Fear And Loathing At Effective Altruism Global 2017

San Francisco in the middle sixties was a very special time and place to be a part of. Maybe it meant something. Maybe not, in the long run – but no explanation, no mix of words or music or memories can touch that sense of knowing that you were there and alive in that corner of time and the world….There was a fantastic universal sense that whatever we were doing was right, that we were winning.
— Hunter S. Thompson
Effective altruism is the movement devoted to finding the highest-impact ways to help other people and the world. Philosopher William MacAskill described it as “doing for the pursuit of good what the Scientific Revolution did for the pursuit of truth”. They have an annual global conference to touch base and discuss strategy. This year it was in the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, and I got a chance to check it out.
.
The lake-fringed monumental neoclassical architecture represents ‘utilitiarian distribution of limited resources’
The official conference theme was “Doing Good Together”. The official conference interaction style was “earnest”. The official conference effectiveness level was “very”. And it was impossible to walk away from some of the talks without being impressed.
Saturday afternoon there was a talk by some senior research analysts at GiveWell, which researches global development charities. They’ve evaluated dozens of organizations and moved $110 million to the most effective, mostly ones fighting malaria and parasitic infections. Next were other senior research analysts from the Open Philanthropy Project, who have done even more detailed effectiveness investigations and moved about $200 million.
The parade went on. More senior research analysts. More nine-digit sums of money. More organizations, all with names that kind of blended together. The Center for Effective Altruism. The Center For Effective Global Action. Raising For Effective Giving. Effecting Effective Effectiveness. Or maybe not, I think I was hallucinating pretty hard by the end.
.
I figured the speaker named “Cashdollar” was a hallucination, but she’s right there on the website
One of the breakout rooms had all-day career coaching sessions with 80,000 Hours (motto: “You have 80,000 hours in your career. Make the right career choices, and you can help solve the world’s most pressing problems”). A steady stream of confused altruistic college students went in, chatted with a group of coaches, and came out knowing that the latest analyses show that management consulting is a useful path to build charity-leading-relevant skills, but practicing law and donating the money to charity is probably less useful than previously believed. In their inevitable effectiveness self-report, they record having convinced 188 people to change their career plans as of April 2015.
(I had been avoiding the 80,000 Hours people out of embarassment after their career analyses discovered that being a doctor was low-impact, but by bad luck I ended up sharing a ride home with one of them. I sheepishly introduced myself as a doctor, and he said “Oh, so am I!” I felt relieved until he added that he had stopped practicing medicine after he learned how low-impact it was, and gone to work for 80,000 Hours instead.)
The theater hosted a “fireside chat” with Bruce Friedrich, director of the pro-vegetarian Good Food Institute. I’d heard he was a former vice-president of PETA, so I went in with some stereotypes. They were wrong. Friedrich started by admitting that realistically most people are going to keep eating meat, and that yelling at them isn’t a very effective way to help animals. His tactic was to advance research into plant-based and vat-grown meat alternatives, which he predicted would taste identical to regular meat at a fraction of the cost, and which would put all existing factory farms out of business. Afterwards a bunch of us walked to a restaurant a few blocks down the street to taste an Impossible Burger, the vanguard of this brave new meatless future.
.
The people behind this ad are all PETA card-carrying vegetarians. And the future belongs to them, and they know it.
The whole conference was flawlessly managed, from laser-fast registration to polished-sounding speakers to friendly unobtrusive reminders to use the seventeen different apps that would keep track of your conference-related affairs for you. And the of course the venue, which really was amazing.
.
The full-size model of the Apollo 11 lander represents ‘utilitiarian distribution of limited resources’
But walk a little bit outside of the perfectly-scheduled talks, or linger in the common areas a little bit after the colorfully-arranged vegetarian lunches, and you run into the shadow side of all of this, the hidden underbelly of the movement.
William MacAskill wanted a “scientific revolution in doing good”. But the Scientific Revolution progressed from “I wonder why apples fall down” to “huh, every particle is in an infinite number of places simultaneously, and also cats can be dead and alive at the same time”. The effective altruists’ revolution started with “I wonder if some charities work better than others”. But even at this early stage, it’s gotten to some pretty weird places.
I got to talk to some people from Wild Animal Suffering Research. They start with the standard EA animal rights argument – if you think animals have moral relevance, you can save zillions of them for almost no cost. A campaign for cage-free eggs, minimal in the grand scheme of things, got most major corporations to change their policies and gave two hundred million chickens an improved quality of life. But WASR points out that even this isn’t the most neglected cause. There are up to a trillion reptiles, ten quintillion insects, and maybe a sextillion zooplankton. And as nasty as factory farms are, life in the state of nature is nasty, brutish, short, and prone to having parasitic wasps paralyze you so that their larvae can eat your organs from the inside out while you are still alive. WASR researches ways we can alleviate wild animal suffering, from euthanizing elderly elephants (probably not high-impact) to using more humane insecticides (recommended as an ‘interim solution’) to driving predator species extinct in order to relieve the suffering of prey (yet to be analyzed for effectiveness).
Wild Animal Suffering Research was nowhere near the weirdest people at Effective Altruism Global.
I got to talk to people from the Qualia Research Institute, who point out that everyone else is missing something big: the hedonic treadmill. People have a certain baseline amount of happiness. Fix their problems, and they’ll be happy for a while, then go back to baseline. The only solution is to hack consciousness directly, to figure out what exactly happiness is – unpack what we’re looking for when we describe some mental states as having higher positive valence than others – and then add that on to every other mental state directly. This isn’t quite the dreaded wireheading, the widely-feared technology that will make everyone so doped up on techno-super-heroin (or direct electrical stimulation of the brain’s pleasure centers) that they never do anything else. It’s a rewiring of the brain that creates a “perpetual but varied bliss” that “reengineers the network of transition probabilities between emotions” while retaining the capability to do economically useful work. Partly this last criteria is to prevent society from collapsing, but the ultimate goal is:
…the possibility of a full-fledged qualia economy: when people have spare resources and are interested in new states of consciousness, anyone good at mining the state-space for precious gems will have an economic advantage. In principle the whole economy may eventually be entirely based on exploring the state-space of consciousness and trading information about the most valuable contents discovered doing so.
If you’re wondering whether these people’s research involves taking huge amounts of drugs – well, read their blog. My particular favorites are this essay on psychedelic cryptography ie creating messages that only people on certain drugs can read, and this essay on hyperbolic geometry in DMT experiences.
.
The guy on the right works for MealSquares, a likely beneficiary of technology that hacks directly into people’s brains and adds artificial positive valence to unpleasant experiences.
The Qualia Research Institute was nowhere near the weirdest people at Effective Altruism Global.
I got to talk to some people from the Foundational Research Institute. They believe that suffering is much more bad than happiness is good. And the universe is really really big. So if suffering made up an important part of the structure of the universe, this would be so tremendously outrageously unconscionably bad that we can’t even conceive of how bad it could be. So the most important cause might be to worry about whether fundamental physical particles are capable of suffering – and, if so, how to destroy physics. From their writeup:
Speculative scenarios to change the long-run future of physics may dominate any concrete work to affect the welfare of intelligent computations — at least within the fraction of our brain’s moral parliament that cares about fundamental physics. The main value (or disvalue) of intelligence would be to explore physics further and seek out tricks by which its long-term character could be transformed. For instance, if false-vacuum decay did look beneficial with respect to reducing suffering in physics, civilization could wait until its lifetime was almost over anyway (letting those who want to create lots of happy and meaningful intelligent beings run their eudaimonic computations) and then try to ignite a false-vacuum decay for the benefit of the remainder of the universe (assuming this wouldn’t impinge on distant aliens whose time wasn’t yet up). Triggering such a decay might require extremely high-energy collisions — presumably more than a million times those found in current particle accelerators — but it might be possible. On the other hand, such decay may happen on its own within billions of years, suggesting little benefit to starting early relative to the cosmic scales at stake. In any case, I’m not suggesting vacuum decay as the solution — just that there may be many opportunities like it waiting to be found, and that these possibilities may dwarf anything else that happens with intelligent life.
.
This talk was called ‘Christians In Effective Altruism’. It recommended reaching out to churches, because deep down the EA movement and people of faith share the same core charitable values and beliefs.
The thing is, Lovecraft was right. He wrote:
We live on a placid island of ignorance in the midst of black seas of infinity, and it was not meant that we should voyage far. The sciences, each straining in its own direction, have hitherto harmed us little; but some day the piecing together of dissociated knowledge will open up such terrifying vistas of reality, and of our frightful position therein, that we shall either go mad from the revelation or flee from the deadly light into the peace and safety of a new dark age.
Morality wasn’t supposed to be like this. Most of the effective altruists I met were nonrealist utilitarians. They don’t believe in some objective moral law imposed by an outside Power. They just think that we should pursue our own human-parochial moral values effectively. If there was ever a recipe for a safe and milquetoast ethical system, that should be it. And yet once you start thinking about what morality is – really thinking, the kind where you try to use mathematical models and formal logic – it opens up into these dark eldritch vistas of infinities and contradictions. The effective altruists started out wanting to do good. And they did, whole nine-digit-sums worth of good, spreadsheets full of lives saved and diseases cured and disasters averted. But if you really want to understand what you’re doing – get past the point where you can catch falling apples, to the point where you have a complete theory of gravitation – you end up with something as remote from normal human tenderheartedness as the conference lunches were from normal human food.
.
Born too late to eat meat guilt-free, born too early to get the technology that hacks directly into my brain and adds artificial positive valence to unpleasant experiences.
But I worry I’m painting a misleading picture here. It isn’t that effective altruism is divided into two types of people: the boring effective suits, and the wacky explorers of bizarre ethical theories. I mean, there’s always going to be some division. But by and large these were the same people, or at least you couldn’t predict who was who. They would go up and give a talk about curing river blindness in Nigeria, and then you’d catch them later and learn that they were worried that maybe the most effective thing was preventing synthetic biology from taking over the ecosystem. Or you would hear someone give their screed, think “what a weirdo”, and then learn they were a Harvard professor who served on a bunch of Fortune 500 company boards.
The movement’s unofficial leader is William MacAskill. He’s a pretty typical overachiever – became an Oxford philosophy professor at age 28 (!), founded three successful non-profits, and goes around hobnobbing with rich people trying to get them to donate money (he himself has pledged to give away everything he earns above $36,000). I had always assumed he was just a random dignified suit-wearing person who was slightly exasperated at having to put up with the rest of the movement. But I got a chance to talk to him – just for a few minutes, before he had to run off and achieve something – and I was shocked at how much he knew about all the weirdest aspects of the community, and how protective he felt of them. And in his closing speech, he urged the attendees to “keep EA weird”, giving examples of times when seemingly bizarre ideas won out and became accepted by the mainstream.
.
His PowerPoint slide for this topic was this picture of Eliezer Yudkowsky. Seriously. I’m not joking about this part.
If it were just the senior research analysts at their spreadsheets, we could dismiss them as the usual Ivy League lizard people and move on. If it were just the fringes ranting about cyber-neuro-metaphilosophy, we could dismiss them as loonies and forget about it. And if it were just the two groups, separate and doing their own thing, we could end National Geographic-style, intoning in our best David Attenborough voice that “Effective Altruism truly is a land of contrasts”. But it’s more than that. Some animating spirit gives rise to the whole thing, some unifying aesthetic that can switch to either pole and back again on a whim. After a lot of thought, I have only one guess about what it might be.
I think the effective altruists are genuinely good people.
Over lunch, one a friend told me about his meeting with an EA philosopher who hadn’t been able to make it to the conference. This friend had met the philosopher, and as they were walking, the philosopher had stopped to pick up worms writhing on the side walk and put them back in the moist dirt.
And this story struck me, because I had taken a walk with one of the speakers earlier, and seen her do the same thing. She had been apologetic, said she knew it was a waste of her time and mine. She’d wondered if it was pathological, whether maybe she needed to be checked for obsessive compulsive disorder. But when I asked her whether she wanted to stop doing it, she’d thought about it a little, and then – finally – saved the worm.
And there was a story about the late great moral philosopher Derek Parfit, himself a member of the effective altruist movement. This is from Larissa MacFarquhar:
As for his various eccentricities, I don’t think they add anything to an understanding of his philosophy, but I find him very moving as a person. When I was interviewing him for the first time, for instance, we were in the middle of a conversation and suddenly he burst into tears. It was completely unexpected, because we were not talking about anything emotional or personal, as I would define those things. I was quite startled, and as he cried I sat there rewinding our conversation in my head, trying to figure out what had upset him. Later, I asked him about it. It turned out that what had made him cry was the idea of suffering. We had been talking about suffering in the abstract. I found that very striking.
Now, I don’t think any professional philosopher is going to make this mistake, but nonprofessionals might think that utilitarianism, for instance (Parfit is a utilitarian), or certain other philosophical ways of think about morality, are quite unemotional, quite calculating, quite cold; and so because as I am writing mostly for nonphilosophers, it seemed like a good corrective to know that for someone like Parfit these issues are extremely emotional, even in the abstract.
The weird thing was that the same thing happened again with a philosophy graduate student whom I was interviewing some months later. Now you’re going to start thinking it’s me, but I was interviewing a philosophy graduate student who, like Parfit, had a very unemotional demeanor; we started talking about suffering in the abstract, and he burst into tears. I don’t quite know what to make of all this but I do think that insofar as one is interested in the relationship of ideas to people who think about them, and not just in the ideas themselves, those small events are moving and important.
I imagine some of those effective altruists, picking up worms, and I can see them here too. I can see them sitting down and crying at the idea of suffering, at allowing it to exist.
Larissa MacFarquhar says she doesn’t know what to make of this. I think I sort of do. I’m not much of an effective altruist – at least, I’ve managed to evade the 80,000 Hours coaches long enough to stay in medicine. But every so often, I can see the world as they have to. Where the very existence of suffering, any suffering at all, is an immense cosmic wrongness, an intolerable gash in the world, distressing and enraging. Where a single human lifetime seems frighteningly inadequate compared to the magnitude of the problem. Where all the normal interpersonal squabbles look trivial in the face of a colossal war against suffering itself, one that requires a soldier’s discipline and a general’s eye for strategy.
All of these Effecting Effective Effectiveness people don’t obsess over efficiency out of bloodlessness; they obsess because the struggle is so desperate, and the resources so few. Their efficiency is military efficiency. Their cooperation is military discipline. Their unity is the unity of people facing a common enemy. And they are winning. Very slowly, WWI trench-warfare-style. But they really are.
.
And I write this partly because…well, it hasn’t been a great couple of weeks. The culture wars are reaching a fever pitch, protesters are getting run over by neo-Nazis, North Korea is threatening nuclear catastrophe. The world is a shitshow, nobody’s going to argue with that – and the people who are supposed to be leading us and telling us what to do are just about the shittiest of all.
And this is usually a pretty cynical blog. I’m cynical about academia and I’m cynical about medicine and goodness knows I’m cynical about politics. But Byron wrote:
I have not loved the world, nor the world me
But let us part fair foes; I do believe,
Though I have found them not, that there may be
Words which are things,—hopes which will not deceive,
And virtues which are merciful, nor weave
Snares for the failing: I would also deem
O’er others’ griefs that some sincerely grieve;
That two, or one, are almost what they seem,
That goodness is no name, and happiness no dream.
This seems like a good time to remember that there are some really good people. And who knows? Maybe they’ll win.
And one more story.
I got in a chat with one of the volunteers running the conference, and told him pretty much what I’ve said here: the effective altruists seemed like great people, and I felt kind of guilty for not doing more.
He responded with the official party line, the one I’ve so egregiously failed to push in this blog post. That effective altruism is a movement of ordinary people. That its yoke is mild and it accepts everyone. That not everyone has to be a vegan or a career researcher. That a commitment could be something more like just giving a couple of dollars to an effective-seeming charity, or taking the Giving What We Can pledge, or signing up for the online newsletter, or just going to an local effective altruism meetup group and contributing to discussions.
And I said yeah, but still, everyone here seems so committed to being a good person – and then here’s me, constantly looking over my shoulder to stay one step ahead of the 80,000 Hours coaching team, so I can stay in my low-impact career that I happen to like.
And he said – no, absolutely, stay in your career right now. In fact, his philosophy was that you should do exactly what you feel like all the time, and not worry about altruism at all, because eventually you’ll work through your own problems, and figure yourself out, and then you’ll just naturally become an effective altruist.
And I tried to convince him that no, people weren’t actually like that, practically nobody was like that, maybe he was like that but if so he might be the only person like that in the entire world. That there were billions of humans who just started selfish, and stayed selfish, and never declared total war against suffering itself at all.
And he didn’t believe me, and we argued about it for ten minutes, and then we had to stop because we were missing the “Developing Intuition For The Importance Of Causes” workshop.
Rationality means believing what is true, not what makes you feel good. But the world has been really shitty this week, so I am going to give myself a one-time exemption. I am going to believe that convention volunteer’s theory of humanity. Credo quia absurdum; certum est, quia impossibile. Everyone everywhere is just working through their problems. Once we figure ourselves out, we’ll all become bodhisattvas and/or senior research analysts.
Thank you, for a bright spot in a bad week.
I’m entirely willing to believe that EAs are, fundamentally, working from deep moral convictions. And many of their initiatives seem to have been good ones; getting money to the anti-malaria charities is very praiseworthy, and I’m happy about humane farming practices moving forward.
But bear in mind that people acting from deep moral conviction can still be wrong, and can act on wrong information to do enormous harm. And any ethics that leads you to “tile the universe with hedonium to maximize utility”, or alternatively “destroy the universe to minimize suffering”, is really obviously running right down that path. I’m tempted to reference Eliezer’s post on cognitive trope therapy: if your proposed program sounds like something the Rebel Alliance has to fly a daring fighter raid to blow up before it can be activated, consider you might be the bad guy.
(Even in less dramatic ideas… I would actually assassinate people before I would let them follow through on a program to destroy all predator species. Currently this is exceedingly unlikely to succeed, and we should be nice until coordinating meanness, and so forth, and so it’s not a choice that’s put before us. But that is definitely the lesser of two evils there.)
You wrote a bit ago about not being sure that rationality could have prevented you from signing on to Communism, if you came across it before it was actually committing its atrocities. Considering the similarities (mostly their shared apparent tendency to bulldoze Chesterton’s Fence the first moment it poses an inconvenience), perhaps the list of suspects for “potential next Communism” should include EA.
“…perhaps the list of suspects for “potential next Communism” should include EA.”
I’m a committed EA and I endorse this message.
I think it’s the #1 thing I worry about in the category of “ways the EA movement could turn out to be bad.” The good news–which thus far has convinced me to stay in the movement–is that when I raise these concerns to people they seem very open to considering them. There’s lots of work by EA’s on moral uncertainty & moral cooperation, and in my personal experience they take both ideas very seriously, such that they *don’t* do drastic and chesterton’s-fence-smashing things even if it seems like a good idea, and they *do* assign weight to cooperating with /respecting other value systems. And then also I think EA’s are often unusually open to changing their minds on ethical matters, so I have hope that we’ll converge on the truth eventually. 🙂
>> Considering the similarities (mostly their shared apparent tendency to bulldoze Chesterton’s Fence the first moment it poses an inconvenience), perhaps the list of suspects for “potential next Communism” should include EA.
See http://slatestarcodex.com/2015/09/22/beware-systemic-change/
Oddly enough, I was just reading Aye, Robot by Robert Kroese in which an evil plot to make everyone happy is central.
(Reading Starship Grifters first is wise.)
“destroy the universe to minimize suffering”
But you must admit, it would work!
The thing about random intellectuals starting movements about improving the world is that sometimes you get Communism and sometimes you get the scientific method or the Enlightenment. If you want “hey guys we just solved religious war” then you have to put up with a certain amount of “…um yeah we just killed several million people through famine, sorry about that.”
Personally, I’m a big fan of reversibility: don’t do something unless you can easily change it back before it kills several million people. I feel like a lot of weird EA proposals are pretty easy to put into this framework, and ones that aren’t (AI) have everyone really really freaked out about how irreversible they are. There are some exceptions in the weird-EA space (habitat destruction), which bother me too.
One thing that’s really good about weird!EA as a whole is that it tends to be aggressively morally pluralistic. I suggest reading the Foundational Research Institute’s papers on cooperation and moral trade. (Naturally, being FRI, they justify it with arguments about the benefit of superrationality in an infinite multiverse.) Moral pluralism is a huge protective factor: don’t do things that are really hostile to other people’s value sets, even if you’d capture a lot of value from your own POV.
Ok, but… this isn’t actually true. Like, funny comment about exemptions from rationality aside… clearly, you know that this isn’t true, right?
That said—I think that the EA folks should definitely go right on believing that it’s true. I enthusiastically endorse the EA movement adopting a policy of “don’t try to convince anyone, they’ll come around eventually anyway”. I think this is a good policy, and I’d love to see it become the official EA party line.
I think it is mostly true of people like Scott. If you are at an EA meeting and genuinely worrying/feeling guilty about how much you give you will eventually do more, even just at the margin of more money flowing their way as raises mean giving 10% of your salary means more donations every year.
> to driving predator species extinct in order to relieve the suffering of prey (yet to be analyzed for effectiveness).
Wouldn’t that have a hugely disruptive effect on the ecosystem, likely resulting in massive famines (as all the primary consumers eat everything)? Is (number of suffering individuals)*(magnitude of suffering) even a useful metric for measuring suffering?
For instance, being killed by a wolf or hawk or cat is MUCH faster than death by starvation.
I promise that if you can think of a criticism in thirty seconds we are probably also going to think of it and put it in our paper, especially since people keep telling it to us. (Not speaking for my employer.)
What about big cats are awesome?
I for one have no objection to maintaining a breeding population of charismatic megafauna in zoos.
I’ve heard that type of theorizing before, though the version I heard involved either re-engineering the predators to eat plants themselves or feeding them the (insert predator species here) version of mealsquares. It also seemed to involve extremely in-depth human or AI management of nature, as obviously someone has to restrict the birthrate of the prey species to prevent massive boom-bust famine cycles.
Also, I shudder to think what they’d do if they ever become convinced plants, fungi, or bacteria can suffer.
“I figured the speaker named ‘Cashdollar’ was a hallucination, but she’s right there on the website…”
The interviewer in this convo with an AI org is named Sarah Drinkwater. Perhaps we’re all sharing the same hallucination. Perhaps there’s something…in the water:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZpINa6UvpQ
Has the EA community ever addressed the tradeoffs between donating to charity and the good that money would have done being invested? Donated money, especially in EA charities that do malaria work, is mostly consumption, and doesn’t contribute to capital accumulation, which is how wealth is sustainably built by society. So the question that no one asks is: did Bill Gates do more good as an entrepreneur or as a philanthropist? As an entrepreneur he made just about every company in the world more efficient with his Office Suite, and he built enough wealth to spend on his charitable work. I think the answer is pretty clear.
There was actually an SSC post related to that a while back, see: here
Not exactly the same as what you’re asking. I know I have seen some people talking about how much good you could do starting a company and employing people.
Has the EA community ever addressed the tradeoffs between donating to charity and the good that money would have done being invested?
If they’re steering people “Don’t be a doctor, become a management consultant instead!”, I think they’re doing just fine on the “accumulate capital” front.
Topic for next meeting: workhouses, prisons already effective institutions for dealing with indigent, no need for bleeding-heart do-gooders to ineffectively raise donations to buy festive fruitcake
“There is a telling story (probably not historically accurate) about George Fox and William Penn. Befitting his station as the son of an admiral, William Penn wore a ceremonial sword. Since he knew the Friends were opposed to warfare, he wondered if wearing his sword was appropriate. George Fox advised Penn to, “Wear it as long as you can.””
I’m not sure I understand.
This brought it to mind:
“And he said – no, absolutely, stay in your career right now. In fact, his philosophy was that you should do exactly what you feel like all the time, and not worry about altruism at all, because eventually you’ll work through your own problems, and figure yourself out, and then you’ll just naturally become an effective altruist.”
From Janney’s “The Life of William Penn”
“When William Penn was convinced of the principles of Friends, and became a frequent attendant at their meetings, he did not immediately relinquish his gay apparel; it is even said that he wore a sword, as was then customary among men of rank and fashion . Being one day in company with George Fox, he asked his advice concerning it, saying that he might, perhaps, appear singular among Friends, but his sword had once been the means of saving his life without injuring his antagonist, and moreover, that Christ has said, “he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment and buy one.” George Fox answered, “I advise thee to wear it as long as thou canst.” Not long after this they met again, when William had no sword, and George said to him, “William, where is thy sword?” “Oh!” said he, I have taken thy advice; I wore it as long as I could.” This anecdote, derived from reliable tradition,* seems to be characteristic of the men and the times. It shows that the primitive Friends preferred that their proselytes should be led by the principle of divine truth in their own minds, rather than follow the opinions of others without sufficient evidence.
“It must have been .manifest to George Fox that his young friend, while expressing his uneasiness about the sword, was under the influence of religious impressions that would, if attended to, lead him, not only into purity of life, but likewise into that simplicity of apparel which becomes the disciples of a self-denying Saviour.”
Is everyone sad now? I’m happy, I had a good week. Not to brag or anything. Read something funny, like this maybe: http://oglaf.com/morality/
(Warning: nudity)
It’s good that you recognize that there’s a problem, but what concrete steps are you taking to make the effective altruist community more welcoming to bad people?
It concerns me how strongly the conclusions for what’s most effectively altruistic seem to depend on particular moral intuitions being taken as given. For example Brian Tomasik’s writings that advocate for destroying and/or preventing various kinds of life, while quite reasonable and well qualified in their arguments, ultimately require his intuition that suffering is so much more bad than pleasure is good. Without this intuition, working hard to prevent life looks like a pretty terrible thing to do.
I remember seeing someone comment a while back that “Effective Altruism puts so much focus on working out how to be effective, I worry they don’t spend enough time working out how to be altruistic”. Which seems a valid concern. Or to repurpose the phrasing from the title of one of Scott’s recent posts: “Effective Altruism Considered As Unfriendly Superintelligence”.
I see a parade, I rain.
If EA ever gets big, I think it would become just as ineffective as other less systematized moral causes. EA is a “movement for all” because it has approximately zero political power. If the stage of action eventually encompasses the resources of the state then different kinds of utilitarian are going to be battling in just as abitrary ways as the pre-effective moralists did for control of those resources. An effective morality might be more mathematical and rigorous once you’ve conjured the basic moral units ex nihilo, but before you’ve done that you just have a load of non-arguments about why we should draw the line at humans instead of animals… or fundamental physical particles apparently.
The fundamental fact of humans having terminal values all over the place cannot be sidestepped by being “more scientific”. Quantizing things doesn’t help if you’ve quantized the wrong things. Overconfidence in having achieved a more “effective” morality is probably unavoidable, because the concept creep monster has nasty plans for an ideology with a name like that.
They sound like an affable bunch of goofs with degrees, and I wish them happiness (as much as they can plot on a spreadsheet) but they’ll be the victims of their own success it they get any, mark my words. Maybe they should remain as they are now for their sake and ours.
I talked to a guy there who says (don’t know if this position is common) that he wants to avoid EA becoming a mass movement. His idea of “recruitment” is targeting enough rich people to provide funding, enough smart people to analyze research and determine what’s most effective, enough competent people to start new nonprofits and work in lobbying/policy/etc, and enough persuasive people to attract more people in the other categories.
This isn’t to say that other people aren’t welcome or don’t have anything to contribute, just that the movement has very specific needs and doesn’t have to be obsessed with recruiting everybody all the time.
I think he has the right stance, but the question there is whether you can slip into becoming a mass movement by accident, through institutional osmosis. Too much positive magazine coverage and BAM! (I’m only half-joking)
Conventionally, building movements is hard, but once you’ve got momentum so is stopping. Avoiding becoming a political movement might be something you have to actively try to do. It would be very hard to maintain a sense of what you are once you’ve got all the rich people giving you money, all the smart people from Universities doing analysis for you, and all the NGOs and lobbyists behind you, and the consequent favorable coverage from certain partisan actors polarizing public opinion and politicizing your efforts. I’d like to see EA figures analyzing the political dimension and where EA itself is going as a meta-level that wraps back around to be included in the “effectiveness” criteria. Think about what you’ll do with power in detail before you have power.
You mean ineffective like the scientific method, democracy, abolitionism, and feminism? Gosh, I sure hope that happens!
Seriously, not all attempts at moral progress have been failures. I don’t think effective altruism will be “the last social movement we need“*, and I agree with you that it will encounter serious problems if it gets big. If and when it draws people from a more diverse set of values and beliefs it will encounter more and more internal conflicts, and these conflicts might be never be resolved or become resolved by establishing a dogma that is false or becomes outdated. Still, I think the effective altruism may still be a net positive in this situation. Effective altruism is not just a set a values but also a cluster of principles on how to achieve the things people value. Ultimately, if these principles were part of the common set of ideas that most people are aware of in the same way environmentalism is, and adopted by people with the existing diversity of values, I think the world would be a better place.
* I don’t mean that imply by that quotation and reference that this opinion is representative of what most other effective altruists believe; it just happens to be a particularly apt we of describing the position I’m denying.
I’ll bite my tongue and not be snarky about this. I’m glad to get reports from the frontiers of things I will never in my entire life get within a donkey’s roar of, and even gladder I’m not there –
“Scott Alexander – eating vegan Caesar salad so you don’t have to” 🙂
Okay, I’ll even bolster a few things in this report!
See? Fundamentally in agreement! 😀
Scott, the most effective thing for you to do is whatever makes it easiest for you to write, which is probably staying in medicine.
Also, come see the eclipse with us.
Ok but real talk, how was the Impossible Burger? I want to know how my vat-meat future is going to taste.
They are not crying because of the abstract realization that suffering exists. They are crying because of their own past suffering. There is no such thing as a non-selfish human. Read La Rochefoucauld.
If there is no such thing as a non-selfish human I suggest it would be most efficient to redefine the word “selfish” to refer to the kind of selfishness that involves eating cake and “altruistic” to refer to the kind of selfishness that involves buying malaria nets and/or researching suffering in fundamental physics, an useful distinction we would otherwise have no words for.
We can use more than one word to discuss those differences.
Well, I’m cynical about this type of behavior. It’s not like these philosophers ever offer analogous acts of kindness to mosquitoes of the genus Anopheles.
I think some of these people are forgetting that for something to be effective, you actually have to convince people to implement it. If you can’t explain your idea to an IQ 100 person without them thinking you’re a lunatic, it’s not going to be very effective. Applying this heuristic to the examples given yields
Malaria prevention — good
Vat-grown meat — probably doable
Wild animal suffering — no
Qualia hacking — god no
Zero-point suffering — even I think you’re a lunatic
That last one makes me wonder if there’s some sort of mass hysteria going on here. I’m struggling to imagine a less effective use of your presentation at an EA conference than that.
Actually, I think wild-animal suffering is pretty tractable. Lots of people support wildlife rehabs. Having a bird feeder is pretty much the most normie thing possible, and it’s often motivated by a sense that it’s helping the birds to feed them. You’d have to be careful about framing (when I’m talking to normies, I tend to take the tack of “when wildlife managers make decisions about wild animals, they should incorporate the animal’s welfare into decision-making along with conservation and benefit to humans”).
Also, qualia hacking is ideal for development by scientists funded by rich people, so you really don’t have to explain it to normal people until after it’s invented.
Who were the grifters? There is no movement that involves influence over significant amounts of money (or power) that doesn’t have grifters. Obviously they are going to camouflage, but they will be there.
So, who were they likely to be?
Scott’s low-impact career keeps him happy and writing. I’d argue that his writing IS his most effect way of giving.