Links 2/18: Link Biao Incident

Punding, an uncommon side effect of abusing amphetamines and other dopaminergic drugs, involves “compulsive fascination with and performance of repetitive, mechanical tasks, such as assembling and disassembling, collecting, or sorting household objects, [for example] collecting pebbles and lining them up as perfectly as possible, disassembling wristwatches and putting them back together again, building hundreds of small wooden boxes”, etc. Also: “They are not generally aware that there is a compulsive element, but will continue even when they have good reason to stop. Rylander describes a burglar who started punding, and could not stop, even though he was suffering from an increasing apprehension of being caught.”
After the US repealed net neutrality provisions, the state of Montana has made its own rule demanding neutrality from providers receiving state contracts. Not sure how much this matters for broader society – or how many internet providers the average Montana state government office has to choose from, or what they’ll do if none of them agree to be neutral.
Surprisingly, Tibetan monks are more afraid of death than any other group studied.
Trump places tariffs on solar panels (and washing machines) in a move some people warn could set back renewable energy (and laundry, I guess). Anyone have an explanation for how focusing on solar in particular isn’t just gratuitiously evil? (commenters answer)
Less-covered spaceflight news: New Zealand startup Rocket Lab reaches orbit with a low-cost rocket using an electric-pump driven engine and 3D-printed parts. In more depressing space news: Google Lunar X Prize has officially announced that everyone loses and they will not be extending the contest further.
Was looking into tinnitus for a patient recently and came across this weird (temporary?) tinnitus treatment on Reddit that everyone says works. Possible explanation for why it might work here gives interesting insight into (some) tinnitus mechanism.
One reason the US doesn’t use the metric system: the scientist shipped in from Europe to testify to Congress on the issue was kidnapped by pirates. Bonus: the pirates may also have got one of the six Standard Kilograms.
NSA removes “honesty” and “openness” from its list of core values.
Paul Addis, a San Francisco activist and attorney famous for setting the Burning Man man on fire early to protest the corporatization of the event. Burning Man founder said Addis’ arson was “the single most pure act of radical self-expression to occur at this massive hipster tail-gate party in over a decade” – but Addis was sentenced to four years in prison for arson anyway. After release, he committed suicide by jumping in front of the BART.
More from the Department Of Weird Blockchain Projects Named Luna: “Luna DNA” allows users to upload their genetic data in exchange for a crypto-token called “Luna Coin”. What could possibly go wrong?
“[Aristotle has] a slight but consistent and habitual penchant in the corpus for humorous verbal play…there seems to be only about one pun per score of Bekker pages, but…there is no class or area of study in which Aristotle totally avoids punning.” (h/t Lou Keep)
New Statesman on Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Tories’ answer to Jeremy Corbyn: “He has never been seen (except perhaps by his wife) in anything other than a suit and tie. He speaks in sonorous Edwardian English and is unfailingly courteous…[In primary school], he played the stock markets using a £50 inheritance from a relative, standing up at the General Electric Company’s annual meeting and castigating a board – that included his father – for the firm’s “pathetic” dividend. A contemporary newspaper photograph showed the precocious 12-year-old solemnly reading the Financial Times beside his teddy bears…[He was married] in Canterbury Cathedral, the archbishop having authorised a Tridentine mass in ecclesiastical Latin in light of Rees-Mogg’s fervent Catholicism. The couple now have six children aged between seven months and ten, all bearing the names of Catholic popes and saints.” From his Wikipedia page: “Speaking in July 2017, Rees-Mogg conceded that ‘I’ve made no pretence to be a modern man at all, ever'”. Despite being by all accounts a colorful and likeable character, he doesn’t seem very competent and his opinions are out-of-touch and (imho) pretty dumb. Based on Jeremy Corbyn’s career path, Rees-Mogg will probably be Prime Minister within a year. Article is also interesting as an example of how left-leaning media has developed a counterproductive habit of sometimes covering the Right in terms of “We all know we should dislike this person, but look how cool they are!” This seems new and surprising and seems to require an explanation, maybe in terms of outgroup-fargroup dynamics.
After a lot of work, some people have been able to find an economic argument for why open borders would be a bad idea – but it still implies “a case against the stringency of current [immigration] restrictions” (though see here).
Credentialism watch: MIT is launching a new masters program in economics that doesn’t require a college or high school degree. Applicants need to take some free online courses and pass some non-free online tests, and then if they do well they can move on to the in-school part of the course. The program is being offered in affiliation with a group studying developmental economics and poverty, and is at least partly aimed at poor students from Third World countries. But Americans are already taking advantage of it, and it has more promise than most things in this sphere to help increase social mobility and bring down education costs.
Related: congratulations to Trinity College in Connecticut, the first (?) US college to break the $70,000/year price barrier. $100K or bust!
Related, if you think about it: It’s sometimes reported that SAT score and college GPA “only” correlate at a modest 0.35. But a book on education (h/t Timofey Pnin) points out that this is because higher-SAT-scoring students go to more elite colleges and major in more difficult subjects. Once this and some other confounders are adjusted for, the correlation rises to 0.68.
Contrary to what you might have learned in school, the tallest mountain in the solar system isn’t Olympos Mons. It’s Rheasilvia, a mountain on the asteroid Vesta whose height is almost 9% of the total radius of the asteroid.
Amazon enters the health care sector, so far just in order to provide health care for its own employees and those of a few other participating large companies. Claims that this mission will make it “free from profit-making incentives”, though some might ask how exactly profit-making incentives differ from cost-cutting incentives, which they’ll definitely have. Shares in major insurance companies fell 5% on the announcement. Interesting that the US health system has accidentally incentivized corporations to figure out solutions to rising health care costs, but I am not sure this is actually possible under current regulations other than by just providing worse care – the one cost-cutting measure that always works.
Study claims that pain tolerance predicts how many friends you have, although the theorized mechanism is something about the opiate system, and not just that social interaction is inherently painful and the number of friends you have depends on your ability to tolerate it (what does it say about me that this was my first guess?) Anyhow, Reddit seems to have mostly debunked it, which pretty closely matches my expectations for how this sort of result would fare.
For reasons lost to time, apprentice attorneys in the UK are called “devils”, their apprenticeship is called a “devilling”, and their supervisor is called a “devil-master”. May be related to similar practice of calling apprentice printers printer’s devils, likewise mysterious in origin. Theories include puns (they always got covered in ink, so they were practicing “the black arts”), superstition (originally people thought printing was really creepy and possibly satanic because you could create a book full of perfect identical letters), and racism (one of the first printer’s apprentices was an African, and everyone just assumed the only reasonable explanation for a person having black skin was that they were the Devil). A final theory is that printers’ devils were responsible for managing the box of discarded or broken letters, colorfully known as a hellbox. (h/t Eric Rall)
Campus free speech watch: FIRE demands college release its records about its firing of a professor who vocally supported Black Lives Matter.
Hawaiian Redditors describe their experiences receiving the false-alarm broadcast that Hawaii was about to be nuked. Some of these stories must be fake, but they’re still fun to read.
Your Twitter Followers Are Probably Bots. Everyone important, including honest people who don’t deliberately pay for bots to follow them, probably has bots following them on Twitter, mostly because bots follow a bunch of famous people in order to look more like real accounts. There are some techniques you can use to determine how many of your followers are bots. Complete with an analysis of how a New York attorney general who’s conducting investigations into people with fake followers on Twitter has…a bunch of fake followers on Twitter.
Marginal Revolution commenters on why automating trucking will take longer than you think.
A lot of big nutrition studies coming out recently. I’m not going to describe the results because there’s a lot of debate on how they should best be described and I don’t want to take a position without much more room to explain myself. But one is a randomized controlled trial on how adding sugar to the diet affects insulin sensitivity – this is really impressive since (for what I assume are ethical/IRB reasons) nobody had ever studied this via RCT before. The other is a large sample size study testing low-fat vs. low-carb diets over a long period with high compliance, partly sponsored by Gary Taubes-affiliated Nutritional Science Initiative.
Contrary to previous research, newer research suggests that increased incentives (eg paying people for a good score) does not increase adult IQ test performance. Related: IQ predicts self-control in chimpanzees.
Did you know: Blue is a dating-site for verified “blue check” Twitter users only. All we need is a policy of giving the children of two bluecheck users their own bluecheck and then we can have a true hereditary aristocracy.
Close to my heart: the relationship between sensory processing problems and obsessive-compulsive symptoms.
List Of Substances Administered To Adolf Hitler. If you’ve ever thought “Man, some of that Nazi stuff sounds like it came from a guy who was on a cocktail of methamphetamine, cocaine, adrenaline, testosterone, strychnine, heroin, oxycodone, morphine, barbituates, and human fecal bacteria”, well, you’re not wrong.
Related: the story of the most-unfortunately-named person in American history: Dr. Gay Hitler.
New meta-analysis: no evidence mindfulness works for anything. I suspect this is true the way it’s commonly practiced and studied (“if you’re feeling down, listen to this mindfulness tape for five minutes a day!”), less true for more becoming-a-Buddhist-monk-level stuff.
KnowYourMeme: “Hamilkin refers to a subculture of people who identify with characters from the musical Hamilton to the point where they believe they are those characters, spiritually.” Sort of wonder if closer examination would reveal this to consist entirely of eight very vocal twelve-year olds, three schizophrenics, several thousand trolls pretending to believe it for the lolz, and a bunch of writers exaggerating it for clicks – but I also sort of wonder this about flat-earthers and the alt-right.
More in the “contra poverty traps” research agenda: children whose parents are kicked off disability insurance are less likely to use disability insurance themselves as adults.
George Strait, the best-selling country singer of all time, is Jeff Bezos’ cousin. Also interesting: “Bezos” is a Cuban name, although Jeff himself is not of Cuban descent and got it from his stepfather.
The naming convention for the Trojan asteroids dictates that asteroids in front of Jupiter are named for Greek heroes from the Trojan War, and asteroids behind Jupiter are named for Trojan heroes. Two asteroids – 617 Patroclus and 624 Hektor – were named before the convention arose and are “on the wrong side” (h/t Alice Maz)
Trump is considering replacing some food stamp benefits with delivery of pre-prepared food boxes – I’ve previously written here about reasons I think something like this is a bad idea.
Just when everyone agreed ego depletion was debunked and dead, Baumeister et al strike back with a pre-registered study that continues to show the effect. Haven’t gotten a chance to look at it seriously yet, but glad that pre-registration etc are catching on.
Redditors who work in gun shops talk about their job and recount their weird experiences.
Russian lifehack: “Moscow residents say they have found that the only way to get the [government] to clear snow is to write the name of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on it”. Sort of related: in the 1970s, the West Virginia government refused to fund a necessary bridge in the town of Vulcan. The people of Vulcan appealed to the USSR to provide the funding; after the USSR expressed interest in helping, West Virginia approved it immediately.
Greg Cochran: most likely cause of the global decrease in frog populations is a fungal disease, possibly spread by researchers investigating the most likely cause of the global decrease in frog populations.
Related to a discussion from a while ago: update in the field of sexual-orientation-detecting neural networks replicates that they are clearly more accurate than humans in using faces to guess whether or not people are gay. Their claim that, given five images, they can detect gay men with 91% accuracy seems unbelievable; waiting to hear further research.
Peter at Bayesian Investor responds to my predictions for the next five years. Related: M at Unremediated Genderspace responds to my article about categorization systems and gender.
Lincoln Network releases their survey on viewpoint diversity in the tech industry. Key points include a self-described moderate saying “I’ve never heard of anyone who left tech because of their views. That’s ridiculous”, and 59% of self-identified very conservative people saying they know people who avoided or left jobs in tech because they felt they weren’t welcome due to their political views. People in five out of six political categories (including liberals, but not very-liberals) say they feel less comfortable sharing viewpoints with colleagues after Google diversity memo issue. Keep in mind high likelihood of sampling bias, though this shouldn’t affect results aggregated by political group as much.
The Tiffany Problem is an issue sometimes encountered by authors and other creative types, where trying to be realistic makes a work feel more unrealistic. Named after a medievalist who included a character named Tiffany (common medieval name), only to be told her book was unrealistic because obviously nobody would be named that back then.
In 1957, Mad Magazine published an article on a made-up system of measurement written by a 19-year old Donald Knuth.
Nobody really knows what the languages of the now-extinct Tasmanian aborigines sounded like, but various scholars have created Palawi kana, a conlang intended to resemble them as much as possible, and it’s even caught on a little in Tasmanian schools and government. Also, am I just pattern-matching, or do a suspicious number of unrelated languages use some version of “mina” to mean “me”?
Related: fascinated by this unsourced claim on Wikipedia that the Ewe of Nigeria believe themselves to be descendants of the one guy who didn’t participate in building the Tower of Babel, and their language to be the perfect language. Anyone know more about this belief, or how common stories like these are for different groups’ languages?
California state government is considering a bill that would mandate very strong pro-housing pro-development policies in almost all major urban areas. By the usual boring standard of state government issues, this is a unfathomably huge deal and could end the housing crisis single-handedly. Possible unintended consequence: since it works by mandating pro-development policies within a certain radius of mass transit, expect no more mass transit ever if it passes. Other possible unintended consequence: I’m less sure than many of my friends that pro-development policies are always good in all cases – but right now the pendulum is so far in the other direction that I’m happy to have one state shake things up a little (okay, maybe a lot) and put the fear of God into NIMBYs so they’ll compromise more elsewhere. Needless to say, Berkeleyans are already writing op-eds about how it will “cause massive damage to the global environment for thousands of years, possibly enough to tip the balance to the extinction of the entire human race.” No word yet on whether the bill has any chance of getting passed in the real world. Some discussion on Marginal Revolution.
One of the authors has a non-paywalled link to “Death and the Self”, the study of Tibetan monks et al.
http://ninastrohminger.com/s/Nichols_et_al-2018-Cognitive_Science.pdf
Thanks.
Have you seen the Tibetan hells? Tibetan Buddhism tends to be a lot more materially-grounded (and heavily into demonic/might as well be demonic entities) than other varieties of Buddhism, it’s not surprising that having a detailed system of the dangers of being caught in the bardo would make you very anxious not to die any earlier than you can help it.
If you want to improve the economic standing of the whole world, tax citizens heavily and spend all the money on foreign aid. I’m sure a 25% increase in taxes could buy an awful lot of malaria nets and lead us to have productive people instead of dead ones.
People who are concerned about the effect of immigrants are generally concerned about the effect of the immigrants on the existing citizens, not the effect on the immigrants, on the whole country including the immigrants, or on the whole world. This kind of paper misses the point.
There is very little reason to think that a massive tax and transfer scheme would improve the economic situation of the whole world.
In case you’re not being sarcastic: taxes aren’t free. Increasing taxes too much will most likely lead to less money being collected – there is an optimum level of taxation in respect to how much money you can extract from an economy.
And that’s without taking into consideration what the global optimum level is – after all, taxing people means you’re taking money from people. But by far the most important are opportunity costs. Taxing work for example makes it less likely for people to want to work. If somebody makes 40k and you take 20k as taxes, but you put back into the society various benefits, many will pick unemployment, disability, early retirement over working. Taxing businesses makes less likely for new businesses to appear, investments to be made etc. Money will swiftly be moving abroad.
And lastly, there are voices which say foreign aid is the worst thing to happen to underdeveloped countries. Instead of building their own economy centered around producing and selling things they need, what you have is a big distributive economy where the government has control of the faucet and has very little interest to support any competing sources of wealth.
I’m sorry for exaggerating if you were sarcastic. It’s just that it’s been know for many years that “just money” doesn’t solve everything.
I was sarcastic.
Aristotle seems to treat puns as serious business in Sophistical Refutations.
Jacob Rees-Mogg makes me swoon.
Then you should appreciate this image of him from a recent issue of Private Eye magazine.
In theory I should like the Rees-Moggs (Reeses-Mogg?) more than I do, but for various reasons (e.g. Father being one of Margaret Thatcher’s Conservatives), I don’t. I think it’s probably that he’s too English and I’m too Irish for this to work 🙂
Also, it’s hard to take someone very seriously when you’ve just discovered that his late father-in-law sounds like a minor character from a Wodehouse novel – Somerset de Chair? Probably pronounced “Muggins”, like other English aristocratic names of that type. I would recommend reading the Wikipedia articles on Jacob’s in-laws; Evelyn Waugh seems to have been correct in his novels that English aristocrats of the 30s/40s/50s did little more than have scandalous affairs, divorces, multiple marriages, and exotic deaths while living on luxurious estates with massive art collections and even more massive fortunes.
Despite being by all accounts a colorful and likeable character, he doesn’t seem very competent and his opinions are out-of-touch and (in many cases) pretty dumb.
You would think, but remember Boris Johnson and his image of “Cripes! Crikey!” upper-class idiot? And yet he got himself elected Mayor of London, came within a gnat’s crotchet of becoming Prime Minister in the wake of Cameron’s resignation post-Brexit shock result, has managed to survive the Tory bloodbath and be made Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, and is still quite influential despite it all. While Rees-Mogg may look like the stock Tory minor gentry Colonel (retd.) Blimp, he does have the political pedigree (and married into the aristocracy is no harm, either), and possibly some kind of brain beneath that top hat. Apparently he made a nice little fortune for himself after going into the City:
So – background, connections and money do mean influence.
I’d be very slow to write him off, he probably won’t go far in today’s Conservative Party on the side facing the public, but behind the scenes where party policy is made? Who knows?
Yeah, Deiseach, I find that “gentleman who refuses to be modern” act kind of admirable and cute. It’s not a morally serious protest against modernity like being Amish, it’s more like HP Lovecraft’s or Yarvin’s schtick with the bonus of being Catholic.
I have no disagreement with what Evelyn Waugh had to say about the sort of people his family are. I’m not an uncritical fan, and for that matter I’m not an uncritical fan of Waugh either… part of his old timey Englishman persona included being distant to his children. 🙁
It plays better when you’re British, I think, or at least when you’ve read enough old books that you’re indistinguishable from an Oxbridge don. When you’re just some nerd… I used to know a dude from Eugene who always wore brogues and brimmed hats and pleated trousers, and professed an antiquated code of behavior, and argued for enn-arr-ecks positions on the Internet before it was really a thing, and it just came off kind of cringey and off-putting. I think it was mostly the speech pattern he affected: unless you’re a genius actor, you’re never going to sound like you’re from the Forties unless you grew up in the Twenties, and trying just makes you sound like an alien infiltrator wearing a meat suit.
[Warning: complete navel-gazing]
I kind of think of Rees-Mogg as a sort of genteel equivalent of the American alt-right. For people made uncomfortable by the decline of patriotism and globalisation of national cultures, in comes this full-blown Latin-speaking top-hat-wearing gentleman of the old school, in complete flagrant defiance of the feeling of Cthulhu always swimming left, with enough memetic qualities to make him stick and reasonable enough to not be completely unpalatable (he opposes gay marriage, for instance, but claims he wouldn’t move against it because it’s not his business).
I have to admit that, though I strongly disapprove of his actual views, I have some aesthetic attraction.
I simply can’t agree with this. The AltRight’s stated goal is the creation of an ethno-state, whites only. There is no evidence whatsoever that JRM wants any of this. In many of his comments he’s shown himself to be more of an internationalist (opposing the lunacy of trade barriers etc.) than most of the labour party.
I think it’s the opposite. JRM is disliked aesthetically be people who can’t argue against his views.
You could justify 624 Hektor as being from the point in the Iliad where Achilles is refusing to return the body for burial.
Well it is obvious Patroklus and Hektor are on the wrong side because each side still hasn’t recovered their respective corpses.
OK, so I had always thought that NASA’s Asteroid Redirect Mission was a colossal waste of effort, but with a slight change in targets and destinations, I see that it could be used to rectify a great historic injustice. I’ll get on the mission planning right away.
Hmm, do I have to tow Hektor in circles around the Trojan cluster for twelve days before I return it to the Greeks?
No, Hektor’s already on the Greek side. You’re supposed to return it to the Trojans.
Sorry if OT but I wrote a little thing about my own recent experience to make the point that calls to make involuntary admissions easier could actually have the effect of getting less people to seek out care: https://fredrikdeboer.com/2018/02/23/the-involuntary-admission-barrier-to-care/
Good post.
My impression is that the system has a razor-thin line between “too healthy to need voluntary admission” and “so sick they need involuntary admission”. I blame insurance companies. Hospitals know that most people can’t pay for their own stays and won’t admit unless insurance guarantees approval. Insurance always has the incentive to prefer cheaper less-intense levels of care, and the only reason they would ever approve anything is fear of being sued if something went horribly wrong. In non-psych medicine, it’s usually pretty clear that something can go horribly wrong if a person is refused hospital admission. In psych, most of the ways something can go horribly wrong involve danger to self or others (I don’t think you can sue for “I kept being depressed for years even though they could have treated me”).
Unclear if any of this really matters because if you’re admitted voluntarily, and you decide to leave, you initiate an Intention To Terminate Treatment procedure and your doctors get to choose whether to agree or switch you to involuntary. At least where I used to work in Michigan, they are allowed to consider this decision for…seventy-two hours. Most doctors just let the clock run out so that they don’t get accused of letting a dangerous person go early if the patient later turns out to be dangerous.
I’ve been meaning to post a Guide To Dealing With Inpatient Psych Admissions at some point, but I doubt it’ll contain much that you don’t already know.
Definitely not saying insurance companies don’t have incentives to prefer less intensive care, but an anecdote about a perverse reversal: a family member of mine spent 21 days inpatient because insurance would cover the hospital stay apparently indefinitely, but would not cover the (presumably cheaper) subacute treatment program that the psychiatrist was ready to release him to after ~10 days. We’re collectively still scratching our heads over that one.
My guess is bureaucracy. Either they have an official policy of covering subacute treatment, or they don’t. If they don’t, they’re not going to break their policy just because someone tells them it will save them money in one situation.
This seems obviously true, for the same reason that drug use criminalization/nonemployability results in fewer people seeking treatment for drug dependency.
I don’t know if I can see the paper anywhere, but if their data set is asymmetrical, it’s trivial to get high sounding accuracy scores — for example, if only 10% of the men that they have pictures of are gay, then predicting everyone is straight gives you a 90% accuracy.
No, machine learning is not that stupid.
You can see the preprint here or here.
I know what an ROC curve is, but not every paper is a good one. After reading the paper it’s clear that this is a pretty robust result (although I’m worried it’s overfitting), but you can’t always just assume that every paper is good.
“Anyone have an explanation for how focusing on solar in particular isn’t just gratuitiously evil?”
For a man who prides himself on mensa-levelup you can say some gratuitously dull statements.
Banned.
Are you doing OK, Scott? That’s the third ban in the last two days, after a couple of months of no bans at all. I’m not saying that the people in question don’t deserve banning (you’re generally more forbearing than I would be if it was my blog), but you seem touchy. Anything we can do?
I haven’t seen as much banworthy things recently (until the past three days). Maybe I haven’t been reading enough.
In terms of what people can do, the best thing would be for someone to actually fix the comment report system.
I would change this line:
if ( !wp_verify_nonce( $nonce, 'pmcc_comment_' . $comment_id ) ) {
to
if (TRUE || !wp_verify_nonce( $nonce, 'pmcc_comment_' . $comment_id ) ) {
in crowd-control.php
That will shut off checking the nonce which is the part seems to not be working. It’ll also make it easier for people to flood you with reports programmatically, but the nonce wasn’t that secure anyway.
The Reign of Terror is sudden, fierce, unanticipated, far-reaching and bloody, bean, what did you expect? 😉
Amongst the weaponry of the Reign of Terror are such elements as sudden ferocity, unanticipated bloodiness, great reach, and an almost fanatical devotion to the Rightful Caliph.
I have no idea if this is remotely correct, but my first thought on tariffs on solar panels was about a form of protectionism – didn’t I read something about how China is the major manufacturer of these and is practically dumping them on the market? So tariffs on Chinese panels could be meant to boost manufacturing and purchasing of American-made panels instead? Increased demand for American panels = jobs in American plants manufacturing solar panels = manufacturing jobs for the Rust Belt?
My thoughts were similar. With the current trend, the US solar power industry will just die.
With tariffs you encourage them to develop, invest, grow… and in a few years you take away the tariffs and they’ll be large enough for economies of scale to have come into play. And when that’s not enough (and it won’t be, not 100%), they’ll be very motivated to innovate in order to offer something different/better than China. Because they will have already invested too much.
In practice what happens is that the most important part of the companies profitability becomes the tariffs, and as such the company will spend a large portion of its focus in ensuring their continued existence. Innovations actually become a liability because you effectively have a large marginal tax rate, if you leap into real competitiveness with foreign manufacturers the tariff should drop and you basically reap no, or very limited, real gains making the risk/reward payoff low.
The incentives of tariffs on domestic producers are pretty straightforward, you want to produce and sell as much now under favorable conditions and have no long term liabilities which will plummet in value should the tariff ever be repealed. These push heavily against real long term investment.
A good friend of mine is working with a company that has some game changing patents in the works, and is having trouble getting funding in the US.
Part of it is (at least the perception) that China is selling panels at near zero or less margin. Part of it is the scandals involving Solandra and other solar companies during the previous administration. The dumping may have played a part in their failure.
There’s also the unfortunate issue that solar panel breakthroughs are a dime a dozen. They happen as regularly as battery capacity breakthroughs, and as often live up to the hype.
I have only read the abstract on the “Death and the Self” study but it seems to me that being “less generous than any other group about the prospect of giving up a slightly longer life…” is not necessarily the same thing as having a higher fear of death.
And the explanation for how focusing on solar in particular isn’t just gratuitously evil that I’ve heard is that China has been dumping solar panels at below cost, destroying yet another native manufacturing industry. I have no idea if this is true – or more to the point, whether it’s the best response. But it’s a lot more plausible than gratuitous evil.
Keep reading in the abstract. From it: “…Monastic Tibetan Buddhists showed significantly greater fear of death than any other group.”
I would say “significantly greater fear of death” is quite close to the same thing as “having a higher fear of death”.
The best argument for the solar panel tariff is that China has been pouring cash into it’s star industry so they can sell panels way below cost, destroying the solar manufacturing industry in the US and any other nation that competes. Trump’s tariff decision brings foreign panel costs up in line with domestic panel costs, stabilizing the US marketplace and protecting it against the inevitable shock that would occur if the US manufacturers went out of business and then Chinese manufacturers jacked up their prices once they had a monopoly. Also Chinese manufacturers play pretty fast and loose with IP law, allowing them to produce US designs without paying R&D costs. By increasing tariffs to support US industry, the companies that invest in more R&D are rewarded more for their effort. Regardless, trade policy isn’t likely to have a major impact on solar adoption or end user costs, especially compared to regulatory and incentive policies.
There is also an argument many people find appealing, which is that it is in America’s interest to make some solar panels here, rather than importing inexpensive solar panels from China. If so, then your alternatives are to either race China on their alleged subsidies or take some kind of tit for tat action to discourage them.
Haven’t the Chinese also restricted export of raw materials related to solar panel manufacture? The link is from 2009 but I seem to recall stories about them doing this on and off.
The fact that you use the plural for manufacturers would mean that it isn’t a monopoly and they wouldn’t be able to jack up prices.
That only applies in the absence of collusion, whether government-directed or otherwise.
Unless there was some kind of government intervention in the matter.
I’m not saying the Chinese government does micromanage specific economic sectors–but I wouldn’t assume they are above it.
I think the idea is that the Chinese government views localization of the solar industry as a good, so it is willing to subsidize Chinese solar manufacture for a period to attempt national dominance.
You’re right that the end state isn’t literally monopoly profits – it’s either oligopoly profits, cartel profits, or a market clearing price with jobs and expertise concentrated in China rather than distributed.
Quick clarification:
This tariff is not just about China. US anti-dumping tariffs against China have already been in place since 2012 to combat the subsidies/loans you are referring to. The percentage depends on the manufacturer, and is revisited from time to time (last time in 2015). The new 30% tariff is on top of the anti-dumping tariffs and applies to all countries, with the exception of “Generalized System of Preferences” countries. Thailand and the Philippines are GSP countries, but they still pay the tariff since they export a lot of solar cells/panels to the US.
Regarding R&D rewards, this tariff is probably hurting more than helping. The biggest solar R&D spenders in the world (by far) are First Solar and SunPower, both US-based companies. First Solar manufactures in both the US and Malaysia, but their products are not affected by the new tariffs either way, since the tariffs are on crystalline silicon based solar only, and First Solar uses a different technology. SunPower manufactures primarily in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Mexico, and does use crystalline Si, so they are getting hammered. Of the next 8 biggest R&D spenders, only 1 has any manufacturing capacity in the US (SolarWorld, one of the plaintiffs in the case). Tesla, which plans to manufacture in Buffalo, NY, may be added to this list, but I haven’t found updated numbers of Tesla’s solar-specific R&D spending.
One argument used in favor of the tariff is that it encourages foreign firms to build factories in the US. I am aware of one Chinese company who is considering such a move, Jinko Solar, but given the fact that the tariffs only last 5 years, with a step down in tariffs each year, it is difficult to justify an $100M+ investment in a solar cell factory, which would take a year to build and another year to ramp, not to mention the high relative costs required to maintain and staff such a facility. A solar module factory (where cells are assembled into panels) might make more sense, so there is some opportunity there.
Ultimately, I think this measure will have a significant short term negative impact on US companies like SunPower, a moderate short term negative impact on the US solar industry at large (with some benefits to manufacturers like First Solar, Tesla, and SolarWorld and bigger losses to the rest of the ecosystem, installers, developers, etc.), a small short term negative impact on non-US manufacturers, and very little long term impact on anybody (excluding the people who get laid off and the businesses which go bankrupt – those people are getting screwed). It seems more like way to check the “tariffs” box on the “stuff Trump promised” list than an important development one way or the other.
An anti-open borders argument doesn’t seem hard to construct (although I don’t think it necessarily wins the day).
Step 1) Borrow Krugman’s “not so fast” argument on trade – even if open borders helps the general welfare substantially, there are specific communities who will be hurt by the shock, with no easy way to compensate them. Depending on the amount of harm and our concern for their welfare, we may want at least some controls.
Step 2) To the extent that we provide more guaranteed services (education, health care, roads, transit subsidies, whatever) to people located in the US than outside the US and think it’s a good idea, open borders may be a challenge.
I feel like there’s a more basic argument against open borders, going something like this:
-The right institutions are important for economic prosperity.
-America is a democracy, so the votes of its citizens influence its institutions.
-Political attitudes are difficult to change and often passed down to children.
-Therefore large-scale immigration from countries with the wrong institutions could change voting patterns in the US, potentially destroying the institutions that make it different from the third world countries the immigrants originate from.
I haven’t done any calculations, but my intuition is that the cost of destroying the institutions that generate prosperity would far overwhelm any gains in efficiency from labor mobility.
How true this is depends on how effectively destination countries can assimilate immigrants. It seems like a more permissive immigration policy would lead to less effective assimilation than we see today.
I think the reply to this is that with immigration you are selecting against people who want to replicate their home institutions, as demonstrated by them leaving it.
The rebuttal to that response would be that people may be immigrating for material prosperity without acknowledging that the institutions/customs of the nations have anything to do with creating that prosperity.
Or, more generally, they may not care. People migrate for individual reasons, not to achieve a world-wide Pareto-optimal equilibrium.
“Anyone have an explanation for how focusing on solar in particular isn’t just gratuitiously evil?”
Even though most of the press has been about the solar panels, the washing machine tariff is actually a bigger deal because it is a larger tariff and there are many more washing machines than solar panels. This was done on the recommendation of the U.S. International Trade Commission which found that imports of solar panels and washing machines were causing “serious injury” to domestic manufacture. This was done at the request of the domestic manufacturers under the Trade Act of 1974.
This is bad for solar in this country, but overall the bigger concern for solar is local building regulations.
Does “domestic manufacture” include Mexico under NAFTA rules? Because I was under the impression that the US appliance manufacturers moved their factories to Mexico some time ago.
From the US Trade representative website:
U.S. law requires the exclusion of Canada or Mexico from a Section 201 action if the President determines that imports from that country do not account for a substantial share of imports and do not contribute importantly to serious injury to domestic producers. Based on the information and findings of the ITC, the President determined that Canada met these criteria with respect to the Washers case, and Mexico did not. Both Mexico and Canada are included in the solar remedy.
tl;dr Mexico is not excluded from either tariff.
The solar panels can be spun as “Trump wants to hurt environment-friendly energy and benefit the evil coal and oil companies”. The washing machines cannot. This is why.
So this would mean that it was domestic solar industry who requested those tariffs, which would mean that we now have the opportunity to forge a bipartisan left-right agreement that solar panel manufacturers are gratuitously evil.
(If you think the same act is no longer evil now that a different entity did it, that’s worth thinking on as well.)
If this means I’ll be able to buy a new washing machine that won’t lock itself at the beginning of the cycle and refuse to unlock until five minutes after it’s finished, I’ll wear a MAGA hat for a week.
(I think that’s because of American safety regulations designed to keep two-year-olds from climbing in and spin-cycling themselves to death, though, so it probably won’t.)
Yes but one concern (tariffs) is easy to fix (just don’t do them) and one (permitting, building codes) is not.
I saw that too. According to the census ~85% of US households have a washing machine, while ~1.3 million of them have solar panels. There are 126.2 million households in the US.
Solar power is sexy, but washing machines get shit done and out!
SB 827, the Scott Wiener bill, may not be in practice as strong as some of us might hope.
— It explicitly does not override local anti-demolition ordinances. As Sen. Wiener himself admitted, in order to placate a mostly very hostile audience at a town hall in western SF I attended, SF at least basically does not allow demolition of any “sound” residential structure.
— It also does not expand “as of right” building, so NIMBYs can still tie stuff up in discretionary review.
— And it keeps in place extremely strong “anti-displacement” protections for rent controlled tenants.
That said, if this passes, it will be very, very interesting to see what happens when somebody proposes to take their mansion in St. Francis Wood and carve it up into a half-dozen small apartments, the way mansions in so much of the rest of the country have been routinely carved up over the past few generations.
Speaking of which, as a strong supporter of the bill, I give this roughly a 15% chance of passing in something close to its current form (no major alterations to the degree to which, or conditions under which, it removes restrictions); a 25% chance of passing but in a significantly attenuated form (e.g. much narrower radii around “transit hubs”, much milder relaxation of restrictions within those radii), and a 60% chance of going down in flames. Still worth fighting for, though.
btw Scott Wiener’s response to the “no wealthy neighborhood will ever allow transit to be built near them again” argument is: wealthy neighborhoods already so fiercely resist transit that adding reason N+1 for them to do so won’t make much difference in practice. Seems plausible.
One option I’d seen floated is an idea where current tenants are guaranteed spots if they want them in the new building at the rates they’re currently paying–if you’re replacing a four-apartment building with a forty-apartment building, this is a cost, but given that it completely defangs the displacement problem, it’s probably worth it.
Plus, there are plenty of empty lots and laundromats to build on, at least to start with. And if it helps, the tech industry is behind it. Maybe we have a chance. Hell, even a significantly scaled-back version would be a massive improvement–if there’s anywhere that development becomes by-right rather than bogged down in endless procedural delays, it’s a huge benefit.
(Edit: Life comes at you fast! A series of amendments were announced today, implementing demolition controls, preserving rent control where it exists (boo, but opponents will like it), right-to-remain, and clarifying that the density limits apply to transit stops, not transit corridors.
Hopefully this will mollify the left enough to get them on board; I doubt the wealthy landowning class can stop the bill on their own.)
Scott, I’m surprised that you would equate the alt-right with flat-earthers. What are your major points of disagreement with the alt-right? What do we differ on? I’m open to a civil discussion of these differences, if you are.
Banned for obvious troll account.
And for anyone else who has the same question – the alt-right seem like flat-earthers to me because both seem to be optimizing too specifically to hit exactly the boxes society considers most stupid and evil.
I’m not referring to people like Steve Sailer here, who seems to have gotten his opinions the same way as anyone else. But people who actually use Nazi-style insignia and stuff are either too stupid to live, or optimizing for fit to negative stereotypes
And I think “optimizing to fit negative stereotypes” is a pretty common thing with a lot of social reasons to do it – for one thing, it helps you build up a “tribe of outcasts”; for another, it’s the biggest possible F U to the system. There are thousands of Satanists, not for the same reason there are lots of Hindus or Muslims, but because there are a lot of people who, for one reason or another, saw Christianity and thought “How can I be those people’s outgroup as effectively as possible?”
I think the Satanist comparison hits the nail on the head. Some people want to be right-wing in the sense of believing the exact opposite of everything the state religion teaches.
That’s an interesting way to think about it. I wonder if that could be blended with my “three sections” model…at first glance it could at least serve as yet another explanation why when the mainstream press talks about the all-trite they really mean the trolls and the nutjobs, not the Steve Sailer types (whom I’d guess they often don’t even know about).
538 has always published it’s data, via GitHub. All that happened recently is that they added the branded webpage you linked on top of it. If you click on the “info” buttons, you are sent to the backing GitHub projects.
Thank you for clarifying! Scott’s post confused me because I’ve seen the github links in a lot of their articles. I was guessing that they were releasing additional (previously restricted) data, but organizing a new site to access it also makes sense.
Which weirdly does not seem to align with their new core values of dishonesty and opaqueness.
I’d expect there’s a larger group who play act as characters once played by Mark Hamil, so it’s kind of cheeky to take that name.
Pretty sure dishonesty and opaqueness have always been part of the NSA’s core values. For a long time it was a running joke in Washington that NSA stood for “No Such Agency”.
Yes, that joke goes back to before the NSA officially existed (but was well known to). However, dishonesty is at least a relatively new value, goes only as far back as the whole Clipper/Capstone key escrow thing. Before that, they pretty much didn’t say anything at all.
Given that we’re dealing with large-organizational statements, I don’t think we can read too much into this. The NSA’s relevant committee didn’t have anything better to do, so they changed their
mission statementcore values.
2 Points on the British things:
1) Jacob Rees-Mogg is sufficiently famous in the UK that the New Statesman piece is more of a detail/things-you-already-know article than a ‘look at this guy’ profile. In terms of fame/role in the political system, he’s broadly analogous to Ted Cruz, and most New Statesman readers will know of and already dislike him. He’s also a sufficiently fringe figure to be funny and act as a kind of weak-man of the Tories more generally.
2) They only have devils in Scotland, and they’re for advocates (specialised higher-level trial lawyers) as opposed to solicitors (the equivalent of attorneys). Their English equivalents are less-excitingly named ‘pupils.’
2) They only have devils in Scotland,
Ah, so that’s where they live when not goin’ down to Georgia, lookin’ for a soul to steal.
Advocates’ Devils.
…I wish I’d thought of that.
This one, from my neck of the woods, is just weird. Essex County, New Jersey is split between pretty solid wealthy Blue Tribe areas, some very heavily poor black and Hispanic areas, with a wee bit of Red Tribe and a Portuguese population. Essex County (community) College is located in Newark and has a mostly minority population; the wealthy Blue Tribers aren’t sending their kids there, and the few Red Tribers aren’t either. So the whole thing makes me wonder… who complained, and why did the school care? Firing someone for their appearance on a televised debate program (even if their views are repugnant) is on vanishingly thin ice First-Amendment-wise for a public college, especially if they didn’t mention their association with the college. And the college’s response has been to clam up and delay.
Prosociality.
RE: the Hawaiian fake nuclear alert, am I an idiot? Because I do realise that everyone seems to have been genuinely afraid, but my first thought was “Did nobody go online? turn on the TV? check the news to see if the 24-hour news channels were having a meltdown about HAWAII IS GONNA BE NUKED!”
The stories I’ve read seem to have people uncritically accepting “It’s on the local channel saying it’s not a drill, it must be true!” and then panicking.
Maybe it’s because we don’t have these kinds of drills in my country, so I’m not conditioned to “oh the siren is going off – get to the shelters!” but if I saw something about “this is not a drill, the bombs are going to fall” I’d be scrabbling around online and with the television and radio to see what was happening and if this was really true?
I don’t know what I’d do if I got that alert from the Official State Warning System, but there’s a sizeable chance that I’d be too busy praying (and calling family, considering whether there’s a safer place nearby, etc) to have any time to look up other news sources.
Growing up in the US in the 1990s/2000s I never had a nuclear related drill that I can remember, so yeah I might think to check the internet (although my one experience with tornado warnings suggests otherwise).
But my parents (currently in their 50s) had them regularly, so it’s plausible to me that middle-aged and older people would react like that. From documentaries/people’s stories, this was exactly how people were trained to recognize a nuclear attack, it was the narrative they were expecting, and at the time they were taught it there was no other source of news to check.
Never had a nuclear attack drill growing up. I read about people having them, but I get the impression that was a Cold War thing, and probably early Cold War at that.
(The town I grew up in was pretty rural, but close enough to a major military base that populated areas would have been inside the thermal radiation contour if the Russians had decided it warranted something in the megaton range.)
The funeral strippers seemed inexplicable but the article gives a pretty rational, if undignified, signalling explanation.
If a large number of mourners show up to the funeral it shows that the deceased is respected. So families of the deceased provide entertainment, including strippers, to lure in more “mourners” for the benefit of the deceased. I’m assuming that there’s at least some plausible deniability that the crowd would have gathered even without the entertainment on offer.
It’s still just about the most disrespectful thing that I can imagine at a funeral. The vulgarity of stripping at a funeral isn’t helped by adding crass self-promotion. It sounds like the CCP is on the same page.
Does anyone know of any good qualifications you can get just by paying to take tests without any tuition that aren’t economics and are (a) likely to improve employability or (b) mathy?
Open University costs about 20,000 now, and you’re apparently not allowed to skip ahead with self-study. I was hoping to self study maths courses then do a graduate diploma. They don’t seem to make it easy to do things on the cheap, though. Seem to have requirements for taking higher level courses.
The Royal Statistical Society used to do tests that were equivalent to a first year/second year etc. of degree or masters in statistics, just the test, no tuition for about a hundred quid. But they stopped that last year because Universities didn’t like it.
So much for competition.
Respectfully, I don’t think this is the best summary of the paper’s conclusions and its context. The “some people” here, Michael Clemens and Lant Pritchett, aren’t random economists—they’re both notable figures in the development of the modern case for open borders. For instance, Clemens’ 2011 JEP article “Economics and Emigration: Trillion Dollar Bills on the Sidewalk?” is a, if not indeed the, primary academic economic argument for open borders, and Pritchett wrote a useful book in 2006 with the self-explanatory title “Let Their People Come: Breaking the Gridlock on International Labor Mobility.”
Then, as far as the paper itself goes, I don’t think “open borders is a bad idea, and here’s why, but maybe we should have a little more immigration” is really the takeaway. It’s more like Clemens and Pritchett are saying that open borders seems like a pretty obvious and well-supported idea given what economists think about markets in general, but they try to steelman possible concerns about it to be charitable. The result is that they arrive at a position that—I mean, I guess you can call anti-open borders, but it would be like 90% congruent with what libertarian/leftist/neoliberal open borders supporters believe, and 90% opposed to what all-trite/mainstream conservative/labor-leftist immigration restrictionists believe. Clemens and Pritchett conclude:
That pain/social networks study uses “wall sit duration” as its measure of pain tolerance. A little research shows that this is mainly used as an exercise technique, and a way to build muscle strength. I don’t see anyone else using it to measure pain. I tried it, and while it was painful, my legs also gave out on me and I could barely walk afterwards. I am suspicious of this metric.
I’m going to have to ask, “citation needed”, and no, the New Statesmen article doesn’t count. All it does it describe JRM as an “ultra reactionary”, an “extremist” and a host of words that don’t really mean anything. Here are JRM’s positions:
– Pro-Brexit
– Pro-free trade
– Against Britain getting involved in Syria
– Anti-immigration
– Skeptical of global warming
– Opposed to gay marriage
This is all pretty standard stuff. The only one where I’m completely at odds with him is gay marriage, but it’s hardly an uncommon view. On the one issue where he’s on the wrong side of the science – Global Warming – what he’s actually said is that nothing Britain can do will make a difference as long as India and China are not on board, and that it’s better solved through technological growth.
You may disagree with his views on immigration, but then you don’t live in a country which has a de-facto death penalty for blasphemy and is slowly decriminalizing rape [I adore S.A.’s writing, but he has the most determined blind spot when it comes to this point.]. Incidentally, his views on gay marriage may be wrongheaded, but consider that JRM’s opponents are fine with those who want homosexuality itself outlawed, or even have gays killed. And so on.
So simply saying his views are “pretty dumb” strikes me as petitio principii. You need to argue this, rather than assert it.
Right… I’m not seeing anything that makes him unqualified to be Prime Minister when the Left is in bed with Islam.
I agree there are conditions in which I would need to argue it, but I think it’s socially acceptable to assert an opinion without justifying it. In fact, I’m not sure what it would mean for there to be a divide between opinions you could assert without justification, and ones you couldn’t.
But if it makes you feel better, I’ll add an IMHO into the paragraph.
Well, fair enough – it is a link round up after all, rather than one of your essays. I guess I’m more used to the detail of those.
However, still a good subject for discussion in the comments then.
(N.B.: I would be endlessly interested to discuss this specific issue with you)
I’m curious as to why Scott thinks this as well, since JRM seems to have been pretty successful in finance and started his own hedge-fund management business. If JRM was, say, a professor of religious studies or a Bertie Wooser-style gentleman of leisure living on his inheritance I’d be more sympathetic, but to a first approximation it seems to me that anyone who’s succeeded in finance can get some presumption of competence until proven incompetent.
The New Statesman article quotes another finance person who said JRM wasn’t a very good investor (don’t know if it’s true, just going off what article says). He also seems to have lost the debate mentioned at the end pretty handily. If he’s noticeably subpar at a college debate club, can’t imagine Prime Minister’s Questions will go very well.
Here I have to ask you consider the source. You wouldn’t know from reading that article that Cambridge debates are conducted three on a team, a team that doesn’t necessarily know each other before, so you don’t know whether it’s Mogg or his opponents who lost the debate. Second, the debates are won or lost based on votes, which isn’t necessarily a measure of ability. The article even mentions that JRM was greeted by one of those howling student mobs with which you must be all too familiar in the US. If they flooded the room – there is only a certain capacity in the Cambridge Union – the debate would have been lost for Mogg no matter what.
Annoyingly, CU doesn’t seem to have uploaded that debate, but you can see JRM’s performance at many other debates there and I think you’ll see he handles himself with aplomb.
Bangladesh?
First of all – CRUD, I accidentally hit “report” rather than “reply”. Sorry, how does one reverse that?
Re: the rest of this, please just look at the ongoing trickle of information on the ‘grooming scandal’, the cartoon pogroms etc. etc.
You can’t, but it’s highly unlikely to cause problems. Scott’s the only guy that reviews those, and if it’s not a bad post he’ll just ignore it.
You can’t, but accidental reports are frequent and inconsequential so don’t worry about it.
It would be more convincing if you had some stats.
Still feel like a heel about that though.
As regards the rest, I can do better than that and propose an experiment:
1. Go to London.
2. Wander around all day with a sign denouncing Christ and Christianity
3. Wander around all day with a sign denouncing Islam and Muhammad.
No one – not one – person I have ever proposed that to is willing to go as far as step 3. No matter how much they insist there’s no such thing as islamization, they will not take that step – because they’d be dead if they did. There’s a number of different ways you can try the same thing: try looking obviously gay or jewish in the Muslim parts of London or Paris.
In any review of the ‘grooming’ scandal – read the systematic rape of little girls by Muslims – the same thing has emerged: police turn a blind eye out of fear of angering the Muslim community. Nor is Rotherham the only case; cases are popping up all over the country. Same thing with the attacks in Germany; many women have found themselves receiving death threats for coming forward, and there has been a persistent attempt to sweep it under the rug. Same thing in Sweden. And so on.
As regards stats, well, 52% of British Muslims want to see homosexuality criminalized, 100% want to see it outlawed. Something like 24% think that murder for blasphemy is legit, and so on.
All this stuff is easily findable through some googling and reading.
Regarding the Google Lunar X-Prize, the critical factor in its demise was I believe the lack of a viable launch option. At the time the prize was announced, SpaceX was offering the Falcon 1 small launch vehicle for something like $6 million per launch, and without years of paperwork and planning. That’s not out of reach of someone trying for a $20 million prize, though even at that level it does mean an uncomfortable fraction of the total effort is “try to raise funding to buy a big rocket” and an uncomfortable fraction of the risk is “hope five years of your life doesn’t blow up on someone else’s rocket over which you have no control”.
But Falcon 1 was discontinued in 2009, and from that point until now there hasn’t really been a space launch vehicle available for less than $20 million unless you have a government doing you favors. A number of rockets have been under development to fill that niche, and the previously-cited Electron was the first to make it to orbit, but too late for Google’s patience given that the original deadline had been pushed back six years already.
The other option would have been to fly as a secondary payload on someone else’s launch, say a communications satellite going to a geostationary transfer orbit. I looked into that myself when I briefly considered trying to organize a bid, and I believe a few of the other teams did likewise, but the secondary payload opportunities are pretty tight on mass (160 kg absolute limit in the case I was looking at) and perhaps more importantly, rather paranoid about having someone else’s amateur-built high-energy propulsion system bolted right next to their paying customer’s half-billion-dollar communications satellite.
So it’s Elon Musk’s fault? Cool. I can live with that.
Re the Electron, were you as werided out as I was about the electrical pump system? I’ve seen some of the math, but it still sounds wrong.
And why am I not surprised that you looked at putting together a team for the prize?
This is what Tasmanian sounded like.
I was halfway hoping this would be a Looney Tunes episode.
Wait what? Does meth turn you into a vampire?
Man somehow unaware Jacob Rees-Mogg is a massive bellend
The most interesting part of the the original article was the the JRM quote “you alleviate poverty by trickle-down economics” — the first time I’ve seen an advocate for it call it such.
This is, in fact, the same paper, now published, previously causing a media storm as a preprint. 91% AOC for men using 5 images was the original claim.
From the low-fat vs low-carb study:
Meanwhile on the Wikipedia page for low-carbohydrate diet:
So they botched it; either they weren’t instructing participants to actually follow a low-carbohydrate diet, or the participants didn’t comply.
Is there a reason to believe there’s a threshold effect at 20%?
Correction:
Trinity College is not actually the first US college to break the $70k barrier, it is the first Connecticut college to do so. Here is NYU for example . Also, it should be noted that the $70,000 price is not tutition, but total cost including room, board, and other fees.
> Also, am I just pattern-matching, or do a suspicious number of unrelated languages use some version of “mina” to mean “me”?
I *think* there are several languages that use some version of “mi” / “mina” to mean “my” / “mine”.
For example, in Russian the word for “me” is “я” [ya] or old form “азъ” [az]. “mine” is “мой” [moy] (one of three gendered forms; they all use the same root).
As a counter-example, in Japanese “me” has many forms all without any relation to “mina”, and “mine” is constructed from “me” using particle “の” [no] as a possession indicator. And “皆” [minna] means “everyone”.
In the vein of that Marginal Revolution link on driverless trucks, there’s this interesting piece from Virginia Postrel at Bloomberg about the use of labor-saving technology in cotton harvesting, and why it took decades to fully implement. It was a similar kind of story, about having to get tons of things changed and right so that the machines could be cost-effectively used.
Unfortunately, the lives of many of the cotton pickers didn’t turn out well from it (not that they had great lives to begin with).
I wonder if the same story is at work in textiles. Textiles are so labor-intensive that they were some of the first industries to get outsourced, then outsourced again. That should make them a prime target for additional labor-saving machinery, but instead progress seems rather slow beyond the labor-saving machinery that’s been developed over the past 200+ years.
Interestingly, Reddit’s “one weird trick to cure tinnitus” is also a Chinese qigong (Daoist/Chinese Yoga) technique called “ringing clear the heavenly drum,” the purpose of which was never entirely clear to me (not saying the purpose IS a tinnitus cure, just noting that more than one group of people have found this seemingly random act beneficial somehow).
Hey, thank you for mentioning SB 827! I’ve been writing a series of nearly-weekly posts on it over on the subreddit (see here, here, here, here), and if you live in California and are interested in these issues, please call your state Senator! (Especially if you live in the southern part of Silicon Valley; the Senator there, Jim Beall, is the head of the Housing and Transportation committee.)
There’s a widget which will auto-call your Senator and connect you to them at:
If you’d like to try and move the needle on the issue, make the call and send the link around!
(If you need boo-outgroup motivation, read about this “historic” laundromat; if you’d like some interesting quantitative details, here’s a good post on those.)
Rees-Mogg participated in an entertaining interview with the character Ali G on the latter’s eponymous television show, I believe (if I have the right Rees-Mogg). It’s still available on YouTube for those who haven’t seen it.
here
Never heard of Hamilkin before today, but there are other groups I wonder this about.