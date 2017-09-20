Meditative States As Feedback Loops

Three years ago, in Going Loopy, I wrote:
If the brain had been designed by an amateur, it would enter a runaway feedback loop the first time it felt an emotion. Think about it. You see a butterfly. This makes you happy. Being happy is an unexpected pleasant surprise. Now you’re happy that you’re happy. This makes you extra happy. Being extra happy is awesome! This makes you extra extra happy. And so on to as much bliss as your neurons are capable of representing. In the real world, either those feedback loops usually don’t happen, or they converge and stop at some finite point. I would not be surprised to learn that a lot of evolutionary innovation and biochemical complexity goes into creating a strong barrier against conditioning on your own internal experience.
“Evolutionary innovation and biochemical complexity”? Haha no, people are just too distractable to keep having the same emotion for more than a couple seconds.
I get this from Leigh Brasington’s excellent Right Concentration, a Buddhist perspective on various advanced meditative states called jhanas. To get to the first of these jhanas (there are eight in all), you become really good at concentration meditation, until you can concentrate on your breath a long time without getting distracted. Then you concentrate on your breath for a long time. Then you take your one-pointed ultra-concentrated mind, and you notice (or generate, or imagine) a pleasant feeling. This produces the first jhana, which the Buddhist scriptures describe as:
One drenches, steeps, saturates, and suffuses one’s body with the rapture and happiness born of seclusion, so that there is no part of one’s body that is not suffused by rapture and happiness.
Brasington backs this up with his own experience and those of other meditators he knows. The first jhana is really, really, really pleasurable; when you hear meditators talk about achieving “bliss states”, it’s probably something like the first jhana.
And here’s the book’s description of why it happens:
When access concentration is firmly established, then you shift your attention from the breath (or whatever your meditation object is) to a pleasant sensation. You put your attention on that sensation, and maintain your attention on that sensation, and do nothing else…
What you are attempting to do is set up a positive feedback loop. An example of a positive feedback loop is that awful noise a speaker will make if a microphone is held too close to it. What’s happening is that the ambient noise in the room goes into the microphone, is amplified by the amplifier, and comes out the speaker louder. It then reenters the microphone, gets amplified even more, comes out louder still, goes into the microphone yet again, and so on. You are trying to do exactly the same thing, except, rather than a positive feedback loop of noise, you are attempting to generate a positive feedback loop of pleasure. You hold your attention on a pleasant sensation. That feels nice, adding a bit more pleasure to your overall experience. That addition is also pleasurable, adding more pleasure, and so on, until, instead of getting a horrible noise, you get an explosion of pleasure.
The book doesn’t come out and say that the other seven jhanas are the same thing, but that seems consistent with the descriptions. For example, the fourth jhana is a state of ultimate calm. Seems like maybe if you become calm, then being so calm is kind of calming, and that’s even more calming, and so on until you’ve maxed out your mental calmness-meter.
And the explanation of why this doesn’t happen all the time is that non-meditators just can’t concentrate hard enough. A microphone-amp system that turns on and off a couple of times each second will never get a really good feedback loop going. A mind that’s always flitting from one thing to another can’t build up enough self-referentiality to reach infinite bliss.
There is also the fact that neurons are physical systems not mathematical abstractions. Even if something that looked like this kind of feedback loop got started it would end up depleting your neurotransmitters and other limited neural resources in ways that would eventually let signal levels drop to a less extreme level
Can’t people in mania feel really great for long stretches of time? You don’t want that annoying mania part here, but capacity for sustained feeling of joy could exist and be reachable in other ways.
Concentration and exclusion of everything except joy could play interesting tricks with the self-reported level of intensity, after all.
A feedback loop isn’t necessarily the same neurons the whole time. It can be a pettern moving between different areas and being copied
Maybe the feedback is not more pleasure neurons firing, but fewer displeasure neurons firing? Or a combination of both?
Are you familiar with Brasington’s meditating MRI and blood test results?
I can’t remember if that’s actually what he did, but I think it was something like that.
Glad to see a review of MCTB here — I’ve been curious, but have a huge backlog of jhana and meditation-in-practice texts to get through and never did read it. Sounds like one of the two or three works that really hit the core of what (I think) the most fundamental/important teachings really were (jhanic, experiential, if not effable then at least reproducibly ineffable…).
Hi, this doesn’t happen in the brain because it is a hierarchical negative feedback control system, not a positive one. Positive feedback loops in nature are typically constrained by negative feedback loops, when they do exist. Most runaway states are caused by the conflict between two negative feedback loops, and this is a consequence of trying to organise multiple negative feedback loops within the same wider system. This conflict is resolved through reorganisation of the hierarchy. Any way, this is how we see it from the perspective of Perceptual control theory (pctweb.org)
This seems far too over-simplistic. There are many positive feedback loops in the nervous system (cGMP increase as a result of rod/cone hyperpolarization due to cGMP decrease, allowing for further hyperpolarization). A bit confusing but here’s a diagram:
Light activates opsin
|
v
cGMP levels reduce
|
v
CNG channels close
|
v
neuron hyperpolarizes and calcium ion levels reduce
|
v
cGMP levels increase
|
v
opsin re-opens for further activation
This is a convergent positive feedback loop, but it is definitely a positive feedback loop.
Another example: Long-term potentiation
Sender neuron tends to fire before receiver neuron
|
v
Synaptic bond increases between these neurons
|
v
Sender neuron has greater impact on receiver neuron
|
v
Sender neuron more likely to fire before receiver neuron
So the idea that the brain is fundamentally a negative-feedback system (although there are many examples, especially in control (e.g. cerebellar motor control)) seems like a broad overgeneralization.
PS Here is a great experimental example of what happens when you artificially transform the natural negative feedback loop controlling perception of motion in locomotion in chicks into a positive feedback loop: https://link.springer.com/article/10.3758/BF03200092
I’d like to see how well people would do at that puzzle.
I’ve heard this before, with people quoting various time-frames. Is it really a thing? If so, where can I learn more?
‘Cause it would be ace if the feelings involved in depression only last a few seconds, or if I could be distracted out of anxiety. I’m wondering if perhaps different emotions have different half-lives? Or maybe there’s a meaningful distinction between moods and emotions that matters here?
Yeah, that’s a fair point. Personally when I try to distract myself from anxiety or stress by doing something else, it can work to some extent, but it feels like the anxiety is still there under the surface.
Personally, and again this is just me, but I’ve come to the conclusion that if I am stressed or anxious about something real that the best thing to do is to try to take some action to deal with the underlying problem, even if it’s mostly symbolic. If I’m stressed about money, I could play video games and try to not think about it, but I’ll still be stressed; it’s better to do something about it, even if it’s just “look for coupons to cut out to save a few bucks on my next grocery trip” or something, because if I feel like I’m doing something about the problem then that actually makes the stress go away for a while. That’s more for stress or anxiety that has a real cause though, I know depression often doesn’t have a real cause you can address.
I think the counterargument is that negative feelings do only occur for a few seconds, but when you’re in a depressive state they reoccur at such a high rate that your memory of your experience for the day is “I was fucking miserable, please god someone help me.” Because when you’re depressed it’s like every thought is an attack that stirs up some negative emotion or sentiment, and every desire or action is squelched by some overriding rejection of all that is. Everything looks like shit. But if you really pay attention to every single moment, it’s not like any single annoyance or negative thought lasts more than a few moments. But there’s probably another one following right on after the last one.
I think part of the point of meditation is to break down your “mood” and observe the thoughts/feelings/etc. that occur on the moment by moment scale. And hopefully observing can be the first step in changing, say if you notice yourself falling into a negative thought pattern and then consciously attempt to change your thinking to something at least more neutral. Which also sounds a lot like some of the CBT techniques.
I don’t think your “Going Loopy” explanation made that much sense to begin with. In the simplified model, I imagine the way happiness works is that there is a certain number of signals in your brain that indicate that things are going well (whatever that means) and your responds to these signals by producing a “happiness” signal. But why should the “happiness” signal itself be one of the things used to recognize wellness? Sure, the “happiness” signal correlates with wellness, but it can only be as good a signal as whatever inputs it originally came, so once the mechanism is in place for producing “happiness” signal from inputs there is no additional gain in accuracy from producing “happiness” from more “happiness”. Even if the “happiness” signal does induce the production of more “happiness” signal, I expect this to be a weak effect that eventually reaches a fixed point rather than an unstable feedback loop, for exactly the reason you state: If it were an unstable feedback loop then your brain can easily reach extreme levels of the “happiness” signal entirely disconnected from any sort of wellness the “happiness” signal is supposed to indicate, and so I expect your brain to simply not do that.
This is true according to the Reinforcement Learning paradigm which is a fairly dominant view of how positive and negative reinforcement works.
Notice how easy it is to map these feedback loops onto the top-down/bottom-up feedback of the Predictive Perception model. That seems to match up nicely to the frequently-reported description of how the top-level “model” of pleasure/calmness/etc. suffuses all parts of the body – suggesting that the feedback loop is the meditator’s conscious ability to impose a strong top-down model down through the layers.
The idea “Feedback Enlightenment” is so universally encompassing as to encourage us to view everything as a “Feedback Enlightenment Loop”, including for example entire novels and entire historical epochs. As Homer Simpson puts it:
And yet, the quantitative reductions that are a defining characteristic of control theory sensu stricto are (at present) entirely lacking from the “Feedback Enlightenment Loop” worldview.
To borrow a previously quoted phrase from SF “surf noir” author Kem Nunn, Feedback Enlightenment is, in the above two senses, “entirely plausible and hilariously wrong”. Until these ideas are quantitatively and actionably fleshed-out, a blend of hope and humor will have to sustain us.
Persistent bliss states are not commonly experienced because they are maladaptive: if you are always happy then you have little incentive to put effort into doing something great.
For instance, when you where in Michigan, toiling as an intern, far from your friends, you were presumably not very happy and you wrote great posts such as “The Control Group Is Out Of Control” and “Meditations on Moloch”. Now that you are in a full doctor living in a San Francisco commune with your friends, you write hippie posts about jhanas.
Good for you, I suppose, not so good for your audience.
One of my growing fears is Scott is going to vanish down one of those rat-holes of weirdness that he describes in his post about “why do people who take a lot of psychoactive drugs get so weird”, only without quite so many psychoactive drugs, and a lot more meditation, at least at first, and that will be a great loss for the world. One of the least bad worst outcomes is he turns into Yet Another one of those Grinning Yogis talking up his Meditative Retreat and Book that already plaster too much surface area of too many community bulletin boards in too many cafes.
This is sort of the reverse of the hypothetical “What if a Time Traveler gave Edgar Allen Poe some good anti-depressants? It would be good for that man, and a loss for mankind.”
From my limited experience of the first Jhana it’s not unalloyed bliss; for me it’s almost painfully intense and accompanied by involuntary twitching and muscle spasms. According to Brasington this is a common experience.
From Brasington’s book and MCTB, the Jhanas involve a chain of concentration where you focus on one perception to get to Jhana N until that dominates then there will be a specific secondary perception within that, which you focus on to get to Jhana N+1.
If you look at Brasington’s web site he also does some hand wavy hypothesizing as to neurochemical correlates of these states.
Brasington’s book is by far the best I’ve found, and is super practical. Really the issue is putting in enough time to get Concentrated enough; I’ve only achieved this sporadically or on retreat. Working on it though!
I agree both with this and with your original explanation. On the one hand, this isn’t meant to happen to people, so your first explanation is right: the brain is programmed not to let this happen. On the other hand, evolution didn’t take into account careful meditative practices, so the “distraction” explanation also corresponds with my experience of meditation.
Scott’s preparing to write buddhist fiction.
I sense it.
This sensation makes me happy.
Which in turn,
Not buying it. A butterfly may be a pleasant surprise and result in happiness. However happiness at seeing a butterfly is not. Therefore there is no feedback happiness and no positive loop.
Also just mathematically speaking, it is pretty easy to come up with a monotonically increasing series that converges to a finite number.
I wonder if the strength of specific feedback loops and predictive processing model has any explanative power for each aspect of the Big 5 personality traits.