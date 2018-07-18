The Whole City Is Center

Related to yesterday’s post on people being too quick to assume value differences: some of the simplest fake value differences are where people make a big deal about routing around a certain word. And some of the most complicated real value differences are where some people follow a strategy explicitly and other people follow heuristics that approximate that strategy.
There’s a popular mental health mantra that “there’s no such thing as laziness” (here are ten different articles with approximately that title: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10). They all make the same basically good point. We shame people who don’t work very hard as “lazy”, and think they should have lower status than the rest of us. But actually, these people don’t just randomly choose not to work. Some of them have psychological issues, like anxiety and trauma that are constantly distracting them from their work, or a fear of success, or self-defeating beliefs about how nothing they do matters anyway. Others have biological issues – maybe hypothyroidism, or vitamin deficiencies, or ADHD, or other things we don’t understand that lower their energy and motivation. Still others just don’t want to do the specific thing we are asking them to do right now and can’t force themselves to work uphill against that gradient. When we call people “lazy”, we’re ignorantly dismissing all these possibilities in favor of a moralistic judgment.
A dialogue:
Sophisticus: I don’t believe in laziness.
Simplicio: What about my cousin Larry? He keeps promising to do important errands for his friends and family, and then he never does them. Instead he just plays video games all the time. This has happened consistently over the past few years, every time he’s promised to do something. One time my aunt asked him to go to the DMV to get some paperwork filled out, he promised he would do it, and then he kept putting it off for a month until it was past the deadline and she almost lost her car. He didn’t forget about it or anything, he just couldn’t bring himself to go out and do it. And he’s been fired from his last three jobs for not showing up, and…
Sophisticus: Yes, yes, I’m sure there are people like this. But he probably has some self-defeating beliefs, or vitamin deficiencies, or mental health issues.
Simplicio: Okay. Well, my mother is going to be away for the next week, and she needs someone to dog-sit for her. Her dog is old and sick and requires a lot of care each day. She’s terrified that if he doesn’t get his food and medication and daily walk on time, something terrible will happen to him. She’s willing to pay a lot of money. Do you think I should recommend she ask my cousin Larry?
Sophisticus: No, of course not.
Simplicio: Why not?
Sophisticus: He probably won’t do it. He’ll just play video games instead.
Simplicio: Why do you think so?
Sophisticus: Because he has a long history of playing video games instead of doing important tasks.
Simplicio: If only there were a word for the sort of person who does that!
Sophisticus: Oh, I see. Now you’re making fun of me. But I’m not saying everyone is equally reliable. I’m saying that instead of denouncing someone as “lazy”, we should look for the cause and try to help them.
Simplicio: Hey, we did try to help him. Larry’s family has taken him to the doctor loads of times. They didn’t anything on the lab tests, but the psychiatrist thought he might be ADHD and gave him some Adderall. I would say now he pulls through on like 20% of the things we ask him to do instead of zero percent. We also tried to get him to go to therapy, but the therapist deferred because ADHD has a very low therapy response rate. His parents tried to change the way they asked him to do things to make it easier for him, or to let him choose a different set of tasks that were more to his liking, but that only worked a little, if at all. Probably there’s some cause we don’t understand, but it’s beyond the reach of medical science, incentive design, or the understanding that exists between loving family members to identify.
Sophisticus: See! The Adderall helped! And letting him choose his own tasks helped a little too!
Simplicio: I agree it helped a little. So should I recommend him to my mother as a dog-sitter?
Sophisticus: No, of course not.
Simplicio: Then I still don’t see what the difference between us is. I agree it was worth having him go to the doctor and the therapist to rule out any obvious biological or psychological issues, and to test different ways of interacting with him in case our interaction style was making things worse. You agree that since this still hasn’t made him reliably fulfill his responsibilities and we don’t have any better ideas, he’s a bad choice for a dog-sitter. Why can’t I communicate the state of affairs we both agree on to my mother using the word “lazy”?
I imagine Sophisticus believing he has a fundamental value difference with people who use the term “lazy”. They think that some people are just bad and should be condemned, whereas he wisely believes that everything has a cause and people who have issues with motivation should be helped. But it’s not clear to me that this is a real difference. I can imagine someone signaling hard-headedness and strictness by insisting that they were against laziness, and someone else signaling compassion by insisting that they don’t believe in laziness, but it’s pretty hazy exactly where their maps of the world diverge.
But back to the dialogue:
Sophisticus: Because “lazy” is laden with the idea that lazy people should be punished. You should yell at them to get off their ass and do some work.
Simplicio: I mean, I’m not sure that’s wrong? When my aunt and uncle tried to take Larry to the psychiatrist, he didn’t want to go. My uncle started screaming at him that if he didn’t make the appointment he would never amount to anything, and he would be a loser his entire life, and they would disown him – and I guess it freaked Larry out enough that he made the appointment. And it seems like if that kind of thing makes people do important stuff for their own good – whether it’s make appointments or hold down a job – then it might be reasonable, at least from people whom the lazy person has entered into some kind of relationship with.
Sophisticus: I think that kind of strategy might occasionally work in the short-term, but that in the long-term it makes things much worse.
Simplicio: I agree that’s possible, but it seems like we have a factual disagreement here. And I think that factual disagreement is best expressed by the question “Does laziness respond to social shaming or not?”, not a claim that laziness doesn’t exist. It certainly doesn’t seem like we have a value difference unrelated to any purely-factual beliefs.
Maybe both participants are wrong here. My impression is that some forms of laziness respond to incentives and others don’t. I know many people who will start work on a project they’ve been putting off if they know it’s due the next day and worth half their grade. I also know other people who won’t. But continuing:
Sophisticus: I can imagine some cases in which it’s useful to use external rewards and punishments to encourage people with low motivation to do something. But the word “lazy” doesn’t just mean “can be motivated by external reinforcement”. It’s an attempt to judge somebody, to say they’re lesser, to lower their social status.
Simplicio: You just said that my mother should avoid hiring Larry for a lucrative job. Surely that’s a judgment, and surely keeping him unemployed forever lowers his social status.
Sophisticus: I’m judging him as bad at one thing, not as a Universally Bad Person.
Simplicio: Do you think Larry would be a good pilot?
Sophisticus: Well, no…
Simplicio: Nuclear engineer?
Sophisticus: No, but…
Simplicio: Lieutenant colonel in the army?
Sophisticus: I agree there are many things Larry would not be good at.
Simplicio: And surely the person who thinks he is lazy agrees there are some things he might be good at – for example, he might be handsome, or intelligent. Indeed, the “lazy but bright” student is a stock cultural figure. The main judgment that “lazy” represents is that he’s not a very hard worker – a judgment you seem to share.
Sophisticus: I think that for them it’s a moral judgment, and for me it isn’t.
Simplicio: A moral judgment? I don’t think of a lazy person as more likely to rob or murder. Do you think others do?
Sophisticus: No, I don’t think so. It’s not a judgment that they’re bad at a specific field we both agree is moral. It’s a judgment that they should be considered less moral just because they’re lazy.
Simplicio: But how does that cash out? Both you and they want them to not get certain jobs. Both you and they believe some level of reinforcement might make them more motivated, though we can debate the factual specifics. Is there anything that a moralist would do that you wouldn’t?
Sophisticus: I’m not sure the belief would cash itself out in some specific way, but they would have it.
Simplicio: If you both give him the same jobs and treat him the same, what’s the difference? Just give him the Heartstone and call it a day!
Sophisticus: You’re mocking me again.
Simplicio: I think we’re treating the word “laziness” differently. I’m thinking of “lazy” as a way to communicate a true fact about the world. You agree that the true fact should be communicated by some word, but you’re interpreting “lazy” to mean some sort of awful concept like “a person who avoids responsibilities in a way not caused by anything whatsoever except being bad, and so we should hurt them and make them suffer”. Are you sure this isn’t kind of dumb? Given that we need a word for the first thing, and everyone currently uses “lazy” for it, and we don’t need a word for the second thing because it’s awful, and most people would deny that “lazy” means that, why don’t we just use “lazy” for the very useful purpose it’s served thus far?
Sophisticus: I think…
Simplicio: And it’s the same with “judgment”. I’m using it to mean a reasonable thing that everyone does and has to do. You’re demanding we reserve it for some kind of ultimate judgment about everything that doesn’t really make sense and probably should never happen.
Sophisticus: I think you’re wrong about common usage. I think a lot of people – maybe not you, but a lot of people – really do use “lazy” to mean the second thing. And that even for good people like yourself, “lazy” has a bit of a connotation of the second thing which you can’t avoid letting slip into your mind.
Simplicio: If you’re right, I worry you’re going up against the euphemism treadmill. If we invent another word to communicate the true fact, like “work-rarely-doer”, then anyone who believes that people who play video games instead of working deserve to suffer will quickly conclude that work-rarely-doers deserve to suffer.
Sophisticus: Then let’s not invent something like “work-rarely-doer”. Let’s just say things like “You shouldn’t have Larry as a dog-sitter, because due to some social or psychological issue he usually plays video games instead of doing difficult tasks.”
Simplicio: I think people are naturally going to try to compress that concept. You can try to stop them, but I think you’ll fail. And I think insofar as you can communicate the concept at all, people are going to think less of Larry because of it. It’s possible you can slightly decrease the degree to which people think less of Larry, but only by slightly decreasing their ability to communicate useful information.
Sophisticus: Well, that’s a risk I’m willing to take.
Simplicio: If there were such a thing as laziness, but it was rare, then it would make sense to argue “most people aren’t lazy”, since lazy would be pointing at a particular quality that most people don’t have. But if you say there’s no such thing as laziness, then it sounds like maybe you’re kind of weird to insist on defining “laziness” to refer a quality that nobody has, yet refuse to use any word to refer to the quality that many people do have. It would be like wanting our language to have a word for “unicorn” but not for “horse”.
I think Simplicio is working off one of these kinds of models (from How An Algorithm Feels From The Inside, but see also here):
Sophisticus: What about this? I think that people with low motivation sometimes can be helped by reinforcement – including negative reinforcement. But other people think they should be punished. There’s a big difference between simple negative reinforcement and punishment. If you’re just using negative reinforcement, you’re trying to use as little as possible to get the result you want. But when you’re judgmental and you divide people into good and bad, you usually add that the bad people deserve to suffer, regardless of the effect.
Simplicio: This is a strange distinction. Suppose I beat up my wife and threaten to do it again. Shouldn’t I go to jail?
Sophisticus: I think we shouldn’t be excessive about it, and I don’t support mass incarceration, but I don’t want you to get off scot-free, because it seems like that would encourage future domestic violence.
Simplicio: If only there were a word for the sort of thing where we made sure people didn’t get off scot-free in a way that encouraged future crime!
Sophisticus: No no no, you still don’t get it. There’s a difference between a principled consequentialist view of discouraging actions, and wanting people to suffer.
Simplicio: Look, I happen to know one of those Hogwarts wizards everyone keeps writing books about, and he’s offered to let me take a magic Unbreakable Vow that I won’t assault anyone ever again. Now that there’s no point in discouraging me, I don’t need to deal with this jail thing, right?
Sophisticus: It’s not just about discouraging you personally. It’s about making an example of you to discourage everyone else. Also, there’s a Parfit’s Hitch-Hiker type element – the threat of punishment now could have presented you from committing the crime in the past, and the threat couldn’t be credible unless we agreed to actually punish you.
Simplicio: Then I question whether the “principled consequentialist view” ever differs from the “believing in punishment and wanting bad people to suffer” view in terms of what actions it recommends.
Sophisticus: The people who believe in punishment often say things like “I hope that person rots in jail” or “Let’s make the conditions in jail extra bad”. Whereas I want domestic violence discouraged by nice Scandinavian-style prisons and – when possible – community service.
Simplicio: If you learned that having nice jails actually…
Sophisticus: Oh, I know what you’re going to say. You’re going to say this is just a factual difference between me and the pro-punishment faction. They believe, as a matter of fact, that bad conditions discourage crime extra effectively, since some criminals who would be willing to take the risk of a nice Scandinavian-style prison would be scared off by a dark overheated cage. And I agree this is a possible axis on which people can differ, and that if you proved to me that this was true I could be persuaded to reconsider my views. But I have talked to people who have literally said the words “I don’t care how much it discourages crime or not, I want criminals to suffer.”
Simplicio: Okay. I agree that’s good evidence for your view
Sophisticus: You…do? Really? I won one of these? REALLY?!
Simplicio: I guess.
Sophisticus: So you admit sometimes there are fundamental value differences?
Simplicio: Sometimes, yeah, I guess. But I want to be really careful with this. Humans are adaptation-executors, not fitness-maximizers. Only one person in a thousand could give the principled consequentialist defense of criminal justice that you’re giving here. The game theory necessary to understand the defense is only a few decades or centuries old, depending on how exactly you define it – but even chimpanzees need to discourage defectors. Since evolution couldn’t cram the whole principled consequentialist defense into a chimpanzee brain, it just gave us the urge to punish.
Sophisticus: I agree that’s a plausible scientific account of the genesis of the urge to punish. But that doesn’t mean that I have to agree with it. After all, evolution gave us an urge to eat sugary food, but I can ignore that urge when I don’t think it’s the healthy thing for me to do at the moment.
Simplicio: Thanks to modern medical science, you’re smarter than your urge telling you to eat sugar. I’m not sure how many people are smarter than their urges to punish. If you miss the Parfit’s Hitch-Hiker angle, you punish the wrong people. If you miss the angle where you have to adjust for probability of catching the crime, you punish people the wrong amount. But the person just following their evolutionary urges would get both of those right – more or less. Imagine that, using physics, you are able to approximate the ball-trajectory-predicting power of the world’s best golfer – but the golfer still does a little bit better. Would you pooh-pooh him for merely following his base evolutionary urges?
Sophisticus: If it harmed people, yes! You’re trying to reduce this to factual differences again, but you already admitted that’s not going to work. We’re not debating the effectiveness of different punishment levels here. For all I know, evolutionary urges are more effective at the goal of keeping me alive – which is notably different from the goal of being just. But that’s not the point. The point is that I think there are people who, even if God handed them a stone tablet saying “YOU ONLY NEED TO PUNISH THIS PERSON X AMOUNT TO EFFECTIVELY DISCOURAGE FUTURE ACTIONS”, would still punish them X+1 amount just to make them suffer.
Simplicio: Okay, I didn’t want to re-open the factual differences thing. I agree they are not aiming at the same thing you are. My point is just that the only difference between you and the pro-punishment faction is that you are following an explicitly-calculated version of the principled consequentialist defense of punishment, and they are following a heuristic approximating the principled consequentialist defense of punishment, and their heuristic might actually be more accurate than your explicit calculation.
Sophisticus: So what? Again, they outright say they would deviate from the principled consequentialist position.
Simplicio: Yes. Adaptation-execution rather than fitness-maximization again. Evolution can’t quite cram the entire principled consequentialist position into our heads, so it just gives us an urge, and sometimes the urge does weird stuff that the principles wouldn’t.
Sophisticus: Again, so what? I agree there’s a biological/psychological cause for other people being wrong about punishment – just as there is a biological/psychological cause for other people being bad at fulfilling responsibilities – “lazy”, you would say – but that doesn’t mean I can’t continue to disagree with them.
Simplicio: My point is that, if you squint, this is sort of a factual disagreement. It’s not a factual disagreement between you and them. It’s a factual disagreement between you and the evolutionary/biochemical process that created their sense of justice. The evolution/biochemistry is trying to instantiate a view of punishment that does the best job of protecting them and their loved ones without expending unnecessary resources. But it’s getting it wrong – probably erring on the side of caution, as you would expect these sorts of processes to do. I agree you have a value disagreement with them, but this is less them having some value totally foreign to you, and more them attempting to implement your values but not doing a very good job.
Sophisticus: You’re screwing up levels again! If what you’re saying is true, then I have a mere “factual disagreement” with the evolutionary/biological process that produced their values, insofar as you can have a factual disagreement with a blind impersonal force. But I still don’t agree with the people who are the end result of the process! They should be abandoning their evolutionary/biochemical process in favor of what’s actually right.
Simplicio: Nobody has a coherent theory of when to abandon their evolutionary/biochemical processes, though. I have the urge to care about my children more than I care about some random people somewhere else. That’s clearly an evolutionary/biochemical process. I cannot justify it based on pure reason. But I choose, in reflective equilibrium, to keep that urge. What moral law can you tell me that allows me to ditch the irrational consequences of my excessive-punishment-urge, but keep the irrational consequences of my love-children-urge?
Sophisticus: Hmmm…what about “the excessive-punishment urge is wrong, even by the standards of the evolutionary/biochemical process that produced it, but the love children urge is right?”
Simplicio: I’ve been told that we love kittens based on a misfiring of our evolutionary urge to love children. Should I abandon that one? I’ve been told I love beauty and nature and high mountains and deep forests based on evolutionary heuristics about what kind of places will have a good food supply – now that I can order take-out, should I ditch that too? Huge chunks of our hopes and dreams are the godshatter of misfired-evolutionary processes. Tell me what principled decision lets us judge among them, rejecting one as evil but the other as good?
Sophisticus: I cannot. I make no claim that I can. I only say that, by my arbitrary choice of methods of reaching reflective equilibrium, natural beauty is good but punishment is bad. And that if someone else’s arbitrary choice of methods of reaching reflective equilibrium pronounces the opposite, they have a fundamental value difference from me, and I won’t shirk from saying so.
Simplicio: Then all I am saying is to be understanding. They’re not people who are coming from some sort of alien ideology of suffering being good for its own sake. They’re people who are taking the same godshatter you are, and applying a different process of arbitrary reflective equilibrium to it, in a world where none of us really understand or control the process of reflective equlibrium we go through. That gives me a different and more understanding perspective on them. It may not make me agree with them, but it makes me more willing to think of them as an odd but sympathetic potential-negotiating-partner rather than some sort of hostile villain.
I need to admit here that I personally am neither as saintly as Sophisticus nor as reasonable as Simplicio. A while ago, I learned that my great-grandfather was murdered, and my great-grandmother – normally a deeply kind and compassionate woman – demanded the death penalty rather than life imprisonment for his murderers. When the jury went with life imprisonment anyway, she yelled at them that she hoped someone killed their loved ones so they knew how it felt. This story had a pretty big impact on me and made me try to generate examples of things that could happen such that I would really want the perpetrators to suffer, even more than consequentialism demanded. I may have turned some very nasty and imaginative parts of my brain, the ones that wrote the Broadcast interlude in Unsong, to imagining crimes perfectly calculated to enrage me. And in the end I did it. I broke my brain to the point where I can very much imagine certain things that would happen and make me want the perpetrator to suffer – not infinitely, but not zero either. I am not going to claim that this is just some misfiring of evolutionary urges which I obviously denounce. I think I stick to them the same way I stick to liking kittens. I’m not sure I would promote them as policy – in the same kind of second-level way where I can think of some people who would make good dictators but still don’t actually want them to set up a dictatorship – but I don’t renounce them entirely either. I guess reflective equilibrium is easier to disturb than I thought.
Sophisticus: I’ve been thinking, Simplicio – doesn’t your philosophy hoist itself on its own petard?
Simplicio: What do you mean?
Sophisticus: You insist that much of what people consider value differences is actually a difference in what words they are willing to use while describing basically the same values. And that if a term seems unsavory to us, we should use it to describe the closest useful concept, rather than condemning it for applying to a bad concept we shouldn’t have. If we hear “laziness”, we should assume it stands for the way your cousin Larry is, rather than some package of moral and metaphysical assumptions. If we hear “judgment”, we should assume it stands for assessing someone’s ability as a dog-walker, rather than some package of moral evaluations. If we hear “punishment”, we should assume it stands for some kind of consequentialist negative reinforcement, rather than the belief that some people deserve to suffer.
Simplicio: I’m not sure that’s exactly how I would describe my position, but go on.
Sophisticus: What about the term “value difference” itself? It seems like you’re being a hypocrite here. After all, there are plenty of things that look like value differences to us – I disagree with people on moral questions about a thousand times a day. But you insist that none of those are real value differences, and instead we must reserve the concept of “value difference” for some Platonic perfect value difference that doesn’t exist in real life.
Simplicio: I agree these rarely exist in practice. I think the difference is that they can exist in theory. Imagine a paperclip maximizer robot vs. a paperclip minimizer robot. These have a true value difference. They’re not doing the same thing and applying different words to it. If I were a paperclip minimizer, I could never get a paperclip maximizer to say it wanted to do a specific thing, and then sarcastically say “If only there was a word for that thing!”, and then it would have to admit that word was “paperclip minimization”.
Sophisticus: Okay. But there are no paperclip maximizers or minimizers in real life. So I still think you’re denying real-life use of a term in favor of some Platonic version that doesn’t exist.
Simplicio: I just don’t like the connotations of “value difference”. I think they suggest the non-existent thing.
Sophisticus: That’s exactly what I’ve been trying to tell you is true of “laziness” or “judgment”, and you never let me get away with it!
Simplicio: I just realized I have to, uh, wash my toaster. I’ll be back in a minute.
Ten years go by. Sophisticus is never able to find Simplicio again. He seems to have disappeared. Sophisticus knows it’s bizarre to think somebody would skip town and change identities just to avoid a philosophical debate, but he cannot think of any other explanation. One day, Sophisticus goes on a vacation to a city very far away, and becomes hopelessly lost. He notices a stranger in glasses and a mustache, who looks familiar in a way he cannot quite place, and asks him for directions.
Sophisticus: Excuse me, do you know the way to city center?
Stranger: Don’t worry, good sir! You’re in city center right now!
Sophisticus: But…this whole area looks suburban. And the edge of the city is right there – past that street there’s only rolling fields as far as the eye can see. How can this be city center?
Stranger: The whole city is the city center!
Sophisticus: What?
Stranger: That’s right. We decided that it was pretty stigmatizing to say that certain parts of the city were non-central. You know, it implied that the people there were just a bunch of yokels who weren’t real citizens the same way everyone else was. So we held a referendum, and everyone agreed that the whole city would be classified as the city center.
Sophisticus: That’s pretty weird, but…look, I need to get to the tourist office, and I know it’s in city center, so if you’re not going to direct me to city center..can you just tell me what part of town the tourist office is in?
Stranger: It’s in the center. The whole city is center.
Sophisticus: Let’s try this again. Please point me in the direction of the Tourist Office.
Stranger: Perhaps you think the Tourist Office is some kind of mystical place that will answer all of your tourist-related questions and give you a perfect vacation, but that everywhere-not-the-Tourist-Office is some kind of hellscape with nothing of any value to visitors? In that case, I reject your Tourist-Office vs. Non-Tourist-Office distinction. There is no such thing as the Tourist Office.
Sophisticus: By “Tourist Office”, I just mean an ordinary non-perfect building with a greater-than-average propensity to give tourist information!
Stranger: Well, if you mean “building” to mean something 100% artificial without even natural materials which is hermetically insulated from the outside, then really there aren’t any buildings here. There are just –
Sophisticus: Wait, I know you! You’re my old friend Simplicio, who skipped town so he didn’t have to answer my challenge about his theory of value differences.
Simplicio: Guilty as charged. But now I hope you better understand what I mean. There is a sense in which you’re right, and a sense in which I’m right. Words both convey useful information, and shape our connotations and perceptions. While we can’t completely ignore the latter role, it’s also dangerous to posit fundamental value differences between people who use words one way and people who use them another. My concern is that I’ve seen people say “I am the kind of person who doesn’t believe in laziness, or in punishment, or in judging others. But that guy over there accuses people of being lazy, wants people to suffer, and does judge others. Clearly we have fundamental value differences and must be enemies.” All I’m trying to do is say that those people may have differing factual beliefs on how to balance the information-bearing-content of words versus their potential connotations. If we understand the degree to which other people’s differences from us are based on factual rather than fundamental value differences, we can be humbler and more understanding when we have to interact with them.
Sophisticus: Okay, but seriously, I need to get to city center.
Simplicio: The whole city is the city center.
Sophisticus: Screw you.
Simplicio: Hey, don’t be so judgmental.
Good post. I hate to nit-pick on the first comment, but I agree with the general thrust of it (and think I gestured in this direction in the comments earlier) that it’s easy to mistake differences in definition or degree for more fundamental ones–and also perhaps vice versa, where in people will both attempt to use the same label for their opposed positions, for example both taxing and not taxing can be justified by the term “fairness” but the people who want to redistribute wealth and the people who want to take as little as possible do often have different preferences (though also probably factual differences about how hard the wealthy or poor work, and so on).
Okay, nit-pick time:
Is this a Scott position or a character position? Because it doesn’t seem to be hard to come up with reasons why it is better for people to care more for their own children, for example based on factors like coordination, genetic similarity, division of labor, and so on.
This is all true, but in the “evolutionary heuristic that resembles consequentialist goals in some ways” sense rather than the “this is what a perfectly unbiased agent would choose” way. Like, in the least convenient possible world where someone gets teleported off to the Acausal Realm and has a single choice left to affect the material world with, it still seems like the vast majority of parents would prefer, ceteris paribus, that some other random kid suffer a given bad event than their own. (And that they’d endorse such preferences under reflective equilibrium.)
Those might be arguments for spending time/energy on one’s own child, but I don’t think they apply to money. It’s fungible, and charities make it easy to coordinate a transfer.
I like to make a distinction between two concepts. I’ll call them ‘values’ and ‘preferences.’ To see why we need these two concepts, let’s suppose we have a society consisting of two perfect utilitarians, Alice and Bob. Alice, being a perfect utilitarian, wants Bob to get what he wants, and Bob likewise wants Alice to get what she wants. This leads to an infinite regress: What Alice wants is for Bob to get what he wants, while what Bob wants is simply for Alice to get what she wants. The source of the paradox is that I’m carelessly using the word ‘want’ in two different ways.
Let’s say that Alice likes chocolate ice cream, while Bob likes vanilla. Then both of them would be happy with an outcome where Alice gets to eat chocolate ice cream, and Bob gets to eat vanilla. According to my definitions of ‘value’ and ‘preference,’ we would say that Alice prefers chocolate ice cream, and Bob prefers vanilla ice cream. We would also say that both Alice and Bob value outcomes where as many people’s preferences are satisfied as possible.
In other words, my values determine my utility function, while my preferences determine what experiences give me pleasure.
A few more examples:
– For a purely selfish person, their values are exactly the same as their preferences. Certain things please them, and so all they care about is making those things happen.
– In the case of a paperclip maximizer, its values are maximizing the number of paperclips in existence. Depending on the design of its mind, however, it may not even be the sort of thing that can have preferences.
Why have I gone on this digression? Because it seems to me that people are more likely to stick with their evolutionary instincts when it comes to preferences than when it comes to values. Taking the example of cute kittens, it seems like a pretty clear case of people having a preference for cute kittens. On the other hand our instinct for punishment seems to be a value: We don’t derive joy from punishing people, but we feel compelled to do it anyway. This is probably why (many) people have replaced their their instinctive ideas about punishment with the conseqentialist concept of deterrence, while pretty much no one has decided to switch from finding cute kittens adorable to finding piles of pebbles containing a prime number of pebbles adorable.
Does anyone agree? Are there counterexamples to this (alleged) trend?
Small point: I believe many people do derive, if not joy, at any rate some form of positive subjective experience, from punishment.
Larger point: it is very much not uncontroversial that values are anything other than a type of preference, or that any agent is other than fully selfish.
On your small point: I’m not sure they derive pleasure from it, so much as they derive *relief* from the unpleasantness of seeing someone do harm, and then waltz around unpunished. Seems a minor distinction, perhaps, but it’s as though the punishment “balances” the wrong. You might not get joy in applying hydrocortisone to your skin, if nothing was wrong with you, but if you’ve gotten into the poison ivy, hydrocortisone suddenly becomes quite appealing.
You’re typical-minding here. Consider people who like causing the outgroup to suffer. You could always argue that they think the outgroup is evil and that they really are relieved at reducing evil, but I think that’s a distortion of how such people think and behave. Also, note that the idea that it’s wrong to make your enemies suffer is a modern Western invention; it’s not universal.
“We don’t derive joy from punishing people” is definitely not an absolute – it has some truth in it, for example, in the rather common scenario of making some punishment for the sake of enforcing rules, e.g. parent-children, judge-convict, teacher-student, manager-subordinate, officer-soldier relationships usually pleasure isn’t involved; however, there are at least three scenarios that come to mind which violate this thesis:
1) *vengeance and retribution* (and even anticipation of it) certainly *does* drive desirable emotions in many people;
2) Enforcing rules and especially “punishing defectors” drives desirable emotions in many people, this is well documented and possibly is the evolutionary solution to many “tragedy of commons” issues in small tribal environments;
3) and, of course, there is a certain sub-group of people which do derive pleasure directly from seeing or making others suffer; it’s not the typical mindset but it does exist.
I liked this post, you got in the groove it seems like.
Godshatter is a terrible neologism though, all respect to Eliezer.
EDIT: I’ve commented this before but, I think it would be really interesting if you ever read & reviewed Taleb’s Antifragile (or perhaps The Black Swan). It’s a genuinely important philosophical work (IMO) and I think your underlying philosophy has a lot in common with Taleb’s, but you are polar opposites in style. Would be fun to hear your reaction to it.
It’s derived from Vernor Vinge’s very good book Fire Upon the Deep, where it’s the remnants left by a Sufficiently Advanced General AI in one of the main characters’ minds, directing him toward defeating the villain but frustrating him by how it’s impossible for him to come close to understanding it.
I’m reading Black Swan now, will review.
Ooh. I am excite.
(Although… I do think Black Swan is missing most of his best ideas, including the all-important idea of antifragility itself. If you have any reaction to it besides indifference, it may be worth flipping through Antifragile as well.)
Edward Feser and and Joseph Bessette’s new book on capital punishment By Man Shall His Blood Be Shed is about as clear a presentation as you could want of the argument that punishment of crime is a positive good in itself, regardless of the consequential aspect. In fact, they, following C.S. Lewis, argue that consequentialism in this area is potentially dangerous and unjust.
First time commenting, reading since 2014.
Had to comment on this part:
From reading you and your commentators over the years, I’ve continually felt that the majority of people in the loose-knit “rationalist” community don’t understand the core emotional experience of most people outside this community.
You say “broke my brain to the point where I can imagine things that make me want someone to suffer” — like it was some huge leap for you (it sounds like it was, I don’t mean to diminish the effort at all). And you use the verb “broke” like wanting to harm someone, to inflict pain and suffering almost without any greater consequentialist claim to morality, is broken and wrong.
I disagree, and I disagree so strongly I wanted to chime in.
I think this is a common, perhaps even the default, emotional state for human beings. For some of us from our earliest memories. That doesn’t mean we/they all act on it. Not at all. But I do think, in response to your old post “What Universal Human Experience Are You Missing“, that this level of default-on emotional response is a big one for the rationalist community.
I’m not saying having these emotional responses is a good thing. Though I think they have a huge positive side when supported by good principles. But understanding them changes how you talk about them. The empathy helps communicate the higher value of acting rationally. All the talk in the world about “broken evolutionary urges” isn’t going to change someone’s mind.
Just food for thought. One day I’d like to write a lot more about it. Good post, as always.
To me, this is such a great comment. I have been reading SSC for about 3 years, and the same comment you quoted generated a huge amount of respect for Scott from me, and your reply captured what I have also felt about the rationalist community.
It takes a great deal of mental fortitude to look inwards like Scott did and recognizing that darker aspect. There’s a book by a Vietnam War veteran, Karl Marlantes, titled Why We Go To War. It is a sort of confessional. An inward looking thing like Scott did but on a larger scale about his emotional state on why he did what he did during the war.
There’s a lot of Jungian and spiritual stuff in there that I think most of the people here wouldn’t take to, but the key part he was trying to get across is that when we see that shadow in ourselves, we can recognize it when it arises in others.
To him, that plays a huge part in how we can humanise the other. When we see that the same ‘broken evolutionary urges’ are in both us and the other, it puts everyone on the same level. It’s much easier to change minds that way, because then we are having a conversation as equals and as humans.
I read the article by Ozy and the reddit comment that sparked this off. I found it really difficult to go through because the sanctimony was so thick, especially in the reddit comment. Ozy’s article was more measured, but it was so close in spirit to the reddit comment that my emotional response to it was projected onto Ozy’s. I had to force myself to re-read Ozy’s to seperate the two, and even then, the part about indoctrinating children and shaming other people’s values out of existence repelled me. It’s needlessly raising resistance in people who don’t share her values, and making it so much harder to change minds.
So, I think it’s a mistake to attempt to factor all these disagreements into factual disagreements and value differences. I think there’s a bunch that those two together still fail to capture, and while here you’ve kind of had your two characters fit everything they’re discussing into that framework, I think if you replaced them with their real-life counterparts, they wouldn’t really fit like that.
I really think this is a substantial mistake a number of your recent posts have made — supposing that all disagreements can be factored into disagreements over facts and disagreements over values. Now obviously one reason that doesn’t work in real life is because real people unfortunately don’t really distinguish very strongly between facts and values, but also because I think these two together still fail to cover more basic philosophical disagreements, which are definitely not about values but also not really about facts.
Remember: Most people have not read the sequences! (Or the many other texts that say essentially the same things, but the sequences are the canonical example around here.) If they have a disagreement over the value of some hanging node that doesn’t correspond to anything in the external world, they’re going to argue about it. Is that a disagreement about values? Definitely not. Is it a disagreement about facts? Well, not really, no, not that either. And that’s before we get into arguments over how the nodes are arranged at all.
Like, people get into arguments over definitions rather than, you know, inventing new terminology to distinguish, all the freaking time. People who are used to the idea that there are no correct definitions, only useful ones, will apply these to the diagrams above as well, but most people won’t, they’ll just argue over it as if they’re factual matters.
I think it’s really worth noting that people are by default essentialists — we believe that things have inherent essences. (And by inherent, I don’t mean “immutable” — though that often may come along for the ride — I mean, like, “metaphysical”.) “Little XML tags”, in Eliezer’s memorable phrasing. Essences don’t actually exist, of course, but that’s something that people have to learn. And I think you’re forgetting this, in your factorization, because a lot of disagreements are about these essences that don’t actually exist. And yeah you could class those as factual disagreements, kind of, but you still seem to have missed this possibility above.
I mean you kind of touch on all this in this paragraph:
A “perfectly ordinary” predictor! No, Scott, it’s only people who’ve really thought about or studied this sort of thing who would consider the plain predictor to be ordinary and deep metaphysical meaning to be unusual — most people really do think in terms of the latter, though they wouldn’t put it in those terms. You seem to have assigned these characters the wrong names; what takes learning is not assigning metaphysical significance to these hanging nodes.
I was going to apply this at some length to the example above, but in fact I think I can keep this quite short: Does laziness the behavior exist? Yes, obviously. Does laziness the essence exist? No, because essences don’t exist, period. Of course not everyone has gotten that far and may not be able to formulate ideas like “essences don’t exist”, instead just selectively noticing that certain essences (such as laziness) don’t exist and then unclearly stating ideas like “laziness doesn’t exist”. In any case, both of these are worth keeping in mind.
(Note Sophisticus’s initial argument for why laziness doesn’t exist — he explains laziness-the-behavior. If laziness-the-behavior is caused by, like, actual things in the world, then in particular it’s not caused by laziness-the-essence, which shows that no such essence exists, is his thinking. Where here of course I have replaced Sophisticus by my own version of him. 😛 )
But really Scott I think you in general understimate these sorts of differences in basic ways of thinking that are definitely not value differences but not really factual disagreements either.
Hm. That’s a good way of framing it, but even once you frame it that way, I feel like the dialogues above are still the right way to analyze it.
“Hey, there’s no metaphysical essence of laziness!”
“Okay, but there’s normal non-metaphysical laziness, which we treat exactly the same way as the metaphysics-believers treat the metaphysical form, so this doesn’t actually change our behavior. Some of us just talk about the thing how it is, and other people talk about a useful heuristic that helps them point at the thing.”
“But what if the heuristic is slightly wrong?”
“Well then, we have real value differences. But these heuristics tend to be pretty good and we can often consequentially rederive the parts of the heuristic that looked wrong on first glance. In a lot of cases, this turns into factual differences about how important each aspect of the situation is.”
In particular, I’m concerned that if no essences exist, emphasizing that Essence Of Laziness doesn’t exist is misleading. If you think it’s worth saying “laziness doesn’t exist” but you don’t say “sadness doesn’t exist”, then it sounds like you’re proposing some sort of additional nonexistence for laziness, which seems wrong and misleading.
See eg discussion of whether Glasgow coma scale exists vs. whether IQ exists.
Once again, for most people things without essences are not normal. 😛
But that’s not true, is the thing! To someone who believes in essences, these things matter. In particular they make a moral difference, as you kind of discuss above.
(Is that a value difference, then? I guess kind of, yeah. But also it doesn’t cleanly separate, because we’re talking about people who haven’t yet really grasped the fact-value distinction here, who still believe in little XML tags of morality.)
Yes, that’s a good point. I think the real-life version of Sophisticus is probably making that mistake… or if not that mistake then a related one. Like, maybe they have realized more generally that essences don’t exist… except they’re still thinking like someone who thinks that they may exist. Meaning that rather than remembering that it all adds up to normality and taking the lack of essences as a basically philosophical statement, they take the lack of essences as a meaningful statement and start drawing bad conclusions about the real world based on that.
Basically, ultimately the only way to resolve this confusion is to point out that essences don’t exist — and to point out that no that does not mean the stupid thing above — and most people haven’t gotten that far.
I’m confused because a lot of people seem to think it’s very important that the Essence of Laziness doesn’t exist, but not so important that the Essence Of Sadness doesn’t exist, and it feels like they probably think this is important because knowing the former should change our actions/behaviors in some way, and I’m still not sure I have a good feel for whether you think that’s true or what that way is.
I think it’s much less clear that the essence of sadness doesn’t exist than the essence of laziness. Qualia and their attributes seem to me much better candidates for metaphysical existence than personality traits.
Simplicio is being disingenuous here, because people do use terms like laziness as moral judgements. He’s doing it himself when talking about cousin Larry! All his examples are about how Larry lets other people down, is unreliable, is a disappointment to his parents, is a loser who will go nowhere in life – he certainly acts as if he thinks all Larry needs is a good kick in the pants because he’s choosing to be lazy because he’s just a selfish bum who puts his own gratification over his obligations to others.
And yeah, there are people like that, but Simplicio should take on board Sophisticus’ argument: contra Sophisticus, there is such a thing as laziness and lazy people, but this is something that should be reserved only for those who truly are lazy (in the sense that they can do something, have nothing hindering them, and simply prefer their own ease over the inconvenience of expending effort – the lazy man’s load) and not for those who may have some non-visible disability that means they aren’t deliberately being lazy.
There is a difference between “Yeah, I know I should do that, but i’m too comfortable here to get up and do that” and “I’ve been sitting here for the past hour trying to make myself get up and do that thing which I know I need to do, I want to get it done, why can’t I make myself stand up and do it?” I’ve had both of those experiences, and one of those is laziness and the other is not.
Yeah, this.
I have a friend who would be the first to tell everyone he’s capital-l Lazy. He just does what he wants to (which often isn’t much, unless he’s driven about something) and happily takes his lumps if the stuff that goes undone has consequences. He doesn’t have a traditional career but has an enjoyable life, a good network of friends (who he has a lot of time for, given that his laziness causes him to not have many commitments) and always enough work to stay afloat.
I have too many friends to count who beat themselves up for being lazy all the time, but who are really just anxious or perfectionist or ADD or ill or autistic or overextended to the brink of collapse. They usually get a lot done, measured to their capacity, but have this perfect imagine in their minds of what they SHOULD be able to get done if they didn’t do stuff like hang out on Facebook or snooze the alarm on weekends.
It’s that second group that’s haunted by the specter of the Essence of Laziness. They’re the ones that feel terrible shame when they do stuff that might carry just the most remote chance of being called lazy by someone somewhere. And that terrible shame actually causes them more emotional distress, which causes them to fall short of their own targets even more.
I don’t think there’s a specter of the Essence of Sadness that has an effect like that. People can be lazy in the same way that people can be sad ( ‘I’m feeling a little happy-lazy/stressed-out-can’t-seem-to-get-things-done lazy/sad today’ and ‘my life is dominated by laziness of either the happy or anxious variety/sadness over longer periods of time’) but I don’t think there’s a cultural idea that being sad makes you a selfish, good-for-nothing loser. (There’s the cultural idea that being sad makes you WEAK and that WEAKNESS is for LOSERS, but I don’t think the shame spiral spins out in the same way – the kind of shaming that’s done for sadness is usually ‘dust yourself off, put your emotion aside and go do something’, which seems to prevent wallowing and stress-based paralysis. Or maybe that’s just how my brain takes it.)
It’s not the term itself, it’s the connotation.
I think a limiting factor in the Simplicio/Sophisticus argument is that they seem to be arguing this as adults. Part of the Essence of Laziness shame seems to be installed in childhood, where parents yell at their kids for being lazy for not putting away their shoes, often with threats and expletives and doom scenarios, and the kid internalizes ‘lazy’ as something essential to them that makes them worthless. My self-flagellating friends all know intellectually that if there is such a thing as laziness it applies to my happy friend, not to them, but that doesn’t seem to make much of a difference in how they feel about the word and the world.
No, because essences don’t exist, period.
This gets us far down the rabbit hole, though. It’s the classic “redness existing as a thing in itself” where you can have a red apple and a red book and a red dress and a red ball and a red sunset and so on. Then where do you get the concept or notion of “red” such that it can be held in common by all these different things? If “redness” is a physical property that is part of an object (like the apple’s physical properties of having a skin that has this particular colouration, it is round, it is a fruit, it is sweet, etc.) then you cannot ‘take’ the redness of the apple away from the apple, thus how can you say the sunset is red? A sunset is not at all the same cluster of physical phenomena as an apple!
And yet there is something we identify as “red” and can say “the apple and the sunset are red, the grass is not”. And it’s not simply a matter of semantic trickery, because else we could say “the apple, the sunset and the grass are red (where ‘red’ just means ‘placeholder for colour we don’t define any finer’)”, because we do perceive a difference between “red” and “green”. Hence essences creep in.
I don’t know if any Platonic essences or ideal forms exist, but I think it’s a concept that gets at something, so declaring “essences don’t exist” is true in one way, but not particularly useful in another. I don’t think there is a cloud of “perfect redness” hovering somewhere off by the Andromeda galaxy, but there definitely is “an idea we have in our minds of what is meant by ‘red’ such that we can recognise it even in things we haven’t seen before”.
I don’t agree with the “period” here. I’m a an existentialist (more of a phenomenologist really), so I don’t believe in the primacy of essence. But that doesn’t mean that essence doesn’t exist. Rather, essence exists as an observable a posteriori reflection of lived experience. Essence is an emergent phenomenon that arises from existence. Or to put it as Sartre did in what is essentially existentialism’s central claim, “existence precedes essence.”
There is certainly an essence of laziness that some people have and others don’t. Some people are more than happy to let the dishes pile up or leave a homework assignment undone or the job hunt not started. Others are filled with so much internal motivation or anxious energy that they couldn’t relax if they tried. Still others are split, with some part of themselves perpetually tormented with the desire to do things, while some other part continually stymies their motivation.
Are these reflective of essential characteristics? Kind of. It’s not essential in that it is some immutable characteristic of their platonic form, but it is a personality trait that has object permanence. After a few interactions, we know (at least on a surface level) who people are well enough to make reasonable predictions about their behavior. More importantly, there’s really only one way to change that essence: to act. A person who is lazy because of poor habits and a lack of discipline is only going to change when they endeavor to change their habits and do the work necessary to develop better discipline. And that brings us back to the idea that existence precedes essence.
I guess what I’m trying to do here is to offer some middle ground between the completely cool and unaffected rationalist perspective and the habit of so-called normal people to perpetually confuse descriptive speech with normative claims.
This (and the whole comment really) made some things explicit that I previously only understood implicitly, thank you.
Is there a missing response from Simplicio after “There’s a big difference between simple negative reinforcement and punishment.” ?
That was a mistake, thank you for pointing it out.
So. Not actually on topic, but you guys seem like the type to consider giving some advice:
I had crippling motivation problems a couple years ago. Went to a psychiatrist, who diagnosed me ADHD and prescribed me Ritalin. I had high hopes for the Ritalin but ended up hating it–I didn’t even notice concentrating on my tasks more, just being unpleasantly jittery and hyped up. After moving I didn’t find a new psychiatrist.
My motivation problems are somewhat better now but still obviously bad compared to my family and coworkers. Is it worth the pain to find a new psychiatrist and try meds again?
Yes.
Some people who do badly on Ritalin do well on Adderall.
Some people who do badly on Ritalin and Adderall do better on one or another extended release versions of these medications.
Some people who do badly on all of that do well on non-stimulant medications like Strattera.
Thanks, that’s really helpful.
Say, when are you going to repost the Consequentialism FAQ? I’d love to be able to link it to people, subtly flawed as it may be.
[epistemic status: side-tracked by the example]
Ironically, I do not think Larry’s moral flaw is laziness. His flaw is promising to do things he does not do. This makes him a liar. If he were merely a lazy man who played video games all the time and were content with that, I would call him an Epicurean pursuing his own personal best life. But to lie is a terrible thing.
[epistemic status: probably repeating the OP in different words, but dammit I revised this comment twice and I’m going to post it!]
I mean, I guess in our ivory tower of people who can think, we can use “lazy” to approximate “person who doesn’t do things”. But to the average man laziness means a magical quality that haunts your spirit and makes you a bad person, which you should excise through force of will. When I say I “don’t believe in laziness”, I’m saying I don’t believe this ghost exists, and I don’t want to use the word “lazy” because it points to this ghost, crouching in a web of moral sentiments I don’t agree with.
Ironically, I say I do believe in laziness, by which I just mean I think people can have different propensities to do things, and act accordingly.
Imagine a paperclip maximizer robot vs. a paperclip minimizer robot. These have a true value difference.
Not necessarily? They both agree on the importance of paperclips, they both agree that there is some ideal number of paperclips which should exist, one simply wants that number to be as high as possible and the other as low as possible. If one of them were a paperclip abolisher, or one were a paperclip maximiser and one a peach tart maximiser, then there would be a value difference.
And I think there is a difference, when it comes to punishment, between those who use it to mean “I wish you to pay for your offences, which therefore involves some degree of restriction or loss on your part, and to make the experience sufficiently unpleasant that you will not want to suffer it again, but not to the point of causing you extreme harm” and those who use it to mean “I wish to gratify my visceral urge for revenge and replenish the losses caused to me by my psychic suffering by causing you actual pain and/or harm equivalent, or greater to, the pain I feel”.
That’s understandable, even if it isn’t good for a functional society – the whole point of legal codes that permit murderers to pay weregild or erc is to control and avoid the kind of Hatfield vs McCoy generational feuding vendettas – but the ones I most feel contempt for are the cheap headlines used by tabloid media to whip up public outrage and get easy publicity about “criminals living in lap of luxury in jail on taxpayers’ money!” This has nothing to do with punishment vs rehabilitation, it’s simply using a guaranteed technique to create a story and attract public attention (and sales). That’s poking the revenge bloodmonkey in the base of our brains to gibber and froth at the mouth for the sake of ad revenue, not any moral principle or value difference or even ‘we define words differently but refer to the same concept’ and I’d like to throw those who engage in it into one of the “make jail as horrible as possible” prisons they like the outraged public to call for.
Great post!
I’ll mention again something that I always think about when thinking of the idea of punishment. I watch quite a bit of Law and Order: SVU (I’m currently halfway through). The way that most of the people there talk about perpetrators of crime is really, really foreign to me. Everything from their default assumption that having pedophile-type tendencies makes you a morally bad person (who is sure to commit some crime in the future, because c’mon, pedophiles), to often sincerely wanting people to suffer… assuming the show somewhat-accurately represents the views of “most people”, it’s just a wonderful case-study in how differently my take of morality is to other people’s.
And it’s not just these morality issues either – it’s also often about the by-now-cliched-on-SVU question of “but they have a mental illness or some other defect, so does that mean they should be not-guilty of e.g. murder”? The entire conversation around this is so ridiculous- on all sides!
The clue is in the name: I loved the original L&O, but found SVU to be little more than outrage porn.
Unfortunately, the psychology of reinforcement didn’t choose great terminology. They gave the term “negative reinforcement” a technical meaning which is different from the meaning that everyone wants to use it for, and they used “punishment” (or “positive punishment”) as the technical term that means the thing that everyone wants to use “negative reinforcement” to mean.
In other words, “punishment” is both the connotationally-heavy ordinary term and the narrow technical term, and “negative reinforcement” technically means something completely different but folks reach for it when they want something that sounds like a narrow technical term for “punishment”.
This is problematic for the portion of the dialogue on “punishment” vs. “negative reinforcement”.
Same problem that Damore ran into when mentioning the Big Five personality trait of Neuroticism in his memo. Everyone immediately confused it with neurosis, and were outraged that “oh so you’re saying women are flighty bundles of nerves who are too hysterical to be able to work in STEM?” and there you go.
However you try and pretty the term up (call it sensitivity or vulnerability or whatever), it is rather negative, but the old psychiatric usage that seeped into popular consciousness definitely overshadows the technical meaning for the personality traits.
Is there any study where it was compared how sure people are about some X versus how sure people are about belief of others about X? And how easier it is to manipulate the latter vs the former?
If there indeed is a difference, then I wonder how one should compensate for it when devising theories about generally accepted values and behavioural models.
hi, my 2cts
From a purely logical point of view:
Different proofs can prove the same proposition. The same proposition can be represented by different formula, and different formula will suggest different proofs.
From a linguistic point of view:
Different causal explanations can explain the same set of observations/predictions (a pragmatic concept). The same set of observations can be represented by different words, and different words will suggest different causal explanations.
—
Ofc, you can add fuzziness to the set of observations, social games (plausible deniability, tribe affiliation, etc.), the elephant in the brain and bounded-rationality to the mix.
Or more generally the fact that we are neural networks and not rational agents with the right meta-prior.
For some reason, my comment doesn’t appear. Is there a filter? Because my comment involved something like “There is a difference of degrees. I fully understand the difference between N… and ‘black person’, but I don’t really understand the difference between ‘colored person’ and ‘person of color’.” (Sorry, no native speaker, and I am not fully aware of all American social language norms, but this is not a usage of an offensive word in my opinion, but a discussion about these words.)
Additionally, I asked how long you need to write such a blog post (which I found very entertaining and also it made good points).
If there’s a software-based offensive-word filter, it’s not going to be clever enough to tell the difference between using the word and mentioning/discussing it.
(unfortunately for the Papa John’s guy, many humans aren’t either)
Of course, if there is a software filter, I understand that, but there is not even a warning message after clicking “Post Comment”. But anyways, after googling for Papa John, I think that case is really bad. What I also found really strange is the use of the word “N-word”. So it’s not even possible to talk about the word if you do not replace it with a code, which however requires that other people who read it know which word the code represents. This only makes sense if people are not able to understand the difference between using a word and speaking about a word. But THIS implies that “the N-word” can also trigger people and people can find it offensive. (And in this comment I feel it makes it very hard to even explain what I mean.)
“Colored person” was the usual name for African-Americans in the early 20th century; it was even incorporated into the phrase “National Association for the Advancement of Colored People” (NAACP). Nowadays it is both outdated and offensive (though not as bad as the n-word).
“Person of color” is a more recent term that basically means anyone who is not white. Someone who uses this term is probably on the left, politically.
(Also, I think “colored” was used in South Africa for people who were neither black nor white.)
And then what is the non-offensive term that people use who are in the political center, or something like that? And why is “Colored person” offensive, but “Person of Color” is not?
I’ve been having the argument over whether laziness exists on LiveJournal with a friend who posted and endorsed one of the links saying it doesn’t.
The argument of the article he linked seems to be that, because some instances of what are thought to be laziness turn out to be perfectionist paralysis or whatever, no instances of laziness exist ever.
I feel confident that laziness exists because I am lazy myself, and when I’m not bothering to get up and do a basic household chore it’s not because I’m paralyzed with anxiety about doing it imperfectly.
“He feels like Sophisticus is insisting on designing the structure such that the central node has some deep metaphysical meaning that he can’t explain but which is very bad, whereas he just wants it to be a perfectly ordinary predictor.”
Sort of sounds like Sophisticus would love IQ, noted central node without deep metaphysical meaning.
Now I want to see Sophisticus and Simplicio talk about the word “racist.” Because that seems to be a word where you have the exact opposite intuition – you’ve objected to “racist” on the grounds that it carries really nasty connotations that shouldn’t be applied to most people, but here Simplicio makes a good case for applying a word (“lazy”) that has nasty connotations on the grounds that it does describe a useful concept and you can’t avoid that just by tabooing the word. One can imagine Simplicio saying “If only there was a word for people who make broad judgements about other people based on skin color!”
(Actually, I don’t want to see them talk about it, that sounds like an awful CW minefield. But it parallels the discussion so neatly that for a while I thought that was where you were going with this.)
Hmm.
You know, I think that my issue with people who throw around words like “lazy” is that I associate that with sloppy thinking. Declaring someone to be “lazy” instead of looking at all the different possible reasons for why he might not be prone to doing stuff indicates, to me, a kind of person who doesn’t want to spend much energy thinking about stuff but prefers to jump straight to a quick, easy judgment. In other words, it makes me think they’re, aha, intellectually lazy.
This is, to be sure, not a difference of values. I don’t think people who don’t think a lot are aliens with an incomprehensible moral code. I just think (factual belief) that people who are quick to judge are bad at judging, and (factual belief) that I therefore can’t trust them to put up with any sign of imperfection from me.
This, I freely admit, is something I’m open to being proven wrong about, both in individual cases and in general. If I hear you decry your brother as “lazy” one day, I might suspect you of being too quick to judge. But if I hear you mention your brother on several occasions over a period of time, sometimes complaining about his laziness, sometimes praising him for his friendly and easy-going attitude, sometimes worrying that he seems to be having a rough time at work… well, then I will drift back towards an impression that you are in fact perfectly capable of having a nuanced and well-considered view on people, that your use of the term “lazy” was just a false alarm, and that I can afford to let my guard down around you.
To prove my belief wrong in general you’d have to somehow show that people who throw around morally loaded terms like “lazy” are not in fact meaningfully more likely to be shallow and hasty in their evaluation of other people than people who carefully avoid such terms. That’s a bit harder and would probably require a bunch of educated studies, but it could theoretically be done.
… none of which is even remotely the point of the post, I do realise, but all the same. :p
Could we make an analysis like in “Against Murderism” here? It’s almost certainly the case that a lazy person isn’t motivated by laziness, but rather, has a set of motivations and preferences (and perhaps weak willpower) that result in lazy behaviour. But this “motivated by laziness” meaning is what Sophisticus seems to interpret the word as meaning (and why he objects against the use), and that doesn’t seem reasonable.
Incidentally Scott, does this post imply that you have more sympathy for Bryan Caplan’s take on mental illness than you had let on earlier?
That is what I thought when he wrote against Caplan’s point. It seemed to me that there was no meaningful disagreement with what Caplan said.
Simplicio is, of course, my spirit animal.
I see in this argument a failure to distinguish shame from other concepts. Punishment or consequences aren’t shame. Shame is about a person’s identity. Shame is “You are bad”. Guilt is “What you did was bad”. If you don’t do your homework, you don’t get a good grade. That’s guilt. It is motivating and gets people to do stuff.
Shame is failing a test and saying “I’m stupid”. If you really are stupid and can’t understand Calc 3, you quit. If you fail the test because you didn’t study enough, you study more. Shame prevents positive change from happening. Guilt encourages positive change.
Calling some lazy is establishing their identity for them and is shaming. An inherently lazy person can’t change the same way an inherently stupid person can’t pass Calc 3. Now it becomes a question of what Simplicio really wants. Does he want his cousin to stay as he is and tolerate it by complaining about it? Or would he prefer his cousin to change behavior to make his own life better?
If Simplicio wants the former, I’ve got nothing to say other than pointing out Simplicio is contributing to the situation. If the latter, then I would start teaching Simplicio about how to set boundaries and hold his cousin accountable for his behavior without using shame as a motivator.
Accountability is hard work and requires a lot of vulnerability. Most people avoid doing that and fall on one of two sides. Simplicio’s side is the easy path of judgment. Sophisticus’ side is the easy path of no accountability. Both are missing the real problem.
Just a sort of devil’s advocate-ish question: Could Simplicio get a pass for not liking the connotation and use of the term of “value difference” and still be considered internally-consistent, since his is a meta-level argument instead object-level? Is it possible and excusable to have different standards pertaining to meta vs object-level arguments?
The center node has just as much, and just as little, “deep metaphysical meaning” as all the side nodes. This is what was basically wrong with Eliezer’s “guide to words,” even though it had a lot right. He did not see that all words have meaning in that way, including the words on the edges.
On the term “lazy”:
It’s clearly a thing. Anybody trying to pretend otherwise is too clever by half. Even if you’re saying the behavior is caused by a hormonal imbalance or some other biological factor, we all know what it means, it refers to a behavior and people who are prone to that behavior. And something having a biological cause doesn’t mean it’s not real, quite the contrary. Most if not all of our characteristics have biological causes. It’s like saying “intelligence” is not a thing, it’s really just that your brain is efficiently wired to solve complex problems. Or that Lebron James doesn’t have “talent”, he’s just very tall, athletic, and well coordinated, and his nervous system is particularly well tuned to the game of basketball.
All these concepts that are well understood necessarily spring from a biological foundation which is much more complicated than the concept appears to us. Saying “laziness is not real” really means “the biological foundations of laziness are x, y, and z”. It also means that the speaker is a mediocre mind trying to impress even lesser minds.
The attempt to change the plain meaning of words is one of my major pet peeves. Which brings me to the whole “are trans women real women” debate. If this subject is verboten I apologize and will remove this post.
If you accept that trans women are real women, you only changed the definition of the word “women”. You didn’t actually change anything about trans women. But most people will still follow the old definition of the word, and outside of woke twitter, or tumblr, the category of “women” will typically exclude trans women. Example: if you set up your (straight male) buddy on a blind date with a trans woman, would you tell him “By the way, she’s trans” or would you not tell him because “trans women are real women”.
Bravo.
These dialogues were so stressful to read!
Sophisticus’ stronger argument would be sticking to destigmatization rather than also arguing that “lazy” is a baseless slur, but he sticks to it even when Simplicio points it out to him more than once.
A response to Simplicio’s question “Is there anything that a moralist would do that [Sophisticus] wouldn’t?” is “A moralist might prefer to disqualify Larry from an unemployment-like basic income because of his akrasia, while I think the things we are calling laziness are the things that would most qualify him for it.”
(Simplicio pre-objects to this: “Surely keeping him unemployed forever lowers his social status.” — There are employed people who make their money sitting at home playing videogames. Should it really matter socially whether society supports him because of him playing games or in spite of it?)
(I’ve recently started noticing instances of this exact flavor of denying the antecedent and this is seriously pushing my buttons)
This sort of reminds me of something I sometimes find odd.
To me, you are what you are. You are pretty much by definition a result of events in the past.
Lets talk about culpability.
Bob eats babies, he eats babies because he loves the taste more than anything else, he really really wants to eat human babies more than anything else.
So he ends up in court for eating babies and you’re on the jury.
The doctors can’t figure out any way to suppress his baby-eating desires.
Does it increase or decrease his culpability if it turns out that he has a SNP on some chromosome that caused his growing brain to grow in such a way that babies trigger all his food related instincts and suppress any instincts related to not-eating babies ?
Does it increase or decrease his culpability if he had a crazy parent who regularly put him in a clockwork-orange conditioning machine linking the taste and smell of baby-meat to all positive emotions?
Does it increase or decrease his culpability if he had a crazy parents who were just massively conventionally abusive to the point that it left him in a world of his own where baby-eating is required.
Does it increase or decrease his culpability if he was in a traffic accident with a drunk driver that damaged his brain in such a way such a way that babies trigger all his food related instincts and suppress any instincts related to not-eating babies?
The same traffic accident but where the cause was that he fell asleep at the wheel rather than someone else causing it?
In the end you still have in front of you a person who ate babies and wants to eat more babies and who will eat more babies if not prevented from doing so.
BTW: “Baby-eating” is just a stand in for lots of generic bad things.
I hear about real court cases with things like people arguing that XYY men should get reduced sentences because their genetics may cause increased aggression and criminality. Not arguing that the aggression can be prevented, just going from XYY -> increases aggression hence reduced culpability.
And I’m not entirely sure how to feel about such things.
If I believed in magical souls unrelated to genetics or an individuals neural connectome I feel it might make more sense but I am my brain, I am my genes, I am my connectome, I am my experiences and joys and traumas and I am the person who they made me no matter what. There’s no special platonic realm version of me separate from but connected to the real-world me.
The closest parallel I can think of is the weird trend of people declaring behaviors more real or unreal if you can stick someone in an MRI machine and spot their brain lighting up while they experience something.
I’m grasping at something but it’s perhaps it’s that a lot of people seem to genuinely believe in the Heartstone-type stuff.
This mirrors Sam Harris’ argument that there is no such thing as free will, to which I am sympathetic on an intellectual level. But behaving as if there is free will is useful, and paradoxically changes the way people behave, because if anything could be excused by lack of free will, people would probably behave much worse.
One of my favorite quotes on the topic is from Christopher Hitchens, when asked if he believed in free will, replied “I have no choice”.
I think that a lot of this sounds good in the abstract, but fails more obviously when applied to examples. There are no paperclip maximizers in real life, but there is ISIS. There are semantic tricks you can pull (ISIS wants to do the right thing, so do we, we just disagree with what’s right), but those are obviously dodges for the same reason they are dodges when applied to paperclip maximizers.