Highlights From The Comments On My IRB Nightmare

Many people took My IRB Nightmare as an opportunity to share their own IRB stories. From an emergency medicine doctor, via my inbox:
Thanks for the great post about IRBs. I lived the same absurd nightmare in 2015-2016, as an attending, and it’s amazing how your experience matches my own, despite my being in Canada.
One of our residents had an idea for an extremely simple physiological study of COPD exacerbations, where she’d basically look at the patient and monitor his RR, saturation, exhaled CO2 temporal changes during initial treatment. Just as you were, I was really naive back in 2015, and expected we wouldn’t even a consent form, since she didn’t even have to *talk* to the patients, much less perform any intervention. Boy I was wrong ! The IRB, of course, insisted on a two-page consent form discussing risks and benefits of the intervention, and many other forms. I had to help her file over 300 pages (!) of various forms. Just as in your case, we had to abandon the study when, two years after the first contact with the IRB, they suggested hilarious “adjustments” to the study protocol “in order to mitigate possible risks”.
From baj2235 on the subreddit:
Currently working in a brand new lab, so one would think I’d have a lot to do. Instead, thus far my job has consisted of sitting in an empty room coming up with increasingly unlikely hypotheses that will probably never be tested because our IRB hasn’t approve our NOU (Notice of use) forms. For those who don’t know, NOUs are essentially 15 page forms that say “We study these this, and we promise to be super responsible while studying it.” We have 4 currently awaiting approval, submitted in May. The reason they aren’t approved yet? The IRB hasn’t met since June, and likely won’t meet again this month because of frickin’ Harvey. Which in essence means the fine American taxpayer has essentially been paying me to sit in a room and twiddle my thumbs for the past 3-months because I can’t even grow E. coli without a frickin’ NOU.
From Garrett in the comments:
Oh, dear! I’ve actually been through this. I work in tech, but volunteer in EMS. As a part of wanting to advance the profession of EMS I figured I’d take on a small study. It would be a retrospective study about how well paramedics could recognize diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (HHS) in comparison to ER doctors. […]
I had to do the “I am not a Nazi” training as well. In order to pass that, I had to be able to recite the FDA form number used as a part of new implantable medical device investigations. I wasn’t looking at a new device. I wasn’t looking at an old device. I was going to look at pairs of medical records and go “who correctly identified the problem?” […]
It’s now ~5 years after IRB and because of all of the headaches of getting the data to someone who isn’t faculty or a doctor, and who doesn’t have a $100k+ grant, I still don’t have my data. I need to send another email. I’m sure we can get an IRB extension with a few more trees sacrificed.
From Katie on Facebook:
I used to work at an fMRI research center and also had to take the Don’t Be a Nazi course!
My favorite story about the annoying IRB regulations is how they insisted on an HCG (pregnancy) test for our volunteers, despite the fact that MRI has no known adverse effect on pregnancy. So, fine, extra caution against an unknown but possible risk, sure.
But they insisted on a *blood test* done days in advance instead of five minute urine dip stick test that *actual doctors offices* would use. You know what doesn’t have risks? Peeing in a cup. And what does have risks of fainting, infection, collapsing a vein, etc? A blood draw.
Of course, we had an extra consent form for them to sign, about the risks of the blood draw the IRB was helpfully insisting on.
From Hirsin on Hacker News:
My freshman year of college I proposed a study to our hospitals IRB to strap small lasers to three week old infants in an effort to measure concentrations of a chemical in their blood. The most frustrating part was not the arcane insistence on ink and bolded study names, but the hardline insistence that it was impossible (illegal) to test the device before getting IRB approval – even on ourselves. Meaning that without any calibration or testing, our initial study would likely come back with poor results or be a dud, but we couldn’t find out until we filled out all the paperwork.
What is our country coming to when you can’t even attach lasers to babies anymore?
Some of the other stories were kind of cute. Dahud in the comments:
I’ve had exactly one interaction with an IRB – in 6th grade. My science fair project involved studying the health risks of Communion as performed in the Episcopal church. (For those unfamiliar, a priest lifts a silver chalice of port wine to your lips, you take a small sip, and the priest wipes the site with a linen cloth and rotates the chalice.)
Thing was, the science fair was being held by a Baptist University. The IRB was really not fond of the whole wine thing. They wanted me to use grape juice instead, in the Baptist fashion. I, as a minor, shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the corrupting influence of the communion wine that I had partaken of last Sunday.
Of course, the use of communion wine was essential to the study, so we reached a compromise. I would thoroughly document all the sample collection and preparation procedures, and let someone of age carry out the experiment while I waited in the hall.
And of course James Miller is still James Miller:
Several forms I have to sign to do things at my college ask if what I will be doing will expose anyone to radiation. Although I’m an economist, this has caused me to think of experiments I could do with radiation such as secretly exposing a large number of students to radiation and seeing, years later, if it influences their income.
Along with these, a lot of other people were broadly sympathetic but thought that if I knew how to play the system a little better, or was somewhere a little more research-focused, things might have gone better for me. Virgil in the comments:
FWIW, I’m a graduate student in the Social Sciences. Our IRBs have the same rules on paper, but we get around it by using generic versions of applications with the critical info swapped out, or just ignoring them altogether. Though we don’t have to face audits, so…I’ve found that usually if you make one or two glaring errors in the application on purpose, the IRB will be happy to inform you of those and approve it when you correct them. They just want to feel powerful / like they’re making a difference, so if you oblige them they will usually let you through with no further hassle.
From Eternaltraveler in the comments:
Most of the bureaucracy you experienced is institutional and not regulatory. I have done research both in an institutional setting (turn around time at UC Berkeley=5 months to obtain ethics approval and countless hours sucking up to self important bureaucrats who think it’s their sacred duty to grind potentially life saving research to a halt over trivia they themselves know is meaningless), and as an entrepreneur and PI at a biotech startup (turn around time for outsourced IRB=5 days with reasonable and informed questions related to participants well being), where we also do quite a bit more than ask questions. FYI the kind of research I did at UC Berkeley that took 5 months for approval has absolutely no regulatory requirements outside of it.
And from PM_ME_YOUR_FRAME on the subreddit (who I might hunt down and beg to be my research advisor if I ever do anything like this again):
Amateur. What you do is you sweet talk the clinicians into using their medical judgement to adopt the form as part of their routine clinical practice and get them to include it as part of the patient’s medical records. Later… you approach the IRB for a retrospective chart review study and get blessed with waived consent. Bonus: very likely to also get expedited review.
And this really thorough comment from friendlygrantadmit:
I’m not an expert in IRB (although that’s kind of my point–getting to that), but I think your headaches were largely institutional rather than dictated by government fiat. Let me explain…
I used to be the grant administrator for a regional university while my husband was a postdoc at the large research university 20 miles away. Aside from fiscal stuff, I was the grants office, and the grants office was me. However, there was an IRB of longstanding duration, so I never had to do much other than connect faculty whose work might involve human subjects with the IRB Chair. I think I was technically a non-voting member or something, but no one expected me to attend meetings.
This was in the process of changing when I left the university because my husband’s postdoc ended and we moved. It was a subject that generated much bitterness among the small cadre of faculty involved. Because I was on my way out, I never made it my business to worry about nascent IRB woes. My understanding was that they had difficulty getting people to serve on the IRB because it was an unpaid position, but as the university expanded, they were going to need more and different types of expertise represented on the IRB. I can’t be more specific than that without basically naming the university, at which I was very happy and with which I have no quarrel. I never heard any horror stories about our IRB, and I would have been the first point person to hear the them, so I presume it was fairly easy to work with.
Anyway, the IRB auditing stuff you outline is just insane. The institutional regulations pertaining to the audits were probably what generated the mind-numbing and arcane complexity of your institution’s IRB. Add in finicky personalities and you have a recipe for endless hassle as described.
So here’s the other thing to bear in mind: almost everyone in research administration is self-trained. I think there are a few programs (probably mostly online), but it’s the sort of field that people stumble into from related fields. You learn on the job and via newsletters, conferences, and listservs. You also listen to your share of mind-numbing government webinars. But almost everyone–usually including the federal program officers, who are usually experts in their field but who aren’t necessarily experts in their own particular bureaucracy–is just winging it.
Most research admins are willing to admit the “winging it” factor among themselves. For obvious reasons, however, you want the faculty and/or researchers with whom you interact to respect your professional judgment. This was never a problem at my institution, which is probably one reason I still have a high opinion of it and its administration, but I heard plenty (PLENTY) of stories of bigshot faculty pulling rank to have the rules and regulations bent or broken in their favor because GRANT MONEY, usually with success. So of course you’re not going to confess that you don’t really have a clue what you’re doing; you’re just puzzling over these regulations like so many tea leaves and trying to make a reasonable judgment based on your status as a reasonably well-educated and fair-minded human being.
What this means in practice is almost zero uniformity in the field. Your IRB from hell story wasn’t even remotely shocking to me. Other commenters’ IRB from just-fine-ville stories are also far from shocking. Since so few people really understand what the regulations mean or how to interpret them, let alone how to protect against government bogeymen yelling at you failing to follow them, there is a wild profusion of institutional approaches to research administration, and this includes huge variations in concern for the more fine-grained regulatory details. It is really hard to find someone to lead a grants or research administration office who has expertise in all the varied fields of compliance now required. It’s hard to find someone with the expertise in any of the particular fields, to be honest.
There is one area in which this is not so much true, and that is financial regulations. Why? Well, for one thing, they’re not all that tricky–I could read and interpret them with far greater confidence than many other regs, despite having a humanities background. The other reason is that despite their comparative transparency, they were very, very widely flouted until the government started auditing large research institutions around 15-ish years ago.
I have a short story related to that, too–basically, when my husband started grad school, we would frequently go out to dinner with his lab group and advisor. The whole tab, including my dinner and that of any other SOs and all alcoholic beverages (which can’t be paid for with grant funds aside from narrow research-related exceptions), would be charged to whichever research grant because it was a working meal. I found it mildly surprising, but I certainly wasn’t going to argue.
Then the university got audited and fined millions of dollars for violations such as these and Found Religion vis-à-vis grant expenditures.
With regards to your story, I’m guessing that part of the reason the IRB is such a big deal is that human subjects research is the main type of research, so they are really, really worried about their exposure to any IRB lapses. However, it sounds like they are fairly provincial in that they aren’t connected to what more major research institutions are doing or how they handle these issues, which is always a mistake. Even if you don’t think some other institution’s approach is going to work for you, it’s good to know about as many different approaches as you can to know that you’re not some insane outlier as your IRB seems to be. As others have noted, it also sounds like that IRB has become the fiefdom of some fairly difficult personalities.
I already know how extensive, thorough, and helpful training pertaining to IRB regs is, which is not very. I remain deeply curious about the qualifications and training of your obviously well-intentioned “auditor.” My guess is she inherited her procedures from someone else and is carefully following whatever checklist was laid down so as not to expose herself to accusations of sloppiness or lack of thoroughness … but that is only a guess.
Even though I hate hearing stories like yours–there is obviously no excuse for essentially trying to thwart any and all human subjects research the way your IRB did–I am sympathetic to the need for some regulations, and not just because of Nazis and the Tuskeegee Syphilis experiments. I’m sympathetic because lack of oversight basically gives big name researchers carte blanche to ignore regulations they find inconvenient because the institutional preference, barring opposing headwinds, will always be to keep researchers happy.
Some people thought I was being too flippant, or leaving out parts of the story. Many of them mentioned that the focus on Nazis overshadowed some genuinely horrific all-American research misconduct like the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment. They emphasized that my personal experience doesn’t overrule all of the really important reasons IRBs exist. For example, tedwick from the subreddit:
So, I wrote out all of the ways in which Scott’s terrible IRB experience was at least in part self-imposed, and how a lot of the post was about stuff that’s pretty straightforward, but it was kind of a snarky comment. Not unlike his post, but you know, whatever. Long story short, I’ve done similar work (arranged a really simple survey looking at dietary behaviors in kids, another IRB-protected group) and had to interface with the IRB frequently. Yep, it can be annoying at times. But the reason they ask people like Scott whether they’re going to try anything funny with prisoners is because sometimes people like Scott are trying something funny with prisoners. Just because Scott swears that he’s not Mengele doesn’t mean that he’s not going to do something dumb a priori. As his experience with expedited review might indicate, sitting down with an IRB officer for maybe 30 minutes would have cleared up a lot of things on both sides.
Is there room for IRB reform? Sure! Let’s make the easy stuff easy, and let’s make sure IRB intervention is on actual substance. I’m with him on this. However, a lot of the stuff Scott is complaining about doesn’t fall into that category (e.g. “why do all the researchers have to be on the IRB!?”). I get that the post was probably cathartic for Scott to write, but there are plenty of great researchers who are able to navigate this stuff without all the drama. “Bureaucracy Bad” is a fine rallying cry and all that, but most of the stuff Scott is complaining about is not all that hard and there for a reason.
And kyleboddy from the comments:
Nazism isn’t the reason IRBs exist. Far worse. American unethical experimentation is, and omitting it is a huge error. Massive and bureaucratic oversight exists because American scientists would stop at nothing to advance the field of science.
The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment is the landmark case on why ethical training and IRB approval is required. You should know this. This was 100% covered in your ethical training.
I get why IRB approval sucks. My Informed Consent forms get banged all the time. But we’re talking about consent here, often with disadvantaged populations. It pays to be careful.
Last, most researchers who need speed and expedited review go through private IRB organizations now because the bureaucracy of medical/university systems is too much to handle. Our private IRB that we engage with sends back our forms within a week and their fees are reasonable. Their board meets twice per week, not once per month. The market has solved at least this particular issue.
EDIT: Private IRBs do not care about nonsensical stuff like the Principal Investigator having an advanced degree or being someone high of stature. (For example, I am a college dropout and have had multiple IRB studies approved.) Only bureaucratic, publicly-attached ones do. That’s a very reasonable complaint.
A lot of these are good points. And some of what I wrote was definitely unfair snark – I understand they’ve got to ask you whether you plan on removing anyone’s organs; if they don’t ask, how will they know? And maybe linking to Schneider’s book about eliminating the IRB system was a mistake – I just meant to show there was an existing conversation about this. I definitely didn’t mean to trivialize Tuskegee, to say that I am a radical Scheiderian, to act like my single experience damns all IRBs forever, or to claim that IRBs can’t possibly have a useful role to play. I haven’t even begun to wade into the debate between the critics and proponents of the system. The point I wanted to make was that whether or not IRBs are useful for high-risk studies, they’ve crept annoyingly far into low-risk studies – to the detriment of everyone.
Nobody expects any harm from asking your co-worker “How are you this morning?” in conversation. But if I were to turn this into a study – “Diurnal Variability In Well-Being Among Office Workers” – I would need to hire a whole team of managers just to get through the risk paperwork and the consent paperwork and the weekly reports and the team meetings. I can give a patient twice the standard dose of a dangerous medication without justifying myself to anyone. I can confine a patient involuntarily for weeks and face only the most perfunctory legal oversight. But if I want to ask them “How are you this morning?” and make a study out of it, I need to block off my calendar for the next ten years to do the relevant paperwork.
I feel like I’m protesting a police state, and people are responding “Well, you don’t want total anarchy with murder being legal, do you?” No, I don’t. I think there’s a wide range of possibilities between “police state” and “anarchy”. In the same way, I think there’s a wide range of possibilities between “science is totally unregulated” and “scientists have to complete a mountain of paperwork before they can ask someone how their day is going”.
oof. takes me back. we had initial GD RCT delayed by a year because IRB said giving people money could hurt them
— Paul Niehaus (@PaulFNiehaus) August 31, 2017
I dare you to tell me we’re at a happy medium right now. Go on, I dare you.
I regret to say this is only getting worse. New NIH policies are increasingly trying to reclassify basic science as “clinical trials”, requiring more paperwork and oversight. For example, under the new regulations, brain scan research – the type where they ask you to think about something while you’re in an fMRI to see which parts of your brain light up – would be a “clinical trial” since it measures “a health-related biomedical or behavioral outcome”. This could require these studies to meet the same high standards as studies giving experimental drugs or new gene therapies. The Science Magazine article quotes a cognitive neuroscientist:
The agency’s widening definition of clinical trials could sweep up a broad array of basic science studies, resulting in wasted resources and public confusion. “The massive amount of dysfunction and paperwork that will result from this decision boggles the mind” and will hobble basic research.
A bunch of researchers from top universities have written a petition trying to delay the changes (if you’ve got an academic affiliation, you might want to check and consider signing yourself). But it’s anyone’s guess whether they’ll succeed. If not, good luck to any brain researcher who doesn’t want to go through everything I did. They’ll need it.
As someone professionally interested in cognitive approaches to the humanities (i.e. seeing which parts of the brain light up when you listen to song lyrics as opposed to a poetic recitation), I can say that classifying such things as “clinical trials” could almost singlehandedly kill a nascent academic field.
How come so many of your posts start with “as a member of group x…” I’m not trying to be critical (really, I tend to enjoy your posts and agree with your opinions), but it’s so consistent that I thought maybe you were doing it for a reason.
I hadn’t really noticed it myself (that is, I didn’t make a conscious decision), but I think you’re right.
I guess in my mind it functions similarly to Scott’s “epistemic status” warnings, in that it serves to inform a reader of my own ideological biases and areas of expertise/lack of expertise, at least as perceived by me.
A lot of times it’s probably “as a libertarian…” which just functions to warn people of my ideological biases, or, in a few cases, of my qualification to comment on what libertarians think/critique libertarianism (because I have a lot of experience with it, and if I critique it, I’m critiquing my own “side”).
A lot of times it’s probably “as an academic…” which serves to indicate I have some firsthand experience of what I speak.
Other times it’s “I’m not a climate scientist/geneticist/economist, but… (here’s my amateurish take on it).” In this case it’s more of a “take my opinion on this with a grain of salt, but…”
Of course, I have no control over how seriously anyone takes anything I write, but maybe I feel it’s more intellectually honest/potentially inspiring of confidence to flag things this way. Ideally, my imagined reader might think “I know onyomi typically admits it upfront when he’s just taking a stab in the dark, so I’ll take it more seriously when he claims to know what he’s talking about.”
That sounds reasonable. Thanks.
I admire the habit of publishing comment highlights on the blog, even/especially the critical comments. I don’t have anything to say about this particular topic, but I like seeing this sort of post.
seconded
This here is key. I’m going to repeat what I said on the previous thread — there’s a bucketing error going on here (of the sort you’ve written about before). Why should we say that giving a questionnaire for research purposes belongs in the same bucket as the infamous Syphilis Experiment, and thus properties from the latter carry over to the former although all they have in common is being research and not at all their risk profile, rather than grouping it with giving that same questionnaire for diagnostic purposes, which has the same risk profile but a different purpose? To every comment that says “But you’re talking about doing research on humans”, I’d just like to respond, “‘Research’ here is a bad category”.
If you put them in different buckets, someone’s got to decide what bucket it goes in. And if you just allow the researcher to do it, the honest researchers will put their harmless experiments in the harmless bucket, and the reckless researchers who don’t care about patient risk will put their dangerous experiments in the harmless bucket too.
No, see, you’re still making the same error by focusing on “research” at all. I’m not saying “divide research up into buckets” — although, that would help; you could totally have different forms and requirements for different risk buckets. Doing things that way would still involve an IRB but… OK, look, I’m getting off the point, because my point isn’t “divide research into smaller categories”, it’s cut sideways, dammit. My point isn’t just that giving the questionnaire for research purposes doesn’t belong together with the Tuskegee Experiment, it’s that it does belong together with giving the questionnaire for diagnostic purposes! And that if we’re starting from the assumption that research needs to have its risks justified in such a way, but non-research things don’t even when they’re actually the same thing, something has gone wrong at the very start!
Using the questionnaire for diagnostic purposes creates different incentives than using it for experimental purposes (or, in general, than using it for their own gain).
But involuntary detainment also has an incentive problem. And maybe there is a bigger problem there than with screening questionnaires.
The point is that right now the research goes via path where IRB composing a list of follow-up clarifications (they do need a way to prove they have read the submission, after all) and ruling «OK, low-risk» after receiving the detailed answers is not an expected option. On the other hand, the policies about detaining people against their will and billing them for this detainment apparently are subject to less review than questionnaire-based research.
That can just mean that involuntary detention should be discouraged rather than that experimentation should be encouraged.
When misproportion is obviously large, I find it natural to assume that both sides could be improved.
The rules obviously depend on «research or not» more than on invasivness or risk, probably some research should be discouraged even more (like human trial of a drug that has killed several dogs in animal testing) than now and some less, and probably some treatment approaches should also be discouraged more and some less.
you keep repeating that again and again. It doesn’t become a better argument from repetition.
It’s a fully general counterargument.
changing anything, ever “creates different incentives”, it’s a fully general counterargument to oppose anything without need for sentient thought of any kind.
Currently the incentives are squarely lining up massively on the side of “lets leave lots of vulnerable and poor people to suffer horribly because it’s hard to find ways to stop that suffering even if it involves basically no risk because research is evil-by-default”. That’s the real current situation and a common denominator amongst many of the examples. But apparently in your world that’s a good thing because “creates different incentives” is always bad.
Lots of existing systems involve cruddy incentives, Scott has talked before about the crappy incentive structure around whether to section patients or not. But that’s the current incentive structure screwing people over so since it doesn’t create “different incentives” and most importantly isn’t related to evil-by-default science that cruddy incentive structure is just fine and should be left alone for fear of creating different incentives. Blind conservatism! Yay!
Sniffnoy is entirely on the mark, you’re bucketing badly, indeed mirroring a public who believe that scientists basically feast on the blood of infants.
The buckets should be “are we performing an intervention that has the potential to harm someone vulnerable”
If scott wants to lock someone up for weeks in such a manner that he has close to zero chance of getting any blowback and his institution then gets to bill that individual their entire life savings (but financial incentives don’t count, only evil evil scientific ones) then he’s in the clear and doesn’t need to worry about it.
The in a vaguely sane world the bucket should be “is there reasonable chance of harm to someone”(even if the thing in question has nothing to do with research) not “might this generate new knowledge”. Yes that would lead to a lot of random non-science things needing more review. You’d need to choose a value/level for “harm” that doesn’t cause everything to grind to halt. But it would be dramatically more sane and wouldn’t rely on science always being assumed evil by default.
it’s like when the subject of drugs and alcohol comes up and the sane people say something like “ok, society has apparently decided that the acceptable bar is slightly above alcohol and tobacco, lets not go nuts over things that are less dangerous than those” and someone turns up with some variant on “oh we should ignore that bar, any harm level at all justifies banning X, even if it’s safer ” because their moral system isn’t based on anything coherent, they’ve just decided X is bad always. To them it isn’t about real risk. They don’t care about the justification route to ban it. They just learned that X is evil as kids and thus X should be locked away from everyone.
Sadly in this case, X is “the gathering of knowledge”.
Pointing out that your way of analyzing something fails to consider some things is fully general insofar as it is possible to fail to consider things for any argument, but that’s not what we normally mean by “fully general”.
It’s as if I told you you forgot to look for evidence and you claimed that was fully general because you could have forgotten to look for evidence for anything.
I suggest that the existing buckets are fine, because it’s an observation that human beings conducting experiments behave uniquely poorly. Stronger incentives are required than for humans who are doing things to benefit the patients.
I had to do the James Miller training too. As a mathematician who never even did experiments.
You know who else used math?
This seems like the sort of thing that gets solved by the researches quietly testing the devices on themselves for debugging and calibration purposes, and making no official note anywhere that this in fact happened. As far as the official study is concerned, the lasers were just magically perfectly functional when attached to the babies. That’s at least how I would approach the issue. In the face of such onerous regulation, i would expect a certain tendency to find ways to route around them as much as possible by bending rules and doing things off the books.
In Scott’s case he could have, for example, probably gotten more people to consent to the study by giving the routine screening test first, then asking for consent to use it in the study afterward. Of course this makes it impossible to delegate it to other people, as they might notice the procedural irregularity, but otherwise it seems fairly easy to get away with.
Maybe that’s why they make researches watch the “Don’t be a Nazi” video. There’s no better way to not be a Nazi than to abdicate moral responsibility to a bureaucratic body and ensuring all your paperwork is impeccably filled.
Scott already made that joke last post. It sounds like you haven’t been properly filling out your HRMR-301 Joke Duplication Reduction Effort forms; you wouldn’t happen to be a Nazi, would you?
Does anyone have more specific stories / knowledge which might help rationalize IRB behaviour, but which are more recent than Tuskegee?
We want IRBs to identify dodgy studies (True negatives) and let through fine studies (true positives). All of these stories could basically be summarised as ‘there are far too many false negatives’ – so I’m curious to hear about true negatives (researchers who confidently believed ‘I’m not a Nazi’ and then proposed something dodgy) or false positives (where IRB’s said the study was fine and it ended terribly, with standards then being raised).
E.g. the emphasis on pen, not pencil in Scott’s story seems understandable if there was one instance where researchers changed responses made in pencil and it lead to disastrous consequences, or people getting sued. Or a story where people we’re asked if they were happy, and one time it made someone depressed, suicidal, and they then tried to sue the researchers or IRB.
I suspect there’s many involving getting sued.
My understanding is that there was something of a sea change in the 1970s, due to Tuskegee and some other cases. You can find abuses after that but they seem to be pretty rare.
The only really bad case I can remember in the last twenty years was the death of Jesse Gelsinger in a gene therapy trial in 1999. There’s also the case of Dan Markingson, which highlights the difficulties of conducting clinical trials with the severely mentally ill. That said, two deaths in twenty years has to be weighed against all the lives that could have been saved by research that never happened because IRBs or hospital bureaucracies either scuttled studies for dumb reasons or wore frustrated doctors down to the point where they decided to quit research. I suspect IRBs have killed a lot more than two people.
That’s two that you’ve heard of. I doubt they’re the only two that happened. And it ignores the ethical violations that didn’t even occur because the prospect of an IRB finding out prevented them. IRBs are like other deterrent measures; it’s like saying that you don’t need to lock your car door because nobody’s tried to steal your car.
I had to do some digging to find the second case (I found it on this comprehensive if poorly organized page). There might be one or two more that I haven’t found, I doubt there’s a hundred. Feel free to prove me wrong.
I’d further make the point that even in the bad old days before Tuskegee and Willowbrook changed policies, very few people were killed by unethical experimentation in the United States. Tuskegee was terrible, but at worst its death toll ran somewhere in the tens. Contrary to popular belief the subjects weren’t given syphilis by the researchers, they just weren’t given penicillin when it was invented. You can find instances of unethical experiments with single digit death tolls (the list above has some). But the theoretical cap on lives saved by IRBs in the last twenty years is not very high, unless you imagine that we would have behaved worse than scientists in the 1950s and before.
The point here is that it each added unit of IRB strictness almost certainly kills rather than saves people at this point, and this would be true even if IRB strictness were reduced a lot.
Imposing misery also counts: MK Ultra
Yeah, but I suspect the things they did for MK Ultra were already illegal and that the existence of an IRB would have been just one more minor detail that the CIA would have ignored in pursuit of their goals.
@ IvanFyodorovich
True, but the same researchers conducted an even more horrific study in Guatemala, where they did directly infect patients.
@bbartlog
At least some of the MK ultra experiments were not conducted in secret CIA laboratories, but in ordinary prisons and mental health facilities.
@ IvanFyodorovich
I don’t have any numbers, but as Garrett M. Peterson points out below, there are additional costs to unethical experimentation.
My grandfather for instance came back from WW2 and was completely unwilling to go to the doctor again, which radically shortened and worsened his life. It was quite clear that that was the result of some of the things he learned Nazi doctors had done. No amount of argument could convince him that no, American doctors weren’t going to experiment on the nice upper middle class Jewish lawyer, because that had certainly been what he’d believed about German doctors, once upon a time.
If we’re speculating that additional strictness causes harm by making experimentation more difficult, I think we have to balance that against the good it does in convincing people they can go to the doctor without being experimented upon.
In sociological research methods class we talked about a relatively recent (=past few decades) case where an ethnography of a small town was poorly anonymized and the entire small town found out about (for example) who was cheating on whom. (Unfortunately, that doesn’t really involve enough keywords to help me google it, and I might be getting some of the details wrong as it’s been five years.)
That’s not unique to research.
I vaguely remember a case a few years back of a satnav company selling “anonymised” traffic data. Turns out that it’s non so anonymous when an unidentified vehicle starts and ends a journey at the same house each day. Ditto on the “why did you spend 2 hours outside that strip club” style information that could be dug out of the data.
While thinking about that question, consider that any answer to your question could be followed up with “See? IRBs are failing at what they’re supposed to do” and no-answer could be followed with “See? We don’t need IRBs”. If a prevention method is working it may look like it’s not needed.
That said…remember (The Immortal Life of) Henrietta Lacks? Well taking her tissue and using it for research was (and is) “ethical”, but publishing the genome most certainly is not. Yet researchers in 2013 did exactly that: http://www.nature.com/news/deal-done-over-hela-cell-line-1.13511. Imagine the full DNA sequence of your close relative being made fully public without the consent of the relative or anyone in your family.
Um? OK, now what? What negative consequences accrue to me from this?
Some people don’t want to know that they’re carrying a gene for something untreatable.
OK, still looking for the negative consequences. Having something happen I don’t want to happen is pretty weak as a “negative consequence”; might as well say that the publication itself is a “negative consequence” if I don’t want it to happen. Besides, the publication doesn’t tell me I have a gene for something untreatable; not only would I have to go digging through the genome to find it, since it’s only a “close relative”, it only gives me probabilities, with the exception of Y-linked disorders (and identical twins).
If most research results are false, then perhaps it’s a blessing that the total volume of misleading research is reduced by IRB bureaucracy.
I’m being facetious, of course, but I think the issues are closely related. At bottom, the problem is the entire research community’s lack of accountability for the research they produce. Instead of carefully analyzing research output to determine how to optimize its quality and utility, and then applying funding accordingly, the money suppliers–that is to say, the federal government, to a first approximation–pour money in at the top, then pretty much leave it to researchers and administrators themselves to figure out where the money should go. The result is essentially a large-scale, real-world version of the TV show “survivor”, where a collection of people decide amongst themselves whom to vote off the island and whom to allow to stay, based ostensibly on competitive performance, but in practice more on internal politics.
An example is the battle between IRBs and researchers over the rigor of IRB review. Who wins that battle, as your commenters make clear, isn’t a matter of merit, reason or even economics, but rather of political power: researchers with pull can get the process loosened, while IRB reviewers with enough institutional backing can get the process made obscenely draconian. In other words, those whose interests are served are those who wield political power within the closed world of research. Meanwhile, the people on the outside can do nothing but pour more money in, and hope and pray that useful research results come out the other side.
None of this will improve until the widespread mentality of, “research is good, we must have more of it, and the only way to get more of it is to pour yet more money in at the top and let the research community do as it pleases with it” changes. Unless external accountability is imposed, the research world will continue to divert its resources towards bizarre and counterproductive distractions such as the “IRBs from hell”, and we will continue to get research meeting the standard we demand–that is, no standard at all.
Those comments and your remarks make me wonder about the broader question, how to find a “happy medium”?
The economist in me keeps coming back to: what are the dynamics and forces involved that lead to the current outcome, and how do they compare to alternatives (for instance, based on reputation and tort)?
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing. The private IRBs seem good. I don’t know if they’re liable if they approve an unethical study that kills people, but if they are then it seems like competition between them would lead to the happy medium. If you’re too strict, people won’t pay to have their studies approved by you. If you’re not strict enough, you’re on the hook for the next Tuskegee. Seems like most studies should just get a cursory glance and a green stamp because most studies present no danger to anyone.
I’ve never had to deal with an IRB, but I did once have to take the how-not-to-be-a-Nazi class. I studied theoretical space plasma physics.
Correction: That was before I changed disciplines. I was an experimentalist at the time. Unethical treatment of electrons was definitely a danger.
I was a software developer at a research institute that used human subjects. They made every employee take the “class”, including me. It’s like 3 hours of videos which include some reasonably interesting history, so I didn’t mind. Plus it avoids any unnecessary delays/legal headaches if somebody does get involved. Frankly I think it’s a great idea, especially since making somebody watch a video and take a short quiz only costs their time.
On the other hand, I was a software developer at a commercial company which makes medical imaging workstations and CT scanners. No requirements for any classes or regulatory training of any sort.
As for my time, it’s a finite and irreplaceable resource.
Well that sounds like a problem, since lives depend on that equipment functioning properly.
You spend enough of your finite and irreplaceable time commenting on this blog that I recognize your username, so I’m guessing you have enough to spare to learn some medical ethics.
Sure do, though that’s not limited to the medical field (for instance, computer-controlled industrial machinery can kill quite easily). Yet somehow despite the lack of such regulation and training, there’s been no bloodbath.
I’m surprised you didn’t at least need HIPPA training if you were working in the medical field.
This was pre-HIPPA, though as far as I know HIPPA imposed no training requirements on those programming medical devices.
Paul Niehaus’s experience sounds bad, but to be fair to the IRB ‘giving’ covers a lot of possible outcomes. No one is going to be hurt by a bank transfer, but if you introduce physical money there’s some risk there. Papercuts, for example.
And do we even know if it would be paper money? Coins can be pretty risky. Perhaps the subjects were to be given great sacks of coins to carry around and accrue back damage from all the heavy lifting. Not to mention that you can give someone something without passing it. How about throwing? That’s a form of giving something. If one of my coworkers asked me to give them a pen, I might chuck one across the office to them. How do we know the study didn’t plan to lineup the homeless, get big handfuls of coins, and just fling them at them?
Sounds like the right amount of caution to me
When reviewing the possible harm of patients being given a new drug it’s essential to consider the velocity of said drug. If, for example, the researchers give the drug to the patient at 0.9c it could cost the lives of everyone in the surrounding city.
best add a box on the form to confirm that any items to be given during the research aren’t being administered at relativistic speeds.
given the potential for millions of deaths from “giving” material objects depending on velocity I’d argue not enough caution is being used.
I can’t help but notice a critical assumption in the justification of IRBs. They assume that researchers will not lie to them!
Meanwhile, I have trouble imagining someone unethical enough to murder people with syphilis who is not willing to also lie.
If I were designing, from scratch, an organization to ensure my researchers were behaving ethically, I would want it to gather its own evidence instead of trusting the researcher. I would assume that most ethical people can figure out how to behave ethically, and most unethical people will also lie. Randomly observe the experiment while it’s ongoing, or select a handful of patients to interview after the experiment, or drop by and read through some of the experiment records. I would want the organization to be a third party, preferably composed of non-scientists. Essentially, have the FBI (or a new Federal Bureau of Scientific Ethics) randomly send an agent to wander around asking questions and observing.
People are not rational machines. They like to convince themselves that they’re doing good, and that any violation of the rules is just a little thing that shouldn’t matter too much. They’re also not uniformly unethical–the Tuskegee experiment was done to low status black people, and the review board is probably not made up of those.
If you create an environment in which IRBs are viewed as obstructionist bureaucrats, then all of the people who want to convince themselves that they are doing good will incidentally have convinced themselves that lying to the IRB is a good thing, a little violation that shouldn’t matter too much.
Ah, so that’s the reason for all this process. Make sure everyone who is lying gets overwhelmed by mere volume and accidentally admits their evil plans on the fifth batch of forms.
On the other hand, the first round (detailed description plus a checklist of things not to do) would be still useful even when assuming that people lie and doing random inspections — many methodologies would benefit from someone asking «wait, what?»
Question 345, page 200, volume 4: are you planning to destroy any major population centres?
yes, I MEAN NO!
HA, GOT YOU!
Hey.
I am JohnWhale of johnwhale.tumblr.com
You might remember my post (https://johnwhale.tumblr.com/post/137379311027/grants-aka-using-government-money-to-do-good) which got sent around the EA community, exhorting people to apply for grants. I am an evaluator of grant-funded projects, and all the projects that I evaluate are actively harmful and evil. I thought a conpetent person could come in and utterly dominate the industry, make everyone else look bad, make grantmakers realize they’re being scammed, and fix everything, in like a year.
I was wrong. As part of the reaction to the post, I met up with some folk in my region, and we decided to actually try to go through the process of getting a grant, with me as adviser and man-on-the-inside. (Imagine if Scott had a subvertive collaborator inside the IRB; shouldn’t it have been easy?)
18 months later, we have quite definitively failed. And I realized something. I was only seeing the absolute far end of things, the projects that actually managed to make it all the way to the end to get evaluated. And that was heavily distorting my view of how easy iit would be. Because the IRB post reminded me so strongly of my experience trying to get a grant in the hands of some actual competent people…
I still have absolutely no idea how one would actually get a grant. It amazes me that there are actually some projects that come out the other end for me to evaluate.
(Also, Jack-Rustier, if you’re out there; sorry I got you up to the point of almost being able to actually apply, then abandoned you. But the sudden appearance of a bunch of rationalists in my own region were a far better prospect, since it gave me actual influence over the prospect of them being accepted)
I just got a relatively small NIH grant accepted, which netted me a small bonus, and I’m about to take my institution’s training program for grant writing.
Based on my very limited experience, it seems likely that the problem you had was a lack of institutional affiliation. I can’t even imagine getting a grant approved as a random guy.
All grant applications go to our oddly named grant office, which checks them over and makes the final “go / no go” decision of whether to submit them as is or send them back with a list of recommended changes. Since the institution takes 60% of all grant awards as facilities and administration costs, they have a strong incentive to make sure that we get every grant we apply for.
We had institutional sponsorship, in the form of a church-based community organization
Trust me, I know the process inside and out. I just had no idea how stupid/apathetic/unreasoning the people involved were
Congrats on your grant; from the sound of it it sounds like you had a team of people who all already knew what they were doing and had gotten grants before. Our whole thing was that it needed to be empirically determined whether it was even possible to deduce or otherwise learn this process.
We learned that it was not. Much like Scott did.
As far as my advice for others went, I had been sort of anticipating that EA Global would serve as the institutional support, which is why I targeted the post at the effective altruism community
So what I mostly do now, and what I did before being a research administrator, is write grant proposals. What led you to the conclusion that all the proposals you were getting were actively evil and harmful? Sincerely curious.
I am aware of many dysfunctional things in the nonprofit world, and there are many organizations to which I would never donate money. (I don’t usually consult for them because I’m currently in a position to be choosy about what work I take on.) However, I can’t imagine you weren’t getting any proposals for helpful things unless the foundation/organization/proposal guidelines were very peculiar. I’m sure you got plenty of proposals that didn’t align with whatever guidelines you have or had, but that’s because many small organizations are clueless about grant-seeking.
In re: a church-based community organization being your sponsor, you probably found out the hard way that many funders exclude applications from religious organizations.
His conclusion is here and here (see also commentary here)
The problem is that there are secret guidelines. You yourself indicate this:
I’m kind of confused by the context of the links. There are terrible grant writers out there, but I can honestly say I’ve never encountered anything so perplexing nor stupid as that described. There *are* some ethically dubious “evaluation” firms out there that pitch themselves as grant writers to school districts and the like in exchange for being named the evaluator for very inflated fees. Neither I nor other reputable grant writers approve of this practice, but it arose largely as an unintended side effect of funders’ demands for accountability.
There aren’t usually “hidden” guidelines, but people often don’t look in the right place to determine their eligibility. If all else fails, you can pull a funder’s 990 from the Foundation Center to see if it accepts unsolicited proposals and what the guidelines/exclusions are.
@Friendlygrantadmin
Maybe it’s only education that is this way?
The linked LessWrong post was less about my problems with the world of grants, and more about my problems with the world of educational grants specifically. GearUp continues to slog along with all sorts of statistics being reported to the DoE, when I know for a fact that it is literally impossible for any of the statistics to be known, because I have root access to the GearUp database, and it is full of crap like students with a race of 1, or entire states worth of data missing, or suspiciously, implausibly round numbers…
It’s a fact that at present, the efficacy of GearUp is unknowable, because the actual people implementing the various projects don’t even know they’re supposed to report data back to the higherups. Billions and billions of dollars are getting spent. The grant comes with very specific rules on what the money can be spent on, and yet those rules are openly flouted. Why, the task I’m assigned right now is, we just ggot an expense report from a school system that invoiced GearUp to pay for bussing the highschool lacrosse team to a nearby city for a game, and I have to sort it out and figure out if it was malice or just ignorance. I talked to the GearUp coordinator for the school involved, and they said their principal told them to try to use the funds to pay for as many different things as possible. Since the town the lacrosse game was held in had a university, and some of the students on the team were in the top track, they reported it as a ‘college visit’, and made sure to park the buses within line of sight of the university. This is, like, absolutely typical, and it’s just what I’m working on today.
And that’s nowhere near the worst of it. Hell, the only reason my state’s GearUp program has any accountability at all is because the firm I work for exists, so there’s *somebody* in the grant ecosystem who actually knows what is going on. Places like South Dakota were less lucky; there, the gearup manager embezzled millions of dollars in funds over just a few years. When they applied for the grant, their application was literally copy-pasted from Maine’s application. They did not even bother to change the names of the school districts, so that there were a bunch of Maine schools discussed in the South Dakota grant application. Nobody even noticed, not for almost 5 years, not until tthey started looking into the embezzlement scandal. (The gearup coordinator ended up killing himself and his family rather than face the music, see: http://www.argusleader.com/story/news/politics/2017/03/15/witness-westerhuis-paid-bonuses-mid-central-employees-aiii-funds/99184876/)
I would bet at 4:1 odds that a similar scandal is occurring in at least half of the states with GearUp money, but that nobody has found out yet. Hell, the only reason South Dakota Scandal was discovered was because the funds were supposed to help the Native Americans specifically, and the NAs were politically aware enough to notice something was going wrong and had a loud enough voice that people took notice.
And GearUp is just one of many national educational grants currently ongoing. They’re all this bad.
And that’s just the national programs! The programs run by nonprofits average about the same amount of badness, but with much higher variance (though, in my experience, not enough variance to actually push any of them up into the ‘net-positive outcomes’ zone)
Now, I don’t do nearly as much with non-education grants. But my occasional run-in with the odd DOHHS or NSF or DOD grant tells me they’re pretty much exactly as bad. Hell, the one military grant I worked on… *checking the date on the NDA*, yeah we’re good. The one DoD grant I worked on was supposed to get more americans into cybersecurity, since the military is hesitant to outsource critical security systems and is extremely concerned about our education system’s inability to teach network security.
The grant program they ended up approving was supposed to take learning-disabled middle school students and use scratch to teach them programming. Learning-disabled, you ask? Well, somebody watched Rain Man, and so they knew that mentally retarded folk were extremely good with numbers and stuff. That was the basis of the grant.
Oh, but, it turned out they could get more money from the VA as well, if they included disabled veterans. So the actual project ended up being a bunch of grizzly ‘nam vets missing limbs, put into the same room with a bunch of literally-incapable-of-communicating mentally disabled children. Then they grabbed a secretary to do tthe actual teaching. She didn’t know anything about programming, she could barely remember how to email an attachment.
And that was the project that the DoD awarded the grant to.
So, if your argument is that maybe non-education grants are different… I’m skeptical.
Yeah, and on the OTHER hand, somehow we also get the worst of both worlds.
I know a “famous” tenured psychologist at an Ivy League who was discovered re-using hypodermic needles between participants (yes, in a psych study!!!). And of course, the university covered it all up — the professor has kept their position and you would have a hard time finding any mention of it anywhere.
Since they don’t stop crap like this, but do stop / impede people like Scott, I’m not sure if there’s much of a role for IRBs at all.
I think the complexity of IRB rules actually makes this sort of abuse more likely since it means so few people understand them.
Having said that, the financial regs are really not arcane–I can still remember them in detail, which is more than I can say for the IRB regs–but I still knew of one horror story of an ongoing, deliberate evasion of them that was sanctioned by senior administrators. It was at a smaller institution (not mine–I really can’t say enough good things about my former employer), and they’re less likely to be audited.
While I’m all for smarter and more streamlined regulations, I don’t know what the alternative to bureaucracy is when you have a field rife with deliberate malfeasance such as that you’ve described.
From time to time I dip into studies of the Buddhist monastic legal corpus known as the Vinaya or Discipline. It mainly consists of rules and the stories behind each rule. No rules were ever made arbitrarily. Rules were only made to forbid monks from doing things that were being done. The censured acts ranged from murder to acting like a lay person, but there’s always a story.
I suspect that the rules you are struggling to comply with are the same. That behind each incomprehensible rule is a story about someone who did whatever it is the IRB is forbidding you from doing.
I’ve read enough pre-review board studies to have some idea of the Nazi-like things that were done to people in the name of science, especially in the USA. And this carried on well after the world knew *exactly* what Nazi’s were like. So yeah, you do have to prove that you are not going to act like a Nazi, because sadly you are standing on the shoulders of Nazis or people who behaved no differently from them. And doing so in the most litigious society on the planet.
Having bipolar disorder sounds bad enough as it is, without having to participate in badly run and badly designed studies. The risk of doing harm is quite high.
But it does sound like you have poor guidance and support to help you navigate the process. And I sympathise with you on that basis. Applying for grants and permissions ought to be about half of any post-graduate university course these days. Attracting grant money is a key performance indicator and thus you ought to be formally taught how to do it.
BTW Almost every survey I’ve ever participated in had obvious design flaws.
Good for the Buddhist monastic legal system! Do any other legal systems have a policy of including the reasons laws are adopted?
The differing opinions attached to Supreme Court decisions are like this. I think it would be great for laws, too, but I suppose that would touch off a whole other round of negotiations.
Plato’s Laws is for other reasons my least favorite of his works, but the hypothetical constitution he sketches out there does require that every law include a justification for why it should be a law.
I’ve seen familiar attitudes in a political group recently, and I’m thinking maybe there is some common fallacy at work. Something to do with people moving from a frontier mentality to a post scarcity one, which comes with a solid dose of risk-avoidance. And since people don’t use their system 2 to compute risks and costs in alternatives, they end up in a perpetual “doing something risky is bad” mindset – or even worse, “doing something bad is bad”.
Case in point, extra regulation reduces immediate risk, with the long term cost of less science. When comparing alternatives it’s more or less obvious that the downsides are small and the benefits larger, but most people don’t make the comparison. They just fall into one of two camps: cost oriented (bad is bad) and benefits oriented (this is cool). And after they make the snap judgement they use confirmation bias to justify it, going to rather funny lengths.
My sort-of-tangential IRB story:
I was chatting with some people online and mentioned a small experiment I wanted to do. Someone said they were surprised I could get that through an IRB, because it seemed obviously harmful to the subjects, and that we’d need a pretty serious disclosure form before starting. I said, no, we’re not using an IRB, that would be crazy, and also, no disclosure form, that would also be crazy. They said this meant the experiment was illegal; I said that you only needed to bother with the IRB process if you were getting government funding (and that we’d *love* government funding but it ain’t ever gonna happen). They said that they hoped nobody else was exploiting the rules this way. I laughed and said that *thousands* of people were exploiting the rules like this, *every day*, and I was surprised they weren’t aware of it.
The experiment?
We wanted to do A/B testing on the color of the “Donate Now!” button on our nonprofit’s website. I thought green would be best, but our director thought it wouldn’t stand out enough.
We weren’t reimbursing our, uh, “test subjects”, and we were in fact trying to get as much money out of them as possible (this being the entire point of the Donate Now! button). We certainly weren’t posting disclosure forms anywhere.
The person I was talking to thought this qualified as a scientific experiment on human subjects, and we should have to go through all the rigamarole of an IRB in order to carry it out. I can’t entirely say he was wrong; I mean, it is an experiment, and on human subjects.
But companies do experiments like this all the time. Dozens of them. Thousands of them. If you use Google, you’ve probably been involved in an experiment block at least once in the last month, and you didn’t know it then and you’ll never know it going forward.
So . . . does this qualify? Should this qualify? Should government-funded organizations have to go through an IRB to do A/B testing on their website? If not, then why not? But if so, isn’t this going to hamstring the effectiveness of any government-funded organization with a significant online presence?
Because it seems to me that if this *would* be covered, then we’re not enforcing it properly, because I guarantee government-funded agencies do a lot of A/B testing. (Like, for example, any political campaign that gets government funding.) And if it *wouldn’t* be covered, then a whole lot of other stuff – like Scott’s study – also shouldn’t be covered.
But this kinda feels like a situation where the various branches aren’t talking to each other, and so many people aren’t aware that this fundamental inconsistency exists.
Maybe I’m wrong.
A lot of this discussion reminds me of one of the last articles from The Last Psychiatrist — I think we should consider IRB as Fetish.
As others have pointed out above, this is the problem with everything that is “research” a “clinical trial”. Everyone is doing “research” constantly – I’ll try this new thing and see if I get a different result – I’ll keep doing what I’ve been doing and see what happens. What usually brings up the IRB in my field is if I’m going to write it down and publish it somewhere. I can change around the structure of the classes I teach any time I want, but if I want to publish the impact of a change in the classroom, I need to go to the board and have someone confirm to my reading audience that giving people video study guides instead of paper isn’t unethical and (more relevantly) that I’m going to be excessively careful with my students’ reputations since I’m writing about their test results. A/B testing on your own website? I wouldn’t think you need IRB. If you want to publish it, you need an IRB stamp of approval.
Though, all of those academic fields that tend to a postmodernist style, like the various Critical Something Studies fields, seem exempt from this, and can write whole papers based on “autoethnography” or whatever they call it, basically anecdotal stuff from their own lived experience.
Sounds almost exactly like the facebook drama a while back where facebook tried highlighting different types of stories to random users and gauged their reaction.
But they made one crucial mistake, they made it science by publishing a paper on it. And science is always evil by default.
Of course there were lots of people clamouring that everyone involved should be jailed because almost by definition for some people the change would have been slightly negative.
of course if the company had just made the change based on a senior exec ejaculating at a wall and deciding based on whether it hit yes or no it would be 100% ethically acceptable whether or not 100% of users went in the slightly positive or slightly negative direction.
Indeed. And while the federal law only applies to funding recipients, the state of Maryland has a similar law that applies to anyone that does research on Maryland residents. After the Facebook discussion started, people pointed out that OkCupid also posted a series of blog posts about e.g. if people are more likely to date people of the same race as themselves, which would also probably be illegal in Maryland. (Notably, OkCupid has stopped making the posts.)
Again, the trigger that makes it illegal is publishing the results, not carrying out the experiments themselves. Here’s some discussion from a news article:
I didn’t realize “private IRB” was something that existed. Isn’t/shouldn’t there be a concern that they’ll just rubber stamp everything? They certainly have a market incentive to do so.
I had to do the “don’t be a Nazi” training to extract DNA from fecal samples from anonymized patients from another country that were collected before I even signed on to the project.
What was more irritating to me was the amount of safety training I had to go through. I understand that there are risks to working in a lab, especially with human pathogens. But I had to go through several sessions of safety training where they essentially told me not to mouth pipette anything–it never would have occurred to me to mouth pipette if it hadn’t been for all the safety training telling us not to do it! But they didn’t actually cover any common ways people in the 21st century get sick or hurt from screwing up in the lab.
I’m not exaggerating. I went to the basic lab safety training, where they told us to wear gloves and not to mouth pipette, and then to chemical safety training, where they told us it was especially important not to mouth pipette dangerous chemicals, and then to biosafety training, where they told us that if we must mouth pipette, please, for the love of God, mouth pipette something other than human waste, and then when it turned out that some of my samples were from HIV positive patients I had to go to blood borne pathogens training where they told us not to mouth pipette blood borne pathogens.
Lab safety training drinking game: Take a shot every time they tell you not to mouth pipette. Down the whole bottle when you get in trouble for drinking in the lab.
Anyway, I’m not saying safety isn’t important, but all of my trainings could have been easily condensed into something a quarter of the length, and they could have stood to focus less on mouth pipetting and more on waste disposal and proper sterilization.
I also had to go to a two hour long radiation safety training, despite not working with anything radioactive. There’s not even anything radioactive in my building! But it’s required for anyone in a research lab at my institution because there’s another building somewhere else on campus that works with radioactive materials. Mouth pipetting didn’t come up in that one, though.
No one ever warned me about mouth pipetting in chemistry class (because I wasn’t doing research, I suppose), and consequently I never would’ve dreamed of doing it either.
I guess all the warnings are left over from the days when people were switching over from mouth pipettes to more modern ones, but it’s possible the warnings are useful to foreign students. A stack exchange user links to a paper that claims some 28% of techs surveyed from Pakistani hospitals have mouth-pipetted something. Not sure if it’s a regular practice or just occasional, though.
That surprises me, both that they didn’t warn you in chemistry class and that the practice is still alive. I remember the first time I was warned about mouth pipetting was in a chemistry lab class when I was a first-year undergrad.
Mechanical pipettors are designed to measure accurately and they’re also inexpensive (I mean, as far as lab equipment goes). It makes more sense if there are still people in the world who mouth pipette, and my university does have a lot of grad students from other countries. I figured it wasn’t something anybody had done for at least a hundred years.
I suggested a mouth pipetting accuracy contest (with water, of course) when we were trying to brainstorm fun activities for the visiting potential grad students and the powers that be were Not Amused.
The big thing I never understood, and still don’t understand, is how you get any degree of accuracy with mouth pipetting: the mechanics of pipetting by mouth seem like it would require the pipette being fairly close to the absolutely worst possible angle for reading the volume of liquid in the pipette.
You don’t even need a fancy mechanical pipetter to do it without your mouth. In AP Chem we used a special pipette bulb – a rubber bulb with some valves attached. Dirt cheap and pretty simple to use (one valve to suck, one to release).
(Although I have used micropipetters where you can set the exact volume and they’re pretty cool.)
People complain that a supermajority of OSHA training is about ladders, but ladders used to be 80% of workplace injuries, so it makes sense. (I made up that 80% number.)
Falls are definitely a big deal in terms of workplace injuries. But a lot of them involve things like poorly designed stairs, loading docks with unprotected drops, and walkways with inadequate railings – not just ladders. Source, I spent a few months complying with OSHA regulations on elevated platform design back in the 1990s.
that probably means that it’s ok, you should mouth pipette some radioactive materials, they probably taste fantastic! if it was dangerous they would have included it in the safety training.
Scott, I think I may have found a security bug on your site. If I go to my Dashboard i.e. this page https://slatestarcodex.com/wp-admin/index.php I see a list of recent comments. Doing a mouseover of the number of comments reveals the email address of the most recent commenter in the link e.g. https://slatestarcodex.com/wp-admin/edit-comments.php?s=SOMEONES_EMAIL%40gmail.com&comment_status=approved
I’m guessing this is not a desirable feature.
It’s not easy to find but he has an email address.
You are overlooking (or ignoring) a very important distinction here. You have the power to give drugs and confine people because you are trusted to be acting in the best interests of your patients based on your knowledge and expertise, not just messing around for the hell of it to see what happens. That trust is vested in you not because you’re a swell guy (which you would be also in a scientist hat) but rather because of the trust we have in the medical profession.
You have powers that are so strong and potentially abusable as a doctor, yet you can’t do something so simple as a scientist. If only you just stretched your inherited trusting relationship to ask a few questions that aren’t medically necessary, or give drugs that weren’t actually needed etc – hell you could easily do that if you wanted, and the other doctors already do it! If anything it is a bit bizarre the amount of trust we have that the doctor is doing the right thing.
Not to say that the paperwork isn’t bad or that it’s justified, just this ‘I am a doctor, I am a GOD within these hospital walls, get out of my way’ line of logic doesn’t really help you here. Though it is a good stereotype.
I believe he was pointing out the wide dichotomy between “I can do all these dangerous things with no oversight” versus “I can’t do these harmless things because of excessive oversight.” Not arguing that he should be treated as a God for research.
If you think peeing in a cup doesn’t have risks, I feel like you haven’t really gotten into the true IRB spirit.
As pistachi0n’s post reveals, there’s a significant risk that the patients will grab a pipette and attempt to mouth pipette other patients samples. As such all patients should probably be required to attend a safety training course where they’re trained to not mouth pipette human urine samples.
Welcome to Libertarianism, Scott. Glad you could make it.
there are ever increasing numbers of college educated young women with no real skills
the regulatory industry is the only place they can work at (in?)
this is not going to get better
if you don’t need money and/or academic credit you should just ignore the IRB
I think that given how many times the Tuskegee Syphilis experiment gets brought up, and how often it is mischaracterized – for instance:
Nazism isn’t the reason IRBs exist. Far worse. American unethical experimentation is, and omitting it is a huge error.
– that more attention should be paid to just what went wrong with the experiment. If Tuskegee Syphilis is used to justify certain preventive measures, then those measures should be those which would prevent a repeat of the experiment.
The TSE did *not* deliberately infect anyone. The TSE can not be taken as an object lesson in “don’t deliberately harm patients” or “we have to be careful in order to prevent experimenters from deliberately harming patients.” Yet through rumor mill and imo deliberate disinformation and rabble-rousing, the idea that the government deliberately made people sick keeps circulating. The WP article Scott linked to quotes a 1999 survey that showed eighty percent of African American men believed that the experiment deliberately infected people. The implications for both disease prevention awareness (like, “I don’t need to wear a condom, people get syphilis by deliberate infection, not by sex”) and for trust in health recommendations is likely very large.
The primary ethical and professional flaws of the experiment were:
1) Failure to adequately explain the diagnosis to the enrollees, and to explain the ramifications of the diagnosis.
2) Failure to educate the enrollees on the option of effective treatment if such became available in the future.
The failure to adequately explain the diagnosis is difficult to defend against, unless one has a signed and witnessed statement by the patient that they understand the diagnosis. I do not doubt that the researchers failed to do what is now considered adequate explanation – but at the same time, I don’t necessarily think that even what we now consider “adequate explanation” would have changed the course of history that much. The profound information incompetence among average college-exposed people today is surprising – among the poorly educated, often illiterate rural black population of that time, even more so.
Take as an example the attitudes and behaviors described in this LA Times article. And in this one from the NYT. Or this one from the Atlantic. Indiscriminate sex spreads disease. This has been known for quite some time. It’s still a behavior that people do. (That the 2016 Atlantic articles goes so far as to describe the AIDS crisis as “over” is…well, that’s the other sort of issue.)
That other sort of issue is the unfactual tales that get circulated in less-educated areas – such as the attitudes described in Rebbecca Skloot’s book The Immortal Life of Henretta Lacks (Reader’s guide pdf here.) A doctor took samples of cervical cancer cells – now known to be caused by HPV, as most cervical cancers are – and eventually the doctor discovered that this sample of cells would self-replicate in a way that extremely few human cells will. This set of cells – HeLa – became the foundation of cell-line tissue samples which allowed for testing of drugs and chemicals on human tissue without the side effects of actually applying the drugs to humans.
In Skloot’s book, she describes the times and process of getting the cells from Lacks, the eventual widespread use of HeLa cells in medicine, and the discovery of the use of the cells by Lack’s family. Skloot does a fairly decent job of separating out cause, effect, intent, and modern ethics from time-dependent ethics, and the book is well worth the read. However, Skloot leaves unsaid the likely source of Lack’s infection with syphilis and the HPV that killed her – the husband who was, decades later, trying to sue Johns Hopkins for a cut of the profits from selling HeLa cells. Skloot also fails to examine the irrational attitudes of Lacks’s family, who, upon seeing the vials of cell tissue, said “I thought they had her (Lacks) here – or, you know, an arm or a leg.” And this was after years of explanation of what Lacks’s actual legacy was – a clump of grey tissue.
This sort of blatant lack of comprehension of basic science is not limited to poorly educated African Americans, although the rumor-mongering is probably worse there than other American subcultures. Pick a group – anti GMO activists, anti-nuke activists, anti-government militia, anti-vaccine types, flat earth creationists – and you’ll find a lump or twelve of beliefs unhinged from reality.
A solid attempt by the TSE researchers to explain that for this patient, their “bad blood” was related to a specific sexually transmitted disease with (and I think this is esp important) potentially deadly effects for their sexual partners and not-yet-born children was the right thing to do. Given that over 90% of the enrollees got treatment elsewhere (by 1963) indicates that this might not have fallen entirely on deaf ears. By the same token, it’s not at all clear that failure of the researchers to inform the patients had that much of a limiting effect on ability to get treatment.
The second ethical failure of the trial was to not inform the participants of the new effective treatment once it became known. For this, I can’t find any excuse. I can’t hold the providers responsible for *providing* the treatment free of charge – but I can and do hold them responsible for not attempting to explain to the participants that such treatment existed.
Circling back around to Henriette Lacks – part of the unethical activities there was in releasing PPI information and medical records to a reporter without the family’s knowledge or consent. Given the sexually-transmitted nature of the disease that killed Lacks, one can see the distress this could cause, on top of the ethical issue of privacy. On the other hand – the dead are acknowledged to have no claim against slander, isn’t that so? And the issue of wealthy families being able to hush up news reporters in a way that the poor can not is another age old problem – as is the way that the follies of dead rich people make better press and better sales than the follies of dead poor people. In this light, given that Lacks’ records were released deliberately, it makes little sense to put such emphasis as Scott describes on stripping personal data from records in use, when what is needed is more emphasis on not releasing information on purpose.
My point in all this is not that IBRs are necessarily evol or even that the Tuskegee Syphilis experiment was not a major stain on the professional researcher. Instead, I think we should get what lessons are there to be found from the experience, and not invent other, more grave evils to use as justification for rules that hamper the advancement of knowledge. And on top of that, in the cause of the advancement of knowledge, we should vigorously reject false tales of misconduct, if only because the allegations are used to justify more obnoxious rules. Tales of witches hexing milk cows only lead to burning alleged witches, not to more plentiful milk.
Yes, Tuskegee did cause a quantifiable reduction in life expectancy because it caused black men to distrust doctors:
I didn’t realize there was so much misunderstanding of the real nature of the study, though. Maybe it was sensationalism that caused the most damage?
” PHS researchers attempted to prevent these men from getting treatment, thus depriving them of chances for a cure. A PHS representative was quoted at the time saying: “So far, we are keeping the known positive patients from getting treatment.”[20] Despite this, 96% of the 90 original test subjects reexamined in 1963 had received either arsenical or penicillin treatments from another health provider.[21]”
You’re right that the men weren’t deliberately infected. However, there are a lot of bad details to the experiment.
Nancy, if your google fu brings up the actual sources for that contemporary quote, I would really appreciate it. The wikipedia article is lousy with dead links.
Plus – “At the time” – in reference to an experiment that ran for forty years? How dreadfully specific.
(pls note I am not saying the quote is a lie, but that it is unverifiable with the dead links)
https://books.google.com/books?id=yTpse3iEMA8C&pg=PA61&lpg=PA61&dq=So+far,+we+are+keeping+the+known+positive+patients+from+getting+treatment&source=bl&ots=Ib_nIJaIAp&sig=VCvWdjvYE57QhqhNn47yFCXQSXU&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjNpbnMlIbWAhXK6iYKHRNNAhwQ6AEIKDAA#v=onepage&q=So%20far%2C%20we%20are%20keeping%20the%20known%20positive%20patients%20from%20getting%20treatment&f=false
My google fu has only turned up that an ebook would cost $7, which I’m dithering about. The author of the book was the mens’ lawyer.
Meanwhile, Eunice Rivers was a black nurse who was in contact with the men– her plausible opinion was that being part of the experiment was the only way they could get medical care at all.
Anyone want to weigh in on the ethics of her choice?
If that’s true, then this sounds like a case where Copenhagen ethics is a good idea. (Unless any of the rationalists who oppose Copenhagen ethics claim that this behavior is ethical.)
It’s interesting to contrast the standards to which the government holds scientists and researchers to prevent them becoming Nazis with the standards to which they hold the police to prevent them becoming Nazis. (Note that I’m not saying I’m sure the police are underregulated/accountable, though I strongly suspect they are; I’m just saying the difference itself is instructive with respect to how governments treat their “bosses” (citizens) as opposed to their enforcers (“public servants”).)