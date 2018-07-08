Open Thread 105.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
I wrote a post over on /r/rational on why the category of “Mary Sue” isn’t an adequate form of criticism, and I figured it might be tangentially interesting to the people here. Whether or not you read it, it’d be interesting to see your opinions on the trope.
TL;DR: The category of Mary Sue has a lot of overlapping traits with typical protagonists, the dividing line between a Mary Sue and a typical protagonist is how much your suspension of disbelief was broken by the execution of those traits, making it easy to classify any work you dislike as having a Mary Sue. This is bad because the category of Mary Sue contains a lot of hidden assumptions about the entirety of the work, so if you say a character is a Mary Sue based on only a few failures, you are drastically misrepresenting the degree to which the author failed.
EDIT: Whoa first post! I thought someone else was busy typing up something the whole time I was writing this. Do these threads go up at exactly midnight EST or something?
Normally, the threads go up Sunday and Wednesday mornings, but they’re occasionally late.
I don’t know that I agree with “Mary Sue” not being a valid category. At its base, it’s a creature of fanfiction (which is why you don’t see it levelled against the protagonist of normal fiction–then it’s just a bad story that attracts few readers). The archetypal Mary Sue is the author making their self-insert the center of the fictional world as wish-fulfilment. Normally, you see the Mary Sue getting into a relationship with one of the main characters, and if they have to throw existing relationships over the side or deform the character’s personality to make that relationship happen, then so it goes. It’s fanfic Onanism. Jerking off is fun for the person doing it, but it’s rarely interesting to bystanders.
The reason the Mary Sue (or Gary Stu) is so hated is because that’s usually really boring to everybody who’s not the author. All the readers are there to see further adventures of characters and settings they already like. If you give me a central character who’s only compelling to the author, and all the rest of the characters are unrecognizable, the story is just a waste of my time as a reader.
One area where a Mary-Sue-type might be compelling is something like the “Twilight” series, where the protagonist is so general that it allows most readers to see it as a wish-fulfillment character for themselves.
I think Mary Sue is a meaningful category in fanfiction because it involves the warping of an existing structure, and (more importantly) because it involves a bunch of hazards specific to writing fanfiction, as opposed to original fiction. I think it’s been bad for The Discourse that it’s been more broadly defined as an issue in all fiction—i.e. an original work can be said to have a “Mary Sue” protagonist, etc.
Recently I’ve been reading a lot of Victorian authors—specifically Dickens and Trollope. Their heroes (and especially their heroines) are often-but-not-always just about perfect as far as the virtues held by the author are concerned. (If anything, especially with Trollope, the heroines are sometimes specifically more virtuous than the author imagines is possible for most people—it’s easy, sometimes, to see that while Trollope thinks his heroines are right, that does not mean they’re his favorite.) I think that’s fine! And I definitely don’t think it makes a lot of sense to cut it up to fit a bunch of TV Tropes ideas built for totally different methods of storytelling.
Mary-Sue-ism is a kind of colonizing force (I mean this with no culture-war baggage implied)—all fiction must be read and understood by the rules of (in this case) fanfiction, and by extension contemporary pop culture. These forces are all over the place and it is beneficial for readers and works of art, I think, to resist them; another one, a little less common now, is implicitly reading all fiction according to the prescriptions of the modernists, or the modernists as understood by Gordon Lish and the 70s/80s minimalists. (I went to grad school for creative writing a few years ago, when this was just wearing off.)
While it is certainly reasonable to believe one way of writing fiction is right, or just your favorite, it simply is not very profitable or productive to sit yourself down in front of a 700-page Trollope novel and stew about how there are too many characters, and the plot is driven by coincidence, and the author keeps inserting his own opinion into the story and telling instead of showing. You’re right! That’s how they wrote ’em back then. I don’t like classical music because it doesn’t have electric guitar solos, but that doesn’t mean that classical music without guitar solos is bad in the same way rock music without electric guitar solos is bad. Try to figure out why a bunch of brilliant authors were doing this, or just read the stuff you want to read; either one is fine, and both are vastly preferable to reading what is effectively a different genre through a lens that will make nonsense of it.
(I guess what I’m saying is that I basically agree with you, by way of this long detour.)
But then, how do Dickens’ or Trollope’s secondary characters react to the protagonist? Do the characters portrayed positively love the protagonist implausibly; do the villains implausibly hate him? Or does the world react to the protagonist on its own terms rather than falling into place around him as protagonist?
If it takes the second choice – than I’m content with calling those protagonists Mary Sues.
I noticed that the About page says that SSC is licensed under CC-BY. I don’t think this is a good idea—it allows people to put your name on derivative works which you might not endorse. So, for example, someone could share an abridged version of one of your political essays, purged of all caveats and qualifications. This is why Richard Stallman and the Free Software Foundation use licenses permitting verbatim redistribution only (e.g. CC-BY-ND) for their opinion writing.
Here’s what I’m currently thinking about AI risk….
I’m not terribly worried about something like a paper clipper. I’m dubious about such a strong drive being accidentally built into some trivial program. I’m also dubious about the OCD version, the AI which sucks up all the resources it can grab because it’s never quite sure it’s achieved its assigned task, so it keeps checking.
It isn’t terribly likely that an AI can get itself out of the box on the first try. If it fails, there’s going to be a serious effort to shut it down, I hope.
I’m much more concerned that some major organization will develop a self-improving program to increase its money and/or power– probably a government or a major corporation. That program won’t have to talk its way out of the box. It will be designed to act in the world.
A program doesn’t have to FOOM to be dangerous. We’re only moderately smarter (by FOOM standards) than animals, and the larger and more interesting and generally most dangerous animals have to be protected from us.
I bet a program with (to the extent such a measurement makes sense) an IQ of 200 or 300 is enough be a grave threat to the human race if it isn’t constrained from being a threat. A foom is plenty.
I’ve seen some plausible arguments that the time needed to do experiments will constrain an AI. I wonder how much a sufficiently capable program could find in existing research that humans have missed.
I think the crowd here would like this game called HyperRogue. It’s a roguelike game set in the hyperbolic plane. Roguelike games are essentially pared-down versions of D&D or RPGs, where you collect treasure and kill enemies in a dungeon and don’t do much else. Being set in the hyperbolic plane has many fun and interesting consequences for the gameplay in both the long term and the short term—for example, if enemies chase you while you run in a straight line, they must trace your footsteps exactly, or else you will be able to escape them. Another consequence is that if you wander far away, it will be very difficult to get back to where you came from without a way of marking your trail. The game contains many lands that emphasise different features of hyperbolic geometry, such as the Land of Eternal Motion where every tile can only be walked on once, allowing you to escape enemies very easily as they can’t follow behind you, or lands like the Caribbean, the Temple of Cthulhu, or the Whirlpool, which use horocycles, infinitely long curves that don’t have an analogue in Euclidean geometry.
http://www.roguetemple.com/z/hyper/online.php
What are your favorite jokes?
“Knock, knock.”
“Who’s there?”
“The interrupting cow.”
“The inter…”
“Moo!”
“Knock, knock.”
“Who’s there?”
“Control freak. Now you say, Control freak who?”
How many psychologists does it take to change a lightbulb? Only one, but the lightbulb has to want to change.