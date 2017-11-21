Contra Robinson On Public Food

I.
Earlier this year, Nathan Robinson of Current Affairs wrote an article against school vouchers. He argued that private schools would be so focused on profit that they would sacrifice quality, and that competition wouldn’t be enough to keep them in line.
I counterargued that yes it would, and cited among other things the success of food stamps (ie “food vouchers”). These give poor people access to the same dazzling variety of food choices as everyone else, usually at reasonable prices and low profit margins. If school vouchers worked as well as food vouchers, they would succeed in their mission of improving choice without sacrificing quality.
Now Robinson doubles down, sticking to his anti-voucher position and also proposing A Public Option For Food.
He starts by granting that food stamps give poor people access to an impressive variety of grocery choices:
[Scott’s] argument was a strong one. I will confess that I felt a bit stumped by it. He was right. Every week I go to the grocery store and I get relatively tasty things for relatively low prices. And so I found myself tempted by his idea that education could be provided by “learning stores” just like nutrition is provided by grocery stores.
And that capitalism deserves some credit for this:
Capitalism is very effective at increasing production. Even Karl Marx was impressed with its achievements.
But he counters that much of this food is unhealthy and addictive. Worse, it’s pitched in ways that trick people into thinking it’s healthier than it is. For example, the average Minute Maid juice bottle has about as much sugar as soda, but deceptive corporate branding ensures most people won’t realize that. And this is inherent in the logic of capitalism. If companies can lie about the nutritional value of their food, the ones that do will outcompete the ones that don’t. If the government tries to enforce truth in advertising, companies will somehow thwart it. Maybe the box will have some small print telling you how many grams of sugar are inside – but also a giant picture of a reassuring-looking doctor, whose gentle smile is infinitely more persuasive than nutritional information pegged to a carefully mis-selected serving size. Capitalism will find a way.
Robinson compares this to the paperclip maximizer AI scenario:
My friend Sarah likes to describe capitalism by comparing it to the “paperclip maximizer.” The paperclip maximizer is a thought experiment used to warn about the potentially deadly effects of artificial intelligence. It’s about how a machine given the wrong instructions will produce the wrong results. You have an intelligent robot, and you’d like him to collect paperclips. So you program the robot with the following instruction: “Maximize the number of paperclips in your possession.” Then you set it loose. The robot first goes around the world collecting all the existing paperclips. But once it has them all, it still isn’t finished. After all, it must maximize the number of paperclips it has. So it begins turning everything it finds into paperclips. Soon, the entire planet is nothing but a wasteland of paperclips. Eventually, the universe itself will be a vast cosmic heap of paperclips. A seemingly benign instruction, carried out with precision and efficiency, destroyed the world.
Corporations can operate similarly. The Coca-Cola company follows a mandate: “raise revenue by selling drinks.” It sounds innocent. But the result is perverse: the company simply tries to get “as many ounces as possible into as many bodies as possible.” Every additional Coca-Cola sold is an additional dollar of revenue. There is no upper limit, then. “Growth potential” is all that matters, regardless of other consequences. And the lives of people only matter to the extent that keeping them alive longer will allow them to drink more Coke. I’m not exaggerating here. Those are the words of the Coca-Cola executives. And they flow perfectly rationally from the structure of the institution […]
People who defend capitalism do think it produces good results, because the incentive is to sell as many goods as possible, and that means selling the products that people want to buy. But, like the paperclip maximizer, “sell the goods that people will buy” is a benign rule that leads to a perverse result. A company that takes a poll of the things people want in a snack, and sells a snack with those qualities, will probably do well. But a company that researches ways to trigger biological cravings, and use subtle branding cues to trick people into thinking the product is better than it is, will do even better. The theory of a free market works at the “lemonade stand” level. Yet the paperclip robot, too, works at first: it’s what happens when the imperatives are carried to their endpoint that is so destructive. Capitalism, carried to its endpoint, will devour the earth, because that’s what its programming requires.
So, says Robinson, not only should we continue resisting school vouchers, but maybe it’s time for a public option for food:
Let us imagine a public option for food. It is a state-funded restaurant called the American Free Diner. At the American Free Diner, anyone can show up and eat, and the food is free. It’s designed to be as healthy as possible while still being pretty tasty. It’s not going to be tastier than McDonalds fries, but the aim of the American Free Diner is not to get you to hooked on having as many meals as possible, it’s designed to get you to have a satisfying and nutritionally complete meal. And there are options. For breakfast you can have eggs and (veggie?) bacon with fruit, oatmeal, avocado on toast, or a smoothie. Lunch is soups, salads, and sandwiches. Oh, and you can also always stop by and grab free fruit or other snacks. Now, you have to eat your meal during the time you’re in the restaurant, so there’s no smuggling food away and selling it. Anyone can have up to three meals a day there; you sign up with an ID and then you get a card. If you ate at the American Free Diner for every meal, you’d be meeting every possible recommended nutritional guideline. Every town has an American Free Diner in it. The music is great and there’s a buzzing neon sign. but it’s nothing too fancy.
Our “public option” for food does not mean people can’t go elsewhere, just as our public school system doesn’t mean that people can’t enroll in private schools. But it does ensure that anyone who wants to can turn up and get a high-quality meal for free, without having to have much information on their own, without having to have any money, and without having to do very much
Objection! Wouldn’t the…
One of the reasons people will be skeptical about the Free Diner is that they have little confidence in the state to do anything right. There is a tacit acceptance of the basic idea of “public choice theory”: that state actors are just as much selfish maximizers as anyone else, and that the only difference between the state and a corporation is that the state doesn’t have to be as accountable to its consumers. But this view only captures part of the truth: sometimes states are selfish, sometimes they are not, just as human beings themselves are sometimes avaricious and sometimes benevolent. Which motive is acted upon will depend on who is in charge and how the institution is set up.
There’s nothing inherent about a public school being public that requires it to be crappy. As I say, I went to a fantastic public school. But a few things are necessary for a public institution to run well. It needs to be free of bureaucratic constraint. It needs to have a clear mandate. It needs to be run by the right people. And it needs to be well-funded. When people think of the state offering food, I think they probably recoil: they think of Soviet canteens, perhaps, and government cheese. But there’s no reason things need to be this way. I could give you a dozen people who could run a nutritious, delicious, and decidedly non-dreary nonprofit diner given a sufficient budget.
I agree with this last part. I can think of many people who could run Nathan’s diner program well – but I notice Trump hasn’t put any of them in charge of anything. In fact, I can think of many people who could run a country well – but I notice Trump. Maybe things are more complicated than this?
II.
Capitalism sells healthy and unhealthy products with equal enthusiasm. But there’s a standard neoliberal solution here: taxes and subsidies. So for example, many cities place a special tax on sodas to increase their price and discourage consumption; soda is no longer quite so attractive relative to other options. I see a couple of advantages of selective taxation compared to Nathan’s public food option:
First, vouchers + taxes/subsidies let the rich and poor participate in the same system. I guarantee you that a public cafeteria system constructed to serve rich and poor people alike would be 90%+ poor within a year. I don’t even care if it’s a good cafeteria that rich people would otherwise enjoy. It would naturally start out with an overrepresentation of poor people. Rich people would feel uncomfortable there, both for signaling reasons (they don’t want to look like a poor person who can’t afford anything better than the public cafeteria) and for safety reasons (ie the same way rich people feel nervous going into poor neighborhoods, taking public buses, or hearing that their kids are going to be bused to poor schools). As the least tolerant rich people leave, the effect will amplify until slightly-more-tolerant rich people leave, then middle class people, and so on until it’s 100% people too poor to go anywhere else. At this point, going to the cafeterias will be stigmatizing to the point where school bullies will taunt poor kids by saying their family “eats at the cafeterias”. Also, any service that only serves poor people quickly deteriorates since none of its clientele have enough political power to demand its maintenance. You could have all this, or you could just have the poor people go to the same nice air-conditioned supermarkets as the rich people, blend in perfectly, and know that if anything goes wrong the rich people will make enough of a stink to get it fixed for them and their poor neighbors.
Second, vouchers + taxes/subsidies balance the government’s interest in preventing mis-alignment with poor people’s ability to control their own lives. If I love soda, and it’s the only good thing in my life right now, and I’ve thought long and hard about how unhealthy it is, but I’d rather improve my health some other way and stick with the soda – I can. I can buy soda (at slightly higher price) and compensate by cutting back on something else – maybe Twinkies. If I’m stuck going to the government cafeteria which only serves healthy foods, I’m out of luck. Maybe they’ve decided that my exactly-2000-calorie-diet today will include zero soda but one Twinkie. Oh well.
Will the government cafeterias include kosher food? Probably: there are lots of Jews and they have good political clout. Will they include halal food? Well, um, are the Democrats or the Republicans in power this year? Vouchers + taxes/subsidies don’t make poor Muslims choose between starving and blaspheming because the government decided their religion wasn’t worthy of inclusion. Will the cafeterias include food satisfying the complicated dietary requirements of a tiny New Guinea fertility cult with all of three members in the United States? Even if the people in power are competent sympathetic, this is just asking too much.
Third, under vouchers + taxes/subsidies, everyone could eat in their own kitchen, with their own family, on their own time. Under a public option, rich people could eat in the privacy of their own home, but poor people would have to go to the centralized cafeteria. That involves travel time (many poor people already work two jobs and desperately want time to themselves) and expense (many poor people don’t have cars and already spend much of their limited budget on mass transit). It might be impossible for people who are disabled, agoraphobic, or live in very rural areas. And once you arrive – well, it’s basically high school lunch all over again. Did anyone except the top-ranking bully enjoy high school lunch? Would they have enjoyed it more if it were limited to poor people, who [insert several paragraphs of apologies and caveats here] can sometimes be on the louder and more aggressive end? Do we really want transgender people, gay people, etc to have to spend three meals a day in the middle of High School Lunch Hour Ascended To Omnisocial Phenomenon, forever?
I assume a competent administrator could grant worthy exemptions. Maybe if you have celiac disease, or PTSD, or you live too far away, or you’re in the aforementioned New Guinea fertility cult, you can get permission to skip the cafeterias and just get food vouchers. But neoliberalism means not forcing poor people to spend six months groveling to upper-class administrators before they’re allowed to live their lives the way they want. It means just letting them live the life they want, the same way rich people can.
You’re probably thinking this is an argument that vouchers + taxes/subsidies are a great solution. Nah. I’m saying that in principle they’re a great solution. In practice, they’ve failed spectacularly, because we subsidize the least healthy foods and restrict the production of healthy ones. From Physicians’ Cooperative For Responsible Medicine:
Between 1995 and 2009, USDA distributed more than $246 billion in subsidies. USDA programs tend to favor the production of the unhealthiest foods. The subsidy system, updated approximately every five years, provides financial support primarily to producers of “commodity crops,” which include more than a dozen nonperishable crops. However, five commodity crops—corn, wheat, soybeans, cotton, and rice—receive the vast majority of subsidies. Corn and soybeans are largely used as animal feed for production of meat, dairy products, and eggs, either domestically or for export. Other commodity crops, including barley, oats, and sorghum, are also used for feed…
The USDA refers to fresh fruits and vegetables as “specialty crops.” Specialty crops do not receive subsidies. In fact, farmers who participate in commodity subsidy programs are generally prohibited from growing fruits and vegetables on the so-called “base acres” of land for which they receive subsidies. This provision, enacted in 1996, restricts the ability of both small and large commodity farmers from diversifying their crops and including fruits and vegetables as part of their production.
Corn in particular is heavily supported, so much so that corn farmers end up with way more corn than anyone knows what to do with. Around the 1980s, they finally hit upon a solution: high-fructose corn syrup. From NYMag:
[A soda tax sounds good], except that your tax dollars are simultaneously being used to promote soda-drinking. Since the eighties, the sweetener in most non-diet sodas has been high-fructose corn syrup, or HFCS. It is made from American corn rather than imported cane, and it is inexpensive, at about 30 cents a pound wholesale. (A pound is enough to make about eleven cans of Coca-Cola.) Mind you, it’s not really cheaper than cane sugar: Federal farm subsidies, amounting to about $20 billion per year, are twinned with a sugar tariff to stack that deck in favor of HFCS. In a free market, the bottom would fall out of corn prices, and the Midwest’s economy would start to look like Greece’s.
In short: We pay federal taxes to make that can of Mountain Dew cheaper than it should be, encouraging us to buy it. Then we are scolded by public-health authorities for doing so. Then New York proposes another tax, to discourage us from buying it. This is nuts.
HFCS is, today, slipped into practically every prepared food, from ketchup to soup, because consumers respond to sweetness, particularly when it comes cheap. It’s the legacy of Earl Butz, the Nixon-era secretary of Agriculture, who had one mission: Increase production to stamp out hunger. It worked a little too well, giving us a consistent corn glut.
Some of us might not even mind subsidizing wholesome family farms in hard times, but most of the money heads straight to megacorporations like Archer Daniels Midland, in an egregious bit of corporate welfare. (Kansans who vote hard-line Republican and howl about federal spending tend to go quiet and look at their shoes when you mention this.) ADM makes HFCS by the megaton, and the Cato Institute has figured that every $1 of profit ADM earns in this business costs consumers $10.
Even Earl Butz might have had second thoughts if he’d seen the study released last month by Princeton University. It showed decisively that rats gain more weight from eating HFCS than from cane sugar. Chart the adoption of HFCS by the food industries, and it lines up pretty closely with Americans’ thickening profiles…The brain-dead-obvious solution is to eliminate both taxes and even things out, right? Well, two words scuttle that idea: Iowa caucuses. As long as a corn-producing state holds the definitive first primary, we’re going to have pro-corn presidents.
If subsidizing soda isn’t enough for you, how about pizza? From Washington Post:
Pizza is popular because it’s delicious. But the roaring success of pizza isn’t entirely a free-market story. “In recent years, [the USDA] has spent many millions of dollars to increase pizza consumption among U.S. children and adults,” explains Parke Wilde of Tufts University, who runs the excellent U.S. Food Policy blog.
Here’s what he’s referring to. The USDA runs a “dairy checkoff program,” which levies a small assessment on milk (15 cents for every hundredweight of milk sold or used in dairy products) and raised some $202 million in 2011. The agency then uses that money to promote products like milk and cheese. And, as it turns out, pizza.
The USDA claims its checkoff program has been well worth it: For every $1 that the agency spends on increasing cheese demand, it estimates that farmers get $4.43 in additional revenue. But the results have been mixed. Milk consumption has declined in recent decades, while cheese consumption has soared.
The government doesn’t just economically subsidize unhealthy food. It also spreads misinformation about which food is or isn’t nutritious. For example, from NBC News:
The U.S. government’s latest eating guidelines came out Thursday — only to be greeted with the usual accusations that they go too far, or don’t go far enough, or leave out something important.
But this time some of the hottest criticism comes from cancer researchers. And other experts are upset that the guidelines don’t say more about eating less meat.
“We are pretty disappointed the report doesn’t recommend limiting red and processed meat because of the link to cancer,” said Katie McMahon of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
Evidence goes back decades linking diets high in red and processed meats (like bacon and sausage) to cancer, McMahon told NBC News […]
Some nutritionists also said the federal government was pressured by the meat industry and by other lobby groups. “From my standpoint, Congress has caved in to the will of special interest food groups,” said Marion Nestle, a nutrition professor at New York University.
Dr. Walter Willett, who heads the nutrition department at the Harvard School of Public Health, agreed. “Unfortunately, the USDA has censored the recommendation of the Scientific Advisory Committee to consume less red meat,” Willett said.
“In fact, the dietary guidelines promote consumption of red meat as long as it is lean, which is not what the science supports. There is strong evidence that red meat consumption increases risk of diabetes, heart attacks, stroke, and some cancers (especially processed meat), and there is not good evidence that this simply due to the fat content,” Willett added.
“This appears to reflect the powerful influences of the beef industry. Unfortunately, the public is being misled.”
So, what’s my point here?
Given a decent government that really wants what’s good for the people, we wouldn’t need a public option for food. We could just cancel all of our bad subsidies, replace them with good subsidies, and let people eat what they wanted.
Given our existing government, it shouldn’t be let within a light-year of getting to determine anybody’s diet. Speculating that maybe the people who administer the program will be virtuous competent individuals who act for the good of the public, is saying that the thing which has already happened won’t happen.
I mean, sure, maybe one of Nathan’s dozen competent people who could run the program correctly will get in charge. But then why haven’t they been put in charge of our agricultural subsidies? Why haven’t they been put in charge of the dietary guidelines? Why aren’t they in the White House?
III.
Because the whole “public food” argument hinges on a giant case of double standards.
Presented with evidence that corporations do bad things, it concludes that the inherent logic of capitalism demands badness.
Presented with evidence that governments do bad things, it concludes that if we just put some nice people in power, everything would go great.
Why is that? Could someone with the opposite bias propose that Coca-Cola Inc would be fine if it just got a socially responsible CEO? But that the inherent logic of government demands that people who focus on electoral demagoguery and bureaucratic empire-building will always outcompete the altruistic public servants? Why is that any less plausible than the original article’s treatment?
Props to Nathan: this is a rare time the paperclip maximizer metaphor is appropriate. Capitalism is an agent more powerful and creative than any individual human, programmed with the imperative: “Give people with money what they want.” And Nathan correctly points out some ways this can go wrong:
1. Companies can just lie to consumers about the product they’re providing. They can say their drinks are healthy, then fill them with sugar. In fact, since this allows them to create products more desirable than any honest product could be, of course they will do this.
2. Companies can appeal to consumers by satisfying empty addictive desires that their best selves wouldn’t endorse them having, like for sugar-laden drinks. Worse, it can use advertising to encourage such desires on a society-wide level, since this will make its job easier.
3. Although it will claim to be socially responsible in order to attract consumers, in reality it only cares about people proportional to how much money they have. It will care about poor people a little, because even poor people have a little money, but it will be much more attuned to the needs of the rich – which is why pharma companies invest more into curing baldness than curing malaria.
But government is the same kind of misaligned system. It’s an agent more powerful and creative than any individual human, programmed with the imperative: “Give people with [votes] what they want,” where [votes] is a proxy for real votes or any other kind of power or king-making ability – campaign-contributing-ability, lobbyists, thought-leader-status. And so:
1. Candidates can just lie to voters about anything from their personalities to the effects of their policies. Somebody can say their plan will cut taxes on everybody while slashing the deficit, and people will believe them. In fact, since this allows a candidate to propose policies more popular than any real policy could be, of course they will do this.
2. Candidates, parties, and governments can appeal to voters by satisfying empty addictive desires that their best selves wouldn’t endorse us having. Worse, it can use the media to encourage such wants on a society-wide level. How much of the news cycle is devoted to real discussion of what will improve the country, versus clickbait, outragebait, identity politics, and the latest in who’s collaborating with Russia? This isn’t a coincidence – politicians find it useful to encourage these discussions, because it’s easier to win and keep voters with identity politics issues than it is by being competent, cf. Decision 2016.
3. Although it will claim to be civic-minded and altruistic in order to win voters and maintain the consent of the governed, in reality the government only cares about people proportional to how much power they have. It will care about ordinary people a little, because even ordinary people have a vote. But it will be much more attuned to the powerful – which is why we get tax breaks for billionaires more often than medical care for the poor.
Capitalism is Moloch. But democracy is also Moloch. Both are intense competitions. Both are going to be won by people trying to win the competition, not people trying to be nice and do the right thing. In both, we expect that winning the competition will have something to do with being good – capitalists win partly by making good products, candidates win partly by making good policy. But both systems have equally deep misalignments that can’t be eliminated just be filling them with nice people.
I’m focusing on democracy and elections here, but this is potentially true of any government. It’s true of the bureaucracy – bureaucrats who focus on empire-building and gaming metrics will outperform the ones who focus on running their bureaucracy virtuously and well. It’s true of dictatorships; colonels who optimize for helping the people will get replaced by colonels who optimize for pleasing the military / seizing and holding onto power. Start a revolution to sweep away everyone else and institute a form of government that isn’t Moloch, and your revolution will surrender to Moloch in all of of ten seconds. If there’s some elite force of commandos and technocrats to prevent your communist revolution from becoming Moloch, five seconds. The problem isn’t any contigent part of the system. It’s the concepts of competition, optimization, and selection. “Oh, but our system won’t be competitive”. Really? How do you decide who the leaders are? “Oh, we won’t have a single leader, we’ll make decisions by…” Two seconds to become Moloch, and and if your non-leader ends up with a death toll of less than a million you got off easy.
(cf: that famous scene from A Man For All Seasons, and the sentence here beginning “Soviet industry in its last decades”).
The rookie mistake is: you see that some system is partly Moloch, so you say “Okay, we’ll fix that by putting it under the control of this other system. And we’ll control this other system by writing ‘DO NOT BECOME MOLOCH’ on it in bright red marker.”
(“I see capitalism sometimes gets misaligned. Let’s fix it by putting it under control of the government. We’ll control the government by having only virtuous people in high offices.”)
I’m not going to claim there’s a great alternative, but the occasionally-adequate alternative is the neoliberal one – find a couple of elegant systems that all optimize along different criteria approximately aligned with human happiness, pit them off against each other in a structure of checks and balances, hope they screw up in different places like in that swiss cheese model, keep enough individual free choice around that people can exit any system that gets too terrible, and let cultural evolution do the rest. In the market/government case, you end up with taxes, subsidies, redistribution, compensation for externalities, providing public goods, maybe breaking up monopolies – I’m not saying there’s not a lot for government to do! I’m saying it’s specific, labelled things, specific actions that compensate for specific misalignments. Try to do more, and you’ll just make matters worse.
Both Nathan and I agree that poor people should have food. But we disagree on which misaligned system should give it to them. He favors the misaligned government. I favor the misaligned free market, plus some government-led redistribution and correction.
He says that “our public option for food does not mean people can’t go elsewhere, just as our public school system doesn’t mean that people can’t enroll in private schools”. But in practice, without some system of vouchers or redistribution, only the rich would have that option; poor people wouldn’t be able to afford anything else.
And “ability to go elsewhere” is probably the most important ingredient. If I really want, I can spend some time looking into the dangers of sugary fruit juice. In fact, I did this a few years ago and haven’t bought any since; just like that, all of the horrors of capitalism lost their power over me. The last drink I bought was a sugar-free sparkling organic kiwi dragonfruit french soda with a total of five calories, because I personally preferred that to the two-thousand-or-so other options available within a five block walk of my house.
On the other hand, I also spent a long time looking into the dangers of Trump. I voted against Trump. I begged other people to vote against Trump. I wrote a blog post officially endorsing literally any person in the world who was not Trump. Despite all of this, Donald Trump is my president. I feel less satisfied with this system than with the other one, honestly.
Getting to choose my own food (and schools, and health care) works for me. I don’t want poor people to have to settle for anything less.
How can anyone possible understand that incentives exist in capitalism that lead to Coca Cola Corp only caring about whether or not their product kills people to the extent that it will interfere with their ability to get more money to buy more of their product and yet write something like this:
The problem isn’t that “the state” is failing to act benevolently or is acting selfishly or whatever – it’s that the state isn’t acting at all – people who work for the state are acting and they have zero incentive to act in the way he describes (free avocados!) and he doesn’t even begin to come up with a solution to this problem – he just assumes it away by positing that there are great people out there. Wonderful – now how do you plan on systemically finding those people and putting them in charge? Capitalism has an answer for this. Governments where there is personal responsibility to an owner have an answer for this. This guy just pretends “I know people like that” is some kind of solution to the principal agent problem.
Yes, there are (reasons)! For starters there’s the principal agent problem. That he doesn’t even notice that there are reasons why it tends to be this way and why exceptions exist means he hasn’t come up with a solution!
This is an idea that is obviously terrible, for all the reasons you listed (and I’d add my public alma mater’s cafeteria system: Grade D hamburgers, inedible pizza-like substances, and Food Services director with a very nice mansion). If he’s serious about it, maybe time to take him off the reading list.
To another point: Fortunately, the nutritional sins of the USDA are probably canceled out by the complete failure of nutritional science in general. Any recommendations they made would probably be wrong, whether corrupt or not.
I agree with a lot of what you say. But I’m not sure about the signalling argument.
If you’re very rich, who cares if someone sees you at a public cafeteria? No one whose opinion matters is going to think you’re poor because you stepped into a public cafeteria. If you want to signal prosperity you can do so via clothes (not just price, but how you put them together too). It’s the lower classes who can just about afford prosperity who worry about being mistaken for poor. (Kate Fox has a fascinating discussion of this in her book Watching the English).
Schools are a different matter because you’re picking your kids’ peers.
In practice, any space that becomes de facto marked as For Poor People will suffer a calamitous decline in quality, due to the combined factors of 1. no one having enough resources to maintain it or induce others to do so, and 2. the set of poor people overlapping disproportionately with the set of people who are pretty terrible. The bus system in my city is actually pretty good (it’s my normal commute), but this is still true of all its permanent spaces; much more so systems with a stronger rich/poor gradient that there’s more ability for the rich to ignore completely.
Maybe. But I’m sceptical that public cafeteria will get marked out as for poor people. Public parks are accessible by all but this doesn’t seem to happen. In fact they’re disproportionately accessed by the relatively-well off.
That depends on the location of the public park. Rich neighborhoods tend to have more parks and other decorations, and those parks will be frequented by rich people because they are the ones living nearby. But if a public park is located in the middle of a poor area, chances are it’s not a very nice place to visit after dark.
Likewise, if the government were to institute Robinson’s public cafetaria idea, it would make sense to locate them in the poorer areas of town, since that’s where they will do the most good. You can easily imagine the criticism if tax money was used for building nice free restaurants in rich neighborhoods. But if you build them in poor areas then that will just accelerate the effect of eating there becoming a low-class status marker.
It’s one thing to say that public parks in low-income areas are unsafe, it’s another thing to say that being there signals low-status, regardless of other signals in their life.
If you saw someone you knew leaving a public park in a poor area, would you mark down your assessment of their social status? Or someone you don’t personally know, but who is wearing nice clothes (whatever that means in your local area), expensive haircut, right turn-of-phrase (in England the right accent)?
Them using the park would only be relevant if your assessment of their social status was already borderline.
Whilst I agree with you that parks are not particularly socially-stratified spaces, I’m sceptical that cafeterias and parks work the same way here. Parks are simply a space in which people choose to perform activities, and whilst their may be a status thing attached to this from some audiences (so from a UK perspective, going for a run in Central Park sounds quite high-status), I suspect it is the activity that is the main status marker – if you are at the park to have a barbeque and drink beer it is very different from if you are taking your baby to a Buggy-cise class. But since the equivalent of choosing an activity at the park is choosing where to eat, the public cafeteria does not function as a space but as a choice (which may be the only choice open) and so will be subject to the same social dynamics as particular activities at a park.
There’s a difference between “for the poorest 90%” and “for the poorest 10%”. Most people aren’t going to be ashamed about making use of something that is for most people. Public schools tend towards the former, public transport towards the latter.
I’m surprised Robinson didn’t use what I would consider to be a better argument against school vouchers: that as you encourage better-off people to leave the public school system, the more it becomes like public transport. Once it gets below 50%, politicians suddenly lack an incentive to do anything but run it as cheaply as possible. Plus the shame factor starts kicking in and accelerating the process.
When people buy out of public provision, it helps them and hurts others.
There is a liberatrian argument that it helps them and ultimately helps others, but forcing the others to also take responsibility for their own choices and not rely on the uncaring bureaucrats.
Not sure I’d totally agree with that, but considering you are positing the same difference as Robinson between public and private providers, you seem to leave yourself open to the same point that private providers (in this case responding to vouchers) at least have to be responsive.
1. Public providers also have to be responsive if enough people are involved.
2. Getting from mostly public to all private incrementally means an intermediate stage with a shrunken public sector.
That just means the poor people will take their vouchers and go elsewhere also.
I think for the purpose of this essay, “rich” means anybody who can easily afford their own food, not just Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. So it includes the lower classes who can just about afford prosperity.
If Bill Gates was spotted in a free food cafetaria, of course everybody would understand that he isn’t there because he can’t afford anything better. And the more cynical among us would understand that he probably arranged to be spotted there as part of some countersignaling strategy to bolster his reputation as a man of the people who hasn’t let his riches go to his head.
But most rich people aren’t Bill Gates, and some of the borderline-rich may worry about getting tarred by association if they are seen in the vicinity of the lower classes too often.
Yep, I was using ‘rich’ in the sense of anyone who can easily afford their own food, not merely the Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. Worrying about being tainted is only for the borderline-rich and the nouveau riche – and marks you as such.
Considering the number of people starving in the US is approximately zero I see little reason to entertain the idea. The only purpose I can see for exposing it is to signal that the author “cares” and is one of the good guys. He doesn’t care enough to help people in any real way, or in a way that would require his own resources, but he cares enough to say it and maybe spend other’s resources on solving a problem that doesn’t exist.
Also, why doesn’t the same signaling argument apply to supermarkets?
We do observe that there are supermarkets with different price tiers, but even in lowest tier Lidls and the like, you can still find rich, or at least upper-middle class people doing their shopping, it’s not just bums buying cheap booze.
In charity shops I’ve seen people asking for a waitrose(upper middle class supermarket) bag rather than a lidl one because they didn’t want to be seen by their neighbors with a Lidl bag.
There’s lots of people who are disdainful of the bargain supermarkets.
The reason people don’t ride busses isn’t because they’re full of smelly poor people it’s because they’re totally impractical to anyone who can get ahold of a car. Food is so damn cheap the the transportation cost to get to the restaurant would likely exceed the cost buying a can of Spaghetti O’s for $0.40.
Maybe we should encourage people to add msg to these foods the way they do with ramen so they are more palatable:
http://www.miketuritzin.com/writing/eating-healthily-for-3-a-day/
(tangentially, 6 of the 7 of those are present in mealsquares in some form due to nutrition density :D)
The same applies if the poor person really likes drugs or alcohol and would rather buy that instead of either food or soda.
But you know what? I may want poor people to have things such as food, clothes, and shelter, but I don’t want to increase their utility; if they get more utility from things other than food, clothing, and shelter, I still want them to have the food, clothing, and shelter, and not the other things. I may not mind being taxed to give the poor food, but I certainly mind being taxed to give the poor utility-increasing things, even if they are drugs or alcohol.
This also applies to “healthy food” versus “food with not enough healthiness for its price”. They may want the latter. I don’t want to donate it to them, and I’m not alone in this.
Isn’t this exactly the argument people have been making about the standing-only seating in airplanes?
I’m pretty sure the actual best case is the BBC.
Which is why we should let states compete with each other in an Archipelago system, to escape competition, right? (Possibly with a strong unelected central government comprised of Nice People ensuring that people receive education and exit rights and so on without overstepping their bounds.)
Which doesn’t exactly make a good case for it.
“Isn’t this exactly the argument people have been making about the standing-only seating in airplanes?”
I don’t think so; my impression is that Nathan wants to replace food stamps with this. If he wants to add it as a possibility in addition to food stamps, I have no problem (except maybe cost, since I expect food stamps would be more efficient)
You should probably make it clear in the original post that your objection is aesthetic rather than ideological.
Also, without a central government voice (or some sort of central truth authority) what is the way to combat weaponized misinformation? Just as capitalism for food optimizes it to be hyper palatable… capitalism for information optimizes it to be hyper engaging.
I can’t tell if this is serious.
Edit: I just realized my original post above was in response to the wrong comment by Scott Alexander. I meant to respond to the comment talking about why he didn’t like NPR. My comment has absolutely nothing to do with food stamps.
Honestly, neither can I. I do think our current news situation is akin to telling 5 year olds that they can choose between the cabbage and the candy.
I don’t know what the solution is… a Ministry of Truth is not it… but “all you can eat lies” seems like a bad status quo to accept.
It would be more analogous if sitting passengers had to pay for part of the cost of standing passengers’ tickets. If I don’t want a standing ticket, I pay for a sitting one instead, but if I don’t want to go to the government cafeteria, I still have to subsidize it with my taxes.
This was a few thousand words more than are needed for an argument that amounts to “Hey why don’t we collectivize the food supply! What could possibly go wrong?”
Command economies for food are the single deadliest policy choice you could make short of literally herding people into death camps. It has a 100% track record of mass starvation.
I don’t normally make #currentyear arguments but seeing this sort of stuff in the 21st century is mind-blowing. We really learned nothing…
Well argued rebuttals to painfully stupid arguments are useful.
This isn’t a command economy, it’s a welfare program. The worst-case scenario is regression to 1963 levels of starvation in America. This isn’t a good idea, but it’s not Mao-level bad.
I think the most important insight here is how common it still is to compare idealized or best-case-scenario socialism with real-world or worst-case-scenario free markets. The numbered comparisons under III are especially good.
Though there… there’s a definite problem in America to never use foreign examples which sometimes are ideal socialist version.
The example from this post would be Scott’s non inclusion of Finland schools. Which seem to work really, really well and are public and mandatory. He just takes it as given that government schools will suck without explaining the international exceptions.
I don’t think Scott’s argument is “free markets always produce better results than socialism,” or “government never does anything right”; I think it’s that it’s not an apples-to-apples comparison when you say “real-world capitalism has some bad incentives, so let’s contrast that to a version of socialism in which we assume the different set of incentive problems inherent to socialism have already been overcome somehow and we just have some competent, well-meaning, well-funded government employees doing the same task.”
And while it’s true most Americans (and most people) could probably do with a more global perspective, there’s another apples-to-oranges problem introduced when citing international examples: the Finnish school system may work better than most US public school systems for reasons having to do with differences between the US and Finland other than capitalism vs. socialism. Of course, the US at point x in the past is also different from the US in the current year, but probably not nearly as different as America and Finland given most, if not all, values of x.
Agreed. The process is always the most important. Otherwise it’s an underpants gnomes problem. This is especially true when you do have an “achieved elsewhere” end goal like say “Single Payer” or “Finland Schools.”
Yes, the destination is real but what vehicle are you going to use to get there? What does their system have, that ours doesn’t, which avoids the pitfalls?
Which are easily explicable: governments don’t suck always and everywhere , but they do suck in places where they are expected to suck.
Finland’s school system is probably non-replicable outside of a few other similiar countries. For a start it requires a relatively homogenous population (it’s a one-size fits all comprehensive system – the UK can act as proof this fails in non-homogenous situations) and teachers are due to a strong Lutherean culture highly regarded (I might ask what went wrong in Wisconsin…) and therefore highly paid, despite the supply of potential teachers heavily outstripping the demand. The one substantial minority in Finland is Swedish speaking and traditionally well-integrated, including sharing a similiar religious history.
Also, in terms of scale, it is worth remembering Finland is small (just under 5.5 million people) and has a fairly old population (it might be the population is starting to fall due to lack of replacement births). 22 US states have larger populations than Finland, and I would not be surprised if several others had larger school-age populations (I am almost certain Puerto Rico does as well). A system which works well, at the moment (Finnish education was not good thirty years ago), for one relatively-small country is not an indication that that system will work well for the whole USA, any more than a system that works well in say Montana (selected because Wikidpedia thinks it tops US educational attainment) can be expected to work in New Jersey.
Could you expand on that?
It’s been tried: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/British_Restaurant
Here’s the thing: Money is the Unit of Caring. Maximizing money will to some extent involve fraud or theft or graft, but on a fundamental level capitalist businesses have to actually provide something that people care about, because otherwise they won’t spend their hard-earned money on it.
Governments simply don’t have to do this. Votes are worthless on margin, and so people throw them away on obvious warmongers and lunatics and idiots and charismatic farm-girl types. 99.99 percent of our government isn’t elected in the first place anyway. There’s nothing a citizen can do to effectively convey to a bureaucrat with a job for life that he’s unsatisfied with the service they’re providing, short of terrorism. You have no voice when it comes to most of what the government does. If you decide not use the government’s service, it’s no skin off their nose, because they get your money anyway, at gunpoint.
Came here to say this, surprised it wasn’t in the post! People make better decisions when they have to stake something.
Do they? I get the theory, but are is there any data backing this claim?
There was this huge experiment, from 1945-89, where one bunch of countries maintained strong state control, whilst another bunch went from a post-wartime central control to increasingly free-market economies allowing individual choice. Can’t remember how it turned out…
The United Kingdom tried another experiment in the eighteenth century, allowing increased monetary flow and effectively ending non-monetary transactions. Last I heard that had produced a few interesting spin-offs and had involved a large chunk of the planet.
There may also be some academic papers – economists (other than the outliers) are pretty clear than a transactional economy produces better outcomes than a controlled economy.
Considering the nature of value is subjective a study would be impossible. You could look at people’s decisions and decide they made the wrong ones but that would be replacing ones subjective opinion on another and declaring it objective.
That seems to be making an awful lot of assumptions about the voting system. Also, the “job for life” thing.
It seems over general.
That’s true but not sufficient (I originally started to write that it wasn’t true but actually it is – it’s not a necessary feature of governments to act that way).
On the other hand, governments can have incentives to provide high quality services. Businesses observably do have those incentives. People have been convinced that all sorts of things other than “is correctly incentivized to provide quality services” and “is correctly incentivized not to slaughter millions” should matter when designing governments.
Discussing how to incentivize governments to act like this is a whole other topic that Nathan Robinson would likely
be equally insane abouttreat with the (ahem) same level of rigor that he applied to the part where he described how to set up a government bureau that would run a nationwide chain of Applebees without any of the techniques that Applebees uses (and with the giant additional hurdle of having no price mechanism to help out).
I can figure out the warmonger, lunatic, and idiot, but who’s the charismatic farm-girl? Jill Stein doesn’t seem to fit.
Palin.
[Tongue in cheek]
Warmonger, lunatic, idiot – McCain
Charismatic farm-girl type – Palin
It was all that one ticket.
Or something mislabelled as the thing they want. something they have become addicted to, etc. You haven’t answered any of the objections to the pure capitalism approach.
Isn’t this a strawman? I’ve never seen anyone advocate capitalism without the rule of law, although I’ve often seen people opposing capitalism assume that supporters of the system want this. And law should ensure misselling and sale of dangerous materials are regulated appropriately.
Oh come on.
Wait, I can play too…
If you insist in putting the decoration on your house, and you defend your property from the intrusion, and don’t pay the penalty decreed by the government. at some point you will be rounded up, and if you resist that, you will be massacred.
The initial step isn’t massacre, but it’ll get to that.
Yeah, I winced at that point as well. It’s not fair to compare failures of capitalism from 2010s Berkeley with failures of government from 1940s Germany. We should talk instead about 1940s failures of capitalism: things like lead paint, asbestos, PCBs, rampant smoking advertisements, and so forth. Although– yeah, capitalism still looks a lot better, if the alternative is Literally Hitler.
Failures of government from the 2010s also include starvation in Zimbabwe, murdered farmers in South Africa, everything about the Middle East, and trucks plowing into crowds all over Europe.
In situations anything like what we find in history, government has way more power to do bad stuff to people than capitalism does. (Occasionally government and capitalism are aligned in doing bad things to people, but it still generally looks like the operative force of the badness is coming from the government’s side.)
The death toll from cigarettes alone vastly exceeds everything you’ve cited put together.
Really quick Google says 7 million deaths a year, so a decade of that handily beats any dictator you care to name.
(But wait, it’s more complicated than that? True.)
To what extent are lead paint, asbestos, and PCBs failures of the market rather than just people not having sufficient information? I don’t see how a different institution would do better if it’s similarly lacking in information.
Lead paint is a solution to making paint. Asbestos is a solution to buildings burning down. PCBs are useful chemicals that have harmful side effects which make them not worth using. All of those things might have had bad effects but they all had benefits – which is why they were invented and sold.
Governments don’t look too good on that measure anyway – compare Chernobyl to privately build nuclear reactors.
Compare reactor without heavy protection so it could be refueled while working (ie. extract plutonium for nuclear warheads) with reactor with heavy protection and almost negligible plutonium production capacity?
Also base kaboom rate per year is so low I’d consider it in noise.
But good bait, made me reply.
I’d call that an equivocation on “capitalism”. It looks to me like you’re using the word in the leftist sense, whereas Scott is clearly using it in the “free market” sense. In which case, Pinkertons massacring your family isn’t a failure of the market, it’s a failure of rule of law. Things like this are why I advise avoiding the word “capitalism” in the first place. Just, imagine Scott wrote “the market” everywhere he wrote “capitalism”, you know?
Okay, fine, I deleted that and about another thousand words that weren’t really saying much.
It was a funny and obvious hyperbole; and you’re absolutely right that there is no comparison between socialism’s historical failure modes and capitalism’s historical failure modes.
I notice that critics of capitalism, when they want to argue for some kind of equivalency, seem to always bring up the same two or three, very specific examples.
And before one says “opponents of socialism always point to Stalin and the Great Leap Forward,” it’s not just the sameness of the examples I’m commenting on, but the narrow specificity.
Like, if every time a capitalists wanted to say “socialists have made big mistakes, too,” they happened always to bring up the “Four Pests Campaign” it would arouse my suspicion about the strength of their argument, not because the Four Pests Campaign wasn’t bad, but because if that very specific example is all they’ve got after a century of socialism, then maybe socialism’s overall track record isn’t so bad.
I’m not sure why someone would use them as standard criticisms of capitalism.
Personally, I would use workers burning alive in locked sweatshops, the Radium Girls, US sharecropping post Reconstruction, factory towns with invasive control over their worker’s lives on threat of being fired, and perhaps on a less dire note, industries that peddle in addiction and encouraging compulsive behavior, such as the tobacco industry, online gambling and modern video games filled with micro-transactions.
As for socialism, I personally don’t think it makes sense to call Stalin or Mao socialists. It makes more sense of the history to say they were adherents of a rival ideology of Stalinism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stalinism
I think the flaws of Stalin and Mao speak more to the flaws of attempting violent revolution, in that whichever movement prevails in such a conflict is likely to have been captured by someone more interested in violence than the details of your ideology.
For better or for worse, I think socialism as an actual form of government look more like Cuba and the USSR under Khrushchev, which both still had plenty of flaws worth criticizing.
Those are a much better set of examples, I think. Except the Radium Girls one — how is that one not just a failure of information that any system would have produced?
My understanding was that the US Radium Corporation intentionally withheld information about the dangers of radium from their employees. That might be mistaken, but that was my impression at least.
Oh, huh, you seem to be right about that…
Orders of magnitude, man. You’re analogizing a few people or even 16,000 killed to TENS of millions.
Also I guess one could weigh both positive and negative impacts, and then it’s just a curbstomp.
Well said.
There is a weird mental bias where most people seem to spend a huge amount of energy thinking about systemic problems with capitalism, but almost no mental energy thinking about systemic problems with government. If people do think about governmental problems at all, it’s usually framed through a culture war lens of “that other bad tribe screwed everything up.”
I’m not sure why this is. Perhaps it’s culture war turning off people’s brains? Or perhaps it’s a legacy of traditional leftist thought. Marx spent a long time thinking about what was wrong with capitalism, but seemed literally incapable of imagining what could possibly go wrong with communism (or at least the summaries of his work that I have read give that impression.)
On a related note, most people seem unable to view political systems as incentive systems, or conceive of alternative economic models besides capitalism.
It is striking that Robinson name-checks public choice theory.
(Didn’t someone write about “memetic vaccination”? Maybe it was this, but it is mainly about other topics, so linking to it communicates the wrong thing. Here is someone mentioning it even more in-passing.)
Because the “point out flaws of capitalism” part was just supposed to be a coordination mechanism to keep a group cohesive enough to kill enough people to overthrow a government.
The same evolutionary process applies to men forming gangs as it does to capitalism and government – if your group gets cohesion from all critiquing capitalism, great – if they then critique your planned replacement the group falls apart and you get wiped out by in-fighting. Marxism solved the problem of keeping the group from killing each other for long enough for Marxists to take over a few governments. Evolutionary success.
There has been plenty of criticism of democracy and the specific implementations of it in modern America (and I assume the world at large, but have less experience). The electoral college and gerrymandering are examples that come to mind immediately.
This seems like it would be a perpetually unstable system. You have actors who stand to gain by maximizing the power of Capitalism and actors who stand to gain by maximizing the power of Government. If Capitalism can accrue small amounts of real power from Government (e.g. regulatory capture, gerrymandering software), how does this not lead to Capitalism eventually reducing Government to a bought and paid for subsidy of Capitalism inc.?
Similarly, if Government can encroach on Capitalism, say through economically distorting taxation and regulation, how does this not end with Government bringing Capitalism to heel and dictating the commanding heights of the economy in order to perpetuate Governmental stability and empire building?
Power is a zero sum game and a two player game rarely has a stable tie, particularly if you can invest power in Moloching up more power. Two player games of this sort with nation-states (e.g. US vs USSR, everyone vs The Axis Powers, The Entente vs The Central Powers) have historically been either horrifically costly endeavors (e.g. The Cold War), ended in the extirpation of one side, or more commonly both.
Perhaps a better option would be to have three or more stable power bases. Thus when one base gets too strong, the other two can make an alliance of convenience to overcome the dominant power. Historically, we had this. Western society rested on competing power blocs of (at least) government, industry, and religion. At times industry allied with religion and at times industry allied with government against religion.
These days, religion has simply ceased to be a powerful bloc. Only the faithful care what a given religion has to say about a policy issues and most of religion’s affects come through voting or the market-place. The old-school social pressure that said even if something was legal and even if people might want to exchange money for it … you might want to think twice before doing so if it was religiously frowned upon is basically dead in the West.
Nor do I see a viable replacement to be the third leg for balance. Science is deeply in hoc to both Government and Capitalism. We have also proven quite adept as a society at ignoring problematic science (e.g. that Head Start has terrible educational outcomes). Journalism is basically just another industry at this point and most of the most respected outfits are the playthings of billionaires. The military is currently subsumed massively within government. Education is basically just some of the government’s turf over which the Red and Blue tribes fight.
I predict that the current sort will continue to subsume more small centers into a dichotomous fight. Maybe between Capitalism and Government or maybe between Red and Blue. Regardless two player games in a zero sum context will get increasingly brutal, but I do not see any easy way to get a better stable stalemate.
But a two player game can have an unstable tie. Consider England and France – a sea power and a land power, neither able to destroy the other over centuries.
Capitalism and good government also have an advantage that both of them are good for people (or, in a more Churchillian manner: the worst systems except for all the others that have been tried from time to time.) The government can enroach on capitalism, but people can notice the overall decline in tax revenue compared to less encroaching states. Rich people can relearn the advantages of the rule of law the hard way. Maybe it is a case of 4 steps forward 3 steps back, but I’m optimistic.
This is a bad analogy, because Capitalism is not an entity in the same way that governments are entities (even though they’re in many ways no entities with agency either). Capitalism in and of itself is a millions-of-players game.
If they weren’t dying, I’d say that social and interpersonal relationships should be the third leg.
Perhaps because it is in the best interest of capitalists to have a functioning government? My experience is that especially larger corporations benefit from government regulation of the market – for one, they have the resources to do the necessary bookkeeping, moreso than small businesses, and as long as it is a level field, it doesn’t disadvantage them compared to their competitors. At the same time, good regulation can avoid tragedies of commonses and races to the bottom, which aren’t really productive to anybody.
For a key point of your argument, you spend no time demonstrating this assertion. For power to be zero sum, there has to be a finite amount of power. Yet (to continue a theme of harking back to postmodernism that seems to underlie all my comments here) power is not a measurable and finite thing in the way electrical power is. Power is simply the anglicisation of the French word pouvoir, which is also the verb which translates pretty well as ‘to be able/can’, and the root of power is ability to be able to do anything. Foucault, who being French probably picked this up quite easily, qualifies this with consensually and opposes power to oppression, although allowing that an oppresive relationship will eventually switch to a power relationship when all participants consent. Power is simply the ability to get something done with consent – so despite all opposition, President Trump does have power because people acknowledge (grudgingly in many cases) he has the ability to get things done through the powers of his office, and if Scott Adams is to be believed, the power of persuasion. What he can actually achieve with his power is however limited by the requirement to get people to consent to it e.g. getting police forces to agree to round up illegal immigrants. If he is replaced in 2021 by a much different president, who also has something against illegal immigrants (perhaps a problem with the illegal bit?) but whom is widely approved of for having said the right things to please everyone other than illegal immigrants, the new-and-improved president might be able to get far more illegal immigrants rounded up by more police forces despite only having the same official power as President Trump. No-one else has lost power (the various people in charge of police forces still have the power to help or not) but the new-and-improved president clearly has more power than President Trump simply because they can achieve more.
The point here is that power can be created whilst other power still exists. Community leaders are an example of this – people with no formal structual position who with the consent of others take a position of power. They have not taken that power from another: all the elected or appointed representatives still exist and still have the same relationships with the community, at least until the community leader causes them to be re-negotiated by their actions. But a new figure with power exists. And a community leader can be removed without being replaced – their power is not taken by another but simply ceases to exist. Power is something created by actions, not something that already exists: Scott has power created by being the author of this blog (and from the interactions and respect he gets as a result), as witnessed by the fact we are discussing his debate with a writer for Current Affairs. Scott is able to get noticed by people working in national journalism (which was always an industry, never, despite some practioners airs and graces, a separate institution – did you not notice that journalism is a child of capitalism, developing alongside modern economic systems?) and therefore has the power to alter opinions even of those who do not read him closely.
This is fantastic! Read the Current Affairs article a few days ago and had the exact same response regarding using the market and subsidies rather than a public cafeteria.
A few thoughts:
-From my undergrad Econ days, the relevant buzzword here is a Pigouvian tax – designed to offset the externalities from a transaction. In this case, we’d see the future effects on your health as an intrapersonal externality.
-I’d be curious if we could increase palatability by combining an increase in food stamps with a food stamp specific tax/subsidy program. Would likely see more support from the right due to allaying concerns about “wasting our money on soda”, but less support from the left due to the Copenhagen Interpretation of Ethics. Also, maybe this idea wouldn’t work at all, because arbitrage.
While I think the public food option is idiotic, I think you are far too down on government.
I have two main quibbles.
A) The parents choosing schools for school vouchers are not the clients, the kids and the larger society are.
In the sequence on Lost Purposes, Eliezer talks about the absolute nest of perverse incentives that characterize the school system.
He takes the view that the ultimate clients are the kids. They are one of the clients.
The other client is the society at large. No one wants to live in a society of idiots. We want to have rational discussions with people. The goal of education should be to make people cognizant of the systems we live in and how to harness their own actions towards the ends they seek. Basically, make them aware of Moloch.
I don’t trust schools who are competing for parent directed school voucher money to optimize towards inculcating knowledge so much as just pleasing parents. Finland has reputation for having mandatory and very successful public schools… I don’t know much about it… but I feel like the “Public schools will always be terrible” needs to look at the international stage a bit more.
B) My second issue is your seeming preemptive surrender to Moloch and skirting close to committing the fallacy of grey.
This seems to be throwing in the towel on improving government a bit. It’s not a matter of the right people, but you can alter the structure quite successfully. I’m worried that you are stopping the conversation too fast.
To take an example from the recent elections, millions of people voted in protest of our awful two party system for Ron Johnson or Jill Stein. This did not do anything but show their personal feelings. This is the essence of buying into the “Good people will save us” fallacy.
But, in Maine, voters used a ballot initiative to enact ranked choice voting. They changed the structure and made it so third parties are no longer spoilers. They expanded the choices for voters.
There are many of things we can do to a government and there are some areas such as healthcare where more government control is empirically better. (See such communist strongholds as Taiwan, Israel and Singapore.)
Regarding throwing in the towel on fixing government…
Have you Seen the US Government?
The only real solution is a return to Federalism and a massive removal of the power overreach of the US Government.
It’s also the one thing we’ll never get out of government reform.
I say throw in the towel. The only way the US government gets fixed in any way will be after its total collapse due to it growing and massive inabilities to solve any problem.
As satisfying as that sounds… it’s morally monstrous.
Part of the reason the government has problems is that we elect people who say, “the government is inept and can’t solve anything… and I aim to keep it that way.” Cynicism about government doesn’t make it less broken.
There are ways around it. Ranked choice voting in Maine was done via ballot initiative. It didn’t require either party to acquiesce to blowing their own knees off. It bypassed them altogether. The way to fix it is to attack bad systems not so much bad people. (Though those exist too)
A return to federalism isn’t the answer. Local governments are no less corrupt and inept then higher levels of government. They both have the same misaligned incentives issue.
The government can solve problems… the internet we are writing this on was a government program. Neither of us have small pox because of a government program.
“Let it all sink” sounds satisfying, but it also absolves us of having to do anything. There are people on that ship. We started social security or medicare because they were popular… true. But why were they popular? They were popular because you had old poor people dying on the street in the 1930’s and old people in general being actuarially unsound in the 1960’s. Are they perfect? No, but they went a long way to solving the problems they were intended to. If they were to disappear… well, those are all people who would go down with the ship.
Also, living in a failed state where there is a gun for every single citizen… seems like it would be bad.
Out of curiosity, what can’t you stand about NPR? Based on their reputation as this kind of shibboleth of high-liberalism, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how good their reporting seems to be compared to, well, every other major news outlet I know of. I only really listen to them during my commute, so maybe All Things Considered and Marketplace are just better than some other program I haven’t heard of which justifiably tanks their reputation, but per hypothesis I haven’t heard of it.
In recent memory, I remember positively stories about the guy who won the Nobel Prize for inventing the blue LED, a story about former coal workers in China including a profile of a pretty absurd ‘coal museum’ and comparisons to the rust belt, a pretty sympathetic story about the economics of the use of Dicamba in farming with interviews of both individual farmers using it illegally and scientists explaining the negative externalities, and an interview with some mathematicians about a recent discovery regarding the tessellation of some figure, just to give a few.
Despite a slight editorial bias, they subjectively seem to be less heavy handed than any other major news organization I can name, and have at least in my mind reasonable sensibilities as to what to cover. I can’t really think of any reason why one would find it harder to listen to than reading Current Affairs, Vox or any of the other culture war mags you seem constantly drawn back to.
I agree they’re good, which is why I said best-case scenario. I just can’t stand them. Part of it might have to do with the radio format. Everyone sounds so weird-combination-of-concerned-and-chipper. “Here’s some atrocity that just happened, let’s talk about it in very concerned-sounding tones for three minutes, switching speakers frequently. And now on the lighter side, a new movie is out!”
Fair enough. I suppose certain aspects of listening to radio have the implicit cudgel of “It’s this or random pop music” helping to smooth over things like that on my end. They do have individual segments archived on their site, which might be less annoying along those lines. I sometimes like to find and queue up some of the more interesting looking ones while walking the dog and whatnot.
In retrospect, I think the above was a bit more accusatory than I’d like, so sorry for the tone.
My favorite “see a world in a grain of sand” moment on NPR was the episode of This American Life where the staffers got their testosterone checked. All of the men had practically clinical levels of T.
In fairness to NPR, the program itself was unexpectedly Noticey:
Could a phrase be any more NPR than “conflicted relationship with his own testosterone”?
Presumably the program was followed by an All Things Considered spot on the puzzling shortage of women in the Navy SEALs or something.
Some friends forced me to listen to a few of their science podcasts on a road trip. It reminded me of “I fucking love science” more than anything like education.
See, this is where we fundamentally disagree, and why I disagree with your answer – though I can’t actually offer any better ones.
Thing is, there aren’t any tiny bubbles of non-crap. It’s all crap. It’s wall-to-wall crap. There aren’t any virtuous Randian superhumans upholding the ideals of Quality and Integrity in a crumbling, mediocre world. There are only people who make a great show of pretending to be such Randian superhumans, and other people who like their particular brand of crap well enough that they don’t look closely enough at it to realise that it’s very similar to all the other crap.
All those bold entrepreneurs you hold up as ideals? I guarantee you, one hundred percent – if you actually took an unbiased look at them, you’d find that they’re crap. They’re crap because they’re human, and humans create mostly crap, most of the time. Oh, there are a few glimmers of quality here and there, but those exist everywhere, even in those bureaucratic nightmares you hate so much. Every so often, people accidentally manage to get their shit together for a few moments and achieve non-crappiness. But then they go right back to being crap. And no one has a noticeably higher success rate at achieving those moments than anyone else.
What I’m saying is, you can’t outsmart the system. Not because the system is perfect or allpowerful, but because you’re just not smart enough. If people were smart enough to outsmart the system, they’d have built a system that worked well enough that it didn’t need outsmarting.
The reason you think otherwise, I would argue, is because for you, the alternative is unbearable – you can see the faults of the system so clearly that convincing yourself that you are able to stand above and outside it is “one of the only things that make life worth living.” I can sympathise, because I see the faults of the system just as clearly and don’t have a security belief to cling to in the face of it, and as a result I often don’t feel like life is worth living at all, and that’s no fun. But I’m still driven to speak out against the conceited elitism of it. As depressing as it is, you, sir, are not noticeably superior to all us other worthless morons.
Is there any point to this comment, other than waving your notionally superior taste in everyone’s faces?
The contention “the things you like are actually terrible” is information-free and pointless. The contention “terribleness rates are uniform across human institutions” is falsified by momentary experience. The contention “there is no hope and everyone should despair” is similarly information-free, and also actively hostile to any listener, and therefore shouldn’t be expounded even if it seems true in the moment.
I don’t know if there’s any nice way to say this, but Based on this comment you may want to be seen for depression.
So if there are glimmers of non-crap, not everything is crap. But if as you say, all humans will mostly produce crap, any system that depends on humans to do something such as run public cafeteria well is doomed to fail, and therefore we need a system that somehow rewards and prioritises those little glimmers of output over the general crapness of humans, by taking human crapness out of the equation. Fortunately capitalism, which doesn’t depend on humans (entrepreneurs are not capitalism, where most of the value at any given time is established technologies such as food) does exactly this by offering up the glimmering bits and allowing us to focus on buying those or not as we choose (after all, not everyone might want the same glimmer – some people like Will and Grace apparently…). As people are crap, we do need ways of mitigating crapness against those seeking to mitigate their crap existence with the glimmery things of their choice, which is where the glimmers in government can be put to use defeating the crapness that would otherwise prevail.
So my reading of your somewhat negative approach to humanity is that it is actually leading towards agreement with Scott – neo-liberalism is about right as a system. You get there from a very different place (and you still need to finish the journey), but it’s still the same destination.
Sounds like you had pretty bad time in the school system, and felt a lot more socially isolated than average. I’m sorry.
But I’m pessimistic about how much school choice would help cases like yours. Schools aren’t like soda, where there’s lots of variety and it’s easy to keep trying them until you know what suits you. It’s costly to switch schools, hard to evaluate them (especially as a parent who isn’t the person who attends the school), and unless you live in a big city there might just not be space in the market for a school that caters to your specific needs.
This is not to say that the idea of removing resources from public schools and putting it towards subsidies for private schools is a crazy idea. It just means that there are going to be lots of problems that won’t go away just because you’ve theoretically expanded school choice.
Once upon a time there was a popular argument going around (especially favored on places like Daily Kos) that government programs worked fine when allowed to, they were just sabotaged by Republicans for ideological reasons whenever Republicans were in power. Insofar as government programs ever did things badly, it was entirely the result of electing Republicans.
At which point I’d always ask the people making the argument something along the lines of, “Well, then, before we establish the new government program you’re proposing, what’s your plan to prevent Republicans for ever taking power again and sabotaging it? And if you’ve got one that’ll work, why didn’t you use it to stop George W. Bush?”
This is actually a significant problem with the government cafeteria proposal. The program will have to pay for not just the food, but also also the cafeteria facilities and staff. This means that it will provide less food per dollar, so in order to give poor people access to the same amount of food, the program will require a significantly bigger budget. The Republicans are extremely likely to resist expanding the SNAP budget, and if it is expanded when they’re out of power, they’re very likely to cut it back when they return to power. As the consequence the most likely real result of government cafeterias would be poor people having less food and being hungrier.
Good post, but I wonder if you might be overgeneralizing based on the state of American public schools. Finnish students, for example, do significantly better than American ones, but their education system is almost entirely public. Don’t you think you’re giving up on the general concept of public schools a little too easily?
I’m honestly not sure how I feel about school vouchers. I see the appeal (especially because I went to some terrible public schools), but I’m also cautious.
Eh, I’ve been to government-funded cafeterias; the one I went to in middle school was superlatively terrible (seriously, they never, ever, ever served a dish that wasn’t bad), the one I went to in high school was pretty okay, so there’s some variance.
Then again, back when I was in middle school, I definitely remember thinking it would be neat if the school could just give us lunch money and let us choose our own restaurant.
(also, I live in France; sometimes I keep hearing about US horror stories and I start to think that everything public in the US is terrible)
Which could well be explicable by the difference between a culture of sticking with, and improving , pubic services, versus a culture of buying out.
When people buy out of public provision, it helps them and hurts others.
Thngs in the US are way better than you are seeing. Our media really doesn’t like our country much and tears us down at every chance.
As much as we like to make fun of it, apparently the US has the #1 postal service in the world.
Source.
I think this is currently threatened by capitalism more than excessive government control (disclaimers: in the US, for people who are citizens). The thing that threatens my current bubble of non-crap isn’t possible government action, it’s that my employer goes to great lengths to enforce their PC ways (which would be potentially neutralized by stronger labour protections). For most people in America, it seems like their employer or landlord is much more likely to destroy their bubble than the government. So while overall excessive government is worth worrying about, on the margin, in the current situation, excessive capitalism seems like a bigger threat.
There’s another problem with this narrative, about the part where people have a hard time in government-controlled systems like schools and such: American schools seem famously and uniquely bad, especially for non-central students, compared to schools in countries less worried about excessive government control. I can think of a bunch of just-so stories explaining it, but can’t really back them. So I’ll just say “Government can be really bad, so we should worry more about excessive government control” seems to also have the ability to cause government to be worse.
If your employer is enforcing PC, they’re an ally of government. You will not get a law keeping your employer from pushing PC crap. See: all the laws mandating service industries to use the correct pronoun for transgenders or else.
I think this is a rather weak argument. In my experience, this behavior is a symptom not of large groups in a cafeteria, but of younger personalities. I eat fairly regularly at a college cafeteria where most of the clientele are students eating off a meal plan. There are none of the problems you suggest; people eat with their friends and most of the time no one encroaches on anyone else. This argument seems like a filler third point, and I don’t think there is any reason for it to be a problem when it is not already a problem in restaurants and cafeterias today,
I’ll also chime in with “My public high school cafeteria was a perfectly decent place.” Scott pretty clearly had a terrible experience (or two or three) in school, but it annoys me when he (and others) say “public school is universally horrible”, people in the comments say “mine wasn’t”, and then he doesn’t even acknowledge it. I had a great time in high school but this site has opened my eyes to how bad some peoples’ experience can be, but that sense of realization doesn’t seem to flow in reverse for whatever reason.
I largely agree with the conclusions here, but I’m a bit worried about the general principles used to achieve them. I worry that the conclusion as to what a government can and can’t do effectively are drawn from too small of a sample size, that ultimately amount to a kind of universalizing caricature of the events of the early to mid 20th century.
For one thing, I would avoid treating the outcomes of communist revolutions in Russia and China as a kind of universal law as to how revolutions turn out. I think the effects of violent revolution in a largely backwards feudal society existing in an unstable equilibrium while new technology that renders said equilibrium unstable is very unevenly distributed while trickling in slowly from the outside world. Comparing the history of socialism and communism in Latin America against the history of capitalism in Latin America paints a somewhat murkier picture.
Further, I also worry about over-generalizing the problems of the US to all possible forms of government. Imagine the following scenario:
I have a somewhat poorly designed engine that hasn’t been maintained very well for decades, but one day I suddenly decide that I want to do everything in my power to make this engine better. I start doing the proper maintenance, pouring as much money as I can into expensive oil and other car stuff my uncle probably told me about at some point. Nonetheless, it still keeps breaking down. After pouring an unreasonable amount of money into it, I see the light, and realize that engineering is fundamentally a futile endeavor, and start cynically discouraging anyone from trying to maintain their engines. Every time I see a sign of failure in anyone else’s engine, I see it as further proof that my thesis is correct, regardless of whether it is within the planned degree of tolerance and redundancy the engineer might have built into it.
The US has a fundamentally flawed legislative body, designed around weird forms of democracy that never really made sense in any context other than trying to appease slave-holding states into not seceding, and even for that purpose it didn’t even work right.
I could honestly see the public food option working reasonably well in Canada, even if it was inferior to what a well-designed voucher system could achieve.
Yeah, amazing how government in Canada works different, what with them having 1/10th the population of the US…
While I’m all for cautioning against revolution, I think your specifics are a bit off here. The problem isn’t not having a single leader; the problem is failure to actually think about — or really, failure to notice — the relevant problems at all. You can design systems without a single leader while still thinking about these sorts of problems (e.g. futarchy; how well it will stand up remains to be seen, but it certainly at least attempts to account for this sort of thing).
But you do have to think about how you’re going to address the alignment problem. (Markets and voting are good starts.) Because the thing is that if you make no effort to avoid it, whatever you’re doing will just sort of collapse into this sort of default human social structure, where getting to make the decisions is determined by charisma and ingroupishness and… well, you know, all that awful human winning social status games stuff that Ialdabaoth likes to talk about. In other words by things not bearing on actual competence and maybe even inversely correlated with it. And that’s something you really want to avoid. (And then it gets worse when the fact that ingroupishness puts you on top throws everything into a positive feedback loop…)
I’m reminded of Calvin Trillin on the possibility of everybody eating in One Big Kitchen.
As messed-up as it is… there seems to me to be a contingent of Leftists who really do effectively favor the reverse. I say “effectively” because I don’t think they’d necessarily judge the latter worse in a straight-up comparison, but that without being told they’d notice something objectionable in the former but not the latter. Part of it seems to be this idea that as long as something bad is going on, it doesn’t matter that you can opt out of it, as long as someone is being hurt by it. And actually opting out of it raises some sort of Copenhagen-interpretation-of-morality thing where see by opting out you are acknowledging the problem but not taking on the responsibility of saving everyone and so that’s bad (and also it’s inequality that you have the sense to opt out and others don’t). That… might be a bad and uncharitable explanation, since I have to admit I don’t really understand that way of thinking myself. But I thought it needed to be pointed out.
That is stealmanable.
There is no reason to think that everyone making the optimal individual decision leads to the optimal group decision. specifically opting out public institutions can lead to their decay.
The USDA claims its checkoff program has been well worth it: For every $1 that the agency spends on increasing cheese demand, it estimates that farmers get $4.43 in additional revenue.
That actually sounds like a huge bust to me. The government is spending $1 to get consumers to reallocate less than $5 of spending from something else (probably other foods or beverages) to dairy products. Even putting aside the question of whether that’s a worthwhile thing to do at any price, shifting around $4.43 in revenues (not even profits) surely can’t be worth $1 of taxpayers’ money.
The USDA doesn’t serve the interests of consumers, it serves the interests of farmers. And the money in the checkoff program isn’t taxpayers’ money, it’s dairy farmers’ money. From that perspective it’s successful.
Now, whether the US government should run a department which betrays the populace at large in favor of farmers specifically is debatable, but it is Working As Designed.
Scott kept using the word neoliberalism. I know he doesn’t mean it this way, but every time I hear that word I hear crony capitalism, because that’s what modern neoliberals always do.
The interesting part of this debate is the division between state and market. Capitalism has two things going for it, it gives people freedom to choose for themselves, and it is a system that optimizes distribution of scarce resources. The first is important from a sociopolitical liberal (or in American: libertarian) perspective, but also economical: if I buy something from you, the thing is worth *more* than the price to me, and *less* than the price to you. The difference here can amount to a substantial but hidden part of the economy. The second is remarkable, because capitalism is the only system that inherently both stimulates production of scarce resources and eliminates waste. Other systems (“plan economy”) lead to overproduction and shortages and wasteful practices.
Capitalism fails when consumers (or producers, probably) are insufficiently informed, or when scarcity is not something that can be easily remedied by an industry, or when resources aren’t entirely owned. So we need regulation to ensure fair information (Coca Cola can’t lie about their products), there are natural monopolies like defense and possibly police, and situations with tragedy of the commons where — well, although libertarians and authoritarians will probably disagree about where the exact border lies or wheter the state necessesarily must be the entity that interferes, I think we can all argue that the case for state intervention is stronger.
“3. Although it will claim to be socially responsible in order to attract consumers, in reality it only cares about people proportional to how much money they have. It will care about poor people a little, because even poor people have a little money, but it will be much more attuned to the needs of the rich – which is why pharma companies invest more into curing baldness than curing malaria.”
This is wrong. Companies care about people proportional to how much money they’ll spend on their products.
Over very large wealth differentials (the people who suffer from malaria vs wealthy country denizens), then “how much money you have” correlates pretty well with “how much money you’re willing to spend on their products”, but this is not so much the case for the (relatively) smaller differences of the rich and the poor within the same country (which is why in this case, you reached for a cross-country comparison while the rest of the post is about rich Americans vs poor Americans).
I’m pretty sure that Coca-Cola execs discuss the preferences of lower income consumers much more than they discuss the super-wealthy (to attach a negative connotation, this can be phrased as “Coca-Cola exploits lower income consumers”).
I’m also pretty sure that the opposite is true for yacht manufacturers (who “exploit the rich”).
Also important to note that capitalism caters to groups of people in proportion to their willingness and ability to pay as a group. As a group, the middle class of the US has much more money it is willing and able to spend on consumer goods and services than do the billionaires of the US as a group. Hence McDonalds having much bigger total profits than any five-star restaurant.
I’m generally on board with ‘society can’t be altered easily’, but…maybe it’s worth kicking the tires on ‘this will never work because all but the poorest people will be shamed into abandoning it, and no one will invest in or take care of something meant for the very poor’? There are lots of things that used to be shamed-out-of-society-level sins that people are mostly OK with now: non-hetero sexual orientations, premarital sex, smoking weed, living at home until later in life (Yes, obviously 100% society isn’t on board, but compared to any given point in the past, I think tolerance has only increased). Is there some fundamental reason why teaching increased tolerance for government-assistance-recipients wouldn’t work?
Do you think it is possible to end all status games simultaneously?
In any case, the cycle of:
smaller public sector->worse public sector_.more people leave->smaller public sector still
continues to operate. Shame is just an accellerant.
Has anyone had good experience with public food?
My alma matter had awesome dirt-cheap subsidized food. Decent taste and had magical weight losing abilities. Would eat there again every day if I could.
The UK has many schools which serve significant meals. They’re apparently good, particularly in poorer areas since even kids with kinda crappy parents get fairly significant, fairly healthy reliable meals. (school meals seem to be a general net win most of the time since you’ve already got most of the disadvantages Scott mentions so might as well claim some of the advantages)
During disasters government supplied food is a significant lifeline.
I’ve been told that places you can go to just get some kind of generic free meal without paperwork/questions/ID can be a boon to people in dire straits (think in terms of when you’ve spent a week trying to sort out why your vouchers haven’t come through etc) but whether they’re government run is optional.
My daughters go to a very nice public school in an upper middle class neighborhood. And I have gone to eat lunch with them on several occasions.
The school lunch food is unhealthy crap. This is as close to a public option in food as exist in the USA. There are healthy options usually poorly done, but none of the kids actually choose those options. It is more often pizza or hot dogs and fries.
They cook the unhealthy stuff because the kids won’t eat the other stuff. I imagine public cafeterias would look much the same except have a clientele more like the central bus stop.
I’d be quite keen on a voucher system under which schools which accept vouchers are still bound by the same basic rules as public schools. Particularly separation of church and state. ie: they’re still public schools but they’re run in competition with each other.
I think such a system could work quite well. Become an employee or arm of the government, be bound by the same rules as the other arms.Simple.
But unfortunately the vast….vast….vast majority of people who support voucher systems don’t seem to want that. Their one and only singular goal seems to be to tear down separation of church and state. They don’t give much of a damn about quality or choice, they just want to be able to turn the “Jesus” dial up to 11 with the support of the government.
If they’re in a small town with few schools even better since those dirty [insert minority here] can be turned into proper christians.
Suggest the same voucher scheme but organized such that it’s not just a thin pretense for transferring government money to the local church and suddenly they’re no longer in favor of vouchers and instead you just get a thin screeching like the dying hive queen at the end of an alien film. Because that is the only feature that most of them care about.
Will an all-private education system fail to include schools that are basically just ideological indoctrination. Do you want to encourage madrassas?
Also, going back to the plane-seating thing, I could easily see/invent a scenario where the same thing happens; the rich opt out of flights with standing-room passengers for comfort/status/whatever reasons, continuing on down the income ladder until standing room becomes the default option for all affordable flights. Unless I’m missing a step, that’s what you’re worried would happen with public cafeterias, right? Something that was originally intended to be an extra option for the poor becomes, via social sorting, their only option, and falls into disrepair because people generally don’t care about the comfort of the poor? So why is the plane situation overblown and not worth worrying about but the food situation will inevitably lead to such a downward spiral?
I admit the metaphor is not perfect; it’s harder to self-sort on a plane (If there’s only one plane going from Phoenix to Dallas at 8 in the morning, you’re taking it; income levels of your fellow passengers be damned) and the gap between ‘good plane experience’ and ‘shitty plane experience’ is much narrower than it is for food. But I do think there’s something you haven’t explained as to why one ‘additional option’ is harmless and/or beneficial while one is doomed to inadequacy.
Apropos of nothing, I suspect that if this experiment actually happened, the clientele would be mostly senior citizens and college students, and the actual working poor would keep going to McDonalds or whatever.
Rich people used to fly first class. Now they have private jets. Many people blame the decline of airline service quality on this…
Needless to say I agree that public food would be an absurdly stupid idea, to the extent I wonder why you thought the smackdown was necessary. Doesn’t seem like a Worthy Opponent. And I did like that you’re back to saying Moloch explicitly, but with many of your posts in the last few months there’s this vibe that I don’t know if you’ve noticed. Let me try again (while I also try to do this at full length for real)…
Oh the Moloch defeatism! Moloch the all-powerful! Moloch, the bane of perfect competition! Moloch the capitalist! Surrender and try to reach an accommodation!
But competition isn’t perfect. Nor is the toy model the territory. Your competition has different costs, different products, different reputations and knowledge and skills. Reputation and iterated experience matter, on multiple meta levels. People are not stupid local-utility-maximizing CDT agents. Well, most of them aren’t. They don’t know its name, but they (sometimes) know a Moloch when they see one, and they do not take kindly to it, and the battle moves up the meta levels.
That’s true of government, of capitalism, of all your other inevitable horsemen.
Yes, Elua does seem to keep doing well and Moloch’s army does seem to keep experiencing unfortunate accidents, because people don’t worship Moloch, they worship Elua. We need to stop leaving the Elua-worshiping step out of our models and equations when we talk about this, and realize that this is the thing that’s keeping us from getting eaten.
I worry, Scott, that you are continuing to conjure up models in your head that correctly include the Moloch part but leave out Elua, and assume perfect competition everywhere now as opposed to in the AGI-future, so you assume Moloch will always win, and you respond to this by effectively joining his army and doing his bidding, saying things like “no one cares about truth” and “I don’t really know anything and doubt anyone can ever know anything” and responding to people who want to say “get a look at the Moloch over there” with “I notice them about to write letters to Stalin and want to stop them.” Where Stalin is more like mild social disapproval with a tiny tail risk of more social disapproval. To consider it good and right to praise that which follows Moloch’s CDT-trap-logic, and criticize that which doesn’t as a bad idea, and oh wait that’s how you summon him and maybe you should stop?
Everyone starts off saying “we’re on the side of Elua that’s why our glorious revolution is different and all we have to do is put the good people in charge!”
and 10 years later the country has “the people republic of” in it’s name and those same people are standing on the senate steps fitting heads atop pikes shouting “this is what happens to the enemies of Elua!”.
Also you seem to be mixing up epistemology and Moloch. Moloch is the god of flailing responses to perverse incentives not just [badness] or even [bad epistemology].
I tend to agree, but I would also like to consider the contrarian position:
If wealth in developed societies is mostly determined by intelligence, broadly defined as the ability to make good choices, wouldn’t be often in the interest of poor people to have their choices restricted by a paternalistic entity such as the state?
To be concrete, since we are talking about food, we observe that poor people tend to be fatter and thus less healthy than middle-class and rich people, and as far as we know the main environmental risk for obesity is eating junk food. Should the state limit the ability of poor people to eat junk food, at least by not subsidizing it?
Yes, in theory poor people could make a cost-benefit calculation and rationally decide that they’d better having their soda and cutting their their sugar intake on Twinkies or just having more sugar and accept the increased risk of obesity. In practice, if they were able to do this calculation properly, they would be probably trading stocks on Wall Street rather than depending on the state for their food.
Since they can’t be trusted to make the proper choices for themselves, should someone else make them? This does not solve the problem of the incentives of government officials, of course, but it is something worth considering.