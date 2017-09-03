Open Thread 83.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Relationship Hero connects you to a live expert who gives you tactical step-by-step advice for any human relationship: your date, spouse, family, friend, coworker, etc. It's only $1/minute.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Breakdown Notes is an online tool to make notes, diagrams, or mindmaps in your browser. It has a free version with ads, and a paid version without.
I don’t pay a whole lot of attention to these things, but this is not off-weekend.
It’s the alternate weekend- the weekend that didn’t get an open thread with its own name.
I was not aware of that either.
By the way, nice to meet you, Toby! I know who Professor John Baez is even though I have never met him. 🙂 I love ncatlab but do not have any account there.
I’m a comathematician so my job is to transform cotheorems into ffee! 🙂 Young algebraist here with 2 papers on arXiv. I mostly work on associative algebras.
What are the best psychology of personality systems to describe formative experiences? I view most personality systems as trying to describe nature and am interested in reading a little about those which try to describe nurture.
Failing systems, generalized individual descriptions would be nice (ie. descriptions which claim to describe a general type of formative experience patterns without attempting to make a universal type system which describes all formative experiences – the equivalent of Myers-Briggs versus an isolated ISFP description).
Rationalist/Skeptic/Rat-adjacent books
Here are the nice books I have.
Paranormality by Richard Wiseman
Believing Bullshit by Stephen Law
Shall the religious inherit the earth? by Eric Kaufmann
Fellow SSC posters, please recommend more nice books.
HFAR –
I’m not clear if you’re looking for rationalist/logical thinking books, or anti religion/faith books.
I’m just looking for rationality books, not anti-religion books. I don’t think it is rational to absolutely reject the possibility of theism. On the other hand I don’t think it is rational to accept faith as a way of knowing things at least based on current evidence. I think the question of faith is tentatively closed with the conclusion that it is unreliable and unreasonable though new evidence can reopen this question.
Wow, just the titles of the last two make me cringe so hard.
The second one is in fact one of the best books I have read. It covers eight intellectual black holes. Intellectual black holes are generally anti-epistemologies.
The last one is also a nice book. It’s basically about how fundamentalists breed like rabbits and can reverse secularization simply through breeding.
*facepalm*
Okay, putting down a placeholder on this, and will try to remember to bring it up on a non-NCW thread.
So, English is not my first language, but isn’t talking about people “Breeding” very offensive to them? Wouldn’t “having children” be a bit less aggressive?
Yes. In the old days before the gay movement became domesticated straight people were often derisively referred to as breeders.
I take it you are not familiar with the internet atheist crowd. Being less aggressive is hardly a priority for them.
@maniexx Sorry. No offense. That’s unrelated to religion though.
I strongly hate human sexuality and bashing sexuality is my second nature. When someone has a lot of sex or kids I tend to start bashing. Sometimes the bashing is not even intentional.
In fact I bash seducers and seduction-dominant cultures much more often than non-celibate fundamentalists for sexuality related reasons.
Do you similarly hate other human desires–for tasty food, excitement, life? More generally, is there a theory behind your hatred or are you merely describing your own possibly irrational emotions?
@HFARationalist
This is fine, we’re all entitled to our inherent biases, though should try to control these biases and use them properly for a saner world. You must realize that it is those who see others as belonging to groups, and identify with groups themselves, that launch pogroms and wars. And that at an individual level these are probably morally worse than a couple of extra kids and definitely worse than child-free sex.
Those who are biased to not seeing people as groups at worst have personal vendettas or random fights (e.g. Henry Rollins as a teenager/young adult).
You have stated that you’re morally against seeing people as groups instead of collections of individuals, so at least recognize that this is wrong behavior, but also see traits people hold as belonging to groups and thus the people with these traits morally tainted by the group-trait. It’s up to you to thread this needle. If you’d like more insight into this I’d recommend reading a little on the instinctual variants (search the term) and then identifying your personal instinctual dominance order.
@David Friedman Other human desires are mostly good. Sexuality on the other hand, is very odd. It has a uniquely altruistic and collectivistic component that is incompatible with my absolute individualistic ideology.
My basic ideology is: We should not harm each other, care about each other, rely on each other or impose conformity on each other. The world should be composed of intelligent, rational, self-interested individuals who never harm others and sometimes cooperate to maximize their own interests. The basic relation between two humans should be lack of harm, mutual respect of independence and either indifference or cooperation. There should be neither love nor hatred among humans. There should be no group identities. Everyone should care about themselves.
@HFARationalist
My basic ideology is limited to myself, with far fewer constraints on the actions of other people. Whereas you generalize yours to other humans.
To the extent I hold others to a superior standard than the “far fewer constraints” standard, it’s limited to those I have a relationship with or are in immediate proximity to. And even this standard is less than my personal one (usually, I am at times guilty of hypocrisy, and can be very judgmental when I feel wronged).
This all goes to the biases of personality. My biases are not superior to yours, or inferior, though I may explicitly know more about my biases than you do about yours (I don’t know this for a fact though).
Seeking to control others is almost always a less than psychologically healthy thing.
This is what most of those who do care about interpersonal relationships/group identifying are in fact doing. They’re caring about their own preferences and perceived needs for a ‘larger’ identity through their relationships or associations with other people and ideologies. Without these relationships or associations they’d feel bereft, or at least feel a profound lack. Just as some people who lack a personal space to make their own feel bereft.
I’m currently watching Star Trek Voyager, season 6, episode 2, which speaks to this need in an infantile manner.
Your personal ideology sounds like an inverse Borg ideology, which is as incomplete to my needs as the Borg is to a genuine collectivist. We are not a monolith! ;D
I’m just a lurker, so take my opinion for it’s worth . . . but I’m really wondering when people are going to stop responding so much to HFA. I’m unsure whether it is more or less charitable to accept that he actually is the person he purports to be rather than a troll (and you know what they say about feeding trolls), but it’s gotten to the point where I’m routinely sad because an interesting conversation which I wanted to read got hijacked by HFA going off on some pet rant or other.
The world has many strange people with crazy ideas which they think are obviously true. I just wish people would humor our current-resident nutcase with less of their attention (at least in other threads; I get he started this one, and I’m only saying this here because other people are making similar comments on this chain and because I think the statements here are even more crank-ish than typical for HFA).
@Alphonse
I believe I’ve actually learned things pertinent to his statements which may cause him (or others of his ilk) to reconsider the absoluteness of his statements.
I also think I somewhat fear absolutist statements such as his – they make the world a less livable place for me.
As an individual you value things, have objectives, act to achieve them. Do you have some theory of what you should value? If not, why is valuing other people irrational? If you value someone, that person’s welfare and happiness are values to you, which you seem to condemn as altruism.
Further, the fact that people value others is useful for achieving other objectives. I know my wife loves me and she knows I love her, which simplifies coordination in the various joint projects associated with a joint household. Similarly for my children. They are both a value in themselves and a means for making my life go better than it otherwise would.
This isn’t, of course, all a matter of sexuality, but that is one part of human psychology that can be used to create useful mutual ties.
I second the facepalm.
Leaving CW topics aside, do these books offer anything that, say, The God Delusion didn’t?
I have The God Delusion. It is an awful book. It is not very intellectually appealing at all.
There is no inherent problem with theism. However there are indeed inherent problems in the idea of faith and using it to understand reality.
The second book isn’t about bashing religion. The third book is actually a bit H.BDish.
I guess this would be a good start: http://rationality.org/resources/reading-list
Though when it comes to the directly “rational” books I tend to find that once you’ve read one or two you’ve read them all; I must have read about Asch or the Bystander effect about 20 different times books of this ilk.
Relatedly –
Looking for a good, thick-but-readable history of mathmatics book. Looking for the more complex end of pop writing, not for a PhD reference that assumes I already understand string theory.
Likewise, looking for the same in astronomy and geology – both the current state of what we know, but also how we came to know this, and what we used to think we knew but have since decided that that ain’t so.
While it’s not all of astronomy, I enjoyed Astronomy before the Telescope (Christopher Walker, ed.)
God Created the Integers, ed. Stephen Hawking
It’s selections from famous mathematicians throughout history, starting with Euclid and working up to Godel/Turing.
It’s not exactly history of mathematics, but I remember enjoying The World of Mathematics, which is a bunch of essays on a variety of mathematical topics.
A Brief History of Mathematical Thought by Luke Heaton
Journey Through Genius by William Dunham.
I can’t really recommend it as I’ve yet to read it, but I thought the book might be worth mentioning even so. Michael Hoskin’s book The History of Astronomy: A Very Short Introduction may (…combined with a few other works in the same series, e.g. astrophysics, stars, …?), be worth considering in the astronomy context if no better suggestions are mentioned here. I’ve read 8 books in the physics series this year and I think most of them would fit ‘the more complex end of pop writing’-requirement – it varies a bit. Most of the books in the physics series I’ve read, none of which had the word ‘history’ in the title, have had some coverage of the history of how we got to know what we do today and how we got from A to B, so to say.
In the geology context I (also) don’t really know of a good history of the field (I’d want to read that book myself as well), but I did read Earth by Press and Siever some years ago and I remember liking that book. It’s not really what you’re asking for as it’s an intro geology text rather than a history of geology text, but the book ‘is written for beginning students who have had no previous college science courses and who may not necessarily intend to specialize in geology’ so the level is definitely not too high for someone without a background in geology to understand the coverage (…I should know). If you want a pretty solid yet readable introduction to the field of geology, you could do a lot worse than this one – it’s a very decent text, from what I recall.
Taming the infinite, the story of mathematics by Ian Stewart might be worth considering in the math context, but I didn’t actually think very highly of that book – that may however have more to do with my personal reading preferences than the objective merits of said work.
Strongly recommend Fermat’s Last Theorem and Big Bang both by Simon Singh. Extremely enjoyable without the relentless wisecracking of so many such books. Not sure it is at the complex end – you don’t need any maths to follow it but it isn’t trivial I don’t think.
Trying again: Can anyone point me to some (serious) writing on general theories of tribalism? In other words, the idea that the number of traits/preferences that cause/predict our tribal affiliations is substantially higher than we might expect, and tends to produce/contribute massively to the cumulative effect of polarization?
@Well. I’m not responding to answer your question, because I don’t know the answer. But be careful with your term tribalism. The most common use of that term in the real world is the historic meaning of several clans living together, and usually maintaining some links of loyalty because of ethnic or historic roots to this group. Thus, Indian tribes, African tribes, and also some tribal behavior of insular communities in Europe and Asia. I think if you look on the Internet for information on tribalism, I think this what you will mostly find.
But I suspect you intend the meaning that is often used in SSC of self-identified ideological groupings — that is the blue tribe and the red tribe, and sometimes other tribes like gray or blue or black. Am I wrong as to your meaning, Well? This sense of tribalism is derived from the older meaning, but is more of a voluntary process, and affects the developed world much more than the older, more common meaning.
So if you want to find books or essays on theories of such tribalism, I think you’ll need to search using another word. Maybe “shared ideologies” or something.
@Well –
I think you’re looking for work by Jon Haidt, The Righteous Mind and other works. You can find most of the associated links at https://heterodoxacademy.org/
It’s a good book as long as it sticks to psychology, which is his specialty and the bulk of what he writes about.
I have a theory about group self-congratulation.
Life is hard. One way to make life more tolerable is to believe that one is made of good stuff, and when I say good stuff, I mean better stuff than most other people.
This belief is easier to sustain if you have a bunch of people agreeing with each other, so there’s group self-congratulation as well as individual self-congratulation.
As far as I can tell, group self-congratulation is generally about exaggerating the importance of good traits the group actually has, and denigrating the importance of good traits the group lacks. For example, Americans don’t congratulate ourselves on having a great poetic tradition because we haven’t got one. We do think we’re good at creating popular culture.
Yes, the mind has a fundamentally skewed perception of reality owing to the effects of its various latent biases. In particular, it is designed to have a glorified self-image. The bias you reflect on is one of those which pertain to this matter. This is a matter of individual behavior, but as you note, it seemingly applies to group behavior as well.
This is probably just a tangential phenomenon arising from each individual member of the group associating their individual identities with that of the group. The add all of their individual characteristics together, average them out, then see how they compare to other groups. Characteristics which seem salient become markers of group identity and, wanting to glorify themselves by association with the group, they go about praising those characteristics and deriding others, both to exercise their biases and to reinforce them.
A book I have on my ereader but haven’t read yet – We Are Many, We Are One: Neo-Tribes and Tribal Anaytics in 21st Century America by J0hn Zogby.
Anyone read this and have thoughts?
Haven’t read this but maybe it’s what you are looking for: “Us and Them: Understanding Your Tribal Mind”
Has anyone read the memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant? I was reading about the writing of them and it sounded damn interesting. Especially this bit:
Even more impressive considering he was also battling cancer that whole time.
I own two copies as a result of two Christmas visits from Santa Claus and have read it. It is very good although dry, which may not be to all tastes. Also very focused on the Mexican War and the Civil War. There are maybe 200 chapters (rough estimate without checking) of which about 3 have anything to say on any subject other than those two wars.
I’ve just started into the Mexican War and man, he is a very good writer. Succinct but evocative, I can see the influence on Hemingway.
I have a question about labor rules in Europe, particularly in France vs Germany. Since the readership is only 2/3’s US, I think most of the rest is European, so I hope I can get some answers.
The stereotype on labor regulations (at least in the US) is that France is is highly restricted, but Germany is relatively free, for Europe at least. This is pretty much what I have thought. But I was talking to a French employee of the US multi-national that I work at, and he tells me this is incorrect. I have heard about the requirement of the 39 hour work week, and maybe even reduced to 35 hours. And most recently, I’ve heard of the rule that companies are supposed to turn off the work e-mails of employees on the weekend and when they are on vacation.
But the French employee I talked to said these are all voluntary. He said some companies have agreed to do this, but others have not. He started talking about unions at this point, but I didn’t follow that part. Maybe the companies that do this make such agreements with their unions?
This Frenchman also said that Germany is much more restrictive. He said that unions work much more closely with companies in Germany, and so have more restrictions. He said that the French like to argue. He didn’t say but he implied that Germans do what they are told. So maybe we hear about French issues more because they have more strikes, because French are combative. Whereas the Germans don’t strike, but the companies just give in to restrictive union rules, so we never hear about them.
This does turn around things in my head, because I always bought the idea that the French were very much in favor of rules such as length of workday, minimum wages, layoff rules, etc. I believe that such government rules are terrible things and hurt those they are meant to help, and weaken the economy. It has been my belief that this is one reason for the French economy being weaker than the German one. But if my presumptions on the relative level of rules are backwards, then the results of the economy are wrong too. (I definitely have not changed my mind that these rules are bad, just not the reason for the relative strength of each country).
So please let me know more about various labor rules in each country, and how they are enforced. (Maybe some of them are somewhat voluntary?)
I’m not an expert on the topic. That said I believe I can say some things about the current state of affairs in France and Germany.
For one President Macron of France is currently trying to change labor laws in France to make them more flexible (i.e. easier to fire people). Recent news articles covering that subject usually explain that it’s really, really hard to fire someone in France as it stands. Also their unions are said to be really powerful, which is why they’re part of the negotiation process.
A 40 hour week is standard in Germany and likely law (I didn’t check), there is a minimum-wage on the federal level (8.50€ ~ $10 I believe) and strikes big enough to make national news happen a couple of times a year. All of that might be even more pronounced in France, I wouldn’t know.
People say Germany’s making money of Greece (there’s a famous deal where Greece was lent money, part of which they then had to spent buying German submarines they didn’t need) and by running an export surplus that’s detrimental to the other EU states. I’m not sure how much of these are unsubstantiated talking points of people unhappy with capitalism and how much of them is actually true.
The value of the euro is obviously a weighted average of the EU countries that have the euro, which is logically then too low for the strong economies and too high for the weaker economies. The result is that countries like Germany run a trade surplus and countries like Greece a deficit.
Theoretically, if the labor market was functioning rationally, fairly and perfectly, this would result in rising wages in the strong economies and stagnant or declining wages in the weaker economies, making the strong economies less competitive and the weaker economies more so. In reality, the wages aren’t responsive enough.
The increased debt for the weaker economies that results from the trade deficit eventually causes creditors to hike up their interest rates (although they can do so too late, especially when they (correctly) assume that the other EU countries will prevent a bankruptcy, see Greece), which then forces the countries with a trade deficit to act. Because the countries with the trade surplus still have debt, they don’t really get penalized for running a surplus, as the low interest rates are to their benefit.
One proposal is to introduce eurobonds, where an investor loans to the eurozone bloc altogether, which then forwards the money to individual governments. The result would then be that the same averaging that sets the value of the euro, sets the value of the interest rates, which is then too high for strong economies and too low for weaker economies. That is effectively a subsidy by the strong economies to the weaker economies, allowing the weaker economies to run up their debt due to the trade deficit for a longer time and giving the strong economies a small (and insufficient IMO) incentive to curb their trade surplus.
My opinion is that this solves nothing, but just allows countries to put off solving the problems until it becomes immense. My perception is that the weaker economies know this and want major crisis that is so big that transitioning to a large scale, permanent transfer union, like the US, becomes the only remaining remedy.
My perception is that there is insufficient EU-nationalist sentiment and/or shared culture for people in the strong economies to be willing to to do this. The Greece situation is good evidence of this, as the EU leadership made the supremely stupid decision to transfer the Greek debt from private institutions to the EU, without making the private institutions eat a substantial loss. The result is that the Greek debt cannot be paid back, which any sensible person knows, but simultaneously the strong economies are not willing to eat a loss on the debt. So you have this continuous ‘extend and pretend’ situation. If the strong economies were willing to eat that loss, it would be (weak) evidence that they might be willing to support permanent transfers to weak states.
Personally I hope that when the eurozone (and perhaps the EU with it) breaks up, it won’t hurt too many people.
Is there any equivalent situation in the US, which has one currency for a huge area?
@JulieK
Of course. The various states are quite different and there are huge wealth transfers to help fix the trade deficits within the US. For example, from 1990 to 2009, the federal government spent $1.44 trillion in Virginia but collected less than $850 billion in taxes, a gap of over $590 billion. Delaware paid $211 billion in taxes, but got only $86 billion worth of federal spending, so most of their federal taxes went to other states. New Mexico got almost 3 times as much in federal spending as they paid in federal taxes.
Here is the list with the detailed numbers for each state/territory.
PS. In principle you can do the same analysis at any granularity, up to the individual, but at that level no one sees having a differently valued currency per person as a solution*.
* Although a decent number of people favor currencies for fairly small communities, although the motivation for these seems to be mainly protectionism, not to provide a better match of productivity to the value of the currency.
The US has far more prominent single lingua franca that everybody speaks at native level. For individual US citizen, moving from one state to another is less an obstacle than moving from a country to another for an EU citizen.
(Yes, young people and “well-paid professionals” such as engineers today speak English relatively well, but daily workplace communication is a hassle when everyone is speaking good-to-mediocre English, and that’s only your workplace: the rest of the country is going to keep talking in the local language. If you wish to immigrate permanently, there’s no escaping learning the local language, otherwise you will remain outsider. Or possibly you want to remain an outsider, because you are still anticipating moving back to your home country.)
That’s putting it backwards.
Consider, as a first approximation, a stable equilibrium where the amount of money in each state is staying the same. If the government spends a million dollars more than it collects in that state, the inhabitants must be spending a million dollars more in other states than inhabitants of other states spend in theirs in order to maintain the equilibrium.
Next, consider the specie flow mechanism applied to a fiat currency, which is how the equilibrium is maintained. If, on net, money flows out of a state, prices in that state will fall, which makes goods in that state more attractive to people elsewhere, goods elsewhere less attractive to people in that state, which stops the flow.
I cannot tell what sort of economic theory you have in your head. In your version, if Virginia, state plus inhabitants, spends more than it takes in and the federal government does nothing, what happens? What determines how much is spent in each direction?
Define “strong economy” and “weak economy.”
In Germany, it is quite regulated when it is allowed to do a strike. Trade unions may not go on strike while there is a collective agreement. Also, only trade unions may organize a strike, and strikes may only be about the conditions of the work contract, not about political things.
In France, strikes can be done by any group of workers, even two can be enough. And the reasons can be purely political as long as it is work related, so it is possible to do a strike against a retirement reform, even though the company you are working at has no direct influence on that law. (Source for the first two paragraphs (in German): https://www.lto.de/recht/hintergruende/h/arbeitsmarktreform-frankreich-streik-gewerkschaften-tarifvertrag/)
On top of that, French trade unions are quite combative, which has to do with the history of communism in France, and is of course also related to their political power as described above. In contrast, German trade unions and employers see each others as partners, at least most of the time.
Not A Random Name mentioned some other things already, like that in France it is very annoying laying employees off. Laying them off in itself is easy, but they get a dismissal wage, which can be rather high, especially if the ex-employee sues.
In Germany, it is generally harder to lay people off, but if it happens, they can only sue for the continuation of the employment (at least in principle). However, it is still possible to lay off people if there is a “business reason” (betriebsbedingte Kündigung). Those can be many things, like a change in the business model or when the company decides to produce less or when a branch of the company closes down. If the company can then not meaningfully employ a worker anymore, the can lay them off.
German work law has another neat thing, called short time (Kurzarbeit). When there are unforeseeable economical issues like a recession, a company can apply to be allowed to decrease the work time and therefore the wages for a time. The workers then receive payments from the state on top of their decreased wages (60% of what they lost). This allows companies and workers to keep their work contracts in times of economic trouble, which is good for both groups.
Does anyone know whether there’s anywhere I could find information about interactions between sociopaths? There’s a lot more about normal people interacting with them.
Antisocial Personality Disorder Forum
Sociopaths recognizing each other and manipulation
Dating other sociopaths
Found from a google search of “how do sociopaths view other sociopaths”
Part 3 of my ramblings on air travel
Earlier, I talked about how airlines sell tickets, to get the most money out of their passengers. This time, I’m going to talk about the mechanical process of getting those passengers where they want to go. The basic problem is that there are an almost arbitrarily large number of combinations of A and B people want to travel between, and it’s obviously impractical to have direct service between all of them. Different travelers want different things, and the whole systems is constrained by available airplanes and airports.
So, how do we take the planes I talked about last time, plus all of the airport infrastructure, and create a route network that will get people where they want to go? This is hard to describe from first principles, so we’ll examine a couple of airlines to see how they do things.
We’ll start with Allegiant. Allegiant has a unique business model among US airlines. It flies older narrowbodies (MD-80s and now used A319s and A320s) between minor airports (where it’s often the only scheduled air service) and major leisure destinations (their biggest airports are Orlando and Las Vegas), often only a few times a week. This is totally unacceptable for the business market, but it works well for leisure travelers. Allegiant has low base fares, and makes a lot of its money on ancillary revenue, things like checked and carry-on baggage, drinks, and seat selection. They also make sure that they don’t leave crews overnight away from their base (usually the leisure destination, although they do have bases in places like Cincinnati for reasons I don’t understand), saving them from having to pay for hotel rooms. The older planes Allegiant flies are less fuel-efficient, but are also maybe 10% of the cost of new airplanes of comparable size, and they can afford to fly them about half as many hours per day as other carriers do. They don’t offer connections or many other services that bigger airlines do, which saves them money and effort. (Allegiant is also the only airline I know of that allows passengers to change the name on their tickets for a fee. Most airlines do not allow this because it can mess with their revenue management.)
More typical Low Cost Carriers (LCCs) operate on a similar model, catering mainly to leisure-type travel, but in different markets. The best US example is Spirit, while Ryanair and EasyJet in Europe are major players. These airlines fly bigger routes, relying on low costs to let them set fares lower. Costs are held down by packing more people into planes, relying on ancillary revenue, and reducing labor and operating costs via a wide variety of tactics. Ryanair, for instance, has seats that do not recline, and offers no in-flight entertainment. They charge extra to check in at the airport, to reduce staffing there. It would remove the window shades to save weight, but the Irish Aviation Authority requires them. There is only one class of seating (cattle). Rumors that they’re going to charge for the bathroom are usually started by the CEO when Ryanair drops out of the news. They also hold down operating costs by only flying one kind of airplane, which means they only need to train their pilots and mechanics on one type. Most LCCs seem to operate about 2 airplanes per destination, allowing daily frequencies on most routes. Allegiant flies about 0.5 airplanes per destination, and flies them less per day.
Southwest airlines is an interesting hybrid of LCC and legacy carrier, along with some elements that are unique to it. Unlike most LCCs, they offer connecting flights, and operate a proper network, making it feasible to fly between any two airports Southwest serves, usually with only one transfer, although in some cases their service from certain airports is clearly targeted at specific markets, and they’re better at offering point-to-point service than the legacy carriers. For instance, out of Long Beach their focus is clearly on moving people north along the West Coast. Try to fly east, and it’s expensive and the connections are bad. However, they only fly 737s, and do not have a widebody/international presence. (Flights to Mexico and Caribbean destinations are much more like domestic flights than long-haul flying.) They do not offer assigned seating, which encourages people to board quickly, and also do not charge for checked bags. This was at least partially the result of IT limitations until recently, but it’s also a major part of Southwest’s brand. Southwest has 7 airplanes per destination, giving it the high frequencies necessary to attract business travelers.
Now we come to the legacy airlines, in the US the big 3 of United, Delta and American. These can be broadly divided into three branches based upon the type of airplanes they fly. Basically, you can move between any two points in the US on any of these carriers. It might be expensive, but they’ll get you there reasonably quickly. They also have extensive international networks.
A mix of narrowbodies and regional jets fly virtually all domestic routes. The regional jets (which are capped at 76 seats) are operated as a sub-brand (American Eagle, United Express, Delta Connection) by a variety of contracted operators. This is a historical artifact, due to high labor costs at the main airlines. Between the growing pilot shortage and a reduction in airline labor costs due to bankruptcy, the regional airlines are slowly losing market share. They fly routes too ‘narrow’ for a full-sized narrowbody, allowing the legacy carriers to offer higher frequencies and more options to their passengers.
The legacy carrier’s domestic routes are designed to move people from one point to another through their hubs, a very different model from that used by the LCCs. The most famous hub is Delta’s in Atlanta, but cities like Dallas, Chicago, Houston, and LA all serve as major hubs for the legacy carriers. Many airports only offer flights to the hubs, and trying to go between two close non-hub cities could require a transfer at a hub much further away. On the other hand, the hub gives the airline the ability to offer service to a much greater range of destinations with a single stop than they could make work using point-to-point flying. Some hubs are ‘banked’ with large numbers of flights arriving and departing at about the same time. This reduces the amount of time passengers have to wait on their connections, but is expensive because much of the infrastructure has to sit idle between banks, and carries risks if flights are delayed. Also, some airports (most notably those in the New York area) have a restricted number of takeoff/landing slots, which limits the amount of traffic that can be put through them.
These hubs also serve as the launching point for the legacy carrier’s international flights. These are fed by the flights into the hub, and operated mostly by widebodies. At one time, only the biggest widebodies could handle true long-haul flying, which meant that only routes with very high demand could be flown. Medium-sized cities had limited service to very large cities on the other side of the ocean, and medium-to-medium was unknown. The advent of the 787 and A350 have significantly improved the economics of medium-to-medium routes, giving travelers many more options, and bringing international service to cities which previously did not have it, or which lost it when airlines closed hubs there.
This has already gotten long enough. I’m going to continue rambling later. Not sure on what yet. There are lots of interesting things about air travel.
Please do continue rambling. If you’re looking for topics, I’d be interested in airport hubs. A couple decades back, noise was a huge issue in housing areas, but its rarely in the news now. Anything interesting about footprints, like wildlife conservation areas? How about specific geographically challenging airports, with inconvenient cliffs or mountains?
Also, relative popularity of different hubs? This year, I’m flying enough for work to have developed preferences for my local airports, and I wonder how much those preferences matter in the larger scheme. For instance – Charlotte, NC, is imo a delightful place to transit through (by air, the roads are a mess). I like Atlanta fine. (Plus, it’s good to be familiar with Atlanta – if you die in the Southland, it doesn’t matter if you’re going to see St Peter or Old Nick, you’re still transferring through Atlanta.)
JFK, OTOH, is an ungodly mess and I loathe it. If at all possible, I will pay extra money/time to NOT go through JFK.
But the impression I get is that the airline bottom line is the bottom line, and things like flier preferences are lipstick on the pig. How correct is this impression?
I know a little about that. My sister is the one who is really into airports. There has been a really big push into noise reduction since the 70s, with modern aircraft being designed to be much quieter. If you look at the nacelles of 787s and 747-8s, you’ll see that the edges are sawtoothed. That’s for noise mitigation. So the noise is way down, which helps reduce complaints.
The problem with hubs like JFK (which everyone agrees is dreadful) is that hubs rely on local traffic, as well as connecting traffic. The best hubs are the ones where you have lots of people who aren’t connecting, too. I’ve seen suggestions that one of the main reasons TWA folded was that St. Louis (their hub) didn’t produce the same level of high-revenue business traffic that places like Dallas and Chicago did. Business travelers based in a hub are very likely to be loyal to the hub carrier.) New York is a major business hub, and a major destination for domestic and international travel. So JFK will stay a hub, despite being terrible. The vulnerable hubs are the ones like Charlotte, which hasn’t been getting much love from American lately.
Atlanta is pretty decent, particularly when compared with LAX (the big airport I’m most familiar with.)
The only important flier preferences are the ones revealed in the bottom line. People swear up and down that they want more legroom, but when American tried to sell it to them, they didn’t buy. Things like this make airline people look down on the ‘self-loading cargo’.
One important thing on Ryan Air: They fly between smaller airports, were they are the only or dominant airline. It saves them gate fees, and they are unlikely to get delayed because they are stuck in a queue behind others. As a passenger, you have to accept a very long bus ride to where you are actually going.
This is another common low-cost carrier thing, not just Ryanair. Secondary airports usually have lower fees than the primary airport, so often the various LCCs gravitate to them. Sometimes they’re further out, but you also see cases like Dallas, where Love Field (Southwest’s main base) is much closer to downtown than DFW. Southwest does the same thing in Houston and Chicago, too. And then you have Miami, where everyone but American avoids MIA in favor of Ft. Lauderdale because of how high MIA’s landing fees are.
Now we’ve had series in maritime warfare and civilian air travel. Does anyone know much about civil maritime travel and air warfare?
hlynkacg has promised some posts about naval aviation., which will presumably cover maritime air travel and maritime air warfare.
We’re having two SSC meetups for Washington, DC this month. There will be board games in Silver Spring, Maryland on Sunday the 17th, and then the monthly discussion group is meeting downtown on Saturday the 23rd. For more information, check our google group or email me if you have any questions.
F.M. Sardelli: Oboe Concerto in G minor (Modo Antiquo)
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jli7SJmnp7A)
I went to check on this composer of 1700s music, Sardelli …
“Federico Maria Sardelli (born 1963) is an Italian conductor, historicist composer, musicologist, flautist, comics artist and satirist. He founded the medieval ensemble Modo Antiquo in 1984. In 1987 he founded the baroque orchestra Modo Antiquo. …… In 2015 he published his first novel “L’affare Vivaldi”, a historical investigation into the disappearance of Vivaldi’s manuscripts. In addition to his musical activities, Sardelli is also a painter, engraver and satirical writer.” – Wikipedia
(my thoughts:)
1. I didn’t know this kind of a ‘Renaissance man’ still existed.
2. He looks like a pretty ordinary fellow. If he can do it, I can do a similar thing too!
Cool! I think being Italian helps — everyone just assumes he must be an old Master or something 😛
The Star Wars films, best to worst:
1. The Empire Strikes Back
2. A New Hope
3. Return of the Jedi
3. Rogue One (tie)
5. The Force Awakens
5. Revenge of the Sith (tie)
7. Attack of the Clones.
8. The Phantom Menace
That’s a pretty conventional ordering. Pretty much everyone agrees that the best of the bunch is either Hope or Empire, and the prequels are worse than the original trilogy.
But I expect there is more disagreement about the newer films, Rogue One and The Force Awakens. How far up or down the scale do they range?
I feel like Rogue One is regarded as being worse than The Force Awakens, in general. Of course, talking about the majority feeling is difficult because there aren’t really reliable ways of saying how the majority feels. IMDb ratings are a possible proxy, but i doubt anyone would consider them super reliable. IMDb has TFA, Rogue One and Revenge of the Sith all similarly rated, with TFA being higher than R1 which in turn is higher than RotS.
This ordering is mirrored by Rotten Tomatoes critic ratings. So in general your order seems to be correct but with TFA and Rogue One switched in position.
I personally found Rogue One to be distinctly mediocre and worse than TFA, which I would rate as just above average for a blockbuster. I’m sure you will also find those who think it is better and even superior to Return or New Hope. And I’m also aware that the likes of RedLetterMedia absolutely despise Rogue One and would perhaps rate it as bad as the prequel trilogy.
No opinion on Rogue One since i haven’t watched it yet. Rankings based on my subjective enjoyment as opposed to perceived film quality are as follows, along with the date of my last watching them:
1) Prequel Trilogy Recut into a Single Movie (mid-2015, YouTube)
2) Revenge of the Sith (2005, Cinema)
3) Attack of the Clones (2002, Cinema)
4) The Force Awakens (2015, Cinema)
5-7) Original Trilogy (Early 2000s, Gold Special Edition VHS box set)
8) The Phantom Menace (1999, Cinema)
You may notice that there’s a strong recency bias. In fact, originally the Force Awakes was ranked #7, but then i remembered more scenes from it and it went up to #4. It’s very likely that if i watch the Original Trilogy again, they’ll shoot straight to the top three.
Incidentally, that Gold Special Edition VHS box set are the only way my sister and i have watched Star Wars. They were 4:3 ratio, English voice track with Spanish subtitles. Got them as a gift Christmas 1997 i believe, which would make it 20 years ago this Christmas. We probably watched Jedi more often than Hope and Empire put together because i was scared of the burnt-out homestead scene and she was scared of Dagobah. Pictures of the box sets, i remember they smelled weird:
https://a.dilcdn.com/bl/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2015/11/SEtrilogy-boxed.jpg
https://a.dilcdn.com/bl/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2015/11/SEtrilogy-tapes.jpg
I think the Phantom Menace is better than Attack of the Clones.
You’re ok with all that silly stuff Jar-Jar does in Phantom Menace?
Jar-Jar is almost non-existent in The Phantom Edit, which I suggest people watch instead of The Phantom Menace.
I don’t like Jar-Jar, but I don’t hate him as much as many seem to. He was a failed attempt at some kind of trickster figure that might have worked, but was just too goofy.
The biggest problem with the Phantom Menace is the personality-less villain, but Count Dooku is also pointless, despite being played by Christopher Lee, and General Grievous also completely underdeveloped. But at least Maul had that awesome fight scene, while the others felt too CGI. The prequels could have been greatly improved by collapsing the three sidekick villains into a single Sith apprentice figure appearing in all three prequels.
The second-biggest problem with Phantom Menace is the super annoying child Anakin, but even he’s not as bad as adult Anakin. I’ve heard claims that Lucas actively discouraged the actors from showing any real feeling. I don’t know if that’s true, but it is true that adult Anakin feels completely wooden, has zero chemistry with Amidala, and never seemed like the person who could grow up to be Darth Vader in the first place.
I mostly agree with Mark below about the charm of Phantom Menace. It was no epic Empire Strikes Back, but it engaged in some interesting world-building, had amazing costumes, and otherwise felt like it could have been the beginning of something good, despite some flaws. Revenge of the Sith, while goofy and bad in some ways, sort of checked the boxes it had to and redeemed Clones slightly. But Clones is where it really went off the rails with the introduction of wooden adult Anakin and his implausible relationships with his teacher and future wife.
Also, the clones didn’t even attack! The clones are in the name of the movie and they make a big deal out of them, but they never amount to anything as far as the story is concerned. I know it mattered for the background of the trilogy, but they didn’t make it matter for the prequels that were supposed to feature it.
So Clones is definitely the worst imo. Haven’t seen Rogue One. Kind of unsure where to put TFA. I weirdly vacillate between thinking it was great or crap depending on my mood, because it sort of fixes what was wrong with the prequels but at the cost of feeling too unoriginal. Kylo Ren is basically the actor and persona prequel Anakin should have been, however, so that counts for something.
“The Clone Wars” had to happen because they were mentioned in ANH, but it did feel like an afterthought. I can’t take credit for this, but: it would have made more sense for the Bad Guys to have abandoned robots in favor of clones during Round Two. The Republic would have been driven to desperate measures by this new challenge, as the detached Jedi masters initially put in charge of the war effort fumble strategically, and turned to a new generation of ruthless, technocratic officers (like Tarkin) whose cold-blooded methods prove effective.
Aside from the pointless conflict, I also remember literally turning red from embarrassment in the theater at how bad the romance and associated dialogue were. Ep 2 leaned strongly on that, and it wasn’t even remotely convincing.
My personal treatment for how the prequels should have gone is very much about rivalry between the jedi faction and the “fleet” faction, with dooku as head jedi squaring off against a mclellan-esque like general grievous, with anakin caught in the middle.
Phantom Menace gave us podracing. I may be biased because of the awesome old console game though.
Jar-Jar Binks is no worse than C-3PO, and in TPM plays the vital role of distracting us from the wretched awfulness of Anakin Skywalker. I count The Phantom Menace as the best of the prequel trilogy in that only about half of the movie includes Anakin Skywalker, and the other half (even with Jar-Jar) tells a pretty good story and even has a few decent characters.
1) A New Hope
2) Return of the Jedi
3) Empire Strikes Back
4) Rogue One
5) Phantom Menace
6) Revenge of the Sith
7) Attack of the Clones
8) The Force Awakens
I actually watched the Star Wars movies last week first time for a long time.
Yep, the originals are far far better, though the computer effects on the special editions look absolutely terrible compared to the original stuff (apart from the vaseline blurring out the wheels on the hover car).
I would say that Phantom Menace is a good movie with some terrible bits in it. At the cinema, when I watched it originally, the pod race and final duel scenes were absolutely mind blowing.
The plot is pretty good (I like trade federations!), and I actually think it was a bit hard done by – it reminds me a bit of Willow in terms of tone, just suffers in comparison to the originals.
Attack of the clones is charmless and the computer generated fights at the end look kind of dumb now. I’d say this is worse than Phantom menace.
Revenge of the Sith kind of alright.
Rogue One was brilliant, the Force Awakens absolutely dreadful. I honestly can’t understand the appeal of Force Awakens – there was no charm, no sense, no excitement, nothing new. Absolute rubbish. I’m seriously considering not watching the next one.
I thought The Force Awakens had some strong parts, like the attack on NotTheDeathStar, and the engaging trio of Rey/Poe/Finn. But it wasn’t the story I wanted to be told. I didn’t need to see A New Hope Again. I would much rather have seen the original characters age and grow, and face new challenges.
Don’t show me Leia leading a rag-tag rebellion. Show me an ageing professional politician wrestling with the impossible demands of a thousand worlds. Don’t show me Han working as a smuggler. Show me an old warrior bored out of his skull serving as Minister of Whatever, yearning for something else, anything else. And throw in a Luke who after decades of devotion to the Force sees everything from every perspective all the time, to the point that he is barely even human any more. Then have the New Republic face some hammer-blow of a challenge, where things go so badly wrong that these senior figures are inadvertently on the front lines, letting them have one last big adventure before the fight is taken up by younger hands.
That would have been a film worth watching.
Agreed.
No kidding. It was almost insulting to have the Resistance as a going concern. The Republic needs to farm out suppressing an insurgency to a bunch of vigilantes? Really? Is that really the best way to handle that?
Further, the incompetence of the Resistance and the Republic was something to behold. How do they not know of the gigantic base being constructed, which was larger than the Death Star, when they are the ruling government of the galaxy? Nobody noticed all of the materiel and engineering effort for this project? How many vendors could there possibly be for the Starkiller Base main power oscillator?
Yeah. “We’re resetting everything to the start” was just so weird. It felt like the writers had only seen ANH and heard the rest vaguely described. It kinda makes sense to recast Han as a smuggler if you just saw ANH and want a sequel that starts at the status quo. It makes zero sense if you saw ROTJ. Same for pretty much every other character and plotline (another planet destroying scene? really?). It didn’t feel like they wanted to continue the story. It felt like they were trying to reboot it.
I know this is not a good place to go Sh*ting on Sci Fi fans and then expect a sympathetic reaction, but here goes: I don’t understand what anybody over the age of 10 sees in Star Wars.
Don’t get me wrong, when I was eight years old I thought Han solo was awesome. He was like a cowboy in space, and that was the coolest thing my tiny little brain could imagine. But at some point I discovered girls and lost interest in how many parsecs it took the aluminum falcon to do the kestrel run.
People are like “The Phantom Menace was dog sh*t, Lucas ruined the franchise”, and they’re not wrong about Episode one, but none of the movies were any good. Star Wars was a success because it happened to be made right when the first true digital motion control cameras became available. Kids everywhere had been wanting to see their giant space laser battle fantasies come to life on the big screen, and in 1977 they got this, and the sugar addled little brats loved it so much they pestered their parents into forking over significant percentages of their paychecks for toys, comic books, tie-in novels, and two sequels. Never mind that once the novelty wore off every other part of the movie stank.
There is a reason that everybody on set thought the movie was going to bomb.The dialog was terrible, the plot was something out of a Saturday morning cartoon, there were two gay robots, and a guy wearing a shag carpet running around making a sounds like raccoons f*cking.
There is no accounting for taste, but if you liked the originals and hated the prequels, then you changed, the movies didn’t.
A reasonable theory, and potentially true for some, but it doesn’t explain the people who watched some or all of episodes I-III when children (being born in the last 20ish years) and still prefer the originals, nor does it really explain why the older fans who do like the originals and hate I-III generally like at least one of Rogue One and TFA (unless you further posit that those movies are actually different in a way I-III aren’t).
Movie quality varies quite a bit, even with the same director, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that people like some movies in a series more than others.
But do kids who saw the prequels when they came out really prefer the originals?
Shakedown is down thread saying just the opposite. I didn’t see Force Awakens, but Rogue One did seem pretty different from the other movies, almost like they brought the story up a level in maturity to keep up with an aged audience.
Actually, it’s worth noting that hatred for the prequels is only supercommon with people who were adults for them – people who were kids for them seem split, or eve lean to prefer them (And of course, there’s the social influence they get from the older generation telling them to hate the prequels to account for).
(Lean to prefer them may be my filter effect. But it’s definitely at least common enough that I can find a lot of people who like them after filtering).
I welcome empirical data, but the anecdotal data I have suggests they follow the same pattern as older fans, but with more patience for podracing.
Have a relatively polite answer because I don’t think insults are worth engaging with, generally speaking.
There are a lot of people who are interested in both sex and geekishness. Anyone have theories about why you underwent a phase change?
Well, you’re right about that sympathetic reaction you’re not going to get, but there’s dialogue from the original trilogy that I can still quote from memory forty-plus years later. Dialogue that doesn’t make me embarrassed as an adult to quote and enjoy. Admittedly, I don’t think much of it was actually written by George Lucas but…
The prequel trilogy, and TFA, there’s nothing quotable except the bits that are direct riffs on the originals. That much, I think, did change. Lucas was willing to let other people ad-lib all over his scrip in the first movie, and hired professional writers to do the dialogue (among other things) in the next two. By the time he got to the prequels, he was in full “too big to edit” mode, and his inability to write dialog – romantic, comic, or epic – was very much a dealbreaker for me.
The people who, collectively, made the first three movies, understood that you can make a hundred million dollars entertaining eight-year-olds but to make a billion dollars on an unknown cinematic property you also need to make it enjoyable for their parents. That got lost somewhere along the way, and so far only “Rogue One” seems to have recaptured any of it.
I agree the original film had good visuals for its time. Heck, much of it still looks pretty good forty years later. But there is more to its popularity than that. The story draws heavily on storytelling elements that have been eliciting emotional responses for a long time, and which work well together. They’re cliches, to be sure, but they are cliches because they work.
If you want to know more, search for discussions about the book “The Hero with a Thousand Faces” in relation to Star Wars. You’ll find a lot of material.
What kind of films do you like?
I myself largely agree with the listing here. I am aware that many people (esp younger people?) disliked Rogue One, and liked TFA quite a lot, perhaps even more than the originals. But that’s an opinion I completely disagree with.
I esp agree with the tie between R1 and RoJ – RoJ was definately the weakest of the original, but weirdly, R1 had complementary weaknesses – the Jabba sequence was one of the best hooks for the whole series, imo, but it seemed to take forever for R1 to get going.
There were many pieces I liked about TFA – Scrounger!Rey was interesting, I loved Han and Chewie, and there were parts of the battles that were done very well. And I liked the *idea* of Darth Emo. But there was a lot of movie wrapt around those bits, and parts of it absolutely did not work for me – Cantina Planet, for example. There was far too much call back to previous movies – I would have liked it better, done more subtly. And the character of Finn *completely* didn’t work for me. (What some people feel about Jar-Jar – that level of omg you ruined the movie, go away, go away – that’s what I feel about Finn.) Oscar Issac would have owned that role. Or Idris Elba. Coby Bell. Lennie James. Anthony Mackie. Anyone. Tyler James Williams. Djimon Hounsou.
I think that in order to do what I would have best liked with that role (of Finn) it would have required a complete revision of the SW mythology, away from the overwhelming importance of destiny and the deus machina role of the force. And I think that the ground work for that got laid in the prequels discussions of the mitoclorians. And I think that one of the best things about R1 was the lack of dependence on destiny. “No fate but what we make.” But TFA wasn’t supposed to be R1, with its gritty reality and purposeless loss, it was supposed to be another New Hope. (It wasn’t that, either, but what the hey, the new robot was cute.)
Rogue One is odd, because the last half hour or so is great, and this obscures how utterly mediocre the first hour is.
I do agree with onyomi though, that attack of the clones is even worse than phantom menace. Menace has a few bright spots between the nonsense, and you can edit it to make a semi-decent film. Not possible with Clones, which has bland characters, a nonsensical plot, and awful stilted dialogue.
I feel like this is consensus among the people who were adults when the prequels came out (and had watched the originals as kids), but people who watched the prequels as kids often prefer them.
That aside, I can’t believe anyone disagrees that TFA is by far the worse of the eight.
Movies with Mikey includes one episode where Mikey explains in some detail what there is to appreciate in The Force Awakens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVZGUV77aRg
I don’t agree with him completely; there are several things I would have changed. But I think Mikey is right that the director was faced with a very hard challenge of satisfying three audiences: older fans who started with the original trilogy, younger fans who came of age with the prequels, and new fans, many of them children now. That’s really tough.
Star Trek humans are the “here, hold my beer” species.
This explains a lot about certain experiments, and IRBs are another example.
Didn’t realize HFY had leaked into tumblr.
OMG my sides, still laughing.
More seriously, this idea that humans are the crazy adaptable risk taker species is an old one in SFF – back to the days of CL Moore. Certainly David Brin was using it during the Uplift War series, and although I can’t bring to mind titles or authors, I can think of at least three short stories where the improvisation and unpredictability of the human species was noted as being off the fucking charts as far as galactic norms went. (*) If I’m remembering various critiques, the idea that the lone human can adapt and become part of the alien culture and tribe/family has gotten push back as being a subtrope of “mighty whitey” – at least in some circles.
I do wonder how much the idealization of this characteristic is Western in nature, and if, say, Chinese SF celebrates this as much. It was something I looked for back when I was trying to find non-Western SFF to read, but was hampered by language barriers and limits on offerings. I think that most people who were deliberately looking for “Non Western SF” were of the sort who wanted a) literary SF and b)…err…identity-conflict-focused SF. Which “humans as the multi-tool of the universe” SF never was, so I don’t expect that “human multitool” SF would have been to the taste of those who put together non-western/non-english language SF was collections, had it existed in the first place.
(*) One of them involved a human (one of the last feral ones) using spit to corrode the bars of his super-duper-hi-tech-sooper-max cage, and escape to run free. Another had Earth under quarantine/interdiction, and one of the overseer aliens had to put his tentacles in buckets of ice water to keep from falling asleep whilst reading the bureaucratese of the reports the humans kept submitting about how they were “reforming” themselves. A third had a human crashland on a world with an alien tribe who existed in a mindlink with the rest of the world, and the alien (maybe human subspecies?) tribe had a melt down because they couldn’t cope with the solitary individuality of the human.
The first one is Danger— Human!.
I don’t recognize the others. The second sounds like it could be by Eric Frank Russell (“The Space Willies”) or Christopher Anvil (Pandora Planet).
“With Friends Like These” is another, by Alan Dean Foster.
I think Startide Rising by David Brin was the most recent human superiority sf I’ve read. Interestingly, it was as much about moral superiority (humans aren’t in a social legal system of sapient species which create new sapient species and enslave them for an extended period) as about innate inventiveness and initiative.
Yes! That was it! Thank you for that link, I had forgotten about the last reveal.
(Michael Shaara’s “All the Way Back” is another one sorta like this. So is “The Road Not Taken” by Turtledove.) (And in large contrast – CJC’s “Pots”.)
I do wish I could find the second one. That was funny.
Interesting point about Brin’s work (moral vs innate) but human moral superiority (in the sense of good western liberal tolerance and the like) was woven throughout Star Trek and other works. Thinking on it, I think that there might have been a tipping point where the superiority went from innate inventiveness to moral superiority, and then another point where it shifted against western ideals to some extent (or – maybe the type of morality that was superior changed).
Be that as it may, Tanya Huff’s Valor series shares a lot with the Uplift series of “scrappy underdog who makes do with less and triumphs” themes.
Have you read The Three Body Problem?
I have not, and was thinking of mentioning that I have not while typing this up. I have heard it praised in many corners, and expect it to be quite good When I Get That Far.
(There is an inverse ratio in my life between ‘enough money to buy all the books I fancy’ and ‘enough time to read all the books I fancy.’)
It’s called a library 😀
Oh, to be so dispossessed, that this was the problem!
(she says, wasting a day off on the interwebs…)
There’s a strong element of this in a lot of Heinlein’s short stories. Likewise in Niven’s Known Space series which gave us the infamous Kzinti Lesson*. Seriously, what sort of freak would come up with this? Humans that’s who!
*A reaction drive’s usefulness as a weapon is directly proportional to it’s efficiency as a propulsion system.
Some books recommendations:
Two memors:
Two Years Before The Mast by Richard Dana. Published in 1840, it’s in the public domain. A journal of a sailor’s life, from Boston to California and back.
The Worst Journey In the World by Apsley Cherry-Garrard – who was one of the youngest of Scott’s Antarctic explorers. This book describes the journey to fetch eggs of the Emperor Penguin (under the assumption that this could yield data on the evolution of reptiles to birds) over the course of an Antarctic winter.
The Origins of AIDS by Jacques Pepin – carefully annotated and data-thick examination of the perfect storm of events that led to a sporadic & isolated rural phenomenon becoming a global epidemic.
The Structures of Everyday Life: Civilization and Capitalism 15th-18th Century, Vol I by Fernand Braudel. First published in French in 1979. Data and chart -thick examination of European lifestyles in the early industrial period. If you liked Angus Deaton’s The Great Escape, I think you’ll like this even more. Has pictures!
And recommended with caveats – At Home: A Short History of Private Life by Bill Bryson. This is one I listened to in audiobook format, and I’m not really done with it yet. I found it very interesting, very entertaining, but the author had a tendency to make rather outrageous claims – like how bad life was for servants, for example – and then walk the claim back in his examples. Also he had a tendency to tell part of the story, but not give the whole picture. Still, a great intro into how modern life got to be, well, modern.
Anyone else into jigsaw puzzles? I like doing 1,000 piece puzzles, which seem just the right level of challenging without being too tedious. I’ll work on one a half hour here and there (like when the kids nap!), and usually finish one in a couple months time. I came across Artifact jigsaw puzzles a couple years ago that are really cool; they use wooden pieces that are sturdy enough to cut into really interesting shapes, which makes putting the puzzle together a more interesting and fun experience. The detail on the cut allows them to create ‘whimsy’ pieces too, which are pieces cut in the shape of some object that relates to the overall puzzle theme. I’ve finished two, the mechanical griffin and night ship, and they were both really cool.
I’d be interested in recommendations for cool 1,000 piece or Artifact puzzles if any of you have some.
The artifact puzzles seem really cool.
Alas, I am possessed of a cat.
I used to be a real fan of jigsaw puzzles as a kid, but haven’t done any serious ones since a 5000 piece a few years ago. My last one was a 1500 piece Ravensburger about three months ago. I’d like to get another, larger one sometime, but I don’t really have the table space to put it together at the moment. At least I can work with Lego on the carpet, and move the model around easily afterward too.
Seconding keranih that those artifact puzzles look really cool though.
Nice dessert combo:
Lime sherbet + Limeade.
If you can find it, Vanilla Coke + vanilla ice cream.