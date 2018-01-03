SSC Survey Results 2018

Thanks to the 8,077 people (!) who took this year’s SSC survey.

I don’t have the energy to screenshot/copy/paste the graph for every single question the way I have in previous years, so let’s do it differently.

The survey page is changed so that you can just press “okay” and “submit”, and it will bring you to the results page and see all the results. I’m not sure you can take the whole survey anymore, but if you find a way to do so, please don’t. Just press “okay” and “submit” and you should be fine. Don’t worry, all identifying questions (including the identifier string and all long answers) have been hidden.

See results from the SSC survey.

See results from the Mechanical Turk comparison survey.

(this might have a lot of lag if you try to do it at the same time as everyone else; if you tell your browser to stop scripts it might improve)

I plan to post longer analyses (including the ones in the pre-registered hypotheses) later on, hopefully dragging them out into a bunch of Least Publishable Units.

If you want to scoop me, or investigate the data yourself, you can download the answers of the 7298 people who agreed to have their responses shared publicly:

Main survey: .xlsx, .csv

Turk survey: .xlsx, .csv