking on the first answer that you feel is correct.
I think the list of answers is wrong. And the question. The question should be how do you define a palindrome for strings of parentheses? With answers like:
– as a symmetric list of characters/code points
– as a symmetric list of lexemes
– as a string that parses into a symmetrically nested tree
– as a string that looks the same in a mirror
– as any string, since for traditional palindromes punctuation doesn’t count
– no string, since palindromes are defined for letters that make up words
I’m pretty sure that if the question had explicitly defined “palindrome”, e.g. as number one here, you would have gotten a different set of answers. I (late forties) don’t remember what I answered, but I’m pretty sure I thought the question was trying to measure my intuition, rather than my ability to mentally execute a mechanistic model.
Anyway, the interesting thing here isn’t what answer is right, but why age appears so significant. More questions to elucidate this next time, please!
And an aside: for DNA, a palindrome is a sequence of nucleotides that is the same as its reverse complement. So AACATGTT is a palindrome, for instance. I think it is perfectly reasonable to define palindromes for parentheses different from palindromes for text sentences.
I can’t remember how I answered this question originally, but looking at it again:
“(” is not a parenthesis, “(…)” is a parenthesis and is read as a unit. So I read “()()” as palindromic.
By way of comparison, consider the four consecutive “l”s in Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyndrobwllllantisiliogogogoch. English speakers just can’t get their heads around how to pronounce four “l”s in a line. But it is not four “l”s, it is two “ll”s as “ll” is a single letter.
That’s a really bad example for palindromes, so consider instead the Dutch letter “IJ” – which really is one letter. I suspect that in Dutch:
“IJIJ” would read as palindromic, while
“IJJI” would not
I’m not Dutch myself, so I’m not completely sure of that – we got any Dutch readers?
I suspect older readers like me are more likely to read parentheses as a single unit, because that is the way they were taught, and that younger readers are more likely to see individual parenthesis-characters because of their use singly in making smiley faces 🙂
EDIT: Rereading the post, I find I rather resent the suggestion that older people getting a different answer to younger people is – as posted by a younger person – indicative of cognitive decline in the elderly. I might as well say that it indicates parenthetical disrespect among modern youth. I am pretty sure I would have answered this the same way in my twenties.
paging @Aapje….
I would consider ijji to be a palindrome but not ijij, but I also don’t consider ()() to be a palindrome.
Worth noting that i and j are also used as separate letters in Dutch, so ijji can be parsed as i-j-j-i (IPA: I j i) or ij-j-i (IPA: ɛi j i), though both of those would be highly unusual.
I answered both, based I think on contextual parsing.
I construed (a) as being pairs of parentheses, and (b) as being isolated symbols.
Doesn’t seem either wrong or right, it’s just interesting to observe the shift. Basic IT practice forces a mechanical consistency across the two, but it is perhaps more humane to make the distinction that I did.
To get a machine to capture this shift, it might begin by seeking out the multiple patterns available, and then preferring the interpretations that do yield satisfying coherence.
Age 56
I’d say the group that chosen A was because the definition of a palindrome says you read the same word from left to right as you read it from right to left; they do not take it literally letter by letter, char by char; when human eye looks at one parenthesis ( it doesn’t mean anything to it, but when it looks at () it has a meaning, in science and in programming languages this means something. so ()() has meaning whereas B doesn’t and when you read A from both sides it makes sense, when you look at B from both sides it doesn’t.
so I guess it is not age related nor IQ related, it is how you look at it and how your brain is prior trained to look at it because its encounter with parenthesis in daily life.
I suppose I’m on the “old” side of the scale here, and I did have to think about it. My instinctive answer was “A” but I had to check myself with “No, it’s a palindrome, write it out” and then yes, B.
So perhaps older people are more inclined to go with “gut instinct” answers. Or yes, our senile brains are decaying within our skulls and the youth have an advantage over us 🙂
dacimpielitat is definitely onto something; when you eyeball it, you (or I at least) tend to go ()() forward is the same as ()() backwards. But when you write it out, ()() becomes )()( which is not at all the same thing. So older people rely on eyeball judgement, younger people write it out? Have no idea!
Put me down as another person who knew that B was the “correct” (test-writer-intended) answer if there was one, but still voted A after significant reflection because I think it’s more correct.
B is the conclusion you come to if your experience with palindromes is programming interview questions and you don’t think too hard about what being a palindrome might mean when it comes to non-letter objects. If you do think hard about it, I can see you coming out either way.
Or you could read it another way. A palindrome has to read the same back and forward. With letters we don’t expect them to read the same shapewise, we expect them to read the same soundwise. But with parenthesis signs there is not sound. So to be a palindrome they should read the same shapewise. So:
A, reading from left to right, convex, concave, convex, concave
A, reading from right to left convex, concave, convex, concave
That looks like a palindrome to me. If you look at the shapes produced if you read directionally from left to right and right to left they are the same.
B, reading left to right, convex, concave, concave, convex
B, reading from right to left concave, convex, convex, concave
So not a palindrome as not the same left to right versus right to left.
And what else can you look at except the shapes? Unlike letters you can’t use sounds.
It would be interesting to ask a version using ordinary letters, such as comparing “bib” to “bid”.
What several users already pointed out, but in a more general form: It’s highly likely that the survey actually asked several questions here. Some people understand ‘palindrome’ one way, some people another, other people don’t really know what a palindrome is, others again assume it’s a trick question from the start. Unless you have reason to assume the proportion of people in each of these groups is the same across age (and I’d argue you don’t) the age effect doesn’t really tell you anything.
[For a concrete example, consider a questionaire item on socializing which goes something like ‘it’s important to meet friends regularly’, which might have worked fine in the pre internet age except for a rare few pen/phone friendships but these days is no longer soundly correlated to the underlying construct because for a lot of people the importance of socializing and the importance of face to face meets are independent constructs.]
Also
should read ‘People in their 20s who read SSC and participated in the SSCS were more than twice as likely to choose B as people their 60s who read SSC and participated in the SSCS. It’s too easy to forget these are not a random sample of 20 and 60 year olds. Any just-so story (aka ‘explanation’) in terms of general trends in the population is only relevant to the extent it applies to these particular subsets of the age cohorts.
FWIW, I would have answered ‘both’
It is a big effect, but I still wouldn’t read too much into just this one question. While I answered B, “palindrome” isn’t sufficiently well defined to say that’s definitely correct. “A man, a plan, a canal – Panama!” is famously a palindrome, even though reversing the characters gives, “!amananP – lanac a ,nalp a ,nam A”. Perhaps we’ve just changed the way that we teach people to think about palindromes? Or brackets.
I’m not convinced the effect could be explained by greater prior exposure to the puzzle. My guess would be that SSC readers of all ages spend a decent amount of time online, and Facebook is really a middle-aged person place these days. Also, the same effect should occur for the other puzzles. Similarly explanations relying on the way we’ve been taught to approach these problems fail to explain why the age-effect occurs specifically for this puzzle.
I’m in the older contingent here, and I answered C. I (probably) hadn’t see the question before, I did work b out, and they seemed like different sorts of palindromes to me.
In regards to that “(probably)”….my memory has never been extremely good (unlike like a lot of people here), which is why I tend to prefer general principles over detail. I don’t know whether I’m the only one, but sometimes I’ll read an article online, it will seem good, I’ll think of a comment, and then I’ll find that I’d read the article before years ago and made the comment back then that I was intending to make now.