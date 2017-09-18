Book Review: Mastering The Core Teachings Of The Buddha

I.
I always wanted to meditate more, but never really got around to it. And (I thought) I had an unimpeachable excuse. The demands of a medical career are incompatible with such a time-consuming practice.
Enter Daniel Ingram MD, an emergency physician who claims to have achieved enlightenment just after graduating medical school. His book is called Mastering The Core Teachings Of The Buddha, but he could also have called it Buddhism For ER Docs. ER docs are famous for being practical, working fast, and thinking everyone else is an idiot. MCTB delivers on all three counts. And if you’ve ever had an attending quiz you on the difference between type 1 and type 2 second-degree heart block, you’ll love Ingram’s taxonomy of the stages of enlightenment.
The result is a sort of perfect antidote to the vague hippie-ism you get from a lot of spirituality. For example, from page 324:
I feel the need to address, which is to say shoot down with every bit of rhetorical force I have, the notion promoted by some teachers and even traditions that there is nothing to do, nothing to accomplish, no goal to obtain, no enlightenment other than the ordinary state of being…which, if it were true, would have been very nice of them, except that it is complete bullshit. The Nothing To Do School and the You Are Already There School are both basically vile extremes on the same basic notion that all effort to attain to mastery is already missing the point, an error of craving and grasping. They both contradict the fundamental premise of this book, namely that there is something amazing to attain and understand and that there are specific, reproducible methods that can help you do that. Here is a detailed analysis of what is wrong with these and related perspectives…
…followed by a detailed analysis of what’s wrong with this position, which he compared to “let[ting] a blind and partially paralyzed untrained stroke victim perform open-heart surgery on your child based on the notion that they are already an accomplished surgeon but just have to realize it”.
This isn’t to say that MCTB isn’t a spiritual book, or that it shies away from mysticism or the transcendent. MCTB is very happy to discuss mysticism and the transcendent. It just quarantines the mystery within a carefully explained structure of rationally-arranged progress, so that it looks something like “and at square 41B in our perfectly rectangular grid you’ll encounter a mind-state which is impossible to explain even in principle, here are a few woefully inadequate metaphors for this mind-state so you’ll know when you’ve found it and should move on to square 41C.”
This is a little jarring. But – Ingram argues – it’s also very Buddhist. If you read the sutras with an open mind, the Buddha sounds a lot more like an ER doctor than a hippie. MCTB has a very Protestant fundamentalist feeling of digging through the exterior trappings of a religion to try to return to the purity of its origins. As far as I can tell, it succeeds – and in succeeding helped me understand Buddhism a whole lot better than anything else I’ve read.
II.
Ingram follows the Buddha in dividing the essence of Buddhism into three teachings: morality, concentration, and wisdom.
Morality seems like the odd one out here. Some Buddhists like to insist that Buddhism isn’t really a “religion”. It’s less like Christianity or Islam than it is like (for example) high intensity training at the gym – a highly regimented form of practice that improves certain faculties if pursued correctly. Talking about “morality” makes this sound kind of hollow; nobody says you have to be a good person to get bigger muscles from lifting weights.
MCTB gives the traditional answer: you should be moral because it’s the right thing to do, but also because it helps meditation. The same things that make you able to sleep at night with a clear mind make you able to meditate with a clear mind:
One more great thing about the first training [morality] is that it really helps with the next training: concentration. So here’s a tip: if you are finding it hard to concentrate because your mind is filled with guilt, judgment, envy or some other hard and difficult thought pattern, also work on the first training, kindness. It will be time well spent.
That leaves concentration (samatha) and wisdom (vipassana). You do samatha to get a powerful mind; you get a powerful mind in order do to vipassana.
Samatha meditation is the “mindfulness” stuff you’re always hearing about: concentrate on the breath, don’t let yourself get distracted, see if you can just attend to the breath and nothing else for minutes or hours. I read whole books about this before without understanding why it was supposed to be good, aside from vague things like “makes you feel more serene”. MCTB gives two reasons: first, it gets you into jhanas. Second, it prepares you for vipassana.
Jhanas are unusual mental states you can get into with enough concentration. Some of them are super blissful. Others are super tranquil. They’re not particularly meaningful in and of themselves, but they can give you heroin-level euphoria without having to worry about sticking needles in your veins. MCTB says, understatedly, that they can be a good encouragement to continue your meditation practice. It gives a taxonomy of eight jhanas, and suggests that a few months of training in samatha meditation can get you to the point where you can reach at least the first.
But the main point of samatha meditation is to improve your concentration ability so you can direct it to ordinary experience. Become so good at concentrating that you can attain various jhanas – but then, instead of focusing on infinite bliss or whatever other cool things you can do with your new talent, look at a wall or listen to the breeze or just try to understand the experience of existing in time.
This is vipassana (“insight”, “wisdom”) meditation. It’s a deep focus on the tiniest details of your mental experience, details so fleeting and subtle that without a samatha-trained mind you’ll miss them entirely. One such detail is the infamous “vibrations”, so beloved of hippies. Ingram notes that every sensation vibrates in and out of consciousness at a rate of between five and forty vibrations per second, sometimes speeding up or slowing down depending on your mental state. I’m a pathetic meditator and about as far from enlightenment as anybody in this world, but with enough focus even I have been able to confirm this to be true. And this is pretty close to the frequency of brain waves, which seems like a pretty interesting coincidence.
But this is just an example. The point is that if you really, really examine your phenomenological experience, you realize all sorts of surprising things. Ingram says that one early insight is a perception of your mental awareness of a phenomenon as separate from your perception of that phenomenon:
This mental impression of a previous sensation is like an echo, a resonance. The mind takes a crude impression of the object, and that is what we can think about, remember, and process. Then there may be a thought or an image that arises and passes, and then, if the mind is stable, another physical pulse. Each one of these arises and vanishes completely before the other begins, so it is extremely possible to sort out which is which with a stable mind dedicated to consistent precision and not being lost in stories. This means the instant you have experienced something, you know that it isn’t there any more, and whatever is there is a new sensation that will be gone in an instant. There are typically many other impermanent sensations and impressions interspersed with these, but, for the sake of practice, this is close enough to what is happening to be a good working model.
Engage with the preceding paragraphs. They are the stuff upon which great insight practice is based. Given that you know sensations are vibrating, pulsing in and out of reality, and that, for the sake of practice, every sensation is followed directly by a mental impression, you now know exactly what you are looking for. You have a clear standard. If you are not experiencing it, then stabilize the mind further, and be clearer about exactly when and where there are physical sensations.
With enough of this work, you gain direct insight into what Buddhists call “the three characteristics”. The first is impermanence, and is related to all the stuff above about how sensations flicker and disappear. The second is called “unsatisfactoriness”, and involves the inability of any sensation to be fulfilling in some fundamental way. And the last is “no-self”, an awareness that these sensations don’t really cohere into the classic image of a single unified person thinking and perceiving them.
The Buddha famously said that “life is suffering”, and placed the idea of suffering – dukkha – as the center of his system. This dukkha is the same as the “unsatisfactoriness” above.
I always figured the Buddha was talking about life being suffering in the sense that sometimes you’re poor, or you’re sick, or you have a bad day. And I always figured that making money or exercising or working to make your day better sounded like a more promising route to dealing with this kind of suffering than any kind of meditative practice. Ingram doesn’t disagree that things like bad days are examples of dukkha. But he explains that this is something way more fundamental. Even if you were having the best day of your life and everything was going perfectly, if you slowed your mind down and concentrated perfectly on any specific atomic sensation, that sensation would include dukkha. Dukkha is part of the mental machinery.
MCTB acknowledges that all of this sounds really weird. And there are more depths of insight meditation, all sorts of weird things you notice when you look deep enough, that are even weirder. It tries to be very clear that nothing it’s writing about is going to make much sense in words, and that reading the words doesn’t really tell you very much. The only way to really make sense of it is to practice meditation.
When you understand all of this on a really fundamental level – when you’re able to tease apart every sensation and subsensation and subsubsensation and see its individual components laid out before you – then at some point your normal model of the world starts running into contradictions and losing its explanatory power. This is very unpleasant, and eventually your mind does some sort of awkward Moebius twist on itself, adopts a better model of the world, and becomes enlightened.
III.
The rest of the book is dedicated to laying out, in detail, all the steps that you have to go through before this happens. In Ingram’s model – based on but not identical to the various models in various Buddhist traditions – there are fifteen steps you have to go through before “stream entry” – the first level of enlightenment. You start off at the first step, after meditating some number of weeks or months or years you pass to the second step, and so on.
A lot of these are pretty boring, but Ingram focuses on the fourth step, Arising And Passing Away. Meditators in this step enter what sounds like a hypomanic episode:
In the early part of this stage, the meditator’s mind speeds up more and more quickly, and reality begins to be perceived as particles or fine vibrations of mind and matter, each arising and vanishing utterly at tremendous speed…As this stage deepens and matures, meditators let go of even the high levels of clarity and the other strong factors of meditation, perceive even these to arise and pass as just vibrations, not satisfy, and not be self. They may plunge down into the very depths of the mind as though plunging deep underwater to where they can perceive individual frames of reality arise and pass with breathtaking clarity as though in slow motion […]
Strong sensual or sexual feelings and dreams are common at this stage, and these may have a non-discriminating quality that those attached to their notion of themselves as being something other than partially bisexual may find disturbing. Further, if you have unresolved issues around sexuality, which we basically all have, you may encounter aspects of them during this stage. This stage, its afterglow, and the almost withdrawal-like crash that can follow seem to increase the temptation to indulge in all manner of hedonistic delights, particularly substances and sex. As the bliss wears off, we may find ourselves feeling very hungry or lustful, craving chocolate, wanting to go out and party, or something like that. If we have addictions that we have been fighting, some extra vigilance near the end of this stage might be helpful.
This stage also tends to give people more of an extroverted, zealous or visionary quality, and they may have all sorts of energy to pour into somewhat idealistic or grand projects and schemes. At the far extreme of what can happen, this stage can imbue one with the powerful charisma of the radical religious leader.
Finally, at nearly the peak of the possible resolution of the mind, they cross something called “The Arising and Passing Event” (A&P Event) or “Deep Insight into the Arising and Passing Away”…Those who have crossed the A&P Event have stood on the ragged edge of reality and the mind for just an instant, and they know that awakening is possible. They will have great faith, may want to tell everyone to practice, and are generally evangelical for a while. They will have an increased ability to understand the teachings due to their direct and non-conceptual experience of the Three Characteristics. Philosophy that deals with the fundamental paradoxes of duality will be less problematic for them in some way, and they may find this fascinating for a time. Those with a strong philosophical bent will find that they can now philosophize rings around those who have not attained to this stage of insight. They may also incorrectly think that they are enlightened, as what they have seen was completely spectacular and profound. In fact, this is strangely common for some period of time, and thus may stop practicing when they have actually only really begun.
This is a common time for people to write inspired dharma books, poetry, spiritual songs, and that sort of thing. This is also the stage when people are more likely to join monasteries or go on great spiritual quests. It is also worth noting that this stage can look an awful lot like a manic episode as defined in the DSM-IV (the current diagnostic manual of psychiatry). The rapture and intensity of this stage can be basically off the scale, the absolute peak on the path of insight, but it doesn’t last. Soon the meditator will learn what is meant by the phrase, “Better not to begin. Once begun, better to finish!”
If this last part sounds ominous, it probably should. If the fourth stage looks like a manic episode, the next five or six stages all look like some flavor of deep clinical depression. Ingram discusses several spiritual traditions and finds that they all warn of an uncanny valley halfway along the spiritual path; he himself adopts St. John’s phrase “Dark Night Of The Soul”. Once you have meditated enough to reach the A&P Event, you’re stuck in the (very unpleasant) Dark Night Of The Soul until you can meditate your way out of it, which could take months or years.
Ingram’s theory is that many people have had spiritual experiences without deliberately pursuing a spiritual practice – whether this be from everyday life, or prayer, or drugs, or even things you do in dreams. Some of these people accidentally cross the A&P Event, reach the Dark Night Of The Soul, and – not even knowing that the way out is through meditation – get stuck there for years, having nothing but a vague spiritual yearning and sense that something’s not right. He says that this is his own origin story – he got stuck in the Dark Night after having an A&P Event in a dream at age 15, was low-grade depressed for most of his life, and only recovered once he studied enough Buddhism to realize what had happened to him and how he could meditate his way out:
When I was about 15 years old I accidentally ran into some of the classic early meditation experiences described in the ancient texts and my reluctant spiritual quest began. I did not realize what had happened, nor did I realize that I had crossed something like a point of no return, something I would later call the Arising and Passing Away. I knew that I had had a very strange dream with bright lights, that my entire body and world had seemed to explode like fireworks, and that afterwards I somehow had to find something, but I had no idea what that was. I philosophized frantically for years until I finally began to realize that no amount of thinking was going to solve my deeper spiritual issues and complete the cycle of practice that had already started.
I had a very good friend that was in the band that employed me as a sound tech and roadie. He was in a similar place, caught like me in something we would later call the Dark Night and other names. He also realized that logic and cognitive restructuring were not going to help us in the end. We looked carefully at what other philosophers had done when they came to the same point, and noted that some of our favorites had turned to mystical practices. We reasoned that some sort of nondual wisdom that came from direct experience was the only way to go, but acquiring that sort of wisdom seemed a daunting task if not
impossible […]
I [finally] came to the profound realization that they have actually worked all of this stuff out. Those darn Buddhists have come up with very simple techniques that lead directly to remarkable results if you follow instructions and get the dose high enough. While some people don’t like this sort of cookbook approach to meditation, I am so grateful for their recipes that words fail to express my profound gratitude for the successes they have afforded me. Their simple and ancient practices revealed more and more of what I sought. I found my experiences filling in the gaps in the texts and teachings, debunking the myths that pervade the standard Buddhist dogma and revealing the secrets meditation teachers routinely keep to themselves. Finally, I came to a place where I felt comfortable writing the book that I had been looking for, the book you now hold in your hands.
Once you meditate your way out of the Dark Night, you go through some more harrowing experiences, until you finally reach the fifteenth stage, Fruiition, and achieve “stream entry” – the first level of enlightenment. Then you do it all again on a higher level, kind of like those video games where when you beat the game you get access to New Game+ . Traditionally it takes four repetitions of the spiritual path before you attain complete perfect enlightenment, but Ingram suggests this is metaphorical and says it took him approximately twenty-seven repetitions over seven years.
He also says – and here his usual lucidity deserted him and I ended up kind of confused – that once you’ve achieved stream entry, you’re going to be going down paths whether you like it or not – the “stream” metaphor is apt insofar as it suggests being borne along by a current. The rest of your life – even after you achieve complete perfect enlightenment – will be spent cycling through the fifteen stages, with each stage lasting a few days to months.
This seems pretty bad, since the stages look a lot like depression, mania, and other more arcane psychiatric and psychological problems. Even if you don’t mind the emotional roller coaster, a lot of them sound just plain exhausting, with your modes of cognition and perception shifting and coming into question at various points. MCTB offers some tips for dealing with this – you can always slow your progress down the path by gorging on food, refusing to meditate, and doing various other unspiritual things, but the whole thing lampshades a question that MCTB profoundly fails at giving anything remotely like an answer to:
IV.
Why would you want to do any of this?
The Buddha is supposed to have said: “I gained nothing whatsoever from Supreme Enlightenment, and for that reason it is called Supreme Enlightenment”. And sure, that’s the enigmatic Zen-sounding sort of statement we expect from our spiritual leaders. But if Buddhist practice is really difficult, and makes you perceive every single sensation as profoundly unsatisfactory in some hard-to-define way, and can plunge you into a neverending depression which you might get out of if you meditate hard enough, and then gives you a sort of permanent annoying low-grade bipolar disorder even if you succeed, then we’re going to need something better than pithy quotes.
Ingram dedicates himself hard to debunking a lot of the things people would use to fill the gap. Pages 261-328 discuss the various claims Buddhist schools have made about enlightenment, mostly to deny them all. He has nothing but contempt for the obviously silly ones, like how enlightened people can fly around and zap you with their third eyes. But he’s equally dismissive of things that sort of seem like the basics. He denies claims about how enlightened people can’t get angry, or effortlessly resist temptation, or feel universal unconditional love, or things like that. Some of this he supports with stories of enlightened leaders behaving badly; other times he cites himself as an enlightened person who frequently experiences anger, pain, and the like. Once he’s stripped everything else away, he says the only thing one can say about enlightenment is that it grants a powerful true experience of the non-dual nature of the world.
But still, why would we want to get that? I am super in favor of knowledge-for-knowledge’s-sake, but I’ve also read enough Lovecraft to have strong opinions about poking around Ultimate Reality in ways that tend to destroy your mental health.
The best Ingram can do is this:
I realize that I am not doing a good job of advertising enlightenment here, particularly following my descriptions of the Dark Night. Good point. My thesis is that those who must find it will, regardless of how it is advertised. As to the rest, well, what can be said? Am I doing a disservice by not selling it like nearly everyone else does? I don’t think so. If you want grand advertisements for enlightenment, there is a great stinking mountain of it there for you partake of, so I hardly think that my bringing it down to earth is going to cause some harmful deficiency of glitz in the great spiritual marketplace.
[Meditation teacher] Bill Hamilton had a lot of great one-liners, but my favorite concerned insight practices and their fruits, of which he said, “Highly recommended, can’t tell you why.” That is probably the safest and most accurate advertisement for enlightenment that I have ever heard.
V.
I was reading MCTB at the same time I read Surfing Uncertainty, and it was hard not to compare them. Both claim to be guides to the mysteries of the mind – one from an external scientific perspective, the other from an internal phenomenological perspective. Is there any way to link them up?
Remember this quote from Surfing Uncertainty?:
Plausibly, it is only because the world we encounter must be parsed for action and intervention that we encounter, in experience, a relatively unambiguous determinate world at all. Subtract the need for action and the broadly Bayesian framework can seem quite at odds with the phenomenal facts about conscious perceptual experience: our world, it might be said, does not look as if it is encoded in an intertwined set of probability density distributions. Instead, it looks unitary and, on a clear day, unambiguous…biological systems, as mentioned earlier, may be informed by a variety of learned or innate “hyperpriors” concerning the general nature of the world. One such hyperprior might be that the world is usually in one determinate state or another.
Taken seriously, it suggests that some of the most fundamental factors of our experience are not real features of the sensory world, but very strong assumptions to which we fit sense-data in order to make sense of them. And Ingram’s theory of vipassana meditation looks a lot like concentrating really hard on our actual sense-data to try to disentangle them from the assumptions that make them cohere.
In the same way that our priors “snap” phrases like “PARIS IN THE THE SPRINGTIME” to a more coherent picture with only one “the”, or “snap” our saccade-jolted and blind-spot-filled visual world into a reasonable image, maybe they snap all of this vibrating and arising and passing away into something that looks like a permanent stable image of the world.
And in the same way that concentrating on “PARIS IN THE THE SPRINGTIME” really hard without any preconceptions lets you sniff out the extra “the”, so maybe enough samatha meditation lets you concentrate on the permanent stable image of the world until it dissolves into whatever the brain is actually doing. Maybe with enough dedication to observing reality as it really is rather than as you predict it to be, you can expose even the subjective experience of an observer as just a really strong hyperprior on all of the thought-and-emotion-related sense-data you’re getting.
That leaves dukkha, this weird unsatisfactoriness that supposedly inheres in every sensation individually as well as life in general. If the goal of the brain is minimizing prediction error, if all of our normal forms of suffering like hunger and thirst and pain are just special cases of predictive error in certain inherent drives, then – well, this is a very fundamental form of badness which is inherent in all sensation and perception, and which a sufficiently-concentrated phenomenologist might be able to notice directly. Relevant? I’m not sure.
Mastering The Core Teachings Of The Buddha is a lucid guide to issues surrounding meditation practice and a good rational introduction to the Buddhist system. Parts of it are ultimately unsatisfactory, but apparently this is true of everything, so whatever.
Also available for free download here
For those interested in Meditation and/or meditation retreats; I recently went on a 10-day silent meditation retreat and wrote about my experiences here: http://danfrank.ca/reflections-on-a-10-day-silent-meditation-retreat/
(the retreat taught Vipassana meditation as interpreted by S.N. Goenka, and was completely free. The organization offers free retreats all over the world)
I’m happy to answer any questions on my retreat experience, or beginning to meditate.
Nice account of your 10 day adventure, definitely worth reading.
Why would you want to do this?
The main reason, I think, is is that it gives you better bullshit filters.
Once you know from profound mystical experience how contingent and vibrating your phenomenal experience is, it’s more difficult for you to get fooled about what things are real and what things matter. Language – and other sorts of abstracting representation – lose some of their power over your thoughts. Epistemic skepticism becomes more natural, less something you have to will yourself into by constant effort.
The bursts of energy and creativity evoked at various transitions are useful, too. Once you’ve been there it is hard not to notice that some poetry is genuinely mystical, a hard exteriorization of jhana and vipassana states.
(I too, have noticed the suspicious coincidence between the rate at which sensations seem to vibrate in deep meditation and the frequency range of brain waves. Actually you don’t have to go very deep to spot this – just relax and watch the lights on the insides of your eyelids for a while. Most easily achieved in a hypnogogic state – when you’re just falling asleep or just waking up from it)
Every once in a while I read something or hear something presented as novel and mentally miss a step as I realize that no, most other people do not know these things. Reading this article was like that. Ingram’s terminology is a bit odd to me; I put that down to his Buddhism probably being Theravada-based rather than centered in Zen, which I am more familiar with. Allowing for that…dude is the real deal, people. Unless of course I’m full of shit.
How do you deal with/how dealable with is the whole cycling mental states part? The bullshit filters part sounds like it’d be worth a lot of trouble, but ….history of depression here, and I’m kinda scared of getting stuck again in Dark Night Of The Soul mode, and also of the failure rate of this process, which, from what I can see, is substantial.
I have not experienced the fast cycling he describes. It is possible that means that I did a pass or two through it and got stuck. or that Ingram’s account is not descriptive for everybody, or there’s some possibility I haven’t thought of.
I will note that Zen sources do not describe the cycling phenomenon. so it’s possible Zen induction methods don’t produce it.
Sorry I sound so vague. I am wary of trying to make predictive statements here, rather than just reporting my experience. I’m an entirely self-taught meditator whose grasp of the theory comes from long practice (since the early 1970s), a mix of reading primary sources like Mumon’s Gateless Gate, and thinking about the neurobiology a lot. It is quite possible that I have wandered down a dead-end path.
On the other hand, if I’m stuck it seems to be at a good place. The “powerful charisma like a religious leader” thing Ingram talks about, yeah, I got that 30 years ago. Came in pretty handy during the years I was reforming the open-source movement.
Did reading that make you, personally, interested in pursuing the path of insight?
It’s made me interested in trying samatha, which seems interesting enough to be worth it (bliss states? sign me up!) without being as dangerous as the vipassana.
Except I recently met someone who I think screwed himself up pretty bad doing just samatha – or rather, he did so much samatha that when he accidentally did something slightly vipassana-like, he accidentally A&Ped himself in about three seconds. At least that’s our best guess at what happened.
Erm. Bliss states would be actually something I would be afraid of. As in, I currently think that I have been able for multiple years to learn to reach a kind of internal bliss state in a month or so — and I am utterly terrified of trying and succeeding. I mean, I have enough «start-doing-this» problems as it is…
(The way of reaching such a state would be more goal-oriented than most meditation descriptions seem; but then, no description of meditation outcomes sounds safe-and-appealing to me, and most descriptions fail the «appealing» part, so I may not understand that some subtype of meditation is close to what I would do if I tried)
I read this book several years ago. It was actually the book that caused me to begin meditating, which I did almost exactly daily for a couple years.
If you measure what’s happened to me based on Ingraham’s map, it would seem that even after years of practice I haven’t gone too far down the path. In part I chalk that up to not going on retreat. Going on long retreats is probably super important, but I have work to do, so I never get a chance. I have had an A&P event (the memory is very clear), but nothing that feels particularly like the way he describes anything after that stage (and I’m not particularly depressed, so doesn’t seem like I’ve been in years of dark night).
Anyway, despite the lack of progress, meditating has had a huge beneficial impact on my life. Even before enlightenment it gives you space between emotion and action and leaves you less beholden to the whims of your biology.
If you want to begin meditating with a clear path all the way to enlightenment, I would actually recommend The Mind Illuminated by Culadasa. First, its practical descriptions of the process of meditation and how to make progress are clearer and more accessible than Ingraham’s. Second, it is reputed that it is safer than Ingraham’s method. Specifically, in the “pragmatic dharma” community, which is basically everyone that talks openly about achievements and stuff, people think that developing a lot of concentration (samatha) before starting to do a lot of insight (vipassana) leads to a less problematic dark night. Using his technique I’ve made much clearer and continuing progress, and Culadasa provides a sort of step-by-step set of strategies for each level.
As an aside, I recently actually tried the Metta (Lovingkindness) meditation that people are always raving about and it actually works in defiance of everything I know about myself. It has left me feeling happy for hours, and the only reason I hadn’t tried it is because it seemed so dumb to pretend like your wishing people happiness actually makes them happier.
If you are interested in this kind of stuff or want to learn more, the reddit communities /r/streamentry and /r/themindilluminated are invaluable resources.
Oh dear. I worry that this happened to me several years ago. I woke up one morning to a sensation that immediately reminded me of the end of that one Star Trek: TNG episode where Picard is zapped by a probe that forces him to experience an entire subjective lifetime as an alien on another — comparatively primitive — world. (At the end, he has been restored to his Starfleet reality, beginning a psychological struggle to reintegrate his two lives.)
Except my experience was the reverse of the captain’s. I woke up feeling as though I had just been tragically released from a probe that had granted me a subjective lifetime as a much cooler person dealing with much more interesting stuff in a future that was long past the gritty nonsense that we in the early 21st century must endure merely to exist.
It felt as though it took several long minutes to load my actual life back into my brain as I silently screamed in horror at my tragic loss. I was badly shaken up by it all day, and on-and-off again for weeks after. It still affects me, and I feel like it heightened my already strong sensation that everything is fleeting and that nothing is truly satisfying.
Screw meditation, though. Give me my Matrix steak.
When I was a child, I would often lie awake in bed, pondering the universe. I remember a sensation of losing myself into infinity, with a sense of exhilaration but also of dread, in some way.
I think early on I sought this state, but later I started trying to avoid it, and it became less and less frequent, until it stopped.
I still ended up with depression in my later years, though.
I’ve been meditating 20ish minutes 2ish times a day for 10ish years. I would not claim to be “enlightened,” but I’ve definitely had what you might call “insights” or subtle “shifts” in awareness over time. So, on that score, I agree with the rejection of the “you don’t need to do anything” school of thought.
However, I also have a theory of why they exist: every time I’ve become, for lack of a better word, a little more “enlightened,” it’s always felt like things were becoming simpler and more mundane, not more exotic and magical. But simple and mundane in a good way that makes the mundane seem more magical? That may be the hard part of advertising it: “hey, do this and you’ll have amazing experiences!” is readily intelligible; “do this and you’ll realize that your regular life was already amazing!” is a little less so. So some spiritual teachers, because of the “everything seems easy once you’ve achieved it” effect and/or in an effort to get you to stop chasing exotic, drug-type experiences, say “you don’t need to do anything! Just relax and realize you are already enlightened!” Which may be the right advice for someone chasing too hard after exotic experiences but may be the wrong advice for someone lacking motivation to meditate in the first place.
The best way I can describe it myself is “you can hear yourself” think. You know how people say “quiet down, I can’t hear myself think!”? Well, the more you meditate the more you realize how much background “noise” is going on in your head all the time; the more aware you become of it, the quieter it becomes. This lets you feel like you can think more “clearly,” but only because there’s less noise. Another comparison might be if you spend a long time in a really noisy city such that you lose all awareness of the car honks, etc. Then you go for a hike in the mountains and suddenly the quiet feels tangible. Not only that, it’s only then you realize how much noise you had grown accustomed to. Yet it’s also not as if you had no concept of “silence” while you were living in the city; you just didn’t realize how removed from the “natural” state of silence your daily life was until you experienced it. It’s only magical or exotic in the same way hearing a gentle bird chirp against a background of silence is magical when you’ve grown accustomed to the constant din of city noise.
I mostly disagree with the idea of trying to “stage” enlightenment. In almost all cases I don’t find it accurate or helpful. Experiences vary way too much and unless this person has personally, closely guided hundreds+ of meditators through decades of regular practice, I don’t put much stock in his opinion, which is probably just the result of comparing his own experience to various spiritual texts and/or the reported experiences of a few famous meditators. All you can really say is that any meditation practice, like any life, will have a lot of ups and downs. Gradually gets smoother and better as you go along, but not at all in a linear way. Ideas like “the dark night of the soul” might be helpful to someone currently going through a low period, but ultimately they are just another story you can tell which may or may not be applicable or helpful depending on the individual.
Hm. I remember that at some point I tried to suppress the noise-in-the-thoughts by getting aware of it and discarding what I got aware of. This state was probably a bit more efficient for doing non-creative mental work; but it also felt quite bad. Is there any reason to believe that meditation concept of mental silence would not be in the same direction?
It is extremely hard for me to compare my subjective experiences to yours or anyone else’s; all I can say is that the “inner silence” I am talking about is pleasant for me and does not feel at all like “suppressing” thoughts. It feels more like realizing you have been tapping your foot furiously for the past several minutes and couldn’t figure out why your leg was so tired. Once you’re aware of what you’ve been doing, there’s no effort involved in stopping.
Generally, the idea of suppressing thoughts or “trying not to think” plays no part in my meditation practice. Rather, it’s more like you gradually start to feel “separate” from your thoughts. Thoughts “happen,” but they are not “you.” You can’t really control whether or not they come up, and I’m not even sure you’d want to, since most thoughts, I think, are ultimately about processing experiences and wrestling with ideas; however, I think the feeling of being “separate” from the thoughts makes it easier to actively decide whether or not you want to “feed” a particular train of thought by focusing on it.
Thanks for the explanation.
Actually, realizing I have been tapping my foot for a few minutes does not always per se lead me to stop. That works even less for thoughts, of course.
Discarding some thoughts together with the experience they are trying to process is how I learned (maybe even had to learn — nothing too bad, just a couple of vivid unpleasant mental images from news became annoying for my middle-school self and tried to become recurring) to suppress thoughts in the first place.
Thanks for the part about separating «self» from thoughts — some of the unpleasantness of the high-focus manual-resource-allocation state was partially linked to the fact that in that state I continue to identify myself (as usual) with some parts of my concious thinking process, and over-focusing felt like it had to go too far and change parts of «self» to get anywhere in terms of efficiency. (And if it doesn’t go that far, then it basically does nothing)
Now I can proceed to just failing to understand why trying to get a notion of self separate from the threads of conciousness that are my self is something to desire — probably here lies a difference in subjective experiences; oh well, there have to be people who do not feel the ground is on fire…
Thing is, while I’m quite ignorant when it comes to philosophy, there was that idea that sentience has something to do with perceiving your own mental state and impulses instead of just following them reflexively. And at least some basic meditation techniques seem to be training that part of the mind. I’m not sure that’s good, but if we value sentience, it may be worth looking into.
I support the gom jabbar as a prerequisite for voting, at least.
Hm, speaking of impulses, some of the core parts of self in my model are «control system», keeping track of impulses and reactions and whether something has to be done, and «stability control system» that evaluates trends in «control system» operations (and evaluates whether a forcible readjustment is needed). But these are long-lived threads of thoughts.
It might not be an awful idea to pick up the Gita or a collection of the Upanishads (providing you can find a sufficiently well done translation, perhaps one with knowledgable commentary). The disagreements between the Hindu traditions and Buddhism can feel…esoteric if you’re not actually a practicing theological Buddhist or Hindu. The broader practices of meditation are similar enough and the overall, non-theological goals are close enough, that sticking inside the Buddhist box is going to cut you off from a huge section of that entire tradition of Indian meditative practice.
I don’t meditate often anymore, but I used to and that was when I was reading my copies of Eknath Easwaran’s translations of the Gita, an Upanishads collection, and the Dhammapada constantly. It’s made a lasting difference in my life, despite not really doing it anymore. I’m a better, more focused, more analytic person for it.
Ok, this all sounds really amazing. However, were I to meet the author, I’d ask him the same question I ask any other proponents of altered states of consciousness: “is any of this stuff actually real, or is it all in your head ?” I know, I know, Buddhists might answer that there’s no distinction between the two, and that realizing this is the path to true enlightenment, etc. But what I mean to ask is, do people who have achieved a higher state of consciousness using this technique perform consistently better at any measurable real-world tasks than the unenlightened ones ? Or do they merely feel like their performance has improved ?
Once again, you could say, “your feeling about your performance and your actual performance are one”, or something, but “meditation will make you feel really good” is a vastly different statement from “meditation gives you super-powers” (even if they are reasonably mild super-powers, nothing as good as flying around and zapping people with your third eye).
The article is pretty light as far as actionable predictions are concerned, except maybe for this one:
So, once a person has achieved enlightenment, does he get measurably better at pattern recognition, and perception in general ? For example, can he solve a “Where’s Waldo” puzzle 2x faster than before ? Can he do it 1.5x faster than a regular unenlightened person who spends a month or so training on Where’s Waldo puzzles ?
Off the top of my head, I’d propose a few measurable meditative sub-skills are: sensory clarity, ability to concentrate, ability to let go of an object of fixation, reactiveness. These are factors that may be indirectly measured by the lack of various neuroses. Or perhaps reflex tests? I think it’s possible to design more direct tests for all of these – ask a person to call up an emotionally potent memory, spend time ruminating on it, and then ask them to shift to a performance task.
Hm, and then there could be a direct brute-force direct training for unloading fixations. I mean, I think I have stumbled upon it just by guessing a technique; seems useful from time to time.
From the old LW thread about meditation:
Awesome, so is there any evidence to suggest that this correlation (between self-reported enlightenment and minimum perceptible flash duration) exists for anyone besides (allegedly) David Ingram ? Of course, we’d have to do “before and after” tests in order to prove causation, but even correlation would be a good start…
I don’t know the literature, but there’s quite a bit of it, so a Google Scholar dive might unearth something interesting.
Even if it turns out an enlightened person can beat a Where’s Waldo puzzle at only the same speed as someone who’s spent a month training on Where’s Waldo puzzles, this sounds incredibly valuable. If it’s basically a free month’s training at everything, that’s incredible; if you can then layer actual training on top of that, it may effectively increase your skill floor for every human skill imaginable.
(Obviously we’re inventing these numbers out of nowhere, I’m just saying to be respectful of across-the-board skill improvements.)
I agree that this would indeed be incredible. In both senses of the word.
I think your old chestnut “Generalizing from One Example” is probably relevant here.
I was thinking exactly that. This process seems incredibly(literally) specific: “first this happens, then this happens, then this other thing happens in exactly this way before the next thing happens, which is just like the first thing but different in exactly this way”.
While I’m super interested in this stuff, I can’t get past the feeling that the author might be turning his own individual noisy process into some general pattern without much justification. I mean, these mental experiences are highly particular and can’t be described in words, and you have to work hard at doing some very specific things over long periods to achieve them – but at the same time lots of it can just happen to you without trying, in a dream or drug-induced haze? Seems odd.
There’s always the risk of selection bias. If this, (like other things like exercise programs, diets or reading long difficult books) is different easy/hard and rewarding/unrewarding for different people, the idea that it works for everyone and and you just have to stick with it to get the same effect might be totally false.
Is there any site where you can compare meditation practices and maybe pick one that’s likely to be beneficial for you, considering what kind of person you are? That’d be good.
One way I’ve heard that described is: “before stream entry you do dharma, and after stream entry dharma does you.” Before stream entry, if you stop you’ll slide back into the dark night. After stream entry, there is a permanent shift in your mind that will prevent you from sliding back. In fact, you will very slowly start sliding forward even without any practice.
As a beginner, when you pay close attention to the three characteristics, you first get good at noticing one of them at a time. Just the suffering. Just the impermanence. Just the no-self. Then you need to get good at noticing pairs. Then you do all three. And when you master that, even just for one moment, you get A&P.
I think what happens after stream entry is similar. You’ve mastered each stage individually. Now you need to master them in pairs. In triplets. Etc… That’s why the path system kind of breaks down at that point and Ingram uses an analogy to fractals. E.g. you can be on your third path in the Mind & Body stage, but within that stage you are on a different path in the Equanimity stage, etc…
Also, dark night is not that bad after the stream entry. Not worse than just having a bad day (or may be a period) and sometimes not even noticeable.
This is a significant component of my anhedonia. Do not recommend.
Man, why the hell did I have to just skip right to the Dark Night Of The Soul without an A&P event, this is bullshit.
I mean this process is all well and good. But Vipassana doesn’t really sound that different than 150 mg of ketamine. And the latter doesn’t require a 1000+ hour commitment.
Moreover, I think you’re kind of taking it for granted that these sensations indicate that we’re getting closer to the underlying machinery of the brain. Maybe, it’s just the opposite. Like pointing a camera at it’s own video output. Intuitively it seems like the feedback loop is penetrating something deep. But it’s actually just amplified noise, and has nothing to do with the inner working of the camera or the screen.
Maybe “vibrations” really are the direct manifestation of individual of brain waves. Or maybe they’re the inner-though equivalent of optical illusions. It’s unlikely that brains are really meant to think about a very narrow subject so intently for so long. Look at X, decide quickly, act if needed, move on to Y, and so on.
Thoughts probably get “wonky” because you’re pushing the system beyond the boundaries of what it’s designed to do. An example is semantic saturation, where just repeating the same word over and over again eventually makes it sound like nonsense. You’re not “going deeper”, you’re just forcing your brain to parse increasingly noisy input. The Buddhist equivalent of huffing paint.
I support mindful meditation because it’s actually proven useful to strengthen concentration, focus and temperament. But beyond that, it’s unsubstantiated that other types of exotic meditation have any ancillary benefits beyond this. It’s certainly highly speculative that meditation can in any way allow for consciousness to get “closer to the metal” of the brain.
Regarding the seemingly perplexing “morality” side of the equation, I think it’s more than just “being a good person means you won’t be distracted when you’re meditating.”
Rather, imagine there is this ideal end state called “optimally healthy mind-body with no lingering problems, neuroses, hangups, traumas, addictions etc. in a constant state of relaxed awareness and radiating a feeling of benevolence toward all creation.” That is just an ideal which no one may perfectly achieve in reality of course, but it’s kind of the end state toward which all spiritual practices are pulling you.
Some spiritual practices, like fasting, are working more on the “gross” level of clearing out your body, others, like meditation, working more on the subtler level of the mind. But the mind and body are connected, of course, and if you get your body “cleaner” you will find your meditation going better, and if you meditate more you will find your ability and desire to get your body cleared out will increase. Doesn’t mean you can’t be a fat, out-of-shape enlightened guru eating a heavy diet and smoking all the time, just that as you progress in the other areas, that becomes increasingly unlikely. Similarly, being a nice person is something you’ll feel increasingly inclined to do the more practice you have meditating, etc. and, presumably, some people get more “enlightened” just by doing good works–“karma yoga.” You can come at it from many different directions and chose to focus on e.g. asanas over meditation or meditation over diet or charity work over breathing exercises, but they all kind of pull each other along for the ride to one degree or another.
It’s a bit irregular, but I do meditate often enough that I trigger jhanas every now and then. Didn’t even know there was a name for them until now, but that’s definitely what they are. Not unlike being drugged, I suppose. Also not unlike that moment when your ear pops and suddenly sounds get a lot clearer, if it could happen to your whole brain.
My first one was actually triggered by John Cage. It was a video in which he was delivering a monologue about sound and noise, overlain with loud crashing sounds- I think it was small-scale building demolitions, or collapsing construction equipment? (I couldn’t find this on YouTube, if anyone knows what I’m talking about and can help me find it again, that would be neighborly.) Thinking about noise vs. music vs. speech vs. meaning, all that stuff. But the video is long enough that I fell in to a meditation-adjacent space, and thwacked my way in to a jhana by accident. Spent the next two hours wandering around the engineering building just experiencing the sounds. Since then, none of them have been that sense-specific, usually it’s just broad-spectrum hyperawareness and omnibenevolence and a tendency to go for long walks.
Claude-Achille Debussy’s Voiles (1909) provided for me a very early (age 12) jhana-type experience. Voiles is only four minutes long … worth a try? 🙂
A contemporary jhana-inducing composer is John Luther Adams; works commended to Enlightenment-seeking SSC readers include Strange and Sacred Noise … The Light that Fills the World … Music in the Anthropocene … Adam’s Become Desert will premiere in Seattle in March of 2018.
Adams’ describes his music-centric journey toward cognitive enlightenment — supposing that enlightenment is what Adams has been journeying toward — in an autobiographical interview on WQXR’s Meet the Composer, “Bad decisions and finding home“.
The German translation linked from Ingram’s website is incomplete. A more complete (still not full) German translation of the book can be found on this page (along with other books on related topics): http://www.zeh-verlag.de/Download-400.html
“Some Buddhists like to insist that Buddhism isn’t really a “religion”. It’s less like Christianity or Islam than it is like (for example) high intensity training at the gym – a highly regimented form of practice that improves certain faculties if pursued correctly.”
Viewed from the inside, Christianity is also much more like this than outsiders probably realise. Very possibly Islam is more like that than it seems, too.
Two caveats:
1. I obviously don’t mean that it’s entirely like that, or that the content doesn’t matter, but it seems that the same is true of Buddhism.
2. Western Protestantism is probably the variety of Christianity least like this. But Western Protestantism is much less typical of Christianity than modern western people (including me) would unexaminedly assume.
Scott, is there a way that I can get you to review The Mind Illuminated? I can have a copy sent to you if you like and give me an address.
I read MCTB at one time and liked it, but found it kinda unsatisfactory as well. TMI, however, offers both the best combination of practical meditation instructions and the best drawing-upon-cognitive-psychology theoretical framework for what’s actually supposed to happen in meditation and why you’d want to do it, that I’ve ever seen. (I haven’t gotten around writing a full review, but I gave a brief taste of some the stuff in the book in this post.)
(Ingram also thinks that TMI is great; there’s this blurb from him there: “Essential reading for anyone interested in meditative development from any tradition. At once comprehensive and also very easy to read and follow in practice, this is the most thorough, straightforward, clear, and practical guide to training the mind that I have ever found. A remarkable achievement.”)
It might be worth adding that TMI presents a more balanced samatha-vipassana approach to meditation rather than Ingram’s “hardcore” vipassana approach. I think the author of TMI says that the dark night is mostly avoidable.
Your mention of Surfing Uncertainty in this context makes me think of the concept of Nirvana. This is typically described as something like the absence of crude desire, or even oblivion, but perhaps it could be thought of as the absence of prediction error.
(Disclaimer: not very well-informed on these topics.)
This was a great book review and I thank you for writing it. I don’t practice meditation, but I’ve done some study on kabbalistic tarot, and I definitely recognize parallels in the “spiritual path” as described here.
As I am absolutely sure you know, at least in the Victorian-occultist-and-totally-appropriative version of kabbalah (which is all I know), there are multiple pathways one can take to climb the path to God/enlightenment/kether–but, they are pathways within a very narrow and constrained system, and NONE of them get to skip the Abyss. And then once you actually do get to kether, guess what, the whole Tree repeats itself on multiple planes, have fun starting over on Yetzirah.
Anyway, if you (or anyone reading this) ever wants to hear about the athbash code and how it solves Crowley’s “Tzaddi is not the Star” thing, hit me up. I have this incredibly esoteric piece of deep Tarot nerd knowledge that was passed to me through a genuine goddamn chain of initiation and I’ve kind of been waiting to pass it on, but it basically requires someone who would A) recognize both “athbash” and “Tzaddi is not the Star” as *things*, and B) actually care, or else the whole story is boring and pointless as fuck from beginning to end.
Does Epicureanism, the philosophy of happiness/contentment and the physics of vibrating ‘atoms’ (resulting in feelings and thoughts), share any historical link to Buddhist/Hindu thought? Did Epicurus meditate or did he experience ‘Arising and Passing Away’ spontaneously? Was he promoting the value of Equanimity rather than ‘happiness’?
At least one enquiring mind would like to know.
Can you expand on this:
Yes, I’d really appreciate that as well!
“I’m a pathetic meditator and about as far from enlightenment as anybody in this world, but with enough focus even I have been able to confirm this to be true.”
I have been meditating on and off for about 18 months now – making me a pathetic meditator as well 🙂 – but I’m not sure I’ve been anywhere close to feeling “between five and forty vibrations per second“…
I’d be very curious to know what you meant by that.
—
Also, this is my very first comment here, so I’ll take the opportunity to thank you Scott for your amazing essays as well as everyone else here for the equally amazing comment section. Until my second time!
Unfortunately, “the stages look a lot like depression, mania, and other more arcane psychiatric and psychological problems” strongly suggests to me the hypothesis that “the teacher has depression, mania, and other more arcane psychiatric and psychological problems” and not much more.
If it turns out that you can break down or build up your mental machinery using your mental machinery (via introspection), then that would be an interesting fact, but given that the author apparently just stumbled into this state before he ever latched on to Buddhism, I’m not really inclined to update away from “some people’s mental machinery is fucked and sometimes they latch on to concepts”.
My personal view is that meditation can “dig up” any sort of emotion or mental state that was already “lurking beneath the surface” so to speak, but cannot, on its own, create or induce anything that wasn’t already there in some way or another. Which is not to say it can make your existing mental problems worse (though I’m sure there are probably some bizarre-o meditation practices out there which might; I’m talking about the usual breathing, mantra, mindfulness, etc. stuff), though it might feel like that sometimes at first.
If you have a tendency toward mania (as I do), it could also temporarily induce that, which you might take as a sign that the meditation is making you feel awesome and you are now entering enlightenment level 3.4, but really that’s just a “high” it’s dug up and should not be confused with the subtler, more gradual, but lasting benefits of meditation. It can “dig up” lows from time to time as well, most likely especially in those already prone to depression (as I am), but the fact a “low” came up also doesn’t mean you’re entering “meditation level 5.5: the dark night of the soul”; it means you dug up some bad feelings and they will eventually go away if you keep working through them.
The Buddha sounding a bit like an ER doc:
This was in response to a monk who was demanding answers on various metaphysical questions. Presumably this passage is much beloved of those who like to take the pragmatic ER doc “unenlightenment is the poisoned arrow, get rid of it stat” approach.
Well maybe it is worth pointing out that serious modern expositions of the wisdom tradition like the ones found in the books of Idries Shah are warning again and again that if you randomly follow exercises intended for different time, place and people, based on personal whim and without the preliminary preparatory stages, you will get a kind of self inflational delusion that you might call ‘enlightenment’.
Here is one of the multitude of passages explaining one aspect of this situation:
Thanks to this blog, I now accidentally read “PARIS IN THE SPRINGTIME” as “PARIS IN THE THE SPRINGTIME”.
I guess this is what enlightenment feels like.
Let me do some advertising for meditation (including vipassana).
Just as background, I have been meditating for ~5 years and have been to three 7-10 day retreats. I’m by no means at stream entry, had never had the dark night, but definitely had the “mania” described above.
While that “A&P Event” (your body & mind disintegrating into a whole bunch of sensations) may sound crazy for outsiders, it is actually a really positive experience. It’s like switching from grandma’s low-res 40 year old TV to a magnificent HD experience.
So, here is my list of the benefits:
1. Increased concentration. Being in a highly concentrated state is intrinsically pleasant. I would also conjecture that I can get more stuff done, although I don’t know if that has been tested beyond mere anecdote yet.
2. Greater insight into experience. You’ll know what mediators are talking about. Without these experiences, you have no clue what for instance mystical poetry is referring to. esr’s comment above elaborated on this aspect.
3. Greater sensory pleasures. Imagine sex where you only feel a kind of undifferentiated sense of wanting to fuck. Now imagine sex where you, moment by moment, experience each different kind of pleasure arising and passing away; feel the spread of the tingling up your spine, feel the changing contours of heat in your abdomen; feel your heart pulsing and blood pumping through your veins; etc. Which option would you choose?
4. Diminished suffering. Paradoxically, while greater sensory clarity seems to enhance pleasures, it diminishes suffering. Yes, you will “see” the pain more clearly, in more detail. But this detail is actually taking the “bite” out if it. Imagine you hit your head, but instead of just feeling some sudden but undifferentiated pain, you feel: the first contact, then the sensation spreading, then the contour of the sensation changing, etc. You will see each part more clearly, but the “suffering” is gone.
This aspect is even more true of emotional suffering. Instead of “we broke up with my girlfriend, I feel like shit”, it is “A couple of mental images of her just entered my mind, and passed away. I sense a contracting sensation in my stomach. My attention moves on from that to a heaviness in my head, and then I hear a mental voice in my head recasting our last conversation”. To a non-meditator the second may sound horrible, but it involves orders of magnitude less suffering than an undifferentiated “it sucks”.
Number 4. can really make you feel invincible. Every experience is a chance to practice your attention-skills. Waiting at the post office — just focus on your senses. Emotional challenges — a great chance to get better! Physical pain — no problem, let’s break it up and turn it into a massage of tiny vibrations. Can’t fall asleep — another awesome possibility!
And these benefits by no means require enlightenment, whatever that is. Haven’t been there yet, but the ROI is already quite high.