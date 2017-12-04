Against Overgendering Harassment

About 30% of the victims of sexual harassment are men. About 20% of the perpetrators of sexual harassment are women.
Don’t believe me? In a Quinnipiac poll, 60% of women and 20% of men said they’d been sexually harassed. Opinium, which sounds like a weird drug, reports 20% of women vs. 7% of men. YouGov poll in Germany finds 43% of women and 12% of men. The overall rates vary widely depending on how the pollsters frame the question, but the ratio is pretty consistent.
The data on perpetrators is less clear. The best I can find is this Australian study finding that 21% of harassers are women. The German poll finds it’s 25%. I’m less confident on this one, but 20% seems like a conservative guess.
If you prefer anecdotes to data, you can sift through this Reddit thread with 2474 comments. For example:
At a small anime convention I was cosplaying as Light from Death Note. These two older girls thought I was cute and started touching my thighs and chest, stroking me. I sort of froze up. I was very shy and inhibited back then so I couldn’t muster the courage to tell them to stop. I was noticeably embarrassed but from what I remember my shame was just something amusing to them. When they had started unbuttoning my shirt I managed to say something, I don’t really remember, but they left for then. One of them tried something later during the con but that didn’t go as far. I called my mom and said I was sick and that she had to come get me the next morning.
I’m a junior ncm in the Canadian forces. I had a chief harass me daily which resulted in administrative actions when I tried resisting her abuse. My introduction to her was when she was telling the 20 or so people “Under her” that her dildos name is George…it went downhill from there and eventually she was groping me on the daily. I requested a geographic posting to get away from that lunatic and get an investigation underway but I was told by my WO that “these things happen for a reason”. Eight months later I was suicidal and that WO was signing my counselling and probation with her husband.
I went up to get a drink in a crowded bar and a rather large woman ruffled my hair and said ‘I like this one’. She then started thrusting into my backside. I wasn’t sure how to respond… I just kinda waited for it to stop. It was pretty uncomfortable and I felt kinda vulnerable. In the wake of all these sexual harassment stories, I looked back on this moment and considered for the first time that that was actual sexual harassment. Huh.
Don’t believe random Redditors, but do believe random bloggers? Then for what it’s worth I’ve been sexually harassed by two women, and I see no reason to think my experience is anything other than typical.
But then is it odd that so few of the recent high-profile victims of sexual harassment have been men, and so few of the high-profile perpetrators women? No. Everyone has made it clear from the start that they don’t want to hear about this. The viral Facebook message that started #MeToo – at least the one I saw – urged women to come forward with their stories of sexual harassment, and men to come forward with stories of times they perpetrated sexual harassment. The slogan “BELIEVE WOMEN” got enshrined into a mantra, pretty ominous if you’re a guy wondering whether people will believe your harasser’s story over yours. The mainstream media strongly discouraged men from coming forward with their own cases, with articles like I’m a man who has been sexually harassed – but I don’t think it’s right for men to join in with #MeToo. Their excuse was the usual – it’s not “structural oppression”, so it doesn’t count.
(The “structural oppression” model is false, by the way. Homosexual male harassment is more prevalent than the percent gay men in the population would imply, suggesting that gay men harass men more often than straight men harass women. The obvious explanation for gender differences in harassment has always been that men constitute 80% of sexual harassers for the same reason they constitute 83% of arsonists, 81% of car thieves, and 85% of burglars. Since most men are straight, most victims are women; when the men happen to be gay, they victimize men. Men probably get victimized disproportionately often compared to the straight/gay ratio because society views harassing women as horrible but harassing men as funny. If this theory is right then it’s men who are the structural victims, which means it’s your harassment that doesn’t count and you’re the ones who shouldn’t be allowed to talk about it. The “it only matters if it’s structural” game isn’t so much fun now, is it?)
Could this kind of ploy really shut up everybody? It didn’t have to. Men absolutely came forward with stories of harassment by high-profile women in Hollywood, and they were summarily ignored. By freak coincidence I came across this story from last month where Mariah Carey’s bodyguard accused her of sexually harassing him. Carey is much higher-profile than most of the men involved. But she didn’t even publish an apology, or a denial, or try to pick holes in his story. She just assumed nobody would care – and she was right.
On the meta-level, the same publications pushed the narrative that men can’t possibly understand sexual harassment, or men will never believe accusers’ stories, or men refuse to believe other men can be harassers. The Guardian writes about Men Who Are Silent After #MeToo, and the Washington Post about how Some Men Disagree About What Counts As Sexual Harassment. Do any women disagree about what counts as sexual harassment? Yes, the stats show that they disagree exactly as much as the men do – but who cares? The story is that women are always victims and totally understand exactly what’s going on, and men are always perpetrators with their fingers in their ears denying that a problem exists. We are told to worry about Why Women Don’t Report Sexual Harassment (against themselves) but about Why Men Don’t Speak Up About Sexual Harassment (that they see happening against women). Needless to say, every line of evidence we have shows men are less likely to report harassment that happens to them than women are.
Is this really that bad? Might the 3:1 ratio justify focusing on women? Our society already has an answer to this, and in every other case, the answer is no.
I mean, for one thing, we’re telling people to stop using the phrase “pregnant mothers” since sometimes transgender men get pregnant. It seems kind of contradictory to think of this as a pressing issue, but also think that the fact that only 30% of harassment victims are men means that we should always use female pronouns for generic harassment victims, and always generically call perpetrators “males in position of power”.
But there’s also a deeper issue. Suppose I write about how we need to do more to support the victims of terrorism. Sounds good. But what if I write about how we need to do more to support the Christian victims of Muslim terrorism? Sounds…like maybe I have an agenda. If I write story after story about how Christians need to be on the watch out for Muslim terrorists, but Muslims need to be on the watch out for other Muslims being terrorists, and if I tell Muslim victims of Christian terrorism to stay silent because that’s not “structural oppression” – then that “maybe” turns to “obviously”. This is true even if the numbers show terrorists are disproportionately Muslim.
Or suppose I write about how we need to do more to help the victims of crime. Again, sounds good. What if I write about how we need to do more to help white victims of black criminals? Again, this does not sound so good, unless you happen to be Richard Spencer. If I write articles like “We Must Challenge All Blacks About Crime” or “Whites Are Attacked By Blacks In Almost Every Neighborhood”, then probably I am Richard Spencer. This is true regardless of whether the statistics show a racial skew in perpetrators. Nobody would accept “yeah, but I’m right about what the ratio is” as an excuse that your motives were pure.
Frames like “We need to do more to support the victims of terrorism” are an attempt to come together to stop an important social problem. Frames like “We need to do more to support the Christian victims of Muslim terrorism” are a hit job on the outgroup. Do I think that sexual harassment is being used this way? I have no other explanation for the utter predominance of genderedness in the conversation.
I’ve previously talked about two visions of social justice. The first vision tries to erase group differences to create a world free from stereotypes and hostility. The second vision tries to attack majority groups and spread as many stereotypes as possible about them in the hopes that the ensuing hostility raises the position of minorities. I think the gendered nature of the conversation is deliberate, being done with exactly this vision and for exactly the same reason some people talk about “Christian victims of Muslim terrorism”. I think this is unfortunate. Why?
Because it ensures that nobody has more than half the picture.
I mean, statistically, some of them have to be. According to the German study, 6% of women admit to being harassers. Know more than a dozen women? One of them’s probably a harasser. Don’t know which one it is? Congratulations, now you can understand why some men don’t know which of their same-gender friends is a harasser either.
There’s a truism that rich people can’t understand what it’s like to be poor. Why don’t you just get a minimum wage job, earn $7/hour = $60/day = $18000/year, save half of it, after few years you’ve got enough to go to a cheap college and get your ticket to the middle class? It’s possible to figure out what’s wrong with this from a third-person perspective, but it’s much easier to get the first-person perspective and be like “Oh, I guess that’s what it’s like”.
The reason this tweeter can’t understand how it’s hard to believe that your friends are sexual harassers is because she’s never tried to consider the question from a first-person perspective. I predict the sort of person who makes tweets like this is exactly the sort of person who would say “How dare you say any of my female friends could be sexual harassers! Don’t you even understand structural oppression?!”
Likewise, do you think this woman knows any men who are victims of sexual harassment? If you were a man who’d been sexually harassed, would you admit it to this woman and expect a sympathetic ear? Once she contemplates why she doesn’t know so many men who have been sexually harassed, maybe she’ll understand why some men don’t know so many women.
But more than that, if men were included in the conversation – if it were understood that a man who was sexually harassed by a female Hollywood celebrity would have the slightest chance at a fair hearing – then maybe they would feel like it was more in their self-interest to support victims.
And if women were included in the conversation as potential perpetrators, they might understand why some people find it scary when people lose their careers over unsubstantiated allegations.
Instead, since we’ve chosen a narrative where one side can only ever be a victim and the other can only ever be perpetrators, we’ve made it impossible for anyone to see both perspectives. Self-interested men worry only about how to avoid allegations, self-interested women worry only about how to make sure all allegations are believed, and nobody worries about how to make a system where they expect fair treatment no matter which role they find themselves in.
The solution is to treat harassment the same way we treat terrorism. It’s something that’s bad. It’s something that some groups might do more often than other groups, but this is not the Only Relevant Factor About It, and we are suspicious of people who seem more interested in stereotyping the groups involved than in making sure everyone of every group gets justice.
And once we get good evidence that someone is guilty, we have drones bomb their house. Seriously, the terrorism model has a lot going for it.
Destroying the steelman huh.
This rather nicely illustrates my problems with the idea of steelmanning. Constructing the best possible argument for my opposition shouldn’t be my job.
Why not?
How can you construct the best argument against it if you don’t know what it is?
Because he’s not arguing against a particular policy position. He’s not arguing for a decision between two paths.
He’s identifying a massive, pervasive cultural norm. He’s criticizing people for the positions they hold, which they arrive at through their own poor thought processes and perceptions of the world.
(He also criticized the position itself, but the basic statistics at the beginning and the basic comparison to disparate ratios in other social issues at the end is more than enough to handle any arguments there. And that’s not the part of his essay being criticized)
If you’re criticizing someone for holding a position rather than the position itself, then there is no reason to strongman the position. The objective quality of the position isn’t even relevant. The only thing that matters is how strong that person’s version of the argument for the policy is.
Like, if Johnny says that evolution is real, but his argument is because his friend Timmy says so, then you’re fully justified in criticizing Johnny for having a poorly constructed opinion. Coming up with a bunch of reasons why Johnny is ultimately correct is irrelevant and actually distracting to the question at hand. Johnny has very poor reasoning abilities and forms firm opinions on feelings and bad information.
There’s an important difference between the question of what personal practice will lead you to truth the fastest, and the question of how we should distribute the burden of interpretive labor.
This objection only makes sense if you think of arguments as soldiers.
An argument does have to cross a certain threshold though for it to be worth the effort of constructing a steelman though. Only so many hours in the day.
That makes sense if your goal is to win the argument. But if your goal is to be right, then trying to come up with good arguments against your position is a valuable tool.
That.
It’s not about what you “must” do, it’s about how you understand stuff. You don’t need to make THE BEST ARGUMENT for the opposition, but genuinely trying to imagine a good one is a good habit.
Often the “best possible arguyment for my opposition” is something which takes advantage of my imperfections.
If someone tells me that vaccines cause autism, and I’m aware of studies that disprove this but were about certain types of vaccines, should I steelman it to “whatever type of vaccine I haven’t heard of is the one that causes autism”? I’m certainly less able to refute that one (because of gaps in my knowledge).
Neither the Guardian nor the Independent are considered to be tabloids, though the Independent has slid towards clickbait since it ceased to publish a paper. Nonetheless, your categorization is false.
Terry Crews is who I thought of too, but wasn’t he harassed by a man? The narrative there isn’t “both genders can harass and be harassed” it’s “the (white) dudes with the power are so harassful they’ll sometimes even harass (black) dudes in addition to women”
There’s a difference between asking Scott to generate the best arguments for his opposition, and asking him to make up a whole new opposition. He has clearly done the first, arguing that structural oppression can’t explain the data, that the ratios are insufficient cause for suppression, that anecdotal ‘I don’t know men who’ve been harassed’ in an environment of suppression is rigging the deck, etc. He first cites the articles, pulls out their best arguments, then argues that those are insufficient to explain the data. That’s good practice.
You seem to be asking him to do more than raise and answer objections any serious debater would raise, and I think it’s fair that his response was basically to call that out as an Isolated Demand for Rigor, since you clearly didn’t do the same for him when you complained about it.
Scott, please move out of California so you can continue writing without getting lynched.
Who was the last person to get lynched in California?
Obviously metaphorical man. A relatively accurate worry would be Scott is cruising for a Damore’ing. But I think it probably would’ve happened by now if it was going to happen. It’s easy to find out his real identity.
Apparently an alleged cattle rustler, in the small community of Callahan, in January of 1947.
I think Scott probably shouldn’t be worried then.
Not sure about that. Wouldn’t we need to be sure he wasn’t rustling cattle (after all, he challenges the established orthodoxy about sexual harrasment, so he is capable of anything, at least in the eyes of the orthodox…) before declaring him safe.
Does Reginald Denny count? (Well, aside from the fact that he wasn’t killed.)
I’ve thought about this, actually. Why doesn’t he leave for a state where he doesn’t have to toe the liberal line in public? The guy probably leans liberal in general but he has some heterodox opinions for sure, and that is Not OK with the modern left.
Of course Scott has the right to keep his own counsel and do things for perfectly reasonable or unreasonable reasons he doesn’t share with a blog the entire Internet can see, but I suspect nerdy, thoughtful guys don’t do nearly as well in the dating market in red or even purple states or counties, and so the benefits outweigh the drawbacks of staying. But I could be totally off base. I give myself about a 30% chance of being right.
Living as an unburnt witch in the most expensive housing market in the United States when your job skills are extremely transferable is not good ethos for someone whose entire public persona is “rationalist”.
Oh, I don’t know.
1. If they’re all that transferable, he can try it out at first and go somewhere else if he doesn’t make it.
2. I never found rationalism all that rational. Conformity is much more rational for anyone who isn’t a huge talent at something. It strikes me as more of an idealistic searching after truth.
Scott doesn’t toe the liberal line in public” He posts on a widely read blog views that are frequently heretical from the standpoint of California liberal orthodoxy. It’s true that he posts under a pen name, but his real name is not that difficult to discover.
I post under my real name, my views are more heretical than his by the same criteria, and I too live in California. Nobody has tried to burn me as a witch yet.
Your blog (from your link) suggests you are in the conservative/libertarian ‘law and economics’ field (yes, I know that’s an oversimplification), where I imagine some heresy is allowable, at least vis-a-vis the liberal point of view. Scott’s a psychiatrist. They lean pretty far left from what I’ve seen.
Economics in general is more friendly to pro-market positions than most other academic fields. On the other hand, for about the past thirty years I’ve been in law schools, for the past 22 years in a law school that is strong on diversity and sustainability and stuff like that.
@DavidFriedman
What criteria are those? Because I disagree. Challenging Global Warming is considered wrong by liberal orthodoxy. Challenging gender orthodoxy is considered specifically targeting an oppressed group and thus ‘violence’ and thus a reason to do violence back.
When I was a waiter, I can think of three women who pinched my ass, and two men. Nominally, harassment. But I saw waitresses being harassed by managers and coworkers, and I never saw any men treated that way, by women or other men.
I think there’s a false equivalence in the data because the definition of harassment is ambiguous, and does not adequately account for repetitive harassment, or the incorporation of fear-inducing dominance behaviors.
My Facebook feed was interesting following presidential debates, as I saw nearly all of my female friends writing about being triggered. This is also consistent with my experience with female clients, for whom sexual degradation is a common theme, and men, for whom it is not. Also my graduate school acquaintances, though to be fair, there were many more make faculty than women. Of those men, there were a small handful female classmates knew to avoid, and why (and how often, and involving whom). Never did I hear a thing about female faculty. In my program (and allied programs at my university) we were a pretty highly-disclosing, not-so-rigidly-gender-roled bunch.
I don’t buy it.
What is meant by that exactly? A PTSD flashback?
Yes. A disproportionate number of them are psychologists and other types of therapists, which means they are survivors of the graduate school gauntlet. I can’t say that environment exposed them to more harassment than other settings, but it certainly means that as a group they’re more willing to talk about it all.
Thanks for the response. Just so I understand what you are saying: when your colleagues write “I was triggered by X” they intend for the reader to understand that they have PTSD and X caused them to have an intense re-experience of a traumatic event?
In the mental health community in general, “triggered” has a very specific meaning, and it is not (in my experience) overused.
PTSD has various criteria associated with it, and the term “triggered” applies more broadly than in that population. But it’s always associated with trauma, and a dissociative response of some kind.
Here you talk about the mental health profession when talking about patients, but your original example, which Brad was referring to, was women on your Facebook feed (Women “disproportionally” but not exclusively in the mental health community, and obviously not speaking in a professional setting).
So you’re saying that “nearly all” of your female friends experienced literal, traumatic, dissociative responses to the presidential debates?
To borrow a phrase, I don’t buy it. Or, to be charitable, I suspect your sample is very atypical. To be slightly uncharitable, I suspect their reactions as described on Facebook were at least a little bit mediated by politics and the general hyperbole associated with discussing them on Facebook.
+1
Yeah, there’s no definition of harassment that’s going to neatly separate out things that the person on the receiving end finds enjoyable, neutral, mildly annoying, or traumatic. Like, I’ve had a strange woman come up behind me and grab my ass. I enjoyed the attention because she was an attractive woman, and had it been a man or an unattractive woman I probably would have (given the context) taken it either as a compliment or as harmless fooling around. I’ve been blatantly sexually harassed in an obviously unwanted way by a (male) customer, which I found unpleasant, but even that is something that freaked me out mostly because the discourse had primed me to think of it as a Big Deal, which makes for an uncomfortable tradeoff between helping people who need their trauma recognized and (mildly, I hope) harming people who would otherwise not think of it as anything other than another annoyance of working in retail.
Beyond that, there are so many things that have occurred between me and friends that could have been sexual harassment if they were unwanted, and that often didn’t involve explicit negotiation, and could have been something that either me or the other person found unpleasant without it being immediately obvious. I can’t help but wonder how many other women (and probably also men) thought of Louis C.K.’s actions as harmless antics- which shouldn’t take away from the experiences of those who were traumatized by them, and I don’t know how to address all this other than to continue to be mad at the discourse for oversimplifying and being terrible as always.
When 20% of women will be raped in their lifetime (and many others been in jeopardy), I’m not sure that attempting to characterize their reactions as, what? hysterical? is warranted. I wouldn’t ever have considered CK’s antics harmless.
My first wife and I appeared an unusual match. She was over six feet and very striking, while I’m six inches shorter and, I like to think reasonably good looking, but I don’t look like a model. People generally assumed we weren’t together, or if we were, not as a romantic couple. Going out in public with her was enlightening, because it afforded opportunities to witness behavior men tend to quell when interacting with a woman who is paired with a man. As you’re walking into a mall, how many times has someone looked at you and said “Smile!” as though you were doing something wrong by displaying an impassive face? Happened to her countless times.
It takes a toll, being told in one way or another that because you have an unusual capacity to bolster someone’s ego, you’re being rude when you fail to do so. This is the social context women are operating in. I don’t think most men get it.
I don’t think any reasonable person would discount reactions to rape as (overly) hysterical – although I do think the amount of attention and despair that surround the topic do their part to exacerbate the fear, which does not help anyone at all.
But I would consider it hysterical to actually refer to the 20% as rape. Not even the authors, already jaundiced, used that term – it was sexual assault. And questions included gems like Have you ever had sex and regretted it afterwards? In view of that, I am actually surprised the result was not more like 80%. Among both men and women, by the way. Add to that myriad methodological inconsistencies, a tiny sample, and the author: a rape advocacy group – why in the world would anyone consider that figure an accurate depiction of reality?
And as for the social context: of course, to some extent, and at some level, you have to be right. But my experience dealing with these issues is that women understand men’s experiences even less. An experiment in the 80s by Warren Farrell saw women outraged at the prospect of playing a game reversing gender roles in the dating game. No one had bothered to think even for a second about the emotional toll of the rejection that men – at least those among the bottom 90% – face. Nor, incidentally, how some of the gauche, ostensibly misogynist behavior some men engage in may in part be a way of emotionally protecting oneself from that toll.
On the other hand, I read and hear every day about the problems women face. True, I have not experienced it (though, as a gay man that was, back in the day, reasonably attractive, I have had my share of unwanted advances and a few threatening situations and even a few incidents that would fit any definition of sexual assault). But, although it does not always seem that way, what distinguishes us from animals is our ability to communicate.
Can I just chime in to point out, much like with the suicide hotline (versus “suicide prevention hotline”) in Scott’s “Reverse Psychology” story, this seems to me an odd bit of terminology. That is to say, wouldn’t they be better characterized as an “anti-rape advocacy group,” and the term “rape advocacy group” better used to refer to folks like the “White Shari’ah Space Marines” guys?
That’s a legal definition of rape (unwanted penetration) and the estimate has been long-standing.
I don’t think you’re quite getting what I’m saying about socialization pressures. It’s not just a smattering of unwanted advances; it’s being constantly positioned to gratify the egos of demanding men or face social retribution, both overt and covert.
Can you point us at the source or sources? My memory of tracing the figure back at some point is that it was from the victimization survey and included at least attempted rape, but I could be mistaken.
It includes “completed or attempted forced penetration or alcohol- or drug-facilitated penetration.”
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/ss6308a1.htm?s_cid=ss6308a1_e#Table1
The actual questions used on the survey are here: https://stacks.cdc.gov/view/cdc/24726
My understanding of “attempted” was that some form of penetration took place. But maybe I’m mistaken.
@GeneralDisarray
In general, the law and scientific research consider a rape to have happened when penetration occurred. I don’t see how ‘completed’ can refer to anything but that there was penetration, especially if you look at the questions, which don’t seem to ask for duration of the penetration or whether the perpetrator continued to orgasm.
The questions suggest that they call it ‘attempted forced rape’ when women answered yes to:
“How many people have ever used physical force or threats to physically harm you to make you try to have {if female: vaginal,} oral, or anal sex with you, but sex did not happen?”
So it doesn’t seem like penetration happened for ‘attempted forced
rape,’ so if one considers the act of penetration to be uniquely harmful and/or the thing that separates rape from sexual assault, then it seems incorrect to call this category ‘rape’ (with no qualifications).
I don’t think anyone is denying that women can and do experience legitimate trauma from harassment.
We’re just arguing that more men would probably report sexual harassment, and more likely to describe our negative reactions to it as trauma, if we were not socially conditioned to ignore it (or actively suppress negative responses to it as unmanly).
Both men and women can be hurt by unwanted sexual advances / comments / attention. But men are expected to never consider sexual attention unwanted, and certainly never to reject it (women, on the other hand, are expected to be the pursued, and thus face more advances total, so they do experience unwanted advances more frequently than men).
Expected to be pursued? (Expected by whom?) Or simply the pursued, by reasons of Bateman’s law and Trivers’ sexual selection theory?
@Kevin C
By gender role norms, certainly. Whether those gender roles have a biological basis is not particular relevant here.
I’m a man and this has happened to me literally dozens of times over the years, usually by women.
I never thought anything about this until the last few years when I’ve heard it consistently used as an example of the casual abuse which men use against women.
When it was being said to me I always interpreted it as people assuming I was unhappy, and because of their good nature, wanting me to be happier.
Even now I can’t manage to see something like “Smile!” or “Cheer up!” as anything other than positive and well-meaning (if a bit simple).
A lot of it seems to be body language, and yet body language can be honestly misinterpreted, but of course the flip side is it can purposefully misinterpreted and then the harasser can claim it was just an honest misinterpretation.
Requiring consent to do every little sexual act ala burning man orgy dorm seems strange to me, yet if you don’t do that then malicious actors are going to pretend they can’t read body language.
You will probably never see a man being sexually harassed, even if it happens blatantly in plain sight in front of you.
Mostly because males are better trained by culture in how to bully, and would never reveal weakness by indicating that there was any weakness. That training will cause them to conceal that the harassment was unwelcome from the aggressor, to prevent the aggressor from knowing if they imposed their power over their victim.
You will see a similar adaptive behavior among experienced truck stop waitresses, who will not object to harassment directed at them, instead using infantilizing language against the aggressor. The result is negative reinforcement of the aggression instead of positive.
I have no idea how many people can explicitly see those interactions as such, because talking about the subject with bullies and victims is about signalling.
Nitpicking: In terms of conditioning, negative reinforcement is conditioning towards a desired behavior by removing an undesirable stimulus.
In this case, I’d say it’s either negative punishment (removing a desirable stimulus: respect), or positive punishment (adding an undesirable stimulus: infantilizing language).
This is an interesting point, though. I’d be interested in controlled studies into which gender hides negative emotions better, because I’m not confident about that.
I’m not sure this idea works. The so called “training in bullying” isn’t pervasive enough to cover a large enough group of men to become invisible. If you know 10 men, you know men who have failed to receive this training adequately.
Additionally, I think women receive this training too, to similar levels.
Therefore, if we don’t see bullying/harassment happening it’s because we don’t understand what it actually looks like.
It covers every man who attended my public schools. I know a lot more than ten of those. It covers every man who can work three shifts at such a restaurant, because the ones who can’t will quit for being harassed or get fired for being rude.
Are you kidding? I’ve seen many situations in which women were being harassed, either overtly or covertly. It’s a pattern recognition exercise.
What you seem to be saying is that, by complaining, women are contributing to the problem. Am I reading your correctly?
Deciusbrutus was saying that you wouldn’t notice men being harassed, because your pattern recognition for women being harassed wouldn’t trigger on the harassment that is directed toward men. Partially because men are trained not to give any indication that they are feeling harassed.
I don’t think you are – that seems immensely uncharitable. I read it as, “like men who are bullied, women who are in situations where they are basically expected to grin and bear harassment, have developed certain adaptive behaviors to discourage harassment without drawing attention to their victimization and without being overtly confrontational to their harasser”.
Not sure how you pull “complaining about harassment is bad” out of that (after all, he’s still talking about “bullies” and “victims”. Rather it reads more like a straight statement that certain groups (men and truck stop waitresses) are especially conditioned to avoid showing weakness in the face of harassment, and as a result the unwanted/hurtful nature of the harassment will be less obvious to an outside viewer.
Essentially correct, except that “truck stop waitresses” was a stand-in category for the specific people who I observed manage specific bullies in that specific manner, and that exact behavior might not be as universally used as I might have suggested I thought it was.
No. Women, by complaining and otherwise making it visible that they are being harassed, are contributing to the solution, not the problem.
Defensive measures that target individuals are defensive; they reduce the amount of harassment produced by one person towards one person.
Increasing visibility draws more abuse against the complainant, but can reduce the total amount of abuse in the world.
Thank you for that clarification.
When I served tables during a student job hen-do’s were always quite grabby and office parties from majority-women offices too.
As a 19 year old guy with kinda crappy self esteem I found it as at worst neutral and at best a mild boost that someone wanted to grab my ass. All gabbers I can remember were female but apparently there are some times I don’t remember.
Some of my female cooworkers also got grabbed on occasion, them slapping the customer was pretty much automatic and the customer would be lucky if they weren’t kicked out by security.
The 3 levels of managers above me were all female.
My manager at the time had a distinct interest in the 18/19/20 year old guys working there.
One of the senior female staff had the nickname [coworkers name ending in ‘er’]-the-molester for her habit of feeling up younger male coworkers. Last I heard she’d been promoted a couple times since I moved on.
Laying out the items it sounds more like a terrible den of harassment.
Thing is: I loved that job.
I don’t feel traumatized and it doesn’t really internally feel right to put my experiences there into a box marked “sexual harassment” nor tic that “#metoo” box. Perhaps that’s social conditioning talking but if someone tried to give me a magic pill to change my internal experience so that I felt as bad about that as some women seem to feel I’d choose jumping out the window to get away.
Those two stories show the problem with personal anecdotes with statistical problems. There is no reason to believe either of those are untrue and we don’t have to disbelieve either to stay consistent. I can only say that both male victims and female perpetrators (as well as bystanders) seem to have far less problems or even awareness there could be a problem about such actions.
This is an interesting point. The biggest harm of sexual harassment for an individual victim is psychological trauma. This is real harm, but also a harm regulated by social conditioning.
So on the one hand, you want people to be aware of harassment, for victims to come forward and perpetrators to be punished. Plus it’s probably socially corrosive to have a bunch of people being treated like dehumanized sex objects all the time.
But on the other hand, at some point conditioning women to think that harassment is super traumatic, super pervasive, and unstoppable – that’s got to increase trauma, paranoia, etc at least on the margins, right? Which means at some point your awareness campaign is doing more harm than good. I don’t know how close we are to that line, but I think the line exists.
Meditating factors for trauma include a consistent positive, supportive social context and repeated trauma. Those factors both apply in this situation.
You can’t address a widely denied social standard without calling attention to it.
Would you describe the current media focus on sexual harassment as “positive and supportive”? Because while some of it is, or is at least intended to be, a lot of it is sensationalist bordering on hysterical, paranoid, and vengeful. Those are the potentially counterproductive narratives I’m poking at.
And I’d also object to “widely denied” – sexual harassment is widely acknowledged, to the point of parody in your average corporate environment. It’s ignored in certain contexts and for certain people with significant social power. A much more nuanced problem that requires I think a more precise solution than #YesAllMen.
Gbdub, people who are inclined to push limits capitalize on ambiguity to push harder. Nowhere is this more evident than in the area of sexual harassment.
Sure, but the ambiguity is cultivated by many people because it also provides benefits (to most people).
I think this is a really good point. Most of the harm is social trauma. Sometimes emphasizing how awful something in the past will help you face it and heal, but other times it will just make it that much worse. And I’m of the anti-Freudian opinion that most emotional problems are not caused by distant past events, but by negative or isolating present circumstances. I think if we can get to a healthy place in the here and now, much of the past will stop mattering so much. And while punishment in order to deter future abuse is certainty a good goal with regards to the perpetrators, psychological health should be our goal for the victims. And I don’t know if defining themselves by their abuse is really going to help them move in a healthy direction.
I mean, I’ve be groped twice, and it was not traumatic at all (because I could get away easily). But if I was a woman I could score huge political points right now by defining my life by those two insignificant experiences when someone grabbed my crotch. But would this actually be empowering? Would this actually be liberating in any conceivable way? Because it seems like I’d be defining myself by what a few strangers did to me rather than by what I actually accomplish with my life (which seems likely to reinforce attitudes of powerlessness rather than to combat them).
I think that may verge towards the direction of
“Instead of protecting human values, why not reprogram humans to like hydrogen?After all, there’s a lot of hydrogen.”
@pjiq
I do think that some experiences do psychologically damage to people even if they are not inclined to see it as traumatic. That is definitely what I’ve heard from some raped men who didn’t recognize that the event was traumatic initially, but who eventually recognized that their trauma was caused by the rape.
The most healthy might be to not equate rape with trauma, as is the currently dominant narrative, but to tell people a message where they neither assume that they will be traumatized nor assume that they won’t be. So then they will be open to their natural emotions, rather than get pressed into conforming to a narrative.
I think that men are too much pushed into the stoic narrative and women too much into the ‘you will never get over this’ narrative. Both genders would probably be better off by adopting more of the narrative of the other gender.
Scott’s the expert, of course, but as I understand it the research indicates that there is a decent likelyhood that someone who says they weren’t traumatized really wasn’t (absent other symptoms), but that insisting that they were can have the effect of traumatizing them. And the current climate does seem to involve an unhealthy tendency to treat people who say that their experiences weren’t a big deal to them as in denial, or as traitors to those who really did suffer. But there does seem to be considerable value in bright lines that people will be punished for crossing. I wish people would rely on the (perfectly good) arguments for that, instead of seeming to think that they need to conclusively establish that every single case where the line was crossed involved inflicting major harm, since that never seems to be true and isn’t necessary to justify drawing a bright line.
It’s interesting to note that the quoted examples of harassment against men were all in uneven power situations – shy boy vs confident women, new recruit vs superior officer, etc.
In your situation, it sounds like you didn’t feel like the power was too uneven?
Fundamentally, harassment is about power. It’s about making someone feel small to make yourself feel big. So yeah, the majority of harassment will be men against women, because that’s the general distribution of power and respect currently. But at any point that isn’t true, the victim’s and perpetrator’s genders can vary.
Physical contact (sexual or otherwise) isn’t threatening for me. Admittedly, as a 6’4″ male who climbs and did parkour, that’s easier for me to say, but more unusually I have no instinctive personal space, not do I find proximity an issue. I could happily go to sleep on any random stranger’s lap without feeling awkward. At a fundamental level I don’t understand why it’s a problem. I have learnt that it is, obviously, and now mostly remember to not crowd a person, but it’s never threatening or uncomfortable.
Coupled with my general apathy towards people’s opinion of me, I imagine it would make me fairly hard to harass – I can ignore most things, and what I can’t I have no problem actively stopping it, regardless of how many people see/hear what was happening. But the cases where that isn’t true really terrify me, and so I completely understand how if you’re more protective of your personal territory, and considerably less confident in your ability to defend it, harassment can happen and be traumatising. Regardless of the genders involved.
I challenge the dogma that harassment is about power. Cite me some solid studies that show evidence that fits that theory better than sexual gratification.
Power is often necessary in order for the aggressor to feel comfortable attempting harassment, but I don’t think that it’s the primary reason. Otherwise, we should expect to see straight men harassing their male underlings, and women doing the same to their female underlings, if they do so to men.
It’s about both (or can be about either). “Otherwise, we should expect to see straight men harassing their male underlings” — this definitely happens.
I’d be interested in seeing the numbers of that.
Indeed, I had a boss who occasionally liked to pressure his male employees into going to a strip club at lunchtime.
Nybbler: While I acknowledge that the behavior is coherent with sexual harassment, I can’t really count it in the same category as groping or sexual advances. I’m specifically looking at this in the context of people saying that sexual harassment and rape are power-driven rather than sex-driven.
Unless you think your boss specifically did this to harass them, and not at all because he liked going to strip clubs, or thought it was a good bonding activity, it actually reinforces my point.
(And now I’m wondering if you were agreeing with me or rlms)
I think you’re more likely to see regular nonsexual harrassment towards male employees. Where a woman may be groped, a man might be constantly yelled at or berated.
That’s plausible – I would say that the correlation between the two behaviors in people would be a good way to determine which of us is closer to the truth, but I doubt we’ll have that anytime soon.
@takashoru
I’m fairly sure he did it because it amused him to make people uncomfortable. And he didn’t threaten job-related consequences; rather he would suggest that you were less of a man or that you were gay.
@The Nybbler: Hmm, I’ll admit that definitely sounds like a power issue.
Fundamentally, harassment is about power.
It might be more accurate to say it is defined as involving power: if A does not have power over B, A cannot be harassing B.
(So from a standpoint of what might be called Orthodox Feminism, female-on-male harassment is literally impossible.)
@GeneralDisarray:
Your experience is entirely consistent with a world where
1) Women are more frequent victims of harassment (which Scott acknowledges) but not exclusive
2) Men are conditioned to ignore sexual harassment against men (including themselves), and to treat it as a joke
3) Women are conditioned to treat sexual harassment as the worst most degrading thing ever, that they SHOULD be super traumatized about it, and that they will get harassed everywhere by potentially every man they see and no one will do anything about it
Also I note that you’re only counting the times that women harassed you – what about men who harassed or teased you in sexual language? Again, we’re conditioned to either ignore that or call it just “bullying”, but the same language directed at women would be labeled sexual harassment (Scott acknowledges that most of the perpetrators are men).
In other words, you say “I don’t buy it” but your anecdote doesn’t even anecdotally preclude a world matching Scott’s argument exactly.
I think it’s reasonable to say that, all else being equal, women perceive harassment more negatively and are more likely to find it traumatic than men do.
The thing is, if we accept your points 2) and 3) – that is, the idea that this is the result of social conditioning – then one obvious improvement would be to try to change womens’ social conditioning to be similar to that of men. That is, we’d want to try to teach them that it’s not a big deal and that they should just shrug it off where possible. Not so sure how well such a proposal would go over…
I am however not so convinced that this is simply the result of social conditioning. No doubt that plays some role; but I think that women are instinctively going to find this kind of attention from men they have no interest in to be threatening, in a way that men will not.
To me this looks like a case where the logical of gender equality leads you away from the correct solution, which is to treat M-on-F harassment differently than F-on-M harassment for perfectly sensible reasons related to evo psych and biological consequences.
Some of column A, some of column B? Although, unless by “instinctive” you mean “biological”, women finding it more threatening is also socially conditioned. And we know this can be irrational (e.g. we tend to overrate the risk of forcible rape by strangers, and underrate the risk of coercive rape by friends).
I guess I’m not convinced you need to treat it differently. I’ve yet to see a compelling reason why treating male victims as legitimate, and women as legitimate possible perpetrators or enablers, must necessarily detract from being supportive and positive for female victims.
What Scott (and you) are failing to take into account is the repetitive nature of sexual harassment trauma. We know quite a bit now about repetitive trauma (ACES, military trauma (and the impact of earlier life trauma on it), the cumulative impact of bullying). The situations are generally not equivalent, which is why the implications of it are not equivalent.
I hate to be that guy, but uh, citation needed.
Bullying can be (and often is) pervasive and traumatic, and it’s often sexualized for boys (accusations of femininity or homosexuality, gendered insults, mocking for lack of sexual prowess/conquests). But boys are not conditioned to consider this “sexual harassment”, it’s treated as a totally different phenomenon.
Women rating their harassment as more “pervasive” is still consistent with a world where men are also harassed frequently, but ignore most of it. (Not saying that’s absolutely the case, but your anecdotes don’t reject it).
In general, you’re treating this as though the difference between male and female experience of harassment is so different as to be an entirely separate category, rather than a difference of degree. I (and Scott apparently) see it as the latter, and you’re asserting the former without data to back up your rejection of Scott’s numbers.
Ok, here’s one.
http://www.ptsd.va.gov/professional/newsletters/research-quarterly/V14N1.pdf
I’m having a hard time discriminating your argument from victim-blaming. Women care too much? They’re overly sensitive? Their experience isn’t valid? If they’d just toughen up, women wouldn’t be harmed by sexual harassment?
The experience of pioneering women in the military, who received copious training in toughing it out and pretending like it doesn’t hurt, would seem inconsistent with your argument.
This is hardly unique to Scott. The current cultural zeitgeist makes it so anyone who tries to draw distinctions between Weinstein, CK, and Al Franken (who did objectively quite different things) risks being labeled a harassment apologist and misogynist. Or anyone who tries to draw equivalence between Carey’s victims and Franken’s for that matter.
Frankly the whole #MeToo movement seems designed deliberately to erase any such distinctions, literally affixing the same label to everything from forcible rape to dance club ass pinching. Which might succeed in raising awareness of low intensity but pervasive harassment, but at a cost of diminishing how truly awful Weinstein is and how toxic Hollywood is compared to mainstream society.
In a country where women face a 20% chance of being raped over the course of their lifetime, I don’t think women are overreacting.
I don’t believe your number. Citation needed.
The NISVS has around 20% of women in the US, lifetime report, as being the victim of attempted or completed penetrative rape, I believe. This may involve adding up categories, which can mess with the numbers a little.
The percentages of men and women who report being raped, when “made to penetrate” is classified as rape, are pretty similar. If we’re going to say that the risk of women being raped by men justifies the magnitude of their reaction, then it should imply that the risk of men being raped by women should justify the magnitude of their reaction being much larger than it is.
There are ways around this conclusion, but I don’t think that e.g. discounting men unwillingly being made to have sex with women as rape, or discounting figures achieved by the same means used to determine rates of rape in women, are particularly principled responses. And if we decide that the same acts are simply more distressing to one group than another and that we need to account for that when apportioning out social approbation, then I think we would have to make a good faith effort to determine what sorts of situations really fall under the category, and whether there are things we should similarly deliver social approbation to women for that we wouldn’t to men.
If you have statistics showing equivalent numbers of rape victims by gender, “made to penetrate” included, I’d love to see them.
Non sequitur – it does not follow that a high risk of rape requires us to treat Franken and Weinstein as if their crimes are identical in magnitude. (And also, you prove my point, as arriving at that statistic requires conflating an entire range of sexual assault behaviors and regretted sex with “rape”, deliberately taking advantage of the emotional weight of that term which comes largely from fear of the stereotypical image of forcible stranger rape. “20% of women will have sex while intoxicated, have sex they later regret, or have someone touch their butt or kiss them in an unwanted situation” would have much less evocative power).
I wasn’t accusing them of such. I was arguing that eliminating nuance will cause people to underreact to much more serious cases. Applying the same label and reaction to rape/pedophilia and to taking pictures where you goofily pretend to grope a sleeping woman’s boobs is going to result in either a major overreaction to the latter or a huge underreaction to the former.
In my very cynical mind, I occasionally think #MeToo started when it did (it was elevated by the media and by actresses) to distract some attention from how toxic Hollywood is. I don’t blame women in general for this, responding the #MeToo with your story of harassment was the whole point. Just saying that the consequences of that conflation may be negative.
Indeed, and as I’ve remarked previously, this works out to Weinstein’s benefit.
I have observed many cases of women sexually harassing men, and only one of a man harassing a woman.
Mind, I have observed lots of other bad behavior by both genders.
Conservation of assholes.
That’s analogous to the frequency with which women strike men (which I’ve seen many times) and of men striking women (which I’ve seen a couple of times). The implications of the offenses are not equivalent.
We could, of course, return to the form of “justice” that existed prior to Hammurabi’s Code, in which we decide after the fact what behavior was acceptable based on who was doing what to whom.
Or we can use the last few thousand years of judicial technology, and recognize that the acceptability of behavior isn’t dependent upon who engages in it, or who their victim is.
So, employing any epithet is equivalent, regardless of its applicability to a specific target?
That’s an “IS” not an “OUGHT”. We really need to get over this idea that women can’t physically hurt men. Or heck, even if you accept that, I don’t think we really want to have a standard of “it’s okay to hit people as long as you don’t hurt them very much”.
“Men are stronger than women” is not universally true, it applies only to a “fair fight” and it ignores the strong social conventions that make a man much more likely to be punished for use of force. The fact a man can do more damage if he throws a punch matters, but so does the fact that he will probably go to jail if he does while the punching woman probably won’t.
I never said women can’t hurt men. What I was referring to was a comparison of frequency that doesn’t take relative risk of harm into account.
“It’s okay for women to hit men, because women are weak and men are strong! I’m fighting sexism, and am super confident my perceptions cannot be dictated by sexism in any way, because I’m so feminist!”
All is lost. Suicide is the only answer. All is lost. All is lost.
My Facebook feed was interesting following presidential debates, as I saw nearly all of my female friends writing about being triggered.
I suspect you’re in a bubble. I wasn’t triggered by the debates and don’t know anyone who was. Even among the people I know who actually have PTSD, triggers tend to be more specific sensory things (like the sound of tires crunching on gravel).
The definition of the word triggered has become broadened and watered down considerably in popular culture, and even people who should know better tend to use the newer, broader meaning when talking about things that upset them. When you see something that makes you really upset and angry and your heart starts racing and you start shaking, etc., you are not “getting triggered,” you are having an emotional reaction to stimuli, which is a normal part of the human experience.
It’s entirely possible that the women on my feed were triggered in part because of the degree to which they identified with the televised target. They were describing intense emotional reactions, dissociative detachment and reliving their own experiences (which they didn’t go into, and I never asked about).
I was surprised by it too. What they were referring to was Trump’s constant interruptions, talking over, and looming/stalking on the stage. But like I said, it’s a fairly select group and I suppose it’s possible that what was triggered was related to similar experiences in graduate school.
My wife and I were both married once before. We figured out early on that we’d need to maintain good communication, including unexpected check-ins, when we were picking up on something we weren’t sure was legitimate. Sometimes that’s involved intense emotional reactions to what really constitutes relatively neutral stimuli. I joke that it’s the ghosts of our prior relationships, but “triggered” strikes me as accurate.
Would you use that term in such a context, or would you employ a different term?
Because you are incapable of noticing, remembering, or categorizing male victimhood. Sexism robs you of your ability to notice, remember, even conceptualize things that contradict the narrative. Then you conclude the narrative must always be correct, and based on this, you continue to create the narrative by attacking male victims and accusing them of exaggeration or fabrication.
This will literally never ever change and only suicide will save us from the intolerable and irredeemable prison of being alive.
Existence is pain.
Even if the true ratio is even more skewed than 3:1 or the true harm from harassment is compounded by the repeated harassment, I think Scott’s post would still have a good point in that we should treat harassment as bad thing and not gender it to the extent we do.
It’s interesting to see this movement seep out of college campuses and into the popular culture at large. I’m confident that any recent US college grads who read this blog will be very familiar with feminist rallying cries like “Believe ALL Women” from their Title IX training. Anyone who has had the misfortune of being accused of running afoul of Title IX has likely experienced a kangaroo court with evidential standards marginally higher than the mass media. Accusation-as-proof has been happening in academia for nearly a decade now thanks to a series of Dear Colleague letters from the DoE OCR. In many cases, the accuser can report the alleged harassment or assault months to years after it allegedly occurred, retroactively revoke consent, need not compose a consistent story, and can’t be questioned. It’s amazing that the “sanction” (not a “conviction” because this isn’t a legal matter, merely an academic one) rate isn’t 100%.
If rules are for thee, not me, then who really is, to use the fetishized phrase, “structurally oppressed.”
Fortunately the Trump administration has eased off the throttle on this stuff. Things were looking like they were going to get REAL ugly there for a while, but without top-down federal endorsement the local tyrants are acting much less emboldened.
What world are you living in where this got *better* as a result of Trump taking office? If anything, having a serial harasser and rapist in the white house (or at least, a more obvious one than usual) adds more fuel to the fire.
I am an actual grad student at an actual university observing the world around me, that’s the world I’m living in.
There are currently talks about restricting or cutting back Title IX. This is completely in-keeping with the Trump standpoint, which is that rape isn’t a problem.
Anyone that thinks rape is a problem (hopefully everybody reading this) but supports a more nuanced view that includes restricting Title IX (probably a decent number of people reading this) is playing an even number of layers above the Trump administration, but even a stopped clock is right twice a day, as the saying goes.
The point being that even if the Trump administration is cutting Title IX for reasons we disagree with, people who disagree with Title IX might still say things are getting better.
That’s nonsense. “Less of a problem than people claim it is” isn’t “is not a problem”.
Considering that Trump doesn’t seem to consider rape a problem himself, nor in his governmental candidates, I don’t think this statement is too far from accurate.
If you would please provide literally any evidence that Trump doesn’t think rape is acceptable (to counterbalance the voice recordings which suggest otherwise), I would happily revise my statement.
In that case, was it racist when he said that Mexicans were rapists?
While I don’t like Trump, I think the statements in regards to him being a rapist are overblown. Unless I missed something, most of those accusations come from him saying not that he would do anything to a woman against her consent but that they would let him do it if he were to do it. It was a tasteless brag about his attractiveness to women.
I think that Trumps comments are perfectly consistent with the narrative that a harasser would tell themselves; as well as the narrative that a highly attractive man would use.
These can also overlap. Perhaps the most plausible is that some women are highly attracted to his fame/wealth/etc, but that he is also too eager to interpret behavior as interest and escalates so quickly that a substantial number of women can’t signal disinterest in time.
It’s hard to tell without seeing what he actually does.
Interestingly, when the Access Hollywood tapes came out, the popular narrative was “Trump is a pariah, that’s not real locker room talk, real men don’t talk like that”
Now that a bunch of Hollywood types are getting accused, the narrative shifts to “this problem is society wide, all men are responsible for this behavior, if not as perpetrators than as silent supporters”
Of course, Trump swam in the same circles as these executives (the tape was for Access Hollywood, after all!). His culture WAS their culture.
So it seems a wee bit self serving that such sexual boasting is a personal failing when a political enemy does it, but indicative of a social problem when political allies from the same culture start being accused.
Why can’t we handle rape through the criminal justice system?
“Believe ALL Women” isn’t a thing, and it’s especially not a thing from Title IX training. It’s a strawman.
The actual phrase is “Believe Women.”
So “Black Lives Matter” should not be taken to mean that every black life should be valued?
That’s … not meaningfully different.
edit: unless it wants to express “believe at least a nonzero amount of women”, which seems ludicrous.
Sorry, I didn’t realize the NYT allowed the publication of feminist strawmen. Of course, the author is challenging the mantra, but only after blue-tribe loyalist Al Franken was accused by a woman with ~alleged~ red-tribe loyalties. When the NYT, or any major publication, prints an op-ed arguing for due process and skepticism of accusations in the post-#MeToo world, let me know.
This seems like a bravery debate. Isn’t it? Nobody seriously objects to the fact that there are trends like the 80% thing for men, right? That’s just an empirical fact. And nobody objects to caring about all victims despite that, right? That’s just an obvious normative fact.
And it seems like it’s just a bravery debate, with one side shouting half of the truth and the other shouting the other, and extremes on both sides generating toxoplasmic rage and all that, but most people recognizing that both are true even when they think (for whatever reason) that one half is “more important at the moment”… right?
Or am I being too optimistic?
Pardon my ignorance, but which side is shouting “Don’t believe ALL women” or “Women are harassers too”? This “debate” seems to be one-sided with that side shouting down a strawman of anyone who utters the phrase “due process” or “false accusation.”
Let’s outline 4 positions here.
1. A radical feminist who claims “‘male victim’ is an oxymoron because structures!”
2. A moderate feminist who claims “women are disproportionately affected; men disproportionately harass; #notallmen is true, but unproductive, and our emphasis should be elsewhere.” (I hope this is charitable)
3. Scott, who claims “narratives which overgender harassment often get the facts wrong and make things worse for (real and hurting) male victims; ‘justice for all’ should be our rallying cry.” (I hope this is charitable)
4. An MRA who claims “women are the real harassers, media bias suppresses it!”
I posit (perhaps unrealistically) that most people believe (2) or (3). But certainly, some people believe (1) and (4). Scott does an excellent job here attacking (1) from the standpoint of (3), and there is nothing incorrect that he says. Let me say that again to avoid any confusion: I agree with Scott.
But people who believe (2) will be mad, since they will think Scott is straw-manning them. He’s not, of course–he’s attacking (1), not (2)–but if you believe in (2), it could feel like “your side” is under attack. And certainly, (1) looks like a weak man relative to (2), so they might claim that Scott is undermining feminism by attacking extremes while ignoring moderates (which I strongly doubt was his intent). This will muddy the waters, everyone will get mad, and even though there’s nothing wrong with what Scott said, this might not have been a wise way to kick off the discussion.
So what would be a better way to begin the discussion? Well, leave the extremes to do their ranting and railing, and address (2) directly in the most productive way possible. Yes, this involves leaving (1) unrefuted, and that’s unfortunate. But if I’m correct that most people believe (2) or (3), then it’s the best and most productive way to change minds and influence people for the better, and might (might!) provoke less toxoplasmic rage.
I mostly agree with this analysis. I am more or less of opinion 2 and so is more or less everybody in my social circles. I am less convinced than you that SCC is only responding to 1 because I think they are conflating 1 and 2 at points, certainly failing to distinguish them. (See my comments elsewhere on this thread for explanation.) This is too bad because I think the last part of the post where SCC talks about the potential pragmatic benefits of spending more attention on the 20% of female perpetrators or 30% of male victims has merit. These potential benefits though need to be balanced against a realistic assessment of the risks on the other side, which is what position 2 is all about.
I think one could reasonably say that this post conflates positions 1 and 2, but I think that it’s also reasonable to regard it as particularly addressing 2, with criticism of 1 applying as an extension of that. The average moderate feminist, in my experience (this being an area of discussion I’ve spent more time in than I probably ought to,) will absolutely argue that #notallmen is not merely unproductive, but actively destructive to a discourse that absolutely needs to be gendered in order to promote proper social understanding and change.
An argument that “no, it’s not a good thing for the discussion to be that gendered” absolutely makes sense as a response to most proponents of position 2. I think that the above synopsis of position 2 is not applying an appropriate strain of charity, because it ellides the relevance of this post as a response to a position that proponents of 2 actually hold.
Most people, by number of people, believe in moderate positions.
Most discussion, by volume (pages and decibels) is done by people who have extreme positions.
Your progression mirrors “radical feminist” with “MRA” and “moderate feminist” with Scott. It’s this sort of bias that moderate MRAs, which I’d put at (3), complain most about, actually.
A moderate MRA isn’t allowed to exist, because unless you make the requisite concessions toward female victimhood, you are automatically labeled as unhinged or radical. Even by well meaning rationalists. I always hear about how misogynist and right wing the men’s rights subreddit is for instance, and every single time the topics currently at the top are moderate, non-vindictive and socially progressive.
Compare e.g. with “violence against women”. This topic is never introduced as “Of course men suffer more violence, but women are important too…” No, it’s just “There is an EPIDEMIC of violence against women and we must do something!” It’s utterly bizarre to me that this bias continues to be accepted as a reasonable default.
This is especially damning if you see someone concerned about giving 2) a bad representation, even with the distinction between radical and moderate feminists.
I’m not convinced that #1 and #4 have equal influence.
I’m also not convinced that #1 should be defined as narrowly as defined above. The number of people literally saying that men can’t be harassed or that it’s okay to harass men is very small. But the number of people who promote policies whose effect is basically #1 is much larger.
@Yaleocon
If most people believe (2) or (3), then why are so many media stories written from the (1) position where male victims and female perpetrators are completely ignored, not just downplayed?
Do you think the media are disproportionately radicals? If so, isn’t it valid to criticize those who teach others about what happens in the world?
And/or do you think that people who believe (2) choose to act like they believe in (1) because they think that works better? Do you think it matters whether people believe (1) or (2) if it makes them make the same sexist arguments, make the same sexist laws, etc?
@ Aapje,
I think the contention that the media is dominated by radicals is widely circulated and accepted to be honest. I would certainly have to be convinced otherwise. Check the online offerings of most major ‘liberal’ (can we do something with the misuse of that word?) media websites, and the majority of opinion pieces are by people from fairly extreme viewpoints on things like feminism and the like – this may be because the clickbait model works for online comment. I see very few (2) commentators compared to (1) commentators, despite the fact that real life experience tells me that most females I meet are in the field (2~3). I’ve never seen any sign of anyone who normally meets (1) females and feels the commentators are biased towards (2) either.
This model applies for most things that are socially acceptable, so actual socialist politics, racial identity politics, animal rights, veganism etc. I don’t really read the conservative media of the Breitbart type, but I suspect the same extremism of commentators applies there, so whilst the readership might be more (3) the media is more likely to actually find a (possibly atypical) MRA with extereme views, so a (4).
I’m more interested in whether Yaleocon agrees that position (1) is commonly expressed and whether he agrees that this makes it legitimate to address it, rather than (2).
My experience is that they rarely manage to find such a person and instead typically find a person who either never claimed to be an MRA or who opposes MRAs. The classic examples are Elliott Rodger and Roosh V (the former was an anti-PUA incel with no apparent connection to MRA beliefs, fora or organizations; while the latter is an explicitly anti-MRA PUA).
Sometimes they bring up Paul Elam, who is at least an MRA, although he is an edgelord who believes that MRAs never get heard if they act nicely (and who sadly may be right) and who thus trolls to get attention. From what I’ve seen, his non-edgelord positions are actually just (3).
(Replying to Aapje but directed at multiple people in this thread saying that the radical feminists in Yaleocon’s (1) are the pervasive/mainstream position)
I don’t think the position that “sexual assault perpetrators are automatically men, victims are automatically women” is necessarily a radical feminist position. By that I mean, if you walk up to people on the street and start talking about rape and sexual harassment, I’m pretty sure most will assume a gendered “men harassing women” frame, and only consider the reverse after being prompted. In fact, I think the people MOST likely to deny that women ever sexually assault men are the casual misogynists who talk like men are *always* sexually available, like no sane/straight man would ever refuse a woman’s advance.
I would only consider someone to be in Yaleocon’s (1) if they don’t just present “men harassing women” as the default, but also A) actively deny that the reverse is a problem and B) specifically cite some kind of structural power advantage as a reason, as opposed to citing “no real man would turn down sex”
Yaleocon,
You say that there are few people who think 1. That may or may not be true, but I don’t think it matters as long as these few have the power and run unopposed.
I’ll give you an example: I work as a teacher in Spain, and for the last few weeks my school has been doing all kinds of activities to raise awareness against domestic violence – but only against women. During these days, our students have been told once and again that boys abuse and girls are abused, and that, even if a girl happens to abuse a boy, it’s not the same because it’s not structural and she probably did it in self-defense.
I thought that was not an appropriate message, because I wanted all my students (not just the heterosexual girls) to be able to avoid abusive partners. So I spent weeks talking to the person in charge, asking her to make those activities inclusive.
She refused to. First she told me that it wasn’t necessary because there are few abused boys. When I proved that wrong she told me not no fight over numbers. When I asked again, she told me that since there are few abused boys, it was more egalitarian to only lower the number of abused girls than to lower the number of both abused boys and abused girls.
Then I went to talk to the headmaster, and she told me that we weren’t going to do what I was asking for, because those activities were not really to prevent domestic abuse, but to prevent sexism, and men don’t suffer sexism.
So, yeah, I’d say those are clear 1’s. And it’s only two people, but that doesn’t really matter that everyone else thinks differently if they also always do what they say, and never confront them about it. Does it?
I can’t help but feel that this is a statement that the people who agree with it would somehow fail to see is inherently flawed.
Wow, I kinda want to save a permalink to this.
And yeah, I also know a not insignificant number of self-proclaimed feminists who believe this sort of thing. “It might be discrimination, but women can’t be sexist against men” while calling to reduce sexism, etc.
2 might be much more common than 1, but a) 2 is the motte to the 1’s bailey, b) many more 2s adopt the language of 1 than you’ll hear 3s talk like 4s, and c) 1s are tolerated by moderates in a way that 4s are not. Only 4s are really outside the Overton window.
I think most people believe a fifth position: that essentially all harassers are male and all victims are female (because that’s true for the majority in each case and the patriarchy minimises the existence of the minorities). If they personally encounter a male victim or female harasser, they will treat them properly unless they have been sufficiently indoctrinated by the patriarchy. This position is obviously wrong — the minorities do exist and matter — but it’s less wrong than it might seem because men and women experience harassment differently (as discussed upthread).
Thinking more, there’s another obvious asymmetry: Scott, your prototypical 3, felt compelled to include in his argument numerous caveats about how men were clearly the more frequent perpetrators, women the more frequent victims, and was very careful to avoid any implication that women victims should be ignored (except in the structural oppression hypothetical, to demonstrate how absurd such a position would be). He also felt compelled to label this “things I will regret writing”.
How many 2s are so careful to actually state the “well obviously men can also be victims…” part (in my experience, basically none, really the distinction between 1 and common 2s is whether or not they will be nasty to you if you mention male victims. 2s still write as if all victims are women, they’ll just be open to discussing men too if you bring them up)? How many of them regret writing about female victims?
2s can freely talk like 1s and fall back to 2 without consequences. Heck, one of Scott’s examples actually does bother to mention male victims… but only to explain why they should explicitly be ignored! Imagine Scott doing that with the genders reversed… he’d really regret that. If a 3 slips and sounds like he might be a 4, he’s labeled a misogynist.
Dude, a 3 doesn’t have to slip to 4 to be labelled a misogynist. Just you wait, this post will have its own news day.
Yaleocon, your outline and analysis make sense, but your metrics to determine “a wise way to kick off the discussion” probably don’t align with Scott’s in this case. He’s probably more interested in the meta-goal of [addressing the bad logic and patterns that stigmatize outgroups and ruin conversation] than he is in specifically “addressing (2) directly in the most productive way possible.” I don’t know if going after (2) in a friendly, coalition-building way is the best way to deconstruct a bad norm.
I don’t know though. Maybe baby steps would be more efficient. I wouldn’t blame him if he didn’t have the patience.
Yeah, I think most people do believe 2 or 3. 2’s are likely to see 3’s as 4’s and 3’s are likely to see 2’s as 1’s. But I think Scott is also critiquing 2 here. Whether you see #NotAllMen as a tiresome, irrelevant derailment or an important point that needs to be repeated (along with the idea that #YesSomeWomen are also harassers) is a pretty crucial distinction.
I do think there are more female victims and more male perpetrators but that the numbers are probably closer than most people assume…particularly considering that men are less likely to see harassment aimed at them as being harassment, are less likely to talk about it, and are often actively discouraged from talking about it. I’ve witnessed plenty of instances where people are discussing the harassment of women and as soon as someone brings up the fact that men also get harassed, they’re accused of derailing or of “whataboutthemenz”ing, or someone says “well sure that’s still bad, but it’s not as bad because when people do it to women they’re specifically trying to dominate and oppress them on the basis of being women.” Which, as Scott said, doesn’t fit the actual data because gay men harassing men is just as common as straight men harassing women.
The structural oppression narrative tends to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Everyone “knows” that women are structurally oppressed, so women are encouraged to come forward with their stories, which means that there are way more stories from women, which “proves” that women are structurally oppressed, and so on.
You can acknowledge that there are probably more female victims than male while still acknowledging that the voices of male victims are, in this case, being actively suppressed.
I say too optimistic. Like to be honest, I’m male, and I just don’t have the same sort of emotional concern when a man is harassed by a woman. It’s not like I’m super progressive or super patriarchal and that’s why either (the irony of agreement between disparate groups). I can see the argument for symmetry intellectually and I think the media reaction is not ideal, but I dunno. The majority of men and women almost have to spend time together so I figure the damage in this sort of case almost has to be more limited than it is with people of different religions or ethnicities. On the other hand, since most people have to deal with people of the opposite sex at some point, so this may make added unpleasantness more harmful day to day for some personality types.
A somewhat principled argument for asymmetry can be made. Most men are much physically stronger than most women. Even if most cases aren’t forcible, the animal dominance signals in this matter. Secondly, men aren’t taught as much that it’s important to protect their physical body from other people’s touching, so they might experience less distress for some types of harassment (epistemic status: extremely uncertain. Even just introspecting, I think it’s worked like that for me, but it actually may just be my much higher desire for physical touch than most people means I don’t mind it too much even when unwelcome)
Leapfrogging loyalties?
Not quite sure what loyalties I’m supposed to be leapfrogging here in the similarities between people range. Even though it’s not my default mode, I’m normally ok at simulating that mode of thought, but in this case I’m failing at it.
Explain please?
Women are further “away” from you than men, but you care more about them being harassed, I think is the idea.
Wait, but shouldn’t leapfrogging involve one other group? I thought it meant care about X inmost group, dislike next group, like even further group.
I’m putting women on the inmost ring or next closest ring to me if I’m only splitting people by gender. I think I’m missing something about where the possible splits are.
Self-all men-all women?
“You are like me, therefore your suffering is as unimportant as mine is; they are unlike me, and therefore might be capable of experiencing suffering”?
(Not attributing those beliefs to the agent, just naming the dynamic which emerges from the Umbra to perform its play.
Yeah, it’s kind of like lady schoolteachers going to jail for statuatorily raping 8th grade boys in their class:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhEfsx3W9aI
It strikes most people as less like the Jerry Sandusky case and more like the Adam Sandler-Andy Samberg movie “That’s My Boy” in which Sandler is estranged from his 14-year-younger son Samberg, the product of an affair with his middle school teacher.
In other words, most people see the effect on the boy as being pretty funny. My vague impression is that most boys who sleep with their female teachers tend to be macho, mature for their years, and crude (i.e., Sandler-like), and that they aren’t all that likely to be psychologically damaged by this.
But I could be wrong about all this.
Has there been an increase in the number of women schoolteachers having affairs with underage boy pupils?
I can recall the first massively publicized case in the 1990s involving Mary Kay Letourneau (whose father was Republican Congressman and right wing third party candidate for President in 1972 John Schmitz).
But now they seem pretty common. Were they just covered up before editors discovered how much readers enjoy reading about them? Or has there been a cultural change of some sorts generating more of this odd behavior?
I don’t think it’s possible to tell, given that historically the actual belief was that those were consensual relationships that might technically violate rules but weren’t abuse, and that would have resulted in radically different records not being kept.
It’s not exceedingly rare – in my circle of acquitances I recall two guys (so, not counting those who don’t admit it) who have had sex with their female teachers while underage some two decades ago, and while this technically would count as abuse (and would be treated as such if the genders were swapped), they don’t seem to treat it as a problem – one of them married the teacher a year or two after graduation and they’re still happily married, and the other doesn’t/didn’t seem to mind either; so, as the other commenter said, “consensual relationships that might technically violate rules but weren’t [considered] abuse”.
Perhaps there is an asymmetry in expectations – that if a teacher has sex with an underage student, then the likelihood that it’s desired/not coerced/not regretted is (or is expected to be) significantly different between the male/female and female/male situations.
There is an evolutionary explanation to the fact that we consider male-on-female sexual harassment and assault far more seriously than female-on-male or homosexual harassment and assault.
Reproduction is much cheaper for men rather than women. Or at least it used to be before paternity tests and mandatory child support, but in the enviornment of evolutionary adaptation, if a man was sexually assaulted by a woman and she got pregnant, he could just refuse to provide for the child. In terms of evolutionary fitness the assaulted man would be more or less even or possibly slightly better: some expected fitness is lost due to the chance of incurring bodly damage or contracting a STD during the rape, but some expected fitness is gained by the chance that the child is born alive and survives to adulthood, even from a low fertility woman.
For this reason, we don’t tend to consider female-on-male sexual assault a big deal, and similarly we don’t tend to consider homosexual assault (both male-on-male and female-on-female) a big deal since it can’t result in pregnancy.
Contrast this with male-on-female assault: in addition to the lost expected fitness due to the risk of bodly damage and STDs, if the assaulted woman gets pregnant, she is at risk of dying during pregnancy or childbirth, and if both she and the child survive, then she’s stuck with a child to breastfeed and care for. Even if the child is abandoned or killed, she has lost ~1 year of fertile lifespan.
For this reason women are always instinctively on guard against any sexual behavior that could escalate to assault from any man that they consider sexually unworthy, and men are instinctively on guard against any other men assaulting (or even consensually interloping) with women with whom they have a committed sexual relationship or a kinship bond. These innate tendencies probably developed into social norms condemning male-on-female assault and harassment.
Right. Women get pregnant. That makes male-on-female a bigger deal.
Maybe you’re right. But keep in mind that
(1) Most positions that would be easy to criticize and that would render their bearer odious to the general audience are seldom discussed in broad daylight. I’m sure there are very few people who would say “ignore men victims” in a public forum (very few – “nobody” is too strong a word…), yet this does not mean the position lacks influence.
(2) Lip service definitely exists, so we often know better about people’s beliefs by looking at what they do, not what they claim they do. I’m sure that if you look the average feminist in the eye and ask “Do you think we should also support male victims of harassment and punish female abusers?”, she is going to agree. But after that, the subject will completely leave her mind, and she will keep talking and acting as if these men did not exist. Most feminists will profess being against all harassment, but will drag their feet to even admit that it happens to a nontrivial number of men – and good luck getting any of them to actually condemn the behaviour of a harassing woman.
I think I agree–especially with your point (2). My point is roughly that, given that “most feminists will profess being against all harassment”, Scott is spending time rebutting a view that is not particularly prevalent. And since the view he’s rebutting *isn’t* the mainstream feminist position, a lot of people will dismiss his argument as not applying to their beliefs and not update their beliefs at all–or worse, they’ll become actively mad, thinking him uncharitable for attacking a “weak man” of their view.
For a fairly extreme counterexample, the FBI’s crime reports model did not recognize rape of men until 2012, and even then was still vaguely worded on the question of forcible envelopment. More broadly, the Duluth model is probably the most common anti-battering program in the United States today, and institutionally refused to consider criminal domestic violence to be something women can commit.
Also:
You don’t need the societal/structural element to explain this. I haven’t looked at the actual numbers, but if men are a lot more likely than women to harass/assault people they’re sexually attracted to, then the disparity in assault rates between straights and gays could just come from the fact that there are two men in a gay relationship and only one man in a straight one: hence, a higher likelihood that a gay relationship contains an abuser.
As far as I know, male homosexual relationships have less domestic violence than heterosexual ones, and female ones have more. This suggests that something is wrong with this model.
The high rate of domestic violence among lesbians is often attested to but I’ve never heard a wholly convincing explanation for it.
Survey studies consistently show that most domestic abuse is mutual, the second most common type of domestic abuse is unreciprocated violence by the woman against the man and the least common is unreciprocated violence by the man against the woman*.
So the lesbian domestic violence pattern is exactly what you’d expect when ‘replacing’ the least likely gender to commit domestic violence by the gender more likely to do so.
I think that the most likely explanation of this pattern is that men get taught not to abuse more than women.
* The hospital records are very different, probably in large part because the strength difference between men and women means that an equal intent to do damage results in much more damage on average if the perpetrator is the man than if the perpetrator is a woman.
I had a girlfriend who attested to the having been violent in previous relationships (she never was with me): specifically, she said she threw things.
I think that women, probably particularly small women who aren’t notably athletic, can recourse to some violence with the understanding that they aren’t going to do a lot of damage. And incentives matter. There are probably a lot of people who would be interested in striking someone sometimes as long as they believed that it wouldn’t do any lasting harm or cause major legal troubles.
And… those things should matter. I’m not saying it’s okay to throw things at someone or hit them knowing that the worst you’ll do is bruise them — it’s not. At all. But it’s also not as bad as hitting someone and breaking bones or putting their life in jeopardy.
sandora –
No.
If I am not allowed to hit you, you are not allowed to hit me.
It isn’t about potential harm done, it is about stripping people of the right to defend themselves against attack. Incentives matter, and creating a situation in which somebody can hit me and then claim the legal high ground if I hit back is fucked up.
You aren’t allowed to hit me, and I’m not allowed to hit you (I mean, I think we’re both guys, but the same would be true if one of us were a woman).
But we’re also both not allowed to speed. And we’re both not allowed to murder. It turns out that once you get past “not allowed,” we do in fact still have to quantify how bad was the thing that was not allowed. And sure, it kind of sucks that this is a potentially exploitable difference. But it would also suck if we treated “I got hit and I have a noticeable bruise” the same as “I got hit and went to the ER to deal with the hemorrhaging that put me in danger of organ failure.”
Finally: My username is a spaces-removed version of “Sandor at the Zoo,” a reference to Vernor Vinge’s novel A Fire Upon the Deep. You’re welcome to keep calling me sandora, but if you’re looking for a shorter version, probably sandor is more correct.
Sandor –
I just listened to the audiobook and I don’t recall the reference. Ah well.
Exploitability isn’t a minor matter of small injustice – it is a major flaw. Historically we have treated this flaw seriously, such that hitting somebody after they insult you is treated less seriously than hitting somebody without cause.
This isn’t even a question, if a small man walks up to the biggest guy in the bar, punches him, and gets his jaw broken. Generally the response will be “Well he was asking for it”. Likewise, we tend to laugh when some burglar breaks into a boxer’s house and gets his face mangled.
The difference in strength as a mitigating factors is only brought up in the context of men and women, and specifically in the situation of women physically assaulting men.
Maybe you play by different rules – maybe the beefy dude is wrong to beat up the little guy picking a fight with him. But no, I do not accept that relative strength matters. Assault is assault.
And if you hit me, you have ten minutes of solid beating to look forward to before I regain my senses. I am not an angry person, either, but a blow to my face short-circuits my brain. I doubt I am alone, either.
So, given that I have zero control of myself in the event that somebody is stupid enough to punch me in the face, and given that I am a pretty big dude, no. I do not accept that logic. You have taken the choice away from me, and chosen the mode by which we will interact.
So, just as a fence around this discussion, you’re wrong as a legal matter, assault is not assault. There’s aggravated assault and aggravated battery, and the degree of self defense that one is allowed is not unlimited.
As a moral matter, it is absolutely one’s responsibility to retain a sense of proportionality in a fight. I imagine you think the same thing: is it permissible to whip out a knife in a fist-fight? If not, sorry, the same logic applies to beating the crap out of an assailant 100 lbs lighter than you and half your strength.
Domestic violence situations are, I think, much more common than other highly disproportionate combats where the aggressor is the weaker combatant, and thus where we focus our attention, but I have seen it happen in, like, bar room situations, and the calculus is the same.
Your rage issues are your own, and I doubt that in other criminal situations, you accept, “Well, but I was really angry” as a defense.
(Sandor at the Zoo is a minor character. It is a commenter on the net during the crisis that makes fairly calm, sensible, let’s-not-get-carried-away posts. It is a High Beyond military consortium, and its full name is Sandor Arbitration Intelligence at the Zoo.)
What? That might be true in sport, or in ritualized mutual combat. It’s not true in general. If someone attacks me, it’s certainly not my moral responsibility to avoid hurting them. Legally the typical rule is I can use whatever force, short of deadly force, is reasonable to stop the attack.
Lost the first version of the response to a network issue.
Shorter version: Proportionality both isn’t expected of women (a woman stabbing or shooting a man hitting her is considered acceptable), and isn’t expected in other situations, and rightfully so. Proportionality advantages the aggressor, who thus gets to pick the level of violence involved, and isn’t worthwhile as a principle.
Additionally, I see no issue with berserking when I get attacked. If somebody chooses violence, they have already taken that choice away from me; overwhelming violence is the appropriate response.
Nybbler:
“Amount of force necessary to stop the fight” (and no more) is proportionality. I didn’t say “don’t ever hurt anyone.”
Thegnskald:
For a typical woman, seriously attacked by a typical man, a knife or a gun is the only plausible way she has to attaining reasonable defense. Now, these things are complicated and each particular instance is difficult to dissect in retrospect.
But here’s a hypothetical case involving A, a woman who’s like 110 lbs, and B, a man who’s like 200 lbs and has your attested reaction to being struck: going wildly insane for ten minutes.
A strikes B, knowing that she is very, very unlikely to be able to seriously injure B even if she tries, and also not trying to seriously injure B.
B goes insane and repeatedly strikes at A with full force and no restraint.
At this point, it is not at all implausible that A will be seriously injured or killed. A’s only recourse is a weapon or just trusting B to regain his senses.
In that example, neither person is a good person, but only B was attempting murder. He is significantly worse than A. And despite your protestations, this is a well-established legal precedent. A probably committed misdemeanor assault and battery, and B would have had a tort against her if he hadn’t retaliated. B committed aggravated assault and battery and is looking at prison time.
Sandor –
So it is difficult to dissect a woman’s motivations, but it is easy to dissect a man’s?
There is an assumption baked into your example: A isn’t trying to harm B, and B knows that.
Invalid assumptions.
Additionally, you gloss over an important moral consideration: A chose the mode of interaction. B did not. B didn’t attack A, B is responding to an attack by A.
I do not divorce cause and effect in this way. If doing X causes Y to happen, and it is foreseeable, doing X makes you responsible for Y. And yes, I think getting a beat-down is a foreseeable result of hitting somebody.
ETA:
And the legal precedent isn’t quite that clean. Under some jurisdictions it would be plain self-defense, in others imperfect self-defense.
“It’s wrong to bring a knife to a fist fight”. Sure, but it’s also wrong to bring fists to a word fight. Why is the second escalation more objectionable than the first?
It’s not “(and no more)”. It’s “no more” than could be reasonable to stop the fight, but I’m not required to apply the exact amount of force necessary to stop it. And this isn’t proportionality. Even if whoever is hitting me could never do serious harm, I can hit them back so as to do serious harm, as long as I stop when the fight is clearly over. If I’ve broken one of their arms, split their lip and broken their nose, blackened both of their eyes, and suffered nothing but a few bruises and scratches myself, and yet like the Black Knight they still insist on coming at me, I can hit them AGAIN. At least if it’s an adult man.
I didn’t say it was easy to dissect A’s motivations, and I didn’t say that B understood A’s intentions.
I said, if we grant ourselves a perfect, fully-understood hypothetical situation, that both people were bad, but A was trying to cause minor pain to B, and B was at best being uncaring about whether he killed A, and those two things are not equal.
So, I’d like a complete answer from you about that particular hypothetical, granting that it’s an unrealistically clean hypothetical: do you grant that B is doing something much worse than A in that particular, unrealistically clean hypothetical?
If you’re sufficiently more physically powerful than your opponent, you don’t need to be able to read their mind, you just need to understand that there’s no need for you to escalate violence, and that “X punches Y, Y punches X” can be an escalation, if Y is sufficiently physically more powerful than X.
@gdub:
Escalation from emotional pain to emotional pain + some physical pain/small injuries.
Escalation from physical pain/small injuries to risk of breaking bones, crippling, or death.
Do I really need to explain why one of those is a bigger deal than the other? Are you sure?
@The Nybbler:
Nobody said anything about exactness, you’re bringing that up to try to make your position seem more reasonable.
I also don’t think that allusions to Monty Python’s The Black Knight are actually very helpful in clarifying real combat situations. Call me crazy!
Let’s be clear that “an adult, healthy man who is legitimately being violent towards you but has no real capacity to do you any real harm, and persists in the face of your effective opposition” is a very unlikely scenario. Because it’s deeply unlikely, the law may struggle with how precisely to deal with it if you are exuberantly violent towards that person. (Though I think you’d be wrong if you expected a clean, simple exoneration). This is how the law works: it is often willing to deal with poor outcomes in very unlikely cases in order to give itself the tools necessary for good outcomes in much more common cases.
However, your moral duty in that unlikely case is to do something reasonably close to the minimum harm necessary to stop the violence (not “exact,” because it’s impossible to be exact in this kind of situation), and you see that moral duty reflected in the law in plenty of cases where “unable to do you harm” is a more likely situation (such as “people who aren’t adult men.”)
Imagine A and B are in hand to hand combat. A has access to a club; B has access to a knife.
A decides to start using the club. B responds by using the knife, to gruesome effect on A. How should responsibility for this be allocated?
I think the assumptions in arguing in assigning the preponderance of responsibility on “A” are:
* A’s escalation is chosen, while B’s is somewhat involuntary.
* B does not have the option of simply matching this new level. B can either continue at a disadvantage, or escalate past the level A has established.
Allocating responsibility to A also has the advantage of establishing a general norm against introducing physical violence to a situation.
This may note be an airtight case, and doesn’t mean the responsibility is 100/0, but I think it is a stronger case than you are representing it to be.
Domestic relationship is an iterated game.
Multiples of pain/damage as B’s response dissuades future aggression from A.
10 minute rage is a game ending condition in most scenarios.
Aapje already mentioned the “most women not taught not to be physically violent towards partners” angle, but one issue that I’d speculate might be involved…
The rate of female domestic violence towards men is probably diminished by the fact that people are very often afraid to try and hurt people who’re bigger and stronger than they are. If you think the other person could beat you up if they tried, that’s a big disincentive to hit them. Women in relationships with other women likely hit their partners more than women in relationships with men because they’re less afraid of the possibility of being hit back.
I wondered when SSC was going to get to this topic!
I’ve definitely heard of male victims in the post-Weinstein media narrative (Kevin Spacey’s for example). But not female perpetrators.
I’d like to see statistics about whether female victims receive (or male perpetrators commit) more *pervasive* harassment, but I imagine that this will be hard to get; the problem of inconsistent definitions will be exacerbated.
I’ll add that male (on male) harassment is the news do jour in the Massachusetts State Assembly. There are multiple stories on front page of the Boston Globe today on the subject of male victims.
Thus, I don’t think that Jeremy was left off the list because he was Jewish—if so, it would be weird that Jewish influence would be exercised in this relatively trivial case but not in the much more significant one where RS researched and released a long article detailing and highlighting accusations made against him. I thus strongly suspect that some non-ethnic factor explains his omission and that if Jeremy was a Gentile he would not have been included on the list either.
Incidentally, if you take a more expansive definition of “Jewish” (e.g. 1/2 parents) when identifying harassers, you also need to take one when defining the Jewish share of the US population, which, according to Pew’s 2013 report, would go from ~2 to ~4% if you do.
So media outlets didn’t run stories about Hollywood harassment… until they did…so they didn’t? Your hypothesis didn’t have strong evidence against it, until it did, so it still doesn’t have strong evidence against it?
But the story didn’t get out by becoming viral on Twitter, or written about on TDS or /pol/, it got out by…being published in that famously alternative, right-wing media outlet, the New Yorker. (And I’m not sure about the reporting chronology, but in terms of publishing the NYT article was published a few days earlier, and I recall that in her Radio Atlantic interview the journalist who co-wrote it said that she’d been working on it for months beforehand.)
I agree that decentralized social media, such as Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook, played an important role in the spread of the allegations. But the bulk of the substantive reporting on the allegations has come from mainstream, left-leaning, disproportionately Jewish media outlets.
As far as I can tell, openly or even implicitly anti-Jewish media has not played a significant role in reporting on the allegations of sexual harassment against prominent media figures. Thus, it is hard to see why media outlets that are allegedly tools of Jewish ethnic interests would ever, let alone at this moment, choose to report on and provide very important credence to these allegations, if as you claim they are so overwhelmingly damning of Jews.
America had a giant to-do over sexual harassment in 1991 when the Democrats tried to use it to stop Clarence Thomas from getting on the Supreme Court. It then took a mere 26 additional years for the ace reporters of the mainstream media to get the goods on Harvey Weinstein, who only happened to have his hands on 341 Oscar nominations and be pretty much the main man connecting the Clintons to Hollywood.
Harvey Weinstein was, in New York and Los Angeles media circles, extremely famous since about the release of “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” in 1989, 28 years ago. He has been the single most prominent figure in Academy Awards Season for the last 25+ years. His close ties to the Clintons made him a personality in DC media circles since 1992. The most famous movie stars in the world all know Harvey and have opinions on him. He shows up as a lightly fictionalized character in “Entourage” and other movies and shows.
And yet, every serious press investigation into him got stifled until 2017.
(An actually amusing thing is that it is unclear from your comment whether you are referring to Euro-Americans and making a left-wing anti-white social justice critique or referring to Ashkenazi Jews and making a diametrically opposed right-wing anti-Jewish critique. Your other comments make it clear that it’s the latter, so I’ll respond to that, but I would find the former equally noxious.)
Okay, I’ll check into this.
Firstly, I like how you shift the burden of finding evidence for your claims to the people who disagree with you, rather than doing something crazy like citing it yourself so it can be evaluated impartially by readers. Interesting tactic there, but I’ll indulge you for the sake of argument:
I found three lists of prominent men accused of sexual harassment from mainstream outlets, namely the New York Times, CNN and USA Today. (Including lots of links tends to trip the spam filter, but hopefully these are easy enough to find with a cursory Google search.) These names seem to match the coverage I’ve seen on right-wing sites like TDS and Unz, so I don’t think they can be credibly described as biased.
In none of these lists do Jews seem to compose 80%+ of accused harassers. An earlier commentator found 12/34 (~35%) of men on the NYT list were Jewish, and that seems to match the other lists—maybe somewhere between 30-60% of the accused are Jewish, depending on how you define Jewish and accused.
Additionally, pre-dating the current wave some powerful media men had been individually accused of sexual harassment, notably Bill O’Reilly, Bill Cosby and Roger Ailes, none of whom are Jewish.
Furthermore, whatever the Jewish share of accusers is, Jews definitely do not obviously compose 80+% of men accused. This is relevant because you are conjecturing that Scott Alexander wrote this essay as a ploy to distract people from this fact, but whether or not it’s true (and it doesn’t seem to be true) it’s definitely not obviously true, so it would be counterproductive (“the lady doth protest too much”) to draw more attention to the issue. (Assuming that was in fact Scott’s goal, which I find highly implausible.)
While Jews are still highly overrepresented relative to raw population share (though perhaps not among prominent entertainment industry figures) among accusers, the quantitative difference between the figure you claimed (80-95(?) %) and the actual figure (maybe 30-60%) is large enough that, Ship of Theseus style, it makes a qualitative difference in the veracity of your claim.
Additionally, you have provided no reason to think that the motivating force behind the essay was to distract people from noticing the representation of Jews among the accused. The specific articles cited as objects of criticism in the OP are from mainstream media outlets like The Guardian and The Washington Post that approach the issue from a feminist/anti-feminist, male/female approach, not a Jew/Gentile one. The broader ideology that is being criticized is feminism/social justice leftism, which, whatever one thinks of it, is not generally regarded as notably anti-Semitic (except insofar as some people consider certain criticisms of the state of Israel as anti-Semitic.)
Additionally, many of SSC’s most popular and controversial posts in the past have been critical of internet feminism (including internet feminists who are also Jewish), so this post hardly requires a new predictive “nefarious ethnic agenda” model to be explained.
Your comment really really sounds like someone making an empirically false argument on the basis of particularly noxious motivated reasoning.
This sure sounds like as good a place as any to tell the story of how I got sexually assaulted in the workplace.
I am a software engineer in San Francisco. I am a white man. I am basically at ground zero for constantly hearing about how misogyny is everywhere and we live in a rape culture and this that and the other.
So there’s this woman. Call her Alice. She is the lead technical recruiter. This means, among other things:
1) She has a direct, private line of communication with every engineering manager, including my boss, and she uses it regularly.
2) She reports to HR, which means that in any office conflict she will by default be sympathetic
3) As a technical recruiter, she knows the details of every engineer that was hired. Which means she did the background check on me and knows things that I don’t even know about me. Which means she knows my salary. Which means she knows where I live and all my contact info.
In short, it means she occupies an implicit position of soft power over me.
Additionally, she is the leader of the company’s internal LGBT club. She is the lead of the company’s “Allies” club, which is the club for social justice activism. And, finally, she got a manager fired (for good reason) over a sexual assault incident, and openly brags about how she struck one against the patriarchy for doing this.
In other words, she should have known better.
—-
It’s one of my teammate’s birthdays, and so about 15 of us are out for happy hour drinks. The crowd is mostly engineers, but there’s a few managers there as well as her. It’s happy hour, only like 5:30, and most people have had a respectable _one_ drink. The group is split about half inside, drinking and eating and being merry, and half outside, smoking.
I get up to go outside and smoke/hang out with the others. I walk up to a circle of 1 manager, 3 engineers, and her. As soon as I walk up to the group, she grabs my head and gives me a big ol drunk kiss.
I have a mini-heart attack, worried that somehow, due to who I am and who she is, and the manager that just saw this, _somehow_ this is going to be turned into “eqdw sexually harassed the recruiter” and I am going to get fired and deported.
Everyone there, they all saw it. They said nothing, everyone played it off like it didn’t happen.
I freak out and go back inside. She follows me, sits down right beside me, and starts trying to snuggle up on me. Again, at a fucking work happy hour event where this would, if the roles were reversed, be grounds for immediate termination.
I try to keep my distance from her but I don’t want my night to be ruined. Eventually, most people go home, and there’s only four people left: me, her, and two engineers (call them Bob and Dave). Bob & Dave want to go to some other bar so we all start walking over there.
Once we start walking, Bob & Dave get ahead of us and harasser moves in on me. Grabs my hand, starts walking as if we’re hand holding, and repeatedly tries to kiss me while we’re walking down the sidewalk. By this point in the night, she is visibly drunk while the rest of us are sobering up.
In between attempts to kiss me, she drunkenly mumbles about OH MY GOD LOOK AT DAVE HE’S SO FUCKING HOT I’M SO GLAD I HIRED HIM (Dave had been hired one week previously) I JUST WANT TO GET WITH HIM DON’T YOU THINK HE’S HOT?!?!?!?
In other words, she used her privileged position as the gatekeeper of our engineering team, to specifically hire someone based purely on the fact that she wanted to fuck him. Then, she pulls this shit on me, in front of half a dozen coworkers, including a manager, specifically to make him jealous.
We all head to the train to get home, and she gets off first. Once she was gone, I turn to Dave and give him an abridged version of what happened: she did this to me, I have no fucking idea why, but I’m pretty sure she was trying to make you jealous. So, like, FYI. He says thanks but I’m not single. And then we go home.
I would have gone to HR with this, but for the fact that (for unrelated reasons) I was planning to quit a few weeks after that incident. It didn’t seem worth it, risking my employer fucking with my work visa when I’m going to leave anyway.
—-
I tell this story and everyone (everyone who knows her, anyway) always react the same way: holy shit dude, she’s making out with you and you’re _upset_ at this? You see, Alice is very attractive, and most dudes probably want to get with her. But it’s really hard to communicate just how horrifying this was to me. Because this woman is a woman who goes around bragging about getting men fired for sexual harassment. It’s like she saw a SJW stereotype online and actively aspired to be that. She wears a pin on her bag that says “kill all men”, ffs. She is in the HR org. One tiny little fib from her, and what she did to me would have been a career-ending move, for me.
And then, just twisting the knife, is that the only reason she did this was so that she could manipulate _someone else_ on the engineering team.
This woman is a predator. She exerts significant influence over the engineering organization via veto rights on new hires, and she exerts significant influence over upper management as the one who formally represents both LGBT and Social Justice concerns directly to the CEO.
She will continue to enjoy complete immunity from any consequences of her actions. She will continue to be able to get people fired, if she feels like it. She will continue to bias hiring in the direction of engineers she thinks are fuckable. She will continue to pull these shenanigans, influencing people, fucking with them for the lulz. And there’s NOTHING. I. CAN. EVER. DO. ABOUT. IT.
Because sexual assault is a gendered issue, and nobody gives a fuck when it happens to men.
Should you ever need to speak with someone, 1in6.org offers 24/7 online support for men and boys coping with sexual abuse: https://1in6.org/chat-with-someone/.
+1 to 1in6. They save lives.
This is certainly twisted behavior.
I really can’t assess a total stranger’s soul, so I don’t know if this is malicious power tripping or normal straight female flirting warped into something evil by LGBT and the rest of the SJ social package.
Either way, I sympathize with the anxiety she inflicted on you.
I’ve encountered this too, and the only explanation I’ve been able to find has been Cluster B Personality Disorders combined with near-total impunity.
But I have a horrible, sinking feeling that the “total impunity” part is the only necessary element and every personality will act disordered in that circumstance.
Absolute power corrupts absolutely?
Yes, I too have a horrible sinking feeling that you don’t need a specific neural disorder to react thus to having total impunity.
Then maybe notice that the “structural oppression” narrative grants exactly that to members of the “oppressed” groups.
Way ahead of you there, buddy.
Not everyone will become evil when given power.
The people who don’t are the abnormal ones, though.
Hmm, I think I share this position.
That there are people who wouldn’t use limitless power to optimize the world, or that they are the exception?
The ring of Gyges. For which most powerful people have had a servicable substitute throughout history. But yes, this is one case where we should want to do away with the thing, not hand it out to the people who haven’t had it before.
My sympathies, friend. You were entirely correct that there was nothing you could do; because despite the fevered attempts by certain parties to pretend otherwise, power is inherently situational, and no amount of post-hoc rationalisation will make it otherwise. You did the correct thing in leaving her sphere of influence as quickly as possible in order to protect yourself.
I will note that from my own experience it is actually quite likely that her declarations of being attracted to the other guy on the team were as much intended to provoke jealousy in you as anything else.
Scary story.
My most cynical interpretation is that she was so far down the SJW path that men were basically subhumans in her mind. So maybe engaging in sexual mind/power games for her own amusement was morally permissible. It’s all “punching up” after all.
If you punch up and you don’t get hit back, you probably weren’t punching up.
That’s a bad story and you have my sympathies. And the real trouble that needs to be rooted out here is the attitude you describe: “holy shit dude, she’s making out with you and you’re _upset_ at this?”
We’ve had discussion on here of the Weinstein scandal and some asking “but how is this unethical to trade sex for roles/how have these young actresses been harmed if they get a job out of it?”
Well, I hope your story shows why it’s unethical and how people can be harmed by someone in a position of power abusing that power for their own sexual benefit.
I mean, I don’t know your company or your office, and certainly we see with Uber, for example, that some places have really bad practices about dealing with sexual harassment. But.
It seems likely to me that if you complained about her to the head of HR, regardless of their personal feelings on the subject, they’d probably reprimand her and tell her to stay the hell away from you, just to head off possible liability. To the extent that they didn’t, you’d probably have a course of action against the company.
I am not a lawyer, just someone who’s had to sit through manager sexual harassment training.
That is not so. The main thing you can do about it is unsavory — you could tell your story, names included, to any number of rightish culture warriors. But you have the option.
Post your story to Glassdoor, after you leave. Name names.
Ugh, there is probably a long comment I could write about this, but I’m not sure I have time at the moment. But, to be brief:
The important thing here isn’t numbers but rather causal pathways.
This is one of my big objections to a lot of this sort of stuff.
Without you providing more details it’s hard to say much, but shouldn’t the numbers be pretty suggestive of what the actual causal pathways are (as opposed to the causal pathways that we might imagine exist for whatever internal reasons seem relevant to us)?
Perhaps I’m misunderstanding your point, but if the argument is that the figures for the number of men who are sexually harassed aren’t as informative because the “causal pathways” permit harassment of women to a degree disproportionate with those numbers (e.g. higher than 3:1), then I would feel skeptical about whether the “causal pathways” being discussed are being selectively chosen.
I’m not sure I’m understanding your take either, but I think I read “causal pathways” as the opposite of what you do?
To toss out something concrete: I expect harassment by Fortune 500 CEOs to be perpetrated >= 94% by men. That’s a massively gendered gap, except that this is what Scott has called ‘framing for heat instead of light’. I just restated the gender ratio for that sample; it’s only evidence of unequal offending of the number is noticeably higher than 94%.
So as I read Sniffnoy, there’s a strong causal pathway for male Fortune 500 CEOs to harass, and almost no pathway for female Fortune 500 CEOs to do so. I’d expect similar results for governors and Congressmen. Given that the people near the peak of status/power in American society are usually men, the raw numbers are going to be determined not just by the rate at which men and women harass but the rate at which they have easy chances to do so.
It’s probably impossible to test this by measuring harassment ratios among powerful people, because the evidence is so hard to get. But it might be informative to investigate less-gendered power dynamics like employee/customer and see if those have less-gender-skewed harassment.
It looks like the dam might finally be bursting on years of gay pederasty harassment rumors this week with top opera conductor James Levine. And today, director Bryan Singer got fired from the Freddie Mercury biopic.
These cases will probably get redefined from “pederasty” to “pedophilia” in The Narrative, however, as with the Catholic priest scandals.
I’m sorry, what’s the difference?
Pedophilia is sexual attraction to prepubescent children of either sex. Pederasty is homosexual activity with post-pubescent male youths.
See Plato’s “Symposium” for a long salute to pederasty.
The currently-breaking James Levine scandal involving America’s top opera conductor running a sort of pederastic cult among aspiring teenage male musicians would seem pretty familiar to ancient Athenians.
Not many of the Catholic priest scandals involved actual pedophilia, but The Narrative explains it that way to distract from most of the perpetrators being lonely and often alcoholic gay men with fairly normal homosexual desires.
Pederasty seems to be more common in the West at high levels of civilizational accomplishment, such as in ancient Athens or in British upper class educational institutions or in elite levels of Imperial Germany before 1914. Something similar might be true for samurai Japan.
On the other hand, pederasty is common among Afghan warlords.
At least to the folk I’ve talked with, the framing as pedophilia rather than ephebophilia seems neither focused solely on homosexuals (cfe Moore), nor intended as a distraction from modes of sexual desire so much as an overt condemnation of matters that might otherwise be less condemned (again, cfe Moore).
I’d be interested to know where and how you’re getting that number on the Catholic priest scandals. The Jay Report had more than 20% of abuse targeting children under 11 and 60% under 14. That’s pretty iffy even by the Plato standard.
I’m also not sure ‘fairly normal’ is the right term, even outside of the normal issues of heat vs light. Gay men tend to allow broader age differences than the general population, so in the sense of intergenerational relationships perhaps, but even in areas with actively enforced sodomy laws there’s been a difference between going after a college student as a professor and going after a high school student as a teacher. Not out of higher principles or even the tedium of dealing with brats; there’s just a lot of physical characteristics androphiles look for that aren’t there yet.
From what I’ve read I often hear women say one big thing about sexual harassment is the strength disparity between men and women. Women seem to be very aware of the fact that most men could easily overpower them if they wanted to, while the opposite doesn’t usually apply. Not saying this disproves your point but it’s something to take into consideration.
I’m tall, thin and didn’t work out while growing up in a rough neighborhood. The fear of being assaulted while walking was real. One time two men even blocked the bike trail I was cycling on, spoiling my previous feeling of safety while on a bike.
An utterly average man is physically stronger than ~97-98% of the worlds women.
Of course above average women and bellow average men mean that sampling pairs of men and women any particular pair has much better odds of the woman being the physically stronger of the 2 and is only a little less common than male female pairs where the taller is female.
But then there’s also confidence, I once read an interesting argument from a guy that even though he’s small and comparatively weak his gut feeling still tells him he’ll be fine if someone attacks him. That gut feeling probably isn’t correct but it means he doesn’t spend life afraid which is a boon in it’s own right.
I can understand how this is a serious factor in many harassment situations but not in many others — it seems to me that it’s highly relevant how secluded the surrounding environment is.
This certainly seems true in settings like “cornered in a club”, especially since size/strength enables not only safety but a low-key response. (That is, self-defense training might let someone win a fight against a larger aggressor, but sheer size lets one just push past a harasser without violence.)
But when we’re talking about the recent media examples, it doesn’t really seem relevant. Pretty much no one has raised “fear of physical violence” as a concern here, because the harassment is coming from people with non-physical power over their victims. (Roy Moore is perhaps the exception, it sounds like he mixed force with social threats.) Some of the offenses happened in totally pubic settings (Al Franken), while others were perpetrated by men who were on a physical level not terribly menacing (Garrison Keillor).
“In a club” is a place where I might expect a low level of sexual harassment to be tolerated, mostly because we’re conditioned to treat it as an aggressively sexual / flirtatious place, and the line between “aggressive flirting” and “harassment” is not a bright one.
But the club is also a place where, if a woman loudly objects to a man’s behavior, that man is likely to be physically assualted by his fellow club goers, and even more likely to be physically ejected from the premises by the staff.
For game theoretic reasons if nothing else. What good is a club that women are afraid to go to?
This is an ironic typo…
Harvey Weinstein may also be an example where his greater size and strength made a difference. People keep mentioning how big he is, and he was actually physically violent– in public– and no one did anything about it.
Status and strength blur into each other in these stories.
I find that kind of argument really dubious because if a man would defend himself against a woman to the point of hurting her, he’s going to be seen as the bad guy. This is besides all the incidents of a grope from a man earning him at least a slap. Physical strength might be the least important factor here, though I can understand if this is purely a mental thing.
Sorry if I am being dense, but if the polls show that there is one harassed man for every three harassed women, shouldn’t you have written that men are around 25% of the total harassment victims, instead of 30%?
Look at second paragraph you quoted. Numbers vary with survey; it’s noisy. He’s just rounding to a ratio of small whole numbers.
Thanks, I fail at ratios, changed.
Since you are still editing, may I abuse your patience once more?
If you are using the only this data and you mean that 6% of women are harassers, then knowing 11 women gives a chance of ~49% of knowing at least one harasser (1-0.94^11). Not sure this warrants a “probably”. Among 50 women, though, the chance is more than 95% of finding at least one harasser.
(I know I am nitpicking now, but then someone on The Other Side would do it sooner or later)
+1 for nitpicking.
Another +1 here. I jumped immediately to the comments to see if anyone had already pointed this out when I got to that sentence.
I’d recommend “more than 17”, 6% is approximately 1/17. The actual probability that at least one out of 18 randomly-selected members of a population has some trait assuming a 6% occurrence of that trait is over 2/3, which I think fits most people’s definition of “probably”.
You changed the wrong sentence. Saying it’s a 3:1 ratio is OK, but a 3:1 ratio means that the opening sentence should say 25% instead of 30% (because 75:25 is 3:1).
Then you get people like Emily Lindin saying “Here’s an unpopular opinion: I’m actually not at all concerned about innocent men losing their jobs over false sexual assault/harassment allegations,” and “Sorry. If some innocent men’s reputations have to take a hit in the process of undoing the patriarchy, that is a price I am absolutely willing to pay.” — and complaints that by (actually) saying it, she was making the movement look like a witch hunt.
(I have seen, predominately, complaints about the actual evil of what she said. But not from the people cheering “believe all women” and the like.)
Has anyone ever seen Emily Lindin and Amanda Marcotte in the same room together?
I love how she is absolutely willing to pay a price that she will never personally pay.
Reminds me of a funny cartoon.
Haha, I thought that sounded familiar. 😀
That’s the attitude I was protesting with the “getting fired for being Nazi” tweet, and very little success I’ve had getting people to understand “no, this is not a good precedent, this is witch hunting”.
Sometimes I feel like the world has just gone crazy, but I presume former generations have felt the same way. The only thing that will (temporarily) change minds is some big huge explosion that takes out and damages an awful lot of those currently having paroxysms of joy over “that Nazi interviewed in the NYT got fired, his wife got fired, his brother in law got fired, and they had to flee their house over threats” and “I don’t care if innocent men are accused”.
The world’s always been crazy – consider the origin of the term “witch hunt”.
It does seem subjectively worse now than it was ten years ago, but on the other hand some people who were getting away with some pretty despicable stuff are now being punished for it. Maybe we’ll settle on a better (if still imperfect) equilibrium.
You know, I’m now at the point in my life (and fortunate enough) where I could throw a few hundred dollars at a cause.
So I kind of wanted to throw a few hundred dollars to Hovater over at GoyFundMe and say ‘hi, I’m half Jewish, and you don’t like me and I don’t like your beliefs, but I don’t like it when people get fired over their political beliefs, because, hey, then when does it stop?’.
But the 4chan guys would probably just dox me and I’d get threats from Nazis.
Wasn’t this the opinion of one of the vox/salon writers back when some new college affirmative consent policies were being discussed? That it would only work if men were afraid, and a few false accusations were a good way of getting that fear going?
https://www.vox.com/2014/10/13/6966847/yes-means-yes-is-a-terrible-bill-and-i-completely-support-it
Ezra Klein, I think this is what you were talking about?
… because they, like this woman, are sexist jerks? I’m not sure if that’s what you meant to say.
Wow, you really are in a liberal bubble.
Either that, or he’s using arguments and examples that will appeal to the Left, because that’s where most of the people whose minds he’s trying to change are. See item #7 over here.
Or both, of course.
If you’re referring to the “the same way we treat terrorism” bit, presumably he means “the same way people gendering harassment treat terrorism”?
Certainly it’s not true that your average American politician treats terrorism as a religion-neutral event, but the sort of person writing gender essays in The Guardian tends to. I read it as a call for consistency on the left, not a claim that society as a whole gets this correct.
What is that reason, and how is it inconsistent with the structural oppression hypothesis?
It’s not inconsistent with a weak version of the structural oppression hypothesis (that the amount of harassment is influenced by social structures we can change) but it’s inconsistent with a strong structural oppression hypothesis (that the amount of harassment is due solely to social factors and has nothing to do with biological factors). I really wish I could say I haven’t seen endorsements of the strong hypothesis, but I occasionally have.
To explain, men aren’t arsonists because society punishes them less harshly for it than women. They are more likely to be arsonists because of different hormones leading to different brain development that leaves them not only more impulsive, rash, and violent on average but much more likely to have a lot of those sorts of traits. The vast majority of men won’t be arsonists, burglars, muggers, or murderers but the tail end of impulsive, rash, and violent behavior will be dominated by men.
I am intrigued. You are suggesting that the fact that 80% of many crimes are committed by men and not just 80% of harassment (or whatever) is inconsistent with social factors being the main determinant of that rate. But why not? Surely this comparison just means that the social factors identified must be general to criminal offences rather than specific to harassment. For instance it could be that “social factors” lead men to be more likely to engage in reckless behaviours. I don’t actually want to defend what you have called the strong hypothesis because I don’t think it is plausible or popular among feminists. Perhaps this is how SCC sees the idea of structural oppression (which is something I want to know). But I would say nearly all feminists think that “biological factors” (in particular the difference in prevalence of functional wombs in women versus men) are deeply entwined with oppression.
No, you misunderstand me. With only the rate information at hand (which is what I was talking about), I would not suggest what you are saying. There was a reason I separated the weak and strong versions. I suggest that this + biological evidence is inconsistent with it being the sole determinant of the difference in rates. Honestly, I also think the framing of biological vs. social or even assigning fractions of causality to one and the other is also not a very good framing, but I don’t want to go too deep in the woods quite yet.
However if you’d like to continue down this route I will but I think there is more relevant evidence than just the rates. Once we bring additional evidence to bear (like what happens when you pump someone with testosterone or how behavior varies with differing amounts of hormones), I think it’s pretty clear that focusing on social determinants as the primary cause of men committing violent crimes is a mistake.
At best, you can “fix” the problem socially by intentionally treating men and women very differently but given that humans suck at intentional social engineering even if you accomplish this miracle, this is unlikely to not make men and women different in other not desired ways as well. This isn’t a well understood engineered physical system where despite possible differences in a few parameters there is some hope of applying a control scheme that brings parity. At best we get to pick how to apply social forces to compensate for some biological differences while likely sharpening or reinforcing other differences.
And I don’t want to go dig up people actually claiming it because it’s torturous to read that sort of person, and like most people they usually don’t even think clearly anyways. So let’s ignore the strong, strong one. Let’s talk weak or medium hypothesis.
This is a bizarre physical difference to focus on if we’re talking about differences in crime rates. It’s obvious but almost certainly doesn’t matter for this. Work and family patterns, yeah 100% very relevant. But here? No.
EDIT: Forgot an imporant adjective.
I think I understand you better now and the things you say make sense to me. You write convincingly about the difficulty of social engineering and perhaps the implausibility of a goal of gender parity in assailant/victimization rates. That said, I’m not sure this is an explanation of what SCC was saying… It still seems like what SCC wrote is not an argument against the systemic oppression model, even the strong one that you might be able to dig up someone actually claiming.
@Jack
Thanks. That’s fair. I think I’m maybe closer to the median on this than Scott not because of a difference in logical reasons but for more emotional reasons. I think because I’m sexually closer to the typical male mind (uncertain about Scott’s mind sexually but from what little I know seems probably true).
Or maybe the more important part is I think Scott is focused more on the performative aspect of people writing about harassment (which is endless pain if you ask me), whereas I’m focusing more on the object level.
Sociosexuality predicts sexual harassment better than sexism. The biosocial model — and not the standard sociological model (SSSM) — indicates that sexual coercion is primarily about sex, not sociopolitical power differentials like the “systemic oppression model” predicts (http://www.ehbonline.org/article/S1090-5138(17)30001-6/fulltext). This explains the sexual coercion statistics between gays and lesbians as well (gays and lesbians score higher on SOI compared to straight women and even straight men), something that the systemic oppression SSSM model utterly and fatally fails to explain. Clearly we have a pattern and a more complete modem here. When it comes to sexual harassment power is often the means but sex (i.e. sociosexuality) remains the end goal (http://faculty.law.wayne.edu/browne/documents/articles/sex%20power%20%26%20dominance_browne.pdf).
You are writing densely using a bunch of words I tried to look up. But if I understand you correctly, you are identifying what SCC called the “structural oppression model” with the idea that sexual coercion is “driven by male power, paternalism and the motive to dominate women” (quoting from the article you cited (the real one not the law journal one)). And this is contrasted with a model that suggests that the reason more men do sexual coercion is simply that men are more likely to want casual sex? Then the article you cite finds that sexual harassment is better correlated with high sociosexuality (ie wanting casual sex) than with “porn exposure, rape stereotypes and hostile sexism”.
If I have you right, a few questions:
a) Whatever the merits of this view, it’s clearly not what SCC was getting at right? “[M]en constitute 80% of sexual harassers for the same reason they constitute 83% of arsonists”–ie not high sociosexuality?
b) To what extent are “porn exposure, rape stereotypes and hostile sexism” good proxies for “male power, paternalism and the motive to dominate women”?
c) Am I right in thinking this study has nothing to say about what effect “porn exposure, rape stereotypes and hostile sexism” might have on the severity or quality of harassment rather than its rate?
It’s the opposite even. Men are regularly given harsher sentences, as well as just more likely to receive punishments at all. Which makes it kind of dubious if men really are 80% or so of criminals.
Scott is alluding to the hypothesis that men are generally more deviant/criminal/anti-social, due to intrinsic biological factors, and that the difference in victims is purely a product of sexuality.
Alternatively, the structural oppression hypothesis (as Scott presents it) posits that social structures cause the disparity, and that these structures are broad and pervasive, extending beyond harassment and even beyond anti-social behaviors.
Broad social structures are not specific biological structures, thus the contradiction.
So if I think that “biological factors” are a part of “social structures” then there is no contradiction? I mean, your and the above comment makes me think SCC is responding to a poorly-specified strawperson. The least they could’ve done is tell us what “structural oppression model” they’re responding to. The actual article linked just before the aside I quoted says:
This seems to have nothing to do with a) the aside, or; b) SCC’s summary: “Their excuse was the usual – it’s not ‘structural oppression’, so it doesn’t count”. The author of the article does not say anything like, their assault doesn’t count, sexual assault is about purely social factors (whatever that would mean), biological factors have nothing to do with it, other crimes don’t have similar gender imbalances–nada.
The “structural oppression” hypothesis is that the more “privileged” groups: men, expecially straight men and straight white men, are more likely to engage in sexual assault or abusive behaviors, especially towards the more “oppressed” groups, out of a sense of entitlement and impunity, and that indeed society grants them special protections against punishment, compared to those granted to the more “oppressed” groups.
It’s easy to observe that this theory is factually false. Straight men or straight white men don’t sexually assault proportionally more than other groups of men, men in general have a larger tendency towards anti-social behaviors for reasons which are consistent with biological differences but they don’t enjoy any special protection from punishment, if anything they are punished more harshly than women for the same violations.
I agree with a lot of this, but I still must make this point:
Sexual harassment of men against women is inherently far more threatening than the other way around because of the inherent threat of physical overpowering and rape.
When women make unwelcome sexual advances at me, it’s at worst really annoying. I know I can easily take pretty much anybody in a fight, so there is a clear upper limit to how bad it can get. For women in the same situation, the sky – or more literally a grave – is the limit.
Just something to keep in mind when comparing the numbers.
The difference in physical strength matters, although I think in the recent cases in the media mostly because it affects our lizard brain behavior. But the grave is such a rare limit and so severely punished (because murder) that I’m not sure it makes sense to ignore the fact that women can kill men they are harassing in other ways if they really want to.
This might be true for you (and it’s usually but not always true for me; I have once been significantly more scared of something much worse than mere annoyance and not without reason), but it’s not true for all males. And I don’t mean because of the strength thing.
I agree. I think it’s reasonable to point out that women have more to fear from stranger-sexual-harassment, given the physical power differentials, but it’s plausible to me that men have more to fear from non-stranger-sexual-harassment, given the social power differentials.
For an example in this discussion thread, I point to the comment by eqdw above.
It’s certainly possible to imagine a man acting toward a woman in the manner which eqdw describes, but I suspect that if a complaint were lodged, a female victim would be more successful than a male victim.
Similarly, although it was male-on-male and therefore not entirely on-point to this discussion, Terry Crews’ story of when he was sexually assaulted illustrates the irrelevance of physical dominance when social power is the controlling factor. The fact that Terry Crews could undoubtedly win a fight to the “grave” doesn’t change the fact the social dynamics that make it hard for male victims of such harassment / assault.
This. I get uncomfortable if y’all reverse the evil stupidity of feminism and act like rape is a non-problem, it’s only a boo word for this annoying sexual harassment… occasionally a woman gets raped and killed by a mentally disturbed male misfit who literally hates women and has overpowered her just by being a man.
You know, I really don’t think Weinstein being able to physically overpower aspiring actresses was the operative factor there.
And this is, as sexual harassment training (at least in California) points out, grossly overestimated in the minds of the general populace. Almost all college rapes are by a perpetrator known to the victim, and often the result of one or more intoxicated parties.
I am unclear exactly how well this generalizes to the general population, but I expect reasonably well. We should be afraid of men (raping && killing) women similarly to how we fear men being mass-shooters, not in the way we fear men being sexual harassers.
(This is one of the many reasons I hate the conflation of intoxicated non-consent with violent non-consent with a-consent. If you mix the statistics, people have no idea what they need to be afraid of.)
The stats were not collated with the idea of giving people reasonable notions of what they need to be afraid of.
I see most of the recent conversation being about what happens after the harassment, when physical power differences are irrelevant but social power reigns.
Being afraid of someone physically assaulting you or murdering you is likely irrational in most situations given the rates of such things occurring, especially if we talk about otherwise safe situations. If we are dealing with a irrational fear then why don’t we ask people to condition themselves out of it the same way we demand people condition themselves to not have negative reactions to people that look different?
If we do accept that male sexual harassment is worse because men are stronger then the narrative needs to change from “men are bad” to “mens greater physical strength means we need to hold them to higher standards of behaviour than women”. You can’t really justify the current narrative that way.
Whenever the two people are alone, there is always the possibility of rape, and you can be sure the woman is very aware of that. It’s a perfect crime in that it leaves no evidence. Murder is far more unlikely and messy, and I regret choosing the word “grave” for a catchy turn of phrase.
I challenge this statement. Even assuming a condom is used, which isn’t a 100% assumption, finding some amount of genetic material is by no means impossible. Getting anybody to run the tests on the sample and the accused is another matter, but that’s not really what we’re talking about here.
I will also, in an admittedly nitpicky way, say that I don’t really agree with the absoluteness of your primary point either. I know a woman who carries roughly two knives on her person at any given time, and knows how to use them, as well as some martial arts. While I am not saying that this is a necessary, expected, or reasonable precaution for all women to take, I would be more than slightly surprised to find out that she has any serious fears of being raped in a one-on-one situation with any of the weak, never-been-in-a-fight nerds that she hangs out with.
Evidence for sex is easy to come by, evidence for rape less so. Admittedly, there’s a strong push by people who say to always believe women to always assume rape but in a legal system which functions based on the presumption of innocence it’s really hard to get conclusive evidence for rape.
Fair enough.
No, you can’t.
“I know I can easily take pretty much anybody in a fight”
Off-topic: If you don’t mind, I’m curious what your background is that justifies this (rather strong) statement.
Yeah seriously – that’s one of the most Dunning-Krueger things I’ve ever read.
Every guy who is actually fantastically great at fighting got that way by training constantly and getting beaten up tons and tons of times. Going through that makes you respect the capabilities of random strangers. Not having gone through that means that you’re speaking from ignorance.
I’ve studied martial arts for twenty years, but I wouldn’t want to fight a woman half my weight if she was carrying a $10 knife and I wasn’t. I’d still think twice if I was.
I suspect the media (and maybe D&D monks, if you’re a nerd) have warped people’s analysis of violence. They can understand that you don’t bring a knife to a gun fight, but not what a bad idea bringing kung fu to a knife fight is.
It wouldn’t be safe for her to fight you either though, which really puts a damper on her ability to bully you with a cheap knife if she is at all sane and has anything to lose. Knives also don’t escalate threats smoothly and can be taken in a momentary lapse of attention.
I know the time I was sexually harassed I wasn’t at all concerned that she might have a knife, but if the large strength disparity had been in the other direction I’d have been pretty terrified.
There was that great bit from MAD:
Jack be nimble
Jack be quick
Jack meet mugger
Jack give kick
Jack show quickness
Jack show skill
Jack learn bullet
Quicker still.
I’m a man and am talking about female opponents.
I’m also taller than average and not entirely out of shape.
You are delusional.
How do you think that self-defense court case will go, exactly?
What’s delusional about it exactly? I think society in generally is deeply deluded about an average woman’s chances in a fight against an average man. Having been in a few fights with both men and women I was surprised at just how easy it was to control the latter, but not the former. You’re mainly thinking about how to subdue the woman without hurting her. Weapons change the situation obviously.
None of these starlets who played butt-kicking babes in Weinstein’s Tarantino movies seemed to be able to kick Harvey’s butt.
Funny how that works.
Weinstein wasn’t able to overpower his victims because of his MMA skills. He could have been a 90lb weakling and done the same thing. It was his influence in the Hollywood power structure that did it.
I suspect if he’d gone around beating up the women who turned him down, rather than just getting them blackballed, his crimes would have caught up with him a lot more quickly.
Nit: Weinstein did physcially overpower at least some of his victims, including in one case the boyfriend of a woman he was trying to harass. But only a minority of the Weinstein harassment cases, and maybe Roy Moore forty or so years ago, and I think none of the other harassment allegations that have made for such juicy headlines of late. We are primarily talking about a sort of harassment that occurs without the victims needing to be physically overpowered and in contexts where it is highly unlikely that great violence would be used to overcome resistance.
But our society absolutely sucks at teaching people to rationally assess the threat of violence. To a first approximation, all women are taught to fear male violence always as they are utterly helpless against it, and all men are taught not to fear violence at all because a Real Man ™ can take care of himself in a fight. I expect that this does have some effect on the perception and reporting of sexual harassment.
Sounds pretty badass.
How do you rate your odds against a couple of cops armed with pistols, batons, and as much backup as they like? Because that’s what any of those women will be bringing to the fight if they decide they’d like to hurt you.
I don’t know how much of what you said actually comes into play. Most harassment isn’t done in dark alleyways. It’s done over the net or in public places, where the “inherent threat of physical overpowering and rape” isn’t a thing. I’ll concede that there might be a psychological effect, that if the harasser is stronger/bigger than you are this makes the harassment feel more severe, etc.
But on the flip side, while a woman can easily complain about male harassment and get taken seriously, men don’t get such a recourse. So it also makes sense that women would probably complain about it more, since there’s no point for men to complain about it if no action would be taken anyway. To compare to domestic abuse situations, women-on-men domestic abuse usually becomes extremely severe before the police gets involved.
Also there’s various other social effects for men to under-report harassment (admitting weakness, etc.), though I admittedly haven’t read the studies that Scott’s citing, so maybe they controlled for that somehow.
“When women make unwelcome sexual advances at me, it’s at worst really annoying. I know I can easily take pretty much anybody in a fight, so there is a clear upper limit to how bad it can get.”
There is no upper limit to how bad it can get. “Hell hath no fury …” and all that. Realistically, you’d have to at least worry about her turning the story on its head, in which case you’d be pretty much done.
In modern society, physical power is much less important than social power. Most sexual harassment is abuse of social, not physical, power. Weinstein is a perpetrator, Terry Crews is a victim.
A woman slapping a guy for pinching her ass is totally socially acceptable. A man hitting a woman for turning down his sexual advance is not. Social power is much less gendered.
Does anyone know the reference? As SCC’s previous argument has been summarized here, it sounds like an uninformed take on the well-trodden sameness/difference debate in feminist theory.
I don’t buy this argument. Like you, I’d say I’ve been sexually harassed by three or four women in my life, though it wasn’t til the recent scandals that I look on it that way. Each has been an isolated incident (in one woman’s case, two or three times at parties). This is nothing compared to what my female colleagues face day-in and day-out in multiple contexts in both professional and social settings – they have to keep track of who to be alone with and who not to be.
I think the relevant statistic would be that of incidents of sexual harassment, how many happen to women and are perpetrated by men. I could be wrong, but my guess is that it would be much higher than 3:1. Surveys asking for people to whom it has happened ‘at least once’ aren’t very useful, because if sexual harassment happened a few times in a lifetime to each person, it wouldn’t be much of a societal problem.
As many other commenters have pointed out, statistically men don’t have to fear that sexual harassment will lead to them being physically overpowered – I wouldn’t be afraid to be alone in a room with any of the women I mentioned the way an actress would with Weinstein. Moreover, I’ve never been in a situation (or seen my male friends be in a situation) where their career prospects depended on sleeping with someone, whereas I’ve had female friends give up on advancement within an organisation because they knew it was a barrier. I just don’t see the equivalence.
One interesting question is whether because men are still disproportionately in positions of power, they have disproportionate opportunity to harass and get away with it (I presume this would be the position taken by the gender-is-a-social-construct crowd?). Nevertheless, in the world we live in, I think focusing on sexual harassment by men (of both men and women) fits the facts better.
I’m confident that ratios of repeat offenders do not match across gender groups either, which also supports the strategy of focusing primarily on male perpetrators.
There are two possible cases here
A: A woman who is the best person for promotion X will only get it if she sleeps with the boss.
B: A woman who is not the best person for promotion X will get it anyway if she sleeps with the boss.
Cases of A are discrimination against women, while cases of B are arguably discrimination against men, since they represent a career path only open for women.
I’m genuinely curious how relatively common cases of A vs B are, but I don’t expect there is a lot of academic research on this topic?
Insitinct tells me *B* is not that common. In large institutions, a manager has a lot of power to stall a career or generally make someone miserable, but doesn’t have that much power to promote a favourite unilaterally without corporate oversight. Basically I think even if the average boss _wanted_ to reward sex with advancement, it’d be hard, whereas punishing denial of sex is much easier. Note that the women who denied Weinstein sex had their reputations ruined in Hollywood, whereas few of the ones who slept with him became superstars.
*A* is likely more common in industries where individuals have extremely broad decision making power (e.g. Weinstein) or low-level industries like restaurants where you can promote someone to assistant manager or something. In the corporate world I’ve more often seen the hiring of a girlfriend or mistress to some bullshit position than promoting an existing employee you’re having an affair with, but you’re absolutely right that actual data would be better.
Your model of B for women is way off.
I have never, ever, not a single time, heard a woman express gratitude or hope that she can find a workplace where she will be treated extra well if she sleeps with her boss. I suspect this is fairly representative of 99.9% of women for at least 3 reasons. First, giving people special treatment for sexual favors is also bad for ALL THE OTHER EMPLOYEES, not just men. Second, it’s gross and creepy for someone to OFFER to give you special treatment in exchange for sex (which most people do not want!), and ruins the tone of any future professional relationship. Third, anecdotally, you rarely find B without A–there’s ALWAYS an implication that if you turn down someone powerful enough to help you, they’ll hurt your career. (Bonus fourth: everyone often thinks they’re the best person for the job, so even a hypothetical boss trying to do B will come across as coercive to the target employee most of the time.)
With 90% confidence: B is not more pleasant for women in the workplace than A is.
Sure, even if this a career path only available to women, that doesn’t mean women appreciate it or would want to use it.
Then again, the few who did would hardly go around telling their coworkers about it. I’ve never heard a man talk about his sexual harassment, but I don’t think that means it never happens.
Here is perhaps the key insight: The woman in these cases may not be the most qualified for the promotion, and would not get the offer were it not for the possibility of sex. That is, as the woman, you may not know if you’re in scenario A or B.
Christina Pazsitzky did specifically say on Joe Rogan’s podcast when discussing the Weinstein scandal that she would appreciate an explicit option B.
I don’t think the specific numbers matter that much. The general argument seems not to be “it happens so much more to women that we should focus on them to maximize effectiveness” but “even if it does happen to men it doesn’t matter as much because structural oppression”. For the latter, it’s irrelevant how many men are victims of harassment how many times, other than really high numbers casting doubt on the “structural oppression” argument. It’s much more important to deal with the underlying assumptions directly. And, as many already pointed out, it’s men who have it harder to get claims of harassment against them recognized. Also, I think we should work with the number we have, not with our assumptions.
What industry are you in?
One point about making every problem “systemic”.
If control of the structures and power within institutions is what you crave to acquire, what better way to grab that power but to claim that all societies ills are systemic and this institutions need to be repaired. Of course those repairs are beholden to a political strategy and belief system.
And in so many of these cases the belief system the SJWs claim will fix things is the worst most violent political system in the history of the world…
Well yes, the “systemic oppression” ideology is evil. Under no circumstances should my disagreements with Scott be taken for agreement with THEM.
How does this line of thought differentiate actually systemic problems in the sense of problems needing broad institutional responses?
Actually systemic problems involves improving policies or people with bad behavior. Racist or sexist power grabs involve the assumption that everyone of a certain race or gender is a problem and that everyone or another race or gender is automatically better; and thus seeking to replace one race and/or gender by another.
So the problem is the assumption that some people are “automatically better” rather than identifying a problem as systematic? It seems to me that assumption will lead to all sorts of pernicious results and that when institutions are infected with that assumption those results can become institutional. But the “belief system” (quoting jw’s comment) being criticized now isn’t the identification of problems as systematic but the assumption you mention. I draw out this distinction because while SJWs certainly care about systematic problems, they do not explicitly make the assumption you are talking about.
Sociosexuality predicts sexual harassment better than sexism. The biosocial model — and not the standard sociological model (SSSM) — indicates that sexual coercion is primarily about sex, not sociopolitical power differentials like the “systemic oppression model” predicts (http://www.ehbonline.org/article/S1090-5138(17)30001-6/fulltext). This explains the sexual coercion statistics between gays and lesbians as well (gays and lesbians score higher on SOI compared to straight women and even straight men), something that the systemic oppression SSSM model utterly and fatally fails to explain. Clearly we have a pattern and a more complete modem here. When it comes to sexual harassment power is often the means but sex (i.e. sociosexuality) remains the end goal (http://faculty.law.wayne.edu/browne/documents/articles/sex%20power%20%26%20dominance_browne.pdf).
This post is well-thought-out, structured fairly well, and contains numerous references to hard cold facts, as well as attempting to present a case for its thesis even to people who disagree with its core premises.
In the light of that, the only possible way forward is for someone to leak it to Gizmodo and then get Scott fired for his “misogynist screed” while he’s summarily monstered in the entire Anglosphere press.
When an argument hits your eye like a big pizza pie
That’s (D) amore…
I agree with the general thrust of this essay, but:
“I mean, statistically, some of them have to be. According to the German study, 6% of women admit to being harassers. Know more than ten women? One of them’s probably a harasser. Don’t know which one it is? Then maybe you can feel a little sympathy for the men who don’t know which of their same-gender friends is a harasser either.”
This paragraph might be a little bit weak, using a 6% result from a survey. That’s dangerously close to Lizardman’s Constant. The surrounding point is a good one, though, which I’d hate to see gone.
I’m a little worried about this point too. There are all kinds of bubble effects, where most certain features are concentrated highly in certain subcultures but almost completely absent in others. Our host has talked repeatedly about how none of the people he knows are creationists even though they make up half the country.
Yes – those 6% could be all the women working in health care, or being of French descent, or have failed high school – in short, belong to an isolated group, not relevant to a random SJW woman.
Another obvious thing is that the number of harasser does not necessarily (not likely, even) correspond to the number of harassed. If one in thousand men harass ten women each, then a circle of hundred friends is likely to contain a victim but not a perpetrator. And, of course, one would guess people would talk more loudly of being a victim than of being a perpetrator…
Unfortunately, this column reads like “all lives matter.” Regardless of whether men get harassed by women in significant numbers, we are having a moment where, finally, the evils that women are subjected to by men are being addressed and those men are rightfully being shamed and punished. Piping up about female-on-male harassment at this moment is going to look like a whataboutist attempt to halt that progress by trying to distract attention to something else.
It also looks like “to people with privilege equality looks like oppression.” Time and again, when society begins correcting horrendously unfair and biased practices, out come the defenders of liberty to insist that the resulting processes must be scrupulously fair and never tilt in the direction of the oppressed, even though they were nowhere to be found in the fight against oppression. If men have to walk on tenterhooks for a while, too bad. Sometimes the pendulum has to take a good hard swing in the other direction.
tl;dr Too soon.
Thank you for making my above point.
If Jews have to walk on tenderhooks for a while, too bad. Sometimes the pendulum has to take a good hard swing in the other direction.
After all, men are only 80% of the harassers when they’re 50% of the population. Jews at 2% of the population are (from the lists I’ve seen) upwards of 80% of the prominent credibly accused harassers to at least 50%+ from the linked list compiled by the NY Times so are far far more overrepresented – anything you can say about “men” you can say about “Jews” far more strongly.
I’m sure you’re on board with this sentiment, right?
As someone else here has already pointed out, the percentages to consider should be based on the number of Jews in positions of power or prominence, not on the general population. Controlling the banks, media, Washington, and Hollywood comes with some associated costs 🙂
Jewish media isn’t trying to hide from this topic. If you look at the Forward, the Jewish week, Haaretz, and most other non-right-wing papers (unlike the Jewish Press, for example), magazines, and websites, you will see an outpouring of discussion about the various Jewish perpetrators (newly listed – Israel Horowitz, James Levine), and about how to prevent sexual harassment and why it occurs.
If there really is a particularly out-of-proportion Jewish aspect to sexual harassment, I am completely on board with exposing it, punishing it, and curing it. That would be good for the Jews.
Regardless of whether Muslims get harassed by infidels in significant numbers, we are having a moment where, finally, the evils that women are subjected to by Muslims are being addressed and those Muslims are rightfully being shamed and punished. Piping up about infidel-on-Muslim harassment at this moment is going to look like a whataboutist attempt to halt that progress by trying to distract attention to something else.
When society begins correcting horrendously unfair and biased practices, out come the defenders of liberty to insist that the resulting processes must be scrupulously fair and never tilt in the direction of the victims, even though you were nowhere to be found during all the years that European governments covered up Muslim rape and demonized the few crusaders who desperately needed your help against the jihad. If Muslims have to walk on tenterhooks for a while, too bad. Sometimes the pendulum has to take a good hard swing in the other direction.
we are having a moment where, finally, the evils that women are subjected to by Muslims are being addressed
Are we really? I haven’t noticed.
Don’t troll.
… in that it’s a salient and rational response that gets pre-emptively bingo carded away?
As a general rule, I am only in favor of policy as a position, not as a direction.
The problem with directions is that nobody is the slightest bit concerned with going too far, because there literally is no “too far” when you are going in a direction. You just keep going. Is anybody looking out for icebergs? Is anyone making sure we don’t miss our stop? If I’m trying to get to LA from San Diego, going North is all well and fine for a bit, but by the time I reach San Francisco, you start to wonder if I really was interested in LA at all, or if I just wanted to go North. If I say “I want to go North, because LA is North”, and then after I pass LA I’m still saying “I want to go North to LA”, either I haven’t been paying attention to the map, or I didn’t really want to go to LA.
Charitably, feminism isn’t paying attention to the map, and may not even have fixed firmly in their heads what their destination looks like. Less charitably, when going North just gets better and better, why would one ever want to stop in LA? More reasonably, plenty of women don’t consistently comprehend when men are treating them as poorly as they treat other men, so it’s more like they’ll think they’re in LA once they hit San Francisco, and may be convinced to stop once they hit Sacramento.
If some random shitty movement ruins a bunch of people on their uncaring way to greatness, I can’t really work up *righteous* indignation.
However, when you’ve been preaching *equality* for over a century, saying something like “I don’t really care if there’s some inequality on the way” starts alarm bells ringing. You don’t actually care about equality? Equality only for the in-group? Do you believe in some sort of sins-of-the-father thing where boys born today are complicit in the historical oppression of women by men?
Why on earth should I trust someone who explicitly doesn’t have my interests at heart, and explicitly excepts me from the philosophical protections of the movement? Why are you not my enemy? Why should I not just redpill right now, and take everyone I can with me?
Your arguments are unhelpful, unwise, and naive.
It’s been manufactured in that way, though. That’s the problem. It’s not like some spontaneous good thing happened that bitter minded people are now trying to spoil – a narrative was carefully constructed, and continuing to oppose that narrative is somehow viewed as bad natured.
Your next door neighbour won the lottery last week. That’s a good thing, let’s not spoil things by going on about how poor you are.
Your next door neighbour won the lottery last week. You had a winning ticket too, but it was disqualified because your kind isn’t allowed to win lotteries. You come from a naturally lucky group and if you have to grub around in poverty, that is actually a good thing. In fact, let’s take your house away entirely and give it to your neighbour. Don’t spoil things by complaining about how poor you are.
1) Scott is also talking about male victims, who are not getting treated with “equality” by any stretch
2) As I (maybe) coined in the open thread “when you feel oppressed, becoming the oppressor feels like justice”. That’s not behavior we should encourage. It’s not even “an eye for an eye”, because the retaliatory ocular removal is not well targeted at the original perpetrators, whose crimes occurred in the past.
@Hyman Rosen ‘s post is a great example of Poe’s Law in action.
My guess is that if Hillary had won, then we wouldn’t be seeing all these revelations against key men in the most pro-Democratic industries. Weinstein, the key figure in all this, was a huge Clinton supporter and if his candidate had become president, that probably would have intimidated his victims for another 4 or 8 years. But with the Clintons washed up and people fearing them and their friends less these days, the dam has burst.
Keep in mind that the Clintons and Hollywood have been interconnected at covering up “bimbo eruptions” at least since early 1992 when the Clintons hired Hollywood private eye Anthony Pellicano to get dirt on Gennifer Flowers.
Pellicano’s specialty was bribing phone company employees to wiretap the victims of powerful men in the entertainment industry so they could be blackmailed into silence. He’s currently getting close to getting out of prison. The feds have his wiretapped files, but he has refused to give up the password. It would be interesting to know who is going to pay him off for his omerta when he walks out the door of prison.
My guess is that if Hillary had won, then we wouldn’t be seeing all these revelations against key men in the most pro-Democratic industries. Weinstein, the key figure in all this, was a huge Clinton supporter and if his candidate had become president, that probably would have intimidated his victims for another 4 or 8 years.
Actually, I’m more cynical than that. Weinstein seems to have lost a lot of the power he once wielded due to diminished success in recent years; he wasn’t involved with as many successful pictures and wasn’t making as much money. So Hollywood no longer had a prime interest in protecting him. I do think it’s less about which president is in power (after all, if we are to believe it, Trump is a serial harasser and rapist, and if he’s in power why wouldn’t that extend to protecting other men who are harassers and rapists?) and more about “is your star on the wane, so it’s now safe to speak up because you aren’t worth protecting any more and don’t have the same make-or-break power you used to?”
This doesn’t entirely disprove your thesis, but keep in mind that the Weinstein expose wasn’t some collective Hollywood thing– Ronan Farrow had to go a little rogue to get it out. NBC spiked the story when he was working on it for them.
Right. Various journalists have worked on Weinstein exposes over the decades, but nothing much was allowed to make it to the press until recently. Tina Brown explained how Weinstein expensively corrupted journalists to keep his misdeeds covered up:
http://takimag.com/article/the_overlord_of_oscar_bait_steve_sailer/print#axzz50O88CZZy
Once the allegations were out in public, though, it became safe for lots of his victims to come forward, because he looked to no longer be in a position to reward friends and punish enemies, and they would not be the single target. (I sort of think of this like one guy with a 6-shooter surrounded by 20 angry guys with clubs. Nobody wants to go first, and it may be that nobody ever lays a club on the gunman. But if anyone does, he’s going to be pounded into paste.)
Does “SCC”, used multiple times above, refer to Slate Star Codex (normally abbreviated SSC), or to something else?
Ctrl+F: Used exclusively by one user, seemingly in reference to points made in the article. Fair to conclude that Jack meant “SSC.”
Lol quite so.
I’m trying to recall something else Scott has been this sloppy about, and I can’t.
“Since most men are straight, most victims are women; when the men happen to be gay, they victimize men.” Did you read either the article you linked to or the source article? Here is an example from the latter:
And another:
Sure, some proportion of these harassments are by closeted, overcompensating gay people. But most of them? How do these descriptions not fit the argument that much sexual harassment is about policing gender roles? And how does that explanation not fit the structural oppression argument? From the source article of the article you linked to:
This is the sort of sloppy citation, where the article linked to completely fails to support the point, that in other circumstances you criticize at length.
I am not sure treating this on a single type of crime basis is giving us a clear picture. I have no doubt the ratio you mention is about correct: Men show overt aggression more than women from childhood and up — but women show relational aggression more than men from childhood and up as well, often in the form of reputation ruining.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicki_R._Crick
We are dealing with two black boxes here. Overt sexual aggression and its majority prevalence among men, and covert relational aggression and its majority prevalence among women, and that is the real touchy subject (not the: “what group fits more into the former black box?”) — because it means we have no choice but to treat every case on an individual basis, and that is no fun for the press that likes to appeal to the mob with grand claims about societies ills, and then come up with inane platitudes of how to fix it.
The linked article only discusses the phrase “pregnant women”.
I think the sarcasm here is less clear than you want it to be.
On a fundamental level, I interpret this post as coming down on one side of the Treating Situations Individually vs. Treating Broad Societal Patterns debate which is becoming more and more common in discussions about the social justice movement. To quote myself from another post:
Of course for my framing to be applicable in this context, we have to agree that the “men harassing women” narrative is reflective of a real social phenomenon in the first place, a view that this post (and other SSC posts) does not seem to endorse (apart from citing the fact that arsonists, thieves, etc. are predominantly men). I usually view the gender disparity in harassment as a product of entrenched gender roles in the pursuit of dating/sex which nobody seems to be directly trying to remedy (my post on that is too long to quote here). But that’s my own hobbyhorse, which I acknowledge is only supported by intuition coming from my personal experience rather than any kind of hard statistics and might be influenced by my own bias as someone who hates the “man = initiator” role.
20% of sexual harassment coming from women – to be honest, that exceeds my expectations. Maybe it’s not 20% if you think about how many incidents per person you might have? For example very attractive women / women whose professions are particularly correlated with harassment, might be a victim of multiple incidents. However this should as well apply to men. I would like there to be more research on the numbers, but then we all know how important a bias of the researchers can be. So this post is definitely an important one in the discussion.
So I wrote the number exceeds my expectations, BUT:
A little bit of a personal story: I am a woman, I work in a tech company, that have never experienced sexual harassment in a workplace/university. I’ve just had an big discussion with my male coworkers about the #metoo hashtag and the google affair. Everyone I met is appalled by the scale of female harassment and very reluctant to talk about male victims.
However I can imagine myself easily as being a boss and being a dick and harassing someone intentionally (because I would not have enough empathy in me and would consider it funny). Just because I would not know better? (I actually have been a manager for a short period of time and maybe I was not sexually harassing anyone, I definitely was a dick to some people, male and female). I try to be more considerate now, which is easy as I am not anyone’s boss anymore!
However I think that talking about male victims will actually be beneficial to women, as it is against a stereotype of a fragile female. Talking about women’s harassment is also talking about women being in a position of power, which is a rare occurence. Putting them in the spotlight on equal grounds as men to me sounds so… like gender equality!
20% of harassment coming from women doesn’t imply 20% of women are guilty of harassment, yes. Repeat offenders are prevalent in both men and women, from what I’ve seen of the data.
Your perspective on talking about male victims helping women is interesting, and I hope that it would, and will, play out like that.
If you don’t mind, would you try to come up with some of the things that have been closest to harassment that you’ve dealt with in education and the workplace? I’m trying to gather general impressions from women who have and have not been harassed on what the boundaries of those terms are. For a similar reason, would you mind describing your personality in a few words? A female friend of mine, who paints a similar picture to you, is wondering how much personality plays into ignoring/not noticing and deterring harassment. (If you’d prefer not to talk about this, please don’t feel obliged.)
> 20% of harassment coming from women doesn’t imply 20% of women are guilty of harassment, yes.
> Repeat offenders are prevalent in both men and women, from what I’ve seen of the data.
yes so I was wondering how gender ratio of harassment victims change when you aggregate by 1) person 2) incident
So I have this 2 situations pop into my mind:
My current company – a work colleague at a work party TALKED to me a lot, when I was drunk. We took a cab home together, as we lived in the same area. I was really drunk, my colleague was drunk too, we said goodbye to each other and everyone went their way. Next day I was asked by CEO if everything was ok, if I was not treated unkindly in any way yesterday.
Academia – I have been on a conference, got drunk and one of the professors, who was apparently known as a womanizer TALKED to me a lot. Another professor made one of my closest colleagues sit down with us to make sure I will be ok, and he told him to get me back later safe to my room.
And so just to be clear, I find this considerate reactions a very positive thing and I do not feel like it makes me being treated less professionally in other circumstances!
I am a bit nerdy and awkward, prefer to stay at home than go out, also married with children. I had one-time incidents of actual harassment as a young teenager, always from some random much older man (a salesperson, a bus passenger, hotel staff).
Ah, I see – sorry, I see that I misunderstood your initial comment. I also would be interested in that data.
Hmm, thank you – that’s helpful data. Would it be a fair summary to say that even accounting for potentially different models of what harassment entails, you do not seem to have been harassed at all within your educational /workplace environment, and that your personality and presentation are unlikely to have substantially deterred potential aggressors for intimidation reasons?
20% seems low, to me.
It might be that I get harassed disproportionately more than most men because I am unusual and/or attractive – but I have observed other men getting sexually harassed, as well. That might again be another filter, perhaps a social bubble – but in truth, I suspect it happens quite frequently, and that generally men just don’t react to it or pay it much attention.
Which produces an interesting question, to me – should women toughen up and react less (is part of the issue that women see it as a problem), or should men soften up and react more (is part of the issue that men don’t).
A lot of the discussion revolves around the idea that we should take harassment against men more seriously. Some here are pushing back and suggesting harassment against women should be taken less seriously. (And some arguing the disparity in seriousness is natural and/or correct.)
It shouldn’t be obvious which answer is correct; the answer only appears obvious from a gendered perspective.
A very interesting question. Either solution would be acceptable – if everybody sees harassment as a problem, then it will be easier to stop; if everyone sees harassment below a certain threshhold as not a problem, then it does not need to be stopped.
I feel like from a utilitarian standpoint, B is more advantageous, but A is more likely to have better effects in the longterm.
I know this will be dismissed as cognitively crude, but could somebody help me out by giving some famous examples of female-on-male sexual harassment? What men are famous victims of female sexual harassment? I know it would be Anecdotal Data, but I’m scratching my head trying to come up with a list …
Joseph and Pharaoh’s Wife from the Old Testament?
Did Lot’s daughters sexually harass their dad?
Did Norma Desmond sexually harass Joe Gillis in “Sunset Boulevard?”
Help me out here, please, better understand what we are talking about by providing some examples.
I don’t understand your question. The events that become famous and how they get interpreted are determined by the biases of society/the media, which give way more attention to certain kind of events and which shape a narrative around the events. As Scott argued, the bias against female-on-male sexual harassment even existing at all is so strong, that just about every case gets filtered away and those that don’t get a narrative where less blame is placed on the female perpetrator and less harm is assumed to be done to the male victim.
If you are wondering about the facts about how female-on-male sexual harassment happens in reality (rather than in meme land), you are better off looking at (the scant) research or listening to the anecdotes of normal people.
As I hinted at in a different comment…I strongly suspect that female-on-male sexual harassment is most common in places like schools. Where female adults have significant authority over teenaged males.
However, that kind of thing doesn’t generate news stories that get nationwide attention. If it happens, it get regional/local attention.
Disclosure
Do a search for Joyce McKinnney and Mormon sex in chains case for an old example.
I’m not sure what to make of those statistics.
Your proposal that 30% of harassment is female-to-male does not accord with my lived experience. I have been in the presence of many “grab them by the *#$$y” types of conversations with men — where they very casually describe behavior that is obviously harassment, and their attitude is “this is fine, though I know I can’t talk like this in public.” Perhaps women also engage in such “locker room talk” but I’m skeptical that it is the norm — and women assure me that stuff like this is rare if heard at all.
This is not to say there aren’t women harassers, but rather that we live in a culture where male harassment is normal, and permissible enough that men feel comfortable admitting to being perpetrators in the company of other men, whether they know them well or not.
This is not to say we should ignore female -> male harassment. But I don’t think it’s quite right to say “we’re ignoring 30% of the problem.”
Given that you are male, or at least viewed as male by other men, and you are aware that they only talk about this with other men, I am curious as to why you’d expect to hear anything from the female side, if the situation were parallel.
I’ve never heard the sexual harassment chat.
I’ve heard men bragging about consensual sex, but I’ve never heard anyone proudly admit to sexually harassing someone. Maybe my liberal looking face puts them off.
Actually, I remember, years ago, there was one American guy I worked with who bragged about, really dodgy stuff, and everyone hated him. If anything, I’d say the men hated him more than the women. So, maybe it’s an American culture thing.
I’m a man who has been privy to lots of “locker room” conversations between men about women, and my experience backs up what Mark is saying. Some of the conversations I’ve heard have conveyed some level of creepiness, or general sleaziness in regard to picking up women, or what some would call “objectification” of women, and in one case an enthusiastic discussion of how “hot” the rapey scene in the first Game of Thrones episode was. But none of it involved bragging about something nonconsensual. In fact, the perception of consenualness is a crucial factor in the boastful stories: IME guys want other guys to believe that women want sex with them.
I don’t know if the infamous Trump quote shows something fundamentally contrary to what is said in the all-male environments I’ve heard, or if Trump was meaning to imply that it still was consensual (if the latter, I suspect Trump was/is deluded a lot of the time about how universally attractive he is to women and is therefore guilty of sexual assault anyway).
Same here, and my friends aren’t even particularly progressive.
Agreed with Mark. Outside of the media, have heard men endorse behavior like this zero times. Saw occasional questionable behavior but roughly in line with Scott’s numbers or maybe even less male skewed. Grew up in a conservative area in the U.S. On the other hand, I did know one man who found harassing other men very funny. Consider the possibility that men behaving this way in front of you is true in your social circles but not in a lot of men’s. It’s amazing how much variation in behavior there is for reasons I can’t explain at all. I never had anyone catcall or scream epithets at me in college or before, but after I moved it happened about once a year (usually while I was walking around alone late at night).
Dammit, Scott! Stop changing my opinions to make them less acceptable in my social circles!
Perhaps an interesting data point (although I apologize for the obscure language): https://www.bt.no/btmeninger/kommentar/i/zLGrpr/Gubbeveldets-tilstand.
Based on a survey (unclear selection criteria) of 2000 comments on Facebook on two major national TV channels’ pages, they find 10% of comments are “hateful”, and that of these, 73% are perpetrated by men. If we assume the remaining 27% are from women, those numbers aren’t too far off the numbers cited here.
Interestingly, the article goes on to cite that nine out of ten banned persons are men over the age of fifty. Not, this is possibly more opinion, but it strongly hints that either harassment is factually worse when perpetuated by a man (or an old person), or – probably more likely – that it is perceived as such.
That is a rather meaningless statistic unless we know what the gender ratio is for all comments. For example, if 73% of all comments are by men, then having 73% of the hateful comments be by men means we have gender equality in hatefulness, but inequality in participation.
Yes, I agree – as I said, the selection criteria were unclear. It could also be that the comments were in response to specific news items that triggered men more than women (or vice versa). I’ve asked for the report it is based on, so we’ll see.
To pick up on that metaphor, it rather seems that harassment already is being treated the same way as terrorism. You operate on broad definitions and vague rumors, lots and lots of innocents get droned, and it somehow doesn’t seem to help that much.
It always perplexed me when mainstream media outlets consider something “structural oppression” but think themselves as opposed to this. You are the structure! If there’s anything society deems unacceptable, mainstream media would undoubtedly be on that side by definition. This isn’t always a bad thing but it needs to be acknowledged.
I also wonder if the numbers for male victims are too low. This reminds of a comment I’ve seem from a man who opposed a change to rape laws, not because he thought of it from an outside perspective and couldn’t see himself as a victim but because under the new legislation he would be considered a rape victim. If men aren’t willing to come to terms with being a victim of rape, how would it look different with sexual harassment? Maybe there is something similar going on with women not considering something harassment because it happened to a man.
This brings me to the argument that people only bring up men because we want to diminish the impact of the bad thing*. Which got me enraged the first time I heard it because it clearly wasn’t my experience. But I’ve come to think it might be true, that we get much more angry if something happens exclusively to women. And it makes me sick to think about.
* This isn’t always about harassment, so I’m going to be very vague about what it could be.
Scott, you are overlooking a large constituency, namely people like myself who think that the definition of “sexual harassment” has become far too broad. Obviously the statistics are not possible to parse in this fashion, but I would hazard that a large percentage of the 30% are things I and many others would not constitute as sexual harassment, like the hair tousling/butt bumping incident listed in your examples.
On a related note, I would assume that the numbers of male on male harassment are bumped up by two factors, the first being straight males who find any interest from other men uncomfortable, no matter how casual or nonthreatening, and the second being sexual harassment of straight males by straight males for dominance reasons (See any fraternity, ever)
In the post just above, I’ve argued that there are two kinds of people arguing for talking about harassment of men. Those concerned about men and those trying to claim harassment isn’t as prevalent as thought. Both groups are often put together and there’s certainly some overlap.
Given the large number of responses from men who are saying “yes, I’ve been harassed but I didn’t mind/I kinda liked it”, should we conclude that most sexual harassment is a crime only in the eye of the beholder? It seems like it’s less like a murder and more like offensive speech, no? Should the government even be in the business of regulating any of this?
I’ve been harassed, and I didn’t like it.
Um… I don’t think it’s mad to have publicly acceptable standards of behaviour, and while you don’t really want to get the law involved in enforcing that, day-to-day, at the extremes it’s probably useful to have some official sanction.
And, now that I think about it, my supervisor at work always used to press her breasts into my back when she walked past. Was that harassment, or are we getting into Beavis and Butthead territory here? I wish I could have had the societal backing to say “don’t touch me, nobody touch me” without sounding like a nut case.
I remember being cornered in ninth grade by two girls, pushed against the wall and touched. This was an intensively unpleasant experience, and – given the age, they were each as tall as strong as I was. But the problem wasn’t really their objective superiority, but my own freezing up in response, instead of actually taking action.
Later, I’ve sometimes received unwanted attention, but being older, better at fending it off or otherwise dealing with it. I used to find homosexual attention especially disturbing (and I apologize if I sound homophobic), but now, I think I’ll be able to joke that too away or otherwise respond reasonably – both externally and internally.
It has never occurred to me to report any of this to anybody, or otherwise ask for help. As a man, you’re just supposed to deal with it, I guess.
So much for our little confession circle.
And yes – I think it is very much in the eye of the beholder, and that there can be no clear and objective boundary. The same action can range from traumatizing to welcome, depending on the people involved and the situational context.
Apropos of your main point…
If you follow Glenn Reynolds at all, you’ll see him post “teach women not to rape” about once a month. Maybe more often.
Almost every time he does that, it is a news story about a female teacher involved in sexual relationship with an underage student. These are the kind of cases that make the news for a day in a region, and then fade away.
I suspect that Reynolds simply likes poking at the Usual Narrative. He’s also pushing back at the argument that “women” (or, in the usual narrative, “men”) are a generic class who somehow missed the message that sexual abuse of children is wrong.
My own opinion is that the MeToo movement can become a sort of moral panic. There are real crimes, with real victims. But it is the sort of movement that can result in false allegations which end careers. Are we, as a culture, willing to take the time to distinguish false allegations from true allegations?
( Of note: several prominent accusations of sexual abuse in the entertainment world involve influential men taking sexual advantage of teenage boys and younger men. One of the accused is a recognized actor in movie/TV business, and another is a prominent name in the largest orchestra in a large, cosmopolitan city. I can’t tell if these are swept up in the MeToo movement, but it does appear that career-ending accusations against homosexual men are happening in the current environment. )
The homosexual cases like Spacey and Levine that have made the news involve underage or nearly underage kids, which seems worse than, say, what a lot of the heterosexual men have been accused of.
It’s likely that there are a number of other entertainment/arts industry scandals involving big shot men and underage boys coming up.
Spacey, for example, drunkenly hit on a lot of straight adult guys in bars:
http://takimag.com/article/hollywood_blacklist_david_cole/print#axzz50O88CZZy
That’s obnoxious, but not really a big deal compared to his hitting on underage kids, even if they turned out to be gay.
I’m going on online rumours here, but Spacey also allegedly abused his position as artistic director at the Old Vic/there were a lot of “you’ll be sharing a dressing room with Kevin, hey, this will be a great chance for your career” type of situations, where young actors were given the strong impression that it didn’t hurt [particular actor’s] career to be ‘friendly’ to Kevin and he could do the same for them.
Long before he decided to come out as gay in the aftermath of this scandal, there were rumours about him being gay on this side of the Atlantic, anyway.
There haven’t been too many surprises in the names revealed so far: pretty much everybody who is interested in Hollywood gossip across the country had heard that Spacey was kind of an out of control gay back in the last century. There was a 1997 article about Spacey in Esquire or GQ that started with the reporter’s mom telling him that all the ladies at her retirement home in Florida knew Spacey was gay.
Weinstein? Ratner? Toback? Toback was notoriously documented to be a public nuisance to women back in the 1980s.
Part of what’s going on is that journalists are recycling old stories and following the connections. For example, Toback and Ratner are part of a string of lecherous buddies that includes Warren Beatty, Bob Evans, Russell Simmons, and Roman Polanski. So it’s pretty easy for journalists to follow the connections once they get the okay to do so. (So far, Beatty and Evans haven’t been called out.)
Another aspect of the gay man hitting on underage boy versus lady schoolteacher hitting on underage boy student comparison is that the kind of boys that appeal to, say, James Levine are likely to be more sensitive and emotional than the kind of boys that appeal to a Mary Kay Letourneau. Maybe I’m completely wrong about assuming that that the 13 year old guys who sleep with their teachers tend to be 13 year old Adam Sandlers like in the movie comedy “That’s My Boy,” but I bet the teenage classical musician wannabes that Levine groomed for his gay classical music cult tend to be depressive and self-doubting and more likely to me messed up by child molestation than the precociously masculine guys who sleep with their lady teachers.
Hold on a minute here.
I assume this means “kill them”, because you didn’t mention warning them in advance. If this is just about property damage, consider all my arguments rescinded, and may the Predators (robot flying kind) patrol the skies forever.
So, I mean… Are you sure you want to do that?
I’ve read two specific anecdotes of female-on-male harassment in this post’s comments. One was groping, the other was a drunken kiss. Laying aside the questions of whether a drunk person who has kissed you against your will is capable of consent, and whether it’s possible for them to harass someone while being themselves incapable of consenting to anything, is it reasonable to suggest, y’know, giving them the death penalty for either of those things? If it were, you’d think that the Organization in Charge of Meting Out (mostly) Reasonable Punishments, i.e. the judicial system, would do that more often.
And maybe you were ‘joking’, but “never minimize harassment” is a ratchet, where you have to agree that the incident is bad to the highest degree anyone else is willing to say it is, or else you are defending the harasser, which makes you as bad as they are (which is the maximal degree of badness). This would be dangerous enough, except people start to believe what they’re saying, even if they’re only saying it to avoid ostracism, and they start to believe what other people are saying if enough of them are saying it, even if it contradicts their own preexisting experience, and this last sentence was just a very long-winded way of saying “social proof is real, for REAL”, but it is. I’ve seen it. People whom I thought were of average-to-high attractiveness have been accused, and now I can’t bear to look at their faces, because every wrinkle carries swinish lust and malice. It’s possible that I’m simply noticing something I wasn’t (insert trendy face algorithm stuff here), but to me, it feels for all the world like some kind of repulsion geas has been put on my eyes. Now, extend that geas to acts…
…And you should be able to find people saying “I didn’t realize it at the time, but now that I’ve been exposed to the emotional consensus on the issue, I know that what happened was bad.”
There’s another ratchet here: “X is harassment”. There is no way to argue that something, once defined as harassment, isn’t, because if you do, you’re defending harassment.
But maybe that’s okay. Maybe some things are bad enough that you can’t even afford to hear arguments for them, and you should mindkill your ability to see them as anything but totally evil. Unfortunately, what’s “bad enough that you have to seal it in the mental equivalent of a lead-lined coffin and shoot anyone who gets near it” tends to change. The equilibrium is unstable. The incentives (moral certitude, bringing low the mighty, status) are to twist the ratchets forward. And maybe that’s okay; maybe anything that could be called harassment deserves to be called harassment.
But the universal nature of this means that there’s no way to only disagree with one tooth on the wheel. You can say “Yeah, rubbing someone’s shoulders is assault, but wolf-whistling? Hell, that’s fine”, but you’ll still be a creep. There’s also no way to absolve yourself. Apologies are obligatory, and therefore irrelevant. Sensitivity training is the same. Time is useless unless you were under 20 when you were accused. Monetary restitution/settlements are “paying them off”, and therefore insufficient, if not evil in themselves. Prison, if they ever let you out, wouldn’t work, because you’d still be the same person. Execution..?
Well, maybe unforgivable sins are okay to have. But if the list of unforgivable sins is large enough, let alone if it keeps growing, I worry that it’ll result in a network of permanently damned people, bound together by non-defection against the worst of themselves, desperately grasping for power to hold off their adversaries, and occasionally being revealed in spectacular blowouts wherein everybody disavows them as hard as possible to protect themselves.
…Oh.
Then, to deal with the very real problem of this mafia, people will establish informal intelligence groups, who will have free reign to dig everywhere and present what they find, no matter how they obtained it, because the only ways to break a mafia are either mass execution or informants. But, since that kind of power is incredibly attractive to people with a combination of high social intelligence and high sadism, as well as people who want to make sure they’re not on the receiving end of the retribution, these groups will quickly become corrupt and full of the kind of sinners they profess to oppose.
…Uh oh.
Well, maybe even that’s not a problem. The intelligence groups might keep each other honest, and root out any bad actors in the ranks of their competitors… But those two ratchets still exist. And, in fact, it’s worse now, because there’s group incentives to twist them harder than any of your competitors. No one wants to be the shady clique in the back of the room who’s soft on sin.
But even if you allow that every step until this point is plausible, maybe that’s good? Isn’t an ever-expanding intolerance to evil just moral progress? What if morality is like a science, wherein we can discover new forms of evil?
Maybe. But if this means that civil life must become a situation where every attempt at spontaneous affection is a potential life-ruining disaster, is it sustainable?
Sorry if this post is bad. For my part, I never made advances toward anyone in the first 24 years of my life, and I was introduced to my s/o via a mutual, after which I’ve seen them exclusively. However, I don’t think I should be the prototype for upstanding citizenship. I hope I haven’t opened any old wounds or anything.
That quote of Scott’s was sarcasm.
Assuming men are as likely to forget being sexually harassed as they are to forget being raped (compared one-year to lifetime rates of made-to-penetrate on the national victimization survey), I’d guess that the rates are much closer to parity than 3 to 1. I’ll add my name to those who have been sexually harassed by women, both as a child and as an adult. It matters about as much as anything negative in my life to me, which is to say, not much at all, which I think is the more significant difference: Men are taught to brush off and ignore undesired interactions.
I encountered a study a few years ago investigating the drop-off in self-reporting, and I think men tend to stop self-reporting incidents after six-eight years. My memory is hazy, however, and I don’t feel like hunting down the study.
ETA: I have also personally observed several cases of sexual harassment of other men by women. One at a programming contest I attended in college, of all places.
But then is it odd that so few of the recent high-profile victims of sexual harassment have been men, and so few of the high-profile perpetrators women?
Okay, years back, I had my purse stolen by a pickpocket in a shopping centre.
Now, imagine when you tell this story, you get a certain set of persons chiming in with comments along the lines of “Oooh, I wish someone would stick their hand in my basket!”, “I’d love to be robbed!”, “Lucky so-and-so, it never happens to me!”
You even get the odd “Ah, that wasn’t real robbery at all!” or “What’s wrong with you, this is how going shopping works? Do you want everyone to stay at home and shop online?”
And that’s the kind of experience I’ve seen when women have discussed sexual harassment. You do (or did, maybe it’s changing in the very, very recent past) get guys asserting “I’d love it if women sexually harassed me!” when women are trying to explain that no, being catcalled in the street or having a guy persistently hit on you is not a compliment. You do get the “but this is normal behaviour for guys, this is how you make romantic advances, do you want to stop all interaction between men and women, are you some kind of man-hater?” reactions as well.
Keep getting that reaction, and is it any surprise women are inclined to say “to hell with these clowns”, ignore and not look for anything about men being harassed, concentrate on women as victims and men as perpetrators?
I also imagine it’s tough for men to talk about being harassed, if the attitude they are supposed to exhibit is “Oh, getting groped was great! I love it when a strange woman (or a man) grabs me by the balls without invitation!”
It seems like a tactical mistake to equate men saying “I had this crime happen to me as well, it was bad”, with men saying “that crime doesn’t exist”.
So, yeah, I am kind of surprised that women would react in that way. It’s kind of dumb.
If the guy says “yeah that happened to me, too, it was bad” then nobody is objecting. It’s the guys saying “that’s not a crime”, “that happened to me and it was great” or “that never happens” that make things difficult for women and men who feel “no it wasn’t great and yes it was a crime and yes it happens”.
I think “nobody” might be a bit too strong. For example, men’s domestic violence shelters virtually do not exist, in part due to the efforts of feminist groups who keep cutting their funding. Admittedly, one might argue that this is a matter of expediency: if you have a budget of X dollars, and you allocate Y dollars to helping men, then women would only get X-Y. If women are facing a nearly existential crisis, and if X is too small to begin with, then it’s prudent to just cut your losses and focus on the women. On the other hand, the attitude that men cannot experience harassment (or even rape) is still quite prevalent in society, so perhaps the situation is not so clear…
If feminists think women are facing a nearly existential crisis from domestic violence/the patriarchy, they’re idiots.
An iron-fisted patriarchal society doesn’t kill women off. It keeps them captive in their husband’s household so they can’t cuckold him. Women get treated as an indispensable resource, as a means and not an end in themselves in Kantian terms.
As awful as really patriarchal societies are (cough sharia cough), there’s no patriarchal equivalent of the feminist “kill all men.”
To be fair, being treated as a resource — even an indispensable one — would pretty much constitute a “near-existential crisis” for me. Being treated as a dispensable resource would push this into the fully existential crisis territory.
I personally don’t believe either scenario describes our current society very well at all; but then I am a man. According to privilege theory (or certain interpretations thereof), I am physically incapable of perceiving what conditions are really like for women.
As another poster is wont to point out, at some point you have to end the charity. The claims of existential crisis and ubiquitous violence are not made by idiots; they’re made by activists for the express purpose of justifying by emergency courses of action which would otherwise be rejected.
@The Nybbler:
I don’t think this is true. No doubt, some people who stridently make such claims are charlatans; it’s possible that most of the really prominent activists are. However, I am fairly convinced that most people who believe or endorse such claims are sincere.
In addition, there’s one part of privilege theory that may be true: just as I can never know what it is truly like to believe in a God, I doubt I can ever know what it’s like to believe that our current society is critically dangerous to women. This is a base-level belief that affects the way a person interprets any further evidence; therefore, it is not generally subject to being altered by evidence. I can’t imagine what it would take for the theist to convince me that his god exists; nor can I imagine what I could possibly say to him to convince him otherwise. I feel the same way about some of the more extreme forms of social justice. This doesn’t mean that believers are necessarily stupid or disingenuous or whatever; our minds just work in different ways.
Hi Scott. I’m the anime convention example you use. I somehow became a bit uncomfortable with seeing that personal experience spread somewhere else online. That Reddit thread felt more like a safe-space than this sort of controversial blog post, or something like that. I know it’s not a rational reaction, but I would be more comfortable (I think) if you removed the information on which character I cosplayed, making it a bit less identifiable. I’m not asking you to remove the whole thing. It’s sort of fun to have been featured on SSC. I’d just like to make sure none of my friends (who may read this blog cause I sometimes recommend them to) suspects it’s me.
(Also if you do it, could you remove this comment after?)
I was actually told by a small group of female friends in college a bunch of the following bullshit:
– men didn’t have the right to turn down their girlfriends/wives for sex, because men always want sex
– it’s totally fine for attractive women to grope random men, because even if they protest, they want it anyway
Though I wasn’t the target of this, it was a not-so-uncommon occurrence for gay men to harass other straight men, and accuse them of homophobia if they objected.
In high school, it was an open secret that I was investigating entering a Catholic seminary, and one woman in some of my classes took it upon herself to grab my butt, flash me with her underwear, etc. All in front of teachers. Everyone thought it was funny, except me.
In the long run, this is fairly harmless stuff, and I don’t equate it with the rape monsters we’re seeing in the media of late, but there’s certainly quite a double standard.
There was a college that listed “withholding sex and affection” as one form of relationship violence for a long time. (Down now — it was removed some time ago, but after at least a year up, because I referenced it more than once while it was up)
The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill once defined both asking for sex as sexual harassment, and having sex without having obtained consent as sexual assault, meaning that all sexual encounters taking place on campus were, by definition, some sort of sex crime.
> And once we get good evidence that someone is guilty, we have drones bomb their house.
I don’t think this is helpful. I’ve seen a lot of conflation and blurring between the lines of “sexual harassment”, “rejected advance”, and “likely genuine misunderstanding” in discussions over the last several months. It’s important to have norms on what sexual harassment are, but it’s clear to me that our society doesn’t have good notions on what actions are and aren’t forgivable. Telling people in a harasser’s social circle (and ideally the harasser themself first! “Knock it off” is underrated when it can be hard to get outside views) of their actions is probably a good way to sus out whether their behavior was norm breaking. Telling the operators of 50 kiloton twitter cannons is not.
Thank you for this post, Scott.
While Scott offers up three surveys and one study, I don’t see that the surveys are especially useful. They seem to offer no definition of sexual harassment to those questioned, nor do they ask about frequency or severity. So a woman who was groped repeatedly by her boss is categorized equally with a guy who was once told he had a nice ass by a co-worker.
The Australian study is far more detailed. It does indeed show that 20% of women are harassers and that women versus men harassment is 3 to 1.
But it also indicates that being harassed is far more intimidating for women than men. In terms of people who are bothered only a little are not at all, men are at about 70% and women around 50%. Women were also slightly more likely to experience long-term harassment. So overall women experience more harassment and longer-term harassment than men, and it is a bigger deal for them. And the vast majority of harassers are men.
This makes that nifty terrorism vs. Muslim terrorism argument a bit shakier, because what we’ve got is closer to “watch out for terrorists” versus “watch out for Muslim bank robbers.” It’s still sketchy, but it’s not a nice apples-to-apples comparison.
Another issue with Scott’s examples of “Muslim terrorism” or “black crime” is these would be cases where the weaker point was being emphasized. Most terrorists in America are white, as are most criminals, so emphasizing Muslim terrorism or black crime would not be a matter of overemphasizing two equivalent things but rather of acting as though the less significant issue was the more significant one.
It’s not that Scott is wrong so much as he is exaggerating for effect. It is reasonable to have some discussion of male victims and female perpetrators, in the way that asking the police to do more to stop murder doesn’t mean we can’t also ask them to do more to stop shoplifting. But if there’s a murder epidemic in your city, wouldn’t it be best to let shoplifting slide for a while to focus on lowering the body count?
Are the differences between long-term harassment bigger than the differences between intimidation? If no, then I would assume some of the discrepancy comes from the perception of the act, not the act itself. Including your post, there are numerous statements trying to minimize the effect of harassment on men, so you might make the difference up yourself in some way.
Only on average.
John goes into work, Sally punches him in the back of the head, everyone declares “it’s no big deal! it barely matters! he just should just get over it!”
The next day Sally goes into work and John punches her in the back of the head, he’s immediately fired and everyone agrees he’s the worst person ever.
Sure, Sally is an ex MMA fighter and John is a pale, shivering scrawny kid but since on average men are stronger John is definitely the only monster.
And this gets encoded officially as the “right way to do things” and stamped with the official “equality” stamp. After all… caring about John rather than Sally would be like prioritizing shoplifting over murder.
Above I mention an old workplace in a post further up. I didn’t find it traumatic in the least but I do wonder what the experience was like for the ridiculously innocent, sheltered, religious, pale, weak, shivering guy (who was surprisingly similar to wendell from the simpsons) that I worked with.
Either you need to treat all individuals as individuals and don’t screw them or ignore their cases purely because of their sex or just give up on the whole pretending you care about equality thing.
In defense of “overgendering” harassment: we regard harassment directed at women much more heinous than harassment directed at men for the same reason why we regard sex crimes committed against children much more heinous than sex crimes committed against adults: it reflects our association of strength with agency and weakness with passivity, roles which are intuitively imposed on the sexes owing to their obvious physical differences. Higher standards are expected of those thought to be capable of exercising agency, while greater protections are provided to those who are merely passive. Predation of the weak by the strong carries a far greater potential for harm (e.g., involuntary pregnancy) and thus requires excessive deterrence. We care far less about the reverse because, as anecdotes in this thread attest, sexual harassment committed by women is fairly harmless and men are usually strong enough to put a stop to it if they find it truly undesirable.
This inequality, like so many others, is inescapable: even the attempts to level it are a product of it and perpetuate it. Feminist ideas are all pervasive precisely because they reflect our paternalistic concern for women. This is why MRAs are so embarrassingly, pathetically, gross even when their concerns might have some merit: they are spiritual transvestites who attempt to gain what they want by appropriating the passive role because they fail at being agents.
You’ve made a coherent argument for paternalism and patriarchy. Of course, the people most vocally gendering sexual misbehavior would, in other contexts, emphatically reject the idea that women must necessarily have less agency, as if they were children. That view is fundamentally incompatible with gender equality in the sense most feminists would claim to support.
So, like Scott says, it starts to look like a less laudable agenda.
I can’t speak for Yakimi, but I lean towards the position that the “patriarchy”, defined as the recognition and acceptance of intrinsic differences between men and women and the different gender roles and expectations that society imposes on them, is fundamentally inevitable in a functioning society.
Gender roles may be declinated differently depending on culture, but there is a human universal core that is not eliminable, and any attempt to eliminate gender roles will only lead to a dystopia with a warped, dyfunctional, version of them, causing widespread suffering and decay. It is instead desirable to harness these human universals in a way that is socially productive.
My view is partially based on a parallel with communism and its attempt to eliminate another human universal: competition. While modern capitalist societies harness competition in a way that usually results in economic prosperity and personal fulfillment, communism attempted to create an utopic society free of competition, but the result was inevitable a dystopic society where competition is just moved from the market to the arena of political backstabbing, assassination and genocide, causing inenarrable horrors.
Third-wave feminism/social justice, which by no accident is a descendent ideology of communism, ostensibly seeks to create a gender-free utopia, but as we are observing, it can only change society in the direction of a dystopia with terrible gender roles, bad for both men and women.
Instead of focusing on gender in this whole imbroglio, I’m more interested in location and culture.
You mean to tell me Hollywood has a predator culture? Shocked!
Grad school. Shocked!
A 20-something raising capital in SV? Shocked!
The cut-throat business of who gets to read the nightly news on camera? Shocked!
Billionaires and Russian models? Shocked!
Mariah Carey’s tour bus? Yeah…
The whole #metoo campaign i see as more a waking up to the fact that the inmates have been running the asylum. There’s been this huge social engineering push to make Mariah Carey or Arianna Grande the official guide to growing up as a teen, and to ignore old Dad’s advice as irrelevant at best. A push to make avant-guarde sexual choice the main factor we view our social policies through. But it seems like nobody ever acknowledged the trade-offs this brings towards comfort and security.
In my early 20’s I worked with a woman in her late 40’s who repeatedly sexually assaulted me, at least it met the definition of sexual assault that’s in common use now. I wouldn’t have described it as such at the time and still wouldn’t except to note the incongruity.
When I first started the job coworkers told me she’d try something as she liked younger guys. Sure enough she was making very explicit suggestions about what we should do together from day one. I tried laughing it off at first and politely declining, but she continued. Eventually she started grabbing my ass any time we were together or touching me casually and then trying to slide her hand down to my crotch. I had to tell her, firmly tell her, I didn’t think it was funny any more and I’d go to HR if she didn’t stop.
The experience was only mildly annoying and would have been fantastic if I’d found her at all attractive. On the other hand, knowing you can physically overpower someone if it comes down to it is a luxury most women don’t have with men. Also, contrast with Eqdw’s story above where a completely different reaction is warranted not from a large change in the physical situation but rather the social dynamics.
It’s tempting to say there’s no problem because by and large when a woman harasses a man it _will_ be no big deal, and when a man harasses a woman it _will_ be psychologically damaging. Except when individuals who don’t meet those norms come along with their stories they’re driven away by an enraged mob. If only there was a word for people who treat individuals from one sex as walking stereotypes and ignore all evidence to the contrary…
Two notes:
1. I have more sympathy for the “structural oppression” model than Scott does. Perhaps another way to think about it is how vulnerable the population is to the application of the stereotypes. Particularly from the perspective of those making these arguments, the consequences of being tagged with stereotypes could be very dire, and there are recent historical examples of them.
From their perspective, men, as a class, are not vulnerable. They hold all, or most of, the power. If they are unfairly tagged with a stigma as harassers, what will the consequence be? That they will hold 70% of the power rather than 80%? Meh. That should happen anyway. Maybe being unfairly tagged with harassment isn’t the best means for achieving that goal, but it’s better than the Civil War.
Now, I think this operates from a limited vision of “vulnerable.” People look at the CEOs and senators, etc., and conclude that men are doing great, and women need a boost. Which may be the case, in general. But that doesn’t mean the individual men might not be hurt by an environment in which all accusations of harassment against women by men are disbelieved, or that individual women might be allowed to harass in an environment in which all accusations of harassment against men by women are dismissed.
2. I always thought people should think deeper about that tweet than the conclusion that men put their head in the sand about harassment, which is the apparent intended conclusion.
Couldn’t it be that most men are decent, find harassment to be disgusting, and don’t associate with those who do? Or, per one of Scott’s recent posts, they create communities where people don’t harass or talk about harassment?
Given that, it seems that regarding all men as suspect is the exactly wrong response. That, indeed, surrounding oneself with these decent men would be the best protection against harassment.
The article’s spot on. It’s a self-perpetrating problem because gendering sexual harassment silences male victims of female perpetrators, which leads people to think women don’t sexually harass men, which leads people to think the problem should be treated in a gendered way
To fix this, society needs to be more willing to listen to men who make reports and actually consider the possibility that it could be true
Good perspective. I feel like two groups in particular are worth mentioning: I suspect trans people of either gender are sexually harassed at rates that make being a straight woman a piece of cake. And even watching television it is gross to watch how black men are often discussed as sexual animals.
I also like the example of the tweet about not knowing any harassers and want to throw out there that not everyone is a great judge of human interactions. Yes, I have told coworkers “don’t be that guy” but most of them time even if you ask a woman point blank, “Hey, is he making you uncomfortable?” she evades the question or denies it. Part of believing women means accepting when they tell you everything is fine. Especially for the socially awkward, we depend on people accepting the invitation to speak up. Predators are often very skilled at covering their tracks.
In France there is a macho culture. It isn’t uncommon for the urinal to be in plain view of women entering a restroom even in large chains like McDonalds and Carrefour. France also has a terrible problem with harassment of women, and I can’t help but think the two are related. A culture that views men as objects is going to have a very hard time telling men that women aren’t objects. I realize most of western culture consists of the exact reverse, but “do what I say, not what I do” just isn’t a good recipe for equality.
In France, men pee onto the walls in subway stations in full view of everyone.
All these places which have come out with major scandals – the Catholic Church, Hollywood, Congress – are extremely hierarchical institutions where some people wield major power over others, and even the stereotypical sexual harassment story involves a boss. There’s a commonality there and it’s not gender; insofar as women are less likely to perpetrate, it seems to me largely because there are fewer women with positions that would let them do so – but Joe Average can’t be Harvey Weinstein either, even if he wanted to!
If we’re not going to seriously address issues of power and hierarchy in our society, if we’re going to see this solely as an issue of men vs. women or a few people being morally abhorrent, we’re not going to solve the problem. The press’s treatment of this issue has been worse than useless, but solving it would infringe on their own elite position.
Oh, wow!
I never thought to attempt to control for gender-in-power when looking at sexual harassment. That… could really change how we view sexual harassment, assuming we are pushing for more women (up to equal) in power.
Holy cow. This is truly an amazing misrepresentation of the cited study. First off, even if it were in any way substantiated that gay male-to-male harassment is more prevalent than male-to-female harassment, how would that disprove the existence of structural oppression against women, exactly? What on earth was the thought process there? At best it would show what we aready know – that masculinity is in crisis and we as a society need to change and move away from traditional gender norms that say men must act unnecessarily tough and dominant.
But more importantly, neither is the study about harassment perpetrated by gay men (and thus it is utterly duplicitous to use it as a basis for comparing the rates of gay male-to-male vs. male-to-female harassment), nor does it in any way point to the idea of structural oppression being false. It does the opposite, highlighting that workplace harassment is severely gendered. To wit:
I mean, just wow. Certainly not all harassment stems from gender (hefty strawman there), a lot of it stems simply from the wish to abuse one’s power, but allegiance to traditional gender roles certainly increases someone’s propensity to condone or commit harassment in order to punish gender nonconformity or to reaffirm male-female and masculine-feminine hierarchies, and downpalying this is unwise at best. It should be possible to acknowledge the existence of gendered factors without at the same time ignoring the complexities of the story.
Any silencing of stories about male victims and female perps is much more likely to stem from ingrained traditionalism than from the “social justice” perspective the author seems to want to blame. Traditional norms teach us that women are too good and angelic to be perps whereas “men just can’t help themselves.”
And, while this is anecdotal, I want to point out that the only place where I ever saw reports of Mariah Carey’s abuse, and more recently of the rape committed by Melanie Martinez, was feminist tumblr. (A report of the latter is nearing 50k notes after a single day.)
To state the root of potential problems with the forthcoming comment up front: My initial reaction was it’s a good thing to focus on women as victims and men as aggressors in this instance, and that may be an emotional response given the frequent and serious stories I have heard from women and girls (I’m a man) without any analogue in my experience with males. Emotionally, I really want to help create a world where my women friends’ experiences of life are better. So I’m not strictly basing my position on a dispassionate analysis of the logical data points – although I try to be logical, I may be rationalizing instead.
With that said: Most of what is said in the blog post, I agree with. I want men who have similar stories and have faced similarly traumatic effects from harassment and assault to get equal support, and painting women as always victims and men as always aggressors does prevent that from happening. I particularly would like to have a greater role in fighting sexual harassment, assault and rape, than my male gender will allow. I would like to join in “take back the night” marches, but it is made clear that those are times for women only. I would like to volunteer at my local sexual assault crisis centre, but again, women only. So I am shut out from doing things I would otherwise do, because of my gender, and I wish I wasn’t. But on the other hand, I understand why I am. It makes sense to me.
Initially I took the position that things should be as they are because I based my understanding of the problem on personal experience, because people don’t report these things so I question the statistics. I figured since harassment, assault, and rape were common experiences of the women I know and not (to my knowledge) common experiences of the men I know, the men who have experiences similar to the women I know are outliers, and efforts to shift the conversation to gender neutrality would have the effect of silencing the people experiencing problems (as in “all lives matter” attempting to shift a “black lives matter” conversation about police violence to racial neutrality). But OK, what if I’m wrong about that, and the real thing that is silencing a bunch of people is an over-gendered discourse about sexual harassment? That would be a problem, the statistics are high enough for me to abandon my “harassment isn’t a problem men experience” position, and I’m glad you made me think about it. But after thinking about it, I’m going to stick with my original position that focusing on women’s needs is still something we should do. Here’s why.
For me it hinges on the answer to the question “why is harassment bad?”. I’m not denying that it is, at all, but there are actually two different reasons why (maybe more).
One is more theoretical/conceptual: Bodily autonomy and personal choice are Good Things, and harassment and other non-consensual sexual interaction are wrong in principle because they do not respect those values. From this standpoint, every time someone gropes someone else is equally wrong, every time someone makes the same disempowering comment is equally wrong, and the amount of concern we should show is strictly proportional to the number of times this is happening. If 80% of sexual harassment is directed towards women and 20% towards men, we should allocate 80% of our effort and resources towards dealing with harassment of women and 20% towards dealing with harassment of men, not discount the 20% and focus solely on women.
The second reason is practical. Harassment is bad because (and to the extent that) it causes harm. So some woman grabbing my crotch is not that bad because I’d shrug it off as an isolated incident, avoid that one person who did it, and move on with my life. By contrast, someone grabbing the crotch of a woman who has been raped recently and re-traumatizing her is very bad. The same behaviour, which gets the same extent of principled objection regarding bodily autonomy and personal choice, and which if we were the only two people in the world would lead to a numerically equal rate of harassment directed towards men and harassment directed towards women. Nevertheless, the appropriate response isn’t to treat the two cases equally and provide me with 50% of the trauma counselling services and the woman with the other 50%. I wasn’t traumatized and she was, so she should get 100% of the trauma counselling services.
It seems to me that, below a certain threshold, the only objection to things like catcalls and groping that causes no physical discomfort is reason 1 above: a principled objection related to values like personal choice. Which frankly, although correct, is not why I care about stopping harassment. I care because it causes people to significantly change their way of living. Because those people are afraid of assault, and can end up treating broad swathes of humanity as a potential threat to them, they adjust their behaviour to a more defensive posture, which prevents lots of positive things that would otherwise occur from happening (as when someone with no ill intent trips the “creepy alarm” in someone else’s head, which has been set to a high level of sensitivity due to repeated negative experiences. Or when someone decides not to go someplace they want to go because they would have to go alone and it’s dark.) Another harm from frequent harassment that does not occur for infrequent harassment is when people internalize certain negative ideas about themselves that make frequent harassment make sense and seem justified or at least acceptable.
In thinking about what you’ve written, I’ve realized that my aim isn’t a harassment rate of 0%, it’s a life-changing trauma rate of 0%, plus an acceptance of harassing behaviour as just the way the world is of 0%, and an internalizing of negative ideas related to one’s own value because of repeated harassment of 0%. And I think in terms of the effect of harassment on men, with a few rare exceptions, the rate of harassment is sufficiently low that the focus should be on women. As I said to start, maybe I’m wrong about that and rationalizing a position about which I feel strong emotion, and to any man who is reading this who has been traumatized by their harassment, or has adjusted their behaviour to be more defensive and views most or all women with suspicion now, a rate of those things happening of 0% is gender-nonspecific and includes them happening to you too.
I don’t think “let’s make sure men stop harassing women” comes from the same place as “let’s stop brown Muslims from committing terrorist attacks against white Christians”. I for one am not trying to perpetrate a hit job on an outgroup, and although I would say “let’s stop harassment” more often than “let’s stop male harassment”, I have definitely said things like “men I know have some attitudes that are contributing to this problem”. Because like, they do, and this is male-specific in my experience. Example: Number of times I’ve heard a male say a woman was asking for various sexual things she clearly wasn’t, because of how she dressed: Nonzero, but low because I tend to distance myself from people with those attitudes. Number of times I’ve heard a woman say the same sort of thing: 0. And I have more female friends and acquaintances than male. But, it’s possible that my male friends only said what they did because it was an all-male group they were speaking to, and women in all-female groups might speak similarly sometimes. Who knows? Not me.
Re: Christian victims of Muslim terror.
There are many notable (if not always news-generating) incidents in which Christians who are non-white (or of a skin-color indistinguishable from their Muslim neighbors) are victims in terrorism.
Under the pseudo-caliphate of ISIS, there were reports of strings of crucifixions of Christians who were local residents. The houses of Christians were defaced with the symbol of “Nazarene”, or the Arabic letter that is the beginning of that word. (I assume that inside Iraq, the victims were culturally Chaldean and religiously Catholic. I’m not confident that this group is also present in other Muslim-majority countries that suffered from ISIS.)
This is the kind of thing that my religious, red-tribe friends on Facebook would post about at length.
In another part of the world: if Boko Haram is either a terrorist group, or militants on one side of a civil war. Their victims include many dark-skinned Christians.
In yet another part of the world, many Christians of the Coptic church suffer depredations from groups like the Muslim Brotherhood. Intermittent attacks on worship services in the city of Cairo make the news.
It is ignorant and shockingly close-minded for anyone to automatically assume that “Christian victim of Muslim terrorism” means “white victim of Muslim terrorism”.
I like this post. Sometimes, when you talk about gender, it seems like you are fighting against another group. This one, you propose a framework that is applicable regardless of gender it issues. Can you also please develop similar framework for personal relationships?
Having read through the comments, I’m sorry to say that I agree with many posters saying that these statistics don’t prove as much as they pretend to. For one thing, it doesn’t take the frequence of harrassment experienced over a lifetime into account, only the binary has ever experienced / has not ever experienced; for another, there is a genuine possibility that women simply suffer more from the same experience than men do (though if so, that leaves us with some decidedly unpleasant decisions to make…). I think this is, in fact, a gendered social issue.
What I can agree with is this – it’s not really a gendered personal experience.
What I mean is, I feel like there’s a twofold component to #metoo and feminist rhetoric in general, and no one seems to acknowledge that. There’s the discussion of social problems and the proposing of solutions to them. And there’s the personal catharsis that comes from speaking out about your painful experience and getting sympathy for them. Both are valid, but they are all too often (in fact, they are nearly always) treated as interchangeable. Getting personal closure is treated as a political action (and worse, politics and law enforcement are seen as ways of getting personal closure). This is a long-standing problem I have with online political discussion in general.
So here is where I stand: I fully support focusing the legal and structural attention on the cases of women suffering harrasment. From everything I have heard so far, including this post, female-on-male harrassment does not seem to be a sufficiently large problem (in terms of frequency and in terms of emotional damage suffered) to devote much of our limited resources as a society to solving it. However. Individual men who have suffered in these ways exist, too. If we can’t afford to help them, we can certainly afford to give them the dignity of hearing them out and offering them the same sympathy that we offer female sufferers. Anyone who says otherwise should be ashamed of themselves.
I’m a man and have been subject to relatively mild sexual harassment from a couple gay men, in the arts and education.
I have also had my ass grabbed several times by women in “meat market” type bars and clubs. I don’t really consider that harassment since I would turn around and say something like fair is fair, now I get to grab your tits, which I would then proceed to do. (The women were not obese or grossly unattractive.) But I can understand that if it’s happening to me (I look ok, but I’m hardly a hunk), then it’s probably happening to women a lot more.
Ok, so let me see if I can steel-man the other side in this argument.
The focus on male harassers/female victims is not born of malice, or incompetence; but rather, of necessity.
In our society, men are generally more sexually aggressive than women. This is most likely due to a self-reinforcing feedback loop: our evolutionary history rewarded male primates for aggressive sexual behavior; early human societies have reflected this trend; as the result, males of our species continued to be selected for aggressive sexual behavior. In practice, this means that men are overwhelmingly more likely to sexually harass someone than women are; and, since most men are straight, male-on-female harassment is the most common kind. To make matters worse, women are on average physically weaker than men, which means they are less likely to successfully resist physical harassment.
Note that this is not the same thing as saying that male-on-female harassment is totally commonplace (though some people do take this extremist view); just that it’s more common than other kinds. Unfortunately, in a city of millions of people, even a rare event that happens 0.1% of the time is going to affect thousands of people every day.
To make matters worse, we have only recently (relatively speaking) began to transition toward a social model where women are seen as more than just property at worst, and unpaid house servants at best (due to the aforementioned feedback loop). This means that women who are victims of harassment still have a much more difficult time obtaining restitution than men in their position would — despite the fact that many more women are harassed on the daily basis.
Fixing this problem is very difficult, because both society and biology are part of the feedback mechanism that keeps steering us toward the status quo. Usually, fixing the biological side of things is easier, and we’re doing what we can (for example, modern women have access to things like Tazers and Mace, not to mention guns). But a purely biological solution is still out of reach, and will likely remain so for a long time, which means we are forced to rely on the social approach. Unfortunately, this means that we need to move the Overton Window, and the only way to do that is to implement some seemingly extreme measures, in hopes of nudging it from its current equilibrium position. The policy of always treating women as victims and men as perpetrators may seem unfair — and it arguably is — but any weaker policy would be completely ineffective. Whenever you say “men can be victims too” or “some accusations are false”, what the socio-biological feedback loop hears is, “status quo is fine”.
The recent wave of sexual harassment allegations may seem like a bad thing, but in reality it is direct evidence for the effectiveness of the policy we’ve chosen. Male-on-female sexual harassment has always been happening, but now women are finally able to report it, and to obtain restitution. Moreover, they are able to do so against rich and powerful men. This means that the Overton window is finally shifting; but this development is very recent, and still fragile. The giant boulder is starting to move, but we have to keep pushing, or else it will just slip and roll downhill once again. We have to keep applying the pressure until we’re over the hump.
Whaddaya mean ‘we’, Miss? 😉
(google the first three words and ‘lone ranger’ for the original joke)
Haha yes, I understood the reference. That said, in the spirit of steel-manning, I’d say that “we” means “everyone who wants to make the world a better place”, with the understanding that the world really sucks for women. I think this is the position that most real feminists would endorse, though obviously I could be wrong.
If you rewrite that to discuss illegal aliens and crime instead of men and harassment…
Know more than a dozen women? One of them’s probably a harasser.
I’m a straight guy. I’ve been catcalled twice in my life. My drunk female boss also patted me on the butt at a company party once. These are some of my fondest memories, that I look back on when my self-esteem is low. Does anyone have tips for getting women to harass me?
(I was also groped by a gay guy at a party once. I didn’t enjoy it, but it didn’t bother me much.)
> Seriously, the terrorism model has a lot going for it
Just to clarify: this end paragraph is, in fact, a joke despite the use of the word “seriously”, correct?