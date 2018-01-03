SSC Survey Results 2018

Thanks to the 8,077 people (!) who took this year’s SSC survey.
I don’t have the energy to screenshot/copy/paste the graph for every single question the way I have in previous years, so let’s do it differently.
The survey page is changed so that you can just press “okay” and “submit”, and it will bring you to the results page and see all the results. I’m not sure you can take the whole survey anymore, but if you find a way to do so, please don’t. Just press “okay” and “submit” and you should be fine. Don’t worry, all identifying questions (including the identifier string and all long answers) have been hidden.
See results from the SSC survey.
See results from the Mechanical Turk comparison survey.
(this might have a lot of lag if you try to do it at the same time as everyone else; if you tell your browser to stop scripts it might improve)
I plan to post longer analyses (including the ones in the pre-registered hypotheses) later on, hopefully dragging them out into a bunch of Least Publishable Units.
If you want to scoop me, or investigate the data yourself, you can download the answers of the 7298 people who agreed to have their responses shared publicly:
I’m surprised by how few Asians there are. The Bay Area is 23% Asian & presumably the percentage of Asians amongst Bay Area/similar area techie types is even higher. The SSC Asian percentage is 6%.
SSC is less than 10% Bay Areans.
I am not at all surprised.
1. It is in perfect sync with LessWrong demographics, about which I wrote here: http://www.unz.com/akarlin/lesswrongsowhite/
2. East Asians are underrepresented relative to their high IQs in all sorts of “out of left field” communities, while whites are overrepresented.
This is from an as yet unpublished post that has been lingering in my archives for ages (note to self – erm, publish it), in which I gathered racial demographic statistics for various unusual and interesting groups. Here is the White vs. Asian share for each one of them:
Burning Man 2014 – 87% / 5.7%
LessWrong 2014 – 86.1% / 3.9%
Occupy Wall Street – 81.2% / 2.8%
Transhumanists 2012 – 85.3% / 3.3%
Perhaps Asians tend to have a strong cultural bias towards conformism?
In changing the survey to display mode, you mangled the Turk survey. The dummy question got merged with the race question, so now Whites are outnumbered by Okays. The main survey turned out OK. You might want to fix that, but it’s not a big deal.
I wish the government would let me put Okay as my race on forms.
The question should be like this:
What race are you?:
– Okay
– Hmmm
– Wrong
– Whatever
The results for ‘other’ are going to be messed up there now, since that was a valid response for both questions (or so I presume).
Wow. I had no idea SSC had such a white male problem. Everyone on this website is almost the same, and agrees on many fundamental points. Where’s the diversity? I expected better from such a progressive space. I don’t know why I’m so shocked…but I am.
People always want to know the precise phrasing of the questions: see here
First thing I noted: On the political affiliation question, 387 people (5.1%) said they were n30r34ct10naries. 160 people (2.1%) said they were alt-right. This means we have more than twice as many explicitly-not-populist-rightists than populist-rightists. I find that encouraging.
The graph about how people feel about H|_|man B1od1vers1ty form a bell curve. How appropriate.
More seriously, is there a name for the distribution on a five point scale where 1 ~= 5 < 2 < 3 < 4? Eyeballing it, lots of responses roughly fit that pattern, or its inverse ordering.
@Iceman: It’s what a left- or right- skewed distribution tends to look like when mapped to a small number of discrete points. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Skewness
You might want to divide each percentage by that of the corresponding answer on the placebo question to compensate for the effect.
Are the questions anywhere? Some of these are meaningless without the questions (i.e. anything which doesn’t have a descriptive title and only has numbers for answers).
The most common SAT score is perfect! On both the 1600 and 2400. Jesus.
That seems pretty reasonable; if the right side of the bell curve falls off slowly, then it makes sense for ‘greater than 1590’ to be a larger group of people than, say, ‘precisely 1570’. On the GRE, for example, a perfect score on the math section only got you 94th percentile the year I took it- which means that the only way for a score to be ‘more common’ than the perfect score is if more than 6% of the test-takers got that *exact* number. That will only be true very close to the mean. It’s less pronounced for the SAT than for the GRE, but still, the average SSC SAT score doesn’t have to be *that* far above average before the perfect-score pileup is the modal value.
It seems plausible that the people who are most likely to remember their scores off the top of their heads are those who had unusually high scores, so there may be a selection bias issue.
I am really surprised by the amount of disagreement on the palindrome question!
I think “())(” is clearly a palindrome by any reasonable definition.
I can support including “()()” as a kind of visual honorary palindrome, so I understand why someone might select “both”.
But all of you “()()” only people, what are you thinking!?!
That strikes me as something like the burger-and-fries-for-$2.20 question, where the answer is dead obvious if you think about it for a second but you do actually have to think about it for a second.
First sight and second thoughts, I think is the phrase?
I’ll admit that, if I didn’t already know this was a “trick question”, I would never in a million years have gotten it right. Even knowing it’s a trick question it takes me a few seconds of staring before I can remember the trick each time.
Yes, I only got it because I knew it was a trick question – it had completely caught me out about two weeks previously somewhere else on the internet, and I had to stare at it until my brain melted.
I got the 2.20 problem wrong for the first time ever on this survey.
(Along with at least one other answer)
Probably should not have done it at the end of a lunch break so that I was rushing through everything as quickly as possible.
Huh, I assumed this was a philosophical question, not a trick question. Like, if you read right-to-left languages, you don’t reflect letters compared to left-to-right languages, but I assume ‘)’ means ‘open bracket’ and ‘(‘ means ‘close bracket’. So I realised that the actual characters were not in the same order, but just by looking at it “()()” FELT a lot more like a palindrome.
Palindromes are most commonly taken to be letter-by-letter palindromes, but people also sometimes consider word-by-word palindromes (Wikipedia suggests ‘Is it crazy how saying sentences backwards creates backwards sentences saying how crazy it is?’). Neither applies here, where there are no letters or words!
The closest thing to a letter-by-letter palindrome that applies here is a character-by-character palindrome, which is almost the same thing for normal text except that letter-by-letter palindromes ignore punctuation, capitalization, and spaces. In contrast, these examples consist entirely of punctuation. The character-by-character palindrome here is definitely the first one.
However, given that we’re already doing something nonstandard, one could also consider a pixel-by-pixel palindrome, which with ordinary text is impossible to achieve, but which in this case is the second one.
I got palindrome confused with ambigram
I had to think about this question a long time before deciding.
I kinda think that considering ())( a palindrome is missing the point of palindromes for the sake of being narrowly correct. Palindromes have an interesting aesthetic quality of reading the same forward as backward. ()() has that aesthetic quality. ())( doesn’t. This is because when you look at those things, you don’t see four unicode characters – you see a symmetric symbol “()()” and an asymmetric symbol “())(“.
If the question was literally asking which sequence of unicode characters is identical under reversal, sure, the answer is ())(. But I don’t see a good reason to treat curvy lines the same as english letters here.
I didn’t parse it as individual parentheses, but as pairs. As such, the 2 pairs “()()” is clearly a palindrome whilst “())(” is not.
edit: and it is correct to view brackets in this way, since as far as I am aware a single isolated bracket has no meaning and will never appear in text, formulae or mathematics. You will only see brackets when they form a pair.
Would you consider
or
to be a palindrome?
Neither.
Maybe
(live))evil(
Well, if we’re talking about a char-based comparison (like in the original question) and not a letter-based comparison (like most palindromes that ignore punctuation).
Here I was, thinking that all a palindrome is is a word spelled the same by replacing first letter with last, second with second to last, etc…and it ends up the same. And the CS version is doing that with any ascii character.
Huh. Maybe I answered ‘wrong’ on the question since I think I just answered what looked nice, the
()(), and not the one that works by the definition. I’m dumb.
Considering that the reversed version of “(” is “)” makes palindromes more expressive, since the mirrored version of a phrase preserves “valid” parentheses – meaning, you only have a closing parenthesis of you opened it previously.
Without that rule, it’s impossible to have a palindrome containing valid parentheses; you have to have abominations like (live))evil(. Ugh!
I must say, the question about the square panel and circle illusion was misleading to me.
I didn’t know about that optical illusion until searching the comments on the original post just now, but the survey said “clearly visible”, so I was quite frustrated when I could not see any circles. That is the main reason I want to leave this comment, I guess.
Apart from the wording of the question, now that I see what you mean, there really aren’t any circles in the image. There are approximations of _discs_ there and quite ragged ones at that… And I can not unsee them!1!
The responses that I see peter out around the questions on religion, after which ‘no responses have been submitted’. (Firefox on Android, so I’ll try later on a decent computer)
The political distribution of SSC readers is apparently far more liberal/leftist than that of those who comment.
I found it interesting that the Turkers prefer polyamory almost as much, but are uncertain less often (more of them round down to mono, perhaps despite having cheated?). This suggests polyamory is not actually significantly more popular among SSC readers.
People entering text in numeric fields are just the worst. What were you thinking?
Why is the SSC country data so nice, but the Mechanical Turk data so full of different ways of writing ‘From America’? It looks like you gave SSC tick-boxes and Mechanical Turk free text, but I assumed the surveys were identical?
Lots of people (like me) answered ‘atheist/atheism/athiestfdghkfd’ or ‘none’ to the religious background question.
It might be a bit of a headache to combine these – some people’s definition of atheism is that it’s the same as having no particular beliefs about religion. While others will have been raised to vehemently believe that there is no God.
Looks like the single largest difference between SSC and Turkers is in Navon 1 – Turkers were far more likely to see the big H before the little E’s compared to SSC’ers. It was also interesting that SSC’ers were incrementalists, while Turkers wanted to burn the system to the ground.
Also, I can’t trust that Turker data on mental illness. I feel like the low sample size meant a few trolls may have ruined comparisons. Specifically:
*One Turker thought they had all 11 different mental illnesses/addiction/personality disorders/etc, and one more thought they had everything except Bipolar.
*Two claimed to have been formally diagnosed with Anxiety, OCD, Borderline, Bipolar, and Autism, one of whom also claimed to have been formally diagnosed with schizophrenia, and both also had a few self-diagnosed conditions. Note that these two individuals constitute the entirety of the sample that said they had formal diagnoses of Autism and Borderline PD.
* Three others not included in the above have at least a family history of everything, plus at least two formal diagnoses, and at least three informal diagnoses.
Altogether, the above 7 individuals constitute 50% or more of formal diagnoses for 7 of the 11 disorders, and 30% or more of the informal diagnoses for 7 or of the 11 disorders.
They were also more likely to give odd responses in other areas, with 5 of the 7 seeming deliberate trolls throughout the survey to me. These 5 loved Feminism, Trump, Immigration, Sanders, and Ryan. Our only 2 1600 SAT scores were from this group. 4 out of the 5 were vegans. I call shenanigans.
Interestingly, the other hypothesis I had for identifying bad faith responses seems to have failed. 8 Turkers were more charitable toward extremists they disagreed with than moderates they disagreed with. But their other responses didn’t seem to raise any particular red flags and were fairly internally consitent. (Aside from 1 of these who fell into the previously identified group of likely trolls.) To be fair, this is exactly what “I can tolerate anything but the Outgroup” would predict.
13 year olds read this blog??
I have no problem believing that! There are plenty of smart 13-year-olds around. Also note that there are 2/7938 13 year old readers, which probably matches your prior probability pretty well.
I made a histogram of the ages to make it more interpretable.
https://pasteboard.co/H1myAVM.png
The parametric density is the log-normal, which had by far the best fit among the four i tried (gamma, Weibull, skew normal, log-normal).
Not many surprises here, are there? We’re super-male, super-white and super-nerdy.
The only thing that actually surprised me was how fully 60% were liberal or social democratic, and each of those categories on their own was larger than the libertarian one. I mean, considering that even Scott himself spends a lot of time grousing about how safety regulations stand in the way of the otherwise inevitable world-saving triumph of Smartness, and how the last time he grudgingly spoke against a tax cut for the rich he had to spend the two following posts going “no, really, less taxes is NOT automatically a good thing!”, you’d think that conservative/libertarian would be the most common inclination around here.
I wonder what the correlation might be between libertarian vs liberal views on the one hand and posting frequency on the other? Because while liberals can be plenty loud, the loud sort of liberal is the sort that Scott commonly speaks against, thus presumably making them feel unwelcome here and ensuring that what liberals do stick around are the quiet and mild-mannered ones. Whereas libertarians… well, let’s put it this way, I keep hearing that there is such a thing as feminists who don’t constantly want to tell me how privileged and uncaring I am, but I have never even heard anyone suggest that there might be such a thing as a libertarian who didn’t want to constantly tell me how lazy and entitled I am… :p
I thought the map riddle was difficult and was not able to solve it. In the comments someone wrote that they immediately recognized the geographical features of northwestern USA, so i thought that maybe the riddle was easier for North Americans. I grouped respondents from USA and Canada (n=4994) and compared with the rest (n=2304). It does not seem to be any clear difference in how hard the task was.
Graph can be found here:
pasteboard.co/H1mQ6vn.png
BTW I had some issues with reading the csv file into R. Some of the columns seem to get mixed together. Probably due to some commas that aren’t quoted or something. The solution was to download the xlsx file and use the readxl package.