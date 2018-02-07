Guyenet On Motivation

Rereading The Hungry Brain, I notice my review missed one of my favorite parts: the description of the motivational system. It starts with studies of lampreys, horrible little primitive parasitic fish:
How does the lamprey decide what to do? Within the lamprey basal ganglia lies a key structure called the striatum, which is the portion of the basal ganglia that receives most of the incoming signals from other parts of the brain. The striatum receives “bids” from other brain regions, each of which represents a specific action. A little piece of the lamprey’s brain is whispering “mate” to the striatum, while another piece is shouting “flee the predator” and so on. It would be a very bad idea for these movements to occur simultaneously – because a lamprey can’t do all of them at the same time – so to prevent simultaneous activation of many different movements, all these regions are held in check by powerful inhibitory connections from the basal ganglia. This means that the basal ganglia keep all behaviors in “off” mode by default. Only once a specific action’s bid has been selected do the basal ganglia turn off this inhibitory control, allowing the behavior to occur. You can think of the basal ganglia as a bouncer that chooses which behavior gets access to the muscles and turns away the rest. This fulfills the first key property of a selector: it must be able to pick one option and allow it access to the muscles.
Many of these action bids originate from a region of the lamprey brain called the pallium…
Spoiler: the pallium is the region that evolved into the cerebral cortex in higher animals.
Each little region of the pallium is responsible for a particular behavior, such as tracking prey, suctioning onto a rock, or fleeing predators. These regions are thought to have two basic functions. The first is to execute the behavior in which it specializes, once it has received permission from the basal ganglia. For example, the “track prey” region activates downstream pathways that contract the lamprey’s muscles in a pattern that causes the animal to track its prey. The second basic function of these regions is to collect relevant information about the lamprey’s surroundings and internal state, which determines how strong a bid it will put in to the striatum. For example, if there’s a predator nearby, the “flee predator” region will put in a very strong bid to the striatum, while the “build a nest” bid will be weak…
Each little region of the pallium is attempting to execute its specific behavior and competing against all other regions that are incompatible with it. The strength of each bid represents how valuable that specific behavior appears to the organism at that particular moment, and the striatum’s job is simple: select the strongest bid. This fulfills the second key property of a selector – that it must be able to choose the best option for a given situation…
With all this in mind, it’s helpful to think of each individual region of the lamprey pallium as an option generator that’s responsible for a specific behavior. Each option generator is constantly competing with all other incompatible option generators for access to the muscles, and the option generator with the strongest bid at any particular moment wins the competition.
The next subsection, which I’m skipping, quotes some scientists saying that the human motivation system works similarly to the lamprey motivation system, except that the human cerebrum has many more (and much more flexible/learnable) options than the lamprey pallium. Humans have to “make up our minds about things a lamprey cannot fathom, like what to cook for dinner, how to pay off the mortgage, and whether or not to believe in God”. It starts getting interesting again when it talks about basal ganglia-related disorders:
To illustrate the crucial importance of the basal ganglia in decision-making processes, let’s consider what happens when they don’t work.
As it turns out, several disorders affect the basal ganglia. The most common is Parkinson’s disease, which results from the progressive loss of cells in a part of the basal ganglia called the substantia nigra. These cells send connections to the dorsal striatum, where they produce dopamine, a chemical messenger that plays a very important role in the function of the striatum. Dopamine is a fascinating and widely misunderstood molecule that we’ll discuss further in the next chapter, but for now, its most relevant function is to increase the likelihood of engaging in any behavior.
When dopamine levels in the striatum are increased – for example, by cocaine or amphetamine – mice (and humans) tend to move around a lot. High levels of dopamine essentially make the basal ganglia more sensitive to incoming bids, lowering the threshold for activating movements…Conversely, when dopamine levels are low, the basal ganglia become less sensitive to incoming bids and the threshold for activating movements is high. In this scenario, animals tend to stay put. The most extreme example of this is the dopamine-deficient mice created by Richard Palmer, a neuroscience researcher at the University of Washington. These animals sit in their cages nearly motionless all day due to a complete absence of dopamine. “If you set a dopamine deficient mouse on a table,” explains Palmiter, “it will just sit there and look at you. It’s totally apathetic.” When Palmiter’s team chemically replaces the mice’s dopamine, they eat, drink, and run around like mad until the dopamine is gone.
The same can happen to humans with basal ganglia injuries:
Consider Jim, a former miner who was admitted to a psychiatric hospital at the age of fifty-seven with a cluster of unusual symptoms. As recorded in his case report, “during the preceding three years he had become increasingly withdrawn and unspontaneous. In the month before admission he had deteriorated to the point where he was doubly incontinent, answered only yes or no questions, and would sit or stand unmoving if not prompted. He only ate with prompting, and would sometimes continue putting spoon to mouth, sometimes for as long as two minutes after his plate was empty. Similarly, he would flush the toilet repeatedly until asked to stop.”
Jim was suffering from a rare disorder called abulia, which is Greek for “an absence of will”. Patients who suffer from abulia can respond to questions and perform specific tasks if prompted, but they have difficulty spontaneously initiating motivations, emotions, and thoughts. A severely abulic patient seated in a bare room by himself will remain immobile until someone enters the room. If asked what he was thinking or feeling, he’ll reply, “Nothing”…
Abulia is typically associated with damage to the basal ganglia and related circuits, and it often responds well to drugs that increase dopamine signaling. One of these is bromocriptine, the drug used to treat Jim…Researchers believe that the brain damage associated with abulia causes the basal ganglia to become insensitive to incoming bids, such that even the most appropriate feelings, thoughts, and motivations aren’t able to be expressed (or even to enter consciousness). Drugs that increase dopamine signaling make the striatum more sensitive to bids, allowing some abulic patients to recover the ability to feel, think, and move spontaneously.
All of this is standard neuroscience, but presented much better than the standard neuroscience books present it, so much so that it brings some important questions into sharper relief. Like: what does this have to do with willpower?
Guyenet describes high dopamine levels in the striatum as “increasing the likelihood of engaging in any behavior”. But that’s not really fair – outside a hospital, almost nobody just sits motionless in the middle of a room and does no behaviors. The relevant distinction isn’t between engaging in behavior vs. not doing so. It’s between low-effort behaviors like watching TV, and high-effort behaviors like writing a term paper. We know that this has to be related to the same dopamine system Guyenet’s talking about, because Adderall (which increases dopamine in the relevant areas) makes it much easier to do the high-effort behaviors. So a better description might be “high dopamine levels in the striatum increase the likelihood of engaging in high-willpower-requirement behaviors”.
But what is high willpower requirements? I’m always tempted to answer this with some sort of appeal to basic calorie expenditure, but taking a walk requires less willpower than writing a term paper even though the walk probably burns way more calories. My “watch TV” option generator, my “take a walk” option generator, and my “write a term paper” option generator are all putting in bids to my striatum – and for some reason, high dopamine levels privilege the “write a term paper” option and low dopamine levels privilege the others. Why?
I don’t know, and I think it’s the most interesting next question in the study of these kinds of systems.
But here’s a crazy idea (read: the first thing I thought of after thirty seconds). In the predictive processing model, dopamine represents confidence levels. Suppose there’s a high prior on taking a walk being a reasonable plan. Maybe this is for evo psych reasons (there was lots of walking in the ancestral environment), or for reinforcement related reasons (you enjoy walking, and your brain has learned to predict it will make you happy). And there’s a low prior on writing a term paper being a reasonable plan. Again, it’s not the sort of thing that happened much in the ancestral environment, and plausibly every previous time you’ve done it, you’ve hated it.
In this case, confidence in your new evidence (as opposed to your priors) is a pretty important variable. If your cortex makes its claims with high confidence (ie in a high-dopaminergic state), then its claim that it’s a good idea to write a term paper now may be so convincing that it’s able to overcome the high prior against this being true. If your cortex makes claims with low confidence, then it will tentatively suggest that maybe we should write a term paper now – but the striatum will remain unconvinced due to the inherent implausibility of the idea.
In this case, sitting in a dark room doing nothing is just an action plan with a very high prior; you need at least a tiny bit of confidence in your planning ability to shift to anything else.
I mentioned in Toward A Predictive Theory Of Depression that I didn’t understand the motivational system well enough to be able to explain why systematic underconfidence in neural predictions would make people less motivated. I think the idea of evolutionarily-primitive and heavily-reinforced actions as a prior – which logical judgments from the cortex have to “override” in order to produce more willpower-intensive actions – fills in this gap and provides another line of evidence for the theory.
The evo-psych explanation seems solid, but I propose a different one: the disorder penalizes plans based on their complexity. There’s a clear gradient, where ‘writing a term paper’ and ‘doing & feeling nothing’ are on opposite ends. Going out with friends requires coordination, ideas, & social interaction; going for a walk requires getting up to do it; sitting in a dark room doesn’t take much planning at all.
Maybe planning is the right thing, but my experience with behaviors that require planning crowding out simple behaviors (take out the trash) suggests otherwise.
I think the activation energy is adjusted over time dynamically: if you write a term paper and feel good about it right away, it’s easirr to write term paper in the future; if you experience an exercise high it’s easier to exercise in the future. That would be the mechanism by which habits form.
Complexity is frequently going to be correlated with lack of confidence, and Scott’s suggestion about confidence is what a lot of people think these systems are computing.
What’s the extinction time on queries to your brain of the form “Should I do this thing?”
That is to say, if we think of our process-by-which-we-do-things as a literal probability distribution with literal prior probabilities of “how likely am I to do this”, then repeatedly intentionally asking yourself “should I do this thing now?” should eventually result in you doing the thing, so long as those queries are actually independent events.
When I’m trying to get myself to do something I don’t want to do, and if I just repeatedly query my brain, it kind of defaults to, “No, not right now, for the same reason as last time,”. That is, there’s a timescale over which I can short circuit the entire decision process and preempt any introspection on ‘why’ I’m not doing the thing. But if I wait a little bit and ask again, it feels like a different sort of “No, not right now,”–like I had to go through the mental motions of justifying to myself that, no, really, I do not want to do the thing right now.
But this seems to suggest that spaced repetition of asking yourself, “Should I do the thing now?” might be a hack for getting yourself to do the thing, so long as you can intentionally “query the basal ganglia” so to speak.
It’s not a probability thing, it’s a comparison of signals thing. The signal that dominates isn’t random, it’s the one that’s strongest after the modifiers apply.
And mental actions are some of the things that you might choose to do, making it a chicken-egg problem. Chicken-egg problems can be solved by presenting a chicken or an egg, like pharmacological dopamine.
Aren’t you going to hook all this into “Breakdown of Will”?
> due to the inherent implausibility of the idea
You understand me so well.
I made an account to make this comment, something I’ve been meaning to do for a while (it was this second thought, not the dumb joke above, that motivated me). I wonder why my prior on ‘making accounts’ is so low, considering it has essentially no chance of backfiring.
By making an account you’re positing the possibility of continued posting of comments for the unforeseeable future. Then reading the replies to those comments and replying in turn.
This is a huge time and effort sink that can’t happen unless you first make that account, but is quite likely to happen after you have made the account.
Or so it seems to me.
Yeah that seems reasonable. Come to think of it, I know multiple people in real life who, on various sites, are shockingly resistant to making accounts. Fear of too large a time sink seems reasonable. Maybe also some sort of loss of anonymity? Although in reality one can always just not log in.
I wonder if you’re just not understanding the psychology of certain people. Anonymity sometimes doesn’t matter at all to people. I’m an extremely self-conscious person, and I tend to worry a lot about what other people think of me. And in theory, I should be more relaxed on the internet (or in other cases where no one knows who I am – like, say I visit a random city and go to a gym that I’ve never been to before, and will never visit again: should I still be self-conscious in the same way that I am at a hometown gym? In theory, no, but I find that’s not the case.)
I think that some people are just really, really averse to judgement, period. It doesn’t really matter whether they’re anonymous, and whether that judgement will ever be connected to their actual real-life identity or not – they just don’t like being judged, end of story. So they avoid doing things that will result in them feeling judged, which includes creating (and posting from) anonymous internet accounts. And they avoid this because people will still read what they post on those anonymous accounts, and respond to them, sometimes negatively, resulting in negative feedback and the feeling of being judged.
I don’t know if the positive feedback means enough to you to cancel out the explicit acknowledgement that judgment has occurred, but I’ve always found your comments to be of unusually high quality, thepenforests.
@bassicallyboss
Honestly, I didn’t think that I had posted enough here to warrant any kind of reputation, let alone a positive one. So yes, that’s appreciated.
That’s a really interesting point.
To clarify what I meant, I was using “anonymous” to mean more than just nameless, but also hidden in presence. Your description of feeling judgement even when anonymous rings really true, including for myself, although I doubt I could have phrased it that well.
I sort of don’t like exposure to judgement as a source of resistance though, and I don’t think your response really addresses it, because having an account doesn’t require ever actually using that account to make comments. I’ve seen (including in myself) resistance to making an account in the first place, commenting aside. One example that comes to mind is someone who didn’t want to make a reddit account, which I was suggesting because of the ability to cater what one sees (rather than the ability to comment). I don’t really see how fear of other people can play into that at all.
I would like to claim some credit for, several years ago, telling Eliezer that he really ought to like Guyenet’s reward-based view of appetite/obesity given his other views.
I don’t know how useful biased views from the inside are, but as someone who’s struggled with depression and ADD, it seems like “dopamine as confidence” is correct. Once I got my depression largely in check, the ADD came roaring back. Instead of thinking I could never do anything, I had a lot more trouble figuring out which ideas were good enough to put effort into. It wasn’t outright mania, but I couldn’t prioritize because everything seemed important. When I was depressed, I actually had much better focus, but little success in executing complex plans. I could sit and watch foreign films in black and white all day, but doing the dishes seemed impossible. Now the reverse is true: simple chores and achievable tasks get done immediately…if I don’t get distracted. Reading a whole news article is much tougher than home improvement. Overall, an improvement, but still progress to be made with my doctor’s help.
With lots of dopamine and a brain trained on little dopamine, you might have the thing where you update too quickly: filled with the ability to decide to do things, your brain says “reading article hasn’t been ‘rewarding’ (in the chemical sense) for a few minutes. I’ll find something that I think will be rewarding.”
The failure mode of that emergent behavior is that it selects things which are rewarding on the short timeframes it is using to update, not the longer timeframes that rational actors use to make decisions.
I don’t know for sure how to solve that problem, but I suspect that positively reinforcing behavior that you are doing, on the short timeframe before you lose interest, might make it easier to continue with the thing longer. That might look like having pieces of candy that you eat while you are on task, or something.
Thanks for the advice! The depression had masked the worst of the ADD for so long, so I’m still figuring out strategies to handle that. It’s a different issue than depression, but it’s certainly easier to deal with a lack of an attention span rather than despair. Maybe I’ll even go zookeeper and get my monkey brain some nice rewarding fruit. 🙂
Very interesting post.
First question: have you read Crystal Society? For anyone who hasn’t, it’s a fascinating book about a hypothetical AI that (roughly speaking) consists of a number of different competing submodules. The submodules all have different goals, and they “bid” on motor actions of the AI in question in much the same way that Scott describes in this post. The currency of bidding in Crystal Society is called Strength, and submodules accumulate Strength when actions that were due to their previous bids result in positive outcomes for the AI (this is kind of underspecified in the book – obviously there must be some kind of global utility function that the AI uses to decide whether an outcome was good or not, but the author doesn’t really talk about this much, as far as I can recall). Anyway, it’s an extremely interesting book that I would recommend to anyone reading this. After I read it I found it gradually worming its way into my thinking more and more, to the point where I now find it kind of hard to think of the brain as anything but a competing group of submodules with different goals and different Strengths (where Strength is apportioned to submodules by some other part of the brain, which could kind-of sort-of be said to represent our “utility function”). And probably these submodules could each have their own internal versions of Strength which they use to reward sub-submodules, and those sub-submodules could reward sub-sub-submodules, and so on and so forth down to the neuronal level, where individual neurons are being reinforced by Hebbian learning or whatever.
Anyway, under this picture, I think that different parts of the brain have different goals, some of which are long-term and some of which are short-term. And I view “willpower” as pretty much equivalent to “the limited amount of Strength that the submodules concerned with long-term goals have.” Some people have more “willpower,” in that their long-term-focused submodules generally have more Strength (either because the brain more easily notices when long-term planning has had a good result and thus rewards it, or because the brain’s “utility function” is just intrinsically more inclined to reward it in the first place). But in either case, regardless of how much Strength a person’s long-term submodules have, anyone can “run out” of willpower (which we’ve all experienced) when those submodules run out of Strength.
Second question: what might this have to do with addiction? When I think of someone addicted to e.g. heroin when using this picture, I basically imagine a submodule of the brain that has come into existence, and is solely concerned with getting more heroin, and which has gained an enormous amount of Strength (enough to overpower almost any other submodule in the brain, except maybe those concerned with basic life support functions). As a result, the person in question will take actions almost exclusively based on how likely those actions are to lead to getting more heroin. Maybe in extreme situations, or in cases when the addiction hasn’t quite taken hold, the other submodules of the brain might be able to team up and overwhelm the “heroin” module to do something else. But almost always the heroin module will win (hence, they’re addicted). Does this seem like a useful way of conceiving of addiction?
This whole thing is giving me flashbacks to Everyone is John.
This fits with my experience.
My parents weren’t the most predictable people, and in college I was stupid and joined a cult. (Which I didn’t realize was a cult until much later.) The overarching pattern is that punishment can occur for any reason or no reason at all. (In extreme cases, some cult members were known to defend pederasty and this was considered OK, but other people would have defamation spread all over the internet about them for liking the wrong TV shows. I eventually changed my name and moved far away and I’m still not sure if I’ve escaped yet.
My general motivation steadily decreased over all this time, and it feels like it’s because of uncertainty or lack of confidence — I can’t be sure if I’ll benefit from taking action, but I can be sure I’ll be wildly disproportionately harmed by it, so I just don’t do anything anymore.
I’m not really sure what to do about that.
That sounds like a story you should tell a psychiatrist. You should call a psychiatrist to make an appointment to tell them that story.
The psychiatrist is not going to harm you for calling them.
Once, I was having a stupidly hard time with this online course. The problem wasn’t the material (ur, in terms of difficulty, anyway), but activation. A therapist hooked me up to one of those focus-detecting games made to teach inattentive children what focusing feels like by making them telekinetic, and, sure enough, thinking about this coursework turned the thing off completely.
OK, this sounds like run-of-the-mill severe ADHD / moderate Depression, which, ok, probably was, but since I was pet-sitting for my parents for a few days during this fiasco, there was a simple intervention: hide the laptop charger and the router. So what happened? A lot of staring at the wall for hours. At that point, it was clear that this was a physical impossibility with the resources available to me, and I just gave up.
That was the n>=4th time something of that magnitude—possible distractions eliminated, plenty of reason to do the work, incapable of doing the blasted work for anything. One of these (not the above) was while on Focalin, which presumably kicked in during the “GAH JUST DO IT!” ugh-of-war and kept me there for hours. It’s not a lack of desire (“just get through it and you can get out of here” is sufficient motivation when you’re stuck in a tiny lifeless office/car/etc until the work gets done, and yet…). The first severe episode of this nature that I recall was when I was mine, and all I had to do was read a chapter of a book that I felt mildly positive about. Several minutes of nothing, a couple minutes of flailing and crying, and it’s kinda blurry after that but at some point, I actually got through that one and read the book, which probably took less time than it did to generate enough AP to start.
So, yeah, what the hey is up, there? I brought all this up because of the “sitting there staring at a wall” thing.
It costs calories to think, so it’s not necessarily obvious that writing a term paper uses less calories than taking a walk.
Perhaps more importantly, in the EEA a walk is more likely to result in a calorie surplus than sitting and thinking hard, because humans are natural hunter/gatherers. Even if walking costs more calories than thinking, it gives you the chance to encounter tasty animals and plants, as well as keep an eye on what other humans around you are doing.
See the post just below yours, or replace “write a term paper” with “take out the trash” or “open the letter that’s been sitting on the table for a week”
One thing I find strange is that while the brain uses “up to 20%” of the calories we burn, that doesn’t seem to change depending on how hard we think!
You’d think that if you spend your day thinking really hard, the brain would use more energy than if you just watch TV, but I’m told be people who claim to know that that is not how it works.
My best theory for why is that most of what the brain actually does is not conscious thought. Maybe 98% is about “making the trains run on time” in the physical body and the little part that is conscious “me” probably does use more energy when I think hard, but it’s such a small subunit that it doesn’t register on a whole body measurement.
Maybe the brain doesn’t have Intel’s “SpeedStep” technology built in, so it’s always running at maximum clock speed. When you’re not consciously thinking very hard, it just runs a spin wait loop really intensely 🙂
Maybe the brain doesn’t have Intel’s “SpeedStep” technology built in, so it’s always running at maximum clock speed.
The Sherlock Holmes Model?
I think another way of viewing this is future vs present time orientation. Writing a term paper is effort now for a reward that pays off much later (getting a good grade). Both watching TV and taking a walk, pay off almost instantly. This view is also supported in that the dopamine signaling gene, DRD2, strongly affects the ability to delay satisfaction.
Preferring the instant reward acts as a sort of Bayesian regularization. With perfect information, you should always prefer the bigger payoff, even if it requires deferring satisfaction. However in the face of uncertainty, near-term payouts are more likely sure things than long-term payouts. Particularly long-term payouts requiring a long-chain of Rube Goldberg-esque events.
(“Okay, first I write this paper. Then I send it by email. Then my professor receives it by email. Than my professor will read it. Then after reading it, she’ll enter a good grade in the university system. Then the university will add that grade to my transcript. Then my future employer will see that transcript and be impressed. Then that employer will offer me more money when I start work 3 years from now.” Vs. “Turn on sitcom. Wait at most 3 minutes for joke.”)
Seems like the distinction isn’t the effort of the inputs, but the certainty of outputs. Most “hard” activities are hard because they require us to have high confidence in a complex, evolutionarily unnatural system. E.g. making comments on Internet forums is much “easier” than writing a novel, even though they’re both essentially the same activity. It’s just that Internet comments come with a much tighter reward cycle (“Write comment. Wait 10 minutes for upvotes/responses/likes/etc.”)
Thank you! This ties really neatly in how addiction and depression goes hand in hand – addiction emerging from looking for short-term, easy to achieve, certain rewards, dopamine hits, because they are easy to predict if you are underconfident in your predictions, and long-term, uncertain rewards, that you don’t really trust you will get if you are underconfident in your predictions.
I think we have a winner here.
Another thing that I think both Scott and you were maybe missing: CONTROL. That is, feeling you are in control of your life vs. feeling helpless, powerless, not in control. Control and prediction are closely related. Control means I make this thing go beep. Every time I want it, it will go beep, every time I don’t want it, it won’t. So control is confidence in your predictions to make stuff you want happen.
Present time orientation (high time preference) was tied to not feeling in control already in the sixties. Banfield’s famous (for some, infamous) book tying time preference to socioeconomic class (The Unheavenly City Revisited) mentioned that lower-class criminals don’t really think that getting into prison is a consequence of committing crimes and they can not go in prison by not committing crimes. They think they are not in control, going to prison is just bad luck, not a consequence. Now it is entirely possible that they are in some cases right (when the police is very prejudiced or plants evidence on them, whatever), the point is that when and if people feel life is largely luck outside their control, i.e. cannot predict confidently they are capable of making things go the way they want them to go, they are likely to be present oriented, get those kinds of rewards that are short-term, often addictive, and easily predicted and controlled.
I don’t know why Scott says the most typical depressed sentence is “I feel I am a burden”. For me the most typical depressed sentence is “I feel like I have lost control over my life, I am helpless, things just happen to me”.
It looks very much like to me that the way out of depression and addiciton is to chase first short-term, easily predicted, but healthier rewards (say, stretch out good instead of hitting the bottle), and gradually switch to more and more longer term, but still fairly easier predicted rewards.Slowly learning to gain confidence in longer and longer time predicitons?
How about stuff like getting depressed, addicted people together for a 2 hour long session where they build something, out of lego or whatever, the point is they can surely do it, but it takes 2 hours to make that prediction come true? So instead of chasing hits that are seconds or minutes away, they learn to confide in a prediction that working on something that is rewarding 2 hours later is OK?
EDIT: another insight. When you are depressed you chase short term rewards because you can predict them, you can control them in the sense of being sure if you do X you will feel better. Then you get addicted, realize you have a problem, but now feel even less in control when you realize you cannot really control your drinking, or phone checking or procastinating with sitcoms. Welcome to even more depression.
This is why I think the way out is to make people do stuff they can control.
I used to take public transport and then now bought a car and sometimes use public transport (commuting), sometimes the car (everything else) and every time I drive the car I feel empowered – I control where I am going! While on the bus it is like they take me wherever they want to…
Thanks for the kind words and additional insights.
I think this is essentially correct. In statistical control theory the optimal step size is inversely related to the magnitude of the noise. One way to think about this is walking around in a dark room vs a well-lit room. In the latter you can take large, brisk steps confidently. In the dark room, you take baby steps to avoid slamming your shins. A walker in the dark room would “feel” much less control over his ability to get from one place to another.
I like this idea. It’s like the equivalent of what CBT does for anxiety. Gradually train your brain to increase its confidence in actions that result in longer-term, more circuitous rewards. Anecdotally, I know the advice of making your bed everyday is popular for dealing with depression. Make, your bed in the morning, then reap the rewards of lying down in a well-made bed later at night.
Perhaps a computer game that gradually spaces out the rewards more and more.
Starting off with lampreys made me immediately think of a surfeit of lampreys, the reason given for the death of Henry I.
Plainly my dopamine system is easily distractable and likes wandering off on historical tangents instead of buckling down to reading about real science 🙂
The wikipedia page on lampreys has an excellent historical tangent, with this quote from Seneca:
Vedius here is Publius Vedius Pollio, a friend of the Emperor Augustus, possibly this explains why the slave was in a position to bring the matter directly to the Emperor himself. Apparently another historian remarked that Vedius “could not punish his servant for what Augustus also had done”.
Here is another crazy idea. It’s kinda obvious that some actions (like writing a term paper) require numerous further judgments when chosen, and other actions (like watching TV) require fewer judgments down the row. So with each action bid, cerebral cortex may submit not only the information about the expected utility, environment and so on but also about the expected intensity of further queries to dopamine subsystem.
Then, the logical way to organize it is when the system is low on dopamine, it’s biased for selection of actions that require very little further intervention from basal ganglia, and when the system is high on dopamine it chooses the other way.
This hypothesis would explain the relation between willpower and ability to make decisions, and also helps explain why there is a certain bias in decisions made under Adderall. The interesting thing to do would be to compare the mechanism of decision making in important situations versus game-like situations (such as in role-playing games).
But perhaps simpler is to note that any chain of decisions will have compounded uncertainties – action 10 in a series is more uncertain than it would be as a solitary action. So if you have a reasonably well-calibrated uncertainty measurement system, which is likely what we have here, then discounting for number of judgements gets built in.
Sorry, I just cannot wrap my head around dopamine-as-confidence-in-prediction. Please answer these questions:
1) Why does dopamine generally feel good/rewarding? Shouldn’t you get your rewards after you finished an action? Dopamine’s feel-good effect is generally explained as “expectation, excitement looking forward to a good thing”. While the real reward, “you got it, now relax” is serotonine…
2) Maybe dopamine in and of itself does not feel rewarding but fscking with it, say, cocaine, does. Is there a difference? How can one explain a coke high in the confidence context?
3) How can one explain alcohol addiction in the confidence context? Alcohol is simply a selective downer, it shuts off those parts of the brain that are responsible for worries or inhibitions first so the rest can feel relatively better. Yet getting addicted to it is a dopamine thing…
4) How can one explain non-chemical stimulant addiction, gambling, porn, internet, in the confidence context?
5) Finally, any insight from this for people struggling with addictions? From the normal, usual, dopamine feels good viewpoint you gotta do other stuff that feels good and has a rewarding progress cycle, feedback cycle, say, sports. From a confidence angle? Do stuff you are really sure about they gonna happen as you expect them to happen or what?
6) bonus question people say the book The Power Of Habits is pretty good at breaking the lighter kind of, say, the early stages of addictions, when they are still just bad habits, the stages that don’t yet require the more radical interventions. How the habit loop would look like from a confidence perspective? The summary of the book is that you have the stimulus/craving -> action -> reward cycle, and you swap out the action. So you have the stimulus/craving to check your phone or drink wine, you replace it with some other action that feels good, say go for a walk, stretch or just tell yourself you are beautiful, and of course it gives you a reward. How does this look from a confidence viewpoint?
I thought about my questions and formed some tentative answers:
1) Dopamine is “want, not like”. Craving but also the expectation buzz. I think stripping is a good parallel. Seeing a good looking person of your preferred sex naked is pretty cool at least if you are not asexual, but the slow stripping down of the clothes rather works with the expectation, the promise of future nakedness rather than the nakedness itself.
2) The coke high and suchlike roughly feel like “I won ten million dollars and gonna get paid tomorrow, so excited!”
3) Alcoholism is very strongly in the want, not like category. Craving, but not expectation – i.e. the bad feeling kind of dopamine. It seems dopamine highs can feel good or bad. Usually good but in such a craving case bad. Looking forward to get something cool vs. damn I MUST get this thing RIGHT NOW. Could possibly come from reinforcing the prediction that drinking feels good.
4) It is seriously weird that people say intermittent rewards are more addictive than constant rewards. This really does not make sense. This is the biggest WTF here. Unless we say that with constant rewards you stop putting effort into prediction i.e. you get the most dopamine NOT when you are 100% confident but when you hit the sweet spot between winning often enough for max confidence yet not too often enough to stop paying attention and see it an automatic thing like walking. THIS SOUNDS IMPORTANT. In other words, you need to hit a sweet spot when things are challenging yet not too challenging – same thing as in Csikszentmihalyi’s flow?
5) It seems obvious to do things we can reliably predict and thus learn to trust our predictions, but if it is too easy, if it is too 100% then maybe we stop paying attention. So it seems we need to do slightly challenging things? If you want to get addicted to running and you know you can run a 5K in X minutes, you should generate a random target every time between 1.05X and 0.9X so usually you can do it but not always thus it is still challenging?
6) Sounds sort of unrelated.
Your answers are generally pretty good. For what it’s worth, I am not an addiction scientist, but I have friends who are, and if I understand what they say correctly, the idea is that you are not addicted to being high, rather you are addicted to getting high. Addiction is (largely) related to problems in subsystems associated with the pursuit of goals rather than the pleasure that results from their attainment. I suspect your point in #4 about automaticity and unpredictableness of reward is important here. You don’t need to pursue reward that falls like manna from the sky.
This (I think) explains addictions to things other than drugs. We are very good at representing even highly abstract goals, and for they can become the focus of a twisted goal-pursuit system. Of course there will be differences between the types of addictions and those that involve drugs that directly target pleasure systems (the “being high” part) or drugs that change normal functioning of important systems to require their presence, so when they are no longer present there are massive problems (the classic withdrawal symptoms). But the goal pursuit issue is still pretty standard.
How does the lamprey decide what to do? Within the lamprey basal ganglia lies a key structure called the striatum, which is the portion of the basal ganglia that receives most of the incoming signals from other parts of the brain. The striatum receives “bids” from other brain regions, each of which represents a specific action. A little piece of the lamprey’s brain is whispering “mate” to the striatum, while another piece is shouting “flee the predator” and so on… Each little region of the pallium is responsible for a particular behavior, such as tracking prey, suctioning onto a rock, or fleeing predators…
Do we actually know all this? Are we able to isolate and decode these “bids” on a material level? Can we point a region of the pallium and say which exact behavior it’s responsible for?
In short, how much of this is actually known and how much a just-so story?
…and any explaination needs to account for one of the most baffling things about the human experience, which is the staggering degree of variation in one human to another in what gets more money to make the bids in the first place.
Case in point it’s 6A.M. for yours truly, and I have this truly beastly day ahead of me, so I’m getting a final few moments of procrastination in…my thinking is basically “oh, before I go to all that [high effort] stuff like [meeting people] and [reading stuff that analyzes stuff at a very high level] I’ll do something fun and low effort, like visit Slate Star Codex, a blog that analyzes things at an EXTRAORDINARILY high level, then see what all the other people who read the article thought.
Related: some stuff “charges you up” in that it builds up your willpower. Other stuff “runs you down” in that you ‘expend’ your willpower to do it. The problem is its so variable from human to human. I’m a lazy slob. “Running” requires immense willpower. I have to do like, a whole day of fun stuff to charge myself up for a 15 minute run. I’m creative. “Writing” (fiction, even very complicated fiction) requires no willpower at all. I do it INSTEAD of doing other things. I do it BEFORE doing other things, as a way to “charge myself up” to go do unpleasant stuff. Many people I know are totally backwards. “I need to go on a run to clear my head before I can get to work on this term paper” sounds objectively false to me, like, no…that’s not an effective way to do that. But so many of my friends say this, so it must be true for them. Certainly not for me.