Fight Me, Psychologists: Birth Order Effects Exist And Are Very Strong

“Birth order” refers to whether a child is the oldest, second-oldest, youngest, etc. in their family. For a while, pop psychologists created a whole industry around telling people how their birth order affected their personality: oldest children are more conservative, youngest children are more creative, etc.
Then people got around to actually studying it and couldn’t find any of that. Wikipedia’s birth order article says:
Claims that birth order affects human psychology are prevalent in family literature, but studies find such effects to be vanishingly small….the largest multi-study research suggests zero or near-zero effects. Birth-order theory has the characteristics of a zombie theory, as despite disconfirmation, it continues to have a strong presence in pop psychology and popular culture.
I ought to be totally in favor of getting this debunked. After all, the replication crisis in psychology highlights the need to remain skeptical of poorly-supported theories. And some of the seminal work disproving birth order was done by Judith Rich Harris, an intellectual hero of mine who profoundly shaped my worldview with her book The Nurture Assumption.
So I regret to have to inform you that birth order effects are totally a real thing.
I first starting thinking this at transhumanist meetups, when it would occasionally come up that everyone there was an oldest child. The pattern was noticeable enough that I included questions about birth order on the latest SSC survey. This blog deals with a lot of issues around transhumanism, futurology, rationality, et cetera, so I thought it would attract the same kind of people.
7,248 people gave me enough information to calculate their birth order, but I am very paranoid because previous studies have failed by failing to account for family size. That is, people of certain economic classes/religions/races/whatever tend to have larger family sizes, and if you’re in a large family, you’re more likely to be a later-born child. In order to be absolutely sure I wasn’t making this mistake, I concentrated on within-family-size analyses. For example, there were 2965 respondents with exactly one sibling…
…and a full 2118 of those were the older of the two. That’s 71.4%. p ≤ 0.00000001.
The same effect occurs in sibships of other sizes. Of the 1884 respondents from families with three children (n = 1884), 56.8% are the oldest, compared to predicted 33%. In families with four children (n = 765), 48.2% are the oldest, compared to predicted 25%.
Number of responses by birth order in sibships of different sizes; graph by Emile
This effect reaches the same scale as other effects people consider important. For example, the survey population drew heavily from STEM fields and was predictably very white; however, the birth order gap was larger in magnitude than the racial gap. It is bigger than gender gaps in some fields traditionally considered to have major gender gaps, like undergraduate economics. This can fairly be considered a large effect.
So what is going on here?
It’s unlikely that age alone is driving these results. In sibships of two, older siblings on average were only about one year older than younger siblings. That can’t explain why one group reads this blog so much more often than the other.
And all of the traditional pop psychology claims about birth order don’t seem to hold up. I didn’t find any effect on anything that could be reasonably considered conservativism or rebelliousness.
But there is at least one reputable study that did find a few personality differences. This is Rohrer et al (2015), which examined a battery of personality traits and found birth order effects only IQ and Openness to Experience, both very small.
I was only partly able to replicate this work. Rohrer et al found that eldest siblings had an advantage of about 1.5 IQ points. My study found the same: 1.3 to 1.7 IQ points depending on family size – but because of the sample size this did not achieve significance. My other measure of intelligence was SAT, but SATs have been renormed and changed so many times over the past few decades that making apples-to-apples comparisons were really tough. I was able to get only a couple of weak and inconsistent effects: in sibships of two, eldest children had a slightly higher SAT1600 (1481 vs. 1458, p = 0.002) but not SAT2400; in sibships of 3+, eldest children had a slightly higher SAT2400 (2214 vs. 2248, p = 0.03), but not SAT1600. Overall this seems way too weak to say anything with certainty. Average SATs and IQs were already around the 99th percentile, so there may have been too much of a selection effect / ceiling effect to get good results.
The Openness results were clearer. Eldest children had significantly higher Openness (73rd %ile vs. 69th %ile, p = 0.001). Like Rohrer, I found no difference in any of the other Big Five traits.
Because I only had one blunt measure of Openness, I couldn’t do as detailed an analysis as Rohrer’s team. But they went on to subdivide Openness into two subcomponents, Intellect and Imagination, and found birth order only affected Intellect. They sort of blew Intellect off as just “self-estimated IQ”, but I don’t think this is right. Looking at it more broadly, it seems to be a measure of intellectual curiosity – for example, one of the questions they asked was, “I am someone who is eager for knowledge”. Educational Testing Service describes it as “liking complex problems”, and its opposite as “avoiding philosophical discussion”.
This seems promising. If older siblings were more likely to enjoy complex philosophical discussion, that would help explain why they are so much more likely to read a blog about science and current events. Unfortunately, the scale is completely wrong. Rohrer et al’s effects are tiny – going from a firstborn to a secondborn has an effect size of 0.1 SD on Intellect. In order to contain 71.6% firstborns, this blog would have to select for people above the 99.99999999th percentile in Intellect. There are only 0.8 people at that level in the world, so no existing group is that heavily selected.
I think the most likely explanation is that tests for Openness have limited validity, which makes the correlation look smaller than it really is. If being an eldest sibling increases true underlying Openness by a lot, but your score on psychometric tests for Openness only correlates modestly with true underlying Openness, that would look like being an eldest sibling only increasing test-measured-Openness a little bit.
(cf. Riemann and Kandler (2010), which finds that the heritability of Openness shoots way up if you do a better job assessing it)
If we suppose that birth order has a moderate effect size on intellectual curiosity of 0.5 SD, that would imply that science blogs select for people in the top 3% or so of intellectual curiosity, a much more reasonable number. Positing higher (but still within the range of plausibility) effect sizes would decrease the necessary filtering even further.
If this is right, it suggests Rohrer et al undersold their conclusion. Their bottom line was something like “birth order effects may exist for a few traits, but are too small to matter”. I agree they may only exist for a few traits, but they can be strong enough to skew ratios in some heavily-selected communities like this one.
When I asked around about this, a couple of people brought up further evidence. Liam Clegg pointed out that philosophy professor Michael Sandel asks his students to raise their hand if they’re the oldest in their family, and usually gets about 80% of the class. And Julia Rohrer herself was kind enough to add her voice and say that:
I’m not up to fight you because I think you might be onto something real here. Just to throw in my own anecdotal data: The topic of birth order effect comes up quite frequently when I chat with people in academic contexts, and more often than not (~80% of the time), the other person turns out to be firstborn. Of course, this could be biased by firstborns being more comfortable bringing up the topic given that they’re supposedly smarter, and it’s only anecdotes. Nonetheless, it sometimes makes me wonder whether we are missing something about the whole birth order story.
But why would eldest siblings have more intellectual curiosity? There are many good just-so stories, like parents having more time to read to them as children. But these demand strong effects of parenting on childrens’ later life outcomes, of exactly the sort that behavioral genetic studies consistently find not to exist. An alternate hypothesis could bring in weird immune stuff, like that thing where people with more older brothers are more likely to be gay because of maternal immunoreactivity to the Y chromosome (which my survey replicates, by the way). But this is a huge stretch and I don’t even know if people are sure this explains the homosexuality results, let alone the birth order ones.
If mainstream psychology becomes convinced this effect exists, I hope they’ll start doing the necessary next steps. This would involve seeing if biological siblings matter more or less than adopted siblings, whether there’s a difference between paternal and maternal half-siblings, how sibling age gaps work into this, and whether only children are more like oldests or youngests. Their reward would be finding some variable affecting children’s inherent intellectual curiosity – one that might offer opportunities for intervention.
If you want to double-check these results or analyze them further, you can download the data as .xlsx or .csv. Some people have complained of weird problems in the csv format and I recommend the xlsx if at all possible. I have removed the data of a few people who did not want their answers to be public, so you may not get exactly the same numbers I did, but they should be pretty close. If you think this could be turned into a paper and are interested in making it happen, please get in contact with me.
Is there any indication, pro or con, regarding the assumption that the people who decided to take the survey are a representative sample of the readership as a whole? I can think of several relevant factors that could skew participation.
Sure, but why would it skew for firstborn children?
A survey which disproportionately entices eldest siblings would itself be quite the curiosity.
Yes, that would certainly be remarkable in and of itself. This is more of a tangential question.
But I do suspect the willingness to take the survey is positively correlated with openness and conscientiousness, so there is a hypothetical mechanism for the birth-order effect to manifest itself.
Talking out of my ass, but could the age of the mother be a possible reason? I know I’ve read before that the age of the mother does have some effect, but I forget how significant it is or how relevant it is to liking smart blogs.
If that was it you’d see comparible gaps between second and third, third and fourth, etc. Whereas here the biggest gap clearly seems to be between first and second (I’m not sure of that tho, I don’t know if a gap in a trait should translate into an equivalent gap in the number of people here…)
In terms of effects on gestation, I would suspect the difference between how a mother’s body handles the first pregnancy and how it deals with any subsequent pregnancies should probably have a much greater weight. The hormonal and physiological changes are quite significant. Which ties in with what themadmammaker says above.
It would also make sense in evolutionary terms – your first baby should ideally be somewhat tuned to being handled by inexperienced parents.
The age of the mother has no expected effect. But the age of the father does!
A father contributes 20+2n new mutations where n is the age of the father at conception. The mother contributes a fixed amount (~20) mutations – since her eggs are produced at birth and kept on ice.
Since most mutations are bad, and the brain is the most fragile organ this will be seen mostly in the brain. Is this effect strong enough? Probably not, but worth a thought.
Yeah, but genetics is far from the only mechanism having effects on development. It’s also about nutrition, hormonal balances and infections during pregnancy (and probably a host of other things.) A mother’s age has a lot to do with that.
Yeah, anybody trying to read that csv with pandas or R: try the excel instead.
I’ve heard anecdotes from coworkers saying children with older siblings learn to read earlier – because they read with their siblings. I have two kids, and the older does seem motivated to teach that kind of stuff to the younger, so that makes sense. But I haven’t seen anything in the literature supporting it (I saw “There does not appear to be much research on the impact of older siblings reading with their younger siblings”), most findings seem to be in the opposite direction (and more consistent with the effects mentioned in this post).
It would be interesting to dig up expected birth-order (and family size) distribution for populations of ages / IQ / income matching this one.
I think you mean “…at transhumanist meetups”, unless this is another the the thing.
Regarding the birth order:
I might be missing something, but aren’t you conflating “reads SSC” with “has high IQ” ? There could be lots of families (such as my own) where all the siblings have higher than average IQ, and yet only one of them happens to read SSC. Don’t get me wrong, SSC is very nice, but it’s still much closer to the “esoteric” (rather than “ubiquitous”) side of the publication spectrum.
That’s what he gets at in this paragraph:
… which shows that whatever’s going on, it’s not IQ (but maybe something related to it)
The average age difference between siblings in families with two kids was one year? Does that strike anyone else as extremely implausible/impossible? The absolute minimum possible age difference is 9 months and from a practical / physical perspective, 1 year is about the *smallest* possible gap you could have between siblings with the same mother. I don’t think I know *any* siblings who are that close in age.
No, the difference between the average age of all older siblings taking the survey, and the average age of all younger siblings taking the survey, was one year.
This seems surprising in itself. Wouldn’t we have expected them to be the same?
Maybe the average gap depends on age. The younger the more likely you’ll find a significant gap. The older the more it’s a wash.
Edit: Or the other way round? I’m confused.
Ok, should be the other way round: In the general population older siblings are older than the younger siblings. By more than a year, maybe 2-3 or something. But when you have a subset of younger readers, there is selection pressure for the younger siblings to be older, because kids don’t read SSC. The likelihood of reading SSC grows strongly when you enter late teenage years/ early twenties and then levels off. That pushed younger siblings closer to the older siblings.
Does that make any sense?
In the general population, the age distribution of older siblings should be the same as the age distribution of younger siblings, no? (apart from maybe a small effect from changes in number of children, e.g. China’s one-child policy)
“In the general population, the age distribution of older siblings should be the same as the age distribution of younger siblings, no?”
Not quite, if the older siblings are still alive, they will on average obviously be older than the younger siblings. On the other end of the age spectrum you only get a chance to be a older sibling once you are older than maybe 1 year or so.
But I get what you mean: If we do a hard cutoff and only look at people between 20 and 50 or so, we should get the same age distribution.
I guess in that light my try at an explanation doesn’t make much sense. Though, if we assume that among the younger readers, they generally share the blogs they enjoy with their siblings, it might still have an effect. In that case the cutoff isn’t hard, rather it is extended for example lower than 20 for younger siblings and beyond 50 for older siblings.
In any cohort the ages should all be (pretty much) the same, by definition of a cohort…
Seems like a variant of Simpsons paradox. The averages are misleading.
One should consider the difference of ages for each individual.
Have you asked Judith Rich Harris herself? She has looked at a gazillion birth effect studied; if there’s a systematic flaw with your approach, she’d probably spot it.
In the article you write “a full 2118 of those were the older of the two”, but in the chart the corresponding bar is clearly below 2000. Am I missing something? Which is right?
Emile used the public-only dataset to make the graphs. You’re right that this is confusing.
I wonder what would happen in the 2-child case if instead of just looking at older/younger, you looked at the precise gap? (I guess usual statistics may have some trouble with the fact that nonzero gaps must be bounded away from zero, but…)
I agree this should be done, and next year I’ll ask about that on the survey.
If it is brain changes due to “maternal immunoreactivity to the Y chromosome”, it would show up only for men. Do you find the same birth order effects for women?
Why “brain damage”? The assumption that it’s pathological is unwarranted.
Maybe I’m misunderstanding what “maternal immunoreactivity” would involve. I thought it meant that the immun system of the mother would attack and damage certain brain cells / structures. If you can point out how the maternal immune system changes the fetal brain in a non-destructive manner, I’ll edit.
From what I understand (and I’m certainly not an expert in developmental biology), the mother’s body gets gradually more adept at suppressing testosterone released by the XY fetus (and perhaps other andro-hormones as well) with subsequent XY pregnancies. This somewhat mutes the male developmental path in the embryo, gradually decreasing the manifestation of stereotypical male traits in subsequent male siblings, in extremis culminating in a ~feminized partner preference.
Ok, I thought that the maternal immune system attacks neuronal cells that strongly express proteins from the y-chromosome, similar to what happens in some disease (I thought sleeping sickness, but can’t find anything about it right now). Anyway, I’m not an expert on this stuff either.
“Openness to experience” does seem to be unusually changeable for a personality trait. There was this result that a single dose of some psychedelics can change it permanently. My pet theory is that it also makes people unable to distinguish reasonable theories from bs. Would be happy if somebody could point out some crazies with a psychedelics history as examples for a future blogpost of mine (people like Kary Mullis).
I think a fairly simple explanation for higher than expected ssc readership amongst firstborns is that ssc, and rationality in general, are about the art of thinking.
spe cifically i would expect that firstborns would be forced to trailblaze their own intelectual development because they would have significantly lower chances of having someone comparable to learn from, this would force them to find ways of figuring things out on their own, and would increase the chance of getting interested in meta subjects as discussed in ssc.
On the other hand kids that already have elders siblings would find it much easier to make their choices based on their other siblings, whether they follow the elder siblings, or do the opposite still requires less figuring things out as its much easier to stay on these tracks.
I dont have any easier way to test this though.
Sorry for the typos, but im on mobile.
I dont have any easier way to test this though.
If you are talking about actual devopmental effects of finding yourself with/without out older siblings, then this is where studies comparing adopted to biological siblings would be useful. E.g. what if an adoptee was the eldest in their adopted family, but were the secondborn of their biological parents.
If it turned out that it depended on the biological parents, then there is still the possibility that evolution created the effect in order to cope with just the pressures you describe. I don’t know how you’d test that.
I happen to be an only child, so I’m not sure if I have the necessary background to address this issue appropriately.
With that disclaimer: I have observed the phenomenon being described. More specifically, at my school, younger children, especially those that are close to their siblings in age, almost always participate in the same extracurriculars as their siblings. (The obvious explanation for this is that my school is in the Bay Area and very academically competitive, so naturally if one sibling has found a “good” extracurricular and has specific advice on how to participate for their younger sibling, their younger sibling tends to follow them.) Again, take this with a grain of salt–my school is predominantly Asian and students (especially those I interact with closely) tend to be especially conformist.
Based on this hypothesis, I would expect that only children are likely to be more similar to firstborns than younger siblings.
It would also be interesting to investigate how the age gap between siblings affects the strength of this correlation (since presumably it’s more difficult to follow your sibling’s footsteps if the age gap is large).
Hm.
This gets difficult to understand when you have ‘nonstandard’ family arrangements. I have two older siblings, so technically I guess I’m a youngest child. But they’re both half siblings and way older than me (10 and 15 years), and I’ve not grown up together with them – which makes me effectively an only child. Is that comparable to being the oldest? It seems so? I read SSC and was always the bookish, into-abstract-complex-problems type kid.
It seems like this sort of thing could be used to tease apart biological vs. social explanations.
By the way I dropped all numbers for half-siblings from the visualisation (there weren’t many of them)
Yeah, I’m the second child, haven’t lived together with my older sister (same parents) in the conscious part of my life and then she died.
I answered that I’m a single child in the survey, but if this theory is not about relationships between siblings themselves but about parents then I’m obviously not a single child.
Also, from what I know about my first-born sibling, she would certainly understand SSC but wouldn’t find it engaging.
It’s an unpleasant topic, but another way you could tease apart biological and social explanations is to look at people with older siblings who were stillborn or died in infancy.
(Cross-posted with rks, sorry)
Anecdotally, my husband and I and most of our nerdy Cambridge friends are eldest siblings, to the extent that I worried a bit whether we were so much better attuned to firstborns that we would find our own second child more difficult to relate to.
One birth order theory:
Omega 3’s are essential to natal brain development.
Women are demonstrated to store omega 3’s in the fat their behind.
When the 1st baby comes, they get the benefit of all those omega 3’s.
A subsequent baby may get less, as the first gets all the omega 3’s mom stored, but the 2nd only gets all omega 3’s stored since the 1st baby.
This explains why:
-Women with big butts have higher IQ babies on average
-Men are attracted to ample butts
-1st born babies have higher IQs
-Poor people have kids with lower IQs (omega 3’a are primarily in fresh food and aren’t as easily preserved. A poor diet could easily make you deficient)
This could also influence flexibility or curiosity in ways we don’t fully understand, but can observe, and liberate us from just-so nurture stories AND genetic ones.
Maybe 1st in line just maxes out the nutritional benefits, and the runners up are left with less.
This is why there are gatekeepers, so that unsanctioned, amateurish research perishes in obscurity. These “accidental” difficulties in organizing a study and getting one’s results published, accepted, and recorded for posterity (instead of being seen as a best-forgotten one-off fluke) are not, in fact, accidental.
Due to the weakness and lack of reproducibility of psychological effects, it probably takes a great deal of coordination to make the science come out just right. Having all this room for manipulating the conclusions is a feature, not a bug. The current system works to the benefit of everyone that matters.
The author has to ask himself the question: how does what he is doing help the rich and powerful become even more so? Is he proving something that psychological authorities currently want to see proved?
Of course, it could be that the current generation of psychologists is the first one to have really got themselves rid of pseudoscience and nonsense (given that pretty much every psychological study and concept older than 20 years has been discredited, that is). Want to bet on it?
Why would he ask himself that? Does it increase his chances of being published? Of getting tenure? I don’t see how, and I don’t see why the author would care about much else…
What did you get from the survey on Mechanical Turk? Are people who filled that survey also more often older siblings than younger siblings? I’m asking this to see how much reading Shtetl-Optimized is relevant here.
On the mechanical turk data, I saw such an effect for people from families of 2 (but weaker), but not for bigger family sizes, and considering the small sample sizes, overal it looks more like statistical noise. I could dig up the exact numbers (but not now, I’m at work).
How should we update our beliefs about psychology as a whole in light of the ease of demonstrating these effects which have long been hypothesized to begin with?
Whenever I read one of these posts trying to explain a common phenomenon, I keep expecting you to bring up my first and – in my mind – totally obvious thought, and then being utterly baffled when you don’t mention it at all. In the case of “why has new atheism failed” there was the fact that new atheists deliberately chose to optimize for truth instead of effectiveness even (or especially) when it meant going against the left. And in this case…
Look, there was an old post on Less Wrong which I can’t find now, where Eliezer said: “Wow, every single person in this movement has an origin story, an awakening where they realized that they and they alone are responsible for securing positive outcomes”. There’s even a whole plotline about it in HPMOR, where Harry has his OWN origin story where his mother is irresponsible and he realizes he has to think for himself instead. We all read that and went “oh yeah, I totally had that too.”
How do you not tie these things together? Like, you write UNSONG, where you tie 9999 crazy and seemingly unrelated things together, but you discuss birth order effects on the rationalist community and you don’t bring up how every single one of us feels like we can’t defer responsibility to anyone else?
HOW?
If heritability of IQ is 0.85, 1.5 points in birth order effect is pretty massive. There aren’t many non-genetic points to go around. Would that amount to another 0.05 percent of the variation? Statisticians?